Japan Exchange : [Delayed］Notice of Extension of Share-Issuing ESOP Trust and Additional Contribution

February 14, 2020

For Immediate Release

Company name: Okabe Co., Ltd. Representative: Makoto Hirowatari, President Code: 5959 (First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange) Contact: Yasushi Hosomichi, Managing Director in Charge of Administrative Division (TEL. +81-3-3624-5119)

Notice of Extension of Share-Issuing ESOP Trust and Additional Contribution

Okabe Co., Ltd. (the "Company") announces that it passed the following resolution at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on February 14, 2020, to extend the period of the stock-granting ESOP trust (the "Program"), an employee incentive plan introduced in 2017 for the employees of the Company and the Okabe Group (the "Employees"), and make additional monetary contributions to the Program.

1. Overview and purpose of the Program

Under the Program, the Company's shares are issued to the Employees upon retirement according to their job rank or other criteria for the medium to long-term enhancement of corporate value by raising awareness of contribution to the medium to long-term operating performance improvement and the Company's share price appreciation with a strong sense of identification among Employees as well as their participation in the management of the Company, while seeking to reciprocate the Employees with an enhanced benefits system.

For an overview of the Program, refer to the news release, "Notice of Introduction of Stock-Granting ESOP Trust," dated February 14, 2017.

2. Reason for additional contribution

For the extension of the Program, the Company will make an additional contribution of funds to purchase shares for the ESOP trust to buy back its shares expected to be issued during the new trust period.

● Details of changes in the trust agreement and additional contributions