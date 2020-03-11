Log in
Japan Exchange : [Delayed］Summary of Consolidated Financial Results (Japanese Accounting Standards)for the Year Ended December 31, 2019

03/11/2020 | 02:06am EDT

Member of Financial Accounting Standards Foundation (FASF)

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results (Japanese Accounting Standards)

for the Year Ended December 31, 2019

February 14, 2020

Company name:

Okabe Co., Ltd.

Stock exchange listing: First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Stock code:

5959 URL: https://www.okabe.co.jp/

Representative:

Makoto Hirowatari, President

Contact:

Yasushi Hosomichi, Managing Director in Charge of Administrative Division

Tel. +81-3-3624-5119

Scheduled date of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders:

March 27, 2020

Scheduled date of commencement of dividend payment:

March 30, 2020

Scheduled date of filing of Annual Securities Report:

March 27, 2020

Supplementary materials for annual financial results:

None

Information meeting for annual financial results:

Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Figures are rounded down to the nearest one million yen.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 (January 1, 2019 - December 31, 2019)

(1) Consolidated Results of Operations

(Percentages represent year-on-yearchanges.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to owners

of parent

Year ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

December 31, 2019

65,409

1.0

5,294

(1.0)

5,619

0.3

3,342

6.8

December 31, 2018

64,785

6.3

5,349

10.4

5,601

10.5

3,128

(10.2)

(Note) Comprehensive income:

2,937 million yen (98.7%) for the year ended December 31, 2019

1,478 million yen (negative 76.1%) for the year ended December 31,2018

Profit per share

Profit per share

Return on equity

Ordinary profit

Operating profit

(basic)

(diluted)

to total assets

to net sales

Year ended

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

December 31, 2019

67.07

-

5.9

6.4

8.1

December 31, 2018

62.79

-

5.6

6.3

8.3

(Reference) Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliates:

Year ended December 31, 2019:

- million yen

Year ended December 31, 2018:

- million yen

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

As of December 31, 2019

88,652

57,869

65.3

1,161.31

As of December 31, 2018

87,701

56,333

64.2

1,130.54

(Reference) Shareholders' equity:

As of December 31, 2019:

57,869 million yen

As of December 31, 2018:

56,333 million yen

(3) Consolidated Cash Flows

Net cash provided

Net cash provided

Net cash provided

Cash and cash equivalents

by (used in)

by (used in)

by (used in)

at end of period

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

Year ended

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

December 31, 2019

3,963

(5,093)

(1,924)

20,604

December 31, 2018

3,186

2,211

(2,678)

23,762

2. Dividends

Dividend per share

End of

End of

End of

first quarter

second quarter

third quarter

Year ended

Yen

Yen

Yen

Total

Payout ratio

Dividends to

amounts of

net assets

Year-end

Annual

(consolidated)

dividends

(consolidated)

Yen

Yen

Million yen

%

%

December 31, 2018

-

13.00

-

13.00

26.00

1,298

41.4

2.3

December 31, 2019

-

14.00

-

14.00

28.00

1,397

41.7

2.4

Year ending

December 31, 2020

-

14.00

-

14.00

28.00

39.9

(forecasts)

(Note) Revisions to dividend forecasts published most recently: None

3. Consolidated Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2020 (January 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020)

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Profit

owners of parent

per share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

First half

31,174

(2.0)

2,143

(14.5)

2,205

(19.3)

1,055

(37.4)

21.17

Full year

0.9

5,600

5.8

1.4

3,500

4.7

70.24

66,000

5,700

* Notes

  1. Changes in important subsidiaries during the period
    (changes of specific subsidiaries in accordance with changes in the scope of consolidation): None
  2. Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatement

(i)

Changes in accounting policies caused by revision of accounting standards:

None

(ii)

Changes in accounting policies other than (i):

None

(iii) Changes in accounting estimates:

None

(iv) Restatement:

None

(3) Number of shares outstanding (common shares):

(i)

Number of shares outstanding at end of period (including treasury shares)

As of December 31, 2019:

53,790,632 shares

As of December 31, 2018:

53,790,632 shares

(ii)

Number of treasury shares at end of period

As of December 31, 2019:

3,958,938 shares

As of December 31, 2018:

3,961,539 shares

(iii) Average number of shares outstanding during the period

Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019:

49,830,597 shares

Fiscal year ended December 31, 2018:

49,828,434 shares

(Note) The number of treasury shares at the end of each period includes the shares of the Company held by the stock-granting ESOP trust (93,908 shares as of December 31, 2019, and 96,509 shares as of December 31, 2018). The shares of the Company held by the stock-granting ESOP trust are included in the treasury shares deducted in the calculation of the average number of shares outstanding during each period (95,005 shares for the year ended December 31, 2019, and 97,196 shares for the year ended December 31, 2018).

(Reference) Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results

1. Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

(January 1, 2019 - December 31, 2019)

(1) Non-ConsolidatedResults of Operations

(Percentages represent year-on-yearchanges.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit

Year ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

December 31, 2019

47,709

(0.2)

4,388

2.0

4,836

3.6

3,196

(10.6)

December 31, 2018

47,824

5.3

4,301

16.9

4,667

8.5

3,577

15.6

Profit per share

(basic)

Profit per share

(diluted)

Year ended

Yen

Yen

December 31, 2019

64.15

-

December 31, 2018

71.80

-

(2) Non-ConsolidatedFinancialPosition

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

As of December 31, 2019

78,835

52,122

66.1

1,045.98

As of December 31, 2018

77,715

49,958

64.3

1,002.61

(Reference) Shareholders' equity:

As of December 31, 2019:

52,122 million yen

As of December 31, 2018:

49,958 million yen

  • Summaries of consolidated financial results are not subject to audit by certified public accountants or audit corporations.
  • Explanations and other special notes concerning the appropriate use of business performance forecasts (Notes regarding forward-looking statements)
    The forward-looking statements in these materials, including financial prospects included in this report, are based on information available to the Company when this report was prepared and assumptions that the management considers reasonable, which do not guarantee the achievement of such projected results. Actual results may differ significantly from these statements for a number of reasons.

○ Index for Supplementary Information

1. Overview of Results of Operations, Etc. ....................................................................................................................................

2

(1)

Overview of Results of Operations for the Fiscal Year under Review (January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) ................

2

(2)

Overview of Financial Position for the Fiscal Year under Review.......................................................................................

3

(3)

Overview of Cash Flows for the Fiscal Year under Review.................................................................................................

4

(4)

Future Outlook.....................................................................................................................................................................

4

(5)

Basic Policy for Dividends and Dividends for the Fiscal Year under Review and the Next Fiscal Year ..............................

4

2. Corporate Group ........................................................................................................................................................................

5

3. Basic Approach to Selection of Accounting Standards ..............................................................................................................

7

4. Consolidated Financial Statements and Key Notes ....................................................................................................................

8

(1)

Consolidated Balance Sheets ...............................................................................................................................................

8

(2)

Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income .........................................

10

Consolidated statements of income....................................................................................................................................

10

Consolidated statements of comprehensive income...........................................................................................................

11

(3)

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity..................................................................................................................

12

(4)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ............................................................................................................................

14

(5)

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements ......................................................................................................................

16

Note to going concern assumptions ...................................................................................................................................

16

Changes in presentation method ........................................................................................................................................

16

Additional information.......................................................................................................................................................

16

Information related to the consolidated balance sheets ......................................................................................................

17

Information related to the consolidated statements of income ...........................................................................................

18

Segment information..........................................................................................................................................................

19

Per-share information.........................................................................................................................................................

23

Significant events after the reporting period ......................................................................................................................

23

‒ 1 ‒

1. Overview of Results of Operations, Etc.

  1. Overview of Results of Operations for the Fiscal Year under Review (January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)

In the fiscal year under review, the Japanese economy maintained a gradual recovery trend, despite some weakness that continued to grow particularly in the manufacturing industry amid weakening export.

In the Japanese construction industry, which includes the core customers for the Okabe Group, the floor area of construction that commenced during the fiscal year under review fell below the level of the previous fiscal year partly due to delays in the progress of construction work caused by shortages of construction materials and labor, despite an adequate amount of orders received thanks to stable construction investment made largely in the private sector.

In this business environment, the Okabe Group made efforts to increase its market share by developing new products and enhancing existing product lines using the new center for comprehensive experiments it had established as well as the distribution warehouses in the U.S. through the key measures in the medium-term three year management plan "NEXT 100: Exciting Future."

Results of operations by business segment are as follows:

[Construction-related products]

A breakdown of sales for construction-related products shows that sales of temporary building and formwork products decreased 4.2% year on year as a reactionary fall from large orders for projects, such as the extensive redevelopment in the Tokyo metropolitan area in the previous fiscal year.

Sales of civil engineering products increased 7.8% year on year, as a result of steady sales of products, such as lock bolts used for disaster recovery construction.

Sales of building structural products rose 1.8% year on year, partly as a result of raising the prices of core products and strong sales of products such as one-side rings, and reinforcing bar joints, which contribute to labor saving.

Sales of building materials in Japan fell 5.0% year on year primarily due to the impact of a decrease in the floor area of construction that commenced during the fiscal year under review.

Sales of building materials overseas rose 6.9% year on year as a result of growth in the market share of OCM, Inc., a consolidated subsidiary in the U.S., chiefly by improving its product supply capabilities through the utilization of distribution warehouses.

As a result, sales in the construction-related products segment increased 0.6% year on year, to 53,678 million yen, and operating profit rose 5.9% year on year, to 5,005 million yen.

[Automotive products]

Sales of battery terminal products remained weak following a fall in utilization rates associated with countermeasures against environmental problems at a plant in the U.S. (for more details, please see the timely disclosure material "Resumption of Operations of Production Facilities at an Overseas Subsidiary (Disclosure of Progress)" on March 4, 2019). As a result, net sales decreased 12.6% year on year, to 8,809 million yen, and operating profit decreased 77.2% year on year, to 133 million yen.

[Other businesses]

As a result of posting financial results of KAWAHARA MFG. CO., LTD., which became the Company's subsidiary after its acquisition of all shares of Kawahara on January 31, 2019, from April 1, 2019, net sales increased 118.5% year on year, to 2,922 million yen, and operating profit grew 351.8% year on year, to 155 million yen.

Consequently, consolidated net sales for the fiscal year under review increased 1.0% year on year, to 65,409 million yen, and consolidated operating profit dropped 1.0% year on year, to 5,294 million yen. Consolidated ordinary profit rose 0.3% year on year, to 5,619 million yen, and profit attributable to owners of parent grew 6.8% year on year, to 3,342 million yen.

‒ 2 ‒

(For reference)

Net sales by business segments and product category (consolidated)

(Yen in millions, rounded down)

Previous fiscal year

Fiscal year under review

(Jan. 1, 2018 ‒ Dec. 31, 2018)

(Jan. 1, 2019 ‒ Dec. 31, 2019)

Change (%)

Amount

Proportion

Amount

Proportion

(%)

(%)

%

%

%

Temporary building and

7,386

11.4

7,072

10.8

(4.2)

formwork products

Civil engineering products

6,043

9.3

6,517

9.9

7.8

Construction-

Building structural products

20,670

31.9

21,046

32.2

1.8

related

Building materials (Japan)

13,072

20.2

12,412

19.0

(5.0)

products

Subtotal - Japan

47,172

72.8

47,049

71.9

(0.3)

Building materials

6,199

9.6

6,628

10.1

6.9

(Overseas)

Subtotal - overseas

6,199

9.6

6,628

10.1

6.9

Subtotal - segment

53,372

82.4

53,678

82.0

0.6

Automotive products

10,075

15.5

8,809

13.5

(12.6)

Other businesses (Note 2)

1,337

2.1

2,922

4.5

118.5

Total

64,785

100.0

65,409

100.0

1.0

(Notes) 1. For information about the main operations of each business segment, please refer to "Segment information" on page 19.

  1. 2. Other businesses include those for diversification that do not form part of the Company's core businesses, i.e. construction-related products and automotive products. This segment includes, among others, the manufacture and sale of marine materials and the manufacture and sale of fishing sinkers in the U.S.

    In addition, the results of KAWAHARA MFG. CO., LTD., which manufactures and sells industrial machine products, have been posted since April 1, 2019.

  2. Overview of Financial Position for the Fiscal Year under Review

[Assets]

Current assets at the end of the fiscal year amounted to 53,406 million yen, a decrease of 4,321 million yen from the previous fiscal year-end, due mainly to a decrease in cash and deposits.

Non-current assets increased 5,275 million yen from the previous fiscal year-end to 35,234 million yen, primarily owing to an increase in goodwill.

As a result, total assets increased 950 million yen from the previous fiscal year-end to 88,652 million yen.

[Liabilities]

Current liabilities at the end of the fiscal year amounted to 23,718 million yen, an increase of 3,680 million yen from the previous fiscal year-end, mainly due to an increase in short-term borrowings.

Non-current liabilities decreased by 4,266 million yen from the previous fiscal year-end, to 7,063 million yen, largely due to a decrease in long-term borrowings.

As a result, total liabilities decreased 585 million yen from the previous fiscal year-end to 30,782 million yen.

[Net assets]

Net assets increased 1,536 million yen from the previous fiscal year-end to 57,869 million yen. The shareholders' equity ratio was 65.3%, up 1.1 percentage points from the end of the previous fiscal year.

‒ 3 ‒

(3) Overview of Cash Flows for the Fiscal Year under Review

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the fiscal year totaled 20,604 million yen, a decrease of 3,158 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year.

The following is a summary of cash flows and major factors for the fiscal year under review.

(Cash flows from operating activities)

Net cash provided by operating activities during the fiscal year came to 3,963 million yen (compared with net cash provided by operating activities of 3,186 million yen in the previous fiscal year). The major factor was an increase in the amount of decrease in trade receivables.

(Cash flows from investing activities)

Net cash used in investing activities during the fiscal year amounted to 5,093 million yen (compared with net cash provided by investing activities of 2,211 million yen in the previous fiscal year). The major factor was a decrease in the collection of long-term deposits.

(Cash flows from financing activities)

Net cash used in financing activities during the fiscal year was 1,924 million yen (compared with net cash used in financing activities of 2,678 million yen in the previous fiscal year). This was mainly due to a net increase in loans payable.

(4) Future Outlook

The Japanese economy is expected to recover moderately in the coming years based on continuous improvements in employment and income conditions and the effects of government measures, despite attention that must be paid to trends in consumer confidence after the consumption tax hike, in addition to trends in overseas economies, such as the development of trade issues and the outlook for the Chinese economy.

Orders from the Japanese construction industry, the Okabe Group's core customer, are likely to be received steadily thanks to the expected launch of projects that have been postponed due to a delay in the progress of construction work in recent years. Rising steel prices, distribution expenses, and other costs, however, may put pressure on profit, and the Okabe Group expects its future business environment to require further corporate efforts to increase added value and productivity through proposal-type sales and product development.

In the automotive product segment, the consolidated results for the first half of the next fiscal year are expected to fall below the results for the same period of the current fiscal year due to a decline in the capacity utilization of the U.S. factory, because of environmental protection measures. However, the Group expects the business to recover from the third quarter of the next fiscal year upon the completion of the environmental protection measures .

Recognizing this, the Company has made the following consolidated results forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020.

(Yen in millions, rounded down)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Fiscal year ended December

65,409

5,294

5,619

3,342

31, 2019 (Actual)

Fiscal year ending December

66,000

5,600

5,700

3,500

31, 2020 (Estimate)

Change (%)

0.9%

5.8%

1.4%

4.7%

(5) Basic Policy for Dividends and Dividends for the Fiscal Year under Review and the Next Fiscal Year

The Group's basic policy is to maintain stable dividends to enhance the return of profits to shareholders. The dividend is also linked to consolidated business results and comprehensively reflects the need to bolster internal reserves to strengthen the Group's financial position and fund future business operations, among other needs. The Company's basic policy for dividends of surplus is to pay both an interim dividend and a year-end dividend each year. The organs that determine the dividends are the Board of Directors for the interim dividend and the General Meeting of Shareholders for the year-end dividend.

In accordance with this basic policy, the Company plans to pay a year-end dividend for the fiscal year under review of 14 yen per share. With the interim dividend of 14 yen per share that has already been paid, this will result in an annual dividend for the fiscal year under review of 28 yen per share.

For the next fiscal year, the Company plans to pay a dividend of 28 yen per share, the sum of interim and year-end dividends of 14 yen each.

‒ 4 ‒

2. Corporate Group

The Okabe Group (Okabe Co., Ltd. and its associated companies) consists of Okabe Co., Ltd. ("the Company"), 12 subsidiaries (7 of which are consolidated) and 3 affiliated companies. These companies are engaged primarily in the manufacture and sale of construction materials and equipment. The Group is also focusing on expanding operations in other business fields.

The positioning of the Company and its key associated companies and their relationship with the business segments are as follows.

[Construction-related products]

(Temporary building and formwork products)

The Company develops associated construction methods and develops, manufactures and sells products used with these methods. Subsidiary OMM Co., Ltd. manufactures temporary building and formwork products ordered by the Company. Fukuoka Form Tie Co., Ltd. purchases temporary building and formwork products mainly from the Company and sells them in Kyushu. In addition, the Company sells products in China by using its sales subsidiary Okabe China Co., Ltd.

(Civil engineering products)

The Company develops associated construction methods and develops, manufactures and sells products used with these methods.

(Building structural products)

The Company develops associated construction methods and develops, manufactures and sells products used with these methods. FUJI BOLT Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of building structural products, and the Company sells products sourced from FUJI BOLT Manufacturing Co., Ltd. FUJI KIZAI Co., Ltd. executes seismic reinforcement work. PT Fujibolt Indonesia, which is a local subsidiary of FUJI BOLT Manufacturing Co., Ltd. in Indonesia, is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of building structural products, and FUJI BOLT Manufacturing Co., Ltd. purchases, processes and sells products from PT Fujibolt Indonesia.

(Building materials)

The Company uses its sales network to sell building materials that are purchased from other companies. In addition, U.S. subsidiary OCM, Inc. purchases products sold by the Company in Japan and products compatible with local construction methods in and outside the U.S. and sells them in the U.S.

[Automotive products]

U.S subsidiary Okabe Co., Inc. is engaged mainly in the design and sale of automotive bolts and screw nuts in the U.S. Another U.S. subsidiary, Water Gremlin Co., develops, manufactures, and sells automotive battery parts in the U.S. market. Italian subsidiary Water Gremlin Aquila Co. S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and sells automotive battery parts in Europe. Changxing Water Gremlin Non-Ferrous Co., Ltd., the Company's Chinese local subsidiary, manufactured and sold battery components for automobiles in China, which completed the liquidation on April 11, 2019.

Okabe Holding USA, Inc. is a holding company that owns all the shares of Water Gremlin Co. and Water Gremlin Aquila Co. S.p.A.

[Other businesses]

KAWAHARA MFG. CO., LTD. manufactures and sells industrial machinery products.

The Company's marine business involves the development, manufacture and sale of marine materials.

Water Gremlin Co., which is engaged mainly in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, also manufactures and sells fishing sinkers, which are non-automotive products.

‒ 5 ‒

[Business Flow Diagram]

The following diagram summarizes the business operations listed above.

(Notes) 1. The Company acquired all the shares of KAWAHARA MFG. CO., LTD. on January 31, 2019 and turned the said company into its subsidiary.

2. Changxing Water Gremlin Non-Ferrous Co. Ltd. completed the liquidation on April 11, 2019.

‒ 6 ‒

3. Basic Approach to Selection of Accounting Standards

The Okabe Group's policy is to prepare its consolidated financial statements based on Japanese Accounting Standards for the present time by taking the comparability of the consolidated financial statements between terms and between companies into consideration. The Group plans to examine application of the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) in the future, based on consideration of a number of factors in Japan and overseas.

‒ 7 ‒

4. Consolidated Financial Statements and Key Notes

  1. Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Million yen)

Previous fiscal year

Fiscal year under review

(As of December 31, 2018)

(As of December 31, 2019)

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and deposits

23,762

20,664

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

22,633

21,686

Merchandise and finished goods

6,766

7,427

Work in process

1,103

1,500

Raw materials and supplies

1,761

1,697

Other

1,724

452

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(24)

(23)

Total current assets

57,727

53,406

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

16,245

16,885

Accumulated depreciation

(5,013)

(6,173)

Buildings and structures, net

11,231

10,711

Machinery, equipment and vehicles

13,775

14,518

Accumulated depreciation

(9,573)

(10,578)

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

4,201

3,940

Land

3,854

4,239

Leased assets

994

1,127

Accumulated depreciation

(390)

(425)

Leased assets, net

604

702

Construction in progress

980

1,837

Other

1,694

1,732

Accumulated depreciation

(1,298)

(1,395)

Other, net

395

337

Total property, plant and equipment

21,268

21,768

Intangible assets

Goodwill

189

2,560

Leased assets

5

0

Other

225

259

Total intangible assets

420

2,820

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

6,487

7,262

Long-term loans receivable

100

1,198

Deferred tax assets

217

386

Other

1,565

1,896

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(100)

(98)

Total investments and other assets

8,269

10,645

Total non-current assets

29,958

35,234

Deferred assets

Bond issuance cost

15

11

Total deferred assets

15

11

Total assets

87,701

88,652

‒ 8 ‒

(Million yen)

Previous fiscal year

Fiscal year under review

(As of December 31, 2018)

(As of December 31, 2019)

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

4,781

4,691

Electronically recorded obligations - operating

9,505

8,591

Short-term borrowings

1,683

7,419

Lease obligations

155

185

Income taxes payable

1,076

651

Other

2,835

2,178

Total current liabilities

20,038

23,718

Non-current liabilities

Bonds payable

1,000

1,000

Long-term borrowings

7,060

2,400

Lease obligations

466

530

Deferred tax liabilities

15

276

Provision for share-based remuneration

49

77

Retirement benefit liability

1,828

1,874

Asset retirement obligations

40

41

Other

869

862

Total non-current liabilities

11,329

7,063

Total liabilities

31,367

30,782

NET ASSETS

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

6,911

6,911

Capital surplus

6,062

6,062

Retained earnings

43,563

45,502

Treasury shares

(2,715)

(2,712)

Total shareholders' equity

53,822

55,763

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

1,716

2,024

securities

Foreign currency translation adjustment

816

97

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(22)

(15)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

2,510

2,106

Total net assets

56,333

57,869

Total liabilities and net assets

87,701

88,652

‒ 9 ‒

  1. Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Consolidated statements of income)

(Million yen)

Previous fiscal year

Fiscal year under review

(Jan. 1, 2018 - Dec. 31, 2018)

(Jan. 1, 2019 - Dec. 31, 2019)

Net sales

64,785

65,409

Cost of sales

46,677

46,912

Gross profit

18,107

18,496

Selling, general and administrative expenses

12,758

13,202

Operating profit

5,349

5,294

Non-operating income

Interest income

38

31

Dividend income

143

163

Proceeds from sale of scrap

94

63

Reversal of provision for loss on litigation

-

135

Other

102

82

Total non-operating income

379

476

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

43

65

Commission for syndicated loans

35

35

Foreign exchange losses

-

20

Other

47

29

Total non-operating expenses

127

151

Ordinary profit

5,601

5,619

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of non-current assets

101

0

Gain on sales of investment securities

614

132

Other

1

-

Total extraordinary income

717

132

Extraordinary losses

Loss on disposal of non-current assets

144

67

Loss on sales of investment securities

-

65

Loss on factory closure

1,217

60

Environmental expenses

656

351

Other

106

60

Total extraordinary losses

2,124

605

Profit before income taxes

4,194

5,147

Income taxes - current

1,780

1,839

Income taxes - deferred

(714)

(34)

Total income taxes

1,065

1,805

Profit

3,128

3,342

Profit attributable to owners of parent

3,128

3,342

‒ 10 ‒

(Consolidated statements of comprehensive income)

(Million yen)

Previous fiscal year

Fiscal year under review

(Jan. 1, 2018 - Dec. 31, 2018)

(Jan. 1, 2019 - Dec. 31, 2019)

Profit

3,128

3,342

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

(1,635)

307

Foreign currency translation adjustment

29

(719)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

(43)

7

Total other comprehensive income

(1,650)

(404)

Comprehensive income

1,478

2,937

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of

1,478

2,937

parent

‒ 11 ‒

  1. Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
    Previous fiscal year (from January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018)

(Million yen)

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

Capital surplus

Retained earnings

Treasury shares

Total shareholders'

equity

Balance at beginning of

6,911

6,062

41,832

(2,716)

52,090

period

Changes in items during

period

Dividends of surplus

(1,397)

(1,397)

Profit attributable to

3,128

3,128

owners of parent

Purchase of treasury

(0)

(0)

shares

Disposal of treasury

1

1

shares

Change in scope of

-

consolidation

Change in scope of

consolidation - foreign

-

currency translation

adjustment

Net changes in items

other than shareholders'

-

equity

Total changes in items

-

-

1,730

1

1,732

during period

Balance at end of period

(2,715)

6,911

6,062

43,563

53,822

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation

Foreign currency

Remeasurements

Total accumulated

Total net assets

difference on

other

translation

of defined

available-for-sale

comprehensive

adjustment

benefit plans

securities

income

Balance at beginning of

3,352

787

21

4,161

56,251

period

Changes in items during

period

Dividends of surplus

-

(1,397)

Profit attributable to

-

3,128

owners of parent

Purchase of treasury

-

(0)

shares

Disposal of treasury

-

1

shares

Change in scope of

-

-

consolidation

Change in scope of

consolidation - foreign

-

-

currency translation

adjustment

Net changes in items

other than shareholders'

(1,635)

29

(43)

(1,650)

(1,650)

equity

Total changes in items

(1,635)

29

(43)

(1,650)

81

during period

Balance at end of period

2,510

1,716

816

(22)

56,333

‒ 12 ‒

Fiscal year under review (from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)

(Million yen)

Shareholders' equity

Balance at beginning of period

Changes in items during period

Dividends of surplus

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Purchase of treasury shares

Disposal of treasury shares

Change in scope of consolidation

Change in scope of consolidation - foreign currency translation adjustment

Net changes in items other than shareholders' equity

Total changes in items during period

Balance at end of period

Balance at beginning of period

Changes in items during period

Dividends of surplus

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Purchase of treasury shares

Disposal of treasury shares

Change in scope of consolidation

Change in scope of consolidation - foreign currency translation adjustment

Net changes in items other than shareholders' equity

Total changes in items during period

Balance at end of period

Share capital

Capital surplus

Retained earnings

Treasury shares

Total shareholders'

equity

6,911

6,062

43,563

(2,715)

53,822

(1,347)

(1,347)

3,342

3,342

-

2

2

(55)

(55)

-

-

-

-

1,938

2

1,940

6,911

(2,712)

6,062

45,502

55,763

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation

Foreign currency

Remeasurements

Total accumulated

Total net assets

difference on

other

translation

of defined

available-for-sale

comprehensive

adjustment

benefit plans

securities

income

1,716

816

(22)

2,510

56,333

-

(1,347)

-

3,342

-

-

-

2

-

(55)

55

55

55

307

(775)

7

(460)

(460)

307

(719)

7

(404)

1,536

2,024

2,106

97

(15)

57,869

‒ 13 ‒

(4) Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Million yen)

Previous fiscal year

Fiscal year under review

(Jan. 1, 2018 - Dec. 31, 2018)

(Jan. 1, 2019 - Dec. 31, 2019)

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit before income taxes

4,194

5,147

Depreciation

1,674

1,693

Amortization of goodwill

78

206

Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts

(3)

(2)

Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liability

85

61

Interest and dividend income

(182)

(194)

Interest expenses

43

65

Loss (gain) on sales of investment securities

(614)

(67)

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

143

67

Loss on factory closure

1,217

60

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

(798)

1,448

Decrease (increase) in other current assets

360

218

Decrease (increase) in inventories

(1,493)

(895)

Increase (decrease) in trade payables

949

(856)

Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities

434

(972)

Increase (decrease) in other non-current liabilities

10

(7)

Increase (decrease) in accrued consumption taxes

107

152

Other

(109)

74

Subtotal

6,098

6,200

Income taxes paid

(1,808)

(2,175)

Loss on factory closure paid

(1,103)

(60)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

3,186

3,963

Cash flows from investing activities

Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits

1,211

-

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(5,547)

(1,787)

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment

2,107

210

Purchase of intangible assets

(51)

(143)

Purchase of investment securities

(670)

(690)

Purchase of shares of subsidiaries resulting in change

-

(2,821)

in scope of consolidation

Proceeds from sales of investment securities

2,085

527

Purchase of insurance funds

(101)

(157)

Loan advances

(118)

(1,259)

Collection of loans receivable

76

986

Proceeds from collection of long-term deposits

3,110

-

Interest and dividends received

189

192

Other

(78)

(150)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

2,211

(5,093)

‒ 14 ‒

(Million yen)

Previous fiscal year

Fiscal year under review

(Jan. 1, 2018 - Dec. 31, 2018)

(Jan. 1, 2019 - Dec. 31, 2019)

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from short-term borrowings

5,590

5,342

Repayments of short-term borrowings

(5,393)

(4,710)

Proceeds from long-term borrowings

100

850

Repayments of long-term borrowings

(1,368)

(1,785)

Dividends paid

(1,398)

(1,347)

Interest paid

(43)

(65)

Repayments of lease obligations

(164)

(208)

Other

(0)

(0)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(2,678)

(1,924)

Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash

(38)

(104)

equivalents

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

2,680

(3,158)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

21,082

23,762

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

23,762

20,604

‒ 15 ‒

  1. Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Note to going concern assumptions)
    None
    (Changes in presentation method)
    (Changes made due to the application of the "Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting")
    The Company has applied the Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting (ASBJ Statement No. 28, revised on February 16, 2018), since the beginning of the fiscal year under review, under which deferred tax assets are presented in the category of "investments and other assets" and deferred tax liabilities are included in "non-current liabilities."
    (Additional information)
    (Transactions of Delivering the Company's Own Stock to Employees, etc. through Trusts)
    The Company has introduced the stock-granting ESOP trust system, a trust-type employee incentive plan under which the Company's own shares are issued to its employees for the purpose of encouraging the motivation of the employees of the Company and the Okabe Group and enhancing the welfare program.

(1) Transaction overview

This program adopts the system called the stock-granting employee stock ownership plan ("ESOP Trust"). The ESOP Trust is an employee incentive plan inspired by the U.S. ESOP system, under which shares bought back by the ESOP Trust are issued to employees who have met the requirements prescribed in the Shares Issuance Regulations established in advance.

The "Practical Solution on Transactions of Delivering the Company's Own Stock to Employees etc. through Trusts (ASBJ Practical Issue Task Force (PITF) No. 30, March 26, 2015)" applies to the accounting treatment of this program.

(2) Treasury shares remaining in the trust

The Company's shares remaining in the trust are recorded at the book value (excluding all incidental expenses) in the section of net assets as treasury shares in the trust. The book value of the treasury shares outstanding was 88 million yen at the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year and 86 million yen at the end of the consolidated fiscal year under review. The number of treasury shares outstanding was 96,509 shares at the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year and 93,908 shares at the end of the consolidated fiscal year under review.

‒ 16 ‒

(Information related to the consolidated balance sheets)

*1 Assets provided as security

(Million yen)

Previous fiscal year

Fiscal year under review

(As of December 31, 2018)

(As of December 31, 2019)

Buildings and structures

1,653

1,636

Land

188

188

Total

1,842

1,825

Obligations corresponding to the properties described above

(Million yen)

Previous fiscal year

Fiscal year under review

(As of December 31, 2018)

(As of December 31, 2019)

Long-term borrowings

(including the current portion of long-

1,750

1,750

term borrowings)

*2 Those related to non-consolidated subsidiaries and affiliated companies are as follows.

(Million yen)

Previous fiscal year

Fiscal year under review

(As of December 31, 2018)

(As of December 31, 2019)

Investment securities (shares)

355

355

*3 Accounting of matured notes as of the last day of the consolidated fiscal year

In the accounting of matured notes as of the last day of the consolidated fiscal year, settlement is deemed to have been made on the date of maturity because the last day of the consolidated fiscal year under review fell on a bank holiday. Matured notes as of the last day of the consolidated fiscal year under review are as follows.

(Million yen)

Previous fiscal year

Fiscal year under review

(As of December 31, 2018)

(As of December 31, 2019)

Notes receivable - trade

395

422

*4 Overdraft agreement

The Company and its consolidated subsidiaries have executed overdraft agreements with seven banks with which they have accounts for the efficient raising of operating funds. The amount of possible borrowings that may be provided under the credit line granted as of the end of the consolidated fiscal year under those agreements is as follows.

(Million yen)

Previous fiscal year

Fiscal year under review

(As of December 31, 2018)

(As of December 31, 2019)

Overdraft limit

6,858

7,000

Outstanding borrowings

662

1,223

Difference

6,195

5,777

‒ 17 ‒

(Information related to the consolidated statements of income)

*1 The main items of selling, general and administrative expenses and the amounts thereof are as follows.

(Million yen)

Previous fiscal year

Fiscal year under review

(Jan. 1, 2018 - Dec. 31, 2018)

(Jan. 1, 2019 - Dec. 31, 2019)

Depreciation

536

552

Employee salaries and allowances

3,461

3,700

Retirement benefit expenses

233

215

Provision for share-based remuneration

23

24

Freightage and packing expenses

2,315

2,342

Commission expenses

1,338

1,307

Provision of allowance for doubtful

0

-

accounts

*2 The breakdown of the gain on sales of non-current assets is as follows.

(Million yen)

Previous fiscal year

Fiscal year under review

(Jan. 1, 2018 - Dec. 31, 2018)

(Jan. 1, 2019 - Dec. 31, 2019)

Land

100

-

Machinery, equipment and vehicles

1

0

Property, plant and equipment "Other"

-

0

Total

101

0

*3 The breakdown of the loss on disposal of non-current assets is as follows.

(Million yen)

Previous fiscal year

Fiscal year under review

(Jan. 1, 2018 - Dec. 31, 2018)

(Jan. 1, 2019 - Dec. 31, 2019)

Buildings and structures

118

46

Machinery, equipment and vehicles

22

19

Property, plant and equipment "Other"

2

1

Intangible assets "Other"

1

0

Total

144

67

*4 Total sum of research and development expenses included in general and administrative expenses and manufacturing costs for the fiscal year under review

(Million yen)

Previous fiscal year

Fiscal year under review

(Jan. 1, 2018 - Dec. 31, 2018)

(Jan. 1, 2019 - Dec. 31, 2019)

655

655

*5 Loss on factory closure

Loss on factory closure consists of expenses incurred upon the closure of factories in China due to the liquidation of Changxing Water Gremlin Non-Ferrous Co., a consolidated subsidiary of the Company.

*6 Environmental expenses

The Company's consolidated subsidiary, Water Gremlin Co., was found to have emitted hazardous air pollutants in an amount exceeding the limit specified by the environmental authorities of Minnesota, U.S.A., and the Company posted expenses incurred from taking measures in response to this issue.

‒ 18 ‒

(Segment information) [Segment information]

  1. Description of reporting segments
    Reporting segments of the Okabe Group are individual units for which separate financial information is available and that are subject to a periodic review by the Board of Directors for the purposes of evaluating performance and determining the allocation of resources.
    The Group is engaged in the construction-related products business and business activities in several other industries. Comprehensive strategies are established and business activities conducted for products and services in Japan and other countries for each major business that is categorized based on the type of industry.
    Consequently, there are three reporting segments for major business activities categorized by industry: construction-related products, automotive products and other businesses.
    Construction-related products includes manufacture and sales of temporary building and formwork products, civil engineering products and building structural products and sale of building materials.
    Automotive products includes manufacture and sales of automotive products. The Chinese local subsidiary, Changxing Water Gremlin Non-Ferrous Co., manufactured and sold automotive battery parts in China. The Board of Directors of the Company passed the resolution at the meeting held on July 26, 2018, to dissolve and liquidate this subsidiary and the liquidation procedure has been completed as of April 11, 2019.
    Other businesses includes manufacture and sales of marine materials products, and manufacture and sales of fishing sinkers in the United States. In addition, the Company bought back all shares of KAWAHARA MFG. CO., LTD. on January 31, 2019, and made it a consolidated subsidiary of the Company. KAWAHARA MFG. CO., LTD. manufactures and sells industrial machinery products. Its income statement was consolidated in the second quarter of the fiscal year under review because the date of acquisition was deemed to be March 31, 2019.
  2. Methods for calculating sales, profit (loss), assets, liabilities and other items by reportable segment
    Accounting methods for the reported business segments are almost the same as those used for the preparation of consolidated financial statements.
    Reportable segment profit is presented based on operating profit (loss). Intersegment sales or transfers of funds are presented based on actual market prices.

‒ 19 ‒

  • Information regarding sales, profit (loss), assets, liabilities and other items for each reportable business segment Previous fiscal year (from January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018)

(Million yen)

Net sales

Sales to external customers

Intersegment internal sales and transfers

Total

Segment profit

Segment assets

Other items Depreciation

Amortization of goodwill

Increase in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

Reportable segments

Amounts in

Adjustment

consolidated

Construction-

Automotive

financial

Other businesses

Total

(Note 1)

related products

products

statements

(Note 2)

53,372

10,075

1,337

64,785

-

64,785

-

-

-

-

-

-

53,372

10,075

1,337

64,785

-

64,785

4,727

587

34

5,349

-

5,349

59,447

12,326

1,270

73,044

14,656

87,701

1,153

479

41

1,674

(0)

1,674

-

78

-

78

-

78

1,563

-

3,224

2

4,790

4,790

(Notes)

  1. The adjustment consists of the following items.
  1. The adjustment of 14,656 million yen for segment assets consists of a deduction of 225 million yen for intersegment transactions and an addition of 14,881 million yen for corporate assets that cannot be allocated to a particular segment.
    The main components of corporate assets are investments of unused funds (deposits) and long-term investments (investment securities).
  2. The depreciation adjustment of negative 0 million yen is for the write-off of unrealized gains and losses associated with non- current assets.
  1. Segment profit matches the operating profit in the consolidated statements of income.

‒ 20 ‒

Fiscal year under review (from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)

(Million yen)

Net sales

Sales to external customers

Intersegment internal sales and transfers

Total

Segment profit

Segment assets

Other items Depreciation

Amortization of goodwill

Increase in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

Reportable segments

Amounts in

Adjustment

consolidated

Construction-

Automotive

financial

Other businesses

Total

(Note 1)

related products

products

statements

(Note 2)

53,678

8,809

2,922

65,409

-

65,409

-

-

-

-

-

-

53,678

8,809

2,922

65,409

-

65,409

5,005

133

155

5,294

-

5,294

56,847

11,693

5,957

74,498

14,153

88,652

1,154

468

69

1,693

-

1,693

-

76

129

206

-

206

1,259

-

911

30

2,201

2,201

(Notes)

1. The adjustment consists of the following items.

The adjustment of 14,153 million yen for segment assets consists of a deduction of 257 million yen for intersegment transactions and an addition of 14,411 million yen for corporate assets that cannot be allocated to a particular segment.

The main components of corporate assets are investments of unused funds (deposits) and long-term investments (investment securities).

2. Segment profit matches the operating profit in the consolidated statements of income.

‒ 21 ‒

[Related information]

Previous fiscal year (from January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018) 1. Information by products and services

Omitted because similar information is presented in segment information

2. Information by geographical areas

  1. Net sales

(Million yen)

Japan

North America

Others

Total

12,701

4,276

47,807

64,785

(Note) Net sales are based on the locations of customers and categorized in accordance with countries or regions.

(2) Property, plant and equipment

(Million yen)

Japan

North America

Others

Total

5,686

992

14,590

21,268

3. Information by a major customer

(Million yen)

Name of customer

Net sales

Name of relevant segment

MM & KENZAI Corporation

7,330

Construction-related products

Fiscal year under review (from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) 1. Information by products and services

Omitted because similar information is presented in segment information

2. Information by geographical areas

  1. Net sales

(Million yen)

Japan

North America

Others

Total

12,708

3,432

49,268

65,409

(Note) Net sales are based on the locations of customers and categorized in accordance with countries or regions.

(2) Property, plant and equipment

(Million yen)

Japan

North America

Others

Total

5,733

675

15,359

21,768

3. Information by a major customer

(Million yen)

Name of customer

Net sales

Name of relevant segment

MM & KENZAI Corporation

7,246

Construction-related products

‒ 22 ‒

(Per-share information)

(Yen)

Previous fiscal year

Fiscal year under review

(Jan. 1, 2018 - Dec. 31, 2018)

(Jan. 1, 2019 - Dec. 31, 2019)

Net assets per share

1,130.54

1,161.31

Profit per share

62.79

67.07

(Notes) 1. Diluted profit per share is not stated because there is no dilutive share.

  1. The Company's own shares that remain in the stock-granting ESOP trust and recorded as treasury shares in shareholders' equity are included in treasury shares that will be deducted in the calculation of the number of shares outstanding at the end of period to calculate net assets per share (96,509 shares for the previous consolidated fiscal year; 93,908 shares for the consolidated fiscal year under review).
  2. The Company's own shares that remain in the stock-granting ESOP trust and are recorded as treasury shares in shareholders' equity are included in treasury shares that will be deducted in the calculation of the average number of shares outstanding during the period to calculate profit per share (97,196 shares for the previous consolidated fiscal year; 95,005 shares for the consolidated fiscal year under review).
  3. Basis of calculation
    (1) Net assets per share

Item

Previous fiscal year

Fiscal year under review

(As of December 31, 2018)

(As of December 31, 2019)

Total amount in NET ASSETS (million yen)

56,333

57,869

Net assets pertaining to common stock

56,333

57,869

(million yen)

Amount that will be deducted from the total

-

-

amount in NET ASSETS (million yen)

Number of shares of common stock issued

53,790,632

53,790,632

(shares)

Number of treasury shares of common stock

3,961,539

3,958,938

(shares)

Number of shares of common stock used for

49,829,093

49,831,694

the calculation of net asset per share (shares)

(2) Profit per share

Item

Previous fiscal year

Fiscal year under review

(Jan. 1, 2018 - Dec. 31, 2018)

(Jan. 1, 2019 - Dec. 31, 2019)

Profit per share

Profit attributable to owners of parent

3,128

3,342

(million yen)

Amount not attributable to common

-

-

shareholders (million yen)

Profit attributable to owners of parent

3,128

3,342

pertaining to common stock (million yen)

Average number of shares of common stock

49,828,434

49,830,597

outstanding during the period (shares)

(Significant events after the reporting period)

None

‒ 23 ‒

