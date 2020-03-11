Japan Exchange : [Delayed］Summary of Consolidated Financial Results (Japanese Accounting Standards)for the Year Ended December 31, 2019 0 03/11/2020 | 02:06am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Member of Financial Accounting Standards Foundation (FASF) Summary of Consolidated Financial Results (Japanese Accounting Standards) for the Year Ended December 31, 2019 February 14, 2020 Company name: Okabe Co., Ltd. Stock exchange listing: First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange Stock code: 5959 URL: https://www.okabe.co.jp/ Representative: Makoto Hirowatari, President Contact: Yasushi Hosomichi, Managing Director in Charge of Administrative Division Tel. +81-3-3624-5119 Scheduled date of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: March 27, 2020 Scheduled date of commencement of dividend payment: March 30, 2020 Scheduled date of filing of Annual Securities Report: March 27, 2020 Supplementary materials for annual financial results: None Information meeting for annual financial results: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts) (Figures are rounded down to the nearest one million yen.) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 (January 1, 2019 - December 31, 2019) (1) Consolidated Results of Operations (Percentages represent year-on-yearchanges.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Year ended Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % December 31, 2019 65,409 1.0 5,294 (1.0) 5,619 0.3 3,342 6.8 December 31, 2018 64,785 6.3 5,349 10.4 5,601 10.5 3,128 (10.2) (Note) Comprehensive income: 2,937 million yen (98.7%) for the year ended December 31, 2019 1,478 million yen (negative 76.1%) for the year ended December 31,2018 Profit per share Profit per share Return on equity Ordinary profit Operating profit (basic) (diluted) to total assets to net sales Year ended Yen Yen % % % December 31, 2019 67.07 - 5.9 6.4 8.1 December 31, 2018 62.79 - 5.6 6.3 8.3 (Reference) Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliates: Year ended December 31, 2019: - million yen Year ended December 31, 2018: - million yen (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share Million yen Million yen % Yen As of December 31, 2019 88,652 57,869 65.3 1,161.31 As of December 31, 2018 87,701 56,333 64.2 1,130.54 (Reference) Shareholders' equity: As of December 31, 2019: 57,869 million yen As of December 31, 2018: 56,333 million yen (3) Consolidated Cash Flows Net cash provided Net cash provided Net cash provided Cash and cash equivalents by (used in) by (used in) by (used in) at end of period operating activities investing activities financing activities Year ended Million yen Million yen Million yen Million yen December 31, 2019 3,963 (5,093) (1,924) 20,604 December 31, 2018 3,186 2,211 (2,678) 23,762 2. Dividends Dividend per share End of End of End of first quarter second quarter third quarter Year ended Yen Yen Yen Total Payout ratio Dividends to amounts of net assets Year-end Annual (consolidated) dividends (consolidated) Yen Yen Million yen % % December 31, 2018 - 13.00 - 13.00 26.00 1,298 41.4 2.3 December 31, 2019 - 14.00 - 14.00 28.00 1,397 41.7 2.4 Year ending December 31, 2020 - 14.00 - 14.00 28.00 39.9 (forecasts) (Note) Revisions to dividend forecasts published most recently: None 3. Consolidated Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2020 (January 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020) (Percentages represent year-on-year changes.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Profit owners of parent per share Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Yen First half 31,174 (2.0) 2,143 (14.5) 2,205 (19.3) 1,055 (37.4) 21.17 Full year 0.9 5,600 5.8 1.4 3,500 4.7 70.24 66,000 5,700 * Notes Changes in important subsidiaries during the period

(changes of specific subsidiaries in accordance with changes in the scope of consolidation): None Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatement (i) Changes in accounting policies caused by revision of accounting standards: None (ii) Changes in accounting policies other than (i): None (iii) Changes in accounting estimates: None (iv) Restatement: None (3) Number of shares outstanding (common shares): (i) Number of shares outstanding at end of period (including treasury shares) As of December 31, 2019: 53,790,632 shares As of December 31, 2018: 53,790,632 shares (ii) Number of treasury shares at end of period As of December 31, 2019: 3,958,938 shares As of December 31, 2018: 3,961,539 shares (iii) Average number of shares outstanding during the period Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019: 49,830,597 shares Fiscal year ended December 31, 2018: 49,828,434 shares (Note) The number of treasury shares at the end of each period includes the shares of the Company held by the stock-granting ESOP trust (93,908 shares as of December 31, 2019, and 96,509 shares as of December 31, 2018). The shares of the Company held by the stock-granting ESOP trust are included in the treasury shares deducted in the calculation of the average number of shares outstanding during each period (95,005 shares for the year ended December 31, 2019, and 97,196 shares for the year ended December 31, 2018). (Reference) Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results 1. Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 (January 1, 2019 - December 31, 2019) (1) Non-ConsolidatedResults of Operations (Percentages represent year-on-yearchanges.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit Year ended Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % December 31, 2019 47,709 (0.2) 4,388 2.0 4,836 3.6 3,196 (10.6) December 31, 2018 47,824 5.3 4,301 16.9 4,667 8.5 3,577 15.6 Profit per share (basic) Profit per share (diluted) Year ended Yen Yen December 31, 2019 64.15 - December 31, 2018 71.80 - (2) Non-ConsolidatedFinancialPosition Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share Million yen Million yen % Yen As of December 31, 2019 78,835 52,122 66.1 1,045.98 As of December 31, 2018 77,715 49,958 64.3 1,002.61 (Reference) Shareholders' equity: As of December 31, 2019: 52,122 million yen As of December 31, 2018: 49,958 million yen Summaries of consolidated financial results are not subject to audit by certified public accountants or audit corporations.

Explanations and other special notes concerning the appropriate use of business performance forecasts (Notes regarding forward-looking statements)

The forward-looking statements in these materials, including financial prospects included in this report, are based on information available to the Company when this report was prepared and assumptions that the management considers reasonable, which do not guarantee the achievement of such projected results. Actual results may differ significantly from these statements for a number of reasons. ○ Index for Supplementary Information 1. Overview of Results of Operations, Etc. .................................................................................................................................... 2 (1) Overview of Results of Operations for the Fiscal Year under Review (January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) ................ 2 (2) Overview of Financial Position for the Fiscal Year under Review....................................................................................... 3 (3) Overview of Cash Flows for the Fiscal Year under Review................................................................................................. 4 (4) Future Outlook..................................................................................................................................................................... 4 (5) Basic Policy for Dividends and Dividends for the Fiscal Year under Review and the Next Fiscal Year .............................. 4 2. Corporate Group ........................................................................................................................................................................ 5 3. Basic Approach to Selection of Accounting Standards .............................................................................................................. 7 4. Consolidated Financial Statements and Key Notes .................................................................................................................... 8 (1) Consolidated Balance Sheets ............................................................................................................................................... 8 (2) Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income ......................................... 10 Consolidated statements of income.................................................................................................................................... 10 Consolidated statements of comprehensive income........................................................................................................... 11 (3) Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity.................................................................................................................. 12 (4) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ............................................................................................................................ 14 (5) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements ...................................................................................................................... 16 Note to going concern assumptions ................................................................................................................................... 16 Changes in presentation method ........................................................................................................................................ 16 Additional information....................................................................................................................................................... 16 Information related to the consolidated balance sheets ...................................................................................................... 17 Information related to the consolidated statements of income ........................................................................................... 18 Segment information.......................................................................................................................................................... 19 Per-share information......................................................................................................................................................... 23 Significant events after the reporting period ...................................................................................................................... 23 ‒ 1 ‒ 1. Overview of Results of Operations, Etc. Overview of Results of Operations for the Fiscal Year under Review (January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) In the fiscal year under review, the Japanese economy maintained a gradual recovery trend, despite some weakness that continued to grow particularly in the manufacturing industry amid weakening export. In the Japanese construction industry, which includes the core customers for the Okabe Group, the floor area of construction that commenced during the fiscal year under review fell below the level of the previous fiscal year partly due to delays in the progress of construction work caused by shortages of construction materials and labor, despite an adequate amount of orders received thanks to stable construction investment made largely in the private sector. In this business environment, the Okabe Group made efforts to increase its market share by developing new products and enhancing existing product lines using the new center for comprehensive experiments it had established as well as the distribution warehouses in the U.S. through the key measures in the medium-term three year management plan "NEXT 100: Exciting Future." Results of operations by business segment are as follows: [Construction-related products] A breakdown of sales for construction-related products shows that sales of temporary building and formwork products decreased 4.2% year on year as a reactionary fall from large orders for projects, such as the extensive redevelopment in the Tokyo metropolitan area in the previous fiscal year. Sales of civil engineering products increased 7.8% year on year, as a result of steady sales of products, such as lock bolts used for disaster recovery construction. Sales of building structural products rose 1.8% year on year, partly as a result of raising the prices of core products and strong sales of products such as one-side rings, and reinforcing bar joints, which contribute to labor saving. Sales of building materials in Japan fell 5.0% year on year primarily due to the impact of a decrease in the floor area of construction that commenced during the fiscal year under review. Sales of building materials overseas rose 6.9% year on year as a result of growth in the market share of OCM, Inc., a consolidated subsidiary in the U.S., chiefly by improving its product supply capabilities through the utilization of distribution warehouses. As a result, sales in the construction-related products segment increased 0.6% year on year, to 53,678 million yen, and operating profit rose 5.9% year on year, to 5,005 million yen. [Automotive products] Sales of battery terminal products remained weak following a fall in utilization rates associated with countermeasures against environmental problems at a plant in the U.S. (for more details, please see the timely disclosure material "Resumption of Operations of Production Facilities at an Overseas Subsidiary (Disclosure of Progress)" on March 4, 2019). As a result, net sales decreased 12.6% year on year, to 8,809 million yen, and operating profit decreased 77.2% year on year, to 133 million yen. [Other businesses] As a result of posting financial results of KAWAHARA MFG. CO., LTD., which became the Company's subsidiary after its acquisition of all shares of Kawahara on January 31, 2019, from April 1, 2019, net sales increased 118.5% year on year, to 2,922 million yen, and operating profit grew 351.8% year on year, to 155 million yen. Consequently, consolidated net sales for the fiscal year under review increased 1.0% year on year, to 65,409 million yen, and consolidated operating profit dropped 1.0% year on year, to 5,294 million yen. Consolidated ordinary profit rose 0.3% year on year, to 5,619 million yen, and profit attributable to owners of parent grew 6.8% year on year, to 3,342 million yen. ‒ 2 ‒ (For reference) Net sales by business segments and product category (consolidated) (Yen in millions, rounded down) Previous fiscal year Fiscal year under review (Jan. 1, 2018 ‒ Dec. 31, 2018) (Jan. 1, 2019 ‒ Dec. 31, 2019) Change (%) Amount Proportion Amount Proportion (%) (%) % % % Temporary building and 7,386 11.4 7,072 10.8 (4.2) formwork products Civil engineering products 6,043 9.3 6,517 9.9 7.8 Construction- Building structural products 20,670 31.9 21,046 32.2 1.8 related Building materials (Japan) 13,072 20.2 12,412 19.0 (5.0) products Subtotal - Japan 47,172 72.8 47,049 71.9 (0.3) Building materials 6,199 9.6 6,628 10.1 6.9 (Overseas) Subtotal - overseas 6,199 9.6 6,628 10.1 6.9 Subtotal - segment 53,372 82.4 53,678 82.0 0.6 Automotive products 10,075 15.5 8,809 13.5 (12.6) Other businesses (Note 2) 1,337 2.1 2,922 4.5 118.5 Total 64,785 100.0 65,409 100.0 1.0 (Notes) 1. For information about the main operations of each business segment, please refer to "Segment information" on page 19. 2. Other businesses include those for diversification that do not form part of the Company's core businesses, i.e. construction-related products and automotive products. This segment includes, among others, the manufacture and sale of marine materials and the manufacture and sale of fishing sinkers in the U.S. In addition, the results of KAWAHARA MFG. CO., LTD., which manufactures and sells industrial machine products, have been posted since April 1, 2019. Overview of Financial Position for the Fiscal Year under Review [Assets] Current assets at the end of the fiscal year amounted to 53,406 million yen, a decrease of 4,321 million yen from the previous fiscal year-end, due mainly to a decrease in cash and deposits. Non-current assets increased 5,275 million yen from the previous fiscal year-end to 35,234 million yen, primarily owing to an increase in goodwill. As a result, total assets increased 950 million yen from the previous fiscal year-end to 88,652 million yen. [Liabilities] Current liabilities at the end of the fiscal year amounted to 23,718 million yen, an increase of 3,680 million yen from the previous fiscal year-end, mainly due to an increase in short-term borrowings. Non-current liabilities decreased by 4,266 million yen from the previous fiscal year-end, to 7,063 million yen, largely due to a decrease in long-term borrowings. As a result, total liabilities decreased 585 million yen from the previous fiscal year-end to 30,782 million yen. [Net assets] Net assets increased 1,536 million yen from the previous fiscal year-end to 57,869 million yen. The shareholders' equity ratio was 65.3%, up 1.1 percentage points from the end of the previous fiscal year. ‒ 3 ‒ (3) Overview of Cash Flows for the Fiscal Year under Review Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the fiscal year totaled 20,604 million yen, a decrease of 3,158 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. The following is a summary of cash flows and major factors for the fiscal year under review. (Cash flows from operating activities) Net cash provided by operating activities during the fiscal year came to 3,963 million yen (compared with net cash provided by operating activities of 3,186 million yen in the previous fiscal year). The major factor was an increase in the amount of decrease in trade receivables. (Cash flows from investing activities) Net cash used in investing activities during the fiscal year amounted to 5,093 million yen (compared with net cash provided by investing activities of 2,211 million yen in the previous fiscal year). The major factor was a decrease in the collection of long-term deposits. (Cash flows from financing activities) Net cash used in financing activities during the fiscal year was 1,924 million yen (compared with net cash used in financing activities of 2,678 million yen in the previous fiscal year). This was mainly due to a net increase in loans payable. (4) Future Outlook The Japanese economy is expected to recover moderately in the coming years based on continuous improvements in employment and income conditions and the effects of government measures, despite attention that must be paid to trends in consumer confidence after the consumption tax hike, in addition to trends in overseas economies, such as the development of trade issues and the outlook for the Chinese economy. Orders from the Japanese construction industry, the Okabe Group's core customer, are likely to be received steadily thanks to the expected launch of projects that have been postponed due to a delay in the progress of construction work in recent years. Rising steel prices, distribution expenses, and other costs, however, may put pressure on profit, and the Okabe Group expects its future business environment to require further corporate efforts to increase added value and productivity through proposal-type sales and product development. In the automotive product segment, the consolidated results for the first half of the next fiscal year are expected to fall below the results for the same period of the current fiscal year due to a decline in the capacity utilization of the U.S. factory, because of environmental protection measures. However, the Group expects the business to recover from the third quarter of the next fiscal year upon the completion of the environmental protection measures . Recognizing this, the Company has made the following consolidated results forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020. (Yen in millions, rounded down) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Fiscal year ended December 65,409 5,294 5,619 3,342 31, 2019 (Actual) Fiscal year ending December 66,000 5,600 5,700 3,500 31, 2020 (Estimate) Change (%) 0.9% 5.8% 1.4% 4.7% (5) Basic Policy for Dividends and Dividends for the Fiscal Year under Review and the Next Fiscal Year The Group's basic policy is to maintain stable dividends to enhance the return of profits to shareholders. The dividend is also linked to consolidated business results and comprehensively reflects the need to bolster internal reserves to strengthen the Group's financial position and fund future business operations, among other needs. The Company's basic policy for dividends of surplus is to pay both an interim dividend and a year-end dividend each year. The organs that determine the dividends are the Board of Directors for the interim dividend and the General Meeting of Shareholders for the year-end dividend. In accordance with this basic policy, the Company plans to pay a year-end dividend for the fiscal year under review of 14 yen per share. With the interim dividend of 14 yen per share that has already been paid, this will result in an annual dividend for the fiscal year under review of 28 yen per share. For the next fiscal year, the Company plans to pay a dividend of 28 yen per share, the sum of interim and year-end dividends of 14 yen each. ‒ 4 ‒ 2. Corporate Group The Okabe Group (Okabe Co., Ltd. and its associated companies) consists of Okabe Co., Ltd. ("the Company"), 12 subsidiaries (7 of which are consolidated) and 3 affiliated companies. These companies are engaged primarily in the manufacture and sale of construction materials and equipment. The Group is also focusing on expanding operations in other business fields. The positioning of the Company and its key associated companies and their relationship with the business segments are as follows. [Construction-related products] (Temporary building and formwork products) The Company develops associated construction methods and develops, manufactures and sells products used with these methods. Subsidiary OMM Co., Ltd. manufactures temporary building and formwork products ordered by the Company. Fukuoka Form Tie Co., Ltd. purchases temporary building and formwork products mainly from the Company and sells them in Kyushu. In addition, the Company sells products in China by using its sales subsidiary Okabe China Co., Ltd. (Civil engineering products) The Company develops associated construction methods and develops, manufactures and sells products used with these methods. (Building structural products) The Company develops associated construction methods and develops, manufactures and sells products used with these methods. FUJI BOLT Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of building structural products, and the Company sells products sourced from FUJI BOLT Manufacturing Co., Ltd. FUJI KIZAI Co., Ltd. executes seismic reinforcement work. PT Fujibolt Indonesia, which is a local subsidiary of FUJI BOLT Manufacturing Co., Ltd. in Indonesia, is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of building structural products, and FUJI BOLT Manufacturing Co., Ltd. purchases, processes and sells products from PT Fujibolt Indonesia. (Building materials) The Company uses its sales network to sell building materials that are purchased from other companies. In addition, U.S. subsidiary OCM, Inc. purchases products sold by the Company in Japan and products compatible with local construction methods in and outside the U.S. and sells them in the U.S. [Automotive products] U.S subsidiary Okabe Co., Inc. is engaged mainly in the design and sale of automotive bolts and screw nuts in the U.S. Another U.S. subsidiary, Water Gremlin Co., develops, manufactures, and sells automotive battery parts in the U.S. market. Italian subsidiary Water Gremlin Aquila Co. S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and sells automotive battery parts in Europe. Changxing Water Gremlin Non-Ferrous Co., Ltd., the Company's Chinese local subsidiary, manufactured and sold battery components for automobiles in China, which completed the liquidation on April 11, 2019. Okabe Holding USA, Inc. is a holding company that owns all the shares of Water Gremlin Co. and Water Gremlin Aquila Co. S.p.A. [Other businesses] KAWAHARA MFG. CO., LTD. manufactures and sells industrial machinery products. The Company's marine business involves the development, manufacture and sale of marine materials. Water Gremlin Co., which is engaged mainly in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, also manufactures and sells fishing sinkers, which are non-automotive products. ‒ 5 ‒ [Business Flow Diagram] The following diagram summarizes the business operations listed above. (Notes) 1. The Company acquired all the shares of KAWAHARA MFG. CO., LTD. on January 31, 2019 and turned the said company into its subsidiary. 2. Changxing Water Gremlin Non-Ferrous Co. Ltd. completed the liquidation on April 11, 2019. ‒ 6 ‒ 3. Basic Approach to Selection of Accounting Standards The Okabe Group's policy is to prepare its consolidated financial statements based on Japanese Accounting Standards for the present time by taking the comparability of the consolidated financial statements between terms and between companies into consideration. The Group plans to examine application of the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) in the future, based on consideration of a number of factors in Japan and overseas. ‒ 7 ‒ 4. Consolidated Financial Statements and Key Notes Consolidated Balance Sheets (Million yen) Previous fiscal year Fiscal year under review (As of December 31, 2018) (As of December 31, 2019) ASSETS Current assets Cash and deposits 23,762 20,664 Notes and accounts receivable - trade 22,633 21,686 Merchandise and finished goods 6,766 7,427 Work in process 1,103 1,500 Raw materials and supplies 1,761 1,697 Other 1,724 452 Allowance for doubtful accounts (24) (23) Total current assets 57,727 53,406 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment Buildings and structures 16,245 16,885 Accumulated depreciation (5,013) (6,173) Buildings and structures, net 11,231 10,711 Machinery, equipment and vehicles 13,775 14,518 Accumulated depreciation (9,573) (10,578) Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net 4,201 3,940 Land 3,854 4,239 Leased assets 994 1,127 Accumulated depreciation (390) (425) Leased assets, net 604 702 Construction in progress 980 1,837 Other 1,694 1,732 Accumulated depreciation (1,298) (1,395) Other, net 395 337 Total property, plant and equipment 21,268 21,768 Intangible assets Goodwill 189 2,560 Leased assets 5 0 Other 225 259 Total intangible assets 420 2,820 Investments and other assets Investment securities 6,487 7,262 Long-term loans receivable 100 1,198 Deferred tax assets 217 386 Other 1,565 1,896 Allowance for doubtful accounts (100) (98) Total investments and other assets 8,269 10,645 Total non-current assets 29,958 35,234 Deferred assets Bond issuance cost 15 11 Total deferred assets 15 11 Total assets 87,701 88,652 ‒ 8 ‒ (Million yen) Previous fiscal year Fiscal year under review (As of December 31, 2018) (As of December 31, 2019) LIABILITIES Current liabilities Notes and accounts payable - trade 4,781 4,691 Electronically recorded obligations - operating 9,505 8,591 Short-term borrowings 1,683 7,419 Lease obligations 155 185 Income taxes payable 1,076 651 Other 2,835 2,178 Total current liabilities 20,038 23,718 Non-current liabilities Bonds payable 1,000 1,000 Long-term borrowings 7,060 2,400 Lease obligations 466 530 Deferred tax liabilities 15 276 Provision for share-based remuneration 49 77 Retirement benefit liability 1,828 1,874 Asset retirement obligations 40 41 Other 869 862 Total non-current liabilities 11,329 7,063 Total liabilities 31,367 30,782 NET ASSETS Shareholders' equity Share capital 6,911 6,911 Capital surplus 6,062 6,062 Retained earnings 43,563 45,502 Treasury shares (2,715) (2,712) Total shareholders' equity 53,822 55,763 Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale 1,716 2,024 securities Foreign currency translation adjustment 816 97 Remeasurements of defined benefit plans (22) (15) Total accumulated other comprehensive income 2,510 2,106 Total net assets 56,333 57,869 Total liabilities and net assets 87,701 88,652 ‒ 9 ‒ Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Consolidated statements of income) (Million yen) Previous fiscal year Fiscal year under review (Jan. 1, 2018 - Dec. 31, 2018) (Jan. 1, 2019 - Dec. 31, 2019) Net sales 64,785 65,409 Cost of sales 46,677 46,912 Gross profit 18,107 18,496 Selling, general and administrative expenses 12,758 13,202 Operating profit 5,349 5,294 Non-operating income Interest income 38 31 Dividend income 143 163 Proceeds from sale of scrap 94 63 Reversal of provision for loss on litigation - 135 Other 102 82 Total non-operating income 379 476 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses 43 65 Commission for syndicated loans 35 35 Foreign exchange losses - 20 Other 47 29 Total non-operating expenses 127 151 Ordinary profit 5,601 5,619 Extraordinary income Gain on sales of non-current assets 101 0 Gain on sales of investment securities 614 132 Other 1 - Total extraordinary income 717 132 Extraordinary losses Loss on disposal of non-current assets 144 67 Loss on sales of investment securities - 65 Loss on factory closure 1,217 60 Environmental expenses 656 351 Other 106 60 Total extraordinary losses 2,124 605 Profit before income taxes 4,194 5,147 Income taxes - current 1,780 1,839 Income taxes - deferred (714) (34) Total income taxes 1,065 1,805 Profit 3,128 3,342 Profit attributable to owners of parent 3,128 3,342 ‒ 10 ‒ (Consolidated statements of comprehensive income) (Million yen) Previous fiscal year Fiscal year under review (Jan. 1, 2018 - Dec. 31, 2018) (Jan. 1, 2019 - Dec. 31, 2019) Profit 3,128 3,342 Other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities (1,635) 307 Foreign currency translation adjustment 29 (719) Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax (43) 7 Total other comprehensive income (1,650) (404) Comprehensive income 1,478 2,937 Comprehensive income attributable to Comprehensive income attributable to owners of 1,478 2,937 parent ‒ 11 ‒ Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

Previous fiscal year (from January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018) (Million yen) Shareholders' equity Share capital Capital surplus Retained earnings Treasury shares Total shareholders' equity Balance at beginning of 6,911 6,062 41,832 (2,716) 52,090 period Changes in items during period Dividends of surplus (1,397) (1,397) Profit attributable to 3,128 3,128 owners of parent Purchase of treasury (0) (0) shares Disposal of treasury 1 1 shares Change in scope of - consolidation Change in scope of consolidation - foreign - currency translation adjustment Net changes in items other than shareholders' - equity Total changes in items - - 1,730 1 1,732 during period Balance at end of period (2,715) 6,911 6,062 43,563 53,822 Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation Foreign currency Remeasurements Total accumulated Total net assets difference on other translation of defined available-for-sale comprehensive adjustment benefit plans securities income Balance at beginning of 3,352 787 21 4,161 56,251 period Changes in items during period Dividends of surplus - (1,397) Profit attributable to - 3,128 owners of parent Purchase of treasury - (0) shares Disposal of treasury - 1 shares Change in scope of - - consolidation Change in scope of consolidation - foreign - - currency translation adjustment Net changes in items other than shareholders' (1,635) 29 (43) (1,650) (1,650) equity Total changes in items (1,635) 29 (43) (1,650) 81 during period Balance at end of period 2,510 1,716 816 (22) 56,333 ‒ 12 ‒ Fiscal year under review (from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) (Million yen) Shareholders' equity Balance at beginning of period Changes in items during period Dividends of surplus Profit attributable to owners of parent Purchase of treasury shares Disposal of treasury shares Change in scope of consolidation Change in scope of consolidation - foreign currency translation adjustment Net changes in items other than shareholders' equity Total changes in items during period Balance at end of period Balance at beginning of period Changes in items during period Dividends of surplus Profit attributable to owners of parent Purchase of treasury shares Disposal of treasury shares Change in scope of consolidation Change in scope of consolidation - foreign currency translation adjustment Net changes in items other than shareholders' equity Total changes in items during period Balance at end of period Share capital Capital surplus Retained earnings Treasury shares Total shareholders' equity 6,911 6,062 43,563 (2,715) 53,822 (1,347) (1,347) 3,342 3,342 - 2 2 (55) (55) - - - - 1,938 2 1,940 6,911 (2,712) 6,062 45,502 55,763 Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation Foreign currency Remeasurements Total accumulated Total net assets difference on other translation of defined available-for-sale comprehensive adjustment benefit plans securities income 1,716 816 (22) 2,510 56,333 - (1,347) - 3,342 - - - 2 - (55) 55 55 55 307 (775) 7 (460) (460) 307 (719) 7 (404) 1,536 2,024 2,106 97 (15) 57,869 ‒ 13 ‒ (4) Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Million yen) Previous fiscal year Fiscal year under review (Jan. 1, 2018 - Dec. 31, 2018) (Jan. 1, 2019 - Dec. 31, 2019) Cash flows from operating activities Profit before income taxes 4,194 5,147 Depreciation 1,674 1,693 Amortization of goodwill 78 206 Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts (3) (2) Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liability 85 61 Interest and dividend income (182) (194) Interest expenses 43 65 Loss (gain) on sales of investment securities (614) (67) Loss on retirement of non-current assets 143 67 Loss on factory closure 1,217 60 Decrease (increase) in trade receivables (798) 1,448 Decrease (increase) in other current assets 360 218 Decrease (increase) in inventories (1,493) (895) Increase (decrease) in trade payables 949 (856) Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities 434 (972) Increase (decrease) in other non-current liabilities 10 (7) Increase (decrease) in accrued consumption taxes 107 152 Other (109) 74 Subtotal 6,098 6,200 Income taxes paid (1,808) (2,175) Loss on factory closure paid (1,103) (60) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 3,186 3,963 Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits 1,211 - Purchase of property, plant and equipment (5,547) (1,787) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 2,107 210 Purchase of intangible assets (51) (143) Purchase of investment securities (670) (690) Purchase of shares of subsidiaries resulting in change - (2,821) in scope of consolidation Proceeds from sales of investment securities 2,085 527 Purchase of insurance funds (101) (157) Loan advances (118) (1,259) Collection of loans receivable 76 986 Proceeds from collection of long-term deposits 3,110 - Interest and dividends received 189 192 Other (78) (150) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 2,211 (5,093) ‒ 14 ‒ (Million yen) Previous fiscal year Fiscal year under review (Jan. 1, 2018 - Dec. 31, 2018) (Jan. 1, 2019 - Dec. 31, 2019) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from short-term borrowings 5,590 5,342 Repayments of short-term borrowings (5,393) (4,710) Proceeds from long-term borrowings 100 850 Repayments of long-term borrowings (1,368) (1,785) Dividends paid (1,398) (1,347) Interest paid (43) (65) Repayments of lease obligations (164) (208) Other (0) (0) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (2,678) (1,924) Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash (38) (104) equivalents Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 2,680 (3,158) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 21,082 23,762 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 23,762 20,604 ‒ 15 ‒ Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Note to going concern assumptions)

None

(Changes in presentation method)

(Changes made due to the application of the "Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting")

The Company has applied the Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting (ASBJ Statement No. 28, revised on February 16, 2018), since the beginning of the fiscal year under review, under which deferred tax assets are presented in the category of "investments and other assets" and deferred tax liabilities are included in "non-current liabilities."

(Additional information)

(Transactions of Delivering the Company's Own Stock to Employees, etc. through Trusts)

The Company has introduced the stock-granting ESOP trust system, a trust-type employee incentive plan under which the Company's own shares are issued to its employees for the purpose of encouraging the motivation of the employees of the Company and the Okabe Group and enhancing the welfare program. (1) Transaction overview This program adopts the system called the stock-granting employee stock ownership plan ("ESOP Trust"). The ESOP Trust is an employee incentive plan inspired by the U.S. ESOP system, under which shares bought back by the ESOP Trust are issued to employees who have met the requirements prescribed in the Shares Issuance Regulations established in advance. The "Practical Solution on Transactions of Delivering the Company's Own Stock to Employees etc. through Trusts (ASBJ Practical Issue Task Force (PITF) No. 30, March 26, 2015)" applies to the accounting treatment of this program. (2) Treasury shares remaining in the trust The Company's shares remaining in the trust are recorded at the book value (excluding all incidental expenses) in the section of net assets as treasury shares in the trust. The book value of the treasury shares outstanding was 88 million yen at the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year and 86 million yen at the end of the consolidated fiscal year under review. The number of treasury shares outstanding was 96,509 shares at the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year and 93,908 shares at the end of the consolidated fiscal year under review. ‒ 16 ‒ (Information related to the consolidated balance sheets) *1 Assets provided as security (Million yen) Previous fiscal year Fiscal year under review (As of December 31, 2018) (As of December 31, 2019) Buildings and structures 1,653 1,636 Land 188 188 Total 1,842 1,825 Obligations corresponding to the properties described above (Million yen) Previous fiscal year Fiscal year under review (As of December 31, 2018) (As of December 31, 2019) Long-term borrowings (including the current portion of long- 1,750 1,750 term borrowings) *2 Those related to non-consolidated subsidiaries and affiliated companies are as follows. (Million yen) Previous fiscal year Fiscal year under review (As of December 31, 2018) (As of December 31, 2019) Investment securities (shares) 355 355 *3 Accounting of matured notes as of the last day of the consolidated fiscal year In the accounting of matured notes as of the last day of the consolidated fiscal year, settlement is deemed to have been made on the date of maturity because the last day of the consolidated fiscal year under review fell on a bank holiday. Matured notes as of the last day of the consolidated fiscal year under review are as follows. (Million yen) Previous fiscal year Fiscal year under review (As of December 31, 2018) (As of December 31, 2019) Notes receivable - trade 395 422 *4 Overdraft agreement The Company and its consolidated subsidiaries have executed overdraft agreements with seven banks with which they have accounts for the efficient raising of operating funds. The amount of possible borrowings that may be provided under the credit line granted as of the end of the consolidated fiscal year under those agreements is as follows. (Million yen) Previous fiscal year Fiscal year under review (As of December 31, 2018) (As of December 31, 2019) Overdraft limit 6,858 7,000 Outstanding borrowings 662 1,223 Difference 6,195 5,777 ‒ 17 ‒ (Information related to the consolidated statements of income) *1 The main items of selling, general and administrative expenses and the amounts thereof are as follows. (Million yen) Previous fiscal year Fiscal year under review (Jan. 1, 2018 - Dec. 31, 2018) (Jan. 1, 2019 - Dec. 31, 2019) Depreciation 536 552 Employee salaries and allowances 3,461 3,700 Retirement benefit expenses 233 215 Provision for share-based remuneration 23 24 Freightage and packing expenses 2,315 2,342 Commission expenses 1,338 1,307 Provision of allowance for doubtful 0 - accounts *2 The breakdown of the gain on sales of non-current assets is as follows. (Million yen) Previous fiscal year Fiscal year under review (Jan. 1, 2018 - Dec. 31, 2018) (Jan. 1, 2019 - Dec. 31, 2019) Land 100 - Machinery, equipment and vehicles 1 0 Property, plant and equipment "Other" - 0 Total 101 0 *3 The breakdown of the loss on disposal of non-current assets is as follows. (Million yen) Previous fiscal year Fiscal year under review (Jan. 1, 2018 - Dec. 31, 2018) (Jan. 1, 2019 - Dec. 31, 2019) Buildings and structures 118 46 Machinery, equipment and vehicles 22 19 Property, plant and equipment "Other" 2 1 Intangible assets "Other" 1 0 Total 144 67 *4 Total sum of research and development expenses included in general and administrative expenses and manufacturing costs for the fiscal year under review (Million yen) Previous fiscal year Fiscal year under review (Jan. 1, 2018 - Dec. 31, 2018) (Jan. 1, 2019 - Dec. 31, 2019) 655 655 *5 Loss on factory closure Loss on factory closure consists of expenses incurred upon the closure of factories in China due to the liquidation of Changxing Water Gremlin Non-Ferrous Co., a consolidated subsidiary of the Company. *6 Environmental expenses The Company's consolidated subsidiary, Water Gremlin Co., was found to have emitted hazardous air pollutants in an amount exceeding the limit specified by the environmental authorities of Minnesota, U.S.A., and the Company posted expenses incurred from taking measures in response to this issue. ‒ 18 ‒ (Segment information) [Segment information] Description of reporting segments

Reporting segments of the Okabe Group are individual units for which separate financial information is available and that are subject to a periodic review by the Board of Directors for the purposes of evaluating performance and determining the allocation of resources.

The Group is engaged in the construction-related products business and business activities in several other industries. Comprehensive strategies are established and business activities conducted for products and services in Japan and other countries for each major business that is categorized based on the type of industry.

Consequently, there are three reporting segments for major business activities categorized by industry: construction-related products, automotive products and other businesses.

Construction-related products includes manufacture and sales of temporary building and formwork products, civil engineering products and building structural products and sale of building materials.

Automotive products includes manufacture and sales of automotive products. The Chinese local subsidiary, Changxing Water Gremlin Non-Ferrous Co., manufactured and sold automotive battery parts in China. The Board of Directors of the Company passed the resolution at the meeting held on July 26, 2018, to dissolve and liquidate this subsidiary and the liquidation procedure has been completed as of April 11, 2019.

Other businesses includes manufacture and sales of marine materials products, and manufacture and sales of fishing sinkers in the United States. In addition, the Company bought back all shares of KAWAHARA MFG. CO., LTD. on January 31, 2019, and made it a consolidated subsidiary of the Company. KAWAHARA MFG. CO., LTD. manufactures and sells industrial machinery products. Its income statement was consolidated in the second quarter of the fiscal year under review because the date of acquisition was deemed to be March 31, 2019. Methods for calculating sales, profit (loss), assets, liabilities and other items by reportable segment

Accounting methods for the reported business segments are almost the same as those used for the preparation of consolidated financial statements.

Reportable segment profit is presented based on operating profit (loss). Intersegment sales or transfers of funds are presented based on actual market prices. ‒ 19 ‒ Information regarding sales, profit (loss), assets, liabilities and other items for each reportable business segment Previous fiscal year (from January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018) (Million yen) Net sales Sales to external customers Intersegment internal sales and transfers Total Segment profit Segment assets Other items Depreciation Amortization of goodwill Increase in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets Reportable segments Amounts in Adjustment consolidated Construction- Automotive financial Other businesses Total (Note 1) related products products statements (Note 2) 53,372 10,075 1,337 64,785 - 64,785 - - - - - - 53,372 10,075 1,337 64,785 - 64,785 4,727 587 34 5,349 - 5,349 59,447 12,326 1,270 73,044 14,656 87,701 1,153 479 41 1,674 (0) 1,674 - 78 - 78 - 78 1,563 - 3,224 2 4,790 4,790 (Notes) The adjustment consists of the following items. The adjustment of 14,656 million yen for segment assets consists of a deduction of 225 million yen for intersegment transactions and an addition of 14,881 million yen for corporate assets that cannot be allocated to a particular segment.

The main components of corporate assets are investments of unused funds (deposits) and long-term investments (investment securities). The depreciation adjustment of negative 0 million yen is for the write-off of unrealized gains and losses associated with non- current assets. Segment profit matches the operating profit in the consolidated statements of income. ‒ 20 ‒ Fiscal year under review (from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) (Million yen) Net sales Sales to external customers Intersegment internal sales and transfers Total Segment profit Segment assets Other items Depreciation Amortization of goodwill Increase in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets Reportable segments Amounts in Adjustment consolidated Construction- Automotive financial Other businesses Total (Note 1) related products products statements (Note 2) 53,678 8,809 2,922 65,409 - 65,409 - - - - - - 53,678 8,809 2,922 65,409 - 65,409 5,005 133 155 5,294 - 5,294 56,847 11,693 5,957 74,498 14,153 88,652 1,154 468 69 1,693 - 1,693 - 76 129 206 - 206 1,259 - 911 30 2,201 2,201 (Notes) 1. The adjustment consists of the following items. The adjustment of 14,153 million yen for segment assets consists of a deduction of 257 million yen for intersegment transactions and an addition of 14,411 million yen for corporate assets that cannot be allocated to a particular segment. The main components of corporate assets are investments of unused funds (deposits) and long-term investments (investment securities). 2. Segment profit matches the operating profit in the consolidated statements of income. ‒ 21 ‒ [Related information] Previous fiscal year (from January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018) 1. Information by products and services Omitted because similar information is presented in segment information 2. Information by geographical areas Net sales (Million yen) Japan North America Others Total 12,701 4,276 47,807 64,785 (Note) Net sales are based on the locations of customers and categorized in accordance with countries or regions. (2) Property, plant and equipment (Million yen) Japan North America Others Total 5,686 992 14,590 21,268 3. Information by a major customer (Million yen) Name of customer Net sales Name of relevant segment MM & KENZAI Corporation 7,330 Construction-related products Fiscal year under review (from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) 1. Information by products and services Omitted because similar information is presented in segment information 2. Information by geographical areas Net sales (Million yen) Japan North America Others Total 12,708 3,432 49,268 65,409 (Note) Net sales are based on the locations of customers and categorized in accordance with countries or regions. (2) Property, plant and equipment (Million yen) Japan North America Others Total 5,733 675 15,359 21,768 3. Information by a major customer (Million yen) Name of customer Net sales Name of relevant segment MM & KENZAI Corporation 7,246 Construction-related products ‒ 22 ‒ (Per-share information) (Yen) Previous fiscal year Fiscal year under review (Jan. 1, 2018 - Dec. 31, 2018) (Jan. 1, 2019 - Dec. 31, 2019) Net assets per share 1,130.54 1,161.31 Profit per share 62.79 67.07 (Notes) 1. Diluted profit per share is not stated because there is no dilutive share. The Company's own shares that remain in the stock-granting ESOP trust and recorded as treasury shares in shareholders' equity are included in treasury shares that will be deducted in the calculation of the number of shares outstanding at the end of period to calculate net assets per share (96,509 shares for the previous consolidated fiscal year; 93,908 shares for the consolidated fiscal year under review). The Company's own shares that remain in the stock-granting ESOP trust and are recorded as treasury shares in shareholders' equity are included in treasury shares that will be deducted in the calculation of the average number of shares outstanding during the period to calculate profit per share (97,196 shares for the previous consolidated fiscal year; 95,005 shares for the consolidated fiscal year under review). Basis of calculation

(1) Net assets per share Item Previous fiscal year Fiscal year under review (As of December 31, 2018) (As of December 31, 2019) Total amount in NET ASSETS (million yen) 56,333 57,869 Net assets pertaining to common stock 56,333 57,869 (million yen) Amount that will be deducted from the total - - amount in NET ASSETS (million yen) Number of shares of common stock issued 53,790,632 53,790,632 (shares) Number of treasury shares of common stock 3,961,539 3,958,938 (shares) Number of shares of common stock used for 49,829,093 49,831,694 the calculation of net asset per share (shares) (2) Profit per share Item Previous fiscal year Fiscal year under review (Jan. 1, 2018 - Dec. 31, 2018) (Jan. 1, 2019 - Dec. 31, 2019) Profit per share Profit attributable to owners of parent 3,128 3,342 (million yen) Amount not attributable to common - - shareholders (million yen) Profit attributable to owners of parent 3,128 3,342 pertaining to common stock (million yen) Average number of shares of common stock 49,828,434 49,830,597 outstanding during the period (shares) (Significant events after the reporting period) None ‒ 23 ‒ Attachments Original document

