Japan Exchange : Consolidated Financial Results for the 1st Half Ended September 30, 2019
11/26/2019 | 11:03pm EST
November 6, 2019
Consolidated Financial Results
for the 1st Half Ended September 30, 2019
(Japanese GAAP)
Note: Figures smaller than one million yen are rounded down.
Listed Company Name:
UNITED ARROWS LTD.
Securities Traded:
First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange
Code Number:
7606
URL:
http://www.united-arrows.co.jp/en/
Representative:
Mitsuhiro Takeda, Representative Director, President and CEO
Contact:
Takeo Nakazawa, Department Manager, Finance and Accounting Department
Telephone:
+81-3-5785-6325
Scheduled Date of Reporting Date:
November 14, 2019
Scheduled Date of Dividend Payment:
December 3, 2019
Supplementary materials for the financial results:
Yes
Holding of presentation of financial results:
Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)
1. Consolidated Business Results for the 1st half of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019)
-
Consolidated Business Performance (aggregate)
(% indicates increase / decrease YoY)
Total Sales
Operating Profit
Ordinary Profit
Net Income attributable
to owners of parent
Six months ended
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
September 30, 2019
74,576
3.9
3,903
28.8
3,893
24.6
1,942
29.2
September 30, 2018
71,752
2.9
3,031
0.2
3,124
0.0
1,503
18.6
Note: Comprehensive
income: Six months ended
September 30, 2019: ¥2,245 million (24.7%)
Six months ended September 30, 2018: ¥1,801 million (30.4%)
Net Income per
Net Income per Share
after Adjusting for
Share
Dilutive Effects
Six months ended
yen
yen
September 30, 2019
68.47
－
September 30, 2018
53.01
－
Note: There are no dilutive shares as of September 30, 2018 and 2019.
(2) Consolidated Financial Conditions
Total Assets
Net Assets
Equity Ratio
Per-share net worth
¥ million
¥ million
%
¥
As of September 30, 2019
74,079
40,121
51.4
1,342.33
As of March 31, 2019
70,738
39,578
53.5
1,333.16
Reference: Shareholders' equity: September 30, 2019: ¥38,088 million March 31, 2019: ¥37,828 million
2. Conditions of Dividend Payment
Annual Dividend
1Q End
2Q End
3Q End
Fiscal Year End
Annual
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2019
-
20.00
-
60.00
80.00
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2020
-
22.00
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 (Est.)
-
61.00
83.00
Note: Revision to recently disclosed projected dividend payment: None
3. Projected Consolidated Performance of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (From April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)
(% indicates increase / decrease YoY)
Total Sales
Operating Profit
Ordinary Profit
Net Income
Net Income
attributable to
per share
owners of parent
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
yen
Full Fiscal Year
164,240
3.3
11,970
8.2
12,000
6.1
6,700
4.4
236.12
Note: Revision to recently disclosed projected consolidated performance: None
4. Others
-
Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during the Current Quarter: None (Changes in special subsidiaries that caused a change in scope of consolidation)
-
Adoption of Special Accounting Methods for Preparing Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements: None
-
Changes in Accounting Principles, Procedures, Methods of Presentation and Other Items
-
Changes due to revision of accounting standards: None
-
Changes other than 1: None
-
Changes in accounting estimates: None
-
Restatement of prior period financial statements after error corrections: None
-
Number of Stocks Issued (Common Stocks)
1.
Number of stocks issued at term end (including treasury stock)
As of September 30, 2019:
30,213,676 stocks
As of March 31, 2019:
30,213,676 stocks
2.
Number of treasury stock
As of September 30, 2019:
1,838,346 stocks
As of March 31, 2019:
1,838,256 stocks
3. Average number of stocks issued and outstanding for the period
Six months ended September 30, 2019:
28,375,370 stocks
Six months ended September 30, 2018:
28,370,181 stocks
*The quarterly financial statements are not subject to quarterly reviews.
*Explanation regarding appropriate use of projected business performance
The above projection was made based on information available at present. Please note in advance that potential risks and uncertainties are included. The actual figures might differ from the figures stated above due to any possible factor.
Consolidated Financial Results
(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet
(millions of yen)
At the end of
At the end of
the previous fiscal year
the second quarter
(March 31, 2019)
(September 30, 2019)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
6,103
6,659
Notes and accounts receivable-trade
186
157
Merchandise
24,407
27,541
Supplies
581
1,162
Accounts receivable-other
12,587
11,471
Other
670
872
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(3)
(3)
Total current assets
44,533
47,860
Noncurrent assets
Tangible noncurrent assets
Buildings and structures (net)
8,195
8,071
Machinery and equipment (net)
930
852
Other (net)
1,747
1,960
Total tangible noncurrent assets
10,873
10,884
Intangible noncurrent assets
Other
2,783
3,298
Total intangible noncurrent assets
2,783
3,298
Investments and other assets
Guarantee deposits
8,180
8,271
Other
4,389
3,787
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(22)
(22)
Total investments and other assets
12,548
12,036
Total noncurrent assets
26,205
26,219
Total assets
70,738
74,079
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable-trade
10,648
13,082
Short-term loans payable
2,100
6,300
Current portion of long-term loans payable
1,500
500
Income taxes payable
1,673
902
Provision for bonuses
2,340
1,367
Provision for directors' bonuses
111
51
Other
8,707
7,467
Total current liabilities
27,082
29,672
Noncurrent liabilities
Asset retirement obligations
4,054
4,264
Other
23
22
Total noncurrent liabilities
4,078
4,286
Total liabilities
31,160
33,958
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock
3,030
3,030
Capital surplus
4,278
4,278
Retained earnings
36,335
36,575
Treasury stock
(5,833)
(5,833)
Total shareholders' equity
37,810
38,050
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
(8)
(1)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
27
39
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
18
38
Non-controlling interests
1,749
2,032
Total net assets
39,578
40,121
Total liabilities and net assets
70,738
74,079
-
Statements of Consolidated Income and Comprehensive Income Statements of Consolidated Income
Second Quarter (Six Months Aggregate)
(millions of yen)
Six months ended
Six months ended
September 30, 2018
September 30, 2019
(April 1, 2018 to
(April 1, 2019 to
September 30, 2018)
September 30, 2019)
Net sales
71,752
74,576
Cost of sales
34,804
36,054
Gross profit
36,947
38,521
Selling, general and administrative expenses
33,915
34,617
Operating income
3,031
3,903
Non-operating income
Interest income
0
0
Foreign exchange gains
7
-
Purchase discounts
33
32
Rent income
11
12
Commission fee
24
15
Other
58
40
Total non-operating income
136
101
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
10
8
Foreign exchange losses
-
15
Rent expenses
11
12
Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method
-
44
Other
21
31
Total non-operating expenses
43
111
Ordinary income
3,124
3,893
Extraordinary loss
Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets
56
42
Impairment loss
281
341
Other
0
0
Total extraordinary loss
338
385
Income before income taxes
2,786
3,507
|
Income taxes-current
|
810
|
|
973
|
Income taxes-deferred
|
316
|
|
311
|
Total income taxes
|
1,126
|
|
1,284
|
Net income
|
1,659
|
|
2,223
|
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|
155
|
|
280
|
Net income attributable to owners of parent
|
1,503
|
|
1,942
Statements of Consolidated Comprehensive Income
|
Second Quarter (Six Months Aggregate)
|
|
(millions of yen)
|
|
Six months ended
|
|
Six months ended
|
|
September 30, 2018
|
|
September 30, 2019
|
|
(April 1, 2018 to
|
|
(April 1, 2019 to
|
|
September 30, 2018)
|
|
September 30, 2019)
|
Net income
|
1,659
|
2,223
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
|
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
|
123
|
10
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
|
18
|
12
|
Total other comprehensive income
|
|
141
|
22
|
Comprehensive income
|
|
1,801
|
2,245
|
Comprehensive income attributable to:
|
|
|
Owners of the parent company
|
1,627
|
1,962
|
Non-controlling interests
|
173
|
282
(3) Consolidated Cash Flows
|
|
|
|
(millions of yen)
|
|
Six months ended
|
|
Six months ended
|
|
September 30, 2018
|
|
September 30, 2019
|
|
(April 1, 2018 to
|
|
(April 1, 2019 to
|
|
September 30, 2018)
|
|
September 30, 2019)
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
2,786
|
3,507
|
Depreciation
|
897
|
957
|
Depreciation of intangible assets
|
211
|
221
|
Amortization of long-term prepaid expenses
|
84
|
213
|
Impairment loss
|
281
|
341
|
Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses
|
(414)
|
(972)
|
Increase (decrease) in provision for directors' bonuses
|
(39)
|
(60)
|
Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts
|
(2)
|
(0)
|
Interest and dividends income
|
(0)
|
(0)
|
Interest expenses
|
10
|
8
|
Decrease (increase) in notes receivable
|
932
|
1,167
|
Decrease (increase) in inventories
|
(2,614)
|
(3,714)
|
Decrease (increase) in other current assets
|
(293)
|
(223)
|
Increase (decrease) in trade payables
|
2,445
|
2,482
|
Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities
|
(1,836)
|
(831)
|
Other
|
|
20
|
168
|
Subtotal
|
|
2,466
|
3,265
|
Interest and dividends income received
|
0
|
0
|
Interest expenses paid
|
(10)
|
(8)
|
Income taxes paid
|
|
(1,254)
|
(1,712)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
1,201
|
1,544
|
Cash flows from investment activities
|
|
|
Payments into time deposits
|
(6)
|
(6)
|
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|
(2,462)
|
(880)
|
Payments for asset retirement obligations
|
(81)
|
(83)
|
Purchase of intangible assets
|
(487)
|
(765)
|
Purchase of long-term prepaid expenses
|
(886)
|
(87)
|
Payment for guarantee deposits
|
(245)
|
(176)
|
Proceeds from collection of guarantee deposits
|
123
|
85
|
Other
|
|
0
|
(67)
|
Net cash provided by investment activities
|
|
(4,045)
|
(1,980)
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in short-term loans payable
|
5,600
|
4,200
|
Repayment of long-term loans payable
|
(1,000)
|
(1,000)
|
Cash dividends paid
|
(1,963)
|
(2,225)
|
Other
|
|
-
|
(0)
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
2,636
|
974
|
Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
19
|
12
|
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(188)
|
549
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of term
|
|
6,300
|
5,839
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of term
|
|
6,112
|
6,389
Disclaimer
TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 04:02:07 UTC
|
|