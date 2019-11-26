Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Japan Exchange : Consolidated Financial Results for the 1st Half Ended September 30, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 11:03pm EST

November 6, 2019

Consolidated Financial Results

for the 1st Half Ended September 30, 2019

(Japanese GAAP)

Note: Figures smaller than one million yen are rounded down.

Listed Company Name:

UNITED ARROWS LTD.

Securities Traded:

First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code Number:

7606

URL:

http://www.united-arrows.co.jp/en/

Representative:

Mitsuhiro Takeda, Representative Director, President and CEO

Contact:

Takeo Nakazawa, Department Manager, Finance and Accounting Department

Telephone:

+81-3-5785-6325

Scheduled Date of Reporting Date:

November 14, 2019

Scheduled Date of Dividend Payment:

December 3, 2019

Supplementary materials for the financial results:

Yes

Holding of presentation of financial results:

Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

1. Consolidated Business Results for the 1st half of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019)

  1. Consolidated Business Performance (aggregate)

(% indicates increase / decrease YoY)

Total Sales

Operating Profit

Ordinary Profit

Net Income attributable

to owners of parent

Six months ended

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

September 30, 2019

74,576

3.9

3,903

28.8

3,893

24.6

1,942

29.2

September 30, 2018

71,752

2.9

3,031

0.2

3,124

0.0

1,503

18.6

Note: Comprehensive

income: Six months ended

September 30, 2019: ¥2,245 million (24.7%)

Six months ended September 30, 2018: ¥1,801 million (30.4%)

Net Income per

Net Income per Share

after Adjusting for

Share

Dilutive Effects

Six months ended

yen

yen

September 30, 2019

68.47

September 30, 2018

53.01

Note: There are no dilutive shares as of September 30, 2018 and 2019.

(2) Consolidated Financial Conditions

Total Assets

Net Assets

Equity Ratio

Per-share net worth

¥ million

¥ million

%

¥

As of September 30, 2019

74,079

40,121

51.4

1,342.33

As of March 31, 2019

70,738

39,578

53.5

1,333.16

Reference: Shareholders' equity: September 30, 2019: ¥38,088 million March 31, 2019: ¥37,828 million

2. Conditions of Dividend Payment

Annual Dividend

1Q End

2Q End

3Q End

Fiscal Year End

Annual

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2019

-

20.00

-

60.00

80.00

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2020

-

22.00

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 (Est.)

-

61.00

83.00

Note: Revision to recently disclosed projected dividend payment: None

1

3. Projected Consolidated Performance of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (From April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

(% indicates increase / decrease YoY)

Total Sales

Operating Profit

Ordinary Profit

Net Income

Net Income

attributable to

per share

owners of parent

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

yen

Full Fiscal Year

164,240

3.3

11,970

8.2

12,000

6.1

6,700

4.4

236.12

Note: Revision to recently disclosed projected consolidated performance: None

4. Others

  1. Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during the Current Quarter: None (Changes in special subsidiaries that caused a change in scope of consolidation)
  2. Adoption of Special Accounting Methods for Preparing Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements: None
  3. Changes in Accounting Principles, Procedures, Methods of Presentation and Other Items
  1. Changes due to revision of accounting standards: None
  2. Changes other than 1: None
  3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
  4. Restatement of prior period financial statements after error corrections: None
  1. Number of Stocks Issued (Common Stocks)

1.

Number of stocks issued at term end (including treasury stock)

As of September 30, 2019:

30,213,676 stocks

As of March 31, 2019:

30,213,676 stocks

2.

Number of treasury stock

As of September 30, 2019:

1,838,346 stocks

As of March 31, 2019:

1,838,256 stocks

3. Average number of stocks issued and outstanding for the period

Six months ended September 30, 2019:

28,375,370 stocks

Six months ended September 30, 2018:

28,370,181 stocks

*The quarterly financial statements are not subject to quarterly reviews.

*Explanation regarding appropriate use of projected business performance

The above projection was made based on information available at present. Please note in advance that potential risks and uncertainties are included. The actual figures might differ from the figures stated above due to any possible factor.

2

Consolidated Financial Results

(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet

(millions of yen)

At the end of

At the end of

the previous fiscal year

the second quarter

(March 31, 2019)

(September 30, 2019)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

6,103

6,659

Notes and accounts receivable-trade

186

157

Merchandise

24,407

27,541

Supplies

581

1,162

Accounts receivable-other

12,587

11,471

Other

670

872

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(3)

(3)

Total current assets

44,533

47,860

Noncurrent assets

Tangible noncurrent assets

Buildings and structures (net)

8,195

8,071

Machinery and equipment (net)

930

852

Other (net)

1,747

1,960

Total tangible noncurrent assets

10,873

10,884

Intangible noncurrent assets

Other

2,783

3,298

Total intangible noncurrent assets

2,783

3,298

Investments and other assets

Guarantee deposits

8,180

8,271

Other

4,389

3,787

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(22)

(22)

Total investments and other assets

12,548

12,036

Total noncurrent assets

26,205

26,219

Total assets

70,738

74,079

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable-trade

10,648

13,082

Short-term loans payable

2,100

6,300

Current portion of long-term loans payable

1,500

500

Income taxes payable

1,673

902

Provision for bonuses

2,340

1,367

Provision for directors' bonuses

111

51

Other

8,707

7,467

Total current liabilities

27,082

29,672

Noncurrent liabilities

Asset retirement obligations

4,054

4,264

Other

23

22

Total noncurrent liabilities

4,078

4,286

Total liabilities

31,160

33,958

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

3,030

3,030

Capital surplus

4,278

4,278

Retained earnings

36,335

36,575

Treasury stock

(5,833)

(5,833)

Total shareholders' equity

37,810

38,050

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(8)

(1)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

27

39

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

18

38

Non-controlling interests

1,749

2,032

Total net assets

39,578

40,121

Total liabilities and net assets

70,738

74,079

3

  1. Statements of Consolidated Income and Comprehensive Income Statements of Consolidated Income

Second Quarter (Six Months Aggregate)

(millions of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

(April 1, 2018 to

(April 1, 2019 to

September 30, 2018)

September 30, 2019)

Net sales

71,752

74,576

Cost of sales

34,804

36,054

Gross profit

36,947

38,521

Selling, general and administrative expenses

33,915

34,617

Operating income

3,031

3,903

Non-operating income

Interest income

0

0

Foreign exchange gains

7

-

Purchase discounts

33

32

Rent income

11

12

Commission fee

24

15

Other

58

40

Total non-operating income

136

101

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

10

8

Foreign exchange losses

-

15

Rent expenses

11

12

Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method

-

44

Other

21

31

Total non-operating expenses

43

111

Ordinary income

3,124

3,893

Extraordinary loss

Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets

56

42

Impairment loss

281

341

Other

0

0

Total extraordinary loss

338

385

Income before income taxes

2,786

3,507

Income taxes-current

810

973

Income taxes-deferred

316

311

Total income taxes

1,126

1,284

Net income

1,659

2,223

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

155

280

Net income attributable to owners of parent

1,503

1,942

4

Statements of Consolidated Comprehensive Income

Second Quarter (Six Months Aggregate)

(millions of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

(April 1, 2018 to

(April 1, 2019 to

September 30, 2018)

September 30, 2019)

Net income

1,659

2,223

Other comprehensive income

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

123

10

Foreign currency translation adjustment

18

12

Total other comprehensive income

141

22

Comprehensive income

1,801

2,245

Comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of the parent company

1,627

1,962

Non-controlling interests

173

282

5

(3) Consolidated Cash Flows

(millions of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

(April 1, 2018 to

(April 1, 2019 to

September 30, 2018)

September 30, 2019)

Cash flows from operating activities

Income before income taxes

2,786

3,507

Depreciation

897

957

Depreciation of intangible assets

211

221

Amortization of long-term prepaid expenses

84

213

Impairment loss

281

341

Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses

(414)

(972)

Increase (decrease) in provision for directors' bonuses

(39)

(60)

Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts

(2)

(0)

Interest and dividends income

(0)

(0)

Interest expenses

10

8

Decrease (increase) in notes receivable

932

1,167

Decrease (increase) in inventories

(2,614)

(3,714)

Decrease (increase) in other current assets

(293)

(223)

Increase (decrease) in trade payables

2,445

2,482

Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities

(1,836)

(831)

Other

20

168

Subtotal

2,466

3,265

Interest and dividends income received

0

0

Interest expenses paid

(10)

(8)

Income taxes paid

(1,254)

(1,712)

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,201

1,544

Cash flows from investment activities

Payments into time deposits

(6)

(6)

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(2,462)

(880)

Payments for asset retirement obligations

(81)

(83)

Purchase of intangible assets

(487)

(765)

Purchase of long-term prepaid expenses

(886)

(87)

Payment for guarantee deposits

(245)

(176)

Proceeds from collection of guarantee deposits

123

85

Other

0

(67)

Net cash provided by investment activities

(4,045)

(1,980)

Cash flows from financing activities

Net increase (decrease) in short-term loans payable

5,600

4,200

Repayment of long-term loans payable

(1,000)

(1,000)

Cash dividends paid

(1,963)

(2,225)

Other

-

(0)

Net cash provided by financing activities

2,636

974

Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents

19

12

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(188)

549

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of term

6,300

5,839

Cash and cash equivalents at end of term

6,112

6,389

6

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 04:02:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:50pFitbit Black Friday 2019 Deals (Versa 2, Charge 3, Ionic, Alta) Deals Reviewed by Retail Fuse
BU
11:46pHSBC private banking sees double-digit asset, revenue growth on Asia boost
RE
11:43pLEGACY IRON ORE : Alipay and DaraPay team up for Cambodian tourism
PU
11:38pGEO ENERGY RESOURCES : 9m2019 Results Analysts Briefing 27 November 2019
PU
11:34pFUJITSU : Formulates 'Fujitsu Future Insights - Digital Transformation in Retail'
AQ
11:33pCHINA UPTOWN : Trading halt
PU
11:33pCONCORD NEW ENERGY : Discloseable transaction disposal of 100% equity interest in tongdao century concord
PU
11:33pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :9m2019 results analysts briefing 27 november 2019
PU
11:33pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :SGX enhances Securities Borrowing and Lending programme with introduction of variable rates
PU
11:31pGlobal Online On-demand Home Services Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Influence of Digital Media to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Hedge fund Citadel's commodities business up about $1 billion for the year - sources
2DOW JONES 30 : Oil slips as U.S. stocks rise, but hopes for U.S.-China trade deal stem losses
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
4CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC. : CANNTRUST : Provides Update Regarding TSX Listing
5ISTAR INC. : ISTAR : Announces Pricing of $100 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group