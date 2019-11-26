Log in
Japan Exchange : (Delayed) Consolidated Financial Results for the First Six Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

0
11/26/2019 | 12:03am EST

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results for the First Six Months of

the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

(under IFRS)

October 28, 2019

Company name:

JSR Corporation

Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Securities code:

4185

URL:

http://www.jsr.co.jp/

Representative:

Nobuo Kawahashi, Representative Director, President and COO

Inquiries:

Nobuhiko Kuwashima, General Manager of Corporate Communications Department

TEL:

+81-3-6218-3517

Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report:

November 8, 2019

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

November 27, 2019

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results presentation meeting:

Yes (for institutional investors and

analysts)

(Millions of yen with fractional amounts rounded, unless otherwise noted)

1. Consolidated financial results for the first six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 (from April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019)

(1) Consolidated operating results (Cumulative)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Revenue

Operating profit

Profit before tax

Profit

Six months ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

September 30, 2019

240,149

(2.3)

18,999

(15.2)

18,894

(19.6)

15,061

(12.8)

September 30, 2018

245,695

20.7

22,413

(4.1)

23,495

(5.4)

17,267

(10.0)

Profit attributable to

Total comprehensive

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

owners of parent

income

per share

per share

Six months ended

%

Millions of yen

Yen

Yen

Millions of yen

%

September 30, 2019

13,472

(19.4)

11,042

(36.4)

61.77

61.65

September 30, 2018

16,717

(7.0)

17,376

(39.0)

75.29

75.09

(2) Consolidated financial position

Ratio of equity

Equity attributable

Equity attributable

attributable to

Total assets

Total equity

to owners of parent

to owners of parent

owners of parent to

total assets

per share

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

September 30, 2019

667,451

435,518

395,099

59.2

1,840.19

March 31, 2019

691,435

440,360

401,998

58.1

1,823.69

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

First quarter-end

Second quarter-end

Third quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended

-

30.00

-

30.00

60.00

March 31, 2019

Fiscal year ending

-

30.00

March 31, 2020

Fiscal year ending

March 31, 2020

-

30.00

60.00

(Forecast)

Note:

Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends most recently announced: None

3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Profit

Basic

Revenue

Operating profit

Profit before tax

Profit

attributable to

earnings per

owners of

share

parent

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

Yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

Fiscal year ending

483,000

(2.8)

40,000

(7.0)

40,000

(9.5)

31,000

(7.7)

28,000

(10.0)

130.41

March 31, 2020

Note:

Revisions

to the

earnings forecasts most recently announced: Yes

  • Notes
  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
  2. Changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates
    1. Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
  4. Number of issued shares (ordinary shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of September 30, 2019

226,126,145 shares

As of March 31, 2019

226,126,145 shares

b. Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of September 30, 2019

11,420,414 shares

As of March 31, 2019

5,694,949 shares

c. Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

For the six months ended September 30, 2019

218,114,505 shares

For the six months ended September 30, 2018

222,020,261 shares

  • Quarterly financial results reports are not required to be subjected to quarterly reviews.
  • Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters Caution regarding forward-lookingstatements
    The forward-looking statements, including earnings forecasts, contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable by the Company. These statements do not purport that the Company pledges to realize such statements.
    Actual business and other results may differ substantially due to various factors.
    How to obtain supplementary material on quarterly financial results
    The material on quarterly financial results is available on the Company's website on Monday, October 28, 2019.

JSR (4185) Consolidated Business Results for the 1st Half, FY ending March 2020

Table for Contents for the Attachment

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Results…………………………………………………………

2

(1)

Explanation of Business Results……………………………………………………………………

2

(2)

Explanation of Future Forecast Information, such as Forecast of Consolidated Business Results…

3

2. Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements……………………………………………

4

(1)

Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Financial Position………………………………

4

(2)

Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss……………………………………

6

(3)

Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income…………………………

7

(4)

Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity………………………………

8

(5)

Notes on Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements…………………………………

9

(Cautionary Notes regarding Assumptions of Going Concern)………………………………………

9

(Significant Accounting Policies)……………………………………………………………………

9

(Changes in Accounting Policy)……………………………………………………………………

9

(Segment Information)………………………………………………………………………………

10

JSR (4185) Consolidated Business Results for the 1st Half, FY ending March 2020

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Results

(1) Explanation of Business Results

  • Overview of the First Half of FY ending March 2020 (April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019)

    JSR Group's main customer industries have continued to face tough conditions since the second half of the previous fiscal year, given the U.S.-China trade conflict, the confusion surrounding the negotiations of the U.K.'s exit from the EU, and other factors, which are exacerbated by the growing economic slowdown in East Asia countries.

    Under these circumstances, JSR Group has focused in the Elastomers Business on expanding global sales of products with advantages in technological competitiveness. In the Plastics Business, Techno-UMG Co., Ltd.

  • in its second year since its merger - has aimed to realize synergy benefits through business consolidations and continued with integration of sales, development, and manufacturing. In the Digital Solutions Business, the Group has promoted expanded sales of semiconductor products applicable to cutting-edge technologies as well as greater sales of display materials in the Chinese market where strong growth is expected. In the Life Sciences Business, the Group has concentrated on enhancing consolidation of the structures undertaking end- to-end biomedical drug discovery, production process development, and contract manufacturing obtained through active business acquisitions, in addition to enlarged sales of highly functional products, a company strength.
    In the First Half of FY ending March 2020, the Company reported revenue of 240,149 million yen (down 2.3% year-on-year), operating profit of 18,999 million yen (down 15.2% year-on-year), and profit attributable to owners of parent of 13,472 million yen (down 19.4% year-on-year).

(Millions of yen)

First Half of FY ended

First Half of FY ending

March 2019

March 2020

Change

(April 1 to September 30,

(April 1 to September 30,

Segment

2018)

2019)

Amount

Component

Amount

Amount

Component

Amount

ratio

ratio

Revenue

Elastomers

99,375

40.5%

91,007

37.9%

8,368)

8.4%)

Plastics

52,600

21.4%

48,962

20.4%

(3,638)

(6.9%)

Digital Solutions

71,585

29.1%

73,731

30.7%

(

2,146

( 3.0%

Life Sciences

19,269

7.8%

25,080

10.4%

(

5,811

30.2%

Other

2,866

1.2%

1,370

0.6%

1,497)

52.2%)

Adjustment

1

0.0%

0

0.0%

1)

(88.0%)

(

5,546)

(

Total

245,695

100.0%

240,149

100.0%

2.3%)

(

(

Revenue in Japan

109,446

44.5%

101,964

42.5%

7,483)

6.8%)

Overseas revenue

136,249

55.5%

138,186

57.5%

(

1,937

( 1.4%

First Half of FY ended

First Half of FY ending

March 2019

March 2020

Change

(April 1 to September 30,

(April 1 to September 30,

Segment

2018)

2019)

Amount

Percentage to

Amount

Percentage to

Amount

Percentage

revenue

revenue

(3,415)

(15.2%)

Operating profit

22,413

9.1%

18,999

7.9%

Profit attributable to owners of parent

16,717

6.8%

13,472

5.6%

(3,244)

(19.4%)

JSR (4185) Consolidated Business Results for the 1st Half, FY ending March 2020

(i) Elastomers Business Segment

Overall sales volume in the Elastomers Business segment decreased from the same period of the previous year and revenue was also down, despite satisfactory growth in SSBR sales volume. Operating profit dropped considerably, impacted by a contraction in price spreads due to lower sales prices caused primarily by lower raw material prices.

Consequently, the Elastomers Business segment posted an operating loss of 278 million yen, down from an operating profit of 4,715 million yen in the same period of the previous year, on revenue of 91,007 million yen (down 8.4% year-on-year) in the First Half of FY ending March 2020.

(ii) Plastics Business Segment

Sales volume, especially sales to overseas destinations, in the Plastics Business segment slipped from the same period of the previous year and revenue also fell. Despite better price spreads supported by lower cost prices on declining raw material prices, operating profit declined due to the significant impact of the sales volume slump.

Consequently, the Plastics Business segment posted an operating profit of 3,635 million yen (down 7.9% year-on-year) on revenue of 48,962 million yen (down 6.9% year-on-year) in the First Half of FY ending March 2020.

(iii) Digital Solutions Business Segment

Revenue improved in the Digital Solutions Business segment from the same period of the previous year, on the back of sales volume growth in edge computing materials and a good showing by semiconductors in spite of tough conditions in customer markets. Operating profit also rose slightly, driven by revenue growth.

Consequently, the Digital Solutions Business segment posted an operating profit of 17,048 million yen (up 2.6% year-on-year) on revenue of 73,731 million yen (up 3.0% year-on-year) in the First Half of FY ending March 2020.

(iv) Life Sciences Business Segment

The Life Sciences Business segment saw a sizable jump in revenue from the same period of the previous year, supported by expanded sales in biomedical drug discovery, production process development, and contract manufacturing as well as in diagnostic reagents. The segment's operating profit increased due to a rise in profits concurrent with expanded revenue.

Consequently, the Life Sciences Business segment posted an operating profit of 1,992 million yen (up 376.0% year-on-year) on revenue of 25,080 million yen (up 30.2% year-on-year) in the First Half of FY ending March 2020.

(2) Explanation of Future Forecast Information, such as Forecast of Consolidated Business Results

JSR Group revised its forecast of consolidated business results for the full-year of FY ending March 2020 from those announced on July 29, 2019. While the Life Sciences Business has been going strong, sales volume declines and sluggish market conditions in the Elastomers and Plastics Businesses, and the slowdown in customer demand for display materials in the Digital Solutions Business depress the forecast and it is expected to fall below the previous forecast. For detailed numerical information, please refer to "Supplemental Data" published on October 28,2019.

JSR (4185) Consolidated Business Results for the 1st Half, FY ending March 2020

2. Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

  1. Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2019

As of September 30, 2019

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

70,785

65,040

Trade and other receivables

135,280

116,419

Inventories

117,046

116,585

Other financial assets

5,002

3,445

Other current assets

10,870

6,580

Total current assets

338,983

308,067

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

183,457

200,828

Goodwill

59,066

57,676

Other intangible assets

14,205

14,877

Investments accounted for using equity method

24,269

23,022

Retirement benefit asset

1,503

1,569

Other financial assets

58,895

51,871

Other non-current assets

2,305

2,265

Deferred tax assets

8,751

7,275

Total non-current assets

352,452

359,383

Total assets

691,435

667,451

JSR (4185) Consolidated Business Results for the 1st Half, FY ending March 2020

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2019

As of September 30, 2019

Liabilities and equity

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

118,053

92,529

Borrowings

33,519

26,668

Income taxes payable

5,598

6,157

Other financial liabilities

532

2,380

Other current liabilities

14,752

14,618

Total current liabilities

172,455

142,353

Non-current liabilities

Borrowings

50,777

54,171

Retirement benefit liability

15,870

16,006

Other financial liabilities

1,675

12,468

Other non-current liabilities

2,733

3,357

Deferred tax liabilities

7,565

3,578

Total non-current liabilities

78,620

89,580

Total liabilities

251,075

231,932

Equity

Equity attributable to owners of parent

Share capital

23,370

23,370

Capital surplus

18,436

18,268

Retained earnings

351,476

364,886

Treasury shares

(10,042)

(19,582)

Other components of equity

18,758

8,158

Total equity attributable to owners of parent

401,998

395,099

Non-controlling interests

38,361

40,419

Total equity

440,360

435,518

Total liabilities and equity

691,435

667,451

JSR (4185) Consolidated Business Results for the 1st Half, FY ending March 2020

(2) Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss

(Millions of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

Revenue

245,695

240,149

Cost of sales

(173,541)

(168,906)

Gross profit

72,154

71,243

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(50,139)

(51,651)

Other operating income

679

538

Other operating expenses

(817)

(1,322)

Share of profit of investments accounted for using equity

method

537

190

Operating profit

22,413

18,999

Finance income

1,679

782

Finance costs

(598)

(886)

Profit before tax

23,495

18,894

Income taxes

(6,228)

(3,833)

Profit

17,267

15,061

Profit attributable to:

Owners of parent

16,717

13,472

Non-controlling interests

551

1,589

Total

17,267

15,061

Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

75.29

61.77

Diluted earnings per share (Yen)

75.09

61.65

JSR (4185) Consolidated Business Results for the 1st Half, FY ending March 2020

  1. Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

(Millions of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

Profit

17,267

15,061

Other comprehensive income

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Net change in financial assets measured at fair value

through other comprehensive income

(1,881)

1,259

Share of other comprehensive income of entities

accounted for using equity method

3

0

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

Net change in fair value of cash flow hedges

31

(80)

Exchange differences on translation of foreign

operations

3,216

(4,091)

Share of other comprehensive income of entities

accounted for using equity method

(1,262)

(1,107)

Total other comprehensive income, net of tax

108

(4,019)

Total comprehensive income

17,376

11,042

Comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of parent

16,381

9,511

Non-controlling interests

995

1,531

Total

17,376

11,042

JSR (4185) Consolidated Business Results for the 1st Half, FY ending March 2020

  1. Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity First Half of FY ended March 2019 (April 1 to September 30, 2018)

(Millions of yen)

Equity attributable to owners of parent

Share

Capital

Retained

Treasury

Other

Non-

components

Total

controlling

Total equity

capital

surplus

earnings

shares

of equity

interests

Balance at April 1, 2018

23,370

18,502

331,913

(5,358)

25,071

393,499

18,116

411,615

Profit

16,717

16,717

551

17,267

Other comprehensive

income

(336)

(336)

444

108

Total comprehensive income

-

-

16,717

-

(336)

16,381

995

17,376

Share-based remuneration

transactions

(51)

88

(64)

(27)

(27)

Dividends

(5,565)

(5,565)

(46)

(5,610)

Changes in treasury shares

7

(4,939)

(4,932)

(4,932)

Transfer from other

components of equity to

retained earnings

430

(430)

-

-

Increase by business

combination

65

7

63

135

17,679

17,814

Other movements

(36)

1

(35)

715

680

Total transactions with

owners, etc.

-

21

(5,164)

(4,851)

(430)

(10,424)

18,349

7,925

Balance at September 30,

2018

23,370

18,523

343,466

(10,209)

24,305

399,456

37,460

436,915

First Half of FY ending March 2020 (April 1 to September 30, 2019)

(Millions of yen)

Equity attributable to owners of parent

Share

Capital

Retained

Treasury

Other

Non-

components

Total

controlling

Total equity

capital

surplus

earnings

shares

of equity

interests

Balance at April 1, 2019

23,370

18,436

351,476

(10,042)

18,758

401,998

38,361

440,360

Effect of changes in

accounting policies

133

133

133

Restated balance at

April 1, 2019

23,370

18,436

351,609

(10,042)

18,758

402,131

38,361

440,493

Profit

13,472

13,472

1,589

15,061

Other comprehensive

income

(3,961)

(3,961)

(58)

(4,019)

Total comprehensive income

-

-

13,472

-

(3,961)

9,511

1,531

11,042

Share-based remuneration

transactions

(143)

292

(222)

(72)

(72)

Dividends

(6,613)

(6,613)

(895)

(7,508)

Changes in treasury shares

(26)

(9,833)

(9,858)

(0)

(9,859)

Transfer from other

components of equity to

retained earnings

6,417

(6,417)

-

-

Increase by business

combination

-

-

Changes in equity due to

capital increase of

subsidiary

-

1,422

1,422

Other movements

-

-

Total transactions with

owners, etc.

-

(168)

(196)

(9,541)

(6,639)

(16,544)

527

(16,017)

Balance at September 30,

2019

23,370

18,268

364,886

(19,582)

8,158

395,099

40,419

435,518

JSR (4185) Consolidated Business Results for the 1st Half, FY ending March 2020

  1. Notes on Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Cautionary Notes regarding Assumptions of Going Concern)
    Not applicable

(Significant Accounting Policies)

The significant accounting policies that apply to the Group's condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements are identical to the accounting policies applied to the consolidated financial statements pertaining to FY ended March 2019, apart from the matters stated below.

Income tax expenses in the first half of FY ending March 2020 have been calculated on the basis of the estimated annual effective tax rate.

The Group has applied the following standard from the First Quarter of FY ending March2020.

IFRS

Summary of New / Revised Standard

IFRS 16 - Leases

Revision accounting related to lease contracts

(Changes in Accounting Policy)

The Group has applied IFRS 16 - Leases ("IFRS 16") from the First Quarter of FY ending March 2020. For the adoption of IFRS 16, the Group has employed a method recognizing the cumulative effect of the standard's application, deemed to be a transitional measure, as the balance of retained earnings at the beginning of the current period at the date of initial application, without presenting a restatement of comparative information (modified retrospective approach).

At inception of a contract, the Group assesses whether the contract is, or contains, a lease based on whether the contract conveys the right to control the use of an identified asset for a period of time in exchange for consideration. The Group elects not to recognize right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for short-term leases within12 months and leases of low-value assets.

The Group recognizes a right-of-use asset and a lease liability at the lease commencement date when a contract is assessed to be, or contain, a lease. The lease liability of a lease transaction is measured at the discounted present value of the total unpaid value of lease payments at the lease commencement date. The right-of-use asset is initially measured based on the initial measurement amount of the lease liability adjusted for any initial direct costs incurred or any lease payments made at or before the commencement date, plus any costs to restore the underlying asset or the site on which it is located and other related costs required in the lease contract. The right-of-use asset is periodically depreciated over the term of the lease. Lease payments are allocated to finance costs and an amortization component of the lease liability balance, in such a way as to apply a fixed interest rate to the lease liability balance. Finance costs are categorized and recorded as depreciation pertaining to the right-of-use asset on the Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss.

Whether a contract is a lease or whether a contract contains a lease is determined based on the substance of the contract, even when the contract is not legally a lease-type contract. The lease payments associated with leases with a term concluding within 12 months and leases for which the underlying asset is of low value are recognized as an expense on a straight-line basis over the lease term.

As a result of the transition to IFRS 16, right-of-use assets of 13,810 million yen have been incrementally recognized in Property, plant and equipment and lease liabilities of 13,678 million yen have been incrementally recognized in Other financial liabilities under current liabilities and non-current liabilities on the current Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Financial Position at the date of initial application. The weighted average incremental borrowing rate applied to lease liabilities recognized at the date of initial application of IFRS 16 was 3.0%.

JSR (4185) Consolidated Business Results for the 1st Half, FY ending March 2020

(Segment Information)

(1) Outline of Reportable Segments

JSR Group reportable segments are components of the Group for which separate financial information is available. The Board of Directors determines the basis of business segments that are subject to regular reviews for decisions on the allocation of managerial resources and the evaluation of business results.

The Group has established divisions by product at its head office. Each division formulates comprehensive domestic and overseas strategies for its products and conducts business activities according to the strategies. Core Group companies take the initiative in working out comprehensive domestic and overseas strategies and conduct business activities according to the strategies. Thus, the JSR Group's businesses consist of business segments by product based on divisions and core Group companies.

JSR Group has four reportable segments: Elastomers Business, which consists mainly of the manufacture and sale of general-purpose synthetic rubber products for automobile tires, functional special synthetic rubber for automobile components, thermoplastic elastomers for modifying plastics, and synthetic rubber latex for coated paper; Plastics Business, which engages mainly in the manufacture and sale of ABS and other resins for automobiles, office equipment, and amusement applications; Digital Solutions Business, which conducts mainly the manufacture and sale of semiconductor materials, display materials, and products related to edge computing; and Life Sciences Business. The Digital Solutions Business is a reportable segment comprising multiple segments based on the nature of the products and services, the nature of production processes, and similarity in markets and other economic characteristics. The accounting methods for reportable segments are the same as the methods adopted for preparation of consolidated financial statements.

Main Products in Each Business Segment

Business segment

Main products

Synthetic rubbers, such as styrene-butadiene rubber, poly-butadiene rubber,

ethylene and propylene rubber and compounded products; thermoplastic

Elastomers

elastomers and compounded products; latex for paper processing; general

industrial-use latex; acrylic emulsions; natural latex compounded products;

Business

high-functional coating materials; high-functional dispersants; industrial

particles; thermal control materials; materials for heat insulation paints;

materials for batteries; butadiene monomers; etc.

Plastics Business

Synthetic resins including ABS resins, AES resins, AS resins, and ASA resins

Lithography materials (photoresists, multilayer

materials); CMP materials; mounting materials; etc.

Digital Solutions

Materials for color LCDs; OLED materials; etc.

Business

Heat-resistant transparent resins and functional

films; high-functional UV curable resins; photo fabrication and photo molding

systems; etc.

Life Sciences

Diagnostic and research reagents and similar materials; bio-process materials;

Business

contract bio-process development and manufacturing, etc.

JSR (4185) Consolidated Business Results for the 1st Half, FY ending March 2020

(2) Reportable Segment Revenues, Profits and Losses

The following information pertains to the Group's reportable segments.

First Half of FY ended March 31, 2019 (April 1 to September 30, 2018)

(Millions of yen)

Reportable Segment

Amount

Recorded in

the

Other

Adjustment

Condensed

Total

Quarterly

Digital

[Note 1]

[Note 2]

Elastomers

Plastics

Life Sciences

Consolidated

Solutions

Statement of

Profit or

Loss

Revenue from external

99,375

52,600

71,585

19,269

2,866

245,695

1

245,695

customers

(936)

(2,347)

Operating profit or (loss)

4,715

3,947

16,615

418

24,760

22,413

Finance income

1,679

Finance costs

(598)

Quarterly profit before tax

23,495

Note 1: The Other segment is a business segment not contained in the reportable segments. It includes the lithium-ion capacitor and other businesses.

Note 2: The operating profit downward adjustment of 2,347 million yen contains company-wide profits and losses not allocated to the reportable segments.

First Half of FY ending March 31, 2020 (April 1 to September 30, 2019)

(Millions of yen)

Reportable Segment

Amount

Recorded in

the

Other

Adjustment

Condensed

Total

Quarterly

Digital

[Note 1]

[Note 2]

Elastomers

Plastics

Life Sciences

Consolidated

Solutions

Statement of

Profit or

Loss

Revenue from external

91,007

48,962

73,731

25,080

1,370

240,149

0

240,149

customers

(278)

(696)

(2,702)

Operating profit or (loss)

3,635

17,048

1,992

21,700

18,999

Finance income

782

Finance costs

(886)

Quarterly profit before tax

18,894

Note 1: The Other segment is a business segment not contained in the reportable segments. It includes the lithium-ion capacitor and other businesses.

Note 2: The operating profit downward adjustment of 2,702 million yen contains company-wide profits and losses not allocated to the reportable segments.

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 05:02:06 UTC
