Japan Exchange : (Delayed) Consolidated Financial Results for the First Six Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
11/26/2019 | 12:03am EST
Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Consolidated Financial Results for the First Six Months of
the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
(under IFRS)
October 28, 2019
|
Company name:
|
JSR Corporation
|
Listing:
|
Tokyo Stock Exchange
|
Securities code:
|
4185
|
URL:
|
http://www.jsr.co.jp/
|
Representative:
|
Nobuo Kawahashi, Representative Director, President and COO
|
Inquiries:
|
Nobuhiko Kuwashima, General Manager of Corporate Communications Department
|
TEL:
|
+81-3-6218-3517
|
Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report:
|
November 8, 2019
|
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
|
November 27, 2019
|
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes
|
Holding of quarterly financial results presentation meeting:
|
Yes (for institutional investors and
|
|
analysts)
(Millions of yen with fractional amounts rounded, unless otherwise noted)
1. Consolidated financial results for the first six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 (from April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019)
|
(1) Consolidated operating results (Cumulative)
|
|
|
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
Profit before tax
|
|
|
Profit
|
|
|
Six months ended
|
Millions of yen
|
|
%
|
Millions of yen
|
|
%
|
Millions of yen
|
|
%
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
%
|
|
September 30, 2019
|
240,149
|
|
(2.3)
|
18,999
|
|
|
(15.2)
|
18,894
|
|
(19.6)
|
|
|
15,061
|
|
(12.8)
|
|
September 30, 2018
|
245,695
|
|
20.7
|
22,413
|
|
|
(4.1)
|
23,495
|
|
(5.4)
|
|
|
17,267
|
|
(10.0)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit attributable to
|
Total comprehensive
|
Basic earnings
|
|
Diluted earnings
|
|
|
|
owners of parent
|
income
|
per share
|
|
|
|
per share
|
|
|
Six months ended
|
|
%
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30, 2019
|
13,472
|
|
(19.4)
|
11,042
|
|
|
(36.4)
|
|
|
|
|
61.77
|
|
|
|
|
61.65
|
|
September 30, 2018
|
16,717
|
|
(7.0)
|
17,376
|
|
|
(39.0)
|
|
|
|
|
75.29
|
|
|
|
|
75.09
|
|
(2) Consolidated financial position
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ratio of equity
|
|
Equity attributable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity attributable
|
attributable to
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
Total equity
|
|
|
to owners of parent
|
|
|
|
to owners of parent
|
owners of parent to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
total assets
|
|
per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of
|
Millions of yen
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
Yen
|
September 30, 2019
|
667,451
|
|
|
435,518
|
|
|
|
395,099
|
|
|
|
59.2
|
1,840.19
|
|
March 31, 2019
|
691,435
|
|
|
440,360
|
|
|
|
401,998
|
|
|
|
58.1
|
1,823.69
|
|
2. Cash dividends
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annual dividends per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First quarter-end
|
Second quarter-end
|
|
Third quarter-end
|
|
Fiscal year-end
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
|
Yen
|
Fiscal year ended
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
30.00
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
30.00
|
|
|
60.00
|
|
March 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal year ending
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
30.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal year ending
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
30.00
|
|
|
60.00
|
|
(Forecast)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note:
|
Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends most recently announced: None
3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit
|
Basic
|
|
|
Revenue
|
Operating profit
|
Profit before tax
|
Profit
|
|
attributable to
|
|
|
|
earnings per
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
owners of
|
share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions
|
|
%
|
Millions
|
|
%
|
Millions
|
|
%
|
Millions
|
|
%
|
Millions
|
|
%
|
Yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of yen
|
|
of yen
|
|
of yen
|
|
of yen
|
|
of yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal year ending
|
483,000
|
|
(2.8)
|
40,000
|
|
(7.0)
|
40,000
|
|
(9.5)
|
31,000
|
|
(7.7)
|
28,000
|
|
(10.0)
|
130.41
|
March 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note:
|
Revisions
|
to the
|
earnings forecasts most recently announced: Yes
|
|
|
|
|
-
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
-
Changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates
-
-
Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: Yes
-
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
-
Changes in accounting estimates: None
-
Number of issued shares (ordinary shares)
-
-
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
|
As of September 30, 2019
|
226,126,145 shares
|
As of March 31, 2019
|
226,126,145 shares
b. Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
|
As of September 30, 2019
|
11,420,414 shares
|
As of March 31, 2019
|
5,694,949 shares
c. Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
|
For the six months ended September 30, 2019
|
218,114,505 shares
|
For the six months ended September 30, 2018
|
222,020,261 shares
-
Quarterly financial results reports are not required to be subjected to quarterly reviews.
-
Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters Caution regarding forward-lookingstatements
The forward-looking statements, including earnings forecasts, contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable by the Company. These statements do not purport that the Company pledges to realize such statements.
Actual business and other results may differ substantially due to various factors.
How to obtain supplementary material on quarterly financial results
The material on quarterly financial results is available on the Company's website on Monday, October 28, 2019.
JSR (4185) Consolidated Business Results for the 1st Half, FY ending March 2020
|
Table for Contents for the Attachment
|
|
1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Results…………………………………………………………
|
2
|
(1)
|
Explanation of Business Results……………………………………………………………………
|
2
|
(2)
|
Explanation of Future Forecast Information, such as Forecast of Consolidated Business Results…
|
3
|
2. Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements……………………………………………
|
4
|
(1)
|
Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Financial Position………………………………
|
4
|
(2)
|
Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss……………………………………
|
6
|
(3)
|
Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income…………………………
|
7
|
(4)
|
Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity………………………………
|
8
|
(5)
|
Notes on Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements…………………………………
|
9
|
|
(Cautionary Notes regarding Assumptions of Going Concern)………………………………………
|
9
|
|
(Significant Accounting Policies)……………………………………………………………………
|
9
|
|
(Changes in Accounting Policy)……………………………………………………………………
|
9
|
|
(Segment Information)………………………………………………………………………………
|
10
JSR (4185) Consolidated Business Results for the 1st Half, FY ending March 2020
1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Results
(1) Explanation of Business Results
-
Overview of the First Half of FY ending March 2020 (April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019)
JSR Group's main customer industries have continued to face tough conditions since the second half of the previous fiscal year, given the U.S.-China trade conflict, the confusion surrounding the negotiations of the U.K.'s exit from the EU, and other factors, which are exacerbated by the growing economic slowdown in East Asia countries.
Under these circumstances, JSR Group has focused in the Elastomers Business on expanding global sales of products with advantages in technological competitiveness. In the Plastics Business, Techno-UMG Co., Ltd.
-
in its second year since its merger - has aimed to realize synergy benefits through business consolidations and continued with integration of sales, development, and manufacturing. In the Digital Solutions Business, the Group has promoted expanded sales of semiconductor products applicable to cutting-edge technologies as well as greater sales of display materials in the Chinese market where strong growth is expected. In the Life Sciences Business, the Group has concentrated on enhancing consolidation of the structures undertaking end- to-end biomedical drug discovery, production process development, and contract manufacturing obtained through active business acquisitions, in addition to enlarged sales of highly functional products, a company strength.
In the First Half of FY ending March 2020, the Company reported revenue of 240,149 million yen (down 2.3% year-on-year), operating profit of 18,999 million yen (down 15.2% year-on-year), and profit attributable to owners of parent of 13,472 million yen (down 19.4% year-on-year).
(Millions of yen)
|
|
First Half of FY ended
|
First Half of FY ending
|
|
|
|
|
March 2019
|
March 2020
|
|
Change
|
|
(April 1 to September 30,
|
(April 1 to September 30,
|
|
Segment
|
|
|
|
2018)
|
2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
Component
|
Amount
|
Amount
|
Component
|
Amount
|
|
ratio
|
ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Elastomers
|
99,375
|
40.5%
|
91,007
|
37.9%
|
|
8,368)
|
8.4%)
|
Plastics
|
52,600
|
21.4%
|
48,962
|
20.4%
|
(3,638)
|
(6.9%)
|
Digital Solutions
|
71,585
|
29.1%
|
73,731
|
30.7%
|
(
|
2,146
|
( 3.0%
|
Life Sciences
|
19,269
|
7.8%
|
25,080
|
10.4%
|
(
|
5,811
|
30.2%
|
Other
|
2,866
|
1.2%
|
1,370
|
0.6%
|
1,497)
|
52.2%)
|
Adjustment
|
1
|
0.0%
|
0
|
0.0%
|
1)
|
(88.0%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
5,546)
|
(
|
Total
|
245,695
|
100.0%
|
240,149
|
100.0%
|
|
2.3%)
|
|
(
|
(
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue in Japan
|
109,446
|
44.5%
|
101,964
|
42.5%
|
|
7,483)
|
6.8%)
|
Overseas revenue
|
136,249
|
55.5%
|
138,186
|
57.5%
|
(
|
1,937
|
( 1.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First Half of FY ended
|
First Half of FY ending
|
|
|
|
|
March 2019
|
March 2020
|
|
Change
|
|
(April 1 to September 30,
|
(April 1 to September 30,
|
|
Segment
|
|
|
|
2018)
|
2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
Percentage to
|
Amount
|
Percentage to
|
Amount
|
Percentage
|
|
revenue
|
revenue
|
|
|
|
(3,415)
|
(15.2%)
|
Operating profit
|
22,413
|
9.1%
|
18,999
|
7.9%
|
Profit attributable to owners of parent
|
16,717
|
6.8%
|
13,472
|
5.6%
|
(3,244)
|
(19.4%)
JSR (4185) Consolidated Business Results for the 1st Half, FY ending March 2020
(i) Elastomers Business Segment
Overall sales volume in the Elastomers Business segment decreased from the same period of the previous year and revenue was also down, despite satisfactory growth in SSBR sales volume. Operating profit dropped considerably, impacted by a contraction in price spreads due to lower sales prices caused primarily by lower raw material prices.
Consequently, the Elastomers Business segment posted an operating loss of 278 million yen, down from an operating profit of 4,715 million yen in the same period of the previous year, on revenue of 91,007 million yen (down 8.4% year-on-year) in the First Half of FY ending March 2020.
(ii) Plastics Business Segment
Sales volume, especially sales to overseas destinations, in the Plastics Business segment slipped from the same period of the previous year and revenue also fell. Despite better price spreads supported by lower cost prices on declining raw material prices, operating profit declined due to the significant impact of the sales volume slump.
Consequently, the Plastics Business segment posted an operating profit of 3,635 million yen (down 7.9% year-on-year) on revenue of 48,962 million yen (down 6.9% year-on-year) in the First Half of FY ending March 2020.
(iii) Digital Solutions Business Segment
Revenue improved in the Digital Solutions Business segment from the same period of the previous year, on the back of sales volume growth in edge computing materials and a good showing by semiconductors in spite of tough conditions in customer markets. Operating profit also rose slightly, driven by revenue growth.
Consequently, the Digital Solutions Business segment posted an operating profit of 17,048 million yen (up 2.6% year-on-year) on revenue of 73,731 million yen (up 3.0% year-on-year) in the First Half of FY ending March 2020.
(iv) Life Sciences Business Segment
The Life Sciences Business segment saw a sizable jump in revenue from the same period of the previous year, supported by expanded sales in biomedical drug discovery, production process development, and contract manufacturing as well as in diagnostic reagents. The segment's operating profit increased due to a rise in profits concurrent with expanded revenue.
Consequently, the Life Sciences Business segment posted an operating profit of 1,992 million yen (up 376.0% year-on-year) on revenue of 25,080 million yen (up 30.2% year-on-year) in the First Half of FY ending March 2020.
(2) Explanation of Future Forecast Information, such as Forecast of Consolidated Business Results
JSR Group revised its forecast of consolidated business results for the full-year of FY ending March 2020 from those announced on July 29, 2019. While the Life Sciences Business has been going strong, sales volume declines and sluggish market conditions in the Elastomers and Plastics Businesses, and the slowdown in customer demand for display materials in the Digital Solutions Business depress the forecast and it is expected to fall below the previous forecast. For detailed numerical information, please refer to "Supplemental Data" published on October 28,2019.
JSR (4185) Consolidated Business Results for the 1st Half, FY ending March 2020
2. Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
-
Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
As of March 31, 2019
|
|
|
As of September 30, 2019
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
70,785
|
65,040
|
Trade and other receivables
|
135,280
|
116,419
|
Inventories
|
117,046
|
116,585
|
Other financial assets
|
5,002
|
3,445
|
Other current assets
|
10,870
|
6,580
|
Total current assets
|
338,983
|
|
|
308,067
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
183,457
|
200,828
|
Goodwill
|
59,066
|
57,676
|
Other intangible assets
|
14,205
|
14,877
|
Investments accounted for using equity method
|
24,269
|
23,022
|
Retirement benefit asset
|
1,503
|
1,569
|
Other financial assets
|
58,895
|
51,871
|
Other non-current assets
|
2,305
|
2,265
|
Deferred tax assets
|
8,751
|
|
7,275
|
Total non-current assets
|
352,452
|
|
359,383
|
Total assets
|
691,435
|
667,451
|
|
|
|
|
|
JSR (4185) Consolidated Business Results for the 1st Half, FY ending March 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
As of March 31, 2019
|
|
|
As of September 30, 2019
|
Liabilities and equity
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Trade and other payables
|
118,053
|
92,529
|
Borrowings
|
33,519
|
26,668
|
Income taxes payable
|
5,598
|
6,157
|
Other financial liabilities
|
532
|
2,380
|
Other current liabilities
|
14,752
|
14,618
|
Total current liabilities
|
172,455
|
|
|
142,353
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings
|
50,777
|
54,171
|
Retirement benefit liability
|
15,870
|
16,006
|
Other financial liabilities
|
1,675
|
12,468
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
2,733
|
3,357
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
7,565
|
3,578
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
78,620
|
|
|
89,580
|
Total liabilities
|
251,075
|
|
|
231,932
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
Equity attributable to owners of parent
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
23,370
|
23,370
|
Capital surplus
|
18,436
|
18,268
|
Retained earnings
|
351,476
|
364,886
|
Treasury shares
|
(10,042)
|
(19,582)
|
Other components of equity
|
18,758
|
8,158
|
Total equity attributable to owners of parent
|
401,998
|
|
|
395,099
|
Non-controlling interests
|
38,361
|
|
|
40,419
|
Total equity
|
440,360
|
|
|
435,518
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
691,435
|
|
|
667,451
|
|
|
|
|
|
JSR (4185) Consolidated Business Results for the 1st Half, FY ending March 2020
(2) Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
Six months ended
|
|
Six months ended
|
|
September 30, 2018
|
|
September 30, 2019
|
Revenue
|
245,695
|
240,149
|
Cost of sales
|
(173,541)
|
|
(168,906)
|
Gross profit
|
72,154
|
71,243
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
(50,139)
|
|
(51,651)
|
Other operating income
|
679
|
538
|
Other operating expenses
|
(817)
|
(1,322)
|
Share of profit of investments accounted for using equity
|
|
|
|
method
|
537
|
|
190
|
Operating profit
|
22,413
|
18,999
|
Finance income
|
1,679
|
|
782
|
Finance costs
|
(598)
|
|
(886)
|
Profit before tax
|
23,495
|
18,894
|
Income taxes
|
(6,228)
|
|
(3,833)
|
Profit
|
17,267
|
15,061
|
Profit attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of parent
|
16,717
|
13,472
|
Non-controlling interests
|
551
|
1,589
|
Total
|
17,267
|
|
15,061
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
|
75.29
|
61.77
|
Diluted earnings per share (Yen)
|
75.09
|
61.65
JSR (4185) Consolidated Business Results for the 1st Half, FY ending March 2020
-
Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
Six months ended
|
|
|
Six months ended
|
|
|
September 30, 2018
|
|
|
September 30, 2019
|
Profit
|
17,267
|
15,061
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
|
|
|
|
|
Net change in financial assets measured at fair value
|
|
|
|
|
through other comprehensive income
|
(1,881)
|
1,259
|
Share of other comprehensive income of entities
|
|
|
|
|
accounted for using equity method
|
3
|
0
|
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
|
|
|
|
|
Net change in fair value of cash flow hedges
|
31
|
(80)
|
Exchange differences on translation of foreign
|
|
|
|
|
operations
|
3,216
|
(4,091)
|
Share of other comprehensive income of entities
|
|
|
|
|
accounted for using equity method
|
(1,262)
|
(1,107)
|
Total other comprehensive income, net of tax
|
108
|
|
|
(4,019)
|
Total comprehensive income
|
17,376
|
|
|
11,042
|
Comprehensive income attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of parent
|
16,381
|
9,511
|
Non-controlling interests
|
995
|
|
1,531
|
Total
|
17,376
|
11,042
|
|
|
|
|
|
JSR (4185) Consolidated Business Results for the 1st Half, FY ending March 2020
-
Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity First Half of FY ended March 2019 (April 1 to September 30, 2018)
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
|
|
Equity attributable to owners of parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share
|
|
Capital
|
|
Retained
|
|
Treasury
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
Non-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
components
|
|
Total
|
|
controlling
|
|
Total equity
|
|
|
capital
|
|
surplus
|
|
earnings
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of equity
|
|
|
|
interests
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at April 1, 2018
|
23,370
|
18,502
|
331,913
|
(5,358)
|
25,071
|
393,499
|
18,116
|
411,615
|
Profit
|
|
|
|
16,717
|
|
|
|
|
16,717
|
551
|
17,267
|
Other comprehensive
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(336)
|
|
(336)
|
|
444
|
|
108
|
Total comprehensive income
|
-
|
|
-
|
16,717
|
|
-
|
(336)
|
16,381
|
995
|
17,376
|
Share-based remuneration
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
transactions
|
|
(51)
|
|
|
88
|
(64)
|
(27)
|
|
|
(27)
|
Dividends
|
|
|
|
(5,565)
|
|
|
|
|
(5,565)
|
(46)
|
(5,610)
|
Changes in treasury shares
|
|
7
|
|
|
(4,939)
|
|
|
(4,932)
|
|
|
(4,932)
|
Transfer from other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
components of equity to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
retained earnings
|
|
|
|
430
|
|
|
(430)
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
Increase by business
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
combination
|
|
65
|
7
|
|
|
63
|
135
|
17,679
|
17,814
|
Other movements
|
|
|
|
(36)
|
|
|
1
|
(35)
|
715
|
680
|
Total transactions with
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
owners, etc.
|
-
|
21
|
(5,164)
|
(4,851)
|
(430)
|
(10,424)
|
18,349
|
7,925
|
Balance at September 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
23,370
|
18,523
|
343,466
|
(10,209)
|
24,305
|
399,456
|
37,460
|
436,915
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First Half of FY ending March 2020 (April 1 to September 30, 2019)
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
|
|
Equity attributable to owners of parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share
|
|
Capital
|
|
Retained
|
|
Treasury
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
Non-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
components
|
|
Total
|
|
controlling
|
|
Total equity
|
|
|
capital
|
|
surplus
|
|
earnings
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of equity
|
|
|
|
interests
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at April 1, 2019
|
23,370
|
18,436
|
351,476
|
(10,042)
|
18,758
|
401,998
|
38,361
|
440,360
|
Effect of changes in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
accounting policies
|
|
|
|
133
|
|
|
|
|
133
|
|
|
133
|
Restated balance at
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
April 1, 2019
|
23,370
|
18,436
|
351,609
|
(10,042)
|
18,758
|
402,131
|
38,361
|
440,493
|
Profit
|
|
|
|
13,472
|
|
|
|
|
13,472
|
1,589
|
15,061
|
Other comprehensive
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3,961)
|
|
(3,961)
|
|
(58)
|
|
(4,019)
|
Total comprehensive income
|
-
|
|
-
|
13,472
|
|
-
|
(3,961)
|
9,511
|
1,531
|
11,042
|
Share-based remuneration
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
transactions
|
|
(143)
|
|
|
292
|
(222)
|
(72)
|
|
|
(72)
|
Dividends
|
|
|
|
(6,613)
|
|
|
|
|
(6,613)
|
(895)
|
(7,508)
|
Changes in treasury shares
|
|
(26)
|
|
|
(9,833)
|
|
|
(9,858)
|
(0)
|
(9,859)
|
Transfer from other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
components of equity to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
retained earnings
|
|
|
|
6,417
|
|
|
(6,417)
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
Increase by business
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
combination
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
Changes in equity due to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
capital increase of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
subsidiary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
1,422
|
1,422
|
Other movements
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
Total transactions with
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
owners, etc.
|
-
|
(168)
|
(196)
|
(9,541)
|
(6,639)
|
(16,544)
|
527
|
(16,017)
|
Balance at September 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
23,370
|
18,268
|
364,886
|
(19,582)
|
8,158
|
395,099
|
40,419
|
435,518
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JSR (4185) Consolidated Business Results for the 1st Half, FY ending March 2020
-
Notes on Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Cautionary Notes regarding Assumptions of Going Concern)
Not applicable。
(Significant Accounting Policies)
The significant accounting policies that apply to the Group's condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements are identical to the accounting policies applied to the consolidated financial statements pertaining to FY ended March 2019, apart from the matters stated below.
Income tax expenses in the first half of FY ending March 2020 have been calculated on the basis of the estimated annual effective tax rate.
The Group has applied the following standard from the First Quarter of FY ending March2020.
|
IFRS
|
|
Summary of New / Revised Standard
|
|
|
|
IFRS 16 - Leases
|
|
Revision accounting related to lease contracts
(Changes in Accounting Policy)
The Group has applied IFRS 16 - Leases ("IFRS 16") from the First Quarter of FY ending March 2020. For the adoption of IFRS 16, the Group has employed a method recognizing the cumulative effect of the standard's application, deemed to be a transitional measure, as the balance of retained earnings at the beginning of the current period at the date of initial application, without presenting a restatement of comparative information (modified retrospective approach).
At inception of a contract, the Group assesses whether the contract is, or contains, a lease based on whether the contract conveys the right to control the use of an identified asset for a period of time in exchange for consideration. The Group elects not to recognize right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for short-term leases within12 months and leases of low-value assets.
The Group recognizes a right-of-use asset and a lease liability at the lease commencement date when a contract is assessed to be, or contain, a lease. The lease liability of a lease transaction is measured at the discounted present value of the total unpaid value of lease payments at the lease commencement date. The right-of-use asset is initially measured based on the initial measurement amount of the lease liability adjusted for any initial direct costs incurred or any lease payments made at or before the commencement date, plus any costs to restore the underlying asset or the site on which it is located and other related costs required in the lease contract. The right-of-use asset is periodically depreciated over the term of the lease. Lease payments are allocated to finance costs and an amortization component of the lease liability balance, in such a way as to apply a fixed interest rate to the lease liability balance. Finance costs are categorized and recorded as depreciation pertaining to the right-of-use asset on the Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss.
Whether a contract is a lease or whether a contract contains a lease is determined based on the substance of the contract, even when the contract is not legally a lease-type contract. The lease payments associated with leases with a term concluding within 12 months and leases for which the underlying asset is of low value are recognized as an expense on a straight-line basis over the lease term.
As a result of the transition to IFRS 16, right-of-use assets of 13,810 million yen have been incrementally recognized in Property, plant and equipment and lease liabilities of 13,678 million yen have been incrementally recognized in Other financial liabilities under current liabilities and non-current liabilities on the current Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Financial Position at the date of initial application. The weighted average incremental borrowing rate applied to lease liabilities recognized at the date of initial application of IFRS 16 was 3.0%.
JSR (4185) Consolidated Business Results for the 1st Half, FY ending March 2020
(Segment Information)
(1) Outline of Reportable Segments
JSR Group reportable segments are components of the Group for which separate financial information is available. The Board of Directors determines the basis of business segments that are subject to regular reviews for decisions on the allocation of managerial resources and the evaluation of business results.
The Group has established divisions by product at its head office. Each division formulates comprehensive domestic and overseas strategies for its products and conducts business activities according to the strategies. Core Group companies take the initiative in working out comprehensive domestic and overseas strategies and conduct business activities according to the strategies. Thus, the JSR Group's businesses consist of business segments by product based on divisions and core Group companies.
JSR Group has four reportable segments: Elastomers Business, which consists mainly of the manufacture and sale of general-purpose synthetic rubber products for automobile tires, functional special synthetic rubber for automobile components, thermoplastic elastomers for modifying plastics, and synthetic rubber latex for coated paper; Plastics Business, which engages mainly in the manufacture and sale of ABS and other resins for automobiles, office equipment, and amusement applications; Digital Solutions Business, which conducts mainly the manufacture and sale of semiconductor materials, display materials, and products related to edge computing; and Life Sciences Business. The Digital Solutions Business is a reportable segment comprising multiple segments based on the nature of the products and services, the nature of production processes, and similarity in markets and other economic characteristics. The accounting methods for reportable segments are the same as the methods adopted for preparation of consolidated financial statements.
Main Products in Each Business Segment
|
Business segment
|
Main products
|
|
|
|
Synthetic rubbers, such as styrene-butadiene rubber, poly-butadiene rubber,
|
|
ethylene and propylene rubber and compounded products; thermoplastic
|
Elastomers
|
elastomers and compounded products; latex for paper processing; general
|
industrial-use latex; acrylic emulsions; natural latex compounded products;
|
Business
|
high-functional coating materials; high-functional dispersants; industrial
|
|
particles; thermal control materials; materials for heat insulation paints;
|
|
materials for batteries; butadiene monomers; etc.
|
Plastics Business
|
Synthetic resins including ABS resins, AES resins, AS resins, and ASA resins
|
|
|
|
Lithography materials (photoresists, multilayer
|
|
materials); CMP materials; mounting materials; etc.
|
Digital Solutions
|
Materials for color LCDs; OLED materials; etc.
|
Business
|
Heat-resistant transparent resins and functional
|
|
films; high-functional UV curable resins; photo fabrication and photo molding
|
|
systems; etc.
|
Life Sciences
|
Diagnostic and research reagents and similar materials; bio-process materials;
|
Business
|
contract bio-process development and manufacturing, etc.
JSR (4185) Consolidated Business Results for the 1st Half, FY ending March 2020
(2) Reportable Segment Revenues, Profits and Losses
The following information pertains to the Group's reportable segments.
First Half of FY ended March 31, 2019 (April 1 to September 30, 2018)
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
|
Reportable Segment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recorded in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
Adjustment
|
Condensed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
Quarterly
|
|
|
|
|
|
Digital
|
|
|
|
[Note 1]
|
[Note 2]
|
|
Elastomers
|
|
Plastics
|
|
|
Life Sciences
|
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
|
|
Solutions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Statement of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss
|
Revenue from external
|
99,375
|
52,600
|
71,585
|
19,269
|
2,866
|
245,695
|
1
|
245,695
|
customers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(936)
|
|
(2,347)
|
|
Operating profit or (loss)
|
4,715
|
3,947
|
16,615
|
418
|
24,760
|
22,413
|
Finance income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,679
|
Finance costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(598)
|
Quarterly profit before tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23,495
Note 1: The Other segment is a business segment not contained in the reportable segments. It includes the lithium-ion capacitor and other businesses.
Note 2: The operating profit downward adjustment of 2,347 million yen contains company-wide profits and losses not allocated to the reportable segments.
First Half of FY ending March 31, 2020 (April 1 to September 30, 2019)
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
|
Reportable Segment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recorded in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
Adjustment
|
Condensed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
Quarterly
|
|
|
|
|
|
Digital
|
|
|
|
[Note 1]
|
[Note 2]
|
|
Elastomers
|
|
Plastics
|
|
|
Life Sciences
|
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
|
|
Solutions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Statement of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss
|
Revenue from external
|
91,007
|
48,962
|
73,731
|
25,080
|
1,370
|
240,149
|
0
|
240,149
|
customers
|
(278)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(696)
|
|
(2,702)
|
|
Operating profit or (loss)
|
3,635
|
17,048
|
1,992
|
21,700
|
18,999
|
Finance income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
782
|
Finance costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(886)
|
Quarterly profit before tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18,894
Note 1: The Other segment is a business segment not contained in the reportable segments. It includes the lithium-ion capacitor and other businesses.
Note 2: The operating profit downward adjustment of 2,702 million yen contains company-wide profits and losses not allocated to the reportable segments.
