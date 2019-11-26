Japan Exchange : (Delayed) Consolidated Financial Results for the First Six Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 0 11/26/2019 | 12:03am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Translation Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Six Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (under IFRS) October 28, 2019 Company name: JSR Corporation Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Securities code: 4185 URL: http://www.jsr.co.jp/ Representative: Nobuo Kawahashi, Representative Director, President and COO Inquiries: Nobuhiko Kuwashima, General Manager of Corporate Communications Department TEL: +81-3-6218-3517 Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report: November 8, 2019 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: November 27, 2019 Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes Holding of quarterly financial results presentation meeting: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts) (Millions of yen with fractional amounts rounded, unless otherwise noted) 1. Consolidated financial results for the first six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 (from April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019) (1) Consolidated operating results (Cumulative) (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.) Revenue Operating profit Profit before tax Profit Six months ended Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % September 30, 2019 240,149 (2.3) 18,999 (15.2) 18,894 (19.6) 15,061 (12.8) September 30, 2018 245,695 20.7 22,413 (4.1) 23,495 (5.4) 17,267 (10.0) Profit attributable to Total comprehensive Basic earnings Diluted earnings owners of parent income per share per share Six months ended % Millions of yen Yen Yen Millions of yen % September 30, 2019 13,472 (19.4) 11,042 (36.4) 61.77 61.65 September 30, 2018 16,717 (7.0) 17,376 (39.0) 75.29 75.09 (2) Consolidated financial position Ratio of equity Equity attributable Equity attributable attributable to Total assets Total equity to owners of parent to owners of parent owners of parent to total assets per share As of Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen September 30, 2019 667,451 435,518 395,099 59.2 1,840.19 March 31, 2019 691,435 440,360 401,998 58.1 1,823.69 2. Cash dividends Annual dividends per share First quarter-end Second quarter-end Third quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Fiscal year ended - 30.00 - 30.00 60.00 March 31, 2019 Fiscal year ending - 30.00 March 31, 2020 Fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 - 30.00 60.00 (Forecast) Note: Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends most recently announced: None 3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.) Profit Basic Revenue Operating profit Profit before tax Profit attributable to earnings per owners of share parent Millions % Millions % Millions % Millions % Millions % Yen of yen of yen of yen of yen of yen Fiscal year ending 483,000 (2.8) 40,000 (7.0) 40,000 (9.5) 31,000 (7.7) 28,000 (10.0) 130.41 March 31, 2020 Note: Revisions to the earnings forecasts most recently announced: Yes Notes Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None Changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: Yes Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None Changes in accounting estimates: None Number of issued shares (ordinary shares) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares) As of September 30, 2019 226,126,145 shares As of March 31, 2019 226,126,145 shares b. Number of treasury shares at the end of the period As of September 30, 2019 11,420,414 shares As of March 31, 2019 5,694,949 shares c. Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year) For the six months ended September 30, 2019 218,114,505 shares For the six months ended September 30, 2018 222,020,261 shares Quarterly financial results reports are not required to be subjected to quarterly reviews.

The material on quarterly financial results is available on the Company's website on Monday, October 28, 2019. JSR (4185) Consolidated Business Results for the 1st Half, FY ending March 2020 Table for Contents for the Attachment 1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Results………………………………………………………… 2 (1) Explanation of Business Results…………………………………………………………………… 2 (2) Explanation of Future Forecast Information, such as Forecast of Consolidated Business Results… 3 2. Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements…………………………………………… 4 (1) Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Financial Position……………………………… 4 (2) Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss…………………………………… 6 (3) Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income………………………… 7 (4) Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity……………………………… 8 (5) Notes on Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements………………………………… 9 (Cautionary Notes regarding Assumptions of Going Concern)……………………………………… 9 (Significant Accounting Policies)…………………………………………………………………… 9 (Changes in Accounting Policy)…………………………………………………………………… 9 (Segment Information)……………………………………………………………………………… 10 JSR (4185) Consolidated Business Results for the 1st Half, FY ending March 2020 1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Results (1) Explanation of Business Results Overview of the First Half of FY ending March 2020 (April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019) JSR Group's main customer industries have continued to face tough conditions since the second half of the previous fiscal year, given the U.S.-China trade conflict, the confusion surrounding the negotiations of the U.K.'s exit from the EU, and other factors, which are exacerbated by the growing economic slowdown in East Asia countries. Under these circumstances, JSR Group has focused in the Elastomers Business on expanding global sales of products with advantages in technological competitiveness. In the Plastics Business, Techno-UMG Co., Ltd.

in its second year since its merger - has aimed to realize synergy benefits through business consolidations and continued with integration of sales, development, and manufacturing. In the Digital Solutions Business, the Group has promoted expanded sales of semiconductor products applicable to cutting-edge technologies as well as greater sales of display materials in the Chinese market where strong growth is expected. In the Life Sciences Business, the Group has concentrated on enhancing consolidation of the structures undertaking end- to-end biomedical drug discovery, production process development, and contract manufacturing obtained through active business acquisitions, in addition to enlarged sales of highly functional products, a company strength.

In the First Half of FY ending March 2020, the Company reported revenue of 240,149 million yen (down 2.3% year-on-year), operating profit of 18,999 million yen (down 15.2% year-on-year), and profit attributable to owners of parent of 13,472 million yen (down 19.4% year-on-year). (Millions of yen) First Half of FY ended First Half of FY ending March 2019 March 2020 Change (April 1 to September 30, (April 1 to September 30, Segment 2018) 2019) Amount Component Amount Amount Component Amount ratio ratio Revenue Elastomers 99,375 40.5% 91,007 37.9% 8,368) 8.4%) Plastics 52,600 21.4% 48,962 20.4% (3,638) (6.9%) Digital Solutions 71,585 29.1% 73,731 30.7% ( 2,146 ( 3.0% Life Sciences 19,269 7.8% 25,080 10.4% ( 5,811 30.2% Other 2,866 1.2% 1,370 0.6% 1,497) 52.2%) Adjustment 1 0.0% 0 0.0% 1) (88.0%) ( 5,546) ( Total 245,695 100.0% 240,149 100.0% 2.3%) ( ( Revenue in Japan 109,446 44.5% 101,964 42.5% 7,483) 6.8%) Overseas revenue 136,249 55.5% 138,186 57.5% ( 1,937 ( 1.4% First Half of FY ended First Half of FY ending March 2019 March 2020 Change (April 1 to September 30, (April 1 to September 30, Segment 2018) 2019) Amount Percentage to Amount Percentage to Amount Percentage revenue revenue (3,415) (15.2%) Operating profit 22,413 9.1% 18,999 7.9% Profit attributable to owners of parent 16,717 6.8% 13,472 5.6% (3,244) (19.4%) JSR (4185) Consolidated Business Results for the 1st Half, FY ending March 2020 (i) Elastomers Business Segment Overall sales volume in the Elastomers Business segment decreased from the same period of the previous year and revenue was also down, despite satisfactory growth in SSBR sales volume. Operating profit dropped considerably, impacted by a contraction in price spreads due to lower sales prices caused primarily by lower raw material prices. Consequently, the Elastomers Business segment posted an operating loss of 278 million yen, down from an operating profit of 4,715 million yen in the same period of the previous year, on revenue of 91,007 million yen (down 8.4% year-on-year) in the First Half of FY ending March 2020. (ii) Plastics Business Segment Sales volume, especially sales to overseas destinations, in the Plastics Business segment slipped from the same period of the previous year and revenue also fell. Despite better price spreads supported by lower cost prices on declining raw material prices, operating profit declined due to the significant impact of the sales volume slump. Consequently, the Plastics Business segment posted an operating profit of 3,635 million yen (down 7.9% year-on-year) on revenue of 48,962 million yen (down 6.9% year-on-year) in the First Half of FY ending March 2020. (iii) Digital Solutions Business Segment Revenue improved in the Digital Solutions Business segment from the same period of the previous year, on the back of sales volume growth in edge computing materials and a good showing by semiconductors in spite of tough conditions in customer markets. Operating profit also rose slightly, driven by revenue growth. Consequently, the Digital Solutions Business segment posted an operating profit of 17,048 million yen (up 2.6% year-on-year) on revenue of 73,731 million yen (up 3.0% year-on-year) in the First Half of FY ending March 2020. (iv) Life Sciences Business Segment The Life Sciences Business segment saw a sizable jump in revenue from the same period of the previous year, supported by expanded sales in biomedical drug discovery, production process development, and contract manufacturing as well as in diagnostic reagents. The segment's operating profit increased due to a rise in profits concurrent with expanded revenue. Consequently, the Life Sciences Business segment posted an operating profit of 1,992 million yen (up 376.0% year-on-year) on revenue of 25,080 million yen (up 30.2% year-on-year) in the First Half of FY ending March 2020. (2) Explanation of Future Forecast Information, such as Forecast of Consolidated Business Results JSR Group revised its forecast of consolidated business results for the full-year of FY ending March 2020 from those announced on July 29, 2019. While the Life Sciences Business has been going strong, sales volume declines and sluggish market conditions in the Elastomers and Plastics Businesses, and the slowdown in customer demand for display materials in the Digital Solutions Business depress the forecast and it is expected to fall below the previous forecast. For detailed numerical information, please refer to "Supplemental Data" published on October 28,2019. JSR (4185) Consolidated Business Results for the 1st Half, FY ending March 2020 2. Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Millions of yen) As of March 31, 2019 As of September 30, 2019 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 70,785 65,040 Trade and other receivables 135,280 116,419 Inventories 117,046 116,585 Other financial assets 5,002 3,445 Other current assets 10,870 6,580 Total current assets 338,983 308,067 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 183,457 200,828 Goodwill 59,066 57,676 Other intangible assets 14,205 14,877 Investments accounted for using equity method 24,269 23,022 Retirement benefit asset 1,503 1,569 Other financial assets 58,895 51,871 Other non-current assets 2,305 2,265 Deferred tax assets 8,751 7,275 Total non-current assets 352,452 359,383 Total assets 691,435 667,451 JSR (4185) Consolidated Business Results for the 1st Half, FY ending March 2020 (Millions of yen) As of March 31, 2019 As of September 30, 2019 Liabilities and equity Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 118,053 92,529 Borrowings 33,519 26,668 Income taxes payable 5,598 6,157 Other financial liabilities 532 2,380 Other current liabilities 14,752 14,618 Total current liabilities 172,455 142,353 Non-current liabilities Borrowings 50,777 54,171 Retirement benefit liability 15,870 16,006 Other financial liabilities 1,675 12,468 Other non-current liabilities 2,733 3,357 Deferred tax liabilities 7,565 3,578 Total non-current liabilities 78,620 89,580 Total liabilities 251,075 231,932 Equity Equity attributable to owners of parent Share capital 23,370 23,370 Capital surplus 18,436 18,268 Retained earnings 351,476 364,886 Treasury shares (10,042) (19,582) Other components of equity 18,758 8,158 Total equity attributable to owners of parent 401,998 395,099 Non-controlling interests 38,361 40,419 Total equity 440,360 435,518 Total liabilities and equity 691,435 667,451 JSR (4185) Consolidated Business Results for the 1st Half, FY ending March 2020 (2) Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss (Millions of yen) Six months ended Six months ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 Revenue 245,695 240,149 Cost of sales (173,541) (168,906) Gross profit 72,154 71,243 Selling, general and administrative expenses (50,139) (51,651) Other operating income 679 538 Other operating expenses (817) (1,322) Share of profit of investments accounted for using equity method 537 190 Operating profit 22,413 18,999 Finance income 1,679 782 Finance costs (598) (886) Profit before tax 23,495 18,894 Income taxes (6,228) (3,833) Profit 17,267 15,061 Profit attributable to: Owners of parent 16,717 13,472 Non-controlling interests 551 1,589 Total 17,267 15,061 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share (Yen) 75.29 61.77 Diluted earnings per share (Yen) 75.09 61.65 JSR (4185) Consolidated Business Results for the 1st Half, FY ending March 2020 Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Millions of yen) Six months ended Six months ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 Profit 17,267 15,061 Other comprehensive income Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Net change in financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income (1,881) 1,259 Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for using equity method 3 0 Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss Net change in fair value of cash flow hedges 31 (80) Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 3,216 (4,091) Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for using equity method (1,262) (1,107) Total other comprehensive income, net of tax 108 (4,019) Total comprehensive income 17,376 11,042 Comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of parent 16,381 9,511 Non-controlling interests 995 1,531 Total 17,376 11,042 JSR (4185) Consolidated Business Results for the 1st Half, FY ending March 2020 Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity First Half of FY ended March 2019 (April 1 to September 30, 2018) (Millions of yen) Equity attributable to owners of parent Share Capital Retained Treasury Other Non- components Total controlling Total equity capital surplus earnings shares of equity interests Balance at April 1, 2018 23,370 18,502 331,913 (5,358) 25,071 393,499 18,116 411,615 Profit 16,717 16,717 551 17,267 Other comprehensive income (336) (336) 444 108 Total comprehensive income - - 16,717 - (336) 16,381 995 17,376 Share-based remuneration transactions (51) 88 (64) (27) (27) Dividends (5,565) (5,565) (46) (5,610) Changes in treasury shares 7 (4,939) (4,932) (4,932) Transfer from other components of equity to retained earnings 430 (430) - - Increase by business combination 65 7 63 135 17,679 17,814 Other movements (36) 1 (35) 715 680 Total transactions with owners, etc. - 21 (5,164) (4,851) (430) (10,424) 18,349 7,925 Balance at September 30, 2018 23,370 18,523 343,466 (10,209) 24,305 399,456 37,460 436,915 First Half of FY ending March 2020 (April 1 to September 30, 2019) (Millions of yen) Equity attributable to owners of parent Share Capital Retained Treasury Other Non- components Total controlling Total equity capital surplus earnings shares of equity interests Balance at April 1, 2019 23,370 18,436 351,476 (10,042) 18,758 401,998 38,361 440,360 Effect of changes in accounting policies 133 133 133 Restated balance at April 1, 2019 23,370 18,436 351,609 (10,042) 18,758 402,131 38,361 440,493 Profit 13,472 13,472 1,589 15,061 Other comprehensive income (3,961) (3,961) (58) (4,019) Total comprehensive income - (Changes in Accounting Policy) The Group has applied IFRS 16 - Leases ("IFRS 16") from the First Quarter of FY ending March 2020.

Not applicable 。 (Significant Accounting Policies) The significant accounting policies that apply to the Group's condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements are identical to the accounting policies applied to the consolidated financial statements pertaining to FY ended March 2019, apart from the matters stated below. Income tax expenses in the first half of FY ending March 2020 have been calculated on the basis of the estimated annual effective tax rate. The Group has applied the following standard from the First Quarter of FY ending March2020. IFRS Summary of New / Revised Standard IFRS 16 - Leases Revision accounting related to lease contracts (Changes in Accounting Policy) The Group has applied IFRS 16 - Leases ("IFRS 16") from the First Quarter of FY ending March 2020. For the adoption of IFRS 16, the Group has employed a method recognizing the cumulative effect of the standard's application, deemed to be a transitional measure, as the balance of retained earnings at the beginning of the current period at the date of initial application, without presenting a restatement of comparative information (modified retrospective approach). At inception of a contract, the Group assesses whether the contract is, or contains, a lease based on whether the contract conveys the right to control the use of an identified asset for a period of time in exchange for consideration. The Group elects not to recognize right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for short-term leases within12 months and leases of low-value assets. The Group recognizes a right-of-use asset and a lease liability at the lease commencement date when a contract is assessed to be, or contain, a lease. The lease liability of a lease transaction is measured at the discounted present value of the total unpaid value of lease payments at the lease commencement date. The right-of-use asset is initially measured based on the initial measurement amount of the lease liability adjusted for any initial direct costs incurred or any lease payments made at or before the commencement date, plus any costs to restore the underlying asset or the site on which it is located and other related costs required in the lease contract. The right-of-use asset is periodically depreciated over the term of the lease. Lease payments are allocated to finance costs and an amortization component of the lease liability balance, in such a way as to apply a fixed interest rate to the lease liability balance. Finance costs are categorized and recorded as depreciation pertaining to the right-of-use asset on the Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss. Whether a contract is a lease or whether a contract contains a lease is determined based on the substance of the contract, even when the contract is not legally a lease-type contract. The lease payments associated with leases with a term concluding within 12 months and leases for which the underlying asset is of low value are recognized as an expense on a straight-line basis over the lease term. As a result of the transition to IFRS 16, right-of-use assets of 13,810 million yen have been incrementally recognized in Property, plant and equipment and lease liabilities of 13,678 million yen have been incrementally recognized in Other financial liabilities under current liabilities and non-current liabilities on the current Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Financial Position at the date of initial application. The weighted average incremental borrowing rate applied to lease liabilities recognized at the date of initial application of IFRS 16 was 3.0%. JSR (4185) Consolidated Business Results for the 1st Half, FY ending March 2020 (Segment Information) (1) Outline of Reportable Segments JSR Group reportable segments are components of the Group for which separate financial information is available. The Board of Directors determines the basis of business segments that are subject to regular reviews for decisions on the allocation of managerial resources and the evaluation of business results. The Group has established divisions by product at its head office. Each division formulates comprehensive domestic and overseas strategies for its products and conducts business activities according to the strategies. Core Group companies take the initiative in working out comprehensive domestic and overseas strategies and conduct business activities according to the strategies. Thus, the JSR Group's businesses consist of business segments by product based on divisions and core Group companies. JSR Group has four reportable segments: Elastomers Business, which consists mainly of the manufacture and sale of general-purpose synthetic rubber products for automobile tires, functional special synthetic rubber for automobile components, thermoplastic elastomers for modifying plastics, and synthetic rubber latex for coated paper; Plastics Business, which engages mainly in the manufacture and sale of ABS and other resins for automobiles, office equipment, and amusement applications; Digital Solutions Business, which conducts mainly the manufacture and sale of semiconductor materials, display materials, and products related to edge computing; and Life Sciences Business. The Digital Solutions Business is a reportable segment comprising multiple segments based on the nature of the products and services, the nature of production processes, and similarity in markets and other economic characteristics. The accounting methods for reportable segments are the same as the methods adopted for preparation of consolidated financial statements. Main Products in Each Business Segment Business segment Main products Synthetic rubbers, such as styrene-butadiene rubber, poly-butadiene rubber, ethylene and propylene rubber and compounded products; thermoplastic Elastomers elastomers and compounded products; latex for paper processing; general industrial-use latex; acrylic emulsions; natural latex compounded products; Business high-functional coating materials; high-functional dispersants; industrial particles; thermal control materials; materials for heat insulation paints; materials for batteries; butadiene monomers; etc. Plastics Business Synthetic resins including ABS resins, AES resins, AS resins, and ASA resins Lithography materials (photoresists, multilayer materials); CMP materials; mounting materials; etc. Digital Solutions Materials for color LCDs; OLED materials; etc. Business Heat-resistant transparent resins and functional films; high-functional UV curable resins; photo fabrication and photo molding systems; etc. Life Sciences Diagnostic and research reagents and similar materials; bio-process materials; Business contract bio-process development and manufacturing, etc. JSR (4185) Consolidated Business Results for the 1st Half, FY ending March 2020 (2) Reportable Segment Revenues, Profits and Losses The following information pertains to the Group's reportable segments. First Half of FY ended March 31, 2019 (April 1 to September 30, 2018) (Millions of yen) Reportable Segment Amount Recorded in the Other Adjustment Condensed Total Quarterly Digital [Note 1] [Note 2] Elastomers Plastics Life Sciences Consolidated Solutions Statement of Profit or Loss Revenue from external 99,375 52,600 71,585 19,269 2,866 245,695 1 245,695 customers (936) (2,347) Operating profit or (loss) 4,715 3,947 16,615 418 24,760 22,413 Finance income 1,679 Finance costs (598) Quarterly profit before tax 23,495 Note 1: The Other segment is a business segment not contained in the reportable segments. It includes the lithium-ion capacitor and other businesses. Note 2: The operating profit downward adjustment of 2,347 million yen contains company-wide profits and losses not allocated to the reportable segments. First Half of FY ending March 31, 2020 (April 1 to September 30, 2019) (Millions of yen) Reportable Segment Amount Recorded in the Other Adjustment Condensed Total Quarterly Digital [Note 1] [Note 2] Elastomers Plastics Life Sciences Consolidated Solutions Statement of Profit or Loss Revenue from external 91,007 48,962 73,731 25,080 1,370 240,149 0 240,149 customers (278) (696) (2,702) Operating profit or (loss) 3,635 17,048 1,992 21,700 18,999 Finance income 782 Finance costs (886) Quarterly profit before tax 18,894 Note 1: The Other segment is a business segment not contained in the reportable segments. It includes the lithium-ion capacitor and other businesses. Note 2: The operating profit downward adjustment of 2,702 million yen contains company-wide profits and losses not allocated to the reportable segments. Attachments Original document

