|
Japan Exchange : (Delayed) Presentation Material for Q2 Financial Results (April to September 2019)
11/26/2019 | 12:03am EST
Q2 2019
Financial Results
(April to September 2019)
Summary 1 - 19H1 Result vs Projection
|
|
|
|
19H1
|
191H
|
|
FY19
|
(100Mil JPY)
|
|
|
|
org Pro
|
|
rev Pro
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
2,401
|
2,520
|
|
4,830
|
|
|
Consolidated
|
Operating Profit
|
190
|
215
|
|
400
|
|
|
|
Profit, attributable to owners of parent
|
135
|
150
|
|
280
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Elastomers
|
Sales
|
910
|
1,000
|
|
1,855
|
|
|
Operating Profit
|
-3
|
27
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Plastics
|
Sales
|
490
|
510
|
|
995
|
|
|
Operating Profit
|
36
|
50
|
|
80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Digital Solutions
|
Sales
|
737
|
725
|
|
1,430
|
|
|
Operating Profit
|
170
|
165
|
|
325
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Life Sciences
|
Sales
|
251
|
255
|
|
515
|
|
|
Operating Profit
|
20
|
5
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Others/Adjustment
|
Sales
|
14
|
30
|
|
35
|
|
|
Operating Profit
|
-34
|
-32
|
|
-65
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange rate（JPY/USD）
|
109
|
110
|
|
108
|
|
|
|
Butadiene Price（USD/Ton） (a)
|
1,080
|
1,100
|
|
1,100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MOPJ（USD/Ton）(b)
|
517
|
550
|
|
550
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spread(a-b)
|
562
|
550
|
|
550
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Results for 19H1 did not reach our projection as a whole due to the severe business environment.
|
|
*Digital Solutions and Life Sciences exceeded the projection while Elastomers and Plastics delayed.
|
|
*We changed FY19 projection.
|
1
|
Summary 2 - YoY, QoQ
|
|
|
18H1
|
19H1
|
YoY
|
|
19Q1
|
19Q2
|
QoQ
|
(100Mil JPY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
2,457
|
2,401
|
-2%
|
|
1,195
|
1,206
|
+1%
|
|
Consolidated
|
Operating Profit
|
224
|
190
|
-15%
|
|
100
|
90
|
-11%
|
|
|
Profit, attributable to owners of parent
|
167
|
135
|
-19%
|
|
73
|
62
|
-15%
|
|
Elastomers
|
Sales
|
994
|
910
|
-8%
|
|
458
|
452
|
-1%
|
|
Operating Profit
|
47
|
-3
|
-
|
|
3
|
-6
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Plastics
|
Sales
|
526
|
490
|
-7%
|
|
248
|
241
|
-3%
|
|
Operating Profit
|
39
|
36
|
-8%
|
|
20
|
17
|
-16%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Digital Solutions
|
Sales
|
716
|
737
|
+3%
|
|
360
|
377
|
+5%
|
|
Operating Profit
|
166
|
170
|
+3%
|
|
83
|
87
|
+5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Life Sciences
|
Sales
|
193
|
251
|
+30%
|
|
123
|
128
|
+4%
|
|
Operating Profit
|
4
|
20
|
+376%
|
|
11
|
8
|
-26%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Others/Adjustment
|
Sales
|
29
|
14
|
-52%
|
|
5
|
8
|
+53%
|
|
Operating Profit
|
-33
|
-34
|
-
|
|
-17
|
-17
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
YoY：Both Sales and OP decreased. QoQ：Sales increased. OP decreased.
YoY: Elastomers and Plastics declined due to the impact of the demand environment.
Digital Solutions achieved Sales and OP increase.
Life Sciences achieved strong Sales and OP increase.
QoQ: Elastomers and Plastics suffered from the severe demand environment.
Digital Solutions and Life Sciences achieved growth.
Segment Data : Elastomers business
|
|
|
18H1
|
19H1
|
YoY
|
|
19Q1
|
19Q2
|
QoQ
|
(100Mil JPY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
994
|
910
|
-8%
|
|
458
|
452
|
-1%
|
|
|
OP
|
47
|
-3
|
-
|
|
3
|
-6
|
-
|
|
|
OP margin
|
4.7%
|
-
|
|
|
0.6%
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales Volume (Ton)
|
318,923
|
308,980
|
-3%
|
|
152,240
|
156,740
|
+3%
|
|
|
Exchange rate（JPY/USD）
|
110
|
109
|
-1%
|
|
110
|
107
|
-2%
|
|
|
Butadiene(BD,USD/Ton)
|
1,579
|
1,080
|
-32%
|
|
979
|
1,180
|
+21%
|
|
OP analysis
|
MOPJ(USD/Ton)
|
654
|
517
|
-21%
|
|
541
|
494
|
-9%
|
|
Spread (BD-MOPJ)
|
925
|
562
|
-39%
|
|
438
|
686
|
+56%
|
|
|
*BD：Platts S.E Asia(MEAN)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
YoY
|
|
|
QoQ
|
|
|
|
|
|
SSBR(+), Other elastomers(-)
|
|
SSBR (+) For Auto (-)
|
Trading spread shrunk. (-)
|
|
Trading spread shrunk(-)
|
Repairment cost increase
|
(-)
|
Evaluation loss (-)
|
Evaluation loss (-)
|
|
|
Others (-)
|
Others (-)
|
|
|
Segment Data : Plastics business
|
|
|
18H1
|
|
19H1
|
YoY
|
|
19Q1
|
19Q2
|
QoQ
|
(100Mil JPY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
526
|
|
490
|
-7%
|
|
248
|
241
|
-3%
|
|
|
OP
|
39
|
|
36
|
-8%
|
|
20
|
17
|
-16%
|
|
|
OP margin
|
7.5%
|
|
7.4%
|
|
|
7.9%
|
6.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange rate（JPY/USD）
|
110
|
|
109
|
-1%
|
|
110
|
107
|
-2%
|
|
|
Acrylonitrile(AN,USD/Ton)
|
2,123
|
|
1,738
|
-18%
|
|
1,888
|
1,587
|
-16%
|
|
|
Butadiene(BD,USD/Ton)
|
1,579
|
|
1,080
|
-32%
|
|
979
|
1,180
|
+21%
|
|
|
Styrene(SM,USD/Ton)
|
1,421
|
|
1,038
|
-27%
|
|
1,066
|
1,010
|
-5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OP analysis
|
*BD：Platts S.E Asia(MEAN), AN,SM：ICIS N.E Asia(MEAN)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
QoQ
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exports mainly decreased.(-)
Revision of sales price (+) Lower raw materials price (+)
Exports mainly decreased.(-)
Segment Data : Digital Solutions business
|
|
|
|
18H1
|
19H1
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
716
|
737
|
+3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Semiconductor materials
|
383
|
412
|
+8%
|
|
|
Display materials
|
269
|
252
|
-6%
|
|
|
Edge computing
|
64
|
73
|
+15%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OP
|
166
|
170
|
+3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OP margin
|
23.2%
|
23.1%
|
|
OP analysis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange rate（JPY/USD）
|
110
|
109
|
-1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
YoY
QoQ
SEMI, Display and
ARTON increased. (+)
Sales price erosion (-)
FX (-)
Cost increased (-)
Sales growth rate
|
19Q1
|
19Q2
|
QoQ
|
(100Mil JPY)
|
360
|
377
|
+5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
191
|
221
|
+16%
|
129 122 -5%
40 33 -18%
83 87 +5%
23.1% 23.1%
110 107 -2%
SEMI (+)
FX (-)
Cost increased (-)
|
SEMI
|
|
YoY ytd
|
|
QoQ
|
|
Display
|
|
YoY ytd
|
|
QoQ
|
|
Edge
|
|
YoY ytd
|
|
QoQ
|
ArF
|
|
Approx. 105%
|
|
Slightly Under 120%
|
|
Alignment Films
|
|
Slightly Under 95%
|
|
Approx. 90%
|
|
ARTON
|
|
Approx. 150%
|
|
Approx. 90%
|
Multilayer
|
|
Flat
|
|
Slightly over 115%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Di-electric materials
|
|
Slightly Under 115%
|
|
Approx. 105%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Lithography
|
|
Slight increase
|
|
Approx. 115%
|
|
Color Pigmented Resists
|
|
Slightly over 85%
|
|
Slight decrease
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CMP
|
|
Approx. 95%
|
|
Approx. 105%
|
|
Other LCD Materials
|
|
Slightly over 90%
|
|
Slightly over 90%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cleaner
|
|
Approx. 205%
|
|
Slightly Under 125%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Packaging
|
|
Slightly over 110%
|
|
Approx. 110%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment Data : Life Sciences business
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(100Mil JPY)
|
|
18H1
|
19H1
|
YoY
|
|
19Q1
|
19Q2
|
QoQ
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
193
|
251
|
+30%
|
|
123
|
128
|
+4%
|
|
OP
|
4
|
20
|
+376%
|
|
11
|
8
|
-26%
|
|
OP margin
|
2.2%
|
7.9%
|
|
|
9.3%
|
6.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange rate（JPY/USD）
|
110
|
109
|
-1%
|
|
110
|
107
|
-2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OP analysis
YoYSales and OP expanded strongly.
IVD ：Sales increase
CDMO(KBI/SELEXIS) : Strong sales increase
Bio process materials :Sales increase
CRO(Crown) ：Strong sales increase
※1 OP of 19H1(19Q1) includes one-time upside by bringing in the profit scheduled 19H2 in our budget and financial accounting factors. ※2 Acquisition of Crown completed on May 31, 2018 and was consolidated from June 2018 results.
QoQSales increased. OP decreased. (※1 above)
IVD ： Sales increase
CDMO(KBI/SELEXIS) : Sales increase
|
|
|
18H1
|
|
|
19H1
|
Sales
|
2,457
|
|
2,401
|
Cost of sales
|
1,735
|
|
1,689
|
Gross profit
|
722
|
|
712
|
Selling, general and
|
501
|
|
517
|
administrative expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other operating income/expenses
|
-1
|
|
-8
|
Share of profit of investments
|
5
|
|
2
|
accounted for using equity method
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Profit
|
224
|
|
190
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Finance income/cost
|
11
|
|
-1
|
Income taxes
|
62
|
|
38
|
Profit
|
173
|
|
151
|
Profit, attributable to
|
167
|
|
135
|
owners of parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit, attributable to
|
6
|
|
16
|
non-controlling interests
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
75.29
|
|
61.77
|
|
|
EPS(JPY)
|
|
|
110
|
|
109
|
Exchange rate（JPY/USD）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
YoY
-2%
-3%
-1%
+3%
-
-65%
-15%
-
-38%
-13%
-19%
+189%
-18%
-1%
Overall Statement of Financial position
|
|
19/3E
|
19/9E
|
+/-
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
3,390
|
3,081
|
-309
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
708
|
650
|
-57
|
Trade and other receivables
|
1,353
|
1,164
|
-189
|
Inventories
|
1,170
|
1,166
|
-5
|
Others
|
159
|
100
|
-58
|
Non-current assets
|
3,525
|
3,594
|
+69
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
1,835
|
2,008
|
+174
|
Goodwill
|
591
|
577
|
-14
|
Other intangible assets
|
142
|
149
|
+7
|
Others
|
957
|
860
|
-97
|
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
6,914
|
6,675
|
-240
|
Current liabilities
|
1,725
|
1,424
|
-301
|
Trade and other payables
|
1,181
|
925
|
-255
|
Borrowings
|
335
|
267
|
-69
|
Others
|
209
|
232
|
+23
|
Non-current liabilities
|
786
|
896
|
+110
|
Borrowings
|
508
|
542
|
+34
|
Others
|
278
|
354
|
+76
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
2,511
|
2,319
|
-191
|
Equity attributable to owners of parent
|
4,020
|
3,951
|
-69
|
Non-controlling interests
|
384
|
404
|
+21
|
|
|
|
|
Total Equity
|
4,404
|
4,355
|
-48
|
|
|
|
(100Mil JPY)
Total Assets: -24.0 Bn yen
Total Liabilities: -19.1Bn yen
Equity: -4.8Bn yen
-Dividend payments and share buybacks
Equity ratio
(Equity attributable to owners of parents)
2019/9Ｅ ：59.2%
2019/3Ｅ ：58.1%
8
|
|
|
|
19H1
|
191H
|
|
|
|
|
org Pro
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
2,401
|
2,520
|
|
|
Consolidated
|
Operating Profit
|
190
|
215
|
|
|
|
Profit, attributable to owners of parent
|
135
|
150
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Elastomers
|
Sales
|
910
|
1,000
|
|
|
Operating Profit
|
-3
|
27
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Plastics
|
Sales
|
490
|
510
|
|
|
Operating Profit
|
36
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Digital Solutions
|
Sales
|
737
|
725
|
|
|
Operating Profit
|
170
|
165
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Life Sciences
|
Sales
|
251
|
255
|
|
|
Operating Profit
|
20
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Others/Adjustment
|
Sales
|
14
|
30
|
|
|
Operating Profit
|
-34
|
-32
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
126
|
115
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CAPEX
|
213
|
190
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RD expenses
|
124
|
130
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange rate（JPY/USD）
|
109
|
110
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Butadiene Price（USD/Ton） (a)
|
1,080
|
1,100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MOPJ（USD/Ton）(b)
|
517
|
550
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spread(a-b)
|
562
|
550
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY19
|
FY19
|
rev Pro
|
org Pro
|
|
|
4,830
|
5,080
-
445
-
310
1,855 2,010
-
55
995 1,020
-
100
1,430 1,450
-
340
-
540
30 15
35 60
-65-65
-
250
-
450
-
270
-
110
1,100 1,100
-
550
-
550
|
*BD：Platts S.E Asia(MEAN),
|
*The increase of RD expenses in FY19 includes some account changes from Cogs in group companies.
【APPENDIX】 Quarterly Trends by Segments
|
|
|
|
|
18Q1
|
18Q2
|
18Q3
|
18Q4
|
19Q1
|
19Q2
|
(100Mil JPY)
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
1,223
|
1,234
|
1,309
|
1,202
|
1,195
|
1,206
|
|
|
Consolidated
|
Operating Profit
|
|
115
|
109
|
155
|
51
|
100
|
90
|
|
|
|
Profit, attributable to owners of parent
|
|
89
|
78
|
110
|
34
|
73
|
62
|
|
|
Elastomers
|
Sales
|
|
497
|
497
|
524
|
489
|
458
|
452
|
|
|
Operating Profit
|
|
25
|
23
|
27
|
-0
|
3
|
-6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Plastics
|
Sales
|
|
264
|
262
|
270
|
259
|
248
|
241
|
|
|
Operating Profit
|
|
22
|
18
|
28
|
25
|
20
|
17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
354
|
362
|
375
|
331
|
360
|
377
|
|
|
|
Semiconductor materials
|
|
190
|
193
|
201
|
178
|
191
|
221
|
|
|
Digital Solutions
|
Display materials
|
|
133
|
136
|
141
|
117
|
129
|
122
|
|
|
|
Edge computing
|
|
31
|
33
|
34
|
36
|
40
|
33
|
|
|
|
Operating Profit
|
|
82
|
84
|
107
|
54
|
83
|
87
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Life Sciences
|
Sales
|
|
90
|
103
|
131
|
115
|
123
|
128
|
|
|
Operating Profit
|
|
4
|
1
|
9
|
-6
|
11
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Others/Adjustment
|
Sales
|
|
18
|
10
|
8
|
8
|
5
|
8
|
|
|
Operating Profit
|
|
-17
|
-16
|
-16
|
-22
|
-17
|
-17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange rate（JPY/USD）
|
|
109
|
111
|
113
|
110
|
110
|
107
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Butadiene(BD,USD/Ton) (a)
|
|
1,568
|
1,589
|
1,087
|
1,072
|
979
|
1,180
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MOPJ（USD/Ton）(b)
|
|
641
|
667
|
567
|
519
|
541
|
494
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spread(a-b)
|
|
927
|
922
|
519
|
553
|
438
|
686
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spread(a-b) 1Q delayed
|
|
764
|
927
|
922
|
519
|
553
|
438
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acrylonitrile(AN,USD/Ton)
|
|
2,035
|
2,210
|
1,785
|
1,578
|
1,888
|
1,587
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Styrene(SM,USD/Ton)
|
|
1,415
|
1,427
|
1,114
|
1,034
|
1,066
|
1,010
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*BD：Platts S.E Asia(MEAN),
|
AN,SM：ICIS N.E Asia(MEAN)
|
|
|
Announcement of Earnings Results
*Please note that the above is subject to change.
NB: The forecasts, future plans and strategies made in this document contain a variety of uncertain factors since it has been prepared based on judgments from information that is currently available. Actual business results may differ from those projected, depending on factors such as the economic status of the market surrounding the company.
11
Disclaimer
TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 05:02:07 UTC
|
|