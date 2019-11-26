Log in
Japan Exchange : (Delayed) Presentation Material for Q2 Financial Results (April to September 2019)

11/26/2019 | 12:03am EST

Q2 2019

Financial Results

(April to September 2019)

Summary 1 - 19H1 Result vs Projection

19H1

191H

FY19

(100Mil JPY)

org Pro

rev Pro

Sales

2,401

2,520

4,830

Consolidated

Operating Profit

190

215

400

Profit, attributable to owners of parent

135

150

280

Elastomers

Sales

910

1,000

1,855

Operating Profit

-3

27

30

Plastics

Sales

490

510

995

Operating Profit

36

50

80

Digital Solutions

Sales

737

725

1,430

Operating Profit

170

165

325

Life Sciences

Sales

251

255

515

Operating Profit

20

5

30

Others/Adjustment

Sales

14

30

35

Operating Profit

-34

-32

-65

Exchange rate（JPY/USD）

109

110

108

Butadiene Price（USD/Ton） (a)

1,080

1,100

1,100

MOPJ（USD/Ton）(b)

517

550

550

Spread(a-b)

562

550

550

*Results for 19H1 did not reach our projection as a whole due to the severe business environment.

*Digital Solutions and Life Sciences exceeded the projection while Elastomers and Plastics delayed.

*We changed FY19 projection.

1

Summary 2 - YoY, QoQ

18H1

19H1

YoY

19Q1

19Q2

QoQ

(100Mil JPY)

Sales

2,457

2,401

-2%

1,195

1,206

+1%

Consolidated

Operating Profit

224

190

-15%

100

90

-11%

Profit, attributable to owners of parent

167

135

-19%

73

62

-15%

Elastomers

Sales

994

910

-8%

458

452

-1%

Operating Profit

47

-3

-

3

-6

-

Plastics

Sales

526

490

-7%

248

241

-3%

Operating Profit

39

36

-8%

20

17

-16%

Digital Solutions

Sales

716

737

+3%

360

377

+5%

Operating Profit

166

170

+3%

83

87

+5%

Life Sciences

Sales

193

251

+30%

123

128

+4%

Operating Profit

4

20

+376%

11

8

-26%

Others/Adjustment

Sales

29

14

-52%

5

8

+53%

Operating Profit

-33

-34

-

-17

-17

-

YoY：Both Sales and OP decreased. QoQ：Sales increased. OP decreased.

YoY: Elastomers and Plastics declined due to the impact of the demand environment.

Digital Solutions achieved Sales and OP increase.

Life Sciences achieved strong Sales and OP increase.

QoQ: Elastomers and Plastics suffered from the severe demand environment.

Digital Solutions and Life Sciences achieved growth.

2

Segment Data : Elastomers business

18H1

19H1

YoY

19Q1

19Q2

QoQ

(100Mil JPY)

Sales

994

910

-8%

458

452

-1%

OP

47

-3

-

3

-6

-

OP margin

4.7%

-

0.6%

-

Sales Volume (Ton)

318,923

308,980

-3%

152,240

156,740

+3%

Exchange rate（JPY/USD）

110

109

-1%

110

107

-2%

Butadiene(BD,USD/Ton)

1,579

1,080

-32%

979

1,180

+21%

OP analysis

MOPJ(USD/Ton)

654

517

-21%

541

494

-9%

Spread (BD-MOPJ)

925

562

-39%

438

686

+56%

*BD：Platts S.E Asia(MEAN)

YoY

QoQ

SSBR(+), Other elastomers(-)

SSBR (+) For Auto (-)

Trading spread shrunk. (-)

Trading spread shrunk(-)

Repairment cost increase

(-)

Evaluation loss (-)

Evaluation loss (-)

Others (-)

Others (-)

3

Segment Data : Plastics business

18H1

19H1

YoY

19Q1

19Q2

QoQ

(100Mil JPY)

Sales

526

490

-7%

248

241

-3%

OP

39

36

-8%

20

17

-16%

OP margin

7.5%

7.4%

7.9%

6.9%

Exchange rate（JPY/USD）

110

109

-1%

110

107

-2%

Acrylonitrile(AN,USD/Ton)

2,123

1,738

-18%

1,888

1,587

-16%

Butadiene(BD,USD/Ton)

1,579

1,080

-32%

979

1,180

+21%

Styrene(SM,USD/Ton)

1,421

1,038

-27%

1,066

1,010

-5%

OP analysis

*BD：Platts S.E Asia(MEAN), AN,SM：ICIS N.E Asia(MEAN)

YoY

QoQ

Exports mainly decreased.(-)

Revision of sales price (+) Lower raw materials price (+)

Exports mainly decreased.(-)

4

Segment Data : Digital Solutions business

18H1

19H1

YoY

Sales

716

737

+3%

Semiconductor materials

383

412

+8%

Display materials

269

252

-6%

Edge computing

64

73

+15%

OP

166

170

+3%

OP margin

23.2%

23.1%

OP analysis

Exchange rate（JPY/USD）

110

109

-1%

YoY

QoQ

SEMI, Display and

ARTON increased. (+)

Sales price erosion (-)

FX (-)

Cost increased (-)

Sales growth rate

19Q1

19Q2

QoQ

(100Mil JPY)

360

377

+5%

191

221

+16%

129 122 -5%

40 33 -18%

83 87 +5%

23.1% 23.1%

110 107 -2%

SEMI (+)

FX (-)

Cost increased (-)

SEMI

YoY ytd

QoQ

Display

YoY ytd

QoQ

Edge

YoY ytd

QoQ

ArF

Approx. 105%

Slightly Under 120%

Alignment Films

Slightly Under 95%

Approx. 90%

ARTON

Approx. 150%

Approx. 90%

Multilayer

Flat

Slightly over 115%

Di-electric materials

Slightly Under 115%

Approx. 105%

Other Lithography

Slight increase

Approx. 115%

Color Pigmented Resists

Slightly over 85%

Slight decrease

CMP

Approx. 95%

Approx. 105%

Other LCD Materials

Slightly over 90%

Slightly over 90%

Cleaner

Approx. 205%

Slightly Under 125%

5

Packaging

Slightly over 110%

Approx. 110%

Segment Data : Life Sciences business

(100Mil JPY)

18H1

19H1

YoY

19Q1

19Q2

QoQ

Sales

193

251

+30%

123

128

+4%

OP

4

20

+376%

11

8

-26%

OP margin

2.2%

7.9%

9.3%

6.6%

Exchange rate（JPY/USD）

110

109

-1%

110

107

-2%

OP analysis

YoYSales and OP expanded strongly.

IVD ：Sales increase

CDMO(KBI/SELEXIS) : Strong sales increase

Bio process materials :Sales increase

CRO(Crown) ：Strong sales increase

※1 OP of 19H1(19Q1) includes one-time upside by bringing in the profit scheduled 19H2 in our budget and financial accounting factors. ※2 Acquisition of Crown completed on May 31, 2018 and was consolidated from June 2018 results.

QoQSales increased. OP decreased. (※1 above)

IVD ： Sales increase

CDMO(KBI/SELEXIS) : Sales increase

6

Overall Statement of P/L

18H1

19H1

Sales

2,457

2,401

Cost of sales

1,735

1,689

Gross profit

722

712

Selling, general and

501

517

administrative expenses

Other operating income/expenses

-1

-8

Share of profit of investments

5

2

accounted for using equity method

Operating Profit

224

190

Finance income/cost

11

-1

Income taxes

62

38

Profit

173

151

Profit, attributable to

167

135

owners of parent

Profit, attributable to

6

16

non-controlling interests

75.29

61.77

EPS(JPY)

110

109

Exchange rate（JPY/USD）

YoY

-2%

-3%

-1%

+3%

-

-65%

-15%

-

-38%

-13%

-19%

+189%

-18%

-1%

(100Mil JPY)

7

Overall Statement of Financial position

19/3E

19/9E

+/-

Current assets

3,390

3,081

-309

Cash and cash equivalents

708

650

-57

Trade and other receivables

1,353

1,164

-189

Inventories

1,170

1,166

-5

Others

159

100

-58

Non-current assets

3,525

3,594

+69

Property, plant and equipment

1,835

2,008

+174

Goodwill

591

577

-14

Other intangible assets

142

149

+7

Others

957

860

-97

Total Assets

6,914

6,675

-240

Current liabilities

1,725

1,424

-301

Trade and other payables

1,181

925

-255

Borrowings

335

267

-69

Others

209

232

+23

Non-current liabilities

786

896

+110

Borrowings

508

542

+34

Others

278

354

+76

Total Liabilities

2,511

2,319

-191

Equity attributable to owners of parent

4,020

3,951

-69

Non-controlling interests

384

404

+21

Total Equity

4,404

4,355

-48

(100Mil JPY)

Total Assets: -24.0 Bn yen

Total Liabilities: -19.1Bn yen

Equity: -4.8Bn yen

-Dividend payments and share buybacks

Equity ratio

(Equity attributable to owners of parents)

2019/9Ｅ ：59.2%

2019/3Ｅ ：58.1%

8

Projections for FY19

19H1

191H

org Pro

Sales

2,401

2,520

Consolidated

Operating Profit

190

215

Profit, attributable to owners of parent

135

150

Elastomers

Sales

910

1,000

Operating Profit

-3

27

Plastics

Sales

490

510

Operating Profit

36

50

Digital Solutions

Sales

737

725

Operating Profit

170

165

Life Sciences

Sales

251

255

Operating Profit

20

5

Others/Adjustment

Sales

14

30

Operating Profit

-34

-32

Depreciation

126

115

CAPEX

213

190

RD expenses

124

130

Exchange rate（JPY/USD）

109

110

Butadiene Price（USD/Ton） (a)

1,080

1,100

MOPJ（USD/Ton）(b)

517

550

Spread(a-b)

562

550

FY19

FY19

rev Pro

org Pro

4,830

5,080

  1. 445
  1. 310

1,855 2,010

  1. 55
    995 1,020
  1. 100

1,430 1,450

  1. 340
  1. 540
    30 15
    35 60
    -65-65
  1. 250
  1. 450
  1. 270
  1. 110
    1,100 1,100
  1. 550
  1. 550

(100Mil JPY)

*BD：Platts S.E Asia(MEAN),

*The increase of RD expenses in FY19 includes some account changes from Cogs in group companies.

9

【APPENDIX】 Quarterly Trends by Segments

18Q1

18Q2

18Q3

18Q4

19Q1

19Q2

(100Mil JPY)

Sales

1,223

1,234

1,309

1,202

1,195

1,206

Consolidated

Operating Profit

115

109

155

51

100

90

Profit, attributable to owners of parent

89

78

110

34

73

62

Elastomers

Sales

497

497

524

489

458

452

Operating Profit

25

23

27

-0

3

-6

Plastics

Sales

264

262

270

259

248

241

Operating Profit

22

18

28

25

20

17

Sales

354

362

375

331

360

377

Semiconductor materials

190

193

201

178

191

221

Digital Solutions

Display materials

133

136

141

117

129

122

Edge computing

31

33

34

36

40

33

Operating Profit

82

84

107

54

83

87

Life Sciences

Sales

90

103

131

115

123

128

Operating Profit

4

1

9

-6

11

8

Others/Adjustment

Sales

18

10

8

8

5

8

Operating Profit

-17

-16

-16

-22

-17

-17

Exchange rate（JPY/USD）

109

111

113

110

110

107

Butadiene(BD,USD/Ton) (a)

1,568

1,589

1,087

1,072

979

1,180

MOPJ（USD/Ton）(b)

641

667

567

519

541

494

Spread(a-b)

927

922

519

553

438

686

Spread(a-b) 1Q delayed

764

927

922

519

553

438

Acrylonitrile(AN,USD/Ton)

2,035

2,210

1,785

1,578

1,888

1,587

Styrene(SM,USD/Ton)

1,415

1,427

1,114

1,034

1,066

1,010

10

*BD：Platts S.E Asia(MEAN),

AN,SM：ICIS N.E Asia(MEAN)

【APPENDIX】IR Calendar

Announcement of Earnings Results

19Q3

27th Jan 2020

FY19

27th April 2020

*Please note that the above is subject to change.

NB: The forecasts, future plans and strategies made in this document contain a variety of uncertain factors since it has been prepared based on judgments from information that is currently available. Actual business results may differ from those projected, depending on factors such as the economic status of the market surrounding the company.

11

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 05:02:07 UTC
