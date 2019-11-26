Japan Exchange : (Delayed) Presentation Material for Q2 Financial Results (April to September 2019)

Announcement of Earnings Results

19Q3 27th Jan 2020

FY19 27th April 2020

*Please note that the above is subject to change.

NB: The forecasts, future plans and strategies made in this document contain a variety of uncertain factors since it has been prepared based on judgments from information that is currently available. Actual business results may differ from those projected, depending on factors such as the economic status of the market surrounding the company.

11