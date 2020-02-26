Japan Exchange : [Delayed}Summary Report on Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Year Ending March 2020

1. Qualitative information about consolidated earnings results for the quarter under review

(1) Explanation about consolidated operating results

Although the Japanese economy has gradually expanded during the current consolidated fiscal year, the slowdown of overseas economy has an effect on the export and the production and uncertainty about the future still remains.

In the medical device industry, the government lowered the medical fee in FY2018 as a whole.

Though the medical fee has been revised in October 2019 so as to offset the consumption tax raise, medical institutions still face continuous demands for efficient and high-quality healthcare services.

In such an environment, the Group posted a consolidated "Net sales" of 95,345 million yen (up 5.8% on a year-on-year basis), "Operating profit" of 9,162 million yen (up 11.7% on a year-on-year basis), "Ordinary profit" of 9,361 million yen (up 6.9% on a year-on-year basis), and "Profit attributable to owners of parent" of 6,824 million yen (up 9.3% on a year-on-year basis) in the third quarter.

Physiological diagnostic equipment segment

The number of large orders and IT-related products increased.

As a result, consolidated "Net sales" were 25,730 million yen (up 6.0% year-on-year basis). Patient monitoring equipment segment

Consolidated " Net sales " of patient monitoring equipment were 7,280 million yen (up 19.4% year- on-year basis). Medical treatment equipment segment

While the business of renting medical equipment for home treatment increased, the sales of pacemakers decreased.

As a result, consolidated "Net sales" were 37,235 million yen (down 0.5% on a year-on-year basis). Consumables and other products segment

In this segment, we mainly handle recording paper, disposable electrodes, and consumables used for devices handled in the above segments, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Consolidated "Net sales" for this segment were 25,099 million yen (up 12.2% on a year-on-year basis).

(2) Explanation about consolidated financial situation

"Total assets" were 161,516 million yen at the end of the third quarter under review, up 575 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year.

The main factors are the increase of 4,507 million yen in "Property, plant and equipment" and 2,472

million yen in "Merchandise and finished goods" despite the decrease of 6,990 million yen in "Notes and accounts receivable - trade".

"Total liabilities" amounted to 38,314 million yen, down 3,442 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year.

The main factor is the decrease of 3,393 million yen in "Notes and accounts payable - trade" despite the increase of 1,597 million yen in "Electronically recorded obligations - operating".

"Net assets" were 123,201 million yen, up 4,018 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. The main factor is the increase of 4,069 million yen in "Retained earnings".

(3) Explanation about consolidated earnings forecast

Due to the steady sales achievement until the third quarter, there is no change at this moment in the forecast of the financial results for the full fiscal year which we announced on May 15th, 2019.

The forecasted financial results described in this material are based on information available at the time of announcement. Actual results may differ from the results projected and presented hereby for a variety of reasons.