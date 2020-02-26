Log in
Japan Exchange : [Delayed}Summary Report on Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Year Ending March 2020

02/26/2020 | 11:36pm EST

Summary Report on Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Year Ending March 2020

(Japan GAAP)

January 31st, 2020

Listing: TSE-JASDAQ

Company name:

Fukuda Denshi Co., Ltd.

Code No.:

6960 (http://www.fukuda.co.jp)

Representative:

Daijiro Shirai, President & COO

Inquiries:

Haruhiko Honbu, Senior Manager of Accounting & Finance Department

Tel:

+81-3-5684-1558 (main)

Scheduled date for filing the quarterly report:

February 14th, 2020

Scheduled date for commencement of dividend payment:

-

Supplementary material development:

None

Financial results meeting:

None

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down) (The number with parenthesis shows negative figure)

1. Consolidated financial results for the Third quarter of the year ending March 2020 (April 1st, 2019 through December 31st, 2019)

  1. Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

(% represents increases or decreases from the previous year)

Net sales

Operating Profit

Ordinary

Profit attributable to

Profit

owners of parent

million

%

million

%

million

%

million

%

yen

yen

yen

yen

Third quarter of the year

95,345

5.8

9,162

11.7

9,361

6.9

6,824

9.3

ending March 2020

Third quarter of the year

90,156

2.2

8,201

(2.8)

8,758

(0.7)

6,242

(8.7)

ended March 2019

(Note) Comprehensive income

Third quarter of the year ending March 2020:7,472 million yen / 67.5 %

Third quarter of the year ended March 2019: 4,461 million yen / (40.3) %

Earnings

Diluted earnings

per share

per share

yen

Yen

Third quarter of the year

449.03

ending March 2020

Third quarter of the year

410.23

ended March 2019

(2) Consolidated financial situation

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders'

Net assets

equity ratio

per share

million yen

million yen

yen

Third quarter of the year

161,516

123,201

76.3

8,149.18

ending March 2020

Year ended March 2019

160,940

119,183

74.1

7,831.61

(Reference) Shareholders' equity:

Third quarter of the year ending March 2020: 123,201 million yen

Year ended March 2019:

119,183 million yen

- 1 -

2. Dividends

Annual Dividends per share

End of the

End of the

End of the

End of the term

Annual

first quarter

second quarter

third quarter

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

Year ended

70.00

105.00

175.00

March 2019

Year ending

75.00

March 2020

Year ending

March 2020

100.00

175.00

forecast)

(Note) Revisions to recent dividend forecast: None

The detail of second quarter dividend of Year ended March 2019; ordinary dividend 55.00 yen, extra dividend 15.00 yen

The detail of year-end dividend of Year ended March 2019; ordinary dividend 60.00 yen, extra dividend 40.00 yen, commemorative dividend 5.00 yen

The detail of second quarter dividend of Year ending March 2020; ordinary dividend 55.00 yen, extra dividend 15.00 yen, commemorative dividend 5.00 yen

The detail of year-end dividend of Year ending March 2020 (forecast); ordinary dividend 60.00 yen, extra dividend 40.00 yen

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for fiscal year ending March 2020 (April 1st, 2019 through March 31st, 2020)

(% represents increase or

decrease from the previous year)

Net sales

Operating Profit

Ordinary Profit

Profit attributable

Earnings

to owners of parent

per share

million

%

million

%

million

%

million

%

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

Full-year

131,000

0.9

12,700

0.4

12,900

(2.9)

9,200

(3.9)

606.07

(Note) Revisions to recent business forecast: None

*Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries involving changes in the scope of consolidation): None
  2. Application of special accounting methods for the preparation of the consolidated quarterly financial statements: None
  3. Changes in accounting policies, accounting projections and restatement
  1. Changes in accounting policies associated with revision of accounting standards: None
  2. Changes other than (i) above: None
  3. Changes in accounting projections: None
  4. Restatement: None
  1. Number of outstanding shares (common shares)
  1. Number of outstanding shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
    Third quarter of the year ending March 2020: 19,588,000 shares
    Year ended March 2019: 19,588,000 shares
  2. Number of shares of treasury shares at the end of the period: Third quarter of the year ending March 2020: 4,469,677 shares

- 2 -

Year ended March 2019: 4,369,738 shares

(iii) Average number of shares during the period (accumulated consolidated quarter)

Third quarter of the year ending March 2020: 15,198,271 shares

Third quarter of the year ended March 2019: 15,217,437 shares

  • Summary Report on Financial Results for the Third Quarter is not subject to quarterly review by certified public accountants or an auditing firm.
  • Explanation about the appropriate use of the forecasts of financial results, and other noteworthy matters

The projections and other statements with respect to the future included in this material are based on currently available information and certain assumptions that are judged reasonable by Fukuda Denshi (hereinafter, "Company"). Please be advised that the Company does not guarantee in any way the achievement of the projections and other goals in this material and that cases may occur where the actual results and other situations differ materially from the projections due to various factors. With respect to the preconditions for the forecast of financial results, please refer to "(3) Explanation about consolidated earnings forecast" under the "1. Qualitative information about consolidated earnings results for the quarter under review" section on page 5.

- 3 -

Contents of the Attached Materials

1. Qualitative information about consolidated earnings results for the quarter under review --------

P.05

(1) Explanation about consolidated operating results -----------------------------------------------------

P.05

(2)

Explanation about consolidated financial situation ---------------------------------------------------

P.05

(3)

Explanation about consolidated earnings forecast ----------------------------------------------------

P.05

2. Consolidated quarterly financial statements and Notes -------------------------------------------------

P.06

(1) Consolidated quarterly balance sheets ------------------------------------------------------------------

P.06

(2)

Consolidated quarterly income statements and consolidated quarterly comprehensive income

P.08

statements

Consolidated quarterly income statements

Third quarter of the consolidated term -------------------------------------------------------------

P.08

Consolidated quarterly comprehensive income statements

Third quarter of the consolidated term -------------------------------------------------------------

P.09

(3)

Notes to consolidated quarterly financial statement --------------------------------------------------

P.09

(Notes regarding the premise for going concern) --------------------------------------------------------

P.09

(Notes when there is a significant fluctuation in the amount of shareholders' equity) -------------

P.09

- 4 -

1. Qualitative information about consolidated earnings results for the quarter under review

(1) Explanation about consolidated operating results

Although the Japanese economy has gradually expanded during the current consolidated fiscal year, the slowdown of overseas economy has an effect on the export and the production and uncertainty about the future still remains.

In the medical device industry, the government lowered the medical fee in FY2018 as a whole.

Though the medical fee has been revised in October 2019 so as to offset the consumption tax raise, medical institutions still face continuous demands for efficient and high-quality healthcare services.

In such an environment, the Group posted a consolidated "Net sales" of 95,345 million yen (up 5.8% on a year-on-year basis), "Operating profit" of 9,162 million yen (up 11.7% on a year-on-year basis), "Ordinary profit" of 9,361 million yen (up 6.9% on a year-on-year basis), and "Profit attributable to owners of parent" of 6,824 million yen (up 9.3% on a year-on-year basis) in the third quarter.

  1. Physiological diagnostic equipment segment
    The number of large orders and IT-related products increased.
    As a result, consolidated "Net sales" were 25,730 million yen (up 6.0% year-on-year basis).
  2. Patient monitoring equipment segment
    Consolidated "Net sales" of patient monitoring equipment were 7,280 million yen (up 19.4% year- on-year basis).
  3. Medical treatment equipment segment
    While the business of renting medical equipment for home treatment increased, the sales of pacemakers decreased.
    As a result, consolidated "Net sales" were 37,235 million yen (down 0.5% on a year-on-year basis).
  4. Consumables and other products segment

In this segment, we mainly handle recording paper, disposable electrodes, and consumables used for devices handled in the above segments, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Consolidated "Net sales" for this segment were 25,099 million yen (up 12.2% on a year-on-year basis).

(2) Explanation about consolidated financial situation

"Total assets" were 161,516 million yen at the end of the third quarter under review, up 575 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year.

The main factors are the increase of 4,507 million yen in "Property, plant and equipment" and 2,472

million yen in "Merchandise and finished goods" despite the decrease of 6,990 million yen in "Notes and accounts receivable - trade".

"Total liabilities" amounted to 38,314 million yen, down 3,442 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year.

The main factor is the decrease of 3,393 million yen in "Notes and accounts payable - trade" despite the increase of 1,597 million yen in "Electronically recorded obligations - operating".

"Net assets" were 123,201 million yen, up 4,018 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. The main factor is the increase of 4,069 million yen in "Retained earnings".

(3) Explanation about consolidated earnings forecast

Due to the steady sales achievement until the third quarter, there is no change at this moment in the forecast of the financial results for the full fiscal year which we announced on May 15th, 2019.

The forecasted financial results described in this material are based on information available at the time of announcement. Actual results may differ from the results projected and presented hereby for a variety of reasons.

- 5 -

2. Consolidated quarterly financial statements and Notes

(1) Consolidated quarterly balance sheets

(Millions of yen)

Previous fiscal year

End of the Third quarter

under review

(as of March 31

st

, 2019)

(as of December 31st, 2019)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

46,857

45,181

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

37,330

30,339

Electronically recorded monetary

1,421

1,718

claims - operating

Securities

145

144

Merchandise and finished goods

9,197

11,669

Work in process

104

223

Raw materials and supplies

2,632

2,968

Other

1,769

1,661

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(51)

(38)

Total current assets

99,406

93,867

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

31,329

35,836

Intangible assets

1,601

1,589

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

10,436

11,956

Other

18,183

18,288

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(17)

(22)

Total investments and other assets

28,602

30,222

Total non-current assets

61,533

67,648

Total assets

160,940

161,516

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

19,739

16,345

Electronically recorded obligations -

5,065

6,662

operating

Short-term borrowings

1,750

1,800

Income taxes payable

1,141

157

Provision for bonuses

2,484

1,306

Provision for product warranties

143

120

Other provision

239

256

Other

4,883

5,180

Total current liabilities

35,448

31,829

Non-current liabilities

Retirement benefit liability

2,885

3,087

Other provision

283

301

Other

3,139

3,096

Total non-current liabilities

6,309

6,485

Total liabilities

41,757

38,314

- 6 -

(Millions of yen)

Previous fiscal year

End of the Third quarter

under review

(as of March 31

st

, 2019)

(as of December 31st, 2019)

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

4,621

4,621

Capital surplus

21,696

21,817

Retained earnings

111,662

115,732

Treasury shares

(19,540)

(20,360)

Total shareholders' equity

118,439

121,810

Accumulated other comprehensive

income

Valuation difference on

1,270

1,964

available-for-sale securities

Foreign currency translation

(235)

(326)

adjustment

Remeasurements of defined benefit

(291)

(246)

plans

Total accumulated other

743

1,391

comprehensive income

Total net assets

119,183

123,201

Total liabilities and net assets

160,940

161,516

- 7 -

(2) Consolidated quarterly income statements and consolidated quarterly comprehensive income statements

Consolidated quarterly income statements

(Third quarter of the consolidated term)

(Millions of yen)

Third quarter of the

Third quarter of the

previous consolidated term

consolidated term

(from April 1st, 2018

(from April 1st, 2019

to December 31st, 2018)

to December 31st, 2019)

Net sales

90,156

95,345

Cost of sales

52,773

56,455

Gross profit

37,382

38,890

Selling, general and administrative

29,180

29,727

expenses

Operating profit

8,201

9,162

Non-operating income

Interest income

28

47

Dividend income

332

118

Foreign exchange gains

65

-

Gain on investments in investment

34

11

partnerships

Other

145

112

Total non-operating income

607

290

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

35

29

Foreign exchange losses

-

39

Loss on investments in investment

-

1

partnerships

Other

15

20

Total non-operating expenses

50

91

Ordinary profit

8,758

9,361

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of non-current assets

136

41

Surrender value of insurance policies

550

355

Gain on reversal of foreign currency

-

33

translation adjustment

Total extraordinary income

687

431

Extraordinary losses

Loss on sales of non-current assets

113

-

Impairment loss

12

13

Building demolition cost

128

-

Other

9

-

Total extraordinary losses

264

13

Profit before income taxes

9,181

9,778

Income taxes-current

2,424

2,319

Income taxes-deferred

514

634

Total income taxes

2,938

2,954

Profit

6,242

6,824

Profit attributable to owners of parent

6,242

6,824

- 8 -

Consolidated quarterly comprehensive income statements (Third quarter of the consolidated term)

(Millions of yen)

Third quarter of the

Third quarter of the

previous consolidated term

consolidated term

(from April 1st, 2018

(from April 1st, 2019

to December 31st, 2018)

to December 31st, 2019)

Profit

6,242

6,824

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on

(1,735)

694

available-for-sale securities

Foreign currency translation

(84)

(91)

adjustment

Remeasurements of defined benefit

38

45

plans, net of tax

Total other comprehensive income

(1,781)

648

Comprehensive income

4,461

7,472

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to

4,461

7,472

owners of parent

  1. Notes to consolidated quarterly financial statement (Notes regarding the premise for going concern)
    Not applicable.

(Notes when there is a significant fluctuation in the amount of shareholders' equity) Not applicable.

  • This English translation is for reference purposes only. The original Japanese version will prevail as the official authoritative version.
  • The original disclosure in Japanese was released on January 31st, 2020 at 15:00GMT+9

- 9 -

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 04:35:06 UTC
