Japan Exchange : Establishment of PeptiGrowth Inc. for Development and Commercialization of Peptide Alternatives to Growth Factors for Cell Culture (Press Release)

March 12, 2020

PeptiDream Inc.

Mitsubishi Corporation

Establishment of PeptiGrowth Inc. for Development and Commercialization of

Peptide Alternatives to Growth Factors for Cell Culture

TOKYO and KANAGAWA, JAPAN - March 12th, 2020 - PeptiDream Inc. (PeptiDream) and Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) have agreed to establish a joint venture company that will develop, produce and sell peptide*1 alternatives to growth factors, key ingredients of cell culture*2 used in the manufacturing of cell therapy, regenerative medicines and other biopharmaceuticals .

The joint venture, PeptiGrowth Inc. (PeptiGrowth), will be owned 60.5% by MC and 39.5% by PeptiDream. The Company will leverage expertise and know-hows of both parent companies to work towards the advancement of cell therapy, regenerative medicines and other biopharmaceuticals in the pharmaceutical industry.

Growth factors are a class of proteins that are widely present in humans and other animals. In addition to playing an important role in cell growth and proliferation, it is crucially involved in induction of differentiation of stem cells (iPS cells, ES cells, etc.) into nerve, blood, and other types of cells. Currently, growth factors are mainly extracted from animal serum or produced by gene recombination technology, however, their production presents a number of challenges to the pharmaceutical industry, including safety risks due to contamination with impurities, variation in quality among production lots, and high production costs.

PeptiGrowth will utilize PeptiDream's proprietary drug discovery platform system, PDPS (Peptide Discovery Platform System), to identify alternative peptides that perform the equivalent function as growth factors, and develop a new chemical synthesis method that does not use animal serum or gene recombination technology. In addition, by establishing a commercial manufacturing process and system, PeptiGrowth will achieve high purity, less variation among production lots in terms of specification and quality, with lower costs. Dozens of growth factors have been identified to date, and in order to realize a completely Xeno-Free culture medium*3, multiple growth factors need to be replaced with chemically synthesized alternative compounds. This is a world-first in terms of the comprehensive development of chemically synthesized, peptide alternatives to multiple growth factors, and both MC and PeptiDream believe such an initiative to realize the peptide alternatives to multiple growth