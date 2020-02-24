|
Japan Exchange : FY12/2019 Business Results Briefing
02/24/2020 | 10:34pm EST
Copyright©2020 Broadleaf.Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved.
Contents
1. Overview of FY12/2019 Business Results ‥‥‥‥‥‥ 02
|
2. Key Strategies for 2020-21
|
‥‥‥‥‥‥ 10
|
3. Results Forecasts for FY12/2020
|
‥‥‥‥‥‥ 19
Appendix: Corporate Profile, Revenue Category
|
Copyright©2020 Broadleaf.Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved.
|
1
Contents
1. Overview of FY12/2019 Business Results
2. Key Strategies for 2020-21
3. Results Forecasts for FY12/2020
4. Reference
Appendix: Corporate Profile, Revenue Category
|
Copyright©2020 Broadleaf.Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved.
|
2
|
Chapter 1 PL Summary（Consolidated, IFRS）
|
FY12/2019 Business Results Briefing
Sales and profits increased for the third consecutive year, both revenue and operating profit achieved a record high.
|
（¥ million）
|
FY2019
|
FY2018
|
YoY change
|
YoY(ratio)
|
Revenue
|
22,586
|
21,285
|
+1,301
|
+6.1%
|
Operating profit
|
4,525
|
4,115
|
+411
|
+10.0%
|
Profit before tax
|
4,486
|
4,105
|
+380
|
+9.3%
|
Profit attributable to owners
|
|
|
|
|
of parent
|
3,093
|
2,656
|
+437
|
+16.5%
|
Basic earnings per share
|
¥35.40
|
¥30.36*
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
* Calculated assuming that the stock split (1:2) which took effect on April 1, 2018 was carried out at the beginning of FY12/2018.
|
Copyright©2020 Broadleaf.Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved.
|
3
Chapter 1 Revenueby Category（Consolidated, IFRS）
FY12/2019 Business Results Briefing
Sales of platforms basic increased due to rise in the number of users, sales of applications by industries went well.
|
（¥ million）
|
FY2019
|
FY2018
|
YoY change
|
YoY(ratio)
|
Platforms
|
10,192
|
9,543
|
+649
|
+6.8%
|
Basic
|
7,654
|
7,175
|
+479
|
+6.7%
|
EDI/Payment settlement
|
920
|
935
|
-16
|
-1.7%
|
Support
|
1,478
|
1,314
|
+164
|
+12.5%
|
Others
|
140
|
118
|
+22
|
+18.4%
|
Applications
|
12,394
|
11,742
|
+652
|
+5.6%
|
By industry
|
10,448
|
10,173
|
+275
|
+2.7%
|
OTRS
|
338
|
391
|
-53
|
-13.5%
|
Others
|
1,608
|
1,178
|
+430
|
+36.5%
|
Total
|
22,586
|
21,285
|
+1,301
|
+6.1%
|
Copyright©2020 Broadleaf.Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved.
|
4
Chapter 1 Breakdown of Platform Sales（Consolidated, IFRS） FY12/2019 Business Results Briefing
Basic went well reflecting application sales, maintenance contract ratio improved, PSF struggled due to market factors.
|
（¥ million）
|
FY2019
|
FY2018
|
YoY change
|
YoY(ratio)
|
Basic
|
7,654
|
7,175
|
+479
|
+6.7%
|
PaaS/SaaS
|
5,542
|
5,206
|
+336
|
+6.5%
|
lump-sum
|
2,735
|
2,464
|
+270
|
+11.0%
|
monthly
|
2,807
|
2,742
|
+66
|
+2.4%
|
IaaS
|
2,113
|
1,970
|
+143
|
+7.3%
|
EDI / Payment settlement
|
920
|
935
|
-16
|
-1.7%
|
PSF *
|
603
|
634
|
-31
|
-4.9%
|
BLP/CPT *
|
317
|
301
|
+16
|
+5.2%
|
Support
|
1,478
|
1,314
|
+164
|
+12.5%
|
Support service
|
708
|
601
|
+107
|
+17.8%
|
Provision of consumables
|
770
|
713
|
+57
|
+8.0%
|
Others
|
140
|
118
|
+22
|
+18.4%
|
Total platform sales
|
10,192
|
9,543
|
+649
|
+6.8%
|
* [PSF] settlement agency fee for recycled parts transaction market
|
[BLP] Usage fee for "BL Parts Order System"
|
[CPT] Usage fee for "CarpodTab"
|
Copyright©2020 Broadleaf.Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved.
|
5
Chapter 1 Breakdown of Application Sales (Consolidated, IFRS) FY12/2019 Business Results Briefing
Acquisition of new customers went well mainly in the automotive sector, OTRS struggled due to macro economic factors.
|
（¥ million）
|
FY2019
|
FY2018
|
YoY change
|
YoY(ratio)
|
By industry
|
10,448
|
10,173
|
+275
|
+2.7%
|
Automotive
|
8,874
|
8,757
|
+117
|
+1.3%
|
Non-automotive
|
1,574
|
1,416
|
+157
|
+11.1%
|
OTRS
|
338
|
391
|
-53
|
-13.5%
|
Others
|
1,608
|
1,178
|
+430
|
+36.5%
|
Total application sales
|
12,394
|
11,742
|
+652
|
+5.6%
|
Copyright©2020 Broadleaf.Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved.
|
6
Chapter 1 Breakdown of Operating Profit (Consolidated, IFRS) FY12/2019 Business Results Briefing
Significant rise in sales offset the increased burden of cloud-related amortization expenses.
Increase in sales +1,301
Decrease in
personnel expenses +90
Increase in
cost of sales
-942
Increase in amortization of cloud software -188
（¥ million）
+ shows the factor for an increase
in operating profit from the year-ago level － shows the factor for a decrease
in operating profit from the year-ago level
|
Decrease in
|
Operating
|
R&D expenses
|
+96
|
Profit
|
|
4,525
|
Increase in
|
Others
|
advertising
|
-114
|
expenses
|
|
-21
|
|
Copyright©2020 Broadleaf.Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved.
|
7
|
Chapter 1 BS Summary（Consolidated, IFRS）
|
FY12/2019 Business Results Briefing
Intangible assets increased due to investments in cloud development.
|
|
FY2019
|
|
YoY
|
Main factors for
|
（¥ million）
|
FY2018
|
change
|
increase/decrease
|
Current assets
|
7,987
|
10,619
|
-2,632 Decrease in cash and deposits -2,593
|
|
|
|
|
Increase in property, plant and
|
Non-current assets
|
23,702
|
18,794
|
+4,907
|
equipment +1,584
|
Increase in intangible assets +2,264
|
Total assets
|
31,689
|
29,413
|
+2,276
|
|
Current liabilities
|
7,100
|
7,913
|
-813
|
Decrease in income taxes -349
|
Non-current liabilities
|
1,369
|
466
|
+903
|
Increase in long-term interest-
|
bearing debt +849
|
Total liabilities
|
8,469
|
8,379
|
+89
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recognition of profit +3,093
|
Total equity
|
23,220
|
21,033
|
+2,186
|
Decline due to dividend payout -
|
1,136
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
31,689
|
29,413
|
+2,276
|
|
Copyright©2020 Broadleaf.Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved.
|
8
|
Chapter 1 CF Summary（Consolidated, IFRS）
|
FY12/2019 Business Results Briefing
Invested aggressively into growth areas, such as cloud software development.
|
|
|
|
YoY
|
Main factors for
|
（¥ million）
|
FY2019
|
FY2018
|
change
|
increase/decrease
|
CF from operating activities
|
3,762
|
4,566
|
-804
|
Increase in income taxes paid -735
|
CF from investing activities
|
-3,990
|
-2,496
|
-1,494
|
Acquisition of intangible assets -866
|
Acquisition of investment -994
|
CF from financing activities
|
-2,366
|
-2,409
|
+43
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
3,034
|
5,627
|
-2,593
|
|
|
|
|
Copyright©2020 Broadleaf.Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved.
|
9
Contents
1. Overview of FY12/2019 Business Results
2. Key Strategies for 2020-21
3. Results Forecasts for FY12/2020
4. Reference
Appendix: Corporate Profile, Revenue Category
|
Copyright©2020 Broadleaf.Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved.
|
10
|
Chapter 2
|
Impacts of Changes in the External Environment
|
Key Strategies for 2020-21
Demand for maintenance is expected to increase due to the evolution of vehicles and diversification brought by CASE, which Broadleaf considers as growth opportunities.
Changes in the
macro environment
Changes in the automotive aftermarket
Evolution of vehicles
Increasing diversification
of vehicle usage
Increase in the trading volume of repair parts
-
Diversification of sensors: The number of areas subject to inspection and frequency of inspection are expected to rise.
-
Increase in the number of corporate vehicles: The frequency of automobile inspection is expected to rise.
-
Increase in the operation rate: Replacements of worn parts are expected to rise sharply.
-
Decrease in the number of vehicles owned by individuals
Declining working-age
population
Implementation of more active investments
-
Increase in burdens for securing human resources: Active utilization of IT to improve production efficiency
-
Decline in the number of maintenance shops due to mergers
|
Copyright©2020 Broadleaf.Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved.
|
11
|
Chapter 2
|
Growth Bases and Priority Areas
|
Key Strategies for 2020-21
Work to further increase the number of maintenance shops as users through cloud migration as a trigger, and aim to expand the usage of the Company's electronic trading platform in the repair parts market.
Growth base
(Core competence)
Customer base
Software
Database
|
Migration to
|
Expansion of the usage of the
|
cloud-based business software
|
electronic trading platform
|
2020 ~
|
2021 ~
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Maintenance shops
|
Cloud migration
|
Electronic trading platform
|
|
|
Auto parts dealers
|
Auto parts recycling
|
|
|
shops
|
Increase in users
|
Repair parts market
(maintenance shops)
|
Copyright©2020 Broadleaf.Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved.
|
12
|
Chapter 2
|
Key Strategies for 2020-21
|
Key Strategies for 2020-21
Facilitate cloud migration in the domestic automotive aftermarket to expand the usage of the electronic trading platform. In addition, proactively expand into new areas, such as MaaS.
Key strategies
➢ Strategy No. 1 Strategic Offering of Products by Segment (Maintenance shops)
|
Areas of the automotive
|
➢ Strategy No. 2
|
Strategic Introduction of Third-Party Programs
|
aftermarket industry
|
|
|
|
➢ Strategy No. 3
|
Strategic Market Launch of Cloud-based Products
|
|
New areas such as MaaS
|
➢ Strategy No. 4 Global Development of the "Broadleaf Cloud Platform"
|
|
|
|
Copyright©2020 Broadleaf.Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved.
|
13
Strategy No. 1 Strategic Offering of Products by Segment (Maintenance) Key Strategies for 2020-21
Increase the number of users by offering cloud-based products to popularize the electronic trading platform as soon as possible and secure the top line by continuing to sell existing products.
|
Segment (maintenance shops)
|
Products
|
Sales
|
Automobile inspection
|
(Number of IDs)
|
|
Advanced version of cloud-based
|
Offer as an add-on for
|
shop chains, etc.
|
×
|
10 or more (persons)
|
business software (.c)
|
individual demand
|
3,000 (companies)
|
Maintenance shops
|
(Number of IDs)
|
|
Basic version of cloud-based
|
|
(shops that have not
|
×
|
Focus on online sales
|
|
business software (.c)
|
yet adopted software)
|
up to 10,000 (companies) 1 (person)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Number of IDs)
|
|
SS version of cloud-based
|
Approach petroleum
|
Service stations (SS)
|
×
|
distributors and other large
|
|
business software (.c)
|
|
up to 30,000 (shops) 1 (person)
|
companies
|
|
|
|
|
Medium- to large-scale
|
(Number of licenses*)
|
Existing client server-type
|
Focus on replacing
|
competitors' products for
|
maintenance shops
|
50,000 (companies)
|
×
|
business software (.NS)
|
1.5 (bases)
|
users as well.
|
|
|
|
* Usage rights valid for a maximum of 6 years
|
Copyright©2020 Broadleaf.Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved.
|
14
|
Chapter 2
|
Strategy No. 2 Strategic Introduction of Third-Party Programs
|
Key Strategies for 2020-21
Provide programs to ensure that add-on vendors can develop modules with additional functions more easily, and also offer them as an integrated ERP by leveraging linkage to cloud-based accounting software and business management tools, etc.
.c series
Module with
basic
functionality
SDK/API
AI
Database
Add-on
|
Module with additional functions
|
Users of the .c series
Add-on vendors
(System development company)
Integrated
ERP
Synchronization of functions and data
Parties linked through the cloud (Accounting software house, etc.)
|
Copyright©2020 Broadleaf.Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved.
|
15
Strategy No. 3 Strategic Market Launch of Cloud-based Products
Key Strategies for 2020-21
Launch multiple core products into the market simultaneously to popularize the electronic trading platform as soon as possible.
Maintenance
Bodywork
Car sales
Parts dealing
Parts recycling
Electronic trading
platform
Glass
|
Electronics
|
|
Equipment
|
|
& tools
|
|
2020
SS/Basic versions
Advanced version
New parts
Recycled parts
* The schedule may change depending on the external environment.
Copyright©2020 Broadleaf.Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved.
|
|
|
|
|
Release a next-generation version of the electronic
|
|
|
Launch SS/basic versions
|
|
trading platform (New and recycled products)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Start to conduct cloud-based sales to
|
|
|
automobile inspection shop chains, etc.
|
16
|
|
|
|
Chapter 2
|
Strategy No. 4 Global Development of the "Broadleaf Cloud Platform"
|
Key Strategies for 2020-21
Expand the usage of the electronic trading platform in the domestic automotive aftermarket and put efforts into global development through service providers such as MaaS operators.
|
Electronic trading
|
|
|
|
.c series
|
Provision of
|
|
|
services
|
|
|
|
|
|
Module with
|
|
|
|
basic
|
|
|
|
functionality
|
|
|
|
SDK/API
|
Service providers
|
|
Integrated ERP
|
|
(MaaS operator, etc)
|
Electronic
|
|
|
AI
|
|
trading platform
|
|
|
MaaS
|
|
Database
|
|
|
|
Broadleaf
|
|
Provision of
|
|
Cloud
|
|
|
|
integrated ERP
|
|
Platform
|
Third parties
|
|
|
|
|
|
Copyright©2020 Broadleaf.Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved.
|
17
|
Chapter 2
|
Creation of a Sustainable Society ~ Looking towards 2021 and beyond ~
|
Key Strategies for 2020-21
The Broadleaf Group will contribute to creating a sustainable society by facilitating the evolution of the automotive aftermarket and the establishment of new mobility infrastructure.
ConnectedAutonomous
MaaS
|
Shared & Services
|
Electric
Evolution of the automotive aftermarket & the establishment of new mobility infrastructure
Environment
-
Efforts to reduce green house gases
-
Efforts to break free from fossil fuels
Creation of a
sustainable society
Society
-
Efforts to decrease the number of deaths from traffic accidents
-
Initiatives to provide support for vulnerable road users
Economy
-
Efforts aimed at job creation
-
Efforts to alleviate traffic congestion
|
Copyright©2020 Broadleaf.Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved.
|
18
Contents
1. Overview of FY12/2019 Business Results
2. Key Strategies for 2020-21
3. Results Forecasts for FY12/2020
4. Reference
Appendix: Corporate Profile, Revenue Category
|
Copyright©2020 Broadleaf.Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved.
|
19
|
Chapter 3 ResultForecasts（Consolidated, IFRS）
|
Results Forecasts for FY12/2020
Revenue and profit are expected to increase for the fourth consecutive years by implementing key strategies.
|
（¥ million）
|
FY2020
|
FY2019
|
YoY
|
YoY
|
FY2020
|
FY2019
|
YoY
|
YoY
|
|
Full-year
|
Full-year
|
change
|
(ratio)
|
1H
|
1H
|
change
|
(ratio)
|
|
forecasts
|
|
|
|
forecasts
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
22,700
|
22,586
|
+114
|
+0.5%
|
11,200
|
11,072
|
+128
|
+1.2%
|
Operating profit
|
4,600
|
4,525
|
+75
|
+1.7%
|
2,000
|
2,080
|
-80
|
-3.8%
|
Profit before tax
|
4,600
|
4,486
|
+114
|
+2.6%
|
2,000
|
2,075
|
-75
|
-3.6%
|
Profit attributable to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
owners of parent
|
3,100
|
3,093
|
+7
|
+0.2%
|
1,300
|
1,361
|
-61
|
-4.5%
|
Basic earnings per share
|
¥35.46
|
¥35.40
|
-
|
-
|
¥14.87
|
¥15.59
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Copyright©2020 Broadleaf.Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved.
|
20
Sales Forecasts by Revenue Category
|
Chapter 3 （Consolidated,IFRS）
|
Results Forecasts for FY12/2020
Revenue is expected to increase by accumulation of monthly fees of platforms.
|
（¥ million）
|
FY2020
|
FY2019
|
YoY
|
YoY
|
FY2020
|
FY2019
|
YoY
|
YoY
|
|
Full-year
|
Full-year
|
change
|
(ratio)
|
1H
|
1H
|
change
|
(ratio)
|
|
forecasts
|
|
|
|
forecasts
|
|
|
|
Platforms
|
10,500
|
10,192
|
+308
|
+3.0%
|
5,150
|
4,948
|
+202
|
+4.1%
|
Basic
|
7,850
|
7,654
|
+196
|
+2.6%
|
3,850
|
3,717
|
+133
|
+3.6%
|
EDI/Payment settlement
|
950
|
920
|
+30
|
+3.3%
|
450
|
455
|
-5
|
-1.0%
|
Support
|
1,500
|
1,478
|
+22
|
+1.5%
|
750
|
706
|
+44
|
+6.2%
|
Others
|
200
|
140
|
+60
|
+42.6%
|
100
|
70
|
+30
|
+42.5%
|
Applications
|
12,200
|
12,394
|
-194
|
-1.6%
|
6,050
|
6,123
|
-73
|
-1.2%
|
By industry
|
10,000
|
10,448
|
-448
|
-4.3%
|
4,850
|
5,173
|
-323
|
-6.2%
|
OTRS
|
350
|
338
|
+12
|
+3.6%
|
150
|
208
|
-58
|
-27.7%
|
Others
|
1,850
|
1,608
|
+242
|
+15.1%
|
1,050
|
743
|
+307
|
+41.4%
|
Total
|
22,700
|
22,586
|
+114
|
+0.5%
|
11,200
|
11,072
|
+128
|
+1.2%
|
Copyright©2020 Broadleaf.Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved.
|
21
Chapter 3 Breakdown of Operating Profit（Consolidated, IFRS） Results Forecasts for FY12/2020
Operating profit is expected to increase by cost control which will offset higher amortization expenses of cloud software and personnel expenses.
|
|
Decrease
|
Decrease in
|
|
in cost of
|
|
advertising
|
|
sales
|
|
expenses
|
|
+94
|
Increase
|
+50
|
|
|
|
in sales
|
|
|
+114
|
|
Increase in
|
|
|
|
|
personnel
|
|
|
expenses
|
|
|
-63
|
Decrease in development
|
subcontract cost
|
+300
|
Increase in amortization
|
of cloud software
|
-160
Decrease in
share-related expenses +55
Increase
in R&D
expenses
-68
-
-
shows the factor for an increase
in operating profit from the year-ago level － shows the factor for a decrease
in operating profit from the year-ago level
Operating
Profit 4,600
Others
-107
|
Copyright©2020 Broadleaf.Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved.
|
22
|
Chapter 3 Dividend per Share
|
Results Forecasts for FY12/2020
The year-end dividend for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 will be ¥6.50, as forecasted (Annual dividend: ¥13.00).
The annual dividend for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 is planned to increase to ¥13.20 (interim ¥6.60, year-end ¥6.60).
|
Annual dividend
|
|
|
¥13.00
|
|
¥13.20
|
¥12.00
|
|
|
（37.2%）
|
（Payout ratio）
|
|
（36.7%）
|
|
|
（39.5%）
|
|
|
|
|
Year-end
|
¥6.50
|
Year-end
|
¥6.50
|
Year-end
|
¥6.60
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interim
|
|
Interim
|
¥6.50
|
Interim
|
¥6.60
|
|
¥5.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2018
|
FY2019
|
FY2020(Forecast)
|
Copyright©2020 Broadleaf.Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved.
|
23
Contents
1. Overview of FY12/2019 Business Results
2. Key Strategies for 2020-21
3. Results Forecasts for FY12/2020
4. Reference
Appendix: Corporate Profile, Revenue Category
|
Copyright©2020 Broadleaf.Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved.
|
24
|
Chapter 4 International Auto Aftermarket EXPO 2020
|
Reference
Broadleaf will exhibit at "18th International Auto Aftermarket EXPO2020 (IAAE)" held at Tokyo Big Sight from March 11 (Wed) to 13 (Fri), 2020.
Services with the themes of "work system reform," "store reform," and "productivity improvement" will be displayed.
Various IT solutions that support users based on AI and cloud technologies will be exhibited. Free seminars inviting popular lecturers and famous consultants from various fields will be held.
Exhibition overview ・ Various IT solutions ・ Free seminars
・ Exhibitions and seminars of partner companies (NEXT-SYSTEM Co.,Ltd., Zenmov Inc., etc.)
Event summary
Title: The 18th International Auto Aftermarket EXPO2020
Date: March 11 (Wed)-13 (Fri), 2020
Hours: 10: 00-17: 00 (last day only until 16:00)
Booth number : 3411
Image of IAAE2019
|
Copyright©2020 Broadleaf.Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved.
|
28
Contents
1. Overview of FY12/2019 Business Results
2. Key Strategies for 2020-21
3. Results Forecasts for FY12/2020
4. Reference
Appendix Corporate Profile、Revenue Category
|
Copyright©2020 Broadleaf.Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved.
|
29
Explanation of Revenue Category
|
|
Classification
|
|
|
|
Major
|
Medium
|
Small
|
|
Detailed businesses
|
category
|
category
|
category
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
(Monthly) Provision of applications
|
|
|
PaaS/SaaS
|
-
|
(Monthly) Provision of databases for applications (information on automotive parts, vehicles and indexes,
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
data on transportation means, data on tourism spots, etc.)
|
|
|
-
|
(Lump-sum/Monthly) Provision of basic application functions and middleware
|
|
|
|
|
|
IaaS
|
-
|
Provision of network servers required for the use of applications
|
|
EDI/
|
PSF
|
-
|
Provision of settlement agency services for "Parts Station NET," a network specialized in the
|
|
|
transaction of automotive recycled parts
|
|
|
|
Platforms
|
Payment
|
|
-
|
Provision of an electronic system "BL Parts Order System" for receiving/placing orders for
|
BLP/CPT
|
|
automotive parts
|
|
settlement
|
|
|
-
|
Provision of tablet-type operation terminals "CarpodTab" mainly for automotive maintenance companies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Support
|
-
|
Provision of support and hardware maintenance services for clients in varieties of industries
|
|
Support
|
Service
|
|
|
|
Provision of
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
Sale of exclusive forms and OA supply goods
|
|
|
Consumables
|
|
Others
|
-
|
Analysis, processing and provision of a large amount of accumulated anonymization data collected
|
|
|
from clients, etc
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
Sale of applications in the By industry category (excluding basic functions)
|
|
By industry
|
|
(Automobile-related: auto maintenance shops, car dealers, body shops, auto parts dealers, glass shops,
|
|
|
electrical equipment shops, auto parts recycling shops, etc.)
|
Applications
|
|
|
|
(Non-automotive category: machine tool suppliers, mobile phone sales shops, travel agencies,
|
|
|
|
sightseeing bus operators, etc.)
|
|
|
|
|
|
OTRS
|
-
|
Sale of OTRS, operation analysis/optimization software
|
|
Others
|
-
|
Sale of PC bodies and ancillary devices such as printers
|
Copyright©2020 Broadleaf.Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved.
|
30
|
Corporate Name
|
Broadleaf Co., Ltd.
|
Representative
|
Kenji Oyama
|
Listed on
|
Listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange on March 22, 2013 (3673)
|
Founded/Established
|
December 2005/September 2009
|
Capital Stock
|
JPY 7,148 million (consolidated)
|
Business Outline
|
Provision of enterprise IT services designed from originally developed platforms.
|
|
The Company offers business applications mainly for the automotive aftermarket as well as
|
|
many types of services such as the provision of infrastructure for trades/payments among
|
|
platform participants and the analysis of automotive-related big data. In addition, looking
|
|
ahead to the evolution of the mobility industry going forward, it has been conducting surveys
|
|
and research for the commercialization of advanced technologies.
|
Head Office Address
|
Floor 8, Glass Cube Shinagawa, 4-13-14Higashi-Shinagawa,Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo
|
Sales Offices
|
29 offices in Japan
|
Development Centers
|
3 centers in Japan (Sapporo, Tokyo, and Fukuoka)
|
Copyright©2020 Broadleaf.Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved.
|
31
Disclaimer
Results forecasts and future predictions provided in this document are the Company's judgment based on the information available as of the time of preparation of the document and contain potential risks and uncertainties.
Accordingly, please understand that the actual results may differ from the results forecasts provided here.
【Contact Information】
Broadleaf Co., Ltd.
Investor Relations Department
E-Mail：bl-ir@broadleaf.co.jp
|
Copyright©2020 Broadleaf.Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved.
|
32
Disclaimer
TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 03:33:03 UTC
|
|