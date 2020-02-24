Log in
Japan Exchange : FY12/2019 Business Results Briefing

02/24/2020 | 10:34pm EST

Copyright©2020 Broadleaf.Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved.

Contents

1. Overview of FY12/2019 Business Results ‥‥‥‥‥‥ 02

2. Key Strategies for 2020-21

‥‥‥‥‥‥ 10

3. Results Forecasts for FY12/2020

‥‥‥‥‥‥ 19

4. Reference

‥‥‥‥‥‥ 24

Appendix: Corporate Profile, Revenue Category

Copyright©2020 Broadleaf.Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved.

1

Contents

1. Overview of FY12/2019 Business Results

2. Key Strategies for 2020-21

3. Results Forecasts for FY12/2020

4. Reference

Appendix: Corporate Profile, Revenue Category

Copyright©2020 Broadleaf.Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved.

2

Chapter 1 PL Summary（Consolidated, IFRS）

FY12/2019 Business Results Briefing

Sales and profits increased for the third consecutive year, both revenue and operating profit achieved a record high.

（¥ million）

FY2019

FY2018

YoY change

YoY(ratio)

Revenue

22,586

21,285

+1,301

+6.1%

Operating profit

4,525

4,115

+411

+10.0%

Profit before tax

4,486

4,105

+380

+9.3%

Profit attributable to owners

of parent

3,093

2,656

+437

+16.5%

Basic earnings per share

¥35.40

¥30.36*

-

-

* Calculated assuming that the stock split (1:2) which took effect on April 1, 2018 was carried out at the beginning of FY12/2018.

Copyright©2020 Broadleaf.Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved.

3

Chapter 1 Revenueby Category（Consolidated, IFRS）

FY12/2019 Business Results Briefing

Sales of platforms basic increased due to rise in the number of users, sales of applications by industries went well.

（¥ million）

FY2019

FY2018

YoY change

YoY(ratio)

Platforms

10,192

9,543

+649

+6.8%

Basic

7,654

7,175

+479

+6.7%

EDI/Payment settlement

920

935

-16

-1.7%

Support

1,478

1,314

+164

+12.5%

Others

140

118

+22

+18.4%

Applications

12,394

11,742

+652

+5.6%

By industry

10,448

10,173

+275

+2.7%

OTRS

338

391

-53

-13.5%

Others

1,608

1,178

+430

+36.5%

Total

22,586

21,285

+1,301

+6.1%

Copyright©2020 Broadleaf.Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved.

4

Chapter 1 Breakdown of Platform Sales（Consolidated, IFRS） FY12/2019 Business Results Briefing

Basic went well reflecting application sales, maintenance contract ratio improved, PSF struggled due to market factors.

（¥ million）

FY2019

FY2018

YoY change

YoY(ratio)

Basic

7,654

7,175

+479

+6.7%

PaaS/SaaS

5,542

5,206

+336

+6.5%

lump-sum

2,735

2,464

+270

+11.0%

monthly

2,807

2,742

+66

+2.4%

IaaS

2,113

1,970

+143

+7.3%

EDI / Payment settlement

920

935

-16

-1.7%

PSF *

603

634

-31

-4.9%

BLP/CPT *

317

301

+16

+5.2%

Support

1,478

1,314

+164

+12.5%

Support service

708

601

+107

+17.8%

Provision of consumables

770

713

+57

+8.0%

Others

140

118

+22

+18.4%

Total platform sales

10,192

9,543

+649

+6.8%

* [PSF] settlement agency fee for recycled parts transaction market

[BLP] Usage fee for "BL Parts Order System"

[CPT] Usage fee for "CarpodTab"

Copyright©2020 Broadleaf.Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved.

5

Chapter 1 Breakdown of Application Sales (Consolidated, IFRS) FY12/2019 Business Results Briefing

Acquisition of new customers went well mainly in the automotive sector, OTRS struggled due to macro economic factors.

（¥ million）

FY2019

FY2018

YoY change

YoY(ratio)

By industry

10,448

10,173

+275

+2.7%

Automotive

8,874

8,757

+117

+1.3%

Non-automotive

1,574

1,416

+157

+11.1%

OTRS

338

391

-53

-13.5%

Others

1,608

1,178

+430

+36.5%

Total application sales

12,394

11,742

+652

+5.6%

Copyright©2020 Broadleaf.Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved.

6

Chapter 1 Breakdown of Operating Profit (Consolidated, IFRS) FY12/2019 Business Results Briefing

Significant rise in sales offset the increased burden of cloud-related amortization expenses.

Operating

Profit 4,115

Increase in sales +1,301

Decrease in

personnel expenses +90

Increase in

cost of sales

-942

Increase in amortization of cloud software -188

（¥ million）

+ shows the factor for an increase

in operating profit from the year-ago level － shows the factor for a decrease

in operating profit from the year-ago level

Decrease in

Operating

R&D expenses

+96

Profit

4,525

Increase in

Others

advertising

-114

expenses

-21

FY2018

FY2019

Copyright©2020 Broadleaf.Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved.

7

Chapter 1 BS Summary（Consolidated, IFRS）

FY12/2019 Business Results Briefing

Intangible assets increased due to investments in cloud development.

FY2019

YoY

Main factors for

（¥ million）

FY2018

change

increase/decrease

Current assets

7,987

10,619

-2,632 Decrease in cash and deposits -2,593

Increase in property, plant and

Non-current assets

23,702

18,794

+4,907

equipment +1,584

Increase in intangible assets +2,264

Total assets

31,689

29,413

+2,276

Current liabilities

7,100

7,913

-813

Decrease in income taxes -349

Non-current liabilities

1,369

466

+903

Increase in long-term interest-

bearing debt +849

Total liabilities

8,469

8,379

+89

Recognition of profit +3,093

Total equity

23,220

21,033

+2,186

Decline due to dividend payout -

1,136

Total liabilities and equity

31,689

29,413

+2,276

Copyright©2020 Broadleaf.Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved.

8

Chapter 1 CF Summary（Consolidated, IFRS）

FY12/2019 Business Results Briefing

Invested aggressively into growth areas, such as cloud software development.

YoY

Main factors for

（¥ million）

FY2019

FY2018

change

increase/decrease

CF from operating activities

3,762

4,566

-804

Increase in income taxes paid -735

CF from investing activities

-3,990

-2,496

-1,494

Acquisition of intangible assets -866

Acquisition of investment -994

CF from financing activities

-2,366

-2,409

+43

FCF

-228

2,070

-2,298

Cash and cash equivalents

3,034

5,627

-2,593

Copyright©2020 Broadleaf.Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved.

9

Contents

1. Overview of FY12/2019 Business Results

2. Key Strategies for 2020-21

3. Results Forecasts for FY12/2020

4. Reference

Appendix: Corporate Profile, Revenue Category

Copyright©2020 Broadleaf.Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved.

10

Chapter 2

Impacts of Changes in the External Environment

Key Strategies for 2020-21

Demand for maintenance is expected to increase due to the evolution of vehicles and diversification brought by CASE, which Broadleaf considers as growth opportunities.

Changes in the

macro environment

Changes in the automotive aftermarket

Evolution of vehicles

Increasing diversification

of vehicle usage

Increase in the trading volume of repair parts

  • Diversification of sensors: The number of areas subject to inspection and frequency of inspection are expected to rise.
  • Increase in the number of corporate vehicles: The frequency of automobile inspection is expected to rise.
  • Increase in the operation rate: Replacements of worn parts are expected to rise sharply.
  • Decrease in the number of vehicles owned by individuals

Declining working-age

population

Implementation of more active investments

  • Increase in burdens for securing human resources: Active utilization of IT to improve production efficiency
  • Decline in the number of maintenance shops due to mergers

Copyright©2020 Broadleaf.Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved.

11

Chapter 2

Growth Bases and Priority Areas

Key Strategies for 2020-21

Work to further increase the number of maintenance shops as users through cloud migration as a trigger, and aim to expand the usage of the Company's electronic trading platform in the repair parts market.

Growth base

(Core competence)

Customer base

Software

Database

Migration to

Expansion of the usage of the

cloud-based business software

electronic trading platform

2020 ~

2021 ~

Maintenance shops

Cloud migration

Electronic trading platform

Auto parts dealers

Auto parts recycling

shops

Increase in users

Repair parts market

(maintenance shops)

Copyright©2020 Broadleaf.Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved.

12

Chapter 2

Key Strategies for 2020-21

Key Strategies for 2020-21

Facilitate cloud migration in the domestic automotive aftermarket to expand the usage of the electronic trading platform. In addition, proactively expand into new areas, such as MaaS.

Key strategies

Strategy No. 1 Strategic Offering of Products by Segment (Maintenance shops)

Areas of the automotive

Strategy No. 2

Strategic Introduction of Third-Party Programs

aftermarket industry

Strategy No. 3

Strategic Market Launch of Cloud-based Products

New areas such as MaaS

Strategy No. 4 Global Development of the "Broadleaf Cloud Platform"

Copyright©2020 Broadleaf.Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved.

13

Chapter 2

Strategy No. 1 Strategic Offering of Products by Segment (Maintenance) Key Strategies for 2020-21

Increase the number of users by offering cloud-based products to popularize the electronic trading platform as soon as possible and secure the top line by continuing to sell existing products.

Segment (maintenance shops)

Products

Sales

Automobile inspection

(Number of IDs)

Advanced version of cloud-based

Offer as an add-on for

shop chains, etc.

×

10 or more (persons)

business software (.c)

individual demand

3,000 (companies)

Maintenance shops

(Number of IDs)

Basic version of cloud-based

(shops that have not

×

Focus on online sales

business software (.c)

yet adopted software)

up to 10,000 (companies) 1 (person)

(Number of IDs)

SS version of cloud-based

Approach petroleum

Service stations (SS)

×

distributors and other large

business software (.c)

up to 30,000 (shops) 1 (person)

companies

Medium- to large-scale

(Number of licenses*)

Existing client server-type

Focus on replacing

competitors' products for

maintenance shops

50,000 (companies)

×

business software (.NS)

1.5 (bases)

users as well.

* Usage rights valid for a maximum of 6 years

Copyright©2020 Broadleaf.Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved.

14

Chapter 2

Strategy No. 2 Strategic Introduction of Third-Party Programs

Key Strategies for 2020-21

Provide programs to ensure that add-on vendors can develop modules with additional functions more easily, and also offer them as an integrated ERP by leveraging linkage to cloud-based accounting software and business management tools, etc.

.c series

Module with

basic

functionality

SDK/API

AI

Database

Add-on

Module with additional functions

Users of the .c series

Add-on vendors

(System development company)

Integrated

ERP

Broadleaf

Cloud

Platform

Synchronization of functions and data

Parties linked through the cloud (Accounting software house, etc.)

Users of the .c series

Copyright©2020 Broadleaf.Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved.

15

Chapter 2

Strategy No. 3 Strategic Market Launch of Cloud-based Products

Key Strategies for 2020-21

Launch multiple core products into the market simultaneously to popularize the electronic trading platform as soon as possible.

Maintenance

Bodywork

Car sales

Parts dealing

Parts recycling

Electronic trading

platform

Glass

Electronics

Equipment

& tools

2020

SS/Basic versions

Advanced version

New parts

Recycled parts

2021

2022

July

January

June

January

and beyond

* The schedule may change depending on the external environment.

Copyright©2020 Broadleaf.Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved.

Release a next-generation version of the electronic

Launch SS/basic versions

trading platform (New and recycled products)

Start to conduct cloud-based sales to

automobile inspection shop chains, etc.

16

Chapter 2

Strategy No. 4 Global Development of the "Broadleaf Cloud Platform"

Key Strategies for 2020-21

Expand the usage of the electronic trading platform in the domestic automotive aftermarket and put efforts into global development through service providers such as MaaS operators.

Electronic trading

.c series

Provision of

services

Module with

basic

functionality

SDK/API

Service providers

Integrated ERP

(MaaS operator, etc)

Electronic

AI

trading platform

MaaS

Database

Broadleaf

Provision of

Cloud

integrated ERP

Platform

Third parties

Copyright©2020 Broadleaf.Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved.

17

Chapter 2

Creation of a Sustainable Society ~ Looking towards 2021 and beyond ~

Key Strategies for 2020-21

The Broadleaf Group will contribute to creating a sustainable society by facilitating the evolution of the automotive aftermarket and the establishment of new mobility infrastructure.

ConnectedAutonomous

MaaS

Shared & Services

Electric

Evolution of the automotive aftermarket & the establishment of new mobility infrastructure

Environment

  • Efforts to reduce green house gases
  • Efforts to break free from fossil fuels

Creation of a

sustainable society

Society

  • Efforts to decrease the number of deaths from traffic accidents
  • Initiatives to provide support for vulnerable road users

Economy

  • Efforts aimed at job creation
  • Efforts to alleviate traffic congestion

Copyright©2020 Broadleaf.Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved.

18

Contents

1. Overview of FY12/2019 Business Results

2. Key Strategies for 2020-21

3. Results Forecasts for FY12/2020

4. Reference

Appendix: Corporate Profile, Revenue Category

Copyright©2020 Broadleaf.Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved.

19

Chapter 3 ResultForecasts（Consolidated, IFRS）

Results Forecasts for FY12/2020

Revenue and profit are expected to increase for the fourth consecutive years by implementing key strategies.

（¥ million）

FY2020

FY2019

YoY

YoY

FY2020

FY2019

YoY

YoY

Full-year

Full-year

change

(ratio)

1H

1H

change

(ratio)

forecasts

forecasts

Revenue

22,700

22,586

+114

+0.5%

11,200

11,072

+128

+1.2%

Operating profit

4,600

4,525

+75

+1.7%

2,000

2,080

-80

-3.8%

Profit before tax

4,600

4,486

+114

+2.6%

2,000

2,075

-75

-3.6%

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

3,100

3,093

+7

+0.2%

1,300

1,361

-61

-4.5%

Basic earnings per share

¥35.46

¥35.40

-

-

¥14.87

¥15.59

-

-

Copyright©2020 Broadleaf.Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved.

20

Sales Forecasts by Revenue Category

Chapter 3 Consolidated,IFRS）

Results Forecasts for FY12/2020

Revenue is expected to increase by accumulation of monthly fees of platforms.

（¥ million）

FY2020

FY2019

YoY

YoY

FY2020

FY2019

YoY

YoY

Full-year

Full-year

change

(ratio)

1H

1H

change

(ratio)

forecasts

forecasts

Platforms

10,500

10,192

+308

+3.0%

5,150

4,948

+202

+4.1%

Basic

7,850

7,654

+196

+2.6%

3,850

3,717

+133

+3.6%

EDI/Payment settlement

950

920

+30

+3.3%

450

455

-5

-1.0%

Support

1,500

1,478

+22

+1.5%

750

706

+44

+6.2%

Others

200

140

+60

+42.6%

100

70

+30

+42.5%

Applications

12,200

12,394

-194

-1.6%

6,050

6,123

-73

-1.2%

By industry

10,000

10,448

-448

-4.3%

4,850

5,173

-323

-6.2%

OTRS

350

338

+12

+3.6%

150

208

-58

-27.7%

Others

1,850

1,608

+242

+15.1%

1,050

743

+307

+41.4%

Total

22,700

22,586

+114

+0.5%

11,200

11,072

+128

+1.2%

Copyright©2020 Broadleaf.Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved.

21

Chapter 3 Breakdown of Operating Profit（Consolidated, IFRS） Results Forecasts for FY12/2020

Operating profit is expected to increase by cost control which will offset higher amortization expenses of cloud software and personnel expenses.

Operating profit 4,525

Decrease

Decrease in

in cost of

advertising

sales

expenses

+94

Increase

+50

in sales

+114

Increase in

personnel

expenses

-63

Decrease in development

subcontract cost

+300

Increase in amortization

of cloud software

-160

Decrease in

share-related expenses +55

Increase

in R&D

expenses

-68

    • ¥ million ）
  • shows the factor for an increase

in operating profit from the year-ago level － shows the factor for a decrease

in operating profit from the year-ago level

Operating

Profit 4,600

Others

-107

FY2019

FY2020

(forecast)

Copyright©2020 Broadleaf.Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved.

22

Chapter 3 Dividend per Share

Results Forecasts for FY12/2020

The year-end dividend for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 will be ¥6.50, as forecasted (Annual dividend: ¥13.00).

The annual dividend for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 is planned to increase to ¥13.20 (interim ¥6.60, year-end ¥6.60).

Annual dividend

¥13.00

¥13.20

¥12.00

（37.2%）

（Payout ratio）

（36.7%）

（39.5%）

Year-end

¥6.50

Year-end

¥6.50

Year-end

¥6.60

Interim

Interim

¥6.50

Interim

¥6.60

¥5.50

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020(Forecast)

Copyright©2020 Broadleaf.Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved.

23

Contents

1. Overview of FY12/2019 Business Results

2. Key Strategies for 2020-21

3. Results Forecasts for FY12/2020

4. Reference

Appendix: Corporate Profile, Revenue Category

Copyright©2020 Broadleaf.Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved.

24

Chapter 4 International Auto Aftermarket EXPO 2020

Reference

Broadleaf will exhibit at "18th International Auto Aftermarket EXPO2020 (IAAE)" held at Tokyo Big Sight from March 11 (Wed) to 13 (Fri), 2020.

Services with the themes of "work system reform," "store reform," and "productivity improvement" will be displayed.

Various IT solutions that support users based on AI and cloud technologies will be exhibited. Free seminars inviting popular lecturers and famous consultants from various fields will be held.

Exhibition overview ・ Various IT solutions ・ Free seminars

・ Exhibitions and seminars of partner companies (NEXT-SYSTEM Co.,Ltd., Zenmov Inc., etc.)

Event summary

Title: The 18th International Auto Aftermarket EXPO2020

Date: March 11 (Wed)-13 (Fri), 2020

Hours: 10: 00-17: 00 (last day only until 16:00)

Booth number : 3411

Image of IAAE2019

Copyright©2020 Broadleaf.Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved.

28

Contents

1. Overview of FY12/2019 Business Results

2. Key Strategies for 2020-21

3. Results Forecasts for FY12/2020

4. Reference

Appendix Corporate ProfileRevenue Category

Copyright©2020 Broadleaf.Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved.

29

Explanation of Revenue Category

Appendix

Classification

Major

Medium

Small

Detailed businesses

category

category

category

-

(Monthly) Provision of applications

PaaS/SaaS

-

(Monthly) Provision of databases for applications (information on automotive parts, vehicles and indexes,

Basic

data on transportation means, data on tourism spots, etc.)

-

(Lump-sum/Monthly) Provision of basic application functions and middleware

IaaS

-

Provision of network servers required for the use of applications

EDI/

PSF

-

Provision of settlement agency services for "Parts Station NET," a network specialized in the

transaction of automotive recycled parts

Platforms

Payment

-

Provision of an electronic system "BL Parts Order System" for receiving/placing orders for

BLP/CPT

automotive parts

settlement

-

Provision of tablet-type operation terminals "CarpodTab" mainly for automotive maintenance companies

Support

-

Provision of support and hardware maintenance services for clients in varieties of industries

Support

Service

Provision of

-

Sale of exclusive forms and OA supply goods

Consumables

Others

-

Analysis, processing and provision of a large amount of accumulated anonymization data collected

from clients, etc

-

Sale of applications in the By industry category (excluding basic functions)

By industry

(Automobile-related: auto maintenance shops, car dealers, body shops, auto parts dealers, glass shops,

electrical equipment shops, auto parts recycling shops, etc.)

Applications

(Non-automotive category: machine tool suppliers, mobile phone sales shops, travel agencies,

sightseeing bus operators, etc.)

OTRS

-

Sale of OTRS, operation analysis/optimization software

Others

-

Sale of PC bodies and ancillary devices such as printers

Copyright©2020 Broadleaf.Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved.

30

Corporate Profile

Appendix

Corporate Name

Broadleaf Co., Ltd.

Representative

Kenji Oyama

Listed on

Listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange on March 22, 2013 (3673)

Founded/Established

December 2005/September 2009

Capital Stock

JPY 7,148 million (consolidated)

Business Outline

Provision of enterprise IT services designed from originally developed platforms.

The Company offers business applications mainly for the automotive aftermarket as well as

many types of services such as the provision of infrastructure for trades/payments among

platform participants and the analysis of automotive-related big data. In addition, looking

ahead to the evolution of the mobility industry going forward, it has been conducting surveys

and research for the commercialization of advanced technologies.

Head Office Address

Floor 8, Glass Cube Shinagawa, 4-13-14Higashi-Shinagawa,Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo

Sales Offices

29 offices in Japan

Development Centers

3 centers in Japan (Sapporo, Tokyo, and Fukuoka)

Copyright©2020 Broadleaf.Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved.

31

Disclaimer

Results forecasts and future predictions provided in this document are the Company's judgment based on the information available as of the time of preparation of the document and contain potential risks and uncertainties.

Accordingly, please understand that the actual results may differ from the results forecasts provided here.

【Contact Information】

Broadleaf Co., Ltd.

Investor Relations Department

E-Mail：bl-ir@broadleaf.co.jp

Copyright©2020 Broadleaf.Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved.

32

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 03:33:03 UTC
