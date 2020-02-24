Japan Exchange : FY12/2019 Business Results Briefing

Sales and profits increased for the third consecutive year, both revenue and operating profit achieved a record high.

（¥ million） FY2019 FY2018 YoY change YoY(ratio) Revenue 22,586 21,285 +1,301 +6.1% Operating profit 4,525 4,115 +411 +10.0% Profit before tax 4,486 4,105 +380 +9.3% Profit attributable to owners of parent 3,093 2,656 +437 +16.5%

Basic earnings per share ¥35.40 ¥30.36* - -

* Calculated assuming that the stock split (1:2) which took effect on April 1, 2018 was carried out at the beginning of FY12/2018.