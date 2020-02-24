Japan Exchange : FY12/2019 Financial Results 0 02/24/2020 | 10:34pm EST Send by mail :

The following information was originally prepared and published by the Company in Japanese as it contains timely disclosure materials to be submitted to the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This English translation is for your convenience only. To the extent there is any discrepancy between this English translation and the original Japanese version, please refer to the Japanese version. Summary of Financial Statements for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 [IFRS] (Consolidated) February 14, 2020 Broadleaf Co., Ltd. Stock Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange 1st Section Representative: Kenji Oyama, Representative Director, President & CEO Scheduled Date for Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders: March 24, 2020 Scheduled Starting Date for Dividend Payment: March 25, 2020 Scheduled Submission Date for Securities Report: March 25, 2020 Earnings Supplementary Explanatory Documents: Yes Earnings Results Briefing: Yes (For institutional investors and analysts) (Amounts are rounded off to the nearest million yen.) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for FY2019 (from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) (1) Consolidated Results of Operations (Percentage below represents increase (decrease) from the same period of previous year) Revenue Operating profit Profit before tax Profit Profit attributable to Total comprehensive owners of parent income Millions of Yen % Millions of Yen % Millions of Yen % Millions of Yen % Millions of Yen % Millions of Yen % FY2019 22,586 6.1 4,525 10.0 4,486 9.3 3,093 16.5 3,093 16.5 3,057 12.7 FY2018 21,285 17.0 4,115 36.7 4,105 37.3 2,656 37.4 2,656 37.4 2,713 39.0 Diluted earnings Return on equity Basic earnings per share attributable to owners Return on assets Operating margin per share of the parent Yen Yen % % % FY2019 35.40 34.95 14.0 14.7 20.0 FY2018 30.36 30.15 13.0 14.3 19.3 (Reference) Share of (profit) loss of entities accounted for using equity Method FY2019: -16 million yen FY2018: -9 million yen (Note) The Company conducted a 2-for-1 common stock split effective April 1, 2018. The basic earnings per share and the diluted earnings per share for FY2018 are calculated on the assumption that the said stock split was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year. (2) Consolidated Financial Position Equity attributable to Percentage of equity Equity attributable to Total assets Total equity attributable to owners owners of parent per owners of parent of parent share Millions of Yen Millions of Yen Millions of Yen % Yen End of FY2019 31,689 23,220 23,217 73.3 265.56 End of FY2018 29,413 21,033 21,033 71.5 240.91 (3) Cash Flow Status Operating activities Investing activities Financing activities Cash and cash equivalents at end of period Millions of Yen Millions of Yen Millions of Yen Millions of Yen FY2019 3,762 -3,990 -2,366 3,034 FY2018 4,566 -2,496 -2,409 5,627 2. Dividends Dividends Per Share Dividend Payout Ratio of dividends Total Dividends Ratio to equity attributable End of Q1 End of Q2 End of Q3 Year-end Total (Annual) to owners of parent (Consolidated) (Consolidated) Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Millions of Yen % % FY2018 ‒ 5.50 ‒ 6.50 12.00 1,092 39.5 5.2 FY2019 ‒ 6.50 ‒ 6.50 13.00 1,185 36.7 5.1 FY2020 (Forecast) ‒ 6.60 ‒ 6.60 13.20 37.2 3. Earnings Forecast for FY2020 (from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020) (Percentages below represent increases (decreases) from the same period of the previous fiscal year.) Revenue Operating profit Profit before tax Profit attributable to Basic earnings owners of parent per share Millions of Yen % Millions of Yen % Millions of Yen % Millions of Yen % Yen 1st Half of FY2020 11,200 1.2 2,000 -3.8 2,000 -3.6 1,300 -4.5 14.87 FY2020 22,700 0.5 4,600 1.7 4,600 2.6 3,100 0.2 35.46 * Notes Changes in significant subsidiaries during the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (changes of specified subsidiaries with change of the scope of consolidation): No Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: Yes Other changes in accounting policies: No Changes in accounting estimates: No (Note) For details, see "3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes, (5) Notes regarding the consolidated financial statements (Changes in accounting policies)" on page 11 of the attached material. (3) Number of shares outstanding (common stock) 1. Number of shares outstanding (including FY2019 97,896,800 FY2018 97,896,800 treasury stock) 2. Number of shares of treasury stock FY2019 10,469,263 FY2018 10,588,336 3. Average number of shares outstanding FY2019 87,383,125 FY2018 87,482,212 (during the period) (Note) The Company conducted a 2-for-1 common stock split effective April 1, 2018. The average number of shares for FY2018 is calculated on the assumption that the said stock split was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year. (Reference) Summary of nonconsolidated financial results Nonconsolidated results of operations for FY2019 (from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) Nonconsolidated results of operations (Percentage below represents increase (decrease) from the same period of previous year) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Net income Millions of Yen % Millions of Yen % Millions of Yen % Millions of Yen % FY2019 19,860 4.5 3,416 -2.3 3,389 -3.3 2,322 14.8 FY2018 19,013 10.4 3,498 27.3 3,507 27.8 2,023 36.8 Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Yen Yen FY2019 26.57 26.24 FY2018 23.12 22.97 (Note) The Company conducted a 2-for-1 common stock split effective April 1, 2018. The earnings per share and the diluted earnings per share for FY2018 are calculated on the assumption that the said stock split was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year. (2) Nonconsolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Shareholders' equity ratio Net assets per share Millions of Yen Millions of Yen % Yen FY2019 24,850 19,205 77.3 219.67 FY2018 24,731 18,213 73.6 208.60 (Reference) Shareholders' equity FY2019: 19,205 million yen FY2018: 18,213 million yen Summaries of financial statements are outside the scope of audit procedures by certified public accountants and audit firm.

Comment regarding appropriate usage of earnings forecast, and other special notes (Note on forward-looking statements) The forward-looking statements such as earnings forecasts contained in this document are based on the information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions which are regarded as legitimate. The Company makes no warranty as to the achievability of what is described in the statements. Actual results may differ from these forecasts due to various factors. (Availability of earnings supplementary explanatory documents and information on earnings results briefings) The Company will hold a results briefing for institutional investors and analysts on Monday, February 17, 2020. The video of this results briefing will be posted on the Company's website. ○Table of Contents of Attached Material 1. Overview of Results of Operations, Etc. ................................................................................................................................. 2 (1) Overview of financial results in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 ..................................................................... 2 (2) Overview of financial position in the fiscal year under review........................................................................................ 2 (3) Basic policy on profit distribution and dividends for FY2019 and FY2020 .................................................................... 3 2. Basic Policy on the Selection of Accounting Standards .......................................................................................................... 4 3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes .............................................................................................................. 5 (1) Consolidated statement of financial position ................................................................................................................... 5 (2) Consolidated statement of income and consolidated statement of comprehensive income.............................................. 6 Consolidated statement of income ................................................................................................................................... 6 Consolidated statement of comprehensive income .......................................................................................................... 7 (3) Consolidated statement of changes in equity ................................................................................................................... 8 (4) Consolidated statement of cash flows .............................................................................................................................. 10 (5) Notes regarding the consolidated financial statements .................................................................................................... 11 (Notes on going concern assumption).............................................................................................................................. 11 (Changes in accounting policies) ..................................................................................................................................... 11 (Segment information) ..................................................................................................................................................... 12 (Profit per share) .............................................................................................................................................................. 12 (Significant subsequent events) ....................................................................................................................................... 12 - 1 - 1. Overview of Results of Operations, Etc. Overview of financial results in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 Results of operations in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 In the fiscal year under review (from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019), despite the uncertainty regarding the future that is mainly attributable to increasing geopolitical risks caused by the U.S.-China trade friction and concerns over the Middle East situation, the Japanese economy has seen a gradual recovery thanks to the improved corporate earnings and employment/income environments. In the information service industry to which the Group belongs, corporate capital investment demand is rising, centered around digital transformation (DX) that transforms business models by using IT, which includes systems for increasing productivity for the purpose of facilitating and promoting work style reform as well as in strategic areas such as digital marketing and big data analytics. Under these conditions, the Group has advocated the management policy of "acceleration from a package vendor to platformer" and enhanced development investment to improve the additional value of the Broadleaf Cloud Platform digital platform while promoting the expansion of the customer base. As a result, revenue in the fiscal year under review increased 6.1% year on year, to 22,586 million yen. Operating profit rose to 4,525 million yen (up 10.0% year on year), profit before tax stood at 4,486 million yen (up 9.3% year on year), and profit attributable to owners of parent recorded 3,093 million yen (up 16.5% year on year). The Company has a single business segment, which consists of IT services. A breakdown of revenue by category is shown in the table below. (Unit: Millions of Yen) FY2018 FY2019 Classification (From Jan. 1 (From Jan. 1 Year-on-year rate of change to Dec. 31, 2018) to Dec. 31, 2019) Platforms 9,543 10,192 6.8% Applications 11,742 12,394 5.6% Total 21,285 22,586 6.1% (Note) From the consolidated fiscal year under review, based on the Medium-term Management Strategies <2019-2021> described in the "FY12/2018 Business Results Briefing," which was announced on February 14, 2019, the classification of the revenue by segment is changed in line with the progress of the Group's growth strategies. The figures for the previous consolidated fiscal year are also indicated based on this new classification. (ii) Outlook for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 With respect to consolidated results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020, the Company forecasts 22,700 million yen in revenue, 4,600 million yen in operating profit, 4,600 million yen in profit before tax and 3,100 million yen in profit attributable to owners of parent. The Company will move forward steadily with its efforts to renew contracts with the users of existing systems and acquire new customers, while at the same time enhancing its initiatives for expanding the use of the electronic trading platform for car repair parts operated by the Company. On the other hand, in order to expand the business areas in the future, we will continue developing the services relating to the Broadleaf Cloud Platform. Overview of financial position in the fiscal year under review Assets, liabilities, and net assets Total assets at the end of the fiscal year under review increased 2,276 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year, to 31,689 million yen (up 7.7% year on year). Current assets fell 2,632 million yen, to 7,987 million yen (down 24.8%), and non- current assets increased 4,907 million yen, to 23,702 million yen (up 26.1%). The decrease in current assets was mainly attributable to a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of 2,593 million yen. The increase in non-current assets was caused primarily by a rise in property, plant and equipment of 1,584 million yen and a rise in intangible assets of 2,264 million yen. Liabilities rose by 89 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year, to 8,469 million yen (up 1.1% year on year). Current liabilities decreased 813 million yen, to 7,100 million yen (down 10.3%). Non-current liabilities climbed 903 million yen, to 1,369 million yen (up 193.5%). The main factor contributing to the decrease in current liabilities was a decrease in contract liabilities of 565 million yen. The increase in non-current liabilities was mainly attributable to an increase in long-term interest- bearing debt of 849 million yen. Total equity rose 2,186 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year, to 23,220 million yen (up 10.4% year on year). The increase in total equity was chiefly attributable to an increase of 2,169 million yen in retained earnings. - 2 - As a result, the percentage of equity attributable to owners of parent rose 1.8 percentage points from 71.5% at the end of the previous fiscal year to 73.3%. (ii) Cash flows Cash and cash equivalents ("cash") at the end of the fiscal year under review declined 2,593 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year, to 3,034 million yen. Net cash provided by operating activities stood at 3,762 million yen. Net cash used in investing activities came to 3,990 million yen. Net cash used in financing activities was 2,366 million yen. The following is a description of the situation and major factors of each category of cash flows in the fiscal year under review. (Cash flows from (used in) operating activities) Net cash provided by operating activities stood at 3,762 million yen (down 17.6% year on year), reflecting profit before tax of 4,486 million yen and depreciation and amortization expense of 1,881 million yen, which were partially offset by income taxes paid of 1,951 million yen. (Cash flows from (used in) investing activities) Net cash used in investing activities came to 3,990 million yen (up 59.8% year on year), mainly due to the acquisition of intangible assets of 3,184 million yen. (Cash flows from (used in) financing activities) Net cash used in financing activities was 2,366 million yen (down 1.8% year on year), chiefly attributable to cash dividends paid of 1,136 million yen and repayments of leases payable of 877 million yen. Basic policy on profit distribution and dividends for FY2019 and FY2020

The Company positions returning profits to shareholders as an important management issue. Its basic policy is securing internal reserves for future business development and the reinforcement of the management structure and continuing to distribute stable dividends. We aim for a payout ratio of approximately 20%.

To secure opportunities for returning profits to shareholders, we distribute dividends twice a year: interim dividends and year- end dividends. Interim dividends are determined by the Board of Directors, and year-end dividends are determined by the annual shareholders' meeting. The Articles of Incorporation stipulate that by a resolution of the Board of Directors, the Company may pay interim dividends to the shareholders or registered pledgees of shares stated or recorded in the final shareholder registry on June 30 every year.

With respect to dividends for the fiscal year under review, we will pay an annual dividend of 13.0 yen, including the interim dividend of 6.5 yen.

The Company forecasts that the dividend per share for the next fiscal year will be 13.2 yen (an interim dividend of 6.6 yen and a year-end dividend of 6.6 yen). - 3 - 2. Basic Policy on the Selection of Accounting Standards The Group has decided to voluntarily apply the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), replacing the Japanese GAAP, from the consolidated financial statements in the annual securities report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 to increase convenience for the stakeholders, including shareholders and investors in Japan and overseas, by improving the international comparability of financial information and expanding the scope of disclosure. - 4 - 3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes Consolidated statement of financial position (Unit: Thousands of Yen) FY2018 FY2019 (As of December 31, 2018) (As of December 31, 2019) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 5,626,723 3,033,768 Operating and other receivables 4,447,390 4,300,009 Inventories 238,461 252,684 Other current financial assets 30 5,000 Other current assets 306,121 395,541 Total current assets 10,618,726 7,987,002 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 442,641 2,026,600 Goodwill 11,739,040 11,802,504 Intangible assets 4,633,235 6,897,109 Investments accounted for using equity method 37,152 94,655 Other non-current financial assets 1,405,853 1,953,076 Other non-current assets 115,372 234,224 Deferred tax assets 420,864 693,392 Total non-current assets 18,794,156 23,701,560 Total assets 29,412,881 31,688,562 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Current liabilities Operating and other payables 3,623,665 3,613,128 Contract liabilities 1,616,791 1,051,622 Short-terminterest-bearing debt 378,551 754,091 Income taxes payable 1,004,527 655,300 Other current financial liabilities 72,820 76,986 Other current liabilities 1,216,718 948,841 Total current liabilities 7,913,072 7,099,967 Non-current liabilities Long-terminterest-bearing debt 84,738 933,932 Net defined benefit liability 196,345 185,866 Non-current provisions 133,207 134,834 Deferred tax liabilities 52,097 114,337 Total non-current liabilities 466,386 1,368,970 Total liabilities 8,379,457 8,468,936 Equity Capital stock 7,147,905 7,147,905 Share premium 7,180,289 7,199,403 Treasury shares -3,500,454 -3,456,820 Retained earnings 9,759,561 11,928,868 Other components of equity 446,124 397,573 Total equity attributable to owners of parent 21,033,424 23,216,929 Non-controlling interests － 2,697 Total equity 21,033,424 23,219,626 Total liabilities and equity 29,412,881 31,688,562 - 5 - Consolidated statement of income and consolidated statement of comprehensive income Consolidated statement of income (Unit: Thousands of Yen) FY2018 FY2019 (From January 1, 2018 (From January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2018) to December 31, 2019) Revenue 21,285,103 22,585,813 Cost of sales -5,451,763 -6,393,692 Gross profit 15,833,340 16,192,122 Selling, general and administrative expenses -11,750,826 -11,730,000 Other operating income 57,054 80,237 Other operating expense -25,057 -17,262 Operating profit 4,114,511 4,525,097 Finance income 12,252 2,729 Finance costs -12,367 -26,651 Equity in loss of affiliates -9,153 -15,573 Profit before tax 4,105,244 4,485,602 Income tax -1,449,621 -1,392,860 Profit 2,655,622 3,092,741 Profit attributable to: Owners of parent 2,655,622 3,092,992 Non-controlling interests － -251 Profit 2,655,622 3,092,741 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share (yen) 30.36 35.40 Diluted earnings per share (yen) 30.15 34.95 - 6 - Consolidated statement of comprehensive income (Unit: Thousands of Yen) FY2018 FY2019 (From January 1, 2018 (From January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2018) to December 31, 2019) Profit 2,655,622 3,092,741 Other comprehensive income Components that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Net change in fair value of financial assets of equity nature measured at fair value through other 61,128 -42,164 comprehensive income Remeasurements of defined benefit plans 9,053 1,982 Total components that will not be reclassified to 70,181 -40,182 profit or loss Components that may be reclassified to profit or loss Exchange differences on translation of foreign -8,270 4,239 operations Share of other comprehensive income of associates -4,774 601 accounted for using equity method Total components that may be reclassified to profit -13,044 4,840 or loss Total other comprehensive income, net of tax 57,136 -35,342 Comprehensive income 2,712,759 3,057,400 Comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of parent 2,712,759 3,057,651 Non-controlling interests － -251 Profit 2,712,759 3,057,400 - 7 - Consolidated statement of changes in equity

FY2018 (From January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018) (Unit: Thousands of Yen) Equity attributable to owners of parent Other components of equity Capital stock Share premium Treasury shares Retained earnings Exchange Warrants differences on translation of foreign operations Balance as of January 1, 2018 7,147,905 7,116,269 -2,736,155 8,009,349 165,866 -36,065 Changes in accounting － － － 52,729 － － policies Balance after restatement of prior period's financial results 7,147,905 7,116,269 -2,736,155 8,062,078 165,866 -36,065 after error corrections Profit － － － 2,655,622 － － Other comprehensive income － － － － － -13,044 Total comprehensive income － － － 2,655,622 － -13,044 Purchase of treasury shares － － -1,005,603 － － － Disposal of treasury shares － 64,020 241,303 － -8,829 － Dividends － － － -967,192 － － Share-based payment － － － － 211,682 － transactions Reclassification from other components of equity to － － － 9,053 － － retained earnings Other changes － － － － -4,868 － Total transactions with owners － 64,020 -764,300 -958,139 197,985 － Balance as of December 31, 7,147,905 7,180,289 -3,500,454 9,759,561 363,850 -49,109 2018 (Unit: Thousands of Yen) Equity attributable to owners of parent Other components of equity Net change in fair value of financial assets of equity Remeasurements of Total Total equity nature measured at Total fair value through defined benefit plans other comprehensive income Balance as of January 1, 2018 70,255 － 200,056 19,737,424 19,737,424 Changes in accounting － － － 52,729 52,729 policies Balance after restatement of prior period's financial results 70,255 － 200,056 19,790,153 19,790,153 after error corrections Profit － － － 2,655,622 2,655,622 Other comprehensive income 61,128 9,053 57,136 57,136 57,136 Total comprehensive income 61,128 9,053 57,136 2,712,759 2,712,759 Purchase of treasury shares － － － -1,005,603 -1,005,603 Disposal of treasury shares － － -8,829 296,494 296,494 Dividends － － － -967,192 -967,192 Share-based payment － － 211,682 211,682 211,682 transactions Reclassification from other components of equity to － -9,053 -9,053 － － retained earnings Other changes － － -4,868 -4,868 -4,868 Total transactions with owners － -9,053 188,932 -1,469,488 -1,469,488 Balance as of December 31, 131,383 － 446,124 21,033,424 21,033,424 2018 - 8 - FY2019 (From January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) (Unit: Thousands of Yen) Equity attributable to owners of parent Other components of equity Capital Share Treasury Retained Exchange Shares with differences on stock premium shares earnings Warrants restriction on translation of transfer foreign operations Balance as of January 1, 2019 7,147,905 7,180,289 -3,500,454 9,759,561 363,850 － -49,109 Changes in accounting － － － 38,969 － － － policies Balance after restatement of prior period's financial results 7,147,905 7,180,289 -3,500,454 9,798,530 363,850 － -49,109 after error corrections Profit － － － 3,092,992 － － － Other comprehensive income － － － － － － 4,840 Total comprehensive income － － － 3,092,992 － － 4,840 Acquisition of subsidiaries － － － － － － － Disposal of treasury shares － -2,904 7,642 － -5,610 － － Dividends － － － -1,135,758 － － － Share-based payment － 22,018 35,993 － 179,504 -14,000 － transactions Reclassification from other components of equity to － － － 173,103 － － － retained earnings Total transactions with owners － 19,114 43,635 -962,655 173,894 -14,000 － Balance as of December 31, 7,147,905 7,199,403 -3,456,820 11,928,868 537,744 -14,000 -44,269 2019 (Unit: Thousands of Yen) Equity attributable to owners of parent Other components of equity Net change in fair value of financial Non-controlling assets of equity Remeasurements of Total equity Total interests nature measured at Total fair value through defined benefit plans other comprehensive income Balance as of January 1, 2019 131,383 － 446,124 21,033,424 － 21,033,424 Changes in accounting － － － 38,969 － 38,969 policies Balance after restatement of prior period's financial results 131,383 － 446,124 21,072,393 － 21,072,393 after error corrections Profit － － － 3,092,992 -251 3,092,741 Other comprehensive income -42,164 1,982 -35,342 -35,342 － -35,342 Total comprehensive income -42,164 1,982 -35,342 3,057,651 -251 3,057,400 Acquisition of subsidiaries － － － － 2,948 2,948 Disposal of treasury shares － － -5,610 -872 － -872 Dividends － － － -1,135,758 － -1,135,758 Share-based payment － － 165,504 223,515 － 223,515 transactions Reclassification from other components of equity to -171,121 -1,982 -173,103 － － － retained earnings Total transactions with owners -171,121 -1,982 -13,209 -913,115 2,948 -910,167 Balance as of December 31, -81,903 － 397,573 23,216,929 2,697 23,219,626 2019 - 9 - (4) Consolidated statement of cash flow (Unit: Thousands of Yen) FY2018 FY2019 (From January 1, 2018 (From January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2018) to December 31, 2019) Cash flows from operating activities Profit before tax 4,105,244 4,485,602 Depreciation and amortization expense 844,193 1,880,815 Share-based payment expenses 206,814 221,504 Finance costs (income) 114 23,922 Equity in loss (earnings) of affiliates 9,153 15,573 Decrease (increase) in operating and other receivables 532,973 140,178 Decrease (increase) in inventories -110,324 -12,487 Increase (decrease) in operating and other payables 138,805 -32,282 Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses -27,553 -73,224 Decrease (increase) in long-term prepaid expenses -6,495 -87,607 Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses 185,164 -164,900 Increase (decrease) in employees' bonuses payable 396,397 -61,556 Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities -513,761 -565,169 Increase (decrease) in consumption taxes payable 23,699 -33,279 Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities 22,339 -27,287 Other, net -24,942 6,454 Subtotal 5,781,820 5,716,257 Interest received 1,698 741 Dividends received 3,194 3,291 Interest expenses paid -4,124 -6,982 Income taxes paid -1,216,297 -1,951,150 Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities 4,566,291 3,762,157 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of property, plant and equipment -88,996 -41,793 Acquisition of intangible assets -2,317,835 -3,183,773 Acquisition of investments -113,550 -1,107,346 Proceeds from sales and redemption of investments － 745,500 Purchase of investments in subsidiaries resulting in － -64,215 change in scope of consolidation Loan advances -1,637 -302,430 Collection of loans receivable 2,180 2,276 Payments for lease and guarantee deposits -30,408 -18,171 Proceeds from collection of lease and guarantee deposits 29,656 7,735 Acquisition of investments accounted for using equity － -70,975 method Other, net 24,577 43,483 Cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities -2,496,013 -3,989,710 Cash flows from financing activities Repayments of long-term loans payable -653,350 -316,000 Repayments of lease obligations (during the previous -59,559 -877,186 consolidated fiscal year) Cash dividends paid -967,192 -1,135,758 Purchase of treasury shares -1,005,603 － Proceeds from sales of treasury shares 296,494 4,738 Commitment line related expenses -19,500 -41,500 Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities -2,408,710 -2,365,706 Impact of exchange fluctuations for cash and cash -5,163 303 equivalents Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents -343,594 -2,592,956 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 5,970,318 5,626,723 Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of period 5,626,723 3,033,768 - 10 - Notes regarding the consolidated financial statements (Notes on going concern assumption)

Not applicable. (Changes in accounting policies) Starting from the fiscal year under review, the Group has applied IFRS 16 Leases (released in January 2016, hereinafter, "IFRS 16"). For the application of IFRS 16, the transitional provision under C5 (b) is taken, and the cumulative effects of the start of application is recognized as retained earnings on the date of application (January 1, 2019). During the period of comparison, the Company, as a borrower, classifies the type of lease with which risk and economic value for owning it is transferred effectively as a finance lease, and posts assets/liabilities related to lease transactions. Other types of lease contracts are classified as operating leases, and the lease payment based on the operating lease is recognized as expenses on a straight-line basis during the lease period. In the transition to IFRS 16, shortcuts on a practical level under IFRS 16 C3 are chosen regarding whether a lease is included in a contract, and the judgment under IAS 17 Leases (hereinafter, "IAS 17") and IFRIC 4 "Judgment on whether a lease is included in a contract" is continued. Lease liabilities in a lease transaction are initially measured as the present value discounted using a calculated interest rate of the unsettled portion of the total lease payment on the start date of the lease. If calculation of the interest rate of the lease is difficult, the Group's additional borrowing interest rate is used, and the Group generally uses the additional borrowing interest rate as the discount rate. With regard to the right of use asset, the initial measurement is conducted on the initial measured amount of lease liabilities adjusted by prepaid lease payments, etc. Depreciation is conducted for the right of use asset on a regular basis during the lease period. The Group includes the right of use assets in property, plant and equipment and lease liabilities in interest-bearing debt in the consolidated statement of financial position. The Group judges based on the substance of a contract whether the contract is a lease or not, or whether a lease is included in the contract, even if the contract is not a type of lease from the standpoint of the law. With regard to a lease for which the lease period is terminated within 12 months and a lease with a small amount of underlying assets, the lease fee related to the lease is recognized as expenses during the lease period. The Group recognizes lease liabilities for leases, to which IAS 17 was applied in the past for classification as operating leases, on the start date of the application of IFRS 16. The lease liabilities are measured with the present value of the remaining lease fee discounted using the borrower's additional borrowing interest rate on the start date of the application. The weighted average of the borrower's additional borrowing interest rate applied to lease liabilities, which is recognized in the consolidated statement of financial position on the start date of the application, is 0.54%. For the measurement of the right of use assets, a method is adopted in which the measured amount of lease liabilities is adjusted by prepaid lease fee and unsettled lease fee. In addition, the Group uses the following shortcut methods on a practical level for the application of IFRS 16. A single discount rate is applied to a portfolio of leases with rationally similar characteristics

With regard to a contract with an extension or cancellation option, ex-post judgment is made for the calculation of the lease period.

ex-post judgment is made for the calculation of the lease period. A replacement for impairment loss review is based on the evaluation of the disadvantages of applying IAS 37 "Non-current provisions, contingent liabilities, and contingent assets" to a lease immediately before the start date of the application.

"Non-current provisions, contingent liabilities, and contingent assets" to a lease immediately before the start date of the application. Initial direct cost is excluded from the right of use assets on the start date of the application. As a result, in the (beginning-of-year) consolidated statement of financial position of the consolidated fiscal year under review, property, plant and equipment, and interest-bearing debt increased by 942,455 thousand yen and 886,287 thousand yen, respectively. The impact on the consolidated statement of income is limited. In addition, in the consolidated statement of cash flow, cash flows from financing activities declined by 810,561 thousand yen, while cash flows from operating activities increased by the same amount during the consolidated fiscal year under review. - 11 - The list of adjustment below indicates the non-cancelable operating lease contract to which IAS 17 was applied, which was disclosed at the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year, and lease liabilities on the start date of the application recognized in the consolidated statement of financial position. (Unit: Thousands of Yen) Amount Non-cancellable operating lease contract disclosed on December 31, 2018 452,272 Non-cancellable operating lease contract disclosed on December 31, 2018 429,418 (after discounting by additional borrowing rate) Finance lease obligations (as of December 31, 2018) 147,288 Cancellable lease operating lease contract 418,276 Other 38,592 Lease obligations as of January 1, 2019 1,033,574 (Segment information) (1) Overview of the reportable segments The Group provides its customers with industry-specific business applications through networks, maintenance service and supplies, and various network services on the Industrial Platform mainly in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Group develops business in a single-segment of an IT service business to the service categories of platforms and applications. (2) Segment income and results Since the Group has only a single business segment, the statement is omitted. (Profit per share) Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share and the basis of their calculation are as follows. FY2018 FY2019 (From January 1, 2018 (From January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2018) to December 31, 2019) Profit attributable to owners of parent (thousand yen) 2,655,622 3,092,992 Adjustment to profit (thousand yen) - - Diluted profit attributable to owners of parent (thousand yen) 2,655,622 3,092,992 Average number of common shares during the period (shares) 87,482,212 87,383,125 Impact of dilutive common shares with dilutive effects Warrants (shares) 53,424 17,898 Stock benefit trust (shares) 537,182 1,093,342 Diluted average number of common shares during the period 88,072,818 88,494,365 (shares) Basic earnings per share (yen) 30.36 35.40 Diluted earnings per share (yen) 30.15 34.95 (Note) The Company conducted a 2-for-1 common stock split effective April 1, 2018. The basic earnings per share and the diluted earnings per share for FY2018 are calculated on the assumption that the said stock split was implemented at the beginning of FY 2018. (Significant subsequent events) Not applicable. - 12 - Attachments Original document

