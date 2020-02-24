Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Japan Exchange : FY12/2019 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 10:34pm EST

The following information was originally prepared and published by the Company in Japanese as it contains timely disclosure materials to be submitted to the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This English translation is for your convenience only. To the extent there is any discrepancy between this English translation and the original Japanese version, please refer to the Japanese version.

Summary of Financial Statements for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

[IFRS] (Consolidated)

February 14, 2020

Broadleaf Co., Ltd.

Stock Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange 1st Section

Representative: Kenji Oyama, Representative Director, President & CEO

Scheduled Date for Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders: March 24, 2020

Scheduled Starting Date for Dividend Payment:

March 25, 2020

Scheduled Submission Date for Securities Report:

March 25, 2020

Earnings Supplementary Explanatory Documents:

Yes

Earnings Results Briefing:

Yes (For institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts are rounded off to the nearest million yen.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for FY2019 (from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)

(1) Consolidated Results of Operations

(Percentage below represents increase (decrease) from the same period of previous year)

Revenue

Operating profit

Profit before tax

Profit

Profit attributable to

Total comprehensive

owners of parent

income

Millions of Yen

%

Millions of Yen

%

Millions of Yen

%

Millions of Yen

%

Millions of Yen

%

Millions of Yen

%

FY2019

22,586

6.1

4,525

10.0

4,486

9.3

3,093

16.5

3,093

16.5

3,057

12.7

FY2018

21,285

17.0

4,115

36.7

4,105

37.3

2,656

37.4

2,656

37.4

2,713

39.0

Diluted earnings

Return on equity

Basic earnings per share

attributable to owners

Return on assets

Operating margin

per share

of the parent

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

FY2019

35.40

34.95

14.0

14.7

20.0

FY2018

30.36

30.15

13.0

14.3

19.3

(Reference) Share of (profit) loss of entities accounted for using equity Method

FY2019: -16 million yen

FY2018: -9 million yen

(Note) The Company conducted a 2-for-1 common stock split effective April 1, 2018. The basic earnings per share and the diluted earnings per share for FY2018 are calculated on the assumption that the said stock split was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Equity attributable to

Percentage of equity

Equity attributable to

Total assets

Total equity

attributable to owners

owners of parent per

owners of parent

of parent

share

Millions of Yen

Millions of Yen

Millions of Yen

%

Yen

End of FY2019

31,689

23,220

23,217

73.3

265.56

End of FY2018

29,413

21,033

21,033

71.5

240.91

(3) Cash Flow Status

Operating activities

Investing activities

Financing activities

Cash and cash equivalents

at end of period

Millions of Yen

Millions of Yen

Millions of Yen

Millions of Yen

FY2019

3,762

-3,990

-2,366

3,034

FY2018

4,566

-2,496

-2,409

5,627

2. Dividends

Dividends Per Share

Dividend Payout

Ratio of dividends

Total Dividends

Ratio

to equity attributable

End of Q1

End of Q2

End of Q3

Year-end

Total

(Annual)

to owners of parent

(Consolidated)

(Consolidated)

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Millions of Yen

%

%

FY2018

5.50

6.50

12.00

1,092

39.5

5.2

FY2019

6.50

6.50

13.00

1,185

36.7

5.1

FY2020 (Forecast)

6.60

6.60

13.20

37.2

3. Earnings Forecast for FY2020 (from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)

(Percentages below represent increases (decreases) from the same period of the previous fiscal year.)

Revenue

Operating profit

Profit before tax

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings

owners of parent

per share

Millions of Yen

%

Millions of Yen

%

Millions of Yen

%

Millions of Yen

%

Yen

1st Half of FY2020

11,200

1.2

2,000

-3.8

2,000

-3.6

1,300

-4.5

14.87

FY2020

22,700

0.5

4,600

1.7

4,600

2.6

3,100

0.2

35.46

* Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (changes of specified subsidiaries with change of the scope of consolidation): No
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates
    1. Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: Yes
    2. Other changes in accounting policies: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No

(Note) For details, see "3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes, (5) Notes regarding the consolidated financial statements (Changes in accounting policies)" on page 11 of the attached material.

(3) Number of shares outstanding (common stock)

1.

Number of shares outstanding (including

FY2019

97,896,800

FY2018

97,896,800

treasury stock)

2.

Number of shares of treasury stock

FY2019

10,469,263

FY2018

10,588,336

3.

Average number of shares outstanding

FY2019

87,383,125

FY2018

87,482,212

(during the period)

(Note) The Company conducted a 2-for-1 common stock split effective April 1, 2018. The average number of shares for FY2018

is calculated on the assumption that the said stock split was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

(Reference) Summary of nonconsolidated financial results

Nonconsolidated results of operations for FY2019 (from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)

  1. Nonconsolidated results of operations

(Percentage below represents increase (decrease) from the same period of previous year)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

Millions of Yen

%

Millions of Yen

%

Millions of Yen

%

Millions of Yen

%

FY2019

19,860

4.5

3,416

-2.3

3,389

-3.3

2,322

14.8

FY2018

19,013

10.4

3,498

27.3

3,507

27.8

2,023

36.8

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

FY2019

26.57

26.24

FY2018

23.12

22.97

(Note) The Company conducted a 2-for-1 common stock split effective April 1, 2018. The earnings per share and the diluted earnings per share for FY2018 are calculated on the assumption that the said stock split was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

(2) Nonconsolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders' equity ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of Yen

Millions of Yen

%

Yen

FY2019

24,850

19,205

77.3

219.67

FY2018

24,731

18,213

73.6

208.60

(Reference) Shareholders' equity

FY2019: 19,205 million yen

FY2018: 18,213 million yen

  • Summaries of financial statements are outside the scope of audit procedures by certified public accountants and audit firm.
  • Comment regarding appropriate usage of earnings forecast, and other special notes

(Note on forward-looking statements)

The forward-looking statements such as earnings forecasts contained in this document are based on the information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions which are regarded as legitimate. The Company makes no warranty as to the achievability of what is described in the statements. Actual results may differ from these forecasts due to various factors.

(Availability of earnings supplementary explanatory documents and information on earnings results briefings) The Company will hold a results briefing for institutional investors and analysts on Monday, February 17, 2020. The video of this results briefing will be posted on the Company's website.

○Table of Contents of Attached Material

1. Overview of Results of Operations, Etc. .................................................................................................................................

2

(1)

Overview of financial results in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 .....................................................................

2

(2)

Overview of financial position in the fiscal year under review........................................................................................

2

(3)

Basic policy on profit distribution and dividends for FY2019 and FY2020 ....................................................................

3

2. Basic Policy on the Selection of Accounting Standards ..........................................................................................................

4

3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes ..............................................................................................................

5

(1)

Consolidated statement of financial position ...................................................................................................................

5

(2)

Consolidated statement of income and consolidated statement of comprehensive income..............................................

6

Consolidated statement of income ...................................................................................................................................

6

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income ..........................................................................................................

7

(3)

Consolidated statement of changes in equity ...................................................................................................................

8

(4)

Consolidated statement of cash flows ..............................................................................................................................

10

(5)

Notes regarding the consolidated financial statements ....................................................................................................

11

(Notes on going concern assumption)..............................................................................................................................

11

(Changes in accounting policies) .....................................................................................................................................

11

(Segment information) .....................................................................................................................................................

12

(Profit per share) ..............................................................................................................................................................

12

(Significant subsequent events) .......................................................................................................................................

12

- 1 -

1. Overview of Results of Operations, Etc.

  1. Overview of financial results in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019
    1. Results of operations in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019

In the fiscal year under review (from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019), despite the uncertainty regarding the future that is mainly attributable to increasing geopolitical risks caused by the U.S.-China trade friction and concerns over the Middle East situation, the Japanese economy has seen a gradual recovery thanks to the improved corporate earnings and employment/income environments.

In the information service industry to which the Group belongs, corporate capital investment demand is rising, centered around digital transformation (DX) that transforms business models by using IT, which includes systems for increasing productivity for the purpose of facilitating and promoting work style reform as well as in strategic areas such as digital marketing and big data analytics.

Under these conditions, the Group has advocated the management policy of "acceleration from a package vendor to platformer" and enhanced development investment to improve the additional value of the Broadleaf Cloud Platform digital platform while promoting the expansion of the customer base.

As a result, revenue in the fiscal year under review increased 6.1% year on year, to 22,586 million yen. Operating profit rose to 4,525 million yen (up 10.0% year on year), profit before tax stood at 4,486 million yen (up 9.3% year on year), and profit attributable to owners of parent recorded 3,093 million yen (up 16.5% year on year).

The Company has a single business segment, which consists of IT services. A breakdown of revenue by category is shown in the table below.

(Unit: Millions of Yen)

FY2018

FY2019

Classification

(From Jan. 1

(From Jan. 1

Year-on-year rate of change

to Dec. 31, 2018)

to Dec. 31, 2019)

Platforms

9,543

10,192

6.8%

Applications

11,742

12,394

5.6%

Total

21,285

22,586

6.1%

(Note) From the consolidated fiscal year under review, based on the Medium-term Management Strategies <2019-2021> described in the "FY12/2018 Business Results Briefing," which was announced on February 14, 2019, the classification of the revenue by segment is changed in line with the progress of the Group's growth strategies. The figures for the previous consolidated fiscal year are also indicated based on this new classification.

(ii) Outlook for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020

With respect to consolidated results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020, the Company forecasts 22,700 million yen in revenue, 4,600 million yen in operating profit, 4,600 million yen in profit before tax and 3,100 million yen in profit attributable to owners of parent.

The Company will move forward steadily with its efforts to renew contracts with the users of existing systems and acquire new customers, while at the same time enhancing its initiatives for expanding the use of the electronic trading platform for car repair parts operated by the Company. On the other hand, in order to expand the business areas in the future, we will continue developing the services relating to the Broadleaf Cloud Platform.

  1. Overview of financial position in the fiscal year under review
    1. Assets, liabilities, and net assets

Total assets at the end of the fiscal year under review increased 2,276 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year, to 31,689 million yen (up 7.7% year on year). Current assets fell 2,632 million yen, to 7,987 million yen (down 24.8%), and non- current assets increased 4,907 million yen, to 23,702 million yen (up 26.1%). The decrease in current assets was mainly attributable to a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of 2,593 million yen. The increase in non-current assets was caused primarily by a rise in property, plant and equipment of 1,584 million yen and a rise in intangible assets of 2,264 million yen.

Liabilities rose by 89 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year, to 8,469 million yen (up 1.1% year on year). Current liabilities decreased 813 million yen, to 7,100 million yen (down 10.3%). Non-current liabilities climbed 903 million yen, to 1,369 million yen (up 193.5%). The main factor contributing to the decrease in current liabilities was a decrease in contract liabilities of 565 million yen. The increase in non-current liabilities was mainly attributable to an increase in long-term interest- bearing debt of 849 million yen.

Total equity rose 2,186 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year, to 23,220 million yen (up 10.4% year on year). The increase in total equity was chiefly attributable to an increase of 2,169 million yen in retained earnings.

- 2 -

As a result, the percentage of equity attributable to owners of parent rose 1.8 percentage points from 71.5% at the end of the previous fiscal year to 73.3%.

(ii) Cash flows

Cash and cash equivalents ("cash") at the end of the fiscal year under review declined 2,593 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year, to 3,034 million yen. Net cash provided by operating activities stood at 3,762 million yen. Net cash used in investing activities came to 3,990 million yen. Net cash used in financing activities was 2,366 million yen.

The following is a description of the situation and major factors of each category of cash flows in the fiscal year under review.

(Cash flows from (used in) operating activities)

Net cash provided by operating activities stood at 3,762 million yen (down 17.6% year on year), reflecting profit before tax of 4,486 million yen and depreciation and amortization expense of 1,881 million yen, which were partially offset by income taxes paid of 1,951 million yen.

(Cash flows from (used in) investing activities)

Net cash used in investing activities came to 3,990 million yen (up 59.8% year on year), mainly due to the acquisition of intangible assets of 3,184 million yen.

(Cash flows from (used in) financing activities)

Net cash used in financing activities was 2,366 million yen (down 1.8% year on year), chiefly attributable to cash dividends paid of 1,136 million yen and repayments of leases payable of 877 million yen.

  1. Basic policy on profit distribution and dividends for FY2019 and FY2020
    The Company positions returning profits to shareholders as an important management issue. Its basic policy is securing internal reserves for future business development and the reinforcement of the management structure and continuing to distribute stable dividends. We aim for a payout ratio of approximately 20%.
    To secure opportunities for returning profits to shareholders, we distribute dividends twice a year: interim dividends and year- end dividends. Interim dividends are determined by the Board of Directors, and year-end dividends are determined by the annual shareholders' meeting. The Articles of Incorporation stipulate that by a resolution of the Board of Directors, the Company may pay interim dividends to the shareholders or registered pledgees of shares stated or recorded in the final shareholder registry on June 30 every year.
    With respect to dividends for the fiscal year under review, we will pay an annual dividend of 13.0 yen, including the interim dividend of 6.5 yen.
    The Company forecasts that the dividend per share for the next fiscal year will be 13.2 yen (an interim dividend of 6.6 yen and a year-end dividend of 6.6 yen).

- 3 -

2. Basic Policy on the Selection of Accounting Standards

The Group has decided to voluntarily apply the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), replacing the Japanese GAAP, from the consolidated financial statements in the annual securities report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 to increase convenience for the stakeholders, including shareholders and investors in Japan and overseas, by improving the international comparability of financial information and expanding the scope of disclosure.

- 4 -

3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes

  1. Consolidated statement of financial position

(Unit: Thousands of Yen)

FY2018

FY2019

(As of December 31, 2018)

(As of December 31, 2019)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

5,626,723

3,033,768

Operating and other receivables

4,447,390

4,300,009

Inventories

238,461

252,684

Other current financial assets

30

5,000

Other current assets

306,121

395,541

Total current assets

10,618,726

7,987,002

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

442,641

2,026,600

Goodwill

11,739,040

11,802,504

Intangible assets

4,633,235

6,897,109

Investments accounted for using equity method

37,152

94,655

Other non-current financial assets

1,405,853

1,953,076

Other non-current assets

115,372

234,224

Deferred tax assets

420,864

693,392

Total non-current assets

18,794,156

23,701,560

Total assets

29,412,881

31,688,562

Liabilities and Equity

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Operating and other payables

3,623,665

3,613,128

Contract liabilities

1,616,791

1,051,622

Short-terminterest-bearing debt

378,551

754,091

Income taxes payable

1,004,527

655,300

Other current financial liabilities

72,820

76,986

Other current liabilities

1,216,718

948,841

Total current liabilities

7,913,072

7,099,967

Non-current liabilities

Long-terminterest-bearing debt

84,738

933,932

Net defined benefit liability

196,345

185,866

Non-current provisions

133,207

134,834

Deferred tax liabilities

52,097

114,337

Total non-current liabilities

466,386

1,368,970

Total liabilities

8,379,457

8,468,936

Equity

Capital stock

7,147,905

7,147,905

Share premium

7,180,289

7,199,403

Treasury shares

-3,500,454

-3,456,820

Retained earnings

9,759,561

11,928,868

Other components of equity

446,124

397,573

Total equity attributable to owners of parent

21,033,424

23,216,929

Non-controlling interests

2,697

Total equity

21,033,424

23,219,626

Total liabilities and equity

29,412,881

31,688,562

- 5 -

  1. Consolidated statement of income and consolidated statement of comprehensive income Consolidated statement of income

(Unit: Thousands of Yen)

FY2018

FY2019

(From January 1, 2018

(From January 1, 2019

to December 31, 2018)

to December 31, 2019)

Revenue

21,285,103

22,585,813

Cost of sales

-5,451,763

-6,393,692

Gross profit

15,833,340

16,192,122

Selling, general and administrative expenses

-11,750,826

-11,730,000

Other operating income

57,054

80,237

Other operating expense

-25,057

-17,262

Operating profit

4,114,511

4,525,097

Finance income

12,252

2,729

Finance costs

-12,367

-26,651

Equity in loss of affiliates

-9,153

-15,573

Profit before tax

4,105,244

4,485,602

Income tax

-1,449,621

-1,392,860

Profit

2,655,622

3,092,741

Profit attributable to:

Owners of parent

2,655,622

3,092,992

Non-controlling interests

-251

Profit

2,655,622

3,092,741

Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share (yen)

30.36

35.40

Diluted earnings per share (yen)

30.15

34.95

- 6 -

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

(Unit: Thousands of Yen)

FY2018

FY2019

(From January 1, 2018

(From January 1, 2019

to December 31, 2018)

to December 31, 2019)

Profit

2,655,622

3,092,741

Other comprehensive income

Components that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Net change in fair value of financial assets of equity

nature measured at fair value through other

61,128

-42,164

comprehensive income

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

9,053

1,982

Total components that will not be reclassified to

70,181

-40,182

profit or loss

Components that may be reclassified to profit or loss

Exchange differences on translation of foreign

-8,270

4,239

operations

Share of other comprehensive income of associates

-4,774

601

accounted for using equity method

Total components that may be reclassified to profit

-13,044

4,840

or loss

Total other comprehensive income, net of tax

57,136

-35,342

Comprehensive income

2,712,759

3,057,400

Comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of parent

2,712,759

3,057,651

Non-controlling interests

-251

Profit

2,712,759

3,057,400

- 7 -

  1. Consolidated statement of changes in equity
    FY2018 (From January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018)

(Unit: Thousands of Yen)

Equity attributable to owners of parent

Other components of equity

Capital stock

Share premium

Treasury shares

Retained earnings

Exchange

Warrants

differences on

translation of

foreign operations

Balance as of January 1, 2018

7,147,905

7,116,269

-2,736,155

8,009,349

165,866

-36,065

Changes in accounting

52,729

policies

Balance after restatement of

prior period's financial results

7,147,905

7,116,269

-2,736,155

8,062,078

165,866

-36,065

after error corrections

Profit

2,655,622

Other comprehensive income

-13,044

Total comprehensive income

2,655,622

-13,044

Purchase of treasury shares

-1,005,603

Disposal of treasury shares

64,020

241,303

-8,829

Dividends

-967,192

Share-based payment

211,682

transactions

Reclassification from other

components of equity to

9,053

retained earnings

Other changes

-4,868

Total transactions with owners

64,020

-764,300

-958,139

197,985

Balance as of December 31,

7,147,905

7,180,289

-3,500,454

9,759,561

363,850

-49,109

2018

(Unit: Thousands of Yen)

Equity attributable to owners of parent

Other components of equity

Net change in fair

value of financial

assets of equity

Remeasurements of

Total

Total equity

nature measured at

Total

fair value through

defined benefit

plans

other

comprehensive

income

Balance as of January 1, 2018

70,255

200,056

19,737,424

19,737,424

Changes in accounting

52,729

52,729

policies

Balance after restatement of

prior period's financial results

70,255

200,056

19,790,153

19,790,153

after error corrections

Profit

2,655,622

2,655,622

Other comprehensive income

61,128

9,053

57,136

57,136

57,136

Total comprehensive income

61,128

9,053

57,136

2,712,759

2,712,759

Purchase of treasury shares

-1,005,603

-1,005,603

Disposal of treasury shares

-8,829

296,494

296,494

Dividends

-967,192

-967,192

Share-based payment

211,682

211,682

211,682

transactions

Reclassification from other

components of equity to

-9,053

-9,053

retained earnings

Other changes

-4,868

-4,868

-4,868

Total transactions with owners

-9,053

188,932

-1,469,488

-1,469,488

Balance as of December 31,

131,383

446,124

21,033,424

21,033,424

2018

- 8 -

FY2019 (From January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)

(Unit: Thousands of Yen)

Equity attributable to owners of parent

Other components of equity

Capital

Share

Treasury

Retained

Exchange

Shares with

differences on

stock

premium

shares

earnings

Warrants

restriction on

translation of

transfer

foreign

operations

Balance as of January 1, 2019

7,147,905

7,180,289

-3,500,454

9,759,561

363,850

-49,109

Changes in accounting

38,969

policies

Balance after restatement of

prior period's financial results

7,147,905

7,180,289

-3,500,454

9,798,530

363,850

-49,109

after error corrections

Profit

3,092,992

Other comprehensive income

4,840

Total comprehensive income

3,092,992

4,840

Acquisition of subsidiaries

Disposal of treasury shares

-2,904

7,642

-5,610

Dividends

-1,135,758

Share-based payment

22,018

35,993

179,504

-14,000

transactions

Reclassification from other

components of equity to

173,103

retained earnings

Total transactions with owners

19,114

43,635

-962,655

173,894

-14,000

Balance as of December 31,

7,147,905

7,199,403

-3,456,820

11,928,868

537,744

-14,000

-44,269

2019

(Unit: Thousands of Yen)

Equity attributable to owners of parent

Other components of equity

Net change in fair

value of financial

Non-controlling

assets of equity

Remeasurements of

Total equity

Total

interests

nature measured at

Total

fair value through

defined benefit

plans

other

comprehensive

income

Balance as of January 1, 2019

131,383

446,124

21,033,424

21,033,424

Changes in accounting

38,969

38,969

policies

Balance after restatement of

prior period's financial results

131,383

446,124

21,072,393

21,072,393

after error corrections

Profit

3,092,992

-251

3,092,741

Other comprehensive income

-42,164

1,982

-35,342

-35,342

-35,342

Total comprehensive income

-42,164

1,982

-35,342

3,057,651

-251

3,057,400

Acquisition of subsidiaries

2,948

2,948

Disposal of treasury shares

-5,610

-872

-872

Dividends

-1,135,758

-1,135,758

Share-based payment

165,504

223,515

223,515

transactions

Reclassification from other

components of equity to

-171,121

-1,982

-173,103

retained earnings

Total transactions with owners

-171,121

-1,982

-13,209

-913,115

2,948

-910,167

Balance as of December 31,

-81,903

397,573

23,216,929

2,697

23,219,626

2019

- 9 -

(4) Consolidated statement of cash flow

(Unit: Thousands of Yen)

FY2018

FY2019

(From January 1, 2018

(From January 1, 2019

to December 31, 2018)

to December 31, 2019)

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit before tax

4,105,244

4,485,602

Depreciation and amortization expense

844,193

1,880,815

Share-based payment expenses

206,814

221,504

Finance costs (income)

114

23,922

Equity in loss (earnings) of affiliates

9,153

15,573

Decrease (increase) in operating and other receivables

532,973

140,178

Decrease (increase) in inventories

-110,324

-12,487

Increase (decrease) in operating and other payables

138,805

-32,282

Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses

-27,553

-73,224

Decrease (increase) in long-term prepaid expenses

-6,495

-87,607

Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses

185,164

-164,900

Increase (decrease) in employees' bonuses payable

396,397

-61,556

Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities

-513,761

-565,169

Increase (decrease) in consumption taxes payable

23,699

-33,279

Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities

22,339

-27,287

Other, net

-24,942

6,454

Subtotal

5,781,820

5,716,257

Interest received

1,698

741

Dividends received

3,194

3,291

Interest expenses paid

-4,124

-6,982

Income taxes paid

-1,216,297

-1,951,150

Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities

4,566,291

3,762,157

Cash flows from investing activities

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

-88,996

-41,793

Acquisition of intangible assets

-2,317,835

-3,183,773

Acquisition of investments

-113,550

-1,107,346

Proceeds from sales and redemption of investments

745,500

Purchase of investments in subsidiaries resulting in

-64,215

change in scope of consolidation

Loan advances

-1,637

-302,430

Collection of loans receivable

2,180

2,276

Payments for lease and guarantee deposits

-30,408

-18,171

Proceeds from collection of lease and guarantee deposits

29,656

7,735

Acquisition of investments accounted for using equity

-70,975

method

Other, net

24,577

43,483

Cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities

-2,496,013

-3,989,710

Cash flows from financing activities

Repayments of long-term loans payable

-653,350

-316,000

Repayments of lease obligations (during the previous

-59,559

-877,186

consolidated fiscal year)

Cash dividends paid

-967,192

-1,135,758

Purchase of treasury shares

-1,005,603

Proceeds from sales of treasury shares

296,494

4,738

Commitment line related expenses

-19,500

-41,500

Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities

-2,408,710

-2,365,706

Impact of exchange fluctuations for cash and cash

-5,163

303

equivalents

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

-343,594

-2,592,956

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

5,970,318

5,626,723

Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of period

5,626,723

3,033,768

- 10 -

  1. Notes regarding the consolidated financial statements (Notes on going concern assumption)
    Not applicable.

(Changes in accounting policies)

Starting from the fiscal year under review, the Group has applied IFRS 16 Leases (released in January 2016, hereinafter, "IFRS 16"). For the application of IFRS 16, the transitional provision under C5 (b) is taken, and the cumulative effects of the start of application is recognized as retained earnings on the date of application (January 1, 2019).

During the period of comparison, the Company, as a borrower, classifies the type of lease with which risk and economic value for owning it is transferred effectively as a finance lease, and posts assets/liabilities related to lease transactions. Other types of lease contracts are classified as operating leases, and the lease payment based on the operating lease is recognized as expenses on a straight-line basis during the lease period.

In the transition to IFRS 16, shortcuts on a practical level under IFRS 16 C3 are chosen regarding whether a lease is included in a contract, and the judgment under IAS 17 Leases (hereinafter, "IAS 17") and IFRIC 4 "Judgment on whether a lease is included in a contract" is continued.

Lease liabilities in a lease transaction are initially measured as the present value discounted using a calculated interest rate of the unsettled portion of the total lease payment on the start date of the lease. If calculation of the interest rate of the lease is difficult, the Group's additional borrowing interest rate is used, and the Group generally uses the additional borrowing interest rate as the discount rate.

With regard to the right of use asset, the initial measurement is conducted on the initial measured amount of lease liabilities adjusted by prepaid lease payments, etc. Depreciation is conducted for the right of use asset on a regular basis during the lease period.

The Group includes the right of use assets in property, plant and equipment and lease liabilities in interest-bearing debt in the consolidated statement of financial position.

The Group judges based on the substance of a contract whether the contract is a lease or not, or whether a lease is included in the contract, even if the contract is not a type of lease from the standpoint of the law.

With regard to a lease for which the lease period is terminated within 12 months and a lease with a small amount of underlying assets, the lease fee related to the lease is recognized as expenses during the lease period.

The Group recognizes lease liabilities for leases, to which IAS 17 was applied in the past for classification as operating leases, on the start date of the application of IFRS 16. The lease liabilities are measured with the present value of the remaining lease fee discounted using the borrower's additional borrowing interest rate on the start date of the application. The weighted average of the borrower's additional borrowing interest rate applied to lease liabilities, which is recognized in the consolidated statement of financial position on the start date of the application, is 0.54%.

For the measurement of the right of use assets, a method is adopted in which the measured amount of lease liabilities is adjusted by prepaid lease fee and unsettled lease fee.

In addition, the Group uses the following shortcut methods on a practical level for the application of IFRS 16.

  • A single discount rate is applied to a portfolio of leases with rationally similar characteristics
  • With regard to a contract with an extension or cancellation option, ex-post judgment is made for the calculation of the lease period.
  • A replacement for impairment loss review is based on the evaluation of the disadvantages of applying IAS 37 "Non-current provisions, contingent liabilities, and contingent assets" to a lease immediately before the start date of the application.
  • Initial direct cost is excluded from the right of use assets on the start date of the application.

As a result, in the (beginning-of-year) consolidated statement of financial position of the consolidated fiscal year under review, property, plant and equipment, and interest-bearing debt increased by 942,455 thousand yen and 886,287 thousand yen, respectively.

The impact on the consolidated statement of income is limited.

In addition, in the consolidated statement of cash flow, cash flows from financing activities declined by 810,561 thousand yen, while cash flows from operating activities increased by the same amount during the consolidated fiscal year under review.

- 11 -

The list of adjustment below indicates the non-cancelable operating lease contract to which IAS 17 was applied, which was disclosed at the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year, and lease liabilities on the start date of the application recognized in the consolidated statement of financial position.

(Unit: Thousands of Yen)

Amount

Non-cancellable operating lease contract disclosed on December 31, 2018

452,272

Non-cancellable operating lease contract disclosed on December 31, 2018

429,418

(after discounting by additional borrowing rate)

Finance lease obligations (as of December 31, 2018)

147,288

Cancellable lease operating lease contract

418,276

Other

38,592

Lease obligations as of January 1, 2019

1,033,574

(Segment information)

(1) Overview of the reportable segments

The Group provides its customers with industry-specific business applications through networks, maintenance service and supplies, and various network services on the Industrial Platform mainly in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Group develops business in a single-segment of an IT service business to the service categories of platforms and applications.

(2) Segment income and results

Since the Group has only a single business segment, the statement is omitted.

(Profit per share)

Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share and the basis of their calculation are as follows.

FY2018

FY2019

(From January 1, 2018

(From January 1, 2019

to December 31, 2018)

to December 31, 2019)

Profit attributable to owners of parent (thousand yen)

2,655,622

3,092,992

Adjustment to profit (thousand yen)

-

-

Diluted profit attributable to owners of parent (thousand yen)

2,655,622

3,092,992

Average number of common shares during the period (shares)

87,482,212

87,383,125

Impact of dilutive common shares with dilutive effects

Warrants (shares)

53,424

17,898

Stock benefit trust (shares)

537,182

1,093,342

Diluted average number of common shares during the period

88,072,818

88,494,365

(shares)

Basic earnings per share (yen)

30.36

35.40

Diluted earnings per share (yen)

30.15

34.95

(Note) The Company conducted a 2-for-1 common stock split effective April 1, 2018. The basic earnings per share and the diluted earnings per share for FY2018 are calculated on the assumption that the said stock split was implemented at the beginning of FY 2018.

(Significant subsequent events) Not applicable.

- 12 -

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 03:33:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:41pExact Sciences Announces Upsizing and Pricing of 0.3750% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2028
PR
10:39pState of Climate Action in the RDCK
PU
10:34pJAPAN EXCHANGE : FY12/2019 Financial Results
PU
10:34pJAPAN EXCHANGE : Forecast for Dividends of Surplus for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2020
PU
10:34pJAPAN EXCHANGE : FY12/2019 Business Results Briefing
PU
10:31pVisual Effects (VFX) Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Demand for High-quality Content to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
10:25pCaltex Australia fields more suitors, appoints temporary CEO
RE
10:25pTECH MAHINDRA : to Buy US Data Services Company For $42 Million
DJ
10:25pChalice Gold Mines Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2020 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase
NE
10:24pDEBT - LISTING CONFIRMATION : :EUR25,000,000 30 Year Fixed Rate Callable Notes Due 2050
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1M&G PLC : Hedge fund Third Point calls on Prudential to break up
2GOLD : Stocks tumble, oil falls, gold spikes as virus fears grip markets
3China to release 10,000 tonnes of frozen pork to Hubei - state TV
4XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION : HP to Buy Back $15 Billion in Stock to Battle Xerox Takeover Bid -- 2nd Update
5Norway's Equinor scraps contested plan to drill for oil in Great Australian Bight

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group