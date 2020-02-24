|
Japan Exchange : FY12/2019 Financial Results
02/24/2020 | 10:34pm EST
Summary of Financial Statements for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019
[IFRS] (Consolidated)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
February 14, 2020
|
Broadleaf Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock Listing:
|
Tokyo Stock Exchange 1st Section
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Representative: Kenji Oyama, Representative Director, President & CEO
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Scheduled Date for Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders: March 24, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Scheduled Starting Date for Dividend Payment:
|
|
|
|
|
March 25, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Scheduled Submission Date for Securities Report:
|
|
|
|
|
March 25, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings Supplementary Explanatory Documents:
|
|
|
|
|
Yes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings Results Briefing:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yes (For institutional investors and analysts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Consolidated Financial Results for FY2019 (from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Consolidated Results of Operations
|
|
|
(Percentage below represents increase (decrease) from the same period of previous year)
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
Operating profit
|
|
Profit before tax
|
|
Profit
|
|
|
Profit attributable to
|
Total comprehensive
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
owners of parent
|
income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of Yen
|
|
%
|
Millions of Yen
|
|
%
|
Millions of Yen
|
%
|
Millions of Yen
|
|
%
|
Millions of Yen
|
|
%
|
Millions of Yen
|
%
|
FY2019
|
|
22,586
|
|
6.1
|
|
4,525
|
|
10.0
|
|
|
4,486
|
9.3
|
|
3,093
|
|
16.5
|
3,093
|
|
16.5
|
3,057
|
12.7
|
FY2018
|
|
21,285
|
|
17.0
|
|
4,115
|
|
36.7
|
|
|
4,105
|
37.3
|
|
2,656
|
|
37.4
|
2,656
|
|
37.4
|
2,713
|
39.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings
|
|
Return on equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share
|
|
attributable to owners
|
|
|
Return on assets
|
|
|
Operating margin
|
|
|
per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of the parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
%
|
FY2019
|
|
|
|
35.40
|
|
|
|
|
34.95
|
|
|
|
14.0
|
|
|
|
14.7
|
|
|
20.0
|
FY2018
|
|
|
|
30.36
|
|
|
|
|
30.15
|
|
|
|
13.0
|
|
|
|
14.3
|
|
|
19.3
|
(Reference) Share of (profit) loss of entities accounted for using equity Method
|
|
|
|
|
FY2019: -16 million yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2018: -9 million yen
|
|
|
|
(Note) The Company conducted a 2-for-1 common stock split effective April 1, 2018. The basic earnings per share and the diluted earnings per share for FY2018 are calculated on the assumption that the said stock split was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity attributable to
|
|
Percentage of equity
|
|
Equity attributable to
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
Total equity
|
|
attributable to owners
|
|
|
owners of parent per
|
|
|
|
owners of parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of parent
|
|
|
|
|
share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of Yen
|
|
|
Millions of Yen
|
|
Millions of Yen
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
Yen
|
End of FY2019
|
|
|
31,689
|
|
|
23,220
|
|
|
23,217
|
|
|
|
|
73.3
|
|
|
265.56
|
End of FY2018
|
|
|
29,413
|
|
|
21,033
|
|
|
21,033
|
|
|
|
|
71.5
|
|
|
240.91
|
(3) Cash Flow Status
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating activities
|
|
Investing activities
|
Financing activities
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of Yen
|
|
|
Millions of Yen
|
|
|
Millions of Yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of Yen
|
FY2019
|
|
|
3,762
|
|
|
|
-3,990
|
|
|
|
-2,366
|
|
|
|
|
3,034
|
FY2018
|
|
|
4,566
|
|
|
|
-2,496
|
|
|
|
-2,409
|
|
|
|
|
5,627
|
2. Dividends
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends Per Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend Payout
|
|
|
|
Ratio of dividends
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Dividends
|
|
Ratio
|
|
|
|
|
to equity attributable
|
|
|
End of Q1
|
End of Q2
|
End of Q3
|
Year-end
|
|
Total
|
|
(Annual)
|
|
|
|
|
|
to owners of parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Consolidated)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Consolidated)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yen
|
Yen
|
|
Yen
|
Yen
|
|
Yen
|
|
Millions of Yen
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
%
|
FY2018
|
|
‒
|
5.50
|
|
|
‒
|
6.50
|
|
12.00
|
|
1,092
|
|
|
39.5
|
|
5.2
|
FY2019
|
|
‒
|
6.50
|
|
|
‒
|
6.50
|
|
13.00
|
|
1,185
|
|
|
36.7
|
|
5.1
|
FY2020 (Forecast)
|
|
‒
|
6.60
|
|
|
‒
|
6.60
|
|
13.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
37.2
|
|
3. Earnings Forecast for FY2020 (from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)
(Percentages below represent increases (decreases) from the same period of the previous fiscal year.)
|
|
Revenue
|
|
Operating profit
|
|
Profit before tax
|
|
Profit attributable to
|
Basic earnings
|
|
|
|
|
owners of parent
|
|
per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of Yen
|
|
%
|
Millions of Yen
|
|
%
|
Millions of Yen
|
|
%
|
Millions of Yen
|
|
%
|
Yen
|
1st Half of FY2020
|
11,200
|
|
1.2
|
2,000
|
|
-3.8
|
2,000
|
|
-3.6
|
1,300
|
|
-4.5
|
14.87
|
FY2020
|
22,700
|
|
0.5
|
4,600
|
|
1.7
|
4,600
|
|
2.6
|
3,100
|
|
0.2
|
35.46
* Notes
-
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (changes of specified subsidiaries with change of the scope of consolidation): No
-
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates
-
-
Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: Yes
-
Other changes in accounting policies: No
-
Changes in accounting estimates: No
(Note) For details, see "3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes, (5) Notes regarding the consolidated financial statements (Changes in accounting policies)" on page 11 of the attached material.
|
(3) Number of shares outstanding (common stock)
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Number of shares outstanding (including
|
FY2019
|
97,896,800
|
FY2018
|
97,896,800
|
|
treasury stock)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Number of shares of treasury stock
|
FY2019
|
10,469,263
|
FY2018
|
10,588,336
|
3.
|
Average number of shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
FY2019
|
87,383,125
|
FY2018
|
87,482,212
|
|
(during the period)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note) The Company conducted a 2-for-1 common stock split effective April 1, 2018. The average number of shares for FY2018
|
|
is calculated on the assumption that the said stock split was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
(Reference) Summary of nonconsolidated financial results
Nonconsolidated results of operations for FY2019 (from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)
-
Nonconsolidated results of operations
(Percentage below represents increase (decrease) from the same period of previous year)
|
|
Net sales
|
|
Operating income
|
|
Ordinary income
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of Yen
|
|
%
|
Millions of Yen
|
|
%
|
Millions of Yen
|
|
%
|
Millions of Yen
|
|
%
|
FY2019
|
19,860
|
|
4.5
|
3,416
|
|
-2.3
|
3,389
|
|
-3.3
|
2,322
|
|
14.8
|
FY2018
|
19,013
|
|
10.4
|
3,498
|
|
27.3
|
3,507
|
|
27.8
|
2,023
|
|
36.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share
|
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2019
|
|
|
26.57
|
|
|
26.24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2018
|
|
|
23.12
|
|
|
22.97
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note) The Company conducted a 2-for-1 common stock split effective April 1, 2018. The earnings per share and the diluted earnings per share for FY2018 are calculated on the assumption that the said stock split was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
(2) Nonconsolidated financial position
|
|
|
Total assets
|
Net assets
|
Shareholders' equity ratio
|
Net assets per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of Yen
|
Millions of Yen
|
%
|
Yen
|
FY2019
|
|
24,850
|
19,205
|
77.3
|
219.67
|
FY2018
|
|
24,731
|
18,213
|
73.6
|
208.60
|
(Reference) Shareholders' equity
|
|
FY2019: 19,205 million yen
|
FY2018: 18,213 million yen
|
-
Summaries of financial statements are outside the scope of audit procedures by certified public accountants and audit firm.
-
Comment regarding appropriate usage of earnings forecast, and other special notes
(Note on forward-looking statements)
The forward-looking statements such as earnings forecasts contained in this document are based on the information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions which are regarded as legitimate. The Company makes no warranty as to the achievability of what is described in the statements. Actual results may differ from these forecasts due to various factors.
(Availability of earnings supplementary explanatory documents and information on earnings results briefings) The Company will hold a results briefing for institutional investors and analysts on Monday, February 17, 2020. The video of this results briefing will be posted on the Company's website.
|
○Table of Contents of Attached Material
|
|
1. Overview of Results of Operations, Etc. .................................................................................................................................
|
2
|
(1)
|
Overview of financial results in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 .....................................................................
|
2
|
(2)
|
Overview of financial position in the fiscal year under review........................................................................................
|
2
|
(3)
|
Basic policy on profit distribution and dividends for FY2019 and FY2020 ....................................................................
|
3
|
2. Basic Policy on the Selection of Accounting Standards ..........................................................................................................
|
4
|
3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes ..............................................................................................................
|
5
|
(1)
|
Consolidated statement of financial position ...................................................................................................................
|
5
|
(2)
|
Consolidated statement of income and consolidated statement of comprehensive income..............................................
|
6
|
|
Consolidated statement of income ...................................................................................................................................
|
6
|
|
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income ..........................................................................................................
|
7
|
(3)
|
Consolidated statement of changes in equity ...................................................................................................................
|
8
|
(4)
|
Consolidated statement of cash flows ..............................................................................................................................
|
10
|
(5)
|
Notes regarding the consolidated financial statements ....................................................................................................
|
11
|
|
(Notes on going concern assumption)..............................................................................................................................
|
11
|
|
(Changes in accounting policies) .....................................................................................................................................
|
11
|
|
(Segment information) .....................................................................................................................................................
|
12
|
|
(Profit per share) ..............................................................................................................................................................
|
12
|
|
(Significant subsequent events) .......................................................................................................................................
|
12
1. Overview of Results of Operations, Etc.
-
Overview of financial results in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019
-
-
Results of operations in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019
In the fiscal year under review (from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019), despite the uncertainty regarding the future that is mainly attributable to increasing geopolitical risks caused by the U.S.-China trade friction and concerns over the Middle East situation, the Japanese economy has seen a gradual recovery thanks to the improved corporate earnings and employment/income environments.
In the information service industry to which the Group belongs, corporate capital investment demand is rising, centered around digital transformation (DX) that transforms business models by using IT, which includes systems for increasing productivity for the purpose of facilitating and promoting work style reform as well as in strategic areas such as digital marketing and big data analytics.
Under these conditions, the Group has advocated the management policy of "acceleration from a package vendor to platformer" and enhanced development investment to improve the additional value of the Broadleaf Cloud Platform digital platform while promoting the expansion of the customer base.
As a result, revenue in the fiscal year under review increased 6.1% year on year, to 22,586 million yen. Operating profit rose to 4,525 million yen (up 10.0% year on year), profit before tax stood at 4,486 million yen (up 9.3% year on year), and profit attributable to owners of parent recorded 3,093 million yen (up 16.5% year on year).
The Company has a single business segment, which consists of IT services. A breakdown of revenue by category is shown in the table below.
|
|
|
|
(Unit: Millions of Yen)
|
|
FY2018
|
FY2019
|
|
Classification
|
(From Jan. 1
|
(From Jan. 1
|
Year-on-year rate of change
|
|
to Dec. 31, 2018)
|
to Dec. 31, 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Platforms
|
9,543
|
10,192
|
6.8%
|
|
|
|
|
Applications
|
11,742
|
12,394
|
5.6%
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
21,285
|
22,586
|
6.1%
|
|
|
|
(Note) From the consolidated fiscal year under review, based on the Medium-term Management Strategies <2019-2021> described in the "FY12/2018 Business Results Briefing," which was announced on February 14, 2019, the classification of the revenue by segment is changed in line with the progress of the Group's growth strategies. The figures for the previous consolidated fiscal year are also indicated based on this new classification.
(ii) Outlook for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020
With respect to consolidated results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020, the Company forecasts 22,700 million yen in revenue, 4,600 million yen in operating profit, 4,600 million yen in profit before tax and 3,100 million yen in profit attributable to owners of parent.
The Company will move forward steadily with its efforts to renew contracts with the users of existing systems and acquire new customers, while at the same time enhancing its initiatives for expanding the use of the electronic trading platform for car repair parts operated by the Company. On the other hand, in order to expand the business areas in the future, we will continue developing the services relating to the Broadleaf Cloud Platform.
-
Overview of financial position in the fiscal year under review
-
-
Assets, liabilities, and net assets
Total assets at the end of the fiscal year under review increased 2,276 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year, to 31,689 million yen (up 7.7% year on year). Current assets fell 2,632 million yen, to 7,987 million yen (down 24.8%), and non- current assets increased 4,907 million yen, to 23,702 million yen (up 26.1%). The decrease in current assets was mainly attributable to a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of 2,593 million yen. The increase in non-current assets was caused primarily by a rise in property, plant and equipment of 1,584 million yen and a rise in intangible assets of 2,264 million yen.
Liabilities rose by 89 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year, to 8,469 million yen (up 1.1% year on year). Current liabilities decreased 813 million yen, to 7,100 million yen (down 10.3%). Non-current liabilities climbed 903 million yen, to 1,369 million yen (up 193.5%). The main factor contributing to the decrease in current liabilities was a decrease in contract liabilities of 565 million yen. The increase in non-current liabilities was mainly attributable to an increase in long-term interest- bearing debt of 849 million yen.
Total equity rose 2,186 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year, to 23,220 million yen (up 10.4% year on year). The increase in total equity was chiefly attributable to an increase of 2,169 million yen in retained earnings.
As a result, the percentage of equity attributable to owners of parent rose 1.8 percentage points from 71.5% at the end of the previous fiscal year to 73.3%.
(ii) Cash flows
Cash and cash equivalents ("cash") at the end of the fiscal year under review declined 2,593 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year, to 3,034 million yen. Net cash provided by operating activities stood at 3,762 million yen. Net cash used in investing activities came to 3,990 million yen. Net cash used in financing activities was 2,366 million yen.
The following is a description of the situation and major factors of each category of cash flows in the fiscal year under review.
(Cash flows from (used in) operating activities)
Net cash provided by operating activities stood at 3,762 million yen (down 17.6% year on year), reflecting profit before tax of 4,486 million yen and depreciation and amortization expense of 1,881 million yen, which were partially offset by income taxes paid of 1,951 million yen.
(Cash flows from (used in) investing activities)
Net cash used in investing activities came to 3,990 million yen (up 59.8% year on year), mainly due to the acquisition of intangible assets of 3,184 million yen.
(Cash flows from (used in) financing activities)
Net cash used in financing activities was 2,366 million yen (down 1.8% year on year), chiefly attributable to cash dividends paid of 1,136 million yen and repayments of leases payable of 877 million yen.
-
Basic policy on profit distribution and dividends for FY2019 and FY2020
The Company positions returning profits to shareholders as an important management issue. Its basic policy is securing internal reserves for future business development and the reinforcement of the management structure and continuing to distribute stable dividends. We aim for a payout ratio of approximately 20%.
To secure opportunities for returning profits to shareholders, we distribute dividends twice a year: interim dividends and year- end dividends. Interim dividends are determined by the Board of Directors, and year-end dividends are determined by the annual shareholders' meeting. The Articles of Incorporation stipulate that by a resolution of the Board of Directors, the Company may pay interim dividends to the shareholders or registered pledgees of shares stated or recorded in the final shareholder registry on June 30 every year.
With respect to dividends for the fiscal year under review, we will pay an annual dividend of 13.0 yen, including the interim dividend of 6.5 yen.
The Company forecasts that the dividend per share for the next fiscal year will be 13.2 yen (an interim dividend of 6.6 yen and a year-end dividend of 6.6 yen).
2. Basic Policy on the Selection of Accounting Standards
The Group has decided to voluntarily apply the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), replacing the Japanese GAAP, from the consolidated financial statements in the annual securities report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 to increase convenience for the stakeholders, including shareholders and investors in Japan and overseas, by improving the international comparability of financial information and expanding the scope of disclosure.
3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes
-
Consolidated statement of financial position
|
|
|
|
(Unit: Thousands of Yen)
|
|
|
FY2018
|
FY2019
|
|
|
(As of December 31, 2018)
|
(As of December 31, 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
5,626,723
|
3,033,768
|
Operating and other receivables
|
4,447,390
|
4,300,009
|
Inventories
|
238,461
|
252,684
|
Other current financial assets
|
30
|
5,000
|
Other current assets
|
306,121
|
395,541
|
Total current assets
|
10,618,726
|
7,987,002
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
442,641
|
2,026,600
|
Goodwill
|
11,739,040
|
11,802,504
|
Intangible assets
|
4,633,235
|
6,897,109
|
Investments accounted for using equity method
|
37,152
|
94,655
|
Other non-current financial assets
|
1,405,853
|
1,953,076
|
Other non-current assets
|
115,372
|
234,224
|
Deferred tax assets
|
420,864
|
693,392
|
Total non-current assets
|
18,794,156
|
23,701,560
|
Total assets
|
29,412,881
|
31,688,562
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
Operating and other payables
|
3,623,665
|
3,613,128
|
Contract liabilities
|
1,616,791
|
1,051,622
|
Short-terminterest-bearing debt
|
378,551
|
754,091
|
Income taxes payable
|
1,004,527
|
655,300
|
Other current financial liabilities
|
72,820
|
76,986
|
Other current liabilities
|
1,216,718
|
948,841
|
Total current liabilities
|
7,913,072
|
7,099,967
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
Long-terminterest-bearing debt
|
84,738
|
933,932
|
Net defined benefit liability
|
196,345
|
185,866
|
Non-current provisions
|
133,207
|
134,834
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
52,097
|
114,337
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
466,386
|
1,368,970
|
Total liabilities
|
8,379,457
|
8,468,936
|
Equity
|
|
|
Capital stock
|
7,147,905
|
7,147,905
|
Share premium
|
7,180,289
|
7,199,403
|
Treasury shares
|
-3,500,454
|
-3,456,820
|
Retained earnings
|
9,759,561
|
11,928,868
|
Other components of equity
|
446,124
|
397,573
|
Total equity attributable to owners of parent
|
21,033,424
|
23,216,929
|
Non-controlling interests
|
－
|
2,697
|
Total equity
|
21,033,424
|
23,219,626
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
29,412,881
|
31,688,562
|
|
|
|
-
Consolidated statement of income and consolidated statement of comprehensive income Consolidated statement of income
|
|
|
(Unit: Thousands of Yen)
|
|
FY2018
|
FY2019
|
|
(From January 1, 2018
|
(From January 1, 2019
|
|
to December 31, 2018)
|
to December 31, 2019)
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
21,285,103
|
22,585,813
|
Cost of sales
|
-5,451,763
|
-6,393,692
|
Gross profit
|
15,833,340
|
16,192,122
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
-11,750,826
|
-11,730,000
|
Other operating income
|
57,054
|
80,237
|
Other operating expense
|
-25,057
|
-17,262
|
Operating profit
|
4,114,511
|
4,525,097
|
Finance income
|
12,252
|
2,729
|
Finance costs
|
-12,367
|
-26,651
|
Equity in loss of affiliates
|
-9,153
|
-15,573
|
Profit before tax
|
4,105,244
|
4,485,602
|
Income tax
|
-1,449,621
|
-1,392,860
|
Profit
|
2,655,622
|
3,092,741
|
Profit attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of parent
|
2,655,622
|
3,092,992
|
Non-controlling interests
|
－
|
-251
|
Profit
|
2,655,622
|
3,092,741
|
Earnings per share
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share (yen)
|
30.36
|
35.40
|
Diluted earnings per share (yen)
|
30.15
|
34.95
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
(Unit: Thousands of Yen)
|
|
|
FY2018
|
FY2019
|
|
|
(From January 1, 2018
|
(From January 1, 2019
|
|
|
to December 31, 2018)
|
to December 31, 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
Profit
|
2,655,622
|
3,092,741
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
|
Components that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
|
|
|
Net change in fair value of financial assets of equity
|
|
|
nature measured at fair value through other
|
61,128
|
-42,164
|
comprehensive income
|
|
|
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
|
9,053
|
1,982
|
Total components that will not be reclassified to
|
70,181
|
-40,182
|
profit or loss
|
|
|
Components that may be reclassified to profit or loss
|
|
|
Exchange differences on translation of foreign
|
-8,270
|
4,239
|
operations
|
|
|
Share of other comprehensive income of associates
|
-4,774
|
601
|
accounted for using equity method
|
|
|
Total components that may be reclassified to profit
|
-13,044
|
4,840
|
or loss
|
|
|
Total other comprehensive income, net of tax
|
57,136
|
-35,342
|
Comprehensive income
|
2,712,759
|
3,057,400
|
Comprehensive income attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of parent
|
2,712,759
|
3,057,651
|
Non-controlling interests
|
－
|
-251
|
Profit
|
2,712,759
|
3,057,400
|
|
|
|
-
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
FY2018 (From January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unit: Thousands of Yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity attributable to owners of parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other components of equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital stock
|
Share premium
|
Treasury shares
|
Retained earnings
|
|
Exchange
|
|
Warrants
|
differences on
|
|
|
|
|
|
translation of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
foreign operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance as of January 1, 2018
|
7,147,905
|
7,116,269
|
-2,736,155
|
8,009,349
|
165,866
|
-36,065
|
Changes in accounting
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
52,729
|
－
|
－
|
policies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance after restatement of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
prior period's financial results
|
7,147,905
|
7,116,269
|
-2,736,155
|
8,062,078
|
165,866
|
-36,065
|
after error corrections
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
2,655,622
|
－
|
－
|
Other comprehensive income
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
-13,044
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive income
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
2,655,622
|
－
|
-13,044
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of treasury shares
|
－
|
－
|
-1,005,603
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
Disposal of treasury shares
|
－
|
64,020
|
241,303
|
－
|
-8,829
|
－
|
Dividends
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
-967,192
|
－
|
－
|
Share-based payment
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
211,682
|
－
|
transactions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reclassification from other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
components of equity to
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
9,053
|
－
|
－
|
retained earnings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other changes
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
-4,868
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total transactions with owners
|
－
|
64,020
|
-764,300
|
-958,139
|
197,985
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance as of December 31,
|
7,147,905
|
7,180,289
|
-3,500,454
|
9,759,561
|
363,850
|
-49,109
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unit: Thousands of Yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity attributable to owners of parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other components of equity
|
|
|
|
|
Net change in fair
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
value of financial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
assets of equity
|
Remeasurements of
|
|
Total
|
Total equity
|
|
|
nature measured at
|
Total
|
|
|
|
fair value through
|
defined benefit
|
|
|
|
|
plans
|
|
|
|
|
|
other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
comprehensive
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance as of January 1, 2018
|
70,255
|
－
|
200,056
|
19,737,424
|
19,737,424
|
|
Changes in accounting
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
52,729
|
52,729
|
|
policies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance after restatement of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
prior period's financial results
|
70,255
|
－
|
200,056
|
19,790,153
|
19,790,153
|
|
after error corrections
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
2,655,622
|
2,655,622
|
|
Other comprehensive income
|
61,128
|
9,053
|
57,136
|
57,136
|
57,136
|
|
Total comprehensive income
|
61,128
|
9,053
|
57,136
|
2,712,759
|
2,712,759
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of treasury shares
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
-1,005,603
|
-1,005,603
|
|
Disposal of treasury shares
|
－
|
－
|
-8,829
|
296,494
|
296,494
|
|
Dividends
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
-967,192
|
-967,192
|
|
Share-based payment
|
－
|
－
|
211,682
|
211,682
|
211,682
|
|
transactions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reclassification from other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
components of equity to
|
－
|
-9,053
|
-9,053
|
－
|
－
|
|
retained earnings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other changes
|
－
|
－
|
-4,868
|
-4,868
|
-4,868
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total transactions with owners
|
－
|
-9,053
|
188,932
|
-1,469,488
|
-1,469,488
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance as of December 31,
|
131,383
|
－
|
446,124
|
21,033,424
|
21,033,424
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2019 (From January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)
(Unit: Thousands of Yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity attributable to owners of parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other components of equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital
|
|
Share
|
|
Treasury
|
|
Retained
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares with
|
differences on
|
|
stock
|
|
premium
|
|
shares
|
|
earnings
|
|
Warrants
|
restriction on
|
translation of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
transfer
|
foreign
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance as of January 1, 2019
|
7,147,905
|
|
7,180,289
|
|
-3,500,454
|
|
9,759,561
|
|
363,850
|
－
|
-49,109
|
Changes in accounting
|
－
|
|
－
|
|
|
－
|
|
38,969
|
|
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
policies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance after restatement of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
prior period's financial results
|
7,147,905
|
|
7,180,289
|
|
-3,500,454
|
|
9,798,530
|
|
363,850
|
－
|
-49,109
|
after error corrections
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit
|
－
|
|
－
|
|
|
－
|
|
3,092,992
|
|
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
Other comprehensive income
|
－
|
|
－
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
－
|
－
|
4,840
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive income
|
－
|
|
－
|
|
|
－
|
|
3,092,992
|
|
|
－
|
－
|
4,840
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition of subsidiaries
|
－
|
|
－
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
Disposal of treasury shares
|
－
|
|
-2,904
|
|
7,642
|
|
|
－
|
|
-5,610
|
－
|
－
|
Dividends
|
－
|
|
－
|
|
|
－
|
|
-1,135,758
|
|
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
Share-based payment
|
－
|
|
22,018
|
|
35,993
|
|
|
－
|
|
179,504
|
-14,000
|
－
|
transactions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reclassification from other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
components of equity to
|
－
|
|
－
|
|
|
－
|
|
173,103
|
|
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
retained earnings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total transactions with owners
|
－
|
|
19,114
|
|
43,635
|
|
-962,655
|
|
173,894
|
-14,000
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance as of December 31,
|
7,147,905
|
|
7,199,403
|
|
-3,456,820
|
|
11,928,868
|
|
537,744
|
-14,000
|
-44,269
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unit: Thousands of Yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity attributable to owners of parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other components of equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net change in fair
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
value of financial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-controlling
|
|
|
|
assets of equity
|
Remeasurements of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
interests
|
|
|
nature measured at
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
fair value through
|
defined benefit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
plans
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
comprehensive
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance as of January 1, 2019
|
131,383
|
|
－
|
|
|
446,124
|
|
21,033,424
|
|
－
|
|
21,033,424
|
Changes in accounting
|
－
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
－
|
|
38,969
|
|
－
|
|
38,969
|
policies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance after restatement of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
prior period's financial results
|
131,383
|
|
－
|
|
|
446,124
|
|
21,072,393
|
|
－
|
|
21,072,393
|
after error corrections
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit
|
－
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
－
|
|
3,092,992
|
|
-251
|
|
3,092,741
|
Other comprehensive income
|
-42,164
|
1,982
|
|
|
-35,342
|
|
-35,342
|
|
－
|
|
-35,342
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive income
|
-42,164
|
1,982
|
|
|
-35,342
|
|
3,057,651
|
|
-251
|
|
3,057,400
|
Acquisition of subsidiaries
|
－
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
－
|
|
2,948
|
|
2,948
|
Disposal of treasury shares
|
－
|
|
－
|
|
|
-5,610
|
|
-872
|
|
－
|
|
-872
|
Dividends
|
－
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
－
|
|
-1,135,758
|
|
－
|
|
-1,135,758
|
Share-based payment
|
－
|
|
－
|
|
|
165,504
|
|
223,515
|
|
－
|
|
223,515
|
transactions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reclassification from other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
components of equity to
|
-171,121
|
-1,982
|
|
|
-173,103
|
|
|
－
|
|
－
|
|
－
|
retained earnings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total transactions with owners
|
-171,121
|
-1,982
|
|
|
-13,209
|
|
-913,115
|
|
2,948
|
|
-910,167
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance as of December 31,
|
-81,903
|
|
－
|
|
|
397,573
|
|
23,216,929
|
|
2,697
|
|
23,219,626
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(4) Consolidated statement of cash flow
|
|
|
(Unit: Thousands of Yen)
|
|
FY2018
|
FY2019
|
|
(From January 1, 2018
|
(From January 1, 2019
|
|
to December 31, 2018)
|
to December 31, 2019)
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
Profit before tax
|
4,105,244
|
4,485,602
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
844,193
|
1,880,815
|
Share-based payment expenses
|
206,814
|
221,504
|
Finance costs (income)
|
114
|
23,922
|
Equity in loss (earnings) of affiliates
|
9,153
|
15,573
|
Decrease (increase) in operating and other receivables
|
532,973
|
140,178
|
Decrease (increase) in inventories
|
-110,324
|
-12,487
|
Increase (decrease) in operating and other payables
|
138,805
|
-32,282
|
Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses
|
-27,553
|
-73,224
|
Decrease (increase) in long-term prepaid expenses
|
-6,495
|
-87,607
|
Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses
|
185,164
|
-164,900
|
Increase (decrease) in employees' bonuses payable
|
396,397
|
-61,556
|
Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities
|
-513,761
|
-565,169
|
Increase (decrease) in consumption taxes payable
|
23,699
|
-33,279
|
Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities
|
22,339
|
-27,287
|
Other, net
|
-24,942
|
6,454
|
Subtotal
|
5,781,820
|
5,716,257
|
Interest received
|
1,698
|
741
|
Dividends received
|
3,194
|
3,291
|
Interest expenses paid
|
-4,124
|
-6,982
|
Income taxes paid
|
-1,216,297
|
-1,951,150
|
Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities
|
4,566,291
|
3,762,157
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
|
-88,996
|
-41,793
|
Acquisition of intangible assets
|
-2,317,835
|
-3,183,773
|
Acquisition of investments
|
-113,550
|
-1,107,346
|
Proceeds from sales and redemption of investments
|
－
|
745,500
|
Purchase of investments in subsidiaries resulting in
|
－
|
-64,215
|
change in scope of consolidation
|
|
|
Loan advances
|
-1,637
|
-302,430
|
Collection of loans receivable
|
2,180
|
2,276
|
Payments for lease and guarantee deposits
|
-30,408
|
-18,171
|
Proceeds from collection of lease and guarantee deposits
|
29,656
|
7,735
|
Acquisition of investments accounted for using equity
|
－
|
-70,975
|
method
|
|
|
Other, net
|
24,577
|
43,483
|
Cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities
|
-2,496,013
|
-3,989,710
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
Repayments of long-term loans payable
|
-653,350
|
-316,000
|
Repayments of lease obligations (during the previous
|
-59,559
|
-877,186
|
consolidated fiscal year)
|
|
|
Cash dividends paid
|
-967,192
|
-1,135,758
|
Purchase of treasury shares
|
-1,005,603
|
－
|
Proceeds from sales of treasury shares
|
296,494
|
4,738
|
Commitment line related expenses
|
-19,500
|
-41,500
|
Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities
|
-2,408,710
|
-2,365,706
|
Impact of exchange fluctuations for cash and cash
|
-5,163
|
303
|
equivalents
|
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
-343,594
|
-2,592,956
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
5,970,318
|
5,626,723
|
Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
5,626,723
|
3,033,768
|
|
|
-
Notes regarding the consolidated financial statements (Notes on going concern assumption)
Not applicable.
(Changes in accounting policies)
Starting from the fiscal year under review, the Group has applied IFRS 16 Leases (released in January 2016, hereinafter, "IFRS 16"). For the application of IFRS 16, the transitional provision under C5 (b) is taken, and the cumulative effects of the start of application is recognized as retained earnings on the date of application (January 1, 2019).
During the period of comparison, the Company, as a borrower, classifies the type of lease with which risk and economic value for owning it is transferred effectively as a finance lease, and posts assets/liabilities related to lease transactions. Other types of lease contracts are classified as operating leases, and the lease payment based on the operating lease is recognized as expenses on a straight-line basis during the lease period.
In the transition to IFRS 16, shortcuts on a practical level under IFRS 16 C3 are chosen regarding whether a lease is included in a contract, and the judgment under IAS 17 Leases (hereinafter, "IAS 17") and IFRIC 4 "Judgment on whether a lease is included in a contract" is continued.
Lease liabilities in a lease transaction are initially measured as the present value discounted using a calculated interest rate of the unsettled portion of the total lease payment on the start date of the lease. If calculation of the interest rate of the lease is difficult, the Group's additional borrowing interest rate is used, and the Group generally uses the additional borrowing interest rate as the discount rate.
With regard to the right of use asset, the initial measurement is conducted on the initial measured amount of lease liabilities adjusted by prepaid lease payments, etc. Depreciation is conducted for the right of use asset on a regular basis during the lease period.
The Group includes the right of use assets in property, plant and equipment and lease liabilities in interest-bearing debt in the consolidated statement of financial position.
The Group judges based on the substance of a contract whether the contract is a lease or not, or whether a lease is included in the contract, even if the contract is not a type of lease from the standpoint of the law.
With regard to a lease for which the lease period is terminated within 12 months and a lease with a small amount of underlying assets, the lease fee related to the lease is recognized as expenses during the lease period.
The Group recognizes lease liabilities for leases, to which IAS 17 was applied in the past for classification as operating leases, on the start date of the application of IFRS 16. The lease liabilities are measured with the present value of the remaining lease fee discounted using the borrower's additional borrowing interest rate on the start date of the application. The weighted average of the borrower's additional borrowing interest rate applied to lease liabilities, which is recognized in the consolidated statement of financial position on the start date of the application, is 0.54%.
For the measurement of the right of use assets, a method is adopted in which the measured amount of lease liabilities is adjusted by prepaid lease fee and unsettled lease fee.
In addition, the Group uses the following shortcut methods on a practical level for the application of IFRS 16.
-
A single discount rate is applied to a portfolio of leases with rationally similar characteristics
-
With regard to a contract with an extension or cancellation option, ex-post judgment is made for the calculation of the lease period.
-
A replacement for impairment loss review is based on the evaluation of the disadvantages of applying IAS 37 "Non-current provisions, contingent liabilities, and contingent assets" to a lease immediately before the start date of the application.
-
Initial direct cost is excluded from the right of use assets on the start date of the application.
As a result, in the (beginning-of-year) consolidated statement of financial position of the consolidated fiscal year under review, property, plant and equipment, and interest-bearing debt increased by 942,455 thousand yen and 886,287 thousand yen, respectively.
The impact on the consolidated statement of income is limited.
In addition, in the consolidated statement of cash flow, cash flows from financing activities declined by 810,561 thousand yen, while cash flows from operating activities increased by the same amount during the consolidated fiscal year under review.
The list of adjustment below indicates the non-cancelable operating lease contract to which IAS 17 was applied, which was disclosed at the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year, and lease liabilities on the start date of the application recognized in the consolidated statement of financial position.
(Unit: Thousands of Yen)
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
Non-cancellable operating lease contract disclosed on December 31, 2018
|
452,272
|
Non-cancellable operating lease contract disclosed on December 31, 2018
|
429,418
|
(after discounting by additional borrowing rate)
|
|
Finance lease obligations (as of December 31, 2018)
|
147,288
|
Cancellable lease operating lease contract
|
418,276
|
Other
|
38,592
|
|
|
Lease obligations as of January 1, 2019
|
1,033,574
|
|
(Segment information)
(1) Overview of the reportable segments
The Group provides its customers with industry-specific business applications through networks, maintenance service and supplies, and various network services on the Industrial Platform mainly in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Group develops business in a single-segment of an IT service business to the service categories of platforms and applications.
(2) Segment income and results
Since the Group has only a single business segment, the statement is omitted.
(Profit per share)
Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share and the basis of their calculation are as follows.
|
|
FY2018
|
FY2019
|
|
(From January 1, 2018
|
(From January 1, 2019
|
|
to December 31, 2018)
|
to December 31, 2019)
|
Profit attributable to owners of parent (thousand yen)
|
2,655,622
|
3,092,992
|
Adjustment to profit (thousand yen)
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
Diluted profit attributable to owners of parent (thousand yen)
|
2,655,622
|
3,092,992
|
|
|
|
Average number of common shares during the period (shares)
|
87,482,212
|
87,383,125
|
Impact of dilutive common shares with dilutive effects
|
|
|
Warrants (shares)
|
53,424
|
17,898
|
Stock benefit trust (shares)
|
537,182
|
1,093,342
|
|
|
|
Diluted average number of common shares during the period
|
88,072,818
|
88,494,365
|
(shares)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share (yen)
|
30.36
|
35.40
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share (yen)
|
30.15
|
34.95
|
|
|
(Note) The Company conducted a 2-for-1 common stock split effective April 1, 2018. The basic earnings per share and the diluted earnings per share for FY2018 are calculated on the assumption that the said stock split was implemented at the beginning of FY 2018.
(Significant subsequent events) Not applicable.
|
|