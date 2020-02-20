|
Japan Exchange : FY2019 3rd Quarter Financial Results
02/20/2020 | 08:02pm EST
GLORY LTD. (6457) Consolidated Financial Results
(TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE ONLY)for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
This is a translation of the original Japanese text of the "Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020." Should there be any discrepancy between any part of this translation and the original Japanese text, the latter shall prevail.
Consolidated Financial Results
for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
Company Name:
GLORY LTD.
February 6, 2020
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo (1st Section)
Code number:
6457
URL:
https://corporate.glory-global.com/
Representative:
Motozumi Miwa
President & Representative Director
Contact person:
Yukihiro Fujikawa
Executive Officer; Executive General Manager, Finance Headquarters
TEL +81-79-297-3131
Scheduled filing date of Quarterly Securities Report:
February 13, 2020
Scheduled date of dividend payments:
―
Preparation of quarterly earnings supplementary explanatory material:
Yes
Holding of quarterly earnings presentation:
Yes (for analysts and institutional investors)
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded downward.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (from April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results (cumulative)
(The percentages show the changes from the corresponding period of the previous year.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income attributable to
(Millions of yen)
Nine months ended
160,785
12,697
11,950
7,237
December 31, 2019
Nine months ended
December 31, 2018
(Note) Comprehensive income
Nine months ended December 31, 2019:
Net income per share
|
(Reference) EBITDA (Operating income + Depreciation + Amortization of goodwill)
Net income before amortization of goodwill (Net income attributable to owners of parent + Amortization of goodwill)
GLORY LTD. (6457)
(TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE ONLY)
Consolidated Financial Results
for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year
|
|
|
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
|
|
|
As of December 31,
|
(Reference) Ownership equity
2. Dividends
|
|
|
|
|
3. Consolidated Financial Forecast for the Year Ending March 31, 2020 (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)
(The percentages show the changes from the corresponding period of the previous year.)
|
|
Net income before amortization of goodwill
|
|
|
|
GLORY LTD. (6457) Consolidated Financial Results
(TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE ONLY)for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
Notes:
-
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries involving a change in the scope of consolidation): None
|
(2)
|
Application of accounting methods specific to preparation of the quarterly consolidated financial statements:
|
Yes
|
(3)
|
Changes in accounting policies and estimates, and restatements
|
|
|
|
(a) Changes in accounting policies associated with revisions of accounting standards, etc.:
|
Yes
|
|
|
(b) Changes in accounting policies other than (a):
|
None
|
|
|
(c) Changes in accounting estimates:
|
None
|
|
|
(d) Restatements:
|
None
|
(Note) For more information, please refer to "2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes Thereto (3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements, Changes in Accounting Policies" on page 10 of the Attachment.
(4) Total number of shares issued (common shares)
(a) Total number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
|
As of December 31, 2019:
|
63,638,210 shares
|
As of March 31, 2019:
|
68,638,210 shares
|
(b) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
|
As of December 31, 2019:
|
2,865,997 shares
|
As of March 31, 2019:
|
7,865,917 shares
-
Average number of shares (cumulative from the beginning of the period) Nine months ended December 31, 2019: 60,420,684 shares Nine months ended December 31, 2018: 62,101,417 shares
(Note) In addition to the number of treasury shares at the end of the period, there also existed Company shares owned by the "Board Incentive Plan (BIP) Trust Account" and "Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) Trust Account." (As of December 31, 2019: 342,364 shares, As of March 31, 2019: 380,898 shares)
(Note) Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
(Note) Explanation regarding the appropriate use of financial forecasts and other special items (Caution concerning forward-looking statements)
The forward-looking statements such as operational forecasts contained in this report are based on the information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions which the Company regards as legitimate, and are not promises regarding the achievement of forecasts. Actual performance may differ greatly from these forecasts due to various present and future factors. For the assumptions and other related matters concerning the financial forecasts, please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on the Financial Statements,
(2) Consolidated Financial Forecasts and Other Forward-looking Statements" on page 5 of the Attachment.
GLORY LTD. (6457)
Consolidated Financial Results
(TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE ONLY)
for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year
Attachment
Contents
|
1. Qualitative Information on the Financial Statements..............................................................................................
(1)
Operating Results ...........................................................................................................................................................................
(2)
Consolidated Financial Forecasts and Other Forward-looking Statements.....................................................................................
2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes Thereto ......................................................
(1)
Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet ...........................................................................................................................................
(2)
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income ..................................................................................
Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income .................................................................................................................................
|
|
(3)
Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements...................................................................................................................
Notes Regarding Assumption of a Going Concern.........................................................................................................................
Notes for Significant Change in the Amount of Shareholders' Equity ...........................................................................................
Application of Accounting Methods Specific to Preparation of the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements .......................
Changes in Accounting Policies .....................................................................................................................................................
Segment Information ......................................................................................................................................................................
GLORY LTD. (6457) Consolidated Financial Results
(TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE ONLY)for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
1. Qualitative Information on the Financial Statements
(1) Operating Results
In the nine months ended December 31, 2019, the Japanese economy continued a trend of gradual recovery as personal consumption recovered and capital investment picked up owing to improvements in the employment and income situations as well as in corporate earnings. As for the global economy, the recovery continued in the U.S. amid concerns over future negotiations between the U.S. and China, and the European economy also maintained its trend of gradual recovery despite the uncertainty surrounding Brexit and other issues. Asian economy as a whole remained steady, although China continued to experience a moderate slowdown in the economy.
Under these conditions, in the second year of its three-year 2020 Medium-Term Management Plan, which started in April 2018, the Glory Group has proactively carried out business development under its three policies of "building foundations for realizing sustainable business management," "strengthening collaboration with various partners to solve social issues," and "realizing higher productivity and robust corporate constitution that directly generate outcome."
As a result, net sales in this nine-month period totaled ¥160,785 million (down 3.6% year on year). Of this, sales of merchandise and finished goods were ¥107,483 million (down 7.5% year on year) and sales from maintenance services were ¥53,302 million (up 5.4% year on year). Operating income was ¥12,697 million (up 10.2% year on year) due to an increase in sales from maintenance services and improvements in the product mix, etc., ordinary income was ¥11,950 million (up 5.8% year on year), and net income attributable to owners of parent was ¥7,237 million (up 11.5% year on year).
Results of operations in each business segment are as follows.
Financial market
Sales of this segment's main products, "open teller systems" and "coin and banknote recyclers" for tellers were sluggish due to the large- scale demand of the previous year having run its course.
As a result, net sales in this segment were ¥30,654 million (down 24.8% year on year) and operating income was ¥2,519 million (down 48.0% year on year).
Retail and transportation market
Sales of this segment's main product, "coin and banknote recyclers" for cashiers were slow due to the large-scale demand of the previous year having run its course. However, sales of "sales proceeds deposit machines" for the cash-in-transit market and "ticket vending machines" were robust.
As a result, net sales in this segment were ¥37,252 million (down 0.4% year on year) and operating income was ¥3,875 million (up 18.7% year on year) due to an increase in sales from maintenance services and improvements in the product mix, etc.
Amusement market
Sales of this segment's main products such as "card systems" were sluggish, but sales of store facilities, such as the installation of smoking booths in pachinko parlors following the enforcement of the revised Health Promotion Act, were strong.
As a result, net sales in this segment were ¥15,956 million (up 0.5% year on year) and operating income was ¥1,873 million (up 18.9% year on year).
Overseas market
Sales of "banknote recyclers" -RBG series- for financial institutions were steady in the United States and sales of "sales proceeds deposit machines" -CI series- for the retail industry were strong. Sales of "banknote recyclers" -RBG series- for financial institutions were sluggish in Europe. However, sales of "sales proceeds deposit machines" -CI series- for the retail industry were favorable. Furthermore, in Asia, sales of "banknote sorters" -USF series- were favorable. Meanwhile, sales of "banknote deposit modules" for ATMs, which are OEM products, were slow.
As a result, net sales in this segment were ¥73,343 million (up 4.1% year on year) while, due to increases in net sales of software and sales from maintenance services following the reprints in Europe, operating income was ¥6,284 million (up 121.6% year on year).
In the "Other" business segment, net sales were ¥3,579 million (up 54.2% year on year) and operating loss was ¥1,854 million (vs. operating loss of ¥997 million in the corresponding period of the previous year).
All amounts in this section do not include consumption taxes.
(2) Consolidated Financial Forecasts and Other Forward-looking Statements
No changes have been made to the consolidated financial forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2020 that were announced on May 10, 2019.
GLORY LTD. (6457) Consolidated Financial Results
(TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE ONLY)for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes Thereto
(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet
|
|
Cash and deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
Securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
Customer relationships
19,108
Goodwill
44,245
Other
6,437
Total intangible assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes and accounts payable - trade
11,014
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for stock grant
|
|
|
|
Bonds payable
20,000
Provision for stock grant
240
Retirement benefit liability
3,031
Other
11,231
Total non-current liabilities
Total liabilities
GLORY LTD. (6457)
(TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE ONLY)
Consolidated Financial Results
for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year
(Millions of yen)
|
|
Share capital
|
Capital surplus
|
Retained earnings
|
Treasury shares
|
|
|
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
7,673
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GLORY LTD. (6457) Consolidated Financial Results
(TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE ONLY)for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
-
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income
Net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend income
137
Gain on investments in investment partnerships
6
Other
219
Total non-operating income
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
429
Foreign exchange losses
41
Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity
|
|
Total non-operating expenses
Ordinary income
Extraordinary income
Gain on sales of non-current assets
4
Gain on sales of investment securities
61
Total extraordinary income
Extraordinary losses
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
26
Loss on valuation of investment securities
Other
0
Total extraordinary losses
Income before income taxes
Income taxes
Net income
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
Net income attributable to owners of parent
GLORY LTD. (6457) Consolidated Financial Results
(TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE ONLY)for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
Net income
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
Foreign currency translation adjustment
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax
Share of other comprehensive income of entities
|
Comprehensive income
Comprehensive income attributable to
(TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE ONLY)
-
Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements Notes Regarding Assumption of a Going Concern Not applicable.
GLORY LTD. (6457) Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
Notes for Significant Change in the Amount of Shareholders' Equity
On June 24, 2019, the Company acquired additional shares of its consolidated subsidiary, Sitrade Italia S.p.A. As a result, capital surplus decreased by ¥4,684 million in the nine months ended December 31, 2019.
The Company resolved at its Board of Directors meeting held on November 7, 2019, to cancel a part of treasury shares pursuant to Article 178 of the Company Law of Japan, and canceled 5,000,000 treasury shares on November 29, 2019. As a result, capital surplus, retained earnings and treasury shares decreased by ¥292 million, ¥14,160 million and ¥14,452 million, respectively, in the nine months ended December 31, 2019.
Application of Accounting Methods Specific to Preparation of the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
Tax expense is calculated by rationally estimating the effective tax rate after application of tax-effect accounting to income before income taxes for the fiscal year including this third quarter, and then multiplying the income before income taxes for the period by the estimated effective tax rate.
Changes in Accounting Policies
The overseas consolidated subsidiaries of the Company have applied IFRS 16 "Leases" from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. In the application of IFRS 16, the Glory Group has adopted the method where the cumulative effect of applying this accounting standard is recognized at the date of initial application, which is allowed as the transition approach.
The impact of the application of IFRS 16 on the consolidated financial statements is insignificant.
Segment Information
-
Nine months ended December 31, 2018 (from April 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018) Information on sales, profit (loss) by reportable segment
|
(1) Sales to customers
(2) Intersegment sales
or transfers
Segment profit (loss)
-
2. Segment profit (loss) corresponds to operating income of quarterly consolidated statement of income.
-
Nine months ended December 31, 2019 (from April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)
Information on sales, profit (loss) by reportable segment
|
(1) Sales to customers
(2) Intersegment sales
or transfers
Segment profit (loss)
