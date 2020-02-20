Japan Exchange : FY2019 3rd Quarter Financial Results 0 02/20/2020 | 08:02pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields GLORY LTD. (6457) Consolidated Financial Results (TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE ONLY)for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 This is a translation of the original Japanese text of the "Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020." Should there be any discrepancy between any part of this translation and the original Japanese text, the latter shall prevail. Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 Company Name: GLORY LTD. February 6, 2020 Stock exchange listing: Tokyo (1st Section) Code number: 6457 URL: https://corporate.glory-global.com/ Representative: Motozumi Miwa President & Representative Director Contact person: Yukihiro Fujikawa Executive Officer; Executive General Manager, Finance Headquarters TEL +81-79-297-3131 Scheduled filing date of Quarterly Securities Report: February 13, 2020 Scheduled date of dividend payments: ― Preparation of quarterly earnings supplementary explanatory material: Yes Holding of quarterly earnings presentation: Yes (for analysts and institutional investors) (Amounts less than one million yen are rounded downward.) for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (from April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) (1) Consolidated Operating Results (cumulative) (The percentages show the changes from the corresponding period of the previous year.) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Net income attributable to owners of parent (Millions of yen) (%) (Millions of yen) (%) (Millions of yen) (%) (Millions of yen) (%) Nine months ended 160,785 (3.6) 12,697 10.2 11,950 5.8 7,237 11.5 December 31, 2019 Nine months ended 166,804 3.0 11,522 (1.5) 11,294 13.7 6,489 15.0 December 31, 2018 (Note) Comprehensive income Nine months ended December 31, 2019: ¥6,344 million [(25.9) %] Nine months ended December 31, 2018: ¥8,567 million [ (8.5) %] Net income per share Fully diluted net income per share (Yen) (Yen) Nine months ended 119.78 ― December 31, 2019 Nine months ended 104.50 ― December 31, 2018 (Reference) EBITDA (Operating income + Depreciation + Amortization of goodwill) Nine months ended December 31, 2019: ¥23,013 million [ 9.9 %] Nine months ended December 31, 2018: ¥20,947 million [ (4.9) %] Net income before amortization of goodwill (Net income attributable to owners of parent + Amortization of goodwill) Nine months ended December 31, 2019: ¥10,097 million [ 9.6 %] Nine months ended December 31, 2018: ¥9,212 million [ 6.2 %] 1 GLORY LTD. (6457) (TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE ONLY) Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Ownership equity ratio Net assets per share (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) (%) (Yen) As of December 31, 311,960 188,046 59.8 3,085.22 2019 As of March 31, 2019 318,228 193,257 59.5 3,133.54 (Reference) Ownership equity As of December 31, 2019: ¥186,439 million As of March 31, 2019: ¥189,238 million 2. Dividends Dividends per share (Record date) First quarter-end Second quarter-end Third quarter-end Year-end Annual (Yen) (Yen) (Yen) (Yen) (Yen) Year ended ― 31.00 ― 33.00 64.00 March 31, 2019 Year ending ― 32.00 ― March 31, 2020 Year ending March 31, 2020 34.00 66.00 (forecast) (Note) Revisions to the latest dividend forecast: None 3. Consolidated Financial Forecast for the Year Ending March 31, 2020 (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) (The percentages show the changes from the corresponding period of the previous year.) Net income Net income per Net sales Operating income Ordinary income attributable to owners of parent share (Millions of yen) (%) (Millions of yen) (%) (Millions of yen) (%) (Millions of yen) (%) (Yen) Full year 230,000 (2.4) 17,000 (17.4) 16,500 (19.8) 10,000 (18.4) 165.51 (Reference) EBITDA Year ending March 31, 2020: ¥30,517 million Net income before amortization of goodwill Year ending March 31, 2020: ¥13,815 million (Note) Revisions to the latest consolidated financial forecast: None 2 GLORY LTD. (6457) Consolidated Financial Results (TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE ONLY)for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 Notes: Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries involving a change in the scope of consolidation): None (2) Application of accounting methods specific to preparation of the quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes (3) Changes in accounting policies and estimates, and restatements (a) Changes in accounting policies associated with revisions of accounting standards, etc.: Yes (b) Changes in accounting policies other than (a): None (c) Changes in accounting estimates: None (d) Restatements: None (Note) For more information, please refer to "2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes Thereto (3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements, Changes in Accounting Policies" on page 10 of the Attachment. (4) Total number of shares issued (common shares) (a) Total number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury shares) As of December 31, 2019: 63,638,210 shares As of March 31, 2019: 68,638,210 shares (b) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period As of December 31, 2019: 2,865,997 shares As of March 31, 2019: 7,865,917 shares Average number of shares (cumulative from the beginning of the period) Nine months ended December 31, 2019: 60,420,684 shares Nine months ended December 31, 2018: 62,101,417 shares (Note) In addition to the number of treasury shares at the end of the period, there also existed Company shares owned by the "Board Incentive Plan (BIP) Trust Account" and "Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) Trust Account." (As of December 31, 2019: 342,364 shares, As of March 31, 2019: 380,898 shares) (Note) Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation. (Note) Explanation regarding the appropriate use of financial forecasts and other special items (Caution concerning forward-looking statements) The forward-looking statements such as operational forecasts contained in this report are based on the information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions which the Company regards as legitimate, and are not promises regarding the achievement of forecasts. Actual performance may differ greatly from these forecasts due to various present and future factors. For the assumptions and other related matters concerning the financial forecasts, please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on the Financial Statements, (2) Consolidated Financial Forecasts and Other Forward-looking Statements" on page 5 of the Attachment. 3 GLORY LTD. (6457) Consolidated Financial Results (TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE ONLY) for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 Attachment Contents 1. Qualitative Information on the Financial Statements.............................................................................................. 5 (1) Operating Results ........................................................................................................................................................................... 5 (2) Consolidated Financial Forecasts and Other Forward-looking Statements..................................................................................... 5 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes Thereto ...................................................... 6 (1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet ........................................................................................................................................... 6 (2) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income .................................................................................. 8 Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income ................................................................................................................................. 8 Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income ....................................................................................................... 9 (3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements................................................................................................................... 10 Notes Regarding Assumption of a Going Concern......................................................................................................................... 10 Notes for Significant Change in the Amount of Shareholders' Equity ........................................................................................... 10 Application of Accounting Methods Specific to Preparation of the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements ....................... 10 Changes in Accounting Policies ..................................................................................................................................................... 10 Segment Information ...................................................................................................................................................................... 10 4 GLORY LTD. (6457) Consolidated Financial Results (TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE ONLY)for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 1. Qualitative Information on the Financial Statements (1) Operating Results In the nine months ended December 31, 2019, the Japanese economy continued a trend of gradual recovery as personal consumption recovered and capital investment picked up owing to improvements in the employment and income situations as well as in corporate earnings. As for the global economy, the recovery continued in the U.S. amid concerns over future negotiations between the U.S. and China, and the European economy also maintained its trend of gradual recovery despite the uncertainty surrounding Brexit and other issues. Asian economy as a whole remained steady, although China continued to experience a moderate slowdown in the economy. Under these conditions, in the second year of its three-year 2020 Medium-Term Management Plan, which started in April 2018, the Glory Group has proactively carried out business development under its three policies of "building foundations for realizing sustainable business management," "strengthening collaboration with various partners to solve social issues," and "realizing higher productivity and robust corporate constitution that directly generate outcome." As a result, net sales in this nine-month period totaled ¥160,785 million (down 3.6% year on year). Of this, sales of merchandise and finished goods were ¥107,483 million (down 7.5% year on year) and sales from maintenance services were ¥53,302 million (up 5.4% year on year). Operating income was ¥12,697 million (up 10.2% year on year) due to an increase in sales from maintenance services and improvements in the product mix, etc., ordinary income was ¥11,950 million (up 5.8% year on year), and net income attributable to owners of parent was ¥7,237 million (up 11.5% year on year). Results of operations in each business segment are as follows. Financial market Sales of this segment's main products, "open teller systems" and "coin and banknote recyclers" for tellers were sluggish due to the large- scale demand of the previous year having run its course. As a result, net sales in this segment were ¥30,654 million (down 24.8% year on year) and operating income was ¥2,519 million (down 48.0% year on year). Retail and transportation market Sales of this segment's main product, "coin and banknote recyclers" for cashiers were slow due to the large-scale demand of the previous year having run its course. However, sales of "sales proceeds deposit machines" for the cash-in-transit market and "ticket vending machines" were robust. As a result, net sales in this segment were ¥37,252 million (down 0.4% year on year) and operating income was ¥3,875 million (up 18.7% year on year) due to an increase in sales from maintenance services and improvements in the product mix, etc. Amusement market Sales of this segment's main products such as "card systems" were sluggish, but sales of store facilities, such as the installation of smoking booths in pachinko parlors following the enforcement of the revised Health Promotion Act, were strong. As a result, net sales in this segment were ¥15,956 million (up 0.5% year on year) and operating income was ¥1,873 million (up 18.9% year on year). Overseas market Sales of "banknote recyclers" -RBG series- for financial institutions were steady in the United States and sales of "sales proceeds deposit machines" -CI series- for the retail industry were strong. Sales of "banknote recyclers" -RBG series- for financial institutions were sluggish in Europe. However, sales of "sales proceeds deposit machines" -CI series- for the retail industry were favorable. Furthermore, in Asia, sales of "banknote sorters" -USF series- were favorable. Meanwhile, sales of "banknote deposit modules" for ATMs, which are OEM products, were slow. As a result, net sales in this segment were ¥73,343 million (up 4.1% year on year) while, due to increases in net sales of software and sales from maintenance services following the reprints in Europe, operating income was ¥6,284 million (up 121.6% year on year). In the "Other" business segment, net sales were ¥3,579 million (up 54.2% year on year) and operating loss was ¥1,854 million (vs. operating loss of ¥997 million in the corresponding period of the previous year). All amounts in this section do not include consumption taxes. (2) Consolidated Financial Forecasts and Other Forward-looking Statements No changes have been made to the consolidated financial forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2020 that were announced on May 10, 2019. 5 GLORY LTD. (6457) Consolidated Financial Results (TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE ONLY)for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes Thereto (1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet (Millions of yen) As of March 31, 2019 As of December 31, 2019 Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 60,328 67,704 Notes and accounts receivable - trade 57,170 45,931 Electronically recorded monetary claims - 917 1,766 operating Securities 15,556 2,001 Merchandise and finished goods 28,606 37,743 Work in process 8,233 8,520 Raw materials and supplies 11,687 12,710 Other 6,218 6,279 Allowance for doubtful accounts (574) (797) Total current assets 188,143 181,860 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 34,829 37,667 Intangible assets Customer relationships 19,108 18,463 Goodwill 44,245 41,843 Other 6,437 6,431 Total intangible assets 69,791 66,738 Investments and other assets Investment securities 12,302 10,758 Other 13,314 14,961 Allowance for doubtful accounts (152) (26) Total investments and other assets 25,464 25,694 Total non-current assets 130,084 130,100 Total assets 318,228 311,960 Liabilities Current liabilities Notes and accounts payable - trade 11,014 11,207 Electronically recorded obligations - operating 7,461 7,718 Short-term borrowings 23,369 26,808 Current portion of long-term borrowings 4,476 - Income taxes payable 3,006 1,930 Provision for bonuses 7,852 4,388 Provision for bonuses for directors (and other 113 74 officers) Provision for stock grant 86 59 Other 33,087 34,867 Total current liabilities 90,467 87,055 Non-current liabilities Bonds payable 20,000 20,000 Provision for stock grant 240 280 Retirement benefit liability 3,031 3,026 Other 11,231 13,552 Total non-current liabilities 34,503 36,859 Total liabilities 124,971 123,914 6 GLORY LTD. (6457) (TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE ONLY) Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (Millions of yen) As of March 31, 2019 As of December 31, 2019 Net assets Shareholders' equity Share capital 12,892 12,892 Capital surplus 20,938 15,961 Retained earnings 172,219 161,346 Treasury shares (23,884) (9,315) Total shareholders' equity 182,166 180,885 Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale 219 249 securities Foreign currency translation adjustment 7,673 6,024 Remeasurements of defined benefit plans (820) (719) Total accumulated other comprehensive income 7,072 5,553 Non-controlling interests 4,018 1,607 Total net assets 193,257 188,046 Total liabilities and net assets 318,228 311,960 7 GLORY LTD. (6457) Consolidated Financial Results (TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE ONLY)for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income (Millions of yen) Nine months ended Nine months ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 (From April 1, 2018 (From April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2018) to December 31, 2019) Net sales 166,804 160,785 Cost of sales 104,405 96,382 Gross profit 62,398 64,403 Selling, general and administrative expenses 50,876 51,706 Operating income 11,522 12,697 Non-operating income Interest income 106 152 Dividend income 137 143 Gain on investments in investment partnerships 6 88 Other 219 217 Total non-operating income 470 602 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses 429 567 Foreign exchange losses 41 388 Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity - 202 method Other 226 190 Total non-operating expenses 698 1,349 Ordinary income 11,294 11,950 Extraordinary income Gain on sales of non-current assets 4 0 Gain on sales of investment securities 61 6 Total extraordinary income 65 6 Extraordinary losses Loss on retirement of non-current assets 26 15 Loss on valuation of investment securities - 120 Other 0 0 Total extraordinary losses 27 135 Income before income taxes 11,332 11,821 Income taxes 3,918 3,813 Net income 7,414 8,008 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 924 771 Net income attributable to owners of parent 6,489 7,237 8 GLORY LTD. (6457) Consolidated Financial Results (TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE ONLY)for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Millions of yen) Nine months ended Nine months ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 (From April 1, 2018 (From April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2018) to December 31, 2019) Net income 7,414 8,008 Other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities (712) 28 Foreign currency translation adjustment 1,827 (1,795) Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax 37 101 Share of other comprehensive income of entities - 1 accounted for using equity method Total other comprehensive income 1,152 (1,664) Comprehensive income 8,567 6,344 Comprehensive income attributable to Owners of parent 7,796 5,718 Non-controlling interests 770 625 9 (TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE ONLY) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements Notes Regarding Assumption of a Going Concern Not applicable. GLORY LTD. (6457) Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 Notes for Significant Change in the Amount of Shareholders' Equity On June 24, 2019, the Company acquired additional shares of its consolidated subsidiary, Sitrade Italia S.p.A. As a result, capital surplus decreased by ¥4,684 million in the nine months ended December 31, 2019. The Company resolved at its Board of Directors meeting held on November 7, 2019, to cancel a part of treasury shares pursuant to Article 178 of the Company Law of Japan, and canceled 5,000,000 treasury shares on November 29, 2019. As a result, capital surplus, retained earnings and treasury shares decreased by ¥292 million, ¥14,160 million and ¥14,452 million, respectively, in the nine months ended December 31, 2019. Application of Accounting Methods Specific to Preparation of the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements Tax expense is calculated by rationally estimating the effective tax rate after application of tax-effect accounting to income before income taxes for the fiscal year including this third quarter, and then multiplying the income before income taxes for the period by the estimated effective tax rate. Changes in Accounting Policies The overseas consolidated subsidiaries of the Company have applied IFRS 16 "Leases" from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. In the application of IFRS 16, the Glory Group has adopted the method where the cumulative effect of applying this accounting standard is recognized at the date of initial application, which is allowed as the transition approach. The impact of the application of IFRS 16 on the consolidated financial statements is insignificant. Segment Information Nine months ended December 31, 2018 (from April 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018) Information on sales, profit (loss) by reportable segment (Millions of yen) Reportable segments Amounts reported on Retail and Other Total Reconcilia- the quarterly Financial Amusement Overseas consolidated (Note: 1) tion transportation Total statement of market market market market income (Note: 2) Net sales (1) Sales to customers 40,749 37,398 15,875 70,460 164,483 2,321 166,804 - 166,804 (2) Intersegment sales - - - - - - - - - or transfers Total 40,749 37,398 15,875 70,460 164,483 2,321 166,804 - 166,804 Segment profit (loss) 4,843 3,264 1,576 2,835 12,519 (997) 11,522 - 11,522 Notes: 1. "Other" segment is merchandise and finished goods that is not included in the above reportable segments. 2. Segment profit (loss) corresponds to operating income of quarterly consolidated statement of income. Nine months ended December 31, 2019 (from April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) Information on sales, profit (loss) by reportable segment (Millions of yen) Reportable segments Amounts reported on Retail and Other Reconcilia- the quarterly Financial Amusement Overseas Total consolidated (Note: 1) tion transportation Total statement of market market market market income (Note: 2) Net sales (1) Sales to customers 30,654 37,252 15,956 73,343 157,206 3,579 160,785 - 160,785 (2) Intersegment sales - - - - - - - - - or transfers Total 30,654 37,252 15,956 73,343 157,206 3,579 160,785 - 160,785 Segment profit (loss) 2,519 3,875 1,873 6,284 14,551 (1,854) 12,697 - 12,697 Notes: 1. "Other" segment is merchandise and finished goods that is not included in the above reportable segments. 2. Segment profit (loss) corresponds to operating income of quarterly consolidated statement of income. 10 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 01:01:04 UTC 0 Latest news "Companies" 08:52p CAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES : Appendix 3Y - Tony Sage PU 08:52p CAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES : Proposed issue of Securities - CFE PU 08:52p Tax Treaties Covered by the Convention to Implement Measures to Prevent BEPS will be Increased PU 08:52p CAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES : Appendix 3Y - Tim Turner PU 08:42p Risch Cheers USMCA Trade Deal at Idaho Press Conference PU 08:42p Hartshorne Mining Group to conduct sale process for operating Poplar Grove mine and undeveloped Cypress project through a Court-supervised process PR 08:39p BLUELINX : Responds to Press Release from Third Party AQ 08:39p BlueLinx Responds to Press Release from Third Party GL 08:37p Media Release - ACS identifies $16bn efficiency opportunity powered by fintechs PU 08:32p SCENTRE : SCG Fund Payment Notice PU