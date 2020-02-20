Log in
Japan Exchange : FY2019 3rd Quarter Financial Results

02/20/2020 | 08:02pm EST

GLORY LTD. (6457) Consolidated Financial Results

(TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE ONLY)for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

This is a translation of the original Japanese text of the "Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020." Should there be any discrepancy between any part of this translation and the original Japanese text, the latter shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

Company Name:

GLORY LTD.

February 6, 2020

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo (1st Section)

Code number:

6457

URL:

https://corporate.glory-global.com/

Representative:

Motozumi Miwa

President & Representative Director

Contact person:

Yukihiro Fujikawa

Executive Officer; Executive General Manager, Finance Headquarters

TEL +81-79-297-3131

Scheduled filing date of Quarterly Securities Report:

February 13, 2020

Scheduled date of dividend payments:

Preparation of quarterly earnings supplementary explanatory material:

Yes

Holding of quarterly earnings presentation:

Yes (for analysts and institutional investors)

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded downward.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (from April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (cumulative)

(The percentages show the changes from the corresponding period of the previous year.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable to

owners of parent

(Millions of yen)

(%)

(Millions of yen)

(%)

(Millions of yen)

(%)

(Millions of yen)

(%)

Nine months ended

160,785

(3.6)

12,697

10.2

11,950

5.8

7,237

11.5

December 31, 2019

Nine months ended

166,804

3.0

11,522

(1.5)

11,294

13.7

6,489

15.0

December 31, 2018

(Note) Comprehensive income

Nine months ended December 31, 2019:

¥6,344 million [(25.9) %]

Nine months ended December 31, 2018:

¥8,567 million [

(8.5) %]

Net income per share

Fully diluted net income

per share

(Yen)

(Yen)

Nine months ended

119.78

December 31, 2019

Nine months ended

104.50

December 31, 2018

(Reference) EBITDA (Operating income + Depreciation + Amortization of goodwill)

Nine months ended December 31, 2019:

¥23,013 million [

9.9 %]

Nine months ended December 31, 2018:

¥20,947 million [

(4.9) %]

Net income before amortization of goodwill (Net income attributable to owners of parent + Amortization of goodwill)

Nine months ended December 31, 2019:

¥10,097 million [

9.6 %]

Nine months ended December 31, 2018:

¥9,212 million [

6.2 %]

1

GLORY LTD. (6457)

(TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE ONLY)

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year

Ending March 31, 2020

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Ownership equity ratio

Net assets per share

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

(%)

(Yen)

As of December 31,

311,960

188,046

59.8

3,085.22

2019

As of March 31, 2019

318,228

193,257

59.5

3,133.54

(Reference) Ownership equity

As of December 31, 2019:

¥186,439 million

As of March 31, 2019:

¥189,238 million

2. Dividends

Dividends per share

(Record date)

First quarter-end

Second quarter-end

Third quarter-end

Year-end

Annual

(Yen)

(Yen)

(Yen)

(Yen)

(Yen)

Year ended

31.00

33.00

64.00

March 31, 2019

Year ending

32.00

March 31, 2020

Year ending

March 31, 2020

34.00

66.00

(forecast)

(Note) Revisions to the latest dividend forecast:

None

3. Consolidated Financial Forecast for the Year Ending March 31, 2020 (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

(The percentages show the changes from the corresponding period of the previous year.)

Net income

Net income per

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

attributable to owners

of parent

share

(Millions of yen)

(%)

(Millions of yen)

(%)

(Millions of yen)

(%)

(Millions of yen)

(%)

(Yen)

Full year

230,000

(2.4)

17,000

(17.4)

16,500

(19.8)

10,000

(18.4)

165.51

(Reference) EBITDA

Year ending March 31, 2020:

¥30,517 million

Net income before amortization of goodwill

Year ending March 31, 2020:

¥13,815 million

(Note) Revisions to the latest consolidated financial forecast:

None

2

GLORY LTD. (6457) Consolidated Financial Results

(TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE ONLY)for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

Notes:

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries involving a change in the scope of consolidation): None

(2)

Application of accounting methods specific to preparation of the quarterly consolidated financial statements:

Yes

(3)

Changes in accounting policies and estimates, and restatements

(a) Changes in accounting policies associated with revisions of accounting standards, etc.:

Yes

(b) Changes in accounting policies other than (a):

None

(c) Changes in accounting estimates:

None

(d) Restatements:

None

(Note) For more information, please refer to "2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes Thereto (3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements, Changes in Accounting Policies" on page 10 of the Attachment.

(4) Total number of shares issued (common shares)

(a) Total number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of December 31, 2019:

63,638,210 shares

As of March 31, 2019:

68,638,210 shares

(b) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of December 31, 2019:

2,865,997 shares

As of March 31, 2019:

7,865,917 shares

  1. Average number of shares (cumulative from the beginning of the period) Nine months ended December 31, 2019: 60,420,684 shares Nine months ended December 31, 2018: 62,101,417 shares

(Note) In addition to the number of treasury shares at the end of the period, there also existed Company shares owned by the "Board Incentive Plan (BIP) Trust Account" and "Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) Trust Account." (As of December 31, 2019: 342,364 shares, As of March 31, 2019: 380,898 shares)

(Note) Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.

(Note) Explanation regarding the appropriate use of financial forecasts and other special items (Caution concerning forward-looking statements)

The forward-looking statements such as operational forecasts contained in this report are based on the information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions which the Company regards as legitimate, and are not promises regarding the achievement of forecasts. Actual performance may differ greatly from these forecasts due to various present and future factors. For the assumptions and other related matters concerning the financial forecasts, please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on the Financial Statements,

(2) Consolidated Financial Forecasts and Other Forward-looking Statements" on page 5 of the Attachment.

3

GLORY LTD. (6457)

Consolidated Financial Results

(TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE ONLY)

for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year

Ending March 31, 2020

Attachment

Contents

1. Qualitative Information on the Financial Statements..............................................................................................

5

(1)

Operating Results ...........................................................................................................................................................................

5

(2)

Consolidated Financial Forecasts and Other Forward-looking Statements.....................................................................................

5

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes Thereto ......................................................

6

(1)

Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet ...........................................................................................................................................

6

(2)

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income ..................................................................................

8

Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income .................................................................................................................................

8

Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income .......................................................................................................

9

(3)

Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements...................................................................................................................

10

Notes Regarding Assumption of a Going Concern.........................................................................................................................

10

Notes for Significant Change in the Amount of Shareholders' Equity ...........................................................................................

10

Application of Accounting Methods Specific to Preparation of the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements .......................

10

Changes in Accounting Policies .....................................................................................................................................................

10

Segment Information ......................................................................................................................................................................

10

4

GLORY LTD. (6457) Consolidated Financial Results

(TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE ONLY)for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

1. Qualitative Information on the Financial Statements

(1) Operating Results

In the nine months ended December 31, 2019, the Japanese economy continued a trend of gradual recovery as personal consumption recovered and capital investment picked up owing to improvements in the employment and income situations as well as in corporate earnings. As for the global economy, the recovery continued in the U.S. amid concerns over future negotiations between the U.S. and China, and the European economy also maintained its trend of gradual recovery despite the uncertainty surrounding Brexit and other issues. Asian economy as a whole remained steady, although China continued to experience a moderate slowdown in the economy.

Under these conditions, in the second year of its three-year 2020 Medium-Term Management Plan, which started in April 2018, the Glory Group has proactively carried out business development under its three policies of "building foundations for realizing sustainable business management," "strengthening collaboration with various partners to solve social issues," and "realizing higher productivity and robust corporate constitution that directly generate outcome."

As a result, net sales in this nine-month period totaled ¥160,785 million (down 3.6% year on year). Of this, sales of merchandise and finished goods were ¥107,483 million (down 7.5% year on year) and sales from maintenance services were ¥53,302 million (up 5.4% year on year). Operating income was ¥12,697 million (up 10.2% year on year) due to an increase in sales from maintenance services and improvements in the product mix, etc., ordinary income was ¥11,950 million (up 5.8% year on year), and net income attributable to owners of parent was ¥7,237 million (up 11.5% year on year).

Results of operations in each business segment are as follows.

Financial market

Sales of this segment's main products, "open teller systems" and "coin and banknote recyclers" for tellers were sluggish due to the large- scale demand of the previous year having run its course.

As a result, net sales in this segment were ¥30,654 million (down 24.8% year on year) and operating income was ¥2,519 million (down 48.0% year on year).

Retail and transportation market

Sales of this segment's main product, "coin and banknote recyclers" for cashiers were slow due to the large-scale demand of the previous year having run its course. However, sales of "sales proceeds deposit machines" for the cash-in-transit market and "ticket vending machines" were robust.

As a result, net sales in this segment were ¥37,252 million (down 0.4% year on year) and operating income was ¥3,875 million (up 18.7% year on year) due to an increase in sales from maintenance services and improvements in the product mix, etc.

Amusement market

Sales of this segment's main products such as "card systems" were sluggish, but sales of store facilities, such as the installation of smoking booths in pachinko parlors following the enforcement of the revised Health Promotion Act, were strong.

As a result, net sales in this segment were ¥15,956 million (up 0.5% year on year) and operating income was ¥1,873 million (up 18.9% year on year).

Overseas market

Sales of "banknote recyclers" -RBG series- for financial institutions were steady in the United States and sales of "sales proceeds deposit machines" -CI series- for the retail industry were strong. Sales of "banknote recyclers" -RBG series- for financial institutions were sluggish in Europe. However, sales of "sales proceeds deposit machines" -CI series- for the retail industry were favorable. Furthermore, in Asia, sales of "banknote sorters" -USF series- were favorable. Meanwhile, sales of "banknote deposit modules" for ATMs, which are OEM products, were slow.

As a result, net sales in this segment were ¥73,343 million (up 4.1% year on year) while, due to increases in net sales of software and sales from maintenance services following the reprints in Europe, operating income was ¥6,284 million (up 121.6% year on year).

In the "Other" business segment, net sales were ¥3,579 million (up 54.2% year on year) and operating loss was ¥1,854 million (vs. operating loss of ¥997 million in the corresponding period of the previous year).

All amounts in this section do not include consumption taxes.

(2) Consolidated Financial Forecasts and Other Forward-looking Statements

No changes have been made to the consolidated financial forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2020 that were announced on May 10, 2019.

5

GLORY LTD. (6457) Consolidated Financial Results

(TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE ONLY)for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes Thereto

(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2019

As of December 31, 2019

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

60,328

67,704

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

57,170

45,931

Electronically recorded monetary claims -

917

1,766

operating

Securities

15,556

2,001

Merchandise and finished goods

28,606

37,743

Work in process

8,233

8,520

Raw materials and supplies

11,687

12,710

Other

6,218

6,279

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(574)

(797)

Total current assets

188,143

181,860

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

34,829

37,667

Intangible assets

Customer relationships

19,108

18,463

Goodwill

44,245

41,843

Other

6,437

6,431

Total intangible assets

69,791

66,738

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

12,302

10,758

Other

13,314

14,961

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(152)

(26)

Total investments and other assets

25,464

25,694

Total non-current assets

130,084

130,100

Total assets

318,228

311,960

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

11,014

11,207

Electronically recorded obligations - operating

7,461

7,718

Short-term borrowings

23,369

26,808

Current portion of long-term borrowings

4,476

-

Income taxes payable

3,006

1,930

Provision for bonuses

7,852

4,388

Provision for bonuses for directors (and other

113

74

officers)

Provision for stock grant

86

59

Other

33,087

34,867

Total current liabilities

90,467

87,055

Non-current liabilities

Bonds payable

20,000

20,000

Provision for stock grant

240

280

Retirement benefit liability

3,031

3,026

Other

11,231

13,552

Total non-current liabilities

34,503

36,859

Total liabilities

124,971

123,914

6

GLORY LTD. (6457)

(TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE ONLY)

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year

Ending March 31, 2020

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2019

As of December 31, 2019

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

12,892

12,892

Capital surplus

20,938

15,961

Retained earnings

172,219

161,346

Treasury shares

(23,884)

(9,315)

Total shareholders' equity

182,166

180,885

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

219

249

securities

Foreign currency translation adjustment

7,673

6,024

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(820)

(719)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

7,072

5,553

Non-controlling interests

4,018

1,607

Total net assets

193,257

188,046

Total liabilities and net assets

318,228

311,960

7

GLORY LTD. (6457) Consolidated Financial Results

(TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE ONLY)for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

  1. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income

(Millions of yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

(From April 1, 2018

(From April 1, 2019

to December 31, 2018)

to December 31, 2019)

Net sales

166,804

160,785

Cost of sales

104,405

96,382

Gross profit

62,398

64,403

Selling, general and administrative expenses

50,876

51,706

Operating income

11,522

12,697

Non-operating income

Interest income

106

152

Dividend income

137

143

Gain on investments in investment partnerships

6

88

Other

219

217

Total non-operating income

470

602

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

429

567

Foreign exchange losses

41

388

Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity

-

202

method

Other

226

190

Total non-operating expenses

698

1,349

Ordinary income

11,294

11,950

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of non-current assets

4

0

Gain on sales of investment securities

61

6

Total extraordinary income

65

6

Extraordinary losses

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

26

15

Loss on valuation of investment securities

-

120

Other

0

0

Total extraordinary losses

27

135

Income before income taxes

11,332

11,821

Income taxes

3,918

3,813

Net income

7,414

8,008

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

924

771

Net income attributable to owners of parent

6,489

7,237

8

GLORY LTD. (6457) Consolidated Financial Results

(TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE ONLY)for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

(Millions of yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

(From April 1, 2018

(From April 1, 2019

to December 31, 2018)

to December 31, 2019)

Net income

7,414

8,008

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

(712)

28

Foreign currency translation adjustment

1,827

(1,795)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

37

101

Share of other comprehensive income of entities

-

1

accounted for using equity method

Total other comprehensive income

1,152

(1,664)

Comprehensive income

8,567

6,344

Comprehensive income attributable to

Owners of parent

7,796

5,718

Non-controlling interests

770

625

9

(TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE ONLY)

  1. Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements Notes Regarding Assumption of a Going Concern Not applicable.

GLORY LTD. (6457) Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

Notes for Significant Change in the Amount of Shareholders' Equity

On June 24, 2019, the Company acquired additional shares of its consolidated subsidiary, Sitrade Italia S.p.A. As a result, capital surplus decreased by ¥4,684 million in the nine months ended December 31, 2019.

The Company resolved at its Board of Directors meeting held on November 7, 2019, to cancel a part of treasury shares pursuant to Article 178 of the Company Law of Japan, and canceled 5,000,000 treasury shares on November 29, 2019. As a result, capital surplus, retained earnings and treasury shares decreased by ¥292 million, ¥14,160 million and ¥14,452 million, respectively, in the nine months ended December 31, 2019.

Application of Accounting Methods Specific to Preparation of the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

Tax expense is calculated by rationally estimating the effective tax rate after application of tax-effect accounting to income before income taxes for the fiscal year including this third quarter, and then multiplying the income before income taxes for the period by the estimated effective tax rate.

Changes in Accounting Policies

The overseas consolidated subsidiaries of the Company have applied IFRS 16 "Leases" from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. In the application of IFRS 16, the Glory Group has adopted the method where the cumulative effect of applying this accounting standard is recognized at the date of initial application, which is allowed as the transition approach.

The impact of the application of IFRS 16 on the consolidated financial statements is insignificant.

Segment Information

  1. Nine months ended December 31, 2018 (from April 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018) Information on sales, profit (loss) by reportable segment

(Millions of yen)

Reportable segments

Amounts

reported on

Retail and

Other

Total

Reconcilia-

the quarterly

Financial

Amusement

Overseas

consolidated

(Note: 1)

tion

transportation

Total

statement of

market

market

market

market

income

(Note: 2)

Net sales

(1) Sales to customers

40,749

37,398

15,875

70,460

164,483

2,321

166,804

-

166,804

(2) Intersegment sales

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

or transfers

Total

40,749

37,398

15,875

70,460

164,483

2,321

166,804

-

166,804

Segment profit (loss)

4,843

3,264

1,576

2,835

12,519

(997)

11,522

-

11,522

Notes: 1. "Other" segment is merchandise and finished goods that is not included in the above reportable segments.

  1. 2. Segment profit (loss) corresponds to operating income of quarterly consolidated statement of income.

  2. Nine months ended December 31, 2019 (from April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)

Information on sales, profit (loss) by reportable segment

(Millions of yen)

Reportable segments

Amounts

reported on

Retail and

Other

Reconcilia-

the quarterly

Financial

Amusement

Overseas

Total

consolidated

(Note: 1)

tion

transportation

Total

statement of

market

market

market

market

income

(Note: 2)

Net sales

(1) Sales to customers

30,654

37,252

15,956

73,343

157,206

3,579

160,785

-

160,785

(2) Intersegment sales

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

or transfers

Total

30,654

37,252

15,956

73,343

157,206

3,579

160,785

-

160,785

Segment profit (loss)

2,519

3,875

1,873

6,284

14,551

(1,854)

12,697

-

12,697

Notes: 1. "Other" segment is merchandise and finished goods that is not included in the above reportable segments. 2. Segment profit (loss) corresponds to operating income of quarterly consolidated statement of income.

10

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 01:01:04 UTC
