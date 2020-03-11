|
Japan Exchange : Financial Announcement for the Year Ended December 31, 2019
03/11/2020 | 02:06am EDT
TRANSLATION
Financial Announcement for the Year Ended December 31, 2019 [Japanese Standard]
(Consolidated)
February 13, 2020
Stock exchange listing:Tokyo Stock Exchange
Company Name: MEC COMPANY LTD.
Stock Code No.: 4971 Company URL: https://www.mec-co.com/en/
Representative: Kazuo MAEDA, CEO & President
Contact: Yoshihiro SAKAMOTO, Corporate Communication Office TEL: +81-(0)6-6401-8160
|
Date of General Meeting of Shareholders (Scheduled):
|
March 24, 2020
|
Commencement Date of Dividend Payment (Scheduled):
|
March 10, 2020
|
Date of Filing the Financial Report (Scheduled):
|
March 25, 2020
|
Creation of reference materials supplementary to the results: Yes
|
Holding of briefing sessions regarding the results:
|
Yes (for institutional investors)
(Amounts less than one million yen have been disregarded.)
1. Consolidated Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2019 (January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)
(1) Results of operations
(% represent annual changes over the preceding year unless otherwise stated.)
|
|
Net sales
|
|
Operating income
|
|
Ordinary income
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
%
|
Millions of yen
|
|
%
|
Millions of yen
|
|
%
|
Millions of yen
|
|
%
|
Fiscal year ended
|
10,865
|
|
-4.1
|
1,637
|
|
-26.4
|
1,722
|
|
-23.0
|
1,236
|
|
-30.5
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal year ended
|
11,328
|
|
-
|
2,222
|
|
-
|
2,236
|
|
-
|
1,778
|
|
-
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Comprehensive income for fiscal year ended December 31, 2019:1,414 million yen (8.2%);fiscal year ended December 31, 2018:1,307 million yen (－%)
|
|
Net income per share
|
Diluted net income per
|
Return on equity
|
Ordinary income to total
|
Operating income to net
|
|
|
share
|
assets
|
sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yen
|
Yen
|
%
|
|
%
|
%
|
|
Fiscal year ended
|
65.16
|
-
|
7.9
|
|
8.9
|
15.1
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal year ended
|
92.85
|
-
|
12.0
|
|
11.9
|
19.6
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Reference) Investment profit or loss according to the equity method: Year ended December 31, 2019: - million yen
|
Year ended December 31, 2018: - million
|
yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The company changed the settlement period from 2017 to 31 December.
The period FY12/2017 (April 1, 2017 to December 31,2017) compared with FY12/2018 (January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018) is different period, it does not describe change rate.
|
(2)
|
Financial position
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
Net assets
|
|
Equity ratio
|
Book value per share
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
%
|
|
Yen
|
Fiscal year ended
|
|
|
19,991
|
|
|
16,091
|
|
|
80.5
|
|
847.94
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal year ended
|
|
|
18,601
|
|
|
15,166
|
|
|
81.5
|
|
799.46
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Reference) Shareholder's equity:Year ended December 31, 2019: 16,091 million yen Year ended December 31, 2018:15,166 million yen
|
|
(3)
|
Cash flow
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flow from operating
|
|
Cash flow from investment
|
|
Cash flow from financial
|
Cash and cash equivalents at
|
|
|
|
activities
|
|
activities
|
|
activities
|
fiscal year end
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
Millions of yen
|
Fiscal year ended
|
|
|
2,162
|
|
|
-1,190
|
|
|
-632
|
|
3,952
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal year ended
|
|
|
1,928
|
|
|
-706
|
|
|
-1,228
|
|
3,599
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Dividends
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annual dividend
|
|
|
|
Total cash
|
Payout ratio
|
Dividends on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
dividends
|
equity
|
|
|
|
1Q
|
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
|
Annual
|
(Consolidated)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Annual)
|
(Consolidated)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
Yen
|
Yen
|
Yen
|
|
Yen
|
Millions of yen
|
%
|
%
|
Fiscal year ended
|
|
-
|
|
12.00
|
-
|
14.00
|
|
26.00
|
500
|
28.0
|
3.4
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal year ended
|
|
-
|
|
12.00
|
-
|
14.00
|
|
26.00
|
498
|
39.9
|
3.2
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal year ending
|
|
-
|
|
12.00
|
-
|
14.00
|
|
26.00
|
|
39.5
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Forecast)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TRANSLATION
3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 (January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)
(Percentages indicate changes from previous fiscal year for full-year figures, and year-on-year changes for quarterly changes.)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
Operating income
|
Ordinary income
|
attributable to
|
Net income
|
|
|
parent company's
|
per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shareholders
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
%
|
Millions of yen
|
%
|
Millions of yen
|
%
|
Millions of
|
%
|
Yen
|
|
|
yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1st harf
|
5,000
|
|
0.5
|
600
|
-1.7
|
600
|
-6.0
|
400
|
-12.5
|
21.07
|
Full year
|
11,600
|
|
6.8
|
1,700
|
3.8
|
1,750
|
1.6
|
1,250
|
1.1
|
65.87
TRANSLATION
-
Notes
-
-
Changes of major subsidiary companies during the period (Change of specific subsidiary companies that involves changes in the scope of consolidation): No
-
Changes of principles, procedures, presentation methods, etc., in accounting procedures
-
Changes that accompany amendment of accounting standards, etc.: Yes
-
Changes other than those of (1): No
-
Expected changes to accounting standards: No
-
Restatements: No
-
For details, see "Changes in accounting policy" on page 19 of the attached document.
-
Number of shares outstanding (Common stock)
-
Number of shares outstanding (including treasury stock) issued as of:
-
Number of shares of treasury stock:
-
Average number of shares during the period:
|
As of December 31,
|
20,071,093 shares
|
As
|
of
|
December
|
20,071,093 shares
|
2019
|
|
31, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of December 31,
|
1,093,311 shares
|
As
|
of
|
December
|
1,100,232 shares
|
2019
|
31, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of December 31,
|
18,975,272 shares
|
As
|
of
|
December
|
19,152,489 shares
|
2019
|
31, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Reference) Non-consolidated Results
1 Non-consolidated Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2019 (January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)
-
Non-consolidatedResults of operations
(% represent annual changes over the preceding year unless otherwise stated.)
|
|
Net sales
|
|
Operating income
|
|
Ordinary income
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
%
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
%
|
Millions of yen
|
|
%
|
Millions of yen
|
|
%
|
Fiscal year ended
|
7,256
|
|
-8.8
|
1,061
|
|
|
-28.8
|
1,330
|
|
-21.7
|
1,032
|
|
-25.0
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal year ended
|
7,960
|
|
-
|
1,491
|
|
|
-
|
1,698
|
|
-
|
1,377
|
|
-
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per share
|
Diluted net income per
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
Yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal year ended
|
54.42
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal year ended
|
71.90
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The company changed the settlement period from 2017 to 31 December.
The period FY12/2017 (April 1, 2017 to December 31,2017) compared with FY12/2018 (January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018) is different period, it does not describe change rate.
(2) Non-consolidated Results of Financial position
|
|
Total assets
|
Net assets
|
Equity ratio
|
Book value per share
|
|
Millions of yen
|
Millions of yen
|
%
|
Yen
|
Fiscal year ended
|
14,898
|
11,859
|
79.6
|
624.93
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal year ended
|
14,061
|
11,192
|
79.6
|
589.96
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Reference) Shareholder's equity: Year ended December 31, 2019: 11,859 million yen Year ended December 31, 2018: 11,192 million yen
-
Financial results are not audited by certified public accountants or auditing firms.
-
Explanation of appropriate use of earnings forecasts. Other points of note.
-
-
The business forecasts and such like stated in this material are based on the information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions that are judged to be rational. Actual results may vary significantly from the forecasts due to various factors. In addition, for matters concerning the above forecasts, please refer to "1. Overview of business results etc. (4) Statement of forward looking" on page 4 of the attachment.
-
We are planning to hold financial results briefing for institutional investors and analysts on Thursday, February 13,2020 and Monday, February 17, 2020. Materials of financial results briefings are posted on our website.
MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019
-
Table of Contents for Attached Material
|
1. Overview of business results, etc. ............................................................................................................................................
|
2
|
(1)
|
Analysis relating to the operating results.........................................................................................................................
|
2
|
(2)
|
Analysis relating to the financial situation.......................................................................................................................
|
3
|
(3)
|
Analysis relating to the cash flow....................................................................................................................................
|
3
|
(4)
|
Statement of forward looking. .........................................................................................................................................
|
4
|
2. Basic concept regarding the selection of accounting standards ................................................................................................
|
6
|
3. Consolidated financial statements and major notes ..................................................................................................................
|
7
|
(1)
|
Consolidated balance sheet..............................................................................................................................................
|
7
|
(2)
|
Consolidated statement of income and consolidated statement of comprehensive income ...........................................
|
10
|
|
Consolidated statement of income .................................................................................................................................
|
10
|
|
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income ........................................................................................................
|
11
|
(3)
|
Consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity ...........................................................................................
|
12
|
(4)
|
Consolidated statement of cash flow .............................................................................................................................
|
14
|
(5)
|
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements..................................................................................................................
|
16
|
|
(Notes on the premise of a going concern) ....................................................................................................................
|
16
|
|
(Basis of presentation and summary of significant accounting policies for the preparation of consolidated financial
|
|
|
statements).....................................................................................................................................................................
|
16
|
|
(Unapplied accounting standards etc.) ...........................................................................................................................
|
20
|
|
(Notes to consolidated balance sheet)............................................................................................................................
|
21
|
|
(Notes to consolidated statement of income) .................................................................................................................
|
21
|
|
(Matters related to consolidated statement of comprehensive income) .........................................................................
|
22
|
|
(Matters related to consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity).............................................................
|
23
|
|
(Consolidated statement of cash flow)...........................................................................................................................
|
24
|
|
(Retirement benefit).......................................................................................................................................................
|
25
|
|
(Tax effect accounting)..................................................................................................................................................
|
28
|
|
(Segment information)...................................................................................................................................................
|
30
|
|
(Per share information) ..................................................................................................................................................
|
33
|
|
(Important subsequent events) .......................................................................................................................................
|
33
|
4. Non-consolidated financial statements and major notes.........................................................................................................
|
34
|
(1)
|
Balance sheet .................................................................................................................................................................
|
34
|
(2)
|
Statement of income ......................................................................................................................................................
|
36
|
(3)
|
Statement of changes in shareholders' equity ................................................................................................................
|
37
|
5. Other ......................................................................................................................................................................................
|
39
|
|
Transfer of Directors .....................................................................................................................................................
|
39
MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019
1. Overview of business results, etc.
-
Analysis relating to the operating results [Outline of the current period]
The global economy in the current consolidated fiscal year under review (January 1, 2019-December 31, 2019)
saw increasing uncertainties, including trade friction between the United States and China, slowing economic growth in China, and the problem of the UK leaving the EU. In the Japanese economy, some weakness was seen due to weak external demand against the background of a slowdown in overseas economies and due to the impact of natural disasters. However, it recovered moderately, centering on domestic demand, due to improvements in the employment and income environment. But there are ongoing concerns about the uncertainty of overseas economies and geopolitical tensions, etc.
In the electronics industry, sales of smartphones were sluggish against the background of maturing demand and trade friction between the United States and China. Sales of automobiles, which are becoming increasingly electronic, were also stagnant worldwide. In addition, in the first half of 2019 demand for memory for smartphones and servers was sluggish despite the steady shipment of PCs.
The electronic circuit board and component industry, which is a related market for the Group, saw weak demand in the first half of the year due to market conditions for smartphones and automobiles, their major applications. Although the industry of electronic circuit boards that incorporate electronic components is facing a difficult situation, the move to high-density components and technological innovation are progressing. Further, the market related to the IoT (Internet of Things: a concept where everything is connected to the Internet) is expected to continue to see high growth. With regard to mobile communication systems, people's attention is focused on the switch from the fourth-generation (4G) to the high-speed,large-capacityfifth-generation (5G), and there are intensifying efforts for commercialization in this area. In particular, manufacturers are making capital investments to strengthen their production systems for high-performance package substrates. Also, technological development for self-driving vehicles is steadily progressing.
In this environment, the Group has focused on developing and selling products for high-density electronic substrates. Manufacturers use the EXE Series to achieve a high-density wiring pattern with the etching method, and we have acquired a high market share for their use in displays, mainly flat-screen TVs. Their use in smartphones has also increased, and they have shown a solid performance. We have a high market share with the CZ Series of super-roughening agents for use with package substrates, but their performance has remained almost flat. On the other hand, sales of the BO Series for multilayer electronic substrates and the SF Series for displays ended up being sluggish.
As a result, total consolidated sales for the consolidated fiscal year under review amounted to 10,865 million yen (down 462 million yen or 4.1% year-on-year). Operating income came to 1,637 million yen (down 585 million yen year-on-year or 26.4%), and the operating income to net sales ratio was 15.1%, down 4.5 points compared with the 19.6% last year. Ordinary income amounted to 1,722 million yen (down 514 million yen year-on-year or 23.0%). Net income before income taxes amounted to 1,710 million yen (a year-on-year decrease of 617 million yen or 26.5%), and net income attributable to owners of parent was 1,236 million yen (a decrease of 541 million yen, down 30.5% from the same period of the previous year).
The market was on a recovery track in the second half of the fiscal year, but that did not make up for the slump in the first half. And although we were able to achieve our business forecast for the current consolidated fiscal year, the result was worse than the previous year.
Looking at a breakdown of sales, sales of chemicals were 10,657 million yen (down 473 million yen or 4.3% year-on-year), sales of materials were 105 million yen (down 12 million yen or 10.3% year-on-year), machinery sales were 83 million yen (up 29 million yen or 55.7% year-on-year), and other sales were 18 million yen (down 6 million yen, or 26.4% year-on-year). Shipments of chemicals fell 2.3% compared with the same period last year.
The overseas sales ratio was 55.2%, up 0.8 points compared with the same period last year.
Results by segment are as follows.
In Japan, there was a slowdown in sales of smartphones and in-vehicle substrates and also in the cryptocurrency market, and this meant there were lower sales of related products. Net sales for the consolidated fiscal year were 5,043 million yen (down 323 million yen or 6.0% year-on-year), and segment profit was 1,061 million yen (down 429 million yen, or 28.8% year-on-year).
MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019
In Taiwan, sales of chemicals for displays were strong, but sales of smartphones slowed down. As a result, net sales for the current consolidated fiscal year were 2,180 million yen (down 70 million yen, or 3.1% year-on-year), and segment profit was 273 million yen (up 6 million yen, or 2.3% year-on-year).
In Hong Kong (Hong Kong, Zhuhai), the smartphone and in-vehicle substrate markets were relatively firm compared to other regions. Net sales for the current consolidated fiscal year were 1,025 million yen (up 34 million yen, or 3.5% year-on-year) and segment profit was 178 million yen (up 1 million yen, or 0.6% year-on-year).
In China (Suzhou), there was a slowdown in sales of smartphones and this meant there were lower sales of related products. As a result, sales were 1,990 million yen (down 92 million yen, or 4.4% year-on-year) for the consolidated fiscal year under review. Segment profit was 165 million yen (down 86 million yen, or 34.3% year-on-year).
In Europe, there was a slowdown in sales of substrates for general industry and in-vehicle substrates and so sales of related products were sluggish. Net sales for the consolidated fiscal year under review were 624 million yen (down 11 million yen, or 1.7% year-on-year) and segment profit was 63 million yen (down 20 million yen, or 24.6% year-on-year).
In Thailand, in order to enhance our presence in the expanding Southeast Asian market in the future, on May 29, 2017 we established a subsidiary as our sixth company, and the construction was completed in July 2019. Although it started operating in September 2019, it did not contribute to sales for the consolidated fiscal year under review, and there was a segment loss of 136 million yen.
Regarding the return of profits to shareholders, the annual dividend was set at 26 yen, and the consolidated dividend payout ratio was 39.9%.
(2) Analysis relating to the financial situation
Assets were 19,991 million yen, up 1,390 million yen compared with the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year.
This was mainly due to a decrease in notes and accounts receivable-trade and work in process. It was also due to an increase in tangible fixed assets related to a subsidiary in Thailand, an increase in construction in progress related to a building that manufactures dangerous goods and construction in a former research building, and an increase in investment securities due to rising market prices.
Liabilities were 3,899 million yen, up 464 million yen compared with the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year.
This was mainly due to a decrease in long-term loans payable and an increase in notes payable-facilities related to construction of a building that manufactures dangerous goods and a former research building.
Net assets were 16,091 million yen, up 925 million yen compared with the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year.
This was mainly due to an increase in retained earnings and net unrealized gains on other securities. As a result of the above, the equity ratio reached 80.5% and ROE was 7.9%.
In addition, the consolidated dividend payout ratio was 39.9%.
(3) Analysis relating to the cash flow
Looking at the financial position at the end of the consolidated fiscal year under review, cash and cash equivalents (hereinafter referred to as "cash") rose 352 million yen compared with the end of the previous year to record 3,952 million yen.
Outlines of cash flow conditions and reasons for fluctuations in the consolidated fiscal year under review are as follows:
(Cash flow from operating activities)
Cash from operating activities amounted to 2,162 million yen (up 233 million yen year-on-year). This was mainly because income before income taxes came to 1,710 million yen and depreciation expenses were 692 million yen; however, factors causing a decrease in cash included a payment of income taxes of 521 million yen.
MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019
(Cash flow from investment activities)
As a result of investment activities, cash used amounted to 1,190 million yen (up 483 million yen year-on-year). This was mainly because payments to acquire tangible fixed assets came to 870 million yen.
(Cash flow from financial activities)
As a result of financing activities, cash used amounted to 632 million yen (down 595 million yen year-on-year). This was mainly due to dividends paid of 498 million yen.
Changes in cash flow indicators
|
|
As of March
|
As of March
|
As of
|
As of
|
As of
|
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
|
31, 2016
|
31, 2017
|
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
|
|
Equity ratio (%)
|
78.9%
|
73.7%
|
76.8%
|
81.5%
|
80.5%
|
Equity ratio based on market value (%)
|
108.2%
|
137.2%
|
237.6%
|
109.2%
|
143.6%
|
Debt repayment period (years)
|
-
|
1.1
|
0.8
|
0.4
|
0.3
|
Interest coverage ratio
|
-
|
586.9
|
700.2
|
1,425.5
|
855.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes: Equity ratio
|
: Shareholders' equity / total assets
|
Equity ratio based on market value
|
: Market capitalization / total assets
|
Debt repayment period
|
: Interest-bearing liability / operating cash flow
|
Interest coverage ratio
|
: Operating cash flow / interest payments
-
-
All indicators are calculated based on consolidated financial figures.
-
Market capitalization is calculated by multiplying the closing share price by the number of shares outstanding issued at the end of the period.
-
Operating cash flows are calculated using the cash flow from operating activities in the consolidated statements of cash flows. Interest-bearing liabilities also include all liabilities for which interest is paid out of liabilities recorded
on the consolidated balance sheet. In addition, we use the amount of interest paid in the consolidated statements of cash flows as the figure for interest paid.
-
Statement of forward looking
In the next fiscal year, concerns about the outlook for the global economy are expected to continue due to the effects of the infectious disease caused by the new coronavirus, trade-related issues, uncertainty in overseas economies, increasing global geopolitical risks, and foreign exchange trends. In the Japanese economy, as the employment and income environment are continuing to improve, there is a virtuous cycle of such improvements and a stronger economy. Hence, the economy is expected to return to a gradual recovery with an expected business recovery centered on domestic demand.
In the electronics industry, we believe that the market for semiconductors will expand against the backdrop of devoted efforts for commercializing products for 5G and robust demand in IoT-related businesses.
With this kind of external environment imagined, the Group will work to expand sales of the CZ Series of products by accurately capturing opportunities to further increase demand for their use in high-density electronic substrates. Also, we will make sure we take opportunities for the EXE Series of products, which are mainly used for displays, to be adopted by manufacturers since they help to reduce the manufacturing cost of HDI boards for smartphones.
Regarding the results for the next fiscal year, we expect to see higher sales of chemicals, and we forecast that operating income will slightly exceed the level of the fiscal year under review although we forecast higher personnel expenses due to a greater number of staff members, increased expenses related to the newly launched Thai subsidiary, higher depreciation expenses, and greater shipping fares.
Based on the above, for the consolidated results of the Group for the next fiscal year we forecast sales of 11,600 million yen (up 734 million yen or 6.8% year-on-year), operating income of 1,700 million yen (up 62 million yen or 3.8% year-on-year), an operating income to net sales ratio of 14.7% (down 0.4 percentage points year-on-year), ordinary income of 1,750 million yen (up 27 million yen or 1.6% year-on-year), and net income attributable to the parent company of 1,250 million yen (up 13 million yen or 1.1% year-on-year).
ROE is forecast to be 7.6%. Compared with the period under review, it is down 0.3 points. However, in the future we will continue to improve our management efficiency and enhance ROE while trying to increase sales.
MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019
(Reference)
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY 2019
|
|
|
FY 2020
|
|
* Increase or decrease after
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Forecast)
|
|
adjustment
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Million yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Million yen)
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
10,865
|
|
|
11,600
|
6.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
|
1,637
|
|
|
1,700
|
3.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary income
|
|
|
|
1,722
|
|
|
1,750
|
1.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit attributable to
|
|
|
|
1,236
|
|
|
1,250
|
1.1
|
|
|
owners of parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per share
|
|
|
|
65.16
|
|
|
65.87
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ROE (%)
|
|
|
|
7.9
|
|
|
7.6
|
-0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange rates for the current fiscal year and the next fiscal year
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY 2019
|
|
FY 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Yen)
|
|
(Forecast)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
US＄
|
|
109.37
|
|
108.62
|
|
|
|
|
|
NT＄
|
|
3.54
|
|
3.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
RMB￥
|
|
15.85
|
|
15.76
|
|
|
|
|
|
HK＄
|
|
13.96
|
|
13.88
|
|
|
|
|
|
€
|
|
122.53
|
|
121.17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
THB
|
|
3.52
|
|
3.52
|
|
|
MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019
2. Basic Policy for the Selection of Accounting Standards
The Company's Group is conducting activities such as information gathering and investigation, in preparation for application of IFRS in the future.
MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019
3. Consolidated financial statements
(1) Consolidated balance sheet
|
|
|
|
|
(in the unit of 1,000 yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of December 31, 2018
|
|
As of December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and deposits
|
4,388,263
|
|
4,957,484
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
|
3,569,104
|
3,128,711
|
|
|
|
|
Merchandise and finished goods
|
7,681
|
|
262,127
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Work in process
|
404,729
|
420,647
|
|
|
|
|
Raw materials and supplies
|
234,523
|
|
132,689
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred tax assets
|
473,357
|
391,591
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
83,390
|
|
149,125
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for doubtful accounts
|
-12,790
|
-3,845
|
|
|
|
|
Total current assets
|
9,148,261
|
|
9,438,532
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Buildings and structures
|
6,376,133
|
6,939,730
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated depreciation
|
-2,403,329
|
|
-2,571,047
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Buildings and structures, net
|
3,972,804
|
4,368,683
|
|
|
|
|
Machinery, equipment and vehicles
|
2,425,927
|
|
2,734,071
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated depreciation
|
-1,645,168
|
-1,847,339
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Machinery, equipment and vehicles,
|
780,759
|
|
886,732
|
|
net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tools, furniture and fixtures
|
1,206,844
|
1,254,504
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated depreciation
|
-766,187
|
|
-871,792
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tools, furniture and fixtures, net
|
440,656
|
382,711
|
|
|
|
|
Land
|
2,924,091
|
|
2,933,082
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Right-of-use asset
|
-
|
79,786
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated depreciation
|
-
|
|
-35,075
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Right-of-use asset, net
|
-
|
44,710
|
|
|
|
|
Construction in progress
|
159,800
|
|
381,422
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total property, plant and equipment
|
8,278,111
|
8,997,342
|
|
|
|
|
Intangible assets
|
154,002
|
|
139,574
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investments and other assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment securities
|
393,309
|
|
580,704
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retirement benefits assets
|
538,059
|
690,914
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred tax assets
|
26,716
|
|
47,426
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
63,090
|
97,344
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for doubtful accounts
|
-79
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total investments and other assets
|
1,021,095
|
1,416,389
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
9,453,209
|
10,553,306
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
18,601,471
|
19,991,839
|
|
|
|
MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
(in the unit of 1,000 yen)
|
|
|
As of December 31, 2018
|
As of December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes and accounts payable - trade
|
1,067,221
|
|
1,166,724
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term loans
|
-
|
|
400,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current portion of long-term loans payable
|
500,000
|
|
250,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable - other
|
389,569
|
|
372,262
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
134,669
|
|
135,894
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income taxes payable
|
226,390
|
|
122,431
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for bonuses
|
324,452
|
|
313,740
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for directors' bonuses
|
36,453
|
30,470
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable - facilities
|
119,473
|
|
62,075
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
149,315
|
|
657,582
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
2,947,545
|
|
3,511,180
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term loans payable
|
250,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
79,042
|
|
236,967
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retirement benefit liability
|
53,751
|
|
43,271
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for Share-based compensation
|
78,912
|
|
71,972
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
25,850
|
|
36,447
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
487,556
|
|
388,659
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
3,435,102
|
|
3,899,840
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital stock
|
594,142
|
|
594,142
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital surplus
|
541,273
|
|
541,273
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retained earnings
|
14,748,508
|
|
15,486,355
|
|
|
|
|
|
Treasury shares
|
-1,185,432
|
|
-1,175,796
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
14,698,491
|
15,445,974
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
|
62,077
|
|
185,948
|
securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
328,101
|
|
304,802
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
|
77,699
|
|
155,273
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total accumulated other comprehensive
|
467,878
|
|
646,024
|
|
income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total net assets
|
15,166,369
|
|
16,091,998
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and net assets
|
18,601,471
|
|
19,991,839
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019
-
Consolidated statement of income and consolidated statement of comprehensive income (Consolidated statement of income)
|
|
|
|
(in the unit of 1,000 yen)
|
|
|
Fiscal year ended
|
Fiscal year ended
|
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
December 31, 2019
|
Net sales
|
11,328,766
|
10,865,978
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of sales
|
4,086,656
|
4,247,377
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
7,242,109
|
6,618,600
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
5,019,133
|
4,981,500
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
2,222,976
|
1,637,100
|
|
|
|
|
Non-operating income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
18,303
|
18,430
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends income
|
12,220
|
11,599
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from sales of prototypes
|
28,463
|
32,465
|
|
|
|
|
Insurance income
|
－
|
31,827
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
33,070
|
23,301
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-operating income
|
92,057
|
117,625
|
|
|
|
|
Non-operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expenses
|
1,717
|
2,807
|
|
|
|
|
Sales discounts
|
4,776
|
4,353
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign exchange losses
|
65,940
|
24,418
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
5,855
|
796
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-operating expenses
|
78,289
|
32,375
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary profit
|
2,236,743
|
1,722,350
|
|
|
|
|
Extraordinary income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gain on sales of non-current assets
|
4,958
|
1,770
|
|
|
|
|
Subsidy income
|
95,212
|
8,804
|
|
|
|
|
Total extraordinary income
|
100,171
|
10,574
|
|
|
|
|
Extraordinary losses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss on sales of noncurrent assets
|
15
|
32
|
|
|
|
|
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
|
8,402
|
22,111
|
|
|
|
|
Total extraordinary losses
|
8,417
|
22,143
|
|
|
|
|
Profit before income taxes
|
2,328,497
|
1,710,781
|
|
|
|
|
Income taxes - current
|
619,979
|
424,744
|
|
|
|
|
Income taxes - deferred
|
-69,697
|
49,626
|
|
|
|
|
Total income taxes
|
550,282
|
474,370
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
1,778,214
|
1,236,410
|
|
|
|
|
Profit attributable to owners of parent
|
1,778,214
|
1,236,410
|
|
|
|
MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019
(Consolidated statement of comprehensive income)
|
|
|
|
|
(in the unit of 1,000 yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal year ended
|
|
Fiscal year ended
|
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
Profit
|
1,778,214
|
|
1,236,410
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
|
-106,362
|
|
123,871
|
|
securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
-291,824
|
-23,299
|
|
|
|
|
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
|
-72,565
|
|
77,574
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total other comprehensive income
|
-470,752
|
178,146
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive income
|
1,307,462
|
|
1,414,556
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive income attributable to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive income attributable to owners
|
1,307,462
|
|
1,414,556
|
|
of parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive income attributable to
|
-
|
-
|
non-controlling interests
|
|
|
|
MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019
-
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
Previous fiscal year (January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018)
(in the unit of 1,000 yen)
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retained
|
|
|
Total
|
|
Capital stock
|
Capital surplus
|
|
|
Treasury shares
|
shareholders'
|
|
|
earnings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at beginning
|
594,142
|
456,912
|
|
13,433,666
|
|
-836,664
|
13,649,064
|
of current period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes during the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends of surplus
|
|
|
|
-463,371
|
|
|
-463,371
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
1,778,214
|
|
|
1,778,214
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of treasury
|
|
|
|
|
|
-413,445
|
-413,446
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disposal of treasury
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
63,667
|
63,667
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit on disposal of
|
|
84,361
|
|
|
|
|
84,361
|
treasury shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net changes of items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
other than
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shareholders'
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
equity(net)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total changes of items
|
-
|
84,361
|
|
1,314,843
|
|
-349,777
|
1,049,426
|
during period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at end of
|
594,142
|
541,273
|
|
14,748,508
|
|
-1,185,432
|
14,698,491
|
current period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in the unit of 1,000 yen)
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Valuation
|
Foreign
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
Remeasuremen
|
|
accumulated
|
Total net assets
|
|
difference on
|
currency
|
|
|
|
|
ts of defined
|
|
other
|
|
|
available-for-s
|
translation
|
|
|
|
|
|
benefit plans
|
|
comprehensiv
|
|
|
ale securities
|
adjustment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
e income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at beginning
|
168,439
|
619,926
|
|
150,265
|
|
938,631
|
14,587,695
|
of current period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes during the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends of surplus
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-463,371
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,778,214
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of treasury
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-413,446
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disposal of treasury
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
63,667
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit on disposal of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
84,361
|
treasury shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net changes of items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
other than
|
-106,362
|
-291,824
|
|
-72,565
|
|
-470,752
|
-470,752
|
shareholders'
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
equity(net)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total changes of items
|
-106,362
|
-291,824
|
|
-72,565
|
|
-470,762
|
578,673
|
during period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at end of
|
62,077
|
328,101
|
|
77,699
|
|
467,878
|
15,166,369
|
current period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019
Current fiscal year (January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)
(in the unit of 1,000 yen)
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
Retained
|
|
Total
|
|
Capital stock
|
Capital surplus
|
Treasury shares
|
shareholders'
|
|
earnings
|
|
|
|
|
equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at beginning
|
594,142
|
541,273
|
14,748,508
|
-1,185,432
|
14,698,491
|
of current period
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes of items
|
|
|
|
|
|
during period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends of surplus
|
|
|
-498,563
|
|
-498,563
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
1,236,410
|
|
1,236,410
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of treasury
|
|
|
|
-104
|
-104
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disposal of treasury
|
|
|
|
9,740
|
9,740
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit on disposal of
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
treasury shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net changes of items
|
|
|
|
|
|
other than
|
|
|
|
|
|
shareholders'
|
|
|
|
|
|
equity(net)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total changes of items
|
-
|
-
|
737,846
|
9,636
|
747,483
|
during period
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at end of
|
594,142
|
541,273
|
15,486,355
|
-1,175,796
|
15,445,974
|
current period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in the unit of 1,000 yen)
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Valuation
|
Foreign
|
|
Total
|
|
|
Remeasuremen
|
accumulated
|
Total net assets
|
|
difference on
|
currency
|
|
ts of defined
|
other
|
|
|
available-for-s
|
translation
|
|
|
benefit plans
|
comprehensiv
|
|
|
ale securities
|
adjustment
|
|
|
|
e income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at beginning
|
62,077
|
328,101
|
77,699
|
467,878
|
15,166,369
|
of current period
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes of items
|
|
|
|
|
|
during period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends of surplus
|
|
|
|
|
-498,563
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
|
1,236,410
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of treasury
|
|
|
|
|
-104
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disposal of treasury
|
|
|
|
|
9,740
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit on disposal of
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
treasury shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net changes of items
|
|
|
|
|
|
other than
|
123,871
|
-23,299
|
77,574
|
178,146
|
178,146
|
shareholders'
|
|
|
|
|
|
equity(net)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total changes of items
|
123,871
|
-23,299
|
77,574
|
178,146
|
925,629
|
during period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at end of
|
185,948
|
304,802
|
155,273
|
646,024
|
16,091,998
|
current period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019
(4) Consolidated statement of cash flow
|
|
|
|
|
(in the unit of 1,000 yen)
|
|
|
Fiscal year ended
|
|
Fiscal year ended
|
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit before income taxes
|
2,328,497
|
1,710,781
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
609,623
|
|
692,881
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful
|
1,031
|
-8,718
|
accounts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase (decrease) in provision for
|
16,505
|
|
-6,939
|
|
share-based compensation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses
|
34,543
|
-10,727
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase (decrease) in provision for directors'
|
-1,994
|
|
-5,983
|
|
bonuses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase (decrease) in net defined benefit
|
713
|
-10,391
|
liability
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Decrease (increase) in net defined benefit asset
|
41,578
|
|
-152,854
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and dividend income
|
-30,523
|
-30,030
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expenses
|
1,717
|
|
2,807
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subsidy income
|
-95,212
|
-8,804
|
|
|
|
|
Insurance income received
|
-
|
|
-31,827
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Decrease (increase) in notes and accounts
|
-66,091
|
158,783
|
receivable - trade
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Decrease (increase) in inventories
|
-236,165
|
|
147,609
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase (decrease) in notes and accounts
|
71,388
|
101,126
|
payable - trade
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
-126,570
|
|
68,495
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subtotal
|
2,549,041
|
2,616,210
|
|
|
|
Interest and dividend income received
|
32,497
|
|
29,059
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expenses paid
|
-1,352
|
-2,528
|
|
|
|
Income taxes paid
|
-746,772
|
|
-521,264
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subsidy income
|
95,212
|
8,804
|
|
|
|
Insurance money received
|
-
|
|
31,827
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating
|
1,928,626
|
2,162,110
|
activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payments into time deposits
|
-1,523,901
|
-1,509,229
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits
|
1,656,742
|
|
1,281,400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|
-815,540
|
-870,795
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and
|
6,495
|
|
5,570
|
|
equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019
Purchase of intangible assets
Purchase of investment securities
Other
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
Cash flows from financing activities
Net increase (decrease) in short-term loans Repayments of long-term loans payable Proceeds from sales of treasury shares
Purchase of treasury shares
Cash dividends paid
Payments for repayment of lease obligations
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
|
|
-14,745
|
-30,587
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-9,252
|
|
-9,417
|
|
|
-6,672
|
-57,539
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-706,875
|
|
-1,190,597
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
400,000
|
|
|
-500,000
|
-500,000
|
|
|
|
|
148,028
|
|
-
|
|
|
-413,445
|
-104
|
|
|
|
|
-463,070
|
|
-498,477
|
|
|
-
|
-34,362
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-1,228,487
|
|
-632,944
|
|
|
|
|
|
-57,996
|
13,748
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-64,733
|
|
352,316
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,664,524
|
3,599,791
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,599,791
|
|
3,952,107
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
MEC TAIWAN COMPANY LTD. MEC (HONG KONG) LTD.
MEC FINE CHEMICAL (ZHUHAI) LTD.
MEC CHINA SPECIALTY PRODUCTS (SUZHOU) CO., LTD. MEC EUROPE NV.
MEC SPECIALTY CHEMICAL(THAILAND)CO., LTD.
MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019
-
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Notes on the premise of a going concern)
N/A
(Basis of presentation and summary of significant accounting policies for the preparation of consolidated financial statements)
1 Scope of Consolidation
Number of consolidated subsidiaries
Name of consolidated subsidiaries
2 Fiscal Year-End of Consolidated Subsidiaries
The closing date for accounts of all consolidated subsidiaries has become the same as the consolidated closing date from the current consolidated fiscal year.
3 Summary of Significant Accounting Policies
-
Basis and Methods of Valuation of Significant Assets
-
Marketable securities
Other marketable securities
Securities with determinable market value:
Stated at the market value method based on the quoted market prices at the end of the fiscal
year (unrealized holding gains and losses are reported in a component of shareholders'
equity, with the cost of securities sold being calculated by the moving-average method.)
Securities without a determinable market value:
Stated at cost using the moving-average method
-
Derivatives
Stated at the market value method
-
Inventories
-
Goods, products (chemicals), work in progress, raw materials, inventories of merchandise and supplies:
Stated at cost based on the periodic average method (book price devaluation based on the decrease in profitability of balance sheet values)
-
Products (Machinery):
Stated at cost based on the specific identification method (book price devaluation based on
the decrease in profitability of balance sheet values)
-
Depreciation and Amortization of Significant Depreciable Assets
-
Tangible fixed assets
Tangible fixed assets are amortized using the straight-line method.
The principal useful lives are as follows:
|
Buildings and structures:
|
7 - 50 years
|
Machinery and vehicles:
|
4 - 10 years
|
Tools, furniture and fixtures:
|
3 - 10 years
MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019
-
Intangible fixed assets
Intangible fixed assets are amortized using the straight-line method.
-
Method of Accounting for Significant Allowances
-
Allowance for Doubtful Accounts
The Company provides allowance for doubtful accounts in an amount sufficient to cover probable losses on collection. Provision for normal receivables is calculated by using the actual percentage of credit losses, while for certain identified doubtful receivables, recoverability is assessed separately to estimate the uncollectible amount.
-
Reserve for Bonuses
The Company provides reserve for bonuses for employees and Executive Officers who are not Directors based on the estimated amount of payment in the current consolidated year.
-
Provision for Directors' Bonuses
The Company provides allowance for bonuses for Directors based on the estimated amount of payment in the current consolidated year.
-
Reserve for stock compensation
The Company provides for the delivery of the Company's shares etc. to the Company's directors and executive officers based on the estimated amount of payment in the end of the fiscal year.
-
Method of accounting for retirement benefits
-
Method of periodical allocation of estimated retirement benefits
In calculating retirement benefit obligations, the Company adopts benefit formula criteria as a method for allocating estimated retirement benefits in the period up to the end of the current consolidated fiscal year.
ii) Actuarial differences and method of processing prior service costs
Prior service costs are amortized by the straight-line method over a certain period within the average estimated remaining service period of employees (10 years) at the time of occurrence.
Actuarial differences are amortized by the declining-balance method over a certain period within the average estimated remaining service period of employees (10 years) at the time of occurrence of each year, beginning from the following fiscal year.
-
Basis of translation of significant assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies into Japanese yen
Monetary receivables and payables denominated in foreign currencies are translated into yen using the prevailing spot exchange rate on the consolidated balance sheet date and any exchange differences are accounted for as profit or loss. Assets and liabilities of overseas consolidated subsidiaries are translated into yen at the prevailing spot rate at the balance sheet date of consolidated subsidiaries. The profit and loss of consolidated subsidiaries are translated into yen at the average spot rate during the period and any exchange differences are recorded as foreign currency translation adjustment under net assets.
-
Cash and cash equivalent in the consolidated statement of cash flow
MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019
Cash and cash equivalent comprise cash on hand, demand deposits and short-term, highly liquid investments that are readily convertible into known amounts of cash and which are subject to an insignificant risk of change in value, having been within three months of maturity at acquisition.
(7) Other significant matters for the preparation of consolidated financial statements Accounting for consumption taxes
The Company adopts the tax exclusion method.
MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019
(Change in accounting policy)
Overseas consolidated subsidiaries that have adopted International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) have applied IFRS 16 (Leases) from the beginning of the consolidated accounting period under review.
As a result of adopting this accounting standard, right-of-use assets in the consolidated balance sheet for the consolidated accounting period under review increased by 44,710 thousand yen, "Other" in current liabi lities increased 19,464 thousand yen, and "Other" in non-current liabilities increased 8,802 t housand yen.
Please note that the effect on the consolidated statement of income and per share information is immaterial. Cash flow from operating activities, as stated in the cash flow statement for the consolidated accounting period under review, increased 34,362 thousand yen and cash flow from financial activities fell by the same amount.
(Additional Information)
(Change due to application of "Partial revision of" Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting ")" "Partial Amendment to" Accounting Standard for Tax Eff ect Accounting "" (ASBJ Statement No. 28, February 16, 2018. Division amendment. ") Is applie d from the beginning of the current consolidated fiscal year, deferred tax assets are presented in the category of investments and other assets, and deferred tax Gold liabilities have been changed to be presented in the category of fixed liabilities, and notes on tax effect accounting have been changed.
As a result, in the consolidated balance sheet for the previous fiscal year, ¥ 296,204 thousand of "Deferred tax assets" of "Current assets" and "Deferred tax liabilities" of "Long-term liabilities" were ¥ 31,563 thousand and ¥ 29,204 thousand, respectively. Of the deferred tax assets of ¥ 26,716 thousand "Deferred tax liabilities" of "Fixed liabilities" is shown as 79,042 thousand yen.
In addition, in the notes on tax effect accounting, comment on "Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting" specified in Paragraphs 3 to 5 of the P artial Amendments to the Tax Effect Accounting Standard (Note 8) (excluding the total amount of valuation allowance. ) And the notes (Note 9).
However, of the relevant content, the content related to the previous consolidated fiscal year is not described in accordance with the transitional treatment stipulated in Paragraph 7 of the Partial Amendment to the Tax Effect Accounting Standards.
MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019
(Unapplied accounting standards, etc.)
-
"Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (AS BJ Statement No. 29, issued by the Accounting Standards Board of Japan on March 30, 2018)
-
"Application Guideline on Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement Guidance No. 30, issued by the Accounting Standards Board of Japan on March 30, 2018)
-
-
Outline
The International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and the U.S. Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) collaboratively develop comprehensive accounting standards on revenue recognition and they released "Revenue from Contracts with Cust omers" (IFRS 15 in the IASB and Topic 606 in the FASB) in May 2014. Based on the facts that IFRS 15 is to be applied from the fiscal years beginning on or after January 1, 2018 and Topic 606 from fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2017, the Accounting Standards Board of Japan developed a comprehensive accounting standard for revenue recognition and released it along with an application guideline.
As a basic policy in developing the Accounting Standards Board of Japan's Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition, it was decided to incorporate the basic principles of IFRS 15 as a starting point to establish accounting standards from the viewpoint of ensuring comparability between financial statements, which is one of the benefits of consistency with IFRS 15. In addition, if there are items to be considered in practice, etc., which have been carried out so far in Japan, alternative handling is to be added to the extent that comparability is not impaired.
-
Planned application date
It will be applied from the beginning of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022.
-
Effect of application of the accounting standards, etc.
The Company is currently evaluating the impact on the consolidated financial statements from applying the " Accounting standard for revenue recognition " and such like.
MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019
(Notes to consolidated balance sheet)
*1 Notes maturing at end of current fiscal year
In accounting for notes maturing at the end of the current fiscal year, we process payments using the date of the notes. Please note that because the last day of the fiscal year under review was a holiday for financial institutions, notes maturing on the last day of the next fiscal year are included in the balance of bills on the last day of the
|
fiscal year.
|
|
(in the unit of 1,000 yen)
|
|
Previous fiscal year
|
Current fiscal year
|
|
(As of December 31, 2018)
|
(As of December 31, 2019)
|
|
|
|
Notes receivable
|
43,413
|
4,622
|
Electronically recorded receivable
|
-
|
3,509
|
Notes payable
|
33,549
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*2 Pledged assets
|
|
(in the unit of 1,000 yen)
|
|
|
|
|
Previous fiscal year
|
Current fiscal year
|
|
(As of December 31, 2018)
|
(As of December 31, 2019)
|
|
|
|
Buildings and structures
|
89,212
|
89,230
|
Land
|
26,685
|
25,744
|
|
|
|
Total
|
115,898
|
114,975
There is no obligation corresponding to the above pledged assets.
(Notes to consolidated statements of income)
*1 The inventories at the fiscal year end are the amounts after write-down of book value as a result of a decrease in profitability, and the following loss on valuation of inventories is included in cost of sales.
(in the unit of 1,000 yen)
|
Previous fiscal year
|
|
Current fiscal year
|
(Fiscal year ended
|
|
(Fiscal year ended
|
December 31, 2018)
|
|
December 31, 2019)
|
|
|
|
9,479
|
|
33,335
|
*2 Breakdown of selling, general, and administrative expenses.
|
(in the unit of 1,000 yen)
|
|
|
|
|
Previous fiscal year
|
Current fiscal year
|
|
(Fiscal year ended
|
(Fiscal year ended
|
|
December 31, 2018)
|
December 31, 2019)
|
|
|
|
Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts
|
6,067
|
-8,845
|
Salaries and bonuses
|
1,197,066
|
1,213,395
|
Packing and transportation expenses
|
564,051
|
549,731
|
Provision for allowance for bonuses
|
179,832
|
179,913
|
Provision for directors' bonuses
|
36,453
|
30,470
|
Provision for share-based compensation
|
16,505
|
-
|
Retirement benefit expenses
|
75,314
|
111,355
|
Research and development expenses
|
1,240,544
|
1,200,605
*3 Research and development expenses included in general expenses were as follows. (in the unit of 1,000 yen)
|
Previous fiscal year
|
Current fiscal year
|
(Fiscal year ended
|
(Fiscal year ended
|
December 31, 2018)
|
December 31, 2019)
|
|
|
1,240,544
|
1,200,605
MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019
|
*4 Breakdown of profit on sale of fixed assets is as follows.
|
(in the unit of 1,000 yen)
|
|
Previous fiscal year
|
Current fiscal year
|
|
(Fiscal year ended
|
(Fiscal year ended
|
|
December 31, 2018)
|
December 31, 2019)
|
|
|
|
Machinery, equipment and vehicles
|
4,870
|
1,749
|
Tools, furniture and fixtures
|
87
|
20
|
|
|
|
Total
|
4,958
|
1,770
|
*5 Breakdown of loss on sale of fixed assets is as follows.
|
(in the unit of 1,000 yen)
|
|
|
|
|
Previous fiscal year
|
Current fiscal year
|
|
(Fiscal year ended
|
(Fiscal year ended
|
|
December 31, 2018)
|
December 31, 2019)
|
|
|
|
Machinery, equipment and vehicles
|
15
|
32
|
*6 Breakdown of loss on disposal of fixed assets is as follows.
|
(in the unit of 1,000 yen)
|
|
|
|
|
Previous fiscal year
|
Current fiscal year
|
|
(Fiscal year ended
|
(Fiscal year ended
|
|
December 31, 2018)
|
December 31, 2019)
|
|
|
|
Buildings and structures
|
1,127
|
16,525
|
Machinery, equipment and vehicles
|
1,833
|
924
|
Tools, furniture and fixtures
|
653
|
1,734
|
Investments and other assets [other]
|
-
|
92
|
Fixed asset removal costs
|
4,789
|
2,835
|
|
|
|
Total
|
8,402
|
22,111
(Matters related to consolidated statement of comprehensive income)
* Amount of reclassification adjustment and tax effect amount pertaining to other comprehensive income
|
|
|
(in the unit of 1,000 yen)
|
|
Previous fiscal year
|
Current fiscal year
|
|
(Fiscal year ended
|
(Fiscal year ended
|
|
December 31, 2018)
|
December 31, 2019)
|
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities:
|
|
|
Amount arising in the current fiscal year under
|
-153,216
|
178,437
|
review
|
|
|
Amount of reclassification adjustment
|
-
|
-
|
Before income tax effect
|
-153,216
|
178,437
|
Income tax effect
|
46,853
|
-54,566
|
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
|
-106,362
|
123,871
|
securities
|
|
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment:
|
|
|
Amount arising in the current fiscal year under
|
-291,824
|
-23,299
|
review
|
|
|
Adjustments related to retirement benefits:
|
|
|
Amount arising in the current fiscal year under
|
-59,941
|
134,803
|
review
|
|
|
Amount of reclassification adjustment
|
-44,590
|
-23,056
|
Before income tax effect
|
-104,531
|
111,746
|
Income tax effect
|
31,965
|
-34,172
|
Adjustments related to retirement benefits
|
-72,565
|
77,574
|
Other comprehensive income
|
-470,752
|
178,146
MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019
(Matters related to consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity)
Previous fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2018)
1. Class and numbers of total shares issued and treasury stock held
|
|
Number of shares at the
|
Increase in number of
|
Decrease in number of
|
Number of shares at the
|
|
beginning of the
|
shares during the fiscal
|
shares during the fiscal
|
end of the fiscal year
|
|
current fiscal year
|
year
|
year
|
|
Shares issued
|
|
|
|
|
Common
|
20,071,093
|
-
|
-
|
20,071,093
|
stock
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
20,071,093
|
-
|
-
|
20,071,093
|
Treasury stock
|
|
|
|
|
Common
|
900,089
|
200,143
|
-
|
1,100,232
|
stock
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
900,089
|
200,143
|
-
|
1,100,232
(Note) 1. A total of 204,675 shares were contributed to Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. (trust account) as trust property in the stock-based compensation system for directors and stock-based compensation system for executive officers. They are treated as treasury stocks in consolidated financial statements and financial statements.
2. The increase in the number of treasury shares of common stock of 200,143 shares is due to the acquisition of treasury stock by resolution of the Board of Directors, 200,000 shares and the increase of less than one unit by 143 shares.
2. Dividends
-
Dividends paid
|
|
|
Total amount of
|
Dividend per
|
|
|
(Resolution)
|
Class of shares
|
dividends
|
Date of record
|
Effective date
|
share (yen)
|
|
|
(thousands of yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
February 20, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
Board of
|
Common stock
|
231,686
|
12
|
December 31, 2017
|
March 2, 2018
|
directors' meeting
|
|
|
|
|
|
August 9, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
Board of
|
Common stock
|
231,686
|
12
|
June 30, 2018
|
September 4, 2018
|
directors' meeting
|
|
|
|
|
(Note)The total amount of dividends based on a resolution made by the Board of Directors on February 20, 2018 and August 9,2018, includes a dividend of 1,634 thousand yen related to Company stock held by the Stock Delivery Trust for Directors and Stock Delivery Trust for Executive Officers.
-
Dividends with a record date within the current fiscal year that become effective after the end of the fiscal year
|
|
|
Total amount
|
|
|
|
|
(Resolution)
|
Class of
|
of dividends
|
Source of
|
Dividend per
|
Date of record
|
Effective date
|
shares
|
(thousands of
|
dividends
|
share (yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
yen)
|
|
|
|
|
February 13, 2019
|
Common
|
|
Retained
|
|
|
|
Board of directors'
|
268,457
|
14
|
December 31, 2018
|
March 1, 2019
|
stock
|
earnings
|
meeting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note)The total amount of dividends based on a resolution made by the Board of Directors on February 13, 2019, includes a dividend of 2,865 thousand yen related to Company stock held by the Stock Delivery Trust for Directors and Stock Delivery Trust for Executive Officers.
MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019
Current fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019)
1. Class and numbers of total shares issued and treasury stock held
|
|
Number of shares at
|
Increase in number of
|
Decrease in number of
|
Number of shares at
|
|
the beginning of the
|
shares during the fiscal
|
shares during the fiscal
|
the end of the fiscal
|
|
current fiscal year
|
year
|
year
|
year
|
Shares issued
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
20,071,093
|
-
|
-
|
20,071,093
|
Total
|
20,071,093
|
-
|
-
|
20,071,093
|
Treasury stock
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
1,100,232
|
85
|
-
|
1,093,311
|
Total
|
1,100,232
|
85
|
-
|
1,093,311
(Note) 1. A total of 197,669 shares were contributed to Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. (trust account) as trust property in the stock-based compensation system for directors and stock-based compensation system for executive officers. They are treated as treasury stocks in consolidated financial statements and financial statements.
2. The increase in the number of treasury shares of common stock of 85 shares was due to the purchase of shares less than one unit.
2. Dividends
-
Dividends paid
|
|
|
Total amount of
|
Dividend per
|
|
|
(Resolution)
|
Class of shares
|
dividends
|
Date of record
|
Effective date
|
share (yen)
|
|
|
(thousands of yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
February 13 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Board of directors'
|
Common stock
|
268,457
|
14
|
December 31, 2018
|
March 1, 2019
|
meeting
|
|
|
|
|
|
August 9, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Board of directors'
|
Common stock
|
230,105
|
12
|
June 30, 2019
|
September 3, 2019
|
meeting
|
|
|
|
|
(Note) 1. The total amount of dividends based on a resolution made by the Board of Directors on February 13, 2019 and August 9,2019, includes a dividend of 2,865 thousand yen related to Company stock held by the Stock Delivery Trust for Directors and Stock Delivery Trust for Executive Officers.
2. The total amount of dividends based on a resolution made by the Board of Directors on August 9, 2019, includes a dividend of 2,372 thousand yen related to Company stock held by the Stock Delivery Trust for Directors and Stock Delivery Trust for Executive Officers.
-
Dividends with a record date within the current fiscal year that become effective after the end of the fiscal year
|
|
|
Total amount
|
|
|
|
|
(Resolution)
|
Class of
|
of dividends
|
Source of
|
Dividend per
|
Date of record
|
Effective date
|
shares
|
(thousands of
|
dividends
|
share (yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
yen)
|
|
|
|
|
February 13, 2020
|
Common
|
|
Retained
|
|
|
|
Board of directors'
|
268,456
|
14
|
December 31, 2019
|
March 10, 2020
|
stock
|
earnings
|
meeting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note) The total amount of dividends based on a resolution made by the Board of Directors on February 13, 2019, includes a dividend of 2,767 thousand yen related to Company stock held by the Stock Delivery Trust for Directors and Stock Delivery Trust for Executive Officers.
(Consolidated statement of cash flow)
-
Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the fiscal year with the consolidated balance
|
sheet accounts
|
|
(in the unit of 1,000 yen)
|
|
Previous fiscal year
|
Current fiscal year
|
|
(Fiscal year ended
|
(Fiscal year ended
|
|
December 31, 2018)
|
December 31, 2019)
|
Cash and deposits
|
4,388,263
|
4,957,484
|
|
|
Time deposits with maturities
|
-788,471
|
-1,005,376
|
extending over three months
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
3,599,791
|
3,952,107
|
|
|
MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019
(Retirement benefit)
1. Outline of retirement benefit plan applied
The Company adopts a contract-type defined benefit pension plan operated by multi-employers ("cash bala nce plan") based on the Defined Benefit Corporate Pensi on Law for its employees and with regard to executive officers not directors, a retirement benefit pension plan for executive directors is established.
Certain consolidated subsidiaries adopt a defined contribution pension plan or defined benefit plan. We calculate the retirement benefit expenses and liabilities related to retirement benefits by the simplified method for these defined benefit plans.
2. Defined benefit plans
(1) Reconciliation of the beginning and ending balances of retirement benefit obligations (excluding the
|
scheme that applies the simplified method, which is listed in (3))
|
(in the unit of 1,000 yen)
|
|
Previous consolidated fiscal
|
Consolidated fiscal year
|
|
year
|
|
(Fiscal year ended
|
|
(Fiscal year ended
|
|
December 31, 2019)
|
|
December 31, 2018)
|
|
|
Beginning balance of the retirement
|
889,069
|
923,474
|
benefit obligation
|
|
|
Service costs
|
75,698
|
78,065
|
Interest expense
|
3,556
|
3,693
|
Accruals of actuarial gains and
|
2,648
|
-4,134
|
losses
|
|
|
Payment of retirement benefits
|
-47,498
|
-18,147
|
Balance of retirement benefit
|
923,475
|
982,951
|
obligations at end of year
|
|
(2) Reconciliation of the beginning and ending balances of pension assets (excluding the scheme that applies
|
the simplified method, which is listed in (3))
|
(in the unit of 1,000 yen)
|
|
Previous consolidated fiscal
|
Consolidated fiscal year
|
|
year
|
|
(Fiscal year ended
|
|
(Fiscal year ended
|
|
December 31, 2019)
|
|
December 31, 2018)
|
|
|
Beginning balance of pension assets
|
1,468,707
|
1,461,533
|
Expected return on assets
|
1,468
|
1,461
|
Accruals of actuarial gains and
|
-57,293
|
130,668
|
losses
|
|
|
Contributions from the employer
|
96,149
|
98,348
|
Payment of retirement benefits
|
-47,498
|
-18,147
|
Balance of the pension assets at end of
|
1,461,533
|
1,673,865
|
year
|
|
(3) Reconciliations of beginning and ending balances of the liability for the retirement benefits of the system
|
that uses the simplified method
|
|
(in the unit of 1,000 yen)
|
|
Previous consolidated fiscal
|
Consolidated fiscal year
|
|
year
|
|
(Fiscal year ended
|
|
(Fiscal year ended
|
|
December 31, 2019)
|
|
December 31, 2018)
|
|
|
Beginning balance of the liability for
|
53,522
|
53,751
|
retirement benefits
|
|
|
Payment of retirement benefits
|
713
|
-1,341
|
Payment of retirement benefits
|
-
|
-9,050
|
Other
|
-484
|
-88
|
Ending balance of the liability for
|
53,751
|
43,271
|
retirement benefits
|
|
MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019
-
Reconciliation of the ending balance of the retirement benefit obligations and pension assets, and liabilities and assets relating to retirement benefits that have been recorded in the consolidated balance sheet
(in the unit of 1,000 yen)
|
|
Previous consolidated fiscal
|
Consolidated fiscal year
|
|
year
|
|
(Fiscal year ended
|
|
(Fiscal year ended
|
|
December 31, 2019)
|
|
December 31, 2018)
|
|
|
Retirement benefit obligation of funded
|
956,210
|
1,017,565
|
plans
|
|
|
Pension assets
|
1,486,598
|
-1,706,717
|
|
-530,387
|
-689,152
|
Retirement benefit obligation of
|
46,080
|
41,510
|
unfunded plans
|
|
|
Net amount of liabilities and assets that
|
|
|
have been recorded in the consolidated
|
-484,307
|
-647,642
|
balance sheet
|
|
|
Liabilities related to retirement benefits
|
53,751
|
43,271
|
Net defined benefit asset
|
-538,059
|
-690,913
|
Net amount of liabilities and assets that
|
|
|
have been recorded in the consolidated
|
-484,307
|
-647,642
|
balance sheet
|
|
|
(5) Amount of retirement benefit costs and their breakdown
|
(in the unit of 1,000 yen)
|
|
Previous consolidated fiscal
|
Consolidated fiscal year
|
|
year
|
|
(As of December 31,
|
|
(As of December 31,
|
|
2019)
|
|
2018)
|
|
|
Service cost
|
75,698
|
78,065
|
Interest expense
|
3,556
|
3,693
|
Expected return on assets
|
-1,468
|
-1,461
|
Expensed amount of actuarial gains
|
-44,590
|
-23,056
|
and losses
|
|
|
Retirement benefit costs which are
|
713
|
-1,341
|
calculated using the simplified method
|
|
|
Retirement benefit cost of defined
|
33,909
|
55,899
|
benefit plans
|
|
-
Adjustments related to retirement benefits
A breakdown of the items that were recorded in the adjustments for retirement benefits (before making
|
deductions for the tax effect) is as follows.
|
(in the unit of 1,000 yen)
|
|
Previous consolidated fiscal
|
Consolidated fiscal year
|
|
year
|
|
(As of December 31,
|
|
(As of December 31,
|
|
2019)
|
|
2018)
|
|
|
Accruals of actuarial gains and losses
|
104,531
|
-111,746
|
Total
|
104,531
|
-111,746
(7) Cumulative adjustment to retirement benefits
A breakdown of the items that were recorded in the cumulative adjustments for retirement benefits (before
|
making deductions for the tax effect) is as follows.
|
(in the unit of 1,000 yen)
|
|
Previous consolidated fiscal
|
Consolidated fiscal year
|
|
year
|
|
(As of December 31,
|
|
(As of December 31,
|
|
2019)
|
|
2018)
|
|
|
Difference with unrecognized actuarial
|
-111,926
|
-223,672
|
gain and loss
|
|
|
Total
|
-111,926
|
-223,672
MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019
-
Matters relating to pension assets
-
-
Main components of the pension assets
The ratios of the major classifications for the total pension assets are as follows.
|
|
Previous consolidated fiscal year
|
Consolidated fiscal year under
|
|
review
|
|
|
|
(As of December 31, 2018)
|
(As of December 31, 2019)
|
Bonds
|
32%
|
32%
|
Stocks
|
34%
|
38%
|
General accounts
|
21%
|
20%
|
Other
|
13%
|
10%
|
Total
|
100%
|
100%
ii) Method of setting the expected long-term rate of return on pension assets
To determine the expected long-term rate of return on pension assets, we consider the current and expected allocation of pension assets, and the current and expected long-term rate of return from the variety of assets that make up the pension assets.
-
Matters relating to actuarial assumptions
Major actuarial assumptions (representing a weighted average)
|
|
Previous consolidated fiscal year
|
Consolidated fiscal year under
|
|
review
|
|
(As of December 31, 2018)
|
|
(As of December 31, 2019)
|
|
|
Discount rate
|
0.4%
|
0.4%
|
Expected long-term rate of return
|
0.1%
|
0.1%
|
on pension assets
|
|
3. Defined contribution plans
The required contributions to defined contribution plans of consolidated subsidiaries that use defined contribution plans came to 88,068 thousand yen for the previous consolidated fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2018) and 91,560 thousand yen for the consolidated fiscal year under review (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019).
Current fiscal year
(As of December 31, 2019)
MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019
(Tax effect accounting)
1 Breakdown of deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities by major causes of occurrence
(in the unit of 1,000 yen)
|
|
Previous fiscal year
|
Current fiscal year
|
|
(As of December 31,
|
|
(As of December 31, 2019)
|
|
2018)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
|
Allowance for bonuses
|
98,499
|
95,273
|
Accrued enterprise tax
|
13,937
|
7,327
|
Social insurance premiums
|
15,052
|
14,573
|
Loss on valuation of inventory assets
|
36,252
|
28,492
|
Unrealized income on inventory assets
|
126,999
|
111,171
|
Unpaid officer retirement benefits
|
4,379
|
4,379
|
Liability for retirement benefits
|
15,625
|
13,046
|
Loss carryforwards
|
40,226
|
71,647
|
Reserve for stock compensation
|
21,553
|
19,431
|
Impairment loss
|
176,238
|
176,238
|
Other
|
67,452
|
62,766
|
|
|
|
Deferred tax assets subtotal
|
616,217
|
313,155
|
|
|
|
Valuation allowance for tax loss carryforwards
|
-
|
-34,145
|
Valuation allowance for total future deductible
|
-
|
-178,253
|
temporary differences
|
|
|
|
|
|
Valuation allowance subtotal
|
-209,663
|
-212,399
|
|
|
|
Total deferred tax assets
|
406,554
|
391,949
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
|
Valuation difference on other securities
|
-27,345
|
-81,911
|
Retained earnings of overseas subsidiaries
|
-266,406
|
-288,297
|
Retirement benefits assets
|
-164,538
|
-211,281
|
Other
|
-591
|
-
|
|
|
|
Total deferred tax liabilities
|
-458,881
|
-581,490
|
|
|
|
Net deferred tax assets
|
-52,326
|
-189,541
The amount of "net deferred tax liabilities" (previo us fiscal year: -480,370 thousand yen; current fiscal year: -364,890 thousand yen) is included in the following items in the consolidated balance sheet.
Previous fiscal year (As of December 31, 2018)
|
Fixed assets - deferred tax assets
|
|
26,716
|
|
47,426
|
Fixed liabilities - deferred tax liabilities
|
|
-79,042
|
|
-236,967
|
(Note) 1. Valuation allowance has increased by 2,735 thousand yen. This increase was due to foreign currency
|
translation.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Tax loss carryforwards and their deferred tax assets by rollover date
|
|
|
Current fiscal year (As of December 31, 2019)
|
|
|
(in the unit of 1,000 yen)
|
|
Within 1
|
Within 1
|
Within 2
|
Within 3
|
Within 4
|
Over 5
|
Total
|
|
year
|
to 2 years
|
to 3 years
|
to 4 years
|
to 5 years
|
years
|
|
|
Tax loss
|
-
|
-
|
4,236
|
5,146
|
28,117
|
34,145
|
71,647
|
carryforwards(a)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Valuation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-34,145
|
-34,145
|
allowance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred tax
|
-
|
-
|
4,236
|
5,146
|
28,117
|
-
|
(b)37,501
|
asset
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Tax losses carried forward are multiplied by the statutory tax rate.
MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019
(b)Deferred tax assets of 37,501 thousand have been recorded for tax loss carryforwards of 71,647 thousand (multiplied by the statutory tax rate). The deferred tax assets of 37,501 thousand yen are recognized for the balance of tax loss carryforwards at consolidated subsidiary MEC SPECIALTYCHEMICAL (THAILAND) CO., LTD of 37,501 thousand yen (multiplied by the statutory tax rate). The tax loss carryforward for which this deferred tax asset has been recorded is determined to be recoverable based on the expected future taxable income, and no valuation allowance has been recognized.
2 Breakdown by major items that caused the difference between the statutory effective tax rate and the burden rate of corporation tax etc. after applying tax effect accounting
|
|
|
Previous fiscal year
|
Current fiscal year
|
|
|
(As of December 31, 2018)
|
(As of December 31, 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
Statutory effective tax rate
|
30.8%
|
30.6%
|
(Adjustment)
|
|
|
Permanent differences such as entertainment
|
0.4%
|
1.9%
|
expenses
|
|
|
Inhabitant tax equivalent
|
0.2%
|
0.3%
|
Examination research expenses etc. Tax deduction
|
-6.6%
|
-6.1%
|
Foreign withholding tax
|
2.5%
|
0.9%
|
Overseas Subsidiary Income Retention Taxation
|
0.4%
|
-
|
Retained earnings of foreign subsidiaries
|
-1.4%
|
1.3%
|
Overseas tax rate discrepancy
|
-2.0%
|
-1.7%
|
Other
|
-0.7%
|
0.5%
|
Burden of corporate tax etc. after applying tax
|
|
|
23.6%
|
27.7%
|
effect accounting
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019
(Segment information)
[Information by operating segment]
-
Overview of reportable segments
The Company's reportable segments are those for which financial information on the Company's separate units is available and such information is used by the Board of Directors to decide how to allocate management resources and to evaluate achievements. Thus, they are subject to regular reviews.
The Company's Group mainly manufactures and sells chemicals involved in manufacturing PCBs. The Company is located in Japan. Overseas, it has bases in Taiwan, Hong Kong, China, Thailand, and Europe (mainly Germany, Italy, and France). These are respectively overseen by MEC TAIWAN COMPANY LTD.;
MEC (HONG KONG) LTD.; MEC FINE CHEMICAL (ZHUHAI) LTD.; MEC CHINA SPECIALTY PRODUCTS (SUZHOU) CO., LTD.; MEC SPECIALTY CHEMICAL (THAILAND) CO., LTD COMPANY LTD.; and MEC EUROPE NV. Each local corporation is an independent business unit. They formulate comprehensive strategies for each region with regards to the products they handle, and expand their business activities.
Therefore, the Company's Group consists of segments that are separated on the basis of their regional production and marketing systems. There are six reportable segments: Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong (Hong Kong, Zhuhai), China (Suzhou), Thailand and Europe.
-
Method of calculating net sales, profit or loss, assets, liabilities and other items by reportable segment
The method of accounting treatment used for reportable business segments is approximately the same as that stated in "Basis of presentation and summary of sig nificant accounting policies for the preparation of consolidated financial statements."
Figures for the profits at reportable segments are based on operating income. Inter-segment revenue and transfers are based on current market prices.
-
Information on net sales, profit or loss, assets, liabilities and other items by reportable segment Previous fiscal year (January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018)
(in the unit of 1,000 yen)
|
|
|
|
Reportable segment
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Japan
|
Taiwan
|
Hong Kong
|
China
|
Thailand
|
Europe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales to external
|
5,367,605
|
2,250,993
|
991,069
|
2,083,362
|
-
|
635,735
|
11,328,766
|
customers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inter-segment sales and
|
2,592,802
|
-
|
7,370
|
6,063
|
-
|
207,343
|
2,813,579
|
transfers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
7,960,408
|
2,250,993
|
998,440
|
2,089,426
|
-
|
843,078
|
14,142,345
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment profit
|
1,491,099
|
267,033
|
177,122
|
251,381
|
-27,569
|
83,957
|
2,243,345
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment assets
|
14,146,872
|
2,547,089
|
1,369,046
|
1,647,217
|
702,297
|
603,339
|
21,015,863
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and
|
486,554
|
32,517
|
18,967
|
53,916
|
44
|
17,623
|
609,623
|
amortization
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase in property,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
plant and equipment
|
268,000
|
40,107
|
20,434
|
14,433
|
209,190
|
40,422
|
592,588
|
and intangible assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019
Current fiscal year (January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)
(in the unit of 1,000 yen)
|
|
|
|
Reportable segment
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Japan
|
Taiwan
|
Hong Kong
|
China
|
Thailand
|
Europe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales to external
|
5,043,656
|
2,180,768
|
1,025,925
|
1,990,968
|
-
|
624,660
|
10,865,978
|
customers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inter-segment sales
|
2,213,076
|
1,411
|
1,255
|
768
|
-
|
53,521
|
2,270,033
|
and transfers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
7,256,732
|
2,182,179
|
1,027,180
|
1,991,737
|
-
|
678,181
|
13,136,012
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment profit
|
1,061,400
|
273,163
|
178,206
|
165,145
|
-136,275
|
63,296
|
1,604,936
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment assets
|
14,502,431
|
2,686,303
|
1,375,500
|
1,757,693
|
1,023,841
|
618,773
|
21,964,543
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and
|
520,595
|
30,293
|
26,127
|
71,887
|
21,813
|
22,164
|
692,881
|
amortization
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase in property,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
plant and equipment
|
781,171
|
9,741
|
22,700
|
14,450
|
500,598
|
34,106
|
1,362,769
|
and intangible assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4. Differences between the total amount at reportable segments and the amount stated in the consolidated financial statements, and main details of such differences (matters concerning reconciliation)
(in the unit of 1,000 yen)
|
|
Net sales
|
|
Previous fiscal year
|
Current fiscal year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reportable segment total
|
|
|
|
14,142,345
|
|
13,136,012
|
|
|
Intersegment eliminations
|
|
|
|
-2,813,579
|
|
-2,270,033
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales stated in the Consolidated Financial Statements
|
|
11,328,766
|
|
10,865,978
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in the unit of 1,000 yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit
|
|
Previous fiscal year
|
Current fiscal year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reportable segment total
|
|
|
|
2,243,024
|
|
1,604,936
|
|
|
Intersegment eliminations
|
|
|
|
-20,047
|
|
32,163
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income in the Consolidated Financial
|
|
2,222,976
|
|
1,637,100
|
|
|
Statements
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in the unit of 1,000 yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
Previous fiscal year
|
Current fiscal year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reportable segment total
|
|
|
|
21,015,863
|
|
21,964,543
|
|
|
Intersegment eliminations
|
|
|
|
-2,118,187
|
|
-1,972,703
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets in the Consolidated Financial Statements
|
|
18,897,675
|
|
19,991,839
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in the unit of 1,000 yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount stated in the
|
|
|
|
Reportable segment total
|
Adjustment
|
Consolidated Financial
|
|
|
Other items
|
|
|
|
|
Statements
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Previous
|
Current fiscal
|
Previous
|
Current fiscal
|
Previous
|
Current
|
|
|
|
fiscal year
|
year
|
fiscal year
|
year
|
fiscal year
|
fiscal year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and
|
609,623
|
692,881
|
-
|
-
|
609,623
|
692,881
|
|
|
amortization
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase in property,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
plant and equipment and
|
592,588
|
1,362,769
|
-
|
-
|
592,588
|
1,362,769
|
|
|
intangible assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019
[Related Information]
Previous fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2018)
-
Information by product and by service
Because there is a single category of products and services, information by product or by service is omitted.
-
Information by geographical segment
-
Net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in the unit of 1,000 yen)
|
|
Japan
|
Taiwan
|
|
China
|
|
Other
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,161,172
|
2,231,334
|
|
|
3,074,432
|
|
861,826
|
|
11,328,766
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note:
|
Net sales to customers are based on location, and are classified by country or region.
|
|
|
|
(2) Tangible fixed assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in the unit of 1,000 yen)
|
Japan
|
|
Taiwan
|
|
China
|
Thailand
|
Europe
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,722,444
|
|
735,378
|
|
428,428
|
232,017
|
159,841
|
8,278,111
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. Information on each major customer
Of sales to external customers, because there is no destination for 10% or more of net sales in the consolidated statements of income, the statement of such has been omitted in this material.
Current fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019)
-
Information by product and by service
Because there is a single category of products and services, information by product or by service is omitted.
-
Information by geographical segment
-
Net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in the unit of 1,000 yen)
|
|
Japan
|
Taiwan
|
|
China
|
|
Other
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,866,743
|
2,162,649
|
|
|
3,016,893
|
|
819,692
|
|
10,865,978
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note:
|
Net sales to customers are based on location, and are classified by country or region.
|
|
|
|
(2) Tangible fixed assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in the unit of 1,000 yen)
|
Japan
|
|
Taiwan
|
|
China
|
Thailand
|
Europe
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,973,942
|
|
722,569
|
|
414,569
|
725,718
|
160,605
|
8,997,342
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. Information on each major customer
Of sales to external customers, because there is no destination for 10% or more of net sales in the consolidated statements of income, the statement of such has been omitted in this material.
[Information on impairment of fixed assets by reportable segment] N/A
[Information on amortized and unamortized goodwill by reportable segment] N/A
[Information on gain on negative goodwill by reportable segment] N/A
MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019
|
(Per share information)
|
|
(in the unit of yen)
|
Item
|
Previous fiscal year
|
Current fiscal year
|
|
(Fiscal year ended December 31, 2017)
|
(Fiscal year ended December 31, 2018)
|
|
|
|
Net assets per share
|
799.46
|
847.94
|
|
|
|
Net income per share
|
92.85
|
65.16
|
|
|
Notes: 1. Information of diluted net income per share is omitted because of no issue of potential stocks.
-
In calculating net assets per share in the consolidated fiscal year under review, we treat the trust account for stock issuance for Directors and stock issuance trust account for Executive Officers as own shares owned by the Company (treasury stock). Therefore, the number of shares at the end of the fiscal year is calculated by including the shares of treasury stock subject to deduction. Also, in calculating net income per share, the average number of shares during the fiscal year is determined by including the shares of treasury stock subject to deduction.
The average number of treasury shares during the period, deducted in calculating "Net income per shar e", was 162,521 shares in the previous consolidated fiscal year and 200,225 shares in the current consolidated fiscal year.
-
The basis for calculating net income per share is as follows.
|
Item
|
Previous fiscal year
|
Current fiscal year
|
|
(Fiscal year ended December 31, 2017)
|
(Fiscal year ended December 31, 2018)
|
|
|
|
Net income (thousands of yen)
|
1,778,214
|
1,236,410
|
|
|
|
Amount not available for common
|
-
|
-
|
shareholders (thousands of yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net profit available for common
|
1,778,214
|
1,236,410
|
stocks (thousands of yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average number of
|
|
|
common shares outstanding during
|
19,152,489
|
18,975,272
|
the year (shares)
|
|
|
|
|
(Important subsequent events) N/A
MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019
4. Non-consolidated financial statements and major notes
-
Balance sheet
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in the unit of yen)
|
|
|
|
|
As of December 31, 2018
|
|
As of December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and deposits
|
|
|
2,131,499
|
|
2,227,625
|
|
|
Notes receivable - trade
|
|
|
170,376
|
67,533
|
|
Electronically recorded receivables
|
|
|
7,681
|
|
262,127
|
|
|
Accounts receivable - trade
|
|
|
1,945,904
|
1,810,869
|
|
Merchandise and finished goods
|
|
|
121,121
|
|
217,385
|
|
|
Raw materials and supplies
|
|
|
304,578
|
251,217
|
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
|
17,298
|
|
16,584
|
|
|
Accounts receivable - other
|
|
|
153,426
|
73,567
|
|
Other
|
|
|
17,224
|
|
23,125
|
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
4,869,111
|
4,950,035
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Buildings
|
|
|
3,385,437
|
|
3,299,504
|
|
|
Structures
|
|
|
133,466
|
123,943
|
|
Machinery and equipment
|
|
|
593,501
|
|
648,793
|
|
|
Vehicles
|
|
|
26,610
|
23,567
|
|
Tools, furniture and fixtures
|
|
|
303,206
|
|
254,942
|
|
|
Land
|
|
|
2,274,036
|
2,274,036
|
|
Construction in progress
|
|
|
6,186
|
|
349,155
|
|
|
Total property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
6,722,444
|
6,973,942
|
|
Intangible assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Leasehold right
|
|
|
29,380
|
29,380
|
|
Software
|
|
|
103,674
|
|
74,876
|
|
|
Software in progress
|
|
|
-
|
18,700
|
|
Other
|
|
|
2,053
|
|
2,038
|
|
|
Total intangible assets
|
|
|
135,108
|
124,995
|
|
Investments and other assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment securities
|
|
|
393,309
|
580,704
|
|
Affiliated company shares
|
|
|
1,401,636
|
|
1,401,891
|
|
|
Capital
|
|
|
5
|
54,775
|
|
Long-term loans receivable
|
from
|
-
|
|
327,600
|
|
|
subsidiaries and affiliates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bankruptcy Refundable Loans
|
|
|
79
|
-
|
|
Long-term prepaid expenses
|
|
|
312
|
|
112
|
|
|
Prepaid pension expense
|
|
|
426,132
|
467,240
|
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
|
98,192
|
|
3,086
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
14,815
|
14,495
|
|
Allowance for doubtful accounts
|
|
|
-79
|
|
-
|
|
|
Total investments and other assets
|
|
|
2,334,403
|
2,849,906
|
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
|
9,191,956
|
|
9,948,844
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
14,061,067
|
14,898,879
MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
(in the unit of yen)
|
|
|
As of December 31, 2018
|
|
As of December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Notes payable
|
621,018
|
|
563,455
|
|
Accounts payable -trade-
|
204,300
|
328,147
|
Short-term loans payable
|
-
|
|
400,000
|
|
Current portion of long-term loans payable
|
500,000
|
250,000
|
Accounts payable -other-
|
331,666
|
|
233,424
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
119,892
|
116,939
|
Income taxes payable
|
140,748
|
|
41,540
|
|
Deposits received
|
61,772
|
58,371
|
Provision for bonuses
|
322,104
|
|
311,555
|
|
Provision for directors' bonuses
|
36,453
|
30,470
|
Notes payable - facilities
|
15,793
|
|
495,381
|
|
Accrued expenses - facilities
|
116,676
|
61,778
|
Other
|
|
-
|
|
10,142
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
2,470,427
|
2,901,206
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term loans payable
|
250,000
|
-
|
Asset retirement obligations
|
587
|
|
587
|
|
Provision for retirement benefits
|
46,080
|
41,510
|
Provision for Share-based compensation
|
78,912
|
|
71,972
|
|
Other
|
22,936
|
23,833
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
398,515
|
|
137,903
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
2,868,943
|
3,039,110
|
Net assets
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
Capital stock
|
594,142
|
|
594,142
|
|
Capital surplus
|
|
|
|
|
Legal capital surplus
|
446,358
|
|
446,358
|
|
Other capital surplus
|
|
94,914
|
94,914
|
Total capital surpluses
|
|
541,273
|
|
541,273
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
|
|
Legal retained earnings
|
63,557
|
|
63,557
|
|
Other retained earnings
|
|
|
|
|
General reserve
|
8,900,000
|
|
9,900,000
|
|
Retained earnings brought forward
|
|
2,216,506
|
1,750,644
|
Total retained earnings
|
|
11,180,064
|
|
11,714,201
|
|
Treasury shares
|
|
-1,185,432
|
-1,175,796
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
11,130,046
|
|
11,673,820
|
|
Valuation and translation adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
|
62,077
|
|
185,948
|
|
securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total valuation and translation adjustments
|
|
62,077
|
185,948
|
Total net assets
|
|
11,192,124
|
|
11,859,769
|
|
Total liabilities and net assets
|
|
14,061,067
|
14,898,879
MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019
(2) Statement of income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in the unit of yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal year ended
|
|
Fiscal year ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,960,408
|
|
7,256,732
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
|
2,908,090
|
2,769,380
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
|
|
5,052,317
|
|
4,487,352
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
3,561,218
|
3,425,951
|
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
|
|
|
|
1,491,099
|
|
1,061,400
|
|
|
|
|
Non-operating income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and dividend income
|
|
|
|
|
233,351
|
|
208,308
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from sales of prototypes
|
|
|
28,463
|
32,465
|
|
|
|
Foreign exchange gains
|
|
|
|
|
|
－
|
|
31,827
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
17,767
|
13,642
|
|
|
|
Total non-operating income
|
|
|
|
|
279,582
|
|
286,244
|
|
|
|
|
Non-operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expenses
|
|
|
|
|
1,717
|
|
1,111
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign exchange losses
|
|
|
|
65,517
|
15,540
|
|
|
|
Miscellaneous loss
|
|
|
|
|
4,399
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
796
|
417
|
|
|
|
Total non-operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
72,431
|
|
17,069
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary profit
|
|
|
|
1,698,250
|
1,330,575
|
|
|
|
Extraordinary income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gain on sales of non-current assets
|
945
|
486
|
|
|
|
Subsidy income
|
|
|
|
|
95,212
|
|
8,804
|
|
|
|
|
Total extraordinary income
|
|
|
|
96,158
|
9,290
|
|
|
|
Extraordinary losses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss on sale of non-current assets
|
|
|
15
|
32
|
|
|
|
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
|
|
7,465
|
|
21,315
|
|
|
|
|
Total extraordinary losses
|
|
|
|
7,481
|
21,348
|
|
|
|
Profit before income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
1,786,927
|
|
1,318,517
|
|
|
|
|
Income taxes - current
|
|
|
|
439,220
|
245,277
|
|
|
|
Income taxes - deferred
|
|
|
|
|
-29,311
|
|
40,538
|
|
|
|
|
Total income taxes
|
|
|
|
409,909
|
285,816
|
|
|
|
Profit
|
|
|
|
|
1,377,018
|
|
1,032,701
|
|
|
|
|
[Details of cost of sales]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in the unit of yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Previous fiscal year
|
|
|
Current fiscal year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Fiscal year ended December 31,
|
|
(Fiscal year ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018)
|
|
2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Category
|
Note
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
|
no.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product cost
|
|
|
|
2,708,987
|
|
2,620,112
|
|
Cost of goods
|
|
|
|
66,095
|
|
42,904
|
|
Repair cost
|
|
|
|
20,011
|
|
14,012
|
|
Cost of sales of raw materials
|
|
|
|
112,995
|
|
92,350
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total cost of sales
|
|
|
|
2,908,090
|
|
2,769,380
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019
(3) Statement of changes in shareholders' equity
|
Previous fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2018)
|
|
|
|
|
(in the unit of yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital surplus
|
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other retained earnings
|
|
|
|
|
Capital
|
|
|
Legal
|
|
Other
|
|
Total
|
Legal
|
|
|
|
Retained
|
|
Total
|
|
stock
|
|
capital
|
|
capital
|
|
capital
|
retained
|
General
|
|
earnings
|
|
retained
|
|
|
|
surplus
|
|
surplus
|
|
surplus
|
earnings
|
reserve
|
|
brought
|
|
earnings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
forward
|
|
|
|
Balance at
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
beginning of
|
594,142
|
|
446,358
|
|
|
10,553
|
|
456,912
|
63,557
|
7,900,000
|
|
2,302,860
|
|
10,266,417
|
current period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes of items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
during period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,000,000
|
|
-1,000,000
|
|
-
|
general reserve
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-463,371
|
|
-463,371
|
surplus
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,377,018
|
|
1,377,018
|
Purchase of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
treasury shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disposal of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
treasury shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
loss on disposal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
84,361
|
|
84,361
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of treasury shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net changes of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
items other than
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shareholders'
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total changes of
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
84,361
|
|
84,361
|
-
|
1,000,000
|
|
-86,353
|
|
913,646
|
items during period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at end of
|
594,142
|
|
446,358
|
|
|
94,914
|
|
541,273
|
63,557
|
8,900,000
|
|
2,216,506
|
|
11,180,064
|
current period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
Valuation and translation adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
Valuation
|
Total valuation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Treasury
|
|
|
|
difference on
|
|
Total net assets
|
|
|
|
|
sharehold
|
|
|
and translation
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
available-for-s
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ers' equity
|
|
adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ale securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
beginning of
|
-835,654
|
|
10,481,817
|
|
|
|
168,439
|
|
168,439
|
|
10,650,257
|
|
current period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes of items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
during period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision of
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
general reserve
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends of
|
|
|
|
-463,371
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-463,371
|
|
surplus
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
1,377,018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,377,018
|
|
Purchase of
|
-413,445
|
|
-413,445
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-413,445
|
|
treasury shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disposal of
|
63,667
|
|
63,667
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
63,667
|
|
treasury shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
loss on disposal
|
|
|
|
84,361
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
84,361
|
|
of treasury shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net changes of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
items other than
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-106,362
|
|
-106,362
|
|
-106,362
|
|
shareholders'
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019
|
Total changes of
|
-349,777
|
|
648,229
|
|
|
|
-106,362
|
-106,362
|
|
541,866
|
|
items during period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at end of
|
-1,185,432
|
|
11,130,046
|
|
|
|
62,077
|
|
|
62,077
|
|
11,192,124
|
|
current period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in the unit of yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital surplus
|
|
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other retained earnings
|
|
|
|
|
Capital
|
|
|
Legal
|
|
Other
|
|
Total
|
Legal
|
|
|
|
|
Retained
|
|
Total
|
|
stock
|
|
capital
|
|
capital
|
|
capital
|
retained
|
|
General
|
|
earnings
|
|
retained
|
|
|
|
surplus
|
|
surplus
|
|
surplus
|
earnings
|
|
reserve
|
|
brought
|
|
earnings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
forward
|
|
|
|
Balance at
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
beginning of
|
594,142
|
|
446,358
|
|
|
94,914
|
|
541,273
|
63,557
|
|
8,900,000
|
|
2,216,506
|
|
11,180,064
|
current period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes of items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
during period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,000,000
|
|
-1,000,000
|
|
-
|
general reserve
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-498,563
|
|
-498,563
|
surplus
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,032,701
|
|
1,032,701
|
Purchase of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
treasury shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disposal of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
treasury shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
loss on disposal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of treasury shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net changes of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
items other than
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shareholders'
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total changes of
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
1,000,000
|
|
-465,862
|
|
534,137
|
items during period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at end of
|
594,142
|
|
446,358
|
|
|
94,914
|
|
541,273
|
63,557
|
|
9,900,000
|
|
1,750,644
|
|
11,714,201
|
current period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
Valuation and translation adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
Valuation
|
Total valuation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Treasury
|
|
|
|
difference on
|
|
Total net assets
|
|
|
|
|
sharehold
|
|
|
and translation
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
available-for-s
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ers' equity
|
|
adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ale securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
beginning of
|
-1,185,432
|
|
11,130,046
|
|
|
|
62,077
|
|
|
62,077
|
|
11,192,124
|
|
current period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes of items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
during period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision of
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
general reserve
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends of
|
|
|
|
-498,563
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-498,563
|
|
surplus
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
1,032,701
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,032,701
|
|
Purchase of
|
-104
|
|
-104
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-104
|
|
treasury shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disposal of
|
9,740
|
|
9,740
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,740
|
|
treasury shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
loss on disposal
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
of treasury shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019
|
Net changes of
|
|
|
|
|
|
items other than
|
|
|
123,871
|
123,871
|
123,871
|
shareholders'
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total changes of
|
96,636
|
543,773
|
123,871
|
123,871
|
667,645
|
items during period
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at end of
|
-1,175,796
|
11,673,820
|
185,948
|
185,948
|
11,859,769
|
current period
|
|
|
|
|
5. Other
Transfer of Officers
Refer to "Notice on Change of Directors and Operating Officers" announced on February 13, 2020.
Disclaimer
TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 06:04:28 UTC
|
|