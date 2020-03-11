Japan Exchange : Financial Announcement for the Year Ended December 31, 2019 0 03/11/2020 | 02:06am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields TRANSLATION Financial Announcement for the Year Ended December 31, 2019 [Japanese Standard] (Consolidated) February 13, 2020 Stock exchange listing:Tokyo Stock Exchange Company Name: MEC COMPANY LTD. Stock Code No.: 4971 Company URL: https://www.mec-co.com/en/ Representative: Kazuo MAEDA, CEO & President Contact: Yoshihiro SAKAMOTO, Corporate Communication Office TEL: +81-(0)6-6401-8160 Date of General Meeting of Shareholders (Scheduled): March 24, 2020 Commencement Date of Dividend Payment (Scheduled): March 10, 2020 Date of Filing the Financial Report (Scheduled): March 25, 2020 Creation of reference materials supplementary to the results: Yes Holding of briefing sessions regarding the results: Yes (for institutional investors) (Amounts less than one million yen have been disregarded.) 1. Consolidated Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2019 (January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) (1) Results of operations (% represent annual changes over the preceding year unless otherwise stated.) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Net income Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Fiscal year ended 10,865 -4.1 1,637 -26.4 1,722 -23.0 1,236 -30.5 December 31, 2019 Fiscal year ended 11,328 - 2,222 - 2,236 - 1,778 - December 31, 2018 Note: Comprehensive income for fiscal year ended December 31, 2019:1,414 million yen (8.2%);fiscal year ended December 31, 2018:1,307 million yen (－%) Net income per share Diluted net income per Return on equity Ordinary income to total Operating income to net share assets sales Yen Yen % % % Fiscal year ended 65.16 - 7.9 8.9 15.1 December 31, 2019 Fiscal year ended 92.85 - 12.0 11.9 19.6 December 31, 2018 (Reference) Investment profit or loss according to the equity method: Year ended December 31, 2019: - million yen Year ended December 31, 2018: - million yen The company changed the settlement period from 2017 to 31 December. The period FY12/2017 (April 1, 2017 to December 31,2017) compared with FY12/2018 (January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018) is different period, it does not describe change rate. (2) Financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Book value per share Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen Fiscal year ended 19,991 16,091 80.5 847.94 December 31, 2019 Fiscal year ended 18,601 15,166 81.5 799.46 December 31, 2018 (Reference) Shareholder's equity:Year ended December 31, 2019: 16,091 million yen Year ended December 31, 2018:15,166 million yen (3) Cash flow Cash flow from operating Cash flow from investment Cash flow from financial Cash and cash equivalents at activities activities activities fiscal year end Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Fiscal year ended 2,162 -1,190 -632 3,952 December 31, 2019 Fiscal year ended 1,928 -706 -1,228 3,599 December 31, 2018 2. Dividends Annual dividend Total cash Payout ratio Dividends on dividends equity 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Annual (Consolidated) (Annual) (Consolidated) Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Millions of yen % % Fiscal year ended - 12.00 - 14.00 26.00 500 28.0 3.4 December 31, 2018 Fiscal year ended - 12.00 - 14.00 26.00 498 39.9 3.2 December 31, 2019 Fiscal year ending - 12.00 - 14.00 26.00 39.5 December 31, 2020 (Forecast) TRANSLATION 3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 (January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020) (Percentages indicate changes from previous fiscal year for full-year figures, and year-on-year changes for quarterly changes.) Net income Net sales Operating income Ordinary income attributable to Net income parent company's per share shareholders Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of % Yen yen 1st harf 5,000 0.5 600 -1.7 600 -6.0 400 -12.5 21.07 Full year 11,600 6.8 1,700 3.8 1,750 1.6 1,250 1.1 65.87 TRANSLATION Notes

Changes of major subsidiary companies during the period (Change of specific subsidiary companies that involves changes in the scope of consolidation): No Changes of principles, procedures, presentation methods, etc., in accounting procedures Changes that accompany amendment of accounting standards, etc.: Yes Changes other than those of (1): No Expected changes to accounting standards: No Restatements: No

For details, see "Changes in accounting policy" on page 19 of the attached document. Number of shares outstanding (Common stock) Number of shares outstanding (including treasury stock) issued as of: Number of shares of treasury stock: Average number of shares during the period: As of December 31, 20,071,093 shares As of December 20,071,093 shares 2019 31, 2018 As of December 31, 1,093,311 shares As of December 1,100,232 shares 2019 31, 2018 As of December 31, 18,975,272 shares As of December 19,152,489 shares 2019 31, 2018 (Reference) Non-consolidated Results 1 Non-consolidated Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2019 (January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) Non-consolidated Results of operations (% represent annual changes over the preceding year unless otherwise stated.) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Net income Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Fiscal year ended 7,256 -8.8 1,061 -28.8 1,330 -21.7 1,032 -25.0 December 31, 2019 Fiscal year ended 7,960 - 1,491 - 1,698 - 1,377 - December 31, 2018 Net income per share Diluted net income per share Yen Yen Fiscal year ended 54.42 - December 31, 2019 Fiscal year ended 71.90 - December 31, 2018 The company changed the settlement period from 2017 to 31 December. The period FY12/2017 (April 1, 2017 to December 31,2017) compared with FY12/2018 (January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018) is different period, it does not describe change rate. (2) Non-consolidated Results of Financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Book value per share Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen Fiscal year ended 14,898 11,859 79.6 624.93 December 31, 2019 Fiscal year ended 14,061 11,192 79.6 589.96 December 31, 2018 (Reference) Shareholder's equity: Year ended December 31, 2019: 11,859 million yen Year ended December 31, 2018: 11,192 million yen Financial results are not audited by certified public accountants or auditing firms.

Explanation of appropriate use of earnings forecasts. Other points of note.

The business forecasts and such like stated in this material are based on the information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions that are judged to be rational. Actual results may vary significantly from the forecasts due to various factors. In addition, for matters concerning the above forecasts, please refer to "1. Overview of business results etc. (4) Statement of forward looking" on page 4 of the attachment. We are planning to hold financial results briefing for institutional investors and analysts on Thursday, February 13,2020 and Monday, February 17, 2020. Materials of financial results briefings are posted on our website.

MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 Table of Contents for Attached Material 1. Overview of business results, etc. ............................................................................................................................................ 2 (1) Analysis relating to the operating results......................................................................................................................... 2 (2) Analysis relating to the financial situation....................................................................................................................... 3 (3) Analysis relating to the cash flow.................................................................................................................................... 3 (4) Statement of forward looking. ......................................................................................................................................... 4 2. Basic concept regarding the selection of accounting standards ................................................................................................ 6 3. Consolidated financial statements and major notes .................................................................................................................. 7 (1) Consolidated balance sheet.............................................................................................................................................. 7 (2) Consolidated statement of income and consolidated statement of comprehensive income ........................................... 10 Consolidated statement of income ................................................................................................................................. 10 Consolidated statement of comprehensive income ........................................................................................................ 11 (3) Consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity ........................................................................................... 12 (4) Consolidated statement of cash flow ............................................................................................................................. 14 (5) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements.................................................................................................................. 16 (Notes on the premise of a going concern) .................................................................................................................... 16 (Basis of presentation and summary of significant accounting policies for the preparation of consolidated financial statements)..................................................................................................................................................................... 16 (Unapplied accounting standards etc.) ........................................................................................................................... 20 (Notes to consolidated balance sheet)............................................................................................................................ 21 (Notes to consolidated statement of income) ................................................................................................................. 21 (Matters related to consolidated statement of comprehensive income) ......................................................................... 22 (Matters related to consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity)............................................................. 23 (Consolidated statement of cash flow)........................................................................................................................... 24 (Retirement benefit)....................................................................................................................................................... 25 (Tax effect accounting).................................................................................................................................................. 28 (Segment information)................................................................................................................................................... 30 (Per share information) .................................................................................................................................................. 33 (Important subsequent events) ....................................................................................................................................... 33 4. Non-consolidated financial statements and major notes......................................................................................................... 34 (1) Balance sheet ................................................................................................................................................................. 34 (2) Statement of income ...................................................................................................................................................... 36 (3) Statement of changes in shareholders' equity ................................................................................................................ 37 5. Other ...................................................................................................................................................................................... 39 Transfer of Directors ..................................................................................................................................................... 39 1 MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 1. Overview of business results, etc. Analysis relating to the operating results [Outline of the current period]

The global economy in the current consolidated fiscal year under review (January 1, 2019 - December 31, 2019) saw increasing uncertainties, including trade friction between the United States and China, slowing economic growth in China, and the problem of the UK leaving the EU. In the Japanese economy, some weakness was seen due to weak external demand against the background of a slowdown in overseas economies and due to the impact of natural disasters. However, it recovered moderately, centering on domestic demand, due to improvements in the employment and income environment. But there are ongoing concerns about the uncertainty of overseas economies and geopolitical tensions, etc. In the electronics industry, sales of smartphones were sluggish against the background of maturing demand and trade friction between the United States and China. Sales of automobiles, which are becoming increasingly electronic, were also stagnant worldwide. In addition, in the first half of 2019 demand for memory for smartphones and servers was sluggish despite the steady shipment of PCs. The electronic circuit board and component industry, which is a related market for the Group, saw weak demand in the first half of the year due to market conditions for smartphones and automobiles, their major applications. Although the industry of electronic circuit boards that incorporate electronic components is facing a difficult situation, the move to high-density components and technological innovation are progressing. Further, the market related to the IoT (Internet of Things: a concept where everything is connected to the Internet) is expected to continue to see high growth. With regard to mobile communication systems, people's attention is focused on the switch from the fourth-generation (4G) to the high-speed,large-capacityfifth-generation (5G), and there are intensifying efforts for commercialization in this area. In particular, manufacturers are making capital investments to strengthen their production systems for high-performance package substrates. Also, technological development for self-driving vehicles is steadily progressing. In this environment, the Group has focused on developing and selling products for high-density electronic substrates. Manufacturers use the EXE Series to achieve a high-density wiring pattern with the etching method, and we have acquired a high market share for their use in displays, mainly flat-screen TVs. Their use in smartphones has also increased, and they have shown a solid performance. We have a high market share with the CZ Series of super-roughening agents for use with package substrates, but their performance has remained almost flat. On the other hand, sales of the BO Series for multilayer electronic substrates and the SF Series for displays ended up being sluggish. As a result, total consolidated sales for the consolidated fiscal year under review amounted to 10,865 million yen (down 462 million yen or 4.1% year-on-year). Operating income came to 1,637 million yen (down 585 million yen year-on-year or 26.4%), and the operating income to net sales ratio was 15.1%, down 4.5 points compared with the 19.6% last year. Ordinary income amounted to 1,722 million yen (down 514 million yen year-on-year or 23.0%). Net income before income taxes amounted to 1,710 million yen (a year-on-year decrease of 617 million yen or 26.5%), and net income attributable to owners of parent was 1,236 million yen (a decrease of 541 million yen, down 30.5% from the same period of the previous year). The market was on a recovery track in the second half of the fiscal year, but that did not make up for the slump in the first half. And although we were able to achieve our business forecast for the current consolidated fiscal year, the result was worse than the previous year. Looking at a breakdown of sales, sales of chemicals were 10,657 million yen (down 473 million yen or 4.3% year-on-year), sales of materials were 105 million yen (down 12 million yen or 10.3% year-on-year), machinery sales were 83 million yen (up 29 million yen or 55.7% year-on-year), and other sales were 18 million yen (down 6 million yen, or 26.4% year-on-year). Shipments of chemicals fell 2.3% compared with the same period last year. The overseas sales ratio was 55.2%, up 0.8 points compared with the same period last year. Results by segment are as follows. In Japan, there was a slowdown in sales of smartphones and in-vehicle substrates and also in the cryptocurrency market, and this meant there were lower sales of related products. Net sales for the consolidated fiscal year were 5,043 million yen (down 323 million yen or 6.0% year-on-year), and segment profit was 1,061 million yen (down 429 million yen, or 28.8% year-on-year). 2 MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 In Taiwan, sales of chemicals for displays were strong, but sales of smartphones slowed down. As a result, net sales for the current consolidated fiscal year were 2,180 million yen (down 70 million yen, or 3.1% year-on-year), and segment profit was 273 million yen (up 6 million yen, or 2.3% year-on-year). In Hong Kong (Hong Kong, Zhuhai), the smartphone and in-vehicle substrate markets were relatively firm compared to other regions. Net sales for the current consolidated fiscal year were 1,025 million yen (up 34 million yen, or 3.5% year-on-year) and segment profit was 178 million yen (up 1 million yen, or 0.6% year-on-year). In China (Suzhou), there was a slowdown in sales of smartphones and this meant there were lower sales of related products. As a result, sales were 1,990 million yen (down 92 million yen, or 4.4% year-on-year) for the consolidated fiscal year under review. Segment profit was 165 million yen (down 86 million yen, or 34.3% year-on-year). In Europe, there was a slowdown in sales of substrates for general industry and in-vehicle substrates and so sales of related products were sluggish. Net sales for the consolidated fiscal year under review were 624 million yen (down 11 million yen, or 1.7% year-on-year) and segment profit was 63 million yen (down 20 million yen, or 24.6% year-on-year). In Thailand, in order to enhance our presence in the expanding Southeast Asian market in the future, on May 29, 2017 we established a subsidiary as our sixth company, and the construction was completed in July 2019. Although it started operating in September 2019, it did not contribute to sales for the consolidated fiscal year under review, and there was a segment loss of 136 million yen. Regarding the return of profits to shareholders, the annual dividend was set at 26 yen, and the consolidated dividend payout ratio was 39.9%. (2) Analysis relating to the financial situation Assets were 19,991 million yen, up 1,390 million yen compared with the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. This was mainly due to a decrease in notes and accounts receivable-trade and work in process. It was also due to an increase in tangible fixed assets related to a subsidiary in Thailand, an increase in construction in progress related to a building that manufactures dangerous goods and construction in a former research building, and an increase in investment securities due to rising market prices. Liabilities were 3,899 million yen, up 464 million yen compared with the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. This was mainly due to a decrease in long-term loans payable and an increase in notes payable-facilities related to construction of a building that manufactures dangerous goods and a former research building. Net assets were 16,091 million yen, up 925 million yen compared with the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. This was mainly due to an increase in retained earnings and net unrealized gains on other securities. As a result of the above, the equity ratio reached 80.5% and ROE was 7.9%. In addition, the consolidated dividend payout ratio was 39.9%. (3) Analysis relating to the cash flow Looking at the financial position at the end of the consolidated fiscal year under review, cash and cash equivalents (hereinafter referred to as "cash") rose 352 million yen compared with the end of the previous year to record 3,952 million yen. Outlines of cash flow conditions and reasons for fluctuations in the consolidated fiscal year under review are as follows: (Cash flow from operating activities) Cash from operating activities amounted to 2,162 million yen (up 233 million yen year-on-year). This was mainly because income before income taxes came to 1,710 million yen and depreciation expenses were 692 million yen; however, factors causing a decrease in cash included a payment of income taxes of 521 million yen. 3 MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 (Cash flow from investment activities) As a result of investment activities, cash used amounted to 1,190 million yen (up 483 million yen year-on-year). This was mainly because payments to acquire tangible fixed assets came to 870 million yen. (Cash flow from financial activities) As a result of financing activities, cash used amounted to 632 million yen (down 595 million yen year-on-year). This was mainly due to dividends paid of 498 million yen. Changes in cash flow indicators As of March As of March As of As of As of December 31, December 31, December 31, 31, 2016 31, 2017 2017 2018 2019 Equity ratio (%) 78.9% 73.7% 76.8% 81.5% 80.5% Equity ratio based on market value (%) 108.2% 137.2% 237.6% 109.2% 143.6% Debt repayment period (years) - 1.1 0.8 0.4 0.3 Interest coverage ratio - 586.9 700.2 1,425.5 855.2 Notes: Equity ratio : Shareholders' equity / total assets Equity ratio based on market value : Market capitalization / total assets Debt repayment period : Interest-bearing liability / operating cash flow Interest coverage ratio : Operating cash flow / interest payments All indicators are calculated based on consolidated financial figures. Market capitalization is calculated by multiplying the closing share price by the number of shares outstanding issued at the end of the period. Operating cash flows are calculated using the cash flow from operating activities in the consolidated statements of cash flows. Interest-bearing liabilities also include all liabilities for which interest is paid out of liabilities recorded

on the consolidated balance sheet. In addition, we use the amount of interest paid in the consolidated statements of cash flows as the figure for interest paid. Statement of forward looking In the next fiscal year, concerns about the outlook for the global economy are expected to continue due to the effects of the infectious disease caused by the new coronavirus, trade-related issues, uncertainty in overseas economies, increasing global geopolitical risks, and foreign exchange trends. In the Japanese economy, as the employment and income environment are continuing to improve, there is a virtuous cycle of such improvements and a stronger economy. Hence, the economy is expected to return to a gradual recovery with an expected business recovery centered on domestic demand. In the electronics industry, we believe that the market for semiconductors will expand against the backdrop of devoted efforts for commercializing products for 5G and robust demand in IoT-related businesses. With this kind of external environment imagined, the Group will work to expand sales of the CZ Series of products by accurately capturing opportunities to further increase demand for their use in high-density electronic substrates. Also, we will make sure we take opportunities for the EXE Series of products, which are mainly used for displays, to be adopted by manufacturers since they help to reduce the manufacturing cost of HDI boards for smartphones. Regarding the results for the next fiscal year, we expect to see higher sales of chemicals, and we forecast that operating income will slightly exceed the level of the fiscal year under review although we forecast higher personnel expenses due to a greater number of staff members, increased expenses related to the newly launched Thai subsidiary, higher depreciation expenses, and greater shipping fares. Based on the above, for the consolidated results of the Group for the next fiscal year we forecast sales of 11,600 million yen (up 734 million yen or 6.8% year-on-year), operating income of 1,700 million yen (up 62 million yen or 3.8% year-on-year), an operating income to net sales ratio of 14.7% (down 0.4 percentage points year-on-year), ordinary income of 1,750 million yen (up 27 million yen or 1.6% year-on-year), and net income attributable to the parent company of 1,250 million yen (up 13 million yen or 1.1% year-on-year). ROE is forecast to be 7.6%. Compared with the period under review, it is down 0.3 points. However, in the future we will continue to improve our management efficiency and enhance ROE while trying to increase sales. 4 MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 (Reference) FY 2019 FY 2020 * Increase or decrease after (Forecast) adjustment (Million yen) (Million yen) (%) Net sales 10,865 11,600 6.8 Operating income 1,637 1,700 3.8 Ordinary income 1,722 1,750 1.6 Profit attributable to 1,236 1,250 1.1 owners of parent Net income per share 65.16 65.87 - ROE (%) 7.9 7.6 -0.3 Exchange rates for the current fiscal year and the next fiscal year FY 2019 FY 2020 (Yen) (Forecast) (Yen) US＄ 109.37 108.62 NT＄ 3.54 3.50 RMB￥ 15.85 15.76 HK＄ 13.96 13.88 € 122.53 121.17 THB 3.52 3.52 5 MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 2. Basic Policy for the Selection of Accounting Standards The Company's Group is conducting activities such as information gathering and investigation, in preparation for application of IFRS in the future. 6 MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 3. Consolidated financial statements (1) Consolidated balance sheet (in the unit of 1,000 yen) As of December 31, 2018 As of December 31, 2019 Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 4,388,263 4,957,484 Notes and accounts receivable - trade 3,569,104 3,128,711 Merchandise and finished goods 7,681 262,127 Work in process 404,729 420,647 Raw materials and supplies 234,523 132,689 Deferred tax assets 473,357 391,591 Other 83,390 149,125 Allowance for doubtful accounts -12,790 -3,845 Total current assets 9,148,261 9,438,532 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment Buildings and structures 6,376,133 6,939,730 Accumulated depreciation -2,403,329 -2,571,047 Buildings and structures, net 3,972,804 4,368,683 Machinery, equipment and vehicles 2,425,927 2,734,071 Accumulated depreciation -1,645,168 -1,847,339 Machinery, equipment and vehicles, 780,759 886,732 net Tools, furniture and fixtures 1,206,844 1,254,504 Accumulated depreciation -766,187 -871,792 Tools, furniture and fixtures, net 440,656 382,711 Land 2,924,091 2,933,082 Right-of-use asset - 79,786 Accumulated depreciation - -35,075 Right-of-use asset, net - 44,710 Construction in progress 159,800 381,422 Total property, plant and equipment 8,278,111 8,997,342 Intangible assets 154,002 139,574 Investments and other assets Investment securities 393,309 580,704 Retirement benefits assets 538,059 690,914 Deferred tax assets 26,716 47,426 Other 63,090 97,344 Allowance for doubtful accounts -79 - Total investments and other assets 1,021,095 1,416,389 7 MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 Total non-current assets 9,453,209 10,553,306 Total assets 18,601,471 19,991,839 8 MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 (in the unit of 1,000 yen) As of December 31, 2018 As of December 31, 2019 Liabilities Current liabilities Notes and accounts payable - trade 1,067,221 1,166,724 Short-term loans - 400,000 Current portion of long-term loans payable 500,000 250,000 Accounts payable - other 389,569 372,262 Accrued expenses 134,669 135,894 Income taxes payable 226,390 122,431 Provision for bonuses 324,452 313,740 Provision for directors' bonuses 36,453 30,470 Accounts payable - facilities 119,473 62,075 Other 149,315 657,582 Total current liabilities 2,947,545 3,511,180 Non-current liabilities Long-term loans payable 250,000 - Deferred tax liabilities 79,042 236,967 Retirement benefit liability 53,751 43,271 Provision for Share-based compensation 78,912 71,972 Other 25,850 36,447 Total non-current liabilities 487,556 388,659 Total liabilities 3,435,102 3,899,840 Net assets Shareholders' equity Capital stock 594,142 594,142 Capital surplus 541,273 541,273 Retained earnings 14,748,508 15,486,355 Treasury shares -1,185,432 -1,175,796 Total shareholders' equity 14,698,491 15,445,974 Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale 62,077 185,948 securities Foreign currency translation adjustment 328,101 304,802 Remeasurements of defined benefit plans 77,699 155,273 Total accumulated other comprehensive 467,878 646,024 income Total net assets 15,166,369 16,091,998 Total liabilities and net assets 18,601,471 19,991,839 9 MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 Consolidated statement of income and consolidated statement of comprehensive income (Consolidated statement of income) (in the unit of 1,000 yen) Fiscal year ended Fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 Net sales 11,328,766 10,865,978 Cost of sales 4,086,656 4,247,377 Gross profit 7,242,109 6,618,600 Selling, general and administrative expenses 5,019,133 4,981,500 Operating profit 2,222,976 1,637,100 Non-operating income Interest income 18,303 18,430 Dividends income 12,220 11,599 Proceeds from sales of prototypes 28,463 32,465 Insurance income － 31,827 Other 33,070 23,301 Total non-operating income 92,057 117,625 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses 1,717 2,807 Sales discounts 4,776 4,353 Foreign exchange losses 65,940 24,418 Other 5,855 796 Total non-operating expenses 78,289 32,375 Ordinary profit 2,236,743 1,722,350 Extraordinary income Gain on sales of non-current assets 4,958 1,770 Subsidy income 95,212 8,804 Total extraordinary income 100,171 10,574 Extraordinary losses Loss on sales of noncurrent assets 15 32 Loss on retirement of non-current assets 8,402 22,111 Total extraordinary losses 8,417 22,143 Profit before income taxes 2,328,497 1,710,781 Income taxes - current 619,979 424,744 Income taxes - deferred -69,697 49,626 Total income taxes 550,282 474,370 Net income 1,778,214 1,236,410 Profit attributable to owners of parent 1,778,214 1,236,410 10 MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 (Consolidated statement of comprehensive income) (in the unit of 1,000 yen) Fiscal year ended Fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 Profit 1,778,214 1,236,410 Other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale -106,362 123,871 securities Foreign currency translation adjustment -291,824 -23,299 Remeasurements of defined benefit plans -72,565 77,574 Total other comprehensive income -470,752 178,146 Comprehensive income 1,307,462 1,414,556 Comprehensive income attributable to Comprehensive income attributable to owners 1,307,462 1,414,556 of parent Comprehensive income attributable to - - non-controlling interests 11 MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 Consolidated statement of changes in equity

Previous fiscal year (January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018) (in the unit of 1,000 yen) Shareholders' equity Retained Total Capital stock Capital surplus Treasury shares shareholders' earnings equity Balance at beginning 594,142 456,912 13,433,666 -836,664 13,649,064 of current period Changes during the period Dividends of surplus -463,371 -463,371 Net income 1,778,214 1,778,214 Purchase of treasury -413,445 -413,446 shares Disposal of treasury － 63,667 63,667 shares Profit on disposal of 84,361 84,361 treasury shares Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity(net) Total changes of items - 84,361 1,314,843 -349,777 1,049,426 during period Balance at end of 594,142 541,273 14,748,508 -1,185,432 14,698,491 current period (in the unit of 1,000 yen) Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation Foreign Total Remeasuremen accumulated Total net assets difference on currency ts of defined other available-for-s translation benefit plans comprehensiv ale securities adjustment e income Balance at beginning 168,439 619,926 150,265 938,631 14,587,695 of current period Changes during the period Dividends of surplus -463,371 Net income 1,778,214 Purchase of treasury -413,446 shares Disposal of treasury 63,667 shares Profit on disposal of 84,361 treasury shares Net changes of items other than -106,362 -291,824 -72,565 -470,752 -470,752 shareholders' equity(net) Total changes of items -106,362 -291,824 -72,565 -470,762 578,673 during period Balance at end of 62,077 328,101 77,699 467,878 15,166,369 current period 12 MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 Current fiscal year (January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) (in the unit of 1,000 yen) Shareholders' equity Retained Total Capital stock Capital surplus Treasury shares shareholders' earnings equity Balance at beginning 594,142 541,273 14,748,508 -1,185,432 14,698,491 of current period Changes of items during period Dividends of surplus -498,563 -498,563 Net income 1,236,410 1,236,410 Purchase of treasury -104 -104 shares Disposal of treasury 9,740 9,740 shares Profit on disposal of - treasury shares Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity(net) Total changes of items - - 737,846 9,636 747,483 during period Balance at end of 594,142 541,273 15,486,355 -1,175,796 15,445,974 current period (in the unit of 1,000 yen) Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation Foreign Total Remeasuremen accumulated Total net assets difference on currency ts of defined other available-for-s translation benefit plans comprehensiv ale securities adjustment e income Balance at beginning 62,077 328,101 77,699 467,878 15,166,369 of current period Changes of items during period Dividends of surplus -498,563 Net income 1,236,410 Purchase of treasury -104 shares Disposal of treasury 9,740 shares Profit on disposal of - treasury shares Net changes of items other than 123,871 -23,299 77,574 178,146 178,146 shareholders' equity(net) Total changes of items 123,871 -23,299 77,574 178,146 925,629 during period Balance at end of 185,948 304,802 155,273 646,024 16,091,998 current period 13 MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 (4) Consolidated statement of cash flow (in the unit of 1,000 yen) Fiscal year ended Fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Profit before income taxes 2,328,497 1,710,781 Depreciation 609,623 692,881 Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful 1,031 -8,718 accounts Increase (decrease) in provision for 16,505 -6,939 share-based compensation Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses 34,543 -10,727 Increase (decrease) in provision for directors' -1,994 -5,983 bonuses Increase (decrease) in net defined benefit 713 -10,391 liability Decrease (increase) in net defined benefit asset 41,578 -152,854 Interest and dividend income -30,523 -30,030 Interest expenses 1,717 2,807 Subsidy income -95,212 -8,804 Insurance income received - -31,827 Decrease (increase) in notes and accounts -66,091 158,783 receivable - trade Decrease (increase) in inventories -236,165 147,609 Increase (decrease) in notes and accounts 71,388 101,126 payable - trade Other -126,570 68,495 Subtotal 2,549,041 2,616,210 Interest and dividend income received 32,497 29,059 Interest expenses paid -1,352 -2,528 Income taxes paid -746,772 -521,264 Subsidy income 95,212 8,804 Insurance money received - 31,827 Net cash provided by (used in) operating 1,928,626 2,162,110 activities Cash flows from investing activities Payments into time deposits -1,523,901 -1,509,229 Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits 1,656,742 1,281,400 Purchase of property, plant and equipment -815,540 -870,795 Proceeds from sales of property, plant and 6,495 5,570 equipment 14 MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 Purchase of intangible assets Purchase of investment securities Other Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities Cash flows from financing activities Net increase (decrease) in short-term loans Repayments of long-term loans payable Proceeds from sales of treasury shares Purchase of treasury shares Cash dividends paid Payments for repayment of lease obligations Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year Cash and cash equivalents at end of year -14,745 -30,587 -9,252 -9,417 -6,672 -57,539 -706,875 -1,190,597 - 400,000 -500,000 -500,000 148,028 - -413,445 -104 -463,070 -498,477 - -34,362 -1,228,487 -632,944 -57,996 13,748 -64,733 352,316 3,664,524 3,599,791 3,599,791 3,952,107 15 6 MEC TAIWAN COMPANY LTD. MEC (HONG KONG) LTD. MEC FINE CHEMICAL (ZHUHAI) LTD. MEC CHINA SPECIALTY PRODUCTS (SUZHOU) CO., LTD. MEC EUROPE NV. MEC SPECIALTY CHEMICAL(THAILAND)CO., LTD. MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Notes on the premise of a going concern) N/A (Basis of presentation and summary of significant accounting policies for the preparation of consolidated financial statements) 1 Scope of Consolidation Number of consolidated subsidiaries Name of consolidated subsidiaries 2 Fiscal Year-End of Consolidated Subsidiaries The closing date for accounts of all consolidated subsidiaries has become the same as the consolidated closing date from the current consolidated fiscal year. 3 Summary of Significant Accounting Policies Basis and Methods of Valuation of Significant Assets Marketable securities Other marketable securities Securities with determinable market value: Stated at the market value method based on the quoted market prices at the end of the fiscal year (unrealized holding gains and losses are reported in a component of shareholders' equity, with the cost of securities sold being calculated by the moving-average method.) Securities without a determinable market value: Stated at cost using the moving-average method Derivatives Stated at the market value method Inventories Goods, products (chemicals), work in progress, raw materials, inventories of merchandise and supplies: Stated at cost based on the periodic average method (book price devaluation based on the decrease in profitability of balance sheet values) Products (Machinery): Stated at cost based on the specific identification method (book price devaluation based on the decrease in profitability of balance sheet values) Depreciation and Amortization of Significant Depreciable Assets Tangible fixed assets Tangible fixed assets are amortized using the straight-line method. The principal useful lives are as follows: Buildings and structures: 7 - 50 years Machinery and vehicles: 4 - 10 years Tools, furniture and fixtures: 3 - 10 years 16 MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 Intangible fixed assets Intangible fixed assets are amortized using the straight-line method. Method of Accounting for Significant Allowances Allowance for Doubtful Accounts The Company provides allowance for doubtful accounts in an amount sufficient to cover probable losses on collection. Provision for normal receivables is calculated by using the actual percentage of credit losses, while for certain identified doubtful receivables, recoverability is assessed separately to estimate the uncollectible amount. Reserve for Bonuses The Company provides reserve for bonuses for employees and Executive Officers who are not Directors based on the estimated amount of payment in the current consolidated year. Provision for Directors' Bonuses The Company provides allowance for bonuses for Directors based on the estimated amount of payment in the current consolidated year. Reserve for stock compensation The Company provides for the delivery of the Company's shares etc. to the Company's directors and executive officers based on the estimated amount of payment in the end of the fiscal year. Method of accounting for retirement benefits Method of periodical allocation of estimated retirement benefits In calculating retirement benefit obligations, the Company adopts benefit formula criteria as a method for allocating estimated retirement benefits in the period up to the end of the current consolidated fiscal year. ii) Actuarial differences and method of processing prior service costs Prior service costs are amortized by the straight-line method over a certain period within the average estimated remaining service period of employees (10 years) at the time of occurrence. Actuarial differences are amortized by the declining-balance method over a certain period within the average estimated remaining service period of employees (10 years) at the time of occurrence of each year, beginning from the following fiscal year. Basis of translation of significant assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies into Japanese yen Monetary receivables and payables denominated in foreign currencies are translated into yen using the prevailing spot exchange rate on the consolidated balance sheet date and any exchange differences are accounted for as profit or loss. Assets and liabilities of overseas consolidated subsidiaries are translated into yen at the prevailing spot rate at the balance sheet date of consolidated subsidiaries. The profit and loss of consolidated subsidiaries are translated into yen at the average spot rate during the period and any exchange differences are recorded as foreign currency translation adjustment under net assets. Cash and cash equivalent in the consolidated statement of cash flow 17 MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 Cash and cash equivalent comprise cash on hand, demand deposits and short-term, highly liquid investments that are readily convertible into known amounts of cash and which are subject to an insignificant risk of change in value, having been within three months of maturity at acquisition. (7) Other significant matters for the preparation of consolidated financial statements Accounting for consumption taxes The Company adopts the tax exclusion method. 18 MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 (Change in accounting policy) Overseas consolidated subsidiaries that have adopted International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) have applied IFRS 16 (Leases) from the beginning of the consolidated accounting period under review. As a result of adopting this accounting standard, right-of-use assets in the consolidated balance sheet for the consolidated accounting period under review increased by 44,710 thousand yen, "Other" in current liabi lities increased 19,464 thousand yen, and "Other" in non-current liabilities increased 8,802 t housand yen. Please note that the effect on the consolidated statement of income and per share information is immaterial. Cash flow from operating activities, as stated in the cash flow statement for the consolidated accounting period under review, increased 34,362 thousand yen and cash flow from financial activities fell by the same amount. (Additional Information) (Change due to application of "Partial revision of" Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting ")" "Partial Amendment to" Accounting Standard for Tax Eff ect Accounting "" (ASBJ Statement No. 28, February 16, 2018. Division amendment. ") Is applie d from the beginning of the current consolidated fiscal year, deferred tax assets are presented in the category of investments and other assets, and deferred tax Gold liabilities have been changed to be presented in the category of fixed liabilities, and notes on tax effect accounting have been changed. As a result, in the consolidated balance sheet for the previous fiscal year, ¥ 296,204 thousand of "Deferred tax assets" of "Current assets" and "Deferred tax liabilities" of "Long-term liabilities" were ¥ 31,563 thousand and ¥ 29,204 thousand, respectively. Of the deferred tax assets of ¥ 26,716 thousand "Deferred tax liabilities" of "Fixed liabilities" is shown as 79,042 thousand yen. In addition, in the notes on tax effect accounting, comment on "Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting" specified in Paragraphs 3 to 5 of the P artial Amendments to the Tax Effect Accounting Standard (Note 8) (excluding the total amount of valuation allowance. ) And the notes (Note 9). However, of the relevant content, the content related to the previous consolidated fiscal year is not described in accordance with the transitional treatment stipulated in Paragraph 7 of the Partial Amendment to the Tax Effect Accounting Standards. 19 MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 (Unapplied accounting standards, etc.) "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (AS BJ Statement No. 29, issued by the Accounting Standards Board of Japan on March 30, 2018)

"Application Guideline on Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement Guidance No. 30, issued by the Accounting Standards Board of Japan on March 30, 2018)

Outline

The International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and the U.S. Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) collaboratively develop comprehensive accounting standards on revenue recognition and they released "Revenue from Contracts with Cust omers" (IFRS 15 in the IASB and Topic 606 in the FASB) in May 2014. Based on the facts that IFRS 15 is to be applied from the fiscal years beginning on or after January 1, 2018 and Topic 606 from fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2017, the Accounting Standards Board of Japan developed a comprehensive accounting standard for revenue recognition and released it along with an application guideline.

As a basic policy in developing the Accounting Standards Board of Japan's Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition, it was decided to incorporate the basic principles of IFRS 15 as a starting point to establish accounting standards from the viewpoint of ensuring comparability between financial statements, which is one of the benefits of consistency with IFRS 15. In addition, if there are items to be considered in practice, etc., which have been carried out so far in Japan, alternative handling is to be added to the extent that comparability is not impaired. Planned application date

It will be applied from the beginning of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022. Effect of application of the accounting standards, etc.

The Company is currently evaluating the impact on the consolidated financial statements from applying the " Accounting standard for revenue recognition " and such like.

20 MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 (Notes to consolidated balance sheet) *1 Notes maturing at end of current fiscal year In accounting for notes maturing at the end of the current fiscal year, we process payments using the date of the notes. Please note that because the last day of the fiscal year under review was a holiday for financial institutions, notes maturing on the last day of the next fiscal year are included in the balance of bills on the last day of the fiscal year. (in the unit of 1,000 yen) Previous fiscal year Current fiscal year (As of December 31, 2018) (As of December 31, 2019) Notes receivable 43,413 4,622 Electronically recorded receivable - 3,509 Notes payable 33,549 *2 Pledged assets (in the unit of 1,000 yen) Previous fiscal year Current fiscal year (As of December 31, 2018) (As of December 31, 2019) Buildings and structures 89,212 89,230 Land 26,685 25,744 Total 115,898 114,975 There is no obligation corresponding to the above pledged assets. (Notes to consolidated statements of income) *1 The inventories at the fiscal year end are the amounts after write-down of book value as a result of a decrease in profitability, and the following loss on valuation of inventories is included in cost of sales. (in the unit of 1,000 yen) Previous fiscal year Current fiscal year (Fiscal year ended (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2018) December 31, 2019) 9,479 33,335 *2 Breakdown of selling, general, and administrative expenses. (in the unit of 1,000 yen) Previous fiscal year Current fiscal year (Fiscal year ended (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2018) December 31, 2019) Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts 6,067 -8,845 Salaries and bonuses 1,197,066 1,213,395 Packing and transportation expenses 564,051 549,731 Provision for allowance for bonuses 179,832 179,913 Provision for directors' bonuses 36,453 30,470 Provision for share-based compensation 16,505 - Retirement benefit expenses 75,314 111,355 Research and development expenses 1,240,544 1,200,605 *3 Research and development expenses included in general expenses were as follows. (in the unit of 1,000 yen) Previous fiscal year Current fiscal year (Fiscal year ended (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2018) December 31, 2019) 1,240,544 1,200,605 21 MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 *4 Breakdown of profit on sale of fixed assets is as follows. (in the unit of 1,000 yen) Previous fiscal year Current fiscal year (Fiscal year ended (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2018) December 31, 2019) Machinery, equipment and vehicles 4,870 1,749 Tools, furniture and fixtures 87 20 Total 4,958 1,770 *5 Breakdown of loss on sale of fixed assets is as follows. (in the unit of 1,000 yen) Previous fiscal year Current fiscal year (Fiscal year ended (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2018) December 31, 2019) Machinery, equipment and vehicles 15 32 *6 Breakdown of loss on disposal of fixed assets is as follows. (in the unit of 1,000 yen) Previous fiscal year Current fiscal year (Fiscal year ended (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2018) December 31, 2019) Buildings and structures 1,127 16,525 Machinery, equipment and vehicles 1,833 924 Tools, furniture and fixtures 653 1,734 Investments and other assets [other] - 92 Fixed asset removal costs 4,789 2,835 Total 8,402 22,111 (Matters related to consolidated statement of comprehensive income) * Amount of reclassification adjustment and tax effect amount pertaining to other comprehensive income (in the unit of 1,000 yen) Previous fiscal year Current fiscal year (Fiscal year ended (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2018) December 31, 2019) Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities: Amount arising in the current fiscal year under -153,216 178,437 review Amount of reclassification adjustment - - Before income tax effect -153,216 178,437 Income tax effect 46,853 -54,566 Valuation difference on available-for-sale -106,362 123,871 securities Foreign currency translation adjustment: Amount arising in the current fiscal year under -291,824 -23,299 review Adjustments related to retirement benefits: Amount arising in the current fiscal year under -59,941 134,803 review Amount of reclassification adjustment -44,590 -23,056 Before income tax effect -104,531 111,746 Income tax effect 31,965 -34,172 Adjustments related to retirement benefits -72,565 77,574 Other comprehensive income -470,752 178,146 22 MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 (Matters related to consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity) Previous fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2018) 1. Class and numbers of total shares issued and treasury stock held Number of shares at the Increase in number of Decrease in number of Number of shares at the beginning of the shares during the fiscal shares during the fiscal end of the fiscal year current fiscal year year year Shares issued Common 20,071,093 - - 20,071,093 stock Total 20,071,093 - - 20,071,093 Treasury stock Common 900,089 200,143 - 1,100,232 stock Total 900,089 200,143 - 1,100,232 (Note) 1. A total of 204,675 shares were contributed to Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. (trust account) as trust property in the stock-based compensation system for directors and stock-based compensation system for executive officers. They are treated as treasury stocks in consolidated financial statements and financial statements. 2. The increase in the number of treasury shares of common stock of 200,143 shares is due to the acquisition of treasury stock by resolution of the Board of Directors, 200,000 shares and the increase of less than one unit by 143 shares. 2. Dividends Dividends paid Total amount of Dividend per (Resolution) Class of shares dividends Date of record Effective date share (yen) (thousands of yen) February 20, 2018 Board of Common stock 231,686 12 December 31, 2017 March 2, 2018 directors' meeting August 9, 2018 Board of Common stock 231,686 12 June 30, 2018 September 4, 2018 directors' meeting (Note)The total amount of dividends based on a resolution made by the Board of Directors on February 20, 2018 and August 9,2018, includes a dividend of 1,634 thousand yen related to Company stock held by the Stock Delivery Trust for Directors and Stock Delivery Trust for Executive Officers. Dividends with a record date within the current fiscal year that become effective after the end of the fiscal year Total amount (Resolution) Class of of dividends Source of Dividend per Date of record Effective date shares (thousands of dividends share (yen) yen) February 13, 2019 Common Retained Board of directors' 268,457 14 December 31, 2018 March 1, 2019 stock earnings meeting (Note)The total amount of dividends based on a resolution made by the Board of Directors on February 13, 2019, includes a dividend of 2,865 thousand yen related to Company stock held by the Stock Delivery Trust for Directors and Stock Delivery Trust for Executive Officers. 23 MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 Current fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019) 1. Class and numbers of total shares issued and treasury stock held Number of shares at Increase in number of Decrease in number of Number of shares at the beginning of the shares during the fiscal shares during the fiscal the end of the fiscal current fiscal year year year year Shares issued Common stock 20,071,093 - - 20,071,093 Total 20,071,093 - - 20,071,093 Treasury stock Common stock 1,100,232 85 - 1,093,311 Total 1,100,232 85 - 1,093,311 (Note) 1. A total of 197,669 shares were contributed to Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. (trust account) as trust property in the stock-based compensation system for directors and stock-based compensation system for executive officers. They are treated as treasury stocks in consolidated financial statements and financial statements. 2. The increase in the number of treasury shares of common stock of 85 shares was due to the purchase of shares less than one unit. 2. Dividends Dividends paid Total amount of Dividend per (Resolution) Class of shares dividends Date of record Effective date share (yen) (thousands of yen) February 13 2019 Board of directors' Common stock 268,457 14 December 31, 2018 March 1, 2019 meeting August 9, 2019 Board of directors' Common stock 230,105 12 June 30, 2019 September 3, 2019 meeting (Note) 1. The total amount of dividends based on a resolution made by the Board of Directors on February 13, 2019 and August 9,2019, includes a dividend of 2,865 thousand yen related to Company stock held by the Stock Delivery Trust for Directors and Stock Delivery Trust for Executive Officers. 2. The total amount of dividends based on a resolution made by the Board of Directors on August 9, 2019, includes a dividend of 2,372 thousand yen related to Company stock held by the Stock Delivery Trust for Directors and Stock Delivery Trust for Executive Officers. Dividends with a record date within the current fiscal year that become effective after the end of the fiscal year Total amount (Resolution) Class of of dividends Source of Dividend per Date of record Effective date shares (thousands of dividends share (yen) yen) February 13, 2020 Common Retained Board of directors' 268,456 14 December 31, 2019 March 10, 2020 stock earnings meeting (Note) The total amount of dividends based on a resolution made by the Board of Directors on February 13, 2019, includes a dividend of 2,767 thousand yen related to Company stock held by the Stock Delivery Trust for Directors and Stock Delivery Trust for Executive Officers. (Consolidated statement of cash flow) Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the fiscal year with the consolidated balance sheet accounts (in the unit of 1,000 yen) Previous fiscal year Current fiscal year (Fiscal year ended (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2018) December 31, 2019) Cash and deposits 4,388,263 4,957,484 Time deposits with maturities -788,471 -1,005,376 extending over three months Cash and cash equivalents 3,599,791 3,952,107 24 MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 (Retirement benefit) 1. Outline of retirement benefit plan applied The Company adopts a contract-type defined benefit pension plan operated by multi-employers ("cash bala nce plan") based on the Defined Benefit Corporate Pensi on Law for its employees and with regard to executive officers not directors, a retirement benefit pension plan for executive directors is established. Certain consolidated subsidiaries adopt a defined contribution pension plan or defined benefit plan. We calculate the retirement benefit expenses and liabilities related to retirement benefits by the simplified method for these defined benefit plans. 2. Defined benefit plans (1) Reconciliation of the beginning and ending balances of retirement benefit obligations (excluding the scheme that applies the simplified method, which is listed in (3)) (in the unit of 1,000 yen) Previous consolidated fiscal Consolidated fiscal year year (Fiscal year ended (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019) December 31, 2018) Beginning balance of the retirement 889,069 923,474 benefit obligation Service costs 75,698 78,065 Interest expense 3,556 3,693 Accruals of actuarial gains and 2,648 -4,134 losses Payment of retirement benefits -47,498 -18,147 Balance of retirement benefit 923,475 982,951 obligations at end of year (2) Reconciliation of the beginning and ending balances of pension assets (excluding the scheme that applies the simplified method, which is listed in (3)) (in the unit of 1,000 yen) Previous consolidated fiscal Consolidated fiscal year year (Fiscal year ended (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019) December 31, 2018) Beginning balance of pension assets 1,468,707 1,461,533 Expected return on assets 1,468 1,461 Accruals of actuarial gains and -57,293 130,668 losses Contributions from the employer 96,149 98,348 Payment of retirement benefits -47,498 -18,147 Balance of the pension assets at end of 1,461,533 1,673,865 year (3) Reconciliations of beginning and ending balances of the liability for the retirement benefits of the system that uses the simplified method (in the unit of 1,000 yen) Previous consolidated fiscal Consolidated fiscal year year (Fiscal year ended (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019) December 31, 2018) Beginning balance of the liability for 53,522 53,751 retirement benefits Payment of retirement benefits 713 -1,341 Payment of retirement benefits - -9,050 Other -484 -88 Ending balance of the liability for 53,751 43,271 retirement benefits 25 MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 Reconciliation of the ending balance of the retirement benefit obligations and pension assets, and liabilities and assets relating to retirement benefits that have been recorded in the consolidated balance sheet (in the unit of 1,000 yen) Previous consolidated fiscal Consolidated fiscal year year (Fiscal year ended (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019) December 31, 2018) Retirement benefit obligation of funded 956,210 1,017,565 plans Pension assets 1,486,598 -1,706,717 -530,387 -689,152 Retirement benefit obligation of 46,080 41,510 unfunded plans Net amount of liabilities and assets that have been recorded in the consolidated -484,307 -647,642 balance sheet Liabilities related to retirement benefits 53,751 43,271 Net defined benefit asset -538,059 -690,913 Net amount of liabilities and assets that have been recorded in the consolidated -484,307 -647,642 balance sheet (5) Amount of retirement benefit costs and their breakdown (in the unit of 1,000 yen) Previous consolidated fiscal Consolidated fiscal year year (As of December 31, (As of December 31, 2019) 2018) Service cost 75,698 78,065 Interest expense 3,556 3,693 Expected return on assets -1,468 -1,461 Expensed amount of actuarial gains -44,590 -23,056 and losses Retirement benefit costs which are 713 -1,341 calculated using the simplified method Retirement benefit cost of defined 33,909 55,899 benefit plans Adjustments related to retirement benefits

A breakdown of the items that were recorded in the adjustments for retirement benefits (before making deductions for the tax effect) is as follows. (in the unit of 1,000 yen) Previous consolidated fiscal Consolidated fiscal year year (As of December 31, (As of December 31, 2019) 2018) Accruals of actuarial gains and losses 104,531 -111,746 Total 104,531 -111,746 (7) Cumulative adjustment to retirement benefits A breakdown of the items that were recorded in the cumulative adjustments for retirement benefits (before making deductions for the tax effect) is as follows. (in the unit of 1,000 yen) Previous consolidated fiscal Consolidated fiscal year year (As of December 31, (As of December 31, 2019) 2018) Difference with unrecognized actuarial -111,926 -223,672 gain and loss Total -111,926 -223,672 26 MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 Matters relating to pension assets Main components of the pension assets

The ratios of the major classifications for the total pension assets are as follows. Previous consolidated fiscal year Consolidated fiscal year under review (As of December 31, 2018) (As of December 31, 2019) Bonds 32% 32% Stocks 34% 38% General accounts 21% 20% Other 13% 10% Total 100% 100% ii) Method of setting the expected long-term rate of return on pension assets To determine the expected long-term rate of return on pension assets, we consider the current and expected allocation of pension assets, and the current and expected long-term rate of return from the variety of assets that make up the pension assets. Matters relating to actuarial assumptions

Major actuarial assumptions (representing a weighted average) Previous consolidated fiscal year Consolidated fiscal year under review (As of December 31, 2018) (As of December 31, 2019) Discount rate 0.4% 0.4% Expected long-term rate of return 0.1% 0.1% on pension assets 3. Defined contribution plans The required contributions to defined contribution plans of consolidated subsidiaries that use defined contribution plans came to 88,068 thousand yen for the previous consolidated fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2018) and 91,560 thousand yen for the consolidated fiscal year under review (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019). 27 Current fiscal year (As of December 31, 2019) MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 (Tax effect accounting) 1 Breakdown of deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities by major causes of occurrence (in the unit of 1,000 yen) Previous fiscal year Current fiscal year (As of December 31, (As of December 31, 2019) 2018) Deferred tax assets Allowance for bonuses 98,499 95,273 Accrued enterprise tax 13,937 7,327 Social insurance premiums 15,052 14,573 Loss on valuation of inventory assets 36,252 28,492 Unrealized income on inventory assets 126,999 111,171 Unpaid officer retirement benefits 4,379 4,379 Liability for retirement benefits 15,625 13,046 Loss carryforwards 40,226 71,647 Reserve for stock compensation 21,553 19,431 Impairment loss 176,238 176,238 Other 67,452 62,766 Deferred tax assets subtotal 616,217 313,155 Valuation allowance for tax loss carryforwards - -34,145 Valuation allowance for total future deductible - -178,253 temporary differences Valuation allowance subtotal -209,663 -212,399 Total deferred tax assets 406,554 391,949 Deferred tax liabilities Valuation difference on other securities -27,345 -81,911 Retained earnings of overseas subsidiaries -266,406 -288,297 Retirement benefits assets -164,538 -211,281 Other -591 - Total deferred tax liabilities -458,881 -581,490 Net deferred tax assets -52,326 -189,541 The amount of "net deferred tax liabilities" (previo us fiscal year: -480,370 thousand yen; current fiscal year: -364,890 thousand yen) is included in the following items in the consolidated balance sheet. Previous fiscal year (As of December 31, 2018) Fixed assets - deferred tax assets 26,716 47,426 Fixed liabilities - deferred tax liabilities -79,042 -236,967 (Note) 1. Valuation allowance has increased by 2,735 thousand yen. This increase was due to foreign currency translation. 2. Tax loss carryforwards and their deferred tax assets by rollover date Current fiscal year (As of December 31, 2019) (in the unit of 1,000 yen) Within 1 Within 1 Within 2 Within 3 Within 4 Over 5 Total year to 2 years to 3 years to 4 years to 5 years years Tax loss - - 4,236 5,146 28,117 34,145 71,647 carryforwards(a) Valuation - - - - - -34,145 -34,145 allowance Deferred tax - - 4,236 5,146 28,117 - (b)37,501 asset (a) Tax losses carried forward are multiplied by the statutory tax rate. 28 MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 (b)Deferred tax assets of 37,501 thousand have been recorded for tax loss carryforwards of 71,647 thousand (multiplied by the statutory tax rate). The deferred tax assets of 37,501 thousand yen are recognized for the balance of tax loss carryforwards at consolidated subsidiary MEC SPECIALTYCHEMICAL (THAILAND) CO., LTD of 37,501 thousand yen (multiplied by the statutory tax rate). The tax loss carryforward for which this deferred tax asset has been recorded is determined to be recoverable based on the expected future taxable income, and no valuation allowance has been recognized. 2 Breakdown by major items that caused the difference between the statutory effective tax rate and the burden rate of corporation tax etc. after applying tax effect accounting Previous fiscal year Current fiscal year (As of December 31, 2018) (As of December 31, 2019) Statutory effective tax rate 30.8% 30.6% (Adjustment) Permanent differences such as entertainment 0.4% 1.9% expenses Inhabitant tax equivalent 0.2% 0.3% Examination research expenses etc. Tax deduction -6.6% -6.1% Foreign withholding tax 2.5% 0.9% Overseas Subsidiary Income Retention Taxation 0.4% - Retained earnings of foreign subsidiaries -1.4% 1.3% Overseas tax rate discrepancy -2.0% -1.7% Other -0.7% 0.5% Burden of corporate tax etc. after applying tax 23.6% 27.7% effect accounting 29 MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 (Segment information) [Information by operating segment] Overview of reportable segments

The Company's reportable segments are those for which financial information on the Company's separate units is available and such information is used by the Board of Directors to decide how to allocate management resources and to evaluate achievements. Thus, they are subject to regular reviews.

The Company's Group mainly manufactures and sells chemicals involved in manufacturing PCBs. The Company is located in Japan. Overseas, it has bases in Taiwan, Hong Kong, China, Thailand, and Europe (mainly Germany, Italy, and France). These are respectively overseen by MEC TAIWAN COMPANY LTD.;

MEC (HONG KONG) LTD.; MEC FINE CHEMICAL (ZHUHAI) LTD.; MEC CHINA SPECIALTY PRODUCTS (SUZHOU) CO., LTD.; MEC SPECIALTY CHEMICAL (THAILAND) CO., LTD COMPANY LTD.; and MEC EUROPE NV. Each local corporation is an independent business unit. They formulate comprehensive strategies for each region with regards to the products they handle, and expand their business activities.

Therefore, the Company's Group consists of segments that are separated on the basis of their regional production and marketing systems. There are six reportable segments: Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong (Hong Kong, Zhuhai), China (Suzhou), Thailand and Europe. Method of calculating net sales, profit or loss, assets, liabilities and other items by reportable segment

The method of accounting treatment used for reportable business segments is approximately the same as that stated in "Basis of presentation and summary of sig nificant accounting policies for the preparation of consolidated financial statements."

Figures for the profits at reportable segments are based on operating income. Inter-segment revenue and transfers are based on current market prices. Information on net sales, profit or loss, assets, liabilities and other items by reportable segment Previous fiscal year (January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018) (in the unit of 1,000 yen) Reportable segment Total Japan Taiwan Hong Kong China Thailand Europe Net sales Sales to external 5,367,605 2,250,993 991,069 2,083,362 - 635,735 11,328,766 customers Inter-segment sales and 2,592,802 - 7,370 6,063 - 207,343 2,813,579 transfers Total 7,960,408 2,250,993 998,440 2,089,426 - 843,078 14,142,345 Segment profit 1,491,099 267,033 177,122 251,381 -27,569 83,957 2,243,345 Segment assets 14,146,872 2,547,089 1,369,046 1,647,217 702,297 603,339 21,015,863 Other items Depreciation and 486,554 32,517 18,967 53,916 44 17,623 609,623 amortization Increase in property, plant and equipment 268,000 40,107 20,434 14,433 209,190 40,422 592,588 and intangible assets 30 MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 Current fiscal year (January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) (in the unit of 1,000 yen) Reportable segment Total Japan Taiwan Hong Kong China Thailand Europe Net sales Sales to external 5,043,656 2,180,768 1,025,925 1,990,968 - 624,660 10,865,978 customers Inter-segment sales 2,213,076 1,411 1,255 768 - 53,521 2,270,033 and transfers Total 7,256,732 2,182,179 1,027,180 1,991,737 - 678,181 13,136,012 Segment profit 1,061,400 273,163 178,206 165,145 -136,275 63,296 1,604,936 Segment assets 14,502,431 2,686,303 1,375,500 1,757,693 1,023,841 618,773 21,964,543 Other items Depreciation and 520,595 30,293 26,127 71,887 21,813 22,164 692,881 amortization Increase in property, plant and equipment 781,171 9,741 22,700 14,450 500,598 34,106 1,362,769 and intangible assets 4. Differences between the total amount at reportable segments and the amount stated in the consolidated financial statements, and main details of such differences (matters concerning reconciliation) (in the unit of 1,000 yen) Net sales Previous fiscal year Current fiscal year Reportable segment total 14,142,345 13,136,012 Intersegment eliminations -2,813,579 -2,270,033 Sales stated in the Consolidated Financial Statements 11,328,766 10,865,978 (in the unit of 1,000 yen) Profit Previous fiscal year Current fiscal year Reportable segment total 2,243,024 1,604,936 Intersegment eliminations -20,047 32,163 Operating income in the Consolidated Financial 2,222,976 1,637,100 Statements (in the unit of 1,000 yen) Assets Previous fiscal year Current fiscal year Reportable segment total 21,015,863 21,964,543 Intersegment eliminations -2,118,187 -1,972,703 Total assets in the Consolidated Financial Statements 18,897,675 19,991,839 (in the unit of 1,000 yen) Amount stated in the Reportable segment total Adjustment Consolidated Financial Other items Statements Previous Current fiscal Previous Current fiscal Previous Current fiscal year year fiscal year year fiscal year fiscal year Depreciation and 609,623 692,881 - - 609,623 692,881 amortization Increase in property, plant and equipment and 592,588 1,362,769 - - 592,588 1,362,769 intangible assets 31 MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 [Related Information] Previous fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2018) Information by product and by service

Because there is a single category of products and services, information by product or by service is omitted. Information by geographical segment Net sales (in the unit of 1,000 yen) Japan Taiwan China Other Total 5,161,172 2,231,334 3,074,432 861,826 11,328,766 Note: Net sales to customers are based on location, and are classified by country or region. (2) Tangible fixed assets (in the unit of 1,000 yen) Japan Taiwan China Thailand Europe Total 6,722,444 735,378 428,428 232,017 159,841 8,278,111 3. Information on each major customer Of sales to external customers, because there is no destination for 10% or more of net sales in the consolidated statements of income, the statement of such has been omitted in this material. Current fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019) Information by product and by service

Because there is a single category of products and services, information by product or by service is omitted. Information by geographical segment Net sales (in the unit of 1,000 yen) Japan Taiwan China Other Total 4,866,743 2,162,649 3,016,893 819,692 10,865,978 Note: Net sales to customers are based on location, and are classified by country or region. (2) Tangible fixed assets (in the unit of 1,000 yen) Japan Taiwan China Thailand Europe Total 6,973,942 722,569 414,569 725,718 160,605 8,997,342 3. Information on each major customer Of sales to external customers, because there is no destination for 10% or more of net sales in the consolidated statements of income, the statement of such has been omitted in this material. [Information on impairment of fixed assets by reportable segment] N/A [Information on amortized and unamortized goodwill by reportable segment] N/A [Information on gain on negative goodwill by reportable segment] N/A 32 MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 (Per share information) (in the unit of yen) Item Previous fiscal year Current fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2017) (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2018) Net assets per share 799.46 847.94 Net income per share 92.85 65.16 Notes: 1. Information of diluted net income per share is omitted because of no issue of potential stocks. In calculating net assets per share in the consolidated fiscal year under review, we treat the trust account for stock issuance for Directors and stock issuance trust account for Executive Officers as own shares owned by the Company (treasury stock). Therefore, the number of shares at the end of the fiscal year is calculated by including the shares of treasury stock subject to deduction. Also, in calculating net income per share, the average number of shares during the fiscal year is determined by including the shares of treasury stock subject to deduction.

The average number of treasury shares during the period, deducted in calculating "Net income per shar e", was 162,521 shares in the previous consolidated fiscal year and 200,225 shares in the current consolidated fiscal year. The basis for calculating net income per share is as follows. Item Previous fiscal year Current fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2017) (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2018) Net income (thousands of yen) 1,778,214 1,236,410 Amount not available for common - - shareholders (thousands of yen) Net profit available for common 1,778,214 1,236,410 stocks (thousands of yen) Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding during 19,152,489 18,975,272 the year (shares) (Important subsequent events) N/A 33 MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 4. Non-consolidated financial statements and major notes Balance sheet (in the unit of yen) As of December 31, 2018 As of December 31, 2019 Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 2,131,499 2,227,625 Notes receivable - trade 170,376 67,533 Electronically recorded receivables 7,681 262,127 Accounts receivable - trade 1,945,904 1,810,869 Merchandise and finished goods 121,121 217,385 Raw materials and supplies 304,578 251,217 Prepaid expenses 17,298 16,584 Accounts receivable - other 153,426 73,567 Other 17,224 23,125 Total current assets 4,869,111 4,950,035 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment Buildings 3,385,437 3,299,504 Structures 133,466 123,943 Machinery and equipment 593,501 648,793 Vehicles 26,610 23,567 Tools, furniture and fixtures 303,206 254,942 Land 2,274,036 2,274,036 Construction in progress 6,186 349,155 Total property, plant and equipment 6,722,444 6,973,942 Intangible assets Leasehold right 29,380 29,380 Software 103,674 74,876 Software in progress - 18,700 Other 2,053 2,038 Total intangible assets 135,108 124,995 Investments and other assets Investment securities 393,309 580,704 Affiliated company shares 1,401,636 1,401,891 Capital 5 54,775 Long-term loans receivable from - 327,600 subsidiaries and affiliates Bankruptcy Refundable Loans 79 - Long-term prepaid expenses 312 112 Prepaid pension expense 426,132 467,240 Deferred tax assets 98,192 3,086 Other 14,815 14,495 Allowance for doubtful accounts -79 - Total investments and other assets 2,334,403 2,849,906 Total non-current assets 9,191,956 9,948,844 Total assets 14,061,067 14,898,879 34 MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 (in the unit of yen) As of December 31, 2018 As of December 31, 2019 Liabilities Current liabilities Notes payable 621,018 563,455 Accounts payable -trade- 204,300 328,147 Short-term loans payable - 400,000 Current portion of long-term loans payable 500,000 250,000 Accounts payable -other- 331,666 233,424 Accrued expenses 119,892 116,939 Income taxes payable 140,748 41,540 Deposits received 61,772 58,371 Provision for bonuses 322,104 311,555 Provision for directors' bonuses 36,453 30,470 Notes payable - facilities 15,793 495,381 Accrued expenses - facilities 116,676 61,778 Other - 10,142 Total current liabilities 2,470,427 2,901,206 Non-current liabilities Long-term loans payable 250,000 - Asset retirement obligations 587 587 Provision for retirement benefits 46,080 41,510 Provision for Share-based compensation 78,912 71,972 Other 22,936 23,833 Total non-current liabilities 398,515 137,903 Total liabilities 2,868,943 3,039,110 Net assets Shareholders' equity Capital stock 594,142 594,142 Capital surplus Legal capital surplus 446,358 446,358 Other capital surplus 94,914 94,914 Total capital surpluses 541,273 541,273 Retained earnings Legal retained earnings 63,557 63,557 Other retained earnings General reserve 8,900,000 9,900,000 Retained earnings brought forward 2,216,506 1,750,644 Total retained earnings 11,180,064 11,714,201 Treasury shares -1,185,432 -1,175,796 Total shareholders' equity 11,130,046 11,673,820 Valuation and translation adjustments Valuation difference on available-for-sale 62,077 185,948 securities Total valuation and translation adjustments 62,077 185,948 Total net assets 11,192,124 11,859,769 Total liabilities and net assets 14,061,067 14,898,879 35 MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 (2) Statement of income (in the unit of yen) Fiscal year ended Fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 Net sales 7,960,408 7,256,732 Cost of sales 2,908,090 2,769,380 Gross profit 5,052,317 4,487,352 Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,561,218 3,425,951 Operating profit 1,491,099 1,061,400 Non-operating income Interest and dividend income 233,351 208,308 Proceeds from sales of prototypes 28,463 32,465 Foreign exchange gains － 31,827 Other 17,767 13,642 Total non-operating income 279,582 286,244 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses 1,717 1,111 Foreign exchange losses 65,517 15,540 Miscellaneous loss 4,399 - Other 796 417 Total non-operating expenses 72,431 17,069 Ordinary profit 1,698,250 1,330,575 Extraordinary income Gain on sales of non-current assets 945 486 Subsidy income 95,212 8,804 Total extraordinary income 96,158 9,290 Extraordinary losses Loss on sale of non-current assets 15 32 Loss on retirement of non-current assets 7,465 21,315 Total extraordinary losses 7,481 21,348 Profit before income taxes 1,786,927 1,318,517 Income taxes - current 439,220 245,277 Income taxes - deferred -29,311 40,538 Total income taxes 409,909 285,816 Profit 1,377,018 1,032,701 [Details of cost of sales] (in the unit of yen) Previous fiscal year Current fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2018) 2019) Category Note Amount Amount no. Product cost 2,708,987 2,620,112 Cost of goods 66,095 42,904 Repair cost 20,011 14,012 Cost of sales of raw materials 112,995 92,350 Total cost of sales 2,908,090 2,769,380 36 MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 (3) Statement of changes in shareholders' equity Previous fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2018) (in the unit of yen) Shareholders' equity Capital surplus Retained earnings Other retained earnings Capital Legal Other Total Legal Retained Total stock capital capital capital retained General earnings retained surplus surplus surplus earnings reserve brought earnings forward Balance at beginning of 594,142 446,358 10,553 456,912 63,557 7,900,000 2,302,860 10,266,417 current period Changes of items during period Provision of 1,000,000 -1,000,000 - general reserve Dividends of -463,371 -463,371 surplus Net income 1,377,018 1,377,018 Purchase of treasury shares Disposal of treasury shares loss on disposal 84,361 84,361 of treasury shares Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity Total changes of - - 84,361 84,361 - 1,000,000 -86,353 913,646 items during period Balance at end of 594,142 446,358 94,914 541,273 63,557 8,900,000 2,216,506 11,180,064 current period Shareholders' equity Valuation and translation adjustments Total Valuation Total valuation Treasury difference on Total net assets sharehold and translation shares available-for-s ers' equity adjustments ale securities Balance at beginning of -835,654 10,481,817 168,439 168,439 10,650,257 current period Changes of items during period Provision of - - general reserve Dividends of -463,371 -463,371 surplus Net income 1,377,018 1,377,018 Purchase of -413,445 -413,445 -413,445 treasury shares Disposal of 63,667 63,667 63,667 treasury shares loss on disposal 84,361 84,361 of treasury shares Net changes of items other than -106,362 -106,362 -106,362 shareholders' equity 37 MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 Total changes of -349,777 648,229 -106,362 -106,362 541,866 items during period Balance at end of -1,185,432 11,130,046 62,077 62,077 11,192,124 current period Current fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019) (in the unit of yen) Shareholders' equity Capital surplus Retained earnings Other retained earnings Capital Legal Other Total Legal Retained Total stock capital capital capital retained General earnings retained surplus surplus surplus earnings reserve brought earnings forward Balance at beginning of 594,142 446,358 94,914 541,273 63,557 8,900,000 2,216,506 11,180,064 current period Changes of items during period Provision of 1,000,000 -1,000,000 - general reserve Dividends of -498,563 -498,563 surplus Net income 1,032,701 1,032,701 Purchase of treasury shares Disposal of treasury shares loss on disposal of treasury shares Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity Total changes of - - - - - 1,000,000 -465,862 534,137 items during period Balance at end of 594,142 446,358 94,914 541,273 63,557 9,900,000 1,750,644 11,714,201 current period Shareholders' equity Valuation and translation adjustments Total Valuation Total valuation Treasury difference on Total net assets sharehold and translation shares available-for-s ers' equity adjustments ale securities Balance at beginning of -1,185,432 11,130,046 62,077 62,077 11,192,124 current period Changes of items during period Provision of - - general reserve Dividends of -498,563 -498,563 surplus Net income 1,032,701 1,032,701 Purchase of -104 -104 -104 treasury shares Disposal of 9,740 9,740 9,740 treasury shares loss on disposal - - of treasury shares 38 MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 Net changes of items other than 123,871 123,871 123,871 shareholders' equity Total changes of 96,636 543,773 123,871 123,871 667,645 items during period Balance at end of -1,175,796 11,673,820 185,948 185,948 11,859,769 current period 5. Other Transfer of Officers Refer to "Notice on Change of Directors and Operating Officers" announced on February 13, 2020. 39 Attachments Original document

