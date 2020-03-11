Log in
Japan Exchange : Financial Announcement for the Year Ended December 31, 2019

03/11/2020 | 02:06am EDT

TRANSLATION

Financial Announcement for the Year Ended December 31, 2019 [Japanese Standard]

(Consolidated)

February 13, 2020

Stock exchange listing:Tokyo Stock Exchange

Company Name: MEC COMPANY LTD.

Stock Code No.: 4971 Company URL: https://www.mec-co.com/en/

Representative: Kazuo MAEDA, CEO & President

Contact: Yoshihiro SAKAMOTO, Corporate Communication Office TEL: +81-(0)6-6401-8160

Date of General Meeting of Shareholders (Scheduled):

March 24, 2020

Commencement Date of Dividend Payment (Scheduled):

March 10, 2020

Date of Filing the Financial Report (Scheduled):

March 25, 2020

Creation of reference materials supplementary to the results: Yes

Holding of briefing sessions regarding the results:

Yes (for institutional investors)

(Amounts less than one million yen have been disregarded.)

1. Consolidated Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2019 (January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)

(1) Results of operations

(% represent annual changes over the preceding year unless otherwise stated.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Fiscal year ended

10,865

-4.1

1,637

-26.4

1,722

-23.0

1,236

-30.5

December 31, 2019

Fiscal year ended

11,328

-

2,222

-

2,236

-

1,778

-

December 31, 2018

Note: Comprehensive income for fiscal year ended December 31, 2019:1,414 million yen (8.2%);fiscal year ended December 31, 2018:1,307 million yen (%)

Net income per share

Diluted net income per

Return on equity

Ordinary income to total

Operating income to net

share

assets

sales

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

Fiscal year ended

65.16

-

7.9

8.9

15.1

December 31, 2019

Fiscal year ended

92.85

-

12.0

11.9

19.6

December 31, 2018

(Reference) Investment profit or loss according to the equity method: Year ended December 31, 2019: - million yen

Year ended December 31, 2018: - million

yen

The company changed the settlement period from 2017 to 31 December.

The period FY12/2017 (April 1, 2017 to December 31,2017) compared with FY12/2018 (January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018) is different period, it does not describe change rate.

(2)

Financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Book value per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Fiscal year ended

19,991

16,091

80.5

847.94

December 31, 2019

Fiscal year ended

18,601

15,166

81.5

799.46

December 31, 2018

(Reference) Shareholder's equity:Year ended December 31, 2019: 16,091 million yen Year ended December 31, 2018:15,166 million yen

(3)

Cash flow

Cash flow from operating

Cash flow from investment

Cash flow from financial

Cash and cash equivalents at

activities

activities

activities

fiscal year end

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Fiscal year ended

2,162

-1,190

-632

3,952

December 31, 2019

Fiscal year ended

1,928

-706

-1,228

3,599

December 31, 2018

2.

Dividends

Annual dividend

Total cash

Payout ratio

Dividends on

dividends

equity

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Annual

(Consolidated)

(Annual)

(Consolidated)

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Millions of yen

%

%

Fiscal year ended

-

12.00

-

14.00

26.00

500

28.0

3.4

December 31, 2018

Fiscal year ended

-

12.00

-

14.00

26.00

498

39.9

3.2

December 31, 2019

Fiscal year ending

-

12.00

-

14.00

26.00

39.5

December 31, 2020

(Forecast)

TRANSLATION

3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 (January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)

(Percentages indicate changes from previous fiscal year for full-year figures, and year-on-year changes for quarterly changes.)

Net income

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

attributable to

Net income

parent company's

per share

shareholders

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of

%

Yen

yen

1st harf

5,000

0.5

600

-1.7

600

-6.0

400

-12.5

21.07

Full year

11,600

6.8

1,700

3.8

1,750

1.6

1,250

1.1

65.87

TRANSLATION

  • Notes
    1. Changes of major subsidiary companies during the period (Change of specific subsidiary companies that involves changes in the scope of consolidation): No
    2. Changes of principles, procedures, presentation methods, etc., in accounting procedures
    1. Changes that accompany amendment of accounting standards, etc.: Yes
    2. Changes other than those of (1): No
    3. Expected changes to accounting standards: No
    4. Restatements: No
  • For details, see "Changes in accounting policy" on page 19 of the attached document.
  1. Number of shares outstanding (Common stock)
  1. Number of shares outstanding (including treasury stock) issued as of:
  2. Number of shares of treasury stock:
  3. Average number of shares during the period:

As of December 31,

20,071,093 shares

As

of

December

20,071,093 shares

2019

31, 2018

As of December 31,

1,093,311 shares

As

of

December

1,100,232 shares

2019

31, 2018

As of December 31,

18,975,272 shares

As

of

December

19,152,489 shares

2019

31, 2018

(Reference) Non-consolidated Results

1 Non-consolidated Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2019 (January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)

  1. Non-consolidatedResults of operations

(% represent annual changes over the preceding year unless otherwise stated.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Fiscal year ended

7,256

-8.8

1,061

-28.8

1,330

-21.7

1,032

-25.0

December 31, 2019

Fiscal year ended

7,960

-

1,491

-

1,698

-

1,377

-

December 31, 2018

Net income per share

Diluted net income per

share

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended

54.42

-

December 31, 2019

Fiscal year ended

71.90

-

December 31, 2018

The company changed the settlement period from 2017 to 31 December.

The period FY12/2017 (April 1, 2017 to December 31,2017) compared with FY12/2018 (January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018) is different period, it does not describe change rate.

(2) Non-consolidated Results of Financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Book value per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Fiscal year ended

14,898

11,859

79.6

624.93

December 31, 2019

Fiscal year ended

14,061

11,192

79.6

589.96

December 31, 2018

(Reference) Shareholder's equity: Year ended December 31, 2019: 11,859 million yen Year ended December 31, 2018: 11,192 million yen

  • Financial results are not audited by certified public accountants or auditing firms.
  • Explanation of appropriate use of earnings forecasts. Other points of note.
    • The business forecasts and such like stated in this material are based on the information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions that are judged to be rational. Actual results may vary significantly from the forecasts due to various factors. In addition, for matters concerning the above forecasts, please refer to "1. Overview of business results etc. (4) Statement of forward looking" on page 4 of the attachment.
    • We are planning to hold financial results briefing for institutional investors and analysts on Thursday, February 13,2020 and Monday, February 17, 2020. Materials of financial results briefings are posted on our website.

MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

  • Table of Contents for Attached Material

1. Overview of business results, etc. ............................................................................................................................................

2

(1)

Analysis relating to the operating results.........................................................................................................................

2

(2)

Analysis relating to the financial situation.......................................................................................................................

3

(3)

Analysis relating to the cash flow....................................................................................................................................

3

(4)

Statement of forward looking. .........................................................................................................................................

4

2. Basic concept regarding the selection of accounting standards ................................................................................................

6

3. Consolidated financial statements and major notes ..................................................................................................................

7

(1)

Consolidated balance sheet..............................................................................................................................................

7

(2)

Consolidated statement of income and consolidated statement of comprehensive income ...........................................

10

Consolidated statement of income .................................................................................................................................

10

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income ........................................................................................................

11

(3)

Consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity ...........................................................................................

12

(4)

Consolidated statement of cash flow .............................................................................................................................

14

(5)

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements..................................................................................................................

16

(Notes on the premise of a going concern) ....................................................................................................................

16

(Basis of presentation and summary of significant accounting policies for the preparation of consolidated financial

statements).....................................................................................................................................................................

16

(Unapplied accounting standards etc.) ...........................................................................................................................

20

(Notes to consolidated balance sheet)............................................................................................................................

21

(Notes to consolidated statement of income) .................................................................................................................

21

(Matters related to consolidated statement of comprehensive income) .........................................................................

22

(Matters related to consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity).............................................................

23

(Consolidated statement of cash flow)...........................................................................................................................

24

(Retirement benefit).......................................................................................................................................................

25

(Tax effect accounting)..................................................................................................................................................

28

(Segment information)...................................................................................................................................................

30

(Per share information) ..................................................................................................................................................

33

(Important subsequent events) .......................................................................................................................................

33

4. Non-consolidated financial statements and major notes.........................................................................................................

34

(1)

Balance sheet .................................................................................................................................................................

34

(2)

Statement of income ......................................................................................................................................................

36

(3)

Statement of changes in shareholders' equity ................................................................................................................

37

5. Other ......................................................................................................................................................................................

39

Transfer of Directors .....................................................................................................................................................

39

1

MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

1. Overview of business results, etc.

  1. Analysis relating to the operating results [Outline of the current period]
    The global economy in the current consolidated fiscal year under review (January 1, 2019-December 31, 2019)

saw increasing uncertainties, including trade friction between the United States and China, slowing economic growth in China, and the problem of the UK leaving the EU. In the Japanese economy, some weakness was seen due to weak external demand against the background of a slowdown in overseas economies and due to the impact of natural disasters. However, it recovered moderately, centering on domestic demand, due to improvements in the employment and income environment. But there are ongoing concerns about the uncertainty of overseas economies and geopolitical tensions, etc.

In the electronics industry, sales of smartphones were sluggish against the background of maturing demand and trade friction between the United States and China. Sales of automobiles, which are becoming increasingly electronic, were also stagnant worldwide. In addition, in the first half of 2019 demand for memory for smartphones and servers was sluggish despite the steady shipment of PCs.

The electronic circuit board and component industry, which is a related market for the Group, saw weak demand in the first half of the year due to market conditions for smartphones and automobiles, their major applications. Although the industry of electronic circuit boards that incorporate electronic components is facing a difficult situation, the move to high-density components and technological innovation are progressing. Further, the market related to the IoT (Internet of Things: a concept where everything is connected to the Internet) is expected to continue to see high growth. With regard to mobile communication systems, people's attention is focused on the switch from the fourth-generation (4G) to the high-speed,large-capacityfifth-generation (5G), and there are intensifying efforts for commercialization in this area. In particular, manufacturers are making capital investments to strengthen their production systems for high-performance package substrates. Also, technological development for self-driving vehicles is steadily progressing.

In this environment, the Group has focused on developing and selling products for high-density electronic substrates. Manufacturers use the EXE Series to achieve a high-density wiring pattern with the etching method, and we have acquired a high market share for their use in displays, mainly flat-screen TVs. Their use in smartphones has also increased, and they have shown a solid performance. We have a high market share with the CZ Series of super-roughening agents for use with package substrates, but their performance has remained almost flat. On the other hand, sales of the BO Series for multilayer electronic substrates and the SF Series for displays ended up being sluggish.

As a result, total consolidated sales for the consolidated fiscal year under review amounted to 10,865 million yen (down 462 million yen or 4.1% year-on-year). Operating income came to 1,637 million yen (down 585 million yen year-on-year or 26.4%), and the operating income to net sales ratio was 15.1%, down 4.5 points compared with the 19.6% last year. Ordinary income amounted to 1,722 million yen (down 514 million yen year-on-year or 23.0%). Net income before income taxes amounted to 1,710 million yen (a year-on-year decrease of 617 million yen or 26.5%), and net income attributable to owners of parent was 1,236 million yen (a decrease of 541 million yen, down 30.5% from the same period of the previous year).

The market was on a recovery track in the second half of the fiscal year, but that did not make up for the slump in the first half. And although we were able to achieve our business forecast for the current consolidated fiscal year, the result was worse than the previous year.

Looking at a breakdown of sales, sales of chemicals were 10,657 million yen (down 473 million yen or 4.3% year-on-year), sales of materials were 105 million yen (down 12 million yen or 10.3% year-on-year), machinery sales were 83 million yen (up 29 million yen or 55.7% year-on-year), and other sales were 18 million yen (down 6 million yen, or 26.4% year-on-year). Shipments of chemicals fell 2.3% compared with the same period last year.

The overseas sales ratio was 55.2%, up 0.8 points compared with the same period last year.

Results by segment are as follows.

In Japan, there was a slowdown in sales of smartphones and in-vehicle substrates and also in the cryptocurrency market, and this meant there were lower sales of related products. Net sales for the consolidated fiscal year were 5,043 million yen (down 323 million yen or 6.0% year-on-year), and segment profit was 1,061 million yen (down 429 million yen, or 28.8% year-on-year).

2

MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

In Taiwan, sales of chemicals for displays were strong, but sales of smartphones slowed down. As a result, net sales for the current consolidated fiscal year were 2,180 million yen (down 70 million yen, or 3.1% year-on-year), and segment profit was 273 million yen (up 6 million yen, or 2.3% year-on-year).

In Hong Kong (Hong Kong, Zhuhai), the smartphone and in-vehicle substrate markets were relatively firm compared to other regions. Net sales for the current consolidated fiscal year were 1,025 million yen (up 34 million yen, or 3.5% year-on-year) and segment profit was 178 million yen (up 1 million yen, or 0.6% year-on-year).

In China (Suzhou), there was a slowdown in sales of smartphones and this meant there were lower sales of related products. As a result, sales were 1,990 million yen (down 92 million yen, or 4.4% year-on-year) for the consolidated fiscal year under review. Segment profit was 165 million yen (down 86 million yen, or 34.3% year-on-year).

In Europe, there was a slowdown in sales of substrates for general industry and in-vehicle substrates and so sales of related products were sluggish. Net sales for the consolidated fiscal year under review were 624 million yen (down 11 million yen, or 1.7% year-on-year) and segment profit was 63 million yen (down 20 million yen, or 24.6% year-on-year).

In Thailand, in order to enhance our presence in the expanding Southeast Asian market in the future, on May 29, 2017 we established a subsidiary as our sixth company, and the construction was completed in July 2019. Although it started operating in September 2019, it did not contribute to sales for the consolidated fiscal year under review, and there was a segment loss of 136 million yen.

Regarding the return of profits to shareholders, the annual dividend was set at 26 yen, and the consolidated dividend payout ratio was 39.9%.

(2) Analysis relating to the financial situation

Assets were 19,991 million yen, up 1,390 million yen compared with the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year.

This was mainly due to a decrease in notes and accounts receivable-trade and work in process. It was also due to an increase in tangible fixed assets related to a subsidiary in Thailand, an increase in construction in progress related to a building that manufactures dangerous goods and construction in a former research building, and an increase in investment securities due to rising market prices.

Liabilities were 3,899 million yen, up 464 million yen compared with the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year.

This was mainly due to a decrease in long-term loans payable and an increase in notes payable-facilities related to construction of a building that manufactures dangerous goods and a former research building.

Net assets were 16,091 million yen, up 925 million yen compared with the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year.

This was mainly due to an increase in retained earnings and net unrealized gains on other securities. As a result of the above, the equity ratio reached 80.5% and ROE was 7.9%.

In addition, the consolidated dividend payout ratio was 39.9%.

(3) Analysis relating to the cash flow

Looking at the financial position at the end of the consolidated fiscal year under review, cash and cash equivalents (hereinafter referred to as "cash") rose 352 million yen compared with the end of the previous year to record 3,952 million yen.

Outlines of cash flow conditions and reasons for fluctuations in the consolidated fiscal year under review are as follows:

(Cash flow from operating activities)

Cash from operating activities amounted to 2,162 million yen (up 233 million yen year-on-year). This was mainly because income before income taxes came to 1,710 million yen and depreciation expenses were 692 million yen; however, factors causing a decrease in cash included a payment of income taxes of 521 million yen.

3

MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

(Cash flow from investment activities)

As a result of investment activities, cash used amounted to 1,190 million yen (up 483 million yen year-on-year). This was mainly because payments to acquire tangible fixed assets came to 870 million yen.

(Cash flow from financial activities)

As a result of financing activities, cash used amounted to 632 million yen (down 595 million yen year-on-year). This was mainly due to dividends paid of 498 million yen.

Changes in cash flow indicators

As of March

As of March

As of

As of

As of

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

31, 2016

31, 2017

2017

2018

2019

Equity ratio (%)

78.9%

73.7%

76.8%

81.5%

80.5%

Equity ratio based on market value (%)

108.2%

137.2%

237.6%

109.2%

143.6%

Debt repayment period (years)

-

1.1

0.8

0.4

0.3

Interest coverage ratio

-

586.9

700.2

1,425.5

855.2

Notes: Equity ratio

: Shareholders' equity / total assets

Equity ratio based on market value

: Market capitalization / total assets

Debt repayment period

: Interest-bearing liability / operating cash flow

Interest coverage ratio

: Operating cash flow / interest payments

    1. All indicators are calculated based on consolidated financial figures.
    2. Market capitalization is calculated by multiplying the closing share price by the number of shares outstanding issued at the end of the period.
    3. Operating cash flows are calculated using the cash flow from operating activities in the consolidated statements of cash flows. Interest-bearing liabilities also include all liabilities for which interest is paid out of liabilities recorded
      on the consolidated balance sheet. In addition, we use the amount of interest paid in the consolidated statements of cash flows as the figure for interest paid.
  2. Statement of forward looking

In the next fiscal year, concerns about the outlook for the global economy are expected to continue due to the effects of the infectious disease caused by the new coronavirus, trade-related issues, uncertainty in overseas economies, increasing global geopolitical risks, and foreign exchange trends. In the Japanese economy, as the employment and income environment are continuing to improve, there is a virtuous cycle of such improvements and a stronger economy. Hence, the economy is expected to return to a gradual recovery with an expected business recovery centered on domestic demand.

In the electronics industry, we believe that the market for semiconductors will expand against the backdrop of devoted efforts for commercializing products for 5G and robust demand in IoT-related businesses.

With this kind of external environment imagined, the Group will work to expand sales of the CZ Series of products by accurately capturing opportunities to further increase demand for their use in high-density electronic substrates. Also, we will make sure we take opportunities for the EXE Series of products, which are mainly used for displays, to be adopted by manufacturers since they help to reduce the manufacturing cost of HDI boards for smartphones.

Regarding the results for the next fiscal year, we expect to see higher sales of chemicals, and we forecast that operating income will slightly exceed the level of the fiscal year under review although we forecast higher personnel expenses due to a greater number of staff members, increased expenses related to the newly launched Thai subsidiary, higher depreciation expenses, and greater shipping fares.

Based on the above, for the consolidated results of the Group for the next fiscal year we forecast sales of 11,600 million yen (up 734 million yen or 6.8% year-on-year), operating income of 1,700 million yen (up 62 million yen or 3.8% year-on-year), an operating income to net sales ratio of 14.7% (down 0.4 percentage points year-on-year), ordinary income of 1,750 million yen (up 27 million yen or 1.6% year-on-year), and net income attributable to the parent company of 1,250 million yen (up 13 million yen or 1.1% year-on-year).

ROE is forecast to be 7.6%. Compared with the period under review, it is down 0.3 points. However, in the future we will continue to improve our management efficiency and enhance ROE while trying to increase sales.

4

MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

(Reference)

FY 2019

FY 2020

* Increase or decrease after

(Forecast)

adjustment

(Million yen)

(Million yen)

(%)

Net sales

10,865

11,600

6.8

Operating income

1,637

1,700

3.8

Ordinary income

1,722

1,750

1.6

Profit attributable to

1,236

1,250

1.1

owners of parent

Net income per share

65.16

65.87

-

ROE (%)

7.9

7.6

-0.3

Exchange rates for the current fiscal year and the next fiscal year

FY 2019

FY 2020

(Yen)

(Forecast)

(Yen)

US

109.37

108.62

NT

3.54

3.50

RMB

15.85

15.76

HK

13.96

13.88

122.53

121.17

THB

3.52

3.52

5

MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

2. Basic Policy for the Selection of Accounting Standards

The Company's Group is conducting activities such as information gathering and investigation, in preparation for application of IFRS in the future.

6

MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

3. Consolidated financial statements

(1) Consolidated balance sheet

(in the unit of 1,000 yen)

As of December 31, 2018

As of December 31, 2019

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

4,388,263

4,957,484

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

3,569,104

3,128,711

Merchandise and finished goods

7,681

262,127

Work in process

404,729

420,647

Raw materials and supplies

234,523

132,689

Deferred tax assets

473,357

391,591

Other

83,390

149,125

Allowance for doubtful accounts

-12,790

-3,845

Total current assets

9,148,261

9,438,532

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

6,376,133

6,939,730

Accumulated depreciation

-2,403,329

-2,571,047

Buildings and structures, net

3,972,804

4,368,683

Machinery, equipment and vehicles

2,425,927

2,734,071

Accumulated depreciation

-1,645,168

-1,847,339

Machinery, equipment and vehicles,

780,759

886,732

net

Tools, furniture and fixtures

1,206,844

1,254,504

Accumulated depreciation

-766,187

-871,792

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

440,656

382,711

Land

2,924,091

2,933,082

Right-of-use asset

-

79,786

Accumulated depreciation

-

-35,075

Right-of-use asset, net

-

44,710

Construction in progress

159,800

381,422

Total property, plant and equipment

8,278,111

8,997,342

Intangible assets

154,002

139,574

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

393,309

580,704

Retirement benefits assets

538,059

690,914

Deferred tax assets

26,716

47,426

Other

63,090

97,344

Allowance for doubtful accounts

-79

-

Total investments and other assets

1,021,095

1,416,389

7

MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

Total non-current assets

9,453,209

10,553,306

Total assets

18,601,471

19,991,839

8

MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

(in the unit of 1,000 yen)

As of December 31, 2018

As of December 31, 2019

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

1,067,221

1,166,724

Short-term loans

-

400,000

Current portion of long-term loans payable

500,000

250,000

Accounts payable - other

389,569

372,262

Accrued expenses

134,669

135,894

Income taxes payable

226,390

122,431

Provision for bonuses

324,452

313,740

Provision for directors' bonuses

36,453

30,470

Accounts payable - facilities

119,473

62,075

Other

149,315

657,582

Total current liabilities

2,947,545

3,511,180

Non-current liabilities

Long-term loans payable

250,000

-

Deferred tax liabilities

79,042

236,967

Retirement benefit liability

53,751

43,271

Provision for Share-based compensation

78,912

71,972

Other

25,850

36,447

Total non-current liabilities

487,556

388,659

Total liabilities

3,435,102

3,899,840

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

594,142

594,142

Capital surplus

541,273

541,273

Retained earnings

14,748,508

15,486,355

Treasury shares

-1,185,432

-1,175,796

Total shareholders' equity

14,698,491

15,445,974

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

62,077

185,948

securities

Foreign currency translation adjustment

328,101

304,802

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

77,699

155,273

Total accumulated other comprehensive

467,878

646,024

income

Total net assets

15,166,369

16,091,998

Total liabilities and net assets

18,601,471

19,991,839

9

MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

  1. Consolidated statement of income and consolidated statement of comprehensive income (Consolidated statement of income)

(in the unit of 1,000 yen)

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

Net sales

11,328,766

10,865,978

Cost of sales

4,086,656

4,247,377

Gross profit

7,242,109

6,618,600

Selling, general and administrative expenses

5,019,133

4,981,500

Operating profit

2,222,976

1,637,100

Non-operating income

Interest income

18,303

18,430

Dividends income

12,220

11,599

Proceeds from sales of prototypes

28,463

32,465

Insurance income

31,827

Other

33,070

23,301

Total non-operating income

92,057

117,625

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

1,717

2,807

Sales discounts

4,776

4,353

Foreign exchange losses

65,940

24,418

Other

5,855

796

Total non-operating expenses

78,289

32,375

Ordinary profit

2,236,743

1,722,350

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of non-current assets

4,958

1,770

Subsidy income

95,212

8,804

Total extraordinary income

100,171

10,574

Extraordinary losses

Loss on sales of noncurrent assets

15

32

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

8,402

22,111

Total extraordinary losses

8,417

22,143

Profit before income taxes

2,328,497

1,710,781

Income taxes - current

619,979

424,744

Income taxes - deferred

-69,697

49,626

Total income taxes

550,282

474,370

Net income

1,778,214

1,236,410

Profit attributable to owners of parent

1,778,214

1,236,410

10

MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

(Consolidated statement of comprehensive income)

(in the unit of 1,000 yen)

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

Profit

1,778,214

1,236,410

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

-106,362

123,871

securities

Foreign currency translation adjustment

-291,824

-23,299

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

-72,565

77,574

Total other comprehensive income

-470,752

178,146

Comprehensive income

1,307,462

1,414,556

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners

1,307,462

1,414,556

of parent

Comprehensive income attributable to

-

-

non-controlling interests

11

MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

  1. Consolidated statement of changes in equity
    Previous fiscal year (January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018)

(in the unit of 1,000 yen)

Shareholders' equity

Retained

Total

Capital stock

Capital surplus

Treasury shares

shareholders'

earnings

equity

Balance at beginning

594,142

456,912

13,433,666

-836,664

13,649,064

of current period

Changes during the

period

Dividends of surplus

-463,371

-463,371

Net income

1,778,214

1,778,214

Purchase of treasury

-413,445

-413,446

shares

Disposal of treasury

63,667

63,667

shares

Profit on disposal of

84,361

84,361

treasury shares

Net changes of items

other than

shareholders'

equity(net)

Total changes of items

-

84,361

1,314,843

-349,777

1,049,426

during period

Balance at end of

594,142

541,273

14,748,508

-1,185,432

14,698,491

current period

(in the unit of 1,000 yen)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation

Foreign

Total

Remeasuremen

accumulated

Total net assets

difference on

currency

ts of defined

other

available-for-s

translation

benefit plans

comprehensiv

ale securities

adjustment

e income

Balance at beginning

168,439

619,926

150,265

938,631

14,587,695

of current period

Changes during the

period

Dividends of surplus

-463,371

Net income

1,778,214

Purchase of treasury

-413,446

shares

Disposal of treasury

63,667

shares

Profit on disposal of

84,361

treasury shares

Net changes of items

other than

-106,362

-291,824

-72,565

-470,752

-470,752

shareholders'

equity(net)

Total changes of items

-106,362

-291,824

-72,565

-470,762

578,673

during period

Balance at end of

62,077

328,101

77,699

467,878

15,166,369

current period

12

MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

Current fiscal year (January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)

(in the unit of 1,000 yen)

Shareholders' equity

Retained

Total

Capital stock

Capital surplus

Treasury shares

shareholders'

earnings

equity

Balance at beginning

594,142

541,273

14,748,508

-1,185,432

14,698,491

of current period

Changes of items

during period

Dividends of surplus

-498,563

-498,563

Net income

1,236,410

1,236,410

Purchase of treasury

-104

-104

shares

Disposal of treasury

9,740

9,740

shares

Profit on disposal of

-

treasury shares

Net changes of items

other than

shareholders'

equity(net)

Total changes of items

-

-

737,846

9,636

747,483

during period

Balance at end of

594,142

541,273

15,486,355

-1,175,796

15,445,974

current period

(in the unit of 1,000 yen)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation

Foreign

Total

Remeasuremen

accumulated

Total net assets

difference on

currency

ts of defined

other

available-for-s

translation

benefit plans

comprehensiv

ale securities

adjustment

e income

Balance at beginning

62,077

328,101

77,699

467,878

15,166,369

of current period

Changes of items

during period

Dividends of surplus

-498,563

Net income

1,236,410

Purchase of treasury

-104

shares

Disposal of treasury

9,740

shares

Profit on disposal of

-

treasury shares

Net changes of items

other than

123,871

-23,299

77,574

178,146

178,146

shareholders'

equity(net)

Total changes of items

123,871

-23,299

77,574

178,146

925,629

during period

Balance at end of

185,948

304,802

155,273

646,024

16,091,998

current period

13

MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

(4) Consolidated statement of cash flow

(in the unit of 1,000 yen)

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit before income taxes

2,328,497

1,710,781

Depreciation

609,623

692,881

Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful

1,031

-8,718

accounts

Increase (decrease) in provision for

16,505

-6,939

share-based compensation

Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses

34,543

-10,727

Increase (decrease) in provision for directors'

-1,994

-5,983

bonuses

Increase (decrease) in net defined benefit

713

-10,391

liability

Decrease (increase) in net defined benefit asset

41,578

-152,854

Interest and dividend income

-30,523

-30,030

Interest expenses

1,717

2,807

Subsidy income

-95,212

-8,804

Insurance income received

-

-31,827

Decrease (increase) in notes and accounts

-66,091

158,783

receivable - trade

Decrease (increase) in inventories

-236,165

147,609

Increase (decrease) in notes and accounts

71,388

101,126

payable - trade

Other

-126,570

68,495

Subtotal

2,549,041

2,616,210

Interest and dividend income received

32,497

29,059

Interest expenses paid

-1,352

-2,528

Income taxes paid

-746,772

-521,264

Subsidy income

95,212

8,804

Insurance money received

-

31,827

Net cash provided by (used in) operating

1,928,626

2,162,110

activities

Cash flows from investing activities

Payments into time deposits

-1,523,901

-1,509,229

Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits

1,656,742

1,281,400

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

-815,540

-870,795

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and

6,495

5,570

equipment

14

MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

Purchase of intangible assets

Purchase of investment securities

Other

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

Cash flows from financing activities

Net increase (decrease) in short-term loans Repayments of long-term loans payable Proceeds from sales of treasury shares

Purchase of treasury shares

Cash dividends paid

Payments for repayment of lease obligations

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

-14,745

-30,587

-9,252

-9,417

-6,672

-57,539

-706,875

-1,190,597

-

400,000

-500,000

-500,000

148,028

-

-413,445

-104

-463,070

-498,477

-

-34,362

-1,228,487

-632,944

-57,996

13,748

-64,733

352,316

3,664,524

3,599,791

3,599,791

3,952,107

15

6
MEC TAIWAN COMPANY LTD. MEC (HONG KONG) LTD.
MEC FINE CHEMICAL (ZHUHAI) LTD.
MEC CHINA SPECIALTY PRODUCTS (SUZHOU) CO., LTD. MEC EUROPE NV.
MEC SPECIALTY CHEMICAL(THAILAND)CO., LTD.

MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

  1. Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Notes on the premise of a going concern)

N/A

(Basis of presentation and summary of significant accounting policies for the preparation of consolidated financial statements)

1 Scope of Consolidation

Number of consolidated subsidiaries

Name of consolidated subsidiaries

2 Fiscal Year-End of Consolidated Subsidiaries

The closing date for accounts of all consolidated subsidiaries has become the same as the consolidated closing date from the current consolidated fiscal year.

3 Summary of Significant Accounting Policies

  1. Basis and Methods of Valuation of Significant Assets
  1. Marketable securities

Other marketable securities

Securities with determinable market value:

Stated at the market value method based on the quoted market prices at the end of the fiscal

year (unrealized holding gains and losses are reported in a component of shareholders'

equity, with the cost of securities sold being calculated by the moving-average method.)

Securities without a determinable market value:

Stated at cost using the moving-average method

  1. Derivatives

Stated at the market value method

  1. Inventories
  1. Goods, products (chemicals), work in progress, raw materials, inventories of merchandise and supplies:

Stated at cost based on the periodic average method (book price devaluation based on the decrease in profitability of balance sheet values)

  1. Products (Machinery):

Stated at cost based on the specific identification method (book price devaluation based on

the decrease in profitability of balance sheet values)

  1. Depreciation and Amortization of Significant Depreciable Assets
  1. Tangible fixed assets

Tangible fixed assets are amortized using the straight-line method.

The principal useful lives are as follows:

Buildings and structures:

7 - 50 years

Machinery and vehicles:

4 - 10 years

Tools, furniture and fixtures:

3 - 10 years

16

MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

  1. Intangible fixed assets

Intangible fixed assets are amortized using the straight-line method.

  1. Method of Accounting for Significant Allowances
  1. Allowance for Doubtful Accounts

The Company provides allowance for doubtful accounts in an amount sufficient to cover probable losses on collection. Provision for normal receivables is calculated by using the actual percentage of credit losses, while for certain identified doubtful receivables, recoverability is assessed separately to estimate the uncollectible amount.

  1. Reserve for Bonuses

The Company provides reserve for bonuses for employees and Executive Officers who are not Directors based on the estimated amount of payment in the current consolidated year.

  1. Provision for Directors' Bonuses

The Company provides allowance for bonuses for Directors based on the estimated amount of payment in the current consolidated year.

  1. Reserve for stock compensation

The Company provides for the delivery of the Company's shares etc. to the Company's directors and executive officers based on the estimated amount of payment in the end of the fiscal year.

  1. Method of accounting for retirement benefits
  1. Method of periodical allocation of estimated retirement benefits

In calculating retirement benefit obligations, the Company adopts benefit formula criteria as a method for allocating estimated retirement benefits in the period up to the end of the current consolidated fiscal year.

ii) Actuarial differences and method of processing prior service costs

Prior service costs are amortized by the straight-line method over a certain period within the average estimated remaining service period of employees (10 years) at the time of occurrence.

Actuarial differences are amortized by the declining-balance method over a certain period within the average estimated remaining service period of employees (10 years) at the time of occurrence of each year, beginning from the following fiscal year.

  1. Basis of translation of significant assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies into Japanese yen

Monetary receivables and payables denominated in foreign currencies are translated into yen using the prevailing spot exchange rate on the consolidated balance sheet date and any exchange differences are accounted for as profit or loss. Assets and liabilities of overseas consolidated subsidiaries are translated into yen at the prevailing spot rate at the balance sheet date of consolidated subsidiaries. The profit and loss of consolidated subsidiaries are translated into yen at the average spot rate during the period and any exchange differences are recorded as foreign currency translation adjustment under net assets.

  1. Cash and cash equivalent in the consolidated statement of cash flow

17

MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

Cash and cash equivalent comprise cash on hand, demand deposits and short-term, highly liquid investments that are readily convertible into known amounts of cash and which are subject to an insignificant risk of change in value, having been within three months of maturity at acquisition.

(7) Other significant matters for the preparation of consolidated financial statements Accounting for consumption taxes

The Company adopts the tax exclusion method.

18

MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

(Change in accounting policy)

Overseas consolidated subsidiaries that have adopted International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) have applied IFRS 16 (Leases) from the beginning of the consolidated accounting period under review.

As a result of adopting this accounting standard, right-of-use assets in the consolidated balance sheet for the consolidated accounting period under review increased by 44,710 thousand yen, "Other" in current liabi lities increased 19,464 thousand yen, and "Other" in non-current liabilities increased 8,802 t housand yen.

Please note that the effect on the consolidated statement of income and per share information is immaterial. Cash flow from operating activities, as stated in the cash flow statement for the consolidated accounting period under review, increased 34,362 thousand yen and cash flow from financial activities fell by the same amount.

(Additional Information)

(Change due to application of "Partial revision of" Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting ")" "Partial Amendment to" Accounting Standard for Tax Eff ect Accounting "" (ASBJ Statement No. 28, February 16, 2018. Division amendment. ") Is applie d from the beginning of the current consolidated fiscal year, deferred tax assets are presented in the category of investments and other assets, and deferred tax Gold liabilities have been changed to be presented in the category of fixed liabilities, and notes on tax effect accounting have been changed.

As a result, in the consolidated balance sheet for the previous fiscal year, ¥ 296,204 thousand of "Deferred tax assets" of "Current assets" and "Deferred tax liabilities" of "Long-term liabilities" were ¥ 31,563 thousand and ¥ 29,204 thousand, respectively. Of the deferred tax assets of ¥ 26,716 thousand "Deferred tax liabilities" of "Fixed liabilities" is shown as 79,042 thousand yen.

In addition, in the notes on tax effect accounting, comment on "Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting" specified in Paragraphs 3 to 5 of the P artial Amendments to the Tax Effect Accounting Standard (Note 8) (excluding the total amount of valuation allowance. ) And the notes (Note 9).

However, of the relevant content, the content related to the previous consolidated fiscal year is not described in accordance with the transitional treatment stipulated in Paragraph 7 of the Partial Amendment to the Tax Effect Accounting Standards.

19

MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

(Unapplied accounting standards, etc.)

  • "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (AS BJ Statement No. 29, issued by the Accounting Standards Board of Japan on March 30, 2018)
  • "Application Guideline on Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement Guidance No. 30, issued by the Accounting Standards Board of Japan on March 30, 2018)
    1. Outline
      The International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and the U.S. Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) collaboratively develop comprehensive accounting standards on revenue recognition and they released "Revenue from Contracts with Cust omers" (IFRS 15 in the IASB and Topic 606 in the FASB) in May 2014. Based on the facts that IFRS 15 is to be applied from the fiscal years beginning on or after January 1, 2018 and Topic 606 from fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2017, the Accounting Standards Board of Japan developed a comprehensive accounting standard for revenue recognition and released it along with an application guideline.
      As a basic policy in developing the Accounting Standards Board of Japan's Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition, it was decided to incorporate the basic principles of IFRS 15 as a starting point to establish accounting standards from the viewpoint of ensuring comparability between financial statements, which is one of the benefits of consistency with IFRS 15. In addition, if there are items to be considered in practice, etc., which have been carried out so far in Japan, alternative handling is to be added to the extent that comparability is not impaired.
    2. Planned application date
      It will be applied from the beginning of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022.
    3. Effect of application of the accounting standards, etc.
      The Company is currently evaluating the impact on the consolidated financial statements from applying the " Accounting standard for revenue recognition " and such like.

20

MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

(Notes to consolidated balance sheet)

*1 Notes maturing at end of current fiscal year

In accounting for notes maturing at the end of the current fiscal year, we process payments using the date of the notes. Please note that because the last day of the fiscal year under review was a holiday for financial institutions, notes maturing on the last day of the next fiscal year are included in the balance of bills on the last day of the

fiscal year.

(in the unit of 1,000 yen)

Previous fiscal year

Current fiscal year

(As of December 31, 2018)

(As of December 31, 2019)

Notes receivable

43,413

4,622

Electronically recorded receivable

-

3,509

Notes payable

33,549

*2 Pledged assets

(in the unit of 1,000 yen)

Previous fiscal year

Current fiscal year

(As of December 31, 2018)

(As of December 31, 2019)

Buildings and structures

89,212

89,230

Land

26,685

25,744

Total

115,898

114,975

There is no obligation corresponding to the above pledged assets.

(Notes to consolidated statements of income)

*1 The inventories at the fiscal year end are the amounts after write-down of book value as a result of a decrease in profitability, and the following loss on valuation of inventories is included in cost of sales.

(in the unit of 1,000 yen)

Previous fiscal year

Current fiscal year

(Fiscal year ended

(Fiscal year ended

December 31, 2018)

December 31, 2019)

9,479

33,335

*2 Breakdown of selling, general, and administrative expenses.

(in the unit of 1,000 yen)

Previous fiscal year

Current fiscal year

(Fiscal year ended

(Fiscal year ended

December 31, 2018)

December 31, 2019)

Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts

6,067

-8,845

Salaries and bonuses

1,197,066

1,213,395

Packing and transportation expenses

564,051

549,731

Provision for allowance for bonuses

179,832

179,913

Provision for directors' bonuses

36,453

30,470

Provision for share-based compensation

16,505

-

Retirement benefit expenses

75,314

111,355

Research and development expenses

1,240,544

1,200,605

*3 Research and development expenses included in general expenses were as follows. (in the unit of 1,000 yen)

Previous fiscal year

Current fiscal year

(Fiscal year ended

(Fiscal year ended

December 31, 2018)

December 31, 2019)

1,240,544

1,200,605

21

MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

*4 Breakdown of profit on sale of fixed assets is as follows.

(in the unit of 1,000 yen)

Previous fiscal year

Current fiscal year

(Fiscal year ended

(Fiscal year ended

December 31, 2018)

December 31, 2019)

Machinery, equipment and vehicles

4,870

1,749

Tools, furniture and fixtures

87

20

Total

4,958

1,770

*5 Breakdown of loss on sale of fixed assets is as follows.

(in the unit of 1,000 yen)

Previous fiscal year

Current fiscal year

(Fiscal year ended

(Fiscal year ended

December 31, 2018)

December 31, 2019)

Machinery, equipment and vehicles

15

32

*6 Breakdown of loss on disposal of fixed assets is as follows.

(in the unit of 1,000 yen)

Previous fiscal year

Current fiscal year

(Fiscal year ended

(Fiscal year ended

December 31, 2018)

December 31, 2019)

Buildings and structures

1,127

16,525

Machinery, equipment and vehicles

1,833

924

Tools, furniture and fixtures

653

1,734

Investments and other assets [other]

-

92

Fixed asset removal costs

4,789

2,835

Total

8,402

22,111

(Matters related to consolidated statement of comprehensive income)

* Amount of reclassification adjustment and tax effect amount pertaining to other comprehensive income

(in the unit of 1,000 yen)

Previous fiscal year

Current fiscal year

(Fiscal year ended

(Fiscal year ended

December 31, 2018)

December 31, 2019)

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities:

Amount arising in the current fiscal year under

-153,216

178,437

review

Amount of reclassification adjustment

-

-

Before income tax effect

-153,216

178,437

Income tax effect

46,853

-54,566

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

-106,362

123,871

securities

Foreign currency translation adjustment:

Amount arising in the current fiscal year under

-291,824

-23,299

review

Adjustments related to retirement benefits:

Amount arising in the current fiscal year under

-59,941

134,803

review

Amount of reclassification adjustment

-44,590

-23,056

Before income tax effect

-104,531

111,746

Income tax effect

31,965

-34,172

Adjustments related to retirement benefits

-72,565

77,574

Other comprehensive income

-470,752

178,146

22

MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

(Matters related to consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity)

Previous fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2018)

1. Class and numbers of total shares issued and treasury stock held

Number of shares at the

Increase in number of

Decrease in number of

Number of shares at the

beginning of the

shares during the fiscal

shares during the fiscal

end of the fiscal year

current fiscal year

year

year

Shares issued

Common

20,071,093

-

-

20,071,093

stock

Total

20,071,093

-

-

20,071,093

Treasury stock

Common

900,089

200,143

-

1,100,232

stock

Total

900,089

200,143

-

1,100,232

(Note) 1. A total of 204,675 shares were contributed to Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. (trust account) as trust property in the stock-based compensation system for directors and stock-based compensation system for executive officers. They are treated as treasury stocks in consolidated financial statements and financial statements.

2. The increase in the number of treasury shares of common stock of 200,143 shares is due to the acquisition of treasury stock by resolution of the Board of Directors, 200,000 shares and the increase of less than one unit by 143 shares.

2. Dividends

  1. Dividends paid

Total amount of

Dividend per

(Resolution)

Class of shares

dividends

Date of record

Effective date

share (yen)

(thousands of yen)

February 20, 2018

Board of

Common stock

231,686

12

December 31, 2017

March 2, 2018

directors' meeting

August 9, 2018

Board of

Common stock

231,686

12

June 30, 2018

September 4, 2018

directors' meeting

(Note)The total amount of dividends based on a resolution made by the Board of Directors on February 20, 2018 and August 9,2018, includes a dividend of 1,634 thousand yen related to Company stock held by the Stock Delivery Trust for Directors and Stock Delivery Trust for Executive Officers.

  1. Dividends with a record date within the current fiscal year that become effective after the end of the fiscal year

Total amount

(Resolution)

Class of

of dividends

Source of

Dividend per

Date of record

Effective date

shares

(thousands of

dividends

share (yen)

yen)

February 13, 2019

Common

Retained

Board of directors'

268,457

14

December 31, 2018

March 1, 2019

stock

earnings

meeting

(Note)The total amount of dividends based on a resolution made by the Board of Directors on February 13, 2019, includes a dividend of 2,865 thousand yen related to Company stock held by the Stock Delivery Trust for Directors and Stock Delivery Trust for Executive Officers.

23

MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

Current fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019)

1. Class and numbers of total shares issued and treasury stock held

Number of shares at

Increase in number of

Decrease in number of

Number of shares at

the beginning of the

shares during the fiscal

shares during the fiscal

the end of the fiscal

current fiscal year

year

year

year

Shares issued

Common stock

20,071,093

-

-

20,071,093

Total

20,071,093

-

-

20,071,093

Treasury stock

Common stock

1,100,232

85

-

1,093,311

Total

1,100,232

85

-

1,093,311

(Note) 1. A total of 197,669 shares were contributed to Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. (trust account) as trust property in the stock-based compensation system for directors and stock-based compensation system for executive officers. They are treated as treasury stocks in consolidated financial statements and financial statements.

2. The increase in the number of treasury shares of common stock of 85 shares was due to the purchase of shares less than one unit.

2. Dividends

  1. Dividends paid

Total amount of

Dividend per

(Resolution)

Class of shares

dividends

Date of record

Effective date

share (yen)

(thousands of yen)

February 13 2019

Board of directors'

Common stock

268,457

14

December 31, 2018

March 1, 2019

meeting

August 9, 2019

Board of directors'

Common stock

230,105

12

June 30, 2019

September 3, 2019

meeting

(Note) 1. The total amount of dividends based on a resolution made by the Board of Directors on February 13, 2019 and August 9,2019, includes a dividend of 2,865 thousand yen related to Company stock held by the Stock Delivery Trust for Directors and Stock Delivery Trust for Executive Officers.

2. The total amount of dividends based on a resolution made by the Board of Directors on August 9, 2019, includes a dividend of 2,372 thousand yen related to Company stock held by the Stock Delivery Trust for Directors and Stock Delivery Trust for Executive Officers.

  1. Dividends with a record date within the current fiscal year that become effective after the end of the fiscal year

Total amount

(Resolution)

Class of

of dividends

Source of

Dividend per

Date of record

Effective date

shares

(thousands of

dividends

share (yen)

yen)

February 13, 2020

Common

Retained

Board of directors'

268,456

14

December 31, 2019

March 10, 2020

stock

earnings

meeting

(Note) The total amount of dividends based on a resolution made by the Board of Directors on February 13, 2019, includes a dividend of 2,767 thousand yen related to Company stock held by the Stock Delivery Trust for Directors and Stock Delivery Trust for Executive Officers.

(Consolidated statement of cash flow)

  • Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the fiscal year with the consolidated balance

sheet accounts

(in the unit of 1,000 yen)

Previous fiscal year

Current fiscal year

(Fiscal year ended

(Fiscal year ended

December 31, 2018)

December 31, 2019)

Cash and deposits

4,388,263

4,957,484

Time deposits with maturities

-788,471

-1,005,376

extending over three months

Cash and cash equivalents

3,599,791

3,952,107

24

MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

(Retirement benefit)

1. Outline of retirement benefit plan applied

The Company adopts a contract-type defined benefit pension plan operated by multi-employers ("cash bala nce plan") based on the Defined Benefit Corporate Pensi on Law for its employees and with regard to executive officers not directors, a retirement benefit pension plan for executive directors is established.

Certain consolidated subsidiaries adopt a defined contribution pension plan or defined benefit plan. We calculate the retirement benefit expenses and liabilities related to retirement benefits by the simplified method for these defined benefit plans.

2. Defined benefit plans

(1) Reconciliation of the beginning and ending balances of retirement benefit obligations (excluding the

scheme that applies the simplified method, which is listed in (3))

(in the unit of 1,000 yen)

Previous consolidated fiscal

Consolidated fiscal year

year

(Fiscal year ended

(Fiscal year ended

December 31, 2019)

December 31, 2018)

Beginning balance of the retirement

889,069

923,474

benefit obligation

Service costs

75,698

78,065

Interest expense

3,556

3,693

Accruals of actuarial gains and

2,648

-4,134

losses

Payment of retirement benefits

-47,498

-18,147

Balance of retirement benefit

923,475

982,951

obligations at end of year

(2) Reconciliation of the beginning and ending balances of pension assets (excluding the scheme that applies

the simplified method, which is listed in (3))

(in the unit of 1,000 yen)

Previous consolidated fiscal

Consolidated fiscal year

year

(Fiscal year ended

(Fiscal year ended

December 31, 2019)

December 31, 2018)

Beginning balance of pension assets

1,468,707

1,461,533

Expected return on assets

1,468

1,461

Accruals of actuarial gains and

-57,293

130,668

losses

Contributions from the employer

96,149

98,348

Payment of retirement benefits

-47,498

-18,147

Balance of the pension assets at end of

1,461,533

1,673,865

year

(3) Reconciliations of beginning and ending balances of the liability for the retirement benefits of the system

that uses the simplified method

(in the unit of 1,000 yen)

Previous consolidated fiscal

Consolidated fiscal year

year

(Fiscal year ended

(Fiscal year ended

December 31, 2019)

December 31, 2018)

Beginning balance of the liability for

53,522

53,751

retirement benefits

Payment of retirement benefits

713

-1,341

Payment of retirement benefits

-

-9,050

Other

-484

-88

Ending balance of the liability for

53,751

43,271

retirement benefits

25

MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

  1. Reconciliation of the ending balance of the retirement benefit obligations and pension assets, and liabilities and assets relating to retirement benefits that have been recorded in the consolidated balance sheet

(in the unit of 1,000 yen)

Previous consolidated fiscal

Consolidated fiscal year

year

(Fiscal year ended

(Fiscal year ended

December 31, 2019)

December 31, 2018)

Retirement benefit obligation of funded

956,210

1,017,565

plans

Pension assets

1,486,598

-1,706,717

-530,387

-689,152

Retirement benefit obligation of

46,080

41,510

unfunded plans

Net amount of liabilities and assets that

have been recorded in the consolidated

-484,307

-647,642

balance sheet

Liabilities related to retirement benefits

53,751

43,271

Net defined benefit asset

-538,059

-690,913

Net amount of liabilities and assets that

have been recorded in the consolidated

-484,307

-647,642

balance sheet

(5) Amount of retirement benefit costs and their breakdown

(in the unit of 1,000 yen)

Previous consolidated fiscal

Consolidated fiscal year

year

(As of December 31,

(As of December 31,

2019)

2018)

Service cost

75,698

78,065

Interest expense

3,556

3,693

Expected return on assets

-1,468

-1,461

Expensed amount of actuarial gains

-44,590

-23,056

and losses

Retirement benefit costs which are

713

-1,341

calculated using the simplified method

Retirement benefit cost of defined

33,909

55,899

benefit plans

  1. Adjustments related to retirement benefits
    A breakdown of the items that were recorded in the adjustments for retirement benefits (before making

deductions for the tax effect) is as follows.

(in the unit of 1,000 yen)

Previous consolidated fiscal

Consolidated fiscal year

year

(As of December 31,

(As of December 31,

2019)

2018)

Accruals of actuarial gains and losses

104,531

-111,746

Total

104,531

-111,746

(7) Cumulative adjustment to retirement benefits

A breakdown of the items that were recorded in the cumulative adjustments for retirement benefits (before

making deductions for the tax effect) is as follows.

(in the unit of 1,000 yen)

Previous consolidated fiscal

Consolidated fiscal year

year

(As of December 31,

(As of December 31,

2019)

2018)

Difference with unrecognized actuarial

-111,926

-223,672

gain and loss

Total

-111,926

-223,672

26

MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

  1. Matters relating to pension assets
    1. Main components of the pension assets
      The ratios of the major classifications for the total pension assets are as follows.

Previous consolidated fiscal year

Consolidated fiscal year under

review

(As of December 31, 2018)

(As of December 31, 2019)

Bonds

32%

32%

Stocks

34%

38%

General accounts

21%

20%

Other

13%

10%

Total

100%

100%

ii) Method of setting the expected long-term rate of return on pension assets

To determine the expected long-term rate of return on pension assets, we consider the current and expected allocation of pension assets, and the current and expected long-term rate of return from the variety of assets that make up the pension assets.

  1. Matters relating to actuarial assumptions
    Major actuarial assumptions (representing a weighted average)

Previous consolidated fiscal year

Consolidated fiscal year under

review

(As of December 31, 2018)

(As of December 31, 2019)

Discount rate

0.4%

0.4%

Expected long-term rate of return

0.1%

0.1%

on pension assets

3. Defined contribution plans

The required contributions to defined contribution plans of consolidated subsidiaries that use defined contribution plans came to 88,068 thousand yen for the previous consolidated fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2018) and 91,560 thousand yen for the consolidated fiscal year under review (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019).

27

Current fiscal year
(As of December 31, 2019)

MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

(Tax effect accounting)

1 Breakdown of deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities by major causes of occurrence

(in the unit of 1,000 yen)

Previous fiscal year

Current fiscal year

(As of December 31,

(As of December 31, 2019)

2018)

Deferred tax assets

Allowance for bonuses

98,499

95,273

Accrued enterprise tax

13,937

7,327

Social insurance premiums

15,052

14,573

Loss on valuation of inventory assets

36,252

28,492

Unrealized income on inventory assets

126,999

111,171

Unpaid officer retirement benefits

4,379

4,379

Liability for retirement benefits

15,625

13,046

Loss carryforwards

40,226

71,647

Reserve for stock compensation

21,553

19,431

Impairment loss

176,238

176,238

Other

67,452

62,766

Deferred tax assets subtotal

616,217

313,155

Valuation allowance for tax loss carryforwards

-

-34,145

Valuation allowance for total future deductible

-

-178,253

temporary differences

Valuation allowance subtotal

-209,663

-212,399

Total deferred tax assets

406,554

391,949

Deferred tax liabilities

Valuation difference on other securities

-27,345

-81,911

Retained earnings of overseas subsidiaries

-266,406

-288,297

Retirement benefits assets

-164,538

-211,281

Other

-591

-

Total deferred tax liabilities

-458,881

-581,490

Net deferred tax assets

-52,326

-189,541

The amount of "net deferred tax liabilities" (previo us fiscal year: -480,370 thousand yen; current fiscal year: -364,890 thousand yen) is included in the following items in the consolidated balance sheet.

Previous fiscal year (As of December 31, 2018)

Fixed assets - deferred tax assets

26,716

47,426

Fixed liabilities - deferred tax liabilities

-79,042

-236,967

(Note) 1. Valuation allowance has increased by 2,735 thousand yen. This increase was due to foreign currency

translation.

2. Tax loss carryforwards and their deferred tax assets by rollover date

Current fiscal year (As of December 31, 2019)

(in the unit of 1,000 yen)

Within 1

Within 1

Within 2

Within 3

Within 4

Over 5

Total

year

to 2 years

to 3 years

to 4 years

to 5 years

years

Tax loss

-

-

4,236

5,146

28,117

34,145

71,647

carryforwards(a)

Valuation

-

-

-

-

-

-34,145

-34,145

allowance

Deferred tax

-

-

4,236

5,146

28,117

-

(b)37,501

asset

(a) Tax losses carried forward are multiplied by the statutory tax rate.

28

MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

(b)Deferred tax assets of 37,501 thousand have been recorded for tax loss carryforwards of 71,647 thousand (multiplied by the statutory tax rate). The deferred tax assets of 37,501 thousand yen are recognized for the balance of tax loss carryforwards at consolidated subsidiary MEC SPECIALTYCHEMICAL (THAILAND) CO., LTD of 37,501 thousand yen (multiplied by the statutory tax rate). The tax loss carryforward for which this deferred tax asset has been recorded is determined to be recoverable based on the expected future taxable income, and no valuation allowance has been recognized.

2 Breakdown by major items that caused the difference between the statutory effective tax rate and the burden rate of corporation tax etc. after applying tax effect accounting

Previous fiscal year

Current fiscal year

(As of December 31, 2018)

(As of December 31, 2019)

Statutory effective tax rate

30.8%

30.6%

(Adjustment)

Permanent differences such as entertainment

0.4%

1.9%

expenses

Inhabitant tax equivalent

0.2%

0.3%

Examination research expenses etc. Tax deduction

-6.6%

-6.1%

Foreign withholding tax

2.5%

0.9%

Overseas Subsidiary Income Retention Taxation

0.4%

-

Retained earnings of foreign subsidiaries

-1.4%

1.3%

Overseas tax rate discrepancy

-2.0%

-1.7%

Other

-0.7%

0.5%

Burden of corporate tax etc. after applying tax

23.6%

27.7%

effect accounting

29

MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

(Segment information)

[Information by operating segment]

  1. Overview of reportable segments
    The Company's reportable segments are those for which financial information on the Company's separate units is available and such information is used by the Board of Directors to decide how to allocate management resources and to evaluate achievements. Thus, they are subject to regular reviews.
    The Company's Group mainly manufactures and sells chemicals involved in manufacturing PCBs. The Company is located in Japan. Overseas, it has bases in Taiwan, Hong Kong, China, Thailand, and Europe (mainly Germany, Italy, and France). These are respectively overseen by MEC TAIWAN COMPANY LTD.;
    MEC (HONG KONG) LTD.; MEC FINE CHEMICAL (ZHUHAI) LTD.; MEC CHINA SPECIALTY PRODUCTS (SUZHOU) CO., LTD.; MEC SPECIALTY CHEMICAL (THAILAND) CO., LTD COMPANY LTD.; and MEC EUROPE NV. Each local corporation is an independent business unit. They formulate comprehensive strategies for each region with regards to the products they handle, and expand their business activities.
    Therefore, the Company's Group consists of segments that are separated on the basis of their regional production and marketing systems. There are six reportable segments: Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong (Hong Kong, Zhuhai), China (Suzhou), Thailand and Europe.
  2. Method of calculating net sales, profit or loss, assets, liabilities and other items by reportable segment
    The method of accounting treatment used for reportable business segments is approximately the same as that stated in "Basis of presentation and summary of sig nificant accounting policies for the preparation of consolidated financial statements."
    Figures for the profits at reportable segments are based on operating income. Inter-segment revenue and transfers are based on current market prices.
  3. Information on net sales, profit or loss, assets, liabilities and other items by reportable segment Previous fiscal year (January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018)

(in the unit of 1,000 yen)

Reportable segment

Total

Japan

Taiwan

Hong Kong

China

Thailand

Europe

Net sales

Sales to external

5,367,605

2,250,993

991,069

2,083,362

-

635,735

11,328,766

customers

Inter-segment sales and

2,592,802

-

7,370

6,063

-

207,343

2,813,579

transfers

Total

7,960,408

2,250,993

998,440

2,089,426

-

843,078

14,142,345

Segment profit

1,491,099

267,033

177,122

251,381

-27,569

83,957

2,243,345

Segment assets

14,146,872

2,547,089

1,369,046

1,647,217

702,297

603,339

21,015,863

Other items

Depreciation and

486,554

32,517

18,967

53,916

44

17,623

609,623

amortization

Increase in property,

plant and equipment

268,000

40,107

20,434

14,433

209,190

40,422

592,588

and intangible assets

30

MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

Current fiscal year (January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)

(in the unit of 1,000 yen)

Reportable segment

Total

Japan

Taiwan

Hong Kong

China

Thailand

Europe

Net sales

Sales to external

5,043,656

2,180,768

1,025,925

1,990,968

-

624,660

10,865,978

customers

Inter-segment sales

2,213,076

1,411

1,255

768

-

53,521

2,270,033

and transfers

Total

7,256,732

2,182,179

1,027,180

1,991,737

-

678,181

13,136,012

Segment profit

1,061,400

273,163

178,206

165,145

-136,275

63,296

1,604,936

Segment assets

14,502,431

2,686,303

1,375,500

1,757,693

1,023,841

618,773

21,964,543

Other items

Depreciation and

520,595

30,293

26,127

71,887

21,813

22,164

692,881

amortization

Increase in property,

plant and equipment

781,171

9,741

22,700

14,450

500,598

34,106

1,362,769

and intangible assets

4. Differences between the total amount at reportable segments and the amount stated in the consolidated financial statements, and main details of such differences (matters concerning reconciliation)

(in the unit of 1,000 yen)

Net sales

Previous fiscal year

Current fiscal year

Reportable segment total

14,142,345

13,136,012

Intersegment eliminations

-2,813,579

-2,270,033

Sales stated in the Consolidated Financial Statements

11,328,766

10,865,978

(in the unit of 1,000 yen)

Profit

Previous fiscal year

Current fiscal year

Reportable segment total

2,243,024

1,604,936

Intersegment eliminations

-20,047

32,163

Operating income in the Consolidated Financial

2,222,976

1,637,100

Statements

(in the unit of 1,000 yen)

Assets

Previous fiscal year

Current fiscal year

Reportable segment total

21,015,863

21,964,543

Intersegment eliminations

-2,118,187

-1,972,703

Total assets in the Consolidated Financial Statements

18,897,675

19,991,839

(in the unit of 1,000 yen)

Amount stated in the

Reportable segment total

Adjustment

Consolidated Financial

Other items

Statements

Previous

Current fiscal

Previous

Current fiscal

Previous

Current

fiscal year

year

fiscal year

year

fiscal year

fiscal year

Depreciation and

609,623

692,881

-

-

609,623

692,881

amortization

Increase in property,

plant and equipment and

592,588

1,362,769

-

-

592,588

1,362,769

intangible assets

31

MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

[Related Information]

Previous fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2018)

  1. Information by product and by service
    Because there is a single category of products and services, information by product or by service is omitted.
  2. Information by geographical segment
  1. Net sales

(in the unit of 1,000 yen)

Japan

Taiwan

China

Other

Total

5,161,172

2,231,334

3,074,432

861,826

11,328,766

Note:

Net sales to customers are based on location, and are classified by country or region.

(2) Tangible fixed assets

(in the unit of 1,000 yen)

Japan

Taiwan

China

Thailand

Europe

Total

6,722,444

735,378

428,428

232,017

159,841

8,278,111

3. Information on each major customer

Of sales to external customers, because there is no destination for 10% or more of net sales in the consolidated statements of income, the statement of such has been omitted in this material.

Current fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019)

  1. Information by product and by service
    Because there is a single category of products and services, information by product or by service is omitted.
  2. Information by geographical segment
  1. Net sales

(in the unit of 1,000 yen)

Japan

Taiwan

China

Other

Total

4,866,743

2,162,649

3,016,893

819,692

10,865,978

Note:

Net sales to customers are based on location, and are classified by country or region.

(2) Tangible fixed assets

(in the unit of 1,000 yen)

Japan

Taiwan

China

Thailand

Europe

Total

6,973,942

722,569

414,569

725,718

160,605

8,997,342

3. Information on each major customer

Of sales to external customers, because there is no destination for 10% or more of net sales in the consolidated statements of income, the statement of such has been omitted in this material.

[Information on impairment of fixed assets by reportable segment] N/A

[Information on amortized and unamortized goodwill by reportable segment] N/A

[Information on gain on negative goodwill by reportable segment] N/A

32

MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

(Per share information)

(in the unit of yen)

Item

Previous fiscal year

Current fiscal year

(Fiscal year ended December 31, 2017)

(Fiscal year ended December 31, 2018)

Net assets per share

799.46

847.94

Net income per share

92.85

65.16

Notes: 1. Information of diluted net income per share is omitted because of no issue of potential stocks.

  1. In calculating net assets per share in the consolidated fiscal year under review, we treat the trust account for stock issuance for Directors and stock issuance trust account for Executive Officers as own shares owned by the Company (treasury stock). Therefore, the number of shares at the end of the fiscal year is calculated by including the shares of treasury stock subject to deduction. Also, in calculating net income per share, the average number of shares during the fiscal year is determined by including the shares of treasury stock subject to deduction.
    The average number of treasury shares during the period, deducted in calculating "Net income per shar e", was 162,521 shares in the previous consolidated fiscal year and 200,225 shares in the current consolidated fiscal year.
  2. The basis for calculating net income per share is as follows.

Item

Previous fiscal year

Current fiscal year

(Fiscal year ended December 31, 2017)

(Fiscal year ended December 31, 2018)

Net income (thousands of yen)

1,778,214

1,236,410

Amount not available for common

-

-

shareholders (thousands of yen)

Net profit available for common

1,778,214

1,236,410

stocks (thousands of yen)

Weighted-average number of

common shares outstanding during

19,152,489

18,975,272

the year (shares)

(Important subsequent events) N/A

33

MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

4. Non-consolidated financial statements and major notes

  1. Balance sheet

(in the unit of yen)

As of December 31, 2018

As of December 31, 2019

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

2,131,499

2,227,625

Notes receivable - trade

170,376

67,533

Electronically recorded receivables

7,681

262,127

Accounts receivable - trade

1,945,904

1,810,869

Merchandise and finished goods

121,121

217,385

Raw materials and supplies

304,578

251,217

Prepaid expenses

17,298

16,584

Accounts receivable - other

153,426

73,567

Other

17,224

23,125

Total current assets

4,869,111

4,950,035

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings

3,385,437

3,299,504

Structures

133,466

123,943

Machinery and equipment

593,501

648,793

Vehicles

26,610

23,567

Tools, furniture and fixtures

303,206

254,942

Land

2,274,036

2,274,036

Construction in progress

6,186

349,155

Total property, plant and equipment

6,722,444

6,973,942

Intangible assets

Leasehold right

29,380

29,380

Software

103,674

74,876

Software in progress

-

18,700

Other

2,053

2,038

Total intangible assets

135,108

124,995

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

393,309

580,704

Affiliated company shares

1,401,636

1,401,891

Capital

5

54,775

Long-term loans receivable

from

-

327,600

subsidiaries and affiliates

Bankruptcy Refundable Loans

79

-

Long-term prepaid expenses

312

112

Prepaid pension expense

426,132

467,240

Deferred tax assets

98,192

3,086

Other

14,815

14,495

Allowance for doubtful accounts

-79

-

Total investments and other assets

2,334,403

2,849,906

Total non-current assets

9,191,956

9,948,844

Total assets

14,061,067

14,898,879

34

MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

(in the unit of yen)

As of December 31, 2018

As of December 31, 2019

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes payable

621,018

563,455

Accounts payable -trade-

204,300

328,147

Short-term loans payable

-

400,000

Current portion of long-term loans payable

500,000

250,000

Accounts payable -other-

331,666

233,424

Accrued expenses

119,892

116,939

Income taxes payable

140,748

41,540

Deposits received

61,772

58,371

Provision for bonuses

322,104

311,555

Provision for directors' bonuses

36,453

30,470

Notes payable - facilities

15,793

495,381

Accrued expenses - facilities

116,676

61,778

Other

-

10,142

Total current liabilities

2,470,427

2,901,206

Non-current liabilities

Long-term loans payable

250,000

-

Asset retirement obligations

587

587

Provision for retirement benefits

46,080

41,510

Provision for Share-based compensation

78,912

71,972

Other

22,936

23,833

Total non-current liabilities

398,515

137,903

Total liabilities

2,868,943

3,039,110

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

594,142

594,142

Capital surplus

Legal capital surplus

446,358

446,358

Other capital surplus

94,914

94,914

Total capital surpluses

541,273

541,273

Retained earnings

Legal retained earnings

63,557

63,557

Other retained earnings

General reserve

8,900,000

9,900,000

Retained earnings brought forward

2,216,506

1,750,644

Total retained earnings

11,180,064

11,714,201

Treasury shares

-1,185,432

-1,175,796

Total shareholders' equity

11,130,046

11,673,820

Valuation and translation adjustments

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

62,077

185,948

securities

Total valuation and translation adjustments

62,077

185,948

Total net assets

11,192,124

11,859,769

Total liabilities and net assets

14,061,067

14,898,879

35

MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

(2) Statement of income

(in the unit of yen)

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

Net sales

7,960,408

7,256,732

Cost of sales

2,908,090

2,769,380

Gross profit

5,052,317

4,487,352

Selling, general and administrative expenses

3,561,218

3,425,951

Operating profit

1,491,099

1,061,400

Non-operating income

Interest and dividend income

233,351

208,308

Proceeds from sales of prototypes

28,463

32,465

Foreign exchange gains

31,827

Other

17,767

13,642

Total non-operating income

279,582

286,244

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

1,717

1,111

Foreign exchange losses

65,517

15,540

Miscellaneous loss

4,399

-

Other

796

417

Total non-operating expenses

72,431

17,069

Ordinary profit

1,698,250

1,330,575

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of non-current assets

945

486

Subsidy income

95,212

8,804

Total extraordinary income

96,158

9,290

Extraordinary losses

Loss on sale of non-current assets

15

32

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

7,465

21,315

Total extraordinary losses

7,481

21,348

Profit before income taxes

1,786,927

1,318,517

Income taxes - current

439,220

245,277

Income taxes - deferred

-29,311

40,538

Total income taxes

409,909

285,816

Profit

1,377,018

1,032,701

[Details of cost of sales]

(in the unit of yen)

Previous fiscal year

Current fiscal year

(Fiscal year ended December 31,

(Fiscal year ended December 31,

2018)

2019)

Category

Note

Amount

Amount

no.

Product cost

2,708,987

2,620,112

Cost of goods

66,095

42,904

Repair cost

20,011

14,012

Cost of sales of raw materials

112,995

92,350

Total cost of sales

2,908,090

2,769,380

36

MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

(3) Statement of changes in shareholders' equity

Previous fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2018)

(in the unit of yen)

Shareholders' equity

Capital surplus

Retained earnings

Other retained earnings

Capital

Legal

Other

Total

Legal

Retained

Total

stock

capital

capital

capital

retained

General

earnings

retained

surplus

surplus

surplus

earnings

reserve

brought

earnings

forward

Balance at

beginning of

594,142

446,358

10,553

456,912

63,557

7,900,000

2,302,860

10,266,417

current period

Changes of items

during period

Provision of

1,000,000

-1,000,000

-

general reserve

Dividends of

-463,371

-463,371

surplus

Net income

1,377,018

1,377,018

Purchase of

treasury shares

Disposal of

treasury shares

loss on disposal

84,361

84,361

of treasury shares

Net changes of

items other than

shareholders'

equity

Total changes of

-

-

84,361

84,361

-

1,000,000

-86,353

913,646

items during period

Balance at end of

594,142

446,358

94,914

541,273

63,557

8,900,000

2,216,506

11,180,064

current period

Shareholders' equity

Valuation and translation adjustments

Total

Valuation

Total valuation

Treasury

difference on

Total net assets

sharehold

and translation

shares

available-for-s

ers' equity

adjustments

ale securities

Balance at

beginning of

-835,654

10,481,817

168,439

168,439

10,650,257

current period

Changes of items

during period

Provision of

-

-

general reserve

Dividends of

-463,371

-463,371

surplus

Net income

1,377,018

1,377,018

Purchase of

-413,445

-413,445

-413,445

treasury shares

Disposal of

63,667

63,667

63,667

treasury shares

loss on disposal

84,361

84,361

of treasury shares

Net changes of

items other than

-106,362

-106,362

-106,362

shareholders'

equity

37

MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

Total changes of

-349,777

648,229

-106,362

-106,362

541,866

items during period

Balance at end of

-1,185,432

11,130,046

62,077

62,077

11,192,124

current period

Current fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019)

(in the unit of yen)

Shareholders' equity

Capital surplus

Retained earnings

Other retained earnings

Capital

Legal

Other

Total

Legal

Retained

Total

stock

capital

capital

capital

retained

General

earnings

retained

surplus

surplus

surplus

earnings

reserve

brought

earnings

forward

Balance at

beginning of

594,142

446,358

94,914

541,273

63,557

8,900,000

2,216,506

11,180,064

current period

Changes of items

during period

Provision of

1,000,000

-1,000,000

-

general reserve

Dividends of

-498,563

-498,563

surplus

Net income

1,032,701

1,032,701

Purchase of

treasury shares

Disposal of

treasury shares

loss on disposal

of treasury shares

Net changes of

items other than

shareholders'

equity

Total changes of

-

-

-

-

-

1,000,000

-465,862

534,137

items during period

Balance at end of

594,142

446,358

94,914

541,273

63,557

9,900,000

1,750,644

11,714,201

current period

Shareholders' equity

Valuation and translation adjustments

Total

Valuation

Total valuation

Treasury

difference on

Total net assets

sharehold

and translation

shares

available-for-s

ers' equity

adjustments

ale securities

Balance at

beginning of

-1,185,432

11,130,046

62,077

62,077

11,192,124

current period

Changes of items

during period

Provision of

-

-

general reserve

Dividends of

-498,563

-498,563

surplus

Net income

1,032,701

1,032,701

Purchase of

-104

-104

-104

treasury shares

Disposal of

9,740

9,740

9,740

treasury shares

loss on disposal

-

-

of treasury shares

38

MEC COMPANY LIMITED <4971> Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

Net changes of

items other than

123,871

123,871

123,871

shareholders'

equity

Total changes of

96,636

543,773

123,871

123,871

667,645

items during period

Balance at end of

-1,175,796

11,673,820

185,948

185,948

11,859,769

current period

5. Other

Transfer of Officers

Refer to "Notice on Change of Directors and Operating Officers" announced on February 13, 2020.

39

