Japan Exchange : Financial Information for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2020
02/21/2020 | 04:07am EST
Financial Information for the Third Quarter of the
Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2020
(April 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019)
February 6 , 2020
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This document includes statements of forward-looking descriptions regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of NS Solutions Corporation (the "Company") or its officers in terms of its operation and financial condition.
Accordingly, such statements contain risks and uncertainties since they are neither historical facts nor guarantees of future performance. Actual results may be varied and influenced by various factors. The Company does not undertake to revise such forward- looking descriptions to reflect those factors.
Ⅰ -1．3Q of FY 2019(ending March 31, 2020) Consolidated Financial Results
|
( in billions)
|
FY ended Mar. 2019
|
FY ending Mar. 2020
|
Difference
|
|
3Q
|
1-3Q
|
3Q
|
1-3Q
|
3Q
|
1-3Q
|
|
(Oct.-Dec.)(Apr.-Dec.)
|
(Oct.-Dec.)(Apr.-Dec.)
|
(Oct.-Dec.)(Apr.-Dec.)
|
|
A
|
B
|
C
|
D
|
C-A
|
D-B
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
58.7
|
177.0
|
61.7
|
198.4
|
|
+2.9
|
+21.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Business solutions
|
38.3
|
113.3
|
40.0
|
129.8
|
|
+1.8
|
+16.5
|
|
Service solutions
|
20.5
|
63.7
|
21.6
|
68.6
|
|
+1.2
|
+4.9
|
Gross Profit
|
12.6
|
37.2
|
12.4
|
40.9
|
|
-0.2
|
+3.8
|
|
|
<21.4%>
|
<21.0%>
|
<20.2%>
|
<20.6%>
|
|
<-1.3%><-0.4%>
|
SG&A
|
6.4
|
20.0
|
6.7
|
21.0
|
|
+0.3
|
+1.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Profit
|
6.2
|
17.1
|
5.7
|
19.9
|
|
-0.4
|
+2.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recurring Profit
|
6.4
|
17.5
|
6.0
|
20.2
|
|
-0.4
|
+2.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit attributable
|
4.3
|
11.2
|
4.3
|
13.0
|
|
-0.0
|
+1.8
|
to owners of parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ⅰ -2．3Q of FY ending March 31, 2020 Quarterly Consolidated Results
|
( in billions)
|
3Q of FY Mar. 2019
|
3Q of FY Mar. 2020
|
Difference
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
Total
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comments
|
|
|
|
|
IT platform
|
|
IT platform
|
|
|
IT platform
|
|
|
(Oct.-Dec.)
|
|
(Oct.-Dec)
|
(Oct.-Dec)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A
|
|
|
Ｂ
|
|
B-A
|
|
|
|
Business Solutions
|
31.9
|
7.0
|
32.5
|
7.5
|
+0.6
|
+0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manufacturing, Retail and
|
15.5
|
4.6
|
16.1
|
4.6
|
+0.6
|
-
|
Sales increase in transportation, travel related
|
|
Service
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
business and e-commerce.
|
|
Financial Services
|
6.9
|
1.7
|
6.2
|
1.6
|
-0.6
|
-0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Government, Public
|
9.5
|
0.7
|
10.1
|
1.3
|
+0.6
|
+0.6
|
Orders from government sector added-up
|
|
organizations and Others
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service Solutions
|
19.4
|
|
|
20.7
|
|
+1.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IT Platform
|
7.8
|
<7.0>
|
7.3
|
<7.5>
|
-0.5
|
<+0.5>
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nippon Steel Group
|
11.6
|
|
|
13.3
|
|
+1.8
|
|
|
Increase in Nippon steel business
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subsidiaries
|
7.4
|
|
|
8.5
|
|
+1.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
58.7
|
|
|
61.7
|
|
+2.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nippon Steel Sales
|
(11.5)
|
|
|
Total Order
|
59.2
|
|
|
Ⅰ -3. Sales by Service and Segment (3Q total)
|
( in billions)
|
3Q of FY Mar. 2019
|
3Q of FY Mar. 2020
|
Difference
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
Total
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comments
|
|
|
|
|
IT platform
|
|
IT platform
|
|
IT platform
|
|
|
(Apr.-Dec.)
|
|
(Apr.-Dec)
|
(Apr.-Dec)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A
|
|
|
Ｂ
|
|
B-A
|
|
|
Business Solutions
|
93.3
|
24.6
|
107.6
|
33.7
|
+14.3
|
+9.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manufacturing, Retail and
|
47.7
|
16.1
|
58.5
|
22.8
|
+10.8
|
+6.7
|
Sales Increase in manufacturing, transportation, e-
|
|
Service
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
commerce, travel related business and retail
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial Services
|
21.2
|
5.2
|
22.1
|
6.9
|
+0.9
|
+1.6
|
Increase in product
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Government, Public
|
24.4
|
3.3
|
27.1
|
4.0
|
+2.7
|
+0.7
|
Orders from government sector added-up
|
|
organizations and Others
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service Solutions
|
60.5
|
|
|
64.6
|
|
+4.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IT Platform
|
23.6
|
<24.6>
|
23.9
|
<33.7>
|
+0.4
|
<+9.0>
|
Increase in multi cloud and DaaS/VDI
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nippon Steel Group
|
36.9
|
|
|
40.6
|
|
+3.7
|
|
Increase in Nippon Steel business
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subsidiaries
|
23.2
|
|
|
26.2
|
|
+3.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
177.0
|
|
|
198.4
|
|
+21.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nippon Steel Sales
|
(36.1)
|
|
|
(40.2)
|
|
(+4.1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ⅰ -4． 3Q total of FY ending March 31, 2020 Consolidated Operating Profit Breakdown
|
YOY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(¥ in billions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
|
Gross profit increase
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
relative to sales increase
|
|
|
|
|
22
|
+4.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1H+3.8、3Q+0.6）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Decrease in gross profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
margin
|
|
|
19.9
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
-0.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（1H+0.1、３Q -0.8）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase in SG&A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+2.8
|
|
-1.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（1H-0.7,３Q-0.3）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18
17.1
17
|
16
|
|
|
|
Mar.2019
|
Mar.2020
|
|
Ⅰ -5. Outlook for FY ending March 31, 2020 (YoY)
|
( in billions)
|
FY Mar. 2019
|
FY Mar. 2020 Co. Est as of February 6
|
|
Difference
|
|
|
|
1H
|
2H
|
FY
|
1H
|
2H
|
FY
|
1H
|
2H
|
FY
|
|
|
(Apr. -
|
(Oct.-
|
(Apr.-
|
(Apr. -
|
(Oct.-
|
(Apr.-
|
(Apr. -
|
(Oct.-
|
(Apr.-
|
|
|
Sep.)
|
Mar.)
|
Mar.)
|
Sep.)
|
Mar.)
|
Mar.)
|
Sep.)
|
Mar.)
|
Mar.)
|
|
|
A
|
B
|
C
|
D
|
E
|
F
|
D-A
|
E-B
|
F-C
|
Sales
|
118.3
|
136.8
|
255.1
|
136.8
|
137.2
|
274.0
|
+18.5
|
+0.4
|
+18.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Business Solutions
|
75.0
|
90.5
|
165.5
|
89.8
|
89.7
|
179.5
|
+14.8
|
-0.7
|
+14.0
|
|
Service Solutions
|
43.3
|
46.4
|
89.6
|
47.0
|
47.5
|
94.5
|
+3.7
|
+1.1
|
+4.9
|
Gross Profit
|
24.6
|
27.7
|
52.3
|
28.5
|
28.3
|
56.8
|
+3.9
|
+0.6
|
+4.5
|
|
|
<20.8%>
|
<20.3%>
|
<20.5%>
|
<20.8%> <20.6%> <20.7%>
|
<+0.1%> <+0.4%> <+0.2%>
|
SG&A
|
13.6
|
13.3
|
26.9
|
14.3
|
14.1
|
28.4
|
+0.7
|
+0.8
|
+1.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Profit
|
11.0
|
14.4
|
25.4
|
14.2
|
14.2
|
28.4
|
+3.2
|
-0.2
|
+3.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recurring Profit
|
11.2
|
14.6
|
25.8
|
14.2
|
14.3
|
28.5
|
+3.0
|
-0.3
|
+2.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit attributable
|
6.9
|
9.9
|
16.7
|
8.7
|
9.6
|
18.3
|
+1.9
|
-0.3
|
+1.6
|
to owners of parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ⅰ -6. Outlook for
FY ending March 31, 2020 (vs previous plan)
|
( in billions)
|
FY Mar.2020 Co. Est as of Oct 29
|
FY Mar.2020 Co. Est as of February 6
|
|
Difference
|
|
|
|
1H
|
2H
|
FY
|
1H
|
2H
|
FY
|
1H
|
2H
|
FY
|
|
|
(Apr. -
|
(Oct.-
|
(Apr.-
|
(Apr. -
|
(Oct.-
|
(Apr.-
|
(Apr. -
|
(Oct.-
|
(Apr.-
|
|
|
Sep.)
|
Mar.)
|
Mar.)
|
Sep.)
|
Mar.)
|
Mar.)
|
Sep.)
|
Mar.)
|
Mar.)
|
|
|
A
|
B
|
C
|
D
|
E
|
F
|
D-A
|
E-B
|
F-C
|
Sales
|
149.8
|
143.7
|
293.5
|
136.8
|
137.2
|
274.0
|
-13.1
|
-6.4
|
-19.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Business Solutions
|
102.8
|
96.2
|
199.0
|
89.8
|
89.7
|
179.5
|
-13.1
|
-6.4
|
-19.5
|
|
Service Solutions
|
47.0
|
47.5
|
94.5
|
47.0
|
47.5
|
94.5
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Gross Profit
|
29.4
|
28.7
|
58.1
|
28.5
|
28.3
|
56.8
|
-0.9
|
-0.4
|
-1.3
|
|
|
<19.6%>
|
<20.0%>
|
<19.8%>
|
<20.8%>
|
<20.6%>
|
<20.7%>
|
<+1.2%>
|
<+0.7%>
|
<+0.9%>
|
SG&A
|
14.3
|
14.3
|
28.6
|
14.3
|
14.1
|
28.4
|
-
|
-0.2
|
-0.2
|
Operating Profit
|
15.1
|
14.4
|
29.5
|
14.2
|
14.2
|
28.4
|
-0.9
|
-0.2
|
-1.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recurring Profit
|
15.1
|
14.4
|
29.5
|
14.2
|
14.3
|
28.5
|
-0.9
|
-0.1
|
-1.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit attributable
|
9.6
|
9.7
|
19.3
|
8.7
|
9.6
|
18.3
|
-0.9
|
-0.1
|
-1.0
|
to owners of parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ⅰ -7. YoY Difference for FY March 31, 2020
Previous VS current
|
( in billions)
|
|
Previous
|
|
|
New
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY 2018
|
FY 2019
|
|
FY 2018
|
FY 2019
|
|
|
|
|
Comapany
|
Difference
|
|
Company
|
Difference
|
|
|
|
Estimate
|
|
Estimate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A
|
B
|
B-A
|
C
|
D
|
D-C
|
Sales
|
265.3
|
293.5
|
+28.2
|
255.1
|
274.0
|
+18.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Business Solutions
|
175.6
|
199.0
|
+23.4
|
165.5
|
179.5
|
+14.0
|
|
Service Solutions
|
89.6
|
94.5
|
+4.9
|
89.6
|
94.5
|
+4.9
|
Gross Profit
|
52.6
|
58.1
|
+5.5
|
52.3
|
56.8
|
+4.5
|
|
|
<19.8%>
|
<19.8%>
|
<+19.5%>
|
<20.5%>
|
<20.7%>
|
<+0.2%>
|
SG&A
|
26.9
|
28.6
|
+1.7
|
26.9
|
28.4
|
+1.5
|
Operating Profit
|
25.7
|
29.5
|
+3.8
|
25.4
|
28.4
|
+3.0
|
Recurring Profit
|
26.1
|
29.5
|
+3.4
|
25.8
|
28.5
|
+2.7
|
Profit attributable
|
17.1
|
19.3
|
+2.2
|
16.7
|
18.3
|
+1.6
|
to owners of parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ⅰ -8. Outlook for FY ending March 31, 2020
Sales by Service and Segment
|
( in billions)
|
|
FY Mar. 2019
|
|
|
FY Mar.2020
|
|
|
Difference
|
|
|
|
1H
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
2H
|
1H
|
3Q
|
4Q Company
|
2H Company
|
1H
|
3Q
|
4Q Company 2H Company
|
|
|
Estimate
|
Estimate
|
Estimate
|
Estimate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A
|
B
|
C
|
D
|
E
|
F
|
G
|
H
|
E-A
|
F-B
|
G-C
|
H-D
|
Business Solutions
|
61.4
|
31.9
|
43.1
|
74.9
|
75.1
|
32.5
|
41.4
|
73.9
|
+13.7
|
+0.6
|
-1.7
|
-1.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manufacturing, Retail and
|
32.2
|
15.5
|
18.2
|
33.7
|
42.3
|
16.1
|
19.0
|
35.2
|
+10.1
|
+0.6
|
+0.8
|
+1.4
|
|
Service
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial Services
|
14.3
|
6.9
|
9.6
|
16.5
|
15.8
|
6.2
|
9.4
|
15.7
|
+1.5
|
-0.6
|
-0.1
|
-0.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Government, Public
|
14.9
|
9.5
|
15.2
|
24.7
|
17.0
|
10.1
|
12.9
|
23.0
|
+2.1
|
+0.6
|
-2.3
|
-1.7
|
|
organizations and Others
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service Solutions
|
41.1
|
19.4
|
24.2
|
43.7
|
43.9
|
20.7
|
23.9
|
44.6
|
+2.8
|
+1.3
|
-0.3
|
+0.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IT Platform
|
15.8
|
7.8
|
9.6
|
17.4
|
16.6
|
7.3
|
11.1
|
18.4
|
+0.8
|
-0.5
|
+1.5
|
+1.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nippon Steel Group
|
25.3
|
11.6
|
14.6
|
26.2
|
27.3
|
13.3
|
12.9
|
26.2
|
+2.0
|
+1.8
|
-1.8
|
-0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subsidiaries
|
15.8
|
7.4
|
10.8
|
18.2
|
17.7
|
8.5
|
10.3
|
18.8
|
+2.0
|
+1.1
|
-0.5
|
+0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
118.3
|
58.7
|
78.1
|
136.8
|
136.8
|
61.7
|
75.6
|
137.2
|
+18.5
|
+2.9
|
-2.5
|
+0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nippon Steel Sales
|
(24.6)
|
(11.5)
|
(14.9)
|
(26.4)
|
(27.3)
|
(13.0)
|
(12.8)
|
(25.7)
|
(+2.7)
|
(+1.5) (-2.2)(-0.7)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Order backlog at end of period
|
117.4
|
126.0
|
126.4
|
-
|
133.4
|
132.7
|
121.1
|
-
|
+16.0
|
+6.8
|
-5.3
|
-
|
Ⅰ -9．FY March 31, 2020 OP Outlook Breakdown
YOY
31
30
29
28
27
26
25
24
(¥ in billions)
Improve in gross profit margin
+0.6
Gross profit increase
relative to sales increase （1H+0.1, 2H+0.5） + 3.9
（1H+3.8, 2H+0.1）
|
|
28.4
|
|
Increase in SG&A
|
|
|
-1.5
|
|
|
（1H-0.7,2H-0.8）
|
|
+3.0
|
|
|
25.4
|
Ⅰ -10．Shareholders Return Policy
The management believes it is important for the company to maintain and increase its competitiveness and to continue to enhance the company's enterprise value in the long run.
Our basic policy with respect to profit sharing is to secure fair and stable shareholder returns, while also retaining earnings that are sufficient to grow the Company's business.
We consider it important to return to shareholders profits that are in line with the company's consolidated results. We aim for a consolidated dividend payout ratio of 30%.
Plan for FY Ending March 31, 2020 Dividend
（Reference） FY Mar.2019
55.00 yen
|
https://www.nssol.nipponsteel.com/
