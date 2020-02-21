Log in
Japan Exchange : Financial Information for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2020

02/21/2020 | 04:07am EST

Financial Information for the Third Quarter of the

Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2020

(April 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019)

February 6 , 2020

Copyright ©2020 NS Solutions Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document includes statements of forward-looking descriptions regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of NS Solutions Corporation (the "Company") or its officers in terms of its operation and financial condition.

Accordingly, such statements contain risks and uncertainties since they are neither historical facts nor guarantees of future performance. Actual results may be varied and influenced by various factors. The Company does not undertake to revise such forward- looking descriptions to reflect those factors.

Copyright ©2020 NS Solutions Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

2

-13Q of FY 2019(ending March 31, 2020) Consolidated Financial Results

( in billions)

FY ended Mar. 2019

FY ending Mar. 2020

Difference

3Q

1-3Q

3Q

1-3Q

3Q

1-3Q

(Oct.-Dec.)(Apr.-Dec.)

(Oct.-Dec.)(Apr.-Dec.)

(Oct.-Dec.)(Apr.-Dec.)

A

B

C

D

C-A

D-B

Sales

58.7

177.0

61.7

198.4

+2.9

+21.4

Business solutions

38.3

113.3

40.0

129.8

+1.8

+16.5

Service solutions

20.5

63.7

21.6

68.6

+1.2

+4.9

Gross Profit

12.6

37.2

12.4

40.9

-0.2

+3.8

<21.4%>

<21.0%>

<20.2%>

<20.6%>

<-1.3%><-0.4%>

SG&A

6.4

20.0

6.7

21.0

+0.3

+1.0

Operating Profit

6.2

17.1

5.7

19.9

-0.4

+2.8

Recurring Profit

6.4

17.5

6.0

20.2

-0.4

+2.6

Profit attributable

4.3

11.2

4.3

13.0

-0.0

+1.8

to owners of parent

Copyright ©2020 NS Solutions Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

3

-23Q of FY ending March 31, 2020 Quarterly Consolidated Results

( in billions)

3Q of FY Mar. 2019

3Q of FY Mar. 2020

Difference

Total

Total

Total

Comments

IT platform

IT platform

IT platform

(Oct.-Dec.)

(Oct.-Dec)

(Oct.-Dec)

A

B-A

Business Solutions

31.9

7.0

32.5

7.5

+0.6

+0.5

Manufacturing, Retail and

15.5

4.6

16.1

4.6

+0.6

-

Sales increase in transportation, travel related

Service

business and e-commerce.

Financial Services

6.9

1.7

6.2

1.6

-0.6

-0.1

Government, Public

9.5

0.7

10.1

1.3

+0.6

+0.6

Orders from government sector added-up

organizations and Others

Service Solutions

19.4

20.7

+1.3

IT Platform

7.8

<7.0>

7.3

<7.5>

-0.5

<+0.5>

Nippon Steel Group

11.6

13.3

+1.8

Increase in Nippon steel business

Subsidiaries

7.4

8.5

+1.1

Total

58.7

61.7

+2.9

Nippon Steel Sales

(11.5)

Total Order

59.2

(13.0)(+1.5)

50.1

-9.1

Copyright ©2020 NS Solutions Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

4

-3. Sales by Service and Segment (3Q total)

( in billions)

3Q of FY Mar. 2019

3Q of FY Mar. 2020

Difference

Total

Total

Total

Comments

IT platform

IT platform

IT platform

(Apr.-Dec.)

(Apr.-Dec)

(Apr.-Dec)

A

B-A

Business Solutions

93.3

24.6

107.6

33.7

+14.3

+9.0

Manufacturing, Retail and

47.7

16.1

58.5

22.8

+10.8

+6.7

Sales Increase in manufacturing, transportation, e-

Service

commerce, travel related business and retail

Financial Services

21.2

5.2

22.1

6.9

+0.9

+1.6

Increase in product

Government, Public

24.4

3.3

27.1

4.0

+2.7

+0.7

Orders from government sector added-up

organizations and Others

Service Solutions

60.5

64.6

+4.1

IT Platform

23.6

<24.6>

23.9

<33.7>

+0.4

<+9.0>

Increase in multi cloud and DaaS/VDI

Nippon Steel Group

36.9

40.6

+3.7

Increase in Nippon Steel business

Subsidiaries

23.2

26.2

+3.0

Total

177.0

198.4

+21.4

Nippon Steel Sales

(36.1)

(40.2)

(+4.1)

Copyright ©2020 NS Solutions Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

5

-4 3Q total of FY ending March 31, 2020 Consolidated Operating Profit Breakdown

YOY

(¥ in billions)

23

Gross profit increase

relative to sales increase

22

+4.5

(1H+3.83Q+0.6

21

Decrease in gross profit

margin

19.9

20

-0.7

1H+0.1、３Q -0.8

Increase in SG&A

+2.8

-1.0

19

1H-0.7,Q-0.3

18

17.1

17

16

Mar.2019

Mar.2020

Copyright ©2020 NS Solutions Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

6

-5. Outlook for FY ending March 31, 2020 (YoY)

( in billions)

FY Mar. 2019

FY Mar. 2020 Co. Est as of February 6

Difference

1H

2H

FY

1H

2H

FY

1H

2H

FY

(Apr. -

(Oct.-

(Apr.-

(Apr. -

(Oct.-

(Apr.-

(Apr. -

(Oct.-

(Apr.-

Sep.)

Mar.)

Mar.)

Sep.)

Mar.)

Mar.)

Sep.)

Mar.)

Mar.)

A

B

C

D

E

F

D-A

E-B

F-C

Sales

118.3

136.8

255.1

136.8

137.2

274.0

+18.5

+0.4

+18.9

Business Solutions

75.0

90.5

165.5

89.8

89.7

179.5

+14.8

-0.7

+14.0

Service Solutions

43.3

46.4

89.6

47.0

47.5

94.5

+3.7

+1.1

+4.9

Gross Profit

24.6

27.7

52.3

28.5

28.3

56.8

+3.9

+0.6

+4.5

<20.8%>

<20.3%>

<20.5%>

<20.8%> <20.6%> <20.7%>

<+0.1%> <+0.4%> <+0.2%>

SG&A

13.6

13.3

26.9

14.3

14.1

28.4

+0.7

+0.8

+1.5

Operating Profit

11.0

14.4

25.4

14.2

14.2

28.4

+3.2

-0.2

+3.0

Recurring Profit

11.2

14.6

25.8

14.2

14.3

28.5

+3.0

-0.3

+2.7

Profit attributable

6.9

9.9

16.7

8.7

9.6

18.3

+1.9

-0.3

+1.6

to owners of parent

Copyright ©2020 NS Solutions Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

7

-6. Outlook for

FY ending March 31, 2020 (vs previous plan)

( in billions)

FY Mar.2020 Co. Est as of Oct 29

FY Mar.2020 Co. Est as of February 6

Difference

1H

2H

FY

1H

2H

FY

1H

2H

FY

(Apr. -

(Oct.-

(Apr.-

(Apr. -

(Oct.-

(Apr.-

(Apr. -

(Oct.-

(Apr.-

Sep.)

Mar.)

Mar.)

Sep.)

Mar.)

Mar.)

Sep.)

Mar.)

Mar.)

A

B

C

D

E

F

D-A

E-B

F-C

Sales

149.8

143.7

293.5

136.8

137.2

274.0

-13.1

-6.4

-19.5

Business Solutions

102.8

96.2

199.0

89.8

89.7

179.5

-13.1

-6.4

-19.5

Service Solutions

47.0

47.5

94.5

47.0

47.5

94.5

-

-

-

Gross Profit

29.4

28.7

58.1

28.5

28.3

56.8

-0.9

-0.4

-1.3

<19.6%>

<20.0%>

<19.8%>

<20.8%>

<20.6%>

<20.7%>

<+1.2%>

<+0.7%>

<+0.9%>

SG&A

14.3

14.3

28.6

14.3

14.1

28.4

-

-0.2

-0.2

Operating Profit

15.1

14.4

29.5

14.2

14.2

28.4

-0.9

-0.2

-1.1

Recurring Profit

15.1

14.4

29.5

14.2

14.3

28.5

-0.9

-0.1

-1.0

Profit attributable

9.6

9.7

19.3

8.7

9.6

18.3

-0.9

-0.1

-1.0

to owners of parent

Copyright ©2020 NS Solutions Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

8

-7. YoY Difference for FY March 31, 2020

Previous VS current

( in billions)

Previous

New

FY 2018

FY 2019

FY 2018

FY 2019

Comapany

Difference

Company

Difference

Estimate

Estimate

A

B

B-A

C

D

D-C

Sales

265.3

293.5

+28.2

255.1

274.0

+18.9

Business Solutions

175.6

199.0

+23.4

165.5

179.5

+14.0

Service Solutions

89.6

94.5

+4.9

89.6

94.5

+4.9

Gross Profit

52.6

58.1

+5.5

52.3

56.8

+4.5

<19.8%>

<19.8%>

<+19.5%>

<20.5%>

<20.7%>

<+0.2%>

SG&A

26.9

28.6

+1.7

26.9

28.4

+1.5

Operating Profit

25.7

29.5

+3.8

25.4

28.4

+3.0

Recurring Profit

26.1

29.5

+3.4

25.8

28.5

+2.7

Profit attributable

17.1

19.3

+2.2

16.7

18.3

+1.6

to owners of parent

Copyright ©2020 NS Solutions Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

9

-8. Outlook for FY ending March 31, 2020

Sales by Service and Segment

( in billions)

FY Mar. 2019

FY Mar.2020

Difference

1H

3Q

4Q

2H

1H

3Q

4Q Company

2H Company

1H

3Q

4Q Company 2H Company

Estimate

Estimate

Estimate

Estimate

A

B

C

D

E

F

G

H

E-A

F-B

G-C

H-D

Business Solutions

61.4

31.9

43.1

74.9

75.1

32.5

41.4

73.9

+13.7

+0.6

-1.7

-1.1

Manufacturing, Retail and

32.2

15.5

18.2

33.7

42.3

16.1

19.0

35.2

+10.1

+0.6

+0.8

+1.4

Service

Financial Services

14.3

6.9

9.6

16.5

15.8

6.2

9.4

15.7

+1.5

-0.6

-0.1

-0.8

Government, Public

14.9

9.5

15.2

24.7

17.0

10.1

12.9

23.0

+2.1

+0.6

-2.3

-1.7

organizations and Others

Service Solutions

41.1

19.4

24.2

43.7

43.9

20.7

23.9

44.6

+2.8

+1.3

-0.3

+0.9

IT Platform

15.8

7.8

9.6

17.4

16.6

7.3

11.1

18.4

+0.8

-0.5

+1.5

+1.0

Nippon Steel Group

25.3

11.6

14.6

26.2

27.3

13.3

12.9

26.2

+2.0

+1.8

-1.8

-0.0

Subsidiaries

15.8

7.4

10.8

18.2

17.7

8.5

10.3

18.8

+2.0

+1.1

-0.5

+0.5

Total

118.3

58.7

78.1

136.8

136.8

61.7

75.6

137.2

+18.5

+2.9

-2.5

+0.4

Nippon Steel Sales

(24.6)

(11.5)

(14.9)

(26.4)

(27.3)

(13.0)

(12.8)

(25.7)

(+2.7)

(+1.5) (-2.2)(-0.7)

Order backlog at end of period

117.4

126.0

126.4

-

133.4

132.7

121.1

-

+16.0

+6.8

-5.3

-

Copyright ©2020 NS Solutions Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

10

-9FY March 31, 2020 OP Outlook Breakdown

YOY

31

30

29

28

27

26

25

24

(¥ in billions)

Improve in gross profit margin

+0.6

Gross profit increase

relative to sales increase 1H+0.1, 2H+0.5 + 3.9

1H+3.8, 2H+0.1

28.4

Increase in SG&A

-1.5

1H-0.7,2H-0.8

+3.0

25.4

Mar.2019

Mar.2020

Copyright ©2020 NS Solutions Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

11

-10Shareholders Return Policy

The management believes it is important for the company to maintain and increase its competitiveness and to continue to enhance the company's enterprise value in the long run.

Our basic policy with respect to profit sharing is to secure fair and stable shareholder returns, while also retaining earnings that are sufficient to grow the Company's business.

We consider it important to return to shareholders profits that are in line with the company's consolidated results. We aim for a consolidated dividend payout ratio of 30%.

Plan for FY Ending March 31, 2020 Dividend

FY Mar. 2020

65.00yen

Reference FY Mar.2019

55.00 yen

As previously announced

Copyright ©2020 NS Solutions Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

12

https://www.nssol.nipponsteel.com/

NS Solutions, NSSOL, NS logos are either registered trademarks or trademarks of NS Solutions Corporation.

All other company and product names in this material are either registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective owners.

Copyright ©2020 NS Solutions Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

13

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 09:06:04 UTC
