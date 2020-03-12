Log in
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Japan Exchange : Financial Results for the Six Months Ended January 31 2020

03/12/2020 | 02:09am EDT

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Financial Results

for the Six Months Ended January 31, 2020

(Based on Japanese GAAP)

March 12, 2020

Company name:

RAKSUL INC.

Listed stock exchange : Tokyo

Stock code:

4384

https://corp.raksul.com/

Representative:

Representative Director, President and CEO

Yasukane Matsumoto

Inquiries:

Director, CFO

Yo Nagami

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

March 12, 2020

Scheduled date of dividend payments:

-

Supplementary materials:

Yes

Meeting for institutional investors and analysts:

Yes

(Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Financial Results for the six months ended January 31, 2020 (August 1, 2019 - January 31, 2020)

(1) Operating results (cumulative)

(Percentages show the change from the same period of previous fiscal year)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Net profit

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Six months ended January 31, 2020

11,146

48.7

(259)

-

(343)

-

(448)

-

Six months ended January 31, 2019

7,495

52.9

71

-

65

-

21

-

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Six months ended January 31, 2020

(16.07)

Six months ended January 31, 2019

0.77

0.73

(2) Financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of January 31, 2020

19,180

6,700

34.9

As of July 31, 2019

9,246

6,809

73.6

Reference: Shareholders' equity

January 31, 2020: 6,699 million yen

July 31, 2019: 6,808 million yen

2. Dividends

Dividends per share

1Q-end

2Q-end

3Q-end

Year-end

Annual

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended July 31, 2019

-

0.00

-

0.00

0.00

Year ending July 31, 2020

-

0.00

Year ending July 31, 2020 (forecast)

-

0.00

0.00

Note: Amendments to dividend forecast compared with the most recent disclosure: None

1

3. Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending July 31, 2020 (August 1, 2019 - July 31, 2020)

(Percentages show the change from the same period of previous fiscal year)

Net sales

Operating profit

non-GAAP

Ordinary profit

Net profit

Earnings

Operating profit

per share

Full

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

22,000

28.1

(560)

(500)

(660)

(770)

(27.44)

year

23,000

34.0

(660)

(600)

(760)

(870)

(31.00)

Note: Revisions of most recent financial results forecast: Yes

Note: non-GAAP profits are calculated by deducting or adjusting non-recurring items and other specific adjustable items from GAAP profits (Japan GAAP) based on certain rules. We release non-GAAP figures because we believe that they are useful for understanding our fundamental business performance. Specifically, we have adjusted for certain one-off profits and losses that we deemed deductable (mainly stock-based compensation expenses).

Note: In the current fiscal year, we have been focusing on achieving at least 30% growth in gross profit, which is the source of our enterprise value, and revenue. We have been actively investing in our platforms because we believe that continuous reinvestments in raising our platform value is crucial for growing our enterprise value.

As for the firmwide revenue, although we achieved 48.7% of revenue growth in FY2020 1H the full-year revenue growth is expected to be 28.1%~34.0% YoY (The bottom range assumes that the impact of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) will continue until the end of the current fiscal year, additionally, the maximum range assumes that the impact of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) will lessen by the end of 3Q). In the printing business (which includes printing, offline advertising and TVCM services), the speed of acquiring new customers is higher than planned; on top of that, we are seeing a strong trend in repeated purchases among both newly acquired and existing users. In the logistics business, we are seeing a growing demand in the heavyweight freight segment as a result of our effort to expand the sales team (for shipper acquisition) and the supply capacity (i.e. carriers and drivers). Although the forecast above reflects the impact of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as mentioned, if there had been no impact, the full-year revenue was expected to be around ¥24 billion.

Regarding profit, we expect the gross profit, which is the source of our enterprise value, to be between ¥4.8 billion and ¥5.1 billion. As for operating loss (non-GAAP), we expect it to be ¥500 million ~ ¥600 million, which is the result of our active reinvestment efforts in ad spend and the logistics business. The expected ordinary loss, including interest expenses and costs related to the issuance of convertible bonds, is ¥660 million ~ ¥760 million. The expected net loss is ¥770 million ~ ¥870 million. After a careful examination of the realizability of our deferred tax assets and the business performance of the current fiscal year, we have decided to reverse deferred tax assets of approximately ¥130 million and make necessary income tax adjustments this fiscal year.

4. Others

  1. Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly financial statements: None
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

1)Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

None

2)Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

None

3)Changes in accounting estimates:

None

4)Restatement of prior period financial statements:

None

(3) Number of shares outstanding (common shares)

1)Number of shares outstanding at the end of period (including treasury stock)

As of January 31, 2020

28,065,390 shares

As of July 31, 2019

2)Number of treasury stock at the end of period

As of January 31, 2020

32 shares

As of July 31, 2019

3)Average number of shares outstanding during the period

Six months ended January 31,2020

27,891,661 shares

Six months ended January 31, 2019

27,805,200 shares

32 shares

27,623,383 shares

This quarterly report of financial results is out of scope from quarterly review procedures conducted by independent auditors.

  • Cautionary statement with respect to forward-looking statements
    The forecasts above are based on the judgments made in accordance with information currently available. Forecasts therefore include risks and uncertainties. Actual figures may differ from these forecasts due to subsequent changes in the circumstances.

2

Quarterly Financial Statements

Balance Sheets

(Thousands of yen)

As of July 31, 2019

As of January 31, 2020

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

5,904,840

15,134,716

Notes receivable - trade

81,863

56,147

Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating

1,753

1,778

Accounts receivable - trade

1,826,588

2,183,049

Raw materials and supplies

4,945

14,963

Prepaid expenses

92,458

228,946

Other

69,505

187,692

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(114)

(422)

Total current assets

7,981,842

17,806,871

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings

217,366

229,525

Accumulated depreciation

(45,031)

(54,926)

Buildings, net

172,335

174,599

Machinery and equipment

581,336

581,336

Accumulated depreciation

(221,217)

(250,284)

Machinery and equipment, net

360,118

331,051

Tools, furniture and fixtures

58,102

64,807

Accumulated depreciation

(30,032)

(33,925)

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

28,069

30,881

Leased assets

170,000

170,000

Accumulated depreciation

(76,500)

(84,999)

Leased assets, net

93,500

85,000

Total property, plant and equipment

654,023

621,532

Intangible assets

Software

105,446

173,490

Software in progress

67,425

70,291

Total intangible assets

172,872

243,782

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

128,352

128,679

Long-term prepaid expenses

176,521

Guarantee deposits

235,071

202,715

Deferred tax assets

74,144

Total investments and other assets

437,568

507,916

Total non-current assets

1,264,463

1,373,230

Total assets

9,246,306

19,180,101

3

(Thousands of yen)

As of July 31, 2019

As of January 31, 2020

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

1,458,493

1,635,794

Short-term borrowings

180,000

80,000

Current portion of long-term borrowings

91,430

Lease obligations

41,402

22,000

Accounts payable - other

332,068

398,163

Income taxes payable

49,974

25,754

Accrued consumption taxes

53,557

18,977

Advances received

41,476

70,746

Other

84,416

49,966

Total current liabilities

2,332,818

2,301,402

Non-current liabilities

Convertible bond-type bonds with share acquisition

5,048,333

rights

Long-term borrowings

5,000,000

Asset retirement obligations

103,716

104,105

Deferred tax liabilities

25,919

Total non-current liabilities

103,716

10,178,358

Total liabilities

2,436,535

12,479,760

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

1,958,453

2,124,738

Deposit for subscriptions to shares

10,114

Capital surplus

Legal capital surplus

4,765,791

4,932,077

Total capital surpluses

4,765,791

4,932,077

Retained earnings

Other retained earnings

Retained earnings brought forward

85,057

(363,096)

Total retained earnings

85,057

(363,096)

Treasury shares

(101)

(101)

Total shareholders' equity

6,809,201

6,703,731

Valuation and translation adjustments

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

(284)

(4,244)

Total valuation and translation adjustments

(284)

(4,244)

Share acquisition rights

854

854

Total net assets

6,809,770

6,700,341

Total liabilities and net assets

9,246,306

19,180,101

4

Statements of Income (cumulative)

(Thousands of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

January 31, 2019

January 31, 2020

Net sales

7,495,836

11,146,643

Cost of sales

5,692,645

8,731,341

Gross profit

1,803,191

2,415,301

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,731,813

2,674,841

Operating profit (loss)

71,377

(259,540)

Non-operating income

Interest income

32

1,707

Dividend income

780

780

Miscellaneous income

91

2,351

Total non-operating income

903

4,839

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

4,883

13,231

Bond issuance cost

59,719

Loss on investments in investment partnerships

341

Listing expenses

9,111

Miscellaneous loss

1,403

6,497

Total non-operating expenses

6,286

88,900

Ordinary profit (loss)

65,994

(343,601)

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of non-current assets

239

Total extraordinary income

239

Extraordinary losses

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

4,566

906

Loss on valuation of shares of subsidiaries and associates

44,985

Total extraordinary losses

49,551

906

Profit (loss) before income taxes

16,683

(344,508)

Income taxes - current

11,764

3,409

Income taxes - deferred

(16,245)

100,235

Total income taxes

(4,480)

103,645

Profit (loss)

21,164

(448,154)

5

Statements of Cash Flows

(Thousands of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

January 31, 2019

January 31, 2020

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit (loss) before income taxes

16,683

(344,508)

Depreciation

61,257

76,299

Loss (gain) on investments in investment partnerships

341

Loss on valuation of shares of subsidiaries and

44,985

associates

Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts

3

308

Interest and dividend income

(812)

(2,487)

Interest expenses

4,883

13,231

Bond issuance cost

59,719

Loss (gain) on sales of non-current assets

(239)

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

4,566

906

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

(245,699)

(330,767)

Increase (decrease) in trade payables

101,753

177,300

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable - other

62,873

60,111

Other, net

(285,588)

(165,592)

Subtotal

(235,334)

(455,138)

Interest and dividends received

812

820

Interest paid

(4,734)

(12,792)

Income taxes paid

(18,084)

(20,319)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(257,341)

(487,430)

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(16,633)

(22,157)

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment

1,200

Purchase of intangible assets

(57,653)

(87,327)

Purchase of investment securities

(4,800)

Payments of guarantee deposits

(57,414)

(801)

Proceeds from refund of guarantee deposits

11,815

Loan advances

(46,000)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(130,502)

(149,271)

Cash flows from financing activities

Repayments of short-term borrowings

(100,000)

Proceeds from long-term borrowings

5,000,000

Repayments of long-term borrowings

(97,434)

(91,430)

Repayments of lease obligations

(17,914)

Proceeds from issuance of shares resulting from exercise

39,396

57,612

of share acquisition rights

Proceeds from payment of deposit for subscriptions to

10,114

shares

Proceeds from issuance of bonds with share acquisition

4,990,280

rights

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(75,951)

9,866,577

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(463,795)

9,229,876

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

6,366,217

5,904,840

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

5,902,422

15,134,716

6

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 06:08:05 UTC
