Japan Exchange : Financial Results for the Six Months Ended January 31 2020
03/12/2020 | 02:09am EDT
Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Financial Results
for the Six Months Ended January 31, 2020
(Based on Japanese GAAP)
March 12, 2020
Company name:
RAKSUL INC.
Listed stock exchange : Tokyo
Stock code:
4384
https://corp.raksul.com/
Representative:
Representative Director, President and CEO
Yasukane Matsumoto
Inquiries:
Director, CFO
Yo Nagami
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
March 12, 2020
Scheduled date of dividend payments:
-
Supplementary materials:
Yes
Meeting for institutional investors and analysts:
Yes
(Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen)
1. Financial Results for the six months ended January 31, 2020 (August 1, 2019 - January 31, 2020)
(1) Operating results (cumulative)
(Percentages show the change from the same period of previous fiscal year)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Net profit
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Six months ended January 31, 2020
11,146
48.7
(259)
-
(343)
-
(448)
-
Six months ended January 31, 2019
7,495
52.9
71
-
65
-
21
-
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Six months ended January 31, 2020
(16.07)
－
Six months ended January 31, 2019
0.77
0.73
(2) Financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of January 31, 2020
19,180
6,700
34.9
As of July 31, 2019
9,246
6,809
73.6
Reference: Shareholders' equity
January 31, 2020: 6,699 million yen
July 31, 2019: 6,808 million yen
2. Dividends
Dividends per share
1Q-end
2Q-end
3Q-end
Year-end
Annual
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended July 31, 2019
-
0.00
-
0.00
0.00
Year ending July 31, 2020
-
0.00
Year ending July 31, 2020 (forecast)
-
0.00
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Amendments to dividend forecast compared with the most recent disclosure: None
1
3. Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending July 31, 2020 (August 1, 2019 - July 31, 2020)
(Percentages show the change from the same period of previous fiscal year)
|
|
Net sales
|
|
Operating profit
|
|
non-GAAP
|
|
Ordinary profit
|
|
Net profit
|
|
Earnings
|
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
|
|
per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full
|
Millions of yen
|
|
%
|
Millions of yen
|
|
%
|
Millions of yen
|
%
|
Millions of yen
|
|
%
|
Millions of yen
|
%
|
Yen
|
22,000
|
|
28.1
|
(560)
|
|
－
|
(500)
|
－
|
(660)
|
|
－
|
(770)
|
－
|
(27.44)
|
year
|
|
|
|
～23,000
|
|
～34.0
|
～(660)
|
|
～(600)
|
～(760)
|
|
～(870)
|
～(31.00)
Note: Revisions of most recent financial results forecast: Yes
Note: non-GAAP profits are calculated by deducting or adjusting non-recurring items and other specific adjustable items from GAAP profits (Japan GAAP) based on certain rules. We release non-GAAP figures because we believe that they are useful for understanding our fundamental business performance. Specifically, we have adjusted for certain one-off profits and losses that we deemed deductable (mainly stock-based compensation expenses).
Note: In the current fiscal year, we have been focusing on achieving at least 30% growth in gross profit, which is the source of our enterprise value, and revenue. We have been actively investing in our platforms because we believe that continuous reinvestments in raising our platform value is crucial for growing our enterprise value.
As for the firmwide revenue, although we achieved 48.7% of revenue growth in FY2020 1H the full-year revenue growth is expected to be 28.1%~34.0% YoY (The bottom range assumes that the impact of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) will continue until the end of the current fiscal year, additionally, the maximum range assumes that the impact of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) will lessen by the end of 3Q). In the printing business (which includes printing, offline advertising and TVCM services), the speed of acquiring new customers is higher than planned; on top of that, we are seeing a strong trend in repeated purchases among both newly acquired and existing users. In the logistics business, we are seeing a growing demand in the heavyweight freight segment as a result of our effort to expand the sales team (for shipper acquisition) and the supply capacity (i.e. carriers and drivers). Although the forecast above reflects the impact of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as mentioned, if there had been no impact, the full-year revenue was expected to be around ¥24 billion.
Regarding profit, we expect the gross profit, which is the source of our enterprise value, to be between ¥4.8 billion and ¥5.1 billion. As for operating loss (non-GAAP), we expect it to be ¥500 million ~ ¥600 million, which is the result of our active reinvestment efforts in ad spend and the logistics business. The expected ordinary loss, including interest expenses and costs related to the issuance of convertible bonds, is ¥660 million ~ ¥760 million. The expected net loss is ¥770 million ~ ¥870 million. After a careful examination of the realizability of our deferred tax assets and the business performance of the current fiscal year, we have decided to reverse deferred tax assets of approximately ¥130 million and make necessary income tax adjustments this fiscal year.
4. Others
-
Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly financial statements: None
-
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
|
1)Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
|
None
|
2)Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
|
None
|
3)Changes in accounting estimates:
|
None
|
4)Restatement of prior period financial statements:
|
None
(3) Number of shares outstanding (common shares)
1)Number of shares outstanding at the end of period (including treasury stock)
|
As of January 31, 2020
|
28,065,390 shares
|
As of July 31, 2019
|
2)Number of treasury stock at the end of period
|
|
As of January 31, 2020
|
32 shares
|
As of July 31, 2019
|
3)Average number of shares outstanding during the period
|
|
Six months ended January 31,2020
|
27,891,661 shares
|
Six months ended January 31, 2019
27,805,200 shares
32 shares
27,623,383 shares
This quarterly report of financial results is out of scope from quarterly review procedures conducted by independent auditors.
-
Cautionary statement with respect to forward-looking statements
The forecasts above are based on the judgments made in accordance with information currently available. Forecasts therefore include risks and uncertainties. Actual figures may differ from these forecasts due to subsequent changes in the circumstances.
2
Quarterly Financial Statements
Balance Sheets
|
|
|
|
(Thousands of yen)
|
|
|
As of July 31, 2019
|
As of January 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
Cash and deposits
|
5,904,840
|
15,134,716
|
Notes receivable - trade
|
81,863
|
56,147
|
Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating
|
1,753
|
1,778
|
Accounts receivable - trade
|
1,826,588
|
2,183,049
|
Raw materials and supplies
|
4,945
|
14,963
|
Prepaid expenses
|
92,458
|
228,946
|
Other
|
69,505
|
187,692
|
Allowance for doubtful accounts
|
(114)
|
(422)
|
Total current assets
|
7,981,842
|
17,806,871
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
Buildings
|
217,366
|
229,525
|
Accumulated depreciation
|
(45,031)
|
(54,926)
|
Buildings, net
|
172,335
|
174,599
|
Machinery and equipment
|
581,336
|
581,336
|
Accumulated depreciation
|
(221,217)
|
(250,284)
|
Machinery and equipment, net
|
360,118
|
331,051
|
Tools, furniture and fixtures
|
58,102
|
64,807
|
Accumulated depreciation
|
(30,032)
|
(33,925)
|
Tools, furniture and fixtures, net
|
28,069
|
30,881
|
Leased assets
|
170,000
|
170,000
|
Accumulated depreciation
|
(76,500)
|
(84,999)
|
Leased assets, net
|
93,500
|
85,000
|
Total property, plant and equipment
|
654,023
|
621,532
|
Intangible assets
|
|
|
Software
|
105,446
|
173,490
|
Software in progress
|
67,425
|
70,291
|
Total intangible assets
|
172,872
|
243,782
|
Investments and other assets
|
|
|
Investment securities
|
128,352
|
128,679
|
Long-term prepaid expenses
|
－
|
176,521
|
Guarantee deposits
|
235,071
|
202,715
|
Deferred tax assets
|
74,144
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
Total investments and other assets
|
437,568
|
507,916
|
Total non-current assets
|
1,264,463
|
1,373,230
|
Total assets
|
|
9,246,306
|
19,180,101
3
|
|
|
|
(Thousands of yen)
|
|
|
As of July 31, 2019
|
As of January 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
Accounts payable - trade
|
1,458,493
|
1,635,794
|
Short-term borrowings
|
180,000
|
80,000
|
Current portion of long-term borrowings
|
91,430
|
－
|
Lease obligations
|
41,402
|
22,000
|
Accounts payable - other
|
332,068
|
398,163
|
Income taxes payable
|
49,974
|
25,754
|
Accrued consumption taxes
|
53,557
|
18,977
|
Advances received
|
41,476
|
70,746
|
Other
|
84,416
|
49,966
|
Total current liabilities
|
2,332,818
|
2,301,402
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
Convertible bond-type bonds with share acquisition
|
－
|
5,048,333
|
rights
|
|
|
Long-term borrowings
|
－
|
5,000,000
|
Asset retirement obligations
|
103,716
|
104,105
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
－
|
25,919
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
103,716
|
10,178,358
|
Total liabilities
|
2,436,535
|
12,479,760
|
Net assets
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
Share capital
|
1,958,453
|
2,124,738
|
Deposit for subscriptions to shares
|
－
|
10,114
|
Capital surplus
|
|
|
Legal capital surplus
|
4,765,791
|
4,932,077
|
Total capital surpluses
|
4,765,791
|
4,932,077
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
Other retained earnings
|
|
|
Retained earnings brought forward
|
85,057
|
(363,096)
|
Total retained earnings
|
85,057
|
(363,096)
|
Treasury shares
|
(101)
|
(101)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
6,809,201
|
6,703,731
|
Valuation and translation adjustments
|
|
|
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
|
(284)
|
(4,244)
|
Total valuation and translation adjustments
|
(284)
|
(4,244)
|
Share acquisition rights
|
854
|
854
|
Total net assets
|
6,809,770
|
6,700,341
|
Total liabilities and net assets
|
|
9,246,306
|
19,180,101
4
Statements of Income (cumulative)
|
|
|
|
(Thousands of yen)
|
|
|
Six months ended
|
Six months ended
|
|
|
January 31, 2019
|
January 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
7,495,836
|
11,146,643
|
Cost of sales
|
5,692,645
|
8,731,341
|
Gross profit
|
1,803,191
|
2,415,301
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
1,731,813
|
2,674,841
|
Operating profit (loss)
|
71,377
|
(259,540)
|
Non-operating income
|
|
|
Interest income
|
32
|
1,707
|
Dividend income
|
780
|
780
|
Miscellaneous income
|
91
|
2,351
|
Total non-operating income
|
903
|
4,839
|
Non-operating expenses
|
|
|
Interest expenses
|
4,883
|
13,231
|
Bond issuance cost
|
－
|
59,719
|
Loss on investments in investment partnerships
|
－
|
341
|
Listing expenses
|
－
|
9,111
|
Miscellaneous loss
|
1,403
|
6,497
|
Total non-operating expenses
|
6,286
|
88,900
|
Ordinary profit (loss)
|
65,994
|
(343,601)
|
Extraordinary income
|
|
|
Gain on sales of non-current assets
|
239
|
－
|
Total extraordinary income
|
239
|
－
|
Extraordinary losses
|
|
|
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
|
4,566
|
906
|
Loss on valuation of shares of subsidiaries and associates
|
44,985
|
－
|
Total extraordinary losses
|
49,551
|
906
|
Profit (loss) before income taxes
|
16,683
|
(344,508)
|
Income taxes - current
|
11,764
|
3,409
|
Income taxes - deferred
|
(16,245)
|
100,235
|
Total income taxes
|
(4,480)
|
103,645
|
Profit (loss)
|
|
21,164
|
(448,154)
5
Statements of Cash Flows
|
|
|
|
(Thousands of yen)
|
|
|
Six months ended
|
Six months ended
|
|
|
January 31, 2019
|
January 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
Profit (loss) before income taxes
|
16,683
|
(344,508)
|
Depreciation
|
61,257
|
76,299
|
Loss (gain) on investments in investment partnerships
|
－
|
341
|
Loss on valuation of shares of subsidiaries and
|
44,985
|
－
|
associates
|
|
|
Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts
|
3
|
308
|
Interest and dividend income
|
(812)
|
(2,487)
|
Interest expenses
|
4,883
|
13,231
|
Bond issuance cost
|
－
|
59,719
|
Loss (gain) on sales of non-current assets
|
(239)
|
－
|
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
|
4,566
|
906
|
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables
|
(245,699)
|
(330,767)
|
Increase (decrease) in trade payables
|
101,753
|
177,300
|
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable - other
|
62,873
|
60,111
|
Other, net
|
(285,588)
|
(165,592)
|
Subtotal
|
(235,334)
|
(455,138)
|
Interest and dividends received
|
812
|
820
|
Interest paid
|
(4,734)
|
(12,792)
|
Income taxes paid
|
(18,084)
|
(20,319)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
(257,341)
|
(487,430)
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|
(16,633)
|
(22,157)
|
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment
|
1,200
|
－
|
Purchase of intangible assets
|
(57,653)
|
(87,327)
|
Purchase of investment securities
|
－
|
(4,800)
|
Payments of guarantee deposits
|
(57,414)
|
(801)
|
Proceeds from refund of guarantee deposits
|
－
|
11,815
|
Loan advances
|
－
|
(46,000)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
(130,502)
|
(149,271)
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
Repayments of short-term borrowings
|
－
|
(100,000)
|
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
|
－
|
5,000,000
|
Repayments of long-term borrowings
|
(97,434)
|
(91,430)
|
Repayments of lease obligations
|
(17,914)
|
－
|
Proceeds from issuance of shares resulting from exercise
|
39,396
|
57,612
|
of share acquisition rights
|
|
|
Proceeds from payment of deposit for subscriptions to
|
－
|
10,114
|
shares
|
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of bonds with share acquisition
|
－
|
4,990,280
|
rights
|
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
(75,951)
|
9,866,577
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
(463,795)
|
9,229,876
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
6,366,217
|
5,904,840
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
|
5,902,422
|
15,134,716
6
Disclaimer
TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 06:08:05 UTC
|
|