Japan Exchange : Financial Results for the Six Months Ended January 31 2020

3. Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending July 31, 2020 (August 1, 2019 - July 31, 2020)

(Percentages show the change from the same period of previous fiscal year)

Net sales Operating profit non-GAAP Ordinary profit Net profit Earnings Operating profit per share Full Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen 22,000 28.1 (560) － (500) － (660) － (770) － (27.44) year ～23,000 ～34.0 ～(660) ～(600) ～(760) ～(870) ～(31.00)

Note: Revisions of most recent financial results forecast: Yes

Note: non-GAAP profits are calculated by deducting or adjusting non-recurring items and other specific adjustable items from GAAP profits (Japan GAAP) based on certain rules. We release non-GAAP figures because we believe that they are useful for understanding our fundamental business performance. Specifically, we have adjusted for certain one-off profits and losses that we deemed deductable (mainly stock-based compensation expenses).

Note: In the current fiscal year, we have been focusing on achieving at least 30% growth in gross profit, which is the source of our enterprise value, and revenue. We have been actively investing in our platforms because we believe that continuous reinvestments in raising our platform value is crucial for growing our enterprise value.

As for the firmwide revenue, although we achieved 48.7% of revenue growth in FY2020 1H the full-year revenue growth is expected to be 28.1%~34.0% YoY (The bottom range assumes that the impact of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) will continue until the end of the current fiscal year, additionally, the maximum range assumes that the impact of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) will lessen by the end of 3Q). In the printing business (which includes printing, offline advertising and TVCM services), the speed of acquiring new customers is higher than planned; on top of that, we are seeing a strong trend in repeated purchases among both newly acquired and existing users. In the logistics business, we are seeing a growing demand in the heavyweight freight segment as a result of our effort to expand the sales team (for shipper acquisition) and the supply capacity (i.e. carriers and drivers). Although the forecast above reflects the impact of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as mentioned, if there had been no impact, the full-year revenue was expected to be around ¥24 billion.

Regarding profit, we expect the gross profit, which is the source of our enterprise value, to be between ¥4.8 billion and ¥5.1 billion. As for operating loss (non-GAAP), we expect it to be ¥500 million ~ ¥600 million, which is the result of our active reinvestment efforts in ad spend and the logistics business. The expected ordinary loss, including interest expenses and costs related to the issuance of convertible bonds, is ¥660 million ~ ¥760 million. The expected net loss is ¥770 million ~ ¥870 million. After a careful examination of the realizability of our deferred tax assets and the business performance of the current fiscal year, we have decided to reverse deferred tax assets of approximately ¥130 million and make necessary income tax adjustments this fiscal year.

4. Others

Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly financial statements: None Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements