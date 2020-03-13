|
Japan Exchange : Financial Rusults FY2Q ７/2020
03/13/2020 | 02:33am EDT
Financial Results
FY2Q 7/2020
FIRSTLOGIC,INC
Corporate Vision
Creating the fair RE investment market
RE : Real Estate
|
Supporting
|
Creating
|
Improving
|
the sound RE
|
the transparency
|
the RE investors
|
investment market
|
of RE prices
|
|
Providing them with
|
Promoting
|
Providing
|
the knowledge and latest information
|
fair transaction and legal compliance
|
the accurate price information
|
|
|
to the market
Overview
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(unit : million yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2Q/2018
|
FY2Q/2019
|
|
YonY
|
Earnings estimates
|
Progress rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
848
|
854
|
+6
|
+0.7%
|
1,743
|
+49.0%
|
Operating profit
|
|
455
|
451
|
-4
|
-0.9%
|
806
|
+56.0%
|
Ordinary profit
|
|
455
|
451
|
-4
|
-1.0%
|
806
|
+56.0%
|
Net profit
|
|
295
|
295
|
-0
|
-0.0%
|
527
|
+56.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of property listings
|
60
|
55
|
-5
|
-8.2%
|
－
|
－
|
（unit: thousand)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of users
|
|
142
|
189
|
+47
|
+32.6%
|
－
|
－
|
（unit: thousand)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Page views
|
|
21
|
25
|
+4
|
+17.0%
|
－
|
－
|
（unit: million)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarterly Trend of Revenue and Operating profit
-
Operating profit tends to increase from 3Q 2019
|
500
|
|
|
Revenue
|
485
|
|
Operating profit
|
|
Operating profit ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
486
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
450
|
|
|
|
450
|
446
|
|
440
|
438
|
|
|
|
|
432
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
425
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
410
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
350
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
250
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
214
|
|
233
|
221
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
201
|
|
|
|
202
|
207
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
200 181
|
150
|
|
131
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
77
|
|
|
49%
|
53%
|
54%
|
|
|
|
|
45%
|
48%
|
48%
|
37%
|
|
|
|
|
|
29%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
16%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
FY1Q
|
FY2Q
|
FY3Q
|
FY4Q
|
FY1Q
|
FY2Q
|
FY3Q
|
FY4Q
|
FY4Q
|
2017
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
201 8
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
(unit : million yen)
|
433
|
|
320%
|
421
|
|
|
|
|
|
270%
|
|
|
220%
|
|
236
|
170%
|
|
|
214
|
|
|
|
|
120%
|
|
|
70%
|
49%
|
56%
|
|
|
|
|
|
20%
|
FY1Q
|
FY2Q
|
-30%
|
|
2020
|
2020
|
Quarterly Trend of Revenue by Main Services
-
Property Listing Service increased
|
Property listing
|
|
Proporsal
|
|
Others
|
(unit : million yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
500
|
486
|
485
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
450
|
|
|
450
|
446
|
440
|
438
|
|
|
432
|
433
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
425
|
421
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
410
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
350
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
250
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18%
|
19%
|
18%
|
18%
|
18%
|
200
|
|
|
|
16%
|
17%
|
|
|
|
|
12%
|
13%
|
|
|
|
|
|
12%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
150
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
36%
|
37%
|
38%
|
41%
|
42%
|
43%
|
44%
|
46%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29%
|
32%
|
35%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
FY4Q
|
FY1Q
|
FY2Q
|
FY3Q
|
FY4Q
|
FY1Q
|
FY2Q
|
FY3Q
|
FY4Q
|
FY1Q
|
FY2Q
|
|
|
2017
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020
RE agencies using Property Listing Service
-
RE agencies using Property Listing Service increased
(unit : number)
4,371 4,454
4,222
4,055
3,463 3,565
|
FY4Q
|
FY1Q
|
FY2Q
|
FY3Q
|
FY4Q
|
FY1Q
|
FY2Q
|
FY3Q
|
FY4Q
|
FY1Q
|
FY2Q
|
2017
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020
Quarterly Trend of Page views and The Number of Users
-
Page views recovered from temporary decrease
-
The number of users increased
|
|
Users (unit : number)
|
|
Page Views (unit : thousand)
|
|
28,007
|
26,296
|
26,246
|
|
25,146
117,577
189,053
|
|
|
|
|
177,012
|
|
|
|
|
166,433
|
|
|
26,576
|
25,790
|
155,304
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
142,562
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
125,530
|
134,102
|
24,777
|
24,369
|
23,914
|
25,060
|
|
|
|
|
21,419
|
|
|
|
FY4Q
|
FY1Q
|
FY2Q
|
FY3Q
|
FY4Q
|
FY1Q
|
FY2Q
|
FY3Q
|
FY4Q
|
FY1Q
|
FY2Q
|
2017
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020
Quarterly Trend of The Number of Property listings
-
The number of Property listings decreased
-
Some RE agencies decreased the number of Property listings because of deterioration of the market condition
|
66,510
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(unit : number)
|
64,561
|
63,740
|
63,408
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
62,670
|
61,949
|
|
61,543
|
62,727
|
|
|
|
60,029
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
57,297
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
55,116
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY4Q
|
FY1Q
|
FY2Q
|
FY3Q
|
FY4Q
|
FY1Q
|
FY2Q
|
FY3Q
|
FY4Q
|
FY1Q
|
FY2Q
|
2017
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020
Market Potential (Users)
Number of tax filing with income from RE
17times
Number of
Users
|
190,000
|
3.2 million people
|
(FY2Q/2020)
|
(Source：National Tax Agency)
Market Potential (RE agencies)
Number of RE agencies
27times
RE agencies (stores) using Rakumachi
|
|
|
120,000 agencies (companies)
|
|
|
|
|
(Source：RE Transaction Improvement Organization)
|
|
|
※Number of stores does not be disclosed.
|
4,300
|
|
There is high possibility that the number of stores
|
(FY2Q/2020)
|
is more than that of companies.
|
ESG initiatives
-
CSR：Supporting Earth-Life Science Institute(ELSI) and Japan Shogi Association(JSA)
Earth-Life Science Institute
We have been supporting ELSI since April 2019
We started the contribution program of Firstlogic Astrobiology
Japan Shogi Association
We have been supporting JSA because we hope students realize the importance of logical thinking
ESG initiatives
-
Rakumachi contributes to solving vacant house problem Vacant house has become a social problem
・Vacant house cause many problems such as collapse for aging, arson and security deterioration ・13.6% of nationwide houses are vacant houses. (from residential and land Statistical survey in 2018)
↓
RE investors are interested in investing in that house
・Investing in that house is easy to entry because vacant house is low price ・Needs for investing in that house has increased at Rakumachi
|
↓
|
|
Vacant house owners can sale properties
|
|
to RE investors in Rakumachi
|
|
・Using Property Listing Service
|
|
・Using Proposal Service
|
|
↓
|
|
Vacant house will be revived for investment properties
|
Vacant houses which are published
|
・RE investors provide tne rental properties for all people
Ranking
-
Firstlogic and Rakumachi was in many rankings
＜Firstlogic＞
・1st The Nikkei「NEXT1000 the ranking of growth rate of total asset in 5 years」 (5th February 2019)
-
29th Great Place to Work Ranking 2019 Small Midsize Entity Segment
・146th TOYO KEIZAI INC.「 The ranking of Operating profit per person 」
・156th TOYO KEIZAI INC. 「The New Corporate power ranking」(24th January 2019) ・Encouragement Award 6th the White Company Way Award
-
The nomination of「Forbes Asia's 200 Best Under A Billion 2018」
-
The nomination of「Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu ltd Japan Technology Fast 50」
＜Rakumachi＞
-
1st Degree of Usability (Gomez consulting : June 2019)
-
1st Number of Users (in-company investigation：April 2019)
-
1st Number of Property Listing (in-company investigation ：June 2019)
Topics
-
Rakumachi delivers many articles and videos which are interesting and beneficial for RE investors. Those contents contribute to supporting them.
-
Rakumachi channel has over 90,000 subscribers.
Article of rental business for needy person
・The single elderlies are difficult to rent a house because of the risks such as dying alone and rent arrears
・Rakumachi interviewed the NPO which supports houses and foods for needy person
・Rental business for welfare recipients is valid for using vacant houses
Topics
-
We carried out debut program for real estate investors
＜Contents＞
・We will present the winner up to 7 million yen for property purchase fund
・Mr.Hironouchi who is real estate investors will support the winner
＜Application period＞
16th January 2020-31th March 2020
Topics
-
Acquisition of own shares finished
（Resolved at board of directors in 13th September 2019）
|
＜Acquisition result＞
|
|
Target shares
|
Common stock of FIRSTLOGIC,INC.
|
Acquisition period
|
17th September 2019-2th December 2019 (by contract)
|
Number of shares acquired
|
160,300shares
|
Total Acquisition price
|
99million yen
|
＜Resolution at board of directors＞
|
|
Target shares
|
Common stock of FIRSTLOGIC,INC.
|
Total number of shares acquired
|
200,000shares (upper limit)
|
Total Acquisition price
|
100million yen (upper limit)
|
Acquisition method
|
Market buying
|
Acquisition period
|
17th September 2019-31th January 2020
Management Policy FY 7/2020
１．Target : 5,000 RE agencies using Property Listing Service
２．Improvement of degree of familiarity of Rakumachi using You Tube channel
３．Accelerating smartphone-based sevice
Strength－Lower Marketing Cost
Portal site for RE investment
|
|
|
|
Getting property
|
|
|
browsing many
|
for rent income!!
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
times after
|
|
|
|
|
purchasing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Our marketing cost is lower than other RE
|
|
|
|
|
portal site because the user voluntarily
|
|
|
|
Users
|
browses our site to search for another
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Individual)
|
property for more return
|
Portal site for purchasing RE to live
|
Portal site for renting
|
|
|
Getting property
|
|
Renting property
|
|
not
|
to live !!
|
|
to live!!
|
|
|
|
|
SUUMO
|
browsing
|
|
SUUMO
|
not browsing
|
after
|
|
after renting
|
|
|
|
|
purchasing
|
|
|
|
HOME'S
|
|
|
HOME'S
|
|
|
|
Users
|
|
Users
|
at home
|
|
(Individual)
|
at home
|
(Individual)
|
|
|
|
etc
|
|
|
etc
|
Strength－All in One Service for RE investment
Management
Service（１）Property Listing
Listing fee
Property listing
RE agency
The flow of Inquiry
Searching with condition from location , property type and yield
Searching
property
Inquiry
Users
Inquiring RE agency after checking property condition
Service（２）Proposal
Usage fee
Providing their needs
Proposal (mainly unlisted property)
RE agency
The flow of confirming their needs
Searching for users who have the same property needs
Registering their property needs
|
|
Inquiry
|
Users
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(only member)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Checking their needs, status and inquiry history
Service（３）Advertising
Usage fee
|
|
Advertising usage
|
|
|
|
|
|
Checking advertisement
|
RE agency
|
|
|
Inquiry
|
|
Users
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The top screen of PC
|
The seminar advertisement
|
|
The top screen of
smartphone
The advertisement of mail-magazine
～～～～～～～～～ ～～～～～～～～～
：advertisement space
～～～～～～～～～ ～～～～～～～～～
Service（４）Assessment for selling
Selecting agency for assessment
Usage fee
Reporting the assessment
The flow of requesting assessment for selling
|
Entering location, property information and asking price of users
|
Able to select RE agencies with up to 5
Service（５）Estimate for Management
Selecting agency for the estimate
Usage fee
Reporting the estimate
|
Reform agency
|
Inquiry
|
Users
|
|
|
|
※There are four categories of exterior painting, leasing management, new construction and interior reform
The flow of requesting estimate
|
Entering location, category and contents of the reform
|
Able to select Reform agencies with up to 5
KPI
|
Number of
|
Number of
|
Page Views
|
Property listing
|
Users
|
Corporate Profile
|
Name
|
First logic,Inc. (Stock exchange listing : Tokyo first section, code 6037)
|
Date of
|
|
|
23 rd Oct. 2005
|
establishment
|
|
|
33F Hibiya Mitsui Tower,Tokyo Midtown1-2,Yurakucho1-1-2
|
Place
|
|
|
Chiyoda-kuTokyo,100-0006
|
Business
|
The management of real estate investment portal site Rakumachi
|
Corporate identity
|
Making the contribution of development of the society
|
Vision
|
Creating fair RE investment market
This document includes descriptions which are based on information available as of today.
Actual situation mentioned in it would be different from what is was stated because of incidents in the future.
Disclaimer
