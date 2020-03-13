Japan Exchange : Financial Rusults FY2Q ７/2020

ESG initiatives

Rakumachi contributes to solving vacant house problem Vacant house has become a social problem

・Vacant house cause many problems such as collapse for aging, arson and security deterioration ・13.6% of nationwide houses are vacant houses. (from residential and land Statistical survey in 2018)

RE investors are interested in investing in that house

・Investing in that house is easy to entry because vacant house is low price ・Needs for investing in that house has increased at Rakumachi