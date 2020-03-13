Log in
Japan Exchange : Financial Rusults FY2Q ７/2020

03/13/2020 | 02:33am EDT

Financial Results

FY2Q 7/2020

FIRSTLOGIC,INC

Corporate Vision

Creating the fair RE investment market

RE : Real Estate

Supporting

Creating

Improving

the sound RE

the transparency

the RE investors

investment market

of RE prices

Providing them with

Promoting

Providing

the knowledge and latest information

fair transaction and legal compliance

the accurate price information

to the market

1

Overview

(unit : million yen)

FY2Q/2018

FY2Q/2019

YonY

Earnings estimates

Progress rate

Revenue

848

854

+6

+0.7%

1,743

+49.0%

Operating profit

455

451

-4

-0.9%

806

+56.0%

Ordinary profit

455

451

-4

-1.0%

806

+56.0%

Net profit

295

295

-0

-0.0%

527

+56.1%

Number of property listings

60

55

-5

-8.2%

unit: thousand)

Number of users

142

189

+47

+32.6%

unit: thousand)

Page views

21

25

+4

+17.0%

unit: million)

2

Quarterly Trend of Revenue and Operating profit

  • Operating profit tends to increase from 3Q 2019

500

Revenue

485

Operating profit

Operating profit ratio

486

450

450

446

440

438

432

425

410

400

350

300

250

214

233

221

201

202

207

200 181

150

131

100

77

49%

53%

54%

45%

48%

48%

37%

29%

50

16%

0

FY1Q

FY2Q

FY3Q

FY4Q

FY1Q

FY2Q

FY3Q

FY4Q

FY4Q

2017

2018

2018

2018

201 8

2019

2019

2019

2019

(unit : million yen)

433

320%

421

270%

220%

236

170%

214

120%

70%

49%

56%

20%

FY1Q

FY2Q

-30%

2020

2020

3

Quarterly Trend of Revenue by Main Services

  • Property Listing Service increased

Property listing

Proporsal

Others

(unit : million yen)

500

486

485

450

450

446

440

438

432

433

425

421

410

400

350

300

250

18%

18%

19%

18%

18%

18%

200

16%

17%

12%

13%

12%

150

100

36%

37%

38%

41%

42%

43%

44%

46%

29%

32%

35%

50

0

FY4Q

FY1Q

FY2Q

FY3Q

FY4Q

FY1Q

FY2Q

FY3Q

FY4Q

FY1Q

FY2Q

2017

2018

2018

2018

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2020

4

RE agencies using Property Listing Service

  • RE agencies using Property Listing Service increased

3,011

3,138 3,170

3,296 3,358

(unit : number)

4,371 4,454

4,222

4,055

3,463 3,565

FY4Q

FY1Q

FY2Q

FY3Q

FY4Q

FY1Q

FY2Q

FY3Q

FY4Q

FY1Q

FY2Q

2017

2018

2018

2018

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2020

5

Quarterly Trend of Page views and The Number of Users

  • Page views recovered from temporary decrease
  • The number of users increased

Users (unit : number)

Page Views (unit : thousand)

28,007

26,296

26,246

25,146

117,577

100,250

104,729

94,653

189,053

177,012

166,433

26,576

25,790

155,304

142,562

125,530

134,102

24,777

24,369

23,914

25,060

21,419

FY4Q

FY1Q

FY2Q

FY3Q

FY4Q

FY1Q

FY2Q

FY3Q

FY4Q

FY1Q

FY2Q

2017

2018

2018

2018

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2020

6

Quarterly Trend of The Number of Property listings

  • The number of Property listings decreased
  • Some RE agencies decreased the number of Property listings because of deterioration of the market condition

66,510

(unit : number)

64,561

63,740

63,408

62,670

61,949

61,543

62,727

60,029

57,297

55,116

FY4Q

FY1Q

FY2Q

FY3Q

FY4Q

FY1Q

FY2Q

FY3Q

FY4Q

FY1Q

FY2Q

2017

2018

2018

2018

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2020

7

Market Potential (Users)

Number of tax filing with income from RE

17times

Number of

Users

190,000

3.2 million people

(FY2Q/2020)

(SourceNational Tax Agency)

8

Market Potential (RE agencies)

Number of RE agencies

27times

RE agencies (stores) using Rakumachi

120,000 agencies (companies)

(SourceRE Transaction Improvement Organization)

Number of stores does not be disclosed.

4,300

There is high possibility that the number of stores

(FY2Q/2020)

is more than that of companies.

9

ESG initiatives

  • CSRSupporting Earth-Life Science Institute(ELSI) and Japan Shogi Association(JSA)

Earth-Life Science Institute

We have been supporting ELSI since April 2019

We started the contribution program of Firstlogic Astrobiology

Japan Shogi Association

We have been supporting JSA because we hope students realize the importance of logical thinking

10

ESG initiatives

  • Rakumachi contributes to solving vacant house problem Vacant house has become a social problem

Vacant house cause many problems such as collapse for aging, arson and security deterioration 13.6% of nationwide houses are vacant houses. (from residential and land Statistical survey in 2018)

RE investors are interested in investing in that house

Investing in that house is easy to entry because vacant house is low price Needs for investing in that house has increased at Rakumachi

Vacant house owners can sale properties

to RE investors in Rakumachi

Using Property Listing Service

Using Proposal Service

Vacant house will be revived for investment properties

Vacant houses which are published

RE investors provide tne rental properties for all people

in Rakumachi

11

Ranking

  • Firstlogic and Rakumachi was in many rankings

Firstlogic

1st The NikkeiNEXT1000 the ranking of growth rate of total asset in 5 years (5th February 2019)

  • 29th Great Place to Work Ranking 2019 Small Midsize Entity Segment

146th TOYO KEIZAI INC. The ranking of Operating profit per person

156th TOYO KEIZAI INC. The New Corporate power ranking(24th January 2019) Encouragement Award 6th the White Company Way Award

  • The nomination ofForbes Asia's 200 Best Under A Billion 2018
  • The nomination ofDeloitte Touche Tohmatsu ltd Japan Technology Fast 50

Rakumachi

  • 1st Degree of Usability (Gomez consulting : June 2019)
  • 1st Number of Users (in-company investigationApril 2019)
  • 1st Number of Property Listing (in-company investigation June 2019)

12

Topics

  • Rakumachi delivers many articles and videos which are interesting and beneficial for RE investors. Those contents contribute to supporting them.
  • Rakumachi channel has over 90,000 subscribers.

Article of rental business for needy person

The single elderlies are difficult to rent a house because of the risks such as dying alone and rent arrears

Rakumachi interviewed the NPO which supports houses and foods for needy person

Rental business for welfare recipients is valid for using vacant houses

13

Topics

  • We carried out debut program for real estate investors

Contents

We will present the winner up to 7 million yen for property purchase fund

Mr.Hironouchi who is real estate investors will support the winner

Application period

16th January 2020-31th March 2020

14

Topics

  • Acquisition of own shares finished

Resolved at board of directors in 13th September 2019

Acquisition result

Target shares

Common stock of FIRSTLOGIC,INC.

Acquisition period

17th September 2019-2th December 2019 (by contract)

Number of shares acquired

160,300shares

Total Acquisition price

99million yen

Resolution at board of directors

Target shares

Common stock of FIRSTLOGIC,INC.

Total number of shares acquired

200,000shares (upper limit)

Total Acquisition price

100million yen (upper limit)

Acquisition method

Market buying

Acquisition period

17th September 2019-31th January 2020

15

Management Policy FY 7/2020

１．Target : 5,000 RE agencies using Property Listing Service

２．Improvement of degree of familiarity of Rakumachi using You Tube channel

３．Accelerating smartphone-based sevice

16

Appendix

StrengthLower Marketing Cost

Portal site for RE investment

Getting property

browsing many

for rent income!!

times after

purchasing

Our marketing cost is lower than other RE

portal site because the user voluntarily

Users

browses our site to search for another

(Individual)

property for more return

Portal site for purchasing RE to live

Portal site for renting

Getting property

Renting property

not

to live !!

to live!!

SUUMO

browsing

SUUMO

not browsing

after

after renting

purchasing

HOME'S

HOME'S

Users

Users

at home

(Individual)

at home

(Individual)

etc

etc

18

StrengthAll in One Service for RE investment

Selling

Purchasing

Management

19

Service（１）Property Listing

Listing fee

Property listing

RE agency

The flow of Inquiry

Searching with condition from location , property type and yield

Searching

property

Inquiry

Users

Inquiring RE agency after checking property condition

20

Service（２）Proposal

Usage fee

Providing their needs

Proposal (mainly unlisted property)

RE agency

The flow of confirming their needs

Searching for users who have the same property needs

Registering their property needs

Inquiry

Users

(only member)

Checking their needs, status and inquiry history

21

Service（３）Advertising

Usage fee

Advertising usage

Checking advertisement

RE agency

Inquiry

Users

The top screen of PC

The seminar advertisement

The top screen of

smartphone

The advertisement of mail-magazine

～～～～～～～～～ ～～～～～～～～～

advertisement space

～～～～～～～～～ ～～～～～～～～～

22

Service（４）Assessment for selling

Selecting agency for assessment

Usage fee

Reporting the assessment

RE agency

Inquiry

Users

The flow of requesting assessment for selling

Entering location, property information and asking price of users

Able to select RE agencies with up to 5

23

Service（５）Estimate for Management

Selecting agency for the estimate

Usage fee

Reporting the estimate

Reform agency

Inquiry

Users

There are four categories of exterior painting, leasing management, new construction and interior reform

The flow of requesting estimate

Entering location, category and contents of the reform

Able to select Reform agencies with up to 5

24

KPI

Number of

Number of

Page Views

Property listing

Users

25

Corporate Profile

Name

First logic,Inc. (Stock exchange listing : Tokyo first section, code 6037)

Date of

23 rd Oct. 2005

establishment

33F Hibiya Mitsui Tower,Tokyo Midtown1-2,Yurakucho1-1-2

Place

Chiyoda-kuTokyo,100-0006

Business

The management of real estate investment portal site Rakumachi

Corporate identity

Making the contribution of development of the society

Vision

Creating fair RE investment market

26

This document includes descriptions which are based on information available as of today.

Actual situation mentioned in it would be different from what is was stated because of incidents in the future.

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 06:32:05 UTC
