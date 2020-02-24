Log in
Japan Exchange : Forecast for Dividends of Surplus for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2020

02/24/2020 | 10:34pm EST

Februry 14, 2020

For Immediate Release

Broadleaf Co., Ltd

Representative: Kenji Oyama,

Representative Director, President and CEO

(Code No.: 3673 First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact: Kenichi Yamanaka,

Director, Executive Vice President and COO

(TEL: +81-3-5781-3100)

Forecast for Dividends of Surplus for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2020

Broadleaf Co., Ltd. hereby announces that in the meeting of the Board of Directors held today, the forecast of dividend per share for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 was resolved as follows:

1. Details of dividends

Dividend per share

Record date

Interim

Year-end

Annual

Forecast for the fiscal year ending

6.60 yen

6.60 yen

13.20 yen

December 31, 2020

(Reference) Dividends for the fiscal year

6.50 yen

6.50 yen

13.00 yen

ended December 31, 2019

*The year-end dividend of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 will be included in the agenda for the 11th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled in March 2020.

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 03:33:03 UTC
