Japan Exchange : Forecast for Dividends of Surplus for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2020

February 14, 2020

For Immediate Release

Broadleaf Co., Ltd

Representative: Kenji Oyama,

Representative Director, President and CEO

(Code No.: 3673 First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact: Kenichi Yamanaka,

Director, Executive Vice President and COO

(TEL: +81-3-5781-3100)

Forecast for Dividends of Surplus for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2020

Broadleaf Co., Ltd. hereby announces that in the meeting of the Board of Directors held today, the forecast of dividend per share for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 was resolved as follows:

1. Details of dividends

Dividend per share Record date Interim Year-end Annual Forecast for the fiscal year ending 6.60 yen 6.60 yen 13.20 yen December 31, 2020 (Reference) Dividends for the fiscal year 6.50 yen 6.50 yen 13.00 yen ended December 31, 2019

*The year-end dividend of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 will be included in the agenda for the 11th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled in March 2020.