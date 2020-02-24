Japan Exchange : Forecast for Dividends of Surplus for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2020

Februry 14, 2020
For Immediate Release
Broadleaf Co., Ltd
Representative: Kenji Oyama,
Representative Director, President and CEO
(Code No.: 3673 First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Contact: Kenichi Yamanaka,
Director, Executive Vice President and COO
(TEL: +81-3-5781-3100)
Forecast for Dividends of Surplus for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2020
Broadleaf Co., Ltd. hereby announces that in the meeting of the Board of Directors held today, the forecast of dividend per share for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 was resolved as follows:
1. Details of dividends
|
|
|
Dividend per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
Record date
|
Interim
|
Year-end
|
Annual
|
|
|
|
|
Forecast for the fiscal year ending
|
6.60 yen
|
6.60 yen
|
13.20 yen
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Reference) Dividends for the fiscal year
|
6.50 yen
|
6.50 yen
|
13.00 yen
|
ended December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*The year-end dividend of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 will be included in the agenda for the 11th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled in March 2020.
Disclaimer
TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 03:33:03 UTC