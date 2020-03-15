Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Japan Exchange : GOR Announces Change of Property Name (PR Information)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/15/2020 | 08:02pm EDT

Press Release

16 March 2020

REIT Issuer:

Global One Real Estate Investment Corp.

Securities Code: 8958

Representative: Akio Uchida, Executive Director

Asset Manager:

Global Alliance Realty Co., Ltd.

Representative: Kenji Kojo, President

Contact: Gen Yamazaki

General Manager

REIT Finance Department

Tel: +81-3-3262-1494

GOR Announces Change of Property Name

(PR Information)

16 March 2020 - Global One Real Estate Investment Corp. ("GOR") announces today that it has changed the name of a property it owns as described below.

1. Details of the change (effective 16 March 2020)

New Name

Old Name

Rakuten Crimson House Aoyama

TK Minami-Aoyama Building

2. Reason for the change

The name of the property has been changed in line with the move-in of a new tenant that concluded a lease agreement on 15 March 2019.

About GOR:

Global One Real Estate Investment Corporation ("GOR") is a Japanese Real Estate Investment Trust (J-REIT) listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE: 8958) with the ultimate goal of pursuing maximum returns for unitholders. GOR cautiously selects prime properties at prime locations with an eye on "strong and sustainable competitiveness in the marketplace." The three key watchwords in selecting properties are: (1) CLOSER - easily accessible from nearby train stations; (2) NEWER - newly or recently built; and (3) LARGER - large office buildings with extensive office space.

For more information about GOR, please visit: https://www.go-reit.co.jp/en/

Note: This document is the English version of "Press Release" that is written in Japanese. The English version is understood to be a translation of the Japanese version and is supplied as a convenience to investors who prefer to use English. This document, containing forward-looking statements, is not intended to be a solicitation of any particular investment transaction. Investors should consult with their own investment advisors regarding the appropriateness of investing in any of the securities or investment strategies.

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 00:01:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:31pSUNING COM : Net Profit Fell 17% in 2019
DJ
08:27pFORTESCUE METALS : Diversity at Fortescue recognised at WA's peak business awards
PU
08:27pTELEFONICA S A : Operators advise a rational and responsible use of telecommunication networks to cope with traffic increases
PU
08:25pSilicon Valley Ramps Up Efforts to Tackle Virus
DJ
08:23pURGENT : BOJ to move forward policy meeting after Fed's rate cut
AQ
08:17pOUR COMMITMENT REMAINS : Your Update from Ed Bastian
PU
08:17pPRESS RELEASE | MARCH 15, 2020 Statement on Modifying 2020 Census Operations The Census Bureau continues to carefully monitor the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation and follow the guidance of federal, state and local health authorities.
PU
08:12pSTOCKLAND : restocks Sydney residential pipeline with acquisition of The Gables in Box Hill
PU
08:12pHSBC : Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange
PU
08:07pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :SGX introduces S$5 million Care Package to provide support amid COVID-19
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DELTA AIR LINES INC. : OUR COMMITMENT REMAINS: Your Update from Ed Bastian
2PRESS RELEASE | MARCH 15, 2020 Statement on Modifying 2020 Census Operations The Census Bureau continues to..
3BANK OF JAPAN : URGENT: BOJ to move forward policy meeting after Fed's rate cut
4SOUTHERN GOLD LIMITED : SOUTHERN GOLD : Operations Update
5STOCKLAND : STOCKLAND : restocks Sydney residential pipeline with acquisition of The Gables in Box Hill

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group