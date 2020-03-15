Japan Exchange : GOR Announces Change of Property Name (PR Information)

Press Release
16 March 2020
REIT Issuer:
Global One Real Estate Investment Corp.
Securities Code: 8958
Representative: Akio Uchida, Executive Director
Asset Manager:
Global Alliance Realty Co., Ltd.
Representative: Kenji Kojo, President
Contact: Gen Yamazaki
General Manager
REIT Finance Department
Tel: +81-3-3262-1494
GOR Announces Change of Property Name
(PR Information)
16 March 2020 - Global One Real Estate Investment Corp. ("GOR") announces today that it has changed the name of a property it owns as described below.
1. Details of the change (effective 16 March 2020)
|
New Name
|
Old Name
|
|
|
Rakuten Crimson House Aoyama
|
TK Minami-Aoyama Building
|
|
2. Reason for the change
The name of the property has been changed in line with the move-in of a new tenant that concluded a lease agreement on 15 March 2019.
About GOR:
Global One Real Estate Investment Corporation ("GOR") is a Japanese Real Estate Investment Trust (J-REIT) listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE: 8958) with the ultimate goal of pursuing maximum returns for unitholders. GOR cautiously selects prime properties at prime locations with an eye on "strong and sustainable competitiveness in the marketplace." The three key watchwords in selecting properties are: (1) CLOSER - easily accessible from nearby train stations; (2) NEWER - newly or recently built; and (3) LARGER - large office buildings with extensive office space.
For more information about GOR, please visit: https://www.go-reit.co.jp/en/
