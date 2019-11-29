Log in
Japan Exchange : IIF to Acquire and Lease Five Properties in Japan

11/29/2019 | 01:36am EST

November 29, 2019

To all concerned parties:

Investment Corporation

Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation

(Tokyo Stock Exchange Company Code: 3249)

Representative:

Yasuyuki Kuratsu, Executive Director

URL: https://www.iif-reit.com/english/

Asset Management Company

Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc.

Representative:

Katsuji Okamoto, President & CEO

Inquiries:

Hidehiko Ueda,

Head of Industrial Division

TEL: +81-3-5293-7091

IIF to Acquire and Lease Five Properties in Japan

Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation ("IIF") announced today that Mitsubishi Corp.- UBS Realty Inc., IIF's asset manager (the "Asset Manager"), decided to acquire and lease domestic real estate trust beneficiary rights (the "Anticipated Acquisitions") as outlined below.

1. Summary of Anticipated Acquisitions

Anticipated

Appraisal

NOI yield

Property

acquisition

NOI

Anticipated

(Note 2)

Seller

value(Note 5)

(after

number

Property name

Location

price

yield

acquisition

(Note 3)

(million

depreci-

(Note 1)

(million

(Note 6)

date

yen)

ation) (Note 6)

yen)

F-15

IIF Atsugi Manufacturing

Atsugi-shi,

Japanese

June 1,

Operating

6,960

6,990

6.0%

4.0%

Center (building)

Kanagawa

2020

Company

F-20

IIF Yokohama Tsuzuki R&D

Yokohama-shi,

INES

March 2,

Corporation

5,900

6,350

5.9%

4.9%

Center

Kanagawa

2020

(Note 4)

F-21

IIF Okazaki Manufacturing

SPC

July 15,

Center

Okazaki-shi, Aichi

3,930

4,180

4.9%

4.9%

(Note 4)

2020

(land with leasehold interest)

L-48

IIF Gifu Kakamigahara

Kakamigahara-shi,

Japanese

December 19,

Operating

2,343

2,810

5.9%

4.1%

Logistics Center

Gifu

2019(Note 7)

Company

L-49

IIF Hiroshima Seifushinto

Hiroshima-shi,

SPC

6,208

6,870

5.7%

4.1%

April 30,

Logistics Center

Hiroshima

2020

(Note 1) "Property number" classifies properties owned or to be acquired by IIF into three categories, namely, L (logistics facilities), F (manufacturing, research and development facilities) and I (infrastructure facilities).

(Note 2) "Property name" indicates the name that IIF will use for each property after the Anticipated Acquisitions. These properties do not have registered names as of the date of this press release. The same shall apply hereinafter.

(Note 3) With respect to the properties acquired through a bridge structure, the name of the sellers indicated are the actual seller instead of the name of the bridging entities. If IIF has not obtained the necessary permission from the seller or the bridge seller to disclose its name, it is indicated as a Japanese Operating Company or SPC, according to its nature. The same shall apply hereinafter.

(Note 4) IIF Yokohama Tsuzuki R&D Center and IIF Okazaki Manufacturing Center (land with leasehold interest) are acquired through a bridge structure. The bridge seller of IIF Yokohama Tsuzuki R&D Center and IIF Okazaki Manufacturing Center (land with leasehold interest) is the same Japanese operating company. The bridge seller is not an interested party of IIF and the Asset Manager.

(Note 5) The appraisal value is based on the figure shown on the appraisal report as of November 1, 2019. IIF Hiroshima Seifushinto Logistics Center is now under construction, and it is assumed that the building is going to be completed in accordance with the basic design as of the date of appraisal report, and the building lease agreement will be concluded and lease will be commenced.

(Note 6) For "NOI yield" and "NOI yield (after depreciation)", please refer to "Reference: Definitions of Individual Calculation Formulas" at the end of this press release.

(Note 7) If the "Issue Price Determination Date" becomes December 12, 2019, the "Anticipated acquisition date" will be changed to December 20, 2019. If the "Issue Price Determination Date" becomes December 13, 2019, the "Anticipated acquisition date"

Note: This press release is intended as general information for the press regarding IIF's acquisition and lease of real estate trust

beneficiary interests in real estate in Japan, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment

1

will be changed to December 23, 2019. If the "Issue Price Determination Date" becomes December 16, 2019, the "Anticipated acquisition date" will be changed to December 24, 2019. If the "Issue Price Determination Date" becomes December 17, 2019, the "Anticipated acquisition date" will be changed to December 25, 2019. For details, please refer to "IIF to Issue New Investment Units and Conduct Secondary Offering of Investment Units" announced today. The same shall apply hereinafter.

2. Reason for Acquisitions and Leases

IIF decided to acquire the Anticipated Acquisitions based on its judgment that the characteristics of the properties are aligned with IIF's investment strategies, specifically, the acquisition of quality assets that would contribute to increase cash distributions per unit. In deciding whether to acquire the five properties to be acquired, we evaluated the properties in terms of profitability, long-term usability and versatility.

Please refer to section "3. Summary of Anticipated Acquisitions and Leases" for the details and reasons for acquisition and lease of the individual properties.

With regards to the reasons for the lease of the Anticipated Acquisitions, we are of the view that each tenant of the Anticipated Acquisitions meets the tenant selection criteria set forth in the "Report on the Management Structure and System of the Issuer of REIT Units and Related Parties", released as of October 25, 2019.

Note: This press release is intended as general information for the press regarding IIF's acquisition and lease of real estate trust

beneficiary interests in real estate in Japan, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment

2

3. Summary of Anticipated Acquisitions and Leases IIF Atsugi Manufacturing Center (building)

  1. Summary of Property

Type of asset

Trust beneficiary right in

Evaluator

Daiwa Real Estate Appraisal

real estate

Co., Ltd.

Anticipated

June 1, 2020

Evaluation

October 29, 2019

acquisition date (Note 1)

date

Anticipated

6,960 million yen

Immediate

0 yen

acquisition price

Summary of

repair cost

Appraisal value

6,990 million yen

Short-term

0 yen

building

repair cost

structure

Appraiser

CBRE Japan

Long-term

0 yen

evaluation

repair cost

Date of trust

June 1, 2020

Repair cost

beneficiary rights set

for the

Trustee

Mizuho Trust & Banking Co.,

forthcoming

0 yen

Ltd.

20 years

Trust period end

June 30, 2030

(annualized

average)

Location (address)

832-1, Aza Momijiyama, Shimofurusawa, Atsugi-shi, Kanagawa, Japan and others

(Note 2)

Land area (Note 2)

64,327.54 m2

Zoning (Note 2)

Industrial area

Building

2-story steel structure with alloy plated steel

FAR/building-to-land

200％／60%

structure /

sheet roof

ratio (Note 2)

stories

Type of Possession

Ownership

(Note 2)

Earthquake PML

8.0

Completion

May 31, 2019

Gross floor

31,387.81 m2

Collateral conditions

None

area

Type of

Factory

building

This property is built on leased land with a

fixed-term lease agreement in which the lessor is

the trustee with respect to the land and the lessee is the seller with respect to the land.

Part of the subject land is subleased to TEPCO Power Grid, Inc. with no charge for the

purpose of setting up a steel tower for power transmission lines, and the seller gives consent

to the company to enter into a part of the subject land for the purpose of installing and

maintaining power transmission lines, etc.

IIF concluded an agreement with Ichikoh Industries, Ltd. on the following matters:

(i) Ichikoh Industries, Ltd. may make an offer to purchase the subject property and subject

building to IIF when three years pass since May 31, 2019 and every three years afterwards,

and in such case, IIF shall sell or have the trustee sell the subject property to Ichikoh

Industries, Ltd. at a sale and purchase price and other terms agreed with Ichikoh

Special notes

Industries, Ltd.

(ii) IIF must, during the period of the building lease agreement under which the lessee is

Ichikoh Industries, Ltd., give prior notification to Ichikoh Industries, Ltd. if it sells or has

the trustee sell the subject property to any third party. If Ichikoh Industries, Ltd. offers to

purchase the subject property to IIF within 20 days of receipt of such notification, it may

have priority on consultations with IIF on a sale and purchase price and other terms for

30 days from such offer, and IIF shall make consultation in good faith.

(iii) If IIF or the trustee notifies Ichikoh Industries, Ltd. of an expiry of the building lease

agreement under which the lessee is Ichikoh Industries, Ltd., IIF or the trustee must

confirm the lessee's willingness to purchase the subject property. If Ichikoh Industries,

Ltd. offers to purchase the subject property to IIF, IIF shall sell or have the trustee sell the

subject property to Ichikoh Industries, Ltd. at a sale and purchase price and other terms

Note: This press release is intended as general information for the press regarding IIF's acquisition and lease of real estate trust

beneficiary interests in real estate in Japan, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment

3

agreed with Ichikoh Industries, Ltd. Also, Ichikoh Industries, Ltd. may have priority on consultations on the subject land with IIF on a sale and purchase price and other terms for 30 days from such offer, and IIF shall make consultation in good faith.

(Note 1) "Anticipated acquisition date" is the delivery date with regards to the property expected as of today.

(Note 2) IIF already owns the land with leasehold interest and is planning to acquire the building on the land.

(2) Description of Leases Relating to Anticipated Acquisitions

Number

Total leased

Annual rent

area

(excluding

Tenant(s)

of

Period of contract

Deposit

(occupancy

consumption

tenant(s)

rate)

tax)

Ichikoh Industries,

31,489.37 m2

Not

10 years

Not

1

disclosed

(from May 31, 2019

disclosed

Ltd.

(100.0%)

(Note)

until May 30, 2029)

(Note)

Revision of rent or termination during the lease period

Contract Type: Fixed-term building lease contract Contract Renewal and Revision:

Rent would consist of fixed and variable rent.

Fixed rent would not be changed during the lease period under the agreement (the "Lease Period") and the lessor and the lessee cannot increase or decrease rent based on the application of Article 32 of the Land and Building Lease Law.

Variable rent would be the sum of (i) a difference of the sum of property tax paid or to be paid on the subject land and the subject building (including depreciable property taxes), trust fees payable for the subject land and the subject building, PM fees paid by the owners, etc. of the subject land and the subject building, cost of due diligence including appraisal and ER, the sum of land rent payable during construction of the building and interest on the relevant advances and the sum of amounts scheduled to be paid regarding the expense items as above as of the conclusion of the reservation agreement, and (ii) an amount reasonably specified by the lessor as costs and expenses incurred to acquire the subject land and the subject building, with consumption tax added separately.

Neither the lessee nor the lessor is permitted to cancel the agreement optionally during the lease period. Others

  • None

(Note) IIF has not obtained the necessary permission from the tenant to disclose this information.

Note: This press release is intended as general information for the press regarding IIF's acquisition and lease of real estate trust

beneficiary interests in real estate in Japan, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment

4

  1. Reasons for the Acquisition ■Acquisition Highlights
    • Development project based on the identified needs of Ichikoh Industries, Ltd., a major automotive-parts manufacturer, to set up a new manufacturing plant on an off-balance basis
    • Benefits from increased value due to ownership of entire building and land by acquiring the building portion of the first "off-balance sheet development project of a manufacturing plant" by IIF using the IIF's accumulated know-how

■Long-term Usability (Likelihood of Long-term Use by Current Tenant)

  • The new factory of Ichikoh Industries, Ltd., a 116 year-old manufacturer of automotive parts, serves as the base plant for automotive head lamps, the company's main product
  • The tenant is now transferring production from its existing Isehara manufacturing plant to this property in a phased manner
  • High degree of continuity backed by a fixed-term building lease contract of 10.0 years (non-cancellable)

■Versatility (Versatility as a Real Estate Asset) Location

  • Situated within an industrial park, where 24/7/365 operation is possible
  • Located approximately 7.0km from Tomei Expressway Atsugi IC, good access to central of western Tokyo and Kawasaki/Yokohama via National Route 246

Facility

  • Highly versatile building, which can be used as a plant or other type of industrial property, with a floor weight capacity of 1.5t/m2 (3.0t/m2 for some portions), effective ceiling height of 5.5-9.5m and pillar intervals of 12m×15-19m

Note: This press release is intended as general information for the press regarding IIF's acquisition and lease of real estate trust

beneficiary interests in real estate in Japan, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment

5

Worker-friendly facility with highly-versatile specifications

Manufacturing (assembling area)

Cafeteria

Office

Attitude toward strengthening and expanding businesses among manufacturers (medium-term prospects (next 3 years or so)) for domestic business

(Source) Japan Bank for International Cooperation "Survey Report on Overseas Business Operations by Japanese Manufacturing Companies Results of the JBIC FY2018 Survey:- Outlook for Japanese Foreign Direct Investment (30th Annual Survey)- November 2018, Strategic Research Department, Corporate Planning Group Japan Bank for International Cooperation"

(Note 1) Companies targeted in the survey are: manufacturing companies that have three or more overseas affiliates (including at least one production base)

(Note 2) Figures in parentheses placed above bars indicate the number of companies that responded to this question

(Note 3) The questionnaire is about prospects for the mid-term (about three years) regarding domestic business and does not necessarily show that the respondents actually strengthen business.

Note: This press release is intended as general information for the press regarding IIF's acquisition and lease of real estate trust

beneficiary interests in real estate in Japan, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment

6

■Acquired an important manufacturing plant through a CRE proposal to meet the new facility demand of Ichikoh Industries, Ltd. through an off-balance sheet development scheme, amid a trend of expanding manufacturing plants in Japan

CRE Needs

  • Acquisition of land w ith leasehold interest for a new plant in its auto sector, one of Japan's key industries
  • Construction of a large-scale plant on an off-balance sheet basis

CRE

Proposal

Solution Proposal

  • Plant construction on an off-balance sheet basis byusing a leasing company

IIF is currently engaging in an off-balance sheet development project at this property to satisfy the needs of Ichikoh Industries, Ltd., which became a consolidated subsidiary of Valeo Bayen, a major automotive supplier operating in 33 countries. IIF will acquire through a CRE proposal an important manufacturing plant of Ichikoh Industries, Ltd., which produces some of their core products, such as automobile headlights, as a development project.

■Off-balance sheet development scheme enables IIF to expand its portfolio and achieve further external growth

IIF acquired IIF Atsugi Manufacturing Center (land with leasehold interest) on April 27, 2018, for an acquisition price of 4,940 million yen, with a stabilized forecast NOI yield (before depreciation) (Note2) of 5.2%, or a stabilized forecast NOI yield (after depreciation) (Note2) of 5.2%.

In connection with the offerings, IIF will acquire IIF Atsugi Manufacturing Center (building) developed on IIF Atsugi Manufacturing Center (land with leasehold interest), on June 1, 2020, for an acquisition price of 6,960 million yen, with a stabilized forecast NOI yield (before depreciation) (Note2) of 6.0%, or a stabilized forecast NOI yield (after depreciation) (Note2) of 4.0%.

The total anticipated acquisition price of IIF Atsugi Manufacturing Center (land with leasehold interest) and IIF Atsugi Manufacturing Center (building) is 11,900 million yen, and the total appraisal value of IIF Atsugi Manufacturing Center (entire land and building) and IIF Atsugi Manufacturing Center (building) is 12,280 million yen. The appraisal value of the IIF Atsugi Manufacturing Center (land with leasehold interest and building as a whole) as one property is 16,200 million yen. IIF achieved an increase in the value of the property through the development of IIF Atsugi Manufacturing Center (building).

Note: This press release is intended as general information for the press regarding IIF's acquisition and lease of real estate trust

beneficiary interests in real estate in Japan, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment

7

(Note 1) The appraisal value for the land is based on the figure shown in the appraisal report as of July 31, 2019, and the appraisal value for building with leasehold right and the entire land and building are based on the appraisal report as of November 1, 2019.

(Note 2) The NOI yield for the land is calculated by using the first-year net revenue with the DCF method as described in the real estate appraisal report as of July 31, 2019. The NOI yield for the building with leasehold right and entire land and building are calculated by using the first-year net revenue with the DCF method as described in the real estate appraisal report as of November 1, 2019. The NOI yield after depreciation for building with leasehold right and entire land and building are calculated by annualizing the assumed depreciation for the fiscal period ending January 2021.

Note: This press release is intended as general information for the press regarding IIF's acquisition and lease of real estate trust

beneficiary interests in real estate in Japan, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment

8

IIF Yokohama Tsuzuki R&D Center

(1) Summary of Property

Type of asset

Trust beneficiary right in

Evaluator

ERI Solution Co., Ltd.

real estate

Anticipated

Evaluation

acquisition date

March 2, 2020

October 16, 2019

date

(Note)

Anticipated

5,900 million yen

Immediate

0 yen

acquisition price

Summary of

repair cost

Short-term

Appraisal value

6,350 million yen

building

0 yen

repair cost

structure

Appraiser

The Tanizawa Sōgō Appraisal

evaluation

Long-term

590,300,000 yen

Co., Ltd.

repair cost

Date of trust

October 31, 2019

Repair cost

beneficiary rights set

for the

Trustee

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank,

forthcoming

49,190,000 yen

Limited

12 years

Trust period end

October 31, 2029

(annualized

average)

Location (address)

3-9-2, Ushikubo, Tsuzuki-ku,Yokohama-shi, Kanagawa, Japan

Land area

9,809.27 m2

Main building5-story,1-basement SRC with

Zoning

Category II residential area

Building

FAR/building-to-land

structure /

flat stainless steel sheet roof

200％／60

Annex building1-story steel structure with

ratio

stories

alloy plated steel sheet roof

Type of Possession

Ownership

Earthquake PML

6.6

Completion

Main building: March 8, 1991

Annex building: October 31, 2009

Gross floor

Main building: 18,043,92 m2

Collateral conditions

None

area

Annex building: 88.50 m2

Type of

Main building

Research center

building

Annex buildingBathroom

IIF requested that K.K. Field Partners conduct a soil and environmental survey prior to

purchasing this property. According to such survey, we have confirmed that the possibility of

soil contamination is low.

Defects were pointed out in the report on the result of the inspection of fire-safety measures,

Special notes

and such defects shall be remedied at the responsibility of and at the expense of the seller by

the anticipated acquisition date

As a result of survey on asbestos-containing building materials by EAI Co., Ltd., it is

confirmed that asbestos is contained in some exterior finishing coating material and interior

finishing coating material. Removal expenses of such asbestos (approximately 360 million

yen) are to be recorded as asset retirement obligations by IIF from the fiscal period ending

July, 2020 (26th).

(Note) "Anticipated acquisition date" is the delivery date with regard to the property expected as of today.

Note: This press release is intended as general information for the press regarding IIF's acquisition and lease of real estate trust

beneficiary interests in real estate in Japan, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment

9

(2) Description of Leases Relating to Anticipated Acquisitions

Number

Total leased

Annual rent

area

(excluding

Tenant(s)

of

Period of contract

Deposit

(occupancy

consumption

tenant(s)

rate)

tax)

18,132.42 m2

Not

10 years

Not

INES Corporation

1

(from October 31, 2019

disclosed

100.0％）

disclosed

(Note)

until October 30, 2029)

(Note)

Revision of rent or termination during the lease period

Contract Type: Fixed-term building lease contract Contract Renewal and Revision:

The lessee is not permitted to cancel the agreement by October 30, 2024.

Rent would not be revised as the provisions of Article 32 of the Land and Building Lease Law are not applied to this agreement.

Others

• None

(Note) IIF has not obtained the necessary permission from the lessee to disclose this information.

  1. Reasons for the Acquisition ■Acquisition Highlights
  • Acquisition of a key R&D facility serving as a base for R&D and maintenance of systems for financial institutions and public organizations, through CRE proposal for INES Corporation, a major information system development company listed on first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange
  • Location surrounded by R&D facilities within Kohoku New Town in Yokohama, Kanagawa, in which there is a growing need for this type of facilities

■Long-term Usability (Likelihood of Long-term Use by Current Tenant)

  • A key R&D facility in which INES Corporation, a major system development company, has been operating since 1991
  • The tenant's headquarters' functions are now transferred to this property, as INES Corporation sold its head-office building located in Tokyo
  • High degree of continuity backed by the fixed-term building lease contract of 10 years (non-cancellable period of 5 years)

■Versatility (Versatility as a Real Estate Asset) Location

  • Located within Kohoku New Town in Yokohama, Kanagawa, surrounded by R&D facilities of other companies including Bosch Corporation and Onward, and adjacent to the existing portfolio property IIF Yokohama Tsuzuki Technology Center
  • Located about 10 minutes by bus from Tama-Plaza Station of the Tokyu Den-en-toshi Line and within approximately a 15-minute walk from Nakagawa Station of the Yokohama Municipal Subway Blue Line

Facility

  • Highly regarded from a Business Continuity Plan perspective because of the equipped emergency generators that supply power for 72 hours, and also as disaster-resistant location standing on the firm ground

Note: This press release is intended as general information for the press regarding IIF's acquisition and lease of real estate trust

beneficiary interests in real estate in Japan, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment

10

Highly-versatile facility located in an area where R&D facilities are concentrated

Number of Research Facilities Located (by prefecture) (Top 10) (Sum total from 2014 to 2018)

(Source) Prepared by the Asset Manager based on Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry "Survey of Factory Location Trends"

Note: This press release is intended as general information for the press regarding IIF's acquisition and lease of real estate trust

beneficiary interests in real estate in Japan, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment

11

IIF Okazaki Manufacturing Center (land with leasehold interest)

(1) Summary of Property

Type of asset

Trust beneficiary right in

Evaluator

--

real estate

Anticipated

July 15, 2020

Evaluation

--

acquisition date (Note 1)

date

Anticipated

3,930 million yen

Immediate

--

acquisition price

repair cost

Appraisal value

4,180 million yen

Summary of

Short-term

--

building

repair cost

Appraiser

The Tanizawa Sōgō Appraisal

structure

Long-term

--

Co., Ltd.

evaluation

repair cost

Date of trust

Repair cost

beneficiary rights

July 15, 2020

for the

set(Note 2)

forthcoming

--

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and

Trustee(Note 2)

12 years

Banking Corporation

(annualized

Trust period end(Note 2)

July 31, 2030

average)

Location (address)

34-6, Aza Okasaku, Makihira-cho,Okazaki-shi, Aichi, Japan and others

Land area(Note 3)

42,045.00 m2

Zoning

Industrial exclusive area

Building

FAR/building-to-land

200％／60

structure /

--

ratio

stories

Type of Possession

Ownership

Earthquake PML

--

Completion

--

Gross floor

--

Collateral conditions

None

area

Type of

--

building

IIF requested that K.K. Field Partners conduct a soil and environmental survey prior to

purchasing this property. According to such survey, while the possibility of soil

contamination is relatively low for the entire subject land, soil contamination by oils is

found at places around where small quantity hazardous materials are handled, and potential

soil contamination by oil is concerned around a warehouse of hazardous materials.

However, the survey report states that this subject property is less affected by such soil

contamination because of a certain distance from the adjacent plant facilities. Any

groundwater is not used for water to drink and anyone does not usually enter into, or only

Special notes

authorized people are allowed to enter into the place in which oil leak was found, which

means measures for exposure control and exposure route blocking stipulated in the Soil

Contamination Countermeasures Act are taken, including restraints on use of contaminated

groundwater and limitations on opportunities for people to contact contaminated soil.

According to the survey report, it is less likely that human health is affected under the

current usage conditions.

The boundary line for the south side of the land of an adjacent property has not been fixed in

writing as of today, and IIF plans to conclude a memorandum to fix such boundary before

the anticipated acquisition.

(Note 1) "Anticipated acquisition date" is the delivery date with regards to the property expected as of today.

(Note 2) As of today this property is entrusted to the care of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation as well as the building on this property. However, prior to the IIF's acquisition, this property and the building will be split into the trust beneficiary rights which this property and the building will be the main fiduciary properties respectively, and IIF is to acquire the beneficiary interest which this property will be the main fiduciary property.

(Note 3) Planning to change the registration as of the planned acquisition date, and after the completion of the registration the land area will be 42,049.87 m2.

Note: This press release is intended as general information for the press regarding IIF's acquisition and lease of real estate trust

beneficiary interests in real estate in Japan, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment

12

(2) Description of Leases Relating to Anticipated Acquisitions

Number

Total leased

Annual rent

area

(excluding

Tenant(s)

of

Period of contract

Deposit

(occupancy

consumption

tenant(s)

rate)

tax)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and

1

42,049.87 m2

Not

20 years

Not

Banking Corporation

(Note 1)

(100.0%)

disclosed

(from July 15, 2020

disclosed

(Note 2)

until July 14, 2040)

(Note 2)

Revision of rent or termination during the lease period

Contract type: Leasehold for business purposes

Renewaland Revision:

In the event any of the leasehold agreements for the building such as office, manufacturing facility, warehouse, equipments and exteriors on the premises between the lessee and the building lessee (hereinafter all or each of the said lease agreements shall be referred to as the "Building Lease Agreement") is terminated, cancelled, expired, or otherwise terminated (hereinafter the terminated Building Lease Agreement shall be referred to as the "Terminated Agreement") due to reasons not attributable to the lessee during the term of this agreement, and no new building lease agreement is concluded by the date of termination, the rent (hereinafter referred to as the "Rent") shall be reduced by the amount calculated in accordance with the following formula from the date of termination. The same shall apply in the event of any of the above events with respect to the Building Lease Agreement after the reduction of the rent pertaining to the termination agreement.

  • Amount reduced from the Rent = the Rent × the ratio of the rent pertaining to the Terminated Agreement to the total amount of rent (hereinafter referred to as the "Composition Ratio")
  • In the event of any increase or decrease in the rent for any of the building lease agreements (hereinafter referred to as the "Lease Rent"), the Rent shall be increased or decreased by the following formula as from the date of application of the increase or decrease in the Lease Rent in order to reflect the increase or decrease in the Lease Rent. The same shall apply in the event that the above events occur again with respect to the same Building Lease Agreement or different Building Lease Agreement after the increase or decrease of the Lease Rent.
    * Rent after increase or decrease = Rent before increase or decrease × (Total amount of the Lease Rent after increase or decrease/Total amount of the Lease Rent before increase or decrease)
  • A new building lease agreement (hereinafter referred to as the "Succeeding Building Lease Agreement") is concluded with respect to the subject part of the Terminated Agreement after the reduction of the Rent as set forth above, the lessor shall, after due consultation, determine the Composition Ratio of the Succeeding Building Lease Agreement, and the Rent shall be increased by the amount calculated in accordance with the following formula from the date of commencement of the period during which the Rent accrues under the Succeeding Building Lease Agreement.
    * Amount increased of the Rent = Rent (decreased) × Composition Ratio of the Succeeding Building Lease Agreement/Composition Ratio of the Succeeding Building Lease Agreement (100% - Composition Ratio of the Succeeding Building Lease Agreement)
  • Lessee shall not cancel the agreement if the desired date of cancellation is prior to October 16, 2024. Lessee may cancel the agreement if the desired date of cancellation is on or after October 16, 2024, by giving a written notice at least six months prior to the desired date of cancellation.

Others: None

(Note 1) The building on the premise is entrusted to the care of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation as a trustee. The tenant will be Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation (different from the lessees of the building). The same shall apply hereinafter.

(Note 2) IIF has not obtained the necessary permission from the lessee to disclose this information.

  1. Reasons for the Acquisition ■Acquisition Highlights
    • Acquisition of the manufacturing plant (land with leasehold interest) located in Nishi-Mikawa region of Aichi(Note), the area of unparalleled industry accumulation in Japan around Toyota Motors, and rare industrial specialized area, adjacent to Okazaki-Higashi IC on Shin-Tomei Expressway
    • Greatly improved convenience of the access to the expressway network after the opening of Shin-Tomei Expressway

(Note) "Nishi-Mikawa region" is the following cities in Aichi: Okazaki, Hekinan, Kariya, Anjo, Toyota, Nishio, Chiryu, Takahama, Miyoshi and Kotacho Nukata-gun. The same shall apply hereinafter.

Note: This press release is intended as general information for the press regarding IIF's acquisition and lease of real estate trust

beneficiary interests in real estate in Japan, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment

13

■Long-term Usability (Likelihood of Long-term Use by Current Tenant)

  • Major automotive parts manufacturer's key manufacturing plant as the end tenant of the building
  • High degree of continuity backed by a land lease contract for business purposes of 20 years (non-cancellable period of 4 years and 3 months)

■Versatility (Versatility as a Real Estate Asset)

  • Situated in Okazaki, a city of Aichi, the prefecture with the largest number of large-scale manufacturing plants concentrated in Japan, many of which are auto and automotive-related manufacturers including the Okazaki Plants of Mitsubishi Motors, AISIN AW, Toray and JTEKT
  • Facility available for 24/7/365 operation, surrounded by a number of plants, within approximately 1.0km from the Okazaki-Higashi IC on the Shin-Tomei Expressway
  • Greatly improved access to the expressway network after the opening of the Shin-Tomei Expressway's section between Hamamatsu Inasa JCT and Toyota-Higashi JCT via the Okazaki-Higashi IC in February 2016, allowing the Shin-Tomei Expressway to function as a bypass of the Tomei Expressway

Note: This press release is intended as general information for the press regarding IIF's acquisition and lease of real estate trust

beneficiary interests in real estate in Japan, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment

14

Located in an area adjacent to Okazaki-Higashi IC, in which manufacturing plants are concentrated

Value of manufactured goods shipments by prefecture (Top 10 prefectures)

JPY tn

50

40

30

20

10

0

Aichi

Nishi-Mikawa (within Aichi)

Kanagawa

Osaka

Shizuoka

Hyogo

Saitama

Ibaraki

Chiba

Mie

Hiroshima

(Source) Prepared by the Asset Manager based on Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry "Census of Manufacture 2018 (2017 Actual)"

Note: This press release is intended as general information for the press regarding IIF's acquisition and lease of real estate trust

beneficiary interests in real estate in Japan, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment

15

IIF Gifu Kakamigahara Logistics Center

(1) Summary of Property

Type of asset

Trust beneficiary right in

Evaluator

Tokio Marine & Nichido Risk

real estate

Consulting Co., Ltd.

Anticipated

December 19, 2019

Evaluation

May 1, 2019

acquisition date (Note1)

date

Anticipated

2,343 million yen

Immediate

0 yen

acquisition price

repair cost

Appraisal value

2,810 million yen

Summary of

Short-term

0 yen

building

repair cost

Appraiser

The Tanizawa Sōgō Appraisal

structure

Long-term

154,537,000yen

Co., Ltd.

evaluation

repair cost

Date of trust

Repair cost

beneficiary rights set

December 19, 2019

for the

(Note2)

forthcoming

7,726,000yen

Trustee

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank,

20 years

Limited

(annualized

Trust period end

December 31, 2029

average)

Location (address)

2-8, Aza Takehaya, Kawashima Takehayamachi, Kakamigahara-shi, Gifu, Japan and others

Land area

16,507.23 m2

Zoning

Industrial area

Building

3-story steel structure with alloy plated steel

FAR/building-to-land

200％／60

structure /

sheet roof

ratio

stories

Type of Possession

Ownership

Earthquake PML

2.8

Completion

February 19, 2019

Gross floor

16,708.51 m2

Collateral conditions

None

area

Type of

Warehouse

building

IIF requested that K.K. Field Partners conduct a soil and environmental survey prior to

purchasing this property. According to such survey, we have confirmed that the possibility of

Special notes

soil contamination is low.

Servitude is established for part of the subject land for the purpose of entering to set up and

maintenance the electric lines and foundation of supporter for these lines.

(Note1) "Anticipated acquisition date" is the delivery date with regards to the property expected as of today. (Note2) "Date of trust beneficiary rights set" is the same as "Anticipated acquisition date".

Note: This press release is intended as general information for the press regarding IIF's acquisition and lease of real estate trust

beneficiary interests in real estate in Japan, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment

16

(2) Description of Leases Relating to Anticipated Acquisitions

Number

Annual rent

Total leased area

(excluding

Tenant(s)

of

Period of contract

Deposit

(occupancy rate)

consumption

tenant(s)

tax)

The Shibusawa

16,708.51 m2

Not

10 years

Not

1

disclosed

(from February 28, 2019

disclosed

Warehouse Co., Ltd.

(100.0%)

(Note)

until February 28, 2029)

(Note)

Revision of rent or termination during the lease period

Contract Type: Fixed-term building lease contract Contract Renewal and Revision:

Rent would not be revised as the provisions of Article 32 of the Land and Building Lease Law are not applied to this agreement.

If the lessee wishes to terminate the lease agreement, provided that such termination date is within five years from February 28, 2019 (the "Delivery Date"), the lessee is entitled to terminate the lease agreement by paying as a penalty an amount equivalent to the sum total of rent from the termination date to the date immediately preceding the 5th anniversary of the Delivery Date.

Other:

  • None

(Note) IIF has not obtained the necessary permission from the lessee to disclose this information.

  1. Reasons for the Acquisition ■Acquisition Highlights
    • BTS-type(Note) development project based on the identified needs of The Shibusawa Warehouse Co., Ltd., a major logistics company, to set up a new facility on an off-balance basis
    • The building is developed on an off-balance basis and acquired by IIF upon its completion, in addition to the relevant land
    • Facility functioning as the tenant's important distribution hub covering Gifu and Aichi areas

(Note) "BTS-type" logistics facility refers to a facility that has been developed to cater to the needs of specific tenants

in terms of its location and equipment.

■Long-term Usability (Likelihood of Long-term Use by Current Tenant)

  • Development project of BTS-type logistics facility that serves as the tenant's important hub in Gifu and Aichi areas
  • The tenant will transfer functions of its Nagoya Office into this facility, which can better coordinate with the tenant's existing facility
  • High degree of continuity backed by the 10-yearfixed-term building lease contract (including the 5-yearnon-cancellable period)

■Versatility (Versatility as a Real Estate Asset) Location

  • Located within approx. 20.0km from central Nagoya, an area with a large number of consumers, the property provides access to extensive areas via the Gifu-Kakamigahara IC (approx. 3.7km) and the Ichinomiya-Kisogawa IC (approx. 4.4km), both on the Tokai-Hokuriku Expressway

Facilities

  • Highly versatile logistics facility with floor weight capacity of 1.5t/m2, effective ceiling height of 5.5m and pillar intervals of 10.5m×9.5m
  • Ample truck yard and parking lots for employees

Note: This press release is intended as general information for the press regarding IIF's acquisition and lease of real estate trust

beneficiary interests in real estate in Japan, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment

17

Versatile property with high specifications

Pillar intervals: 10.5m×9.5m

Effective ceiling height: 5.5m

Floor weight capacity

1.5t/

Location adjacent to IIF Gifu Kakamigahara Manufacturing Center (land with leasehold interest) acquired in July 2019

Note: This press release is intended as general information for the press regarding IIF's acquisition and lease of real estate trust

beneficiary interests in real estate in Japan, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment

18

IIF Hiroshima Seifushinto Logistics Center

(1) Summary of Property

Type of asset

Trust beneficiary right in

Evaluator

ERI Solution Co., Ltd.

real estate

Anticipated

April 30, 2020

Evaluation

October 15, 2019

acquisition date (Note 1)

date

Anticipated

6,208 million yen

Immediate

0 yen

acquisition price

repair cost

Summary of

Appraisal value

6,870 million yen

Short-term

18,040,000 yen

building

repair cost

structure

Appraiser

The Tanizawa Sōgō Appraisal

Long-term

302,080,000 yen

evaluation

Co., Ltd.

repair cost

Date of trust

To be determined

Repair cost

beneficiary rights set

for the

Trustee

To be determined

forthcoming

16,000,000 yen

20 years

Trust period end

To be determined

(annualized

average)

Location (address)

2-8005-4, Tomominami, Asaminami-ku,Hiroshima-shi, Hiroshima, Japan and others

Land area

24,312.00 m2

Industrial area, Category I

Zoning

residential area,

Building

Urbanization control area

structure /

Steel structure (Planned)

stories

FAR/building-to-land

200％／60

(Note 3)

ratio(Note 2)

Type of Possession

Ownership

Earthquake PML

1.2

Completion

April 30, 2020 (Planned)

(Note 3)

Gross floor

40,560.44 m2(Planned)

(Note 3)

area

Collateral conditions

None

Type of

building

Warehouse (Planned)

(Note 3)

IIF requested that K.K. Field Partners conduct a soil and environmental survey prior to

Special notes

purchasing this property. According to such survey, we have confirmed that the possibility of

soil contamination is low.

(Note 1) "Anticipated acquisition date" is the delivery date with regards to the property expected as of today.

(Note 2) The FAR and building-to-land ratio of the industrial area where the building of the property is to be located, are 200% and 60% respectively. For the Category I residential area, the FAR and building-to-land ratio are 200% and 60% respectively, and for the Urbanization control area, the FAR and building-to-land ratio are 100% and 50% respectively.

(Note 3) "Building structure / stories", "Completion", "Gross floor area" and "Type of building" are planned as of the date of this document and subject to change as this property is under construction and not yet completed.

(2) Description of Leases Relating to Anticipated Acquisitions(Note 1)

Number

Annual rent

Total leased area

(excluding

Tenant(s)

of

Period of contract

Deposit

(occupancy rate)

consumption

tenant(s)

tax)

28,986.25 m2

Not

20 years

Not

Nest Logistics K.K.

1

disclosed

(from April 30, 2020

disclosed

(100.0%)

(Note 2)

until April 29, 2040)

(Note 2)

Note: This press release is intended as general information for the press regarding IIF's acquisition and lease of real estate trust

beneficiary interests in real estate in Japan, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment

19

Revision of rent or termination during the lease period

Contract Type: Fixed-term building lease contract scheduled Contract Renewal and Revision:

Rent would not be revised as the provisions of Article 32 of the Land and Building Lease Law are not applied to this agreement.

Neither the lessee nor the lessor is permitted to terminate or cancel the agreement before expiry.

Other:

  • None

(Note 1) A Fixed-term building lease contract agreement will be concluded between the seller and Nest Logistics K.K. after completion of construction works of this property based on the agreement between the two parties, and IIF will succeed the contractual status of the lessor when acquiring this property. Thus, the title and provisions of the Fixed-term building lease contract agreement that will be effective as of the IIF's scheduled acquisition of this property are stated as above. The provisions may be changed later as the building of this property is under construction and not yet completed as of the date of this document.

(Note 2) IIF has not obtained the necessary permission from the lessee to disclose this information.

  1. Reasons for the Acquisition ■Acquisition Highlights
    • Development project based on the identified needs of Nest Logistics K.K., a locally-based 3PL(Note) company for logistics base and asset divestment needs of the landowner
    • Rare and versatile logistics facility located in an area with traffic convenience for broad distribution, within approx. 3.0km and 5.0km from Hiroshima Seifushinto IC on Hiroshima Expressway and Itsukaichi IC on Sanyo Expressway, respectively

(Note) "3PL (third party logistics)" is a company's use of third party businesses to outsource elements of such

company's distribution and fulfillment services.

■Long-term Usability (Likelihood of Long-term Use by Current Tenant)

  • Continuity backed by a 20-yearfixed-term building lease contract (non-cancellable)Note
  • The facility is to be completed in April 2020, and is planned to be used as the tenant's distribution hub covering the extensive area of Chugoku Region, connecting the two major cities Osaka and Fukuoka

(Note) After the completion of the building, the seller and Nest Logistics K.K. plan to conclude a fixed-term building lease contract and IIF will succeed to the position of lessor under such contract.

■Versatility (Versatility as a Real Estate Asset) Location

Located at a rare site with good access to the Hiroshima urban areas, within approx. 3.0km and 5.0km from Hiroshima Seifushinto IC on Hiroshima Expressway and Itsukaichi IC on Sanyo Expressway respectively

Located in an industrial area adjacent to the housing complex Central City COCORO housing complex, enhancing its competitiveness in securing a workforce

Facilities

  • High-speclogistics facility with strong versatility as seen in floor weight capacity of 1.5t/m2, effective ceiling height of 5.5m or more and pillar intervals of 11.5m×8.8m, and equipped with 284 rooftop car parking lots, office and worksite cafeteria that help the tenant realize a good working environment and commuting convenience

Note: This press release is intended as general information for the press regarding IIF's acquisition and lease of real estate trust

beneficiary interests in real estate in Japan, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment

20

Located in an industrial area adjacent to the Central City COCORO housing complex

Chugoku Region GPD (nominal)

JPY tn

14

12

10

8

6

4

2

0

Hiroshima

Okayama

Yamaguchi

Shimane

Tottori

Source) Prepared by the Asset Manager based on Cabinet Office, Economic and Social Research Institute, "2015 Gross Prefectural Domestic Product"

Note: This press release is intended as general information for the press regarding IIF's acquisition and lease of real estate trust

beneficiary interests in real estate in Japan, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment

21

Designer/Structure designer/Constructor/Confirmation and Inspection Organization for Anticipated Acquisitions

Prop-

Confirmation and

erty

Designer(Note)

Structure designer(Note)

Constructor(Note)

Property name

Inspection

num-

Organization (Note)

ber

IIF Atsugi Manufacturing

Daiwa House Industry Co.,

Daiwa House Industry Co.,

Daiwa House Industry Co.,

F-15

Ltd. Tokyo First-class

Ltd. Tokyo First-class

Japan ERI Co., Ltd.

Center (building)

Architect Office

Architect Office

Ltd. Tokyo Head Office

F-20

IIF Yokohama Tsuzuki

Yamashita Sekkei Inc.

Yamashita Sekkei Inc.

Takenaka Corporation

Yokohama City

R&D Center

building official

IIF Gifu Kakamigahara

Daiwa House Industry Co.,

Daiwa House Industry Co.,

Daiwa House Industry Co.,

L-48

Ltd. Gifu Branch First-class

Ltd. Chubu Construction

Japan ERI Co., Ltd.

Logistics Center

Architect Office

First-class Architect Office

Ltd. Gifu Branch

L-49

IIF Hiroshima Seifushinto

Penta-Ocean Construction

Penta-Ocean Construction

Penta-Ocean Construction

Bureau Veritas

Logistics Center

Co., Ltd Chugoku Branch

Co., Ltd Chugoku Branch

Co., Ltd Chugoku Branch

Japan

First-class Architect Office

First-class Architect Office

(Note) Each name of the designer, structure designer, constructor, and confirmation and inspection organization above, except for IIF Hiroshima Seifushinto Logistics Center, refers to the name at the time of obtainment of the certificate of inspection upon completion of the relevant property or trust property or when such property was a newly constructed or extended. As IIF Hiroshima Seifushinto Logistics Center is under construction and not yet completed as of the date of this document, the name used when the certification of confirmation was obtained is indicated above.

Note: This press release is intended as general information for the press regarding IIF's acquisition and lease of real estate trust

beneficiary interests in real estate in Japan, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment

22

4. Profile of Seller

1. IIF Atsugi Manufacturing Center (building)

Although the seller is a Japanese operating company, the seller's profile cannot be disclosed as we have not obtained consent from the seller with respect to disclosure. There are no capital, personal or business relationships to note between IIF / the Asset Manager and the seller, and there are no capital, personal or business relationships to note between interested parties and affiliated companies of IIF / the Asset Manager and those of the seller. None of the seller, its interested parties or its affiliated companies falls under the category of related parties of IIF / the Asset Manager.

2. IIF Yokohama Tsuzuki R&D Center

Although the seller is a Japanese operating company, the seller's (the bridge seller's) profile cannot be disclosed as we have not obtained consent from the seller with respect to disclosure. There are no capital, personal or business relationships to note between IIF / the Asset Manager and the seller, and there are no capital, personal or business relationships to note between interested parties and affiliated companies of IIF / the Asset Manager and those of the seller. None of the seller, its interested parties or its affiliated companies falls under the category of related parties of IIF / the Asset Manager.

3. IIF Okazaki Manufacturing Center (land with leasehold interest)

Although the seller is a Japanese operating company, the seller's (the bridge seller's) profile cannot be disclosed as we have not obtained consent from the seller with respect to disclosure. There are no capital, personal or business relationships to note between IIF / the Asset Manager and the seller, and there are no capital, personal or business relationships to note between interested parties and affiliated companies of IIF / the Asset Manager and those of the seller. None of the seller, its interested parties or its affiliated companies falls under the category of related parties of IIF / the Asset Manager.

4. IIF Gifu Kakamigahara Logistics Center

Although the seller is a Japanese operating company, the seller's profile cannot be disclosed as we have not obtained consent from the seller with respect to disclosure. There are no capital, personal or business relationships to note between IIF / the Asset Manager and the seller, and there are no capital, personal or business relationships to note between interested parties and affiliated companies of IIF / the Asset Manager and those of the seller. None of the seller, its interested parties or its affiliated companies falls under the category of related parties of IIF / the Asset Manager.

5. IIF Hiroshima Seifushinto Logistics Center

Although the seller is a SPC in Japan, the seller's profile cannot be disclosed as we have not obtained consent from the seller with respect to disclosure. There are no capital, personal or business relationships to note between IIF / the Asset Manager and the seller, and there are no capital, personal or business relationships to note between interested parties and affiliated companies of IIF / the Asset Manager and those of the seller. None of the seller, its interested parties or its affiliated companies falls under the category of related parties of IIF / the Asset Manager.

5. Profile of Buyer, etc.

With respect to the Anticipated Acquisitions, there are no acquisitions from sellers with whom IIF/the Asset Manager have special conflicting interests.

Note: This press release is intended as general information for the press regarding IIF's acquisition and lease of real estate trust

beneficiary interests in real estate in Japan, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment

23

6. Matters relating to Forward Commitment Contracts

  1. Anticipated Acquisitions that fall under a Forward Commitment Contract

The sale and purchase agreement concerning IIF Atsugi Manufacturing Center (building), IIF Yokohama Tsuzuki R&D Center, IIF Okazaki Manufacturing Center (land with leasehold interest) and IIF Hiroshima Seifushinto Logistics Center falls within the definition of forward commitment contract, etc. (Note) as stipulated in the Comprehensive Guidelines for Supervision of Financial Instruments Business Operators, etc.

(Note) A forward commitment contract is defined as any sale and purchase agreement or other type of agreement that is signed a month or more in advance of the actual date of the settlement or delivery pursuant to the agreement. The same shall apply hereinafter.

  1. Effect on IIF's Financial Condition due to any Failure of IIF to comply with a Forward Commitment Contract, etc.
    With regard to the sale and purchase agreement concerning IIF Atsugi Manufacturing Center (building), IIF Yokohama Tsuzuki R&D Center, IIF Okazaki Manufacturing Center (land with leasehold interest) and IIF Hiroshima Seifushinto Logistics Center, if there is a violation of the agreed terms of sales and purchase agreement, or a breach of representations and warrantees by IIF, and if the sale and purchase agreement is cancelled as a result of such violations, IIF shall pay an amount equivalent to 20% of the total purchase price (excluding an amount equivalent to building consumption taxes in the sale and purchase agreement concerning IIF Atsugi Manufacturing Center (building), IIF Yokohama Tsuzuki R&D Center) to the seller as a penalty. However, IIF will be obliged to pay the purchase price if only when IIF has completed fundraising (including but not limited to, borrowing or equity finance) necessary for the payment of the purchase price under the sale and purchase agreement concerning IIF Atsugi Manufacturing Center (building), IIF Yokohama Tsuzuki R&D Center, IIF Okazaki Manufacturing Center (land with leasehold interest) and IIF Hiroshima Seifushinto Logistics Center.

7. Means of Payment

The Anticipated Acquisitions will be financed by issuance of new investment units, new loans and through

cash reserves. Please refer to "IIF to Issue New Investment Units and Conduct Secondary Offering of Investment Units" and "Notice Concerning New Debt Financing" announced today.

IIF plans to conduct a lump-sum settlement upon delivery for all Anticipated Acquisitions.

Note: This press release is intended as general information for the press regarding IIF's acquisition and lease of real estate trust

beneficiary interests in real estate in Japan, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment

24

8. Date of Acquisitions

Execution date of

Anticipated date of

Property name

acquisition

Anticipated payment date

delivery of property

agreement

IIF Atsugi Manufacturing Center (building)

November 29, 2019

June 1, 2020

June 1, 2020

IIF Yokohama Tsuzuki R&D Center

November 29, 2019

March 2, 2020

March 2, 2020

IIF Okazaki Manufacturing Center

November 29, 2019

July 15, 2020

July 15, 2020

(land with leasehold interest)

IIF Gifu Kakamigahara Logistics Center

November 29, 2019

December 19, 2019(Note)

December 19, 2019(Note)

IIF Hiroshima Seifushinto Logistics Center

November 29, 2019

April 30, 2020

April 30, 2020

(Note) If the "Issue Price Determination Date" becomes December 12, 2019, the "Anticipated payment date" and the "Anticipated date of delivery of property" will be changed to December 20, 2019. If the "Issue Price Determination Date" becomes December 13, 2019, the "Anticipated payment date" and the "Anticipated date of delivery of property" will be changed to December 23, 2019. If the "Issue Price Determination Date" becomes December 16, 2019, the "Anticipated payment date" and the "Anticipated date of delivery of property" will be changed to December 24, 2019, If the "Issue Price Determination Date" becomes December 17, 2019, the "Anticipated payment date" and the "Anticipated date of delivery of property" will be changed to December 25, 2019.

9. Future Outlook of IIF

Please refer to the "Notice Concerning Revision of Forecast of Operating Results and Distributions for the January 2020 (25th) Fiscal Period and Forecasts of Operating Results and Distributions for the July 2020 (26th) and January 2021 (27th) Fiscal Periods" announced today for the forecast of IIF's operating performance for the 25th fiscal period ending in January 2020 (August 1, 2019 - January 31, 2020), the 26th fiscal period ending in July 2020 (February 1, 2020 - July 31, 2020) and the 27th fiscal period ending in January 2021 (August 1, 2020 - January 31, 2021).

Note: This press release is intended as general information for the press regarding IIF's acquisition and lease of real estate trust

beneficiary interests in real estate in Japan, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment

25

10. Summary of Appraisal Report

(1) IIF Atsugi Manufacturing Center (building)

Appraiser

CBRE Japan

Appraisal value

6,990 million yen

Appraisal value as of:

November 1, 2019

(Note) IIF already owns the land with leasehold interest and is planning to acquire the building on the land in the offerings.

Item

Value

Notes

Indicated value by income approach

6,990million yen

Adopted an appraisal by using Inwood method

due to the acquisition of only the building.

DC method by

the Inwood

6,920million yen

Since the property is a fixed-term building lease

method

contract, compound annuity interest rate is

adopted based on standard net income, discount

rate and fixed revenue (the Inwood method).

Operating income

Not disclosed

Effective gross income

Not disclosed

Loss from vacancy

Not disclosed

Operating expenses

Not disclosed

Maintenance and

Not disclosed

management fee

Utility cost

Not disclosed

(Note)

Repair expenses

Not disclosed

Property management

Not disclosed

fee

Leasing cost

Not disclosed

Property tax

Not disclosed

Insurance premium

Not disclosed

Other expenses

Not disclosed

Net operating income

417million yen

Operating profit from

2million yen

lump-sum payments

Capital expenditures

0million yen

Net income

420million yen

The capitalization rate was determined by a

thorough analysis of yields of comparable

Capitalization

rate of

transactions and surveys conducted amongst

4.0%

investors on expected yields, while taking into

Inwood method

account the characteristics of the property,

including its location, age, use and the fact that

it is a leasehold.

DCF method

6,990million yen

Discount rate

4.0%

The terminal capitalization rate is not adopted

Terminal capitalization

as it is assumed based on the fixed-term

business land lease agreement that the land will

rate

be returned as a vacant site after the expiry of

the lease term.

Indicated Value based on cost approach

9,060million yen

Other matters that the appraisal firm

None

considered upon conducting the

appraisal

(Note) As the disclosure of this information may negatively affect IIF's competitiveness and work to the detriment of unitholders, we have decided not to disclose the information.

Note: This press release is intended as general information for the press regarding IIF's acquisition and lease of real estate trust

beneficiary interests in real estate in Japan, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment

26

(2) IIF Atsugi Manufacturing Center (entire land and building)

Appraiser

CBRE Japan

Appraisal value

16,200 million yen

Appraisal value as of:

November 1, 2019

(Note) This is the appraisal value of the entire land and building as of November 1, 2019.

Item

Value

Notes

Indicated value by income approach

16,200 million yen

DC method

16,300 million yen

Operating income

Not disclosed

Effective gross income

Not disclosed

Loss from vacancy

Not disclosed

Operating expenses

Not disclosed

Maintenance and

Not disclosed

management fee

Utility cost

Not disclosed

(Note)

Repair expenses

Not disclosed

Property management

Not disclosed

fee

Leasing cost

Not disclosed

Property tax

Not disclosed

Insurance premium

Not disclosed

Other expenses

Not disclosed

Net operating income

681 million yen

Operating profit from

5 million yen

lump-sum payments

Capital expenditures

0 million yen

Net income

686 million yen

Capitalization rate

4.2%

DCF method

16,200 million yen

Discount rate

3.9%

Terminal capitalization

4.3%

rate

Indicated Value based on cost approach

16,600 million yen

Proportion of land

56.7%

Proportion of building

43.3%

Other matters that the appraisal firm

considered upon conducting the

None

appraisal

(Note) As the disclosure of this information may negatively affect IIF's competitiveness and work to the detriment of unitholders, we have decided not to disclose the information.

Note: This press release is intended as general information for the press regarding IIF's acquisition and lease of real estate trust

beneficiary interests in real estate in Japan, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment

27

(3) IIF Yokohama Tsuzuki R&D Center

Appraiser

The Tanizawa Sōgō Appraisal Co., Ltd.

Appraisal value

6,350 million yen

Appraisal value as of:

November 1, 2019

Item

Value

Notes

Indicated value by income approach

6,350 million yen

DC method

6,410 million yen

Operating income

Not disclosed

Effective gross income

Not disclosed

Loss from vacancy

Not disclosed

Operating expenses

Not disclosed

Maintenance and

Not disclosed

management fee

Utility cost

Not disclosed

(Note)

Repair expenses

Not disclosed

Property management

Not disclosed

fee

Leasing cost

Not disclosed

Not disclosed

Property tax

Insurance premium

Not disclosed

Other expenses

Not disclosed

Net operating income

347 million yen

Operating profit from

2 million yen

lump-sum payments

Capital expenditures

54 million yen

Net income

294 million yen

Capitalization rate

4.6%

DCF method

6,330 million yen

4.5%

(1st year to 5th year)

Discount rate

4.6%

(6th year to 10th year)

4.7%

(11th year onwards)

Terminal capitalization

4.8%

rate

Indicated Value based on cost approach

6,210 million yen

Proportion of land

69.8%

Proportion of building

30.2%

Other matters that the appraisal firm

considered upon conducting the

None

appraisal

(Note) As the disclosure of this information may negatively affect IIF's competitiveness and work to the detriment of unitholders, we have decided not to disclose the information.

Note: This press release is intended as general information for the press regarding IIF's acquisition and lease of real estate trust

beneficiary interests in real estate in Japan, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment

28

(4) IIF Okazaki Manufacturing Center (land with leasehold interest)

Appraiser

The Tanizawa Sōgō Appraisal Co., Ltd.

Appraisal value

4,180 million yen

Appraisal value as of:

November 1, 2019

Item

Value

Notes

Indicated value by income approach

4,180 million yen

Adopted the appraisal by the DCF method due

DCF method

4,180 million yen

to the acquisition of only land with leasehold

interest.

4.4%

Discount rate

(1st year to 5th year)

4.5%

(6th year onwards)

The terminal capitalization rate is not adopted

as it is assumed based on the business land lease

Terminal capitalization

4.5%

agreement that the land will be returned as a

rate

vacant site after the expiry of the lease term.

The discount rate for the terminal value is

indicated instead.

Other matters that the appraisal firm

None

considered upon conducting the

appraisal

(Note) As the disclosure of this information may negatively affect IIF's competitiveness and work to the detriment of unitholders, we have decided not to disclose the information.

Note: This press release is intended as general information for the press regarding IIF's acquisition and lease of real estate trust

beneficiary interests in real estate in Japan, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment

29

(5) IIF Gifu Kakamigahara Logistics Center

Appraiser

The Tanizawa Sōgō Appraisal Co., Ltd.

Appraisal value

2,810 million yen

Appraisal value as of:

November 1, 2019

Item

Value

Notes

Indicated value by income approach

2,810 million yen

DC method

2,820 million yen

Operating income

Not disclosed

Effective gross income

Not disclosed

Loss from vacancy

Not disclosed

Operating expenses

Not disclosed

Maintenance and

Not disclosed

management fee

Utility cost

Not disclosed

(Note)

Repair expenses

Not disclosed

Property management

Not disclosed

fee

Leasing cost

Not disclosed

Property tax

Not disclosed

Insurance premium

Not disclosed

Other expenses

Not disclosed

Net operating income

138 million yen

Operating profit from

0 million yen

lump-sum payments

Capital expenditures

4 million yen

Net income

135 million yen

Capitalization rate

4.8%

DCF method

2,810 million yen

4.7%

(1st year to 4th year)

Discount rate

4.8%

(5th year to 9th year

4.9%

(10th year onwards)

Terminal capitalization

5.0%

rate

Indicated Value based on cost approach

2,890 million yen

Proportion of land

44.6%

Proportion of building

55.4%

Other matters that the appraisal firm

considered upon conducting the None appraisal

(Note) As the disclosure of this information may negatively affect IIF's competitiveness and work to the detriment of unitholders, we have decided not to disclose the information.

Note: This press release is intended as general information for the press regarding IIF's acquisition and lease of real estate trust

beneficiary interests in real estate in Japan, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment

30

(6) IIF Hiroshima Seifushinto Logistics Center

Appraiser

The Tanizawa Sōgō Appraisal Co., Ltd.

Appraisal value

6,870 million yen

Appraisal value as of:

November 1, 2019

Item

Value

Notes

Indicated value by income approach

6,870 million yen

DC method

7,080 million yen

Operating income

Not disclosed

Effective gross income

Not disclosed

Loss from vacancy

Not disclosed

Operating expenses

Not disclosed

Maintenance and

Not disclosed

management fee

Utility cost

Not disclosed

(Note)

Repair expenses

Not disclosed

Property management

Not disclosed

fee

Leasing cost

Not disclosed

Property tax

Not disclosed

Insurance premium

Not disclosed

Other expenses

Not disclosed

Net operating income

353 million yen

Operating profit from

3 million yen

lump-sum payments

10 million yen

Capital expenditures

Net income

347 million yen

Capitalization rate

4.9%

DCF method

6,780 million yen

Discount rate

4.8%

Terminal capitalization

5.1%

rate

Indicated Value based on cost approach

6,870 million yen

Proportion of land

29.7%

Proportion of building

70.3%

Other matters that the appraisal firm

considered upon conducting the None appraisal

(Note) As the disclosure of this information may negatively affect IIF's competitiveness and work to the detriment of unitholders, we have decided not to disclose the information.

Note: This press release is intended as general information for the press regarding IIF's acquisition and lease of real estate trust

beneficiary interests in real estate in Japan, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment

31

Reference: Definitions of Individual Calculation Formulas

Regarding "NOI yield" and "NOI yield (after depreciation)" referred to "1. Summary of Anticipated Acquisitions" (Note 6) on Page1, please see below.

NOI yield

NOI Yield of the Anticipated Acquisition is calculated as follows. NOI Yield = NOI*÷Anticipated acquisition price **

*The figure used for the calculation of NOI is the first-year net operating income with the DCF method as described in the real estate appraisal report as of November 1, 2019. If special circumstances are expected in the first year, the second or later year net operating income is used. This is the same in "NOI yield (after depreciation)" as shown below.

**Anticipated acquisition price is as set forth in the sale and purchase agreement of real estate or real estate trust beneficiary right, excluding acquisition-related costs, fixed asset tax, urban planning tax and consumption tax. This assumption is the same for other calculations below.

NOI yield (after depreciation)

NOI yield (after depreciation) of the Anticipated Acquisitions is calculated as follow. NOI yield (after depreciation)(NOI - depreciation*) ÷ Anticipated acquisition price

*Depreciation for Anticipated Acquisitions is calculated based on the straight-line method according to useful life in the same way as for IIF's acquired properties in the portfolio.

Reference: Other press releases announced today:

"IIF to Issue New Investment Units and Conduct Secondary Offering of Investment Units"

"Notice Concerning Revision of Forecast of Operating Results and Distributions for the January 2020 (25th) Fiscal Period and Forecasts of Operating Results and Distributions for the July 2020 (26th) and January 2021 (27th) Fiscal Periods"

"Notice Concerning New Debt Financing"

About IIF: Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation ("IIF") is the first J-REIT focused on acquiring and operating both industrial and infrastructure properties in Japanproperties that play a vital role in the Japanese economy, and for which IIF expects to see stable demand in the mid to long term. With respect to industrial properties, IIF intends to invest in a diverse portfolio of properties, including manufacturing and research and development facilities.

Please refer to our website at https://www.iif-reit.com/english/

Contacts: For the further information relating to this press release as well as IIF and its Asset Manager, please feel free to contact Mr.

Hidehiko Ueda (Telephone Number: 81-3-5293-7090), Head of Industrial Division at Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc., asset manager for Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation.

Investor Relations: Telephone Number: 81-3-5293-7091E-mail:iif-3249.ir@mc-ubs.com

This English language release is for informational purposes only, and the Japanese language release should be referred to as the original.

Note: This press release is intended as general information for the press regarding IIF's acquisition and lease of real estate trust

beneficiary interests in real estate in Japan, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment

32

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 06:32:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
