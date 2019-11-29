Japan Exchange : IIF to Acquire and Lease Five Properties in Japan 0 11/29/2019 | 01:36am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields November 29, 2019 To all concerned parties: Investment Corporation Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange Company Code: 3249) Representative: Yasuyuki Kuratsu, Executive Director URL: https://www.iif-reit.com/english/ Asset Management Company Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc. Representative: Katsuji Okamoto, President & CEO Inquiries: Hidehiko Ueda, Head of Industrial Division TEL: +81-3-5293-7091 IIF to Acquire and Lease Five Properties in Japan Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation ("IIF") announced today that Mitsubishi Corp.- UBS Realty Inc., IIF's asset manager (the "Asset Manager"), decided to acquire and lease domestic real estate trust beneficiary rights (the "Anticipated Acquisitions") as outlined below. 1. Summary of Anticipated Acquisitions Anticipated Appraisal NOI yield Property acquisition NOI Anticipated (Note 2) Seller value(Note 5) (after number Property name Location price yield acquisition (Note 3) (million depreci- (Note 1) (million (Note 6) date yen) ation) (Note 6) yen) F-15 IIF Atsugi Manufacturing Atsugi-shi, Japanese June 1, Operating 6,960 6,990 6.0% 4.0% Center (building) Kanagawa 2020 Company F-20 IIF Yokohama Tsuzuki R&D Yokohama-shi, INES March 2, Corporation 5,900 6,350 5.9% 4.9% Center Kanagawa 2020 (Note 4) F-21 IIF Okazaki Manufacturing SPC July 15, Center Okazaki-shi, Aichi 3,930 4,180 4.9% 4.9% (Note 4) 2020 (land with leasehold interest) L-48 IIF Gifu Kakamigahara Kakamigahara-shi, Japanese December 19, Operating 2,343 2,810 5.9% 4.1% Logistics Center Gifu 2019(Note 7) Company L-49 IIF Hiroshima Seifushinto Hiroshima-shi, SPC 6,208 6,870 5.7% 4.1% April 30, Logistics Center Hiroshima 2020 (Note 1) "Property number" classifies properties owned or to be acquired by IIF into three categories, namely, L (logistics facilities), F (manufacturing, research and development facilities) and I (infrastructure facilities). (Note 2) "Property name" indicates the name that IIF will use for each property after the Anticipated Acquisitions. These properties do not have registered names as of the date of this press release. The same shall apply hereinafter. (Note 3) With respect to the properties acquired through a bridge structure, the name of the sellers indicated are the actual seller instead of the name of the bridging entities. If IIF has not obtained the necessary permission from the seller or the bridge seller to disclose its name, it is indicated as a Japanese Operating Company or SPC, according to its nature. The same shall apply hereinafter. (Note 4) IIF Yokohama Tsuzuki R&D Center and IIF Okazaki Manufacturing Center (land with leasehold interest) are acquired through a bridge structure. The bridge seller of IIF Yokohama Tsuzuki R&D Center and IIF Okazaki Manufacturing Center (land with leasehold interest) is the same Japanese operating company. The bridge seller is not an interested party of IIF and the Asset Manager. (Note 5) The appraisal value is based on the figure shown on the appraisal report as of November 1, 2019. IIF Hiroshima Seifushinto Logistics Center is now under construction, and it is assumed that the building is going to be completed in accordance with the basic design as of the date of appraisal report, and the building lease agreement will be concluded and lease will be commenced. (Note 6) For "NOI yield" and "NOI yield (after depreciation)", please refer to "Reference: Definitions of Individual Calculation Formulas" at the end of this press release. (Note 7) If the "Issue Price Determination Date" becomes December 12, 2019, the "Anticipated acquisition date" will be changed to December 20, 2019. If the "Issue Price Determination Date" becomes December 13, 2019, the "Anticipated acquisition date" Note: This press release is intended as general information for the press regarding IIF's acquisition and lease of real estate trust beneficiary interests in real estate in Japan, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment 1 will be changed to December 23, 2019. If the "Issue Price Determination Date" becomes December 16, 2019, the "Anticipated acquisition date" will be changed to December 24, 2019. If the "Issue Price Determination Date" becomes December 17, 2019, the "Anticipated acquisition date" will be changed to December 25, 2019. For details, please refer to "IIF to Issue New Investment Units and Conduct Secondary Offering of Investment Units" announced today. The same shall apply hereinafter. 2. Reason for Acquisitions and Leases IIF decided to acquire the Anticipated Acquisitions based on its judgment that the characteristics of the properties are aligned with IIF's investment strategies, specifically, the acquisition of quality assets that would contribute to increase cash distributions per unit. In deciding whether to acquire the five properties to be acquired, we evaluated the properties in terms of profitability, long-term usability and versatility. Please refer to section "3. Summary of Anticipated Acquisitions and Leases" for the details and reasons for acquisition and lease of the individual properties. With regards to the reasons for the lease of the Anticipated Acquisitions, we are of the view that each tenant of the Anticipated Acquisitions meets the tenant selection criteria set forth in the "Report on the Management Structure and System of the Issuer of REIT Units and Related Parties", released as of October 25, 2019. Note: This press release is intended as general information for the press regarding IIF's acquisition and lease of real estate trust beneficiary interests in real estate in Japan, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment 2 3. Summary of Anticipated Acquisitions and Leases 【IIF Atsugi Manufacturing Center (building)】 Summary of Property Type of asset Trust beneficiary right in Evaluator Daiwa Real Estate Appraisal real estate Co., Ltd. Anticipated June 1, 2020 Evaluation October 29, 2019 acquisition date (Note 1) date Anticipated 6,960 million yen Immediate 0 yen acquisition price Summary of repair cost Appraisal value 6,990 million yen Short-term 0 yen building repair cost structure Appraiser CBRE Japan Long-term 0 yen evaluation repair cost Date of trust June 1, 2020 Repair cost beneficiary rights set for the Trustee Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., forthcoming 0 yen Ltd. 20 years Trust period end June 30, 2030 (annualized average) Location (address) 832-1, Aza Momijiyama, Shimofurusawa, Atsugi-shi, Kanagawa, Japan and others (Note 2) Land area (Note 2) 64,327.54 m2 Zoning (Note 2) Industrial area Building 2-story steel structure with alloy plated steel FAR/building-to-land 200％／60% structure / sheet roof ratio (Note 2) stories Type of Possession Ownership (Note 2) Earthquake PML 8.0％ Completion May 31, 2019 Gross floor 31,387.81 m2 Collateral conditions None area Type of Factory building ・This property is built on leased land with a fixed-term lease agreement in which the lessor is the trustee with respect to the land and the lessee is the seller with respect to the land. ・Part of the subject land is subleased to TEPCO Power Grid, Inc. with no charge for the purpose of setting up a steel tower for power transmission lines, and the seller gives consent to the company to enter into a part of the subject land for the purpose of installing and maintaining power transmission lines, etc. ・IIF concluded an agreement with Ichikoh Industries, Ltd. on the following matters: (i) Ichikoh Industries, Ltd. may make an offer to purchase the subject property and subject building to IIF when three years pass since May 31, 2019 and every three years afterwards, and in such case, IIF shall sell or have the trustee sell the subject property to Ichikoh Industries, Ltd. at a sale and purchase price and other terms agreed with Ichikoh Special notes Industries, Ltd. (ii) IIF must, during the period of the building lease agreement under which the lessee is Ichikoh Industries, Ltd., give prior notification to Ichikoh Industries, Ltd. if it sells or has the trustee sell the subject property to any third party. If Ichikoh Industries, Ltd. offers to purchase the subject property to IIF within 20 days of receipt of such notification, it may have priority on consultations with IIF on a sale and purchase price and other terms for 30 days from such offer, and IIF shall make consultation in good faith. (iii) If IIF or the trustee notifies Ichikoh Industries, Ltd. of an expiry of the building lease agreement under which the lessee is Ichikoh Industries, Ltd., IIF or the trustee must confirm the lessee's willingness to purchase the subject property. If Ichikoh Industries, Ltd. offers to purchase the subject property to IIF, IIF shall sell or have the trustee sell the subject property to Ichikoh Industries, Ltd. at a sale and purchase price and other terms Note: This press release is intended as general information for the press regarding IIF's acquisition and lease of real estate trust beneficiary interests in real estate in Japan, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment 3 agreed with Ichikoh Industries, Ltd. Also, Ichikoh Industries, Ltd. may have priority on consultations on the subject land with IIF on a sale and purchase price and other terms for 30 days from such offer, and IIF shall make consultation in good faith. (Note 1) "Anticipated acquisition date" is the delivery date with regards to the property expected as of today. (Note 2) IIF already owns the land with leasehold interest and is planning to acquire the building on the land. (2) Description of Leases Relating to Anticipated Acquisitions Number Total leased Annual rent area (excluding Tenant(s) of Period of contract Deposit (occupancy consumption tenant(s) rate) tax) Ichikoh Industries, 31,489.37 m2 Not 10 years Not 1 disclosed (from May 31, 2019 disclosed Ltd. (100.0%) (Note) until May 30, 2029) (Note) Revision of rent or termination during the lease period Contract Type: Fixed-term building lease contract Contract Renewal and Revision: ・Rent would consist of fixed and variable rent. ・Fixed rent would not be changed during the lease period under the agreement (the "Lease Period") and the lessor and the lessee cannot increase or decrease rent based on the application of Article 32 of the Land and Building Lease Law. ・Variable rent would be the sum of (i) a difference of the sum of property tax paid or to be paid on the subject land and the subject building (including depreciable property taxes), trust fees payable for the subject land and the subject building, PM fees paid by the owners, etc. of the subject land and the subject building, cost of due diligence including appraisal and ER, the sum of land rent payable during construction of the building and interest on the relevant advances and the sum of amounts scheduled to be paid regarding the expense items as above as of the conclusion of the reservation agreement, and (ii) an amount reasonably specified by the lessor as costs and expenses incurred to acquire the subject land and the subject building, with consumption tax added separately. ・Neither the lessee nor the lessor is permitted to cancel the agreement optionally during the lease period. Others： None (Note) IIF has not obtained the necessary permission from the tenant to disclose this information. Note: This press release is intended as general information for the press regarding IIF's acquisition and lease of real estate trust beneficiary interests in real estate in Japan, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment 4 Reasons for the Acquisition ■Acquisition Highlights Development project based on the identified needs of Ichikoh Industries, Ltd., a major automotive-parts manufacturer, to set up a new manufacturing plant on an off-balance basis

automotive-parts manufacturer, to set up a new manufacturing plant on an off-balance basis Benefits from increased value due to ownership of entire building and land by acquiring the building portion of the first "off-balance sheet development project of a manufacturing plant" by IIF using the IIF's accumulated know-how ■Long-term Usability (Likelihood of Long-term Use by Current Tenant) The new factory of Ichikoh Industries, Ltd., a 116 year-old manufacturer of automotive parts, serves as the base plant for automotive head lamps, the company's main product

year-old manufacturer of automotive parts, serves as the base plant for automotive head lamps, the company's main product The tenant is now transferring production from its existing Isehara manufacturing plant to this property in a phased manner

High degree of continuity backed by a fixed-term building lease contract of 10.0 years (non-cancellable) ■Versatility (Versatility as a Real Estate Asset) ＜Location＞ Situated within an industrial park, where 24/7/365 operation is possible

Located approximately 7.0km from Tomei Expressway Atsugi IC, good access to central of western Tokyo and Kawasaki/Yokohama via National Route 246 ＜Facility＞ Highly versatile building, which can be used as a plant or other type of industrial property, with a floor weight capacity of 1.5t/m 2 (3.0t/m 2 for some portions), effective ceiling height of 5.5-9.5m and pillar intervals of 12m×15-19m Note: This press release is intended as general information for the press regarding IIF's acquisition and lease of real estate trust beneficiary interests in real estate in Japan, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment 5 ＜Worker-friendly facility with highly-versatile specifications＞ 【Manufacturing (assembling area)】 【Cafeteria】 【Office】 ＜Attitude toward strengthening and expanding businesses among manufacturers (medium-term prospects (next 3 years or so)) for domestic business＞ (Source) Japan Bank for International Cooperation "Survey Report on Overseas Business Operations by Japanese Manufacturing Companies Results of the JBIC FY2018 Survey:- Outlook for Japanese Foreign Direct Investment (30th Annual Survey)- November 2018, Strategic Research Department, Corporate Planning Group Japan Bank for International Cooperation" (Note 1) Companies targeted in the survey are: manufacturing companies that have three or more overseas affiliates (including at least one production base) (Note 2) Figures in parentheses placed above bars indicate the number of companies that responded to this question (Note 3) The questionnaire is about prospects for the mid-term (about three years) regarding domestic business and does not necessarily show that the respondents actually strengthen business. Note: This press release is intended as general information for the press regarding IIF's acquisition and lease of real estate trust beneficiary interests in real estate in Japan, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment 6 ■Acquired an important manufacturing plant through a CRE proposal to meet the new facility demand of Ichikoh Industries, Ltd. through an off-balance sheet development scheme, amid a trend of expanding manufacturing plants in Japan CRE Needs Acquisition of land w ith leasehold interest for a new plant in its auto sector, one of Japan's key industries

Construction of a large-scale plant on an off-balance sheet basis CRE Proposal Solution Proposal Plant construction on an off-balance sheet basis byusing a leasing company IIF is currently engaging in an off-balance sheet development project at this property to satisfy the needs of Ichikoh Industries, Ltd., which became a consolidated subsidiary of Valeo Bayen, a major automotive supplier operating in 33 countries. IIF will acquire through a CRE proposal an important manufacturing plant of Ichikoh Industries, Ltd., which produces some of their core products, such as automobile headlights, as a development project. ■Off-balance sheet development scheme enables IIF to expand its portfolio and achieve further external growth IIF acquired IIF Atsugi Manufacturing Center (land with leasehold interest) on April 27, 2018, for an acquisition price of 4,940 million yen, with a stabilized forecast NOI yield (before depreciation) (Note2) of 5.2%, or a stabilized forecast NOI yield (after depreciation) (Note2) of 5.2%. In connection with the offerings, IIF will acquire IIF Atsugi Manufacturing Center (building) developed on IIF Atsugi Manufacturing Center (land with leasehold interest), on June 1, 2020, for an acquisition price of 6,960 million yen, with a stabilized forecast NOI yield (before depreciation) (Note2) of 6.0%, or a stabilized forecast NOI yield (after depreciation) (Note2) of 4.0%. The total anticipated acquisition price of IIF Atsugi Manufacturing Center (land with leasehold interest) and IIF Atsugi Manufacturing Center (building) is 11,900 million yen, and the total appraisal value of IIF Atsugi Manufacturing Center (entire land and building) and IIF Atsugi Manufacturing Center (building) is 12,280 million yen. The appraisal value of the IIF Atsugi Manufacturing Center (land with leasehold interest and building as a whole) as one property is 16,200 million yen. IIF achieved an increase in the value of the property through the development of IIF Atsugi Manufacturing Center (building). Note: This press release is intended as general information for the press regarding IIF's acquisition and lease of real estate trust beneficiary interests in real estate in Japan, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment 7 (Note 1) The appraisal value for the land is based on the figure shown in the appraisal report as of July 31, 2019, and the appraisal value for building with leasehold right and the entire land and building are based on the appraisal report as of November 1, 2019. (Note 2) The NOI yield for the land is calculated by using the first-year net revenue with the DCF method as described in the real estate appraisal report as of July 31, 2019. The NOI yield for the building with leasehold right and entire land and building are calculated by using the first-year net revenue with the DCF method as described in the real estate appraisal report as of November 1, 2019. The NOI yield after depreciation for building with leasehold right and entire land and building are calculated by annualizing the assumed depreciation for the fiscal period ending January 2021. Note: This press release is intended as general information for the press regarding IIF's acquisition and lease of real estate trust beneficiary interests in real estate in Japan, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment 8 【IIF Yokohama Tsuzuki R&D Center】 (1) Summary of Property Type of asset Trust beneficiary right in Evaluator ERI Solution Co., Ltd. real estate Anticipated Evaluation acquisition date March 2, 2020 October 16, 2019 date (Note) Anticipated 5,900 million yen Immediate 0 yen acquisition price Summary of repair cost Short-term Appraisal value 6,350 million yen building 0 yen repair cost structure Appraiser The Tanizawa Sōgō Appraisal evaluation Long-term 590,300,000 yen Co., Ltd. repair cost Date of trust October 31, 2019 Repair cost beneficiary rights set for the Trustee Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, forthcoming 49,190,000 yen Limited 12 years Trust period end October 31, 2029 (annualized average) Location (address) 3-9-2, Ushikubo, Tsuzuki-ku,Yokohama-shi, Kanagawa, Japan Land area 9,809.27 m2 Main building：5-story,1-basement SRC with Zoning Category II residential area Building FAR/building-to-land structure / flat stainless steel sheet roof 200％／60％ Annex building：1-story steel structure with ratio stories alloy plated steel sheet roof Type of Possession Ownership Earthquake PML 6.6％ Completion Main building: March 8, 1991 Annex building: October 31, 2009 Gross floor Main building: 18,043,92 m2 Collateral conditions None area Annex building: 88.50 m2 Type of Main building ： Research center building Annex building：Bathroom ・IIF requested that K.K. Field Partners conduct a soil and environmental survey prior to purchasing this property. According to such survey, we have confirmed that the possibility of soil contamination is low. ・Defects were pointed out in the report on the result of the inspection of fire-safety measures, Special notes and such defects shall be remedied at the responsibility of and at the expense of the seller by the anticipated acquisition date ・As a result of survey on asbestos-containing building materials by EAI Co., Ltd., it is confirmed that asbestos is contained in some exterior finishing coating material and interior finishing coating material. Removal expenses of such asbestos (approximately 360 million yen) are to be recorded as asset retirement obligations by IIF from the fiscal period ending July, 2020 (26th). (Note) "Anticipated acquisition date" is the delivery date with regard to the property expected as of today. Note: This press release is intended as general information for the press regarding IIF's acquisition and lease of real estate trust beneficiary interests in real estate in Japan, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment 9 (2) Description of Leases Relating to Anticipated Acquisitions Number Total leased Annual rent area (excluding Tenant(s) of Period of contract Deposit (occupancy consumption tenant(s) rate) tax) 18,132.42 m2 Not 10 years Not INES Corporation 1 (from October 31, 2019 disclosed （100.0％） disclosed (Note) until October 30, 2029) (Note) Revision of rent or termination during the lease period Contract Type: Fixed-term building lease contract Contract Renewal and Revision: ・The lessee is not permitted to cancel the agreement by October 30, 2024. ・Rent would not be revised as the provisions of Article 32 of the Land and Building Lease Law are not applied to this agreement. Others： • None (Note) IIF has not obtained the necessary permission from the lessee to disclose this information. Reasons for the Acquisition ■Acquisition Highlights Acquisition of a key R&D facility serving as a base for R&D and maintenance of systems for financial institutions and public organizations, through CRE proposal for INES Corporation, a major information system development company listed on first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Location surrounded by R&D facilities within Kohoku New Town in Yokohama, Kanagawa, in which there is a growing need for this type of facilities ■Long-term Usability (Likelihood of Long-term Use by Current Tenant) A key R&D facility in which INES Corporation, a major system development company, has been operating since 1991

The tenant's headquarters' functions are now transferred to this property, as INES Corporation sold its head-office building located in Tokyo

head-office building located in Tokyo High degree of continuity backed by the fixed-term building lease contract of 10 years (non-cancellable period of 5 years) ■Versatility (Versatility as a Real Estate Asset) ＜Location＞ Located within Kohoku New Town in Yokohama, Kanagawa, surrounded by R&D facilities of other companies including Bosch Corporation and Onward, and adjacent to the existing portfolio property IIF Yokohama Tsuzuki Technology Center

Located about 10 minutes by bus from Tama-Plaza Station of the Tokyu Den-en-toshi Line and within approximately a 15-minute walk from Nakagawa Station of the Yokohama Municipal Subway Blue Line ＜Facility＞ Highly regarded from a Business Continuity Plan perspective because of the equipped emergency generators that supply power for 72 hours, and also as disaster-resistant location standing on the firm ground Note: This press release is intended as general information for the press regarding IIF's acquisition and lease of real estate trust beneficiary interests in real estate in Japan, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment 10 ＜Highly-versatile facility located in an area where R&D facilities are concentrated＞ ＜Number of Research Facilities Located (by prefecture) (Top 10) (Sum total from 2014 to 2018)＞ (Source) Prepared by the Asset Manager based on Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry "Survey of Factory Location Trends" Note: This press release is intended as general information for the press regarding IIF's acquisition and lease of real estate trust beneficiary interests in real estate in Japan, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment 11 【IIF Okazaki Manufacturing Center (land with leasehold interest)】 (1) Summary of Property Type of asset Trust beneficiary right in Evaluator -- real estate Anticipated July 15, 2020 Evaluation -- acquisition date (Note 1) date Anticipated 3,930 million yen Immediate -- acquisition price repair cost Appraisal value 4,180 million yen Summary of Short-term -- building repair cost Appraiser The Tanizawa Sōgō Appraisal structure Long-term -- Co., Ltd. evaluation repair cost Date of trust Repair cost beneficiary rights July 15, 2020 for the set(Note 2) forthcoming -- Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Trustee(Note 2) 12 years Banking Corporation (annualized Trust period end(Note 2) July 31, 2030 average) Location (address) 34-6, Aza Okasaku, Makihira-cho,Okazaki-shi, Aichi, Japan and others Land area(Note 3) 42,045.00 m2 Zoning Industrial exclusive area Building FAR/building-to-land 200％／60％ structure / -- ratio stories Type of Possession Ownership Earthquake PML -- Completion -- Gross floor -- Collateral conditions None area Type of -- building ・IIF requested that K.K. Field Partners conduct a soil and environmental survey prior to purchasing this property. According to such survey, while the possibility of soil contamination is relatively low for the entire subject land, soil contamination by oils is found at places around where small quantity hazardous materials are handled, and potential soil contamination by oil is concerned around a warehouse of hazardous materials. However, the survey report states that this subject property is less affected by such soil contamination because of a certain distance from the adjacent plant facilities. Any groundwater is not used for water to drink and anyone does not usually enter into, or only Special notes authorized people are allowed to enter into the place in which oil leak was found, which means measures for exposure control and exposure route blocking stipulated in the Soil Contamination Countermeasures Act are taken, including restraints on use of contaminated groundwater and limitations on opportunities for people to contact contaminated soil. According to the survey report, it is less likely that human health is affected under the current usage conditions. ・The boundary line for the south side of the land of an adjacent property has not been fixed in writing as of today, and IIF plans to conclude a memorandum to fix such boundary before the anticipated acquisition. (Note 1) "Anticipated acquisition date" is the delivery date with regards to the property expected as of today. (Note 2) As of today this property is entrusted to the care of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation as well as the building on this property. However, prior to the IIF's acquisition, this property and the building will be split into the trust beneficiary rights which this property and the building will be the main fiduciary properties respectively, and IIF is to acquire the beneficiary interest which this property will be the main fiduciary property. (Note 3) Planning to change the registration as of the planned acquisition date, and after the completion of the registration the land area will be 42,049.87 m2. Note: This press release is intended as general information for the press regarding IIF's acquisition and lease of real estate trust beneficiary interests in real estate in Japan, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment 12 (2) Description of Leases Relating to Anticipated Acquisitions Number Total leased Annual rent area (excluding Tenant(s) of Period of contract Deposit (occupancy consumption tenant(s) rate) tax) Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and 1 42,049.87 m2 Not 20 years Not Banking Corporation (Note 1) (100.0%) disclosed (from July 15, 2020 disclosed (Note 2) until July 14, 2040) (Note 2) Revision of rent or termination during the lease period Contract type: Leasehold for business purposes Renewal・and Revision: In the event any of the leasehold agreements for the building such as office, manufacturing facility, warehouse, equipments and exteriors on the premises between the lessee and the building lessee (hereinafter all or each of the said lease agreements shall be referred to as the "Building Lease Agreement") is terminated, cancelled, expired, or otherwise terminated (hereinafter the terminated Building Lease Agreement shall be referred to as the "Terminated Agreement") due to reasons not attributable to the lessee during the term of this agreement, and no new building lease agreement is concluded by the date of termination, the rent (hereinafter referred to as the "Rent") shall be reduced by the amount calculated in accordance with the following formula from the date of termination. The same shall apply in the event of any of the above events with respect to the Building Lease Agreement after the reduction of the rent pertaining to the termination agreement. Amount reduced from the Rent = the Rent × the ratio of the rent pertaining to the Terminated Agreement to the total amount of rent (hereinafter referred to as the "Composition Ratio") In the event of any increase or decrease in the rent for any of the building lease agreements (hereinafter referred to as the "Lease Rent"), the Rent shall be increased or decreased by the following formula as from the date of application of the increase or decrease in the Lease Rent in order to reflect the increase or decrease in the Lease Rent. The same shall apply in the event that the above events occur again with respect to the same Building Lease Agreement or different Building Lease Agreement after the increase or decrease of the Lease Rent.

* Rent after increase or decrease = Rent before increase or decrease × (Total amount of the Lease Rent after increase or decrease/Total amount of the Lease Rent before increase or decrease)

* Rent after increase or decrease = Rent before increase or decrease × (Total amount of the Lease Rent after increase or decrease/Total amount of the Lease Rent before increase or decrease) A new building lease agreement (hereinafter referred to as the "Succeeding Building Lease Agreement") is concluded with respect to the subject part of the Terminated Agreement after the reduction of the Rent as set forth above, the lessor shall, after due consultation, determine the Composition Ratio of the Succeeding Building Lease Agreement, and the Rent shall be increased by the amount calculated in accordance with the following formula from the date of commencement of the period during which the Rent accrues under the Succeeding Building Lease Agreement.

* Amount increased of the Rent = Rent (decreased) × Composition Ratio of the Succeeding Building Lease Agreement/Composition Ratio of the Succeeding Building Lease Agreement (100% - Composition Ratio of the Succeeding Building Lease Agreement)

* Amount increased of the Rent = Rent (decreased) × Composition Ratio of the Succeeding Building Lease Agreement/Composition Ratio of the Succeeding Building Lease Agreement (100% - Composition Ratio of the Succeeding Building Lease Agreement) Lessee shall not cancel the agreement if the desired date of cancellation is prior to October 16, 2024. Lessee may cancel the agreement if the desired date of cancellation is on or after October 16, 2024, by giving a written notice at least six months prior to the desired date of cancellation. Others: None (Note 1) The building on the premise is entrusted to the care of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation as a trustee. The tenant will be Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation (different from the lessees of the building). The same shall apply hereinafter. (Note 2) IIF has not obtained the necessary permission from the lessee to disclose this information. Reasons for the Acquisition ■Acquisition Highlights Acquisition of the manufacturing plant (land with leasehold interest) located in Nishi-Mikawa region of Aichi (Note) , the area of unparalleled industry accumulation in Japan around Toyota Motors, and rare industrial specialized area, adjacent to Okazaki-Higashi IC on Shin-Tomei Expressway

located in Nishi-Mikawa region of Aichi , the area of unparalleled industry accumulation in Japan around Toyota Motors, and rare industrial specialized area, adjacent to Okazaki-Higashi IC on Shin-Tomei Expressway Greatly improved convenience of the access to the expressway network after the opening of Shin-Tomei Expressway (Note) "Nishi-Mikawa region" is the following cities in Aichi: Okazaki, Hekinan, Kariya, Anjo, Toyota, Nishio, Chiryu, Takahama, Miyoshi and Kotacho Nukata-gun. The same shall apply hereinafter. Note: This press release is intended as general information for the press regarding IIF's acquisition and lease of real estate trust beneficiary interests in real estate in Japan, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment 13 ■Long-term Usability (Likelihood of Long-term Use by Current Tenant) Major automotive parts manufacturer's key manufacturing plant as the end tenant of the building

High degree of continuity backed by a land lease contract for business purposes of 20 years (non-cancellable period of 4 years and 3 months) ■Versatility (Versatility as a Real Estate Asset) Situated in Okazaki, a city of Aichi, the prefecture with the largest number of large-scale manufacturing plants concentrated in Japan, many of which are auto and automotive-related manufacturers including the Okazaki Plants of Mitsubishi Motors, AISIN AW, Toray and JTEKT

large-scale manufacturing plants concentrated in Japan, many of which are auto and automotive-related manufacturers including the Okazaki Plants of Mitsubishi Motors, AISIN AW, Toray and JTEKT Facility available for 24/7/365 operation, surrounded by a number of plants, within approximately 1.0km from the Okazaki-Higashi IC on the Shin-Tomei Expressway

Okazaki-Higashi IC on the Shin-Tomei Expressway Greatly improved access to the expressway network after the opening of the Shin-Tomei Expressway's section between Hamamatsu Inasa JCT and Toyota-Higashi JCT via the Okazaki-Higashi IC in February 2016, allowing the Shin-Tomei Expressway to function as a bypass of the Tomei Expressway Note: This press release is intended as general information for the press regarding IIF's acquisition and lease of real estate trust beneficiary interests in real estate in Japan, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment 14 ＜Located in an area adjacent to Okazaki-Higashi IC, in which manufacturing plants are concentrated＞ ＜Value of manufactured goods shipments by prefecture (Top 10 prefectures)＞ JPY tn 50 40 30 20 10 0 Aichi Nishi-Mikawa (within Aichi) Kanagawa Osaka Shizuoka Hyogo Saitama Ibaraki Chiba Mie Hiroshima (Source) Prepared by the Asset Manager based on Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry "Census of Manufacture 2018 (2017 Actual)" Note: This press release is intended as general information for the press regarding IIF's acquisition and lease of real estate trust beneficiary interests in real estate in Japan, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment 15 【IIF Gifu Kakamigahara Logistics Center】 (1) Summary of Property Type of asset Trust beneficiary right in Evaluator Tokio Marine & Nichido Risk real estate Consulting Co., Ltd. Anticipated December 19, 2019 Evaluation May 1, 2019 acquisition date (Note1) date Anticipated 2,343 million yen Immediate 0 yen acquisition price repair cost Appraisal value 2,810 million yen Summary of Short-term 0 yen building repair cost Appraiser The Tanizawa Sōgō Appraisal structure Long-term 154,537,000yen Co., Ltd. evaluation repair cost Date of trust Repair cost beneficiary rights set December 19, 2019 for the (Note2) forthcoming 7,726,000yen Trustee Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, 20 years Limited (annualized Trust period end December 31, 2029 average) Location (address) 2-8, Aza Takehaya, Kawashima Takehayamachi, Kakamigahara-shi, Gifu, Japan and others Land area 16,507.23 m2 Zoning Industrial area Building 3-story steel structure with alloy plated steel FAR/building-to-land 200％／60％ structure / sheet roof ratio stories Type of Possession Ownership Earthquake PML 2.8％ Completion February 19, 2019 Gross floor 16,708.51 m2 Collateral conditions None area Type of Warehouse building ・IIF requested that K.K. Field Partners conduct a soil and environmental survey prior to purchasing this property. According to such survey, we have confirmed that the possibility of Special notes soil contamination is low. ・Servitude is established for part of the subject land for the purpose of entering to set up and maintenance the electric lines and foundation of supporter for these lines. (Note1) "Anticipated acquisition date" is the delivery date with regards to the property expected as of today. (Note2) "Date of trust beneficiary rights set" is the same as "Anticipated acquisition date". Note: This press release is intended as general information for the press regarding IIF's acquisition and lease of real estate trust beneficiary interests in real estate in Japan, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment 16 (2) Description of Leases Relating to Anticipated Acquisitions Number Annual rent Total leased area (excluding Tenant(s) of Period of contract Deposit (occupancy rate) consumption tenant(s) tax) The Shibusawa 16,708.51 m2 Not 10 years Not 1 disclosed (from February 28, 2019 disclosed Warehouse Co., Ltd. (100.0%) (Note) until February 28, 2029) (Note) Revision of rent or termination during the lease period Contract Type: Fixed-term building lease contract Contract Renewal and Revision: ・Rent would not be revised as the provisions of Article 32 of the Land and Building Lease Law are not applied to this agreement. ・If the lessee wishes to terminate the lease agreement, provided that such termination date is within five years from February 28, 2019 (the "Delivery Date"), the lessee is entitled to terminate the lease agreement by paying as a penalty an amount equivalent to the sum total of rent from the termination date to the date immediately preceding the 5th anniversary of the Delivery Date. Other: None (Note) IIF has not obtained the necessary permission from the lessee to disclose this information. Reasons for the Acquisition ■Acquisition Highlights BTS-type (Note) development project based on the identified needs of The Shibusawa Warehouse Co., Ltd., a major logistics company, to set up a new facility on an off-balance basis

development project based on the identified needs of The Shibusawa Warehouse Co., Ltd., a major logistics company, to set up a new facility on an off-balance basis The building is developed on an off-balance basis and acquired by IIF upon its completion, in addition to the relevant land

off-balance basis and acquired by IIF upon its completion, in addition to the relevant land Facility functioning as the tenant's important distribution hub covering Gifu and Aichi areas (Note) "BTS-type" logistics facility refers to a facility that has been developed to cater to the needs of specific tenants in terms of its location and equipment. ■Long-term Usability (Likelihood of Long-term Use by Current Tenant) Development project of BTS-type logistics facility that serves as the tenant's important hub in Gifu and Aichi areas

BTS-type logistics facility that serves as the tenant's important hub in Gifu and Aichi areas The tenant will transfer functions of its Nagoya Office into this facility, which can better coordinate with the tenant's existing facility

High degree of continuity backed by the 10-yearfixed-term building lease contract (including the 5-yearnon-cancellable period) ■Versatility (Versatility as a Real Estate Asset) ＜Location＞ Located within approx. 20.0km from central Nagoya, an area with a large number of consumers, the property provides access to extensive areas via the Gifu-Kakamigahara IC (approx. 3.7km) and the Ichinomiya-Kisogawa IC (approx. 4.4km), both on the Tokai-Hokuriku Expressway ＜Facilities＞ Highly versatile logistics facility with floor weight capacity of 1.5t/m 2 , effective ceiling height of 5.5m and pillar intervals of 10.5m×9.5m

, effective ceiling height of 5.5m and pillar intervals of 10.5m×9.5m Ample truck yard and parking lots for employees Note: This press release is intended as general information for the press regarding IIF's acquisition and lease of real estate trust beneficiary interests in real estate in Japan, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment 17 ＜Versatile property with high specifications＞ Pillar intervals: 10.5m×9.5m Effective ceiling height: 5.5m Floor weight capacity ： 1.5t/㎡ ＜Location adjacent to IIF Gifu Kakamigahara Manufacturing Center (land with leasehold interest) acquired in July 2019＞ Note: This press release is intended as general information for the press regarding IIF's acquisition and lease of real estate trust beneficiary interests in real estate in Japan, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment 18 【IIF Hiroshima Seifushinto Logistics Center】 (1) Summary of Property Type of asset Trust beneficiary right in Evaluator ERI Solution Co., Ltd. real estate Anticipated April 30, 2020 Evaluation October 15, 2019 acquisition date (Note 1) date Anticipated 6,208 million yen Immediate 0 yen acquisition price repair cost Summary of Appraisal value 6,870 million yen Short-term 18,040,000 yen building repair cost structure Appraiser The Tanizawa Sōgō Appraisal Long-term 302,080,000 yen evaluation Co., Ltd. repair cost Date of trust To be determined Repair cost beneficiary rights set for the Trustee To be determined forthcoming 16,000,000 yen 20 years Trust period end To be determined (annualized average) Location (address) 2-8005-4, Tomominami, Asaminami-ku,Hiroshima-shi, Hiroshima, Japan and others Land area 24,312.00 m2 Industrial area, Category I Zoning residential area, Building Urbanization control area structure / Steel structure (Planned) stories FAR/building-to-land 200％／60％ (Note 3) ratio(Note 2) Type of Possession Ownership Earthquake PML 1.2％ Completion April 30, 2020 (Planned) (Note 3) Gross floor 40,560.44 m2(Planned) (Note 3) area Collateral conditions None Type of building Warehouse (Planned) (Note 3) ・IIF requested that K.K. Field Partners conduct a soil and environmental survey prior to Special notes purchasing this property. According to such survey, we have confirmed that the possibility of soil contamination is low. (Note 1) "Anticipated acquisition date" is the delivery date with regards to the property expected as of today. (Note 2) The FAR and building-to-land ratio of the industrial area where the building of the property is to be located, are 200% and 60% respectively. For the Category I residential area, the FAR and building-to-land ratio are 200% and 60% respectively, and for the Urbanization control area, the FAR and building-to-land ratio are 100% and 50% respectively. (Note 3) "Building structure / stories", "Completion", "Gross floor area" and "Type of building" are planned as of the date of this document and subject to change as this property is under construction and not yet completed. (2) Description of Leases Relating to Anticipated Acquisitions(Note 1) Number Annual rent Total leased area (excluding Tenant(s) of Period of contract Deposit (occupancy rate) consumption tenant(s) tax) 28,986.25 m2 Not 20 years Not Nest Logistics K.K. 1 disclosed (from April 30, 2020 disclosed (100.0%) (Note 2) until April 29, 2040) (Note 2) Note: This press release is intended as general information for the press regarding IIF's acquisition and lease of real estate trust beneficiary interests in real estate in Japan, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment 19 Revision of rent or termination during the lease period Contract Type: Fixed-term building lease contract （scheduled） Contract Renewal and Revision: ・Rent would not be revised as the provisions of Article 32 of the Land and Building Lease Law are not applied to this agreement. ・Neither the lessee nor the lessor is permitted to terminate or cancel the agreement before expiry. Other: None (Note 1) A Fixed-term building lease contract agreement will be concluded between the seller and Nest Logistics K.K. after completion of construction works of this property based on the agreement between the two parties, and IIF will succeed the contractual status of the lessor when acquiring this property. Thus, the title and provisions of the Fixed-term building lease contract agreement that will be effective as of the IIF's scheduled acquisition of this property are stated as above. The provisions may be changed later as the building of this property is under construction and not yet completed as of the date of this document. (Note 2) IIF has not obtained the necessary permission from the lessee to disclose this information. Reasons for the Acquisition ■Acquisition Highlights Development project based on the identified needs of Nest Logistics K.K., a locally-based 3PL (Note) company for logistics base and asset divestment needs of the landowner

locally-based 3PL company for logistics base and asset divestment needs of the landowner Rare and versatile logistics facility located in an area with traffic convenience for broad distribution, within approx. 3.0km and 5.0km from Hiroshima Seifushinto IC on Hiroshima Expressway and Itsukaichi IC on Sanyo Expressway, respectively (Note) "3PL (third party logistics)" is a company's use of third party businesses to outsource elements of such company's distribution and fulfillment services. ■Long-term Usability (Likelihood of Long-term Use by Current Tenant) Continuity backed by a 20-yearfixed-term building lease contract (non-cancellable) （ Note ）

20-yearfixed-term building lease contract (non-cancellable) The facility is to be completed in April 2020, and is planned to be used as the tenant's distribution hub covering the extensive area of Chugoku Region, connecting the two major cities Osaka and Fukuoka (Note) After the completion of the building, the seller and Nest Logistics K.K. plan to conclude a fixed-term building lease contract and IIF will succeed to the position of lessor under such contract. ■Versatility (Versatility as a Real Estate Asset) ＜Location＞ • Located at a rare site with good access to the Hiroshima urban areas, within approx. 3.0km and 5.0km from Hiroshima Seifushinto IC on Hiroshima Expressway and Itsukaichi IC on Sanyo Expressway respectively • Located in an industrial area adjacent to the housing complex Central City COCORO housing complex, enhancing its competitiveness in securing a workforce ＜Facilities＞ High-spec logistics facility with strong versatility as seen in floor weight capacity of 1.5t/m 2 , effective ceiling height of 5.5m or more and pillar intervals of 11.5m×8.8m, and equipped with 284 rooftop car parking lots, office and worksite cafeteria that help the tenant realize a good working environment and commuting convenience Note: This press release is intended as general information for the press regarding IIF's acquisition and lease of real estate trust beneficiary interests in real estate in Japan, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment 20 ＜Located in an industrial area adjacent to the Central City COCORO housing complex＞ ＜Chugoku Region GPD (nominal)＞ JPY tn 14 12 10 8 6 4 2 0 Hiroshima Okayama Yamaguchi Shimane Tottori （Source) Prepared by the Asset Manager based on Cabinet Office, Economic and Social Research Institute, "2015 Gross Prefectural Domestic Product" Note: This press release is intended as general information for the press regarding IIF's acquisition and lease of real estate trust beneficiary interests in real estate in Japan, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment 21 Prop- Confirmation and erty Designer(Note) Structure designer(Note) Constructor(Note) Property name Inspection num- Organization (Note) ber IIF Atsugi Manufacturing Daiwa House Industry Co., Daiwa House Industry Co., Daiwa House Industry Co., F-15 Ltd. Tokyo First-class Ltd. Tokyo First-class Japan ERI Co., Ltd. Center (building) Architect Office Architect Office Ltd. Tokyo Head Office F-20 IIF Yokohama Tsuzuki Yamashita Sekkei Inc. Yamashita Sekkei Inc. Takenaka Corporation Yokohama City R&D Center building official IIF Gifu Kakamigahara Daiwa House Industry Co., Daiwa House Industry Co., Daiwa House Industry Co., L-48 Ltd. Gifu Branch First-class Ltd. Chubu Construction Japan ERI Co., Ltd. Logistics Center Architect Office First-class Architect Office Ltd. Gifu Branch L-49 IIF Hiroshima Seifushinto Penta-Ocean Construction Penta-Ocean Construction Penta-Ocean Construction Bureau Veritas Logistics Center Co., Ltd Chugoku Branch Co., Ltd Chugoku Branch Co., Ltd Chugoku Branch Japan First-class Architect Office First-class Architect Office Designer/Structure designer/Constructor/Confirmation and Inspection Organization for Anticipated Acquisitions (Note) Each name of the designer, structure designer, constructor, and confirmation and inspection organization above, except for IIF Hiroshima Seifushinto Logistics Center, refers to the name at the time of obtainment of the certificate of inspection upon completion of the relevant property or trust property or when such property was a newly constructed or extended. As IIF Hiroshima Seifushinto Logistics Center is under construction and not yet completed as of the date of this document, the name used when the certification of confirmation was obtained is indicated above. Note: This press release is intended as general information for the press regarding IIF's acquisition and lease of real estate trust beneficiary interests in real estate in Japan, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment 22 4. Profile of Seller 1. IIF Atsugi Manufacturing Center (building) Although the seller is a Japanese operating company, the seller's profile cannot be disclosed as we have not obtained consent from the seller with respect to disclosure. There are no capital, personal or business relationships to note between IIF / the Asset Manager and the seller, and there are no capital, personal or business relationships to note between interested parties and affiliated companies of IIF / the Asset Manager and those of the seller. None of the seller, its interested parties or its affiliated companies falls under the category of related parties of IIF / the Asset Manager. 2. IIF Yokohama Tsuzuki R&D Center Although the seller is a Japanese operating company, the seller's (the bridge seller's) profile cannot be disclosed as we have not obtained consent from the seller with respect to disclosure. There are no capital, personal or business relationships to note between IIF / the Asset Manager and the seller, and there are no capital, personal or business relationships to note between interested parties and affiliated companies of IIF / the Asset Manager and those of the seller. None of the seller, its interested parties or its affiliated companies falls under the category of related parties of IIF / the Asset Manager. 3. IIF Okazaki Manufacturing Center (land with leasehold interest) Although the seller is a Japanese operating company, the seller's (the bridge seller's) profile cannot be disclosed as we have not obtained consent from the seller with respect to disclosure. There are no capital, personal or business relationships to note between IIF / the Asset Manager and the seller, and there are no capital, personal or business relationships to note between interested parties and affiliated companies of IIF / the Asset Manager and those of the seller. None of the seller, its interested parties or its affiliated companies falls under the category of related parties of IIF / the Asset Manager. 4. IIF Gifu Kakamigahara Logistics Center Although the seller is a Japanese operating company, the seller's profile cannot be disclosed as we have not obtained consent from the seller with respect to disclosure. There are no capital, personal or business relationships to note between IIF / the Asset Manager and the seller, and there are no capital, personal or business relationships to note between interested parties and affiliated companies of IIF / the Asset Manager and those of the seller. None of the seller, its interested parties or its affiliated companies falls under the category of related parties of IIF / the Asset Manager. 5. IIF Hiroshima Seifushinto Logistics Center Although the seller is a SPC in Japan, the seller's profile cannot be disclosed as we have not obtained consent from the seller with respect to disclosure. There are no capital, personal or business relationships to note between IIF / the Asset Manager and the seller, and there are no capital, personal or business relationships to note between interested parties and affiliated companies of IIF / the Asset Manager and those of the seller. None of the seller, its interested parties or its affiliated companies falls under the category of related parties of IIF / the Asset Manager. 5. Profile of Buyer, etc. With respect to the Anticipated Acquisitions, there are no acquisitions from sellers with whom IIF/the Asset Manager have special conflicting interests. Note: This press release is intended as general information for the press regarding IIF's acquisition and lease of real estate trust beneficiary interests in real estate in Japan, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment 23 6. Matters relating to Forward Commitment Contracts Anticipated Acquisitions that fall under a Forward Commitment Contract The sale and purchase agreement concerning IIF Atsugi Manufacturing Center (building), IIF Yokohama Tsuzuki R&D Center, IIF Okazaki Manufacturing Center (land with leasehold interest) and IIF Hiroshima Seifushinto Logistics Center falls within the definition of forward commitment contract, etc. (Note) as stipulated in the Comprehensive Guidelines for Supervision of Financial Instruments Business Operators, etc. (Note) A forward commitment contract is defined as any sale and purchase agreement or other type of agreement that is signed a month or more in advance of the actual date of the settlement or delivery pursuant to the agreement. The same shall apply hereinafter. Effect on IIF's Financial Condition due to any Failure of IIF to comply with a Forward Commitment Contract, etc.

With regard to the sale and purchase agreement concerning IIF Atsugi Manufacturing Center ( building ), IIF Yokohama Tsuzuki R&D Center, IIF Okazaki Manufacturing Center ( land with leasehold interest ) and IIF Hiroshima Seifushinto Logistics Center, if there is a violation of the agreed terms of sales and purchase agreement, or a breach of representations and warrantees by IIF, and if the sale and purchase agreement is cancelled as a result of such violations, IIF shall pay an amount equivalent to 20% of the total purchase price (excluding an amount equivalent to building consumption taxes in the sale and purchase agreement concerning IIF Atsugi Manufacturing Center ( building ), IIF Yokohama Tsuzuki R&D Center) to the seller as a penalty. However, IIF will be obliged to pay the purchase price if only when IIF has completed fundraising (including but not limited to, borrowing or equity finance) necessary for the payment of the purchase price under the sale and purchase agreement concerning IIF Atsugi Manufacturing Center ( building ), IIF Yokohama Tsuzuki R&D Center, IIF Okazaki Manufacturing Center ( land with leasehold interest ) and IIF Hiroshima Seifushinto Logistics Center. 7. Means of Payment The Anticipated Acquisitions will be financed by issuance of new investment units, new loans and through cash reserves. Please refer to "IIF to Issue New Investment Units and Conduct Secondary Offering of Investment Units" and "Notice Concerning New Debt Financing" announced today. IIF plans to conduct a lump-sum settlement upon delivery for all Anticipated Acquisitions. Note: This press release is intended as general information for the press regarding IIF's acquisition and lease of real estate trust beneficiary interests in real estate in Japan, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment 24 8. Date of Acquisitions Execution date of Anticipated date of Property name acquisition Anticipated payment date delivery of property agreement IIF Atsugi Manufacturing Center (building) November 29, 2019 June 1, 2020 June 1, 2020 IIF Yokohama Tsuzuki R&D Center November 29, 2019 March 2, 2020 March 2, 2020 IIF Okazaki Manufacturing Center November 29, 2019 July 15, 2020 July 15, 2020 (land with leasehold interest) IIF Gifu Kakamigahara Logistics Center November 29, 2019 December 19, 2019(Note) December 19, 2019(Note) IIF Hiroshima Seifushinto Logistics Center November 29, 2019 April 30, 2020 April 30, 2020 (Note) If the "Issue Price Determination Date" becomes December 12, 2019, the "Anticipated payment date" and the "Anticipated date of delivery of property" will be changed to December 20, 2019. If the "Issue Price Determination Date" becomes December 13, 2019, the "Anticipated payment date" and the "Anticipated date of delivery of property" will be changed to December 23, 2019. If the "Issue Price Determination Date" becomes December 16, 2019, the "Anticipated payment date" and the "Anticipated date of delivery of property" will be changed to December 24, 2019, If the "Issue Price Determination Date" becomes December 17, 2019, the "Anticipated payment date" and the "Anticipated date of delivery of property" will be changed to December 25, 2019. 9. Future Outlook of IIF Please refer to the "Notice Concerning Revision of Forecast of Operating Results and Distributions for the January 2020 (25th) Fiscal Period and Forecasts of Operating Results and Distributions for the July 2020 (26th) and January 2021 (27th) Fiscal Periods" announced today for the forecast of IIF's operating performance for the 25th fiscal period ending in January 2020 (August 1, 2019 - January 31, 2020), the 26th fiscal period ending in July 2020 (February 1, 2020 - July 31, 2020) and the 27th fiscal period ending in January 2021 (August 1, 2020 - January 31, 2021). Note: This press release is intended as general information for the press regarding IIF's acquisition and lease of real estate trust beneficiary interests in real estate in Japan, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment 25 10. Summary of Appraisal Report (1) IIF Atsugi Manufacturing Center (building) Appraiser CBRE Japan Appraisal value 6,990 million yen Appraisal value as of: November 1, 2019 (Note) IIF already owns the land with leasehold interest and is planning to acquire the building on the land in the offerings. Item Value Notes Indicated value by income approach 6,990million yen Adopted an appraisal by using Inwood method due to the acquisition of only the building. DC method by the Inwood 6,920million yen Since the property is a fixed-term building lease method contract, compound annuity interest rate is adopted based on standard net income, discount rate and fixed revenue (the Inwood method). Operating income Not disclosed Effective gross income Not disclosed Loss from vacancy Not disclosed Operating expenses Not disclosed Maintenance and Not disclosed management fee Utility cost Not disclosed (Note) Repair expenses Not disclosed Property management Not disclosed fee Leasing cost Not disclosed Property tax Not disclosed Insurance premium Not disclosed Other expenses Not disclosed Net operating income 417million yen Operating profit from 2million yen lump-sum payments Capital expenditures 0million yen Net income 420million yen The capitalization rate was determined by a thorough analysis of yields of comparable Capitalization rate of transactions and surveys conducted amongst 4.0% investors on expected yields, while taking into Inwood method account the characteristics of the property, including its location, age, use and the fact that it is a leasehold. DCF method 6,990million yen Discount rate 4.0% The terminal capitalization rate is not adopted Terminal capitalization ⁻ as it is assumed based on the fixed-term business land lease agreement that the land will rate be returned as a vacant site after the expiry of the lease term. Indicated Value based on cost approach 9,060million yen Other matters that the appraisal firm None considered upon conducting the appraisal (Note) As the disclosure of this information may negatively affect IIF's competitiveness and work to the detriment of unitholders, we have decided not to disclose the information. Note: This press release is intended as general information for the press regarding IIF's acquisition and lease of real estate trust beneficiary interests in real estate in Japan, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment 26 (2) IIF Atsugi Manufacturing Center (entire land and building) Appraiser CBRE Japan Appraisal value 16,200 million yen Appraisal value as of: November 1, 2019 (Note) This is the appraisal value of the entire land and building as of November 1, 2019. Item Value Notes Indicated value by income approach 16,200 million yen DC method 16,300 million yen Operating income Not disclosed Effective gross income Not disclosed Loss from vacancy Not disclosed Operating expenses Not disclosed Maintenance and Not disclosed management fee Utility cost Not disclosed (Note) Repair expenses Not disclosed Property management Not disclosed fee Leasing cost Not disclosed Property tax Not disclosed Insurance premium Not disclosed Other expenses Not disclosed Net operating income 681 million yen Operating profit from 5 million yen lump-sum payments Capital expenditures 0 million yen Net income 686 million yen Capitalization rate 4.2% DCF method 16,200 million yen Discount rate 3.9% Terminal capitalization 4.3% rate Indicated Value based on cost approach 16,600 million yen Proportion of land 56.7% Proportion of building 43.3% Other matters that the appraisal firm considered upon conducting the None appraisal (Note) As the disclosure of this information may negatively affect IIF's competitiveness and work to the detriment of unitholders, we have decided not to disclose the information. Note: This press release is intended as general information for the press regarding IIF's acquisition and lease of real estate trust beneficiary interests in real estate in Japan, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment 27 (3) IIF Yokohama Tsuzuki R&D Center Appraiser The Tanizawa Sōgō Appraisal Co., Ltd. Appraisal value 6,350 million yen Appraisal value as of: November 1, 2019 Item Value Notes Indicated value by income approach 6,350 million yen DC method 6,410 million yen Operating income Not disclosed Effective gross income Not disclosed Loss from vacancy Not disclosed Operating expenses Not disclosed Maintenance and Not disclosed management fee Utility cost Not disclosed (Note) Repair expenses Not disclosed Property management Not disclosed fee Leasing cost Not disclosed Not disclosed Property tax Insurance premium Not disclosed Other expenses Not disclosed Net operating income 347 million yen Operating profit from 2 million yen lump-sum payments Capital expenditures 54 million yen Net income 294 million yen Capitalization rate 4.6% DCF method 6,330 million yen 4.5% (1st year to 5th year) Discount rate 4.6% (6th year to 10th year) 4.7% (11th year onwards) Terminal capitalization 4.8% rate Indicated Value based on cost approach 6,210 million yen Proportion of land 69.8% Proportion of building 30.2% Other matters that the appraisal firm considered upon conducting the None appraisal (Note) As the disclosure of this information may negatively affect IIF's competitiveness and work to the detriment of unitholders, we have decided not to disclose the information. Note: This press release is intended as general information for the press regarding IIF's acquisition and lease of real estate trust beneficiary interests in real estate in Japan, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment 28 (4) IIF Okazaki Manufacturing Center (land with leasehold interest) Appraiser The Tanizawa Sōgō Appraisal Co., Ltd. Appraisal value 4,180 million yen Appraisal value as of: November 1, 2019 Item Value Notes Indicated value by income approach 4,180 million yen Adopted the appraisal by the DCF method due DCF method 4,180 million yen to the acquisition of only land with leasehold interest. 4.4% Discount rate (1st year to 5th year) 4.5% (6th year onwards) The terminal capitalization rate is not adopted as it is assumed based on the business land lease Terminal capitalization 4.5% agreement that the land will be returned as a rate vacant site after the expiry of the lease term. The discount rate for the terminal value is indicated instead. Other matters that the appraisal firm None considered upon conducting the appraisal (Note) As the disclosure of this information may negatively affect IIF's competitiveness and work to the detriment of unitholders, we have decided not to disclose the information. Note: This press release is intended as general information for the press regarding IIF's acquisition and lease of real estate trust beneficiary interests in real estate in Japan, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment 29 (5) IIF Gifu Kakamigahara Logistics Center Appraiser The Tanizawa Sōgō Appraisal Co., Ltd. Appraisal value 2,810 million yen Appraisal value as of: November 1, 2019 Item Value Notes Indicated value by income approach 2,810 million yen DC method 2,820 million yen Operating income Not disclosed Effective gross income Not disclosed Loss from vacancy Not disclosed Operating expenses Not disclosed Maintenance and Not disclosed management fee Utility cost Not disclosed (Note) Repair expenses Not disclosed Property management Not disclosed fee Leasing cost Not disclosed Property tax Not disclosed Insurance premium Not disclosed Other expenses Not disclosed Net operating income 138 million yen Operating profit from 0 million yen lump-sum payments Capital expenditures 4 million yen Net income 135 million yen Capitalization rate 4.8% DCF method 2,810 million yen 4.7% (1st year to 4th year) Discount rate 4.8% (5th year to 9th year 4.9% (10th year onwards) Terminal capitalization 5.0% rate Indicated Value based on cost approach 2,890 million yen Proportion of land 44.6% Proportion of building 55.4% Other matters that the appraisal firm considered upon conducting the None appraisal (Note) As the disclosure of this information may negatively affect IIF's competitiveness and work to the detriment of unitholders, we have decided not to disclose the information. Note: This press release is intended as general information for the press regarding IIF's acquisition and lease of real estate trust beneficiary interests in real estate in Japan, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment 30 (6) IIF Hiroshima Seifushinto Logistics Center Appraiser The Tanizawa Sōgō Appraisal Co., Ltd. Appraisal value 6,870 million yen Appraisal value as of: November 1, 2019 Item Value Notes Indicated value by income approach 6,870 million yen DC method 7,080 million yen Operating income Not disclosed Effective gross income Not disclosed Loss from vacancy Not disclosed Operating expenses Not disclosed Maintenance and Not disclosed management fee Utility cost Not disclosed (Note) Repair expenses Not disclosed Property management Not disclosed fee Leasing cost Not disclosed Property tax Not disclosed Insurance premium Not disclosed Other expenses Not disclosed Net operating income 353 million yen Operating profit from 3 million yen lump-sum payments 10 million yen Capital expenditures Net income 347 million yen Capitalization rate 4.9% DCF method 6,780 million yen Discount rate 4.8% Terminal capitalization 5.1% rate Indicated Value based on cost approach 6,870 million yen Proportion of land 29.7% Proportion of building 70.3% Other matters that the appraisal firm considered upon conducting the None appraisal (Note) As the disclosure of this information may negatively affect IIF's competitiveness and work to the detriment of unitholders, we have decided not to disclose the information. Note: This press release is intended as general information for the press regarding IIF's acquisition and lease of real estate trust beneficiary interests in real estate in Japan, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment 31 Reference: Definitions of Individual Calculation Formulas Regarding "NOI yield" and "NOI yield (after depreciation)" referred to "1. Summary of Anticipated Acquisitions" (Note 6) on Page1, please see below. 【NOI yield】 NOI Yield of the Anticipated Acquisition is calculated as follows. NOI Yield = NOI*÷Anticipated acquisition price ** *The figure used for the calculation of NOI is the first-year net operating income with the DCF method as described in the real estate appraisal report as of November 1, 2019. If special circumstances are expected in the first year, the second or later year net operating income is used. This is the same in "NOI yield (after depreciation)" as shown below. **Anticipated acquisition price is as set forth in the sale and purchase agreement of real estate or real estate trust beneficiary right, excluding acquisition-related costs, fixed asset tax, urban planning tax and consumption tax. This assumption is the same for other calculations below. 【NOI yield (after depreciation)】 NOI yield (after depreciation) of the Anticipated Acquisitions is calculated as follow. NOI yield (after depreciation)＝(NOI - depreciation*) ÷ Anticipated acquisition price *Depreciation for Anticipated Acquisitions is calculated based on the straight-line method according to useful life in the same way as for IIF's acquired properties in the portfolio. Reference: Other press releases announced today: "IIF to Issue New Investment Units and Conduct Secondary Offering of Investment Units" "Notice Concerning Revision of Forecast of Operating Results and Distributions for the January 2020 (25th) Fiscal Period and Forecasts of Operating Results and Distributions for the July 2020 (26th) and January 2021 (27th) Fiscal Periods" "Notice Concerning New Debt Financing" About IIF: Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation ("IIF") is the first J-REIT focused on acquiring and operating both industrial and infrastructure properties in Japan－properties that play a vital role in the Japanese economy, and for which IIF expects to see stable demand in the mid to long term. With respect to industrial properties, IIF intends to invest in a diverse portfolio of properties, including manufacturing and research and development facilities. Please refer to our website at https://www.iif-reit.com/english/ Contacts: For the further information relating to this press release as well as IIF and its Asset Manager, please feel free to contact Mr. Hidehiko Ueda (Telephone Number: 81-3-5293-7090), Head of Industrial Division at Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc., asset manager for Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation. Investor Relations: Telephone Number: 81-3-5293-7091E-mail:iif-3249.ir@mc-ubs.com This English language release is for informational purposes only, and the Japanese language release should be referred to as the original. Note: This press release is intended as general information for the press regarding IIF's acquisition and lease of real estate trust beneficiary interests in real estate in Japan, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment 32 Attachments Original document

