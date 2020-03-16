|
Japan Exchange : Ichigo Hotel January 2020 Fiscal Period Corporate Presentation
03/16/2020 | 02:37am EDT
Ichigo Hotel (3463)
Ichigo Hotel January 2020 Fiscal Period
Corporate Presentation
March 16, 2020
Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (3463) Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.
Make The World
More Sustainable
January 2020 Results
-
January 2020 Highlights
-
January 2020 Earnings Breakdown
-
Operating Results Down YOY on Drop in Inbound Tourism
-
RevPAR Down in All Areas, Particularly Osaka and Kyoto
-
Continuing Strong Demand for Business Hotels
-
Highly Accretive Asset Sales
Actions to Drive Earnings Growth
-
Achieving Organic Growth at Contract Renewals
-
Operator Change to Generate Higher Earnings
-
Value-AddCapex to Generate Higher Earnings (1)
-
Value-AddCapex to Generate Higher Earnings (2)
-
Acquisition: HOTEL EMIT SHIBUYA
Acquisition: Washington Hotel Plaza Shimonoseki Eki Nishi
-
Highly-Stable,Diversified Hotel Portfolio
-
Lease Details
-
Portfolio Growth Opportunity via Ichigo Sponsor Support
-
Launch of Ichigo J.League Shareholder Program
July 2020 and January 2021 Forecasts
-
July 2020 Forecast
-
January 2021 Forecast
Ichigo's Commitment to ESG
-
Ichigo Sustainability Policy
-
Ichigo ESG - Environmental
-
Ichigo ESG - Social
-
Ichigo ESG - Governance
Appendices
-
Hotel Market Environment
-
Portfolio Details
-
Loan Details & Shareholder Composition
-
Growth Roadmap, Sponsor, Shareholder Alignment
|
|
5
|
|
6
January 2020 Highlights
ResultsDetails
Net Income
Asset Sales
RevPAR
NOI
FFO
Dividend
NAV
JPY 2,130M
+JPY 731M (+52.3%) YOY
2 Hotels (Kyoto & Naha)
(Total Sale Price: JPY 9.79B)
JPY 6,630 (12 variable rent hotels)
-JPY 1,066 (-13.9%) YOY
JPY 1.44B
-JPY 136M (-8.6%) YOY
JPY 2,129
-JPY 1,926 (-47.5%) YOY
JPY 8,356
+JPY 2,869 (+52.3%) YOY
JPY 140,839
-JPY 5,741 (-3.9% vs. previous period)
-
Record earnings due to gains on asset sales
-
Both hotels sold at prices significantly exceeding both book value & third-party appraisal value
-
RevPAR down due to significant drop in Korean tourists and impact of coronavirus
-
NOI down on asset sales and lower variable rents
-
FFO down on lower NOI
-
+JPY 3,656 (+77.8%) vs. forecast
-
Unrealized gains down due to 2 asset sales
-
100% of gains on sales (significantly above unrealized gains) paid out as dividend
FFO (Funds from Operations) = (Net Income + Depreciation + Amortization of Expenses Related to REIT Establishment + Amortization of Share Issuance Expenses
-
Loss on Disposal of Fixed Assets + Accrued Asset Disposal Costs +/- Losses/Gains on Sales +/- Extraordinary Losses/Gains) / Number of Shares Outstanding NAV = BPS + Unrealized Capital Gains per Share
|
|
7
January 2020 Earnings Breakdown
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(JPY million)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jan 2019
|
|
Jan 2020
|
|
Forecast (B)
|
|
vs. Forecast
|
|
Major Variation Factors (vs. Forecast)
|
|
|
Actual
|
|
Actual (A)
|
|
|
(A)-(B)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Revenue
|
2,439
|
|
3,561
|
2,383
|
+1,177
|
|
|
Variable Rent
|
701
|
|
564
|
665
|
-101
|
|
Above forecast: 2 hotels; Below forecast: 10 hotels
|
Fixed Rent
|
984
|
|
993
|
989
|
+3
|
|
Increase due to revised lease (Naha): +3
|
Other (Gains on Sales, etc.)
|
753
|
|
2,003
|
727
|
+1,275
|
|
Increase in gains on sales due to sale of
|
|
|
Nest Hotel Naha +1,274
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Expenses
|
866
|
|
1,226
|
980
|
+245
|
|
Increase in AM fee: +218; Increase in consumption tax: +35
|
Repair & Maintenance
|
16
|
|
26
|
27
|
|
-
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
308
|
|
352
|
354
|
-2
|
|
|
Operating Profit
|
1,573
|
|
2,334
|
1,402
|
+931
|
|
|
Recurring Profit
|
1,399
|
|
2,132
|
1,199
|
+932
|
|
|
Net Income
|
1,398
|
|
2,130
|
1,198
|
+931
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend
|
|
JPY 5,487
|
|
JPY 8,356
|
|
JPY 4,700
|
|
+JPY 3,656
|
|
+77.8% vs. forecast
|
|
|
|
|
|
+52.3% (+JPY 2,869) YOY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FFO
|
|
JPY 4,055
|
|
JPY 2,129
|
|
JPY 3,494
|
|
-JPY 1,365
|
|
|
NOI
|
1,574
|
|
1,438
|
1,538
|
-100
|
|
|
Post-Depreciation NOI
|
1,266
|
|
1,086
|
1,183
|
-97
|
|
|
Capex
|
321
|
|
257
|
363
|
-106
|
|
Effective cost controls
|
Book Value
|
51,299
|
|
47,549
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
Operating Results Down YOY on Drop in Inbound Tourism
Variable Rent Hotels (12 Hotels)
|
|
|
|
Aug 1, 2018
|
|
Aug 1, 2019
|
|
Difference
|
|
YOY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Jan 31, 2019
|
|
- Jan 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Room Revenue (JPY M)
|
2,780
|
|
2,405
|
-375
|
|
-13.5%
|
|
Total Revenue (JPY M)
|
3,234
|
|
2,822
|
-411
|
|
-12.7%
|
|
RevPAR (JPY)
|
7,696
|
|
6,630
|
-1,066
|
|
-13.9%
|
|
Occupancy
|
90.9%
|
|
85.4%
|
-5.4%
|
|
-6.0%
|
|
ADR (JPY)
|
8,468
|
|
7,760
|
-708
|
|
-8.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Portfolio (19 Hotels)
|
|
|
|
Aug 1, 2018
|
|
Aug 1, 2019
|
|
Difference
|
|
|
YOY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Jan 31, 2019
|
|
- Jan 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Room Revenue (JPY M)
|
4,152
|
|
3,714
|
|
|
-438
|
|
-10.6%
|
|
Total Revenue (JPY M)
|
4,646
|
|
4,168
|
|
|
-477
|
|
-10.3%
|
|
RevPAR (JPY)
|
7,134
|
|
6,364
|
|
|
-770
|
|
-10.8%
|
|
Occupancy
|
88.9%
|
|
84.5%
|
|
|
-4.4%
|
|
-4.9%
|
|
ADR (JPY)
|
8,026
|
|
7,530
|
|
|
-496
|
|
-6.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Excludes Hotel Wing International Kobe Shin Nagata Ekimae, Valie Hotel Hiroshima, Hotel Vista Premio Kyoto (sold on October 31, 2019), and Grandpark-Inn Yokohama, and includes Nest Hotel Naha (sold on January 31, 2020). Operating results before acquisition are based on data provided by previous owner.
|
|
9
RevPAR Down in All Areas, Particularly Osaka and Kyoto
YOY by Region (Aug 2019 - Jan 2020)
RevPAR Occupancy ADR
19 Hotels (excludes Grandpark-Inn Yokohama, Hotel Wing International Kobe Shin Nagata Ekimae, and Valie Hotel Hiroshima, and includes data for Hotel Vista Premio Kyoto up to date sold, October 31, 2019)
|
Total Portfolio
|
Hokkaido
|
Tokyo
|
Tokai/
|
Kyoto
|
Osaka
|
Chugoku/
|
Kyushu
|
Okinawa
|
Chubu
|
Shikoku
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+3%
|
|
|
|
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0%
|
|
-1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+1%
|
-4%
|
|
|
|
0%
|
|
|
|
-3%
|
-3%
|
-4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-4%
|
|
|
|
-5%-5%
|
|
|
-5%
|
-2%
|
|
|
|
|
-6%
|
-5%
|
|
|
|
|
-5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-11%-7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
-14%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-17%-17%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-22%-24%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-25%-12%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(JPY)
|
RevPAR
|
7,798
|
7,675
|
6,072
|
6,800
|
5,165
|
5,904
|
5,995
|
8,348
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. Hotels
|
3
|
2
|
4
|
2
|
2
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% of Total Portfolio
|
13%
|
8%
|
19%
|
6%
|
12%
|
19%
|
8%
|
9%
|
Rental Income
|
|
10
Continuing Strong Demand for Business Hotels
No. of Guests by Hotel Type (August-December)
|
+4,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+2,000,000
|
+505,600
|
|
Domestic
|
|
Inbound
|
+794,610
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-4,424,320
|
-788,810
|
|
+188,210
|
+318,560
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+1,923,740
|
-952,420
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-2,000,000
|
|
|
|
-261,740
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-1,590,400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-4,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-6,000,000
|
|
-495,940
|
|
|
|
|
|
-6,427,790
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-8,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
Japanese
|
Resort Hotels
|
Business
|
Full-Service
|
Budget
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inns
|
|
|
Hotels
|
Hotels
|
Hotels
-
Calculated by Ichigo Investment Advisors based on Japan Tourism Agency (JTA) "Statistical Survey of Travelers" comparing Aug-Dec 2018 vs. Aug-Dec 2019
No. of Guests by Area (Business Hotels, August-December)
+4,000,000
Domestic Inbound
+3,000,000 +2,718,350
+2,000,000
|
+1,000,000
|
|
|
+579,310
|
|
+510,740
|
|
+528,670
|
+166,910
|
|
+235,960
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-1,400
|
|
-586,610
|
|
|
|
|
|
-1,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-980,850
|
|
(Total Number of Domestic and Inbound Tourists)
|
-2,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Hokkaido
|
Tokyo
|
Tokai
|
Kyoto
|
Osaka
|
Chugoku/ Kyushu Okinawa
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shikoku
-
Calculated by Ichigo Investment Advisors based on Japan Tourism Agency (JTA) "Statistical Survey of Travelers" comparing Aug-Dec 2018 vs. Aug-Dec 2019
Number of Inbound Tourists by Country/Region
|
Country/
|
Aug-Dec 2019
|
%
|
YOY
|
Region
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
12,257,259
|
100%
|
-1.6%
|
Korea
|
1,160,305
|
9%
|
-60.2%
|
China
|
4,011,475
|
33%
|
+16.5%
|
Taiwan
|
1,950,568
|
16%
|
+8.9%
|
Hong Kong
|
976,051
|
8%
|
+12.1%
|
|
|
|
|
Thailand
|
562,144
|
5%
|
+24.6%
|
|
|
|
|
Singapore
|
256,477
|
2%
|
+18.6%
|
|
|
|
|
Malaysia
|
240,756
|
2%
|
+15.1%
|
|
|
|
|
Indonesia
|
171,688
|
1%
|
+9.9%
|
|
|
|
|
Philippines
|
280,181
|
2%
|
+40.5%
|
|
|
|
|
Vietnam
|
201,036
|
2%
|
+24.7%
|
India
|
69,695
|
1%
|
+14.1%
|
Australia
|
260,039
|
2%
|
+16.5%
|
US
|
691,874
|
6%
|
+14.3%
|
|
|
|
|
Canada
|
162,176
|
1%
|
+17.9%
|
|
|
|
|
UK
|
209,603
|
2%
|
+51.6%
|
|
|
|
|
France
|
141,428
|
1%
|
+15.5%
|
|
|
|
|
Russia
|
55,065
|
-
|
+35.5%
|
Other
|
619,771
|
5%
|
+24.6%
-
Calculated by Ichigo Investment Advisors based on Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO)'s "Visitors Trends", comparing Aug-Dec 2018 vs. Aug-Dec 2019
|
|
11
Highly Accretive Asset Sales
-
Sold 2 hotels, one in Kyoto (Oct 2019) and one in Naha (Jan 2020), generating gains on sales of JPY 1.94B
-
Sale prices significantly exceeded book value & third-party appraisal value
Hotel Vista Premio Kyoto
-
Sale completed in October 2019
-
Sale price (JPY 4.5B) 1.2X appraisal value
-
Gains on sale of c. JPY 670M (net of performance fee to AM)
-
Distributing 100% of gains on sale as dividend to shareholders; using rest of proceeds to fund asset acquisitions and value-add capex
(Funded HOTEL EMIT SHIBUYA acquisition announced in January 2020)
Nest Hotel Naha
-
Sale completed in January 2020
-
Sale price (JPY 5.29B) 1.3X appraisal value
-
Gains on sale of c. JPY 1.27B (net of performance fee to AM)
-
Distributing 100% of gains on sale as dividend to shareholders; using rest of proceeds to fund asset acquisitions and value-add capex
(Partially funded Washington Hotel Plaza Shimonoseki Eki Nishi acquisition announced in February 2020)
|
|
12
Actions to Drive Earnings Growth
|
© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.
|
13
Achieving Organic Growth at Contract Renewals
Negotiating Higher Rents at Contract Renewals to Drive Organic Growth
|
Timing
|
|
Hotel Name
|
|
Lease Terms
|
|
Changes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jun 2017
Mar 2019
Jun 2019
Sep 2019
Sep 2019
Jun 2020
Sep 2020
Dec 2020
2021
Chisun Inn Osaka Hommachi
Hotel Wing International Kobe
Shin Nagata Ekimae
Nest Hotel (4 Hotels)
Valie Hotel Hiroshima
Nest Hotel Naha
Smile Hotel Tokyo Asagaya
Comfort Hotel Okayama
Variable+Fixed
Rent
Variable+Fixed
Rent
Variable+Fixed
Rent
Variable+Fixed
Rent
Variable+Fixed
Rent
Variable+Fixed
Rent
Fixed Rent
Fixed Rent
Variable+Fixed
Rent
Renewal at Higher Rent
Rebranding
Renewal at Higher Rent
Rebranding
Renewal at Higher Rent
Lease Expiry
Rebranding
Renewal
Lease Expiry
-
Increased fixed rent
-
Increased variable rent
-
Increased fixed rent
-
Added variable rent
-
Increased fixed rent
-
Rebrand and reopen
-
Added variable rent
-
Increased fixed rent
-
Increased fixed rent
-
Increased variable rent
-
Operator change to Hakata Hotels
-
Increased fixed rent & added variable rent
-
New contract terms to be negotiated
-
New contract terms to be negotiated
|
|
14
Operator Change to Generate Higher Earnings
The OneFive Okayama* (formerly Comfort Hotel Okayama)
-
Hotel operator change from third-party operator to Ichigo-owned Hakata Hotels
-
New lease increases fixed rent and newly adds variable rent
(Forecast to increase annual NOI by JPY 71M)
-
Deploying Ichigo's PROPERA AI-based hotel revenue management system (operating track record: GOP +20%) to drive higher earnings & customer satisfaction
-
Provisional name. Scheduled to rebrand and re-open on September 13, 2020.
Name
Address
Representative
Establishment
Date
Paid-In Capital
Relationship to Ichigo Hotel/IIA
Hakata Hotels
Hakata Hotels Inc.
3-13-1 Haruyoshi, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka
Minoru Ishihara, Representative Director & Chairman Takanobu Kitazaki, Representative Director & President
March 2019
JPY 10 million
(100% Ichigo group subsidiary)
Consolidated subsidiary of Ichigo Investment Advisor's parent company, Ichigo
(Hakata Hotels is a related party as defined in the Ordinance of the Investment Trust and Investment Corporation Law and IIA's internal rules)
|
|
15
Value-Add Capex to Generate Higher Earnings (1)
NEST Hotels (4 Hotels)
-
Acquired Sapporo Odori & Sapporo Ekimae in November 2015 and Osaka Shinsaibashi & Matsuyama in August 2016
-
Conducted value-add capex after acquisition to drive higher earnings and asset value
-
Fixed rent +JPY 11M p.a. at lease renewal (June 2019)
Value-Add Capex Details
|
|
|
Details
|
Hotel
|
Period
|
Investment
|
NOI Increase
|
|
|
|
(JPY M)
|
(JPY M p.a.)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Create guest
|
Nest Hotel Sapporo Odori
|
Apr 2016
|
16.3
|
2.3
|
|
|
|
|
rooms
|
Nest Hotel Naha
|
Jan 2017
|
27.8
|
4.8
|
|
|
|
Add guest rooms
|
Split guest
|
Nest Hotel Sapporo Odori
|
Jan 2017
|
24.2
|
2.2
|
|
|
|
|
Nest Hotel Naha
|
Jan 2019
|
50.0
|
9.9
|
|
|
|
|
rooms
|
|
|
Drive
|
|
Nest Hotel Naha
|
Jul 2019
|
22.0
|
3.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Renovation
|
Nest Hotel Sapporo Odori
|
Apr 2016
|
16.6
|
2.4
|
|
|
Earnings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Renovate
|
Convert into
|
Nest Hotel Osaka Shinsaibashi
|
Jan 2017
|
0.8
|
1.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
guest rooms/
|
twin beds
|
Nest Hotel Matsuyama
|
Jan 2017
|
3.8
|
1.1
|
|
|
|
Replace beds
|
Install larger
|
Nest Hotel Osaka Shinsaibashi
|
Nov 2017
|
1.1
|
1.4
|
|
|
|
|
beds
|
Nest Hotel Matsuyama
|
Jan 2018
|
1.8
|
1.3
|
|
|
|
Install coin-operated laundry
|
Nest Hotel Matsuyama
|
Jul 2017
|
6.0
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
machines
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total - Drive Earnings
|
|
170.4
|
31.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nest Hotel Osaka Shinsaibashi
|
Dec 2017
|
6.8
|
2.3
|
|
|
|
|
Reduce water
|
Nest Hotel Naha
|
Dec 2017
|
2.3
|
1.4
|
|
|
|
|
consumption
|
Nest Hotel Sapporo Odori
|
Feb 2018
|
2.9
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
Hotel operating
|
|
Nest Hotel Matsuyama
|
Mar 2018
|
4.4
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
Improve power
|
Nest Hotel Matsuyama
|
Apr 2018
|
－
|
1.0
|
|
|
Reduce
|
expenses
|
|
|
Costs
|
|
efficiency
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rework
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
building
|
Nest Hotel Matsuyama
|
Oct 2018
|
－
|
3.0
|
|
|
|
|
services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
contract
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate-
|
Reduce tax
|
Nest Hotel Matsuyama
|
Jan 2017
|
－
|
2.0
|
|
|
|
related expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total - Reduce Costs
|
|
16.4
|
11.0
|
|
|
16
Value-Add Capex to Generate Higher Earnings (2)
Smile Hotel Tokyo Asagaya (Acquired in August 2016)
-
Increased rent with new retail tenant on first floor & new external advertising lease
-
Driving higher earnings and asset value via guest room renovations & layout changes from single-bed rooms to twin-bed rooms (June 2017 to June 2018 fiscal periods)
-
Annual rent forecast to increase by JPY 10M via increase in fixed rent and revision of variable rent calculation (new rent applied from June 2020)
Value-Add Capex Details
|
Timing
|
Capex Details
|
Capex Amount
|
Rent Increase p.a.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jul 2017 Fiscal Period
|
Installation & leasing of rooftop billboard
|
JPY 4.0M
|
JPY 1.3M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Guest room renovations (Phase 1, 5F)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jan 2018 Fiscal Period
|
Guest room renovations (Phase 2, 3F & 4F)
|
JPY 116.1M
|
JPY 39.6M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jul 2018 Fiscal Period
|
Guest room & lobby renovations (Phase 3, 2F & 1F)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Before
|
|
|
After
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Entrance
|
Twin-Bed Room
|
Entrance
|
Twin-Bed Room
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17
Acquisition: HOTEL EMIT SHIBUYA
HOTEL EMIT SHIBUYA(Announced Jan 30, 2020; Completed Feb 25, 2020)
-
6-minutewalk from Shibuya Station, one of Tokyo's top transportation hubs
-
Demand forecast to grow on back of inbound tourism growth
-
Acquired at 11% discount to third-party appraisal value
-
Will deploy Ichigo's PROPERA AI-based hotel revenue management system to drive higher earnings
-
Forecast increase in annual portfolio NOI: JPY 144 million
|
|
18
Acquisition: Washington Hotel Plaza Shimonoseki Eki Nishi
Washington Hotel Plaza Shimonoseki Eki Nishi(Announced Feb 26, 2020; Completed Mar 12, 2020)
-
Located in Shimonoseki, Yamaguchi, one of the largest cities in the Chugoku region; 3-minute walk from Shimonoseki Station on the JR Sanyo Main Line
-
Tourist attractions (Karato Market) and historic sites (Dannoura Battlefield) as well as corporate HQs and branch offices in the area drive business and leisure demand
-
Acquired at 10% discount to third-party appraisal value
-
Forecast increase in annual portfolio NOI: JPY 74 million
-
Fixed rent hotel to support portfolio earnings stability
|
|
19
Highly-Stable, Diversified Hotel Portfolio
Geographic Diversification (Acquisition-Price Basis)
|
|
November 30, 2015 (IPO)
|
|
|
July 31, 2019
|
|
March 12, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yokohama
|
Kobe
|
|
Yokohama
|
Kobe
|
|
|
|
|
2.7%
|
2.7%
|
|
|
Nagoya
|
2.9%
|
2.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nagoya
|
|
|
|
5.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kobe Osaka
|
4.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kyushu
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.3% 8.0%
|
|
|
Kyushu
|
|
|
Osaka
|
6.9%
|
|
|
Osaka
|
|
Nagoya
|
6.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
17.8%
|
13.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Okinawa
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hokkaido
|
|
|
Kyoto
|
|
Kyushu
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kyoto
|
6.9%
|
|
|
|
|
Kyoto
|
7.5%
|
|
|
8.6%
|
6.8%
|
39.6%
|
|
|
Hokkaido
|
|
|
14.8%
|
|
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
Chugoku/
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hokkaido
|
7.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chugoku/
|
17.3%
|
|
|
Shikoku
|
|
|
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
17.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17.2%
|
|
|
|
Tokai
|
9.7%
|
Tokai
|
Shikoku
|
|
|
|
Tokai
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14.4%
|
|
|
|
13.8%
|
|
|
|
7.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hotels
|
|
9 Hotels
|
|
Hotels
|
|
23 Hotels
|
|
Hotels
|
|
23 Hotels
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Osaka 2, Kyoto 2,
|
|
|
|
|
Osaka 2, Kyoto 1,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Osaka 1, Kyoto 2, Tokai 1,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chugoku/Shikoku 5,
|
|
|
|
|
Chugoku/Shikoku 6,
|
|
Breakdown
|
|
|
Breakdown
|
|
Tokai 3, Tokyo 2,
|
|
|
Breakdown
|
|
Tokai 3, Tokyo 3,
|
|
Hokkaido 2, Kyushu 1,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hokkaido 3, Okinawa 1
|
|
|
|
Hokkaido 3, Kyushu 2,
|
|
|
|
Nagoya 1, Kobe 1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kyushu 2, Nagoya 1,
|
|
|
|
|
Nagoya 1, Yokohama 1,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Portfolio Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yokohama 1, Kobe 1
|
|
|
|
|
Kobe 1
|
|
JPY 20.4B
|
|
Portfolio Size
|
|
Portfolio Size
|
|
|
|
|
JPY 54.4B
|
|
|
JPY 51.9B
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* After HOTEL EMIT SHIBUYA/Washington Hotel Plaza Shimonoseki Eki Nishi acquisitions
|
|
20
Lease Details (as of January 31, 2020)
|
|
|
Stability
|
|
Upside
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lease Term
|
Fixed Rent
|
Fixed + Variable Rent
|
Total
|
|
|
Contract
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lease
|
Lease
|
Lease
|
-
|
|
|
Fixed Rent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Variable Rent
|
-
|
Fixed Portion of Revenue
|
Fixed Portion of Hotel GOP
|
-
|
|
|
Upside
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental Income
|
JPY 428M
|
JPY 165M
|
JPY 964M
|
JPY 1.56B
|
|
|
(Jan 2020 Actual)
|
(27.5%)
|
(10.6%)
|
(61.9%)
|
(100%)
|
|
|
Fixed Rent
|
JPY 428M
|
JPY 147M
|
JPY 417M
|
JPY 993M
|
|
|
(27.5%)
|
(9.5%)
|
(26.8%)
|
(63.8%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Variable Rent
|
None
|
JPY 17M
|
JPY 546M
|
JPY 564M
|
|
|
(1.1%)
|
(35.1%)
|
(36.2%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of Hotels
|
8 Hotels
|
3 Hotels
|
10 Hotels
|
21 Hotels
|
|
|
Total Acquisition
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JPY 13.31B
|
JPY 5.79B
|
JPY 28.04B
|
JPY 47.13B
|
|
|
Price
|
(28.2%)
|
(12.3%)
|
(64.9%)
|
(100%)
|
|
|
|
Comfort Hotel Kushiro
|
Hotel Wing International Nagoya
|
Nest Hotel Sapporo Ekimae
|
|
|
|
|
Comfort Hotel Hamamatsu
|
Hotel Wing International Kobe
|
Nest Hotel Sapporo Odori
|
|
|
|
|
Comfort Hotel Central
|
Shin Nagata Ekimae
|
Nest Hotel Osaka Shinsaibashi
|
|
|
|
|
International Airport
|
Chisun Inn Osaka Hommachi
|
Nest Hotel Matsuyama
|
|
|
|
|
Comfort Hotel Suzuka
|
|
Nest Hotel Kumamoto
|
|
|
|
|
Comfort Hotel Okayama
|
|
Smile Hotel Tokyo Asagaya
|
|
|
|
Hotels
|
Grandpark-Inn Yokohama
|
|
Smile Hotel Kyoto Shijo
|
-
|
|
|
|
Hotel Livemax Nihombashi-
|
|
Valie Hotel Hiroshima
|
|
|
|
|
Hakozaki
|
|
Valie Hotel Tenjin
|
|
|
|
|
Urbain Hiroshima Executive
|
|
Court Hotel Kurashiki
|
|
|
|
|
(Washington Hotel Plaza
|
|
Hotel Vista Premio Kyoto (Sold)
|
|
|
|
|
Shimonoseki Eki Nishi)
|
|
Nest Hotel Naha (Sold)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(HOTEL EMIT SHIBUYA)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
21
Portfolio Growth Opportunity via Ichigo Sponsor Support
18 Hotels (JPY 55B) in Ichigo Sponsor Pipeline as of January 31, 2020
-
Lodging-focusedhotels across Japan
-
Locations: Major cities such as Tokyo, Yokohama, Osaka, Kyoto, and Fukuoka
Fukuoka
Tokyo
Osaka
Fukuoka
Yokohama
|
|
22
Launch of Ichigo J.League Shareholder Program
Represents Two Firsts for a Shareholder Program in Japan
-
Ichigo is the first Japanese company to include not just its own shareholders, but also the shareholders of the REITs and YieldCo that it manages, in its shareholder program
-
Ichigo is the first company to offer shareholders free tickets to everyJ.League game at everyJ.League club
Ichigo is deepening its partnership with the J.League and working to further Ichigo's mission of promoting local community developments.
Ichigo J.League Shareholder
Program Website Landing Page
|
|
23
July 2020 and January 2021 Forecasts
|
|
24
July 2020 Forecast
Dividend -29.8% YOY
(JPY million)
|
|
|
Jul 2019
|
|
Jul 2020
|
|
Jul 2020
|
|
(B) - (A)
|
|
Major Factors for Variation
|
|
|
|
Previous Forecast
|
|
Revised
|
|
|
|
|
Actual (A)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Jan 2020)
|
|
Forecast (B)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Revenue
|
1,789
|
1,446
|
|
1,474
|
|
-315
|
|
|
Variable Rent
|
735
|
505
|
|
477
|
|
-258
|
|
Expected RevPAR at Variable Rent Hotels: JPY 6,197 (-18.3% YOY)
|
Fixed Rent
|
984
|
897
|
|
953
|
|
-30
|
|
Decrease due to acquisitions & sales: -33, Increase in rent from revised lease
|
|
|
|
(Asagaya): +3, Decrease due to revised lease (Kobe): -1
|
Other (Gains on Sales, etc.)
|
70
|
42
|
|
43
|
|
-26
|
|
+1Decrease due to acquisitions & sales: -26, Decrease due to revised lease (Kobe):
|
Operating Expenses
|
797
|
669
|
|
702
|
|
-95
|
|
Decrease in asset-related expenses due to acquisitions & sales: -10
|
|
|
|
Decrease in AM fee: -110
|
Repair & Maintenance
|
18
|
24
|
|
29
|
|
+10
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
328
|
317
|
|
337
|
|
+9
|
|
|
Operating Profit
|
992
|
776
|
|
771
|
|
-220
|
|
|
Recurring Profit
|
805
|
565
|
|
565
|
|
-239
|
|
Increase in borrowing-related expenses on acquisitions: +24
|
|
|
|
Decrease due to end of new share issuance amortization: -8
|
Net Income
|
804
|
564
|
|
565
|
|
-239
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend
|
|
JPY 3,154
|
|
JPY 2,214
|
|
JPY 2,216
|
|
-JPY 938
|
|
+0.1% (+JPY 2) vs. previous forecast
|
|
|
|
|
|
-29.8% YOY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FFO
|
|
JPY 4,496
|
|
JPY 3,480
|
|
JPY 3,561
|
|
-JPY 935
|
|
|
NOI
|
1,611
|
1,277
|
|
1,299
|
|
-312
|
|
|
Post-Depreciation NOI
|
1,283
|
959
|
|
961
|
|
-321
|
|
|
Capex
|
256
|
331
|
|
356
|
|
+100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Due to the significant forecast uncertainty, the impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak has not been reflected in the earnings forecast.
|
|
25
January 2021 Forecast
Dividend -72.1% YOY
(JPY million)
|
|
|
Jan 2020
|
|
Jan 2021
|
|
(B) - (A)
|
|
Major Factors for Variation
|
|
|
Actual (A)
|
|
Forecast (B)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Revenue
|
3,561
|
|
1,525
|
|
-2,035
|
|
|
Variable Rent
|
564
|
|
455
|
|
-108
|
|
Expected RevPAR at Variable Rent Hotels: JPY 6,206 (-6.3% YOY)
|
|
|
|
Decrease due to acquisitions & sales: -22
|
Fixed Rent
|
993
|
|
1,026
|
|
+32
|
|
Increase due to acquisitions & sales: +2, Increase due to renewed or revised lease (Tenjin,
|
|
|
|
Asagaya, Okayama)： +29
|
Other (Gains on Sales, etc.)
|
2,003
|
|
43
|
|
-1,959
|
|
Decrease due to acquisitions & sales: -14, Decrease in gains on sales: -1,945
|
Operating Expenses
|
1,226
|
|
728
|
|
-498
|
|
Decrease due to acquisitions & sales: -18, Decrease in AM fee: -424,Decrease in
|
|
|
|
consumption tax: -76
|
Repair & Maintenance
|
26
|
|
35
|
|
+8
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
352
|
|
337
|
|
-14
|
|
|
Operating Profit
|
2,334
|
|
797
|
|
-1,537
|
|
|
Non-Operating Expenses
|
202
|
|
202
|
|
-
|
|
|
Recurring Profit
|
2,132
|
|
594
|
|
-1,537
|
|
|
Net Income
|
2,130
|
|
593
|
|
-1,536
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend
|
|
JPY 8,356
|
|
JPY 2,328
|
|
-JPY 6,028
|
|
-72.1% YOY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FFO
|
|
JPY 3,561
|
|
JPY 3,651
|
|
+JPY 90
|
|
|
NOI
|
1,438
|
|
1,339
|
|
-98
|
|
|
Post-Depreciation NOI
|
1,086
|
|
1,002
|
|
-84
|
|
|
Capex
|
257
|
|
310
|
|
+53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Due to the significant forecast uncertainty, the impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak has not been reflected in the earnings forecast.
|
|
26
Ichigo's Commitment to ESG
|
|
27
Ichigo Sustainability Policy
Harmony with the Environment
Ichigo actively monitors and minimizes the environmental impact of its business operations.
Energy Conservation, CO2 Reduction, and Recycling
Ichigo seeks to contribute to a low-carbon,low-waste society by reducing energy consumption, extending the useful life of assets, actively recycling, reducing waste production and water consumption, and implementing green procurement measures.
Regulatory and Environmental Compliance
Ichigo complies with all environmental laws and regulations and Ichigo's own independently- established environmental rules. Ichigo also carefully monitors and complies with all applicable changes in laws and regulations.
Training and Awareness
Ichigo promotes understanding of its Sustainability Policy and works to increase sustainability awareness among all Ichigo employees.
Sustainability Performance Communication and Disclosure
Ichigo communicates its Sustainability Policy and Ichigo's sustainability initiatives to society at large. Ichigo also obtains certifications for its sustainability activities on an ongoing basis.
|
|
28
Ichigo ESG - Environmental
Sustainable Real Estate
Preserve & EnhanceExisting Buildings to End Wasteful Demolish & Rebuild
-
Lengthen useful life of real estate
-
Shrink footprint by reducing demolition waste and use of raw materials, energy, and human effort for construction
Lowest
Solar and Wind Energy: Safe and Clean
|
Annual Power Generation
|
Annual CO2 Reduction
|
141,699,548 kWh
|
93,521,697 kg
|
Equivalent to annual
|
Equivalent to annual
|
CO2 emission of
|
energy consumption of
|
40,661 cars
|
47,233 households
|
|
|
Ministry of Environment
|
The Federation of Electric Power
|
Annual CO2 emission per car c. 2,300kg
|
Companies of Japan
|
|
Annual energy consumption per household
|
(July 2018 to June 2019 - Total of Ichigo
|
3,000kWh
|
and Ichigo Green)
Natural Disaster Response
No injuries or damages at any Ichigo asset or power plant from recent natural disasters
Robust Assets
-
Real estate: continuous improvements to safety & functionality via value-add capex
-
Power plants: site selection and construction based on detailed specifications customized to local geography
Robust BCP & Real-time Response
-
Pre-typhoonpreventative measures (water shielding, sandbags, etc.) & on-site checks
-
Overwhelming priority is safety of tenants: on-the-ground confirmation & on-the-ground response
-
Ichigo engineering team immediate response: same day on-site safety and engineering inspections to prevent secondary damage and losses
-
Developed & deployed proprietary Susportsoftware system for real-time information sharing & emergency response
|
|
Environmental Certifications
|
|
|
|
CASBEE
|
|
Ichigo Office (8975)
|
(Comprehensive Assessment System
|
|
for Built Environment Efficiency)
|
|
S rank
|
A rank
|
Green Star
(Highest Ranking)
3 years in a row
|
Ichigo
|
Ichigo
|
Ebisu
|
Ichigo
|
Ichigo Sendai
|
Takamatsu
|
Marunouchi
|
Green Glass
|
Sakaisuji
|
East Building
|
Building
|
Building
|
|
Honmachi
|
|
|
|
|
Building
|
Other Certifications
BELS (Building-housingEnergy-efficiency Labeling System),
DBJ Green Building
|
|
29
Sports & Arts
Supporting Outstanding,
World-Class Athletes
-
Weightlifting
-
Riflery
-
Track & Field
Paralym Art Sponsor
|
‒ Support artists with
|
Weightlifting Athlete
|
disabilities
|
Hiromi Miyake
Children's Cancer Treatment
Supporting University of Miyazaki Faculty of Medicine's Program for Children with Cancer
-
Issued CSR bond & donated a portion of underwriter commission to the Cancer Program
-
Sponsoring volunteer activities in support of children with cancer
Promoting Community Development as J.League Top Partner
-
Renovate and upgrade stadiums and help local governments reduce steep operating and maintenance costs
-
Use real estate expertise to help build stronger and healthier local communities
Strengthen Local Communities, Create Jobs, and Boost Rural Economies via Smart Agriculture
-
Collaborate with local farmers to increase agricultural output, improve quality, and raise rural incomes
-
Increase Japan's food self-sufficiency
©J.LEAGUE
|
|
30
Ichigo ESG - Governance
First J-REIT No Fixed Fee, Performance Fee-Only Structure
-
Performance-linkedfee structure to support shareholder value creation
-
Pro-active,dynamic management of Ichigo Hotel assets on behalf of shareholders
Best Practice Governance
REIT
Monitors Asset Management Company
-
All Ichigo Hotel Directors are Independent Directors
-
Active dialogue and effective internal controls via Board discussions led by REIT Executive Director
-
Draw upon expertise of REIT Supervisory Directors (qualified lawyers & accountants)
Asset Management Company (AMC)
Best Practice
-
Majority of AMC Directors (3 of 5) are Independent Directors
-
Independent asset management team & best- practice execution on behalf of Ichigo Hotel within
AMC
-
Compliance and Audit are directly under the AMC President to monitor and review critical compliance matters
-
Ensure objectivity by including third-party, independent lawyers and accountants in the Investment Committee & Risk & Compliance Committee
Ichigo Hotel (3463) and Ichigo Office (8975) are the only J-REITs (out of 63)
that both have an Asset Management Company (AMC) board that has a majority of Independent
Directors and whose AMC President does NOT serve as the Executive Director of the REIT
|
|
Independence of the Investment Corporation from AMC
|
|
Independent Directors at AMC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
➡ 31 of 63 J-REITs have AMC Presidents serving as
|
|
➡ Only 4 Asset Management Companies have any
|
|
|
Executive Director of the REIT
|
|
Independent Directors
|
|
|
All Ichigo Hotel Directors are Independent
|
|
3 of 5 Ichigo Investment Advisors' Directors
|
|
|
|
are Independent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31
Appendix: Hotel Market Environment
|
|
32
Growth Driver: Strong Inbound Demand
-
New hotel supply forecast to peak in 2020
-
Domestic demand firm while inbound demand continues to grow
Growth in New Hotel Supply By Major City vs. March 31, 2018
|
20.0%
|
|
|
|
|
Tokyo
|
|
Osaka
|
Sapporo
|
Nagoya
|
Kyoto
|
|
Fukuoka
|
Naha
|
|
15.0%
|
|
|
|
|
10.0%
|
|
|
|
|
5.0%
|
|
|
|
|
0.0%
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
Total Number of Tourists in Domestic Lodging Facilities
(million persons)
600
Domestic Inbound
|
500
|
|
|
33
|
45
|
66
|
69
|
80
|
94
|
101
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
26
|
|
|
|
|
400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
200
|
399
|
413
|
432
|
429
|
438
|
423
|
430
|
444
|
442
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
*Calculated by Ichigo Investment Advisors based on Japan Tourism Agency (JTA) "Statistical Survey of Travelers"
|
Number of Inbound Tourists
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
(million persons)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31
|
32
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+430%
|
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2030
*Calculated by Ichigo Investment Advisors based on Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO)'s "Visitor Trends" and Prime Minister's Office of Japan's published documents
|
|
33
Business Hotel Demand Strong and Growing
Business hotels benefit from both robust domestic demand and growing inbound demand
-
203M domestic business hotel guests in 2019, +10.7% YOY
-
41M inbound business hotel guests in 2019, +24.1% YOY
No. of Guests by Hotel Type (Domestic)
(million persons)
|
250
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019 Business Hotel
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
Market Share 47%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
150
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
Business Hotels
|
|
Japanese Inns
|
|
Resort Hotels
|
|
|
Full-Service Hotels
|
|
Budget Hotels
|
|
|
|
|
No. of Guests by Hotel Type (Inbound)
(million persons)
|
40
|
|
|
|
2019 Business Hotel
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Market Share 41%
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
Business Hotels
|
|
Japanese Inns
|
|
Resort Hotels
|
|
|
Full-Service Hotels
|
|
Budget Hotels
|
|
|
|
|
* Calculated by Ichigo Investment Advisors based on Japan Tourism Agency (JTA) "Statistical Survey of Travelers"
|
|
34
New Hotel Room Supply in Japan
No. of New Hotel Rooms (vs. March 31, 2019)
Existing Hotel Rooms
New Supply
% Increase of New Supply
-
Increase of new supply relative to existing hotel rooms calculated by Ichigo Investment Advisors based on Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare's "Report on Public Health Administration and Services" and hotel and restaurant data published June 7, 2019.
-
% Increase of New Supply = New Supply / (Existing Hotels + Japanese Inns)
|
|
35
Appendix: Portfolio Details
|
|
36
Hotel Map
|
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
Kanto
|
|
|
Hokkaido
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hokuriku/Tokai
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C-1
|
|
|
C-3
|
|
|
B-1
|
|
|
|
A-1
|
|
|
A-2
|
|
A-3
|
|
|
D-1
|
|
|
D-2
|
|
D-3
|
|
D-4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Variable Rent
Fixed Rent
|
Smile Hotel
|
Hotel Livemax
|
Grandpark-Inn
|
Nest Hotel
|
Nest Hotel
|
Comfort
|
Comfort Hotel
|
Hotel Wing
|
Comfort Hotel
|
Comfort Hotel
|
Tokyo Asagaya
|
Nihombashi-
|
Yokohama
|
Sapporo Ekimae
|
Sapporo Odori
|
Hotel Kushiro
|
Hamamatsu
|
International
|
Central International
|
Suzuka
|
|
Hakozaki
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nagoya
|
Airport
|
|
Kinki (Kyoto/Osaka/Kobe)
|
|
|
|
Chugoku/Shikoku
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
F-1
|
|
F-2
|
|
F-3
|
|
E-1
|
|
E-3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Smile Hotel
|
Chisun Inn
|
Comfort Hotel
|
Nest Hotel
|
Urbain Hiroshima
|
Okayama
|
Matsuyama
|
|
Executive
|
Kyoto Shijo
|
Osaka
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hommachi
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
E-4
|
|
E-5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
F-4
|
|
|
F-5
|
|
Hotel Wing International
|
Nest Hotel Osaka
|
Court Hotel
|
Valie Hotel
|
Kobe Shin Nagata Ekimae
|
Shinsaibashi
|
Kurashiki
|
Hiroshima
|
|
C-4
|
HOTEL EMIT SHIBUYA
|
F-6
|
Washington Hotel Plaza
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Acquired on Feb 25, 2020)
|
|
Shimonoseki Eki Nishi
|
Newly
|
|
|
(Acquired on Mar 12, 2020)
Acquired
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
▶ Sapporo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-1
|
A-2
|
▶ Kushiro
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
21 Hotels
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JPY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
▶ Nagoya
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
47.1B
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
D-2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
▶ Kyoto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
E-1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
▶ Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
▶ Osaka
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
E-3
|
E-5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C-1
|
C-3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
▶ Kurashiki
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
F-4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
▶ Yokohama
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B-1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
▶ Fukuoka
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
▶ Hamamatsu
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
D-1
|
|
|
|
|
|
G-1
|
|
▶
|
Matsuyama
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
▶ Aichi
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
D-3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
F-2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
▶ Suzuka
|
D-4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
▶ Kumamoto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
▶ Kobe
|
E-4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
G-3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(January 2020 rent-basis)
|
|
37
Portfolio Growth
|
IPO
|
|
January 2017
|
|
July 2017 through July 2019
|
|
January 2020
|
(November 30, 2015)
|
|
Fiscal Period
|
|
Fiscal Period
|
|
Fiscal Period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IPO Acquisitions
|
PO Acquisitions
|
July 2017
|
Jan 2018
|
Jan 2019
|
July 2019
|
|
9 hotels
|
10 hotels
|
1 hotel
|
1 hotel
|
1 hotel
|
2 hotels
|
|
JPY 20.4B
|
JPY 27.2B
|
JPY 1.4B
|
JPY 1.8B
|
JPY 1.7B
|
JPY 3.7B
|
|
(Appraisal NOI
|
(Appraisal NOI
|
(Appraisal NOI
|
(Appraisal NOI
|
(Appraisal NOI
|
(Appraisal NOI
|
|
Yield 5.9%)
|
Yield 5.5%)
|
Yield 5.0%)
|
Yield 6.3%)
|
Yield 6.9%)
|
Yield 6.9%)
|
Hotels
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
None
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 Hotel
|
|
|
2 Hotels
|
Sale
|
None
|
None
|
None
|
|
None
|
|
JPY 2.7B
|
|
None
|
JPY 9.7B
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gains on Sale
|
|
|
Gains on Sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JPY 0.69B
|
|
|
JPY 1.94B
|
|
9 Hotels : JPY 20.4B
|
19 Hotels
|
20 Hotels
|
|
21 Hotels
|
|
21 Hotels
|
|
23 Hotels
|
21 Hotels
|
Portfolio
|
|
|
|
Size
|
(January 2016 end)
|
JPY 47.6B
|
JPY 49.1B
|
|
JPY 50.9B
|
|
JPY 50.7B
|
|
JPY 54.4B
|
JPY 47.1B
|
|
IPO
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jan 31, 2020
Kobe Osaka
|
|
Nagoya
|
|
Location
|
13.1%
|
|
Kyushu
|
Kyoto
|
|
|
6.8%
|
|
39.6%
|
|
|
|
Hokkaido
|
|
|
17.7%
|
|
|
Tokai
|
|
|
7.6%
|
Acquisition price-basis
Geographic Diversification Increases Earnings Stability
Steady Portfolio Growth
via Acquisitions
Yokohama Kobe
Nagoya 3.2% 3.2%
5.7%
Osaka
Kyushu 19.6%
7.6%
Tokyo Chugoku/
11.2% Shikoku Tokai 16.6% 15.2%
|
© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.
|
38
Hakata Hotels and PROPERA
-
Hakata Hotels, a consolidated subsidiary of Ichigo, is a Hotel Operator operating 5 hotels in the Hakata area
-
Hakata Hotels will deploy PROPERA, an AI-based revenue management system developed by Ichigo to maximize earnings and increase guest satisfaction.
|
Name
|
Hakata Hotels Inc.
|
|
|
Address
|
3-13-1 Haruyoshi, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka
|
|
|
Representatives
|
Minoru Ishihara, Representative Director & Chairman
|
Takanobu Kitazaki, Representative Director & President
|
|
|
|
Paid-In Capital
|
JPY 10 million (100% shareholding by Centro Co. Ltd. , 100% Ichigo subsidiary)
|
|
|
Establishment Date
|
March 2019
|
|
|
|
・Development, operation, lease, and management of retail buildings, hotels and restaurants
|
Main Business
|
・Lease and management of real estate
|
・Design and construction of buildings and interior designs
|
|
|
・Consulting services related to retail buildings, retail facilities, and restaurants
|
|
|
|
Hakata area
|
Operating Hotels
|
Hotel Il Palazzo (62 rooms), 5th Hotel WEST (83 rooms), The OneFive Villa Fukuoka (50 rooms),
|
Plaza Hotel Tenjin (205 rooms), Plaza Hotel Premier (170 rooms)
|
|
Tokyo
|
|
HOTEL EMIT SHIBUYA (72 rooms)
|
|
PROPERA(AI-based revenue management system developed by Ichigo)
-
Increase guest satisfaction
-
Track record of increasing annual revenues by 10 to 40%
-
Started third-party sales to build on Ichigo's non-asset business contributing to stock earnings
|
© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.
|
39
Individual Hotel Summary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Leasable
|
Acquisition
|
Book Value
|
Jan 2020 Appraisal
|
Unrealized
|
|
|
|
Hotel
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hotel Name
|
Lease Terms
|
Location
|
Area
|
Price
|
(JPY M)
|
Value
|
Cap Rate
|
Gains (JPY M)
|
|
|
|
No.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(m2)
|
(JPY M)
|
(A)
|
(JPY M) (B)
|
(%)
|
(B) - (A)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-1
|
Nest Hotel Sapporo Ekimae
|
Variable + Fixed Rent
|
Sapporo
|
5,734.93
|
2,160
|
2,143
|
2,700
|
5.1
|
+556
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-2
|
Nest Hotel Sapporo Odori
|
Variable + Fixed Rent
|
Sapporo
|
5,638.78
|
1,450
|
1,481
|
1,900
|
5.0
|
+418
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-3
|
Comfort Hotel Kushiro
|
Fixed Rent
|
Kushiro, Hokkaido
|
3,180.58
|
300
|
290
|
431
|
5.4
|
+140
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B-1
|
Grandpark-Inn Yokohama
|
Fixed Rent
|
Yokohama
|
1,183.26
|
1,490
|
1,501
|
1,550
|
4.5
|
+48
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C-1
|
Smile Hotel Tokyo Asagaya
|
Variable + Fixed Rent
|
Tokyo
|
2,721.70
|
3,910
|
3,983
|
4,370
|
4.3
|
+386
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C-3
|
Hotel Livemax Nihombashi-Hakozaki
|
Fixed Rent
|
Tokyo
|
853.00
|
1,360
|
1,314
|
1,440
|
4.5
|
+125
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
D-1
|
Comfort Hotel Hamamatsu
|
Fixed Rent
|
Hamamatsu, Shizuoka
|
4,173.92
|
1,550
|
1,456
|
1,790
|
5.1
|
+333
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
D-2
|
Hotel Wing International Nagoya
|
Variable + Fixed Rent
|
Nagoya
|
5,255.66
|
2,670
|
2,710
|
2,820
|
4.7
|
+109
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
D-3
|
Comfort Hotel Central International Airport
|
Fixed Rent
|
Tokoname, Aichi
|
11,599.63
|
5,308
|
5,346
|
5,880
|
4.0
|
+533
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
D-4
|
Comfort Hotel Suzuka
|
Fixed Rent
|
Suzuka, Mie
|
2,186.65
|
300
|
282
|
387
|
4.9
|
+104
|
|
|
Hotel
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
E-1
|
Smile Hotel Kyoto Shijo
|
Variable + Fixed Rent
|
Kyoto
|
4,891.84
|
4,480
|
4,538
|
3,860
|
4.3
|
-678
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
E-3
|
Chisun Inn Osaka Hommachi
|
Variable + Fixed Rent
|
Osaka
|
3,690.00
|
1,630
|
1,711
|
1,850
|
4.4
|
+138
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
E-4
|
Hotel Wing International Kobe Shin Nagata Ekimae
|
Variable + Fixed Rent
|
Kobe
|
4,540.90
|
1,490
|
1,416
|
1,840
|
4.6
|
+423
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
E-5
|
Nest Hotel Osaka Shinsaibashi
|
Variable + Fixed Rent
|
Osaka
|
8,057.26
|
7,600
|
7,669
|
6,990
|
4.4
|
-679
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
F-1
|
Comfort Hotel Okayama
|
Fixed Rent
|
Okayama
|
5,543.70
|
1,200
|
1,184
|
1,280
|
5.2
|
+95
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
F-2
|
Nest Hotel Matsuyama
|
Variable + Fixed Rent
|
Matsuyama, Ehime
|
6,671.94
|
1,610
|
1,648
|
2,060
|
5.6
|
+411
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
F-3
|
Urbain Hiroshima Executive
|
Fixed Rent
|
Hiroshima
|
2,756.20
|
1,800
|
1,833
|
2,100
|
5.2
|
+266
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
F-4
|
Court Hotel Kurashiki
|
Variable + Fixed Rent
|
Kurashiki, Okayama
|
3,964.19
|
1,725
|
1,801
|
2,130
|
4.9
|
+328
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
F-5
|
Valie Hotel Hiroshima
|
Variable + Fixed Rent
|
Hiroshima
|
4,332.50
|
1,500
|
1,590
|
1,770
|
4.8
|
+179
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
G-1
|
Valie Hotel Tenjin
|
Variable + Fixed Rent
|
Fukuoka
|
1,910.94
|
1,380
|
1,441
|
2,230
|
4.2
|
+788
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
G-3
|
Nest Hotel Kumamoto
|
Variable + Fixed Rent
|
Kumamoto
|
6,404.36
|
2,220
|
2,202
|
2,490
|
5.2
|
+287
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
21 Hotels
|
95,291.94
|
47,133
|
47,549
|
51,868
|
4.6
|
+4,318
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.
|
40
Individual Hotel Operating Results
(year-on-year)
|
Hotel No.
|
Hotel Name
|
Lease Terms
|
Location
|
No. of
|
|
|
January 2020 (August 2019 - January 2020)
|
|
|
|
Guest
|
RevPAR (JPY)
|
Occupancy (%)
|
ADR (JPY)
|
Revenue (JPY M)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rooms
|
|
A-1
|
004
|
Nest Hotel Sapporo Ekimae
|
Variable + Fixed Rent
|
Sapporo
|
162
|
8,950
|
(-8.9%)
|
96.8
|
(+1.1%)
|
9,245
|
(-9.9%)
|
326.5
|
(-7.8%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-2
|
008
|
Nest Hotel Sapporo Odori
|
Variable + Fixed Rent
|
Sapporo
|
121
|
9,380
|
(-17.0%)
|
91.7
|
(-3.0%)
|
10,233
|
(-14.4%)
|
231.2
|
(-16.1%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-3
|
018
|
Comfort Hotel Kushiro
|
Fixed Rent
|
Kushiro, Hokkaido
|
126
|
4,796
|
(+13.2%)
|
79.7
|
(+8.9%)
|
6,018
|
(+3.9%)
|
116.7
|
(+12.8%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C-1
|
012
|
Smile Hotel Tokyo Asagaya
|
Variable + Fixed Rent
|
Tokyo
|
112
|
8,677
|
(-5.0%)
|
97.6
|
(-1.0%)
|
8,891
|
(-4.1%)
|
184.1
|
(-4.6%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
D-1
|
006
|
Comfort Hotel Hamamatsu
|
Fixed Rent
|
Hamamatsu, Shizuoka
|
196
|
4,507
|
(-5.8%)
|
76.1
|
(-6.3%)
|
5,923
|
(+0.5%)
|
162.5
|
(-5.8%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
D-2
|
003
|
Hotel Wing International Nagoya
|
Variable + Fixed Rent
|
Nagoya
|
224
|
5,340
|
(-3.0%)
|
86.0
|
(-3.2%)
|
6,210
|
(+0.3%)
|
241.5
|
(-5.0%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
D-3
|
011
|
Comfort Hotel Central International Airport
|
Fixed Rent
|
Tokoname, Aichi
|
346
|
7,944
|
(-2.2%)
|
85.8
|
(-5.4%)
|
9,255
|
(+3.3%)
|
527.8
|
(-2.6%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
D-4
|
019
|
Comfort Hotel Suzuka
|
Fixed Rent
|
Suzuka, Mie
|
105
|
4,389
|
(-14.4%)
|
75.1
|
(-4.8%)
|
5,845
|
(-10.1%)
|
85.6
|
(-14.6%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
E-1
|
001
|
Smile Hotel Kyoto Shijo
|
Variable + Fixed Rent
|
Kyoto
|
144
|
6,800
|
(-18.6%)
|
97.1
|
(-0.4%)
|
7,000
|
(-18.3%)
|
194.0
|
(-17.9%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
E-2
|
002
|
Hotel Vista Premio Kyoto
|
Variable + Fixed Rent
|
Kyoto
|
84
|
9,702
|
(-11.0%)
|
91.1
|
(+3.1%)
|
10,650
|
(-13.6%)
|
86.7
|
(-53.1%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
E-3
|
005
|
Chisun Inn Osaka Hommachi
|
Variable + Fixed Rent
|
Osaka
|
130
|
4,180
|
(-33.8%)
|
67.7
|
(-20.1%)
|
6,176
|
(-17.2%)
|
100.0
|
(-33.8%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
E-4
|
007
|
Hotel Wing International Kobe Shin Nagata Ekimae
|
Variable + Fixed Rent
|
Kobe
|
133
|
6,160
|
-
|
77.6
|
-
|
7,934
|
-
|
167.9
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
E-5
|
010
|
Nest Hotel Osaka Shinsaibashi
|
Variable + Fixed Rent
|
Osaka
|
302
|
5,589
|
(-30.2%)
|
78.1
|
(-12.4%)
|
7,155
|
(-20.3%)
|
335.7
|
(-29.5%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
F-1
|
017
|
Comfort Hotel Okayama
|
Fixed Rent
|
Okayama
|
208
|
5,259
|
(-6.2%)
|
86.3
|
(-2.9%)
|
6,097
|
(-3.4%)
|
209.7
|
(-6.3%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
F-2
|
015
|
Nest Hotel Matsuyama
|
Variable + Fixed Rent
|
Matsuyama, Ehime
|
190
|
5,424
|
(-2.2%)
|
86.8
|
(-2.7%)
|
6,250
|
(+0.6%)
|
269.0
|
(-1.8%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
F-3
|
021
|
Urbain Hiroshima Executive
|
Fixed Rent
|
Hiroshima
|
171
|
6,233
|
(-9.4%)
|
88.1
|
(-3.0%)
|
7,073
|
(-6.6%)
|
196.1
|
(-9.4%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
F-4
|
022
|
Court Hotel Kurashiki
|
Variable + Fixed Rent
|
Kurashiki, Okayama
|
107
|
7,483
|
(-7.7%)
|
88.7
|
(-9.3%)
|
8,440
|
(+1.7%)
|
174.0
|
(-4.8%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
F-5
|
024
|
Valie Hotel Hiroshima
|
Variable + Fixed Rent
|
Hiroshima
|
171
|
3,327
|
-
|
64.5
|
-
|
5,161
|
-
|
78.5
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
G-1
|
009
|
Valie Hotel Tenjin
|
Variable + Fixed Rent
|
Fukuoka
|
77
|
8,393
|
(-11.9%)
|
94.7
|
(-0.2%)
|
8,864
|
(-11.8%)
|
128.3
|
(-11.1%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
G-2
|
013
|
Nest Hotel Naha
|
Variable + Fixed Rent
|
Naha, Okinawa
|
200
|
7,986
|
(-13.7%)
|
79.1
|
(-7.3%)
|
10,099
|
(-7.0%)
|
425.2
|
(-11.7%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
G-3
|
023
|
Nest Hotel Kumamoto
|
Variable + Fixed Rent
|
Kumamoto
|
201
|
5,077
|
(+1.9%)
|
79.1
|
(-8.7%)
|
6,419
|
(+11.6%)
|
213.2
|
(+0.9%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
-
|
|
223
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Variable Rent Hotels
|
|
|
2,358
|
6,630
|
(-13.9%)
|
85.4
|
(-6.0%)
|
7,760
|
(-8.4%)
|
2,822.8
|
(-12.7%)
|
|
|
Fixed Rent Hotels
|
|
|
1,375
|
5,927
|
(-4.6%)
|
83.0
|
(-3.0%)
|
7,140
|
(-1.6%)
|
1,345.8
|
(-4.7%)
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
3,733
|
6,364
|
(-10.8%)
|
84.5
|
(-4.9%)
|
7,530
|
(-6.2%)
|
4,168.6
|
(-10.3%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Operating Results data for Hotel Livemax Nihombashi-Hakozaki, and Grandpark-Inn Yokohama are consolidated under Other, because the hotel operators did not provide consent to disclose hotel-specific data. Fixed Rent Hotels and Total include Hotel Livemax Nihombashi-Hakozaki's operating results. YOY changes for Hotel Wing International Kobe Shin Nagata Ekimae and Valie Hotel Hiroshima are unavailable because the operators did not provide consent to disclose pre-acquisition data.
|
© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.
|
41
Individual Hotel Financials
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(JPY thousand)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-1
|
A-2
|
A-3
|
|
C-1
|
|
D-1
|
|
D-3
|
D-4
|
E-1
|
E-2
|
E-3
|
E-5
|
F-1
|
F-2
|
F-4
|
F-5
|
G-1
|
|
G-2
|
G-3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
Nest
|
Nest
|
Comfort
|
|
Smile
|
|
Comfort
|
|
Comfort
|
Comfort
|
Smile
|
Hotel Vista
|
Chisun Inn
|
Nest Hotel
|
Comfort
|
|
|
|
Valie
|
|
Nest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hotel
|
Hotel
|
|
Hotel
|
|
|
Hotel Central
|
Hotel
|
Nest Hotel
|
Court Hotel
|
Valie Hotel
|
|
Nest Hotel
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hotel
|
|
|
Hotel
|
|
Hotel
|
Premio
|
Osaka
|
Osaka
|
Hotel
|
Hotel
|
|
Hotel
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sapporo
|
Sapporo
|
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
International
|
Kyoto
|
Matsuyama
|
Kurashiki
|
Hiroshima
|
|
Kumamoto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kushiro
|
|
|
Hamamatsu
|
|
Suzuka
|
Kyoto
|
Hommachi
|
Shinsaibashi
|
Okayama
|
Tenjin
|
|
Naha
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ekimae
|
Odori
|
|
|
Asagaya
|
|
|
|
Airport
|
|
Shijo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(A)
|
Rental Income
|
1,615,986
|
|
108,014
|
77,529
|
18,419
|
|
90,128
|
|
55,361
|
|
151,441
|
15,442
|
64,113
|
37,096
|
39,600
|
140,847
|
45,900
|
87,915
|
72,433
|
20,176
|
52,610
|
|
135,991
|
77,956
|
325,006
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed Rent
|
993,479
|
32,392
|
26,083
|
18,419
|
28,372
|
55,361
|
151,441
|
15,442
|
34,644
|
37,096
|
39,600
|
65,487
|
45,900
|
35,717
|
33,013
|
8,914
|
24,752
|
63,469
|
27,348
|
250,020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Variable Rent
|
564,434
|
75,621
|
51,446
|
-
|
61,755
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
29,468
|
-
|
-
|
75,359
|
-
|
52,194
|
39,420
|
10,661
|
27,857
|
72,522
|
50,608
|
17,516
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Rent
|
58,073
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3
|
-
|
600
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
57,470
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(B)
|
Rental Expenses
|
177,249
|
9,150
|
11,321
|
5,819
|
8,452
|
4,820
|
14,157
|
3,162
|
7,036
|
8,875
|
4,938
|
16,842
|
6,463
|
6,316
|
5,018
|
3,735
|
5,409
|
8,566
|
2,397
|
44,764
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Outsourcing
|
17,189
|
600
|
600
|
900
|
2,298
|
600
|
570
|
540
|
600
|
729
|
915
|
1,200
|
600
|
720
|
600
|
720
|
600
|
616
|
780
|
3,000
|
|
|
|
|
Fees
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Insurance
|
2,985
|
159
|
168
|
84
|
91
|
99
|
284
|
49
|
146
|
50
|
102
|
250
|
143
|
204
|
110
|
139
|
60
|
243
|
185
|
410
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Repair
|
26,975
|
2,880
|
1,784
|
389
|
1,198
|
1,428
|
239
|
384
|
938
|
2,902
|
268
|
1,316
|
1,436
|
1,057
|
-
|
2,507
|
1,014
|
1,997
|
897
|
4,335
|
|
|
|
|
Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxes
|
108,236
|
5,083
|
8,332
|
4,036
|
4,455
|
2,422
|
12,656
|
1,782
|
4,992
|
4,984
|
3,288
|
13,668
|
3,856
|
3,924
|
3,944
|
-
|
3,372
|
5,195
|
-
|
22,240
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
21,862
|
426
|
434
|
409
|
408
|
271
|
406
|
406
|
359
|
208
|
363
|
406
|
427
|
410
|
363
|
368
|
363
|
513
|
530
|
14,782
|
|
|
|
|
Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(C)
|
NOI
|
1,438,737
|
98,863
|
66,208
|
12,599
|
81,675
|
50,541
|
137,284
|
12,280
|
57,077
|
28,220
|
34,661
|
124,004
|
39,436
|
81,599
|
67,415
|
16,441
|
47,200
|
127,424
|
75,563
|
280,237
|
|
|
(A) - (B)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(D)
|
Depreciation
|
352,077
|
15,774
|
15,633
|
5,028
|
27,141
|
14,689
|
34,228
|
4,160
|
16,084
|
7,049
|
6,978
|
34,395
|
13,084
|
18,295
|
11,073
|
16,269
|
8,935
|
36,993
|
18,822
|
47,437
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Rental
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income
|
1,086,659
|
83,089
|
50,575
|
7,570
|
54,533
|
35,851
|
103,055
|
8,119
|
40,992
|
21,171
|
27,683
|
89,609
|
26,351
|
63,304
|
56,341
|
171
|
38,264
|
90,430
|
56,740
|
232,799
|
|
|
|
(C) - (D)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rents for Hotel Wing International Nagoya, Hotel Wing International Kobe Shin Nagata Ekimae, Hotel Livemax Nihombashi-Hakozaki,Grandpark-Inn Yokohama, and Urbain Hiroshima Executive as well as retail rents of Hotel Vista Premio Kyoto, Chisun Inn Osaka Honmachi, Smile Hotel Tokyo Asagaya and Nest Hotel Kumamoto are included in Other, as the operators did not provide consent to disclose the data.
|
© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.
|
42
Fixed/Variable Rent, RevPAR, ADR, & Occupancy Trends
Fixed/Variable Rent
(JPY thousand)
|
|
|
Jan 2019
|
|
|
Jul 2019
|
|
|
Jan 2020
|
|
|
|
Rent
|
Ratio
|
|
Rent
|
Ratio
|
|
Rent
|
Ratio
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed Rent
|
1,020,028
|
58.4%
|
1,029,238
|
57.5%
|
1,032,448
|
63.9%
Total Rent
(excludes Other Revenue)
Variable
|
Fixed Rent from Operators
|
984,468
|
56.4%
|
984,145
|
55.0%
|
993,479
|
61.5%
|
Other (Rent from Retail Tenants)
|
35,559
|
2.0%
|
45,092
|
2.5%
|
38,969
|
2.4%
|
|
Variable Rent
|
701,671
|
40.2%
|
735,493
|
41.1%
|
564,434
|
34.9%
|
|
Other (Utility Income)
|
23,668
|
1.4%
|
24,937
|
1.4%
|
19,104
|
1.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
1,745,367
|
100%
|
1,789,669
|
100%
|
1,615,986
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
63.8%
(January 2020 rent-basis)
Operating Results(Feb 2019 - Jan 2020)
|
100%
|
RevPAR (right)
|
|
|
ADR (right)
|
|
Occupancy (left)
|
|
(JPY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,000
|
80%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,000
|
60%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,000
|
40%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,000
|
20%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,000
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
Feb 2019
|
Mar 2019
|
Apr 2019
|
May 2019
|
Jun 2019
|
Jul 2019
|
Aug 2019
|
Sep 2019
|
Oct 2019
|
Nov 2019
|
Dec 2019
|
Jan 2020
|
© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.
|
43
Variable Rent Hotel Details
|
A-1 Nest Hotel Sapporo Ekimae
|
|
|
|
|
Location
|
Sapporo
|
Operating Results (Feb 2019 - Jan 2020)
|
ADR
|
RevPAR
|
Occupancy
|
(right)
|
(right)
|
(left)
|
|
5-minute walk from
|
|
|
|
(JPY)
|
|
|
|
|
20,000
|
Access
|
Sapporo Station on
|
|
|
|
|
Sapporo City Metro
|
|
|
|
16,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Namboku Line
|
|
|
|
12,000
|
|
Nest Hotel Japan
|
|
|
|
Operator
|
|
|
|
|
Corporation
|
|
|
|
8,000
|
|
|
|
|
Guest Rooms
|
162
|
|
|
|
4,000
|
Acquisition
|
JPY 2.16B
|
|
|
|
0
|
Price
|
|
Aug 2019
|
Nov 2019
|
|
|
|
A-2 Nest Hotel Sapporo Odori
|
|
|
|
|
Location
|
Sapporo
|
Operating Results (Feb 2019 - Jan 2020)
|
ADR
|
RevPAR
|
Occupancy
|
(right)
|
(right)
|
(left)
|
|
4-minute walk from
|
|
|
|
(JPY)
|
|
|
|
|
20,000
|
Access
|
Odori Station on
|
|
|
|
|
Sapporo City Metro
|
|
|
|
16,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Namboku Line
|
|
|
|
12,000
|
|
Nest Hotel Japan
|
|
|
|
Operator
|
|
|
|
|
Corporation
|
|
|
|
8,000
|
|
|
|
|
Guest Rooms
|
121
|
|
|
|
4,000
|
Acquisition
|
JPY 1.45B
|
|
|
|
0
|
Price
|
|
Aug 2019
|
Nov 2019
|
|
|
|
© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.
|
44
Variable Rent Hotel Details
C-1 Smile Hotel Tokyo Asagaya
|
Location
|
Suginami-ku, Tokyo
|
Operating Results (Feb 2019 - Jan 2020)
|
ADR
|
RevPAR
|
Occupancy
|
(right)
|
(right)
|
(left)
|
|
|
|
|
1-minute walk from
|
|
|
|
(JPY)
|
|
|
|
|
15,000
|
Access
|
Asagaya Station on JR
|
|
|
|
12,000
|
|
Chuo/Sobu Line
|
|
|
|
|
K.K. Hospitality
|
|
|
|
9,000
|
Operator
|
|
|
|
|
Operations
|
|
|
|
6,000
|
|
|
|
|
Guest Rooms
|
112
|
|
|
|
3,000
|
Acquisition
|
JPY 3.91B
|
|
|
|
0
|
Price
|
|
Aug 2019
|
Nov 2019
|
|
|
|
D-2 Hotel Wing International Nagoya
|
|
|
|
|
Location
|
Nagoya
|
Operating Results (Feb 2019 - Jan 2020)
|
ADR
|
RevPAR
|
Occupancy
|
(right)
|
(right)
|
(left)
|
|
2-minute walk from
|
|
|
|
(JPY)
|
|
|
|
|
10,000
|
|
Marunouchi Station on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Access
|
both Nagoya Subway
|
|
|
|
8,000
|
Network Sakuradori
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Line and Tsurumai
|
|
|
|
6,000
|
|
Line
|
|
|
|
4,000
|
Operator
|
Forbes Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Guest Rooms
|
224
|
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition
|
JPY 2.67B
|
|
|
|
0
|
Price
|
|
Aug 2019
|
Nov 2019
|
|
|
|
|
© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.
|
45
Variable Rent Hotel Details
|
E-1 Smile Hotel Kyoto Shijo
|
|
|
|
|
Location
|
Kyoto
|
Operating Results (Feb 2019 - Jan 2020)
|
ADR
|
RevPAR
|
Occupancy
|
|
5-minute walk from
|
|
(right)
|
(right)
|
(left)
|
|
|
|
|
(JPY)
|
|
Shijo Station on Kyoto
|
|
|
|
15,000
|
Access
|
City Subway Karasuma
|
|
|
|
12,000
|
Line and Karasuma
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Station on Hankyu
|
|
|
|
9,000
|
|
Kyoto Main Line
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operator
|
K.K. Hospitality
|
|
|
|
6,000
|
Operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,000
|
Guest Rooms
|
144
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition
|
JPY 4.48B
|
|
Aug 2019
|
Nov 2019
|
0
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
E-2 Hotel Vista Premio Kyoto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Location
|
Kyoto
|
|
Operating Results (Feb 2019 - Jan 2020)
|
|
|
|
ADR
|
|
|
RevPAR
|
|
Occupancy
|
|
|
|
|
(right)
|
|
|
|
(right)
|
|
(left)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5-minute walk from
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(JPY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20,000
|
Access
|
Kyoto Shiyakushomae
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Station on Kyoto City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subway Tozai Line
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,000
|
Operator
|
Vista Hotel
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Management Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Guest Rooms
|
84
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,000
|
Acquisition
|
JPY 3.60B
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
Price
|
|
|
|
Aug 2019
|
Nov 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Sale of hotel announced on August 27, 2019
|
© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.
|
46
Variable Rent Hotel Details
|
E-3 Chisun Inn Osaka Hommachi
|
|
|
|
|
Location
|
Osaka
|
Operating Results (Feb 2019 - Jan 2020)
|
ADR
|
RevPAR
|
Occupancy
|
|
5-minute walk from
|
|
(right)
|
(right)
|
(left)
|
|
|
|
|
(JPY)
|
Access
|
Sakaisuji-Hommachi
|
|
|
|
10,000
|
Station on Osaka
|
|
|
|
8,000
|
|
Municipal Subway
|
|
|
|
|
Chuo Line
|
|
|
|
6,000
|
|
SHR Hotel Lease Co.,
|
|
|
|
Operator
|
|
|
|
|
Ltd.
|
|
|
|
4,000
|
|
|
|
|
Guest Rooms
|
130
|
|
|
|
2,000
|
Acquisition
|
JPY 1.63B
|
|
|
|
0
|
Price
|
|
Aug 2019
|
Nov 2019
|
|
|
E-4 Hotel Wing International Kobe Shin Nagata Ekimae
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Location
|
Kobe
|
|
Operating Results (Feb 2019 - Jan 2020)
|
|
|
|
ADR
|
|
|
|
RevPAR
|
|
Occupancy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(right)
|
|
|
|
(right)
|
|
(left)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2-minute walk from
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(JPY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Access
|
Shin Nagata Station
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,000
|
on JR Kobe Line and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JR Sanyo Honsen Line
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,000
|
Operator
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Forbes Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Guest Rooms
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
133
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
JPY 1.49B
|
|
|
|
|
Aug 2019
|
Nov 2019
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Hotel name changed from Hotel Suave Kobe Asuta on March 1, 2019. Rebranded and reopened in June 2019.
|
© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.
|
47
Variable Rent Hotel Details
|
E-5 Nest Hotel Osaka Shinsaibashi
|
|
|
|
|
Location
|
Osaka
|
Operating Results (Feb 2019 - Jan 2020)
|
ADR
|
RevPAR
|
Occupancy
|
|
|
|
(right)
|
(right)
|
(left)
|
|
1-minute walk from
|
|
|
|
(JPY)
|
|
|
|
|
10,000
|
Access
|
Nagahoribashi Station
|
|
|
|
|
on Osaka Municipal
|
|
|
|
8,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subway Sakaisuji Line
|
|
|
|
6,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operator
|
Nest Hotel Japan
|
|
|
|
4,000
|
Corporation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Guest Rooms
|
302
|
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition
|
JPY 7.60B
|
|
Aug 2019
|
Nov 2019
|
0
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
F-2 Nest Hotel Matsuyama
|
|
|
|
|
Location
|
Matsuyama, Ehime
|
Operating Results (Feb 2019 - Jan 2020)
|
ADR
|
RevPAR
|
Occupancy
|
|
25-minute drive from
|
|
(right)
|
(right)
|
(left)
|
|
|
|
|
(JPY)
|
|
Matsuyama Airport,
|
|
|
|
10,000
|
Access
|
3-minute walk from
|
|
|
|
|
Katsuyamacho Station
|
|
|
|
8,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
on Iyo Railway Jonan
|
|
|
|
6,000
|
|
Line
|
|
|
|
Operator
|
Nest Hotel Japan
|
|
|
|
4,000
|
Corporation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Guest Rooms
|
190
|
|
|
|
2,000
|
Acquisition
|
JPY 1.61B
|
|
|
|
0
|
Price
|
|
Aug 2019
|
Nov 2019
|
|
|
|
© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.
|
48
Variable Rent Hotel Details
F-4 Court Hotel Kurashiki
Location
Access
Operator
Guest Rooms
Acquisition
Price
Kurashiki, Okayama
8-minute walk from Kurashiki Station on JR Sanyo Main Line
The Court Co., Ltd.
104
JPY 1.73B
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Results (Feb 2019 - Jan 2020)
|
|
|
|
ADR
|
|
|
|
RevPAR
|
|
Occupancy
|
|
|
|
|
(right)
|
|
|
|
(right)
|
|
(left)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(JPY)
|
|
15,000
|
|
12,000
|
|
9,000
|
|
6,000
|
|
3,000
|
|
0
|
Aug 2019
|
Nov 2019
F-5Valie Hotel Hiroshima(Acquired on July 19, 2019, Rebranded and reopened in September 2019)
Location
Access
Operator
Guest Rooms
Acquisition
Price
Hiroshima
3-minute walk from Jogakuin-mae Station on Hiroden Tram Line
The Court Co., Ltd.
171
JPY 1.5B
|
Operating Results (Feb 2019 - Jan 2020)
|
|
|
|
ADR
|
|
|
RevPAR
|
|
Occupancy
|
|
|
|
|
(right)
|
|
|
|
(right)
|
|
(left)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(JPY)
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Feb 2019
|
May 2019
|
Aug 2019
|
Nov 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.
|
49
Variable Rent Hotel Details
|
G-1 Valie Hotel Tenjin
|
|
|
|
|
Location
|
Fukuoka
|
Operating Results (Feb 2019 - Jan 2020)
|
ADR
|
RevPAR
|
Occupancy
|
(right)
|
(right)
|
(left)
|
|
|
|
|
6-minute walk from
|
|
|
|
(JPY)
|
|
|
|
|
15,000
|
Access
|
Tenjin Station on
|
|
|
|
12,000
|
Fukuoka City Subway
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kuko Line
|
|
|
|
9,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operator
|
The Court Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
6,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Guest Rooms
|
77
|
|
|
|
3,000
|
Acquisition
|
JPY 1.38B
|
|
|
|
0
|
Price
|
|
Aug 2019
|
Nov 2019
|
|
|
G-2Nest Hotel Naha(Announced sale on January 30, 202, Sold on January 31, 2020)
|
Location
|
Naha, Okinawa
|
Operating Results (Feb 2019 - Jan 2020)
|
ADR
|
RevPAR
|
Occupancy
|
(right)
|
(right)
|
(left)
|
|
|
|
|
7-minute drive from
|
|
|
|
(JPY)
|
|
|
|
|
15,000
|
|
Naha Airport, 5-minute
|
|
|
|
Access
|
|
|
|
|
walk from Asahibashi
|
|
|
|
12,000
|
|
Station on Okinawa
|
|
|
|
|
|
Urban Monorail
|
|
|
|
9,000
|
Operator
|
Nest Hotel Japan
|
|
|
|
6,000
|
Corporation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Guest Rooms
|
200
|
|
|
|
3,000
|
Acquisition
|
JPY 3.75B
|
|
|
|
0
|
Price
|
|
Aug 2019
|
Nov 2019
|
|
|
|
© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.
|
50
Variable Rent Hotel Details
|
G-3 Nest Hotel Kumamoto
|
|
|
|
|
Location
|
Kumamoto
|
Operating Results (Feb 2019 - Jan 2020)
|
ADR
|
RevPAR
|
Occupancy
|
(right)
|
(right)
|
(left)
|
|
|
|
|
2-minute walk from
|
|
|
|
(JPY)
|
|
|
|
|
10,000
|
Access
|
Nishikarashimacho
|
|
|
|
8,000
|
Station on Kumamoto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
City Tram Line
|
|
|
|
6,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operator
|
Nest Hotel Japan
|
|
|
|
4,000
|
Corporation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Guest Rooms
|
201
|
|
|
|
2,000
|
Acquisition
|
JPY 2.22B
|
|
|
|
0
|
Price
|
|
Aug 2019
|
Nov 2019
|
|
|
|
Hotels Acquired in July 2020 Fiscal Period
|
|
|
|
C-4 HOTEL EMIT SHIBUYA
|
F-6 Washington Hotel Plaza Shimonoseki Eki Nishi
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Location
|
Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
|
|
Location
|
Shimonoseki, Yamaguchi
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6-minute walk from
|
|
|
3-minute walk from
|
|
|
Shibuya Station on JR,
|
|
Access
|
|
Access
|
|
Shimonoseki Station on
|
|
Tokyu, Keio, and
|
|
|
|
|
|
JR Sanyo Main Line
|
|
|
Tokyo Metro Lines
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operator
|
Hakata Hotels Inc.
|
Operator
|
Washington Hotel Corp.
|
|
Shidax Daishinto
|
|
|
|
|
|
Human Services Inc.
|
|
Lease Terms
|
Fixed
|
|
Lease Terms
|
Fixed + Variable
|
|
|
|
Guest
|
|
|
|
238
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Guest Rooms
|
72
|
|
Rooms
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition
|
|
|
Acquisition
|
JPY 1.08B
|
|
JPY 3.7B
|
|
|
Price
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Announced on January 31 ,2020, completed on February 25, 2020
|
* Announced on February 26, 2020, completed on March 12, 2020
|
© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.
|
51
A-3 Comfort Hotel Kushiro
B-1Grandpark-Inn Yokohama
Location
Access
Operator
Guest Rooms
Acquisition
Price
Kushiro, Hokkaido
2-minute walk from Kushiro Station on JR Nemuro Main Line
Greens Co., Ltd.
126
JPY 300M
Location
Access
Operator
Guest Rooms
Acquisition
Price
Yokohama
6-minute walk from Yokohama Station on JR Line, private railways, and subway
MiddleWood Co., Ltd.
175
JPY 1.49B
C-3 Hotel Livemax Nihombashi-Hakozaki
D-1 Comfort Hotel Hamamatsu
|
Location
|
Chuo-ku, Tokyo
|
|
|
|
3-minute walk from
|
Access
|
Suitengumae Station
|
on Tokyo Metro
|
|
|
Hanzomon Line
|
Operator
|
|
Live Max Inc.
|
Guest Rooms
|
|
48
|
Acquisition
|
|
JPY 1.36B
|
Price
|
|
|
Location
Access
Operator
Guest Rooms
Acquisition
Price
Hamamatsu, Shizuoka
2-minute walk from Hamamatsu Station on JR Tokaido Main Line, Tokaido Shinkansen
Greens Co., Ltd.
196
JPY 1.55B
|
© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.
|
52
D-3 Comfort Hotel Central International Airport
|
Location
|
Tokoname, Aichi
|
|
|
|
5-minute walk from Central
|
Access
|
International Airport,
|
3-minute walk from Central
|
|
International Airport Station
|
|
on Meitetsu Airport Line
|
Operator
|
Greens Co., Ltd.
|
Guest
|
|
346
|
Rooms
|
|
Acquisition
|
|
JPY 5.31B
|
Price
|
|
|
Location
Access
Operator
Guest Rooms
Acquisition
Price
Suzuka, Mie
3-minute walk from Shirako Station on Kintetsu Nagoya Line
Greens Co., Ltd.
105
JPY 300M
F-1 Comfort Hotel Okayama
|
Location
|
Okayama
|
|
|
|
15-minute walk from
|
Access
|
Okayama Station on
|
Sanyo Shinkansen,
|
|
Sanyo Main Line, Uno
|
|
Line
|
Operator
|
|
Greens Co., Ltd.
|
Guest Rooms
|
|
208
|
Acquisition
|
|
JPY 1.20B
|
Price
|
|
|
F-3 Urbain Hiroshima Executive
|
Location
|
Hiroshima
|
|
|
|
6-minute walk from
|
Access
|
Hiroshima Station on
|
JR Sanyo Shinkansen
|
|
|
and Sanyo Main Line
|
Operator
|
|
Yuki Corporation
|
Guest Rooms
|
|
171
|
Acquisition
|
|
JPY 1.80B
|
Price
|
|
|
|
© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.
|
53
Appendix: Loan Details & Shareholder Composition
|
© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.
|
54
Stable Financial Base
-
Shorter-termloans are floating rate to take advantage of current low interest rates
-
80% of loans are fixed to hedge against a rise in interest rates
Outstanding Loan Balance
|
|
Jan 31, 2018
|
Jul 31, 2018
|
Jan 31, 2019
|
Jul 31, 2019
|
Jan 31, 2020
|
Amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
JPY 21.75B
|
JPY 21.75B
|
JPY 21.75B
|
JPY 25.47B
|
JPY 25.47B
|
Long-Term Loan Ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
100%
|
100%
|
100%
|
100%
|
100%
|
Fixed Rate Ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
73.8%
|
73.8%
|
80.7%
|
83.5%
|
83.5%
|
Average Interest Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.88%
|
0.88%
|
0.91%
|
0.86%
|
0.88%
|
Average Remaining
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.6 years
|
3.1 years
|
3.2 years
|
3.0 years
|
2.5 years
|
Maturity
|
|
|
|
|
|
LTV (Total Assets Basis)
|
|
|
|
|
|
39.2%
|
39.1%
|
38.8%
|
43.0%
|
41.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Distribution of Loan Maturities
(JPY M)
|
6,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,250
|
|
|
|
Fixed Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,000
|
4,500
|
4,500
|
|
Floating Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
|
|
3,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,220
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,800
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jul 2020 Jan 2021 Jul 2021
|
Jan 2022 Jul 2022 Jan 2023 Jul 2023
|
Jan 2024 Jul 2024 Jan 2025 Jul 2025 Jan 2026 Jul 2026
|
|
© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.
|
55
Loan Details
|
|
|
Loan Balances
|
|
|
|
|
|
(as of January 31, 2020)
|
|
|
Loan
|
Lender
|
Amount
|
Floating/
|
Interest Rate
|
Borrowing Date
|
Maturity
|
|
|
(JPY million)
|
Fixed
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Term Loan 2
|
SMBC, Mizuho, Shinsei, Resona
|
|
5,250
|
Fixed
|
1.08000%
|
November 30, 2015
|
November 30, 2020
|
|
|
Term Loan 3
|
SMBC, Mizuho, Shinsei, Resona, Fukuoka, Nishi-Nippon City
|
2,000
|
Floating
|
0.58000%
|
August 17, 2016
|
February 28, 2020
|
|
|
Term Loan 4
|
SMBC, Mizuho, Shinsei, Resona, Fukuoka, Nishi-Nippon City
|
4,500
|
Fixed
|
0.90750%
|
August 17, 2016
|
February 28, 2023
|
|
|
Term Loan 5
|
SMBC, Mizuho, Shinsei, Resona, Fukuoka, Nishi-Nippon City
|
4,500
|
Fixed
|
0.98500%
|
August 17, 2016
|
August 31, 2023
|
|
|
Term Loan 6
|
SMBC
|
|
450
|
Floating
|
0.53000%
|
March 27, 2017
|
February 28, 2020
|
|
|
Term Loan 7
|
SMBC, Mizuho, Shinsei, Resona, Fukuoka, Nishi-Nippon City
|
1,800
|
Fixed
|
0.78750%
|
August 1, 2017
|
January 31, 2023
|
|
|
Term Loan 8
|
SMBC, Mizuho, Shinsei, Resona
|
|
1,750
|
Floating
|
0.78750%
|
November 30, 2018
|
May 29, 2020
|
|
|
Term Loan 9
|
SMBC, Mizuho, Shinsei, Resona
|
|
1,500
|
Fixed
|
0.92000%
|
November 30, 2018
|
November 29, 2024
|
|
|
Term Loan 10
|
SMBC, Mizuho, Shinsei, Resona, Nishi-Nippon City
|
2,220
|
Fixed
|
0.75450%
|
April 25, 2019
|
April 30, 2024
|
|
|
Term Loan 11
|
SMBC, Mizuho, Shinsei, Resona, Aozora
|
1,500
|
Fixed
|
0.73575%
|
July 19, 2019
|
November 29, 2024
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
25,470
|
|
Average 0.88%
|
Average Remaining Loan Term 2.5 years
|
|
|
|
Fixed vs. Floating
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lender Composition
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fukuoka
|
|
|
|
|
Strong Lender Group
|
3%
|
Aozora
|
|
|
|
Nishi-Nippon City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
LTV Control
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resona
10%
SMBC
Shinsei39% 12%
Mizuho 31%
|
Floating
|
|
16.5%
|
Interest Rate Risk Management
|
|
Fixed
|
|
83.5%
|
Stable Financial Position
|
© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.
|
56
Major Shareholders (as of January 31, 2020)
|
|
Name
|
No. of
|
Share
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
|
1
|
Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd., Trust Account
|
26,008
|
10.2%
|
2
|
The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Trust Account
|
20,549
|
8.1%
|
3
|
Trust & Custody Service Bank, Ltd.,
|
9,298
|
3.6%
|
Securities Investment Trust Account
|
|
|
|
4
|
The Nomura Trust and Banking Co., Ltd.,
|
7,246
|
2.8%
|
Investment Trust Account
|
|
|
|
5
|
Ichigo Inc. (Sponsor)
|
6,500
|
2.5%
|
6
|
Ichigo Trust Pte. Ltd.
|
6,424
|
2.5%
|
7
|
GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL
|
3,433
|
1.3%
|
8
|
BNY FOR GCM CLIENT ACCOUNTS (E) ISG
|
3,311
|
1.3%
|
9
|
UEDA YAGI TANSHI Co., Ltd.
|
3,000
|
1.2%
|
10
|
Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company
|
2,800
|
1.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
88,569
|
34.7%
|
|
|
|
By Number of Shares Held
|
|
Foreign Corporations & Individuals
|
|
|
|
Domestic Financial Institutions
|
|
Non-Financial Domestic Corporations
|
|
|
Domestic Individuals
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Shares)
|
|
45,576
|
40,149
|
25,161
|
|
(17.9%)
|
(9.9%)
|
|
(15.7%)
|
|
|
16,953
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18,843
|
16,748
|
(6.6%)
|
|
(7.4%)
|
(6.6%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
91,029
|
|
(35.7%)
|
101,053
|
106,633
|
(41.8%)
|
(39.6%)
|
|
|
|
121,831
|
89,502
|
91,444
|
(47.8%)
|
(35.1%)
|
(35.8%)
|
|
|
|
Jan 2019
|
Jul 2019
|
|
Jan 2020
|
|
(Outstanding Shares) (254,974)
|
(254,974)
|
|
(254,974)
|
|
By Number of Shareholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jan 31, 2019
|
Jul 31, 2019
|
Jan 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
Shareholders
|
Shareholders
|
Shareholders
|
Share
|
|
Domestic Individuals
|
13,101
|
13,415
|
17,201
|
97.7%
|
|
Domestic Financial Institutions
|
48
|
54
|
56
|
0.3%
|
|
|
City Banks, trust banks
|
7
|
7
|
6
|
-
|
|
|
Regional banks
|
3
|
2
|
3
|
-
|
|
|
Other (including securities companies)
|
38
|
45
|
47
|
0.3%
|
|
Non-Financial Domestic Corporations
|
218
|
220
|
248
|
1.4%
|
|
Foreign Corporations & Individuals
|
78
|
88
|
99
|
0.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
13,445
|
13,777
|
17,604
|
100%
|
© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.
|
57
Appendix: Growth Roadmap, Sponsor, Shareholder Alignment
|
© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.
|
58
Strong Growth Track Record
Gains on Sale from Kyoto and Naha Hotel sales2
|
NAV per Share (JPY)
|
Gains on Sale from Smile Hotel Asakusa sale2
|
|
|
DPS (JPY)
|
|
137,197
|
139,940
|
143,040
|
146,317
|
145,727
|
146,580
|
140,860
|
|
|
3,096
|
|
9,492
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,356
|
|
|
107,462
|
113,393
|
|
|
|
|
5,457
|
|
|
|
102,472
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,137
|
3,101
|
3,302
|
3,352
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,825
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,154
|
|
|
|
1,3751
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IPO
|
January 2016
|
July 2016
|
January 2017
|
July 2017
|
January 2018
|
July 2018
|
January 2019
|
July 2019
|
January 2020
|
No. of Hotels
|
9 Hotels
|
9 Hotels
|
9 Hotels
|
19 Hotels
|
20 Hotels
|
21 Hotels
|
21 Hotels
|
21 Hotels
|
23 Hotels
|
21 Hotels
|
Portfolio Size
|
20.4B
|
20.4B
|
20.4B
|
47.6B
|
49.1B
|
50.9B
|
50.9B
|
50.7B
|
54.4B
|
47.1B
|
Events
|
|
|
|
Public
|
1 Hotel
|
1 Hotel
|
|
Acquisition
|
2 Hotel
|
2 Hotel
|
IPO
|
|
|
Acquisition
|
Acquisition
|
|
Acquisitions
|
|
|
|
|
Offering
|
(New Loan)
|
(New Loan)
|
|
and Sale
|
(New Loan)
|
Sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9 Hotel
|
|
|
10 Hotel
|
|
Share
|
|
Full
|
|
Full
|
|
|
|
|
Buyback and
|
|
Distribution of
|
|
Distribution of
|
|
Acquisitions
|
|
|
Acquisitions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cancellation
|
|
Gains on Sale
|
|
Gains on Sale
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
as Dividend
|
|
as Dividend
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New AM Fee
|
|
Shareholder
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Structure
|
|
Program
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Refinance
|
|
-
Annualized January 2016 DPS (JPY 471)
-
Unrealized gains of 3 hotels = (Sales price - book value at sale) / number of shares outstanding
|
© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.
|
59
Ongoing Actions to Drive Increased Shareholder Value
Dividend Growth and Highly Secure Earnings Provide Strong Foundation for Further Growth in Shareholder Value
Drive Further Dividend Growth
Organic Growth
-
Proactively execute value-add capex
-
Dispose of hotels with limited growth potential
-
Increase earnings by revising fixed rent and variable rent terms at timings of rent renewals
Acquisition-Led Growth
-
Grow with sponsor support
-
-
Acquire assets without having to participate in competitive auctions
-
Recycle capital
-
-
Deploy proceeds from sales into higher- return acquisitions
-
Use low-cost borrowing capacity
-
-
Increase capital
-
Manage interest rate risk (extend loan maturities and fix interest rates)
Highly Secure Earnings Base
-
Grow portfolio of lodging-focused hotels, a hotel type having stable revenue
-
High underlying land values reflect high location attractiveness and value
-
Focus on major regional cities with convenient public transportation access and revenue upside from local events further reinforces earnings stability
-
Geographic diversification and centrally-located hotels with stable demand support high earnings stability
Portfolio Growth & Diversification Drive Earnings Growth & Stability
|
© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.
|
60
Growth Strategy Roadmap
Flexibly Responding to Market Environment
Continuous Dividend Growth via External Growth, Organic Growth, and Strong Financial Base
-
Drive higher earnings via economies of scale from increased asset size
-
Invest primarily in lodging-focused hotels
-
Acquisition of conversion-feasible assets and lodging facilities such as serviced apartments
-
Asset acquisitions via SPCs
-
Asset acquisitions using low cost borrowing capacity (LTV)
-
Construct a diversified portfolio to pursue both income stability and earnings growth
-
Maximize dividend and earnings via unrealized gains via asset acquisitions and sales
-
Acquire prime-locationfull-service hotels and resort hotels in addition to lodging-focused hotels
-
Increase portfolio size and generate scale efficiencies via acquisitions of newly built hotels in addition to value-add of existing hotels
-
Enhance operational efficiency by monitoring operations and providing advice to partner hotel operators
-
Increase rents and earnings through value-add capex
-
Minimize expenses via collaboration with operators
-
Increase earnings via more favorable lease contracts, rebranding, etc.
-
Maintain a strong lender base
-
Appropriate LTV
-
Manage interest rate risk
-
Prepare to acquire credit rating
-
Shift to no fixed fee, performance fee-only structure
-
Conduct share buybacks to increase dividend and maintain appropriate share price
-
Examine opportunities for large-scale renovations and rebranding to increase earnings
-
Further increase earnings via more favorable lease contracts, rebranding, etc.
-
Acquire credit rating
-
Diversify financing
-
Continue to control LTV and manage interest rate risk
-
Prepare to enter global REIT indices
-
Conduct share buybacks to increase dividend and maintain appropriate share price
-
Promote responsiveness to disasters (Respond to ESG requirements)
|
© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.
|
61
Ichigo Hotel's Sponsor: Ichigo (2337)
Core Businesses: Asset Management, Sustainable Real Estate, Clean Energy
-
Manages Ichigo Office (8975), Ichigo Hotel (3463), and Ichigo Green (9282)
-
TSE First Section, JPX-Nikkei 400 Member
-
Deeply committed to CSR and Sustainability
-
Japan's first zero-carbon listed real estate company
Ichigo
(TSE First Section 2337)
Ichigo Preserves and Improves Real Estate
|
Asset
|
|
Ichigo Investment Advisors
|
Management
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ichigo Estate
|
|
|
Ichigo Hotel (3463)
Ichigo Green (9282)
Ichigo Office (8975)
Miyako City
Hiromi Miyake
(Weightlifting)
The word "Ichigo" comes from the ancient Japanese proverb, Ichigo Ichie, literally meaning "One lifetime, one encounter." The phrase was first used by a 16th century master of the tea ceremony, Sen no Rikyu. He called upon his disciples to give total focus and sincerity to each act of the tea ceremony for every guest, because that particular moment will only exist once and must be fully lived and realized.
|
|
Ichigo Owners
|
Sustainable
|
|
|
Ichigo Land Shinchiku
|
Real Estate
|
|
|
|
|
Ichigo Real Estate Services
|
|
Fukuoka
|
|
|
|
Ichigo Marché
|
|
Centro
Storage Plus
Ichigo Animation
Hakata Hotels
Ichigo embraces the Ichigo Ichie philosophy of sincerity and service, and works to build strong long-term relationships to support the success of our clients, shareholders, and all stakeholders.
|
Clean Energy
|
Ichigo ECO Energy
|
© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.
|
62
Synergies Between Ichigo Hotel and Sponsor
-
Strengthen acquisitions through leveraging Ichigo's sourcing network
-
Increase asset value through Ichigo's real estate value-add capabilities
-
Drive higher returns for Ichigo Hotel shareholders
Ichigo Hotel (3463)
Buy
Long-Term Asset Management (Grow Earnings for Shareholders)
-
Value-addcapex
-
On-goingrenovation and equipment renewal
-
Increase hotel attractiveness & competitiveness
-
Grow earnings via collaboration with hotel operators
-
Grow earnings via rebranding and improving contract terms
-
Grow earnings via smart cost control
|
Buy
|
|
Sponsor: Ichigo (2337)
|
|
|
Buy
|
Hotel
|
|
Value‐Add
|
|
|
Make The World
|
Sell
|
|
More Sustainable
|
Role
|
|
Value-Add
|
|
(Increase Asset Value)
|
|
|
|
Rectify building code issues
|
Hard
|
|
Seismic and safety reinforcement
|
|
Large-scale structural and equipment renewal
|
|
|
Change hotel operator/brand
|
Soft
|
|
Improve contract terms
|
|
|
Improve hotel operations
Sell
Third-Party Investors
|
© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.
|
63
First J-REIT No Fixed Fee, Performance Fee-Only Structure
Overwhelming Shareholder Support (99.3% Yes Vote at AGM)
|
|
|
Asset Management Fee Structure
|
|
Before Change
|
|
After Change
|
|
|
|
(Until January 31, 2019)
|
|
(From February 1, 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AM Fee I
|
Total Asset Value
|
X
|
0.4%
|
|
-
|
|
Asset
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asset
|
Acquisition Price
|
X
|
1%
|
|
-
|
Eliminated
|
Size-
|
|
|
|
Acquisition Fee
|
|
Based
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asset
|
Sale Price
|
X
|
0.5%
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
Sale Fee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AM Fee II
|
NOI x Dividend
|
X
|
0.002%
|
0.0036%
|
Increased
|
Earnings-
|
|
(NOI & Dividend
|
|
Performance Fee)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Based
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gains on Sale
|
Gains on Sale
|
X
|
－
|
15%
|
New
|
|
|
|
|
Performance Fee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The Gains on Sale Performance Fee has a high-water mark, so that it will only be paid if Ichigo Hotel's cumulative Gains/Losses on Sales to-date are positive.
-
Fee Change Outcomes
-
-
Support Ichigo Hotel earnings growth and shareholder value creation
-
Support proactive, dynamic (vs. static) management of Ichigo Hotel assets on behalf of shareholders
|
© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.
|
64
Ichigo Hotel
|
Name
|
Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation
|
|
|
|
|
Securities Code
|
3463
|
|
|
|
|
Address
|
1-1-1 Uchisaiwaicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
Executive Director
|
Osamu Miyashita
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal Periods
|
January (August 1 - January 31) and July (February 1 - July 31)
|
|
Asset Management Company
|
Name
|
Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
President
|
Hiroshi Iwai
|
|
Financial Instruments Dealer License (Investment
|
|
Registration &
|
Management Services, Investment Advisory & Agency
|
Membership
|
Services, and Type II Financial Instruments Services)
|
|
Minister of Finance, Kanto Financial Bureau #318
|
© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.
|
65
|
© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.
|
66
Disclaimer
These materials are for informational purposes only, and do not constitute or form a part of, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or buy securities of Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (Ichigo Hotel ).
These materials may contain forward-looking statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Ichigo Hotel with respect to financial condition and future results. These statements are based on certain assumptions founded on currently available information. Accordingly, such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and there is no assurance as to actual financial conditions or future results. Actual results may vary from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.
In creating these materials, Ichigo Hotel and Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. (IIA) have sought to provide accurate information. However, there can be no assurance given as to the accuracy, certainty, validity or fairness of any such information. The content of these materials is also subject to revision or retraction without prior notice.
This document is a translation. If there is any discrepancy between the Japanese version and the English translation, the Japanese version shall prevail.
Make The World More Sustainable
Contact:
Ichigo Hotel IR Desk (3463)
TEL: +81-3-3502-4892
E-mail： ir_ichigo-hotel@ichigo.gr.jp
www.ichigo-hotel.co.jp/english
Ichigo is Japan's first zero-carbon listed real estate company. We are taking responsibility for our environmental footprint by offsetting our carbon emissions and investing in low-carbon technologies such as solar energy.
|
© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.
|
67
Disclaimer
TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 06:36:00 UTC
|
|