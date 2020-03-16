Log in
Japan Exchange : Ichigo Hotel January 2020 Fiscal Period Corporate Presentation

03/16/2020

Ichigo Hotel (3463)

Ichigo Hotel January 2020 Fiscal Period

Corporate Presentation

March 16, 2020

Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (3463) Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.

© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.

www.ichigo-hotel.co.jp/english

Make The World

More Sustainable

© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.

© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.

© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.

January 2020 Results

  • January 2020 Highlights
  • January 2020 Earnings Breakdown
  • Operating Results Down YOY on Drop in Inbound Tourism
  • RevPAR Down in All Areas, Particularly Osaka and Kyoto
  • Continuing Strong Demand for Business Hotels
  • Highly Accretive Asset Sales

Actions to Drive Earnings Growth

  • Achieving Organic Growth at Contract Renewals
  • Operator Change to Generate Higher Earnings
  • Value-AddCapex to Generate Higher Earnings (1)
  • Value-AddCapex to Generate Higher Earnings (2)
  • Acquisition: HOTEL EMIT SHIBUYA

Acquisition: Washington Hotel Plaza Shimonoseki Eki Nishi

  • Highly-Stable,Diversified Hotel Portfolio
  • Lease Details
  • Portfolio Growth Opportunity via Ichigo Sponsor Support
  • Launch of Ichigo J.League Shareholder Program

July 2020 and January 2021 Forecasts

  • July 2020 Forecast
  • January 2021 Forecast

Ichigo's Commitment to ESG

  • Ichigo Sustainability Policy
  • Ichigo ESG - Environmental
  • Ichigo ESG - Social
  • Ichigo ESG - Governance

Appendices

  • Hotel Market Environment
  • Portfolio Details
  • Loan Details & Shareholder Composition
  • Growth Roadmap, Sponsor, Shareholder Alignment

© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.

5

January 2020 Results

© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.

6

January 2020 Highlights

ResultsDetails

Net Income

Asset Sales

RevPAR

NOI

FFO

Dividend

NAV

JPY 2,130M

+JPY 731M (+52.3%) YOY

2 Hotels (Kyoto & Naha)

(Total Sale Price: JPY 9.79B)

JPY 6,630 (12 variable rent hotels)

-JPY 1,066 (-13.9%) YOY

JPY 1.44B

-JPY 136M (-8.6%) YOY

JPY 2,129

-JPY 1,926 (-47.5%) YOY

JPY 8,356

+JPY 2,869 (+52.3%) YOY

JPY 140,839

-JPY 5,741 (-3.9% vs. previous period)

  • Record earnings due to gains on asset sales
  • Both hotels sold at prices significantly exceeding both book value & third-party appraisal value
  • RevPAR down due to significant drop in Korean tourists and impact of coronavirus
  • NOI down on asset sales and lower variable rents
  • FFO down on lower NOI
  • +JPY 3,656 (+77.8%) vs. forecast
  • Unrealized gains down due to 2 asset sales
  • 100% of gains on sales (significantly above unrealized gains) paid out as dividend

FFO (Funds from Operations) = (Net Income + Depreciation + Amortization of Expenses Related to REIT Establishment + Amortization of Share Issuance Expenses

  • Loss on Disposal of Fixed Assets + Accrued Asset Disposal Costs +/- Losses/Gains on Sales +/- Extraordinary Losses/Gains) / Number of Shares Outstanding NAV = BPS + Unrealized Capital Gains per Share

© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.

7

January 2020 Earnings Breakdown

(JPY million)

Jan 2019

Jan 2020

Forecast (B)

vs. Forecast

Major Variation Factors (vs. Forecast)

Actual

Actual (A)

(A)-(B)

Operating Revenue

2,439

3,561

2,383

+1,177

Variable Rent

701

564

665

-101

Above forecast: 2 hotels; Below forecast: 10 hotels

Fixed Rent

984

993

989

+3

Increase due to revised lease (Naha): +3

Other (Gains on Sales, etc.)

753

2,003

727

+1,275

Increase in gains on sales due to sale of

Nest Hotel Naha +1,274

Operating Expenses

866

1,226

980

+245

Increase in AM fee: +218; Increase in consumption tax: +35

Repair & Maintenance

16

26

27

-

Depreciation

308

352

354

-2

Operating Profit

1,573

2,334

1,402

+931

Recurring Profit

1,399

2,132

1,199

+932

Net Income

1,398

2,130

1,198

+931

Dividend

JPY 5,487

JPY 8,356

JPY 4,700

+JPY 3,656

+77.8% vs. forecast

+52.3% (+JPY 2,869) YOY

FFO

JPY 4,055

JPY 2,129

JPY 3,494

-JPY 1,365

NOI

1,574

1,438

1,538

-100

Post-Depreciation NOI

1,266

1,086

1,183

-97

Capex

321

257

363

-106

Effective cost controls

Book Value

51,299

47,549

-

-

© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.

8

Operating Results Down YOY on Drop in Inbound Tourism

Variable Rent Hotels (12 Hotels)

Aug 1, 2018

Aug 1, 2019

Difference

YOY

- Jan 31, 2019

- Jan 31, 2020

Room Revenue (JPY M)

2,780

2,405

-375

-13.5%

Total Revenue (JPY M)

3,234

2,822

-411

-12.7%

RevPAR (JPY)

7,696

6,630

-1,066

-13.9%

Occupancy

90.9%

85.4%

-5.4%

-6.0%

ADR (JPY)

8,468

7,760

-708

-8.4%

Total Portfolio (19 Hotels)

Aug 1, 2018

Aug 1, 2019

Difference

YOY

- Jan 31, 2019

- Jan 31, 2020

Room Revenue (JPY M)

4,152

3,714

-438

-10.6%

Total Revenue (JPY M)

4,646

4,168

-477

-10.3%

RevPAR (JPY)

7,134

6,364

-770

-10.8%

Occupancy

88.9%

84.5%

-4.4%

-4.9%

ADR (JPY)

8,026

7,530

-496

-6.2%

  • Excludes Hotel Wing International Kobe Shin Nagata Ekimae, Valie Hotel Hiroshima, Hotel Vista Premio Kyoto (sold on October 31, 2019), and Grandpark-Inn Yokohama, and includes Nest Hotel Naha (sold on January 31, 2020). Operating results before acquisition are based on data provided by previous owner.

© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.

9

RevPAR Down in All Areas, Particularly Osaka and Kyoto

YOY by Region (Aug 2019 - Jan 2020)

RevPAR Occupancy ADR

19 Hotels (excludes Grandpark-Inn Yokohama, Hotel Wing International Kobe Shin Nagata Ekimae, and Valie Hotel Hiroshima, and includes data for Hotel Vista Premio Kyoto up to date sold, October 31, 2019)

Total Portfolio

Hokkaido

Tokyo

Tokai/

Kyoto

Osaka

Chugoku/

Kyushu

Okinawa

Chubu

Shikoku

+3%

0%

0%

-1%

+1%

-4%

0%

-3%

-3%

-4%

-4%

-5%-5%

-5%

-2%

-6%

-5%

-5%

-11%-7%

-14%

-17%-17%

-22%-24%

-25%-12%

(JPY)

RevPAR

7,798

7,675

6,072

6,800

5,165

5,904

5,995

8,348

No. Hotels

3

2

4

2

2

4

2

1

% of Total Portfolio

13%

8%

19%

6%

12%

19%

8%

9%

Rental Income

© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.

10

Continuing Strong Demand for Business Hotels

No. of Guests by Hotel Type (August-December)

+4,000,000

+2,000,000

+505,600

Domestic

Inbound

+794,610

-4,424,320

-788,810

+188,210

+318,560

0

+1,923,740

-952,420

-2,000,000

-261,740

-1,590,400

-4,000,000

-6,000,000

-495,940

-6,427,790

-8,000,000

Total

Japanese

Resort Hotels

Business

Full-Service

Budget

Inns

Hotels

Hotels

Hotels

  • Calculated by Ichigo Investment Advisors based on Japan Tourism Agency (JTA) "Statistical Survey of Travelers" comparing Aug-Dec 2018 vs. Aug-Dec 2019

No. of Guests by Area (Business Hotels, August-December)

+4,000,000

Domestic Inbound

+3,000,000 +2,718,350

+2,000,000

+1,000,000

+579,310

+510,740

+528,670

+166,910

+235,960

0

-1,400

-586,610

-1,000,000

-980,850

(Total Number of Domestic and Inbound Tourists)

-2,000,000

Total Hokkaido

Tokyo

Tokai

Kyoto

Osaka

Chugoku/ Kyushu Okinawa

Shikoku

  • Calculated by Ichigo Investment Advisors based on Japan Tourism Agency (JTA) "Statistical Survey of Travelers" comparing Aug-Dec 2018 vs. Aug-Dec 2019

Number of Inbound Tourists by Country/Region

Country/

Aug-Dec 2019

%

YOY

Region

Total

Total

12,257,259

100%

-1.6%

Korea

1,160,305

9%

-60.2%

China

4,011,475

33%

+16.5%

Taiwan

1,950,568

16%

+8.9%

Hong Kong

976,051

8%

+12.1%

Thailand

562,144

5%

+24.6%

Singapore

256,477

2%

+18.6%

Malaysia

240,756

2%

+15.1%

Indonesia

171,688

1%

+9.9%

Philippines

280,181

2%

+40.5%

Vietnam

201,036

2%

+24.7%

India

69,695

1%

+14.1%

Australia

260,039

2%

+16.5%

US

691,874

6%

+14.3%

Canada

162,176

1%

+17.9%

UK

209,603

2%

+51.6%

France

141,428

1%

+15.5%

Russia

55,065

-

+35.5%

Other

619,771

5%

+24.6%

  • Calculated by Ichigo Investment Advisors based on Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO)'s "Visitors Trends", comparing Aug-Dec 2018 vs. Aug-Dec 2019

© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.

11

Highly Accretive Asset Sales

  • Sold 2 hotels, one in Kyoto (Oct 2019) and one in Naha (Jan 2020), generating gains on sales of JPY 1.94B
  • Sale prices significantly exceeded book value & third-party appraisal value

Hotel Vista Premio Kyoto

  • Sale completed in October 2019
  • Sale price (JPY 4.5B) 1.2X appraisal value
  • Gains on sale of c. JPY 670M (net of performance fee to AM)
  • Distributing 100% of gains on sale as dividend to shareholders; using rest of proceeds to fund asset acquisitions and value-add capex
    (Funded HOTEL EMIT SHIBUYA acquisition announced in January 2020)

Nest Hotel Naha

  • Sale completed in January 2020
  • Sale price (JPY 5.29B) 1.3X appraisal value
  • Gains on sale of c. JPY 1.27B (net of performance fee to AM)
  • Distributing 100% of gains on sale as dividend to shareholders; using rest of proceeds to fund asset acquisitions and value-add capex
    (Partially funded Washington Hotel Plaza Shimonoseki Eki Nishi acquisition announced in February 2020)

© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.

12

Actions to Drive Earnings Growth

© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.

13

Achieving Organic Growth at Contract Renewals

Negotiating Higher Rents at Contract Renewals to Drive Organic Growth

Timing

Hotel Name

Lease Terms

Changes

Actual

Plan

Jun 2017

Mar 2019

Jun 2019

Sep 2019

Sep 2019

Jun 2020

Sep 2020

Dec 2020

2021

Chisun Inn Osaka Hommachi

Hotel Wing International Kobe

Shin Nagata Ekimae

Nest Hotel (4 Hotels)

Valie Hotel Hiroshima

Nest Hotel Naha

Smile Hotel Tokyo Asagaya

Comfort Hotel Okayama

  • Hotels
    2 Hotels

Variable+Fixed

Rent

Variable+Fixed

Rent

Variable+Fixed

Rent

Variable+Fixed

Rent

Variable+Fixed

Rent

Variable+Fixed

Rent

Fixed Rent

Fixed Rent

Variable+Fixed

Rent

Renewal at Higher Rent

Rebranding

Renewal at Higher Rent

Rebranding

Renewal at Higher Rent

Lease Expiry

Rebranding

Renewal

Lease Expiry

  • Increased fixed rent
  • Increased variable rent
  • Increased fixed rent
  • Added variable rent
  • Increased fixed rent
  • Rebrand and reopen
  • Added variable rent
  • Increased fixed rent
  • Increased fixed rent
  • Increased variable rent
  • Operator change to Hakata Hotels
  • Increased fixed rent & added variable rent
  • New contract terms to be negotiated
  • New contract terms to be negotiated

© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.

14

Operator Change to Generate Higher Earnings

The OneFive Okayama* (formerly Comfort Hotel Okayama)

  • Hotel operator change from third-party operator to Ichigo-owned Hakata Hotels
  • New lease increases fixed rent and newly adds variable rent

(Forecast to increase annual NOI by JPY 71M)

  • Deploying Ichigo's PROPERA AI-based hotel revenue management system (operating track record: GOP +20%) to drive higher earnings & customer satisfaction
  • Provisional name. Scheduled to rebrand and re-open on September 13, 2020.

Name

Address

Representative

Establishment

Date

Paid-In Capital

Relationship to Ichigo Hotel/IIA

Hakata Hotels

Hakata Hotels Inc.

3-13-1 Haruyoshi, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

Minoru Ishihara, Representative Director & Chairman Takanobu Kitazaki, Representative Director & President

March 2019

JPY 10 million

(100% Ichigo group subsidiary)

Consolidated subsidiary of Ichigo Investment Advisor's parent company, Ichigo

(Hakata Hotels is a related party as defined in the Ordinance of the Investment Trust and Investment Corporation Law and IIA's internal rules)

© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.

15

Value-Add Capex to Generate Higher Earnings (1)

NEST Hotels (4 Hotels)

  • Acquired Sapporo Odori & Sapporo Ekimae in November 2015 and Osaka Shinsaibashi & Matsuyama in August 2016
  • Conducted value-add capex after acquisition to drive higher earnings and asset value
  • Fixed rent +JPY 11M p.a. at lease renewal (June 2019)

Value-Add Capex Details

Details

Hotel

Period

Investment

NOI Increase

(JPY M)

(JPY M p.a.)

Create guest

Nest Hotel Sapporo Odori

Apr 2016

16.3

2.3

rooms

Nest Hotel Naha

Jan 2017

27.8

4.8

Add guest rooms

Split guest

Nest Hotel Sapporo Odori

Jan 2017

24.2

2.2

Nest Hotel Naha

Jan 2019

50.0

9.9

rooms

Drive

Nest Hotel Naha

Jul 2019

22.0

3.7

Renovation

Nest Hotel Sapporo Odori

Apr 2016

16.6

2.4

Earnings

Renovate

Convert into

Nest Hotel Osaka Shinsaibashi

Jan 2017

0.8

1.2

guest rooms/

twin beds

Nest Hotel Matsuyama

Jan 2017

3.8

1.1

Replace beds

Install larger

Nest Hotel Osaka Shinsaibashi

Nov 2017

1.1

1.4

beds

Nest Hotel Matsuyama

Jan 2018

1.8

1.3

Install coin-operated laundry

Nest Hotel Matsuyama

Jul 2017

6.0

1.0

machines

Total - Drive Earnings

170.4

31.3

Nest Hotel Osaka Shinsaibashi

Dec 2017

6.8

2.3

Reduce water

Nest Hotel Naha

Dec 2017

2.3

1.4

consumption

Nest Hotel Sapporo Odori

Feb 2018

2.9

0.7

Hotel operating

Nest Hotel Matsuyama

Mar 2018

4.4

0.6

Improve power

Nest Hotel Matsuyama

Apr 2018

1.0

Reduce

expenses

Costs

efficiency

Rework

building

Nest Hotel Matsuyama

Oct 2018

3.0

services

contract

Real estate-

Reduce tax

Nest Hotel Matsuyama

Jan 2017

2.0

related expenses

Total - Reduce Costs

16.4

11.0

© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.

16

Value-Add Capex to Generate Higher Earnings (2)

Smile Hotel Tokyo Asagaya (Acquired in August 2016)

  • Increased rent with new retail tenant on first floor & new external advertising lease
  • Driving higher earnings and asset value via guest room renovations & layout changes from single-bed rooms to twin-bed rooms (June 2017 to June 2018 fiscal periods)
  • Annual rent forecast to increase by JPY 10M via increase in fixed rent and revision of variable rent calculation (new rent applied from June 2020)

Value-Add Capex Details

Timing

Capex Details

Capex Amount

Rent Increase p.a.

Jul 2017 Fiscal Period

Installation & leasing of rooftop billboard

JPY 4.0M

JPY 1.3M

Guest room renovations (Phase 1, 5F)

Jan 2018 Fiscal Period

Guest room renovations (Phase 2, 3F & 4F)

JPY 116.1M

JPY 39.6M

Jul 2018 Fiscal Period

Guest room & lobby renovations (Phase 3, 2F & 1F)

Before

After

Entrance

Twin-Bed Room

Entrance

Twin-Bed Room

© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.

Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.

17

Acquisition: HOTEL EMIT SHIBUYA

HOTEL EMIT SHIBUYA(Announced Jan 30, 2020; Completed Feb 25, 2020)

  • 6-minutewalk from Shibuya Station, one of Tokyo's top transportation hubs
  • Demand forecast to grow on back of inbound tourism growth
  • Acquired at 11% discount to third-party appraisal value
  • Will deploy Ichigo's PROPERA AI-based hotel revenue management system to drive higher earnings
  • Forecast increase in annual portfolio NOI: JPY 144 million

© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.

18

Acquisition: Washington Hotel Plaza Shimonoseki Eki Nishi

Washington Hotel Plaza Shimonoseki Eki Nishi(Announced Feb 26, 2020; Completed Mar 12, 2020)

  • Located in Shimonoseki, Yamaguchi, one of the largest cities in the Chugoku region; 3-minute walk from Shimonoseki Station on the JR Sanyo Main Line
  • Tourist attractions (Karato Market) and historic sites (Dannoura Battlefield) as well as corporate HQs and branch offices in the area drive business and leisure demand
  • Acquired at 10% discount to third-party appraisal value
  • Forecast increase in annual portfolio NOI: JPY 74 million
  • Fixed rent hotel to support portfolio earnings stability

© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.

19

Highly-Stable, Diversified Hotel Portfolio

Geographic Diversification (Acquisition-Price Basis)

November 30, 2015 (IPO)

July 31, 2019

March 12, 2020

Yokohama

Kobe

Yokohama

Kobe

2.7%

2.7%

Nagoya

2.9%

2.9%

Nagoya

5.1%

Kobe Osaka

4.9%

Kyushu

7.3% 8.0%

Kyushu

Osaka

6.9%

Osaka

Nagoya

6.6%

16.9%

17.8%

13.1%

Okinawa

Hokkaido

Kyoto

Kyushu

Kyoto

6.9%

Kyoto

7.5%

8.6%

6.8%

39.6%

Hokkaido

14.8%

Tokyo

Chugoku/

Hokkaido

7.2%

Chugoku/

17.3%

Shikoku

Tokyo

17.7%

17.2%

Tokai

9.7%

Tokai

Shikoku

Tokai

14.4%

13.8%

7.6%

13.1%

Hotels

9 Hotels

Hotels

23 Hotels

Hotels

23 Hotels

Osaka 2, Kyoto 2,

Osaka 2, Kyoto 1,

Osaka 1, Kyoto 2, Tokai 1,

Chugoku/Shikoku 5,

Chugoku/Shikoku 6,

Breakdown

Breakdown

Tokai 3, Tokyo 2,

Breakdown

Tokai 3, Tokyo 3,

Hokkaido 2, Kyushu 1,

Hokkaido 3, Okinawa 1

Hokkaido 3, Kyushu 2,

Nagoya 1, Kobe 1

Kyushu 2, Nagoya 1,

Nagoya 1, Yokohama 1,

Portfolio Size

Yokohama 1, Kobe 1

Kobe 1

JPY 20.4B

Portfolio Size

Portfolio Size

JPY 54.4B

JPY 51.9B

* After HOTEL EMIT SHIBUYA/Washington Hotel Plaza Shimonoseki Eki Nishi acquisitions

© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.

20

Lease Details (as of January 31, 2020)

Stability

Upside

Lease Term

Fixed Rent

Fixed + Variable Rent

Total

Contract

Lease

Lease

Lease

-

Fixed Rent

Yes

Yes

Yes

-

Variable Rent

-

Fixed Portion of Revenue

Fixed Portion of Hotel GOP

-

Upside

Rental Income

JPY 428M

JPY 165M

JPY 964M

JPY 1.56B

(Jan 2020 Actual)

(27.5%)

(10.6%)

(61.9%)

(100%)

Fixed Rent

JPY 428M

JPY 147M

JPY 417M

JPY 993M

(27.5%)

(9.5%)

(26.8%)

(63.8%)

Variable Rent

None

JPY 17M

JPY 546M

JPY 564M

(1.1%)

(35.1%)

(36.2%)

Number of Hotels

8 Hotels

3 Hotels

10 Hotels

21 Hotels

Total Acquisition

JPY 13.31B

JPY 5.79B

JPY 28.04B

JPY 47.13B

Price

(28.2%)

(12.3%)

(64.9%)

(100%)

Comfort Hotel Kushiro

Hotel Wing International Nagoya

Nest Hotel Sapporo Ekimae

Comfort Hotel Hamamatsu

Hotel Wing International Kobe

Nest Hotel Sapporo Odori

Comfort Hotel Central

Shin Nagata Ekimae

Nest Hotel Osaka Shinsaibashi

International Airport

Chisun Inn Osaka Hommachi

Nest Hotel Matsuyama

Comfort Hotel Suzuka

Nest Hotel Kumamoto

Comfort Hotel Okayama

Smile Hotel Tokyo Asagaya

Hotels

Grandpark-Inn Yokohama

Smile Hotel Kyoto Shijo

-

Hotel Livemax Nihombashi-

Valie Hotel Hiroshima

Hakozaki

Valie Hotel Tenjin

Urbain Hiroshima Executive

Court Hotel Kurashiki

(Washington Hotel Plaza

Hotel Vista Premio Kyoto (Sold)

Shimonoseki Eki Nishi)

Nest Hotel Naha (Sold)

(HOTEL EMIT SHIBUYA)

© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.

21

Portfolio Growth Opportunity via Ichigo Sponsor Support

18 Hotels (JPY 55B) in Ichigo Sponsor Pipeline as of January 31, 2020

  • Lodging-focusedhotels across Japan
  • Locations: Major cities such as Tokyo, Yokohama, Osaka, Kyoto, and Fukuoka

Fukuoka

Tokyo

Osaka

Fukuoka

Yokohama

© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.

22

Launch of Ichigo J.League Shareholder Program

Represents Two Firsts for a Shareholder Program in Japan

  • Ichigo is the first Japanese company to include not just its own shareholders, but also the shareholders of the REITs and YieldCo that it manages, in its shareholder program
  • Ichigo is the first company to offer shareholders free tickets to everyJ.League game at everyJ.League club

Ichigo is deepening its partnership with the J.League and working to further Ichigo's mission of promoting local community developments.

Ichigo J.League Shareholder

Program Website Landing Page

© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.

23

July 2020 and January 2021 Forecasts

© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.

24

July 2020 Forecast

Dividend -29.8% YOY

(JPY million)

Jul 2019

Jul 2020

Jul 2020

(B) - (A)

Major Factors for Variation

Previous Forecast

Revised

Actual (A)

(Jan 2020)

Forecast (B)

Operating Revenue

1,789

1,446

1,474

-315

Variable Rent

735

505

477

-258

Expected RevPAR at Variable Rent Hotels: JPY 6,197 (-18.3% YOY)

Fixed Rent

984

897

953

-30

Decrease due to acquisitions & sales: -33, Increase in rent from revised lease

(Asagaya): +3, Decrease due to revised lease (Kobe): -1

Other (Gains on Sales, etc.)

70

42

43

-26

+1Decrease due to acquisitions & sales: -26, Decrease due to revised lease (Kobe):

Operating Expenses

797

669

702

-95

Decrease in asset-related expenses due to acquisitions & sales: -10

Decrease in AM fee: -110

Repair & Maintenance

18

24

29

+10

Depreciation

328

317

337

+9

Operating Profit

992

776

771

-220

Recurring Profit

805

565

565

-239

Increase in borrowing-related expenses on acquisitions: +24

Decrease due to end of new share issuance amortization: -8

Net Income

804

564

565

-239

Dividend

JPY 3,154

JPY 2,214

JPY 2,216

-JPY 938

+0.1% (+JPY 2) vs. previous forecast

-29.8% YOY

FFO

JPY 4,496

JPY 3,480

JPY 3,561

-JPY 935

NOI

1,611

1,277

1,299

-312

Post-Depreciation NOI

1,283

959

961

-321

Capex

256

331

356

+100

Due to the significant forecast uncertainty, the impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak has not been reflected in the earnings forecast.

© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.

25

January 2021 Forecast

Dividend -72.1% YOY

(JPY million)

Jan 2020

Jan 2021

(B) - (A)

Major Factors for Variation

Actual (A)

Forecast (B)

Operating Revenue

3,561

1,525

-2,035

Variable Rent

564

455

-108

Expected RevPAR at Variable Rent Hotels: JPY 6,206 (-6.3% YOY)

Decrease due to acquisitions & sales: -22

Fixed Rent

993

1,026

+32

Increase due to acquisitions & sales: +2, Increase due to renewed or revised lease (Tenjin,

Asagaya, Okayama) +29

Other (Gains on Sales, etc.)

2,003

43

-1,959

Decrease due to acquisitions & sales: -14, Decrease in gains on sales: -1,945

Operating Expenses

1,226

728

-498

Decrease due to acquisitions & sales: -18, Decrease in AM fee: -424,Decrease in

consumption tax: -76

Repair & Maintenance

26

35

+8

Depreciation

352

337

-14

Operating Profit

2,334

797

-1,537

Non-Operating Expenses

202

202

-

Recurring Profit

2,132

594

-1,537

Net Income

2,130

593

-1,536

Dividend

JPY 8,356

JPY 2,328

-JPY 6,028

-72.1% YOY

FFO

JPY 3,561

JPY 3,651

+JPY 90

NOI

1,438

1,339

-98

Post-Depreciation NOI

1,086

1,002

-84

Capex

257

310

+53

Due to the significant forecast uncertainty, the impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak has not been reflected in the earnings forecast.

© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.

26

Ichigo's Commitment to ESG

© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.

27

Ichigo Sustainability Policy

Harmony with the Environment

Ichigo actively monitors and minimizes the environmental impact of its business operations.

Energy Conservation, CO2 Reduction, and Recycling

Ichigo seeks to contribute to a low-carbon,low-waste society by reducing energy consumption, extending the useful life of assets, actively recycling, reducing waste production and water consumption, and implementing green procurement measures.

Regulatory and Environmental Compliance

Ichigo complies with all environmental laws and regulations and Ichigo's own independently- established environmental rules. Ichigo also carefully monitors and complies with all applicable changes in laws and regulations.

Training and Awareness

Ichigo promotes understanding of its Sustainability Policy and works to increase sustainability awareness among all Ichigo employees.

Sustainability Performance Communication and Disclosure

Ichigo communicates its Sustainability Policy and Ichigo's sustainability initiatives to society at large. Ichigo also obtains certifications for its sustainability activities on an ongoing basis.

© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.

28

Ichigo ESG - Environmental

Sustainable Real Estate

Preserve & EnhanceExisting Buildings to End Wasteful Demolish & Rebuild

  • Lengthen useful life of real estate
  • Shrink footprint by reducing demolition waste and use of raw materials, energy, and human effort for construction

Lowest

Solar and Wind Energy: Safe and Clean

Annual Power Generation

Annual CO2 Reduction

141,699,548 kWh

93,521,697 kg

Equivalent to annual

Equivalent to annual

CO2 emission of

energy consumption of

40,661 cars

47,233 households

Ministry of Environment

Demolish

Impact

The Federation of Electric Power

Annual CO2 emission per car c. 2,300kg

Companies of Japan

Highest

Efficiency

Annual energy consumption per household

(July 2018 to June 2019 - Total of Ichigo

3,000kWh

and Ichigo Green)

Natural Disaster Response

No injuries or damages at any Ichigo asset or power plant from recent natural disasters

Robust Assets

  • Real estate: continuous improvements to safety & functionality via value-add capex
  • Power plants: site selection and construction based on detailed specifications customized to local geography

Robust BCP & Real-time Response

  • Pre-typhoonpreventative measures (water shielding, sandbags, etc.) & on-site checks
  • Overwhelming priority is safety of tenants: on-the-ground confirmation & on-the-ground response
  • Ichigo engineering team immediate response: same day on-site safety and engineering inspections to prevent secondary damage and losses
  • Developed & deployed proprietary Susportsoftware system for real-time information sharing & emergency response

Environmental Certifications

CASBEE

Ichigo Office (8975)

(Comprehensive Assessment System

for Built Environment Efficiency)

S rank

A rank

Green Star

(Highest Ranking)

3 years in a row

Ichigo

Ichigo

Ebisu

Ichigo

Ichigo Sendai

Takamatsu

Marunouchi

Green Glass

Sakaisuji

East Building

Building

Building

Honmachi

Building

Other Certifications

BELS (Building-housingEnergy-efficiency Labeling System),

DBJ Green Building

© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.

29

Ichigo ESG - Social

Sports & Arts

Supporting Outstanding,

World-Class Athletes

  • Weightlifting
  • Riflery
  • Track & Field

Paralym Art Sponsor

‒ Support artists with

Weightlifting Athlete

disabilities

Hiromi Miyake

Children's Cancer Treatment

Supporting University of Miyazaki Faculty of Medicine's Program for Children with Cancer

  • Issued CSR bond & donated a portion of underwriter commission to the Cancer Program
  • Sponsoring volunteer activities in support of children with cancer

Local Communities

Promoting Community Development as J.League Top Partner

  • Renovate and upgrade stadiums and help local governments reduce steep operating and maintenance costs
  • Use real estate expertise to help build stronger and healthier local communities

Strengthen Local Communities, Create Jobs, and Boost Rural Economies via Smart Agriculture

  • Collaborate with local farmers to increase agricultural output, improve quality, and raise rural incomes
  • Increase Japan's food self-sufficiency

©J.LEAGUE

© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.

30

Ichigo ESG - Governance

First J-REIT No Fixed Fee, Performance Fee-Only Structure

  • Performance-linkedfee structure to support shareholder value creation
  • Pro-active,dynamic management of Ichigo Hotel assets on behalf of shareholders

Best Practice Governance

REIT

Monitors Asset Management Company

  • All Ichigo Hotel Directors are Independent Directors
  • Active dialogue and effective internal controls via Board discussions led by REIT Executive Director
  • Draw upon expertise of REIT Supervisory Directors (qualified lawyers & accountants)

Asset Management Company (AMC)

Best Practice

  • Majority of AMC Directors (3 of 5) are Independent Directors
  • Independent asset management team & best- practice execution on behalf of Ichigo Hotel within
    AMC
  • Compliance and Audit are directly under the AMC President to monitor and review critical compliance matters
  • Ensure objectivity by including third-party, independent lawyers and accountants in the Investment Committee & Risk & Compliance Committee

Ichigo Hotel (3463) and Ichigo Office (8975) are the only J-REITs (out of 63)

that both have an Asset Management Company (AMC) board that has a majority of Independent

Directors and whose AMC President does NOT serve as the Executive Director of the REIT

Independence of the Investment Corporation from AMC

Independent Directors at AMC

31 of 63 J-REITs have AMC Presidents serving as

Only 4 Asset Management Companies have any

Executive Director of the REIT

Independent Directors

All Ichigo Hotel Directors are Independent

3 of 5 Ichigo Investment Advisors' Directors

are Independent

© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.

31

Appendix: Hotel Market Environment

© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.

32

Growth Driver: Strong Inbound Demand

  • New hotel supply forecast to peak in 2020
  • Domestic demand firm while inbound demand continues to grow

Growth in New Hotel Supply By Major City vs. March 31, 2018

20.0%

Tokyo

Osaka

Sapporo

Nagoya

Kyoto

Fukuoka

Naha

15.0%

10.0%

5.0%

0.0%

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Total Number of Tourists in Domestic Lodging Facilities

(million persons)

600

Domestic Inbound

500

33

45

66

69

80

94

101

18

26

400

300

200

399

413

432

429

438

423

430

444

442

100

0

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

*Calculated by Ichigo Investment Advisors based on Japan Tourism Agency (JTA) "Statistical Survey of Travelers"

Number of Inbound Tourists

60

(million persons)

40

31

32

+430%

29

24

20

10

13

6

8

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2030

*Calculated by Ichigo Investment Advisors based on Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO)'s "Visitor Trends" and Prime Minister's Office of Japan's published documents

© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.

33

Business Hotel Demand Strong and Growing

Business hotels benefit from both robust domestic demand and growing inbound demand

  • 203M domestic business hotel guests in 2019, +10.7% YOY
  • 41M inbound business hotel guests in 2019, +24.1% YOY

No. of Guests by Hotel Type (Domestic)

(million persons)

250

2019 Business Hotel

200

Market Share 47%

150

100

50

0

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Business Hotels

Japanese Inns

Resort Hotels

Full-Service Hotels

Budget Hotels

No. of Guests by Hotel Type (Inbound)

(million persons)

40

2019 Business Hotel

Market Share 41%

30

20

10

0

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Business Hotels

Japanese Inns

Resort Hotels

Full-Service Hotels

Budget Hotels

* Calculated by Ichigo Investment Advisors based on Japan Tourism Agency (JTA) "Statistical Survey of Travelers"

© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.

34

New Hotel Room Supply in Japan

No. of New Hotel Rooms (vs. March 31, 2019)

Existing Hotel Rooms

New Supply

% Increase of New Supply

  • Increase of new supply relative to existing hotel rooms calculated by Ichigo Investment Advisors based on Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare's "Report on Public Health Administration and Services" and hotel and restaurant data published June 7, 2019.
  • % Increase of New Supply = New Supply / (Existing Hotels + Japanese Inns)

© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.

35

Appendix: Portfolio Details

© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.

36

Hotel Map

Tokyo

Kanto

Hokkaido

Hokuriku/Tokai

C-1

C-3

B-1

A-1

A-2

A-3

D-1

D-2

D-3

D-4

Variable Rent

Fixed Rent

Smile Hotel

Hotel Livemax

Grandpark-Inn

Nest Hotel

Nest Hotel

Comfort

Comfort Hotel

Hotel Wing

Comfort Hotel

Comfort Hotel

Tokyo Asagaya

Nihombashi-

Yokohama

Sapporo Ekimae

Sapporo Odori

Hotel Kushiro

Hamamatsu

International

Central International

Suzuka

Hakozaki

Nagoya

Airport

Kinki (Kyoto/Osaka/Kobe)

Chugoku/Shikoku

F-1

F-2

F-3

E-1

E-3

Smile Hotel

Chisun Inn

Comfort Hotel

Nest Hotel

Urbain Hiroshima

Okayama

Matsuyama

Executive

Kyoto Shijo

Osaka

Hommachi

E-4

E-5

F-4

F-5

Hotel Wing International

Nest Hotel Osaka

Court Hotel

Valie Hotel

Kobe Shin Nagata Ekimae

Shinsaibashi

Kurashiki

Hiroshima

C-4

HOTEL EMIT SHIBUYA

F-6

Washington Hotel Plaza

(Acquired on Feb 25, 2020)

Shimonoseki Eki Nishi

Newly

(Acquired on Mar 12, 2020)

Acquired

Sapporo

A-1

A-2

Kushiro

A-3

21 Hotels

JPY

Nagoya

47.1B

D-2

Kyoto

E-1

Tokyo

Osaka

E-3

E-5

C-1

C-3

Kurashiki

F-4

Yokohama

B-1

Fukuoka

Hamamatsu

D-1

G-1

Matsuyama

Aichi

D-3

F-2

Suzuka

D-4

Kumamoto

Kobe

E-4

G-3

    • Okayama F-1
  • Hiroshima F-3 F-5

(January 2020 rent-basis)

© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.

37

Portfolio Growth

IPO

January 2017

July 2017 through July 2019

January 2020

(November 30, 2015)

Fiscal Period

Fiscal Period

Fiscal Period

IPO Acquisitions

PO Acquisitions

July 2017

Jan 2018

Jan 2019

July 2019

9 hotels

10 hotels

1 hotel

1 hotel

1 hotel

2 hotels

JPY 20.4B

JPY 27.2B

JPY 1.4B

JPY 1.8B

JPY 1.7B

JPY 3.7B

(Appraisal NOI

(Appraisal NOI

(Appraisal NOI

(Appraisal NOI

(Appraisal NOI

(Appraisal NOI

Yield 5.9%)

Yield 5.5%)

Yield 5.0%)

Yield 6.3%)

Yield 6.9%)

Yield 6.9%)

Hotels

None

1 Hotel

2 Hotels

Sale

None

None

None

None

JPY 2.7B

None

JPY 9.7B

Gains on Sale

Gains on Sales

JPY 0.69B

JPY 1.94B

9 Hotels : JPY 20.4B

19 Hotels

20 Hotels

21 Hotels

21 Hotels

23 Hotels

21 Hotels

Portfolio

Size

(January 2016 end)

JPY 47.6B

JPY 49.1B

JPY 50.9B

JPY 50.7B

JPY 54.4B

JPY 47.1B

IPO

Jan 31, 2020

Kobe Osaka

7.3%

8.0%

Nagoya

Location

13.1%

Kyushu

Kyoto

6.8%

39.6%

Hokkaido

17.7%

Tokai

7.6%

Acquisition price-basis

Geographic Diversification Increases Earnings Stability

Steady Portfolio Growth

via Acquisitions

Yokohama Kobe

Nagoya 3.2% 3.2%

5.7%

Osaka

Kyushu 19.6%

7.6%

Hokkaido

Kyoto

8.3%

9.5%

Tokyo Chugoku/

11.2% Shikoku Tokai 16.6% 15.2%

© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.

38

Hakata Hotels and PROPERA

  • Hakata Hotels, a consolidated subsidiary of Ichigo, is a Hotel Operator operating 5 hotels in the Hakata area
  • Hakata Hotels will deploy PROPERA, an AI-based revenue management system developed by Ichigo to maximize earnings and increase guest satisfaction.

Name

Hakata Hotels Inc.

Address

3-13-1 Haruyoshi, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

Representatives

Minoru Ishihara, Representative Director & Chairman

Takanobu Kitazaki, Representative Director & President

Paid-In Capital

JPY 10 million (100% shareholding by Centro Co. Ltd. , 100% Ichigo subsidiary)

Establishment Date

March 2019

Development, operation, lease, and management of retail buildings, hotels and restaurants

Main Business

Lease and management of real estate

Design and construction of buildings and interior designs

Consulting services related to retail buildings, retail facilities, and restaurants

Hakata area

Operating Hotels

Hotel Il Palazzo (62 rooms), 5th Hotel WEST (83 rooms), The OneFive Villa Fukuoka (50 rooms),

Plaza Hotel Tenjin (205 rooms), Plaza Hotel Premier (170 rooms)

Tokyo

HOTEL EMIT SHIBUYA (72 rooms)

PROPERA(AI-based revenue management system developed by Ichigo)

  • Increase guest satisfaction
  • Track record of increasing annual revenues by 10 to 40%
  • Started third-party sales to build on Ichigo's non-asset business contributing to stock earnings

© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.

39

Individual Hotel Summary

Leasable

Acquisition

Book Value

Jan 2020 Appraisal

Unrealized

Hotel

Hotel Name

Lease Terms

Location

Area

Price

(JPY M)

Value

Cap Rate

Gains (JPY M)

No.

(m2)

(JPY M)

(A)

(JPY M) (B)

(%)

(B) - (A)

A-1

Nest Hotel Sapporo Ekimae

Variable + Fixed Rent

Sapporo

5,734.93

2,160

2,143

2,700

5.1

+556

A-2

Nest Hotel Sapporo Odori

Variable + Fixed Rent

Sapporo

5,638.78

1,450

1,481

1,900

5.0

+418

A-3

Comfort Hotel Kushiro

Fixed Rent

Kushiro, Hokkaido

3,180.58

300

290

431

5.4

+140

B-1

Grandpark-Inn Yokohama

Fixed Rent

Yokohama

1,183.26

1,490

1,501

1,550

4.5

+48

C-1

Smile Hotel Tokyo Asagaya

Variable + Fixed Rent

Tokyo

2,721.70

3,910

3,983

4,370

4.3

+386

C-3

Hotel Livemax Nihombashi-Hakozaki

Fixed Rent

Tokyo

853.00

1,360

1,314

1,440

4.5

+125

D-1

Comfort Hotel Hamamatsu

Fixed Rent

Hamamatsu, Shizuoka

4,173.92

1,550

1,456

1,790

5.1

+333

D-2

Hotel Wing International Nagoya

Variable + Fixed Rent

Nagoya

5,255.66

2,670

2,710

2,820

4.7

+109

D-3

Comfort Hotel Central International Airport

Fixed Rent

Tokoname, Aichi

11,599.63

5,308

5,346

5,880

4.0

+533

D-4

Comfort Hotel Suzuka

Fixed Rent

Suzuka, Mie

2,186.65

300

282

387

4.9

+104

Hotel

E-1

Smile Hotel Kyoto Shijo

Variable + Fixed Rent

Kyoto

4,891.84

4,480

4,538

3,860

4.3

-678

E-3

Chisun Inn Osaka Hommachi

Variable + Fixed Rent

Osaka

3,690.00

1,630

1,711

1,850

4.4

+138

E-4

Hotel Wing International Kobe Shin Nagata Ekimae

Variable + Fixed Rent

Kobe

4,540.90

1,490

1,416

1,840

4.6

+423

E-5

Nest Hotel Osaka Shinsaibashi

Variable + Fixed Rent

Osaka

8,057.26

7,600

7,669

6,990

4.4

-679

F-1

Comfort Hotel Okayama

Fixed Rent

Okayama

5,543.70

1,200

1,184

1,280

5.2

+95

F-2

Nest Hotel Matsuyama

Variable + Fixed Rent

Matsuyama, Ehime

6,671.94

1,610

1,648

2,060

5.6

+411

F-3

Urbain Hiroshima Executive

Fixed Rent

Hiroshima

2,756.20

1,800

1,833

2,100

5.2

+266

F-4

Court Hotel Kurashiki

Variable + Fixed Rent

Kurashiki, Okayama

3,964.19

1,725

1,801

2,130

4.9

+328

F-5

Valie Hotel Hiroshima

Variable + Fixed Rent

Hiroshima

4,332.50

1,500

1,590

1,770

4.8

+179

G-1

Valie Hotel Tenjin

Variable + Fixed Rent

Fukuoka

1,910.94

1,380

1,441

2,230

4.2

+788

G-3

Nest Hotel Kumamoto

Variable + Fixed Rent

Kumamoto

6,404.36

2,220

2,202

2,490

5.2

+287

21 Hotels

95,291.94

47,133

47,549

51,868

4.6

+4,318

© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.

40

Individual Hotel Operating Results

(year-on-year)

Hotel No.

Hotel Name

Lease Terms

Location

No. of

January 2020 (August 2019 - January 2020)

Guest

RevPAR (JPY)

Occupancy (%)

ADR (JPY)

Revenue (JPY M)

Rooms

A-1

004

Nest Hotel Sapporo Ekimae

Variable + Fixed Rent

Sapporo

162

8,950

(-8.9%)

96.8

(+1.1%)

9,245

(-9.9%)

326.5

(-7.8%)

A-2

008

Nest Hotel Sapporo Odori

Variable + Fixed Rent

Sapporo

121

9,380

(-17.0%)

91.7

(-3.0%)

10,233

(-14.4%)

231.2

(-16.1%)

A-3

018

Comfort Hotel Kushiro

Fixed Rent

Kushiro, Hokkaido

126

4,796

(+13.2%)

79.7

(+8.9%)

6,018

(+3.9%)

116.7

(+12.8%)

C-1

012

Smile Hotel Tokyo Asagaya

Variable + Fixed Rent

Tokyo

112

8,677

(-5.0%)

97.6

(-1.0%)

8,891

(-4.1%)

184.1

(-4.6%)

D-1

006

Comfort Hotel Hamamatsu

Fixed Rent

Hamamatsu, Shizuoka

196

4,507

(-5.8%)

76.1

(-6.3%)

5,923

(+0.5%)

162.5

(-5.8%)

D-2

003

Hotel Wing International Nagoya

Variable + Fixed Rent

Nagoya

224

5,340

(-3.0%)

86.0

(-3.2%)

6,210

(+0.3%)

241.5

(-5.0%)

D-3

011

Comfort Hotel Central International Airport

Fixed Rent

Tokoname, Aichi

346

7,944

(-2.2%)

85.8

(-5.4%)

9,255

(+3.3%)

527.8

(-2.6%)

D-4

019

Comfort Hotel Suzuka

Fixed Rent

Suzuka, Mie

105

4,389

(-14.4%)

75.1

(-4.8%)

5,845

(-10.1%)

85.6

(-14.6%)

E-1

001

Smile Hotel Kyoto Shijo

Variable + Fixed Rent

Kyoto

144

6,800

(-18.6%)

97.1

(-0.4%)

7,000

(-18.3%)

194.0

(-17.9%)

E-2

002

Hotel Vista Premio Kyoto

Variable + Fixed Rent

Kyoto

84

9,702

(-11.0%)

91.1

(+3.1%)

10,650

(-13.6%)

86.7

(-53.1%)

E-3

005

Chisun Inn Osaka Hommachi

Variable + Fixed Rent

Osaka

130

4,180

(-33.8%)

67.7

(-20.1%)

6,176

(-17.2%)

100.0

(-33.8%)

E-4

007

Hotel Wing International Kobe Shin Nagata Ekimae

Variable + Fixed Rent

Kobe

133

6,160

-

77.6

-

7,934

-

167.9

-

E-5

010

Nest Hotel Osaka Shinsaibashi

Variable + Fixed Rent

Osaka

302

5,589

(-30.2%)

78.1

(-12.4%)

7,155

(-20.3%)

335.7

(-29.5%)

F-1

017

Comfort Hotel Okayama

Fixed Rent

Okayama

208

5,259

(-6.2%)

86.3

(-2.9%)

6,097

(-3.4%)

209.7

(-6.3%)

F-2

015

Nest Hotel Matsuyama

Variable + Fixed Rent

Matsuyama, Ehime

190

5,424

(-2.2%)

86.8

(-2.7%)

6,250

(+0.6%)

269.0

(-1.8%)

F-3

021

Urbain Hiroshima Executive

Fixed Rent

Hiroshima

171

6,233

(-9.4%)

88.1

(-3.0%)

7,073

(-6.6%)

196.1

(-9.4%)

F-4

022

Court Hotel Kurashiki

Variable + Fixed Rent

Kurashiki, Okayama

107

7,483

(-7.7%)

88.7

(-9.3%)

8,440

(+1.7%)

174.0

(-4.8%)

F-5

024

Valie Hotel Hiroshima

Variable + Fixed Rent

Hiroshima

171

3,327

-

64.5

-

5,161

-

78.5

-

G-1

009

Valie Hotel Tenjin

Variable + Fixed Rent

Fukuoka

77

8,393

(-11.9%)

94.7

(-0.2%)

8,864

(-11.8%)

128.3

(-11.1%)

G-2

013

Nest Hotel Naha

Variable + Fixed Rent

Naha, Okinawa

200

7,986

(-13.7%)

79.1

(-7.3%)

10,099

(-7.0%)

425.2

(-11.7%)

G-3

023

Nest Hotel Kumamoto

Variable + Fixed Rent

Kumamoto

201

5,077

(+1.9%)

79.1

(-8.7%)

6,419

(+11.6%)

213.2

(+0.9%)

Other

-

223

-

-

-

-

Variable Rent Hotels

2,358

6,630

(-13.9%)

85.4

(-6.0%)

7,760

(-8.4%)

2,822.8

(-12.7%)

Fixed Rent Hotels

1,375

5,927

(-4.6%)

83.0

(-3.0%)

7,140

(-1.6%)

1,345.8

(-4.7%)

Total

3,733

6,364

(-10.8%)

84.5

(-4.9%)

7,530

(-6.2%)

4,168.6

(-10.3%)

* Operating Results data for Hotel Livemax Nihombashi-Hakozaki, and Grandpark-Inn Yokohama are consolidated under Other, because the hotel operators did not provide consent to disclose hotel-specific data. Fixed Rent Hotels and Total include Hotel Livemax Nihombashi-Hakozaki's operating results. YOY changes for Hotel Wing International Kobe Shin Nagata Ekimae and Valie Hotel Hiroshima are unavailable because the operators did not provide consent to disclose pre-acquisition data.

© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.

41

Individual Hotel Financials

(JPY thousand)

A-1

A-2

A-3

C-1

D-1

D-3

D-4

E-1

E-2

E-3

E-5

F-1

F-2

F-4

F-5

G-1

G-2

G-3

Total

Nest

Nest

Comfort

Smile

Comfort

Comfort

Comfort

Smile

Hotel Vista

Chisun Inn

Nest Hotel

Comfort

Valie

Nest

Hotel

Hotel

Hotel

Hotel Central

Hotel

Nest Hotel

Court Hotel

Valie Hotel

Nest Hotel

Hotel

Hotel

Hotel

Premio

Osaka

Osaka

Hotel

Hotel

Hotel

Other

Sapporo

Sapporo

Tokyo

International

Kyoto

Matsuyama

Kurashiki

Hiroshima

Kumamoto

Kushiro

Hamamatsu

Suzuka

Kyoto

Hommachi

Shinsaibashi

Okayama

Tenjin

Naha

Ekimae

Odori

Asagaya

Airport

Shijo

(A)

Rental Income

1,615,986

108,014

77,529

18,419

90,128

55,361

151,441

15,442

64,113

37,096

39,600

140,847

45,900

87,915

72,433

20,176

52,610

135,991

77,956

325,006

Fixed Rent

993,479

32,392

26,083

18,419

28,372

55,361

151,441

15,442

34,644

37,096

39,600

65,487

45,900

35,717

33,013

8,914

24,752

63,469

27,348

250,020

Variable Rent

564,434

75,621

51,446

-

61,755

-

-

-

29,468

-

-

75,359

-

52,194

39,420

10,661

27,857

72,522

50,608

17,516

Other Rent

58,073

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

3

-

600

-

-

-

57,470

(B)

Rental Expenses

177,249

9,150

11,321

5,819

8,452

4,820

14,157

3,162

7,036

8,875

4,938

16,842

6,463

6,316

5,018

3,735

5,409

8,566

2,397

44,764

Outsourcing

17,189

600

600

900

2,298

600

570

540

600

729

915

1,200

600

720

600

720

600

616

780

3,000

Fees

Insurance

2,985

159

168

84

91

99

284

49

146

50

102

250

143

204

110

139

60

243

185

410

Repair

26,975

2,880

1,784

389

1,198

1,428

239

384

938

2,902

268

1,316

1,436

1,057

-

2,507

1,014

1,997

897

4,335

Expenses

Taxes

108,236

5,083

8,332

4,036

4,455

2,422

12,656

1,782

4,992

4,984

3,288

13,668

3,856

3,924

3,944

-

3,372

5,195

-

22,240

Other

21,862

426

434

409

408

271

406

406

359

208

363

406

427

410

363

368

363

513

530

14,782

Expenses

(C)

NOI

1,438,737

98,863

66,208

12,599

81,675

50,541

137,284

12,280

57,077

28,220

34,661

124,004

39,436

81,599

67,415

16,441

47,200

127,424

75,563

280,237

(A) - (B)

(D)

Depreciation

352,077

15,774

15,633

5,028

27,141

14,689

34,228

4,160

16,084

7,049

6,978

34,395

13,084

18,295

11,073

16,269

8,935

36,993

18,822

47,437

Net Rental

Income

1,086,659

83,089

50,575

7,570

54,533

35,851

103,055

8,119

40,992

21,171

27,683

89,609

26,351

63,304

56,341

171

38,264

90,430

56,740

232,799

(C) - (D)

  • Rents for Hotel Wing International Nagoya, Hotel Wing International Kobe Shin Nagata Ekimae, Hotel Livemax Nihombashi-Hakozaki,Grandpark-Inn Yokohama, and Urbain Hiroshima Executive as well as retail rents of Hotel Vista Premio Kyoto, Chisun Inn Osaka Honmachi, Smile Hotel Tokyo Asagaya and Nest Hotel Kumamoto are included in Other, as the operators did not provide consent to disclose the data.

© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.

42

Fixed/Variable Rent, RevPAR, ADR, & Occupancy Trends

Fixed/Variable Rent

(JPY thousand)

Jan 2019

Jul 2019

Jan 2020

Rent

Ratio

Rent

Ratio

Rent

Ratio

Fixed Rent

1,020,028

58.4%

1,029,238

57.5%

1,032,448

63.9%

Total Rent

(excludes Other Revenue)

Variable

Fixed Rent from Operators

984,468

56.4%

984,145

55.0%

993,479

61.5%

Other (Rent from Retail Tenants)

35,559

2.0%

45,092

2.5%

38,969

2.4%

Fixed Rent

Rent

36.2%

Variable Rent

701,671

40.2%

735,493

41.1%

564,434

34.9%

Other (Utility Income)

23,668

1.4%

24,937

1.4%

19,104

1.2%

Total

1,745,367

100%

1,789,669

100%

1,615,986

100%

63.8%

(January 2020 rent-basis)

Operating Results(Feb 2019 - Jan 2020)

100%

RevPAR (right)

ADR (right)

Occupancy (left)

(JPY)

10,000

80%

8,000

60%

6,000

40%

4,000

20%

2,000

0%

0

Feb 2019

Mar 2019

Apr 2019

May 2019

Jun 2019

Jul 2019

Aug 2019

Sep 2019

Oct 2019

Nov 2019

Dec 2019

Jan 2020

© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.

43

Variable Rent Hotel Details

A-1 Nest Hotel Sapporo Ekimae

Location

Sapporo

Operating Results (Feb 2019 - Jan 2020)

ADR

RevPAR

Occupancy

(right)

(right)

(left)

5-minute walk from

(JPY)

20,000

Access

Sapporo Station on

Sapporo City Metro

16,000

Namboku Line

12,000

Nest Hotel Japan

Operator

Corporation

8,000

Guest Rooms

162

4,000

Acquisition

JPY 2.16B

0

Price

Aug 2019

Nov 2019

A-2 Nest Hotel Sapporo Odori

Location

Sapporo

Operating Results (Feb 2019 - Jan 2020)

ADR

RevPAR

Occupancy

(right)

(right)

(left)

4-minute walk from

(JPY)

20,000

Access

Odori Station on

Sapporo City Metro

16,000

Namboku Line

12,000

Nest Hotel Japan

Operator

Corporation

8,000

Guest Rooms

121

4,000

Acquisition

JPY 1.45B

0

Price

Aug 2019

Nov 2019

© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.

44

Variable Rent Hotel Details

C-1 Smile Hotel Tokyo Asagaya

Location

Suginami-ku, Tokyo

Operating Results (Feb 2019 - Jan 2020)

ADR

RevPAR

Occupancy

(right)

(right)

(left)

1-minute walk from

(JPY)

15,000

Access

Asagaya Station on JR

12,000

Chuo/Sobu Line

K.K. Hospitality

9,000

Operator

Operations

6,000

Guest Rooms

112

3,000

Acquisition

JPY 3.91B

0

Price

Aug 2019

Nov 2019

D-2 Hotel Wing International Nagoya

Location

Nagoya

Operating Results (Feb 2019 - Jan 2020)

ADR

RevPAR

Occupancy

(right)

(right)

(left)

2-minute walk from

(JPY)

10,000

Marunouchi Station on

Access

both Nagoya Subway

8,000

Network Sakuradori

Line and Tsurumai

6,000

Line

4,000

Operator

Forbes Co., Ltd.

Guest Rooms

224

2,000

Acquisition

JPY 2.67B

0

Price

Aug 2019

Nov 2019

© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.

45

Variable Rent Hotel Details

E-1 Smile Hotel Kyoto Shijo

Location

Kyoto

Operating Results (Feb 2019 - Jan 2020)

ADR

RevPAR

Occupancy

5-minute walk from

(right)

(right)

(left)

(JPY)

Shijo Station on Kyoto

15,000

Access

City Subway Karasuma

12,000

Line and Karasuma

Station on Hankyu

9,000

Kyoto Main Line

Operator

K.K. Hospitality

6,000

Operations

3,000

Guest Rooms

144

Acquisition

JPY 4.48B

Aug 2019

Nov 2019

0

Price

E-2 Hotel Vista Premio Kyoto

Location

Kyoto

Operating Results (Feb 2019 - Jan 2020)

ADR

RevPAR

Occupancy

(right)

(right)

(left)

5-minute walk from

(JPY)

20,000

Access

Kyoto Shiyakushomae

Station on Kyoto City

16,000

Subway Tozai Line

12,000

Operator

Vista Hotel

Management Co., Ltd.

8,000

Guest Rooms

84

4,000

Acquisition

JPY 3.60B

0

Price

Aug 2019

Nov 2019

* Sale of hotel announced on August 27, 2019

© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.

46

Variable Rent Hotel Details

E-3 Chisun Inn Osaka Hommachi

Location

Osaka

Operating Results (Feb 2019 - Jan 2020)

ADR

RevPAR

Occupancy

5-minute walk from

(right)

(right)

(left)

(JPY)

Access

Sakaisuji-Hommachi

10,000

Station on Osaka

8,000

Municipal Subway

Chuo Line

6,000

SHR Hotel Lease Co.,

Operator

Ltd.

4,000

Guest Rooms

130

2,000

Acquisition

JPY 1.63B

0

Price

Aug 2019

Nov 2019

E-4 Hotel Wing International Kobe Shin Nagata Ekimae

Location

Kobe

Operating Results (Feb 2019 - Jan 2020)

ADR

RevPAR

Occupancy

(right)

(right)

(left)

2-minute walk from

(JPY)

10,000

Access

Shin Nagata Station

8,000

on JR Kobe Line and

JR Sanyo Honsen Line

6,000

Operator

Forbes Co., Ltd.

4,000

Guest Rooms

133

2,000

Acquisition

Price

JPY 1.49B

Aug 2019

Nov 2019

0

* Hotel name changed from Hotel Suave Kobe Asuta on March 1, 2019. Rebranded and reopened in June 2019.

© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.

47

Variable Rent Hotel Details

E-5 Nest Hotel Osaka Shinsaibashi

Location

Osaka

Operating Results (Feb 2019 - Jan 2020)

ADR

RevPAR

Occupancy

(right)

(right)

(left)

1-minute walk from

(JPY)

10,000

Access

Nagahoribashi Station

on Osaka Municipal

8,000

Subway Sakaisuji Line

6,000

Operator

Nest Hotel Japan

4,000

Corporation

Guest Rooms

302

2,000

Acquisition

JPY 7.60B

Aug 2019

Nov 2019

0

Price

F-2 Nest Hotel Matsuyama

Location

Matsuyama, Ehime

Operating Results (Feb 2019 - Jan 2020)

ADR

RevPAR

Occupancy

25-minute drive from

(right)

(right)

(left)

(JPY)

Matsuyama Airport,

10,000

Access

3-minute walk from

Katsuyamacho Station

8,000

on Iyo Railway Jonan

6,000

Line

Operator

Nest Hotel Japan

4,000

Corporation

Guest Rooms

190

2,000

Acquisition

JPY 1.61B

0

Price

Aug 2019

Nov 2019

© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.

48

Variable Rent Hotel Details

F-4 Court Hotel Kurashiki

Location

Access

Operator

Guest Rooms

Acquisition

Price

Kurashiki, Okayama

8-minute walk from Kurashiki Station on JR Sanyo Main Line

The Court Co., Ltd.

104

JPY 1.73B

Operating Results (Feb 2019 - Jan 2020)

ADR

RevPAR

Occupancy

(right)

(right)

(left)

(JPY)

15,000

12,000

9,000

6,000

3,000

0

Aug 2019

Nov 2019

F-5Valie Hotel Hiroshima(Acquired on July 19, 2019, Rebranded and reopened in September 2019)

Location

Access

Operator

Guest Rooms

Acquisition

Price

Hiroshima

3-minute walk from Jogakuin-mae Station on Hiroden Tram Line

The Court Co., Ltd.

171

JPY 1.5B

Operating Results (Feb 2019 - Jan 2020)

ADR

RevPAR

Occupancy

(right)

(right)

(left)

(JPY)

100%

10,000

80%

8,000

60%

6,000

40%

4,000

20%

2,000

0%

0

Feb 2019

May 2019

Aug 2019

Nov 2019

© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.

49

Variable Rent Hotel Details

G-1 Valie Hotel Tenjin

Location

Fukuoka

Operating Results (Feb 2019 - Jan 2020)

ADR

RevPAR

Occupancy

(right)

(right)

(left)

6-minute walk from

(JPY)

15,000

Access

Tenjin Station on

12,000

Fukuoka City Subway

Kuko Line

9,000

Operator

The Court Co., Ltd.

6,000

Guest Rooms

77

3,000

Acquisition

JPY 1.38B

0

Price

Aug 2019

Nov 2019

G-2Nest Hotel Naha(Announced sale on January 30, 202, Sold on January 31, 2020)

Location

Naha, Okinawa

Operating Results (Feb 2019 - Jan 2020)

ADR

RevPAR

Occupancy

(right)

(right)

(left)

7-minute drive from

(JPY)

15,000

Naha Airport, 5-minute

Access

walk from Asahibashi

12,000

Station on Okinawa

Urban Monorail

9,000

Operator

Nest Hotel Japan

6,000

Corporation

Guest Rooms

200

3,000

Acquisition

JPY 3.75B

0

Price

Aug 2019

Nov 2019

© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.

50

Variable Rent Hotel Details

G-3 Nest Hotel Kumamoto

Location

Kumamoto

Operating Results (Feb 2019 - Jan 2020)

ADR

RevPAR

Occupancy

(right)

(right)

(left)

2-minute walk from

(JPY)

10,000

Access

Nishikarashimacho

8,000

Station on Kumamoto

City Tram Line

6,000

Operator

Nest Hotel Japan

4,000

Corporation

Guest Rooms

201

2,000

Acquisition

JPY 2.22B

0

Price

Aug 2019

Nov 2019

Hotels Acquired in July 2020 Fiscal Period

C-4 HOTEL EMIT SHIBUYA

F-6 Washington Hotel Plaza Shimonoseki Eki Nishi

Location

Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Location

Shimonoseki, Yamaguchi

6-minute walk from

3-minute walk from

Shibuya Station on JR,

Access

Access

Shimonoseki Station on

Tokyu, Keio, and

JR Sanyo Main Line

Tokyo Metro Lines

Operator

Hakata Hotels Inc.

Operator

Washington Hotel Corp.

Shidax Daishinto

Human Services Inc.

Lease Terms

Fixed

Lease Terms

Fixed + Variable

Guest

238

Guest Rooms

72

Rooms

Acquisition

Acquisition

JPY 1.08B

JPY 3.7B

Price

Price

* Announced on January 31 ,2020, completed on February 25, 2020

* Announced on February 26, 2020, completed on March 12, 2020

© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.

51

Fixed Rent Hotel Details

A-3 Comfort Hotel Kushiro

B-1Grandpark-Inn Yokohama

Location

Access

Operator

Guest Rooms

Acquisition

Price

Kushiro, Hokkaido

2-minute walk from Kushiro Station on JR Nemuro Main Line

Greens Co., Ltd.

126

JPY 300M

Location

Access

Operator

Guest Rooms

Acquisition

Price

Yokohama

6-minute walk from Yokohama Station on JR Line, private railways, and subway

MiddleWood Co., Ltd.

175

JPY 1.49B

C-3 Hotel Livemax Nihombashi-Hakozaki

D-1 Comfort Hotel Hamamatsu

Location

Chuo-ku, Tokyo

3-minute walk from

Access

Suitengumae Station

on Tokyo Metro

Hanzomon Line

Operator

Live Max Inc.

Guest Rooms

48

Acquisition

JPY 1.36B

Price

Location

Access

Operator

Guest Rooms

Acquisition

Price

Hamamatsu, Shizuoka

2-minute walk from Hamamatsu Station on JR Tokaido Main Line, Tokaido Shinkansen

Greens Co., Ltd.

196

JPY 1.55B

© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.

52

Fixed Rent Hotel Details

D-3 Comfort Hotel Central International Airport

D-4 Comfort Hotel Suzuka

Location

Tokoname, Aichi

5-minute walk from Central

Access

International Airport,

3-minute walk from Central

International Airport Station

on Meitetsu Airport Line

Operator

Greens Co., Ltd.

Guest

346

Rooms

Acquisition

JPY 5.31B

Price

Location

Access

Operator

Guest Rooms

Acquisition

Price

Suzuka, Mie

3-minute walk from Shirako Station on Kintetsu Nagoya Line

Greens Co., Ltd.

105

JPY 300M

F-1 Comfort Hotel Okayama

Location

Okayama

15-minute walk from

Access

Okayama Station on

Sanyo Shinkansen,

Sanyo Main Line, Uno

Line

Operator

Greens Co., Ltd.

Guest Rooms

208

Acquisition

JPY 1.20B

Price

F-3 Urbain Hiroshima Executive

Location

Hiroshima

6-minute walk from

Access

Hiroshima Station on

JR Sanyo Shinkansen

and Sanyo Main Line

Operator

Yuki Corporation

Guest Rooms

171

Acquisition

JPY 1.80B

Price

© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.

53

Appendix: Loan Details & Shareholder Composition

© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.

54

Stable Financial Base

  • Shorter-termloans are floating rate to take advantage of current low interest rates
  • 80% of loans are fixed to hedge against a rise in interest rates

Outstanding Loan Balance

Jan 31, 2018

Jul 31, 2018

Jan 31, 2019

Jul 31, 2019

Jan 31, 2020

Amount

JPY 21.75B

JPY 21.75B

JPY 21.75B

JPY 25.47B

JPY 25.47B

Long-Term Loan Ratio

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Fixed Rate Ratio

73.8%

73.8%

80.7%

83.5%

83.5%

Average Interest Rate

0.88%

0.88%

0.91%

0.86%

0.88%

Average Remaining

3.6 years

3.1 years

3.2 years

3.0 years

2.5 years

Maturity

LTV (Total Assets Basis)

39.2%

39.1%

38.8%

43.0%

41.5%

Distribution of Loan Maturities

(JPY M)

6,000

5,250

Fixed Rate

4,000

4,500

4,500

Floating Rate

4,200

2,000

3,000

2,220

1,800

0

Jul 2020 Jan 2021 Jul 2021

Jan 2022 Jul 2022 Jan 2023 Jul 2023

Jan 2024 Jul 2024 Jan 2025 Jul 2025 Jan 2026 Jul 2026

© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.

55

Loan Details

Loan Balances

(as of January 31, 2020)

Loan

Lender

Amount

Floating/

Interest Rate

Borrowing Date

Maturity

(JPY million)

Fixed

(%)

Term Loan 2

SMBC, Mizuho, Shinsei, Resona

5,250

Fixed

1.08000%

November 30, 2015

November 30, 2020

Term Loan 3

SMBC, Mizuho, Shinsei, Resona, Fukuoka, Nishi-Nippon City

2,000

Floating

0.58000%

August 17, 2016

February 28, 2020

Term Loan 4

SMBC, Mizuho, Shinsei, Resona, Fukuoka, Nishi-Nippon City

4,500

Fixed

0.90750%

August 17, 2016

February 28, 2023

Term Loan 5

SMBC, Mizuho, Shinsei, Resona, Fukuoka, Nishi-Nippon City

4,500

Fixed

0.98500%

August 17, 2016

August 31, 2023

Term Loan 6

SMBC

450

Floating

0.53000%

March 27, 2017

February 28, 2020

Term Loan 7

SMBC, Mizuho, Shinsei, Resona, Fukuoka, Nishi-Nippon City

1,800

Fixed

0.78750%

August 1, 2017

January 31, 2023

Term Loan 8

SMBC, Mizuho, Shinsei, Resona

1,750

Floating

0.78750%

November 30, 2018

May 29, 2020

Term Loan 9

SMBC, Mizuho, Shinsei, Resona

1,500

Fixed

0.92000%

November 30, 2018

November 29, 2024

Term Loan 10

SMBC, Mizuho, Shinsei, Resona, Nishi-Nippon City

2,220

Fixed

0.75450%

April 25, 2019

April 30, 2024

Term Loan 11

SMBC, Mizuho, Shinsei, Resona, Aozora

1,500

Fixed

0.73575%

July 19, 2019

November 29, 2024

Total

25,470

Average 0.88%

Average Remaining Loan Term 2.5 years

Fixed vs. Floating

Lender Composition

Fukuoka

Strong Lender Group

3%

Aozora

Nishi-Nippon City

1%

4%

LTV Control

Resona

10%

SMBC

Shinsei39% 12%

Mizuho 31%

Floating

16.5%

Interest Rate Risk Management

Fixed

83.5%

Stable Financial Position

© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.

56

Shareholder Composition

Major Shareholders (as of January 31, 2020)

Name

No. of

Share

Shares

1

Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd., Trust Account

26,008

10.2%

2

The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Trust Account

20,549

8.1%

3

Trust & Custody Service Bank, Ltd.,

9,298

3.6%

Securities Investment Trust Account

4

The Nomura Trust and Banking Co., Ltd.,

7,246

2.8%

Investment Trust Account

5

Ichigo Inc. (Sponsor)

6,500

2.5%

6

Ichigo Trust Pte. Ltd.

6,424

2.5%

7

GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL

3,433

1.3%

8

BNY FOR GCM CLIENT ACCOUNTS (E) ISG

3,311

1.3%

9

UEDA YAGI TANSHI Co., Ltd.

3,000

1.2%

10

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company

2,800

1.1%

Total

88,569

34.7%

By Number of Shares Held

Foreign Corporations & Individuals

Domestic Financial Institutions

Non-Financial Domestic Corporations

Domestic Individuals

(Shares)

45,576

40,149

25,161

(17.9%)

(9.9%)

(15.7%)

16,953

18,843

16,748

(6.6%)

(7.4%)

(6.6%)

91,029

(35.7%)

101,053

106,633

(41.8%)

(39.6%)

121,831

89,502

91,444

(47.8%)

(35.1%)

(35.8%)

Jan 2019

Jul 2019

Jan 2020

(Outstanding Shares) (254,974)

(254,974)

(254,974)

By Number of Shareholders

Jan 31, 2019

Jul 31, 2019

Jan 31, 2020

Shareholders

Shareholders

Shareholders

Share

Domestic Individuals

13,101

13,415

17,201

97.7%

Domestic Financial Institutions

48

54

56

0.3%

City Banks, trust banks

7

7

6

-

Regional banks

3

2

3

-

Other (including securities companies)

38

45

47

0.3%

Non-Financial Domestic Corporations

218

220

248

1.4%

Foreign Corporations & Individuals

78

88

99

0.6%

Total

13,445

13,777

17,604

100%

© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.

57

Appendix: Growth Roadmap, Sponsor, Shareholder Alignment

© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.

58

Strong Growth Track Record

Gains on Sale from Kyoto and Naha Hotel sales2

NAV per Share (JPY)

Gains on Sale from Smile Hotel Asakusa sale2

DPS (JPY)

137,197

139,940

143,040

146,317

145,727

146,580

140,860

3,096

9,492

8,356

107,462

113,393

5,457

102,472

3,137

3,101

3,302

3,352

2,825

3,154

1,3751

IPO

January 2016

July 2016

January 2017

July 2017

January 2018

July 2018

January 2019

July 2019

January 2020

No. of Hotels

9 Hotels

9 Hotels

9 Hotels

19 Hotels

20 Hotels

21 Hotels

21 Hotels

21 Hotels

23 Hotels

21 Hotels

Portfolio Size

20.4B

20.4B

20.4B

47.6B

49.1B

50.9B

50.9B

50.7B

54.4B

47.1B

Events

Public

1 Hotel

1 Hotel

Acquisition

2 Hotel

2 Hotel

IPO

Acquisition

Acquisition

Acquisitions

Offering

(New Loan)

(New Loan)

and Sale

(New Loan)

Sales

9 Hotel

10 Hotel

Share

Full

Full

Buyback and

Distribution of

Distribution of

Acquisitions

Acquisitions

Cancellation

Gains on Sale

Gains on Sale

as Dividend

as Dividend

New AM Fee

Shareholder

Structure

Program

Refinance

  • Annualized January 2016 DPS (JPY 471)
  • Unrealized gains of 3 hotels = (Sales price - book value at sale) / number of shares outstanding

© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.

59

Ongoing Actions to Drive Increased Shareholder Value

Dividend Growth and Highly Secure Earnings Provide Strong Foundation for Further Growth in Shareholder Value

Drive Further Dividend Growth

Organic Growth

  • Proactively execute value-add capex
  • Dispose of hotels with limited growth potential
  • Increase earnings by revising fixed rent and variable rent terms at timings of rent renewals

Acquisition-Led Growth

  • Grow with sponsor support
    • Acquire assets without having to participate in competitive auctions
  • Recycle capital
    • Deploy proceeds from sales into higher- return acquisitions
  • Use low-cost borrowing capacity
    • Increase capital
    • Manage interest rate risk (extend loan maturities and fix interest rates)

Highly Secure Earnings Base

  • Grow portfolio of lodging-focused hotels, a hotel type having stable revenue
  • High underlying land values reflect high location attractiveness and value
  • Focus on major regional cities with convenient public transportation access and revenue upside from local events further reinforces earnings stability
  • Geographic diversification and centrally-located hotels with stable demand support high earnings stability

Portfolio Growth & Diversification Drive Earnings Growth & Stability

© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.

60

Growth Strategy Roadmap

Flexibly Responding to Market Environment

Stage I

Stage II

Continuous Dividend Growth via External Growth, Organic Growth, and Strong Financial Base

External Growth

  • Drive higher earnings via economies of scale from increased asset size
  • Invest primarily in lodging-focused hotels
  • Acquisition of conversion-feasible assets and lodging facilities such as serviced apartments
  • Asset acquisitions via SPCs
  • Asset acquisitions using low cost borrowing capacity (LTV)
  • Construct a diversified portfolio to pursue both income stability and earnings growth
  • Maximize dividend and earnings via unrealized gains via asset acquisitions and sales
  • Acquire prime-locationfull-service hotels and resort hotels in addition to lodging-focused hotels
  • Increase portfolio size and generate scale efficiencies via acquisitions of newly built hotels in addition to value-add of existing hotels

Organic Growth

  • Enhance operational efficiency by monitoring operations and providing advice to partner hotel operators
  • Increase rents and earnings through value-add capex

Other Financing

  • Minimize expenses via collaboration with operators
  • Increase earnings via more favorable lease contracts, rebranding, etc.
  • Maintain a strong lender base
  • Appropriate LTV
  • Manage interest rate risk
  • Prepare to acquire credit rating
  • Shift to no fixed fee, performance fee-only structure
  • Conduct share buybacks to increase dividend and maintain appropriate share price
  • Examine opportunities for large-scale renovations and rebranding to increase earnings
  • Further increase earnings via more favorable lease contracts, rebranding, etc.
  • Acquire credit rating
  • Diversify financing
  • Continue to control LTV and manage interest rate risk
  • Prepare to enter global REIT indices
  • Conduct share buybacks to increase dividend and maintain appropriate share price
  • Promote responsiveness to disasters (Respond to ESG requirements)

© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.

61

Ichigo Hotel's Sponsor: Ichigo (2337)

Core Businesses: Asset Management, Sustainable Real Estate, Clean Energy

  • Manages Ichigo Office (8975), Ichigo Hotel (3463), and Ichigo Green (9282)
  • TSE First Section, JPX-Nikkei 400 Member
  • Deeply committed to CSR and Sustainability
  • Japan's first zero-carbon listed real estate company

Ichigo

(TSE First Section 2337)

Ichigo Preserves and Improves Real Estate

Asset

Ichigo Investment Advisors

Management

Ichigo Estate

Ichigo Hotel (3463)

Ichigo Green (9282)

Ichigo Office (8975)

Miyako City

Hiromi Miyake

(Weightlifting)

The word "Ichigo" comes from the ancient Japanese proverb, Ichigo Ichie, literally meaning "One lifetime, one encounter." The phrase was first used by a 16th century master of the tea ceremony, Sen no Rikyu. He called upon his disciples to give total focus and sincerity to each act of the tea ceremony for every guest, because that particular moment will only exist once and must be fully lived and realized.

Ichigo Owners

Sustainable

Ichigo Land Shinchiku

Real Estate

Ichigo Real Estate Services

Fukuoka

Ichigo Marché

Centro

Storage Plus

Ichigo Animation

Hakata Hotels

Ichigo embraces the Ichigo Ichie philosophy of sincerity and service, and works to build strong long-term relationships to support the success of our clients, shareholders, and all stakeholders.

Clean Energy

Ichigo ECO Energy

© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.

62

Synergies Between Ichigo Hotel and Sponsor

  • Strengthen acquisitions through leveraging Ichigo's sourcing network
  • Increase asset value through Ichigo's real estate value-add capabilities
  • Drive higher returns for Ichigo Hotel shareholders

Ichigo Hotel (3463)

Buy

Long-Term Asset Management (Grow Earnings for Shareholders)

  • Value-addcapex
  • On-goingrenovation and equipment renewal
  • Increase hotel attractiveness & competitiveness
  • Grow earnings via collaboration with hotel operators
  • Grow earnings via rebranding and improving contract terms
  • Grow earnings via smart cost control

Buy

Sponsor: Ichigo (2337)

Buy

Hotel

Value‐Add

Make The World

Sell

More Sustainable

Role

Value-Add

(Increase Asset Value)

Rectify building code issues

Hard

Seismic and safety reinforcement

Large-scale structural and equipment renewal

Change hotel operator/brand

Soft

Improve contract terms

Improve hotel operations

Sell

Third-Party Investors

Sell

© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.

63

First J-REIT No Fixed Fee, Performance Fee-Only Structure

Overwhelming Shareholder Support (99.3% Yes Vote at AGM)

Asset Management Fee Structure

Before Change

After Change

(Until January 31, 2019)

(From February 1, 2019)

AM Fee I

Total Asset Value

X

0.4%

-

Asset

Asset

Acquisition Price

X

1%

-

Eliminated

Size-

Acquisition Fee

Based

Asset

Sale Price

X

0.5%

-

Sale Fee

AM Fee II

NOI x Dividend

X

0.002%

0.0036%

Increased

Earnings-

(NOI & Dividend

Performance Fee)

Based

Gains on Sale

Gains on Sale

X

15%

New

Performance Fee

Note: The Gains on Sale Performance Fee has a high-water mark, so that it will only be paid if Ichigo Hotel's cumulative Gains/Losses on Sales to-date are positive.

  • Fee Change Outcomes
    • Support Ichigo Hotel earnings growth and shareholder value creation
    • Support proactive, dynamic (vs. static) management of Ichigo Hotel assets on behalf of shareholders

© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.

64

Ichigo Hotel Overview

Ichigo Hotel

Name

Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation

Securities Code

3463

Address

1-1-1 Uchisaiwaicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Executive Director

Osamu Miyashita

Fiscal Periods

January (August 1 - January 31) and July (February 1 - July 31)

Asset Management Company

Name

Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.

President

Hiroshi Iwai

Financial Instruments Dealer License (Investment

Registration &

Management Services, Investment Advisory & Agency

Membership

Services, and Type II Financial Instruments Services)

Minister of Finance, Kanto Financial Bureau #318

© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.

65

MEMO

© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.

66

Disclaimer

These materials are for informational purposes only, and do not constitute or form a part of, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or buy securities of Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (Ichigo Hotel ).

These materials may contain forward-looking statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Ichigo Hotel with respect to financial condition and future results. These statements are based on certain assumptions founded on currently available information. Accordingly, such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and there is no assurance as to actual financial conditions or future results. Actual results may vary from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

In creating these materials, Ichigo Hotel and Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. (IIA) have sought to provide accurate information. However, there can be no assurance given as to the accuracy, certainty, validity or fairness of any such information. The content of these materials is also subject to revision or retraction without prior notice.

This document is a translation. If there is any discrepancy between the Japanese version and the English translation, the Japanese version shall prevail.

Make The World More Sustainable

Contact:

Ichigo Hotel IR Desk (3463)

TEL: +81-3-3502-4892

E-mail ir_ichigo-hotel@ichigo.gr.jp

www.ichigo-hotel.co.jp/english

Ichigo is Japan's first zero-carbon listed real estate company. We are taking responsibility for our environmental footprint by offsetting our carbon emissions and investing in low-carbon technologies such as solar energy.

© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved.

67

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
