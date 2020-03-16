Japan Exchange : Ichigo Hotel January 2020 Fiscal Period Corporate Presentation 0 03/16/2020 | 02:37am EDT Send by mail :

January 2020 Earnings Breakdown

Operating Results Down YOY on Drop in Inbound Tourism

RevPAR Down in All Areas, Particularly Osaka and Kyoto

Continuing Strong Demand for Business Hotels

Highly Accretive Asset Sales Actions to Drive Earnings Growth Achieving Organic Growth at Contract Renewals

Operator Change to Generate Higher Earnings

Value-Add Capex to Generate Higher Earnings (1)

Capex to Generate Higher Earnings (1) Value-Add Capex to Generate Higher Earnings (2)

Capex to Generate Higher Earnings (2) Acquisition: HOTEL EMIT SHIBUYA  Acquisition: Washington Hotel Plaza Shimonoseki Eki Nishi Highly-Stable, Diversified Hotel Portfolio

Diversified Hotel Portfolio Lease Details

Portfolio Growth Opportunity via Ichigo Sponsor Support

Launch of Ichigo J.League Shareholder Program July 2020 and January 2021 Forecasts July 2020 Forecast

January 2021 Forecast Ichigo's Commitment to ESG Ichigo Sustainability Policy

Ichigo ESG - Environmental

Ichigo ESG - Social

Ichigo ESG - Governance Appendices Hotel Market Environment

Portfolio Details

Loan Details & Shareholder Composition

Growth Roadmap, Sponsor, Shareholder Alignment © Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved. 5 January 2020 Results © Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved. 6 January 2020 Highlights ResultsDetails Net Income Asset Sales RevPAR NOI FFO Dividend NAV JPY 2,130M +JPY 731M (+52.3%) YOY 2 Hotels (Kyoto & Naha) (Total Sale Price: JPY 9.79B) JPY 6,630 (12 variable rent hotels) -JPY 1,066 (-13.9%) YOY JPY 1.44B -JPY 136M (-8.6%) YOY JPY 2,129 -JPY 1,926 (-47.5%) YOY JPY 8,356 +JPY 2,869 (+52.3%) YOY JPY 140,839 -JPY 5,741 (-3.9% vs. previous period) Record earnings due to gains on asset sales

Both hotels sold at prices significantly exceeding both book value & third-party appraisal value

third-party appraisal value RevPAR down due to significant drop in Korean tourists and impact of coronavirus

NOI down on asset sales and lower variable rents

FFO down on lower NOI

+JPY 3,656 (+77.8%) vs. forecast

Unrealized gains down due to 2 asset sales

100% of gains on sales (significantly above unrealized gains) paid out as dividend FFO (Funds from Operations) = (Net Income + Depreciation + Amortization of Expenses Related to REIT Establishment + Amortization of Share Issuance Expenses Loss on Disposal of Fixed Assets + Accrued Asset Disposal Costs +/- Losses/Gains on Sales +/- Extraordinary Losses/Gains) / Number of Shares Outstanding NAV = BPS + Unrealized Capital Gains per Share © Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved. 7 January 2020 Earnings Breakdown (JPY million) Jan 2019 Jan 2020 Forecast (B) vs. Forecast Major Variation Factors (vs. Forecast) Actual Actual (A) (A)-(B) Operating Revenue 2,439 3,561 2,383 +1,177 Variable Rent 701 564 665 -101 Above forecast: 2 hotels; Below forecast: 10 hotels Fixed Rent 984 993 989 +3 Increase due to revised lease (Naha): +3 Other (Gains on Sales, etc.) 753 2,003 727 +1,275 Increase in gains on sales due to sale of Nest Hotel Naha +1,274 Operating Expenses 866 1,226 980 +245 Increase in AM fee: +218; Increase in consumption tax: +35 Repair & Maintenance 16 26 27 - Depreciation 308 352 354 -2 Operating Profit 1,573 2,334 1,402 +931 Recurring Profit 1,399 2,132 1,199 +932 Net Income 1,398 2,130 1,198 +931 Dividend JPY 5,487 JPY 8,356 JPY 4,700 +JPY 3,656 +77.8% vs. forecast +52.3% (+JPY 2,869) YOY FFO JPY 4,055 JPY 2,129 JPY 3,494 -JPY 1,365 NOI 1,574 1,438 1,538 -100 Post-Depreciation NOI 1,266 1,086 1,183 -97 Capex 321 257 363 -106 Effective cost controls Book Value 51,299 47,549 - - © Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved. 8 Operating Results Down YOY on Drop in Inbound Tourism Variable Rent Hotels (12 Hotels) Aug 1, 2018 Aug 1, 2019 Difference YOY - Jan 31, 2019 - Jan 31, 2020 Room Revenue (JPY M) 2,780 2,405 -375 -13.5% Total Revenue (JPY M) 3,234 2,822 -411 -12.7% RevPAR (JPY) 7,696 6,630 -1,066 -13.9% Occupancy 90.9% 85.4% -5.4% -6.0% ADR (JPY) 8,468 7,760 -708 -8.4% Total Portfolio (19 Hotels) Aug 1, 2018 Aug 1, 2019 Difference YOY - Jan 31, 2019 - Jan 31, 2020 Room Revenue (JPY M) 4,152 3,714 -438 -10.6% Total Revenue (JPY M) 4,646 4,168 -477 -10.3% RevPAR (JPY) 7,134 6,364 -770 -10.8% Occupancy 88.9% 84.5% -4.4% -4.9% ADR (JPY) 8,026 7,530 -496 -6.2% Excludes Hotel Wing International Kobe Shin Nagata Ekimae, Valie Hotel Hiroshima, Hotel Vista Premio Kyoto (sold on October 31, 2019), and Grandpark-Inn Yokohama, and includes Nest Hotel Naha (sold on January 31, 2020). Operating results before acquisition are based on data provided by previous owner. © Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved. 9 RevPAR Down in All Areas, Particularly Osaka and Kyoto YOY by Region (Aug 2019 - Jan 2020) RevPAR Occupancy ADR 19 Hotels (excludes Grandpark-Inn Yokohama, Hotel Wing International Kobe Shin Nagata Ekimae, and Valie Hotel Hiroshima, and includes data for Hotel Vista Premio Kyoto up to date sold, October 31, 2019) Total Portfolio Hokkaido Tokyo Tokai/ Kyoto Osaka Chugoku/ Kyushu Okinawa Chubu Shikoku +3% 0% 0% -1% +1% -4% 0% -3% -3% -4% -4% -5%-5% -5% -2% -6% -5% -5% -11%-7% -14% -17%-17% -22%-24% -25%-12% (JPY) RevPAR 7,798 7,675 6,072 6,800 5,165 5,904 5,995 8,348 No. Hotels 3 2 4 2 2 4 2 1 % of Total Portfolio 13% 8% 19% 6% 12% 19% 8% 9% Rental Income © Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved. 10 Continuing Strong Demand for Business Hotels No. of Guests by Hotel Type (August-December) +4,000,000 +2,000,000 +505,600 Domestic Inbound +794,610 -4,424,320 -788,810 +188,210 +318,560 0 +1,923,740 -952,420 -2,000,000 -261,740 -1,590,400 -4,000,000 -6,000,000 -495,940 -6,427,790 -8,000,000 Total Japanese Resort Hotels Business Full-Service Budget Inns Hotels Hotels Hotels Calculated by Ichigo Investment Advisors based on Japan Tourism Agency (JTA) "Statistical Survey of Travelers" comparing Aug-Dec 2018 vs. Aug-Dec 2019 No. of Guests by Area (Business Hotels, August-December) +4,000,000 Domestic Inbound +3,000,000 +2,718,350 +2,000,000 +1,000,000 +579,310 +510,740 +528,670 +166,910 +235,960 0 -1,400 -586,610 -1,000,000 -980,850 (Total Number of Domestic and Inbound Tourists) -2,000,000 Total Hokkaido Tokyo Tokai Kyoto Osaka Chugoku/ Kyushu Okinawa Shikoku Calculated by Ichigo Investment Advisors based on Japan Tourism Agency (JTA) "Statistical Survey of Travelers" comparing Aug-Dec 2018 vs. Aug-Dec 2019 Number of Inbound Tourists by Country/Region Country/ Aug-Dec 2019 % YOY Region Total Total 12,257,259 100% -1.6% Korea 1,160,305 9% -60.2% China 4,011,475 33% +16.5% Taiwan 1,950,568 16% +8.9% Hong Kong 976,051 8% +12.1% Thailand 562,144 5% +24.6% Singapore 256,477 2% +18.6% Malaysia 240,756 2% +15.1% Indonesia 171,688 1% +9.9% Philippines 280,181 2% +40.5% Vietnam 201,036 2% +24.7% India 69,695 1% +14.1% Australia 260,039 2% +16.5% US 691,874 6% +14.3% Canada 162,176 1% +17.9% UK 209,603 2% +51.6% France 141,428 1% +15.5% Russia 55,065 - +35.5% Other 619,771 5% +24.6% Calculated by Ichigo Investment Advisors based on Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO)'s "Visitors Trends", comparing Aug-Dec 2018 vs. Aug-Dec 2019 © Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved. 11 Highly Accretive Asset Sales Sold 2 hotels, one in Kyoto (Oct 2019) and one in Naha (Jan 2020), generating gains on sales of JPY 1.94B

Sale prices significantly exceeded book value & third-party appraisal value Hotel Vista Premio Kyoto Sale completed in October 2019

Sale price (JPY 4.5B) 1.2X appraisal value

Gains on sale of c. JPY 670M (net of performance fee to AM)

Distributing 100% of gains on sale as dividend to shareholders; using rest of proceeds to fund asset acquisitions and value-add capex

(Funded HOTEL EMIT SHIBUYA acquisition announced in January 2020) Nest Hotel Naha Sale completed in January 2020

Sale price (JPY 5.29B) 1.3X appraisal value

Gains on sale of c. JPY 1.27B (net of performance fee to AM)

Distributing 100% of gains on sale as dividend to shareholders; using rest of proceeds to fund asset acquisitions and value-add capex

(Partially funded Washington Hotel Plaza Shimonoseki Eki Nishi acquisition announced in February 2020) © Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved. 12 Actions to Drive Earnings Growth © Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved. 13 Achieving Organic Growth at Contract Renewals Negotiating Higher Rents at Contract Renewals to Drive Organic Growth Timing Hotel Name Lease Terms Changes Actual Plan Jun 2017 Mar 2019 Jun 2019 Sep 2019 Sep 2019 Jun 2020 Sep 2020 Dec 2020 2021 Chisun Inn Osaka Hommachi Hotel Wing International Kobe Shin Nagata Ekimae Nest Hotel (4 Hotels) Valie Hotel Hiroshima Nest Hotel Naha Smile Hotel Tokyo Asagaya Comfort Hotel Okayama Hotels

2 Hotels Variable+Fixed Rent Variable+Fixed Rent Variable+Fixed Rent Variable+Fixed Rent Variable+Fixed Rent Variable+Fixed Rent Fixed Rent Fixed Rent Variable+Fixed Rent Renewal at Higher Rent Rebranding Renewal at Higher Rent Rebranding Renewal at Higher Rent Lease Expiry Rebranding Renewal Lease Expiry Increased fixed rent

Increased variable rent

Increased fixed rent

Added variable rent

Increased fixed rent

Rebrand and reopen

Added variable rent

Increased fixed rent

Increased fixed rent

Increased variable rent

Operator change to Hakata Hotels

Increased fixed rent & added variable rent

New contract terms to be negotiated

New contract terms to be negotiated © Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved. 14 Operator Change to Generate Higher Earnings The OneFive Okayama* (formerly Comfort Hotel Okayama) Hotel operator change from third-party operator to Ichigo-owned Hakata Hotels

third-party operator to Ichigo-owned Hakata Hotels New lease increases fixed rent and newly adds variable rent (Forecast to increase annual NOI by JPY 71M) Deploying Ichigo's PROPERA AI-based hotel revenue management system (operating track record: GOP +20%) to drive higher earnings & customer satisfaction Provisional name. Scheduled to rebrand and re-open on September 13, 2020. Name Address Representative Establishment Date Paid-In Capital Relationship to Ichigo Hotel/IIA Hakata Hotels Hakata Hotels Inc. 3-13-1 Haruyoshi, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka Minoru Ishihara, Representative Director & Chairman Takanobu Kitazaki, Representative Director & President March 2019 JPY 10 million (100% Ichigo group subsidiary) Consolidated subsidiary of Ichigo Investment Advisor's parent company, Ichigo (Hakata Hotels is a related party as defined in the Ordinance of the Investment Trust and Investment Corporation Law and IIA's internal rules) © Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved. 15 Value-Add Capex to Generate Higher Earnings (1) NEST Hotels (4 Hotels) Acquired Sapporo Odori & Sapporo Ekimae in November 2015 and Osaka Shinsaibashi & Matsuyama in August 2016

Conducted value-add capex after acquisition to drive higher earnings and asset value

value-add capex after acquisition to drive higher earnings and asset value Fixed rent +JPY 11M p.a. at lease renewal (June 2019) Value-Add Capex Details Details Hotel Period Investment NOI Increase (JPY M) (JPY M p.a.) Create guest Nest Hotel Sapporo Odori Apr 2016 16.3 2.3 rooms Nest Hotel Naha Jan 2017 27.8 4.8 Add guest rooms Split guest Nest Hotel Sapporo Odori Jan 2017 24.2 2.2 Nest Hotel Naha Jan 2019 50.0 9.9 rooms Drive Nest Hotel Naha Jul 2019 22.0 3.7 Renovation Nest Hotel Sapporo Odori Apr 2016 16.6 2.4 Earnings Renovate Convert into Nest Hotel Osaka Shinsaibashi Jan 2017 0.8 1.2 guest rooms/ twin beds Nest Hotel Matsuyama Jan 2017 3.8 1.1 Replace beds Install larger Nest Hotel Osaka Shinsaibashi Nov 2017 1.1 1.4 beds Nest Hotel Matsuyama Jan 2018 1.8 1.3 Install coin-operated laundry Nest Hotel Matsuyama Jul 2017 6.0 1.0 machines Total - Drive Earnings 170.4 31.3 Nest Hotel Osaka Shinsaibashi Dec 2017 6.8 2.3 Reduce water Nest Hotel Naha Dec 2017 2.3 1.4 consumption Nest Hotel Sapporo Odori Feb 2018 2.9 0.7 Hotel operating Nest Hotel Matsuyama Mar 2018 4.4 0.6 Improve power Nest Hotel Matsuyama Apr 2018 － 1.0 Reduce expenses Costs efficiency Rework building Nest Hotel Matsuyama Oct 2018 － 3.0 services contract Real estate- Reduce tax Nest Hotel Matsuyama Jan 2017 － 2.0 related expenses Total - Reduce Costs 16.4 11.0 © Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved. 16 Value-Add Capex to Generate Higher Earnings (2) Smile Hotel Tokyo Asagaya (Acquired in August 2016) Increased rent with new retail tenant on first floor & new external advertising lease

Driving higher earnings and asset value via guest room renovations & layout changes from single-bed rooms to twin-bed rooms (June 2017 to June 2018 fiscal periods)

single-bed rooms to twin-bed rooms (June 2017 to June 2018 fiscal periods) Annual rent forecast to increase by JPY 10M via increase in fixed rent and revision of variable rent calculation (new rent applied from June 2020) Value-Add Capex Details Timing Capex Details Capex Amount Rent Increase p.a. Jul 2017 Fiscal Period Installation & leasing of rooftop billboard JPY 4.0M JPY 1.3M Guest room renovations (Phase 1, 5F) Jan 2018 Fiscal Period Guest room renovations (Phase 2, 3F & 4F) JPY 116.1M JPY 39.6M Jul 2018 Fiscal Period Guest room & lobby renovations (Phase 3, 2F & 1F) Before After Entrance Twin-Bed Room Entrance Twin-Bed Room © Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved. 17 Acquisition: HOTEL EMIT SHIBUYA HOTEL EMIT SHIBUYA(Announced Jan 30, 2020; Completed Feb 25, 2020) 6-minute walk from Shibuya Station, one of Tokyo's top transportation hubs

walk from Shibuya Station, one of Tokyo's top transportation hubs Demand forecast to grow on back of inbound tourism growth

Acquired at 11% discount to third-party appraisal value

third-party appraisal value Will deploy Ichigo's PROPERA AI-based hotel revenue management system to drive higher earnings

AI-based hotel revenue management system to drive higher earnings Forecast increase in annual portfolio NOI: JPY 144 million © Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved. 18 Acquisition: Washington Hotel Plaza Shimonoseki Eki Nishi Washington Hotel Plaza Shimonoseki Eki Nishi(Announced Feb 26, 2020; Completed Mar 12, 2020) Located in Shimonoseki, Yamaguchi, one of the largest cities in the Chugoku region; 3-minute walk from Shimonoseki Station on the JR Sanyo Main Line

3-minute walk from Shimonoseki Station on the JR Sanyo Main Line Tourist attractions (Karato Market) and historic sites (Dannoura Battlefield) as well as corporate HQs and branch offices in the area drive business and leisure demand

Acquired at 10% discount to third-party appraisal value

third-party appraisal value Forecast increase in annual portfolio NOI: JPY 74 million

Fixed rent hotel to support portfolio earnings stability © Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved. 19 Highly-Stable, Diversified Hotel Portfolio Geographic Diversification (Acquisition-Price Basis) November 30, 2015 (IPO) July 31, 2019 March 12, 2020 Yokohama Kobe Yokohama Kobe 2.7% 2.7% Nagoya 2.9% 2.9% Nagoya 5.1% Kobe Osaka 4.9% Kyushu 7.3% 8.0% Kyushu Osaka 6.9% Osaka Nagoya 6.6% 16.9% 17.8% 13.1% Okinawa Hokkaido Kyoto Kyushu Kyoto 6.9% Kyoto 7.5% 8.6% 6.8% 39.6% Hokkaido 14.8% Tokyo Chugoku/ Hokkaido 7.2% Chugoku/ 17.3% Shikoku Tokyo 17.7% 17.2% Tokai 9.7% Tokai Shikoku Tokai 14.4% 13.8% 7.6% 13.1% Hotels 9 Hotels Hotels 23 Hotels Hotels 23 Hotels Osaka 2, Kyoto 2, Osaka 2, Kyoto 1, Osaka 1, Kyoto 2, Tokai 1, Chugoku/Shikoku 5, Chugoku/Shikoku 6, Breakdown Breakdown Tokai 3, Tokyo 2, Breakdown Tokai 3, Tokyo 3, Hokkaido 2, Kyushu 1, Hokkaido 3, Okinawa 1 Hokkaido 3, Kyushu 2, Nagoya 1, Kobe 1 Kyushu 2, Nagoya 1, Nagoya 1, Yokohama 1, Portfolio Size Yokohama 1, Kobe 1 Kobe 1 JPY 20.4B Portfolio Size Portfolio Size JPY 54.4B JPY 51.9B * After HOTEL EMIT SHIBUYA/Washington Hotel Plaza Shimonoseki Eki Nishi acquisitions © Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved. 20 Lease Details (as of January 31, 2020) Stability Upside Lease Term Fixed Rent Fixed + Variable Rent Total Contract Lease Lease Lease - Fixed Rent Yes Yes Yes - Variable Rent - Fixed Portion of Revenue Fixed Portion of Hotel GOP - Upside Rental Income JPY 428M JPY 165M JPY 964M JPY 1.56B (Jan 2020 Actual) (27.5%) (10.6%) (61.9%) (100%) Fixed Rent JPY 428M JPY 147M JPY 417M JPY 993M (27.5%) (9.5%) (26.8%) (63.8%) Variable Rent None JPY 17M JPY 546M JPY 564M (1.1%) (35.1%) (36.2%) Number of Hotels 8 Hotels 3 Hotels 10 Hotels 21 Hotels Total Acquisition JPY 13.31B JPY 5.79B JPY 28.04B JPY 47.13B Price (28.2%) (12.3%) (64.9%) (100%) Comfort Hotel Kushiro Hotel Wing International Nagoya Nest Hotel Sapporo Ekimae Comfort Hotel Hamamatsu Hotel Wing International Kobe Nest Hotel Sapporo Odori Comfort Hotel Central Shin Nagata Ekimae Nest Hotel Osaka Shinsaibashi International Airport Chisun Inn Osaka Hommachi Nest Hotel Matsuyama Comfort Hotel Suzuka Nest Hotel Kumamoto Comfort Hotel Okayama Smile Hotel Tokyo Asagaya Hotels Grandpark-Inn Yokohama Smile Hotel Kyoto Shijo - Hotel Livemax Nihombashi- Valie Hotel Hiroshima Hakozaki Valie Hotel Tenjin Urbain Hiroshima Executive Court Hotel Kurashiki (Washington Hotel Plaza Hotel Vista Premio Kyoto (Sold) Shimonoseki Eki Nishi) Nest Hotel Naha (Sold) (HOTEL EMIT SHIBUYA) © Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved. 21 Portfolio Growth Opportunity via Ichigo Sponsor Support 18 Hotels (JPY 55B) in Ichigo Sponsor Pipeline as of January 31, 2020 Lodging-focused hotels across Japan

hotels across Japan Locations: Major cities such as Tokyo, Yokohama, Osaka, Kyoto, and Fukuoka Fukuoka Tokyo Osaka Fukuoka Yokohama © Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved. 22 Launch of Ichigo J.League Shareholder Program Represents Two Firsts for a Shareholder Program in Japan Ichigo is the first Japanese company to include not just its own shareholders, but also the shareholders of the REITs and YieldCo that it manages, in its shareholder program

Ichigo is the first company to offer shareholders free tickets to every J.League game at every J.League club Ichigo is deepening its partnership with the J.League and working to further Ichigo's mission of promoting local community developments. Ichigo J.League Shareholder Program Website Landing Page © Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved. 23 July 2020 and January 2021 Forecasts © Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved. 24 July 2020 Forecast Dividend -29.8% YOY (JPY million) Jul 2019 Jul 2020 Jul 2020 (B) - (A) Major Factors for Variation Previous Forecast Revised Actual (A) (Jan 2020) Forecast (B) Operating Revenue 1,789 1,446 1,474 -315 Variable Rent 735 505 477 -258 Expected RevPAR at Variable Rent Hotels: JPY 6,197 (-18.3% YOY) Fixed Rent 984 897 953 -30 Decrease due to acquisitions & sales: -33, Increase in rent from revised lease (Asagaya): +3, Decrease due to revised lease (Kobe): -1 Other (Gains on Sales, etc.) 70 42 43 -26 +1Decrease due to acquisitions & sales: -26, Decrease due to revised lease (Kobe): Operating Expenses 797 669 702 -95 Decrease in asset-related expenses due to acquisitions & sales: -10 Decrease in AM fee: -110 Repair & Maintenance 18 24 29 +10 Depreciation 328 317 337 +9 Operating Profit 992 776 771 -220 Recurring Profit 805 565 565 -239 Increase in borrowing-related expenses on acquisitions: +24 Decrease due to end of new share issuance amortization: -8 Net Income 804 564 565 -239 Dividend JPY 3,154 JPY 2,214 JPY 2,216 -JPY 938 +0.1% (+JPY 2) vs. previous forecast -29.8% YOY FFO JPY 4,496 JPY 3,480 JPY 3,561 -JPY 935 NOI 1,611 1,277 1,299 -312 Post-Depreciation NOI 1,283 959 961 -321 Capex 256 331 356 +100 Due to the significant forecast uncertainty, the impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak has not been reflected in the earnings forecast. © Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved. 25 January 2021 Forecast Dividend -72.1% YOY (JPY million) Jan 2020 Jan 2021 (B) - (A) Major Factors for Variation Actual (A) Forecast (B) Operating Revenue 3,561 1,525 -2,035 Variable Rent 564 455 -108 Expected RevPAR at Variable Rent Hotels: JPY 6,206 (-6.3% YOY) Decrease due to acquisitions & sales: -22 Fixed Rent 993 1,026 +32 Increase due to acquisitions & sales: +2, Increase due to renewed or revised lease (Tenjin, Asagaya, Okayama)： +29 Other (Gains on Sales, etc.) 2,003 43 -1,959 Decrease due to acquisitions & sales: -14, Decrease in gains on sales: -1,945 Operating Expenses 1,226 728 -498 Decrease due to acquisitions & sales: -18, Decrease in AM fee: -424,Decrease in consumption tax: -76 Repair & Maintenance 26 35 +8 Depreciation 352 337 -14 Operating Profit 2,334 797 -1,537 Non-Operating Expenses 202 202 - Recurring Profit 2,132 594 -1,537 Net Income 2,130 593 -1,536 Dividend JPY 8,356 JPY 2,328 -JPY 6,028 -72.1% YOY FFO JPY 3,561 JPY 3,651 +JPY 90 NOI 1,438 1,339 -98 Post-Depreciation NOI 1,086 1,002 -84 Capex 257 310 +53 Due to the significant forecast uncertainty, the impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak has not been reflected in the earnings forecast. © Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved. 26 Ichigo's Commitment to ESG © Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved. 27 Ichigo Sustainability Policy Harmony with the Environment Ichigo actively monitors and minimizes the environmental impact of its business operations. Energy Conservation, CO2 Reduction, and Recycling Ichigo seeks to contribute to a low-carbon,low-waste society by reducing energy consumption, extending the useful life of assets, actively recycling, reducing waste production and water consumption, and implementing green procurement measures. Regulatory and Environmental Compliance Ichigo complies with all environmental laws and regulations and Ichigo's own independently- established environmental rules. Ichigo also carefully monitors and complies with all applicable changes in laws and regulations. Training and Awareness Ichigo promotes understanding of its Sustainability Policy and works to increase sustainability awareness among all Ichigo employees. Sustainability Performance Communication and Disclosure Ichigo communicates its Sustainability Policy and Ichigo's sustainability initiatives to society at large. Ichigo also obtains certifications for its sustainability activities on an ongoing basis. © Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved. 28 Ichigo ESG - Environmental Sustainable Real Estate Preserve & EnhanceExisting Buildings to End Wasteful Demolish & Rebuild Lengthen useful life of real estate

Shrink footprint by reducing demolition waste and use of raw materials, energy, and human effort for construction Lowest Solar and Wind Energy: Safe and Clean Annual Power Generation Annual CO2 Reduction 141,699,548 kWh 93,521,697 kg Equivalent to annual Equivalent to annual CO2 emission of energy consumption of 40,661 cars 47,233 households Ministry of Environment Demolish Impact The Federation of Electric Power Annual CO2 emission per car c. 2,300kg Companies of Japan Highest Efficiency Annual energy consumption per household (July 2018 to June 2019 - Total of Ichigo 3,000kWh and Ichigo Green) Natural Disaster Response No injuries or damages at any Ichigo asset or power plant from recent natural disasters Robust Assets Real estate: continuous improvements to safety & functionality via value-add capex

value-add capex Power plants: site selection and construction based on detailed specifications customized to local geography Robust BCP & Real-time Response Pre-typhoon preventative measures (water shielding, sandbags, etc.) & on-site checks

preventative measures (water shielding, sandbags, etc.) & on-site checks Overwhelming priority is safety of tenants: on-the-ground confirmation & on-the-ground response

on-the-ground confirmation & on-the-ground response Ichigo engineering team immediate response: same day on-site safety and engineering inspections to prevent secondary damage and losses

on-site safety and engineering inspections to prevent secondary damage and losses Developed & deployed proprietary Susport software system for real-time information sharing & emergency response Environmental Certifications CASBEE Ichigo Office (8975) (Comprehensive Assessment System for Built Environment Efficiency) S rank A rank Green Star (Highest Ranking) 3 years in a row Ichigo Ichigo Ebisu Ichigo Ichigo Sendai Takamatsu Marunouchi Green Glass Sakaisuji East Building Building Building Honmachi Building Other Certifications BELS (Building-housingEnergy-efficiency Labeling System), DBJ Green Building © Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved. 29 Ichigo ESG - Social Sports & Arts Supporting Outstanding, World-Class Athletes Weightlifting

Riflery

Track & Field Paralym Art Sponsor ‒ Support artists with Weightlifting Athlete disabilities Hiromi Miyake Children's Cancer Treatment Supporting University of Miyazaki Faculty of Medicine's Program for Children with Cancer Issued CSR bond & donated a portion of underwriter commission to the Cancer Program

Sponsoring volunteer activities in support of children with cancer Local Communities Promoting Community Development as J.League Top Partner Renovate and upgrade stadiums and help local governments reduce steep operating and maintenance costs

Use real estate expertise to help build stronger and healthier local communities Strengthen Local Communities, Create Jobs, and Boost Rural Economies via Smart Agriculture Collaborate with local farmers to increase agricultural output, improve quality, and raise rural incomes

Increase Japan's food self-sufficiency ©J.LEAGUE © Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved. 30 Ichigo ESG - Governance First J-REIT No Fixed Fee, Performance Fee-Only Structure Performance-linked fee structure to support shareholder value creation

fee structure to support shareholder value creation Pro-active, dynamic management of Ichigo Hotel assets on behalf of shareholders Best Practice Governance REIT Monitors Asset Management Company All Ichigo Hotel Directors are Independent Directors

Active dialogue and effective internal controls via Board discussions led by REIT Executive Director

Draw upon expertise of REIT Supervisory Directors (qualified lawyers & accountants) Asset Management Company (AMC) Best Practice Majority of AMC Directors (3 of 5) are Independent Directors

Independent asset management team & best- practice execution on behalf of Ichigo Hotel within

AMC

AMC Compliance and Audit are directly under the AMC President to monitor and review critical compliance matters

Ensure objectivity by including third-party, independent lawyers and accountants in the Investment Committee & Risk & Compliance Committee Ichigo Hotel (3463) and Ichigo Office (8975) are the only J-REITs (out of 63) that both have an Asset Management Company (AMC) board that has a majority of Independent Directors and whose AMC President does NOT serve as the Executive Director of the REIT Independence of the Investment Corporation from AMC Independent Directors at AMC ➡ 31 of 63 J-REITs have AMC Presidents serving as ➡ Only 4 Asset Management Companies have any Executive Director of the REIT Independent Directors All Ichigo Hotel Directors are Independent 3 of 5 Ichigo Investment Advisors' Directors are Independent © Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved. 31 Appendix: Hotel Market Environment © Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved. 32 Growth Driver: Strong Inbound Demand New hotel supply forecast to peak in 2020

Domestic demand firm while inbound demand continues to grow Growth in New Hotel Supply By Major City vs. March 31, 2018 20.0% Tokyo Osaka Sapporo Nagoya Kyoto Fukuoka Naha 15.0% 10.0% 5.0% 0.0% 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Total Number of Tourists in Domestic Lodging Facilities (million persons) 600 Domestic Inbound 500 33 45 66 69 80 94 101 18 26 400 300 200 399 413 432 429 438 423 430 444 442 100 0 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 *Calculated by Ichigo Investment Advisors based on Japan Tourism Agency (JTA) "Statistical Survey of Travelers" Number of Inbound Tourists 60 (million persons) 40 31 32 +430% 29 24 20 10 13 6 8 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2030 *Calculated by Ichigo Investment Advisors based on Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO)'s "Visitor Trends" and Prime Minister's Office of Japan's published documents © Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved. 33 Business Hotel Demand Strong and Growing Business hotels benefit from both robust domestic demand and growing inbound demand 203M domestic business hotel guests in 2019, +10.7% YOY

41M inbound business hotel guests in 2019, +24.1% YOY No. of Guests by Hotel Type (Domestic) (million persons) 250 2019 Business Hotel 200 Market Share 47% 150 100 50 0 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Business Hotels Japanese Inns Resort Hotels Full-Service Hotels Budget Hotels No. of Guests by Hotel Type (Inbound) (million persons) 40 2019 Business Hotel Market Share 41% 30 20 10 0 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Business Hotels Japanese Inns Resort Hotels Full-Service Hotels Budget Hotels * Calculated by Ichigo Investment Advisors based on Japan Tourism Agency (JTA) "Statistical Survey of Travelers" © Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved. 34 New Hotel Room Supply in Japan No. of New Hotel Rooms (vs. March 31, 2019) Existing Hotel Rooms New Supply % Increase of New Supply Increase of new supply relative to existing hotel rooms calculated by Ichigo Investment Advisors based on Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare's "Report on Public Health Administration and Services" and hotel and restaurant data published June 7, 2019.

% Increase of New Supply = New Supply / (Existing Hotels + Japanese Inns) © Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved. 35 Appendix: Portfolio Details © Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved. 36 Hotel Map Tokyo Kanto Hokkaido Hokuriku/Tokai C-1 C-3 B-1 A-1 A-2 A-3 D-1 D-2 D-3 D-4 Variable Rent Fixed Rent Smile Hotel Hotel Livemax Grandpark-Inn Nest Hotel Nest Hotel Comfort Comfort Hotel Hotel Wing Comfort Hotel Comfort Hotel Tokyo Asagaya Nihombashi- Yokohama Sapporo Ekimae Sapporo Odori Hotel Kushiro Hamamatsu International Central International Suzuka Hakozaki Nagoya Airport Kinki (Kyoto/Osaka/Kobe) Chugoku/Shikoku F-1 F-2 F-3 E-1 E-3 Smile Hotel Chisun Inn Comfort Hotel Nest Hotel Urbain Hiroshima Okayama Matsuyama Executive Kyoto Shijo Osaka Hommachi E-4 E-5 F-4 F-5 Hotel Wing International Nest Hotel Osaka Court Hotel Valie Hotel Kobe Shin Nagata Ekimae Shinsaibashi Kurashiki Hiroshima C-4 HOTEL EMIT SHIBUYA F-6 Washington Hotel Plaza (Acquired on Feb 25, 2020) Shimonoseki Eki Nishi Newly (Acquired on Mar 12, 2020) Acquired ▶ Sapporo A-1 A-2 ▶ Kushiro A-3 21 Hotels JPY ▶ Nagoya 47.1B D-2 ▶ Kyoto E-1 ▶ Tokyo ▶ Osaka E-3 E-5 C-1 C-3 ▶ Kurashiki F-4 ▶ Yokohama B-1 ▶ Fukuoka ▶ Hamamatsu D-1 G-1 ▶ Matsuyama ▶ Aichi D-3 F-2 ▶ Suzuka D-4 ▶ Kumamoto ▶ Kobe E-4 G-3 Okayama F-1

Hiroshima F-3 F-5 (January 2020 rent-basis) © Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved. 37 Portfolio Growth IPO January 2017 July 2017 through July 2019 January 2020 (November 30, 2015) Fiscal Period Fiscal Period Fiscal Period IPO Acquisitions PO Acquisitions July 2017 Jan 2018 Jan 2019 July 2019 9 hotels 10 hotels 1 hotel 1 hotel 1 hotel 2 hotels JPY 20.4B JPY 27.2B JPY 1.4B JPY 1.8B JPY 1.7B JPY 3.7B (Appraisal NOI (Appraisal NOI (Appraisal NOI (Appraisal NOI (Appraisal NOI (Appraisal NOI Yield 5.9%) Yield 5.5%) Yield 5.0%) Yield 6.3%) Yield 6.9%) Yield 6.9%) Hotels None 1 Hotel 2 Hotels Sale None None None None JPY 2.7B None JPY 9.7B Gains on Sale Gains on Sales JPY 0.69B JPY 1.94B 9 Hotels : JPY 20.4B 19 Hotels 20 Hotels 21 Hotels 21 Hotels 23 Hotels 21 Hotels Portfolio Size (January 2016 end) JPY 47.6B JPY 49.1B JPY 50.9B JPY 50.7B JPY 54.4B JPY 47.1B IPO Jan 31, 2020 Kobe Osaka 7.3% 8.0% Nagoya Location 13.1% Kyushu Kyoto 6.8% 39.6% Hokkaido 17.7% Tokai 7.6% Acquisition price-basis Geographic Diversification Increases Earnings Stability Steady Portfolio Growth via Acquisitions Yokohama Kobe Nagoya 3.2% 3.2% 5.7% Osaka Kyushu 19.6% 7.6% Hokkaido Kyoto 8.3% 9.5% Tokyo Chugoku/ 11.2% Shikoku Tokai 16.6% 15.2% © Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved. 38 Hakata Hotels and PROPERA Hakata Hotels, a consolidated subsidiary of Ichigo, is a Hotel Operator operating 5 hotels in the Hakata area

Hakata Hotels will deploy PROPERA, an AI-based revenue management system developed by Ichigo to maximize earnings and increase guest satisfaction. Name Hakata Hotels Inc. Address 3-13-1 Haruyoshi, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka Representatives Minoru Ishihara, Representative Director & Chairman Takanobu Kitazaki, Representative Director & President Paid-In Capital JPY 10 million (100% shareholding by Centro Co. Ltd. , 100% Ichigo subsidiary) Establishment Date March 2019 ・Development, operation, lease, and management of retail buildings, hotels and restaurants Main Business ・Lease and management of real estate ・Design and construction of buildings and interior designs ・Consulting services related to retail buildings, retail facilities, and restaurants Hakata area Operating Hotels Hotel Il Palazzo (62 rooms), 5th Hotel WEST (83 rooms), The OneFive Villa Fukuoka (50 rooms), Plaza Hotel Tenjin (205 rooms), Plaza Hotel Premier (170 rooms) Tokyo HOTEL EMIT SHIBUYA (72 rooms) PROPERA(AI-based revenue management system developed by Ichigo) Increase guest satisfaction

Track record of increasing annual revenues by 10 to 40%

Started third-party sales to build on Ichigo's non-asset business contributing to stock earnings © Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved. 39 Individual Hotel Summary Leasable Acquisition Book Value Jan 2020 Appraisal Unrealized Hotel Hotel Name Lease Terms Location Area Price (JPY M) Value Cap Rate Gains (JPY M) No. (m2) (JPY M) (A) (JPY M) (B) (%) (B) - (A) A-1 Nest Hotel Sapporo Ekimae Variable + Fixed Rent Sapporo 5,734.93 2,160 2,143 2,700 5.1 +556 A-2 Nest Hotel Sapporo Odori Variable + Fixed Rent Sapporo 5,638.78 1,450 1,481 1,900 5.0 +418 A-3 Comfort Hotel Kushiro Fixed Rent Kushiro, Hokkaido 3,180.58 300 290 431 5.4 +140 B-1 Grandpark-Inn Yokohama Fixed Rent Yokohama 1,183.26 1,490 1,501 1,550 4.5 +48 C-1 Smile Hotel Tokyo Asagaya Variable + Fixed Rent Tokyo 2,721.70 3,910 3,983 4,370 4.3 +386 C-3 Hotel Livemax Nihombashi-Hakozaki Fixed Rent Tokyo 853.00 1,360 1,314 1,440 4.5 +125 D-1 Comfort Hotel Hamamatsu Fixed Rent Hamamatsu, Shizuoka 4,173.92 1,550 1,456 1,790 5.1 +333 D-2 Hotel Wing International Nagoya Variable + Fixed Rent Nagoya 5,255.66 2,670 2,710 2,820 4.7 +109 D-3 Comfort Hotel Central International Airport Fixed Rent Tokoname, Aichi 11,599.63 5,308 5,346 5,880 4.0 +533 D-4 Comfort Hotel Suzuka Fixed Rent Suzuka, Mie 2,186.65 300 282 387 4.9 +104 Hotel E-1 Smile Hotel Kyoto Shijo Variable + Fixed Rent Kyoto 4,891.84 4,480 4,538 3,860 4.3 -678 E-3 Chisun Inn Osaka Hommachi Variable + Fixed Rent Osaka 3,690.00 1,630 1,711 1,850 4.4 +138 E-4 Hotel Wing International Kobe Shin Nagata Ekimae Variable + Fixed Rent Kobe 4,540.90 1,490 1,416 1,840 4.6 +423 E-5 Nest Hotel Osaka Shinsaibashi Variable + Fixed Rent Osaka 8,057.26 7,600 7,669 6,990 4.4 -679 F-1 Comfort Hotel Okayama Fixed Rent Okayama 5,543.70 1,200 1,184 1,280 5.2 +95 F-2 Nest Hotel Matsuyama Variable + Fixed Rent Matsuyama, Ehime 6,671.94 1,610 1,648 2,060 5.6 +411 F-3 Urbain Hiroshima Executive Fixed Rent Hiroshima 2,756.20 1,800 1,833 2,100 5.2 +266 F-4 Court Hotel Kurashiki Variable + Fixed Rent Kurashiki, Okayama 3,964.19 1,725 1,801 2,130 4.9 +328 F-5 Valie Hotel Hiroshima Variable + Fixed Rent Hiroshima 4,332.50 1,500 1,590 1,770 4.8 +179 G-1 Valie Hotel Tenjin Variable + Fixed Rent Fukuoka 1,910.94 1,380 1,441 2,230 4.2 +788 G-3 Nest Hotel Kumamoto Variable + Fixed Rent Kumamoto 6,404.36 2,220 2,202 2,490 5.2 +287 21 Hotels 95,291.94 47,133 47,549 51,868 4.6 +4,318 © Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved. 40 Individual Hotel Operating Results (year-on-year) Hotel No. Hotel Name Lease Terms Location No. of January 2020 (August 2019 - January 2020) Guest RevPAR (JPY) Occupancy (%) ADR (JPY) Revenue (JPY M) Rooms A-1 004 Nest Hotel Sapporo Ekimae Variable + Fixed Rent Sapporo 162 8,950 (-8.9%) 96.8 (+1.1%) 9,245 (-9.9%) 326.5 (-7.8%) A-2 008 Nest Hotel Sapporo Odori Variable + Fixed Rent Sapporo 121 9,380 (-17.0%) 91.7 (-3.0%) 10,233 (-14.4%) 231.2 (-16.1%) A-3 018 Comfort Hotel Kushiro Fixed Rent Kushiro, Hokkaido 126 4,796 (+13.2%) 79.7 (+8.9%) 6,018 (+3.9%) 116.7 (+12.8%) C-1 012 Smile Hotel Tokyo Asagaya Variable + Fixed Rent Tokyo 112 8,677 (-5.0%) 97.6 (-1.0%) 8,891 (-4.1%) 184.1 (-4.6%) D-1 006 Comfort Hotel Hamamatsu Fixed Rent Hamamatsu, Shizuoka 196 4,507 (-5.8%) 76.1 (-6.3%) 5,923 (+0.5%) 162.5 (-5.8%) D-2 003 Hotel Wing International Nagoya Variable + Fixed Rent Nagoya 224 5,340 (-3.0%) 86.0 (-3.2%) 6,210 (+0.3%) 241.5 (-5.0%) D-3 011 Comfort Hotel Central International Airport Fixed Rent Tokoname, Aichi 346 7,944 (-2.2%) 85.8 (-5.4%) 9,255 (+3.3%) 527.8 (-2.6%) D-4 019 Comfort Hotel Suzuka Fixed Rent Suzuka, Mie 105 4,389 (-14.4%) 75.1 (-4.8%) 5,845 (-10.1%) 85.6 (-14.6%) E-1 001 Smile Hotel Kyoto Shijo Variable + Fixed Rent Kyoto 144 6,800 (-18.6%) 97.1 (-0.4%) 7,000 (-18.3%) 194.0 (-17.9%) E-2 002 Hotel Vista Premio Kyoto Variable + Fixed Rent Kyoto 84 9,702 (-11.0%) 91.1 (+3.1%) 10,650 (-13.6%) 86.7 (-53.1%) E-3 005 Chisun Inn Osaka Hommachi Variable + Fixed Rent Osaka 130 4,180 (-33.8%) 67.7 (-20.1%) 6,176 (-17.2%) 100.0 (-33.8%) E-4 007 Hotel Wing International Kobe Shin Nagata Ekimae Variable + Fixed Rent Kobe 133 6,160 - 77.6 - 7,934 - 167.9 - E-5 010 Nest Hotel Osaka Shinsaibashi Variable + Fixed Rent Osaka 302 5,589 (-30.2%) 78.1 (-12.4%) 7,155 (-20.3%) 335.7 (-29.5%) F-1 017 Comfort Hotel Okayama Fixed Rent Okayama 208 5,259 (-6.2%) 86.3 (-2.9%) 6,097 (-3.4%) 209.7 (-6.3%) F-2 015 Nest Hotel Matsuyama Variable + Fixed Rent Matsuyama, Ehime 190 5,424 (-2.2%) 86.8 (-2.7%) 6,250 (+0.6%) 269.0 (-1.8%) F-3 021 Urbain Hiroshima Executive Fixed Rent Hiroshima 171 6,233 (-9.4%) 88.1 (-3.0%) 7,073 (-6.6%) 196.1 (-9.4%) F-4 022 Court Hotel Kurashiki Variable + Fixed Rent Kurashiki, Okayama 107 7,483 (-7.7%) 88.7 (-9.3%) 8,440 (+1.7%) 174.0 (-4.8%) F-5 024 Valie Hotel Hiroshima Variable + Fixed Rent Hiroshima 171 3,327 - 64.5 - 5,161 - 78.5 - G-1 009 Valie Hotel Tenjin Variable + Fixed Rent Fukuoka 77 8,393 (-11.9%) 94.7 (-0.2%) 8,864 (-11.8%) 128.3 (-11.1%) G-2 013 Nest Hotel Naha Variable + Fixed Rent Naha, Okinawa 200 7,986 (-13.7%) 79.1 (-7.3%) 10,099 (-7.0%) 425.2 (-11.7%) G-3 023 Nest Hotel Kumamoto Variable + Fixed Rent Kumamoto 201 5,077 (+1.9%) 79.1 (-8.7%) 6,419 (+11.6%) 213.2 (+0.9%) Other - 223 - - - - Variable Rent Hotels 2,358 6,630 (-13.9%) 85.4 (-6.0%) 7,760 (-8.4%) 2,822.8 (-12.7%) Fixed Rent Hotels 1,375 5,927 (-4.6%) 83.0 (-3.0%) 7,140 (-1.6%) 1,345.8 (-4.7%) Total 3,733 6,364 (-10.8%) 84.5 (-4.9%) 7,530 (-6.2%) 4,168.6 (-10.3%) * Operating Results data for Hotel Livemax Nihombashi-Hakozaki, and Grandpark-Inn Yokohama are consolidated under Other, because the hotel operators did not provide consent to disclose hotel-specific data. Fixed Rent Hotels and Total include Hotel Livemax Nihombashi-Hakozaki's operating results. YOY changes for Hotel Wing International Kobe Shin Nagata Ekimae and Valie Hotel Hiroshima are unavailable because the operators did not provide consent to disclose pre-acquisition data. © Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved. 41 Individual Hotel Financials (JPY thousand) A-1 A-2 A-3 C-1 D-1 D-3 D-4 E-1 E-2 E-3 E-5 F-1 F-2 F-4 F-5 G-1 G-2 G-3 Total Nest Nest Comfort Smile Comfort Comfort Comfort Smile Hotel Vista Chisun Inn Nest Hotel Comfort Valie Nest Hotel Hotel Hotel Hotel Central Hotel Nest Hotel Court Hotel Valie Hotel Nest Hotel Hotel Hotel Hotel Premio Osaka Osaka Hotel Hotel Hotel Other Sapporo Sapporo Tokyo International Kyoto Matsuyama Kurashiki Hiroshima Kumamoto Kushiro Hamamatsu Suzuka Kyoto Hommachi Shinsaibashi Okayama Tenjin Naha Ekimae Odori Asagaya Airport Shijo (A) Rental Income 1,615,986 108,014 77,529 18,419 90,128 55,361 151,441 15,442 64,113 37,096 39,600 140,847 45,900 87,915 72,433 20,176 52,610 135,991 77,956 325,006 Fixed Rent 993,479 32,392 26,083 18,419 28,372 55,361 151,441 15,442 34,644 37,096 39,600 65,487 45,900 35,717 33,013 8,914 24,752 63,469 27,348 250,020 Variable Rent 564,434 75,621 51,446 - 61,755 - - - 29,468 - - 75,359 - 52,194 39,420 10,661 27,857 72,522 50,608 17,516 Other Rent 58,073 - - - - - - - - - - - - 3 - 600 - - - 57,470 (B) Rental Expenses 177,249 9,150 11,321 5,819 8,452 4,820 14,157 3,162 7,036 8,875 4,938 16,842 6,463 6,316 5,018 3,735 5,409 8,566 2,397 44,764 Outsourcing 17,189 600 600 900 2,298 600 570 540 600 729 915 1,200 600 720 600 720 600 616 780 3,000 Fees Insurance 2,985 159 168 84 91 99 284 49 146 50 102 250 143 204 110 139 60 243 185 410 Repair 26,975 2,880 1,784 389 1,198 1,428 239 384 938 2,902 268 1,316 1,436 1,057 - 2,507 1,014 1,997 897 4,335 Expenses Taxes 108,236 5,083 8,332 4,036 4,455 2,422 12,656 1,782 4,992 4,984 3,288 13,668 3,856 3,924 3,944 - 3,372 5,195 - 22,240 Other 21,862 426 434 409 408 271 406 406 359 208 363 406 427 410 363 368 363 513 530 14,782 Expenses (C) NOI 1,438,737 98,863 66,208 12,599 81,675 50,541 137,284 12,280 57,077 28,220 34,661 124,004 39,436 81,599 67,415 16,441 47,200 127,424 75,563 280,237 (A) - (B) (D) Depreciation 352,077 15,774 15,633 5,028 27,141 14,689 34,228 4,160 16,084 7,049 6,978 34,395 13,084 18,295 11,073 16,269 8,935 36,993 18,822 47,437 Net Rental Income 1,086,659 83,089 50,575 7,570 54,533 35,851 103,055 8,119 40,992 21,171 27,683 89,609 26,351 63,304 56,341 171 38,264 90,430 56,740 232,799 (C) - (D) Rents for Hotel Wing International Nagoya, Hotel Wing International Kobe Shin Nagata Ekimae, Hotel Livemax Nihombashi-Hakozaki,Grandpark-Inn Yokohama, and Urbain Hiroshima Executive as well as retail rents of Hotel Vista Premio Kyoto, Chisun Inn Osaka Honmachi, Smile Hotel Tokyo Asagaya and Nest Hotel Kumamoto are included in Other, as the operators did not provide consent to disclose the data. © Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved. 42 Fixed/Variable Rent, RevPAR, ADR, & Occupancy Trends Fixed/Variable Rent (JPY thousand) Jan 2019 Jul 2019 Jan 2020 Rent Ratio Rent Ratio Rent Ratio Fixed Rent 1,020,028 58.4% 1,029,238 57.5% 1,032,448 63.9% Total Rent (excludes Other Revenue) Variable Fixed Rent from Operators 984,468 56.4% 984,145 55.0% 993,479 61.5% Other (Rent from Retail Tenants) 35,559 2.0% 45,092 2.5% 38,969 2.4% Fixed Rent Rent 36.2% Variable Rent 701,671 40.2% 735,493 41.1% 564,434 34.9% Other (Utility Income) 23,668 1.4% 24,937 1.4% 19,104 1.2% Total 1,745,367 100% 1,789,669 100% 1,615,986 100% 63.8% (January 2020 rent-basis) Operating Results(Feb 2019 - Jan 2020) 100% RevPAR (right) ADR (right) Occupancy (left) (JPY) 10,000 80% 8,000 60% 6,000 40% 4,000 20% 2,000 0% 0 Feb 2019 Mar 2019 Apr 2019 May 2019 Jun 2019 Jul 2019 Aug 2019 Sep 2019 Oct 2019 Nov 2019 Dec 2019 Jan 2020 © Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved. 43 Variable Rent Hotel Details A-1 Nest Hotel Sapporo Ekimae Location Sapporo Operating Results (Feb 2019 - Jan 2020) ADR RevPAR Occupancy (right) (right) (left) 5-minute walk from (JPY) 20,000 Access Sapporo Station on Sapporo City Metro 16,000 Namboku Line 12,000 Nest Hotel Japan Operator Corporation 8,000 Guest Rooms 162 4,000 Acquisition JPY 2.16B 0 Price Aug 2019 Nov 2019 A-2 Nest Hotel Sapporo Odori Location Sapporo Operating Results (Feb 2019 - Jan 2020) ADR RevPAR Occupancy (right) (right) (left) 4-minute walk from (JPY) 20,000 Access Odori Station on Sapporo City Metro 16,000 Namboku Line 12,000 Nest Hotel Japan Operator Corporation 8,000 Guest Rooms 121 4,000 Acquisition JPY 1.45B 0 Price Aug 2019 Nov 2019 © Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved. 44 Variable Rent Hotel Details C-1 Smile Hotel Tokyo Asagaya Location Suginami-ku, Tokyo Operating Results (Feb 2019 - Jan 2020) ADR RevPAR Occupancy (right) (right) (left) 1-minute walk from (JPY) 15,000 Access Asagaya Station on JR 12,000 Chuo/Sobu Line K.K. Hospitality 9,000 Operator Operations 6,000 Guest Rooms 112 3,000 Acquisition JPY 3.91B 0 Price Aug 2019 Nov 2019 D-2 Hotel Wing International Nagoya Location Nagoya Operating Results (Feb 2019 - Jan 2020) ADR RevPAR Occupancy (right) (right) (left) 2-minute walk from (JPY) 10,000 Marunouchi Station on Access both Nagoya Subway 8,000 Network Sakuradori Line and Tsurumai 6,000 Line 4,000 Operator Forbes Co., Ltd. Guest Rooms 224 2,000 Acquisition JPY 2.67B 0 Price Aug 2019 Nov 2019 © Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved. 45 Variable Rent Hotel Details E-1 Smile Hotel Kyoto Shijo Location Kyoto Operating Results (Feb 2019 - Jan 2020) ADR RevPAR Occupancy 5-minute walk from (right) (right) (left) (JPY) Shijo Station on Kyoto 15,000 Access City Subway Karasuma 12,000 Line and Karasuma Station on Hankyu 9,000 Kyoto Main Line Operator K.K. Hospitality 6,000 Operations 3,000 Guest Rooms 144 Acquisition JPY 4.48B Aug 2019 Nov 2019 0 Price E-2 Hotel Vista Premio Kyoto Location Kyoto Operating Results (Feb 2019 - Jan 2020) ADR RevPAR Occupancy (right) (right) (left) 5-minute walk from (JPY) 20,000 Access Kyoto Shiyakushomae Station on Kyoto City 16,000 Subway Tozai Line 12,000 Operator Vista Hotel Management Co., Ltd. 8,000 Guest Rooms 84 4,000 Acquisition JPY 3.60B 0 Price Aug 2019 Nov 2019 * Sale of hotel announced on August 27, 2019 © Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved. 46 Variable Rent Hotel Details E-3 Chisun Inn Osaka Hommachi Location Osaka Operating Results (Feb 2019 - Jan 2020) ADR RevPAR Occupancy 5-minute walk from (right) (right) (left) (JPY) Access Sakaisuji-Hommachi 10,000 Station on Osaka 8,000 Municipal Subway Chuo Line 6,000 SHR Hotel Lease Co., Operator Ltd. 4,000 Guest Rooms 130 2,000 Acquisition JPY 1.63B 0 Price Aug 2019 Nov 2019 E-4 Hotel Wing International Kobe Shin Nagata Ekimae Location Kobe Operating Results (Feb 2019 - Jan 2020) ADR RevPAR Occupancy (right) (right) (left) 2-minute walk from (JPY) 10,000 Access Shin Nagata Station 8,000 on JR Kobe Line and JR Sanyo Honsen Line 6,000 Operator Forbes Co., Ltd. 4,000 Guest Rooms 133 2,000 Acquisition Price JPY 1.49B Aug 2019 Nov 2019 0 * Hotel name changed from Hotel Suave Kobe Asuta on March 1, 2019. Rebranded and reopened in June 2019. © Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved. 47 Variable Rent Hotel Details E-5 Nest Hotel Osaka Shinsaibashi Location Osaka Operating Results (Feb 2019 - Jan 2020) ADR RevPAR Occupancy (right) (right) (left) 1-minute walk from (JPY) 10,000 Access Nagahoribashi Station on Osaka Municipal 8,000 Subway Sakaisuji Line 6,000 Operator Nest Hotel Japan 4,000 Corporation Guest Rooms 302 2,000 Acquisition JPY 7.60B Aug 2019 Nov 2019 0 Price F-2 Nest Hotel Matsuyama Location Matsuyama, Ehime Operating Results (Feb 2019 - Jan 2020) ADR RevPAR Occupancy 25-minute drive from (right) (right) (left) (JPY) Matsuyama Airport, 10,000 Access 3-minute walk from Katsuyamacho Station 8,000 on Iyo Railway Jonan 6,000 Line Operator Nest Hotel Japan 4,000 Corporation Guest Rooms 190 2,000 Acquisition JPY 1.61B 0 Price Aug 2019 Nov 2019 © Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved. 48 Variable Rent Hotel Details F-4 Court Hotel Kurashiki Location Access Operator Guest Rooms Acquisition Price Kurashiki, Okayama 8-minute walk from Kurashiki Station on JR Sanyo Main Line The Court Co., Ltd. 104 JPY 1.73B Operating Results (Feb 2019 - Jan 2020) ADR RevPAR Occupancy (right) (right) (left) (JPY) 15,000 12,000 9,000 6,000 3,000 0 Aug 2019 Nov 2019 F-5Valie Hotel Hiroshima(Acquired on July 19, 2019, Rebranded and reopened in September 2019) Location Access Operator Guest Rooms Acquisition Price Hiroshima 3-minute walk from Jogakuin-mae Station on Hiroden Tram Line The Court Co., Ltd. 171 JPY 1.5B Operating Results (Feb 2019 - Jan 2020) ADR RevPAR Occupancy (right) (right) (left) (JPY) 100% 10,000 80% 8,000 60% 6,000 40% 4,000 20% 2,000 0% 0 Feb 2019 May 2019 Aug 2019 Nov 2019 © Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved. 49 Variable Rent Hotel Details G-1 Valie Hotel Tenjin Location Fukuoka Operating Results (Feb 2019 - Jan 2020) ADR RevPAR Occupancy (right) (right) (left) 6-minute walk from (JPY) 15,000 Access Tenjin Station on 12,000 Fukuoka City Subway Kuko Line 9,000 Operator The Court Co., Ltd. 6,000 Guest Rooms 77 3,000 Acquisition JPY 1.38B 0 Price Aug 2019 Nov 2019 G-2Nest Hotel Naha(Announced sale on January 30, 202, Sold on January 31, 2020) Location Naha, Okinawa Operating Results (Feb 2019 - Jan 2020) ADR RevPAR Occupancy (right) (right) (left) 7-minute drive from (JPY) 15,000 Naha Airport, 5-minute Access walk from Asahibashi 12,000 Station on Okinawa Urban Monorail 9,000 Operator Nest Hotel Japan 6,000 Corporation Guest Rooms 200 3,000 Acquisition JPY 3.75B 0 Price Aug 2019 Nov 2019 © Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved. 50 Variable Rent Hotel Details G-3 Nest Hotel Kumamoto Location Kumamoto Operating Results (Feb 2019 - Jan 2020) ADR RevPAR Occupancy (right) (right) (left) 2-minute walk from (JPY) 10,000 Access Nishikarashimacho 8,000 Station on Kumamoto City Tram Line 6,000 Operator Nest Hotel Japan 4,000 Corporation Guest Rooms 201 2,000 Acquisition JPY 2.22B 0 Price Aug 2019 Nov 2019 Hotels Acquired in July 2020 Fiscal Period C-4 HOTEL EMIT SHIBUYA F-6 Washington Hotel Plaza Shimonoseki Eki Nishi Location Shibuya-ku, Tokyo Location Shimonoseki, Yamaguchi 6-minute walk from 3-minute walk from Shibuya Station on JR, Access Access Shimonoseki Station on Tokyu, Keio, and JR Sanyo Main Line Tokyo Metro Lines Operator Hakata Hotels Inc. Operator Washington Hotel Corp. Shidax Daishinto Human Services Inc. Lease Terms Fixed Lease Terms Fixed + Variable Guest 238 Guest Rooms 72 Rooms Acquisition Acquisition JPY 1.08B JPY 3.7B Price Price * Announced on January 31 ,2020, completed on February 25, 2020 * Announced on February 26, 2020, completed on March 12, 2020 © Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved. 51 Fixed Rent Hotel Details A-3 Comfort Hotel Kushiro B-1Grandpark-Inn Yokohama Location Access Operator Guest Rooms Acquisition Price Kushiro, Hokkaido 2-minute walk from Kushiro Station on JR Nemuro Main Line Greens Co., Ltd. 126 JPY 300M Location Access Operator Guest Rooms Acquisition Price Yokohama 6-minute walk from Yokohama Station on JR Line, private railways, and subway MiddleWood Co., Ltd. 175 JPY 1.49B C-3 Hotel Livemax Nihombashi-Hakozaki D-1 Comfort Hotel Hamamatsu Location Chuo-ku, Tokyo 3-minute walk from Access Suitengumae Station on Tokyo Metro Hanzomon Line Operator Live Max Inc. Guest Rooms 48 Acquisition JPY 1.36B Price Location Access Operator Guest Rooms Acquisition Price Hamamatsu, Shizuoka 2-minute walk from Hamamatsu Station on JR Tokaido Main Line, Tokaido Shinkansen Greens Co., Ltd. 196 JPY 1.55B © Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved. 52 Fixed Rent Hotel Details D-3 Comfort Hotel Central International Airport D-4 Comfort Hotel Suzuka Location Tokoname, Aichi 5-minute walk from Central Access International Airport, 3-minute walk from Central International Airport Station on Meitetsu Airport Line Operator Greens Co., Ltd. Guest 346 Rooms Acquisition JPY 5.31B Price Location Access Operator Guest Rooms Acquisition Price Suzuka, Mie 3-minute walk from Shirako Station on Kintetsu Nagoya Line Greens Co., Ltd. 105 JPY 300M F-1 Comfort Hotel Okayama Location Okayama 15-minute walk from Access Okayama Station on Sanyo Shinkansen, Sanyo Main Line, Uno Line Operator Greens Co., Ltd. Guest Rooms 208 Acquisition JPY 1.20B Price F-3 Urbain Hiroshima Executive Location Hiroshima 6-minute walk from Access Hiroshima Station on JR Sanyo Shinkansen and Sanyo Main Line Operator Yuki Corporation Guest Rooms 171 Acquisition JPY 1.80B Price © Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved. 53 Appendix: Loan Details & Shareholder Composition © Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved. 54 Stable Financial Base Shorter-term loans are floating rate to take advantage of current low interest rates

loans are floating rate to take advantage of current low interest rates 80% of loans are fixed to hedge against a rise in interest rates Outstanding Loan Balance Jan 31, 2018 Jul 31, 2018 Jan 31, 2019 Jul 31, 2019 Jan 31, 2020 Amount JPY 21.75B JPY 21.75B JPY 21.75B JPY 25.47B JPY 25.47B Long-Term Loan Ratio 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% Fixed Rate Ratio 73.8% 73.8% 80.7% 83.5% 83.5% Average Interest Rate 0.88% 0.88% 0.91% 0.86% 0.88% Average Remaining 3.6 years 3.1 years 3.2 years 3.0 years 2.5 years Maturity LTV (Total Assets Basis) 39.2% 39.1% 38.8% 43.0% 41.5% Distribution of Loan Maturities (JPY M) 6,000 5,250 Fixed Rate 4,000 4,500 4,500 Floating Rate 4,200 2,000 3,000 2,220 1,800 0 Jul 2020 Jan 2021 Jul 2021 Jan 2022 Jul 2022 Jan 2023 Jul 2023 Jan 2024 Jul 2024 Jan 2025 Jul 2025 Jan 2026 Jul 2026 © Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved. 55 Loan Details Loan Balances (as of January 31, 2020) Loan Lender Amount Floating/ Interest Rate Borrowing Date Maturity (JPY million) Fixed (%) Term Loan 2 SMBC, Mizuho, Shinsei, Resona 5,250 Fixed 1.08000% November 30, 2015 November 30, 2020 Term Loan 3 SMBC, Mizuho, Shinsei, Resona, Fukuoka, Nishi-Nippon City 2,000 Floating 0.58000% August 17, 2016 February 28, 2020 Term Loan 4 SMBC, Mizuho, Shinsei, Resona, Fukuoka, Nishi-Nippon City 4,500 Fixed 0.90750% August 17, 2016 February 28, 2023 Term Loan 5 SMBC, Mizuho, Shinsei, Resona, Fukuoka, Nishi-Nippon City 4,500 Fixed 0.98500% August 17, 2016 August 31, 2023 Term Loan 6 SMBC 450 Floating 0.53000% March 27, 2017 February 28, 2020 Term Loan 7 SMBC, Mizuho, Shinsei, Resona, Fukuoka, Nishi-Nippon City 1,800 Fixed 0.78750% August 1, 2017 January 31, 2023 Term Loan 8 SMBC, Mizuho, Shinsei, Resona 1,750 Floating 0.78750% November 30, 2018 May 29, 2020 Term Loan 9 SMBC, Mizuho, Shinsei, Resona 1,500 Fixed 0.92000% November 30, 2018 November 29, 2024 Term Loan 10 SMBC, Mizuho, Shinsei, Resona, Nishi-Nippon City 2,220 Fixed 0.75450% April 25, 2019 April 30, 2024 Term Loan 11 SMBC, Mizuho, Shinsei, Resona, Aozora 1,500 Fixed 0.73575% July 19, 2019 November 29, 2024 Total 25,470 Average 0.88% Average Remaining Loan Term 2.5 years Fixed vs. Floating Lender Composition Fukuoka Strong Lender Group 3% Aozora Nishi-Nippon City 1% 4% LTV Control Resona 10% SMBC Shinsei39% 12% Mizuho 31% Floating 16.5% Interest Rate Risk Management Fixed 83.5% Stable Financial Position © Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved. 56 Shareholder Composition Major Shareholders (as of January 31, 2020) Name No. of Share Shares 1 Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd., Trust Account 26,008 10.2% 2 The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Trust Account 20,549 8.1% 3 Trust & Custody Service Bank, Ltd., 9,298 3.6% Securities Investment Trust Account 4 The Nomura Trust and Banking Co., Ltd., 7,246 2.8% Investment Trust Account 5 Ichigo Inc. (Sponsor) 6,500 2.5% 6 Ichigo Trust Pte. Ltd. 6,424 2.5% 7 GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL 3,433 1.3% 8 BNY FOR GCM CLIENT ACCOUNTS (E) ISG 3,311 1.3% 9 UEDA YAGI TANSHI Co., Ltd. 3,000 1.2% 10 Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company 2,800 1.1% Total 88,569 34.7% By Number of Shares Held Foreign Corporations & Individuals Domestic Financial Institutions Non-Financial Domestic Corporations Domestic Individuals (Shares) 45,576 40,149 25,161 (17.9%) (9.9%) (15.7%) 16,953 18,843 16,748 (6.6%) (7.4%) (6.6%) 91,029 (35.7%) 101,053 106,633 (41.8%) (39.6%) 121,831 89,502 91,444 (47.8%) (35.1%) (35.8%) Jan 2019 Jul 2019 Jan 2020 (Outstanding Shares) (254,974) (254,974) (254,974) By Number of Shareholders Jan 31, 2019 Jul 31, 2019 Jan 31, 2020 Shareholders Shareholders Shareholders Share Domestic Individuals 13,101 13,415 17,201 97.7% Domestic Financial Institutions 48 54 56 0.3% City Banks, trust banks 7 7 6 - Regional banks 3 2 3 - Other (including securities companies) 38 45 47 0.3% Non-Financial Domestic Corporations 218 220 248 1.4% Foreign Corporations & Individuals 78 88 99 0.6% Total 13,445 13,777 17,604 100% © Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved. 57 Appendix: Growth Roadmap, Sponsor, Shareholder Alignment © Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved. 58 Strong Growth Track Record Gains on Sale from Kyoto and Naha Hotel sales2 NAV per Share (JPY) Gains on Sale from Smile Hotel Asakusa sale2 DPS (JPY) 137,197 139,940 143,040 146,317 145,727 146,580 140,860 3,096 9,492 8,356 107,462 113,393 5,457 102,472 3,137 3,101 3,302 3,352 2,825 3,154 1,3751 IPO January 2016 July 2016 January 2017 July 2017 January 2018 July 2018 January 2019 July 2019 January 2020 No. of Hotels 9 Hotels 9 Hotels 9 Hotels 19 Hotels 20 Hotels 21 Hotels 21 Hotels 21 Hotels 23 Hotels 21 Hotels Portfolio Size 20.4B 20.4B 20.4B 47.6B 49.1B 50.9B 50.9B 50.7B 54.4B 47.1B Events Public 1 Hotel 1 Hotel Acquisition 2 Hotel 2 Hotel IPO Acquisition Acquisition Acquisitions Offering (New Loan) (New Loan) and Sale (New Loan) Sales 9 Hotel 10 Hotel Share Full Full Buyback and Distribution of Distribution of Acquisitions Acquisitions Cancellation Gains on Sale Gains on Sale as Dividend as Dividend New AM Fee Shareholder Structure Program Refinance Annualized January 2016 DPS (JPY 471) Unrealized gains of 3 hotels = (Sales price - book value at sale) / number of shares outstanding © Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved. 59 Ongoing Actions to Drive Increased Shareholder Value Dividend Growth and Highly Secure Earnings Provide Strong Foundation for Further Growth in Shareholder Value Drive Further Dividend Growth Organic Growth Proactively execute value-add capex

value-add capex Dispose of hotels with limited growth potential

Increase earnings by revising fixed rent and variable rent terms at timings of rent renewals Acquisition-Led Growth Grow with sponsor support

Acquire assets without having to participate in competitive auctions

Recycle capital

Deploy proceeds from sales into higher- return acquisitions

Use low-cost borrowing capacity

low-cost borrowing capacity Increase capital Manage interest rate risk (extend loan maturities and fix interest rates)

Highly Secure Earnings Base Grow portfolio of lodging-focused hotels, a hotel type having stable revenue

lodging-focused hotels, a hotel type having stable revenue High underlying land values reflect high location attractiveness and value

Focus on major regional cities with convenient public transportation access and revenue upside from local events further reinforces earnings stability

Geographic diversification and centrally-located hotels with stable demand support high earnings stability Portfolio Growth & Diversification Drive Earnings Growth & Stability © Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved. 60 Growth Strategy Roadmap Flexibly Responding to Market Environment Stage I Stage II Continuous Dividend Growth via External Growth, Organic Growth, and Strong Financial Base External Growth Drive higher earnings via economies of scale from increased asset size

Invest primarily in lodging-focused hotels

lodging-focused hotels Acquisition of conversion-feasible assets and lodging facilities such as serviced apartments

conversion-feasible assets and lodging facilities such as serviced apartments Asset acquisitions via SPCs

Asset acquisitions using low cost borrowing capacity (LTV) Construct a diversified portfolio to pursue both income stability and earnings growth

Maximize dividend and earnings via unrealized gains via asset acquisitions and sales

Acquire prime-locationfull-service hotels and resort hotels in addition to lodging-focused hotels

prime-locationfull-service hotels and resort hotels in addition to lodging-focused hotels Increase portfolio size and generate scale efficiencies via acquisitions of newly built hotels in addition to value-add of existing hotels Organic Growth Enhance operational efficiency by monitoring operations and providing advice to partner hotel operators

Increase rents and earnings through value-add capex Other Financing Minimize expenses via collaboration with operators

Increase earnings via more favorable lease contracts, rebranding, etc.

Maintain a strong lender base

Appropriate LTV

Manage interest rate risk

Prepare to acquire credit rating

Shift to no fixed fee, performance fee-only structure

fee-only structure Conduct share buybacks to increase dividend and maintain appropriate share price Examine opportunities for large-scale renovations and rebranding to increase earnings

large-scale renovations and rebranding to increase earnings Further increase earnings via more favorable lease contracts, rebranding, etc.

Acquire credit rating

Diversify financing

Continue to control LTV and manage interest rate risk

Prepare to enter global REIT indices

Conduct share buybacks to increase dividend and maintain appropriate share price

Promote responsiveness to disasters (Respond to ESG requirements) © Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved. 61 Ichigo Hotel's Sponsor: Ichigo (2337) Core Businesses: Asset Management, Sustainable Real Estate, Clean Energy Manages Ichigo Office (8975), Ichigo Hotel (3463), and Ichigo Green (9282)

TSE First Section, JPX-Nikkei 400 Member

JPX-Nikkei 400 Member Deeply committed to CSR and Sustainability

Japan's first zero-carbon listed real estate company Ichigo (TSE First Section 2337) Ichigo Preserves and Improves Real Estate Asset Ichigo Investment Advisors Management Ichigo Estate Ichigo Hotel (3463) Ichigo Green (9282) Ichigo Office (8975) Miyako City Hiromi Miyake (Weightlifting) The word "Ichigo" comes from the ancient Japanese proverb, Ichigo Ichie, literally meaning "One lifetime, one encounter." The phrase was first used by a 16th century master of the tea ceremony, Sen no Rikyu. He called upon his disciples to give total focus and sincerity to each act of the tea ceremony for every guest, because that particular moment will only exist once and must be fully lived and realized. Ichigo Owners Sustainable Ichigo Land Shinchiku Real Estate Ichigo Real Estate Services Fukuoka Ichigo Marché Centro Storage Plus Ichigo Animation Hakata Hotels Ichigo embraces the Ichigo Ichie philosophy of sincerity and service, and works to build strong long-term relationships to support the success of our clients, shareholders, and all stakeholders. Clean Energy Ichigo ECO Energy © Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved. 62 Synergies Between Ichigo Hotel and Sponsor Strengthen acquisitions through leveraging Ichigo's sourcing network

Increase asset value through Ichigo's real estate value-add capabilities

value-add capabilities Drive higher returns for Ichigo Hotel shareholders Ichigo Hotel (3463) Buy Long-Term Asset Management (Grow Earnings for Shareholders) Value-add capex

capex On-going renovation and equipment renewal

renovation and equipment renewal Increase hotel attractiveness & competitiveness

Grow earnings via collaboration with hotel operators

Grow earnings via rebranding and improving contract terms

Grow earnings via smart cost control Buy Sponsor: Ichigo (2337) Buy Hotel Value‐Add Make The World Sell More Sustainable Role Value-Add (Increase Asset Value)  Rectify building code issues Hard  Seismic and safety reinforcement  Large-scale structural and equipment renewal  Change hotel operator/brand Soft  Improve contract terms  Improve hotel operations Sell Third-Party Investors Sell © Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved. 63 First J-REIT No Fixed Fee, Performance Fee-Only Structure Overwhelming Shareholder Support (99.3% Yes Vote at AGM) Asset Management Fee Structure Before Change After Change (Until January 31, 2019) (From February 1, 2019) AM Fee I Total Asset Value X 0.4% - Asset Asset Acquisition Price X 1% - Eliminated Size- Acquisition Fee Based Asset Sale Price X 0.5% - Sale Fee AM Fee II NOI x Dividend X 0.002% 0.0036% Increased Earnings- (NOI & Dividend Performance Fee) Based Gains on Sale Gains on Sale X － 15% New Performance Fee Note: The Gains on Sale Performance Fee has a high-water mark, so that it will only be paid if Ichigo Hotel's cumulative Gains/Losses on Sales to-date are positive. Fee Change Outcomes

Support Ichigo Hotel earnings growth and shareholder value creation Support proactive, dynamic (vs. static) management of Ichigo Hotel assets on behalf of shareholders

© Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved. 64 Ichigo Hotel Overview Ichigo Hotel Name Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation Securities Code 3463 Address 1-1-1 Uchisaiwaicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo Executive Director Osamu Miyashita Fiscal Periods January (August 1 - January 31) and July (February 1 - July 31) Asset Management Company Name Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. President Hiroshi Iwai Financial Instruments Dealer License (Investment Registration & Management Services, Investment Advisory & Agency Membership Services, and Type II Financial Instruments Services) Minister of Finance, Kanto Financial Bureau #318 © Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved. 65 MEMO © Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved. 66 Disclaimer These materials are for informational purposes only, and do not constitute or form a part of, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or buy securities of Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (Ichigo Hotel ). These materials may contain forward-looking statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Ichigo Hotel with respect to financial condition and future results. These statements are based on certain assumptions founded on currently available information. Accordingly, such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and there is no assurance as to actual financial conditions or future results. Actual results may vary from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. In creating these materials, Ichigo Hotel and Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. (IIA) have sought to provide accurate information. However, there can be no assurance given as to the accuracy, certainty, validity or fairness of any such information. The content of these materials is also subject to revision or retraction without prior notice. This document is a translation. If there is any discrepancy between the Japanese version and the English translation, the Japanese version shall prevail. Make The World More Sustainable Contact: Ichigo Hotel IR Desk (3463) TEL: +81-3-3502-4892 E-mail： ir_ichigo-hotel@ichigo.gr.jp www.ichigo-hotel.co.jp/english Ichigo is Japan's first zero-carbon listed real estate company. We are taking responsibility for our environmental footprint by offsetting our carbon emissions and investing in low-carbon technologies such as solar energy. © Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation All rights reserved. 67 Attachments Original document

