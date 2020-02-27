Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Japan Exchange : Investigation Team and its Current Status Regarding Investment Condominium Loans

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 08:19am EST

February 27, 2020

APLUS FINANCIAL Co., Ltd.

Investigation Team and its Current Status Regarding Investment Condominium Loans

On January 31, 2020, we established a Special Investigation Committee (the "Committee") chaired by an outside attorney who has no interest with the APLUS Group and have been investigating as per the press release on January 30, 2020 titled "Survey on the Situation on Part of Investment Condominium Loans" (hereinafter referred to as the "Case").

We would like to update you on the progress made by our investigation team and its status as follows.

1. Investigation Team

(1) Purpose of the Special Investigation Committee

The Special Investigation Committee was established on January 31, 2020. The committee has been conducting a highly transparent and objective investigation, chaired by an outside attorney, with the main objectives of: (1) recognition of the facts, (2) investigation of the causes, and (3) recommendations on measures to prevent recurrence.

(2) Composition of Special Investigation Committee Members

Chairman

Youichi Takei

Attorney (Meitetsu Sogo Law Offices) *Appointed as a Chairman on February 6, 2020

Member

Haruya Uchikawa

Attorney, independent outside director of APLUS FINANCIAL

Member

Hideaki Hokino

Attorney, independent outside auditor of APLUS FINANCIAL

Member

Jiro Kasahara

Standing statutory auditor of APLUS FINANCIAL

Member

Akihiko Yasukawa

Corporate Auditor of APLUS Co., Ltd.

(3) Schedule of Completion of Investigation

The investigation by the committee is scheduled to end by March 31st, 2020. The APLUS Group fully supports the investigation being performed by the committee. The results of the investigation by the committee will be announced in a timely and appropriate manner.

2. Investigation Status

The committee has identified approximately 270 cases, which require closer checks, based on news reports and other

information that the committee has collected so far, and has been investigating whether or not there are falsification of application documents by a third party. For example, the committee will (1) check the application documents submitted by customers through real estate sales companies and ARUHI CORPORATION ("ARUHI"), (2) verify our sales and credit screening systems of the products ("Investment Condominium Loans" and "ARUHI Alliance-Type Support Credits"), and (3) conduct interviews and surveys of officers and employees of relevant divisions. Based on the investigation conducted so far, the committee has found no cases where the APLUS Group officers and employees were involved in falsification of the application documents.

From now on, the committee will continue to expand and deepen further its investigation programs, including a request to all the customers who use the underlying products (about 12 thousand contracts) for cooperation in a

survey, an investigation of customers' information and data, and a verification of results by ARUHI as an AGENT* of the Investment Condominium Loans. The committee will quickly conduct higher transparent and objective investigation by expanding and deepening investigation areas.

  • We have established a contact point for customer inquiries regarding this matter.

[Contact for Customer Inquiries]

APLUS Customer Support

Phone: 0570-086-866

From 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays

  • "AGENT" here refers to the act of acting in between the borrower and the lender to make efforts to conclude a loan agreement. For example, it refers to soliciting the conclusion of a loan agreement or explaining the product for soliciting a contract.

(Reference) Overview of the products relating to investigation

Outline of "Condominium Loans for Investments" and "ARUHI Alliance-type Support Credits"

Investment Condominium Loans

ARUHI Alliance-Type Support Credits

(For ARUHI Alliance Program)

Beginning of

July. 2014

June. 2016

Handling

Form of

Loan agreements

Shopping credit agreements

contract

(ARUHI performs Agent role)

(Third-party contract between APLUS, a

merchant, and a customer)

Use of

Funds (including expenses) for purchasing

Shortage of funds for the investment

funding

investment condominiums

condominium loans mentioned at left column

Qualification

Over 20 years old and under 75 years old

Over 20 years old and under 75 years old

to apply

Loan

5 million yen to 30 million yen

0.5 million to 5 million yen

amount

* Up to 20 million yen in some areas

(Average contract value: approx. 1.8 million yen)

Repayment

Up to 25 years

Up to 15 years

period

Collateral

First Mortgage

None

Loans

End of December. 2019: 140 billion yen

End of December. 2019: 3.2 billion yen

outstanding

(Average balance: 12 million yen)

(Average balance: Approx. 1.6 million yen)

We sincerely apologize for any concerns we may have caused to our customers and other stakeholders, and we will continue to take all possible measures to ensure that our customers can deal with us with peace of mind. We would highly appreciate your understanding and cooperation.

End

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 08:42:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:32aMUSCLE MAKER, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08:32aCANCER GENETICS, INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08:32aDOF : Result of follow-up bondholder meetings in dof subsea as, refinancing update
AQ
08:32aConversion Labs Recaps 2019, Sees 145%+ Topline Growth in 2020
AQ
08:32aMAMAMANCINI : Announces Operational Improvement Initiatives
AQ
08:32aElectraMeccanica Engages BDO to Lead Search for U.S. Assembly Facility and Engineering Technical Center
GL
08:32aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Grifols fy2019 earnings fs
PU
08:32aInnovation Pharmaceuticals to Ship Brilacidin to U.S. Regional Biocontainment Laboratory for Research Against Coronavirus COVID-19
GL
08:32aCYBERARK : Named Best Enterprise Security Solution at 2020 SC Awards
BU
08:32aPHARMARON BEIJING : Form of Proxy for the First Extraordinary General Meeting of 2020 (Applicable to H Shareholders)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : APPLE : investor vote sounds 'warning' over China app takedowns
2ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : finance boss to leave as losses deepen
3ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : reports fourth quarter and full year 2019 results
4Oil falls for fifth day on demand concerns as coronavirus spreads
5BAYER AG : BAYER : Agrees to New Review of Monsanto Purchase

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group