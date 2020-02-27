Japan Exchange : Investigation Team and its Current Status Regarding Investment Condominium Loans

February 27, 2020

APLUS FINANCIAL Co., Ltd.

Investigation Team and its Current Status Regarding Investment Condominium Loans

On January 31, 2020, we established a Special Investigation Committee (the "Committee") chaired by an outside attorney who has no interest with the APLUS Group and have been investigating as per the press release on January 30, 2020 titled "Survey on the Situation on Part of Investment Condominium Loans" (hereinafter referred to as the "Case").

We would like to update you on the progress made by our investigation team and its status as follows.

1. Investigation Team

(1) Purpose of the Special Investigation Committee

The Special Investigation Committee was established on January 31, 2020. The committee has been conducting a highly transparent and objective investigation, chaired by an outside attorney, with the main objectives of: (1) recognition of the facts, (2) investigation of the causes, and (3) recommendations on measures to prevent recurrence.

(2) Composition of Special Investigation Committee Members

Chairman Youichi Takei Attorney (Meitetsu Sogo Law Offices) *Appointed as a Chairman on February 6, 2020 Member Haruya Uchikawa Attorney, independent outside director of APLUS FINANCIAL Member Hideaki Hokino Attorney, independent outside auditor of APLUS FINANCIAL Member Jiro Kasahara Standing statutory auditor of APLUS FINANCIAL Member Akihiko Yasukawa Corporate Auditor of APLUS Co., Ltd.

(3) Schedule of Completion of Investigation

The investigation by the committee is scheduled to end by March 31st, 2020. The APLUS Group fully supports the investigation being performed by the committee. The results of the investigation by the committee will be announced in a timely and appropriate manner.

2. Investigation Status

The committee has identified approximately 270 cases, which require closer checks, based on news reports and other

information that the committee has collected so far, and has been investigating whether or not there are falsification of application documents by a third party. For example, the committee will (1) check the application documents submitted by customers through real estate sales companies and ARUHI CORPORATION ("ARUHI"), (2) verify our sales and credit screening systems of the products ("Investment Condominium Loans" and "ARUHI Alliance-Type Support Credits"), and (3) conduct interviews and surveys of officers and employees of relevant divisions. Based on the investigation conducted so far, the committee has found no cases where the APLUS Group officers and employees were involved in falsification of the application documents.

From now on, the committee will continue to expand and deepen further its investigation programs, including a request to all the customers who use the underlying products (about 12 thousand contracts) for cooperation in a