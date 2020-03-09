Japan Exchange : Issued Sponsored Research Report

March 10, 2020
Dear Shareholders and Investors,
As one of our continued efforts to improve direct communication with overseas investors, we commissioned a UK-based equity research provider Nippon Investment Bespoke Research UK Ltd to write an English equity research report on our recent development.
The report can be accessed via our English webpage in Investor Relations page, or by clicking the link below (http://ir.premium-group.co.jp/en/library/report.html).
We would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your continued support to Premium Group.
Yours faithfully,
Tomohiro Kanazawa
Senior Exective Officer
Mail:ir-info@premium-group.co.jp
Disclaimer
