Japan Exchange : Issued Sponsored Research Report

03/09/2020 | 10:04pm EDT

March 10, 2020

Dear Shareholders and Investors,

As one of our continued efforts to improve direct communication with overseas investors, we commissioned a UK-based equity research provider Nippon Investment Bespoke Research UK Ltd to write an English equity research report on our recent development.

The report can be accessed via our English webpage in Investor Relations page, or by clicking the link below (http://ir.premium-group.co.jp/en/library/report.html).

We would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your continued support to Premium Group.

Yours faithfully,

Tomohiro Kanazawa

Senior Exective Officer

Mail:ir-info@premium-group.co.jp

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 02:03:04 UTC
