Japan Exchange : JCSAT-18 Launch Schedule Update

News Release
November 26, 2019
SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc.
JCSAT-18 Launch Schedule Update
SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc. (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director, President: Eiichi Yonekura) and its wholly-owned subsidiary SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director, President & Chief Executive Officer: Eiichi Yonekura; SKY Perfect JSAT) announce the launch schedule for its JCSAT-18 communications satellite.
Since the successful launch of Horizons 3e in 2018, JCSAT-18 satellite marks the 2nd High Throughput Satellite to be owned by SKY Perfect JSAT. JCSAT-18 will provide Ku-band coverage and improve mobile and broadband services in the Asia-Pacific region, including the far eastern part of Russia.
*HTS: a satellite that efficiently utilizes multiple spot beams to significantly increase throughput as compared to conventional satellites
|
1.
|
Planned launch date
|
: December 16 2019 (Japan Standard Time)
|
2.
|
Launch site
|
: Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida, USA
|
3.
|
Launch vehicle
|
: Falcon 9 (SpaceX)
|
4.
|
Satellite bus
|
: Boeing 702MP (Boeing)
|
5.
|
Satellite specifications
|
: (1)
|
Frequencies: Ka-band and Ku-band
|
|
|
(2)
|
Coverage area: Asia and Pacific region
|
|
|
(3)
|
Design life: 15 years
|
6.
|
Planned orbital slot
|
: 150 degrees East longitude
For the latest launch information and webcast, please check the SpaceX website at: http://www.spacex.com/webcast
Attachment
Artist's depiction of JCSAT-18 in space
Credit: Boeing
