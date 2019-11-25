Japan Exchange : JCSAT-18 Launch Schedule Update

Log in
JCSAT-18 Launch Schedule Update

11/25/2019 | 09:03pm EST

News Release

November 26, 2019

SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc.

JCSAT-18 Launch Schedule Update

SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc. (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director, President: Eiichi Yonekura) and its wholly-owned subsidiary SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director, President & Chief Executive Officer: Eiichi Yonekura; SKY Perfect JSAT) announce the launch schedule for its JCSAT-18 communications satellite.

Since the successful launch of Horizons 3e in 2018, JCSAT-18 satellite marks the 2nd High Throughput Satellite to be owned by SKY Perfect JSAT. JCSAT-18 will provide Ku-band coverage and improve mobile and broadband services in the Asia-Pacific region, including the far eastern part of Russia.

*HTS: a satellite that efficiently utilizes multiple spot beams to significantly increase throughput as compared to conventional satellites

1.

Planned launch date

: December 16 2019 (Japan Standard Time)

2.

Launch site

: Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida, USA

3.

Launch vehicle

: Falcon 9 (SpaceX)

4.

Satellite bus

: Boeing 702MP (Boeing)

5.

Satellite specifications

: (1)

Frequencies: Ka-band and Ku-band

(2)

Coverage area: Asia and Pacific region

(3)

Design life: 15 years

6.

Planned orbital slot

: 150 degrees East longitude

For the latest launch information and webcast, please check the SpaceX website at: http://www.spacex.com/webcast

1 / 2

Attachment

Artist's depiction of JCSAT-18 in space

Credit: Boeing

2 / 2

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 02:02:06 UTC
