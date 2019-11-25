Japan Exchange : JCSAT-18 Launch Schedule Update

News Release

November 26, 2019

SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc.

JCSAT-18 Launch Schedule Update

SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc. (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director, President: Eiichi Yonekura) and its wholly-owned subsidiary SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director, President & Chief Executive Officer: Eiichi Yonekura; SKY Perfect JSAT) announce the launch schedule for its JCSAT-18 communications satellite.

Since the successful launch of Horizons 3e in 2018, JCSAT-18 satellite marks the 2nd High Throughput Satellite to be owned by SKY Perfect JSAT. JCSAT-18 will provide Ku-band coverage and improve mobile and broadband services in the Asia-Pacific region, including the far eastern part of Russia.

*HTS: a satellite that efficiently utilizes multiple spot beams to significantly increase throughput as compared to conventional satellites

1. Planned launch date : December 16 2019 (Japan Standard Time) 2. Launch site : Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida, USA 3. Launch vehicle : Falcon 9 (SpaceX) 4. Satellite bus : Boeing 702MP (Boeing) 5. Satellite specifications : (1) Frequencies: Ka-band and Ku-band (2) Coverage area: Asia and Pacific region (3) Design life: 15 years 6. Planned orbital slot : 150 degrees East longitude

For the latest launch information and webcast, please check the SpaceX website at: http://www.spacex.com/webcast

