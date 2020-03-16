Japan Exchange : January 2020 Fiscal Period Earnings 0 03/16/2020 | 02:37am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Make The World More Sustainable [Provisional Translation Only] This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail. March 16, 2020 January 2020 Fiscal Period Earnings Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation ("Ichigo Hotel," Tokyo Stock Exchange, 3463) Representative: Osamu Miyashita, Executive Director www.ichigo-hotel.co.jp/english Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. (Ichigo Hotel Asset Management Company) Representative: Hiroshi Iwai, President Inquiries: Hidehito Iwasaka, Head of Ichigo Hotel Telephone: +81-3-3502-4892 Submission of Financial Report (Yuka Shoken Hokokusho): April 27, 2020 (expected) Dividend Payment: April 20, 2020 (expected) Supplemental Material to Financial and Business Results: Yes (Corporate Presentation) Financial and Business Results Briefing: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts) 1. Financial Results for the January 2020 Fiscal Period (August 1, 2019 to January 31, 2020) (1) Earnings (JPY million; period-on-period change) Operating Change Operating Change Recurring Change Net Change Revenue Profit Profit Income January 2020 3,561 99.0% 2,334 135.3% 2,132 164.8% 2,130 164.9% July 2019 1,789 -26.6% 992 -37.0% 805 -42.5% 804 -42.5% Net Income per Share Return on Equity Recurring Profit to Recurring Profit to Total Assets (JPY) (6 months) Operating Revenue (6 months) January 2020 8,355 6.4% 3.5% 59.9% July 2019 3,154 2.5% 1.4% 45.0% Note: Net Income per Share is based on the average number of outstanding shares during the period. (2) Dividends Dividend per Total Dividend per Total Share in Dividends in Dividend on Share Dividends Excess of Excess of Payout Ratio Equity (JPY) (JPY million) Earnings Earnings (DOE) (JPY) (JPY million) January 2020 8,356 2,130 - - 100% 6.4% July 2019 3,154 804 - - 100% 2.5% 1 (3) Assets and Equity Total Assets Net Assets Shareholder Equity Net Assets per Share (JPY million) (JPY million) Ratio (JPY) January 2020 61,393 33,728 54.9% 132,281 July 2019 59,223 32,401 54.7% 127,079 (4) Cash Flows (JPY million) Cash Flows from Cash Flows from Cash Flows from Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Operations Investments Financing the Period January 2020 11,102 -414 -804 13,284 July 2019 882 -3,970 2,322 3,400 2. Earnings Forecasts for the July 2020 Fiscal Period (February 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020) and January 2021 Fiscal Period (August 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021) Due to the significant forecast uncertainty, the impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak has not been reflected in the earnings forecasts. (JPY million; period-on-period change) Operating Change Operating Change Recurring Change Net Change Revenue Profit Profit Income July 2020 1,474 -58.6% 771 -66.9% 565 -73.5% 565 -73.5% January 2021 1,525 3.5% 797 3.3% 594 5.0% 593 5.0% (JPY) Dividend per Share Dividend per Share in Excess of Earnings July 2020 2,216 - January 2021 2,328 - Note: Forecast Net Income per Share is JPY 2,216 (-29.7%year-on-year) and JPY 2,327 (-72.1%year-on- year), respectively, for the July 2020 and January 2021 fiscal periods. 3. Other Changes in Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates, and Retrospective Restatements Changes Accompanying Amendments to Accounting Standards: None (ii) Changes Not Listed in (i): None (iii) Changes in Accounting Estimates: None (iv) Retrospective Restatements: None Number of Shares Issued and Outstanding

The number of issued and outstanding shares (including treasury shares) was 254,974 as of both July 31, 2019 and January 31, 2020. 2 Completion Status of Auditing Procedures This document is not subject to the auditing requirements set forth in the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law of Japan. The auditing procedures in accordance with those requirements have thus not been completed as of the date of the publication of this document. Appropriate Use of Performance Forecasts and Other Matters of Special Note The forecasts presented above are current figures based on certain preconditions. Accordingly, the actual operating results may vary due to changes in circumstances, and these forecasts should not be construed as a guarantee of such results. For details on the preconditions, please refer to the "Preconditions for the July 2020 Fiscal Period Earnings Forecast" on page 6 and "Preconditions for the January 2021 Fiscal Period Earnings Forecast" on page 9. This English version is a translation of the original Japanese document and is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail. 3 Material Matters after Closing of the Fiscal Period Asset Acquisitions HOTEL EMIT SHIBUYA Acquisition Price JPY 3,700,000,000 Location 1-8-11 Jinnan, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo Form of Ownership Trust beneficiary interest in real estate (juekiken) Contract Date January 31, 2020 Closing Date February 25, 2020 Seller The seller, a third-party Japanese company, did not provide consent to disclose its name. Note: Sale Price excludes incidental expenses such as fees and property, city planning, and consumption taxes. Washington Hotel Plaza Shimonoseki Eki Nishi Acquisition Price JPY 1,080,000,000 Location 1-4-1 Yamatomachi, Shimonoseki, Yamaguchi Form of Ownership Trust beneficiary interest in real estate (juekiken) Contract Date February 26, 2020 Closing Date March 12, 2020 Seller The seller, a third-party Japanese company, did not provide consent to disclose its name. Note: Sale Price excludes incidental expenses such as fees and property, city planning, and consumption taxes. 4 Earnings Forecasts Earnings Forecast for the July 2020 Fiscal Period (February 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020) For details on preconditions for this forecast, please refer to page 6. July 2020 Fiscal Period (February 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020) Operating Revenue JPY 1,474 million Operating Profit JPY 771 million Recurring Profit JPY 565 million Net Income JPY 565 million Dividend per Share JPY 2,216 Dividend in Excess of Earnings - Earnings Forecast for the January 2021 Fiscal Period (August 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021) For details on preconditions for this forecast, please refer to page 9. January 2021 Fiscal Period (August 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021) Operating Revenue JPY 1,525 million Operating Profit JPY 797 million Recurring Profit JPY 594 million Net Income JPY 593 million Dividend per Share JPY 2,328 Dividend in Excess of Earnings - 5 Preconditions for the July 2020 Fiscal Period Earnings Forecast Preconditions Period ∙ February 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020 (182 days) Number of ∙ 23 hotels Hotels Within operating revenue, rental income is forecast based on current lease contracts taking into consideration such factors as hotel and market conditions.1 Forecast Operating Performance2 July 2020 Fiscal Period Occupancy3 85.5% ADR4 JPY 7,223 The forecast rental income assumes operators and tenants will fully pay their contractual rents without delay or default. The 14 variable rent hotels are: Smile Hotel Kyoto Shijo, Nest Hotel Sapporo Ekimae, Chisun Inn Osaka Hommachi, Nest Hotel Sapporo Odori, Valie Hotel Tenjin, Nest Hotel Osaka Shinsaibashi, Smile Hotel Tokyo Asagaya, Nest Hotel Matsuyama, Court Hotel Kurashiki, Hotel Wing International Nagoya, Hotel Wing International Kobe Shin Nagata Ekimae, Nest Hotel Kumamoto, Valie Hotel Hiroshima, and HOTEL EMIT SHIBUYA. Occupancy is calculated with the following formula: Occupancy = Total number of guest rooms occupied during the period / (total number of guest rooms * number of days hotel was in operation during the period) ADR or Average Daily Rate is calculated with the following formula:

ADR = Total sales from accommodation (excluding restaurant charges and other Operating service fees) / number of guest rooms occupied during the period Revenue Details of July 2020 Rental Income Forecast (JPY million) Fixed Rent/ Hotel Name Minimum Variable Total Guaranteed Rent Rent Smile Hotel Kyoto Shijo 30 28 59 Nest Hotel Sapporo Ekimae 31 65 96 Chisun Inn Osaka Hommachi 39 - 39 Comfort Hotel Hamamatsu 55 - 55 Nest Hotel Sapporo Odori 27 49 76 Valie Hotel Tenjin 21 31 53 Nest Hotel Osaka Shinsaibashi 66 59 125 Comfort Hotel Central International Airport 151 - 151 Smile Hotel Tokyo Asagaya 33 54 88 Nest Hotel Matsuyama 36 52 88 Comfort Hotel Okayama 45 - 45 Comfort Hotel Kushiro 18 - 18 6 Comfort Hotel Suzuka 15 - 15 Court Hotel Kurashiki 31 24 56 Nest Hotel Kumamoto 25 43 68 Valie Hotel Hiroshima 17 23 41 HOTEL EMIT SHIBUYA 21 28 50 Other1 283 14 298 Total 953 477 1,430 1 Figures for Hotel Wing International Nagoya, Hotel Wing International Kobe Shin Nagata Ekimae, Hotel Livemax Nihombashi-Hakozaki,Grandpark-Inn Yokohama, Urbain Hiroshima Executive, and Washington Hotel Plaza Shimonoseki Eki Nishi are included in "Other" because the hotel operators did not provide consent to disclose hotel-specific data. ∙ Retail: JPY 29 million of rental income from retail tenants at Chisun Inn Osaka Hommachi, Hotel Wing International Kobe Shin Nagata Ekimae, and Smile Hotel Tokyo Asagaya, and banquet rooms at Nest Hotel Kumamoto ∙ Depreciation: JPY 337 million. Depreciation has been calculated using the straight- line method. • Property and city planning taxes: JPY 108 million • Building maintenance and repair expenses are based on what Ichigo Investment Advisors, the asset management company of Ichigo Hotel, estimates will be necessary for each hotel during the period. However, actual expenses for the period Operating could differ significantly from these forecast amounts for reasons including the Expenses variability of maintenance and repair expenses, one-time costs due to unexpected building damage, etc. ∙ Rental expenses, Ichigo Hotel's principal operating expense (other than depreciation, see above), are calculated based on historical data adjusted for anticipated expense variations. ∙ Actual operating expenses may differ significantly from these assumptions due to unforeseeable factors. Non-Operating ∙ Interest expenses and other borrowing-related expenses: JPY 200 million ∙ Amortization of expenses related to the establishment of Ichigo Hotel and to new Expenses share issuance: JPY 5 million Borrowings ∙ Total borrowings: JPY 25.47 billion as of July 31, 2020 Number of ∙ 254,974 shares issued and outstanding as of March 16, 2020. The forecast assumes Shares there will be no additional new issuance of shares through July 31, 2020. ∙ The dividend forecast assumes that dividends will comply with the dividend distribution policy stipulated in Ichigo Hotel's Articles of Incorporation. Dividend ∙ The dividend is subject to change due to factors such as sales of portfolio assets, changes in rental income associated with operator turnover, the occurrence of unexpected maintenance and repair costs, and fluctuations in interest rates. Dividend in Excess of ∙ Ichigo Hotel does not plan on paying any Dividend in Excess of Earnings. Earnings 7 This forecast assumes that there are no material revisions to laws and regulations, the tax system, accounting standards, listing rules of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Other and rules of the Investment Trusts Association, Japan, and no material changes in the state of the economy and real estate market conditions. Due to the significant forecast uncertainty, the impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak has not been reflected in the earnings forecast. 8 Preconditions for the January 2021 Fiscal Period Earnings Forecast Preconditions Period ∙ August 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021 (184 days) Number of ∙ 23 hotels (This will not change the number of hotels, but please note that the Comfort Hotel Okayama will be rebranded as The OneFive Okayama (provisional Hotels name) on September 13, 2020.) Within operating revenue, rental income is forecast based on current lease contracts taking into consideration such factors as hotel and market conditions.1 Forecast Operating Performance2 January 2021 Fiscal Period Occupancy3 86.9% ADR4 JPY 7,278 The forecast rental income assumes operators and tenants will fully pay their contractual rents without delay or default. The 15 variable rent hotels are: Smile Hotel Kyoto Shijo, Nest Hotel Sapporo Ekimae, Chisun Inn Osaka Hommachi, Nest Hotel Sapporo Odori, Valie Hotel Tenjin, Nest Hotel Osaka Shinsaibashi, Smile Hotel Tokyo Asagaya, Nest Hotel Matsuyama, Court Hotel Kurashiki, Hotel Wing International Nagoya, Hotel Wing International Kobe Shin Nagata Ekimae, Nest Hotel Kumamoto, Valie Hotel Hiroshima, HOTEL EMIT SHIBUYA, and Comfort Hotel Okayama. Occupancy is calculated with the following formula:

Occupancy = Total number of guest rooms occupied during the period / (total number of guest rooms * number of days hotel was in operation during the period) ADR or Average Daily Rate is calculated with the following formula:

ADR = Total sales from accommodation (excluding restaurant charges and other Operating service fees) / number of guest rooms occupied during the period Revenue Details of January 2021 Rental Income Forecast (JPY million) Fixed Rent/ Hotel Name Minimum Variable Total Guaranteed Rent Rent Smile Hotel Kyoto Shijo 34 11 46 Nest Hotel Sapporo Ekimae 32 61 93 Chisun Inn Osaka Hommachi 39 - 39 Comfort Hotel Hamamatsu 55 - 55 Nest Hotel Sapporo Odori 26 46 72 Valie Hotel Tenjin 32 30 62 Nest Hotel Osaka Shinsaibashi 65 55 121 Comfort Hotel Central International Airport 151 - 151 Smile Hotel Tokyo Asagaya 59 35 94 Nest Hotel Matsuyama 35 50 86 Comfort Hotel Okayama 37 7 44 Comfort Hotel Kushiro 18 - 18 Comfort Hotel Suzuka 15 - 15 9 Court Hotel Kurashiki 33 32 65 Nest Hotel Kumamoto 27 46 74 Valie Hotel Hiroshima 23 29 53 HOTEL EMIT SHIBUYA 45 31 76 Other1 293 17 310 Total 1,026 455 1,481 1 Figures for Hotel Wing International Nagoya, Hotel Wing International Kobe Shin Nagata Ekimae, Hotel Livemax Nihombashi-Hakozaki,Grandpark-Inn Yokohama, Urbain Hiroshima Executive, and Washington Hotel Plaza Shimonoseki Eki Nishi are included in "Other" because the hotel operators did not provide consent to disclose hotel-specific data. ∙ Retail: JPY 29 million of rental income from retail tenants at Chisun Inn Osaka Hommachi, Hotel Wing International Kobe Shin Nagata Ekimae, and Smile Hotel Tokyo Asagaya, and banquet rooms at Nest Hotel Kumamoto. ∙ Depreciation: JPY 337 million. Depreciation has been calculated using the straight- line method. • Property and city planning taxes: JPY 107 million • Building maintenance and repair expenses are based on what Ichigo Investment Advisors, the asset management company of Ichigo Hotel, estimates will be necessary for each hotel during the period. However, actual expenses for the period Operating could differ significantly from these forecast amounts for reasons including the Expenses variability of maintenance and repair expenses, one-time costs due to unexpected building damage, etc. ∙ Rental expenses, Ichigo Hotel's principal operating expense (other than depreciation, see above), are calculated based on historical data adjusted for anticipated expense variations. ∙ Actual operating expenses may differ significantly from these assumptions due to unforeseeable factors. Non-Operating ∙ Interest expenses and other borrowing-related expenses: JPY 202 million Expenses Borrowings ∙ Total borrowings: JPY 25.47 billion as of January 31, 2021 Number of ∙ 254,974 shares issued and outstanding as of March 16, 2020. The forecast assumes Shares there will be no additional new issuance of shares through January 31, 2021. ∙ The dividend forecast assumes that dividends will comply with the dividend distribution policy stipulated in Ichigo Hotel's Articles of Incorporation. Dividend ∙ The dividend is subject to change due to factors such as sales of portfolio assets, changes in rental income associated with operator turnover, the occurrence of unexpected maintenance and repair costs, and fluctuations in interest rates. Dividend in Excess of ∙ Ichigo Hotel does not plan on paying any Dividend in Excess of Earnings. Earnings 10 This forecast assumes that there are no material revisions to laws and regulations, the tax system, accounting standards, listing rules of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Other and rules of the Investment Trusts Association, Japan, and no material changes in the state of the economy and real estate market conditions. Due to the significant forecast uncertainty, the impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak has not been reflected in the earnings forecast. 11 Financial Statements (1) Balance Sheet (JPY thousand) July 2019 January 2020 (as of July 31, 2019) (as of January 31, 2020) Assets Current Assets 1,257,784 11,305,830 Cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents in trust 2,142,812 1,978,744 Accounts receivable 215,959 123,087 Prepaid expenses 157,630 142,011 Consumption taxes receivable 108,273 - Total Current Assets 3,882,460 13,549,674 Fixed Assets Property, Plant, and Equipment 16,833,761 Buildings 18,616,074 Depreciation -1,821,072 -1,827,979 Buildings (net) 16,795,001 15,005,781 Structures 8,792 11,718 Depreciation -1,015 -1,366 Structures (net) 7,777 10,351 Machinery and equipment 53,713 53,173 Depreciation -10,243 -11,350 Machinery and equipment (net) 43,469 41,822 Fixtures 249,731 253,061 Depreciation -62,879 -74,674 Fixtures (net) 186,852 178,386 Land 37,951,447 32,313,538 Buildings under construction 2,443 5,279 Total Property, Plant, and Equipment 54,986,992 47,555,160 Investments and Other Assets 10,000 10,000 Tenant leasehold and security deposits Long-term prepaid expenses 333,862 273,401 Total Investments and Other Assets 343,862 283,401 Total Fixed Assets 55,330,854 47,838,562 Capitalized Expenses 5,091 Expenses related to REIT establishment 10,179 Share issuance expenses 502 - Total Capitalized Expenses 10,682 5,091 Total Assets 59,223,997 61,393,327 12 (JPY thousand) July 2019 January 2020 (as of July 31, 2019) (as of January 31, 2020) Liabilities Current Liabilities Accounts payable 190,821 514,906 Long-term loans (due within one year) 4,200,000 9,450,000 Accounts payable - other 272,712 636,982 Accrued expenses 604 604 Income taxes payable 871 1,901 Consumption taxes payable 11,228 236,715 Advances received 111,055 103,677 Other 7,967 7,734 Total Current Liabilities 4,795,262 10,952,523 Long-Term Liabilities Long-term loans 21,270,000 16,020,000 Tenant leasehold and security deposits 751,777 687,582 Accrued asset disposal costs 4,992 4,996 Total Long-Term Liabilities 22,026,769 16,712,579 Total Liabilities 26,822,031 27,665,102 Net Assets Shareholders' Equity Paid-in capital 31,897,545 31,897,545 Treasury shares 299,921 299,921 31,597,623 31,597,623 Paid-in capital (net) - - Surplus Unappropriated retained earnings 804,342 2,130,601 Total Surplus 804,342 2,130,601 Total Shareholders' Equity 32,401,965 33,728,225 Total Net Assets 32,401,965 33,728,225 Total Liabilities and Net Assets 59,223,997 61,393,327 13 (2) Income Statement (JPY thousand) July 2019 January 2020 (February 1, 2019 to (August 1, 2019 to July 31, 2019) January 31, 2020) Operating Revenue 1,764,732 1,596,882 Rental income Other rental income 24,937 19,104 Gains on sale of real estate - 1,945,056 Total Operating Revenue 1,789,669 3,561,043 Operating Expenses 506,444 529,327 Rental expenses Asset management fee 237,365 563,280 Custodian fee 4,206 4,441 Other administrative expenses 17,298 17,671 Directors' compensation 4,200 4,200 Other 27,984 107,635 Total Operating Expenses 797,498 1,226,557 Operating Profit 992,170 2,334,485 Non-Operating Income 20 17 Interest income Reversal of accrued dividend 148 254 Insurance proceeds 2,790 88 Interest on tax refund 12 350 Total Non-Operating Income 2,972 711 Non-Operating Expenses 100,449 111,355 Interest expenses Borrowing-related expenses 75,972 85,898 Amortization of expenses related to REIT 5,088 5,088 establishment 8,485 502 Amortization of share-issuance expenses Total Non-Operating Expenses 189,995 202,845 Recurring Profit 805,147 2,132,351 Pre-Tax Income 805,147 2,132,351 Income Taxes - Current 874 1,904 Total Income Taxes 874 1,904 Net Income 804,272 2,130,447 Retained Earnings Brought Forward 69 154 Unappropriated Retained Earnings 804,342 2,130,601 14 Statement of Shareholders' Equity Previous Period (July 2019 Fiscal Period) (JPY thousand) Shareholders' Equity Paid-In Capital Surplus Paid-In Capital Treasury Shares Paid-In Capital Unappropriated Total (net) Retained Surplus Earnings Balance as of 31,897,545 -299,921 31,597,623 1,399,111 1,399,111 February 1, 2019 Changes during the Period Dividends -1,399,042 -1,399,042 Net Income 804,272 804,272 Total Changes - - - -594,769 -594,769 Balance as of 31,897,545 -299,921 31,597,623 804,342 804,342 July 31, 2019 Shareholders' Equity Total Total Net assets Shareholders' Equity Balance as of 32,996,735 32,996,735 February 1, 2019 Changes during the Period Dividends -1,399,042 -1,399,042 Net Income 804,272 804,272 Total Changes -594,769 -594,769 Balance as of 32,401,965 32,401,965 July 31, 2019 15 Current Period (January 2020 Fiscal Period) (JPY thousand) Shareholders' Equity Paid-In Capital Surplus Paid-In Capital Unappropriated Total Paid-In Capital Treasury Shares Retained (net) Earnings Surplus Balance as of 31,897,545 -299,921 31,597,623 804,342 804,342 August 1, 2019 Changes during the Period Dividends -804,187 -804,187 Net Income 2,130,447 2,130,447 Total Changes - - - 1,326,259 1,326,259 Balance as of 31,897,545 -299,921 31,597,623 2,130,601 2,130,601 January 31, 2020 Shareholders' Equity Total Total Net assets Shareholders' Equity Balance as of 32,401,965 32,401,965 August 1, 2019 Changes during the Period Dividends -804,187 -804,187 Net Income 2,130,447 2,130,447 Total Changes 1,326,259 1,326,259 Balance as of 33,728,225 33,728,225 January 31, 2020 16 (4) Dividend Statement (JPY) July 2019 January 2020 (February 1, 2019 to (August 1, 2019 to July 31, 2019) January 31, 2020) I Unappropriated Retained Earnings 804,342,009 2,130,601,643 II Total Dividends 804,187,996 2,130,562,744 (Dividend per Share) (3,154) (8,356) III Retained Earnings Carried Forward 154,013 38,899 17 (5) Cash Flow Statement (JPY thousand) July 2019 January 2020 (February 1, 2019 to (August 1, 2019 to July 31, 2019) January 31, 2020) Cash Flows from Operations: Pre-tax income 805,147 2,132,351 Depreciation 328,558 352,077 Amortization of expenses related to REIT establishment 5,088 5,088 Amortization of share-issuance expenses 8,485 502 Interest income 20 -17 Interest expense 100,449 111,355 - Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable 80,942 92,872 Decrease (increase) in consumption taxes receivable 100,037 108,273 Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses - - 5,517 10,495 Decrease (increase) in long-term prepaid expenses - 56,501 65,584 Increase (decrease) in accrued consumption taxes 3,856 225,486 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable - 398,050 24,208 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable - other -19,957 364,270 Increase (decrease) in advances received -16,844 -7,377 Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment - 7,359,839 Other 855 -4,159 Sub-total 983,712 11,214,693 Interest income received - 20 17 Interest expense paid 100,373 -111,354 Income taxes paid - 945 -874 Net Cash from (Used for) Operations - 882,414 11,102,481 Cash Flows from Investments: Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment 4,018,815 -350,142 Receipt of tenant security deposits - 48,681 16 Return of tenant security deposits - -64,210 Net Cash from (Used for) Investments -3,970,133 -414,336 Cash Flows from Financing: Proceeds from long-term loans 3,720,000 - Dividends paid -1,397,250 -804,166 Net Cash from (Used for) Financing 2,322,749 -804,166 Net Decrease (Increase) in Cash and Cash Equivalents -764,969 9,883,978 Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 4,165,566 3,400,596 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period 3,400,596 13,284,575 18 Rental Income Details (JPY thousand) Previous Period Current Period July 2019 January 2020 (February 1, 2019 to (August 1, 2019 to A July 31, 2019) January 31, 2020) Real Estate Rental Income Real Estate Rental Income 1,764,732 1,764,732 1,596,882 1,596,882 Other Rental Income Utilities Income 18,140 12,450 Other 6,796 24,937 6,653 19,104 Total Income 1,789,669 1,615,986 B Real Estate Rental Expenses Rental Expenses Outsourcing Fees 17,404 17,189 Utilities 18,954 12,408 Trust Fees 8,589 8,600 Depreciation Expense 328,558 352,077 Repair Expenses 18,648 26,975 Property and City Planning Taxes 110,272 108,236 Insurance 2,696 2,985 Other Expenses 1,319 853 Total Expenses 506,444 529,327 C Net Rental Income (A) - (B) 1,283,224 1,086,659 Gains on Sale of Real Estate Previous July 2019 Period(February 1, 2019 to July 31, 2019) (JPY thousand) N/A Current January 2020 Period(August 1, 2019 to January 31, 2020) Hotel Vista Premio Kyoto Sale Proceeds 4,500,000 Book Value 3,575,744 Other Sale Expenses 254,168 Gains on Sale 670,087 Nest Hotel Naha Sale Proceeds 5,285,000 Book Value 3,784,094 Other Sale Expenses 225,935 Gains on Sale 1,274,969 19 Notes to Statement of Shareholders' Equity (shares) July 2019 January 2020 (February 1, 2019 to (August 1, 2019 to July 31, 2019) January 31, 2020) Number of Authorized Shares 10,000,000 10,000,000 Number of Issued & Outstanding Shares 254,974 254,974 Notes toCash Flow Statement Relationship between Cash and Cash Equivalents and Items Shown on Balance Sheet (JPY thousand) July 2019 January 2020 (February 1, 2019 to (August 1, 2019 to July 31, 2019) January 31, 2020) Cash and deposits 1,257,784 11,305,830 Cash and deposits in trust 2,142,812 1,978,744 Cash and cash equivalents 3,400,596 13,284,575 Long-Term Loan Maturity Distribution July 2019 Fiscal Period-End (JPY thousand) Within 1 year 1 ~ 2 2 ~ 3 3 ~ 4 4 ~ 5 Over years years years years 5 years Long-term loans 4,200,000 - - - - - due within 1 year Long-term loans - 5,250,000 - 6,300,000 6,720,000 3,000,000 Total 4,200,000 5,250,000 - 6,300,000 6,720,000 3,000,000 January 2020 Fiscal Period-End (JPY thousand) Within 1 year 1 ~ 2 2 ~ 3 3 ~ 4 4 ~ 5 Over years years years years 5 years Long-term loans 9,450,000 - - - - - due within 1 year Long-term loans - - 1,800,000 9,000,000 5,220,000 - Total 9,450,000 - 1,800,000 9,000,000 5,220,000 - 20 Notes to Derivative Transactions Non-Hedge Accounting N/A Hedge Accounting Previous Fiscal Period (as of July 31, 2019) (JPY thousand) Hedging Contract Amount Market Method of Accounting Method Transaction Type Marking to Target >1 year Value Market Special Treatment Interest rate swap Long-term 21,270,000 21,270,000 Note - of Interest Rate (pay fixed, receive loan Swap method floating) Note: Interest rate swaps accounted under the Special Treatment of Interest Rate Swap method are accounted together with the hedging target (in this case, a long-term loan), and therefore their market values are included in the balance sheet as part of Long-Term Loans. Current Fiscal Period (as of January 31, 2020) (JPY thousand) Hedging Contract Amount Market Method of Accounting Method Transaction Type Marking to Target >1 year Value Market Special Treatment Interest rate swap Long-term of Interest Rate (pay fixed, receive 21,270,000 16,020,000 Note - loan Swap method floating) Note: Interest rate swaps accounted under the Special Treatment of Interest Rate Swap method are accounted together with the hedging target (in this case, a long-term loan), and therefore their market values are included in the balance sheet as part of Long-Term Loans. 21 Notes to Rental Real Estate Changes in book value and the period-end market value of Ichigo Hotel's hotel assets are as shown below: (JPY thousand) July 2019 January 2020 Asset Type (February 1, 2019 to (August 1, 2019 to July 31, 2019) January 31, 2020) Book value Beginning of 51,299,129 54,984,548 fiscal period Hotel Changes during 3,685,418 7,434,667 fiscal period - End of fiscal 54,984,548 47,549,881 period Market value at end of 60,759,000 51,868,000 fiscal period Notes: Book value is acquisition price less accumulated depreciation. With respect to changes during the July 2019 fiscal period, the main factor contributing to an increase was the acquisition of two hotel assets (JPY 3,752,660,000) and the main factor contributing to a decrease was depreciation. For the January 2020 period, the main factors contributing to a decrease were the sale of two hotel assets (JPY 7,359,839,000) and depreciation. Market value is the appraisal value calculated by third-party appraisers. Please see Gains on Sale of Real Estate on page 19 for P&L details on asset sale. 22 Major Tenants (Hotel Operators) Previous Fiscal Period (July 2019) (JPY thousand) Name Ichigo Hotel Operating Revenue Nest Hotel Japan Corporation 681,201 Greens Co., Ltd. 286,566 K.K. Hospitality Operations 188,995 Current Fiscal Period (January 2020) (JPY thousand) Name Ichigo Hotel Operating Revenue Nest Hotel Japan Corporation 628,252 Greens Co., Ltd. 286,566 Per Share Information (JPY) July 2019 January 2020 (February 1, 2019 to (August 1, 2019 to July 31, 2019) January 31, 2020) Net Assets per Share 127,079 132,281 Net Income per Share 3,154 8,355 Note: Net Income per Share is calculated by dividing Net Income by the average number of shares in the period. Diluted Net Income per Share is not stated, because there are no dilutive shares. July 2019 January 2020 (February 1, 2019 to (August 1, 2019 to July 31, 2019) January 31, 2020) Net Income (JPY thousand) 804,272 2,130,447 Income not attributable to common - - shareholders (JPY thousand) Net Income attributable to common 804,272 2,130,447 shareholders (JPY thousand) Average number of shares in the period 254,974 254,974 23 New Share Issuances Total Number of Shares Issue Amount1 Date Method (JPY million) Issued Outstanding Change Total July 22, 2015 REIT 3,000 3,000 300 300 Establishment2 November 27, IPO3 129,000 132,000 13,181 13,481 2015 Third-Party December 22, Allotment to 6,500 138,500 664 14,145 2015 Underwriter (Greenshoe)4 August 16, 2016 Public 115,800 254,300 17,262 31,408 Offering5 Third-Party September 13, Allotment to 3,284 257,584 489 31,897 2016 Underwriter (Greenshoe)6 December 11, Share -2,610 254,974 -299 31,597 2017 Cancellation7 Issue amount excludes treasury shares. Upon establishment of this REIT, new shares were issued at JPY 100,000 per share. New shares were issued via public offering at JPY 106,000 per share (proceeds to Ichigo Hotel of JPY 102,184 per share) to procure funds for asset acquisitions. New shares were issued via third-party allotment to the underwriter (Greenshoe) at JPY 102,184 per share to procure funds to repay debt. New shares were issued via public offering at JPY 154,537 (proceeds to Ichigo Hotel of JPY 149,068 per share) to procure funds for asset acquisitions. New shares were issued via third-party allotment to the underwriter (Greenshoe) at JPY 149,068 per share to procure funds to repay debt. Ichigo Hotel conducted a share buyback from October 11 to November 9, 2017. Ichigo Hotel cancelled all of the shares from the buyback (2,610 shares) on December 11, 2017. 24 Portfolio Information Portfolio Composition by Region (Book Value) Region January 2020 Fiscal Period Total % of Total (JPY million) Hokkaido & Tohoku 3,915 6.4 Kanto (ex-Tokyo) 1,501 2.4 Trust beneficiary interest Tokyo 5,297 8.6 Hokuriku &Tokai 9,795 16.0 in real estate (juekiken) Kinki 15,336 25.0 Chugoku & Shikoku 8,058 13.1 Kyushu & Okinawa 3,644 5.9 Sub-total 47,549 77.5 Deposits & Other Assets 13,843 22.5 Total Assets 61,393 100.0 Regions are defined as follows: Hokkaido & Tohoku Hokkaido, Aomori, Iwate, Miyagi, Akita, Yamagata, and Fukushima Prefectures Kanto (ex-Tokyo) Kanagawa, Saitama, Chiba, Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma, Yamanashi, Niigata, and Nagano Prefectures Tokyo Tokyo Hokuriku & Tokai Toyama, Ishikawa, Fukui, Gifu, Shizuoka, Aichi, and Mie Prefectures Kinki Osaka, Hyogo, Kyoto, Shiga, Nara, and Wakayama Prefectures Chugoku & Shikoku Tottori, Shimane, Okayama, Hiroshima, Yamaguchi, Kagawa, Tokushima, Kochi, and Ehime Prefectures Kyushu & Okinawa Fukuoka, Saga, Nagasaki, Kumamoto, Oita, Miyazaki, Kagoshima, and Okinawa Prefectures 25 Hotel Acquisition Price, Book Value, Appraisal Value, and Portfolio Weighting (as of January 31, 2020) Hotel Hotel Acquisition Book Value Appraisal Value Portfolio Hotel Name Price Weighting Type No. (JPY million) (JPY million) (JPY million) (%) 001 Smile Hotel Kyoto Shijo 4,480 4,538 3,860 9.5 003 Hotel Wing International 2,670 2,710 2,820 5.7 Nagoya 004 Nest Hotel Sapporo Ekimae 2,160 2,143 2,700 4.6 005 Chisun Inn Osaka 1,630 1,711 1,850 3.5 Hommachi 006 Comfort Hotel Hamamatsu 1,550 1,456 1,790 3.3 007 Hotel Wing International 1,490 1,416 1,840 3.2 Kobe Shin Nagata Ekimae 008 Nest Hotel Sapporo Odori 1,450 1,481 1,900 3.1 009 Valie Hotel Tenjin 1,380 1,441 2,230 2.9 -LodgingFocused 010 Nest Hotel 7,600 7,669 6,990 16.1 Nest Hotel Matsuyama 015 1,610 1,648 2,060 3.4 Osaka Shinsaibashi 011 Comfort Hotel 5,308 5,346 5,880 11.3 Central International Airport 012 Smile Hotel Tokyo Asagaya 3,910 3,983 4,370 8.3 016 Hotel Livemax 1,360 1,314 1,440 2.9 Nihombashi-Hakozaki 017 Comfort Hotel Okayama 1,200 1,184 1,280 2.5 018 Comfort Hotel Kushiro 300 290 431 0.6 019 Comfort Hotel Suzuka 300 282 387 0.6 020 Grandpark-Inn Yokohama 1,490 1,501 1,550 3.2 021 Urbain Hiroshima Executive 1,800 1,833 2,100 3.8 022 Court Hotel Kurashiki 1,725 1,801 2,130 3.7 023 Nest Hotel Kumamoto 2,220 2,202 2,490 4.7 024 Valie Hotel Hiroshima 1,500 1,590 1,770 3.2 Total 47,133 47,549 51,868 100.0 26 Hotel Location, Rent, Occupancy, and Structural Details (as of January 31, 2019) Hotel Hotel Land Area Total Floor Construction Fixed Rent Total Total Occupancy No. of Total No. Hotel Name Location p.a. Leased Leasable Type No. 2 Area Date (JPY Area Area (%) Operators/ of Guest (m ) 2 Tenants Rooms (m ) million) (m2) (m2) 001 Smile Hotel Kyoto 662.83 4,891.84 Jan 1991 65 4,891.84 4,891.84 100.0 1 144 Kyoto Shijo Hotel Wing Undisclosed 003 International Nagoya 603.37 5,255.66 Oct 1984 5,255.66 5,255.66 100.0 1 224 Nagoya Nest Hotel 004 Sapporo Sapporo 897.96 5,734.93 Jun 1984 63 5,734.93 5,734.93 100.0 1 162 Ekimae Chisun Inn 005 Osaka Osaka 596.21 3,568.32 Oct 1982 79 3,690.00 3,690.00 100.0 2 130 Hommachi 006 Comfort Hotel Hamamatsu, 835.12 4,173.92 Sep 2009 110 4,173.92 4,173.92 100.0 1 196 Hamamatsu Shizuoka Hotel Wing International Undisclosed 007 Kobe Shin Kobe 838.88 4,540.90 Jan 2008 4,540.90 4,540.90 100.0 2 133 Nagata Ekimae 008 Nest Hotel Sapporo 811.69 5,634.88 Aug 1992 53 5,638.78 5,638.78 100.0 1 121 Sapporo Odori 009 Valie Hotel Fukuoka 788.62 1,910.94 Mar 1994 46 1,910.94 1,910.94 100.0 1 77 Tenjin Focused-Lodging Nest Hotel 010 Osaka Osaka 1,072.78 7,968.49 Aug 1984 132 8,057.26 8,057.26 100.0 1 302 Shinsaibashi Comfort Hotel Nov 2004 011 Central Tokoname, 6,637.11 11,599.63 302 11,599.63 11,599.63 100.0 1 346 International Aichi Jun 2006 Airport Smile Hotel 012 Tokyo Tokyo 919.72 2,732.47 Jan 1993 58 2,721.70 2,721.70 100.0 8 112 Asagaya 015 Nest Hotel Matsuyama, 1,692.01 6,671.94 Nov 1988 72 6,671.94 6,671.94 100.0 1 190 Matsuyama Ehime Hotel 016 Livemax Tokyo 123.54 853.00 Feb 2015 Undisclosed 853.00 853.00 100.0 1 48 Nihombashi- Hakozaki 017 Comfort Hotel Okayama 986.26 5,543.70 Nov 1983 91 5,543.70 5,543.70 100.0 1 208 Okayama 018 Comfort Hotel Kushiro, 895.05 3,180.58 Aug 2009 36 3,180.58 3,180.58 100.0 1 126 Kushiro Hokkaido 019 Comfort Hotel Suzuka, Mie 553.26 2,186.65 Jul 2007 30 2,186.65 2,186.65 100.0 1 105 Suzuka 020 Grandpark-Inn Yokohama 516.22 1,183.26 Dec 1993 Undisclosed 1,183.26 1,183.26 100.0 1 175 Yokohama Urbain Undisclosed 021 Hiroshima Hiroshima 693.96 2,756.20 Jun 2008 2,756.20 2,756.20 100.0 1 171 Executive 022 Court Hotel Kurashiki, 1,031.57 3,964.19 Mar 1993 64 3,964.19 3,964.19 100.0 1 107 Kurashiki Okayama 023 Nest Hotel Kumamoto 1,074.39 6,404.36 Aug 1984 41 6,404.36 6,404.36 100.0 2 201 Kumamoto 024 Valie Hotel Hiroshima 1,090.97 4,332.50 Aug 1985 8 4,332.50 4,332.50 100.0 1 171 Hiroshima Total - 23,321.52 95,088.36 - 1,258 95,291.94 95,291.94 100.0 31 3,449 27 Appraisal Data (as of January 31, 2020) Appraisal Value via Value (JPY million) Post- Hotel Hotel Value Cost Appraisal Depreciation Hotel Name Appraiser Approach Value via Cap Value Discount Terminal Appraisal NOI yield Type No. (JPY (JPY Direct Rate via Rate Cap Rate NOI (%) NOI Yield million) Capitalization DCF (JPY (%) million) Method (%) Method (%) (%) thousand) Smile Hotel The Tanizawa 001 Sogo Appraisal 3,860 3,820 3,940 4.3 3,830 4.4 4.5 186,525 4.2 3.4 Kyoto Shijo Co., Ltd. Hotel Wing Daiwa Real 003 International Estate Appraisal 2,820 2,940 2,850 4.7 2,810 4.5 4.9 147,819 5.5 4.8 Nagoya Co., Ltd. Nest Hotel Daiwa Real 004 Sapporo Estate Appraisal 2,700 1,770 2,720 5.1 2,690 4.9 5.3 161,735 7.5 6.0 Ekimae Co., Ltd. Chisun Inn Daiwa Real 005 Osaka Estate Appraisal 1,850 1,710 1,870 4.4 1,840 4.2 4.6 90,435 5.5 4.7 Hommachi Co., Ltd. Comfort Hotel The Tanizawa 006 Sogo Appraisal 1,790 1,700 1,800 5.1 1,780 5.1 5.3 100,222 6.5 4.6 Hamamatsu Co., Ltd. Hotel Wing 4.61 International The Tanizawa 007 Kobe Shin Sogo Appraisal 1,840 1,760 1,850 4.6 1,840 4.8 92,632 6.2 4.5 Nagata Co., Ltd. 4.72 Ekimae Nest Hotel Daiwa Real Focused-Lodging 008 Sapporo Estate Appraisal 1,900 1,900 1,900 5.0 1,900 4.8 5.2 113,920 7.9 5.7 Odori Co., Ltd. 009 Valie Hotel Japan Real 2,230 1,710 2,260 4.2 2,190 4.0 4.4 106,831 7.7 6.4 Tenjin Estate Institute Nest Hotel Daiwa Real 010 Osaka Estate Appraisal 6,990 3,400 7,020 4.4 6,970 4.2 4.6 358,669 4.7 3.8 Shinsaibashi Co., Ltd. Comfort Hotel Daiwa Real 011 Central Estate Appraisal 5,880 6,610 5,960 4.0 5,850 3.8 4.2 266,198 5.0 3.7 International Airport Co., Ltd. Smile Hotel Daiwa Real 012 Tokyo Estate Appraisal 4,370 1,190 4,440 4.3 4,340 4.1 4.5 207,822 5.3 3.9 Asagaya Co., Ltd. Nest Hotel Daiwa Real 015 Estate Appraisal 2,060 1,040 2,060 5.6 2,060 5.4 5.8 140,630 8.7 6.5 Matsuyama Co., Ltd. Hotel Daiwa Real Livemax 016 Estate Appraisal 1,440 642 1,450 4.5 1,430 4.3 4.7 65,993 4.9 3.5 Nihombashi- Hakozaki Co., Ltd. 017 Comfort Hotel Daiwa Real Estate Appraisal 1,280 524 1,270 5.2 1,290 5.0 5.4 80,374 6.7 4.5 Okayama Co., Ltd. 018 Comfort Hotel Daiwa Real Estate Appraisal 431 745 428 5.4 432 5.2 5.6 23,356 7.8 4.4 Kushiro Co., Ltd. 28 Appraisal Value via Value (JPY million) Post- Hotel Hotel Value Cost Appraisal Hotel Name Appraiser Approach Value via Cap Value Discount Terminal Appraisal Depreciation Type No. (JPY NOI yield NOI Yield million) (JPY Direct Rate via Rate Cap Rate NOI (%) (%) million) Capitalization (%) DCF (%) (%) (JPY Method Method thousand) Comfort Hotel Daiwa Real 019 Estate Appraisal 387 367 384 4.9 388 4.7 5.1 23,098 7.7 4.9 Suzuka Co., Ltd. Grandpark- Daiwa Real 020 Estate Appraisal 1,550 2,130 1,610 4.5 1,530 4.3 4.8 72,744 4.9 4.6 Inn Yokohama -Focused Co., Ltd. 021 Urbain Daiwa Real 2,100 1,390 2,110 5.2 2,100 5.0 5.4 112,829 6.3 4.7 Executive Co., Ltd. Hiroshima Estate Appraisal Lodging Kurashiki The Tanizawa Co., Ltd. 022 Court Hotel Sogo Appraisal 2,130 1,860 2,160 4.9 2,110 5.0 5.1 124,305 7.2 5.9 Nest Hotel The Tanizawa 023 Sogo Appraisal 2,490 2,460 2,520 5.2 2,480 5.3 5.4 150,880 6.8 5.1 Kumamoto Co., Ltd. Valie Hotel The Tanizawa 024 Sogo Appraisal 1,770 1,580 1,830 4.8 1,740 4.9 5.0 106,222 7.1 4.9 Hiroshima Co., Ltd. Total/Average 51,868 41,248 52,432 4.6 51,600 - - 2,733,248 5.8 4.5 From first to ninth year

2 From tenth year onwards 29 Major Tenant Data (Hotel Operators) Fixed Rent in January Total Leased Area Name Industry Hotel 2020 Fiscal Period (JPY 1 2 Ratio (%) million) Ratio (%) (m ) Nest Hotel Sapporo Ekimae Nest Hotel Japan Hotel Nest Hotel Sapporo Odori Nest Hotel Osaka Shinsaibashi 187 20.9 32,141.34 33.7 Corporation Operation Nest Hotel Matsuyama Nest Hotel Kumamoto Comfort Hotel Hamamatsu Greens Co., Ltd. Hotel Comfort Hotel Central International Airport Comfort Hotel Okayama 286 32.1 26,684.48 28.0 Operation Comfort Hotel Kushiro Comfort Hotel Suzuka The COURT Hotel Valie Hotel Tenjin Court Hotel Kurashiki 66 7.5 10,207.63 10.7 Co., Ltd. Operation Valie Hotel Hiroshima Forbes Co., Ltd, Hotel Hotel Wing International Nagoya 9,606.18 10.1 Hotel Wing International Kobe Shin Nagata Undisclosed2 Undisclosed2 Operation Ekimae Note: Covers operators occupying more than 10% of total leasable area Expressed as a ratio to total fixed rent for the portfolio as of January 31, 2020. Excludes Hotel Vista Premio Kyoto and Nest Hotel Naha, which were sold on October 31, 2019 and January 31, 2020, respectively. Undisclosed because the operator did not give consent to disclose data. 30 Individual Hotel Financials (JPY thousand) Hotel No. 001 002 004 005 006 008 Hotel Name Total Smile Hotel Hotel Vista Nest Hotel Chisun Inn Comfort Nest Hotel Kyoto Shijo Premio Sapporo Osaka Hotel Sapporo Kyoto1 Ekimae Hommachi Hamamatsu Odori (A) Rental Income 1,615,986 64,113 37,096 108,014 39,600 55,361 77,529 Fixed Rent 993,479 34,644 37,096 32,392 39,600 55,361 26,083 Variable Rent 564,434 29,468 - 75,621 - - 51,446 Other Rent 58,073 - - - - - - (B) Rental Expenses 177,249 7,036 8,875 9,150 4,938 4,820 11,321 Outsourcing Fees 17,189 600 729 600 915 600 600 Insurance 2,985 146 50 159 102 99 168 Repair Expenses 26,975 938 2,902 2,880 268 1,428 1,784 Taxes 108,236 4,992 4,984 5,083 3,288 2,422 8,332 Other Expenses 21,862 359 208 426 363 271 434 (C) NOI 1,438,737 57,077 28,220 98,863 34,661 50,541 66,208 (A) - (B) (D) Depreciation 352,077 16,084 7,049 15,774 6,978 14,689 15,633 (E) Net Rental Income 1,086,659 40,992 21,171 83,089 27,683 35,851 50,575 (C) - (D) (JPY thousand) Hotel No. 009 010 011 012 013 015 017 Comfort Hotel Name Valie Hotel Nest Hotel Hotel Smile Hotel Nest Hotel Nest Hotel Comfort Tenjin Osaka Central Tokyo Naha2 Matsuyama Hotel Shinsaibashi International Asagaya Okayama Airport (A) Rental Income 52,610 140,847 151,441 90,128 135,991 87,915 45,900 Fixed Rent 24,752 65,487 151,441 28,372 63,469 35,717 45,900 Variable Rent 27,857 75,359 - 61,755 72,522 52,194 - Other Rent - - - - - 3 - (B) Rental Expenses 5,409 16,842 14,157 8,452 8,566 6,316 6,463 Outsourcing Fees 600 1,200 570 2,298 616 720 600 Insurance 60 250 284 91 243 204 143 Repair Expenses 1,014 1,316 239 1,198 1,997 1,057 1,436 Taxes 3,372 13,668 12,656 4,455 5,195 3,924 3,856 Other Expenses 363 406 406 408 513 410 427 (C) NOI 47,200 124,004 137,284 81,675 127,424 81,599 39,436 (A) - (B) (D) Depreciation 8,935 34,395 34,228 27,141 36,993 18,295 13,084 (E) Net Rental Income 38,264 89,609 103,055 54,533 90,430 63,304 26,351 (C) - (D) 31 (JPY thousand) Hotel No. 018 019 022 023 024 Comfort Comfort Court Hotel Nest Hotel Valie Hotel Other Hotel Name Hotel Hotel Kurashiki Kumamoto Hiroshima Kushiro Suzuka (A) Rental Income 18,419 15,442 72,433 77,956 20,176 325,006 Fixed Rent 18,419 15,442 33,013 27,348 8,914 250,020 Variable Rent - - 39,420 50,608 10,661 17,516 Other Rent - - - - 600 57,470 (B) Rental Expenses 5,819 3,162 5,018 2,393 3,735 44,768 Outsourcing Fees 900 540 600 780 720 3,000 Insurance 84 49 110 185 139 410 Repair Expenses 389 384 - 897 2,507 4,335 Taxes 4,036 1,782 3,944 - - 22,240 Other Expenses 409 406 363 530 368 14,782 (C) NOI 12,599 12,280 67,415 75,563 16,441 280,237 (A) - (B) (D) Depreciation 5,028 4,160 11,073 18,822 16,269 47,437 (E) Net Rental Income 7,570 8,119 56,341 56,740 171 232,799 (C) - (D) Sold on October 31, 2019

2 Sold on January 31, 2020

Note: Hotel-operator rental income for Hotel Wing International Nagoya, Hotel Wing International Kobe Shin Nagata Ekimae, Hotel Livemax Nihombashi-Hakozaki,Grandpark-Inn Yokohama, and Urbain Hiroshima Executive, and retail-tenant rental income for Hotel Vista Premio Kyoto, Chisun Inn Osaka Hommachi, Smile Hotel Tokyo Asagaya, and Nest Hotel Kumamoto are included in Other, as the operators did not provide consent to disclose the data. The NOI and Depreciation of hotels included in Other are as follows: (JPY thousand) Hotel Wing Hotel Wing Hotel Livemax Urbain International Grandpark-Inn International Nihombashi- Hiroshima Kobe Shin Yokohama Nagoya Hakozaki Executive Nagata Ekimae NOI 68,385 46,265 32,604 37,323 57,954 Depreciation 9,198 12,989 9,106 2,248 13,895 32 Individual Hotel Operating Results ADR = Average Daily Rate RevPAR = Revenue per Available Room GOP = Gross Operating Profit 001 Smile Hotel Kyoto Shijo 2019 2020 Average/ Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Cumulative Occupancy (%) 99.8 99.8 100.2 98.1 99.1 99.6 99.7 99.2 99.8 99.6 98.4 86.4 98.3 ADR (JPY) 5,796 9,101 12,424 8,160 5,339 6,276 6,717 5,999 7,689 10,838 5,690 4,852 7,440 RevPAR (JPY) 5,782 9,085 12,447 8,008 5,293 6,250 6,694 5,951 7,670 10,796 5,597 4,191 7,312 Revenue (JPY million) 25 43 57 38 28 31 32 28 37 49 27 20 416 GOP (JPY million) 9 25 36 19 9 12 12 8 17 29 6 3 184 002 Hotel Vista Premio Kyoto 2019 2020 Average/ Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Cumulative Occupancy (%) 88.1 91.1 94.0 88.1 66.3 86.8 91.1 91.7 90.5 - - - 87.6 ADR (JPY) 8,439 12,777 19,481 13,038 7,354 10,023 9,779 9,213 12,937 - - - 11,643 RevPAR (JPY) 7,438 11,644 18,314 11,486 4,877 8,703 8,912 8,449 11,705 - - - 10,195 Revenue (JPY million) 20 34 50 33 15 26 27 25 35 - - - 264 GOP (JPY million) - - - - - - - - - - - - - Note: The operator did not give consent to disclose GOP. 003 Hotel Wing International Nagoya 2019 2020 Average/ Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Cumulative Occupancy (%) 90.4 91.3 92.0 83.5 82.3 82.8 84.4 89.0 84.1 92.4 86.6 79.9 86.5 ADR (JPY) 6,045 6,015 7,015 6,267 5,983 6,486 6,220 6,071 6,224 6,759 6,191 5,739 6,259 RevPAR (JPY) 5,464 5,494 6,456 5,234 4,923 5,372 5,248 5,401 5,234 6,245 5,359 4,587 5,414 Revenue (JPY million) 38 42 48 40 37 41 40 40 40 46 41 35 487 GOP (JPY million) - - - - - - - - - - - - - Note: The operator did not give consent to disclose GOP. 004 Nest Hotel Sapporo Ekimae 2019 2020 Average/ Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Cumulative Occupancy (%) 98.0 100.0 98.5 98.6 98.5 96.1 96.3 96.6 96.6 96.5 98.1 96.8 97.5 ADR (JPY) 15,743 7,025 7,209 11,103 13,336 14,031 13,071 11,162 8,514 8,776 6,940 7,102 10,283 RevPAR (JPY) 15,434 7,025 7,102 10,950 13,139 13,477 12,585 10,788 8,221 8,469 6,812 6,872 10,031 Revenue (JPY million) 80 49 46 67 74 78 72 62 49 51 47 45 721 GOP (JPY million) 47 19 18 35 43 47 42 34 22 22 16 18 363 33 005 Chisun Inn Osaka Hommachi 2019 2020 Average/ Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Cumulative Occupancy (%) 85.8 86.9 83.3 75.9 81.1 73.6 79.0 71.5 70.5 74.3 63.8 47.3 74.3 ADR (JPY) 7,114 7,042 7,717 6,970 6,683 6,616 6,908 5,669 5,990 6,505 6,115 5,552 6,638 RevPAR (JPY) 6,103 6,119 6,431 5,289 5,419 4,872 5,459 4,052 4,224 4,830 3,904 2,627 4,932 Revenue (JPY million) 22 25 25 21 21 20 22 16 17 19 16 11 234 GOP (JPY million) - - - - - - - - - - - - - Note: The operator did not give consent to disclose GOP. 006 Comfort Hotel Hamamatsu 2019 2020 Average/ Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Cumulative Occupancy (%) 81.4 85.2 85.5 79.5 81.5 81.6 90.0 79.4 77.4 77.6 68.6 63.7 79.2 ADR (JPY) 5,589 6,188 6,316 6,663 5,670 6,025 6,498 6,379 6,395 5,957 5,102 4,830 6,006 RevPAR (JPY) 4,549 5,271 5,403 5,295 4,619 4,920 5,851 5,062 4,947 4,625 3,500 3,077 4,760 Revenue (JPY million) 25 32 32 32 27 30 36 30 30 27 21 19 341 GOP (JPY million) - - - - - - - - - - - - - Note: The operator did not give consent to disclose GOP. 007 Hotel Wing International Kobe Shin Nagata Ekimae 2019 2020 Average/ Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Cumulative Occupancy (%) - - - - 70.4 74.6 86.9 73.2 75.5 84.5 78.0 67.9 76.4 ADR (JPY) - - - - 7,611 7,835 8,341 7,437 7,831 8,641 7,885 7,247 7,885 RevPAR (JPY) - - - - 5,358 5,842 7,247 5,445 5,911 7,301 6,147 4,922 6,021 Revenue (JPY million) - - - - 24 26 33 23 27 32 29 24 218 GOP (JPY million) - - - - - - - - - - - - - Note: The operator did not give consent to disclose operating results for February 2019 and GOP for all months. There are no data for March to May 2019 because the hotel underwent renovation before reopening in June 2019. 008 Nest Hotel Sapporo Odori 2019 2020 Average/ Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Cumulative Occupancy (%) 97.2 96.1 95.1 97.7 98.1 95.9 94.9 93.8 90.7 90.3 89.6 90.6 94.1 ADR (JPY) 19,290 7,991 8,321 13,238 14,458 15,534 14,337 11,809 8,840 9,860 8,194 8,123 11,683 RevPAR (JPY) 18,755 7,676 7,911 12,931 14,187 14,896 13,611 11,077 8,022 8,907 7,342 7,359 10,999 Revenue (JPY million) 67 33 32 52 55 60 56 44 34 36 31 31 531 GOP (JPY million) 40 12 13 29 32 36 32 23 14 15 11 10 267 34 009 Valie Hotel Tenjin 2019 2020 Average/ Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Cumulative Occupancy (%) 98.3 98.6 97.9 96.7 96.4 96.2 96.2 96.3 95.9 96.1 93.8 89.9 96.0 ADR (JPY) 11,051 10,483 10,274 10,630 9,426 9,237 9,587 8,341 8,834 9,949 9,095 7,299 9,524 RevPAR (JPY) 10,861 10,338 10,056 10,278 9,087 8,889 9,221 8,034 8,475 9,561 8,531 6,562 9,144 Revenue (JPY million) 25 26 25 26 22 23 24 20 22 24 22 17 276 GOP (JPY million) 14 15 13 14 11 12 12 8 11 12 10 6 137 010 Nest Hotel Osaka Shinsaibashi 2019 2020 Average/ Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Cumulative Occupancy (%) 92.0 93.6 88.6 87.5 95.4 85.6 78.3 65.8 77.0 84.8 80.3 82.4 84.2 ADR (JPY) 8,294 8,356 9,357 8,133 7,714 7,416 7,991 6,926 7,222 7,471 7,162 6,153 7,715 RevPAR (JPY) 7,629 7,822 8,290 7,117 7,358 6,346 6,259 4,558 5,558 6,334 5,749 5,068 6,497 Revenue (JPY million) 69 78 80 71 72 65 64 46 57 61 57 51 772 GOP (JPY million) 38 45 44 37 40 29 30 18 27 31 28 21 387 011 Comfort Hotel Central International Airport 2019 2020 Average/ Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Cumulative Occupancy (%) 88.8 90.2 94.8 92.0 92.3 91.1 92.1 82.2 84.6 90.4 81.8 83.9 88.7 ADR (JPY) 8,864 9,006 9,266 9,257 9,166 9,234 9,658 8,943 9,215 9,286 9,013 9,352 9,195 RevPAR (JPY) 7,875 8,121 8,784 8,515 8,456 8,410 8,896 7,355 7,793 8,396 7,371 7,848 8,153 Revenue (JPY million) 80 91 95 95 92 94 100 80 87 91 82 88 1,074 GOP (JPY million) - - - - - - - - - - - - - Note: The operator did not give consent to disclose GOP. 012 Smile Hotel Tokyo Asagaya 2019 2020 Average/ Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Cumulative Occupancy (%) 98.6 99.2 99.1 98.1 98.3 97.3 97.7 98.3 97.2 97.7 98.5 96.2 98.0 ADR (JPY) 9,685 9,851 10,175 8,713 8,429 8,777 9,078 8,782 9,136 9,261 8,957 8,128 9,079 RevPAR (JPY) 9,546 9,768 10,088 8,550 8,288 8,537 8,872 8,633 8,878 9,046 8,823 7,819 8,898 Revenue (JPY million) 31 35 35 30 29 30 32 30 32 31 32 28 373 GOP (JPY million) 17 21 21 16 15 17 18 17 18 18 17 15 211 35 013 Nest Hotel Naha 2019 2020 Average/ Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Cumulative Occupancy (%) 91.0 89.1 86.1 79.5 80.2 78.0 89.2 74.0 75.2 83.9 80.3 71.8 81.4 ADR (JPY) 11,328 10,239 9,256 9,098 9,033 10,701 12,057 9,460 10,322 10,509 9,439 8,344 10,024 RevPAR (JPY) 10,311 9,124 7,967 7,233 7,246 8,347 10,757 6,997 7,767 8,820 7,577 5,993 8,164 Revenue (JPY million) 77 82 68 64 67 72 83 57 70 79 77 59 855 GOP (JPY million) 34 34 25 21 22 28 35 16 25 30 26 17 312 Note: The hotel was sold on January 31, 2020. 015 Nest Hotel Matsuyama 2019 2020 Average/ Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Cumulative Occupancy (%) 86.9 90.2 84.3 85.7 88.2 88.7 91.4 81.7 90.4 90.3 85.0 81.8 87.1 ADR (JPY) 6,168 6,154 7,595 8,022 5,889 6,230 6,751 5,883 6,286 7,163 5,618 5,688 6,459 RevPAR (JPY) 5,359 5,552 6,400 6,876 5,196 5,527 6,172 4,805 5,685 6,471 4,773 4,655 5,624 Revenue (JPY million) 40 48 51 55 45 48 51 38 43 50 46 41 557 GOP (JPY million) 16 20 23 27 18 20 21 13 18 23 17 15 231 016 Hotel Livemax Nihombashi-Hakozaki 2019 2020 Average/ Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Cumulative Occupancy (%) - - - - - - - - - - - - - ADR (JPY) - - - - - - - - - - - - - RevPAR (JPY) - - - - - - - - - - - - - Revenue (JPY million) - - - - - - - - - - - - - GOP (JPY million) - - - - - - - - - - - - - Note: The operator did not give consent to disclose operating results. 017 Comfort Hotel Okayama 2019 2020 Average/ Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Cumulative Occupancy (%) 90.7 91.1 89.2 87.5 87.5 84.6 88.8 83.3 89.0 90.0 86.7 79.8 87.3 ADR (JPY) 5,673 6,061 6,580 6,342 5,441 6,160 6,572 6,447 6,552 6,479 5,175 5,317 6,074 RevPAR (JPY) 5,143 5,520 5,872 5,549 4,761 5,212 5,836 5,368 5,833 5,829 4,487 4,244 5,304 Revenue (JPY million) 31 37 38 38 31 35 39 35 39 38 30 29 420 GOP (JPY million) - - - - - - - - - - - - - Note: The operator did not give consent to disclose GOP. 36 018 Comfort Hotel Kushiro 2019 2020 Average/ Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Cumulative Occupancy (%) 83.7 69.2 66.4 67.4 79.2 87.5 92.0 89.7 80.8 66.1 74.1 75.3 77.6 ADR (JPY) 5,312 4,391 5,143 5,630 5,560 7,109 8,203 7,140 5,995 4,910 4,409 4,603 5,812 RevPAR (JPY) 4,447 3,037 3,417 3,797 4,401 6,219 7,547 6,407 4,846 3,244 3,267 3,467 4,510 Revenue (JPY million) 17 13 14 16 18 25 30 25 20 13 14 14 218 GOP (JPY million) - - - - - - - - - - - - - Note: The operator did not give consent to disclose GOP. 019 Comfort Hotel Suzuka 2019 2020 Average/ Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Cumulative Occupancy (%) 64.5 80.8 83.3 74.0 82.2 68.4 82.8 65.6 77.7 79.9 74.3 70.1 75.4 ADR (JPY) 5,038 5,911 6,300 6,314 5,555 6,393 6,918 5,135 7,315 5,739 5,069 4,530 5,895 RevPAR (JPY) 3,247 4,776 5,250 4,673 4,564 4,376 5,728 3,368 5,684 4,586 3,765 3,177 4,442 Revenue (JPY million) 10 16 17 15 14 14 19 11 19 15 12 10 172 GOP (JPY million) - - - - - - - - - - - - - Note: The operator did not give consent to disclose GOP. 020 Grandpark-Inn Yokohama 2019 2020 Average/ Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Cumulative Occupancy (%) - - - - - - - - - - - - - ADR (JPY) - - - - - - - - - - - - - RevPAR (JPY) - - - - - - - - - - - - - Revenue (JPY million) - - - - - - - - - - - - - GOP (JPY million) - - - - - - - - - - - - - Note: The operator did not give consent to disclose operating results. 021 Urbain Hiroshima Executive 2019 2020 Average/ Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Cumulative Occupancy (%) 90.8 90.5 94.8 91.8 91.1 92.5 92.7 91.5 93.4 94.3 83.9 73.2 90.0 ADR (JPY) 6,471 6,919 8,361 8,011 6,592 6,340 8,089 7,155 7,655 8,016 5,602 5,459 7,102 RevPAR (JPY) 5,877 6,258 7,924 7,350 6,006 5,864 7,495 6,544 7,149 7,560 4,703 3,997 6,391 Revenue (JPY million) 28 33 41 39 31 31 40 34 38 39 25 21 399 GOP (JPY million) - - - - - - - - - - - - - Note: The operator did not give consent to disclose GOP. 37 022 Court Hotel Kurashiki 2019 2020 Average/ Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Cumulative Occupancy (%) 98.0 97.7 98.4 97.9 93.2 92.5 97.7 93.4 94.5 89.3 77.2 80.0 92.4 ADR (JPY) 5,876 8,560 10,769 12,038 7,016 7,438 9,596 7,490 9,906 10,745 6,275 5,968 8,565 RevPAR (JPY) 5,759 8,361 10,600 11,784 6,541 6,880 9,379 6,996 9,360 9,597 4,845 4,772 7,912 Revenue (JPY million) 20 33 39 44 24 26 37 26 37 36 20 19 360 GOP (JPY million) 7 18 23 27 10 11 19 11 20 19 6 6 176 023 Nest Hotel Kumamoto 2019 2020 Average/ Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Cumulative Occupancy (%) 84.4 82.6 73.1 71.4 71.4 81.6 80.0 75.7 77.8 84.1 80.0 77.0 78.2 ADR (JPY) 6,125 5,925 6,426 6,526 6,167 6,034 7,777 6,743 6,501 6,898 5,691 4,864 6,306 RevPAR (JPY) 5,168 4,894 4,698 4,662 4,406 4,925 6,223 5,105 5,056 5,802 4,554 3,744 4,934 Revenue (JPY million) 33 35 32 33 30 35 43 35 36 40 32 27 412 GOP (JPY million) 16 17 16 16 13 17 23 16 18 21 15 11 199 Note: Data for Feb to Apr 2019 were provided by previous owner. 024 Valie Hotel Hiroshima 2019 2020 Average/ Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Cumulative Occupancy (%) - - - - - - - 43.8 61.4 68.2 68.3 68.8 64.5 ADR (JPY) - - - - - - - 4,946 6,242 6,696 4,041 3,892 5,161 RevPAR (JPY) - - - - - - - 2,165 3,834 4,565 2,759 2,677 3,327 Revenue (JPY million) - - - - - - - 5 21 24 15 14 79 GOP (JPY million) - - - - - - - - 8 10 - - 18 Note: The previous owner did not give consent to disclose pre-acquisition operating results. The hotel was rebranded and reopened in September 2019. 38 Portfolio Weighting & NOI Yield by Region Region Number of Hotels Acquisition Price Portfolio Weighting Average Appraisal (JPY million) (%) NOI Yield (%) Hokkaido & Tohoku 3 3,910 8.3 7.6 Kanto (ex-Tokyo) 1 1,490 3.2 4.9 Tokyo 2 5,270 11.2 5.2 Hokuriku & Tokai 4 9,828 20.9 5.5 Kinki 4 15,200 32.2 4.8 Chugoku & Shikoku 5 7,835 16.6 7.2 Kyushu & Okinawa 2 3,600 7.6 7.2 Total 21 47,133 100.0 5.8 39 Major Capital Expenditures a．Major Capital Expenditures Planned for the July 2020 Fiscal Period Hotel Name Location Purpose Timing Total Expenditures (JPY million) Conversion of Valie Hotel Hiroshima retail space on Apr - May 2020 24 Hiroshima 1st floor into parking lots Valie Hotel Hiroshima Upgrade water Apr - Jun 2020 20 Hiroshima heating systems Comfort Hotel Upgrade 5th -8th Tokoname, floor air- Central International Mar - Apr 2020 16 Airport Aichi conditioning systems b．Major Capital Expenditures during the Current Fiscal Period (January 2020) Hotel Name Location Purpose Timing Total Expenditures (JPY million) Valie Hotel Hiroshima Renovate Jul - Sep 2019 55 Hiroshima bathrooms Nest Hotel Sapporo Sapporo Upgrade water Nov - Dec 2019 19 Odori heating systems 40 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 06:36:04 UTC 0 Latest news "Companies" 02:43a BANK OF JAPAN : Tokyo shares end lower after BOJ leaves key interest rate unchanged AQ 02:43a UPDATE1 : Kyushu Electric halts reactor due to delay in anti-terrorism work AQ 02:42a SAUDI ARAMCO 2019 RESULTS : full financials PU 02:42a U CITY PUBLIC : Disclosure of the Invitation to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the year 2020 on the Company's Website and submission of questions in advance PU 02:38a FERRARI N : Suspends Maranello, Modena Production Amid 'Serious' Supply-Chain Issues DJ 02:37a JAPAN EXCHANGE : Notice Concerning Amendment of Articles of Incorporation (Including Revision of Asset Management Fees) and Appointment of Directors PU 02:37a JAPAN EXCHANGE : January 2020 Fiscal Period Earnings PU 02:37a JAPAN EXCHANGE : Ichigo Hotel January 2020 Fiscal Period Corporate Presentation PU 02:37a SALZGITTER : Financial year 2019 PU 02:35a SALZGITTER AG : Financial year 2019 dominated by special items EQ