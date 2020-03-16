Japan Exchange : January 2020 Fiscal Period Earnings

|
January 2020 Fiscal Period Earnings
[Provisional Translation Only]
This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.
March 16, 2020
January 2020 Fiscal Period Earnings
1. Financial Results for the January 2020 Fiscal Period (August 1, 2019 to January 31, 2020)
(1) Earnings
(JPY million; period-on-period change)
|
|
Operating
|
Change
|
Operating
|
Change
|
Recurring
|
Change
|
Net
|
Change
|
|
Revenue
|
Profit
|
Profit
|
Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
January 2020
|
3,561
|
99.0%
|
2,334
|
135.3%
|
2,132
|
164.8%
|
2,130
|
164.9%
|
July 2019
|
1,789
|
-26.6%
|
992
|
-37.0%
|
805
|
-42.5%
|
804
|
-42.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income per Share
|
Return on Equity
|
Recurring Profit to
|
Recurring Profit to
|
|
Total Assets
|
|
(JPY)
|
(6 months)
|
Operating Revenue
|
|
(6 months)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January 2020
|
|
8,355
|
|
6.4%
|
|
3.5%
|
|
59.9%
|
July 2019
|
|
3,154
|
|
2.5%
|
|
1.4%
|
|
45.0%
Note: Net Income per Share is based on the average number of outstanding shares during the period.
(2) Dividends
|
|
|
|
Dividend per
|
Total
|
|
|
|
Dividend per
|
Total
|
Share in
|
Dividends in
|
|
Dividend on
|
|
Share
|
Dividends
|
Excess of
|
Excess of
|
Payout Ratio
|
Equity
|
|
(JPY)
|
(JPY million)
|
Earnings
|
Earnings
|
|
(DOE)
|
|
|
|
(JPY)
|
(JPY million)
|
|
|
January 2020
|
8,356
|
2,130
|
-
|
-
|
100%
|
6.4%
|
July 2019
|
3,154
|
804
|
-
|
-
|
100%
|
2.5%
1
(3) Assets and Equity
|
|
Total Assets
|
Net Assets
|
Shareholder Equity
|
Net Assets per Share
|
|
(JPY million)
|
(JPY million)
|
Ratio
|
(JPY)
|
January 2020
|
61,393
|
33,728
|
54.9%
|
132,281
|
July 2019
|
59,223
|
32,401
|
54.7%
|
127,079
|
(4) Cash Flows
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(JPY million)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Flows from
|
Cash Flows from
|
Cash Flows from
|
Cash and Cash
|
|
Equivalents at End of
|
|
Operations
|
Investments
|
Financing
|
|
the Period
|
|
|
|
|
January 2020
|
11,102
|
-414
|
-804
|
13,284
|
July 2019
|
882
|
-3,970
|
2,322
|
3,400
2. Earnings Forecasts for the July 2020 Fiscal Period (February 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020) and January 2021 Fiscal Period (August 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021)
Due to the significant forecast uncertainty, the impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak has not been reflected in the earnings forecasts.
(JPY million; period-on-period change)
|
|
Operating
|
Change
|
Operating
|
Change
|
Recurring
|
Change
|
Net
|
Change
|
|
Revenue
|
Profit
|
Profit
|
Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
July 2020
|
1,474
|
-58.6%
|
771
|
-66.9%
|
565
|
-73.5%
|
565
|
-73.5%
|
January 2021
|
1,525
|
3.5%
|
797
|
3.3%
|
594
|
5.0%
|
593
|
5.0%
|
|
|
(JPY)
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend per Share
|
Dividend per Share in Excess of Earnings
|
July 2020
|
2,216
|
-
|
January 2021
|
2,328
|
-
Note: Forecast Net Income per Share is JPY 2,216 (-29.7%year-on-year) and JPY 2,327 (-72.1%year-on- year), respectively, for the July 2020 and January 2021 fiscal periods.
3. Other
-
Changes in Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates, and Retrospective Restatements
-
Changes Accompanying Amendments to Accounting Standards: None
|
(ii)
|
Changes Not Listed in (i):
|
None
|
(iii)
|
Changes in Accounting Estimates:
|
None
|
(iv)
|
Retrospective Restatements:
|
None
-
Number of Shares Issued and Outstanding
The number of issued and outstanding shares (including treasury shares) was 254,974 as of both July 31, 2019 and January 31, 2020.
Material Matters after Closing of the Fiscal Period
|
Asset Acquisitions
|
|
HOTEL EMIT SHIBUYA
|
|
Acquisition Price
|
JPY 3,700,000,000
|
Location
|
1-8-11 Jinnan, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
|
Form of Ownership
|
Trust beneficiary interest in real estate (juekiken)
|
Contract Date
|
January 31, 2020
|
Closing Date
|
February 25, 2020
|
Seller
|
The seller, a third-party Japanese company, did not provide
|
|
consent to disclose its name.
Note: Sale Price excludes incidental expenses such as fees and property, city planning, and consumption taxes.
Washington Hotel Plaza Shimonoseki Eki Nishi
|
Acquisition Price
|
JPY 1,080,000,000
|
Location
|
1-4-1 Yamatomachi, Shimonoseki, Yamaguchi
|
Form of Ownership
|
Trust beneficiary interest in real estate (juekiken)
|
Contract Date
|
February 26, 2020
|
Closing Date
|
March 12, 2020
|
Seller
|
The seller, a third-party Japanese company, did not provide
|
|
consent to disclose its name.
Note: Sale Price excludes incidental expenses such as fees and property, city planning, and consumption taxes.
Earnings Forecasts
Earnings Forecast for the July 2020 Fiscal Period (February 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020)
For details on preconditions for this forecast, please refer to page 6.
July 2020 Fiscal Period (February 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020)
|
Operating Revenue
|
JPY 1,474 million
|
Operating Profit
|
JPY 771 million
|
Recurring Profit
|
JPY 565 million
|
Net Income
|
JPY 565 million
|
Dividend per Share
|
JPY 2,216
|
Dividend in Excess of Earnings
|
-
Earnings Forecast for the January 2021 Fiscal Period (August 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021)
For details on preconditions for this forecast, please refer to page 9.
January 2021 Fiscal Period (August 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021)
|
Operating Revenue
|
JPY 1,525 million
|
Operating Profit
|
JPY 797 million
|
Recurring Profit
|
JPY 594 million
|
Net Income
|
JPY 593 million
|
Dividend per Share
|
JPY 2,328
|
Dividend in Excess of Earnings
|
-
|
|
Preconditions for the July 2020 Fiscal Period Earnings Forecast
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preconditions
|
|
|
|
|
|
Period
|
∙ February 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020 (182 days)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
∙ 23 hotels
|
|
|
Hotels
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Within operating revenue, rental income is forecast based on current lease contracts
|
|
taking into consideration such factors as hotel and market conditions.1
|
|
Forecast Operating Performance2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
July 2020 Fiscal Period
|
|
|
|
Occupancy3
|
85.5%
|
|
|
|
ADR4
|
JPY 7,223
|
-
The forecast rental income assumes operators and tenants will fully pay their contractual rents without delay or default.
-
The 14 variable rent hotels are: Smile Hotel Kyoto Shijo, Nest Hotel Sapporo Ekimae, Chisun Inn Osaka Hommachi, Nest Hotel Sapporo Odori, Valie Hotel Tenjin, Nest Hotel Osaka Shinsaibashi, Smile Hotel Tokyo Asagaya, Nest Hotel Matsuyama, Court Hotel Kurashiki, Hotel Wing International Nagoya, Hotel Wing
International Kobe Shin Nagata Ekimae, Nest Hotel Kumamoto, Valie Hotel
Hiroshima, and HOTEL EMIT SHIBUYA.
-
Occupancy is calculated with the following formula:
Occupancy = Total number of guest rooms occupied during the period / (total number of guest rooms * number of days hotel was in operation during the period)
-
ADR or Average Daily Rate is calculated with the following formula:
ADR = Total sales from accommodation (excluding restaurant charges and other
|
Operating
|
service fees) / number of guest rooms occupied during the period
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
Details of July 2020 Rental Income Forecast
|
|
(JPY million)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed Rent/
|
|
|
|
Hotel Name
|
Minimum
|
Variable
|
Total
|
|
Guaranteed
|
Rent
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rent
|
|
|
|
Smile Hotel Kyoto Shijo
|
30
|
28
|
59
|
|
Nest Hotel Sapporo Ekimae
|
31
|
65
|
96
|
|
Chisun Inn Osaka Hommachi
|
39
|
-
|
39
|
|
Comfort Hotel Hamamatsu
|
55
|
-
|
55
|
|
Nest Hotel Sapporo Odori
|
27
|
49
|
76
|
|
Valie Hotel Tenjin
|
21
|
31
|
53
|
|
Nest Hotel Osaka Shinsaibashi
|
66
|
59
|
125
|
|
Comfort Hotel Central International Airport
|
151
|
-
|
151
|
|
Smile Hotel Tokyo Asagaya
|
33
|
54
|
88
|
|
Nest Hotel Matsuyama
|
36
|
52
|
88
|
|
Comfort Hotel Okayama
|
45
|
-
|
45
|
|
Comfort Hotel Kushiro
|
18
|
-
|
18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comfort Hotel Suzuka
|
|
15
|
|
-
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
Court Hotel Kurashiki
|
|
31
|
|
24
|
|
56
|
|
|
|
Nest Hotel Kumamoto
|
|
25
|
|
43
|
|
68
|
|
|
|
Valie Hotel Hiroshima
|
|
17
|
|
23
|
|
41
|
|
|
|
HOTEL EMIT SHIBUYA
|
|
21
|
|
28
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
Other1
|
|
283
|
|
14
|
|
298
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
953
|
|
477
|
|
1,430
|
|
|
|
1 Figures for Hotel Wing International Nagoya, Hotel Wing International Kobe Shin
|
|
|
|
Nagata Ekimae, Hotel Livemax Nihombashi-Hakozaki,Grandpark-Inn
|
|
|
|
|
Yokohama, Urbain Hiroshima Executive, and Washington Hotel Plaza
|
|
|
|
|
Shimonoseki Eki Nishi are included in "Other" because the hotel operators did not
|
|
|
|
provide consent to disclose hotel-specific data.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Retail: JPY 29 million of rental income from retail tenants at Chisun Inn Osaka
|
|
|
|
Hommachi, Hotel Wing International Kobe Shin Nagata Ekimae, and Smile Hotel
|
|
|
|
Tokyo Asagaya, and banquet rooms at Nest Hotel Kumamoto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Depreciation: JPY 337 million. Depreciation has been calculated using the straight-
|
|
|
|
line method.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• Property and city planning taxes: JPY 108 million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• Building maintenance and repair expenses are based on what Ichigo Investment
|
|
|
|
Advisors, the asset management company of Ichigo Hotel, estimates will be
|
|
|
|
|
necessary for each hotel during the period. However, actual expenses for the period
|
|
Operating
|
|
could differ significantly from these forecast amounts for reasons including the
|
|
Expenses
|
|
variability of maintenance and repair expenses, one-time costs due to unexpected
|
|
|
|
building damage, etc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Rental expenses, Ichigo Hotel's principal operating expense (other than
|
|
|
|
|
depreciation, see above), are calculated based on historical data adjusted for
|
|
|
|
|
anticipated expense variations.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Actual operating expenses may differ significantly from these assumptions due to
|
|
|
|
unforeseeable factors.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Operating
|
∙ Interest expenses and other borrowing-related expenses: JPY 200 million
|
|
|
∙ Amortization of expenses related to the establishment of Ichigo Hotel and to new
|
|
Expenses
|
|
|
share issuance: JPY 5 million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings
|
∙ Total borrowings: JPY 25.47 billion as of July 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
∙ 254,974 shares issued and outstanding as of March 16, 2020. The forecast assumes
|
|
Shares
|
|
there will be no additional new issuance of shares through July 31, 2020.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ The dividend forecast assumes that dividends will comply with the dividend
|
|
|
|
|
distribution policy stipulated in Ichigo Hotel's Articles of Incorporation.
|
|
|
Dividend
|
∙ The dividend is subject to change due to factors such as sales of portfolio assets,
|
|
|
|
changes in rental income associated with operator turnover, the occurrence of
|
|
|
|
unexpected maintenance and repair costs, and fluctuations in interest rates.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Excess of
|
∙ Ichigo Hotel does not plan on paying any Dividend in Excess of Earnings.
|
|
|
Earnings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
This forecast assumes that there are no material revisions to laws and regulations,
the tax system, accounting standards, listing rules of the Tokyo Stock Exchange,
Other and rules of the Investment Trusts Association, Japan, and no material changes in the state of the economy and real estate market conditions.
-
Due to the significant forecast uncertainty, the impact of the COVID-19coronavirus outbreak has not been reflected in the earnings forecast.
|
|
Preconditions for the January 2021 Fiscal Period Earnings Forecast
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preconditions
|
|
|
|
|
|
Period
|
∙ August 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021 (184 days)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
∙ 23 hotels (This will not change the number of hotels, but please note that the
|
Comfort Hotel Okayama will be rebranded as The OneFive Okayama (provisional
|
Hotels
|
name) on September 13, 2020.)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Within operating revenue, rental income is forecast based on current lease contracts
|
|
taking into consideration such factors as hotel and market conditions.1
|
|
Forecast Operating Performance2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January 2021 Fiscal Period
|
|
|
|
Occupancy3
|
|
86.9%
|
|
|
|
ADR4
|
|
JPY 7,278
|
-
The forecast rental income assumes operators and tenants will fully pay their
contractual rents without delay or default.
-
The 15 variable rent hotels are: Smile Hotel Kyoto Shijo, Nest Hotel Sapporo Ekimae, Chisun Inn Osaka Hommachi, Nest Hotel Sapporo Odori, Valie Hotel Tenjin, Nest Hotel Osaka Shinsaibashi, Smile Hotel Tokyo Asagaya, Nest Hotel Matsuyama, Court Hotel Kurashiki, Hotel Wing International Nagoya, Hotel Wing International Kobe Shin Nagata Ekimae, Nest Hotel Kumamoto, Valie Hotel
Hiroshima, HOTEL EMIT SHIBUYA, and Comfort Hotel Okayama.
-
Occupancy is calculated with the following formula:
Occupancy = Total number of guest rooms occupied during the period / (total
number of guest rooms * number of days hotel was in operation during the period)
-
ADR or Average Daily Rate is calculated with the following formula:
ADR = Total sales from accommodation (excluding restaurant charges and other
|
Operating
|
service fees) / number of guest rooms occupied during the period
|
|
Revenue
|
Details of January 2021 Rental Income Forecast
|
|
|
|
(JPY million)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed Rent/
|
|
|
|
Hotel Name
|
Minimum
|
Variable
|
Total
|
|
Guaranteed
|
Rent
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rent
|
|
|
|
Smile Hotel Kyoto Shijo
|
34
|
11
|
46
|
|
Nest Hotel Sapporo Ekimae
|
32
|
61
|
93
|
|
Chisun Inn Osaka Hommachi
|
39
|
-
|
39
|
|
Comfort Hotel Hamamatsu
|
55
|
-
|
55
|
|
Nest Hotel Sapporo Odori
|
26
|
46
|
72
|
|
Valie Hotel Tenjin
|
32
|
30
|
62
|
|
Nest Hotel Osaka Shinsaibashi
|
65
|
55
|
121
|
|
Comfort Hotel Central International Airport
|
151
|
-
|
151
|
|
Smile Hotel Tokyo Asagaya
|
59
|
35
|
94
|
|
Nest Hotel Matsuyama
|
35
|
50
|
86
|
|
Comfort Hotel Okayama
|
37
|
7
|
44
|
|
Comfort Hotel Kushiro
|
18
|
-
|
18
|
|
Comfort Hotel Suzuka
|
15
|
-
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Court Hotel Kurashiki
|
|
33
|
|
32
|
|
65
|
|
|
|
Nest Hotel Kumamoto
|
|
27
|
|
46
|
|
74
|
|
|
|
Valie Hotel Hiroshima
|
|
23
|
|
29
|
|
53
|
|
|
|
HOTEL EMIT SHIBUYA
|
|
45
|
|
31
|
|
76
|
|
|
|
Other1
|
|
293
|
|
17
|
|
310
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
1,026
|
|
455
|
|
1,481
|
|
|
|
1 Figures for Hotel Wing International Nagoya, Hotel Wing International Kobe Shin
|
|
|
|
Nagata Ekimae, Hotel Livemax Nihombashi-Hakozaki,Grandpark-Inn
|
|
|
|
|
Yokohama, Urbain Hiroshima Executive, and Washington Hotel Plaza
|
|
|
|
|
Shimonoseki Eki Nishi are included in "Other" because the hotel operators did not
|
|
|
|
provide consent to disclose hotel-specific data.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Retail: JPY 29 million of rental income from retail tenants at Chisun Inn Osaka
|
|
|
|
Hommachi, Hotel Wing International Kobe Shin Nagata Ekimae, and Smile Hotel
|
|
|
|
Tokyo Asagaya, and banquet rooms at Nest Hotel Kumamoto.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Depreciation: JPY 337 million. Depreciation has been calculated using the straight-
|
|
|
|
line method.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• Property and city planning taxes: JPY 107 million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• Building maintenance and repair expenses are based on what Ichigo Investment
|
|
|
|
Advisors, the asset management company of Ichigo Hotel, estimates will be
|
|
|
|
|
necessary for each hotel during the period. However, actual expenses for the period
|
|
Operating
|
|
could differ significantly from these forecast amounts for reasons including the
|
|
Expenses
|
|
variability of maintenance and repair expenses, one-time costs due to unexpected
|
|
|
|
building damage, etc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Rental expenses, Ichigo Hotel's principal operating expense (other than
|
|
|
|
|
depreciation, see above), are calculated based on historical data adjusted for
|
|
|
|
|
anticipated expense variations.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Actual operating expenses may differ significantly from these assumptions due to
|
|
|
|
unforeseeable factors.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Operating
|
∙ Interest expenses and other borrowing-related expenses: JPY 202 million
|
|
|
Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings
|
∙ Total borrowings: JPY 25.47 billion as of January 31, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
∙ 254,974 shares issued and outstanding as of March 16, 2020. The forecast assumes
|
|
Shares
|
|
there will be no additional new issuance of shares through January 31, 2021.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ The dividend forecast assumes that dividends will comply with the dividend
|
|
|
|
|
distribution policy stipulated in Ichigo Hotel's Articles of Incorporation.
|
|
|
Dividend
|
∙ The dividend is subject to change due to factors such as sales of portfolio assets,
|
|
|
|
changes in rental income associated with operator turnover, the occurrence of
|
|
|
|
unexpected maintenance and repair costs, and fluctuations in interest rates.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Excess of
|
∙ Ichigo Hotel does not plan on paying any Dividend in Excess of Earnings.
|
|
|
Earnings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
This forecast assumes that there are no material revisions to laws and regulations, the tax system, accounting standards, listing rules of the Tokyo Stock Exchange,
|
Other
|
and rules of the Investment Trusts Association, Japan, and no material changes in
|
the state of the economy and real estate market conditions.
|
-
Due to the significant forecast uncertainty, the impact of the COVID-19coronavirus outbreak has not been reflected in the earnings forecast.
Financial Statements
(1) Balance Sheet
|
|
|
|
(JPY thousand)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
July 2019
|
January 2020
|
|
|
(as of July 31, 2019)
|
(as of January 31, 2020)
|
Assets
|
|
|
Current Assets
|
1,257,784
|
11,305,830
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
Cash and cash equivalents in trust
|
2,142,812
|
1,978,744
|
Accounts receivable
|
215,959
|
123,087
|
Prepaid expenses
|
157,630
|
142,011
|
Consumption taxes receivable
|
108,273
|
-
|
Total Current Assets
|
3,882,460
|
13,549,674
|
Fixed Assets
|
|
|
Property, Plant, and Equipment
|
|
16,833,761
|
Buildings
|
18,616,074
|
Depreciation
|
-1,821,072
|
-1,827,979
|
Buildings (net)
|
16,795,001
|
15,005,781
|
Structures
|
8,792
|
11,718
|
Depreciation
|
-1,015
|
-1,366
|
Structures (net)
|
7,777
|
10,351
|
Machinery and equipment
|
53,713
|
53,173
|
Depreciation
|
-10,243
|
-11,350
|
Machinery and equipment (net)
|
43,469
|
41,822
|
Fixtures
|
249,731
|
253,061
|
Depreciation
|
-62,879
|
-74,674
|
Fixtures (net)
|
186,852
|
178,386
|
Land
|
37,951,447
|
32,313,538
|
Buildings under construction
|
2,443
|
5,279
|
Total Property, Plant, and Equipment
|
54,986,992
|
47,555,160
|
Investments and Other Assets
|
10,000
|
10,000
|
Tenant leasehold and security deposits
|
Long-term prepaid expenses
|
333,862
|
273,401
|
Total Investments and Other Assets
|
343,862
|
283,401
|
Total Fixed Assets
|
55,330,854
|
47,838,562
|
Capitalized Expenses
|
|
5,091
|
Expenses related to REIT establishment
|
10,179
|
Share issuance expenses
|
502
|
-
|
Total Capitalized Expenses
|
10,682
|
5,091
|
Total Assets
|
|
59,223,997
|
61,393,327
|
|
|
|
(JPY thousand)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
July 2019
|
January 2020
|
|
|
(as of July 31, 2019)
|
(as of January 31, 2020)
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
Current Liabilities
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
190,821
|
514,906
|
Long-term loans (due within one year)
|
4,200,000
|
9,450,000
|
Accounts payable - other
|
272,712
|
636,982
|
Accrued expenses
|
604
|
604
|
Income taxes payable
|
871
|
1,901
|
Consumption taxes payable
|
11,228
|
236,715
|
Advances received
|
111,055
|
103,677
|
Other
|
7,967
|
7,734
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
4,795,262
|
10,952,523
|
Long-Term Liabilities
|
|
|
Long-term loans
|
21,270,000
|
16,020,000
|
Tenant leasehold and security deposits
|
751,777
|
687,582
|
Accrued asset disposal costs
|
4,992
|
4,996
|
Total Long-Term Liabilities
|
22,026,769
|
16,712,579
|
Total Liabilities
|
26,822,031
|
27,665,102
|
Net Assets
|
|
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
Paid-in capital
|
31,897,545
|
31,897,545
|
Treasury shares
|
299,921
|
299,921
|
|
|
31,597,623
|
31,597,623
|
Paid-in capital (net)
|
-
|
-
|
Surplus
|
|
|
Unappropriated retained earnings
|
804,342
|
2,130,601
|
Total Surplus
|
804,342
|
2,130,601
|
Total Shareholders' Equity
|
32,401,965
|
33,728,225
|
Total Net Assets
|
32,401,965
|
33,728,225
|
Total Liabilities and Net Assets
|
|
59,223,997
|
61,393,327
(2) Income Statement
|
|
|
|
(JPY thousand)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
July 2019
|
January 2020
|
|
|
(February 1, 2019 to
|
(August 1, 2019 to
|
|
|
July 31, 2019)
|
January 31, 2020)
|
Operating Revenue
|
1,764,732
|
1,596,882
|
Rental income
|
Other rental income
|
24,937
|
19,104
|
Gains on sale of real estate
|
-
|
1,945,056
|
Total Operating Revenue
|
1,789,669
|
3,561,043
|
Operating Expenses
|
506,444
|
529,327
|
Rental expenses
|
Asset management fee
|
237,365
|
563,280
|
Custodian fee
|
4,206
|
4,441
|
Other administrative expenses
|
17,298
|
17,671
|
Directors' compensation
|
4,200
|
4,200
|
Other
|
27,984
|
107,635
|
Total Operating Expenses
|
797,498
|
1,226,557
|
Operating Profit
|
992,170
|
2,334,485
|
Non-Operating Income
|
20
|
17
|
Interest income
|
Reversal of accrued dividend
|
148
|
254
|
Insurance proceeds
|
2,790
|
88
|
Interest on tax refund
|
12
|
350
|
Total Non-Operating Income
|
2,972
|
711
|
Non-Operating Expenses
|
100,449
|
111,355
|
Interest expenses
|
Borrowing-related expenses
|
75,972
|
85,898
|
Amortization of expenses related to REIT
|
5,088
|
5,088
|
establishment
|
8,485
|
502
|
Amortization of share-issuance expenses
|
Total Non-Operating Expenses
|
189,995
|
202,845
|
Recurring Profit
|
805,147
|
2,132,351
|
Pre-Tax Income
|
805,147
|
2,132,351
|
Income Taxes - Current
|
874
|
1,904
|
Total Income Taxes
|
874
|
1,904
|
Net Income
|
804,272
|
2,130,447
|
Retained Earnings Brought Forward
|
69
|
154
|
Unappropriated Retained Earnings
|
|
804,342
|
2,130,601
-
Statement of Shareholders' Equity Previous Period (July 2019 Fiscal Period)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(JPY thousand)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Paid-In Capital
|
|
Surplus
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Paid-In Capital
|
Treasury Shares
|
Paid-In Capital
|
Unappropriated
|
Total
|
|
(net)
|
Retained
|
Surplus
|
|
|
|
Earnings
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance as of
|
31,897,545
|
-299,921
|
31,597,623
|
1,399,111
|
1,399,111
|
February 1, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes during
|
|
|
|
|
|
the Period
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends
|
|
|
|
-1,399,042
|
-1,399,042
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income
|
|
|
|
804,272
|
804,272
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Changes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-594,769
|
-594,769
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance as of
|
31,897,545
|
-299,921
|
31,597,623
|
804,342
|
804,342
|
July 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders'
|
|
|
Equity
|
Total
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
Net assets
|
|
Shareholders'
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
Balance as of
|
32,996,735
|
32,996,735
|
February 1, 2019
|
|
|
Changes during
|
|
|
the Period
|
|
|
Dividends
|
-1,399,042
|
-1,399,042
|
|
|
|
Net Income
|
804,272
|
804,272
|
|
|
|
Total Changes
|
-594,769
|
-594,769
|
|
|
|
Balance as of
|
32,401,965
|
32,401,965
|
July 31, 2019
|
|
Current Period (January 2020 Fiscal Period)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(JPY thousand)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Paid-In Capital
|
|
Surplus
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Paid-In Capital
|
Unappropriated
|
Total
|
|
Paid-In Capital
|
Treasury Shares
|
Retained
|
|
|
|
(net)
|
Earnings
|
Surplus
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance as of
|
31,897,545
|
-299,921
|
31,597,623
|
804,342
|
804,342
|
August 1, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes during
|
|
|
|
|
|
the Period
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends
|
|
|
|
-804,187
|
-804,187
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income
|
|
|
|
2,130,447
|
2,130,447
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Changes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,326,259
|
1,326,259
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance as of
|
31,897,545
|
-299,921
|
31,597,623
|
2,130,601
|
2,130,601
|
January 31, 2020
|
|
Shareholders'
|
|
|
Equity
|
Total
|
|
Total
|
|
Net assets
|
|
Shareholders'
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
Balance as of
|
32,401,965
|
32,401,965
|
August 1, 2019
|
|
|
Changes during
|
|
|
the Period
|
|
|
Dividends
|
-804,187
|
-804,187
|
|
|
|
Net Income
|
2,130,447
|
2,130,447
|
|
|
|
Total Changes
|
1,326,259
|
1,326,259
|
|
|
|
Balance as of
|
33,728,225
|
33,728,225
|
January 31, 2020
|
|
(4) Dividend Statement
|
|
|
|
(JPY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
July 2019
|
January 2020
|
|
|
(February 1, 2019 to
|
(August 1, 2019 to
|
|
|
July 31, 2019)
|
January 31, 2020)
|
I
|
Unappropriated Retained Earnings
|
804,342,009
|
2,130,601,643
|
|
|
|
|
II
|
Total Dividends
|
804,187,996
|
2,130,562,744
|
|
(Dividend per Share)
|
(3,154)
|
(8,356)
|
III
|
Retained Earnings Carried Forward
|
154,013
|
38,899
(5) Cash Flow Statement
|
|
|
|
(JPY thousand)
|
|
|
|
|
|
July 2019
|
January 2020
|
|
(February 1, 2019 to
|
(August 1, 2019 to
|
|
July 31, 2019)
|
January 31, 2020)
|
Cash Flows from Operations:
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-tax income
|
805,147
|
2,132,351
|
|
Depreciation
|
328,558
|
352,077
|
|
Amortization of expenses related to REIT establishment
|
|
5,088
|
5,088
|
|
Amortization of share-issuance expenses
|
|
8,485
|
502
|
|
Interest income
|
|
20
|
-17
|
|
Interest expense
|
100,449
|
111,355
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable
|
|
80,942
|
92,872
|
|
Decrease (increase) in consumption taxes receivable
|
100,037
|
108,273
|
|
Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses
|
- -
|
5,517
|
10,495
|
|
Decrease (increase) in long-term prepaid expenses
|
-
|
56,501
|
65,584
|
|
Increase (decrease) in accrued consumption taxes
|
3,856
|
225,486
|
|
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable
|
|
-
|
398,050
|
|
|
24,208
|
|
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable - other
|
-19,957
|
364,270
|
|
Increase (decrease) in advances received
|
-16,844
|
-7,377
|
|
Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment
|
|
-
|
7,359,839
|
|
Other
|
|
855
|
-4,159
|
|
Sub-total
|
983,712
|
11,214,693
|
|
Interest income received
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
20
|
17
|
|
Interest expense paid
|
100,373
|
-111,354
|
|
Income taxes paid
|
-
|
945
|
-874
|
|
Net Cash from (Used for) Operations
|
|
-
|
|
|
882,414
|
11,102,481
|
|
Cash Flows from Investments:
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment
|
4,018,815
|
-350,142
|
|
Receipt of tenant security deposits
|
-
|
48,681
|
16
|
|
Return of tenant security deposits
|
|
-
|
-64,210
|
|
Net Cash from (Used for) Investments
|
-3,970,133
|
-414,336
|
|
Cash Flows from Financing:
|
|
Proceeds from long-term loans
|
3,720,000
|
-
|
Dividends paid
|
-1,397,250
|
-804,166
|
|
Net Cash from (Used for) Financing
|
2,322,749
|
-804,166
|
|
Net Decrease (Increase) in Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
-764,969
|
9,883,978
|
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period
|
4,165,566
|
3,400,596
|
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period
|
3,400,596
|
13,284,575
|
Rental Income Details
|
|
|
|
|
|
(JPY thousand)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Previous Period
|
Current Period
|
|
|
|
July 2019
|
January 2020
|
|
|
|
(February 1, 2019 to
|
(August 1, 2019 to
|
A
|
|
July 31, 2019)
|
January 31, 2020)
|
Real Estate Rental Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real Estate Rental Income
|
1,764,732
|
1,764,732
|
1,596,882
|
1,596,882
|
|
|
|
Other Rental Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Utilities Income
|
18,140
|
|
12,450
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
6,796
|
24,937
|
6,653
|
19,104
|
|
|
Total Income
|
|
1,789,669
|
|
1,615,986
|
|
B
|
Real Estate Rental Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Outsourcing Fees
|
17,404
|
|
17,189
|
|
|
|
|
Utilities
|
18,954
|
|
12,408
|
|
|
|
|
Trust Fees
|
8,589
|
|
8,600
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation Expense
|
328,558
|
|
352,077
|
|
|
|
|
Repair Expenses
|
18,648
|
|
26,975
|
|
|
|
|
Property and City Planning Taxes
|
110,272
|
|
108,236
|
|
|
|
|
Insurance
|
2,696
|
|
2,985
|
|
|
|
|
Other Expenses
|
1,319
|
|
853
|
|
|
|
Total Expenses
|
|
506,444
|
|
529,327
|
|
C
|
Net Rental Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(A) - (B)
|
|
1,283,224
|
|
1,086,659
|
|
Gains on Sale of Real Estate
|
|
|
|
|
|
Previous July 2019 Period(February 1, 2019 to July 31, 2019)
|
(JPY thousand)
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
Current January 2020 Period(August 1, 2019 to January 31, 2020)
|
|
Hotel Vista Premio Kyoto
|
|
|
Sale Proceeds
|
4,500,000
|
|
Book Value
|
3,575,744
|
|
Other Sale Expenses
|
254,168
|
|
Gains on Sale
|
670,087
|
|
Nest Hotel Naha
|
|
|
Sale Proceeds
|
5,285,000
|
|
Book Value
|
3,784,094
|
|
Other Sale Expenses
|
225,935
|
|
Gains on Sale
|
1,274,969
|
|
|
|
Notes to Statement of Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
(shares)
|
|
|
|
|
July 2019
|
January 2020
|
|
(February 1, 2019 to
|
(August 1, 2019 to
|
|
July 31, 2019)
|
January 31, 2020)
|
Number of Authorized Shares
|
10,000,000
|
10,000,000
|
|
|
|
Number of Issued & Outstanding Shares
|
254,974
|
254,974
|
|
|
Notes toCash Flow Statement
Relationship between Cash and Cash Equivalents and Items Shown on Balance Sheet
|
|
|
|
|
|
(JPY thousand)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
July 2019
|
January 2020
|
|
|
|
(February 1, 2019 to
|
(August 1, 2019 to
|
|
|
|
July 31, 2019)
|
January 31, 2020)
|
Cash and deposits
|
|
|
|
1,257,784
|
|
11,305,830
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and deposits in trust
|
|
|
2,142,812
|
|
1,978,744
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
3,400,596
|
|
13,284,575
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-Term Loan Maturity Distribution
|
|
|
|
|
|
July 2019 Fiscal Period-End
|
|
|
|
(JPY thousand)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Within 1 year
|
1 ~ 2
|
2 ~ 3
|
3 ~ 4
|
4 ~ 5
|
|
Over
|
|
years
|
years
|
years
|
years
|
|
5 years
|
|
|
|
Long-term loans
|
4,200,000
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
due within 1 year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term loans
|
-
|
5,250,000
|
-
|
6,300,000
|
6,720,000
|
|
3,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
4,200,000
|
5,250,000
|
-
|
6,300,000
|
6,720,000
|
|
3,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January 2020 Fiscal Period-End
|
|
|
|
(JPY thousand)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Within 1 year
|
1 ~ 2
|
2 ~ 3
|
3 ~ 4
|
4 ~ 5
|
|
Over
|
|
years
|
years
|
years
|
years
|
|
5 years
|
|
|
|
Long-term loans
|
9,450,000
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
due within 1 year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term loans
|
-
|
-
|
1,800,000
|
9,000,000
|
5,220,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
9,450,000
|
-
|
1,800,000
|
9,000,000
|
5,220,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes to Derivative Transactions
-
Non-HedgeAccounting N/A
-
Hedge Accounting
Previous Fiscal Period (as of July 31, 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(JPY thousand)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hedging
|
Contract Amount
|
Market
|
Method of
|
Accounting Method
|
Transaction Type
|
|
|
Marking to
|
|
|
|
|
Target
|
|
>1 year
|
Value
|
Market
|
Special Treatment
|
Interest rate swap
|
Long-term
|
21,270,000
|
21,270,000
|
Note
|
-
|
of Interest Rate
|
(pay fixed, receive
|
loan
|
Swap method
|
floating)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Interest rate swaps accounted under the Special Treatment of Interest Rate Swap method are accounted together with the hedging target (in this case, a long-term loan), and therefore their market values are included in the balance sheet as part of Long-Term Loans.
Current Fiscal Period (as of January 31, 2020)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(JPY thousand)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hedging
|
Contract Amount
|
Market
|
Method of
|
Accounting Method
|
Transaction Type
|
|
|
Marking to
|
|
|
|
|
Target
|
|
>1 year
|
Value
|
Market
|
Special Treatment
|
Interest rate swap
|
Long-term
|
|
|
|
|
of Interest Rate
|
(pay fixed, receive
|
21,270,000
|
16,020,000
|
Note
|
-
|
loan
|
Swap method
|
floating)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Interest rate swaps accounted under the Special Treatment of Interest Rate Swap method are accounted together with the hedging target (in this case, a long-term loan), and therefore their market values are included in the balance sheet as part of Long-Term Loans.
Notes to Rental Real Estate
Changes in book value and the period-end market value of Ichigo Hotel's hotel assets are as shown below:
|
|
|
|
|
(JPY thousand)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
July 2019
|
January 2020
|
Asset Type
|
|
|
(February 1, 2019 to
|
(August 1, 2019 to
|
|
|
|
July 31, 2019)
|
January 31, 2020)
|
|
Book value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beginning of
|
51,299,129
|
54,984,548
|
|
|
fiscal period
|
|
|
|
|
Hotel
|
|
Changes during
|
3,685,418
|
7,434,667
|
|
fiscal period
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
End of fiscal
|
|
|
|
54,984,548
|
47,549,881
|
|
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
Market
|
value at end of
|
60,759,000
|
51,868,000
|
|
fiscal period
|
|
|
Notes:
-
Book value is acquisition price less accumulated depreciation.
-
With respect to changes during the July 2019 fiscal period, the main factor contributing to an increase was the acquisition of two hotel assets (JPY 3,752,660,000) and the main factor contributing to a decrease was depreciation. For the January 2020 period, the main factors contributing to a decrease were the sale of two hotel assets (JPY 7,359,839,000) and depreciation.
-
Market value is the appraisal value calculated by third-party appraisers.
Please see Gains on Sale of Real Estate on page 19 for P&L details on asset sale.
Major Tenants (Hotel Operators)
Previous Fiscal Period (July 2019)
|
|
|
(JPY thousand)
|
|
|
|
Name
|
Ichigo Hotel Operating Revenue
|
|
|
|
Nest Hotel Japan Corporation
|
681,201
|
|
|
|
Greens Co., Ltd.
|
286,566
|
|
|
|
K.K. Hospitality Operations
|
188,995
|
|
|
|
Current Fiscal Period (January 2020)
|
|
(JPY thousand)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name
|
Ichigo Hotel Operating Revenue
|
|
|
|
Nest Hotel Japan Corporation
|
628,252
|
|
|
|
Greens Co., Ltd.
|
286,566
|
|
|
|
Per Share Information
|
|
(JPY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
July 2019
|
January 2020
|
|
(February 1, 2019 to
|
(August 1, 2019 to
|
|
July 31, 2019)
|
January 31, 2020)
|
Net Assets per Share
|
127,079
|
132,281
|
|
|
|
Net Income per Share
|
3,154
|
8,355
|
|
|
Note: Net Income per Share is calculated by dividing Net Income by the average number of shares in the period. Diluted Net Income per Share is not stated, because there are no dilutive shares.
|
|
July 2019
|
January 2020
|
|
(February 1, 2019 to
|
(August 1, 2019 to
|
|
July 31, 2019)
|
January 31, 2020)
|
Net Income (JPY thousand)
|
804,272
|
2,130,447
|
|
|
|
Income not attributable to common
|
-
|
-
|
shareholders (JPY thousand)
|
|
|
Net Income attributable to common
|
804,272
|
2,130,447
|
shareholders (JPY thousand)
|
|
|
Average number of shares in the period
|
254,974
|
254,974
|
|
|
New Share Issuances
|
|
|
Total Number of Shares
|
Issue Amount1
|
Date
|
Method
|
(JPY million)
|
|
|
Issued
|
Outstanding
|
Change
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
July 22, 2015
|
REIT
|
3,000
|
3,000
|
300
|
300
|
Establishment2
|
|
|
|
|
|
November 27,
|
IPO3
|
129,000
|
132,000
|
13,181
|
13,481
|
2015
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Third-Party
|
|
|
|
|
December 22,
|
Allotment to
|
6,500
|
138,500
|
664
|
14,145
|
2015
|
Underwriter
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Greenshoe)4
|
|
|
|
|
August 16, 2016
|
Public
|
115,800
|
254,300
|
17,262
|
31,408
|
Offering5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Third-Party
|
|
|
|
|
September 13,
|
Allotment to
|
3,284
|
257,584
|
489
|
31,897
|
2016
|
Underwriter
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Greenshoe)6
|
|
|
|
|
December 11,
|
Share
|
-2,610
|
254,974
|
-299
|
31,597
|
2017
|
Cancellation7
|
|
|
|
-
Issue amount excludes treasury shares.
-
Upon establishment of this REIT, new shares were issued at JPY 100,000 per share.
-
New shares were issued via public offering at JPY 106,000 per share (proceeds to Ichigo
Hotel of JPY 102,184 per share) to procure funds for asset acquisitions.
-
New shares were issued via third-party allotment to the underwriter (Greenshoe) at JPY 102,184 per share to procure funds to repay debt.
-
New shares were issued via public offering at JPY 154,537 (proceeds to Ichigo Hotel of JPY 149,068 per share) to procure funds for asset acquisitions.
-
New shares were issued via third-party allotment to the underwriter (Greenshoe) at JPY 149,068 per share to procure funds to repay debt.
-
Ichigo Hotel conducted a share buyback from October 11 to November 9, 2017. Ichigo Hotel cancelled all of the shares from the buyback (2,610 shares) on December 11, 2017.
Portfolio Information
Portfolio Composition by Region (Book Value)
|
|
Region
|
January 2020 Fiscal Period
|
|
Total
|
% of Total
|
|
|
(JPY million)
|
|
|
|
|
Hokkaido & Tohoku
|
3,915
|
6.4
|
|
Kanto (ex-Tokyo)
|
1,501
|
2.4
|
Trust beneficiary interest
|
Tokyo
|
5,297
|
8.6
|
Hokuriku &Tokai
|
9,795
|
16.0
|
in real estate (juekiken)
|
Kinki
|
15,336
|
25.0
|
|
|
Chugoku & Shikoku
|
8,058
|
13.1
|
|
Kyushu & Okinawa
|
3,644
|
5.9
|
Sub-total
|
47,549
|
77.5
|
Deposits & Other Assets
|
13,843
|
22.5
|
Total Assets
|
61,393
|
100.0
Regions are defined as follows:
|
Hokkaido & Tohoku
|
Hokkaido, Aomori, Iwate, Miyagi, Akita, Yamagata, and Fukushima Prefectures
|
Kanto (ex-Tokyo)
|
Kanagawa, Saitama, Chiba, Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma, Yamanashi, Niigata, and
|
|
Nagano Prefectures
|
Tokyo
|
Tokyo
|
Hokuriku & Tokai
|
Toyama, Ishikawa, Fukui, Gifu, Shizuoka, Aichi, and Mie Prefectures
|
Kinki
|
Osaka, Hyogo, Kyoto, Shiga, Nara, and Wakayama Prefectures
|
Chugoku & Shikoku
|
Tottori, Shimane, Okayama, Hiroshima, Yamaguchi, Kagawa, Tokushima,
|
|
Kochi, and Ehime Prefectures
|
Kyushu & Okinawa
|
Fukuoka, Saga, Nagasaki, Kumamoto, Oita, Miyazaki, Kagoshima, and
|
|
Okinawa Prefectures
Hotel Acquisition Price, Book Value, Appraisal Value, and Portfolio Weighting
(as of January 31, 2020)
|
Hotel
|
Hotel
|
|
Acquisition
|
Book Value
|
Appraisal Value
|
Portfolio
|
Hotel Name
|
Price
|
Weighting
|
Type
|
No.
|
(JPY million)
|
(JPY million)
|
|
(JPY million)
|
(%)
|
|
001
|
Smile Hotel Kyoto Shijo
|
4,480
|
4,538
|
3,860
|
9.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
003
|
Hotel Wing International
|
2,670
|
2,710
|
2,820
|
5.7
|
|
Nagoya
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
004
|
Nest Hotel Sapporo Ekimae
|
2,160
|
2,143
|
2,700
|
4.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
005
|
Chisun Inn Osaka
|
1,630
|
1,711
|
1,850
|
3.5
|
|
Hommachi
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
006
|
Comfort Hotel Hamamatsu
|
1,550
|
1,456
|
1,790
|
3.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
007
|
Hotel Wing International
|
1,490
|
1,416
|
1,840
|
3.2
|
|
Kobe Shin Nagata Ekimae
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
008
|
Nest Hotel Sapporo Odori
|
1,450
|
1,481
|
1,900
|
3.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
009
|
Valie Hotel Tenjin
|
1,380
|
1,441
|
2,230
|
2.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-LodgingFocused
|
010
|
Nest Hotel
|
7,600
|
7,669
|
6,990
|
16.1
|
Nest Hotel Matsuyama
|
015
|
1,610
|
1,648
|
2,060
|
3.4
|
|
|
Osaka Shinsaibashi
|
|
|
|
|
|
011
|
Comfort Hotel
|
5,308
|
5,346
|
5,880
|
11.3
|
|
|
Central International Airport
|
|
|
|
|
|
012
|
Smile Hotel Tokyo Asagaya
|
3,910
|
3,983
|
4,370
|
8.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
016
|
Hotel Livemax
|
1,360
|
1,314
|
1,440
|
2.9
|
|
Nihombashi-Hakozaki
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
017
|
Comfort Hotel Okayama
|
1,200
|
1,184
|
1,280
|
2.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
018
|
Comfort Hotel Kushiro
|
300
|
290
|
431
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
019
|
Comfort Hotel Suzuka
|
300
|
282
|
387
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
020
|
Grandpark-Inn Yokohama
|
1,490
|
1,501
|
1,550
|
3.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
021
|
Urbain Hiroshima Executive
|
1,800
|
1,833
|
2,100
|
3.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
022
|
Court Hotel Kurashiki
|
1,725
|
1,801
|
2,130
|
3.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
023
|
Nest Hotel Kumamoto
|
2,220
|
2,202
|
2,490
|
4.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
024
|
Valie Hotel Hiroshima
|
1,500
|
1,590
|
1,770
|
3.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
47,133
|
47,549
|
51,868
|
100.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hotel Location, Rent, Occupancy, and Structural Details
(as of January 31, 2019)
|
Hotel
|
Hotel
|
|
|
Land Area
|
Total Floor
|
Construction
|
Fixed Rent
|
Total
|
Total
|
Occupancy
|
No. of
|
Total No.
|
Hotel Name
|
Location
|
p.a.
|
Leased
|
Leasable
|
Type
|
No.
|
2
|
Area
|
Date
|
(JPY
|
Area
|
Area
|
(%)
|
Operators/
|
of Guest
|
|
|
(m )
|
2
|
Tenants
|
Rooms
|
|
|
|
|
|
(m )
|
|
million)
|
(m2)
|
(m2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
001
|
Smile Hotel
|
Kyoto
|
662.83
|
4,891.84
|
Jan 1991
|
65
|
4,891.84
|
4,891.84
|
100.0
|
1
|
144
|
|
Kyoto Shijo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hotel Wing
|
|
|
|
|
Undisclosed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
003
|
International
|
Nagoya
|
603.37
|
5,255.66
|
Oct 1984
|
5,255.66
|
5,255.66
|
100.0
|
1
|
224
|
|
|
Nagoya
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nest Hotel
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
004
|
Sapporo
|
Sapporo
|
897.96
|
5,734.93
|
Jun 1984
|
63
|
5,734.93
|
5,734.93
|
100.0
|
1
|
162
|
|
|
Ekimae
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chisun Inn
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
005
|
Osaka
|
Osaka
|
596.21
|
3,568.32
|
Oct 1982
|
79
|
3,690.00
|
3,690.00
|
100.0
|
2
|
130
|
|
|
Hommachi
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
006
|
Comfort Hotel
|
Hamamatsu,
|
835.12
|
4,173.92
|
Sep 2009
|
110
|
4,173.92
|
4,173.92
|
100.0
|
1
|
196
|
|
|
Hamamatsu
|
Shizuoka
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hotel Wing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
International
|
|
|
|
|
Undisclosed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
007
|
Kobe Shin
|
Kobe
|
838.88
|
4,540.90
|
Jan 2008
|
4,540.90
|
4,540.90
|
100.0
|
2
|
133
|
|
|
Nagata
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ekimae
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
008
|
Nest Hotel
|
Sapporo
|
811.69
|
5,634.88
|
Aug 1992
|
53
|
5,638.78
|
5,638.78
|
100.0
|
1
|
121
|
|
Sapporo Odori
|
|
009
|
Valie Hotel
|
Fukuoka
|
788.62
|
1,910.94
|
Mar 1994
|
46
|
1,910.94
|
1,910.94
|
100.0
|
1
|
77
|
|
Tenjin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Focused-Lodging
|
|
Nest Hotel
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
010
|
Osaka
|
Osaka
|
1,072.78
|
7,968.49
|
Aug 1984
|
132
|
8,057.26
|
8,057.26
|
100.0
|
1
|
302
|
|
|
|
Shinsaibashi
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comfort Hotel
|
|
|
|
Nov 2004
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
011
|
Central
|
Tokoname,
|
6,637.11
|
11,599.63
|
302
|
11,599.63
|
11,599.63
|
100.0
|
1
|
346
|
|
International
|
Aichi
|
Jun 2006
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Airport
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Smile Hotel
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
012
|
Tokyo
|
Tokyo
|
919.72
|
2,732.47
|
Jan 1993
|
58
|
2,721.70
|
2,721.70
|
100.0
|
8
|
112
|
|
|
Asagaya
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
015
|
Nest Hotel
|
Matsuyama,
|
1,692.01
|
6,671.94
|
Nov 1988
|
72
|
6,671.94
|
6,671.94
|
100.0
|
1
|
190
|
|
Matsuyama
|
Ehime
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hotel
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
016
|
Livemax
|
Tokyo
|
123.54
|
853.00
|
Feb 2015
|
Undisclosed
|
853.00
|
853.00
|
100.0
|
1
|
48
|
|
Nihombashi-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hakozaki
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
017
|
Comfort Hotel
|
Okayama
|
986.26
|
5,543.70
|
Nov 1983
|
91
|
5,543.70
|
5,543.70
|
100.0
|
1
|
208
|
|
|
Okayama
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
018
|
Comfort Hotel
|
Kushiro,
|
895.05
|
3,180.58
|
Aug 2009
|
36
|
3,180.58
|
3,180.58
|
100.0
|
1
|
126
|
|
|
Kushiro
|
Hokkaido
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
019
|
Comfort Hotel
|
Suzuka, Mie
|
553.26
|
2,186.65
|
Jul 2007
|
30
|
2,186.65
|
2,186.65
|
100.0
|
1
|
105
|
|
|
Suzuka
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
020
|
Grandpark-Inn
|
Yokohama
|
516.22
|
1,183.26
|
Dec 1993
|
Undisclosed
|
1,183.26
|
1,183.26
|
100.0
|
1
|
175
|
|
|
Yokohama
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Urbain
|
|
|
|
|
Undisclosed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
021
|
Hiroshima
|
Hiroshima
|
693.96
|
2,756.20
|
Jun 2008
|
2,756.20
|
2,756.20
|
100.0
|
1
|
171
|
|
|
Executive
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
022
|
Court Hotel
|
Kurashiki,
|
1,031.57
|
3,964.19
|
Mar 1993
|
64
|
3,964.19
|
3,964.19
|
100.0
|
1
|
107
|
|
Kurashiki
|
Okayama
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
023
|
Nest Hotel
|
Kumamoto
|
1,074.39
|
6,404.36
|
Aug 1984
|
41
|
6,404.36
|
6,404.36
|
100.0
|
2
|
201
|
|
Kumamoto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
024
|
Valie Hotel
|
Hiroshima
|
1,090.97
|
4,332.50
|
Aug 1985
|
8
|
4,332.50
|
4,332.50
|
100.0
|
1
|
171
|
|
Hiroshima
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
-
|
23,321.52
|
95,088.36
|
-
|
1,258
|
95,291.94
|
95,291.94
|
100.0
|
31
|
3,449
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appraisal Data
(as of January 31, 2020)
|
|
|
|
|
Appraisal
|
Value via
|
|
Value (JPY million)
|
|
|
Post-
|
Hotel
|
Hotel
|
|
|
Value
|
Cost
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appraisal
|
Depreciation
|
Hotel Name
|
Appraiser
|
Approach
|
Value via
|
Cap
|
Value
|
Discount
|
Terminal
|
Appraisal
|
NOI yield
|
Type
|
No.
|
|
|
(JPY
|
(JPY
|
Direct
|
Rate
|
via
|
Rate
|
Cap Rate
|
NOI
|
(%)
|
NOI Yield
|
|
|
|
|
million)
|
Capitalization
|
DCF
|
(JPY
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
million)
|
Method
|
(%)
|
Method
|
(%)
|
(%)
|
thousand)
|
|
|
|
|
Smile Hotel
|
The Tanizawa
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
001
|
Sogo Appraisal
|
3,860
|
3,820
|
3,940
|
4.3
|
3,830
|
4.4
|
4.5
|
186,525
|
4.2
|
3.4
|
|
Kyoto Shijo
|
|
|
Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hotel Wing
|
Daiwa Real
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
003
|
International
|
Estate Appraisal
|
2,820
|
2,940
|
2,850
|
4.7
|
2,810
|
4.5
|
4.9
|
147,819
|
5.5
|
4.8
|
|
|
Nagoya
|
Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nest Hotel
|
Daiwa Real
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
004
|
Sapporo
|
Estate Appraisal
|
2,700
|
1,770
|
2,720
|
5.1
|
2,690
|
4.9
|
5.3
|
161,735
|
7.5
|
6.0
|
|
|
Ekimae
|
Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chisun Inn
|
Daiwa Real
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
005
|
Osaka
|
Estate Appraisal
|
1,850
|
1,710
|
1,870
|
4.4
|
1,840
|
4.2
|
4.6
|
90,435
|
5.5
|
4.7
|
|
|
Hommachi
|
Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comfort Hotel
|
The Tanizawa
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
006
|
Sogo Appraisal
|
1,790
|
1,700
|
1,800
|
5.1
|
1,780
|
5.1
|
5.3
|
100,222
|
6.5
|
4.6
|
|
|
Hamamatsu
|
Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hotel Wing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.61
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
International
|
The Tanizawa
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
007
|
Kobe Shin
|
Sogo Appraisal
|
1,840
|
1,760
|
1,850
|
4.6
|
1,840
|
|
4.8
|
92,632
|
6.2
|
4.5
|
|
|
|
|
Nagata
|
Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.72
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ekimae
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nest Hotel
|
Daiwa Real
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Focused-Lodging
|
008
|
Sapporo
|
Estate Appraisal
|
1,900
|
1,900
|
1,900
|
5.0
|
1,900
|
4.8
|
5.2
|
113,920
|
7.9
|
5.7
|
|
Odori
|
Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
009
|
Valie Hotel
|
Japan Real
|
2,230
|
1,710
|
2,260
|
4.2
|
2,190
|
4.0
|
4.4
|
106,831
|
7.7
|
6.4
|
|
Tenjin
|
Estate Institute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nest Hotel
|
Daiwa Real
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
010
|
Osaka
|
Estate Appraisal
|
6,990
|
3,400
|
7,020
|
4.4
|
6,970
|
4.2
|
4.6
|
358,669
|
4.7
|
3.8
|
|
|
Shinsaibashi
|
Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comfort Hotel
|
Daiwa Real
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
011
|
Central
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Estate Appraisal
|
5,880
|
6,610
|
5,960
|
4.0
|
5,850
|
3.8
|
4.2
|
266,198
|
5.0
|
3.7
|
|
International
|
|
|
Airport
|
Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Smile Hotel
|
Daiwa Real
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
012
|
Tokyo
|
Estate Appraisal
|
4,370
|
1,190
|
4,440
|
4.3
|
4,340
|
4.1
|
4.5
|
207,822
|
5.3
|
3.9
|
|
|
Asagaya
|
Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nest Hotel
|
Daiwa Real
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
015
|
Estate Appraisal
|
2,060
|
1,040
|
2,060
|
5.6
|
2,060
|
5.4
|
5.8
|
140,630
|
8.7
|
6.5
|
|
Matsuyama
|
|
|
Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hotel
|
Daiwa Real
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Livemax
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
016
|
Estate Appraisal
|
1,440
|
642
|
1,450
|
4.5
|
1,430
|
4.3
|
4.7
|
65,993
|
4.9
|
3.5
|
|
Nihombashi-
|
|
|
Hakozaki
|
Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
017
|
Comfort Hotel
|
Daiwa Real
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Estate Appraisal
|
1,280
|
524
|
1,270
|
5.2
|
1,290
|
5.0
|
5.4
|
80,374
|
6.7
|
4.5
|
|
|
Okayama
|
Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
018
|
Comfort Hotel
|
Daiwa Real
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Estate Appraisal
|
431
|
745
|
428
|
5.4
|
432
|
5.2
|
5.6
|
23,356
|
7.8
|
4.4
|
|
|
Kushiro
|
Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appraisal
|
Value via
|
|
Value (JPY million)
|
|
|
Post-
|
Hotel
|
Hotel
|
|
|
Value
|
Cost
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appraisal
|
Hotel Name
|
Appraiser
|
Approach
|
Value via
|
Cap
|
Value
|
Discount
|
Terminal
|
Appraisal
|
Depreciation
|
Type
|
No.
|
(JPY
|
NOI yield
|
NOI Yield
|
|
|
million)
|
(JPY
|
Direct
|
Rate
|
via
|
Rate
|
Cap Rate
|
NOI
|
(%)
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
million)
|
Capitalization
|
(%)
|
DCF
|
(%)
|
(%)
|
(JPY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Method
|
|
Method
|
|
|
thousand)
|
|
|
|
|
Comfort Hotel
|
Daiwa Real
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
019
|
Estate Appraisal
|
387
|
367
|
384
|
4.9
|
388
|
4.7
|
5.1
|
23,098
|
7.7
|
4.9
|
|
|
Suzuka
|
Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Grandpark-
|
Daiwa Real
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
020
|
Estate Appraisal
|
1,550
|
2,130
|
1,610
|
4.5
|
1,530
|
4.3
|
4.8
|
72,744
|
4.9
|
4.6
|
|
Inn Yokohama
|
-Focused
|
|
|
Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
021
|
Urbain
|
Daiwa Real
|
2,100
|
1,390
|
2,110
|
5.2
|
2,100
|
5.0
|
5.4
|
112,829
|
6.3
|
4.7
|
Executive
|
Co., Ltd.
|
|
Hiroshima
|
Estate Appraisal
|
Lodging
|
|
Kurashiki
|
The Tanizawa
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
022
|
Court Hotel
|
Sogo Appraisal
|
2,130
|
1,860
|
2,160
|
4.9
|
2,110
|
5.0
|
5.1
|
124,305
|
7.2
|
5.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nest Hotel
|
The Tanizawa
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
023
|
Sogo Appraisal
|
2,490
|
2,460
|
2,520
|
5.2
|
2,480
|
5.3
|
5.4
|
150,880
|
6.8
|
5.1
|
|
Kumamoto
|
|
|
Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Valie Hotel
|
The Tanizawa
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
024
|
Sogo Appraisal
|
1,770
|
1,580
|
1,830
|
4.8
|
1,740
|
4.9
|
5.0
|
106,222
|
7.1
|
4.9
|
|
Hiroshima
|
|
|
Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total/Average
|
51,868
|
41,248
|
52,432
|
4.6
|
51,600
|
-
|
-
|
2,733,248
|
5.8
|
4.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
From first to ninth year
2 From tenth year onwards
Major Tenant Data (Hotel Operators)
|
|
|
|
Fixed Rent in January
|
Total Leased Area
|
Name
|
Industry
|
Hotel
|
2020 Fiscal Period
|
|
|
(JPY
|
1
|
2
|
Ratio (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
million)
|
Ratio (%)
|
(m )
|
|
|
Nest Hotel Sapporo Ekimae
|
|
|
|
|
Nest Hotel Japan
|
Hotel
|
Nest Hotel Sapporo Odori
|
|
|
|
|
Nest Hotel Osaka Shinsaibashi
|
187
|
20.9
|
32,141.34
|
33.7
|
Corporation
|
Operation
|
Nest Hotel Matsuyama
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nest Hotel Kumamoto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comfort Hotel Hamamatsu
|
|
|
|
|
Greens Co., Ltd.
|
Hotel
|
Comfort Hotel Central International Airport
|
|
|
|
|
Comfort Hotel Okayama
|
286
|
32.1
|
26,684.48
|
28.0
|
Operation
|
|
Comfort Hotel Kushiro
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comfort Hotel Suzuka
|
|
|
|
|
The COURT
|
Hotel
|
Valie Hotel Tenjin
|
|
|
|
|
Court Hotel Kurashiki
|
66
|
7.5
|
10,207.63
|
10.7
|
Co., Ltd.
|
Operation
|
Valie Hotel Hiroshima
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Forbes Co., Ltd,
|
Hotel
|
Hotel Wing International Nagoya
|
|
|
9,606.18
|
10.1
|
Hotel Wing International Kobe Shin Nagata
|
Undisclosed2
|
Undisclosed2
|
|
Operation
|
Ekimae
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Covers operators occupying more than 10% of total leasable area
|
|
|
|
-
Expressed as a ratio to total fixed rent for the portfolio as of January 31, 2020. Excludes Hotel Vista Premio Kyoto and Nest Hotel Naha, which were sold on October 31, 2019 and January 31, 2020, respectively.
-
Undisclosed because the operator did not give consent to disclose data.
Individual Hotel Financials
(JPY thousand)
|
Hotel No.
|
|
001
|
002
|
004
|
005
|
006
|
008
|
|
Hotel Name
|
Total
|
|
Smile Hotel
|
|
Hotel Vista
|
Nest Hotel
|
|
Chisun Inn
|
Comfort
|
Nest Hotel
|
|
|
Kyoto Shijo
|
|
Premio
|
Sapporo
|
|
Osaka
|
Hotel
|
Sapporo
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kyoto1
|
Ekimae
|
|
Hommachi
|
Hamamatsu
|
Odori
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(A) Rental Income
|
1,615,986
|
64,113
|
37,096
|
108,014
|
39,600
|
55,361
|
77,529
|
|
Fixed Rent
|
993,479
|
34,644
|
37,096
|
32,392
|
39,600
|
55,361
|
26,083
|
|
Variable Rent
|
564,434
|
29,468
|
|
-
|
75,621
|
|
-
|
-
|
51,446
|
|
Other Rent
|
58,073
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(B) Rental Expenses
|
177,249
|
7,036
|
8,875
|
9,150
|
4,938
|
4,820
|
11,321
|
|
Outsourcing Fees
|
17,189
|
600
|
729
|
600
|
915
|
600
|
600
|
|
Insurance
|
2,985
|
146
|
50
|
159
|
102
|
99
|
168
|
|
Repair Expenses
|
26,975
|
938
|
2,902
|
2,880
|
268
|
1,428
|
1,784
|
|
Taxes
|
108,236
|
4,992
|
4,984
|
5,083
|
3,288
|
2,422
|
8,332
|
|
Other Expenses
|
21,862
|
359
|
208
|
426
|
363
|
271
|
434
|
|
(C) NOI
|
1,438,737
|
57,077
|
28,220
|
98,863
|
34,661
|
50,541
|
66,208
|
|
(A) - (B)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(D) Depreciation
|
352,077
|
16,084
|
7,049
|
15,774
|
6,978
|
14,689
|
15,633
|
|
(E) Net Rental Income
|
1,086,659
|
40,992
|
21,171
|
83,089
|
27,683
|
35,851
|
50,575
|
|
(C) - (D)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(JPY thousand)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hotel No.
|
|
009
|
|
010
|
|
011
|
012
|
|
013
|
015
|
017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comfort
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hotel Name
|
|
Valie Hotel
|
|
Nest Hotel
|
|
Hotel
|
Smile Hotel
|
|
Nest Hotel
|
Nest Hotel
|
Comfort
|
|
|
Tenjin
|
|
Osaka
|
|
Central
|
Tokyo
|
|
Naha2
|
Matsuyama
|
Hotel
|
|
|
|
|
Shinsaibashi
|
International
|
Asagaya
|
|
Okayama
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Airport
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(A) Rental Income
|
|
52,610
|
|
140,847
|
|
151,441
|
90,128
|
|
135,991
|
87,915
|
45,900
|
|
Fixed Rent
|
|
24,752
|
|
65,487
|
|
151,441
|
28,372
|
|
63,469
|
35,717
|
45,900
|
|
Variable Rent
|
|
27,857
|
|
75,359
|
|
-
|
61,755
|
|
72,522
|
52,194
|
-
|
|
Other Rent
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
3
|
-
|
|
(B) Rental Expenses
|
|
5,409
|
|
16,842
|
|
14,157
|
8,452
|
|
8,566
|
6,316
|
6,463
|
|
Outsourcing Fees
|
|
600
|
|
1,200
|
|
570
|
2,298
|
|
616
|
720
|
600
|
|
Insurance
|
|
60
|
|
250
|
|
284
|
91
|
|
243
|
204
|
143
|
|
Repair Expenses
|
|
1,014
|
|
1,316
|
|
239
|
1,198
|
|
1,997
|
1,057
|
1,436
|
|
Taxes
|
|
3,372
|
|
13,668
|
|
12,656
|
4,455
|
|
5,195
|
3,924
|
3,856
|
|
Other Expenses
|
|
363
|
|
406
|
|
406
|
408
|
|
513
|
410
|
427
|
|
(C) NOI
|
|
47,200
|
|
124,004
|
|
137,284
|
81,675
|
|
127,424
|
81,599
|
39,436
|
|
(A) - (B)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(D) Depreciation
|
|
8,935
|
|
34,395
|
|
34,228
|
27,141
|
|
36,993
|
18,295
|
13,084
|
|
(E) Net Rental Income
|
|
38,264
|
|
89,609
|
|
103,055
|
54,533
|
|
90,430
|
63,304
|
26,351
|
|
(C) - (D)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(JPY thousand)
|
Hotel No.
|
018
|
019
|
022
|
023
|
024
|
|
|
Comfort
|
Comfort
|
Court Hotel
|
Nest Hotel
|
Valie Hotel
|
Other
|
Hotel Name
|
Hotel
|
Hotel
|
Kurashiki
|
Kumamoto
|
Hiroshima
|
|
|
Kushiro
|
Suzuka
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(A) Rental Income
|
18,419
|
15,442
|
72,433
|
77,956
|
20,176
|
325,006
|
Fixed Rent
|
18,419
|
15,442
|
33,013
|
27,348
|
8,914
|
250,020
|
Variable Rent
|
-
|
-
|
39,420
|
50,608
|
10,661
|
17,516
|
Other Rent
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
600
|
57,470
|
(B) Rental Expenses
|
5,819
|
3,162
|
5,018
|
2,393
|
3,735
|
44,768
|
Outsourcing Fees
|
900
|
540
|
600
|
780
|
720
|
3,000
|
Insurance
|
84
|
49
|
110
|
185
|
139
|
410
|
Repair Expenses
|
389
|
384
|
-
|
897
|
2,507
|
4,335
|
Taxes
|
4,036
|
1,782
|
3,944
|
-
|
-
|
22,240
|
Other Expenses
|
409
|
406
|
363
|
530
|
368
|
14,782
|
(C) NOI
|
12,599
|
12,280
|
67,415
|
75,563
|
16,441
|
280,237
|
(A) - (B)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(D) Depreciation
|
5,028
|
4,160
|
11,073
|
18,822
|
16,269
|
47,437
|
(E) Net Rental Income
|
7,570
|
8,119
|
56,341
|
56,740
|
171
|
232,799
|
(C) - (D)
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Sold on October 31, 2019
2 Sold on January 31, 2020
Note: Hotel-operator rental income for Hotel Wing International Nagoya, Hotel Wing International Kobe Shin Nagata Ekimae, Hotel Livemax Nihombashi-Hakozaki,Grandpark-Inn Yokohama, and Urbain Hiroshima Executive, and retail-tenant rental income for Hotel Vista Premio Kyoto, Chisun Inn Osaka Hommachi, Smile Hotel Tokyo Asagaya, and Nest Hotel Kumamoto are included in Other, as the operators did not provide consent to disclose the data. The NOI and Depreciation of hotels included in Other are as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
(JPY thousand)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hotel Wing
|
Hotel Wing
|
Hotel Livemax
|
|
Urbain
|
|
International
|
Grandpark-Inn
|
|
International
|
Nihombashi-
|
Hiroshima
|
|
Kobe Shin
|
Yokohama
|
|
Nagoya
|
Hakozaki
|
Executive
|
|
Nagata Ekimae
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOI
|
68,385
|
46,265
|
32,604
|
37,323
|
57,954
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
9,198
|
12,989
|
9,106
|
2,248
|
13,895
|
|
|
|
|
|
Individual Hotel Operating Results
ADR = Average Daily Rate
RevPAR = Revenue per Available Room
GOP = Gross Operating Profit
|
001
|
Smile Hotel Kyoto Shijo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
Average/
|
|
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
Apr
|
May
|
Jun
|
Jul
|
Aug
|
Sep
|
Oct
|
Nov
|
Dec
|
Jan
|
Cumulative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Occupancy (%)
|
99.8
|
99.8
|
100.2
|
98.1
|
99.1
|
99.6
|
99.7
|
99.2
|
99.8
|
99.6
|
98.4
|
86.4
|
98.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ADR (JPY)
|
5,796
|
9,101
|
12,424
|
8,160
|
5,339
|
6,276
|
6,717
|
5,999
|
7,689
|
10,838
|
5,690
|
4,852
|
7,440
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RevPAR (JPY)
|
5,782
|
9,085
|
12,447
|
8,008
|
5,293
|
6,250
|
6,694
|
5,951
|
7,670
|
10,796
|
5,597
|
4,191
|
7,312
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue (JPY million)
|
25
|
43
|
57
|
38
|
28
|
31
|
32
|
28
|
37
|
49
|
27
|
20
|
416
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GOP (JPY million)
|
9
|
25
|
36
|
19
|
9
|
12
|
12
|
8
|
17
|
29
|
6
|
3
|
184
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
002
|
Hotel Vista Premio Kyoto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
Average/
|
|
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
Apr
|
May
|
Jun
|
Jul
|
Aug
|
Sep
|
Oct
|
Nov
|
Dec
|
Jan
|
Cumulative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Occupancy (%)
|
88.1
|
91.1
|
94.0
|
88.1
|
66.3
|
86.8
|
91.1
|
91.7
|
90.5
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
87.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ADR (JPY)
|
8,439
|
12,777
|
19,481
|
13,038
|
7,354
|
10,023
|
9,779
|
9,213
|
12,937
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
11,643
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RevPAR (JPY)
|
7,438
|
11,644
|
18,314
|
11,486
|
4,877
|
8,703
|
8,912
|
8,449
|
11,705
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
10,195
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue (JPY million)
|
20
|
34
|
50
|
33
|
15
|
26
|
27
|
25
|
35
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
264
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GOP (JPY million)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The operator did not give consent to disclose GOP.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
003
|
Hotel Wing International Nagoya
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
Average/
|
|
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
Apr
|
May
|
Jun
|
Jul
|
Aug
|
Sep
|
Oct
|
Nov
|
Dec
|
Jan
|
Cumulative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Occupancy (%)
|
90.4
|
91.3
|
92.0
|
83.5
|
82.3
|
82.8
|
84.4
|
89.0
|
84.1
|
92.4
|
86.6
|
79.9
|
86.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ADR (JPY)
|
6,045
|
6,015
|
7,015
|
6,267
|
5,983
|
6,486
|
6,220
|
6,071
|
6,224
|
6,759
|
6,191
|
5,739
|
6,259
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RevPAR (JPY)
|
5,464
|
5,494
|
6,456
|
5,234
|
4,923
|
5,372
|
5,248
|
5,401
|
5,234
|
6,245
|
5,359
|
4,587
|
5,414
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue (JPY million)
|
38
|
42
|
48
|
40
|
37
|
41
|
40
|
40
|
40
|
46
|
41
|
35
|
487
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GOP (JPY million)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The operator did not give consent to disclose GOP.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
004
|
Nest Hotel Sapporo Ekimae
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
Average/
|
|
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
Apr
|
May
|
Jun
|
Jul
|
Aug
|
Sep
|
Oct
|
Nov
|
Dec
|
Jan
|
Cumulative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Occupancy (%)
|
98.0
|
100.0
|
98.5
|
98.6
|
98.5
|
96.1
|
96.3
|
96.6
|
96.6
|
96.5
|
98.1
|
96.8
|
97.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ADR (JPY)
|
15,743
|
7,025
|
7,209
|
11,103
|
13,336
|
14,031
|
13,071
|
11,162
|
8,514
|
8,776
|
6,940
|
7,102
|
10,283
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RevPAR (JPY)
|
15,434
|
7,025
|
7,102
|
10,950
|
13,139
|
13,477
|
12,585
|
10,788
|
8,221
|
8,469
|
6,812
|
6,872
|
10,031
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue (JPY million)
|
80
|
49
|
46
|
67
|
74
|
78
|
72
|
62
|
49
|
51
|
47
|
45
|
721
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GOP (JPY million)
|
47
|
19
|
18
|
35
|
43
|
47
|
42
|
34
|
22
|
22
|
16
|
18
|
363
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
005
|
Chisun Inn Osaka Hommachi
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
Average/
|
|
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
|
Apr
|
May
|
Jun
|
Jul
|
Aug
|
Sep
|
Oct
|
Nov
|
Dec
|
Jan
|
Cumulative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Occupancy (%)
|
85.8
|
86.9
|
|
83.3
|
75.9
|
81.1
|
73.6
|
79.0
|
71.5
|
70.5
|
74.3
|
63.8
|
47.3
|
74.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ADR (JPY)
|
7,114
|
7,042
|
|
7,717
|
6,970
|
6,683
|
6,616
|
6,908
|
5,669
|
5,990
|
6,505
|
6,115
|
5,552
|
6,638
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RevPAR (JPY)
|
6,103
|
6,119
|
|
6,431
|
5,289
|
5,419
|
4,872
|
5,459
|
4,052
|
4,224
|
4,830
|
3,904
|
2,627
|
4,932
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue (JPY million)
|
22
|
25
|
|
25
|
21
|
21
|
20
|
22
|
16
|
17
|
19
|
16
|
11
|
234
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GOP (JPY million)
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The operator did not give consent to disclose GOP.
|
006
|
Comfort Hotel Hamamatsu
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
Average/
|
|
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
Apr
|
May
|
Jun
|
Jul
|
Aug
|
Sep
|
Oct
|
Nov
|
Dec
|
Jan
|
Cumulative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Occupancy (%)
|
81.4
|
85.2
|
85.5
|
79.5
|
81.5
|
81.6
|
90.0
|
79.4
|
77.4
|
77.6
|
68.6
|
63.7
|
79.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ADR (JPY)
|
5,589
|
6,188
|
6,316
|
6,663
|
5,670
|
6,025
|
6,498
|
6,379
|
6,395
|
5,957
|
5,102
|
4,830
|
6,006
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RevPAR (JPY)
|
4,549
|
5,271
|
5,403
|
5,295
|
4,619
|
4,920
|
5,851
|
5,062
|
4,947
|
4,625
|
3,500
|
3,077
|
4,760
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue (JPY million)
|
25
|
32
|
32
|
32
|
27
|
30
|
36
|
30
|
30
|
27
|
21
|
19
|
341
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GOP (JPY million)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The operator did not give consent to disclose GOP.
|
007
|
Hotel Wing International Kobe Shin Nagata Ekimae
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
Average/
|
|
|
Feb
|
|
Mar
|
|
Apr
|
|
May
|
|
Jun
|
Jul
|
Aug
|
Sep
|
Oct
|
Nov
|
Dec
|
Jan
|
Cumulative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Occupancy (%)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
70.4
|
74.6
|
86.9
|
73.2
|
75.5
|
84.5
|
78.0
|
67.9
|
76.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ADR (JPY)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
7,611
|
7,835
|
8,341
|
7,437
|
7,831
|
8,641
|
7,885
|
7,247
|
7,885
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RevPAR (JPY)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
5,358
|
5,842
|
7,247
|
5,445
|
5,911
|
7,301
|
6,147
|
4,922
|
6,021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue (JPY million)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
24
|
26
|
33
|
23
|
27
|
32
|
29
|
24
|
218
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GOP (JPY million)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The operator did not give consent to disclose operating results for February 2019 and GOP for all months. There are no data for March to May 2019 because the hotel underwent renovation before reopening in June 2019.
|
008
|
Nest Hotel Sapporo Odori
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
Average/
|
|
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
Apr
|
May
|
Jun
|
Jul
|
Aug
|
Sep
|
Oct
|
Nov
|
Dec
|
Jan
|
Cumulative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Occupancy (%)
|
97.2
|
96.1
|
95.1
|
97.7
|
98.1
|
95.9
|
94.9
|
93.8
|
90.7
|
90.3
|
89.6
|
90.6
|
94.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ADR (JPY)
|
19,290
|
7,991
|
8,321
|
13,238
|
14,458
|
15,534
|
14,337
|
11,809
|
8,840
|
9,860
|
8,194
|
8,123
|
11,683
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RevPAR (JPY)
|
18,755
|
7,676
|
7,911
|
12,931
|
14,187
|
14,896
|
13,611
|
11,077
|
8,022
|
8,907
|
7,342
|
7,359
|
10,999
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue (JPY million)
|
67
|
33
|
32
|
52
|
55
|
60
|
56
|
44
|
34
|
36
|
31
|
31
|
531
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GOP (JPY million)
|
40
|
12
|
13
|
29
|
32
|
36
|
32
|
23
|
14
|
15
|
11
|
10
|
267
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
009
|
Valie Hotel Tenjin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
Average/
|
|
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
Apr
|
May
|
Jun
|
Jul
|
Aug
|
Sep
|
Oct
|
Nov
|
Dec
|
Jan
|
Cumulative
|
Occupancy (%)
|
98.3
|
98.6
|
97.9
|
96.7
|
96.4
|
96.2
|
96.2
|
96.3
|
95.9
|
96.1
|
93.8
|
89.9
|
96.0
|
ADR (JPY)
|
11,051
|
10,483
|
10,274
|
10,630
|
9,426
|
9,237
|
9,587
|
8,341
|
8,834
|
9,949
|
9,095
|
7,299
|
9,524
|
RevPAR (JPY)
|
10,861
|
10,338
|
10,056
|
10,278
|
9,087
|
8,889
|
9,221
|
8,034
|
8,475
|
9,561
|
8,531
|
6,562
|
9,144
|
Revenue (JPY million)
|
25
|
26
|
25
|
26
|
22
|
23
|
24
|
20
|
22
|
24
|
22
|
17
|
276
|
GOP (JPY million)
|
14
|
15
|
13
|
14
|
11
|
12
|
12
|
8
|
11
|
12
|
10
|
6
|
137
|
010
|
Nest Hotel Osaka Shinsaibashi
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
Average/
|
|
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
|
Apr
|
May
|
Jun
|
Jul
|
Aug
|
Sep
|
Oct
|
Nov
|
Dec
|
Jan
|
Cumulative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Occupancy (%)
|
92.0
|
93.6
|
|
88.6
|
87.5
|
95.4
|
85.6
|
78.3
|
65.8
|
77.0
|
84.8
|
80.3
|
82.4
|
84.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ADR (JPY)
|
8,294
|
8,356
|
|
9,357
|
8,133
|
7,714
|
7,416
|
7,991
|
6,926
|
7,222
|
7,471
|
7,162
|
6,153
|
7,715
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RevPAR (JPY)
|
7,629
|
7,822
|
|
8,290
|
7,117
|
7,358
|
6,346
|
6,259
|
4,558
|
5,558
|
6,334
|
5,749
|
5,068
|
6,497
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue (JPY million)
|
69
|
78
|
|
80
|
71
|
72
|
65
|
64
|
46
|
57
|
61
|
57
|
51
|
772
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GOP (JPY million)
|
38
|
45
|
|
44
|
37
|
40
|
29
|
30
|
18
|
27
|
31
|
28
|
21
|
387
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
011
|
Comfort Hotel Central International Airport
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
Average/
|
|
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
Apr
|
May
|
Jun
|
Jul
|
Aug
|
Sep
|
Oct
|
Nov
|
Dec
|
Jan
|
Cumulative
|
Occupancy (%)
|
88.8
|
90.2
|
94.8
|
92.0
|
92.3
|
91.1
|
92.1
|
82.2
|
84.6
|
90.4
|
81.8
|
83.9
|
88.7
|
ADR (JPY)
|
8,864
|
9,006
|
9,266
|
9,257
|
9,166
|
9,234
|
9,658
|
8,943
|
9,215
|
9,286
|
9,013
|
9,352
|
9,195
|
RevPAR (JPY)
|
7,875
|
8,121
|
8,784
|
8,515
|
8,456
|
8,410
|
8,896
|
7,355
|
7,793
|
8,396
|
7,371
|
7,848
|
8,153
|
Revenue (JPY million)
|
80
|
91
|
95
|
95
|
92
|
94
|
100
|
80
|
87
|
91
|
82
|
88
|
1,074
|
GOP (JPY million)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Note: The operator did not give consent to disclose GOP.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
012
|
Smile Hotel Tokyo Asagaya
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
Average/
|
|
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
Apr
|
May
|
Jun
|
Jul
|
Aug
|
Sep
|
Oct
|
Nov
|
Dec
|
Jan
|
Cumulative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Occupancy (%)
|
98.6
|
99.2
|
99.1
|
98.1
|
98.3
|
97.3
|
97.7
|
98.3
|
97.2
|
97.7
|
98.5
|
96.2
|
98.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ADR (JPY)
|
9,685
|
9,851
|
10,175
|
8,713
|
8,429
|
8,777
|
9,078
|
8,782
|
9,136
|
9,261
|
8,957
|
8,128
|
9,079
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RevPAR (JPY)
|
9,546
|
9,768
|
10,088
|
8,550
|
8,288
|
8,537
|
8,872
|
8,633
|
8,878
|
9,046
|
8,823
|
7,819
|
8,898
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue (JPY million)
|
31
|
35
|
35
|
30
|
29
|
30
|
32
|
30
|
32
|
31
|
32
|
28
|
373
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GOP (JPY million)
|
17
|
21
|
21
|
16
|
15
|
17
|
18
|
17
|
18
|
18
|
17
|
15
|
211
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
35
|
013
|
Nest Hotel Naha
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
Average/
|
|
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
Apr
|
May
|
Jun
|
Jul
|
Aug
|
Sep
|
Oct
|
Nov
|
Dec
|
Jan
|
Cumulative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Occupancy (%)
|
91.0
|
89.1
|
86.1
|
79.5
|
80.2
|
78.0
|
89.2
|
74.0
|
75.2
|
83.9
|
80.3
|
71.8
|
81.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ADR (JPY)
|
11,328
|
10,239
|
9,256
|
9,098
|
9,033
|
10,701
|
12,057
|
9,460
|
10,322
|
10,509
|
9,439
|
8,344
|
10,024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RevPAR (JPY)
|
10,311
|
9,124
|
7,967
|
7,233
|
7,246
|
8,347
|
10,757
|
6,997
|
7,767
|
8,820
|
7,577
|
5,993
|
8,164
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue (JPY million)
|
77
|
82
|
68
|
64
|
67
|
72
|
83
|
57
|
70
|
79
|
77
|
59
|
855
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GOP (JPY million)
|
34
|
34
|
25
|
21
|
22
|
28
|
35
|
16
|
25
|
30
|
26
|
17
|
312
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The hotel was sold on January 31, 2020.
|
015
|
Nest Hotel Matsuyama
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
Average/
|
|
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
Apr
|
May
|
Jun
|
Jul
|
Aug
|
Sep
|
Oct
|
Nov
|
Dec
|
Jan
|
Cumulative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Occupancy (%)
|
86.9
|
90.2
|
84.3
|
85.7
|
88.2
|
88.7
|
91.4
|
81.7
|
90.4
|
90.3
|
85.0
|
81.8
|
87.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ADR (JPY)
|
6,168
|
6,154
|
7,595
|
8,022
|
5,889
|
6,230
|
6,751
|
5,883
|
6,286
|
7,163
|
5,618
|
5,688
|
6,459
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RevPAR (JPY)
|
5,359
|
5,552
|
6,400
|
6,876
|
5,196
|
5,527
|
6,172
|
4,805
|
5,685
|
6,471
|
4,773
|
4,655
|
5,624
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue (JPY million)
|
40
|
48
|
51
|
55
|
45
|
48
|
51
|
38
|
43
|
50
|
46
|
41
|
557
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GOP (JPY million)
|
16
|
20
|
23
|
27
|
18
|
20
|
21
|
13
|
18
|
23
|
17
|
15
|
231
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
016
|
Hotel Livemax Nihombashi-Hakozaki
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
Average/
|
|
|
Feb
|
|
Mar
|
|
Apr
|
|
May
|
Jun
|
Jul
|
|
Aug
|
Sep
|
Oct
|
Nov
|
Dec
|
Jan
|
Cumulative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Occupancy (%)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ADR (JPY)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RevPAR (JPY)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue (JPY million)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GOP (JPY million)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The operator did not give consent to disclose operating results.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
017
|
Comfort Hotel Okayama
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
Average/
|
|
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
Apr
|
May
|
Jun
|
Jul
|
Aug
|
Sep
|
Oct
|
Nov
|
Dec
|
Jan
|
Cumulative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Occupancy (%)
|
90.7
|
91.1
|
89.2
|
87.5
|
87.5
|
84.6
|
88.8
|
83.3
|
89.0
|
90.0
|
86.7
|
79.8
|
87.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ADR (JPY)
|
5,673
|
6,061
|
6,580
|
6,342
|
5,441
|
6,160
|
6,572
|
6,447
|
6,552
|
6,479
|
5,175
|
5,317
|
6,074
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RevPAR (JPY)
|
5,143
|
5,520
|
5,872
|
5,549
|
4,761
|
5,212
|
5,836
|
5,368
|
5,833
|
5,829
|
4,487
|
4,244
|
5,304
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue (JPY million)
|
31
|
37
|
38
|
38
|
31
|
35
|
39
|
35
|
39
|
38
|
30
|
29
|
420
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GOP (JPY million)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The operator did not give consent to disclose GOP.
|
018
|
Comfort Hotel Kushiro
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
Average/
|
|
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
Apr
|
May
|
Jun
|
Jul
|
Aug
|
Sep
|
Oct
|
Nov
|
Dec
|
Jan
|
Cumulative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Occupancy (%)
|
83.7
|
69.2
|
66.4
|
67.4
|
79.2
|
87.5
|
92.0
|
89.7
|
80.8
|
66.1
|
74.1
|
75.3
|
77.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ADR (JPY)
|
5,312
|
4,391
|
5,143
|
5,630
|
5,560
|
7,109
|
8,203
|
7,140
|
5,995
|
4,910
|
4,409
|
4,603
|
5,812
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RevPAR (JPY)
|
4,447
|
3,037
|
3,417
|
3,797
|
4,401
|
6,219
|
7,547
|
6,407
|
4,846
|
3,244
|
3,267
|
3,467
|
4,510
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue (JPY million)
|
17
|
13
|
14
|
16
|
18
|
25
|
30
|
25
|
20
|
13
|
14
|
14
|
218
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GOP (JPY million)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The operator did not give consent to disclose GOP.
|
019
|
Comfort Hotel Suzuka
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
Average/
|
|
|
Feb
|
|
Mar
|
Apr
|
May
|
Jun
|
Jul
|
Aug
|
Sep
|
Oct
|
Nov
|
Dec
|
Jan
|
Cumulative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Occupancy (%)
|
64.5
|
|
80.8
|
83.3
|
74.0
|
82.2
|
68.4
|
82.8
|
65.6
|
77.7
|
79.9
|
74.3
|
70.1
|
75.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ADR (JPY)
|
5,038
|
|
5,911
|
6,300
|
6,314
|
5,555
|
6,393
|
6,918
|
5,135
|
7,315
|
5,739
|
5,069
|
4,530
|
5,895
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RevPAR (JPY)
|
3,247
|
|
4,776
|
5,250
|
4,673
|
4,564
|
4,376
|
5,728
|
3,368
|
5,684
|
4,586
|
3,765
|
3,177
|
4,442
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue (JPY million)
|
10
|
|
16
|
17
|
15
|
14
|
14
|
19
|
11
|
19
|
15
|
12
|
10
|
172
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GOP (JPY million)
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The operator did not give consent to disclose GOP.
|
020
|
Grandpark-Inn Yokohama
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
Average/
|
|
|
Feb
|
|
Mar
|
|
Apr
|
May
|
Jun
|
Jul
|
Aug
|
Sep
|
Oct
|
Nov
|
Dec
|
Jan
|
Cumulative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Occupancy (%)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ADR (JPY)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RevPAR (JPY)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue (JPY million)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GOP (JPY million)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The operator did not give consent to disclose operating results.
|
021
|
Urbain Hiroshima Executive
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
Average/
|
|
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
Apr
|
May
|
Jun
|
Jul
|
Aug
|
Sep
|
Oct
|
Nov
|
Dec
|
Jan
|
Cumulative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Occupancy (%)
|
90.8
|
90.5
|
94.8
|
91.8
|
91.1
|
92.5
|
92.7
|
91.5
|
93.4
|
94.3
|
83.9
|
73.2
|
90.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ADR (JPY)
|
6,471
|
6,919
|
8,361
|
8,011
|
6,592
|
6,340
|
8,089
|
7,155
|
7,655
|
8,016
|
5,602
|
5,459
|
7,102
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RevPAR (JPY)
|
5,877
|
6,258
|
7,924
|
7,350
|
6,006
|
5,864
|
7,495
|
6,544
|
7,149
|
7,560
|
4,703
|
3,997
|
6,391
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue (JPY million)
|
28
|
33
|
41
|
39
|
31
|
31
|
40
|
34
|
38
|
39
|
25
|
21
|
399
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GOP (JPY million)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The operator did not give consent to disclose GOP.
37
|
022
|
Court Hotel Kurashiki
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
Average/
|
|
|
Feb
|
|
Mar
|
Apr
|
May
|
Jun
|
Jul
|
Aug
|
Sep
|
Oct
|
Nov
|
Dec
|
Jan
|
Cumulative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Occupancy (%)
|
98.0
|
|
97.7
|
98.4
|
97.9
|
93.2
|
92.5
|
97.7
|
93.4
|
94.5
|
89.3
|
77.2
|
80.0
|
92.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ADR (JPY)
|
5,876
|
|
8,560
|
10,769
|
12,038
|
7,016
|
7,438
|
9,596
|
7,490
|
9,906
|
10,745
|
6,275
|
5,968
|
8,565
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RevPAR (JPY)
|
5,759
|
|
8,361
|
10,600
|
11,784
|
6,541
|
6,880
|
9,379
|
6,996
|
9,360
|
9,597
|
4,845
|
4,772
|
7,912
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue (JPY million)
|
20
|
|
33
|
39
|
44
|
24
|
26
|
37
|
26
|
37
|
36
|
20
|
19
|
360
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GOP (JPY million)
|
7
|
|
18
|
23
|
27
|
10
|
11
|
19
|
11
|
20
|
19
|
6
|
6
|
176
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
023
|
Nest Hotel Kumamoto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
Average/
|
|
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
Apr
|
May
|
Jun
|
Jul
|
Aug
|
Sep
|
Oct
|
Nov
|
Dec
|
Jan
|
Cumulative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Occupancy (%)
|
84.4
|
82.6
|
73.1
|
71.4
|
71.4
|
81.6
|
80.0
|
75.7
|
77.8
|
84.1
|
80.0
|
77.0
|
78.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ADR (JPY)
|
6,125
|
5,925
|
6,426
|
6,526
|
6,167
|
6,034
|
7,777
|
6,743
|
6,501
|
6,898
|
5,691
|
4,864
|
6,306
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RevPAR (JPY)
|
5,168
|
4,894
|
4,698
|
4,662
|
4,406
|
4,925
|
6,223
|
5,105
|
5,056
|
5,802
|
4,554
|
3,744
|
4,934
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue (JPY million)
|
33
|
35
|
32
|
33
|
30
|
35
|
43
|
35
|
36
|
40
|
32
|
27
|
412
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GOP (JPY million)
|
16
|
17
|
16
|
16
|
13
|
17
|
23
|
16
|
18
|
21
|
15
|
11
|
199
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Data for Feb to Apr 2019 were provided by previous owner.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
024
|
Valie Hotel Hiroshima
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
Average/
|
|
|
Feb
|
|
Mar
|
|
Apr
|
May
|
Jun
|
Jul
|
Aug
|
Sep
|
Oct
|
Nov
|
Dec
|
Jan
|
Cumulative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Occupancy (%)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
43.8
|
61.4
|
68.2
|
68.3
|
68.8
|
64.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ADR (JPY)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
4,946
|
6,242
|
6,696
|
4,041
|
3,892
|
5,161
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RevPAR (JPY)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2,165
|
3,834
|
4,565
|
2,759
|
2,677
|
3,327
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue (JPY million)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
5
|
21
|
24
|
15
|
14
|
79
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GOP (JPY million)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
8
|
10
|
-
|
-
|
18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The previous owner did not give consent to disclose pre-acquisition operating results. The hotel was rebranded and reopened in September 2019.
|
Portfolio Weighting & NOI Yield by Region
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Region
|
Number of Hotels
|
Acquisition Price
|
Portfolio Weighting
|
Average Appraisal
|
(JPY million)
|
(%)
|
NOI Yield
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
Hokkaido & Tohoku
|
3
|
3,910
|
8.3
|
7.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kanto (ex-Tokyo)
|
1
|
1,490
|
3.2
|
4.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tokyo
|
2
|
5,270
|
11.2
|
5.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hokuriku & Tokai
|
4
|
9,828
|
20.9
|
5.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kinki
|
4
|
15,200
|
32.2
|
4.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chugoku & Shikoku
|
5
|
7,835
|
16.6
|
7.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kyushu & Okinawa
|
2
|
3,600
|
7.6
|
7.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
21
|
47,133
|
100.0
|
5.8
|
|
|
|
|
Major Capital Expenditures
a．Major Capital Expenditures Planned for the July 2020 Fiscal Period
|
Hotel Name
|
Location
|
Purpose
|
Timing
|
Total Expenditures
|
(JPY million)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Conversion of
|
|
|
Valie Hotel
|
Hiroshima
|
retail space on
|
Apr - May 2020
|
24
|
Hiroshima
|
|
1st floor into
|
|
|
|
|
parking lots
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Valie Hotel
|
Hiroshima
|
Upgrade water
|
Apr - Jun 2020
|
20
|
Hiroshima
|
heating systems
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comfort Hotel
|
|
Upgrade 5th -8th
|
|
|
Tokoname,
|
floor air-
|
|
|
Central International
|
Mar - Apr 2020
|
16
|
Airport
|
Aichi
|
conditioning
|
|
|
|
systems
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b．Major Capital Expenditures during the Current Fiscal Period (January 2020)
|
Hotel Name
|
Location
|
Purpose
|
Timing
|
Total Expenditures
|
(JPY million)
|
|
|
|
|
Valie Hotel
|
Hiroshima
|
Renovate
|
Jul - Sep 2019
|
55
|
Hiroshima
|
|
bathrooms
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nest Hotel Sapporo
|
Sapporo
|
Upgrade water
|
Nov - Dec 2019
|
19
|
Odori
|
heating systems
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
|
|