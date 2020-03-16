Japan Exchange : January 2020 Fiscal Period Earnings

Log in
03/16/2020 | 02:37am EDT

Make The World

More Sustainable

[Provisional Translation Only]

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

March 16, 2020

January 2020 Fiscal Period Earnings

Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation ("Ichigo Hotel," Tokyo Stock Exchange, 3463) Representative: Osamu Miyashita, Executive Director www.ichigo-hotel.co.jp/english

Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. (Ichigo Hotel Asset Management Company) Representative: Hiroshi Iwai, President

Inquiries: Hidehito Iwasaka, Head of Ichigo Hotel

Telephone: +81-3-3502-4892

Submission of Financial Report (Yuka Shoken Hokokusho): April 27, 2020 (expected)

Dividend Payment: April 20, 2020 (expected)

Supplemental Material to Financial and Business Results: Yes (Corporate Presentation)

Financial and Business Results Briefing: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

1. Financial Results for the January 2020 Fiscal Period (August 1, 2019 to January 31, 2020)

(1) Earnings

(JPY million; period-on-period change)

Operating

Change

Operating

Change

Recurring

Change

Net

Change

Revenue

Profit

Profit

Income

January 2020

3,561

99.0%

2,334

135.3%

2,132

164.8%

2,130

164.9%

July 2019

1,789

-26.6%

992

-37.0%

805

-42.5%

804

-42.5%

Net Income per Share

Return on Equity

Recurring Profit to

Recurring Profit to

Total Assets

(JPY)

(6 months)

Operating Revenue

(6 months)

January 2020

8,355

6.4%

3.5%

59.9%

July 2019

3,154

2.5%

1.4%

45.0%

Note: Net Income per Share is based on the average number of outstanding shares during the period.

(2) Dividends

Dividend per

Total

Dividend per

Total

Share in

Dividends in

Dividend on

Share

Dividends

Excess of

Excess of

Payout Ratio

Equity

(JPY)

(JPY million)

Earnings

Earnings

(DOE)

(JPY)

(JPY million)

January 2020

8,356

2,130

-

-

100%

6.4%

July 2019

3,154

804

-

-

100%

2.5%

1

(3) Assets and Equity

Total Assets

Net Assets

Shareholder Equity

Net Assets per Share

(JPY million)

(JPY million)

Ratio

(JPY)

January 2020

61,393

33,728

54.9%

132,281

July 2019

59,223

32,401

54.7%

127,079

(4) Cash Flows

(JPY million)

Cash Flows from

Cash Flows from

Cash Flows from

Cash and Cash

Equivalents at End of

Operations

Investments

Financing

the Period

January 2020

11,102

-414

-804

13,284

July 2019

882

-3,970

2,322

3,400

2. Earnings Forecasts for the July 2020 Fiscal Period (February 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020) and January 2021 Fiscal Period (August 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021)

Due to the significant forecast uncertainty, the impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak has not been reflected in the earnings forecasts.

(JPY million; period-on-period change)

Operating

Change

Operating

Change

Recurring

Change

Net

Change

Revenue

Profit

Profit

Income

July 2020

1,474

-58.6%

771

-66.9%

565

-73.5%

565

-73.5%

January 2021

1,525

3.5%

797

3.3%

594

5.0%

593

5.0%

(JPY)

Dividend per Share

Dividend per Share in Excess of Earnings

July 2020

2,216

-

January 2021

2,328

-

Note: Forecast Net Income per Share is JPY 2,216 (-29.7%year-on-year) and JPY 2,327 (-72.1%year-on- year), respectively, for the July 2020 and January 2021 fiscal periods.

3. Other

  1. Changes in Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates, and Retrospective Restatements
  1. Changes Accompanying Amendments to Accounting Standards: None

(ii)

Changes Not Listed in (i):

None

(iii)

Changes in Accounting Estimates:

None

(iv)

Retrospective Restatements:

None

  1. Number of Shares Issued and Outstanding
    The number of issued and outstanding shares (including treasury shares) was 254,974 as of both July 31, 2019 and January 31, 2020.

Completion Status of Auditing Procedures

This document is not subject to the auditing requirements set forth in the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law of Japan. The auditing procedures in accordance with those requirements have thus not been completed as of the date of the publication of this document.

Appropriate Use of Performance Forecasts and Other Matters of Special Note

The forecasts presented above are current figures based on certain preconditions. Accordingly, the actual operating results may vary due to changes in circumstances, and these forecasts should not be construed as a guarantee of such results.

For details on the preconditions, please refer to the "Preconditions for the July 2020 Fiscal Period Earnings Forecast" on page 6 and "Preconditions for the January 2021 Fiscal Period Earnings Forecast" on page 9.

This English version is a translation of the original Japanese document and is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

Material Matters after Closing of the Fiscal Period

Asset Acquisitions

HOTEL EMIT SHIBUYA

Acquisition Price

JPY 3,700,000,000

Location

1-8-11 Jinnan, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Form of Ownership

Trust beneficiary interest in real estate (juekiken)

Contract Date

January 31, 2020

Closing Date

February 25, 2020

Seller

The seller, a third-party Japanese company, did not provide

consent to disclose its name.

Note: Sale Price excludes incidental expenses such as fees and property, city planning, and consumption taxes.

Washington Hotel Plaza Shimonoseki Eki Nishi

Acquisition Price

JPY 1,080,000,000

Location

1-4-1 Yamatomachi, Shimonoseki, Yamaguchi

Form of Ownership

Trust beneficiary interest in real estate (juekiken)

Contract Date

February 26, 2020

Closing Date

March 12, 2020

Seller

The seller, a third-party Japanese company, did not provide

consent to disclose its name.

Note: Sale Price excludes incidental expenses such as fees and property, city planning, and consumption taxes.

Earnings Forecasts

Earnings Forecast for the July 2020 Fiscal Period (February 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020)

For details on preconditions for this forecast, please refer to page 6.

July 2020 Fiscal Period (February 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020)

Operating Revenue

JPY 1,474 million

Operating Profit

JPY 771 million

Recurring Profit

JPY 565 million

Net Income

JPY 565 million

Dividend per Share

JPY 2,216

Dividend in Excess of Earnings

-

Earnings Forecast for the January 2021 Fiscal Period (August 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021)

For details on preconditions for this forecast, please refer to page 9.

January 2021 Fiscal Period (August 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021)

Operating Revenue

JPY 1,525 million

Operating Profit

JPY 797 million

Recurring Profit

JPY 594 million

Net Income

JPY 593 million

Dividend per Share

JPY 2,328

Dividend in Excess of Earnings

-

Preconditions for the July 2020 Fiscal Period Earnings Forecast

Preconditions

Period

∙ February 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020 (182 days)

Number of

∙ 23 hotels

Hotels

Within operating revenue, rental income is forecast based on current lease contracts

taking into consideration such factors as hotel and market conditions.1

Forecast Operating Performance2

July 2020 Fiscal Period

Occupancy3

85.5%

ADR4

JPY 7,223

  • The forecast rental income assumes operators and tenants will fully pay their contractual rents without delay or default.
  • The 14 variable rent hotels are: Smile Hotel Kyoto Shijo, Nest Hotel Sapporo Ekimae, Chisun Inn Osaka Hommachi, Nest Hotel Sapporo Odori, Valie Hotel Tenjin, Nest Hotel Osaka Shinsaibashi, Smile Hotel Tokyo Asagaya, Nest Hotel Matsuyama, Court Hotel Kurashiki, Hotel Wing International Nagoya, Hotel Wing

International Kobe Shin Nagata Ekimae, Nest Hotel Kumamoto, Valie Hotel

Hiroshima, and HOTEL EMIT SHIBUYA.

  • Occupancy is calculated with the following formula:

Occupancy = Total number of guest rooms occupied during the period / (total number of guest rooms * number of days hotel was in operation during the period)

  • ADR or Average Daily Rate is calculated with the following formula:
    ADR = Total sales from accommodation (excluding restaurant charges and other

Operating

service fees) / number of guest rooms occupied during the period

Revenue

Details of July 2020 Rental Income Forecast

(JPY million)

Fixed Rent/

Hotel Name

Minimum

Variable

Total

Guaranteed

Rent

Rent

Smile Hotel Kyoto Shijo

30

28

59

Nest Hotel Sapporo Ekimae

31

65

96

Chisun Inn Osaka Hommachi

39

-

39

Comfort Hotel Hamamatsu

55

-

55

Nest Hotel Sapporo Odori

27

49

76

Valie Hotel Tenjin

21

31

53

Nest Hotel Osaka Shinsaibashi

66

59

125

Comfort Hotel Central International Airport

151

-

151

Smile Hotel Tokyo Asagaya

33

54

88

Nest Hotel Matsuyama

36

52

88

Comfort Hotel Okayama

45

-

45

Comfort Hotel Kushiro

18

-

18

6

Comfort Hotel Suzuka

15

-

15

Court Hotel Kurashiki

31

24

56

Nest Hotel Kumamoto

25

43

68

Valie Hotel Hiroshima

17

23

41

HOTEL EMIT SHIBUYA

21

28

50

Other1

283

14

298

Total

953

477

1,430

1 Figures for Hotel Wing International Nagoya, Hotel Wing International Kobe Shin

Nagata Ekimae, Hotel Livemax Nihombashi-Hakozaki,Grandpark-Inn

Yokohama, Urbain Hiroshima Executive, and Washington Hotel Plaza

Shimonoseki Eki Nishi are included in "Other" because the hotel operators did not

provide consent to disclose hotel-specific data.

∙ Retail: JPY 29 million of rental income from retail tenants at Chisun Inn Osaka

Hommachi, Hotel Wing International Kobe Shin Nagata Ekimae, and Smile Hotel

Tokyo Asagaya, and banquet rooms at Nest Hotel Kumamoto

∙ Depreciation: JPY 337 million. Depreciation has been calculated using the straight-

line method.

Property and city planning taxes: JPY 108 million

Building maintenance and repair expenses are based on what Ichigo Investment

Advisors, the asset management company of Ichigo Hotel, estimates will be

necessary for each hotel during the period. However, actual expenses for the period

Operating

could differ significantly from these forecast amounts for reasons including the

Expenses

variability of maintenance and repair expenses, one-time costs due to unexpected

building damage, etc.

∙ Rental expenses, Ichigo Hotel's principal operating expense (other than

depreciation, see above), are calculated based on historical data adjusted for

anticipated expense variations.

∙ Actual operating expenses may differ significantly from these assumptions due to

unforeseeable factors.

Non-Operating

∙ Interest expenses and other borrowing-related expenses: JPY 200 million

∙ Amortization of expenses related to the establishment of Ichigo Hotel and to new

Expenses

share issuance: JPY 5 million

Borrowings

∙ Total borrowings: JPY 25.47 billion as of July 31, 2020

Number of

∙ 254,974 shares issued and outstanding as of March 16, 2020. The forecast assumes

Shares

there will be no additional new issuance of shares through July 31, 2020.

∙ The dividend forecast assumes that dividends will comply with the dividend

distribution policy stipulated in Ichigo Hotel's Articles of Incorporation.

Dividend

∙ The dividend is subject to change due to factors such as sales of portfolio assets,

changes in rental income associated with operator turnover, the occurrence of

unexpected maintenance and repair costs, and fluctuations in interest rates.

Dividend in

Excess of

∙ Ichigo Hotel does not plan on paying any Dividend in Excess of Earnings.

Earnings

  • This forecast assumes that there are no material revisions to laws and regulations,

the tax system, accounting standards, listing rules of the Tokyo Stock Exchange,

Other and rules of the Investment Trusts Association, Japan, and no material changes in the state of the economy and real estate market conditions.

  • Due to the significant forecast uncertainty, the impact of the COVID-19coronavirus outbreak has not been reflected in the earnings forecast.

Preconditions for the January 2021 Fiscal Period Earnings Forecast

Preconditions

Period

∙ August 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021 (184 days)

Number of

∙ 23 hotels (This will not change the number of hotels, but please note that the

Comfort Hotel Okayama will be rebranded as The OneFive Okayama (provisional

Hotels

name) on September 13, 2020.)

Within operating revenue, rental income is forecast based on current lease contracts

taking into consideration such factors as hotel and market conditions.1

Forecast Operating Performance2

January 2021 Fiscal Period

Occupancy3

86.9%

ADR4

JPY 7,278

  • The forecast rental income assumes operators and tenants will fully pay their

contractual rents without delay or default.

  • The 15 variable rent hotels are: Smile Hotel Kyoto Shijo, Nest Hotel Sapporo Ekimae, Chisun Inn Osaka Hommachi, Nest Hotel Sapporo Odori, Valie Hotel Tenjin, Nest Hotel Osaka Shinsaibashi, Smile Hotel Tokyo Asagaya, Nest Hotel Matsuyama, Court Hotel Kurashiki, Hotel Wing International Nagoya, Hotel Wing International Kobe Shin Nagata Ekimae, Nest Hotel Kumamoto, Valie Hotel

Hiroshima, HOTEL EMIT SHIBUYA, and Comfort Hotel Okayama.

  • Occupancy is calculated with the following formula:
    Occupancy = Total number of guest rooms occupied during the period / (total

number of guest rooms * number of days hotel was in operation during the period)

  • ADR or Average Daily Rate is calculated with the following formula:
    ADR = Total sales from accommodation (excluding restaurant charges and other

Operating

service fees) / number of guest rooms occupied during the period

Revenue

Details of January 2021 Rental Income Forecast

(JPY million)

Fixed Rent/

Hotel Name

Minimum

Variable

Total

Guaranteed

Rent

Rent

Smile Hotel Kyoto Shijo

34

11

46

Nest Hotel Sapporo Ekimae

32

61

93

Chisun Inn Osaka Hommachi

39

-

39

Comfort Hotel Hamamatsu

55

-

55

Nest Hotel Sapporo Odori

26

46

72

Valie Hotel Tenjin

32

30

62

Nest Hotel Osaka Shinsaibashi

65

55

121

Comfort Hotel Central International Airport

151

-

151

Smile Hotel Tokyo Asagaya

59

35

94

Nest Hotel Matsuyama

35

50

86

Comfort Hotel Okayama

37

7

44

Comfort Hotel Kushiro

18

-

18

Comfort Hotel Suzuka

15

-

15

9

Court Hotel Kurashiki

33

32

65

Nest Hotel Kumamoto

27

46

74

Valie Hotel Hiroshima

23

29

53

HOTEL EMIT SHIBUYA

45

31

76

Other1

293

17

310

Total

1,026

455

1,481

1 Figures for Hotel Wing International Nagoya, Hotel Wing International Kobe Shin

Nagata Ekimae, Hotel Livemax Nihombashi-Hakozaki,Grandpark-Inn

Yokohama, Urbain Hiroshima Executive, and Washington Hotel Plaza

Shimonoseki Eki Nishi are included in "Other" because the hotel operators did not

provide consent to disclose hotel-specific data.

∙ Retail: JPY 29 million of rental income from retail tenants at Chisun Inn Osaka

Hommachi, Hotel Wing International Kobe Shin Nagata Ekimae, and Smile Hotel

Tokyo Asagaya, and banquet rooms at Nest Hotel Kumamoto.

∙ Depreciation: JPY 337 million. Depreciation has been calculated using the straight-

line method.

Property and city planning taxes: JPY 107 million

Building maintenance and repair expenses are based on what Ichigo Investment

Advisors, the asset management company of Ichigo Hotel, estimates will be

necessary for each hotel during the period. However, actual expenses for the period

Operating

could differ significantly from these forecast amounts for reasons including the

Expenses

variability of maintenance and repair expenses, one-time costs due to unexpected

building damage, etc.

∙ Rental expenses, Ichigo Hotel's principal operating expense (other than

depreciation, see above), are calculated based on historical data adjusted for

anticipated expense variations.

∙ Actual operating expenses may differ significantly from these assumptions due to

unforeseeable factors.

Non-Operating

∙ Interest expenses and other borrowing-related expenses: JPY 202 million

Expenses

Borrowings

∙ Total borrowings: JPY 25.47 billion as of January 31, 2021

Number of

∙ 254,974 shares issued and outstanding as of March 16, 2020. The forecast assumes

Shares

there will be no additional new issuance of shares through January 31, 2021.

∙ The dividend forecast assumes that dividends will comply with the dividend

distribution policy stipulated in Ichigo Hotel's Articles of Incorporation.

Dividend

∙ The dividend is subject to change due to factors such as sales of portfolio assets,

changes in rental income associated with operator turnover, the occurrence of

unexpected maintenance and repair costs, and fluctuations in interest rates.

Dividend in

Excess of

∙ Ichigo Hotel does not plan on paying any Dividend in Excess of Earnings.

Earnings

  • This forecast assumes that there are no material revisions to laws and regulations, the tax system, accounting standards, listing rules of the Tokyo Stock Exchange,

Other

and rules of the Investment Trusts Association, Japan, and no material changes in

the state of the economy and real estate market conditions.

  • Due to the significant forecast uncertainty, the impact of the COVID-19coronavirus outbreak has not been reflected in the earnings forecast.

Financial Statements

(1) Balance Sheet

(JPY thousand)

July 2019

January 2020

(as of July 31, 2019)

(as of January 31, 2020)

Assets

Current Assets

1,257,784

11,305,830

Cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents in trust

2,142,812

1,978,744

Accounts receivable

215,959

123,087

Prepaid expenses

157,630

142,011

Consumption taxes receivable

108,273

-

Total Current Assets

3,882,460

13,549,674

Fixed Assets

Property, Plant, and Equipment

16,833,761

Buildings

18,616,074

Depreciation

-1,821,072

-1,827,979

Buildings (net)

16,795,001

15,005,781

Structures

8,792

11,718

Depreciation

-1,015

-1,366

Structures (net)

7,777

10,351

Machinery and equipment

53,713

53,173

Depreciation

-10,243

-11,350

Machinery and equipment (net)

43,469

41,822

Fixtures

249,731

253,061

Depreciation

-62,879

-74,674

Fixtures (net)

186,852

178,386

Land

37,951,447

32,313,538

Buildings under construction

2,443

5,279

Total Property, Plant, and Equipment

54,986,992

47,555,160

Investments and Other Assets

10,000

10,000

Tenant leasehold and security deposits

Long-term prepaid expenses

333,862

273,401

Total Investments and Other Assets

343,862

283,401

Total Fixed Assets

55,330,854

47,838,562

Capitalized Expenses

5,091

Expenses related to REIT establishment

10,179

Share issuance expenses

502

-

Total Capitalized Expenses

10,682

5,091

Total Assets

59,223,997

61,393,327

(JPY thousand)

July 2019

January 2020

(as of July 31, 2019)

(as of January 31, 2020)

Liabilities

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable

190,821

514,906

Long-term loans (due within one year)

4,200,000

9,450,000

Accounts payable - other

272,712

636,982

Accrued expenses

604

604

Income taxes payable

871

1,901

Consumption taxes payable

11,228

236,715

Advances received

111,055

103,677

Other

7,967

7,734

Total Current Liabilities

4,795,262

10,952,523

Long-Term Liabilities

Long-term loans

21,270,000

16,020,000

Tenant leasehold and security deposits

751,777

687,582

Accrued asset disposal costs

4,992

4,996

Total Long-Term Liabilities

22,026,769

16,712,579

Total Liabilities

26,822,031

27,665,102

Net Assets

Shareholders' Equity

Paid-in capital

31,897,545

31,897,545

Treasury shares

299,921

299,921

31,597,623

31,597,623

Paid-in capital (net)

-

-

Surplus

Unappropriated retained earnings

804,342

2,130,601

Total Surplus

804,342

2,130,601

Total Shareholders' Equity

32,401,965

33,728,225

Total Net Assets

32,401,965

33,728,225

Total Liabilities and Net Assets

59,223,997

61,393,327

(2) Income Statement

(JPY thousand)

July 2019

January 2020

(February 1, 2019 to

(August 1, 2019 to

July 31, 2019)

January 31, 2020)

Operating Revenue

1,764,732

1,596,882

Rental income

Other rental income

24,937

19,104

Gains on sale of real estate

-

1,945,056

Total Operating Revenue

1,789,669

3,561,043

Operating Expenses

506,444

529,327

Rental expenses

Asset management fee

237,365

563,280

Custodian fee

4,206

4,441

Other administrative expenses

17,298

17,671

Directors' compensation

4,200

4,200

Other

27,984

107,635

Total Operating Expenses

797,498

1,226,557

Operating Profit

992,170

2,334,485

Non-Operating Income

20

17

Interest income

Reversal of accrued dividend

148

254

Insurance proceeds

2,790

88

Interest on tax refund

12

350

Total Non-Operating Income

2,972

711

Non-Operating Expenses

100,449

111,355

Interest expenses

Borrowing-related expenses

75,972

85,898

Amortization of expenses related to REIT

5,088

5,088

establishment

8,485

502

Amortization of share-issuance expenses

Total Non-Operating Expenses

189,995

202,845

Recurring Profit

805,147

2,132,351

Pre-Tax Income

805,147

2,132,351

Income Taxes - Current

874

1,904

Total Income Taxes

874

1,904

Net Income

804,272

2,130,447

Retained Earnings Brought Forward

69

154

Unappropriated Retained Earnings

804,342

2,130,601

  1. Statement of Shareholders' Equity Previous Period (July 2019 Fiscal Period)

(JPY thousand)

Shareholders' Equity

Paid-In Capital

Surplus

Paid-In Capital

Treasury Shares

Paid-In Capital

Unappropriated

Total

(net)

Retained

Surplus

Earnings

Balance as of

31,897,545

-299,921

31,597,623

1,399,111

1,399,111

February 1, 2019

Changes during

the Period

Dividends

-1,399,042

-1,399,042

Net Income

804,272

804,272

Total Changes

-

-

-

-594,769

-594,769

Balance as of

31,897,545

-299,921

31,597,623

804,342

804,342

July 31, 2019

Shareholders'

Equity

Total

Total

Net assets

Shareholders'

Equity

Balance as of

32,996,735

32,996,735

February 1, 2019

Changes during

the Period

Dividends

-1,399,042

-1,399,042

Net Income

804,272

804,272

Total Changes

-594,769

-594,769

Balance as of

32,401,965

32,401,965

July 31, 2019

Current Period (January 2020 Fiscal Period)

(JPY thousand)

Shareholders' Equity

Paid-In Capital

Surplus

Paid-In Capital

Unappropriated

Total

Paid-In Capital

Treasury Shares

Retained

(net)

Earnings

Surplus

Balance as of

31,897,545

-299,921

31,597,623

804,342

804,342

August 1, 2019

Changes during

the Period

Dividends

-804,187

-804,187

Net Income

2,130,447

2,130,447

Total Changes

-

-

-

1,326,259

1,326,259

Balance as of

31,897,545

-299,921

31,597,623

2,130,601

2,130,601

January 31, 2020

Shareholders'

Equity

Total

Total

Net assets

Shareholders'

Equity

Balance as of

32,401,965

32,401,965

August 1, 2019

Changes during

the Period

Dividends

-804,187

-804,187

Net Income

2,130,447

2,130,447

Total Changes

1,326,259

1,326,259

Balance as of

33,728,225

33,728,225

January 31, 2020

(4) Dividend Statement

(JPY)

July 2019

January 2020

(February 1, 2019 to

(August 1, 2019 to

July 31, 2019)

January 31, 2020)

I

Unappropriated Retained Earnings

804,342,009

2,130,601,643

II

Total Dividends

804,187,996

2,130,562,744

(Dividend per Share)

(3,154)

(8,356)

III

Retained Earnings Carried Forward

154,013

38,899

(5) Cash Flow Statement

(JPY thousand)

July 2019

January 2020

(February 1, 2019 to

(August 1, 2019 to

July 31, 2019)

January 31, 2020)

Cash Flows from Operations:

Pre-tax income

805,147

2,132,351

Depreciation

328,558

352,077

Amortization of expenses related to REIT establishment

5,088

5,088

Amortization of share-issuance expenses

8,485

502

Interest income

20

-17

Interest expense

100,449

111,355

-

Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable

80,942

92,872

Decrease (increase) in consumption taxes receivable

100,037

108,273

Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses

- -

5,517

10,495

Decrease (increase) in long-term prepaid expenses

-

56,501

65,584

Increase (decrease) in accrued consumption taxes

3,856

225,486

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable

-

398,050

24,208

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable - other

-19,957

364,270

Increase (decrease) in advances received

-16,844

-7,377

Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment

-

7,359,839

Other

855

-4,159

Sub-total

983,712

11,214,693

Interest income received

-

20

17

Interest expense paid

100,373

-111,354

Income taxes paid

-

945

-874

Net Cash from (Used for) Operations

-

882,414

11,102,481

Cash Flows from Investments:

Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment

4,018,815

-350,142

Receipt of tenant security deposits

-

48,681

16

Return of tenant security deposits

-

-64,210

Net Cash from (Used for) Investments

-3,970,133

-414,336

Cash Flows from Financing:

Proceeds from long-term loans

3,720,000

-

Dividends paid

-1,397,250

-804,166

Net Cash from (Used for) Financing

2,322,749

-804,166

Net Decrease (Increase) in Cash and Cash Equivalents

-764,969

9,883,978

Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period

4,165,566

3,400,596

Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period

3,400,596

13,284,575

Rental Income Details

(JPY thousand)

Previous Period

Current Period

July 2019

January 2020

(February 1, 2019 to

(August 1, 2019 to

A

July 31, 2019)

January 31, 2020)

Real Estate Rental Income

Real Estate Rental Income

1,764,732

1,764,732

1,596,882

1,596,882

Other Rental Income

Utilities Income

18,140

12,450

Other

6,796

24,937

6,653

19,104

Total Income

1,789,669

1,615,986

B

Real Estate Rental Expenses

Rental Expenses

Outsourcing Fees

17,404

17,189

Utilities

18,954

12,408

Trust Fees

8,589

8,600

Depreciation Expense

328,558

352,077

Repair Expenses

18,648

26,975

Property and City Planning Taxes

110,272

108,236

Insurance

2,696

2,985

Other Expenses

1,319

853

Total Expenses

506,444

529,327

C

Net Rental Income

(A) - (B)

1,283,224

1,086,659

Gains on Sale of Real Estate

Previous July 2019 Period(February 1, 2019 to July 31, 2019)

(JPY thousand)

N/A

Current January 2020 Period(August 1, 2019 to January 31, 2020)

Hotel Vista Premio Kyoto

Sale Proceeds

4,500,000

Book Value

3,575,744

Other Sale Expenses

254,168

Gains on Sale

670,087

Nest Hotel Naha

Sale Proceeds

5,285,000

Book Value

3,784,094

Other Sale Expenses

225,935

Gains on Sale

1,274,969

Notes to Statement of Shareholders' Equity

(shares)

July 2019

January 2020

(February 1, 2019 to

(August 1, 2019 to

July 31, 2019)

January 31, 2020)

Number of Authorized Shares

10,000,000

10,000,000

Number of Issued & Outstanding Shares

254,974

254,974

Notes toCash Flow Statement

Relationship between Cash and Cash Equivalents and Items Shown on Balance Sheet

(JPY thousand)

July 2019

January 2020

(February 1, 2019 to

(August 1, 2019 to

July 31, 2019)

January 31, 2020)

Cash and deposits

1,257,784

11,305,830

Cash and deposits in trust

2,142,812

1,978,744

Cash and cash equivalents

3,400,596

13,284,575

Long-Term Loan Maturity Distribution

July 2019 Fiscal Period-End

(JPY thousand)

Within 1 year

1 ~ 2

2 ~ 3

3 ~ 4

4 ~ 5

Over

years

years

years

years

5 years

Long-term loans

4,200,000

-

-

-

-

-

due within 1 year

Long-term loans

-

5,250,000

-

6,300,000

6,720,000

3,000,000

Total

4,200,000

5,250,000

-

6,300,000

6,720,000

3,000,000

January 2020 Fiscal Period-End

(JPY thousand)

Within 1 year

1 ~ 2

2 ~ 3

3 ~ 4

4 ~ 5

Over

years

years

years

years

5 years

Long-term loans

9,450,000

-

-

-

-

-

due within 1 year

Long-term loans

-

-

1,800,000

9,000,000

5,220,000

-

Total

9,450,000

-

1,800,000

9,000,000

5,220,000

-

Notes to Derivative Transactions

  1. Non-HedgeAccounting N/A
  2. Hedge Accounting

Previous Fiscal Period (as of July 31, 2019)

(JPY thousand)

Hedging

Contract Amount

Market

Method of

Accounting Method

Transaction Type

Marking to

Target

>1 year

Value

Market

Special Treatment

Interest rate swap

Long-term

21,270,000

21,270,000

Note

-

of Interest Rate

(pay fixed, receive

loan

Swap method

floating)

Note: Interest rate swaps accounted under the Special Treatment of Interest Rate Swap method are accounted together with the hedging target (in this case, a long-term loan), and therefore their market values are included in the balance sheet as part of Long-Term Loans.

Current Fiscal Period (as of January 31, 2020)

(JPY thousand)

Hedging

Contract Amount

Market

Method of

Accounting Method

Transaction Type

Marking to

Target

>1 year

Value

Market

Special Treatment

Interest rate swap

Long-term

of Interest Rate

(pay fixed, receive

21,270,000

16,020,000

Note

-

loan

Swap method

floating)

Note: Interest rate swaps accounted under the Special Treatment of Interest Rate Swap method are accounted together with the hedging target (in this case, a long-term loan), and therefore their market values are included in the balance sheet as part of Long-Term Loans.

Notes to Rental Real Estate

Changes in book value and the period-end market value of Ichigo Hotel's hotel assets are as shown below:

(JPY thousand)

July 2019

January 2020

Asset Type

(February 1, 2019 to

(August 1, 2019 to

July 31, 2019)

January 31, 2020)

Book value

Beginning of

51,299,129

54,984,548

fiscal period

Hotel

Changes during

3,685,418

7,434,667

fiscal period

-

End of fiscal

54,984,548

47,549,881

period

Market

value at end of

60,759,000

51,868,000

fiscal period

Notes:

  1. Book value is acquisition price less accumulated depreciation.
  2. With respect to changes during the July 2019 fiscal period, the main factor contributing to an increase was the acquisition of two hotel assets (JPY 3,752,660,000) and the main factor contributing to a decrease was depreciation. For the January 2020 period, the main factors contributing to a decrease were the sale of two hotel assets (JPY 7,359,839,000) and depreciation.
  3. Market value is the appraisal value calculated by third-party appraisers.

Please see Gains on Sale of Real Estate on page 19 for P&L details on asset sale.

Major Tenants (Hotel Operators)

Previous Fiscal Period (July 2019)

(JPY thousand)

Name

Ichigo Hotel Operating Revenue

Nest Hotel Japan Corporation

681,201

Greens Co., Ltd.

286,566

K.K. Hospitality Operations

188,995

Current Fiscal Period (January 2020)

(JPY thousand)

Name

Ichigo Hotel Operating Revenue

Nest Hotel Japan Corporation

628,252

Greens Co., Ltd.

286,566

Per Share Information

(JPY)

July 2019

January 2020

(February 1, 2019 to

(August 1, 2019 to

July 31, 2019)

January 31, 2020)

Net Assets per Share

127,079

132,281

Net Income per Share

3,154

8,355

Note: Net Income per Share is calculated by dividing Net Income by the average number of shares in the period. Diluted Net Income per Share is not stated, because there are no dilutive shares.

July 2019

January 2020

(February 1, 2019 to

(August 1, 2019 to

July 31, 2019)

January 31, 2020)

Net Income (JPY thousand)

804,272

2,130,447

Income not attributable to common

-

-

shareholders (JPY thousand)

Net Income attributable to common

804,272

2,130,447

shareholders (JPY thousand)

Average number of shares in the period

254,974

254,974

New Share Issuances

Total Number of Shares

Issue Amount1

Date

Method

(JPY million)

Issued

Outstanding

Change

Total

July 22, 2015

REIT

3,000

3,000

300

300

Establishment2

November 27,

IPO3

129,000

132,000

13,181

13,481

2015

Third-Party

December 22,

Allotment to

6,500

138,500

664

14,145

2015

Underwriter

(Greenshoe)4

August 16, 2016

Public

115,800

254,300

17,262

31,408

Offering5

Third-Party

September 13,

Allotment to

3,284

257,584

489

31,897

2016

Underwriter

(Greenshoe)6

December 11,

Share

-2,610

254,974

-299

31,597

2017

Cancellation7

  • Issue amount excludes treasury shares.
  • Upon establishment of this REIT, new shares were issued at JPY 100,000 per share.
  • New shares were issued via public offering at JPY 106,000 per share (proceeds to Ichigo

Hotel of JPY 102,184 per share) to procure funds for asset acquisitions.

  • New shares were issued via third-party allotment to the underwriter (Greenshoe) at JPY 102,184 per share to procure funds to repay debt.
  • New shares were issued via public offering at JPY 154,537 (proceeds to Ichigo Hotel of JPY 149,068 per share) to procure funds for asset acquisitions.
  • New shares were issued via third-party allotment to the underwriter (Greenshoe) at JPY 149,068 per share to procure funds to repay debt.
  • Ichigo Hotel conducted a share buyback from October 11 to November 9, 2017. Ichigo Hotel cancelled all of the shares from the buyback (2,610 shares) on December 11, 2017.

Portfolio Information

Portfolio Composition by Region (Book Value)

Region

January 2020 Fiscal Period

Total

% of Total

(JPY million)

Hokkaido & Tohoku

3,915

6.4

Kanto (ex-Tokyo)

1,501

2.4

Trust beneficiary interest

Tokyo

5,297

8.6

Hokuriku &Tokai

9,795

16.0

in real estate (juekiken)

Kinki

15,336

25.0

Chugoku & Shikoku

8,058

13.1

Kyushu & Okinawa

3,644

5.9

Sub-total

47,549

77.5

Deposits & Other Assets

13,843

22.5

Total Assets

61,393

100.0

Regions are defined as follows:

Hokkaido & Tohoku

Hokkaido, Aomori, Iwate, Miyagi, Akita, Yamagata, and Fukushima Prefectures

Kanto (ex-Tokyo)

Kanagawa, Saitama, Chiba, Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma, Yamanashi, Niigata, and

Nagano Prefectures

Tokyo

Tokyo

Hokuriku & Tokai

Toyama, Ishikawa, Fukui, Gifu, Shizuoka, Aichi, and Mie Prefectures

Kinki

Osaka, Hyogo, Kyoto, Shiga, Nara, and Wakayama Prefectures

Chugoku & Shikoku

Tottori, Shimane, Okayama, Hiroshima, Yamaguchi, Kagawa, Tokushima,

Kochi, and Ehime Prefectures

Kyushu & Okinawa

Fukuoka, Saga, Nagasaki, Kumamoto, Oita, Miyazaki, Kagoshima, and

Okinawa Prefectures

Hotel Acquisition Price, Book Value, Appraisal Value, and Portfolio Weighting

(as of January 31, 2020)

Hotel

Hotel

Acquisition

Book Value

Appraisal Value

Portfolio

Hotel Name

Price

Weighting

Type

No.

(JPY million)

(JPY million)

(JPY million)

(%)

001

Smile Hotel Kyoto Shijo

4,480

4,538

3,860

9.5

003

Hotel Wing International

2,670

2,710

2,820

5.7

Nagoya

004

Nest Hotel Sapporo Ekimae

2,160

2,143

2,700

4.6

005

Chisun Inn Osaka

1,630

1,711

1,850

3.5

Hommachi

006

Comfort Hotel Hamamatsu

1,550

1,456

1,790

3.3

007

Hotel Wing International

1,490

1,416

1,840

3.2

Kobe Shin Nagata Ekimae

008

Nest Hotel Sapporo Odori

1,450

1,481

1,900

3.1

009

Valie Hotel Tenjin

1,380

1,441

2,230

2.9

-LodgingFocused

010

Nest Hotel

7,600

7,669

6,990

16.1

Nest Hotel Matsuyama

015

1,610

1,648

2,060

3.4

Osaka Shinsaibashi

011

Comfort Hotel

5,308

5,346

5,880

11.3

Central International Airport

012

Smile Hotel Tokyo Asagaya

3,910

3,983

4,370

8.3

016

Hotel Livemax

1,360

1,314

1,440

2.9

Nihombashi-Hakozaki

017

Comfort Hotel Okayama

1,200

1,184

1,280

2.5

018

Comfort Hotel Kushiro

300

290

431

0.6

019

Comfort Hotel Suzuka

300

282

387

0.6

020

Grandpark-Inn Yokohama

1,490

1,501

1,550

3.2

021

Urbain Hiroshima Executive

1,800

1,833

2,100

3.8

022

Court Hotel Kurashiki

1,725

1,801

2,130

3.7

023

Nest Hotel Kumamoto

2,220

2,202

2,490

4.7

024

Valie Hotel Hiroshima

1,500

1,590

1,770

3.2

Total

47,133

47,549

51,868

100.0

26

Hotel Location, Rent, Occupancy, and Structural Details

(as of January 31, 2019)

Hotel

Hotel

Land Area

Total Floor

Construction

Fixed Rent

Total

Total

Occupancy

No. of

Total No.

Hotel Name

Location

p.a.

Leased

Leasable

Type

No.

2

Area

Date

(JPY

Area

Area

(%)

Operators/

of Guest

(m )

2

Tenants

Rooms

(m )

million)

(m2)

(m2)

001

Smile Hotel

Kyoto

662.83

4,891.84

Jan 1991

65

4,891.84

4,891.84

100.0

1

144

Kyoto Shijo

Hotel Wing

Undisclosed

003

International

Nagoya

603.37

5,255.66

Oct 1984

5,255.66

5,255.66

100.0

1

224

Nagoya

Nest Hotel

004

Sapporo

Sapporo

897.96

5,734.93

Jun 1984

63

5,734.93

5,734.93

100.0

1

162

Ekimae

Chisun Inn

005

Osaka

Osaka

596.21

3,568.32

Oct 1982

79

3,690.00

3,690.00

100.0

2

130

Hommachi

006

Comfort Hotel

Hamamatsu,

835.12

4,173.92

Sep 2009

110

4,173.92

4,173.92

100.0

1

196

Hamamatsu

Shizuoka

Hotel Wing

International

Undisclosed

007

Kobe Shin

Kobe

838.88

4,540.90

Jan 2008

4,540.90

4,540.90

100.0

2

133

Nagata

Ekimae

008

Nest Hotel

Sapporo

811.69

5,634.88

Aug 1992

53

5,638.78

5,638.78

100.0

1

121

Sapporo Odori

009

Valie Hotel

Fukuoka

788.62

1,910.94

Mar 1994

46

1,910.94

1,910.94

100.0

1

77

Tenjin

Focused-Lodging

Nest Hotel

010

Osaka

Osaka

1,072.78

7,968.49

Aug 1984

132

8,057.26

8,057.26

100.0

1

302

Shinsaibashi

Comfort Hotel

Nov 2004

011

Central

Tokoname,

6,637.11

11,599.63

302

11,599.63

11,599.63

100.0

1

346

International

Aichi

Jun 2006

Airport

Smile Hotel

012

Tokyo

Tokyo

919.72

2,732.47

Jan 1993

58

2,721.70

2,721.70

100.0

8

112

Asagaya

015

Nest Hotel

Matsuyama,

1,692.01

6,671.94

Nov 1988

72

6,671.94

6,671.94

100.0

1

190

Matsuyama

Ehime

Hotel

016

Livemax

Tokyo

123.54

853.00

Feb 2015

Undisclosed

853.00

853.00

100.0

1

48

Nihombashi-

Hakozaki

017

Comfort Hotel

Okayama

986.26

5,543.70

Nov 1983

91

5,543.70

5,543.70

100.0

1

208

Okayama

018

Comfort Hotel

Kushiro,

895.05

3,180.58

Aug 2009

36

3,180.58

3,180.58

100.0

1

126

Kushiro

Hokkaido

019

Comfort Hotel

Suzuka, Mie

553.26

2,186.65

Jul 2007

30

2,186.65

2,186.65

100.0

1

105

Suzuka

020

Grandpark-Inn

Yokohama

516.22

1,183.26

Dec 1993

Undisclosed

1,183.26

1,183.26

100.0

1

175

Yokohama

Urbain

Undisclosed

021

Hiroshima

Hiroshima

693.96

2,756.20

Jun 2008

2,756.20

2,756.20

100.0

1

171

Executive

022

Court Hotel

Kurashiki,

1,031.57

3,964.19

Mar 1993

64

3,964.19

3,964.19

100.0

1

107

Kurashiki

Okayama

023

Nest Hotel

Kumamoto

1,074.39

6,404.36

Aug 1984

41

6,404.36

6,404.36

100.0

2

201

Kumamoto

024

Valie Hotel

Hiroshima

1,090.97

4,332.50

Aug 1985

8

4,332.50

4,332.50

100.0

1

171

Hiroshima

Total

-

23,321.52

95,088.36

-

1,258

95,291.94

95,291.94

100.0

31

3,449

27

Appraisal Data

(as of January 31, 2020)

Appraisal

Value via

Value (JPY million)

Post-

Hotel

Hotel

Value

Cost

Appraisal

Depreciation

Hotel Name

Appraiser

Approach

Value via

Cap

Value

Discount

Terminal

Appraisal

NOI yield

Type

No.

(JPY

(JPY

Direct

Rate

via

Rate

Cap Rate

NOI

(%)

NOI Yield

million)

Capitalization

DCF

(JPY

(%)

million)

Method

(%)

Method

(%)

(%)

thousand)

Smile Hotel

The Tanizawa

001

Sogo Appraisal

3,860

3,820

3,940

4.3

3,830

4.4

4.5

186,525

4.2

3.4

Kyoto Shijo

Co., Ltd.

Hotel Wing

Daiwa Real

003

International

Estate Appraisal

2,820

2,940

2,850

4.7

2,810

4.5

4.9

147,819

5.5

4.8

Nagoya

Co., Ltd.

Nest Hotel

Daiwa Real

004

Sapporo

Estate Appraisal

2,700

1,770

2,720

5.1

2,690

4.9

5.3

161,735

7.5

6.0

Ekimae

Co., Ltd.

Chisun Inn

Daiwa Real

005

Osaka

Estate Appraisal

1,850

1,710

1,870

4.4

1,840

4.2

4.6

90,435

5.5

4.7

Hommachi

Co., Ltd.

Comfort Hotel

The Tanizawa

006

Sogo Appraisal

1,790

1,700

1,800

5.1

1,780

5.1

5.3

100,222

6.5

4.6

Hamamatsu

Co., Ltd.

Hotel Wing

4.61

International

The Tanizawa

007

Kobe Shin

Sogo Appraisal

1,840

1,760

1,850

4.6

1,840

4.8

92,632

6.2

4.5

Nagata

Co., Ltd.

4.72

Ekimae

Nest Hotel

Daiwa Real

Focused-Lodging

008

Sapporo

Estate Appraisal

1,900

1,900

1,900

5.0

1,900

4.8

5.2

113,920

7.9

5.7

Odori

Co., Ltd.

009

Valie Hotel

Japan Real

2,230

1,710

2,260

4.2

2,190

4.0

4.4

106,831

7.7

6.4

Tenjin

Estate Institute

Nest Hotel

Daiwa Real

010

Osaka

Estate Appraisal

6,990

3,400

7,020

4.4

6,970

4.2

4.6

358,669

4.7

3.8

Shinsaibashi

Co., Ltd.

Comfort Hotel

Daiwa Real

011

Central

Estate Appraisal

5,880

6,610

5,960

4.0

5,850

3.8

4.2

266,198

5.0

3.7

International

Airport

Co., Ltd.

Smile Hotel

Daiwa Real

012

Tokyo

Estate Appraisal

4,370

1,190

4,440

4.3

4,340

4.1

4.5

207,822

5.3

3.9

Asagaya

Co., Ltd.

Nest Hotel

Daiwa Real

015

Estate Appraisal

2,060

1,040

2,060

5.6

2,060

5.4

5.8

140,630

8.7

6.5

Matsuyama

Co., Ltd.

Hotel

Daiwa Real

Livemax

016

Estate Appraisal

1,440

642

1,450

4.5

1,430

4.3

4.7

65,993

4.9

3.5

Nihombashi-

Hakozaki

Co., Ltd.

017

Comfort Hotel

Daiwa Real

Estate Appraisal

1,280

524

1,270

5.2

1,290

5.0

5.4

80,374

6.7

4.5

Okayama

Co., Ltd.

018

Comfort Hotel

Daiwa Real

Estate Appraisal

431

745

428

5.4

432

5.2

5.6

23,356

7.8

4.4

Kushiro

Co., Ltd.

28

Appraisal

Value via

Value (JPY million)

Post-

Hotel

Hotel

Value

Cost

Appraisal

Hotel Name

Appraiser

Approach

Value via

Cap

Value

Discount

Terminal

Appraisal

Depreciation

Type

No.

(JPY

NOI yield

NOI Yield

million)

(JPY

Direct

Rate

via

Rate

Cap Rate

NOI

(%)

(%)

million)

Capitalization

(%)

DCF

(%)

(%)

(JPY

Method

Method

thousand)

Comfort Hotel

Daiwa Real

019

Estate Appraisal

387

367

384

4.9

388

4.7

5.1

23,098

7.7

4.9

Suzuka

Co., Ltd.

Grandpark-

Daiwa Real

020

Estate Appraisal

1,550

2,130

1,610

4.5

1,530

4.3

4.8

72,744

4.9

4.6

Inn Yokohama

-Focused

Co., Ltd.

021

Urbain

Daiwa Real

2,100

1,390

2,110

5.2

2,100

5.0

5.4

112,829

6.3

4.7

Executive

Co., Ltd.

Hiroshima

Estate Appraisal

Lodging

Kurashiki

The Tanizawa

Co., Ltd.

022

Court Hotel

Sogo Appraisal

2,130

1,860

2,160

4.9

2,110

5.0

5.1

124,305

7.2

5.9

Nest Hotel

The Tanizawa

023

Sogo Appraisal

2,490

2,460

2,520

5.2

2,480

5.3

5.4

150,880

6.8

5.1

Kumamoto

Co., Ltd.

Valie Hotel

The Tanizawa

024

Sogo Appraisal

1,770

1,580

1,830

4.8

1,740

4.9

5.0

106,222

7.1

4.9

Hiroshima

Co., Ltd.

Total/Average

51,868

41,248

52,432

4.6

51,600

-

-

2,733,248

5.8

4.5

  • From first to ninth year
    2 From tenth year onwards

29

Major Tenant Data (Hotel Operators)

Fixed Rent in January

Total Leased Area

Name

Industry

Hotel

2020 Fiscal Period

(JPY

1

2

Ratio (%)

million)

Ratio (%)

(m )

Nest Hotel Sapporo Ekimae

Nest Hotel Japan

Hotel

Nest Hotel Sapporo Odori

Nest Hotel Osaka Shinsaibashi

187

20.9

32,141.34

33.7

Corporation

Operation

Nest Hotel Matsuyama

Nest Hotel Kumamoto

Comfort Hotel Hamamatsu

Greens Co., Ltd.

Hotel

Comfort Hotel Central International Airport

Comfort Hotel Okayama

286

32.1

26,684.48

28.0

Operation

Comfort Hotel Kushiro

Comfort Hotel Suzuka

The COURT

Hotel

Valie Hotel Tenjin

Court Hotel Kurashiki

66

7.5

10,207.63

10.7

Co., Ltd.

Operation

Valie Hotel Hiroshima

Forbes Co., Ltd,

Hotel

Hotel Wing International Nagoya

9,606.18

10.1

Hotel Wing International Kobe Shin Nagata

Undisclosed2

Undisclosed2

Operation

Ekimae

Note: Covers operators occupying more than 10% of total leasable area

  • Expressed as a ratio to total fixed rent for the portfolio as of January 31, 2020. Excludes Hotel Vista Premio Kyoto and Nest Hotel Naha, which were sold on October 31, 2019 and January 31, 2020, respectively.
  • Undisclosed because the operator did not give consent to disclose data.

30

Individual Hotel Financials

(JPY thousand)

Hotel No.

001

002

004

005

006

008

Hotel Name

Total

Smile Hotel

Hotel Vista

Nest Hotel

Chisun Inn

Comfort

Nest Hotel

Kyoto Shijo

Premio

Sapporo

Osaka

Hotel

Sapporo

Kyoto1

Ekimae

Hommachi

Hamamatsu

Odori

(A) Rental Income

1,615,986

64,113

37,096

108,014

39,600

55,361

77,529

Fixed Rent

993,479

34,644

37,096

32,392

39,600

55,361

26,083

Variable Rent

564,434

29,468

-

75,621

-

-

51,446

Other Rent

58,073

-

-

-

-

-

-

(B) Rental Expenses

177,249

7,036

8,875

9,150

4,938

4,820

11,321

Outsourcing Fees

17,189

600

729

600

915

600

600

Insurance

2,985

146

50

159

102

99

168

Repair Expenses

26,975

938

2,902

2,880

268

1,428

1,784

Taxes

108,236

4,992

4,984

5,083

3,288

2,422

8,332

Other Expenses

21,862

359

208

426

363

271

434

(C) NOI

1,438,737

57,077

28,220

98,863

34,661

50,541

66,208

(A) - (B)

(D) Depreciation

352,077

16,084

7,049

15,774

6,978

14,689

15,633

(E) Net Rental Income

1,086,659

40,992

21,171

83,089

27,683

35,851

50,575

(C) - (D)

(JPY thousand)

Hotel No.

009

010

011

012

013

015

017

Comfort

Hotel Name

Valie Hotel

Nest Hotel

Hotel

Smile Hotel

Nest Hotel

Nest Hotel

Comfort

Tenjin

Osaka

Central

Tokyo

Naha2

Matsuyama

Hotel

Shinsaibashi

International

Asagaya

Okayama

Airport

(A) Rental Income

52,610

140,847

151,441

90,128

135,991

87,915

45,900

Fixed Rent

24,752

65,487

151,441

28,372

63,469

35,717

45,900

Variable Rent

27,857

75,359

-

61,755

72,522

52,194

-

Other Rent

-

-

-

-

-

3

-

(B) Rental Expenses

5,409

16,842

14,157

8,452

8,566

6,316

6,463

Outsourcing Fees

600

1,200

570

2,298

616

720

600

Insurance

60

250

284

91

243

204

143

Repair Expenses

1,014

1,316

239

1,198

1,997

1,057

1,436

Taxes

3,372

13,668

12,656

4,455

5,195

3,924

3,856

Other Expenses

363

406

406

408

513

410

427

(C) NOI

47,200

124,004

137,284

81,675

127,424

81,599

39,436

(A) - (B)

(D) Depreciation

8,935

34,395

34,228

27,141

36,993

18,295

13,084

(E) Net Rental Income

38,264

89,609

103,055

54,533

90,430

63,304

26,351

(C) - (D)

31

(JPY thousand)

Hotel No.

018

019

022

023

024

Comfort

Comfort

Court Hotel

Nest Hotel

Valie Hotel

Other

Hotel Name

Hotel

Hotel

Kurashiki

Kumamoto

Hiroshima

Kushiro

Suzuka

(A) Rental Income

18,419

15,442

72,433

77,956

20,176

325,006

Fixed Rent

18,419

15,442

33,013

27,348

8,914

250,020

Variable Rent

-

-

39,420

50,608

10,661

17,516

Other Rent

-

-

-

-

600

57,470

(B) Rental Expenses

5,819

3,162

5,018

2,393

3,735

44,768

Outsourcing Fees

900

540

600

780

720

3,000

Insurance

84

49

110

185

139

410

Repair Expenses

389

384

-

897

2,507

4,335

Taxes

4,036

1,782

3,944

-

-

22,240

Other Expenses

409

406

363

530

368

14,782

(C) NOI

12,599

12,280

67,415

75,563

16,441

280,237

(A) - (B)

(D) Depreciation

5,028

4,160

11,073

18,822

16,269

47,437

(E) Net Rental Income

7,570

8,119

56,341

56,740

171

232,799

(C) - (D)

  • Sold on October 31, 2019
    2 Sold on January 31, 2020
    Note: Hotel-operator rental income for Hotel Wing International Nagoya, Hotel Wing International Kobe Shin Nagata Ekimae, Hotel Livemax Nihombashi-Hakozaki,Grandpark-Inn Yokohama, and Urbain Hiroshima Executive, and retail-tenant rental income for Hotel Vista Premio Kyoto, Chisun Inn Osaka Hommachi, Smile Hotel Tokyo Asagaya, and Nest Hotel Kumamoto are included in Other, as the operators did not provide consent to disclose the data. The NOI and Depreciation of hotels included in Other are as follows:

(JPY thousand)

Hotel Wing

Hotel Wing

Hotel Livemax

Urbain

International

Grandpark-Inn

International

Nihombashi-

Hiroshima

Kobe Shin

Yokohama

Nagoya

Hakozaki

Executive

Nagata Ekimae

NOI

68,385

46,265

32,604

37,323

57,954

Depreciation

9,198

12,989

9,106

2,248

13,895

32

Individual Hotel Operating Results

ADR = Average Daily Rate

RevPAR = Revenue per Available Room

GOP = Gross Operating Profit

001

Smile Hotel Kyoto Shijo

2019

2020

Average/

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Cumulative

Occupancy (%)

99.8

99.8

100.2

98.1

99.1

99.6

99.7

99.2

99.8

99.6

98.4

86.4

98.3

ADR (JPY)

5,796

9,101

12,424

8,160

5,339

6,276

6,717

5,999

7,689

10,838

5,690

4,852

7,440

RevPAR (JPY)

5,782

9,085

12,447

8,008

5,293

6,250

6,694

5,951

7,670

10,796

5,597

4,191

7,312

Revenue (JPY million)

25

43

57

38

28

31

32

28

37

49

27

20

416

GOP (JPY million)

9

25

36

19

9

12

12

8

17

29

6

3

184

002

Hotel Vista Premio Kyoto

2019

2020

Average/

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Cumulative

Occupancy (%)

88.1

91.1

94.0

88.1

66.3

86.8

91.1

91.7

90.5

-

-

-

87.6

ADR (JPY)

8,439

12,777

19,481

13,038

7,354

10,023

9,779

9,213

12,937

-

-

-

11,643

RevPAR (JPY)

7,438

11,644

18,314

11,486

4,877

8,703

8,912

8,449

11,705

-

-

-

10,195

Revenue (JPY million)

20

34

50

33

15

26

27

25

35

-

-

-

264

GOP (JPY million)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Note: The operator did not give consent to disclose GOP.

003

Hotel Wing International Nagoya

2019

2020

Average/

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Cumulative

Occupancy (%)

90.4

91.3

92.0

83.5

82.3

82.8

84.4

89.0

84.1

92.4

86.6

79.9

86.5

ADR (JPY)

6,045

6,015

7,015

6,267

5,983

6,486

6,220

6,071

6,224

6,759

6,191

5,739

6,259

RevPAR (JPY)

5,464

5,494

6,456

5,234

4,923

5,372

5,248

5,401

5,234

6,245

5,359

4,587

5,414

Revenue (JPY million)

38

42

48

40

37

41

40

40

40

46

41

35

487

GOP (JPY million)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Note: The operator did not give consent to disclose GOP.

004

Nest Hotel Sapporo Ekimae

2019

2020

Average/

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Cumulative

Occupancy (%)

98.0

100.0

98.5

98.6

98.5

96.1

96.3

96.6

96.6

96.5

98.1

96.8

97.5

ADR (JPY)

15,743

7,025

7,209

11,103

13,336

14,031

13,071

11,162

8,514

8,776

6,940

7,102

10,283

RevPAR (JPY)

15,434

7,025

7,102

10,950

13,139

13,477

12,585

10,788

8,221

8,469

6,812

6,872

10,031

Revenue (JPY million)

80

49

46

67

74

78

72

62

49

51

47

45

721

GOP (JPY million)

47

19

18

35

43

47

42

34

22

22

16

18

363

33

005

Chisun Inn Osaka Hommachi

2019

2020

Average/

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Cumulative

Occupancy (%)

85.8

86.9

83.3

75.9

81.1

73.6

79.0

71.5

70.5

74.3

63.8

47.3

74.3

ADR (JPY)

7,114

7,042

7,717

6,970

6,683

6,616

6,908

5,669

5,990

6,505

6,115

5,552

6,638

RevPAR (JPY)

6,103

6,119

6,431

5,289

5,419

4,872

5,459

4,052

4,224

4,830

3,904

2,627

4,932

Revenue (JPY million)

22

25

25

21

21

20

22

16

17

19

16

11

234

GOP (JPY million)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Note: The operator did not give consent to disclose GOP.

006

Comfort Hotel Hamamatsu

2019

2020

Average/

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Cumulative

Occupancy (%)

81.4

85.2

85.5

79.5

81.5

81.6

90.0

79.4

77.4

77.6

68.6

63.7

79.2

ADR (JPY)

5,589

6,188

6,316

6,663

5,670

6,025

6,498

6,379

6,395

5,957

5,102

4,830

6,006

RevPAR (JPY)

4,549

5,271

5,403

5,295

4,619

4,920

5,851

5,062

4,947

4,625

3,500

3,077

4,760

Revenue (JPY million)

25

32

32

32

27

30

36

30

30

27

21

19

341

GOP (JPY million)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Note: The operator did not give consent to disclose GOP.

007

Hotel Wing International Kobe Shin Nagata Ekimae

2019

2020

Average/

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Cumulative

Occupancy (%)

-

-

-

-

70.4

74.6

86.9

73.2

75.5

84.5

78.0

67.9

76.4

ADR (JPY)

-

-

-

-

7,611

7,835

8,341

7,437

7,831

8,641

7,885

7,247

7,885

RevPAR (JPY)

-

-

-

-

5,358

5,842

7,247

5,445

5,911

7,301

6,147

4,922

6,021

Revenue (JPY million)

-

-

-

-

24

26

33

23

27

32

29

24

218

GOP (JPY million)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Note: The operator did not give consent to disclose operating results for February 2019 and GOP for all months. There are no data for March to May 2019 because the hotel underwent renovation before reopening in June 2019.

008

Nest Hotel Sapporo Odori

2019

2020

Average/

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Cumulative

Occupancy (%)

97.2

96.1

95.1

97.7

98.1

95.9

94.9

93.8

90.7

90.3

89.6

90.6

94.1

ADR (JPY)

19,290

7,991

8,321

13,238

14,458

15,534

14,337

11,809

8,840

9,860

8,194

8,123

11,683

RevPAR (JPY)

18,755

7,676

7,911

12,931

14,187

14,896

13,611

11,077

8,022

8,907

7,342

7,359

10,999

Revenue (JPY million)

67

33

32

52

55

60

56

44

34

36

31

31

531

GOP (JPY million)

40

12

13

29

32

36

32

23

14

15

11

10

267

34

009

Valie Hotel Tenjin

2019

2020

Average/

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Cumulative

Occupancy (%)

98.3

98.6

97.9

96.7

96.4

96.2

96.2

96.3

95.9

96.1

93.8

89.9

96.0

ADR (JPY)

11,051

10,483

10,274

10,630

9,426

9,237

9,587

8,341

8,834

9,949

9,095

7,299

9,524

RevPAR (JPY)

10,861

10,338

10,056

10,278

9,087

8,889

9,221

8,034

8,475

9,561

8,531

6,562

9,144

Revenue (JPY million)

25

26

25

26

22

23

24

20

22

24

22

17

276

GOP (JPY million)

14

15

13

14

11

12

12

8

11

12

10

6

137

010

Nest Hotel Osaka Shinsaibashi

2019

2020

Average/

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Cumulative

Occupancy (%)

92.0

93.6

88.6

87.5

95.4

85.6

78.3

65.8

77.0

84.8

80.3

82.4

84.2

ADR (JPY)

8,294

8,356

9,357

8,133

7,714

7,416

7,991

6,926

7,222

7,471

7,162

6,153

7,715

RevPAR (JPY)

7,629

7,822

8,290

7,117

7,358

6,346

6,259

4,558

5,558

6,334

5,749

5,068

6,497

Revenue (JPY million)

69

78

80

71

72

65

64

46

57

61

57

51

772

GOP (JPY million)

38

45

44

37

40

29

30

18

27

31

28

21

387

011

Comfort Hotel Central International Airport

2019

2020

Average/

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Cumulative

Occupancy (%)

88.8

90.2

94.8

92.0

92.3

91.1

92.1

82.2

84.6

90.4

81.8

83.9

88.7

ADR (JPY)

8,864

9,006

9,266

9,257

9,166

9,234

9,658

8,943

9,215

9,286

9,013

9,352

9,195

RevPAR (JPY)

7,875

8,121

8,784

8,515

8,456

8,410

8,896

7,355

7,793

8,396

7,371

7,848

8,153

Revenue (JPY million)

80

91

95

95

92

94

100

80

87

91

82

88

1,074

GOP (JPY million)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Note: The operator did not give consent to disclose GOP.

012

Smile Hotel Tokyo Asagaya

2019

2020

Average/

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Cumulative

Occupancy (%)

98.6

99.2

99.1

98.1

98.3

97.3

97.7

98.3

97.2

97.7

98.5

96.2

98.0

ADR (JPY)

9,685

9,851

10,175

8,713

8,429

8,777

9,078

8,782

9,136

9,261

8,957

8,128

9,079

RevPAR (JPY)

9,546

9,768

10,088

8,550

8,288

8,537

8,872

8,633

8,878

9,046

8,823

7,819

8,898

Revenue (JPY million)

31

35

35

30

29

30

32

30

32

31

32

28

373

GOP (JPY million)

17

21

21

16

15

17

18

17

18

18

17

15

211

35

013

Nest Hotel Naha

2019

2020

Average/

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Cumulative

Occupancy (%)

91.0

89.1

86.1

79.5

80.2

78.0

89.2

74.0

75.2

83.9

80.3

71.8

81.4

ADR (JPY)

11,328

10,239

9,256

9,098

9,033

10,701

12,057

9,460

10,322

10,509

9,439

8,344

10,024

RevPAR (JPY)

10,311

9,124

7,967

7,233

7,246

8,347

10,757

6,997

7,767

8,820

7,577

5,993

8,164

Revenue (JPY million)

77

82

68

64

67

72

83

57

70

79

77

59

855

GOP (JPY million)

34

34

25

21

22

28

35

16

25

30

26

17

312

Note: The hotel was sold on January 31, 2020.

015

Nest Hotel Matsuyama

2019

2020

Average/

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Cumulative

Occupancy (%)

86.9

90.2

84.3

85.7

88.2

88.7

91.4

81.7

90.4

90.3

85.0

81.8

87.1

ADR (JPY)

6,168

6,154

7,595

8,022

5,889

6,230

6,751

5,883

6,286

7,163

5,618

5,688

6,459

RevPAR (JPY)

5,359

5,552

6,400

6,876

5,196

5,527

6,172

4,805

5,685

6,471

4,773

4,655

5,624

Revenue (JPY million)

40

48

51

55

45

48

51

38

43

50

46

41

557

GOP (JPY million)

16

20

23

27

18

20

21

13

18

23

17

15

231

016

Hotel Livemax Nihombashi-Hakozaki

2019

2020

Average/

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Cumulative

Occupancy (%)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

ADR (JPY)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

RevPAR (JPY)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Revenue (JPY million)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

GOP (JPY million)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Note: The operator did not give consent to disclose operating results.

017

Comfort Hotel Okayama

2019

2020

Average/

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Cumulative

Occupancy (%)

90.7

91.1

89.2

87.5

87.5

84.6

88.8

83.3

89.0

90.0

86.7

79.8

87.3

ADR (JPY)

5,673

6,061

6,580

6,342

5,441

6,160

6,572

6,447

6,552

6,479

5,175

5,317

6,074

RevPAR (JPY)

5,143

5,520

5,872

5,549

4,761

5,212

5,836

5,368

5,833

5,829

4,487

4,244

5,304

Revenue (JPY million)

31

37

38

38

31

35

39

35

39

38

30

29

420

GOP (JPY million)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Note: The operator did not give consent to disclose GOP.

36

018

Comfort Hotel Kushiro

2019

2020

Average/

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Cumulative

Occupancy (%)

83.7

69.2

66.4

67.4

79.2

87.5

92.0

89.7

80.8

66.1

74.1

75.3

77.6

ADR (JPY)

5,312

4,391

5,143

5,630

5,560

7,109

8,203

7,140

5,995

4,910

4,409

4,603

5,812

RevPAR (JPY)

4,447

3,037

3,417

3,797

4,401

6,219

7,547

6,407

4,846

3,244

3,267

3,467

4,510

Revenue (JPY million)

17

13

14

16

18

25

30

25

20

13

14

14

218

GOP (JPY million)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Note: The operator did not give consent to disclose GOP.

019

Comfort Hotel Suzuka

2019

2020

Average/

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Cumulative

Occupancy (%)

64.5

80.8

83.3

74.0

82.2

68.4

82.8

65.6

77.7

79.9

74.3

70.1

75.4

ADR (JPY)

5,038

5,911

6,300

6,314

5,555

6,393

6,918

5,135

7,315

5,739

5,069

4,530

5,895

RevPAR (JPY)

3,247

4,776

5,250

4,673

4,564

4,376

5,728

3,368

5,684

4,586

3,765

3,177

4,442

Revenue (JPY million)

10

16

17

15

14

14

19

11

19

15

12

10

172

GOP (JPY million)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Note: The operator did not give consent to disclose GOP.

020

Grandpark-Inn Yokohama

2019

2020

Average/

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Cumulative

Occupancy (%)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

ADR (JPY)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

RevPAR (JPY)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Revenue (JPY million)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

GOP (JPY million)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Note: The operator did not give consent to disclose operating results.

021

Urbain Hiroshima Executive

2019

2020

Average/

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Cumulative

Occupancy (%)

90.8

90.5

94.8

91.8

91.1

92.5

92.7

91.5

93.4

94.3

83.9

73.2

90.0

ADR (JPY)

6,471

6,919

8,361

8,011

6,592

6,340

8,089

7,155

7,655

8,016

5,602

5,459

7,102

RevPAR (JPY)

5,877

6,258

7,924

7,350

6,006

5,864

7,495

6,544

7,149

7,560

4,703

3,997

6,391

Revenue (JPY million)

28

33

41

39

31

31

40

34

38

39

25

21

399

GOP (JPY million)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Note: The operator did not give consent to disclose GOP.

37

022

Court Hotel Kurashiki

2019

2020

Average/

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Cumulative

Occupancy (%)

98.0

97.7

98.4

97.9

93.2

92.5

97.7

93.4

94.5

89.3

77.2

80.0

92.4

ADR (JPY)

5,876

8,560

10,769

12,038

7,016

7,438

9,596

7,490

9,906

10,745

6,275

5,968

8,565

RevPAR (JPY)

5,759

8,361

10,600

11,784

6,541

6,880

9,379

6,996

9,360

9,597

4,845

4,772

7,912

Revenue (JPY million)

20

33

39

44

24

26

37

26

37

36

20

19

360

GOP (JPY million)

7

18

23

27

10

11

19

11

20

19

6

6

176

023

Nest Hotel Kumamoto

2019

2020

Average/

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Cumulative

Occupancy (%)

84.4

82.6

73.1

71.4

71.4

81.6

80.0

75.7

77.8

84.1

80.0

77.0

78.2

ADR (JPY)

6,125

5,925

6,426

6,526

6,167

6,034

7,777

6,743

6,501

6,898

5,691

4,864

6,306

RevPAR (JPY)

5,168

4,894

4,698

4,662

4,406

4,925

6,223

5,105

5,056

5,802

4,554

3,744

4,934

Revenue (JPY million)

33

35

32

33

30

35

43

35

36

40

32

27

412

GOP (JPY million)

16

17

16

16

13

17

23

16

18

21

15

11

199

Note: Data for Feb to Apr 2019 were provided by previous owner.

024

Valie Hotel Hiroshima

2019

2020

Average/

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Cumulative

Occupancy (%)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

43.8

61.4

68.2

68.3

68.8

64.5

ADR (JPY)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

4,946

6,242

6,696

4,041

3,892

5,161

RevPAR (JPY)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,165

3,834

4,565

2,759

2,677

3,327

Revenue (JPY million)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

5

21

24

15

14

79

GOP (JPY million)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

8

10

-

-

18

Note: The previous owner did not give consent to disclose pre-acquisition operating results. The hotel was rebranded and reopened in September 2019.

38

Portfolio Weighting & NOI Yield by Region

Region

Number of Hotels

Acquisition Price

Portfolio Weighting

Average Appraisal

(JPY million)

(%)

NOI Yield

(%)

Hokkaido & Tohoku

3

3,910

8.3

7.6

Kanto (ex-Tokyo)

1

1,490

3.2

4.9

Tokyo

2

5,270

11.2

5.2

Hokuriku & Tokai

4

9,828

20.9

5.5

Kinki

4

15,200

32.2

4.8

Chugoku & Shikoku

5

7,835

16.6

7.2

Kyushu & Okinawa

2

3,600

7.6

7.2

Total

21

47,133

100.0

5.8

39

Major Capital Expenditures

aMajor Capital Expenditures Planned for the July 2020 Fiscal Period

Hotel Name

Location

Purpose

Timing

Total Expenditures

(JPY million)

Conversion of

Valie Hotel

Hiroshima

retail space on

Apr - May 2020

24

Hiroshima

1st floor into

parking lots

Valie Hotel

Hiroshima

Upgrade water

Apr - Jun 2020

20

Hiroshima

heating systems

Comfort Hotel

Upgrade 5th -8th

Tokoname,

floor air-

Central International

Mar - Apr 2020

16

Airport

Aichi

conditioning

systems

bMajor Capital Expenditures during the Current Fiscal Period (January 2020)

Hotel Name

Location

Purpose

Timing

Total Expenditures

(JPY million)

Valie Hotel

Hiroshima

Renovate

Jul - Sep 2019

55

Hiroshima

bathrooms

Nest Hotel Sapporo

Sapporo

Upgrade water

Nov - Dec 2019

19

Odori

heating systems

40

