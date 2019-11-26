Japan Exchange : Launch of Alesion LX Ophthalmic Solution 0.1% in Japan

Launch of Alesion® LX Ophthalmic Solution 0.1% in Japan

November 27, 2019, Osaka, Japan - Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Chairman and CEO: Akira

Kurokawa; Head Office: Osaka; hereinafter, "Santen" ) and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

(President and Representative Director: Masayuki Mitsuka; Head Office: Osaka; hereinafter, "Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma") announced today that Santen has launched anti-allergenic ophthalmic solution Alesion® LX Ophthalmic Solution 0.1% (JAN*: Epinastine Hydrochloride; hereinafter, "Alesion LX Ophthalmic Solution") in Japan, for which Santen and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma had concluded a joint sales promotion contract .

Based on the joint sales promotion contract announced on September 20, 2019, Santen will manufacture and distribute the newly launched Alesion LX Ophthalmic Solution and Alesion® Ophthalmic Solution 0.05% (JAN: Epinastine Hydrochloride; hereinafter, "Alesion Ophthalmic Solution"), and Santen and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma will jointly conduct promotional activities to medical institutions. In the promotional activities to medical institutions, Santen will be in charge of ophthalmic institutions, and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma will be in charge of non-ophthalmic medical institutions.

Alesion LX Ophthalmic Solution is an ophthalmic solution based on an in-license from Nippon Boehringer Ingelheim Co., Ltd. and was developed in Japan by Santen as a treatment for allergic conjunctivitis. Alesion LX Ophthalmic Solution is a high-dose formulation of Alesion Ophthalmic Solution, which has been marketed in Japan since 2013. Epinastine hydrochloride, the active ingredient of Alesion LX Ophthalmic Solution, is histamine H1 receptor antagonist and suppresses the release of chemical mediators from mast cells. The active ingredient of Alesion LX Ophthalmic Solution can reach the eye tissues in higher amount and work there for a longer time, therefore, the clinical trials conducted in Japan have demonstrated that eye itching and conjunctival redness as the main symptoms of allergic conjunctivitis can be suppressed by applying twice a day. In addition, no serious side effects have been observed in either the eyes or the entire body.

As a specialized ophthalmic company, Santen expects that the joint promotional activities with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, which boasts access to a wide range of medical specialties, will help Santen further contribute to a better quality of life (QOL) of patients. Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, which sells the allergy treatment agent Rupafin® Tablets 10 mg, believes that the ophthalmic solutions added to the oral medicine will help the company meet more extensive needs of patients. Both companies will strive to conduct fair and appropriate promotional activities in order to contribute to a better QOL of patients and more effective medical treatment for them by offering this new choice of treatment.

Santen and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma have no plans to revise their full-year financial forecasts as a result of this product launch.