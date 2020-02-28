Japan Exchange : MARUI GROUP Included in Silver Class in Sustainability Yearbook 2020

ＮＥＷＳ ＲＥＬＥＡＳＥ
February 21, 2020
MARUI GROUP Included in Silver Class
in Sustainability Yearbook 2020
MARUI GROUP CO., LTD., announces that the Company has been included in the Silver Class in Sustainability Yearbook 2020, which is compiled and published by RobecoSAM AG, a major socially responsible investment investigation firm. This year marks MARUI
GROUP's third year of inclusion in the RobecoSAM Sustainability Yearbook, with the
Company being recognized among the Sustainability Yearbook Members in 2018 and as Bronze Class in 2019.
RobecoSAM Sustainability Yearbook
Published annually by RobecoSAM, the RobecoSAM Sustainability Yearbook is a compilation of major global companies that have been rated highly in evaluations looking at matters such as sustainability and environmental, social, and governance initiatives. Companies included in the RobecoSAM Sustainability
Yearbook are recognized as Bronze Class, Silver Class, Gold Class, or Sustainability Yearbook Members based on their assessment scores, and sustainability leaders are selected for each industry.
→https://yearbook.robecosam.com/
For the 2020 iteration of the RobecoSAM Sustainability Yearbook, a total of 4,710 companies from 61 industries around the world were evaluated, and 458 companies, of which 57 were Japanese companies, were selected as sustainability leaders.
MARUI GROUP's recognition as Silver Class is thought to be a reflection of the high evaluation of its practice of co-creation sustainability management, a forward-looking management approach that merges its business, environmental, social issue response, and corporate governance initiatives in an integrated manner.
Public Relations Office, MARUI GROUP CO., LTD.
3-2, Nakano 4-chome,Nakano-ku, Tokyo 164-8701, Japan
Telephone: 03-3384-0101 (Receptionist) Fax: 03-5343-6615
In addition, MARUI GROUP has been selected for inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index, globally recognized stock indexes developed jointly by RobecoSAM and S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC of the United States.
For more information, please refer to the following news release.
→https://www.0101maruigroup.co.jp/pdf/settlement/19_0930/en_19_0930_1.pdf
MARUI GROUP's Co-Creation Sustainability Management
MARUI GROUP is practicing co-creation sustainability management-aforward-looking management approach that merges business, environmental, social issue response, and corporate governance initiatives in an integrated manner. Based on its 2050 Vision and its commitment to the concept of inclusion, MARUI GROUP is contributing to the realization of a flourishing and inclusive society that offers happiness to all through co-creation with all stakeholders in the course of its business.
Information on MARUI GROUP's vision for co-creation sustainability management and 2050 Vision can be found in the following reports.
Co-Creation Management Report 2019
→https://www.0101maruigroup.co.jp/en/ir/lib/i-report.html
VISION BOOK 2050
→https://www.0101maruigroup.co.jp/en/sustainability/lib/s-report.html
■ Company Overview
Name: MARUI GROUP CO., LTD.
Head Office: 3-2, Nakano 4-chome,Nakano-ku, Tokyo 164-8701, Japan
Telephone: 03-3384-0101 (Receptionist)
Fax: 03-5343-6615
Corporate Website: https://www.0101maruigroup.co.jp/en/
President and Representative Director: Hiroshi Aoi
Major Affiliates: MARUI CO., LTD.; Epos Card Co., Ltd.; AIM CREATE CO., LTD.; etc.
