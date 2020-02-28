Japan Exchange : MARUI GROUP Included in Silver Class in Sustainability Yearbook 2020

ＮＥＷＳ ＲＥＬＥＡＳＥ

February 21, 2020

MARUI GROUP Included in Silver Class

in Sustainability Yearbook 2020

MARUI GROUP CO., LTD., announces that the Company has been included in the Silver Class in Sustainability Yearbook 2020, which is compiled and published by RobecoSAM AG, a major socially responsible investment investigation firm. This year marks MARUI

GROUP's third year of inclusion in the RobecoSAM Sustainability Yearbook, with the

Company being recognized among the Sustainability Yearbook Members in 2018 and as Bronze Class in 2019.

RobecoSAM Sustainability Yearbook

Published annually by RobecoSAM, the RobecoSAM Sustainability Yearbook is a compilation of major global companies that have been rated highly in evaluations looking at matters such as sustainability and environmental, social, and governance initiatives. Companies included in the RobecoSAM Sustainability

Yearbook are recognized as Bronze Class, Silver Class, Gold Class, or Sustainability Yearbook Members based on their assessment scores, and sustainability leaders are selected for each industry.

→https://yearbook.robecosam.com/

For the 2020 iteration of the RobecoSAM Sustainability Yearbook, a total of 4,710 companies from 61 industries around the world were evaluated, and 458 companies, of which 57 were Japanese companies, were selected as sustainability leaders.

MARUI GROUP's recognition as Silver Class is thought to be a reflection of the high evaluation of its practice of co-creation sustainability management, a forward-looking management approach that merges its business, environmental, social issue response, and corporate governance initiatives in an integrated manner.

