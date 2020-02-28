Log in
Japan Exchange : MARUI GROUP Included in Silver Class in Sustainability Yearbook 2020

02/28/2020 | 01:03am EST

ＮＥＷＳ ＲＥＬＥＡＳＥ

February 21, 2020

MARUI GROUP Included in Silver Class

in Sustainability Yearbook 2020

MARUI GROUP CO., LTD., announces that the Company has been included in the Silver Class in Sustainability Yearbook 2020, which is compiled and published by RobecoSAM AG, a major socially responsible investment investigation firm. This year marks MARUI

GROUP's third year of inclusion in the RobecoSAM Sustainability Yearbook, with the

Company being recognized among the Sustainability Yearbook Members in 2018 and as Bronze Class in 2019.

  • RobecoSAM Sustainability Yearbook

Published annually by RobecoSAM, the RobecoSAM Sustainability Yearbook is a compilation of major global companies that have been rated highly in evaluations looking at matters such as sustainability and environmental, social, and governance initiatives. Companies included in the RobecoSAM Sustainability

Yearbook are recognized as Bronze Class, Silver Class, Gold Class, or Sustainability Yearbook Members based on their assessment scores, and sustainability leaders are selected for each industry.

https://yearbook.robecosam.com/

For the 2020 iteration of the RobecoSAM Sustainability Yearbook, a total of 4,710 companies from 61 industries around the world were evaluated, and 458 companies, of which 57 were Japanese companies, were selected as sustainability leaders.

MARUI GROUP's recognition as Silver Class is thought to be a reflection of the high evaluation of its practice of co-creation sustainability management, a forward-looking management approach that merges its business, environmental, social issue response, and corporate governance initiatives in an integrated manner.

Public Relations Office, MARUI GROUP CO., LTD.

3-2, Nakano 4-chome,Nakano-ku, Tokyo 164-8701, Japan

Telephone: 03-3384-0101 (Receptionist) Fax: 03-5343-6615

In addition, MARUI GROUP has been selected for inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index, globally recognized stock indexes developed jointly by RobecoSAM and S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC of the United States.

For more information, please refer to the following news release.

https://www.0101maruigroup.co.jp/pdf/settlement/19_0930/en_19_0930_1.pdf

  • MARUI GROUP's Co-Creation Sustainability Management

MARUI GROUP is practicing co-creation sustainability management-aforward-looking management approach that merges business, environmental, social issue response, and corporate governance initiatives in an integrated manner. Based on its 2050 Vision and its commitment to the concept of inclusion, MARUI GROUP is contributing to the realization of a flourishing and inclusive society that offers happiness to all through co-creation with all stakeholders in the course of its business.

Information on MARUI GROUP's vision for co-creation sustainability management and 2050 Vision can be found in the following reports.

Co-Creation Management Report 2019

https://www.0101maruigroup.co.jp/en/ir/lib/i-report.html

VISION BOOK 2050

https://www.0101maruigroup.co.jp/en/sustainability/lib/s-report.html

■ Company Overview

Name: MARUI GROUP CO., LTD.

Head Office: 3-2, Nakano 4-chome,Nakano-ku, Tokyo 164-8701, Japan

Telephone: 03-3384-0101 (Receptionist)

Fax: 03-5343-6615

Corporate Website: https://www.0101maruigroup.co.jp/en/

President and Representative Director: Hiroshi Aoi

Major Affiliates: MARUI CO., LTD.; Epos Card Co., Ltd.; AIM CREATE CO., LTD.; etc.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 06:02:07 UTC
