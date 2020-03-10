Log in
Japan Exchange : MEL's Asset Management Company Becomes a Signatory to PRI

03/10/2020 | 09:05pm EDT

March 11, 2020

For Immediate Release

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer

1-6-5 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment Corporation

Representative: Masaki Sakagawa, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 3481)

Asset Management Company

Mitsubishi Jisho Investment Advisors, Inc.

Representative: Haruhiko Araki, President & CEO

Contact: Masaki Sakagawa, Executive Vice

President , General Manager, Logistics REIT

Management Department

TEL: +81-3-3218-0030

MEL's Asset Management Company Becomes a Signatory to PRI

Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment Corporation ("MEL") announces that its asset management company, Mitsubishi Jisho Investment Advisors, Inc. ("Asset Management Company"), has become a signatory to the Principles for Responsible Investment ("PRI").

1. About PRI

PRI comprises an international network of investor signatories that works to realize the Six Principles established for the finance industry in 2006 under the leadership of the then United Nations Secretary-General, Kofi Annan. This network is promoted through the United Nations Environment Programme ("UNEP") and the United Nations Global Compact ("UNGC").

PRI encourages the incorporation of environment, social and governance issues into investment decision-making processes, with the aim to help companies enhance long-term investment performance and better fulfill their fiduciary duty. As of March 2019, approximately 2,300 institutions, representing more than US$86 trillion in assets under management, have signed on to PRI.

Asset Management Company agreed with the basic approach of PRI and became a signatory in March 2020.

Principle 1: We will incorporate ESG issues into investment analysis and decision-making processes.

Principle 2: We will be active owners and incorporate ESG issues into our ownership policies and practices.

Principle 3: We will seek appropriate disclosure on ESG issues by the entities in which we invest.

Principle 4: We will promote acceptance and implementation of the Principles within the investment industry.

Principle 5: We will work together to enhance our effectiveness in implementing the Principles.

Principle 6: We will each report on our activities and progress towards implementing the Principles.

2. MEL's Future Initiatives

MEL is committed to endeavoring to enhance consideration towards the environment, social contributions and corporate governance to improve the sustainability of society. We recognize that this is an important social responsibility for a listed enterprise to assume, and also believe that it is essential for maximizing our unitholder value.

1

To put our commitment into practice based on the above recognition MEL strives to invest in environmentally friendly logistics facilities, and will continue to focus on maximizing the energy efficiency of our properties, as well as contribution actions to the local communities.

For more information about Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment Corporation, please visit: https://mel-reit.co.jp/en/

This is the English translation of the announcement in Japanese dated March 11, 2020.

However, no assurance or warranties are given for the completeness or accuracy of this English translation.

2

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 01:04:04 UTC
