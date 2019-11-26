Japan Exchange : Mitsui Expects Recognition of Impairment Loss for Moatize Business

November 27, 2019

Company Name: Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Head office: Tokyo

Mitsui Expects Recognition of Impairment Loss for Moatize Business

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ("Mitsui", Head Office: Tokyo, President & CEO: Tatsuo Yasunaga) has been developing the Moatize mine business ("Moatize project") and the Nacala Corridor rail & port infrastructure business ("Nacala project") (Moatize project and Nacala project collectively "Moatize business") with Vale S.A. ("Vale") in Mozambique.

While Mitsui is now reviewing the amount of proven reserves based on the new long-term mining plan for the Moatize project, we hereby inform that recognition of impairment loss for the Moatize business is expected. Examination on the impact is still ongoing and Mitsui shall make an announcement when completed.

The abovementioned impairment loss is not incorporated in the revised forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2020, which was announced on October 30, 2019.

【Moatize project】