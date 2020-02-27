Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Japan Exchange : Monex-Saison-Vanguard Investment Partners becomes a wholly owned subsidiary of Monex Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 09:43pm EST

Monex-Saison-Vanguard Investment Partners becomes a wholly owned subsidiary of Monex Group

TOKYO, February 28, 2020 - Monex Group, Inc. ("the Company") is pleased to announce that it has concluded a share transfer agreement with Credit Saison Co., Ltd. ("Credit Saison") for the Company to take over all shares of Monex-Saison-Vanguard Investment Partners Inc. ("Monex-Saison-Vanguard Investment Partners") owned by Credit Saison. In addition, the Company will take over all shares of Monex-Saison-Vanguard Investment Partners owned by Raisonnable, Inc. ("Raisonnable"), a wholly owned subsidiary of The Vanguard Group, Inc. ("Vanguard"). After the share transfer, Monex-Saison-Vanguard Investment Partners will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

Upon completing the acquisition of all shares, Monex-Saison-Vanguard Investment Partners will change its company name to Monex Asset Management, Inc. on April 1, 2020.

Summary

  1. Reasons behind the Acquisition of Shares
    Monex Group is working toward transitioning from a brokerage-model to an asset-management model where it aims to increase the customers' assets. By developing Monex-Saison-Vanguard Investment Partners as one of its core operations behind this transition and reinforcing the ability to support its customers with their asset management and asset creation needs, the Company aims to further enhance its corporate value. This is the reason why the Company has decided to acquire shares of Monex-Saison- Vanguard Investment Partners
    Since its establishment in 2015, Monex-Saison-Vanguard Investment Partners has been developing, providing and managing MSV LIFE and MSV COMPASS+, discretionary investment services that enable customers to experience Vanguard's investment philosophy. While the names of these services will be changed to coincide with the change in company name, the Company will continue to provide these services under the same concept and policies with ongoing enhancements for better usability and capabilities.
    Monex Group will maintain its strong relationship with Credit Saison and Vanguard with the aim to contribute to the asset management and asset creation needs of a wide range of customers.
  2. Summary of Monex-Saison-Vanguard Investment Partners (as of February 28, 2020)
    1. Name: Monex-Saison-Vanguard Investment Partners, Inc.
    2. Address: 1-12-32 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo
    3. Title and name of representative: Tomoshige Nakamura, Chairman and CEO
    4. Capital: ¥900 million
    5. Date of establishment: August 2015
    6. Shareholders: the Company, 51.01% / Credit Saison, 44.00% / Raisonnable, 4.99%
  4. Forecast
    The impact this acquisition of shares will have on the Company's consolidated financial results is minor.

Contact: Akiko Kato

Atsushi Demoto, Yuki Nakano

Corporate Communications Office

Investor Relations, Financial Control Department

Monex Group, Inc.

Monex Group, Inc.

+81-3-4323-8698

+81-3-4323-8698

This material is an English translation of a Japanese announcement made on the date above. Although the Company intended to faithfully translate the Japanese document into English, the accuracy and correctness of this English translation is not guaranteed and thus you are encouraged to refer to the original Japanese document. This translation was made as a matter of record only and does not constitute an offer to sell or to solicit an offer to buy securities in the U.S.

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 02:42:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:13pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Update on Application to place the Company under Judicial Management
PU
10:13pFTE Networks Provides Shareholder Update
GL
10:08pDOMINION ENERGY : Statement Regarding Securities and Exchange Commission Complaint Filed in Federal Court in South Carolina
PR
10:03pJAPAN EXCHANGE : Notice of Change in Executive Officer
PU
10:03pJAPAN EXCHANGE : 〔Delayed〕FYE March 2020 Third Quarter Financial Highlights
PU
10:03pJAPAN EXCHANGE : 〔Delayed〕Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31,2020
PU
10:03pURGENT : Tokyo Disneyland to close through March 15 over coronavirus
AQ
09:58pNEW ZEALAND REFINING : Director Nominations
PU
09:58p(RESEARCH PAPER) IMES DPS : The Integration of Countries' Sovereign Bond Markets
PU
09:57pNFI : Nebraska's StarTran drives sustainability forward with 10 electric buses from New Flyer; celebrates arrival of first zero-emission bus to Lincoln
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. : Thyssenkrupp sells elevator unit for $18.7 billion to Advent, Cinven consortium
2BEYOND MEAT, INC. : Beyond Meat posts profit miss, dragged by investment, marketing costs; shares fall
3MYLAN N.V. : MYLAN N : warns of possible drug shortages, financial hit due to coronavirus
4APPLE INC. : Facebook cancels developer conference as tech companies respond to virus
5B2GOLD CORP. : B2GOLD : Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results and Record 2019 Annual Gold P..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group