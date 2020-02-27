Japan Exchange : Monex-Saison-Vanguard Investment Partners becomes a wholly owned subsidiary of Monex Group

Monex-Saison-Vanguard Investment Partners becomes a wholly owned subsidiary of Monex Group

TOKYO, February 28, 2020 - Monex Group, Inc. ("the Company") is pleased to announce that it has concluded a share transfer agreement with Credit Saison Co., Ltd. ("Credit Saison") for the Company to take over all shares of Monex-Saison-Vanguard Investment Partners Inc. ("Monex-Saison-Vanguard Investment Partners") owned by Credit Saison. In addition, the Company will take over all shares of Monex-Saison-Vanguard Investment Partners owned by Raisonnable, Inc. ("Raisonnable"), a wholly owned subsidiary of The Vanguard Group, Inc. ("Vanguard"). After the share transfer, Monex-Saison-Vanguard Investment Partners will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

Upon completing the acquisition of all shares, Monex-Saison-Vanguard Investment Partners will change its company name to Monex Asset Management, Inc. on April 1, 2020.

Summary

Reasons behind the Acquisition of Shares

Monex Group is working toward transitioning from a brokerage-model to an asset-management model where it aims to increase the customers' assets. By developing Monex-Saison-Vanguard Investment Partners as one of its core operations behind this transition and reinforcing the ability to support its customers with their asset management and asset creation needs, the Company aims to further enhance its corporate value. This is the reason why the Company has decided to acquire shares of Monex-Saison- Vanguard Investment Partners

Since its establishment in 2015, Monex-Saison-Vanguard Investment Partners has been developing, providing and managing MSV LIFE and MSV COMPASS+, discretionary investment services that enable customers to experience Vanguard's investment philosophy. While the names of these services will be changed to coincide with the change in company name, the Company will continue to provide these services under the same concept and policies with ongoing enhancements for better usability and capabilities.

Monex Group will maintain its strong relationship with Credit Saison and Vanguard with the aim to contribute to the asset management and asset creation needs of a wide range of customers. Summary of Monex-Saison-Vanguard Investment Partners (as of February 28, 2020) Name: Monex-Saison-Vanguard Investment Partners, Inc. Address: 1-12-32 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo Title and name of representative: Tomoshige Nakamura, Chairman and CEO Capital: ¥900 million Date of establishment: August 2015 Shareholders: the Company, 51.01% / Credit Saison, 44.00% / Raisonnable, 4.99% Forecast

The impact this acquisition of shares will have on the Company's consolidated financial results is minor.

Contact: Akiko Kato Atsushi Demoto, Yuki Nakano Corporate Communications Office Investor Relations, Financial Control Department Monex Group, Inc. Monex Group, Inc. +81-3-4323-8698 +81-3-4323-8698

This material is an English translation of a Japanese announcement made on the date above. Although the Company intended to faithfully translate the Japanese document into English, the accuracy and correctness of this English translation is not guaranteed and thus you are encouraged to refer to the original Japanese document. This translation was made as a matter of record only and does not constitute an offer to sell or to solicit an offer to buy securities in the U.S.