Japan Exchange : NF-κB Decoy Oligonucleotide for Chronic Discogenic Lumbar Back Pain_Enrollment Completed for Phase 1b Clinical Trial in the United States

NF-κB Decoy Oligonucleotide for Chronic Discogenic Lumbar Back Pain: Enrollment Completed for Phase 1b Clinical Trial in the United States

AnGes, Inc. (Head Office: Ibaraki City, Osaka; President and CEO: Ei Yamada) announced the completion of enrollment in their Phase Ib clinical trial of NF-κB decoy oligo DNA (hereinafter referred to as NF-κB decoy) for Chronic Discogenic Lumbar Back Pain in the United States. The 25 subjects enrolled will be observed in a double blind manner to evaluate safety and efficacy for 6 months, followed by an unblinded Extension Period of another 6 months to assess longer term safety, tolerability and efficacy.

Overview of Phase 1b clinical trial of NF-κB decoy oligo DNA in the United States >

Study Synopsis: Multicenter, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, single ascending- dose, clinical study evaluating the safety, tolerability and exploratory efficacy of a single injection of intradiscal NF-κB decoy in the subjects with chronic discogenic lumber back pain

Observation period: 6 months of double-blinded assessment, followed by an additional 6-month extension study.

Top-line results are expected to be released in 4Q, 2020.

For the details of this clinical trial please refer below, ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT03263611 https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03263611?term=AnGes&draw=2&rank=1

< About NF-κB decoy oligo DNA >

Since NF-κB decoy suppresses inflammatory cytokines (bioactive substances released from cells), it may be an effective therapeutic agent for various diseases caused by excessive inflammation and immune response. Currently, there is only symptomatic treatment such as analgesics for the treatment of Chronic Discogenic Lumbar Back Pain, but unlike existing analgesics, NF-κB decoy is believed to exert its analgesic effect by suppressing the causative agent. In addition, preclinical research suggests that NF-κB decoy is effective at preventing disc degeneration. Based on these original research observations, the product is expected to inhibit the progression of disc disease in ways that are not available with conventional therapeutic agents.

The impact this will have on the full-year consolidated results for this fiscal year is currently being examined.

