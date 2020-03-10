Log in
Japan Exchange : Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

03/10/2020 | 12:34am EDT

KANRO Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

Non-consolidated Financial Results

for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

[Japanese GAAP]

February 12, 2020

Company name: Kanro Inc.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code number: 2216

URL: https://www.kanro.co.jp/en/

Representative: Kazuyasu Misu, President and CEO

Contact person: Kazuhiro Abe, Director, Managing Executive Officer and CFO, and Division COO, Finance & Accounting Div.

Phone: +81-3-3370-8811

Scheduled date of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: March 27, 2020

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: March 6, 2020

Scheduled date of filing annual securities report: March 30, 2020

Availability of supplementary briefing material on annual financial results: Yes

Schedule of annual financial results briefing session: Yes (for institutional investors and financial analysts)

1. Non-consolidated Financial Results for FY2019 (January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)

(1) Non-consolidated Operating Results (% indicates changes from the previous period.)

(Millions yen, rounded down)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

Fiscal year ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

December 31, 2019

24,039

4.7

923

(8.0)

1,007

(3.6)

651

(35.6)

December 31, 2018

22,949

7.7

1,003

5.9

1,045

4.4

1,011

70.3

Basic earnings

Diluted

Return on

Ordinary

Operating

earnings per

income to

income to

per share

equity

share

total assets

net sales

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

December 31, 2019

92.36

6.1

5.1

3.8

December 31, 2018

141.19

9.8

5.5

4.4

(Reference) Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliates: FY2019: ¥ - million FY2018: ¥ - million

  • The Company conducted a stock split of its common stock at a two-for-one ratio with the effective date of July 1, 2019. Basic earnings per share is calculated on the assumption that the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

(2) Non-consolidated Financial Position

(Millions yen, rounded down)

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per

share

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

As of December 31,

19,169

10,827

56.5

1,535.52

2019

As of December 31,

19,997

10,656

53.3

1,487.26

2018

(Reference) Equity: As of December 31, 2019: ¥10,827 million As of December 31, 2018: ¥10,656 million

  • The Company conducted a stock split of its common stock at a two-for-one ratio with the effective date of July 1, 2019. Net assets per share is calculated on the assumption that the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

1

KANRO Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

(3) Non-consolidated Cash Flows

(Millions yen, rounded down)

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash

equivalents at end

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

of period

Fiscal year ended

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

December 31, 2019

2,013

(971)

(1,411)

1,430

December 31, 2018

949

(1,743)

271

1,800

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

Total

Dividends to

Payout ratio

1st quarter-

2nd quarter-

3rd quarter-

Year-end

Total

dividends

net assets

end

end

end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Million yen

%

%

FY2018

30.00

35.00

65.00

236

23.0

2.3

FY2019

30.00

15.00

214

32.5

2.0

FY2020 (Forecast)

15.00

17.00

32.00

30.5

(Notes) 1. The Company conducted a stock split of its common stock at a two-for-one ratio with the effective date of July 1, 2019. Accordingly, the cash dividend for the 2nd quarter-end shows actual amount before the stock split, and total amount of annual cash dividends is indicated as "." The annual cash dividends per share converted on the basis after the stock split is ¥32.50 for FY2018 and ¥30.00 for FY2019.

2. Breakdown of the year-end dividend for FY2018 Ordinary dividend: ¥30, Special dividend: ¥5

3. Non-consolidated Financial Results Forecast for FY2020 (January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)

(% indicates changes from the previous period.)

Net sales

Operating

Ordinary income

Net income

Basic earnings

income

per share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

First half

12,200

3.5

400

(20.0)

400

(21.0)

250

5.4

35.45

Full year

25,000

4.0

1,080

16.9

1,100

9.2

740

13.5

104.94

2

KANRO Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

* Notes:

(1) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

1)

Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No

2)

Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No

3)

Changes in accounting estimates: No

4)

Retrospective restatement: No

(2) Total number of issued shares (common shares)

FY2019

FY2018

1) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period

7,657,802 shares

7,657,802 shares

(including treasury shares)

2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period

606,250 shares

492,566 shares

3) Average number of shares during the period

7,059,439 shares

7,165,520 shares

*1. As the Company conducted a stock split of its common stock at a two-for-one ratio with the effective date of July 1, 2019, the total number of issued shares at the end of the period, the total number of treasury shares at the end of the period and average number of shares during the period are calculated on the assumption that the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

2. Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period includes the Company's treasury shares owned by Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. (Trust Account) (December 31, 2019: 103,600 shares and December 31, 2018: 110,000 shares).

  • These financial results are outside the scope of audit procedures by a certified public accountant or audit firm.
  • Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes

The earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements herein are based on currently available information and certain assumptions deemed reasonable. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to a wide range of factors.

(Method of obtaining supplementary briefing material on financial results)

Supplementary briefing material on financial results is disclosed on TDnet on February 12, 2020 as well as on the Company's website.

3

KANRO Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

Table of Contents (Appendix)

1. Overview of Business Results, etc. ................................................................................................

2

(1)

Overview of Business Results for the Fiscal Year Under Review................................................

2

(2)

Overview of Financial Position for the Fiscal Year Under Review ...............................................

2

(3)

Overview of Cash Flows for the Fiscal Year Under Review .......................................................

3

(4)

Future Outlook ...........................................................................................................................

4

2. Basic Concept Regarding Selection of Accounting Standards .......................................................

4

3. Non-consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes...........................................................

5

(1)

Non-consolidated Balance Sheets ............................................................................................

5

(2)

Non-consolidated Statements of Income ..................................................................................

8

(3)

Non-consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity...................................................................

10

(4)

Non-consolidated Statement of Cash Flows .............................................................................

14

(5)

Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements ...................................................................

16

(Notes on going concern assumption) ....................................................................................

16

(Changes in accounting policy and presentation) ....................................................................

16

(Segment information, etc.) .....................................................................................................

16

(Equity in earnings or losses of affiliates, etc.) ........................................................................

16

(Per share information) ...........................................................................................................

17

(Significant subsequent events) ..............................................................................................

17

1

KANRO Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

1. Overview of Business Results, etc.

(1) Overview of Business Results for the Fiscal Year under Review

The Japanese economy during the fiscal year under review remained on a moderate recovery trend on the back of a consumer spending rebound thanks to an improvement in the employment and income environments, although the manufacturing sector in particular became increasingly weak amid softness in markets, especially for exports. As for the candy market, the gummy category, which had continued to grow in recent years, saw a year-on-year decline due to the standstill in growth, and the hard candy category, which had been on a downtrend until the year before last, achieved better results than the previous corresponding period like last year.

In such a business environment, toward achieving the medium-term management plan "New KANRO 2021," Kanro strived to expand net sales through further promoting proposal-based sales activities using IT and further developing finely tuned promotions customized for each channel. In addition, Kanro put a new gummy production line into full operation at the Matsumoto Plant in February, and acquired FSSC22000 certification, an international standard for Food Safety System Certification, following the certification of its Asahi Plant and Hikari Plant, as it expanded its production system and bolstered its quality management system.

For the fiscal year, sales of the traditional bag/stick type hard candy products decreased, but sales of products in new, small bags with zip increased significantly, so net sales of candies increased slightly year on year. By product, while products of mainstay hard candy brands such as Kinno Milk (金のミル ク), Kenko Nodoame Tatakau Manuka Honey (健康のど飴たたかうマヌカハニー), and Non-SugarSuper Menthol Nodoame (ノンシュガースーパーメントールのど飴) performed steadily in sales, there were some products with sluggish sales including Morimoriyama-no-KudamonoAme (もりもり山のく だもの飴), resulting in mixed results overall. In the gummy category for which the production system was expanded, Candemina Gummy (カンデミーナグミ), which has become a leading brand after Puré Gummy (ピュレグミ), continued to increase in sales, and this along with other factors resulted in a more than 10% year on year increase. Healthy snacks were also strong, owing to an increase in sales of Puchi Pori Natto (プチポリ納豆 ) and the Nori-no-Hasamiyaki (海苔のはさみ焼き) series. As a result, net sales increased by ¥1,089 million (4.7%) year on year to ¥24,039 million, setting a new record high in net sales.

In terms of profits, although manufacturing costs increased mainly due to a rise in labor costs and investments in production facilities, gross profit increased by ¥424 million (3.9%) year on year to ¥11,358 million, mainly due to an increase in net sales of mainstay brand products. Operating income decreased by ¥79 million (8.0%) year on year to ¥923 million. This was because of a rise in personnel expenses caused by the introduction of a new personnel system and additional staffing, as well as an increase in sales promotion expenses, which exceeded the growth in gross profit. Meanwhile, ordinary income decreased by ¥37 million (3.6%) year on year to ¥1,007 million, as some of the decline in income was offset by the income from loss related to the delay in the construction period of the new gummy production line and other factors. Net income declined ¥359 million (35.6%) year on year to ¥651 million, mainly as a result of the absence of extraordinary income posted in the previous fiscal year, including the ¥501 million of gain on sales of non-current assets associated with the sales of the former headquarters building, as well as the posting of ¥136 million in impairment loss, including for land leased to the former Hikari Seika Co., Ltd., under extraordinary losses.

(2) Overview of Financial Position for the Fiscal Year under Review

Total assets at the end of the fiscal year under review decreased by ¥827 million (4.1%) from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥19,169 million. The decrease in total assets was mainly attributable to a decrease in cash and deposits by ¥369 million, a ¥111 million decline in accounts receivable - other,

2

KANRO Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

a ¥519 million decline in property, plant and equipment, and a ¥117 million decrease in investment securities, despite a ¥231 million increase in accounts receivable - trade.

Liabilities decreased by ¥998 million (10.7%) from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥8,341 million. The decrease in liabilities was mainly attributable to a ¥500 million decline in short-term loans payable, a ¥380 million decrease in accounts payable - other, a ¥207 million decline in income taxes payable, and a ¥465 million decline in long-term loans payable, despite a ¥215 million increase in accrued consumption taxes, a ¥103 million increase in accrued expenses, and a ¥116 million increase in provision for retirement benefits.

Net assets increased by ¥171 million (1.6%) from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥10,827 million. This is mainly due to a ¥417 million increase in retained earnings resulting from the recording of ¥651 million in net income and the payment of ¥234 million in cash dividends, the ¥179 million increase in treasury shares due to the purchase of treasury shares and other factors, and the ¥67 million decline in valuation difference on available-for-sale securities.

(3) Overview of Cash Flows for the Fiscal Year under Review

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the fiscal year under review amounted to ¥1,430 million, a decline of ¥369 million from the end of the previous fiscal year.

(Cash flows from operating activities)

Net cash provided by operating activities was ¥2,013 million (up ¥1,064 million year on year).

This was attributable to a decline in working capital in addition to the inflow of operating revenues, despite income taxes paid and other factors.

(Cash flows from investing activities)

Net cash used in investing activities was ¥971 million (¥772 million decrease year on year).

This was due to the fact that cash outflows for capital investment and other expenditures exceeded proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment.

(Cash flows from financing activities)

Net cash used in financing activities was ¥1,411 million (¥1,683 million decrease year on year). This was mainly attributable to the net decrease in short-term loans payable, repayments of long-

term loans payable, purchase of treasury shares, and cash dividends paid.

(Reference)

Cash flow-related indicators

FY2018

FY2019

Equity ratio (%)

53.3

56.5

Equity ratio on a market value basis (%)

61.8

59.0

Cash flows to interest-bearing debt (Years)

1.9

0.4

Interest coverage ratio (Times)

170.0

340.2

(Notes) Equity ratio: Equity / Total assets

Equity ratio on a market value basis: Market capitalization / Total assets

Cash flows to interest-bearing debt ratio: Interest-bearing debt / Cash flows

Interest coverage ratio: Cash flows / Interest payments

(Note 1) Non-consolidated financial figures were used in all of the calculations above. (Note 2) Aggregate market value of shares is calculated based on issued and outstanding

shares excluding treasury shares.

(Note 3) Operating cash flows are used for "cash flows" in the above calculations.

(Note 4) Interest-bearing debt include all liabilities (short-term loans payable and long-term loans payable) reflected on the non-consolidated balance sheets that incur interest

3

KANRO Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

payments. Interest payments represent the interest payments recorded in the non- consolidated statement of cash flows.

(Note 5) Figures prior to FY2017 are not disclosed as Kanro created consolidated financial statements.

(4) Future Outlook

We will keep on achieving our Medium-Term Management Plan "NewKANRO 2021" through the "Growth strategy" and "Reinforcement of management base."

We expect that net sales in FY2020 will increase by ¥960 million (4.0%) year on year to ¥25,000 million by promoting our brand strategy in both hard candy and gummy products, centered on revamping our existing mainstay brand products to adapt to the changing times and developing and nurturing new brand products that will lead the way in the future.

In terms of profits, we will make capital investment for future growth, including aggressive IT investment and increasing quality and productivity at our manufacturing sites, while continuing to promote medium-term R&D investment. As a result of the foregoing, operating income is expected to increase by ¥156 million (16.9%) year on year to ¥1,080 million, and ordinary income is expected to increase by ¥92 million (9.2%) year on year to ¥1,100 million. Net income is projected to increase by ¥88 million (13.5%) year on year to ¥740 million due to the increase associated with the non-recurrence of the impairment loss on land and other assets of the former Hikari Seika Co., Ltd. posted in the previous fiscal year.

2. Basic Concept Regarding Selection of Accounting Standards

In consideration of comparability across periods and across companies for the non-consolidated financial statements, the Company will prepare non-consolidated financial statements under Japanese accounting standards for the time being.

Concerning the application of International Financial Reporting Standards, the Company will take appropriate measures in consideration of trends in Japan and overseas.

4

KANRO Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

3. Non-consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes

(1) Non-consolidated Balance Sheets

(Thousand yen)

As of December 31, 2018

As of December 31, 2019

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

1,860,539

1,490,990

Accounts receivable - trade

6,018,776

6,250,709

Merchandise and finished goods

588,198

637,370

Work in process

20,908

3,332

Raw materials and supplies

210,257

213,949

Prepaid expenses

112,857

134,042

Short-term loans receivable

1,490

1,050

Accounts receivable - other

114,990

3,809

Other

700

840

Total current assets

8,928,718

8,736,095

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings

5,623,802

6,596,442

Accumulated depreciation

(3,085,283)

(3,271,141)

Buildings, net

2,538,518

3,325,300

Structures

1,307,244

1,431,186

Accumulated depreciation

(1,099,174)

(1,125,697)

Structures, net

208,069

305,489

Machinery and equipment

11,188,051

11,754,578

Accumulated depreciation

(8,633,593)

(8,911,306)

Machinery and equipment, net

2,554,457

2,843,272

Vehicles

44,632

47,107

Accumulated depreciation

(38,150)

(36,629)

Vehicles, net

6,481

10,477

Tools, furniture and fixtures

875,209

910,287

Accumulated depreciation

(620,081)

(639,204)

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

255,128

271,082

Land

1,689,030

1,497,709

Leased assets

91,498

161,836

Accumulated depreciation

(50,614)

(66,135)

Leased assets, net

40,883

95,701

Construction in progress

1,717,930

142,127

Total property, plant and equipment

9,010,500

8,491,160

Intangible assets

Trademark right

6,271

9,399

Software

200,565

176,749

Telephone subscription right

10,411

10,411

Right of using facilities

1,140

969

Total intangible assets

218,389

197,530

5

KANRO Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

(Thousand yen)

As of December 31, 2018

As of December 31, 2019

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

548,803

431,054

Investments in capital

510

10

Long-term loans receivable from employees

2,595

1,545

Long-term prepaid expenses

8,263

8,287

Guarantee deposits

432,279

429,061

Deposits on admission

16,900

16,900

Deferred tax assets

830,286

857,862

Total investments and other assets

1,839,637

1,744,721

Total non-current assets

11,068,527

10,433,411

Total assets

19,997,246

19,169,506

6

KANRO Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

(Thousand yen)

As of December 31, 2018

As of December 31, 2019

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

1,698,537

1,692,176

Short-term loans payable

1,000,000

500,000

Current portion of long-term loans payable

465,000

292,500

Lease obligations

18,609

36,483

Accounts payable - other

1,013,078

632,351

Accrued expenses

1,703,173

1,806,627

Income taxes payable

283,629

75,631

Accrued consumption taxes

215,006

Deposits received

98,040

119,726

Provision for bonuses

589,128

608,183

Provision for directors' bonuses

71,100

67,300

Other

477

30

Total current liabilities

6,940,773

6,046,016

Non-current liabilities

Long-term loans payable

292,500

Lease obligations

25,544

68,401

Provision for retirement benefits

1,943,827

2,060,659

Provision for directors' share benefits

60,729

90,444

Other

77,281

76,178

Total non-current liabilities

2,399,883

2,295,684

Total liabilities

9,340,657

8,341,700

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

2,864,249

2,864,249

Capital surplus

Legal capital surplus

2,141,805

2,141,805

Other capital surplus

409,178

409,178

Total capital surplus

2,550,983

2,550,983

Retained earnings

Legal retained earnings

Other retained earnings

Reserve for advanced depreciation of non- current assets

Reserve for special depreciation

General reserve

Retained earnings brought forward

298,600

298,600

196,806

184,602

42,512

28,341

3,720,000

4,420,000

1,258,746

1,002,476

Total retained earnings

5,516,664

5,934,020

Treasury shares

(474,080)

(653,088)

Total shareholders' equity

10,457,818

10,696,165

Valuation and translation adjustments

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

198,770

131,640

securities

Total valuation and translation adjustments

198,770

131,640

Total net assets

10,656,588

10,827,806

Total liabilities and net assets

19,997,246

19,169,506

7

KANRO Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

(2) Non-consolidated Statements of Income

(Thousand yen)

FY2018

FY2019

(From January 1, 2018 to

(From January 1, 2019 to

December 31, 2018)

December 31, 2019)

Net sales

22,949,928

24,039,072

Cost of sales

Beginning finished goods

415,442

588,198

Cost of products manufactured

11,062,969

11,832,305

Purchase of finished goods

1,164,050

935,534

Total

12,642,462

13,356,038

Ending finished goods

588,198

637,370

Transfer to other account

38,714

38,427

Total cost of sales

12,015,549

12,680,240

Gross profit

10,934,379

11,358,832

Selling, general and administrative expenses

9,930,491

10,434,890

Operating income

1,003,887

923,941

Non-operating income

Interest and dividend income

9,800

10,170

Income from loss

5,784

64,273

Sold power income

11,647

10,768

Other

30,915

12,172

Total non-operating income

58,148

97,385

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

5,526

5,178

Sold power expenses

5,418

5,587

Other

5,736

2,957

Total non-operating expenses

16,681

13,723

Ordinary income

1,045,354

1,007,604

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of non-current assets

501,388

1,725

Gain on donation of non-current assets

9,303

Gain on sales of investment securities

278

10,786

Gain on extinguishment of tie-in shares

56,178

Total extraordinary income

567,149

12,511

Extraordinary losses

Loss on sales of non-current assets

1,780

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

55,203

1,378

Impairment loss

226,351

136,944

Loss on disaster

10,542

Loss on sales of investment securities

884

Total extraordinary losses

293,879

139,207

Income before income taxes

1,318,625

880,908

Income taxes - current

384,379

226,681

Income taxes - deferred

(77,419)

2,227

Total income taxes

306,959

228,909

Net income

1,011,665

651,999

8

KANRO Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

Statement of cost of goods manufactured

FY2018

FY2019

(From January 1, 2018 to

(From January 1, 2019 to

December 31, 2018)

December 31, 2019)

Category

Note

Amount (Thousand yen)

Composition

Amount (Thousand yen)

Composition

No.

(%)

(%)

Raw material costs

6,683,725

60.3

6,829,044

57.8

Labor costs

2,300,213

20.8

2,591,643

21.9

Expenses

*1

2,095,112

18.9

2,394,040

20.3

Total cost of manufacturing

11,079,051

100.0

11,814,729

100.0

Beginning work in process

4,826

20,908

Total

11,083,878

11,835,638

Ending work in process

20,908

3,332

Cost of products

*2

11,062,969

11,832,305

manufactured

(Notes)*1 Major components are as follows.

Item

FY2018

FY2019

(Thousand yen)

(Thousand yen)

Subcontract processing

171,497

112,245

expenses

Depreciation

780,223

937,769

Repair expenses

269,783

283,196

Utilities expenses

404,999

447,376

*2 Reconciliation of cost of products manufactured and cost of sales

Category

FY2018

FY2019

(Thousand yen)

(Thousand yen)

Cost of products manufactured

11,062,969

11,832,305

Beginning finished goods

415,442

588,198

Purchase of finished goods

1,164,050

935,534

Total

12,642,462

13,356,038

Ending finished goods

588,198

637,370

Transfer to other account

38,714

38,427

Cost of sales

12,015,549

12,680,240

(Method of cost accounting)

Kanro adopts process costing as a method of cost accounting.

9

KANRO Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

  1. Non-consolidatedStatement of Changes in Equity FY2018 (From January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018)

(Thousand yen)

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

Capital surplus

Legal capital surplus

Other capital surplus

Total capital surplus

Balance at beginning of current

2,864,249

2,141,805

409,178

2,550,983

period

Changes of items during period

Reversal of reserve for advanced

depreciation of non-current assets

Reversal of reserve for special

depreciation

Dividends of surplus

Provision of general reserve

Net income

Purchase of treasury shares

Disposal of treasury shares

Net changes of items other than

shareholders' equity

Total changes of items during period

Balance at end of current period

2,864,249

2,141,805

409,178

2,550,983

Shareholders' equity

Retained earnings

Other retained earnings

Legal retained

Reserve for

Total retained

advanced

Reserve for

Retained

earnings

earnings

depreciation of

special

General reserve

earnings brought

non-current

depreciation

forward

assets

Balance at beginning of

298,600

207,242

56,622

3,320,000

840,805

4,723,269

current period

Changes of items during

period

Reversal of reserve for

advanced depreciation of

(10,436)

10,436

non-current assets

Reversal of reserve for

(14,109)

14,109

special depreciation

Dividends of surplus

(218,270)

(218,270)

Provision of general

400,000

(400,000)

reserve

Net income

1,011,665

1,011,665

Purchase of treasury

shares

Disposal of treasury shares

Net changes of items other

than shareholders' equity

Total changes of items during

(10,436)

(14,109)

400,000

417,940

793,395

period

Balance at end of current

298,600

196,806

42,512

3,720,000

1,258,746

5,516,664

period

10

KANRO Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

(Thousand yen)

Shareholders' equity

Valuation and translation

adjustments

Total shareholders'

Valuation difference on

Total net assets

Treasury shares

available-for-sale

equity

securities

Balance at beginning of current

(472,806)

9,665,697

270,268

9,935,965

period

Changes of items during period

Reversal of reserve for advanced

depreciation of non-current assets

Reversal of reserve for special

depreciation

Dividends of surplus

(218,270)

(218,270)

Provision of general reserve

Net income

1,011,665

1,011,665

Purchase of treasury shares

(1,274)

(1,274)

(1,274)

Disposal of treasury shares

Net changes of items other than

(71,497)

(71,497)

shareholders' equity

Total changes of items during period

(1,274)

792,120

(71,497)

720,622

Balance at end of current period

(474,080)

10,457,818

198,770

10,656,588

11

KANRO Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

FY2019 (From January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)

(Thousand yen)

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

Capital surplus

Legal capital surplus

Other capital surplus

Total capital surplus

Balance at beginning of current

2,864,249

2,141,805

409,178

2,550,983

period

Changes of items during period

Reversal of reserve for advanced

depreciation of non-current assets

Reversal of reserve for special

depreciation

Dividends of surplus

Provision of general reserve

Net income

Purchase of treasury shares

Disposal of treasury shares

Net changes of items other than

shareholders' equity

Total changes of items during period

Balance at end of current period

2,864,249

2,141,805

409,178

2,550,983

Shareholders' equity

Retained earnings

Other retained earnings

Legal retained

Reserve for

Total retained

advanced

Reserve for

Retained

earnings

earnings

depreciation of

special

General reserve

earnings brought

non-current

depreciation

forward

assets

Balance at beginning of

298,600

196,806

42,512

3,720,000

1,258,746

5,516,664

current period

Changes of items during

period

Reversal of reserve for

advanced depreciation of

(12,203)

12,203

non-current assets

Reversal of reserve for

(14,170)

14,170

special depreciation

Dividends of surplus

(234,643)

(234,643)

Provision of general

700,000

(700,000)

reserve

Net income

651,999

651,999

Purchase of treasury

shares

Disposal of treasury shares

Net changes of items other

than shareholders' equity

Total changes of items during

(12,203)

(14,170)

700,000

(256,269)

417,355

period

Balance at end of current

298,600

184,602

28,341

4,420,000

1,002,476

5,934,020

period

12

KANRO Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

(Thousand yen)

Shareholders' equity

Valuation and translation

adjustments

Valuation difference on

Total net assets

Treasury shares

Total shareholders' equity

available-for-sale

securities

Balance at beginning of current

(474,080)

10,457,818

198,770

10,656,588

period

Changes of items during period

Reversal of reserve for advanced

depreciation of non-current assets

Reversal of reserve for special

depreciation

Dividends of surplus

(234,643)

(234,643)

Provision of general reserve

Net income

651,999

651,999

Purchase of treasury shares

(188,239)

(188,239)

(188,239)

Disposal of treasury shares

9,232

9,232

9,232

Net changes of items other than

(67,130)

(67,130)

shareholders' equity

Total changes of items during period

(179,007)

238,347

(67,130)

171,217

Balance at end of current period

(653,088)

10,696,165

131,640

10,827,806

13

KANRO Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

(4) Non-consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Thousand yen)

FY2018

FY2019

(From January 1, 2018 to

(From January 1, 2019 to

December 31, 2018)

December 31, 2019)

Cash flows from operating activities

Income before income taxes

Depreciation

Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses

Increase (decrease) in provision for directors' bonuses

Increase (decrease) in provision for retirement benefits

Increase (decrease) in provision for directors' share benefits

Interest and dividend income

Interest expenses

Gain on donation of non-current assets

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

Impairment loss

Loss (gain) on sales of non-current assets

Loss (gain) on sales of investment securities

Loss (gain) on extinguishment of tie-in shares

Loss on disaster

Decrease (increase) in notes and accounts receivable - trade

Decrease (increase) in inventories

Increase (decrease) in notes and accounts payable - trade

Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses

Increase (decrease) in accrued consumption taxes

Decrease (increase) in consumption taxes refund receivable

Other, net

Subtotal

Interest and dividend income received

Interest expenses paid

Income taxes paid

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

Cash flows from investing activities

1,318,625

880,908

933,824

1,102,334

113,042

19,055

36,400

(3,800)

67,912

116,831

36,928

29,715

(9,800)

(10,170)

5,526

5,178

(9,303)

55,203

1,378

226,351

136,944

(499,608)

(1,725)

(278)

(9,901)

(56,178)

10,542

(576,153)

(231,933)

(213,987)

(35,287)

90,422

(6,360)

89,854

104,194

(137,057)

223,125

(114,314)

114,314

(150,292)

5,294

1,217,660

2,440,097

9,798

10,170

(5,585)

(5,920)

(272,390)

(430,484)

949,483

2,013,863

Payments into time deposits

Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment

(60,000)

(60,000)

70,000

60,000

(2,517,172)

(1,943,318)

928,626

1,071,553

Purchase of intangible assets

(88,985)

(79,725)

Payments for removal of non-current assets

(75,100)

(52,200)

Purchase of investment securities

(1,942)

(2,013)

Proceeds from sales of investment securities

393

32,729

Payments of loans receivable

(2,400)

Collection of loans receivable

2,650

1,490

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(1,743,929)

(971,484)

14

KANRO Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

(Thousand yen)

FY2018

FY2019

(From January 1, 2018 to

(From January 1, 2019 to

December 31, 2018)

December 31, 2019)

Cash flows from financing activities

Repayments of long-term loans payable

Net increase (decrease) in short-term loans payable

Repayments of lease obligations

Net purchase of treasury shares

Cash dividends paid

(490,000)

(465,000)

1,000,000

(500,000)

(20,761)

(28,431)

(1,274)

(185,274)

(216,822)

(233,221)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

271,141

(1,411,928)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(523,304)

(369,548)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

2,013,590

1,800,539

Increase in cash and cash equivalents resulting from

310,253

merger

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

1,800,539

1,430,990

15

KANRO Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

  1. Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements
    (Notes on going concern assumption) Not applicable.

(Changes in accounting policy and presentation)

(Changes with the adoption of the Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting)

Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting (ABSJ Statement No. 28 issued on February 16, 2018) have been adopted from the beginning of the fiscal year under review. Accordingly, the presentation method has been changed so that deferred tax assets are included in investments and other assets.

As a result, deferred tax assets of ¥370,069 thousand under current assets in the balance sheets for the previous fiscal year have been included in ¥830,286 thousand in deferred tax assets under investments and other assets.

(Segment information, etc.)

For the fiscal year under review (from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)

This information has been omitted because the entire business of Kanro falls under the single business category of confectionery and food business.

(Equity in earnings or losses of affiliates, etc.)

Equity method is not applied as the Company has no affiliated companies.

16

KANRO Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

(Per share information)

FY2018

FY2019

(From January 1, 2018

(From January 1, 2019

to December 31, 2018)

to December 31, 2019)

Net assets per share

¥1,487.26

¥1,535.52

Basic earnings per share

¥141.19

¥92.36

(Notes)1. Diluted earnings per share is not indicated as there are no residual shares outstanding.

  1. The Company conducted a stock split of its common stock at a two-for-one ratio as of July 1, 2019. Net assets per share and basic earnings per share is calculated on the assumption that the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
  2. The Company's own shares that remain in the trust recorded as treasury shares in shareholders' equity are included in treasury shares which were deducted in calculating the average number of shares during the period for the calculation of basic earnings per share. In addition, these shares are included in treasury shares deducted from total number of issued shares at the end of the period in calculating net assets per share.
    The number of deducted treasury shares at the end of the period in calculating net assets per share for FY2018 and FY2019 was 110 thousand shares and 103 thousand shares, respectively. The average number of treasury shares during the period deducted in calculating basic earnings per share for FY2018 and FY2019 was 110 thousand shares and 105 thousand shares, respectively.
  3. Net assets per share were calculated based on the following data.

FY2018

FY2019

(As of December 31, 2018)

(As of December 31, 2019)

Total net assets

(Thousand yen)

10,656,588

10,827,806

Net assets relating to common stock at

10,656,588

10,827,806

year-end

(Thousand yen)

Number of outstanding shares of common

7,657

7,657

stock

(Thousand shares)

Number of treasury shares of common

492

606

stock

(Thousand shares)

Number of shares of common stock at

7,165

7,051

year-end used for calculating net assets

per share

(Thousand shares)

5. Basic earnings per share was calculated based on the following data.

FY2018

FY2019

(From January 1, 2018

(From January 1, 2019

to December 31, 2018)

to December 31, 2019)

Net income

(Thousand yen)

1,011,665

651,999

Amount not attributable to common stock

holders

(Thousand yen)

Net income relating to common stock

1,011,665

651,999

(Thousand yen)

Average number of outstanding shares of

7,165

7,059

common stock during the period

(Thousand shares)

(Significant subsequent events) Not applicable.

17

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 04:33:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
