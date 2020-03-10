Japan Exchange : Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 0 03/10/2020 | 12:34am EDT Send by mail :

Company name: Kanro Inc. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Code number: 2216 URL: https://www.kanro.co.jp/en/ Representative: Kazuyasu Misu, President and CEO Contact person: Kazuhiro Abe, Director, Managing Executive Officer and CFO, and Division COO, Finance & Accounting Div. Phone: +81-3-3370-8811 Scheduled date of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: March 27, 2020 Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: March 6, 2020 Scheduled date of filing annual securities report: March 30, 2020 Availability of supplementary briefing material on annual financial results: Yes Schedule of annual financial results briefing session: Yes (for institutional investors and financial analysts) 1. Non-consolidated Financial Results for FY2019 (January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) (1) Non-consolidated Operating Results (% indicates changes from the previous period.) (Millions yen, rounded down) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Net income Fiscal year ended Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % December 31, 2019 24,039 4.7 923 (8.0) 1,007 (3.6) 651 (35.6) December 31, 2018 22,949 7.7 1,003 5.9 1,045 4.4 1,011 70.3 Basic earnings Diluted Return on Ordinary Operating earnings per income to income to per share equity share total assets net sales Fiscal year ended Yen Yen % % % December 31, 2019 92.36 － 6.1 5.1 3.8 December 31, 2018 141.19 － 9.8 5.5 4.4 (Reference) Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliates: FY2019: ¥ - million FY2018: ¥ - million The Company conducted a stock split of its common stock at a two-for-one ratio with the effective date of July 1, 2019. Basic earnings per share is calculated on the assumption that the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year. (2) Non-consolidated Financial Position (Millions yen, rounded down) Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share Million yen Million yen % Yen As of December 31, 19,169 10,827 56.5 1,535.52 2019 As of December 31, 19,997 10,656 53.3 1,487.26 2018 (Reference) Equity: As of December 31, 2019: ¥10,827 million As of December 31, 2018: ¥10,656 million The Company conducted a stock split of its common stock at a two-for-one ratio with the effective date of July 1, 2019. Net assets per share is calculated on the assumption that the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year. 1 KANRO Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 (3) Non-consolidated Cash Flows (Millions yen, rounded down) Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash and cash equivalents at end operating activities investing activities financing activities of period Fiscal year ended Million yen Million yen Million yen Million yen December 31, 2019 2,013 (971) (1,411) 1,430 December 31, 2018 949 (1,743) 271 1,800 2. Dividends Annual dividends Total Dividends to Payout ratio 1st quarter- 2nd quarter- 3rd quarter- Year-end Total dividends net assets end end end Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Million yen % % FY2018 － 30.00 － 35.00 65.00 236 23.0 2.3 FY2019 － 30.00 － 15.00 － 214 32.5 2.0 FY2020 (Forecast) － 15.00 － 17.00 32.00 30.5 (Notes) 1. The Company conducted a stock split of its common stock at a two-for-one ratio with the effective date of July 1, 2019. Accordingly, the cash dividend for the 2nd quarter-end shows actual amount before the stock split, and total amount of annual cash dividends is indicated as "－." The annual cash dividends per share converted on the basis after the stock split is ¥32.50 for FY2018 and ¥30.00 for FY2019. 2. Breakdown of the year-end dividend for FY2018 Ordinary dividend: ¥30, Special dividend: ¥5 3. Non-consolidated Financial Results Forecast for FY2020 (January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020) (% indicates changes from the previous period.) Net sales Operating Ordinary income Net income Basic earnings income per share Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Yen First half 12,200 3.5 400 (20.0) 400 (21.0) 250 5.4 35.45 Full year 25,000 4.0 1,080 16.9 1,100 9.2 740 13.5 104.94 2 KANRO Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 * Notes: (1) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement 1) Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No 2) Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No 3) Changes in accounting estimates: No 4) Retrospective restatement: No (2) Total number of issued shares (common shares) FY2019 FY2018 1) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period 7,657,802 shares 7,657,802 shares (including treasury shares) 2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period 606,250 shares 492,566 shares 3) Average number of shares during the period 7,059,439 shares 7,165,520 shares *1. As the Company conducted a stock split of its common stock at a two-for-one ratio with the effective date of July 1, 2019, the total number of issued shares at the end of the period, the total number of treasury shares at the end of the period and average number of shares during the period are calculated on the assumption that the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year. 2. Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period includes the Company's treasury shares owned by Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. (Trust Account) (December 31, 2019: 103,600 shares and December 31, 2018: 110,000 shares). These financial results are outside the scope of audit procedures by a certified public accountant or audit firm.

Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes The earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements herein are based on currently available information and certain assumptions deemed reasonable. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to a wide range of factors. (Method of obtaining supplementary briefing material on financial results) Supplementary briefing material on financial results is disclosed on TDnet on February 12, 2020 as well as on the Company's website. 3 KANRO Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 Table of Contents (Appendix) 1. Overview of Business Results, etc. ................................................................................................ 2 (1) Overview of Business Results for the Fiscal Year Under Review................................................ 2 (2) Overview of Financial Position for the Fiscal Year Under Review ............................................... 2 (3) Overview of Cash Flows for the Fiscal Year Under Review ....................................................... 3 (4) Future Outlook ........................................................................................................................... 4 2. Basic Concept Regarding Selection of Accounting Standards ....................................................... 4 3. Non-consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes........................................................... 5 (1) Non-consolidated Balance Sheets ............................................................................................ 5 (2) Non-consolidated Statements of Income .................................................................................. 8 (3) Non-consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity................................................................... 10 (4) Non-consolidated Statement of Cash Flows ............................................................................. 14 (5) Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements ................................................................... 16 (Notes on going concern assumption) .................................................................................... 16 (Changes in accounting policy and presentation) .................................................................... 16 (Segment information, etc.) ..................................................................................................... 16 (Equity in earnings or losses of affiliates, etc.) ........................................................................ 16 (Per share information) ........................................................................................................... 17 (Significant subsequent events) .............................................................................................. 17 1 KANRO Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 1. Overview of Business Results, etc. (1) Overview of Business Results for the Fiscal Year under Review The Japanese economy during the fiscal year under review remained on a moderate recovery trend on the back of a consumer spending rebound thanks to an improvement in the employment and income environments, although the manufacturing sector in particular became increasingly weak amid softness in markets, especially for exports. As for the candy market, the gummy category, which had continued to grow in recent years, saw a year-on-year decline due to the standstill in growth, and the hard candy category, which had been on a downtrend until the year before last, achieved better results than the previous corresponding period like last year. In such a business environment, toward achieving the medium-term management plan "New KANRO 2021," Kanro strived to expand net sales through further promoting proposal-based sales activities using IT and further developing finely tuned promotions customized for each channel. In addition, Kanro put a new gummy production line into full operation at the Matsumoto Plant in February, and acquired FSSC22000 certification, an international standard for Food Safety System Certification, following the certification of its Asahi Plant and Hikari Plant, as it expanded its production system and bolstered its quality management system. For the fiscal year, sales of the traditional bag/stick type hard candy products decreased, but sales of products in new, small bags with zip increased significantly, so net sales of candies increased slightly year on year. By product, while products of mainstay hard candy brands such as Kinno Milk (金のミル ク), Kenko Nodoame Tatakau Manuka Honey (健康のど飴たたかうマヌカハニー), and Non-SugarSuper Menthol Nodoame (ノンシュガースーパーメントールのど飴) performed steadily in sales, there were some products with sluggish sales including Morimoriyama-no-KudamonoAme (もりもり山のく だもの飴), resulting in mixed results overall. In the gummy category for which the production system was expanded, Candemina Gummy (カンデミーナグミ), which has become a leading brand after Puré Gummy (ピュレグミ), continued to increase in sales, and this along with other factors resulted in a more than 10% year on year increase. Healthy snacks were also strong, owing to an increase in sales of Puchi Pori Natto (プチポリ納豆 ) and the Nori-no-Hasamiyaki (海苔のはさみ焼き) series. As a result, net sales increased by ¥1,089 million (4.7%) year on year to ¥24,039 million, setting a new record high in net sales. In terms of profits, although manufacturing costs increased mainly due to a rise in labor costs and investments in production facilities, gross profit increased by ¥424 million (3.9%) year on year to ¥11,358 million, mainly due to an increase in net sales of mainstay brand products. Operating income decreased by ¥79 million (8.0%) year on year to ¥923 million. This was because of a rise in personnel expenses caused by the introduction of a new personnel system and additional staffing, as well as an increase in sales promotion expenses, which exceeded the growth in gross profit. Meanwhile, ordinary income decreased by ¥37 million (3.6%) year on year to ¥1,007 million, as some of the decline in income was offset by the income from loss related to the delay in the construction period of the new gummy production line and other factors. Net income declined ¥359 million (35.6%) year on year to ¥651 million, mainly as a result of the absence of extraordinary income posted in the previous fiscal year, including the ¥501 million of gain on sales of non-current assets associated with the sales of the former headquarters building, as well as the posting of ¥136 million in impairment loss, including for land leased to the former Hikari Seika Co., Ltd., under extraordinary losses. (2) Overview of Financial Position for the Fiscal Year under Review Total assets at the end of the fiscal year under review decreased by ¥827 million (4.1%) from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥19,169 million. The decrease in total assets was mainly attributable to a decrease in cash and deposits by ¥369 million, a ¥111 million decline in accounts receivable - other, 2 KANRO Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 a ¥519 million decline in property, plant and equipment, and a ¥117 million decrease in investment securities, despite a ¥231 million increase in accounts receivable - trade. Liabilities decreased by ¥998 million (10.7%) from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥8,341 million. The decrease in liabilities was mainly attributable to a ¥500 million decline in short-term loans payable, a ¥380 million decrease in accounts payable - other, a ¥207 million decline in income taxes payable, and a ¥465 million decline in long-term loans payable, despite a ¥215 million increase in accrued consumption taxes, a ¥103 million increase in accrued expenses, and a ¥116 million increase in provision for retirement benefits. Net assets increased by ¥171 million (1.6%) from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥10,827 million. This is mainly due to a ¥417 million increase in retained earnings resulting from the recording of ¥651 million in net income and the payment of ¥234 million in cash dividends, the ¥179 million increase in treasury shares due to the purchase of treasury shares and other factors, and the ¥67 million decline in valuation difference on available-for-sale securities. (3) Overview of Cash Flows for the Fiscal Year under Review Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the fiscal year under review amounted to ¥1,430 million, a decline of ¥369 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. (Cash flows from operating activities) Net cash provided by operating activities was ¥2,013 million (up ¥1,064 million year on year). This was attributable to a decline in working capital in addition to the inflow of operating revenues, despite income taxes paid and other factors. (Cash flows from investing activities) Net cash used in investing activities was ¥971 million (¥772 million decrease year on year). This was due to the fact that cash outflows for capital investment and other expenditures exceeded proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment. (Cash flows from financing activities) Net cash used in financing activities was ¥1,411 million (¥1,683 million decrease year on year). This was mainly attributable to the net decrease in short-term loans payable, repayments of long- term loans payable, purchase of treasury shares, and cash dividends paid. (Reference) Cash flow-related indicators FY2018 FY2019 Equity ratio (%) 53.3 56.5 Equity ratio on a market value basis (%) 61.8 59.0 Cash flows to interest-bearing debt (Years) 1.9 0.4 Interest coverage ratio (Times) 170.0 340.2 (Notes) Equity ratio: Equity / Total assets Equity ratio on a market value basis: Market capitalization / Total assets Cash flows to interest-bearing debt ratio: Interest-bearing debt / Cash flows Interest coverage ratio: Cash flows / Interest payments (Note 1) Non-consolidated financial figures were used in all of the calculations above. (Note 2) Aggregate market value of shares is calculated based on issued and outstanding shares excluding treasury shares. (Note 3) Operating cash flows are used for "cash flows" in the above calculations. (Note 4) Interest-bearing debt include all liabilities (short-term loans payable and long-term loans payable) reflected on the non-consolidated balance sheets that incur interest 3 KANRO Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 payments. Interest payments represent the interest payments recorded in the non- consolidated statement of cash flows. (Note 5) Figures prior to FY2017 are not disclosed as Kanro created consolidated financial statements. (4) Future Outlook We will keep on achieving our Medium-Term Management Plan "NewKANRO 2021" through the "Growth strategy" and "Reinforcement of management base." We expect that net sales in FY2020 will increase by ¥960 million (4.0%) year on year to ¥25,000 million by promoting our brand strategy in both hard candy and gummy products, centered on revamping our existing mainstay brand products to adapt to the changing times and developing and nurturing new brand products that will lead the way in the future. In terms of profits, we will make capital investment for future growth, including aggressive IT investment and increasing quality and productivity at our manufacturing sites, while continuing to promote medium-term R&D investment. As a result of the foregoing, operating income is expected to increase by ¥156 million (16.9%) year on year to ¥1,080 million, and ordinary income is expected to increase by ¥92 million (9.2%) year on year to ¥1,100 million. Net income is projected to increase by ¥88 million (13.5%) year on year to ¥740 million due to the increase associated with the non-recurrence of the impairment loss on land and other assets of the former Hikari Seika Co., Ltd. posted in the previous fiscal year. 2. Basic Concept Regarding Selection of Accounting Standards In consideration of comparability across periods and across companies for the non-consolidated financial statements, the Company will prepare non-consolidated financial statements under Japanese accounting standards for the time being. Concerning the application of International Financial Reporting Standards, the Company will take appropriate measures in consideration of trends in Japan and overseas. 4 KANRO Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 3. Non-consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes (1) Non-consolidated Balance Sheets (Thousand yen) As of December 31, 2018 As of December 31, 2019 Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 1,860,539 1,490,990 Accounts receivable - trade 6,018,776 6,250,709 Merchandise and finished goods 588,198 637,370 Work in process 20,908 3,332 Raw materials and supplies 210,257 213,949 Prepaid expenses 112,857 134,042 Short-term loans receivable 1,490 1,050 Accounts receivable - other 114,990 3,809 Other 700 840 Total current assets 8,928,718 8,736,095 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment Buildings 5,623,802 6,596,442 Accumulated depreciation (3,085,283) (3,271,141) Buildings, net 2,538,518 3,325,300 Structures 1,307,244 1,431,186 Accumulated depreciation (1,099,174) (1,125,697) Structures, net 208,069 305,489 Machinery and equipment 11,188,051 11,754,578 Accumulated depreciation (8,633,593) (8,911,306) Machinery and equipment, net 2,554,457 2,843,272 Vehicles 44,632 47,107 Accumulated depreciation (38,150) (36,629) Vehicles, net 6,481 10,477 Tools, furniture and fixtures 875,209 910,287 Accumulated depreciation (620,081) (639,204) Tools, furniture and fixtures, net 255,128 271,082 Land 1,689,030 1,497,709 Leased assets 91,498 161,836 Accumulated depreciation (50,614) (66,135) Leased assets, net 40,883 95,701 Construction in progress 1,717,930 142,127 Total property, plant and equipment 9,010,500 8,491,160 Intangible assets Trademark right 6,271 9,399 Software 200,565 176,749 Telephone subscription right 10,411 10,411 Right of using facilities 1,140 969 Total intangible assets 218,389 197,530 5 KANRO Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 (Thousand yen) As of December 31, 2018 As of December 31, 2019 Investments and other assets Investment securities 548,803 431,054 Investments in capital 510 10 Long-term loans receivable from employees 2,595 1,545 Long-term prepaid expenses 8,263 8,287 Guarantee deposits 432,279 429,061 Deposits on admission 16,900 16,900 Deferred tax assets 830,286 857,862 Total investments and other assets 1,839,637 1,744,721 Total non-current assets 11,068,527 10,433,411 Total assets 19,997,246 19,169,506 6 KANRO Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 (Thousand yen) As of December 31, 2018 As of December 31, 2019 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable - trade 1,698,537 1,692,176 Short-term loans payable 1,000,000 500,000 Current portion of long-term loans payable 465,000 292,500 Lease obligations 18,609 36,483 Accounts payable - other 1,013,078 632,351 Accrued expenses 1,703,173 1,806,627 Income taxes payable 283,629 75,631 Accrued consumption taxes － 215,006 Deposits received 98,040 119,726 Provision for bonuses 589,128 608,183 Provision for directors' bonuses 71,100 67,300 Other 477 30 Total current liabilities 6,940,773 6,046,016 Non-current liabilities Long-term loans payable 292,500 － Lease obligations 25,544 68,401 Provision for retirement benefits 1,943,827 2,060,659 Provision for directors' share benefits 60,729 90,444 Other 77,281 76,178 Total non-current liabilities 2,399,883 2,295,684 Total liabilities 9,340,657 8,341,700 Net assets Shareholders' equity Capital stock 2,864,249 2,864,249 Capital surplus Legal capital surplus 2,141,805 2,141,805 Other capital surplus 409,178 409,178 Total capital surplus 2,550,983 2,550,983 Retained earnings Legal retained earnings Other retained earnings Reserve for advanced depreciation of non- current assets Reserve for special depreciation General reserve Retained earnings brought forward 298,600 298,600 196,806 184,602 42,512 28,341 3,720,000 4,420,000 1,258,746 1,002,476 Total retained earnings 5,516,664 5,934,020 Treasury shares (474,080) (653,088) Total shareholders' equity 10,457,818 10,696,165 Valuation and translation adjustments Valuation difference on available-for-sale 198,770 131,640 securities Total valuation and translation adjustments 198,770 131,640 Total net assets 10,656,588 10,827,806 Total liabilities and net assets 19,997,246 19,169,506 7 KANRO Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 (2) Non-consolidated Statements of Income (Thousand yen) FY2018 FY2019 (From January 1, 2018 to (From January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2018) December 31, 2019) Net sales 22,949,928 24,039,072 Cost of sales Beginning finished goods 415,442 588,198 Cost of products manufactured 11,062,969 11,832,305 Purchase of finished goods 1,164,050 935,534 Total 12,642,462 13,356,038 Ending finished goods 588,198 637,370 Transfer to other account 38,714 38,427 Total cost of sales 12,015,549 12,680,240 Gross profit 10,934,379 11,358,832 Selling, general and administrative expenses 9,930,491 10,434,890 Operating income 1,003,887 923,941 Non-operating income Interest and dividend income 9,800 10,170 Income from loss 5,784 64,273 Sold power income 11,647 10,768 Other 30,915 12,172 Total non-operating income 58,148 97,385 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses 5,526 5,178 Sold power expenses 5,418 5,587 Other 5,736 2,957 Total non-operating expenses 16,681 13,723 Ordinary income 1,045,354 1,007,604 Extraordinary income Gain on sales of non-current assets 501,388 1,725 Gain on donation of non-current assets 9,303 － Gain on sales of investment securities 278 10,786 Gain on extinguishment of tie-in shares 56,178 － Total extraordinary income 567,149 12,511 Extraordinary losses Loss on sales of non-current assets 1,780 － Loss on retirement of non-current assets 55,203 1,378 Impairment loss 226,351 136,944 Loss on disaster 10,542 － Loss on sales of investment securities － 884 Total extraordinary losses 293,879 139,207 Income before income taxes 1,318,625 880,908 Income taxes - current 384,379 226,681 Income taxes - deferred (77,419) 2,227 Total income taxes 306,959 228,909 Net income 1,011,665 651,999 8 KANRO Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 Statement of cost of goods manufactured FY2018 FY2019 (From January 1, 2018 to (From January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2018) December 31, 2019) Category Note Amount (Thousand yen) Composition Amount (Thousand yen) Composition No. (%) (%) Ⅰ Raw material costs 6,683,725 60.3 6,829,044 57.8 Ⅱ Labor costs 2,300,213 20.8 2,591,643 21.9 Ⅲ Expenses *1 2,095,112 18.9 2,394,040 20.3 Total cost of manufacturing 11,079,051 100.0 11,814,729 100.0 Beginning work in process 4,826 20,908 Total 11,083,878 11,835,638 Ending work in process 20,908 3,332 Cost of products *2 11,062,969 11,832,305 manufactured (Notes)*1 Major components are as follows. Item FY2018 FY2019 (Thousand yen) (Thousand yen) Subcontract processing 171,497 112,245 expenses Depreciation 780,223 937,769 Repair expenses 269,783 283,196 Utilities expenses 404,999 447,376 *2 Reconciliation of cost of products manufactured and cost of sales Category FY2018 FY2019 (Thousand yen) (Thousand yen) Cost of products manufactured 11,062,969 11,832,305 Beginning finished goods 415,442 588,198 Purchase of finished goods 1,164,050 935,534 Total 12,642,462 13,356,038 Ending finished goods 588,198 637,370 Transfer to other account 38,714 38,427 Cost of sales 12,015,549 12,680,240 (Method of cost accounting) Kanro adopts process costing as a method of cost accounting. 9 KANRO Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 Non-consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity FY2018 (From January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018) (Thousand yen) Shareholders' equity Capital stock Capital surplus Legal capital surplus Other capital surplus Total capital surplus Balance at beginning of current 2,864,249 2,141,805 409,178 2,550,983 period Changes of items during period Reversal of reserve for advanced depreciation of non-current assets Reversal of reserve for special depreciation Dividends of surplus Provision of general reserve Net income Purchase of treasury shares Disposal of treasury shares Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity Total changes of items during period － － － － Balance at end of current period 2,864,249 2,141,805 409,178 2,550,983 Shareholders' equity Retained earnings Other retained earnings Legal retained Reserve for Total retained advanced Reserve for Retained earnings earnings depreciation of special General reserve earnings brought non-current depreciation forward assets Balance at beginning of 298,600 207,242 56,622 3,320,000 840,805 4,723,269 current period Changes of items during period Reversal of reserve for advanced depreciation of (10,436) 10,436 － non-current assets Reversal of reserve for (14,109) 14,109 － special depreciation Dividends of surplus (218,270) (218,270) Provision of general 400,000 (400,000) － reserve Net income 1,011,665 1,011,665 Purchase of treasury shares Disposal of treasury shares Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity Total changes of items during － (10,436) (14,109) 400,000 417,940 793,395 period Balance at end of current 298,600 196,806 42,512 3,720,000 1,258,746 5,516,664 period 10 KANRO Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 (Thousand yen) Shareholders' equity Valuation and translation adjustments Total shareholders' Valuation difference on Total net assets Treasury shares available-for-sale equity securities Balance at beginning of current (472,806) 9,665,697 270,268 9,935,965 period Changes of items during period Reversal of reserve for advanced － － depreciation of non-current assets Reversal of reserve for special － － depreciation Dividends of surplus (218,270) (218,270) Provision of general reserve － － Net income 1,011,665 1,011,665 Purchase of treasury shares (1,274) (1,274) (1,274) Disposal of treasury shares － － Net changes of items other than (71,497) (71,497) shareholders' equity Total changes of items during period (1,274) 792,120 (71,497) 720,622 Balance at end of current period (474,080) 10,457,818 198,770 10,656,588 11 KANRO Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 FY2019 (From January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) (Thousand yen) Shareholders' equity Capital stock Capital surplus Legal capital surplus Other capital surplus Total capital surplus Balance at beginning of current 2,864,249 2,141,805 409,178 2,550,983 period Changes of items during period Reversal of reserve for advanced depreciation of non-current assets Reversal of reserve for special depreciation Dividends of surplus Provision of general reserve Net income Purchase of treasury shares Disposal of treasury shares Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity Total changes of items during period － － － － Balance at end of current period 2,864,249 2,141,805 409,178 2,550,983 Shareholders' equity Retained earnings Other retained earnings Legal retained Reserve for Total retained advanced Reserve for Retained earnings earnings depreciation of special General reserve earnings brought non-current depreciation forward assets Balance at beginning of 298,600 196,806 42,512 3,720,000 1,258,746 5,516,664 current period Changes of items during period Reversal of reserve for advanced depreciation of (12,203) 12,203 － non-current assets Reversal of reserve for (14,170) 14,170 － special depreciation Dividends of surplus (234,643) (234,643) Provision of general 700,000 (700,000) － reserve Net income 651,999 651,999 Purchase of treasury shares Disposal of treasury shares Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity Total changes of items during － (12,203) (14,170) 700,000 (256,269) 417,355 period Balance at end of current 298,600 184,602 28,341 4,420,000 1,002,476 5,934,020 period 12 KANRO Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 (Thousand yen) Shareholders' equity Valuation and translation adjustments Valuation difference on Total net assets Treasury shares Total shareholders' equity available-for-sale securities Balance at beginning of current (474,080) 10,457,818 198,770 10,656,588 period Changes of items during period Reversal of reserve for advanced － － depreciation of non-current assets Reversal of reserve for special － － depreciation Dividends of surplus (234,643) (234,643) Provision of general reserve － － Net income 651,999 651,999 Purchase of treasury shares (188,239) (188,239) (188,239) Disposal of treasury shares 9,232 9,232 9,232 Net changes of items other than (67,130) (67,130) shareholders' equity Total changes of items during period (179,007) 238,347 (67,130) 171,217 Balance at end of current period (653,088) 10,696,165 131,640 10,827,806 13 KANRO Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 (4) Non-consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Thousand yen) FY2018 FY2019 (From January 1, 2018 to (From January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2018) December 31, 2019) Cash flows from operating activities Income before income taxes Depreciation Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses Increase (decrease) in provision for directors' bonuses Increase (decrease) in provision for retirement benefits Increase (decrease) in provision for directors' share benefits Interest and dividend income Interest expenses Gain on donation of non-current assets Loss on retirement of non-current assets Impairment loss Loss (gain) on sales of non-current assets Loss (gain) on sales of investment securities Loss (gain) on extinguishment of tie-in shares Loss on disaster Decrease (increase) in notes and accounts receivable - trade Decrease (increase) in inventories Increase (decrease) in notes and accounts payable - trade Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses Increase (decrease) in accrued consumption taxes Decrease (increase) in consumption taxes refund receivable Other, net Subtotal Interest and dividend income received Interest expenses paid Income taxes paid Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Cash flows from investing activities 1,318,625 880,908 933,824 1,102,334 113,042 19,055 36,400 (3,800) 67,912 116,831 36,928 29,715 (9,800) (10,170) 5,526 5,178 (9,303) － 55,203 1,378 226,351 136,944 (499,608) (1,725) (278) (9,901) (56,178) － 10,542 － (576,153) (231,933) (213,987) (35,287) 90,422 (6,360) 89,854 104,194 (137,057) 223,125 (114,314) 114,314 (150,292) 5,294 1,217,660 2,440,097 9,798 10,170 (5,585) (5,920) (272,390) (430,484) 949,483 2,013,863 Payments into time deposits Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits Purchase of property, plant and equipment Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment (60,000) (60,000) 70,000 60,000 (2,517,172) (1,943,318) 928,626 1,071,553 Purchase of intangible assets (88,985) (79,725) Payments for removal of non-current assets (75,100) (52,200) Purchase of investment securities (1,942) (2,013) Proceeds from sales of investment securities 393 32,729 Payments of loans receivable (2,400) － Collection of loans receivable 2,650 1,490 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (1,743,929) (971,484) 14 KANRO Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 (Thousand yen) FY2018 FY2019 (From January 1, 2018 to (From January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2018) December 31, 2019) Cash flows from financing activities Repayments of long-term loans payable Net increase (decrease) in short-term loans payable Repayments of lease obligations Net purchase of treasury shares Cash dividends paid (490,000) (465,000) 1,000,000 (500,000) (20,761) (28,431) (1,274) (185,274) (216,822) (233,221) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 271,141 (1,411,928) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (523,304) (369,548) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 2,013,590 1,800,539 Increase in cash and cash equivalents resulting from 310,253 － merger Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 1,800,539 1,430,990 15 KANRO Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements

(Notes on going concern assumption) Not applicable. (Changes in accounting policy and presentation) (Changes with the adoption of the Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting) Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting (ABSJ Statement No. 28 issued on February 16, 2018) have been adopted from the beginning of the fiscal year under review. Accordingly, the presentation method has been changed so that deferred tax assets are included in investments and other assets. As a result, deferred tax assets of ¥370,069 thousand under current assets in the balance sheets for the previous fiscal year have been included in ¥830,286 thousand in deferred tax assets under investments and other assets. (Segment information, etc.) For the fiscal year under review (from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) This information has been omitted because the entire business of Kanro falls under the single business category of confectionery and food business. (Equity in earnings or losses of affiliates, etc.) Equity method is not applied as the Company has no affiliated companies. 16 KANRO Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 (Per share information) FY2018 FY2019 (From January 1, 2018 (From January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2018) to December 31, 2019) Net assets per share ¥1,487.26 ¥1,535.52 Basic earnings per share ¥141.19 ¥92.36 (Notes)1. Diluted earnings per share is not indicated as there are no residual shares outstanding. The Company conducted a stock split of its common stock at a two-for-one ratio as of July 1, 2019. Net assets per share and basic earnings per share is calculated on the assumption that the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year. The Company's own shares that remain in the trust recorded as treasury shares in shareholders' equity are included in treasury shares which were deducted in calculating the average number of shares during the period for the calculation of basic earnings per share. In addition, these shares are included in treasury shares deducted from total number of issued shares at the end of the period in calculating net assets per share.

The number of deducted treasury shares at the end of the period in calculating net assets per share for FY2018 and FY2019 was 110 thousand shares and 103 thousand shares, respectively. The average number of treasury shares during the period deducted in calculating basic earnings per share for FY2018 and FY2019 was 110 thousand shares and 105 thousand shares, respectively. Net assets per share were calculated based on the following data. FY2018 FY2019 (As of December 31, 2018) (As of December 31, 2019) Total net assets (Thousand yen) 10,656,588 10,827,806 Net assets relating to common stock at 10,656,588 10,827,806 year-end (Thousand yen) Number of outstanding shares of common 7,657 7,657 stock (Thousand shares) Number of treasury shares of common 492 606 stock (Thousand shares) Number of shares of common stock at 7,165 7,051 year-end used for calculating net assets per share (Thousand shares) 5. Basic earnings per share was calculated based on the following data. FY2018 FY2019 (From January 1, 2018 (From January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2018) to December 31, 2019) Net income (Thousand yen) 1,011,665 651,999 Amount not attributable to common stock － － holders (Thousand yen) Net income relating to common stock 1,011,665 651,999 (Thousand yen) Average number of outstanding shares of 7,165 7,059 common stock during the period (Thousand shares) (Significant subsequent events) Not applicable. 17 Attachments Original document

