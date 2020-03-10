|
Japan Exchange : Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019
03/10/2020 | 12:34am EDT
KANRO Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019
Non-consolidated Financial Results
for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019
[Japanese GAAP]
February 12, 2020
Company name: Kanro Inc.
Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange
Code number: 2216
URL: https://www.kanro.co.jp/en/
Representative: Kazuyasu Misu, President and CEO
Contact person: Kazuhiro Abe, Director, Managing Executive Officer and CFO, and Division COO, Finance & Accounting Div.
Phone: +81-3-3370-8811
Scheduled date of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: March 27, 2020
Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: March 6, 2020
Scheduled date of filing annual securities report: March 30, 2020
Availability of supplementary briefing material on annual financial results: Yes
Schedule of annual financial results briefing session: Yes (for institutional investors and financial analysts)
1. Non-consolidated Financial Results for FY2019 (January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)
(1) Non-consolidated Operating Results (% indicates changes from the previous period.)
(Millions yen, rounded down)
|
|
Net sales
|
|
Operating income
|
Ordinary income
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal year ended
|
Million yen
|
%
|
Million yen
|
%
|
|
Million yen
|
%
|
|
Million yen
|
%
|
December 31, 2019
|
24,039
|
4.7
|
923
|
(8.0)
|
|
|
1,007
|
(3.6)
|
|
651
|
(35.6)
|
December 31, 2018
|
22,949
|
7.7
|
1,003
|
5.9
|
|
|
1,045
|
4.4
|
|
1,011
|
70.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings
|
|
Diluted
|
|
Return on
|
|
Ordinary
|
Operating
|
|
earnings per
|
|
|
income to
|
income to
|
|
per share
|
|
equity
|
|
|
|
|
share
|
|
|
|
total assets
|
net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal year ended
|
Yen
|
|
Yen
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
%
|
|
%
|
December 31, 2019
|
92.36
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
6.1
|
|
|
5.1
|
|
3.8
|
December 31, 2018
|
141.19
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
9.8
|
|
|
5.5
|
|
4.4
(Reference) Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliates: FY2019: ¥ - million FY2018: ¥ - million
-
The Company conducted a stock split of its common stock at a two-for-one ratio with the effective date of July 1, 2019. Basic earnings per share is calculated on the assumption that the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
(2) Non-consolidated Financial Position
(Millions yen, rounded down)
|
|
Total assets
|
Net assets
|
Equity ratio
|
Net assets per
|
|
share
|
|
|
|
|
|
Million yen
|
Million yen
|
%
|
Yen
|
As of December 31,
|
19,169
|
10,827
|
56.5
|
1,535.52
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
As of December 31,
|
19,997
|
10,656
|
53.3
|
1,487.26
|
2018
|
|
|
|
(Reference) Equity: As of December 31, 2019: ¥10,827 million As of December 31, 2018: ¥10,656 million
-
The Company conducted a stock split of its common stock at a two-for-one ratio with the effective date of July 1, 2019. Net assets per share is calculated on the assumption that the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
KANRO Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019
(3) Non-consolidated Cash Flows
(Millions yen, rounded down)
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from
|
Cash flows from
|
Cash flows from
|
|
Cash and cash
|
|
|
|
|
equivalents at end
|
|
|
|
operating activities
|
investing activities
|
financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of period
|
Fiscal year ended
|
|
|
Million yen
|
|
|
Million yen
|
|
Million yen
|
|
|
Million yen
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
|
2,013
|
|
|
(971)
|
|
(1,411)
|
|
|
1,430
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
949
|
|
|
(1,743)
|
|
271
|
|
|
|
1,800
|
2. Dividends
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annual dividends
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
Dividends to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payout ratio
|
|
|
1st quarter-
|
2nd quarter-
|
3rd quarter-
|
|
Year-end
|
|
Total
|
dividends
|
|
net assets
|
|
|
end
|
end
|
|
end
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yen
|
Yen
|
|
Yen
|
|
Yen
|
|
Yen
|
Million yen
|
|
%
|
%
|
FY2018
|
|
|
－
|
30.00
|
|
－
|
|
35.00
|
|
65.00
|
236
|
|
23.0
|
2.3
|
FY2019
|
|
|
－
|
30.00
|
|
－
|
|
15.00
|
|
－
|
214
|
|
32.5
|
2.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2020 (Forecast)
|
|
|
－
|
15.00
|
|
－
|
|
17.00
|
|
32.00
|
|
|
30.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Notes) 1. The Company conducted a stock split of its common stock at a two-for-one ratio with the effective date of July 1, 2019. Accordingly, the cash dividend for the 2nd quarter-end shows actual amount before the stock split, and total amount of annual cash dividends is indicated as "－." The annual cash dividends per share converted on the basis after the stock split is ¥32.50 for FY2018 and ¥30.00 for FY2019.
2. Breakdown of the year-end dividend for FY2018 Ordinary dividend: ¥30, Special dividend: ¥5
3. Non-consolidated Financial Results Forecast for FY2020 (January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)
(% indicates changes from the previous period.)
|
|
Net sales
|
|
Operating
|
Ordinary income
|
Net income
|
Basic earnings
|
|
|
income
|
per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Million yen
|
%
|
Million yen
|
%
|
Million yen
|
%
|
Million yen
|
%
|
Yen
|
First half
|
12,200
|
3.5
|
400
|
(20.0)
|
400
|
(21.0)
|
250
|
5.4
|
35.45
|
Full year
|
25,000
|
4.0
|
1,080
|
16.9
|
1,100
|
9.2
|
740
|
13.5
|
104.94
KANRO Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019
* Notes:
(1) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
|
1)
|
Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No
|
|
2)
|
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
|
|
|
|
3)
|
Changes in accounting estimates: No
|
|
|
|
4)
|
Retrospective restatement: No
|
|
|
|
(2) Total number of issued shares (common shares)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2019
|
|
FY2018
|
1) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period
|
|
7,657,802 shares
|
|
7,657,802 shares
|
(including treasury shares)
|
|
|
|
|
2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period
|
|
606,250 shares
|
|
492,566 shares
|
3) Average number of shares during the period
|
|
7,059,439 shares
|
|
7,165,520 shares
*1. As the Company conducted a stock split of its common stock at a two-for-one ratio with the effective date of July 1, 2019, the total number of issued shares at the end of the period, the total number of treasury shares at the end of the period and average number of shares during the period are calculated on the assumption that the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
2. Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period includes the Company's treasury shares owned by Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. (Trust Account) (December 31, 2019: 103,600 shares and December 31, 2018: 110,000 shares).
-
These financial results are outside the scope of audit procedures by a certified public accountant or audit firm.
-
Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes
The earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements herein are based on currently available information and certain assumptions deemed reasonable. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to a wide range of factors.
(Method of obtaining supplementary briefing material on financial results)
Supplementary briefing material on financial results is disclosed on TDnet on February 12, 2020 as well as on the Company's website.
|
|
KANRO Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019
|
|
KANRO Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019
1. Overview of Business Results, etc.
(1) Overview of Business Results for the Fiscal Year under Review
The Japanese economy during the fiscal year under review remained on a moderate recovery trend on the back of a consumer spending rebound thanks to an improvement in the employment and income environments, although the manufacturing sector in particular became increasingly weak amid softness in markets, especially for exports. As for the candy market, the gummy category, which had continued to grow in recent years, saw a year-on-year decline due to the standstill in growth, and the hard candy category, which had been on a downtrend until the year before last, achieved better results than the previous corresponding period like last year.
In such a business environment, toward achieving the medium-term management plan "New KANRO 2021," Kanro strived to expand net sales through further promoting proposal-based sales activities using IT and further developing finely tuned promotions customized for each channel. In addition, Kanro put a new gummy production line into full operation at the Matsumoto Plant in February, and acquired FSSC22000 certification, an international standard for Food Safety System Certification, following the certification of its Asahi Plant and Hikari Plant, as it expanded its production system and bolstered its quality management system.
For the fiscal year, sales of the traditional bag/stick type hard candy products decreased, but sales of products in new, small bags with zip increased significantly, so net sales of candies increased slightly year on year. By product, while products of mainstay hard candy brands such as Kinno Milk (金のミル ク), Kenko Nodoame Tatakau Manuka Honey (健康のど飴たたかうマヌカハニー), and Non-SugarSuper Menthol Nodoame (ノンシュガースーパーメントールのど飴) performed steadily in sales, there were some products with sluggish sales including Morimoriyama-no-KudamonoAme (もりもり山のく だもの飴), resulting in mixed results overall. In the gummy category for which the production system was expanded, Candemina Gummy (カンデミーナグミ), which has become a leading brand after Puré Gummy (ピュレグミ), continued to increase in sales, and this along with other factors resulted in a more than 10% year on year increase. Healthy snacks were also strong, owing to an increase in sales of Puchi Pori Natto (プチポリ納豆 ) and the Nori-no-Hasamiyaki (海苔のはさみ焼き) series. As a result, net sales increased by ¥1,089 million (4.7%) year on year to ¥24,039 million, setting a new record high in net sales.
In terms of profits, although manufacturing costs increased mainly due to a rise in labor costs and investments in production facilities, gross profit increased by ¥424 million (3.9%) year on year to ¥11,358 million, mainly due to an increase in net sales of mainstay brand products. Operating income decreased by ¥79 million (8.0%) year on year to ¥923 million. This was because of a rise in personnel expenses caused by the introduction of a new personnel system and additional staffing, as well as an increase in sales promotion expenses, which exceeded the growth in gross profit. Meanwhile, ordinary income decreased by ¥37 million (3.6%) year on year to ¥1,007 million, as some of the decline in income was offset by the income from loss related to the delay in the construction period of the new gummy production line and other factors. Net income declined ¥359 million (35.6%) year on year to ¥651 million, mainly as a result of the absence of extraordinary income posted in the previous fiscal year, including the ¥501 million of gain on sales of non-current assets associated with the sales of the former headquarters building, as well as the posting of ¥136 million in impairment loss, including for land leased to the former Hikari Seika Co., Ltd., under extraordinary losses.
(2) Overview of Financial Position for the Fiscal Year under Review
Total assets at the end of the fiscal year under review decreased by ¥827 million (4.1%) from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥19,169 million. The decrease in total assets was mainly attributable to a decrease in cash and deposits by ¥369 million, a ¥111 million decline in accounts receivable - other,
KANRO Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019
a ¥519 million decline in property, plant and equipment, and a ¥117 million decrease in investment securities, despite a ¥231 million increase in accounts receivable - trade.
Liabilities decreased by ¥998 million (10.7%) from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥8,341 million. The decrease in liabilities was mainly attributable to a ¥500 million decline in short-term loans payable, a ¥380 million decrease in accounts payable - other, a ¥207 million decline in income taxes payable, and a ¥465 million decline in long-term loans payable, despite a ¥215 million increase in accrued consumption taxes, a ¥103 million increase in accrued expenses, and a ¥116 million increase in provision for retirement benefits.
Net assets increased by ¥171 million (1.6%) from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥10,827 million. This is mainly due to a ¥417 million increase in retained earnings resulting from the recording of ¥651 million in net income and the payment of ¥234 million in cash dividends, the ¥179 million increase in treasury shares due to the purchase of treasury shares and other factors, and the ¥67 million decline in valuation difference on available-for-sale securities.
(3) Overview of Cash Flows for the Fiscal Year under Review
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the fiscal year under review amounted to ¥1,430 million, a decline of ¥369 million from the end of the previous fiscal year.
(Cash flows from operating activities)
Net cash provided by operating activities was ¥2,013 million (up ¥1,064 million year on year).
This was attributable to a decline in working capital in addition to the inflow of operating revenues, despite income taxes paid and other factors.
(Cash flows from investing activities)
Net cash used in investing activities was ¥971 million (¥772 million decrease year on year).
This was due to the fact that cash outflows for capital investment and other expenditures exceeded proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment.
(Cash flows from financing activities)
Net cash used in financing activities was ¥1,411 million (¥1,683 million decrease year on year). This was mainly attributable to the net decrease in short-term loans payable, repayments of long-
term loans payable, purchase of treasury shares, and cash dividends paid.
|
(Reference)
|
Cash flow-related indicators
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2018
|
FY2019
|
|
|
|
|
Equity ratio (%)
|
|
53.3
|
56.5
|
|
|
|
Equity ratio on a market value basis (%)
|
61.8
|
59.0
|
|
|
|
Cash flows to interest-bearing debt (Years)
|
1.9
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
Interest coverage ratio (Times)
|
170.0
|
340.2
|
|
|
|
(Notes) Equity ratio: Equity / Total assets
Equity ratio on a market value basis: Market capitalization / Total assets
Cash flows to interest-bearing debt ratio: Interest-bearing debt / Cash flows
Interest coverage ratio: Cash flows / Interest payments
(Note 1) Non-consolidated financial figures were used in all of the calculations above. (Note 2) Aggregate market value of shares is calculated based on issued and outstanding
shares excluding treasury shares.
(Note 3) Operating cash flows are used for "cash flows" in the above calculations.
(Note 4) Interest-bearing debt include all liabilities (short-term loans payable and long-term loans payable) reflected on the non-consolidated balance sheets that incur interest
3
payments. Interest payments represent the interest payments recorded in the non- consolidated statement of cash flows.
(Note 5) Figures prior to FY2017 are not disclosed as Kanro created consolidated financial statements.
(4) Future Outlook
We will keep on achieving our Medium-Term Management Plan "NewKANRO 2021" through the "Growth strategy" and "Reinforcement of management base."
We expect that net sales in FY2020 will increase by ¥960 million (4.0%) year on year to ¥25,000 million by promoting our brand strategy in both hard candy and gummy products, centered on revamping our existing mainstay brand products to adapt to the changing times and developing and nurturing new brand products that will lead the way in the future.
In terms of profits, we will make capital investment for future growth, including aggressive IT investment and increasing quality and productivity at our manufacturing sites, while continuing to promote medium-term R&D investment. As a result of the foregoing, operating income is expected to increase by ¥156 million (16.9%) year on year to ¥1,080 million, and ordinary income is expected to increase by ¥92 million (9.2%) year on year to ¥1,100 million. Net income is projected to increase by ¥88 million (13.5%) year on year to ¥740 million due to the increase associated with the non-recurrence of the impairment loss on land and other assets of the former Hikari Seika Co., Ltd. posted in the previous fiscal year.
2. Basic Concept Regarding Selection of Accounting Standards
In consideration of comparability across periods and across companies for the non-consolidated financial statements, the Company will prepare non-consolidated financial statements under Japanese accounting standards for the time being.
Concerning the application of International Financial Reporting Standards, the Company will take appropriate measures in consideration of trends in Japan and overseas.
4
KANRO Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019
3. Non-consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes
(1) Non-consolidated Balance Sheets
|
|
|
|
|
(Thousand yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of December 31, 2018
|
As of December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and deposits
|
|
1,860,539
|
|
1,490,990
|
Accounts receivable - trade
|
6,018,776
|
6,250,709
|
Merchandise and finished goods
|
|
588,198
|
|
637,370
|
Work in process
|
20,908
|
3,332
|
Raw materials and supplies
|
|
210,257
|
|
213,949
|
Prepaid expenses
|
112,857
|
134,042
|
Short-term loans receivable
|
|
1,490
|
|
1,050
|
Accounts receivable - other
|
114,990
|
3,809
|
Other
|
|
700
|
|
840
|
Total current assets
|
8,928,718
|
8,736,095
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
|
|
Buildings
|
|
5,623,802
|
|
6,596,442
|
Accumulated depreciation
|
(3,085,283)
|
(3,271,141)
|
Buildings, net
|
|
2,538,518
|
|
3,325,300
|
Structures
|
1,307,244
|
1,431,186
|
Accumulated depreciation
|
|
(1,099,174)
|
|
(1,125,697)
|
Structures, net
|
208,069
|
305,489
|
Machinery and equipment
|
|
11,188,051
|
|
11,754,578
|
Accumulated depreciation
|
(8,633,593)
|
(8,911,306)
|
Machinery and equipment, net
|
|
2,554,457
|
|
2,843,272
|
Vehicles
|
44,632
|
47,107
|
Accumulated depreciation
|
|
(38,150)
|
|
(36,629)
|
Vehicles, net
|
6,481
|
10,477
|
Tools, furniture and fixtures
|
|
875,209
|
|
910,287
|
Accumulated depreciation
|
(620,081)
|
(639,204)
|
Tools, furniture and fixtures, net
|
|
255,128
|
|
271,082
|
Land
|
1,689,030
|
1,497,709
|
Leased assets
|
|
91,498
|
|
161,836
|
Accumulated depreciation
|
(50,614)
|
(66,135)
|
Leased assets, net
|
|
40,883
|
|
95,701
|
Construction in progress
|
1,717,930
|
142,127
|
Total property, plant and equipment
|
|
9,010,500
|
|
8,491,160
|
Intangible assets
|
|
|
|
|
Trademark right
|
|
6,271
|
|
9,399
|
Software
|
200,565
|
176,749
|
Telephone subscription right
|
|
10,411
|
|
10,411
|
Right of using facilities
|
1,140
|
969
|
Total intangible assets
|
|
218,389
|
|
197,530
KANRO Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
(Thousand yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of December 31, 2018
|
As of December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investments and other assets
|
|
|
|
|
Investment securities
|
548,803
|
431,054
|
Investments in capital
|
|
510
|
|
10
|
Long-term loans receivable from employees
|
2,595
|
1,545
|
Long-term prepaid expenses
|
|
8,263
|
|
8,287
|
Guarantee deposits
|
432,279
|
429,061
|
Deposits on admission
|
|
16,900
|
|
16,900
|
Deferred tax assets
|
830,286
|
857,862
|
Total investments and other assets
|
|
1,839,637
|
|
1,744,721
|
Total non-current assets
|
11,068,527
|
10,433,411
|
Total assets
|
|
19,997,246
|
|
19,169,506
6
KANRO Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
(Thousand yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of December 31, 2018
|
As of December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable - trade
|
|
1,698,537
|
|
1,692,176
|
Short-term loans payable
|
1,000,000
|
500,000
|
Current portion of long-term loans payable
|
|
465,000
|
|
292,500
|
Lease obligations
|
18,609
|
36,483
|
Accounts payable - other
|
|
1,013,078
|
|
632,351
|
Accrued expenses
|
1,703,173
|
1,806,627
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
283,629
|
|
75,631
|
Accrued consumption taxes
|
|
－
|
215,006
|
Deposits received
|
|
98,040
|
|
119,726
|
Provision for bonuses
|
589,128
|
608,183
|
Provision for directors' bonuses
|
|
71,100
|
|
67,300
|
Other
|
477
|
30
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
6,940,773
|
|
6,046,016
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term loans payable
|
|
292,500
|
|
－
|
Lease obligations
|
25,544
|
68,401
|
Provision for retirement benefits
|
|
1,943,827
|
|
2,060,659
|
Provision for directors' share benefits
|
60,729
|
90,444
|
Other
|
|
77,281
|
|
76,178
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
2,399,883
|
2,295,684
|
Total liabilities
|
|
9,340,657
|
|
8,341,700
|
Net assets
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
Capital stock
|
2,864,249
|
2,864,249
|
Capital surplus
|
|
|
|
|
Legal capital surplus
|
2,141,805
|
2,141,805
|
Other capital surplus
|
|
409,178
|
|
409,178
|
Total capital surplus
|
2,550,983
|
2,550,983
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Legal retained earnings
Other retained earnings
Reserve for advanced depreciation of non- current assets
Reserve for special depreciation
General reserve
Retained earnings brought forward
|
298,600
|
298,600
|
|
|
196,806
|
184,602
|
|
|
42,512
|
28,341
|
3,720,000
|
4,420,000
|
1,258,746
|
1,002,476
|
Total retained earnings
|
5,516,664
|
|
5,934,020
|
Treasury shares
|
(474,080)
|
|
(653,088)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
10,457,818
|
|
10,696,165
|
Valuation and translation adjustments
|
|
|
|
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
|
198,770
|
|
131,640
|
securities
|
|
|
|
|
Total valuation and translation adjustments
|
198,770
|
|
131,640
|
Total net assets
|
10,656,588
|
|
10,827,806
|
Total liabilities and net assets
|
19,997,246
|
|
19,169,506
7
KANRO Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019
(2) Non-consolidated Statements of Income
|
|
|
|
|
(Thousand yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2018
|
|
FY2019
|
|
|
(From January 1, 2018 to
|
(From January 1, 2019 to
|
|
|
December 31, 2018)
|
December 31, 2019)
|
Net sales
|
|
22,949,928
|
|
24,039,072
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beginning finished goods
|
|
415,442
|
|
588,198
|
Cost of products manufactured
|
11,062,969
|
11,832,305
|
Purchase of finished goods
|
|
1,164,050
|
|
935,534
|
Total
|
|
12,642,462
|
13,356,038
|
Ending finished goods
|
|
588,198
|
|
637,370
|
Transfer to other account
|
38,714
|
38,427
|
Total cost of sales
|
|
12,015,549
|
|
12,680,240
|
Gross profit
|
|
10,934,379
|
11,358,832
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
9,930,491
|
|
10,434,890
|
Operating income
|
1,003,887
|
923,941
|
Non-operating income
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and dividend income
|
9,800
|
10,170
|
Income from loss
|
|
5,784
|
|
64,273
|
Sold power income
|
11,647
|
10,768
|
Other
|
|
30,915
|
|
12,172
|
Total non-operating income
|
58,148
|
97,385
|
Non-operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expenses
|
5,526
|
5,178
|
Sold power expenses
|
|
5,418
|
|
5,587
|
Other
|
5,736
|
2,957
|
Total non-operating expenses
|
|
16,681
|
|
13,723
|
Ordinary income
|
1,045,354
|
1,007,604
|
Extraordinary income
|
|
|
|
|
Gain on sales of non-current assets
|
501,388
|
1,725
|
Gain on donation of non-current assets
|
|
9,303
|
|
－
|
Gain on sales of investment securities
|
278
|
10,786
|
Gain on extinguishment of tie-in shares
|
|
56,178
|
|
－
|
Total extraordinary income
|
567,149
|
12,511
|
Extraordinary losses
|
|
|
|
|
Loss on sales of non-current assets
|
1,780
|
|
－
|
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
|
|
55,203
|
|
1,378
|
Impairment loss
|
226,351
|
136,944
|
Loss on disaster
|
|
10,542
|
|
－
|
Loss on sales of investment securities
|
|
－
|
884
|
Total extraordinary losses
|
|
293,879
|
|
139,207
|
Income before income taxes
|
1,318,625
|
880,908
|
Income taxes - current
|
|
384,379
|
|
226,681
|
Income taxes - deferred
|
(77,419)
|
2,227
|
Total income taxes
|
|
306,959
|
|
228,909
|
Net income
|
|
1,011,665
|
651,999
KANRO Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019
Statement of cost of goods manufactured
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2018
|
|
|
FY2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(From January 1, 2018 to
|
|
(From January 1, 2019 to
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2018)
|
|
December 31, 2019)
|
|
Category
|
Note
|
Amount (Thousand yen)
|
Composition
|
Amount (Thousand yen)
|
Composition
|
|
|
No.
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
(%)
|
Ⅰ Raw material costs
|
|
|
|
6,683,725
|
60.3
|
|
6,829,044
|
57.8
|
Ⅱ Labor costs
|
|
|
|
2,300,213
|
20.8
|
|
2,591,643
|
21.9
|
Ⅲ Expenses
|
*1
|
|
|
2,095,112
|
18.9
|
|
2,394,040
|
20.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total cost of manufacturing
|
|
|
|
11,079,051
|
100.0
|
|
11,814,729
|
100.0
|
Beginning work in process
|
|
|
|
4,826
|
|
|
20,908
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
11,083,878
|
|
|
11,835,638
|
|
Ending work in process
|
|
|
|
20,908
|
|
|
3,332
|
|
Cost of products
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*2
|
|
|
11,062,969
|
|
|
11,832,305
|
|
manufactured
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Notes)*1 Major components are as follows.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Item
|
|
|
|
FY2018
|
FY2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Thousand yen)
|
(Thousand yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subcontract processing
|
|
|
|
171,497
|
|
112,245
|
|
expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
|
|
780,223
|
|
937,769
|
|
Repair expenses
|
|
|
|
|
269,783
|
|
283,196
|
|
Utilities expenses
|
|
|
|
|
404,999
|
|
447,376
|
|
*2 Reconciliation of cost of products manufactured and cost of sales
|
|
|
|
Category
|
|
|
|
FY2018
|
FY2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Thousand yen)
|
(Thousand yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of products manufactured
|
|
|
11,062,969
|
|
11,832,305
|
|
Beginning finished goods
|
|
|
|
415,442
|
|
588,198
|
|
Purchase of finished goods
|
|
|
|
1,164,050
|
|
935,534
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
12,642,462
|
|
13,356,038
|
|
Ending finished goods
|
|
|
|
|
588,198
|
|
637,370
|
|
Transfer to other account
|
|
|
|
38,714
|
|
38,427
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
|
|
12,015,549
|
|
12,680,240
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Method of cost accounting)
Kanro adopts process costing as a method of cost accounting.
KANRO Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019
-
Non-consolidatedStatement of Changes in Equity FY2018 (From January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Thousand yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital stock
|
|
|
|
Capital surplus
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Legal capital surplus
|
Other capital surplus
|
|
Total capital surplus
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at beginning of current
|
|
|
2,864,249
|
|
|
2,141,805
|
|
409,178
|
|
2,550,983
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes of items during period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reversal of reserve for advanced
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
depreciation of non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reversal of reserve for special
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
depreciation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends of surplus
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision of general reserve
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of treasury shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disposal of treasury shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net changes of items other than
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total changes of items during period
|
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
－
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at end of current period
|
|
|
2,864,249
|
|
|
2,141,805
|
|
409,178
|
|
2,550,983
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other retained earnings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Legal retained
|
Reserve for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total retained
|
|
advanced
|
Reserve for
|
|
|
Retained
|
|
|
earnings
|
|
|
|
earnings
|
|
|
|
depreciation of
|
special
|
General reserve
|
|
earnings brought
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
non-current
|
depreciation
|
|
|
forward
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at beginning of
|
|
298,600
|
|
207,242
|
56,622
|
3,320,000
|
|
|
840,805
|
4,723,269
|
current period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes of items during
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reversal of reserve for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
advanced depreciation of
|
|
|
|
|
|
(10,436)
|
|
|
|
|
10,436
|
－
|
non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reversal of reserve for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(14,109)
|
|
|
|
14,109
|
－
|
special depreciation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends of surplus
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(218,270)
|
(218,270)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision of general
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
400,000
|
|
|
(400,000)
|
－
|
reserve
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,011,665
|
1,011,665
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of treasury
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disposal of treasury shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net changes of items other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
than shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total changes of items during
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
(10,436)
|
(14,109)
|
400,000
|
|
|
417,940
|
793,395
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at end of current
|
|
298,600
|
|
196,806
|
42,512
|
3,720,000
|
|
1,258,746
|
5,516,664
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
KANRO Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
(Thousand yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
Valuation and translation
|
|
|
adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total shareholders'
|
Valuation difference on
|
Total net assets
|
|
Treasury shares
|
available-for-sale
|
|
|
equity
|
|
|
|
securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at beginning of current
|
(472,806)
|
9,665,697
|
270,268
|
9,935,965
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
Changes of items during period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reversal of reserve for advanced
|
|
－
|
|
－
|
depreciation of non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reversal of reserve for special
|
|
－
|
|
－
|
depreciation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends of surplus
|
|
(218,270)
|
|
(218,270)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision of general reserve
|
|
－
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
1,011,665
|
|
1,011,665
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of treasury shares
|
(1,274)
|
(1,274)
|
|
(1,274)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disposal of treasury shares
|
|
－
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net changes of items other than
|
|
|
(71,497)
|
(71,497)
|
shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total changes of items during period
|
(1,274)
|
792,120
|
(71,497)
|
720,622
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at end of current period
|
(474,080)
|
10,457,818
|
198,770
|
10,656,588
|
|
|
|
|
11
KANRO Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019
FY2019 (From January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Thousand yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital stock
|
|
|
Capital surplus
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Legal capital surplus
|
Other capital surplus
|
|
Total capital surplus
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at beginning of current
|
|
2,864,249
|
|
2,141,805
|
409,178
|
|
|
2,550,983
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes of items during period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reversal of reserve for advanced
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
depreciation of non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reversal of reserve for special
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
depreciation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends of surplus
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision of general reserve
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of treasury shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disposal of treasury shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net changes of items other than
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total changes of items during period
|
|
|
－
|
|
－
|
|
－
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at end of current period
|
|
2,864,249
|
|
2,141,805
|
409,178
|
|
|
2,550,983
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other retained earnings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Legal retained
|
Reserve for
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total retained
|
|
advanced
|
Reserve for
|
|
Retained
|
|
|
earnings
|
|
earnings
|
|
|
depreciation of
|
special
|
General reserve
|
earnings brought
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
non-current
|
depreciation
|
|
forward
|
|
|
|
|
|
assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at beginning of
|
|
298,600
|
196,806
|
42,512
|
3,720,000
|
1,258,746
|
5,516,664
|
current period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes of items during
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reversal of reserve for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
advanced depreciation of
|
|
|
|
(12,203)
|
|
|
|
12,203
|
－
|
non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reversal of reserve for
|
|
|
|
|
|
(14,170)
|
|
|
14,170
|
－
|
special depreciation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends of surplus
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(234,643)
|
(234,643)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision of general
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
700,000
|
|
(700,000)
|
－
|
reserve
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
651,999
|
651,999
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of treasury
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disposal of treasury shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net changes of items other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
than shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total changes of items during
|
|
|
－
|
(12,203)
|
(14,170)
|
700,000
|
|
(256,269)
|
417,355
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at end of current
|
|
298,600
|
184,602
|
28,341
|
4,420,000
|
1,002,476
|
5,934,020
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
KANRO Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
(Thousand yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
Valuation and translation
|
|
|
adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Valuation difference on
|
Total net assets
|
|
Treasury shares
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
available-for-sale
|
|
|
|
|
securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at beginning of current
|
(474,080)
|
10,457,818
|
198,770
|
10,656,588
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
Changes of items during period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reversal of reserve for advanced
|
|
－
|
|
－
|
depreciation of non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reversal of reserve for special
|
|
－
|
|
－
|
depreciation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends of surplus
|
|
(234,643)
|
|
(234,643)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision of general reserve
|
|
－
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
651,999
|
|
651,999
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of treasury shares
|
(188,239)
|
(188,239)
|
|
(188,239)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disposal of treasury shares
|
9,232
|
9,232
|
|
9,232
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net changes of items other than
|
|
|
(67,130)
|
(67,130)
|
shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total changes of items during period
|
(179,007)
|
238,347
|
(67,130)
|
171,217
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at end of current period
|
(653,088)
|
10,696,165
|
131,640
|
10,827,806
|
|
|
|
|
13
KANRO Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019
(4) Non-consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|
|
(Thousand yen)
|
|
|
FY2018
|
FY2019
|
(From January 1, 2018 to
|
(From January 1, 2019 to
|
December 31, 2018)
|
December 31, 2019)
Cash flows from operating activities
Income before income taxes
Depreciation
Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses
Increase (decrease) in provision for directors' bonuses
Increase (decrease) in provision for retirement benefits
Increase (decrease) in provision for directors' share benefits
Interest and dividend income
Interest expenses
Gain on donation of non-current assets
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
Impairment loss
Loss (gain) on sales of non-current assets
Loss (gain) on sales of investment securities
Loss (gain) on extinguishment of tie-in shares
Loss on disaster
Decrease (increase) in notes and accounts receivable - trade
Decrease (increase) in inventories
Increase (decrease) in notes and accounts payable - trade
Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses
Increase (decrease) in accrued consumption taxes
Decrease (increase) in consumption taxes refund receivable
Other, net
Subtotal
Interest and dividend income received
Interest expenses paid
Income taxes paid
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
1,318,625
|
|
880,908
|
|
|
|
933,824
|
|
|
1,102,334
|
|
|
113,042
|
|
19,055
|
|
|
|
36,400
|
|
|
(3,800)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
67,912
|
|
116,831
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
36,928
|
|
|
29,715
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(9,800)
|
|
(10,170)
|
|
|
|
5,526
|
|
|
5,178
|
|
|
(9,303)
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
55,203
|
|
|
1,378
|
|
|
226,351
|
|
136,944
|
|
|
|
(499,608)
|
|
|
(1,725)
|
|
|
(278)
|
|
(9,901)
|
|
|
|
(56,178)
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
10,542
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(576,153)
|
|
|
(231,933)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(213,987)
|
|
(35,287)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90,422
|
|
|
(6,360)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
89,854
|
|
104,194
|
|
|
|
(137,057)
|
|
|
223,125
|
|
|
(114,314)
|
|
114,314
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(150,292)
|
|
|
5,294
|
|
|
1,217,660
|
|
2,440,097
|
|
|
|
9,798
|
|
|
10,170
|
|
|
(5,585)
|
|
(5,920)
|
|
|
|
(272,390)
|
|
|
(430,484)
|
|
|
949,483
|
|
2,013,863
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payments into time deposits
Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment
|
(60,000)
|
(60,000)
|
70,000
|
60,000
|
(2,517,172)
|
(1,943,318)
|
928,626
|
1,071,553
|
|
|
Purchase of intangible assets
|
(88,985)
|
(79,725)
|
Payments for removal of non-current assets
|
|
(75,100)
|
(52,200)
|
Purchase of investment securities
|
(1,942)
|
(2,013)
|
Proceeds from sales of investment securities
|
|
393
|
32,729
|
Payments of loans receivable
|
(2,400)
|
－
|
Collection of loans receivable
|
|
2,650
|
1,490
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
|
(1,743,929)
|
(971,484)
14
KANRO Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019
|
|
(Thousand yen)
|
|
|
FY2018
|
FY2019
|
(From January 1, 2018 to
|
(From January 1, 2019 to
|
December 31, 2018)
|
December 31, 2019)
Cash flows from financing activities
Repayments of long-term loans payable
Net increase (decrease) in short-term loans payable
Repayments of lease obligations
Net purchase of treasury shares
Cash dividends paid
|
(490,000)
|
(465,000)
|
1,000,000
|
(500,000)
|
|
|
(20,761)
|
(28,431)
|
(1,274)
|
(185,274)
|
(216,822)
|
(233,221)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
|
271,141
|
|
|
(1,411,928)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
(523,304)
|
|
(369,548)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
2,013,590
|
|
|
1,800,539
|
Increase in cash and cash equivalents resulting from
|
310,253
|
|
|
－
|
merger
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
|
1,800,539
|
|
|
1,430,990
15
KANRO Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019
-
Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements
(Notes on going concern assumption) Not applicable.
(Changes in accounting policy and presentation)
(Changes with the adoption of the Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting)
Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting (ABSJ Statement No. 28 issued on February 16, 2018) have been adopted from the beginning of the fiscal year under review. Accordingly, the presentation method has been changed so that deferred tax assets are included in investments and other assets.
As a result, deferred tax assets of ¥370,069 thousand under current assets in the balance sheets for the previous fiscal year have been included in ¥830,286 thousand in deferred tax assets under investments and other assets.
(Segment information, etc.)
For the fiscal year under review (from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)
This information has been omitted because the entire business of Kanro falls under the single business category of confectionery and food business.
(Equity in earnings or losses of affiliates, etc.)
Equity method is not applied as the Company has no affiliated companies.
16
KANRO Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019
(Per share information)
|
|
FY2018
|
FY2019
|
|
(From January 1, 2018
|
(From January 1, 2019
|
|
to December 31, 2018)
|
to December 31, 2019)
|
Net assets per share
|
¥1,487.26
|
¥1,535.52
|
Basic earnings per share
|
¥141.19
|
¥92.36
|
|
|
(Notes)1. Diluted earnings per share is not indicated as there are no residual shares outstanding.
-
The Company conducted a stock split of its common stock at a two-for-one ratio as of July 1, 2019. Net assets per share and basic earnings per share is calculated on the assumption that the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
-
The Company's own shares that remain in the trust recorded as treasury shares in shareholders' equity are included in treasury shares which were deducted in calculating the average number of shares during the period for the calculation of basic earnings per share. In addition, these shares are included in treasury shares deducted from total number of issued shares at the end of the period in calculating net assets per share.
The number of deducted treasury shares at the end of the period in calculating net assets per share for FY2018 and FY2019 was 110 thousand shares and 103 thousand shares, respectively. The average number of treasury shares during the period deducted in calculating basic earnings per share for FY2018 and FY2019 was 110 thousand shares and 105 thousand shares, respectively.
-
Net assets per share were calculated based on the following data.
|
|
|
FY2018
|
FY2019
|
|
|
(As of December 31, 2018)
|
(As of December 31, 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
Total net assets
|
(Thousand yen)
|
10,656,588
|
10,827,806
|
|
|
|
Net assets relating to common stock at
|
10,656,588
|
10,827,806
|
year-end
|
(Thousand yen)
|
|
|
Number of outstanding shares of common
|
7,657
|
7,657
|
stock
|
(Thousand shares)
|
|
|
Number of treasury shares of common
|
492
|
606
|
stock
|
(Thousand shares)
|
|
|
Number of shares of common stock at
|
7,165
|
7,051
|
year-end used for calculating net assets
|
per share
|
(Thousand shares)
|
|
5. Basic earnings per share was calculated based on the following data.
|
|
|
FY2018
|
FY2019
|
|
|
(From January 1, 2018
|
(From January 1, 2019
|
|
|
to December 31, 2018)
|
to December 31, 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
(Thousand yen)
|
1,011,665
|
651,999
|
|
|
|
Amount not attributable to common stock
|
－
|
－
|
holders
|
(Thousand yen)
|
|
|
Net income relating to common stock
|
1,011,665
|
651,999
|
|
(Thousand yen)
|
|
|
|
Average number of outstanding shares of
|
7,165
|
7,059
|
common stock during the period
|
|
(Thousand shares)
|
|
(Significant subsequent events) Not applicable.
17
|
|