Japan Exchange : Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

Kanro Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 [Japanese GAAP] November 11, 2019

1. Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 (January 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019) Non-consolidated Financial Results (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) (Millions yen, rounded down) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Net income Nine months ended Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % September 30, 2019 16,871 4.7 305 (32.0) 381 (21.0) 148 (75.4) September 30, 2018 16,110 － 449 － 482 － 604 － Basic earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Nine months ended Yen Yen September 30, 2019 21.02 － September 30, 2018 84.31 － The Company conducted a stock split of its common stock at a two-for-one ratio with the effective date of July 1, 2019. Basic earnings per share is calculated on the assumption that the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year. (2) Non-consolidated Financial Position (Millions yen, rounded down) Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Million yen Million yen % As of September 30, 2019 18,025 10,332 57.3 As of December 31, 2018 19,997 10,656 53.3 (Reference) Equity: As of September 30, 2019: ¥10,332 million As of December 31, 2018: ¥10,656 million

Kanro Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2. Cash Dividends Annual cash dividends 1st quarter-end 2nd quarter-end 3rd quarter-end Year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen FY2018 － 30.00 － 35.00 65.00 FY2019 － 30.00 － FY2019 (Forecast) 15.00 － (Notes) Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently: No The Company conducted a stock split of its common stock at a two-for-one ratio with the effective date of July 1, 2019. Accordingly, the cash dividend for the 2nd quarter-end shows actual amount before the stock split, and total amount of annual cash dividends for FY2019 (Forecast) is indicated as "-." On a pre-stock split basis, year-end cash dividend for FY2019 (Forecast) would be ¥30, and total amount of annual cash dividends for FY2019 (Forecast) would be ¥60. 3. Non-consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2019 (January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) (% indicates changes from the previous period.) Net sales Operating Ordinary income Net income Basic earnings income per share Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Yen Full year 24,500 6.8 1,020 1.6 1,070 2.4 640 (36.7) 90.76 (Notes) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently: No As the Company conducted a stock split of its common stock at a two-for-one ratio with the effective date of July 1, 2019, basic earnings per share is calculated on the assumption that the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the current fiscal year. 2

Kanro Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 * Notes: Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of non-consolidated financial statements: No Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No Changes in accounting estimates: No Retrospective restatement: No Total number of issued shares (common shares) As of September 30, As of December 31, 2019 2018 1) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period 7,657,802 shares 7,657,802 shares (including treasury shares) 2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period 606,250 shares 492,566 shares January 1, 2019 to January 1, 2018 to September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 3) Average number of shares during the period 7,062,068 shares 7,165,596 shares *1 As the Company conducted a stock split of its common stock at a two-for-one ratio with the effective date of July 1, 2019, total number of issued shares at the end of the period, the total number of treasury shares at the end of the period and average number of shares during the period are calculated on the assumption that the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year. *2 Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period includes the Company's treasury shares owned by Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. (Trust Account) (September 30, 2019: 103,600 shares and December 31, 2018: 110,000 shares). These financial results are outside the scope of the quarterly review by a certified public accountant or audit firm.

Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes The earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements herein are based on currently available information and certain assumptions deemed reasonable. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to a wide range of factors. Please refer to "(3) Explanation of Non-consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Forward-looking Information" on page 2 of the Appendix for assumptions on financial results forecasts and notes on the use of such forecasts. (Method of obtaining supplementary briefing material on financial results) Supplementary briefing material on financial results is disclosed on TDnet on November 11, 2019 as well as on the Company's website. 3

Kanro Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 1. Qualitative Information on Financial Results for the Period under Review (1) Explanation of Business Results The Japanese economy during the nine months ended September 30, 2019 remained on a moderate recovery trend on the back of consumer spending rebound thanks to improvement in the employment and income environments, although markets remained weak, particularly in export. As for the candy market, the gummy market, which had continued to grow in recent years, only slightly decreased year on year, and the hard candy category, which had been on a downtrend until the year before last, continued to achieve better results than the previous corresponding period like last year due to a growth of cough drops. Accordingly, the market as a whole increased year on year. In such a business environment, toward achieving the medium-term management plan "New KANRO 2021," Kanro realized the expansion of a production system by putting a new gummy production line into full operation at the Matsumoto Plant in February, and strived to expand revenues by continuing to implement proposal-based sales activities using IT and promotions customized for each channel. During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, sales of the traditional bag/stick type hard candy products were on the decrease, but sales of new small bags with zip increased significantly. By product, while products of mainstay hard candy brands such as Non-SugarNodoame (ノンシュガーの ど飴), Kenko Nodoame (健康のど飴) and Kinno Milk (金のミルク) performed steadily in sales, there were some products with sluggish sales including Morimoriyama-no-KudamonoAme (もりもり山のく だもの飴), showing mixed results overall. In the gummy category for which a production system was expanded, Candemina Gummy (カンデミーナグミ), which has become a leading brand after Puré Gummy (ピュレグミ), saw a more than 40 percent sales increase from the previous year. Healthy snacks were also strong primarily owing to an increase in sales of Puchi Pori Natto (プチポリ納豆). As a result, net sales during the nine months ended September 30, 2019 increased by ¥761 million (4.7%) year on year to ¥16,871 million. In terms of profits, although manufacturing costs increased due mainly to a rise in labor costs and investments in production facilities, net sales of mainstay brand products increased. As a result, gross profit increased by ¥308 million (4.1%) year on year to ¥7,789 million. Operating income decreased by ¥143 million (32.0%) year on year to ¥305 million. This was because a rise in personnel expenses caused by the introduction of a new personnel system and additional staffing aimed for further growth, as well as an increase in sales promotion expenses exceeded the growth in gross profit. Ordinary income decreased by ¥101 million (21.0%) year on year to ¥381 million. Net income for the period under review decreased by ¥455 million (75.4%) year on year to ¥148 million, as a result of recording ¥133 million impairment loss on assets, including land leased to former Hikari Seika Co., Ltd., under extraordinary losses, in addition to the absence of extraordinary income including ¥501 million of gain on sales of non-current assets associated with the sale of the former headquarters building (including land and building) in the previous corresponding period. (2) Explanation of Financial Position Total assets at the end of the third quarter of the fiscal year under review decreased by ¥1,971 million (9.9%) from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥18,025 million. The decrease in total assets was mainly attributable to a decrease in accounts receivable - trade by ¥1,973 million and a decrease in property, plant and equipment by ¥367 million, despite an increase in cash and deposits by ¥147 million and an increase in merchandise and finished goods by ¥254 million. Liabilities decreased by ¥1,647 million (17.6%) from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥7,693 million. The decrease in liabilities was mainly attributable to a decrease in accounts payable - trade by 2

Kanro Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 ¥201 million, a decrease in short-term loans payable by ¥375 million, a decrease in accounts payable - other by ¥228 million, a decrease in accrued expenses by ¥522 million, a decrease in income taxes payable by ¥254 million, and a decrease in long-term loans payable by ¥292 million. Net assets decreased by ¥324 million (3.0%) from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥10,332 million. This was mainly due to a decrease in retained earnings by ¥86 million as a result of the recording of ¥148 million in net income and the payment of ¥234 million in cash dividends, an increase in treasury shares by ¥179 million, mainly attributable to purchase of treasury shares, and a decrease in valuation difference on available-for-sale securities by ¥59 million. (3) Explanation of Non-consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Forward-looking Information The full-yearnon-consolidated financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019 was revised downward on July 29, 2019, as announced in the "Notice on Revisions to Non-consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2019." 3

Kanro Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2. Non-consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes (1) Non-consolidated Balance Sheets (Thousand yen) As of December 31, 2018 As of September 30, 2019 Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 1,860,539 2,008,405 Accounts receivable - trade 6,018,776 4,044,814 Merchandise and finished goods 588,198 842,857 Work in process 20,908 66,424 Raw materials and supplies 210,257 237,095 Other 230,037 208,565 Total current assets 8,928,718 7,408,162 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment Buildings 5,623,802 6,556,444 Accumulated depreciation (3,085,283) (3,212,369) Buildings, net 2,538,518 3,344,074 Machinery and equipment 11,188,051 11,831,472 Accumulated depreciation (8,633,593) (8,888,540) Machinery and equipment, net 2,554,457 2,942,931 Land 1,689,030 1,689,030 Other 2,318,585 2,452,448 Accumulated depreciation (1,808,021) (1,825,355) Other, net 510,563 627,093 Construction in progress 1,717,930 39,733 Total property, plant and equipment 9,010,500 8,642,863 Intangible assets 218,389 195,653 Investments and other assets Investment securities 548,803 449,373 Deferred tax assets 830,286 875,618 Other 460,548 453,620 Total investments and other assets 1,839,637 1,778,612 Total non-current assets 11,068,527 10,617,128 Total assets 19,997,246 18,025,291 4

Kanro Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 (Thousand yen) As of December 31, 2018 As of September 30, 2019 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable - trade 1,698,537 1,497,340 Short-term loans payable 1,465,000 1,090,000 Accounts payable - other 1,013,078 784,641 Accrued expenses 1,703,173 1,180,582 Income taxes payable 283,629 28,670 Provision for bonuses 589,128 636,456 Provision for directors' bonuses 71,100 50,475 Other 117,127 191,555 Total current liabilities 6,940,773 5,459,722 Non-current liabilities Long-term loans payable 292,500 - Provision for retirement benefits 1,943,827 2,047,056 Provision for directors' share benefits 60,729 80,996 Other 102,826 105,336 Total non-current liabilities 2,399,883 2,233,389 Total liabilities 9,340,657 7,693,111 Net assets Shareholders' equity Capital stock 2,864,249 2,864,249 Capital surplus 2,550,983 2,550,983 Retained earnings 5,516,664 5,430,433 Treasury shares (474,080) (653,088) Total shareholders' equity 10,457,818 10,192,579 Valuation and translation adjustments Valuation difference on available-for-sale 198,770 139,600 securities Total valuation and translation adjustments 198,770 139,600 Total net assets 10,656,588 10,332,179 Total liabilities and net assets 19,997,246 18,025,291 5

Kanro Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Non-consolidated Statements of Income Nine Months Ended September 30 (Thousand yen) For the nine months For the nine months ended September 30, 2018 ended September 30, 2019 Net sales 16,110,004 16,871,470 Cost of sales 8,629,116 9,081,739 Gross profit 7,480,888 7,789,731 Selling, general and administrative expenses 7,031,397 7,484,186 Operating income 449,490 305,544 Non-operating income Interest income 288 101 Dividend income 6,509 6,825 Income from loss 5,784 63,225 Sold power income 8,388 8,490 Other 26,162 8,570 Total non-operating income 47,134 87,213 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses 4,127 4,157 Sold power expenses 4,064 4,065 Other 5,635 2,953 Total non-operating expenses 13,827 11,176 Ordinary income 482,796 381,581 Extraordinary income Gain on sales of non-current assets 501,388 1,725 Gain on sales of investment securities 222 4,853 Gain on extinguishment of tie-in shares 56,178 － Total extraordinary income 557,789 6,579 Extraordinary losses Loss on sales of non-current assets 1,780 － Loss on retirement of non-current assets 55,200 1,104 Impairment loss 200,232 133,567 Loss on disaster 10,542 － Total extraordinary losses 267,755 134,672 Income before income taxes 772,831 253,489 Income taxes - current 215,534 124,114 Income taxes - deferred (46,866) (19,038) Total income taxes 168,668 105,076 Net income 604,163 148,413 6

Kanro Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements

(Notes on going concern assumption) Not applicable. (Notes in the case of significant changes in shareholders' equity) Not applicable. (Additional information) (Adoption of the Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting, etc.) Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting (ASBJ Statement No. 28 issued on February 16, 2018), etc. have been adopted from the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year under review. Accordingly, deferred tax assets are included in investments and other assets. 7