Japan Exchange : Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

0
11/24/2019 | 09:03pm EST

Kanro Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

Non-consolidated Financial Results

for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

[Japanese GAAP]

November 11, 2019

Company name: Kanro Inc.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code number: 2216

URL: https://www.kanro.co.jp/en/

Representative: Kazuyasu Misu, President and CEO

Contact person: Kazuhiro Abe, Director, Managing Executive Officer and CFO, and Division COO, Finance & Accounting Div.

Phone: +81-3-3370-8811

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: November 12, 2019

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -

Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Yes

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: No

1. Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 (January 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019)

  1. Non-consolidatedFinancial Results (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) (Millions yen, rounded down)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

Nine months ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

September 30, 2019

16,871

4.7

305

(32.0)

381

(21.0)

148

(75.4)

September 30, 2018

16,110

449

482

604

Basic earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Nine months ended

Yen

Yen

September 30, 2019

21.02

September 30, 2018

84.31

  • The Company conducted a stock split of its common stock at a two-for-one ratio with the effective date of July 1, 2019. Basic earnings per share is calculated on the assumption that the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

(2) Non-consolidated Financial Position

(Millions yen, rounded down)

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Million yen

Million yen

%

As of September 30, 2019

18,025

10,332

57.3

As of December 31, 2018

19,997

10,656

53.3

(Reference) Equity: As of September 30, 2019: ¥10,332 million As of December 31, 2018: ¥10,656 million

1

Kanro Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

2. Cash Dividends

Annual cash dividends

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

FY2018

30.00

35.00

65.00

FY2019

30.00

FY2019 (Forecast)

15.00

(Notes) Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently: No

  • The Company conducted a stock split of its common stock at a two-for-one ratio with the effective date of July 1, 2019. Accordingly, the cash dividend for the 2nd quarter-end shows actual amount before the stock split, and total amount of annual cash dividends for FY2019 (Forecast) is indicated as "-." On a pre-stock split basis, year-end cash dividend for FY2019 (Forecast) would be ¥30, and total amount of annual cash dividends for FY2019 (Forecast) would be ¥60.

3. Non-consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2019 (January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)

(% indicates changes from the previous period.)

Net sales

Operating

Ordinary income

Net income

Basic earnings

income

per share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Full year

24,500

6.8

1,020

1.6

1,070

2.4

640

(36.7)

90.76

(Notes) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently: No

  • As the Company conducted a stock split of its common stock at a two-for-one ratio with the effective date of July 1, 2019, basic earnings per share is calculated on the assumption that the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the current fiscal year.

2

Kanro Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

* Notes:

  1. Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of non-consolidated financial statements: No
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Retrospective restatement: No
  4. Total number of issued shares (common shares)

As of September 30,

As of December 31,

2019

2018

1)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period

7,657,802 shares

7,657,802 shares

(including treasury shares)

2)

Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period

606,250 shares

492,566 shares

January 1, 2019 to

January 1, 2018 to

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2018

3)

Average number of shares during the period

7,062,068 shares

7,165,596 shares

*1 As the Company conducted a stock split of its common stock at a two-for-one ratio with the effective date of July 1, 2019, total number of issued shares at the end of the period, the total number of treasury shares at the end of the period and average number of shares during the period are calculated on the assumption that the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

*2 Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period includes the Company's treasury shares owned by Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. (Trust Account) (September 30, 2019: 103,600 shares and December 31, 2018: 110,000 shares).

  • These financial results are outside the scope of the quarterly review by a certified public accountant or audit firm.
  • Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes

The earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements herein are based on currently available information and certain assumptions deemed reasonable. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to a wide range of factors. Please refer to "(3) Explanation of Non-consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Forward-looking Information" on page 2 of the Appendix for assumptions on financial results forecasts and notes on the use of such forecasts.

(Method of obtaining supplementary briefing material on financial results)

Supplementary briefing material on financial results is disclosed on TDnet on November 11, 2019 as well as on the Company's website.

3

Kanro Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

Table of Contents (Appendix)

1. Qualitative Information on Financial Results for the Period under Review......................................

2

(1)

Explanation of Business Results ................................................................................................

2

(2)

Explanation of Financial Position................................................................................................

2

(3)

Explanation of Non-consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Forward-looking

Information .................................................................................................................................

3

2. Non-consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes...........................................................

4

(1)

Non-consolidated Balance Sheets..............................................................................................

4

(2)

Non-consolidated Statements of Income ....................................................................................

6

(3)

Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements .......................................................................

7

(Notes on going concern assumption) ........................................................................................

7

(Notes in the case of significant changes in shareholders' equity) ..............................................

7

(Additional information)...............................................................................................................

7

1

Kanro Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

1. Qualitative Information on Financial Results for the Period under Review

(1) Explanation of Business Results

The Japanese economy during the nine months ended September 30, 2019 remained on a moderate recovery trend on the back of consumer spending rebound thanks to improvement in the employment and income environments, although markets remained weak, particularly in export. As for the candy market, the gummy market, which had continued to grow in recent years, only slightly decreased year on year, and the hard candy category, which had been on a downtrend until the year before last, continued to achieve better results than the previous corresponding period like last year due to a growth of cough drops. Accordingly, the market as a whole increased year on year.

In such a business environment, toward achieving the medium-term management plan "New KANRO 2021," Kanro realized the expansion of a production system by putting a new gummy production line into full operation at the Matsumoto Plant in February, and strived to expand revenues by continuing to implement proposal-based sales activities using IT and promotions customized for each channel.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, sales of the traditional bag/stick type hard candy products were on the decrease, but sales of new small bags with zip increased significantly. By product, while products of mainstay hard candy brands such as Non-SugarNodoame (ノンシュガーの ど飴), Kenko Nodoame (健康のど飴) and Kinno Milk (金のミルク) performed steadily in sales, there were some products with sluggish sales including Morimoriyama-no-KudamonoAme (もりもり山のく だもの飴), showing mixed results overall. In the gummy category for which a production system was expanded, Candemina Gummy (カンデミーナグミ), which has become a leading brand after Puré Gummy (ピュレグミ), saw a more than 40 percent sales increase from the previous year. Healthy snacks were also strong primarily owing to an increase in sales of Puchi Pori Natto (プチポリ納豆). As a result, net sales during the nine months ended September 30, 2019 increased by ¥761 million (4.7%) year on year to ¥16,871 million.

In terms of profits, although manufacturing costs increased due mainly to a rise in labor costs and investments in production facilities, net sales of mainstay brand products increased. As a result, gross profit increased by ¥308 million (4.1%) year on year to ¥7,789 million.

Operating income decreased by ¥143 million (32.0%) year on year to ¥305 million. This was because a rise in personnel expenses caused by the introduction of a new personnel system and additional staffing aimed for further growth, as well as an increase in sales promotion expenses exceeded the growth in gross profit. Ordinary income decreased by ¥101 million (21.0%) year on year to ¥381 million. Net income for the period under review decreased by ¥455 million (75.4%) year on year to ¥148 million, as a result of recording ¥133 million impairment loss on assets, including land leased to former Hikari Seika Co., Ltd., under extraordinary losses, in addition to the absence of extraordinary income including ¥501 million of gain on sales of non-current assets associated with the sale of the former headquarters building (including land and building) in the previous corresponding period.

(2) Explanation of Financial Position

Total assets at the end of the third quarter of the fiscal year under review decreased by ¥1,971 million (9.9%) from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥18,025 million. The decrease in total assets was mainly attributable to a decrease in accounts receivable - trade by ¥1,973 million and a decrease in property, plant and equipment by ¥367 million, despite an increase in cash and deposits by ¥147 million and an increase in merchandise and finished goods by ¥254 million.

Liabilities decreased by ¥1,647 million (17.6%) from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥7,693 million. The decrease in liabilities was mainly attributable to a decrease in accounts payable - trade by

2

Kanro Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

¥201 million, a decrease in short-term loans payable by ¥375 million, a decrease in accounts payable - other by ¥228 million, a decrease in accrued expenses by ¥522 million, a decrease in income taxes payable by ¥254 million, and a decrease in long-term loans payable by ¥292 million.

Net assets decreased by ¥324 million (3.0%) from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥10,332 million. This was mainly due to a decrease in retained earnings by ¥86 million as a result of the recording of ¥148 million in net income and the payment of ¥234 million in cash dividends, an increase in treasury shares by ¥179 million, mainly attributable to purchase of treasury shares, and a decrease in valuation difference on available-for-sale securities by ¥59 million.

(3) Explanation of Non-consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Forward-looking Information

The full-yearnon-consolidated financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019 was revised downward on July 29, 2019, as announced in the "Notice on Revisions to Non-consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2019."

3

Kanro Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

2. Non-consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes

(1) Non-consolidated Balance Sheets

(Thousand yen)

As of December 31, 2018

As of September 30, 2019

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

1,860,539

2,008,405

Accounts receivable - trade

6,018,776

4,044,814

Merchandise and finished goods

588,198

842,857

Work in process

20,908

66,424

Raw materials and supplies

210,257

237,095

Other

230,037

208,565

Total current assets

8,928,718

7,408,162

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings

5,623,802

6,556,444

Accumulated depreciation

(3,085,283)

(3,212,369)

Buildings, net

2,538,518

3,344,074

Machinery and equipment

11,188,051

11,831,472

Accumulated depreciation

(8,633,593)

(8,888,540)

Machinery and equipment, net

2,554,457

2,942,931

Land

1,689,030

1,689,030

Other

2,318,585

2,452,448

Accumulated depreciation

(1,808,021)

(1,825,355)

Other, net

510,563

627,093

Construction in progress

1,717,930

39,733

Total property, plant and equipment

9,010,500

8,642,863

Intangible assets

218,389

195,653

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

548,803

449,373

Deferred tax assets

830,286

875,618

Other

460,548

453,620

Total investments and other assets

1,839,637

1,778,612

Total non-current assets

11,068,527

10,617,128

Total assets

19,997,246

18,025,291

4

Kanro Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

(Thousand yen)

As of December 31, 2018

As of September 30, 2019

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

1,698,537

1,497,340

Short-term loans payable

1,465,000

1,090,000

Accounts payable - other

1,013,078

784,641

Accrued expenses

1,703,173

1,180,582

Income taxes payable

283,629

28,670

Provision for bonuses

589,128

636,456

Provision for directors' bonuses

71,100

50,475

Other

117,127

191,555

Total current liabilities

6,940,773

5,459,722

Non-current liabilities

Long-term loans payable

292,500

-

Provision for retirement benefits

1,943,827

2,047,056

Provision for directors' share benefits

60,729

80,996

Other

102,826

105,336

Total non-current liabilities

2,399,883

2,233,389

Total liabilities

9,340,657

7,693,111

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

2,864,249

2,864,249

Capital surplus

2,550,983

2,550,983

Retained earnings

5,516,664

5,430,433

Treasury shares

(474,080)

(653,088)

Total shareholders' equity

10,457,818

10,192,579

Valuation and translation adjustments

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

198,770

139,600

securities

Total valuation and translation adjustments

198,770

139,600

Total net assets

10,656,588

10,332,179

Total liabilities and net assets

19,997,246

18,025,291

5

Kanro Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

  1. Non-consolidatedStatements of Income Nine Months Ended September 30

(Thousand yen)

For the nine months

For the nine months

ended September 30, 2018

ended September 30, 2019

Net sales

16,110,004

16,871,470

Cost of sales

8,629,116

9,081,739

Gross profit

7,480,888

7,789,731

Selling, general and administrative expenses

7,031,397

7,484,186

Operating income

449,490

305,544

Non-operating income

Interest income

288

101

Dividend income

6,509

6,825

Income from loss

5,784

63,225

Sold power income

8,388

8,490

Other

26,162

8,570

Total non-operating income

47,134

87,213

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

4,127

4,157

Sold power expenses

4,064

4,065

Other

5,635

2,953

Total non-operating expenses

13,827

11,176

Ordinary income

482,796

381,581

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of non-current assets

501,388

1,725

Gain on sales of investment securities

222

4,853

Gain on extinguishment of tie-in shares

56,178

Total extraordinary income

557,789

6,579

Extraordinary losses

Loss on sales of non-current assets

1,780

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

55,200

1,104

Impairment loss

200,232

133,567

Loss on disaster

10,542

Total extraordinary losses

267,755

134,672

Income before income taxes

772,831

253,489

Income taxes - current

215,534

124,114

Income taxes - deferred

(46,866)

(19,038)

Total income taxes

168,668

105,076

Net income

604,163

148,413

6

Kanro Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

  1. Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements
    (Notes on going concern assumption) Not applicable.

(Notes in the case of significant changes in shareholders' equity) Not applicable.

(Additional information)

(Adoption of the Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting, etc.)

Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting (ASBJ Statement No. 28 issued on February 16, 2018), etc. have been adopted from the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year under review. Accordingly, deferred tax assets are included in investments and other assets.

7

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 02:02:00 UTC
