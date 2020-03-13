Japan Exchange : Notice Concerning Acquisition Settlement of Property (KDX Residence Kichijoji)

Translation of Japanese Original

March 13, 2020

To All Concerned Parties

REIT Issuer:

Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation

Representative: Keisuke Sato, Executive Director

(Securities Code Number: 3278)

Asset Management Company

Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc.

Representative: Masahiko Tajima, President & CEO

Contact: Shin Yamamoto, Head of Planning Division,

Residential REIT Department

TEL:+81-3-5157-6011

Notice Concerning Acquisition Settlement of Property (KDX Residence Kichijoji)

Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") announced today that it completed settlement of the acquisition of the following Residential property.

(in thousands of yen) Property Location Acquisition Price Property name (city or ward, Type of Assets number (note) prefecture) T-89 KDX Residence Kichijoji Musashino-shi, Trust beneficiary 621,000 Tokyo interest in real estate

(Note)"Acquisition Price" is the sales amount of the trust beneficiary interest (excluding acquisition costs, property tax, city planning tax or consumption tax, etc.) indicated in the trust beneficiary interest sales contract concerning the acquired asset and is rounded down to the nearest thousand yen.

Regarding the details of the acquired property above, please refer to the press release "Notice Concerning Acquisition of Properties and Conclusion of Lease Contracts with New Tenants (Total of 5 Residential Properties and 2 Accommodations)" announced on February 10, 2020.

The Investment Corporation has obtained an Appraisal report as of March 6, 2020 and an Engineering Report, in line with the completion of KDX Residence Kichijoji, as shown in the attachment.

Attached Materials

Reference Material (1) Appraisals Report Summary

Reference Material (2) Engineering Report Summary

Reference Material (3) Exterior Photos and Map of Acquired Asset

* Website URL of the Investment Corporation: http://www.kdr-reit.com/english/

