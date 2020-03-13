Log in
Japan Exchange : Notice Concerning Acquisition Settlement of Property (KDX Residence Kichijoji)

03/13/2020 | 02:33am EDT

Translation of Japanese Original

March 13, 2020

To All Concerned Parties

REIT Issuer:

Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation

Representative: Keisuke Sato, Executive Director

(Securities Code Number: 3278)

Asset Management Company

Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc.

Representative: Masahiko Tajima, President & CEO

Contact: Shin Yamamoto, Head of Planning Division,

Residential REIT Department

TEL:+81-3-5157-6011

Notice Concerning Acquisition Settlement of Property (KDX Residence Kichijoji)

Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") announced today that it completed settlement of the acquisition of the following Residential property.

(in thousands of yen)

Property

Location

Acquisition Price

Property name

(city or ward,

Type of Assets

number

(note)

prefecture)

T-89

KDX Residence Kichijoji

Musashino-shi,

Trust beneficiary

621,000

Tokyo

interest in real estate

(Note)"Acquisition Price" is the sales amount of the trust beneficiary interest (excluding acquisition costs, property tax, city planning tax or consumption tax, etc.) indicated in the trust beneficiary interest sales contract concerning the acquired asset and is rounded down to the nearest thousand yen.

Regarding the details of the acquired property above, please refer to the press release "Notice Concerning Acquisition of Properties and Conclusion of Lease Contracts with New Tenants (Total of 5 Residential Properties and 2 Accommodations)" announced on February 10, 2020.

The Investment Corporation has obtained an Appraisal report as of March 6, 2020 and an Engineering Report, in line with the completion of KDX Residence Kichijoji, as shown in the attachment.

Attached Materials

Reference Material (1) Appraisals Report Summary

Reference Material (2) Engineering Report Summary

Reference Material (3) Exterior Photos and Map of Acquired Asset

* Website URL of the Investment Corporation: http://www.kdr-reit.com/english/

[Provisional Translation Only]

English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes.

Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

1

Reference Material (1) Appraisals Report Summary

Property Name

KDX Residence Kichijoji

Appraisal Value

¥ 650,000,000

Appraiser

The Tanizawa Sōgō Appraisal Co., Ltd.

Appraisal Date

March 6, 2020

(Unit: Yen)

Item

Content

Basis

Estimate by setting a standard value on the Value Calculated

Income Capitalization Approach Value

650,000,000

Using the Discounted Cash Flow method and verifying the

value calculated using the Direct Capitalization method.

Value Calculated Using the

666,000,000

Assess by using the cap rate based on medium to long-term

Direct Capitalization Method

stable net income

(1) Gross Operating Revenue

34,087,076

Maximum Gross Operating

35,269,692

Assess based on a level of fair rent that is believed to remain

Revenue

stable over the medium and long term

Shortfall Attributed to

1,182,616

Assess based on the premise of an occupancy ratio that can be

Vacancies

maintained over the medium and long term

(2) Operating Expenses

6,397,540

Maintenance Expenses

1,604,921

Assess using the agreement of PM (draft), the level of expenses

at similar properties and other factors

Utility Expenses

239,540

Assess using expenses at similar properties and other factors

Assessed using expenses at similar properties, annual average

Repair Expenses

621,853

repair, maintenance and renewal expenses in the engineering

report, and other factors.

Property Management Fees

586,510

Assess based on the agreement of PM (draft)

Tenant Recruit Expenses, etc.

1,111,286

Assess by reflecting the rental condition at similar properties

and the agreement of PM (draft)

Taxes and Dues

1,687,500

Recognize an amount based on the fiscal 2019 tax base amount,

etc.

Damage Insurance Fees

34,624

Recognize an amount that reflects the insurance brochure

Other Expenses

511,306

Recognize an amount that reflects the expense levels at similar

properties and other factors.

(3) Net Operating Income

27,689,536

(NOI= (1)-(2))

(4) Gain on guarantee deposit

26,142

Assess income from investments by using an investment return

investment

of 1.0%

Assuming that an equal amount is added to a reserve in each

(5) Capital Expenditure

427,500

fiscal period, assess by taking into account the level of capital

expenditures at similar properties, the age of the property

(6) Net Cash Flow

27,288,178

(NCF=(3)+(4)-(5))

(7) Capitalization Rate

4.1%

Assess by taking into account the property's location, the

characteristics of the building and other characteristics

Value Calculated Using the Discounted

643,000,000

Cash Flow Method

Discount Rate

4.2%

While reflecting investment returns of similar properties, assess

by taking into account the property's unique characteristics

While reflecting returns associated with acquisitions of similar

properties, assess by taking into account upcoming changes in

Terminal Capitalization Rate

4.3%

investment returns, risks associated with the property to be

acquired, general prediction of economic growth rate, trends in

real estate prices and rent rates, and all other applicable factors

Value Calculated Using the Cost Method

733,000,000

Land

72.0%

Building

28.0%

2

Items applied to adjustments in approaches to the value and the determination of the appraisal value

Use the income capitalization approach value with the value calculated using the cost method used only for reference if the decision is made that the income capitalization approach value is more persuasive because the price determination process has been accurately reproduced with respect to earnings.

※Reference (Appraisal NOI Cap Rate=NOI above described /Acquisition Price)

Property Name

KDX Residence Kichijoji

Appraisal NOI Cap Rate (rounded to the first decimal place)

4.5%

Reference Material (2) Engineering Report Summary

(Unit: Yen in thousand)

Property Name

KDX Residence Kichijoji

Investigation Company

DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO.,

LTD.

Investigation Date

March 2020

Repairs Maintenance and Renovation Expenses Expected to be

7,148

Required within12 Years

Replacement Value

171,400

※The above mentioned investigation company undertakes building assessments for the property as follows. -Assessmentof legal compliance with related laws

-Investigation for building construction and facilities -Environmental investigation

-Formulation of a short-term and long-term repair and maintenance plan -Estimates of the replacement value

3

Reference Material (3) Exterior Photos and Map of Acquired Asset

KDX Residence Kichijoji

4

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 06:32:06 UTC
