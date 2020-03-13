Japan Exchange : Notice Concerning Acquisition Settlement of Property (KDX Residence Kichijoji)

Translation of Japanese Original
March 13, 2020
To All Concerned Parties
REIT Issuer:
Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation
Representative: Keisuke Sato, Executive Director
(Securities Code Number: 3278)
Asset Management Company
Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc.
Representative: Masahiko Tajima, President & CEO
Contact: Shin Yamamoto, Head of Planning Division,
Residential REIT Department
TEL:+81-3-5157-6011
Notice Concerning Acquisition Settlement of Property (KDX Residence Kichijoji)
Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") announced today that it completed settlement of the acquisition of the following Residential property.
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands of yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property
|
|
Location
|
|
Acquisition Price
|
Property name
|
(city or ward,
|
Type of Assets
|
number
|
(note)
|
|
prefecture)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
T-89
|
KDX Residence Kichijoji
|
Musashino-shi,
|
Trust beneficiary
|
621,000
|
Tokyo
|
interest in real estate
|
|
|
(Note)"Acquisition Price" is the sales amount of the trust beneficiary interest (excluding acquisition costs, property tax, city planning tax or consumption tax, etc.) indicated in the trust beneficiary interest sales contract concerning the acquired asset and is rounded down to the nearest thousand yen.
Regarding the details of the acquired property above, please refer to the press release "Notice Concerning Acquisition of Properties and Conclusion of Lease Contracts with New Tenants (Total of 5 Residential Properties and 2 Accommodations)" announced on February 10, 2020.
The Investment Corporation has obtained an Appraisal report as of March 6, 2020 and an Engineering Report, in line with the completion of KDX Residence Kichijoji, as shown in the attachment.
Attached Materials
Reference Material (1) Appraisals Report Summary
Reference Material (2) Engineering Report Summary
Reference Material (3) Exterior Photos and Map of Acquired Asset
* Website URL of the Investment Corporation: http://www.kdr-reit.com/english/
