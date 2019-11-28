Log in
Japan Exchange : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Certification for CASBEE for Wellness Office Evaluation (Preceding Evaluation Certification)

11/28/2019 | 01:13am EST

[For Translation Purposes Only]

November 28, 2019

For Immediate Release

To Whom It May Concern

Nomura Real Estate Master Fund, Inc.

Securities Code: 3462

Shuhei Yoshida, Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

Nomura Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Norio Ambe, President & Chief Executive Officer

Inquiries:

Hiroshi Ishigooka

Executive Officer

Head of NMF Investment Management Group

TEL. +81-3-3365-8767 nmf3462@nomura-re.co.jp

Notice Concerning Acquisition of Certification for

CASBEE for Wellness Office Evaluation (Preceding Evaluation Certification)

Nomura Real Estate Master Fund, Inc. ("NMF" or the "Fund") announces that its property, PMO Nihonbashi Kayabacho, has acquired a certification for CASBEE for Wellness Office Evaluation newly established this year from Institute for Building Environment and Energy Conservation.

1. About Certification for CASBEE for Wellness Office Evaluation

The certification system for CASBEE for Wellness Office Preceding Evaluation is an evaluation system that evaluates the building's specifications, performance and initiatives supporting the maintenance and enhancement of the building users' health and comfort. In addition to factors directly affecting the health and comfort of people working in the building, factors contributing to improve intellectual productivity and performance related to safety and security are also subject to be evaluated.

For further information on CASBEE for Wellness Office Evaluation, please refer to the following website.

Institute for Building Environment and Energy Conservation website (Available only in Japanese) http://www.ibec.or.jp/CASBEE/certification/WO_certification.html

2. Properties Certified CASBEE Wellness Office Evaluation

PMO Nihonbashi Kayabacho

Address3-11-10 Nihonbashi Kayabacho,

Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Land area630.03

Floor area4,713.57

CompletionAugust 2014

Structure: B1/12F

1

Main evaluation points of the certified property

  1. A dedicated pantry is installed in the dedicated space of the building, and an aromatic air conditioning system is installed at the entrance of the common space and benches are provided to promote comfortable communication among the building users.
  2. Through the PMO website for the building users, we offer various programs that pursue user comfort, such as communication training services and exchange events.
  3. The building is designed to be 1.5 times as earthquake-resistant as the new quake-resistance standards and has a 5 level security line from the main entrance to the dedicated space, ensuring the safety and security of building users.

3. Our Future Efforts

Nomura Real Estate Asset Management Company Co., Ltd. ("NREAM"), the asset management company to which NMF entrusts the management of its assets, and NMF will continue to manage its assets with consideration to ESG. Please refer to the following website regarding to ESG initiatives by NMF and NREAM.

* URL: https://www.nre-mf.co.jp/en/

2

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 06:12:07 UTC
