Japan Exchange : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Certification for CASBEE for Wellness Office Evaluation (Preceding Evaluation Certification)

[For Translation Purposes Only]

November 28, 2019

For Immediate Release

To Whom It May Concern

Nomura Real Estate Master Fund, Inc.

Securities Code: 3462

Shuhei Yoshida, Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

Nomura Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Norio Ambe, President & Chief Executive Officer

Inquiries:

Hiroshi Ishigooka

Executive Officer

Head of NMF Investment Management Group

TEL. +81-3-3365-8767 nmf3462@nomura-re.co.jp

Notice Concerning Acquisition of Certification for

CASBEE for Wellness Office Evaluation (Preceding Evaluation Certification)

Nomura Real Estate Master Fund, Inc. ("NMF" or the "Fund") announces that its property, PMO Nihonbashi Kayabacho, has acquired a certification for CASBEE for Wellness Office Evaluation newly established this year from Institute for Building Environment and Energy Conservation.

1. About Certification for CASBEE for Wellness Office Evaluation

The certification system for CASBEE for Wellness Office Preceding Evaluation is an evaluation system that evaluates the building's specifications, performance and initiatives supporting the maintenance and enhancement of the building users' health and comfort. In addition to factors directly affecting the health and comfort of people working in the building, factors contributing to improve intellectual productivity and performance related to safety and security are also subject to be evaluated.

For further information on CASBEE for Wellness Office Evaluation, please refer to the following website.

Institute for Building Environment and Energy Conservation website (Available only in Japanese) http://www.ibec.or.jp/CASBEE/certification/WO_certification.html

2. Properties Certified CASBEE Wellness Office Evaluation

PMO Nihonbashi Kayabacho

Address：3-11-10 Nihonbashi Kayabacho,

Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Land area：630.03 ㎡

Floor area：4,713.57 ㎡

Completion：August 2014

Structure: B1/12F

－ 1 －