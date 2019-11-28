Japan Exchange : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Certification for CASBEE for Wellness Office Evaluation (Preceding Evaluation Certification)

[For Translation Purposes Only]
November 28, 2019
Nomura Real Estate Master Fund, Inc.
Shuhei Yoshida, Executive Director
Nomura Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd.
Norio Ambe, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroshi Ishigooka
Executive Officer
Head of NMF Investment Management Group
TEL. +81-3-3365-8767 nmf3462@nomura-re.co.jp
Notice Concerning Acquisition of Certification for
CASBEE for Wellness Office Evaluation (Preceding Evaluation Certification)
Nomura Real Estate Master Fund, Inc. ("NMF" or the "Fund") announces that its property, PMO Nihonbashi Kayabacho, has acquired a certification for CASBEE for Wellness Office Evaluation newly established this year from Institute for Building Environment and Energy Conservation.
1. About Certification for CASBEE for Wellness Office Evaluation
The certification system for CASBEE for Wellness Office Preceding Evaluation is an evaluation system that evaluates the building's specifications, performance and initiatives supporting the maintenance and enhancement of the building users' health and comfort. In addition to factors directly affecting the health and comfort of people working in the building, factors contributing to improve intellectual productivity and performance related to safety and security are also subject to be evaluated.
For further information on CASBEE for Wellness Office Evaluation, please refer to the following website.
Institute for Building Environment and Energy Conservation website (Available only in Japanese) http://www.ibec.or.jp/CASBEE/certification/WO_certification.html
2. Properties Certified CASBEE Wellness Office Evaluation
PMO Nihonbashi Kayabacho
Address：3-11-10 Nihonbashi Kayabacho,
Chuo-ku, Tokyo
Land area：630.03 ㎡
Floor area：4,713.57 ㎡
Completion：August 2014
Structure: B1/12F
Main evaluation points of the certified property
A dedicated pantry is installed in the dedicated space of the building, and an aromatic air conditioning system is installed at the entrance of the common space and benches are provided to promote comfortable communication among the building users.
Through the PMO website for the building users, we offer various programs that pursue user comfort, such as communication training services and exchange events.
The building is designed to be 1.5 times as earthquake-resistant as the new quake-resistance standards and has a 5 level security line from the main entrance to the dedicated space, ensuring the safety and security of building users.
3. Our Future Efforts
Nomura Real Estate Asset Management Company Co., Ltd. ("NREAM"), the asset management company to which NMF entrusts the management of its assets, and NMF will continue to manage its assets with consideration to ESG. Please refer to the following website regarding to ESG initiatives by NMF and NREAM.
* URL: https://www.nre-mf.co.jp/en/
