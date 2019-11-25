Log in
Japan Exchange : Notice Concerning Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation and Election of Directors

11/25/2019 | 02:53am EST

November 25, 2019

For Translation Purposes Only

For Immediate Release

Issuer of real estate investment trust securities: Invesco Office J-REIT, Inc.

6-10-1, Roppongi, Minato-ku Tokyo

Yugo Minemura, Executive Director

(TSE code: 3298)

Asset Management Company:

Invesco Global Real Estate Asia Pacific, Inc. Yasuyuki Tsuji, Representative in Japan

Inquiries: Hiroto Kai, Head of Portfolio Management Department TEL. +81-3-6447-3395

Notice Concerning Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

and Election of Directors

Invesco Office J-REIT, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as the "Investment Corporation") announces that the board of directors of the Investment Corporation today resolved that the amendments to the Articles of Incorporation and the election of directors will be proposed at the fifth general meeting of unitholders of the Investment Corporation (the "General Meeting of Unitholders") scheduled for January 15, 2020 as set forth below. The items described below will become effective upon the approval by the General Meeting of Unitholders.

1. Details and reasons for Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

  1. Considering improvements in capabilities and conveniences regarding public notice, as well as cost reduction through the introduction of electronic public notice, the Investment Corporation changes its method of public notice to electronic public notice. In addition, necessary provisions are added in case the Investment Corporation fails to make electronic public notice in unavoidable circumstances. (Related to proposed amendments of Article 4)
  2. Once the Investment Corporation specifies certain date of convocation of the general unitholders meeting in the Articles of Incorporation, it is allowed to omit the public notice in the procedures for such convocation under the Investment Trust Act and the Articles of Incorporation. Currently, it is stated that certain date is December 25, 2019 and the Investment Corporation changes it to December 15, 2021 in accordance with the preparation process of holding a general unitholders meeting and the timing of sending a convocation notice. (Related to proposed amendments of Article 9, Paragraph 2)
  3. For the purpose of further strengthening the alignment of interests as between the investors and the Asset Management Company the Investment Corporation re- examined the balance between the Asset Management Fees (1) which is calculated based on the total assets and the Asset Management Fees (2) which is calculated based on dividend per unit (adjusted EPU) and net operating income derived from real estate rental business. Accordingly, the Investment Corporation reduces the maximum rate for the Asset Management Fee (1) from 0.45% to 0.30% and increases the maximum rate for the Asset Management Fee (2) from 0.0008% to 0.0017%. (Related to proposed amendments of Article 37, Item 1 and Item 2)
  4. Necessary adjustments are made to calculation method for the Asset Management Fees (2) to neutralize the impact in the event that the Investment Corporation implements a rights offering (an issuance of investment units to existing unitholders

who hold subscription rights that entitles them to allot newly issued investment units without contribution). (Related to proposed amendments of Article 37, Paragraph 6, (c)) In addition, methods of adjusting calculation methods for consolidation or split of investment units are transferred for clarification. (Related to proposed amendments of Article 37, Paragraph 6, (a) and (b))

  1. As the new calculation methods of the Asset Management Fees described in (3) above will be introduced on May 1, 2020 which is the first date of the thirteenth fiscal period, supplementary provisions regarding the effective date for the revision described in (3) are added. (Related to proposed amendments of Article 42)
  2. To avoid the impact from changes in the name of era commonly used in Japanese calendar, the Investment Corporation implements western calendar. (Related to proposed amendments of Article 9, paragraph 2, and Article 15, Paragraph 1)
  3. Other than mentioned above, respective amendments will be made in line with necessary changes in expressions, clarification, and revision of wording.

(For details of amendments to the Articles of Incorporation, please refer to the "Notice of Convocation of the Fifth General Meeting of Unitholders" attached hereto.)

2. Election of Directors

As the term of the office of the Investment Corporation's executive director, Yugo Minemura, terminates as of the end of the General Meeting of Unitholders and therefore, the Investment Corporation proposes to elect one (1) executive director as of January 15, 2020.

Also, the term of the office of the Investment Corporation's supervisory directors, Eiji Kawasaki, Yusuke Toda and Kohei Yoshida, terminates as of the end of the General Meeting of Unitholders and therefore, the Investment Corporation proposes to elect three (3) supervisory directors as of January 15, 2020.

In addition, the election of one (1) substitute executive director will be proposed in preparation for any vacancy or an insufficient number of executive directors prescribed by laws and regulations.

  1. Candidate for Executive Director Yugo Minemura (present)
  2. Candidates for Supervisory Director Kohei Yoshida (present)
    Hiroko Nihei (to be newly elected) Rina Sumino (to be newly elected)
  3. Candidate for Substitute Executive Director Ryukichi Nakata (to be newly elected)

(For details of election of directors, please refer to the "Notice of Convocation of the Fifth General Meeting of Unitholders" attached hereto.)

3. Schedule for the General Meeting of Unitholders November 25, 2019:

Approval of agenda for the General Meeting of Unitholders by the Board of Directors

December 20, 2019:

Dispatch of convocation notice of the General Meeting of Unitholders (scheduled)

January 15, 2020:

Holding of the General Meeting of Unitholders (scheduled)

Notice of Convocation of the Fifth General Meeting of Unitholders

* Website address for the Investment Corporation: http://www.invesco-reit.co.jp/en/

[NOTICE: This Notice of Convocation is a translation of the Japanese original for convenience purposes only, and in the event of any discrepancy, the Japanese original shall prevail.]

(TSE code: 3298) December 20, 2019

To Our Unitholders

Invesco Office J-REIT, Inc.

6-10-1, Roppongi, Minato-ku Tokyo

Yugo Minemura, Executive Director

Notice of Convocation of the Fifth General Meeting of Unitholders

Invesco Office J-REIT, Inc. (hereinafter "the Investment Corporation") hereby notifies you of and invites you to attend the 5th General Unitholders Meeting of the Investment Corporation which shall be held as set out below.

Please note that if you are unable to attend in person, you may exercise your voting rights in writing. Please review the Reference Materials for the General Unitholders Meeting attached hereto, indicate your vote in favor or against on the enclosed Voting Form and return the form to reach us no later than 5:00 P.M. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

In accordance with Article 93, Paragraph 1 of the Act on Investment Trust and Investment Corporations, the Investment Corporation has set forth the provisions for "Deemed Affirmative Vote" in Article 14, Paragraphs 1 and 2 of its Articles of Incorporation. Therefore, please note that if you are unable to attend the General Unitholders Meeting and do not exercise your voting rights in writing, you will be deemed to have approved each of the proposals discussed at the General Unitholders Meeting (if two or more proposals are submitted, including proposals with conflicting interests, such conflicting proposals are excluded).

(Excerpt from the Investment Corporation's current Articles of Incorporation) Article 14 Deemed Affirmative Vote

  1. If a unitholder neither attends a general unitholders meeting nor exercises his/her voting rights, such unitholder shall be deemed to have voted affirmatively to the proposal(s) submitted to the general unitholders meeting (in the cases where more than one proposal have been submitted and they include conflicting proposals, excluding all of those conflicting proposals).
  2. The number of voting rights held by unitholders that are deemed to have voted affirmatively to the proposal pursuant to the preceding paragraph shall be included in the number of voting rights held by unitholders in attendance at the general unitholders meeting.

(Details of the General Meeting of Unitholders)

1.

Date and Time:

January 15, 2020 (Wednesday) 10 a.m.

2.

Venue:

Roppongi Academyhills Tower Hall

Roppongi Hills Mori Tower 49F

6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo

(Please refer to the map to the venue at the end of this document.)

3.

Agenda

(Matters to be Resolved)

Proposal No.1: Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

Proposal No.2: Election of one (1) Executive Director

Proposal No.3: Election of one (1) Substitute Executive Director

Proposal No.4: Election of three (3) Supervisory Directors

(Requests)

  • If you attend the General Meeting in person, please kindly submit the enclosed Voting Form to the reception desk at the venue.
  • It is possible for another unitholder who holds voting rights to attend the General Unitholders Meeting as a proxy. Please have one (1) unitholder acting as your proxy submit a document evidencing authority of proxy together with the Voting Form to the reception desk at the venue.
  • Once the voting has been exercised by voting form and another voting has been exercised in another form, the latest voting exercised is considered to be effective.
  • If the need arises to amend matters in the Reference Materials for the General Unitholders Meeting during the period until the day prior to the General Unitholders Meeting, the amended matters will be posted on the Investment Corporation's website: http://www.invesco-reit.co.jp/
  • After the General Unitholders Meeting closes, the business result briefing of the Investment Corporation will be held by the Investment Corporation's asset manager, Invesco Global Real Estate Asia Pacific, Inc., at the same venue. We kindly ask that you also attend the briefing.

Reference Materials for the General Meeting of Unitholders

Proposals and Reference Matters

Proposal No.1: Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

1. Details and reasons for Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

  1. Considering improvements in capabilities and conveniences regarding public notice, as well as cost reduction through the introduction of electronic public notice, the Investment Corporation changes its method of public notice to electronic public notice. In addition, necessary provisions are added in case the Investment Corporation fails to make electronic public notice in unavoidable circumstances. (Related to proposed amendments of Article 4)
  2. Once the Investment Corporation specifies certain date of convocation of the general unitholders meeting in the Articles of Incorporation, it is allowed to omit the public notice in the procedures for such convocation under the Investment Trust Act and the Articles of Incorporation. Currently, it is stated that certain date is December 25, 2019 and the Investment Corporation changes it to December 15, 2021 in accordance with the preparation process of holding a general unitholders meeting and the timing of sending a convocation notice. (Related to proposed amendments of Article 9, Paragraph 2)
  3. For the purpose of further strengthening the alignment of interests as between the investors and the Asset Management Company, the Investment Corporation re- examined the balance between the Asset Management Fees (1) which is calculated based on the total assets and the Asset Management Fees (2) which is calculated based on dividend per unit (adjusted EPU) and net operating income derived from real estate rental business. Accordingly, the Investment Corporation reduces the maximum rate for the Asset Management Fee (1) from 0.45% to 0.30% and increases the maximum rate for the Asset Management Fee (2) from 0.0008% to 0.0017%. (Related to proposed amendments of Article 37, Item 1 and Item 2)
  4. Necessary adjustments are made to calculation method for the Asset Management Fees (2) to neutralize the impact in the event that the Investment Corporation implements a rights offering (an issuance of investment units to existing unitholders who hold subscription rights that entitles them to allot newly issued investment units without contribution). (Related to proposed amendments of Article 37, Paragraph 6, (c)) In addition, methods of adjusting calculation methods for consolidation or split of investment units are transferred for clarification. (Related to proposed amendments of Article 37, Paragraph 6, (a) and (b))
  5. As the new calculation methods of the Asset Management Fees described in (3) above will be introduced on May 1, 2020 which is the first date of the thirteenth fiscal period, supplementary provisions regarding the effective date for the revision described in (3) are added. (Related to proposed amendments of Article 42)
  6. To avoid the impact from changes in the name of era commonly used in Japanese calendar, the Investment Corporation implements western calendar. (Related to proposed amendments of Article 9, Paragraph 2, and Article 15, Paragraph1)
  7. Other than mentioned above, respective amendments will be made in line with necessary changes in expressions, clarification, and revision of wording.

2. Proposed Amendments

  1. In relation to Article 15, Paragraph 1 and Article 35, Paragraph 1 of the proposed amendments in Japanese, there is no change in the English translation.
  2. The proposed amendments with regards to the current Articles of Incorporation are as follows:

(The underlined portions indicate amendments)

Current Provisions

Proposed Amendments

Article 4 Method of Public Notice

Article 4 Method of Public Notice

The Investment Corporation shall make

The Investment Corporation shall make

public notice by publication in the Nihon

public notice by electronic public notice. In

Keizai Shimbun.

case the Investment Corporation fails to

make electronic public notice because of

unavoidable circumstances,

the

Investment

Corporation shall make public notice by

publication in the Nihon Keizai Shimbun.

Article 9 Convocation

Article 9 Convocation

1.

(Omitted)

1. (Same as existing provisions)

2.

A general

unitholders meeting of

the

2. A general

unitholders meeting of

the

Investment

Corporation

shall

be

Investment

Corporation

shall

be

convened on or after December 25, 2018

convened on or after December 15, 2020

without delay, and subsequently, it shall

without delay, and subsequently, it shall

be convened every other year on or after

be convened every other year on or after

December

25without delay.

The

December

15without

delay.

The

Investment

Corporation

may

also

Investment

Corporation

may

also

convene

extraordinary

general

convene

extraordinary

general

unitholders

meetings

whenever

unitholders

meetings

whenever

necessary.

necessary.

Article 37 Standards for the Payment of

Article 37 Standards for the Payment of

Asset Management Fees to Asset Manager

Asset Management Fees to Asset Manager

(Omitted)

(Same as existing provisions)

(1) Asset Management Fees (1)

(1) Asset Management Fees (1)

Asset Management Fees (1) shall be

Asset Management Fees (1) shall be

compensation for asset management during

compensation for asset management during

the period from the day after the most recent

the period from the day after the most recent

Closing Date for the Investment Corporation

Closing Date for the Investment Corporation

to a date three months later (hereinafter

to a date three months later (hereinafter

referred to as the "Calculation Period I"), and

referred to as the "Calculation Period I"), and

during the period from the day after the last

during the period from the day after the last

day of the Calculation Period I to the relevant

day of the Calculation Period I to the relevant

Closing Date (hereinafter referred to as the

Closing Date (hereinafter referred to as the

"Calculation Period II")the amount of which

"Calculation Period II")the amount of which

shall be obtained by multiplying the amount

shall be obtained by multiplying the amount

of the total assets of the Investment

of the total assets of the Investment

Corporation calculated in accordance with

Corporation calculated in accordance with the

the method prescribed below by a rate

method prescribed below by a rate

separately agreed on by the Investment

separately agreed on by the Investment

Corporation and the Asset Manager, not to

Corporation and the Asset Manager, not to

exceed 0.45% per annum, multiplying the

exceed 0.30% per annum, multiplying the

result by the actual number of days in the

result by the actual number of days in the

Calculation Period I or the Calculation Period

Calculation Period I or the Calculation Period

II, and then dividing the outcome by 365

II, and then dividing the outcome by 365

(fractions of less than 1 yen shall be rounded

(fractions of less than 1 yen shall be rounded

down).

down).

Current Provisions

Proposed Amendments

(Omitted)

(Same as existing provisions)

(Omitted)

(Same as existing provisions)

(2) Asset Management Fees (2)

(2) Asset Management Fees (2)

(Omitted)

(Same as existing provisions)

Asset Management Fees (2) = NOI (*1) x

Asset Management Fees (2) = NOI (*1) x

EPU after adjustment (*2) x a rate separately

EPU after adjustment (*2) x a rate separately

agreed on by the Investment Corporation and

agreed on by the Investment Corporation and

the Asset Manager not to exceed 0.0008%

the Asset Manager not to exceed 0.0017%

*1 (Omitted)

*1 (Same as existing provisions)

*2 (Omitted)

*2 (Same as existing provisions)

A(Omitted)

A(Same as existing provisions)

BTotal number of outstanding investment

BTotal number of outstanding investment

units on the relevant Closing Date

units on the relevant Closing Date

(However, in cases where the Investment

Corporation owns its own investment

units that are not disposed of or are not

depreciated as at the relevant Closing

Date, such total number means the

number obtained by deducting the

number of the investment units owned by

the Investment Corporation from the

total number of outstanding investment

units on the relevant Closing Date. In

cases where the Investment Corporation

conducted consolidation or split of units,

the total number of outstanding

investment units on the Closing Date in

and after the fiscal periods in which such

consolidation or split is conducted is to be

adjusted to the number of outstanding

investment units before the consolidation

or split by using the consolidation ratio or

split ratio which is conducted after this

Article

of

Incorporation

was

(3)

Acquisition Fee

implemented.)

(3)

Acquisition Fee

(Same as existing provisions)

(Omitted)

(4)

Disposition Fee

(4)

Disposition Fee

(Same as existing provisions)

(Omitted)

(5) Timing for Payment of Fees

(5) Timing for Payment of Fees

(Same as existing provisions)

(Omitted)

(6)

Adjustments

(Newly established)

(a) In cases where the Investment

Corporation owns its own investment

units that are not disposed of or are

not depreciated as at the relevant

Closing Date, in calculating the Asset

Management Fees (2), such total

number is obtained by deducting the

number of the investment units owned

by the Investment Corporation from

the total number of outstanding

investment units on the relevant

Closing Date.

(b)

In cases where the Investment

Corporation

conducted consolidation

or split of units, in calculating the Asset

Management Fees (2), the total

number

of

outstanding

investment

units on the Closing Date in and after

the fiscal periods in which such

consolidation or split is conducted is to

be adjusted to the number of

outstanding

investment

units

before

the consolidation or split by using the

consolidation ratio or split ratio.

(c)

In cases where the Investment

Corporation

issues

new

investment

units to existing unitholders who hold

subscription rights that entitles them

to allot newly issued investment units

without

contributions

(hereinafter

referred to as the "Rights Offering")

and the total numbers of the issued

investment units increases, the Asset

Management Fees (2) for the fiscal

period ending after the effective date

of the Rights Offering is calculated by

multiplying certain ratio, which is

applied to Rights Offering, (hereinafter

referred to as the "Ratio of Allotment

without

Contribution") calculated

by

the formula described below by the

adjusted EPU.

Ratio

of

Allotment

without

Contribution A/B

A: Number

of

investment

units

calculated by deducting the Number

of Units Deemed to Be Issued at

Market Price (as defined below)

from the total number of issued and

outstanding

investment

units

immediately

after

the

Rights

Offering

B: Total

number

of

issued

and

outstanding

investment

units

immediately

before

the

Rights

Offering

"Number of Units Deemed to Be Issued

at Market Price" indicates the Number

of Incremental Units (as defined

below) (any fraction less than one (1)

unit shall be rounded down) multiplied

by the ratio calculated by dividing the

amount to be paid per unit at the time

of

exercising

investment

unit

acquisition

rights

allotted

without

contribution in the Rights Offering by a

Market Price per Unit (as defined

below), or by the ratio determined by

the board of directors.

"Market Price per Unit" indicates the

closing price of an ordinary market

transaction of the investment units of

the Investment Corporation on the

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. on the last

day of the exercise period of the

investment

unit acquisition

rights

allotted without contribution in the

Rights Offering (or, if there is no

closing price on that day, the closing

price of the immediately preceding

day).

"Number

of Incremental

Units"

indicates the number of units

increased as a result of the Rights

Offering.

(Newly established)

Chapter IX Supplementary Provisions

Article 42 Effective Date

The revision related to the Article 37 based

on the resolution of the general unitholders

meeting held on January 15, 2020 becomes

effective from May 1, 2020 and applied to the

Asset Management Fees generated after May

1, 2020. This article will be deleted

immediately after the effective date

mentioned herein.

Proposal No.2: Election of One (1) Executive Director

The term of the office of the Investment Corporation's executive director, Yugo Minemura, terminates as of the end of the General Meeting of Unitholders and therefore, the Investment Corporation proposes to elect one (1) executive director as of January 15, 2020. According to Article 99, Paragraph 2 of the Investment Trust Act and Article 17, Paragraph 2, the proviso of the first sentence of the Article of Incorporation of the Investment Corporation, the term of office of newly elected executive director will be from January 15, 2020 as the date of election until the end of General Meeting of Unitholders, which will be held on the day within 30 days from the next day after 2 years from January 15, 2020, and on that General Meeting of Unitholders, the election of executive director will be proposed.

In addition, this proposal was submitted to the General Meeting of Unitholders with the consent of all supervisory directors.

The candidate for Executive Director is as follows.

Name

No. of

Brief Profile

Units

(Date of Birth)

Owned

April 2000

Joined Sumitomo Banking Corporation (Current

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation).

February 2005

Joined Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.

March 2008

Joined Morgan Stanley Japan Securities Co., Ltd.

(Current Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities Co.,

August 2010

Ltd.)

Yugo Minemura

Joined Nikko Cordial Securities Inc. (Current SMBC

0

Nikko Securities Inc.)

(June 28, 1977)

March 2016

Joined Invesco Global Real Estate Asia Pacific, Inc.

April 2016

Appointed as the Fund Manager of Invesco Global

Real Estate Asia Pacific, Inc. in charge of the

Investment Corporation (current position)

January 2017

Appointed as the Executive Director of the

Investment Corporation (current position)

  • The above candidate for Executive Director is Fund Manager of Invesco Global Real Estate Asia Pacific, Inc. in charge of the Investment Corporation, an asset management company that undertakes asset management operations of the Investment Corporation. There are no other special relationships between the above candidate for Executive Director and the Investment Corporation.
  • The above candidate for Executive Director currently executes the overall operations of the Investment Corporation as Executive Director of the Investment Corporation.

Proposal No.3: Election of One (1) Substitute Executive Director

In preparation for cases where there is a vacancy or a shortfall in the number of executive directors as provided by laws and regulations, the Investment Corporation proposes the election of one Substitute Executive Director. Furthermore, the term of office of the case where the Substitute Executive Director in this proposal assumes the office of an executive director shall be also regulated by Article 99, Paragraph 2 of the Investment Trust Act and Article 17, Paragraph 2, the proviso of the first sentence of the Article of Incorporation of the Investment Corporation, according to Article 17, Paragraph 2, the third sentence of the Article of Incorporation of the Investment Corporation.

According to Article 17, Paragraph 3 of the Article of Incorporation of the Investment Corporation, effective period of electing a new substitute executive director is until the last day of the term of office of newly elected executive director as stated in Proposal No.2.

In addition, this proposal was submitted to the General Meeting of Unitholders with the consent of all supervisory directors.

The candidate for Substitute Executive Director is as follows.

Name

No. of

Brief Profile

Units

Date of Birth

Owned

April 1989

Joined The Sanwa Bank, Limited

January 2001

Joined Citigroup

Ryukichi Nakata

June 2007

Joined Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited

October 2007

Established IRE Japan Limited (dissolved in

0

(April 29, 1966)

November 2011) and appointed as the

Representative Director and President

February 2011

Director, Invesco Global Real Estate Asia Pacific, Inc.

(current position)

  • The above candidate for Substitute Executive Director is the Director of Invesco Global Real Estate Asia Pacific, Inc., an asset management company that undertakes asset management operations of the Investment Corporation. There are no other special relationships between the above candidate for Substitute Executive Director and the Investment Corporation.
  • With regards to the above candidate for Substitute Executive Director, the Investment Corporation may cancel the election based on a resolution passed by the Board of Directors of the Investment Corporation prior to the candidate's assumption of office.

Proposal No.4: Election of Three (3) Supervisory Directors

The term of the office of the Investment Corporation's supervisory directors, Eiji Kawasaki, Yusuke Toda and Kohei Yoshida, terminates as of the end of the General Meeting of Unitholders and therefore, the Investment Corporation proposes to elect three (3) supervisory directors as of January 15, 2020.

According to Article 17, Paragraph 2, the proviso of the first sentence of the Article of Incorporation of the Investment Corporation, the term of office of newly elected executive director will be from January 15, 2020 as the date of election until the end of General Meeting of Unitholders, which will be held on the day within 30 days from the next day after 2 years from January 15, 2020, and on that General Meeting of Unitholders, the election of supervisory director will be proposed

The candidates for Supervisory Directors are as follows.

No. of

Name

No. of

Candi

Brief Profile

Units

(Date of Birth)

date

Owned

April 2010

Joined KPMG AZSA & Co. (Presently, KPMG AZSA

LLC)

July 2014

Joined KPMG FAS Co., Ltd.

Kohei Yoshida

April 2016

Started Yoshida Certified Public Accountant Office

1

(current position)

0

(March 12, 1987)

July 2016

Auditor of Medical Corporation Sakuragikai

(current position)

January

Appointed as the Supervisory Director of the

2018

Investment Corporation (current position)

April 1999

Joined Fuji Bank, Limited (Presently, Mizuho

Hiroko Nihei

Bank, Ltd.)

October

Joined O'Melveny & Myers Gaikokuho Kyodojigyo

2

(August 23,

0

2009

Horitsujimusho (current position)

1976)

June 2019

External Corporate Auditor, SEED CO., LTD.

(current position)

April 2002

Joined Chuo Aoyama Audit Corporation

August

Joined PwC Advisory Co., Ltd.

Rina Sumino

2007

3

July 2011

Joined KPMG FAS Co., Ltd.

0

(March 12, 1980)

June 2013

Joined Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd.

October

Started Rina Sumino Certified Public Accountant

2018

Office (current position)

  • There are no special relationships between each of the above candidates for Supervisory Directors and the Investment Corporation.
  • Kohei Yoshida, one of the above candidates for Supervisory Directors, is currently engaged in supervising the overall execution of duties of the Executive Director of the Investment Corporation as a Supervisory Director of the Investment Corporation.
  • Rina Sumino, one of the above candidates for Supervisory Directors, is stated as her maiden name and she uses it as her business name. However, her name is stated as Rina Okada on the family registration.

Reference Matter

If any proposal to be submitted to the General Meeting of Unitholders is in conflict in its nature with other proposal, the provision of "Deemed Affirmative Vote" prescribed in Article 93, Paragraph 1 of the Investment Trust Act and Article 14, Paragraphs 1 and 2 of the current Articles of Incorporation of the Investment Corporation shall not be applied with respect to any of such proposals.

Please note that none of the proposals from Proposal 1 to Proposal 4 above constitutes such conflicting proposal.

Map to Venue of the General Meeting of Unitholders

Venue: Roppongi Academyhills Tower Hall

Roppongi Hills Mori Tower 49F

6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo

TEL: +81-3-6406-6220 (main)

Please enter from the Entrance to Roppongi Academyhillson the 2F of Roppongi Hills.

  • 3-minutewalk from Exit 1C of Roppongi Station on the Hibiya Subway Line (direct connection via concourse)
  • 6-minutewalk from Exit 3 of Roppongi Station on the Oedo Subway Line (Note) Nearest station to venue: Roppongi Station on the Hibiya Line

Traffic and parking congestion is expected around the venue.

Please refrain from driving to the venue.

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 07:52:00 UTC
