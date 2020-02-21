Japan Exchange : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds

Disclaimer: This translation is for informational purposes only. If there is any discrepancy between the Japanese version and the English translation, the Japanese version shall prevail.

The first interest calculation period is from February 28, 2020 to the last day of August 2020.

Sekisui House Reit, Inc. ("SHR") hereby announces that it has decided today to undertake new borrowings (the "Borrowing") as described below.

Floating Interest Rate Borrowing

Lenders Loan Interest rate Drawdown Borrowing Repayment Repayment Category amount (Note 2) (Note 3) date method Security (Note 1) date method (mm yen) (Note 4) (Note 5) (Note 6) (Note 7) Mizuho Bank, Ltd. 605 Base rate (JBA 3- month Japanese August 29, Sumitomo Mitsui Yen TIBOR) plus Borrowing 2025 Banking 800 0.240% based on Corporation individual loan agreement, Mizuho Bank, Ltd. 400 dated February Lump-sum Unsecured Long- February 28, 21, 2020. The repayment and term Sumitomo Mitsui 2020 lenders under at maturity Unguaranteed Banking 545 Base rate (JBA 3- the loan Corporation month Japanese agreement are August 31, Mizuho Trust & Yen TIBOR) plus as indicated to 2028 the left of this 500 0.380% Banking Co., Ltd. table. Resona Bank, 500 Limited. Total 3,350 － － － － － －

(Note 1) MUFG Bank, Ltd., Mizuho Bank, Ltd. and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation are arrangers of the above borrowings.

(Note 2) The borrowing expenses and other charge payable to the lenders are not included.

(Note 3) The base rate applicable to the calculation period for the interest payable on an interest payment date shall be the 3-month Japanese Yen TIBOR (Tokyo Inter Bank Offered Rate) published by the Japanese Bankers Association (JBA) TIBOR Administration two business days prior to the immediately preceding relevant interest payment date. The base rate is subject to review every interest payment date. Where no rate that corresponds to the interest calculation period exists, the base rate shall be that which corresponds to the concerned period calculated based on the method provided for in the relevant individual loan agreement. For changes in the base rate (being the Japanese Yen TIBOR published by JBA), please check the website of JBA TIBOR Administration (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/). In addition, interest rate swap agreement will be executed in order to effectively fix the interest rate of debt finance. There will be an announcement regarding the interest rate fixed on the basis of the interest rate swap agreement to be arranged, once such details have been determined.

(Note 4) The first interest payment date will be the last day of May 2020. Subsequent interest payment dates will be the last day of every three months and the principal repayment date. Where the relevant date is not a business day, such date will be the immediately following business day or (if the immediately following business day falls into the next calendar month) the immediately preceding business day.

(Note 5) The first interest calculation period is from February 28, 2020 to the last day of May 2020.

(Note 6) Where the repayment date is not a business day, such date will be the immediately following business day or (if the immediately following business day falls in the next calendar month) the immediately preceding business day.

(Note 7) SHR may, by giving prior written notice and if certain other terms and conditions are met, make early repayment of the borrowings (in whole or in part), in the period between the drawdown date and the repayment date.

Purpose of the Borrowing

The Borrowing (7,392 million yen) is for use with cash on hand as repayment funds of a long - term borrowings (6,792.5 million yen) which shall be due for repayment on February 28, 2020 (the "Existing Borrowing") and a short-term borrowing (600 million yen) which shall be early repaid on the same day (the "Early Repayment"). For details of the Existing Borrowing, please refer to "Notice Concerning Debt Financing" announced by Sekisui House Residential Investment Corporation ("SHI") on February 25, 2013 and "Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds" announced on February 25, 2014 (Note) . For details of the Early Repayment, please refer to "Notice

Concerning Early Repayment of Existing Borrowing" announced by SHR on February 20, 2020.

(Note) SHR has implemented an absorption-type merger, effective as of May 1, 2018, whereby SHR was the surviving company and SHI was the dissolving company in the merger. Therefore, the debt obligation of SHI was succeeded by SHR.

