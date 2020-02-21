|
Japan Exchange : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds
02/21/2020 | 01:02am EST
February 21, 2020
Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer
Sekisui House Reit, Inc.
|
Representative:
|
Junichi Inoue, Executive Director
|
|
(Securities Code: 3309)
Asset Management Company
Sekisui House Asset Management, Ltd.
|
Representative:
|
Junichi Inoue,
|
|
President & Representative Director
|
Inquiries:
|
Yoshiya Sasaki, Chief Manager
|
|
Investor Relations Department
|
|
TEL: +81-3-6447-4870 (main)
Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds
Sekisui House Reit, Inc. ("SHR") hereby announces that it has decided today to undertake new borrowings (the "Borrowing") as described below.
1. Terms of the Borrowing
-
Fixed Interest Rate Borrowing
|
|
|
Lender
|
Loan
|
Interest rate
|
Drawdown
|
Borrowing
|
Repayment
|
Repayment
|
|
Category
|
amount
|
(Note 2) (Note 3)
|
date
|
method
|
Security
|
(Note 1)
|
date
|
method
|
|
|
(mm yen)
|
(Note 4) (Note 5)
|
(Note 6)
|
(Note 7)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,500
|
|
|
based on
|
August 29,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
individual loan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
agreement,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-
|
|
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
|
|
|
February 28,
|
dated February
|
|
Lump-sum
|
Unsecured
|
|
|
To be determined
|
21, 2020. The
|
|
repayment
|
and
|
term
|
|
(Note 8)
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
lender under
|
|
at maturity
|
Unguaranteed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the loan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,542
|
|
|
agreement is as
|
August 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
indicated to the
|
2028
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
left of this table.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
4,042
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
MUFG Bank, Ltd., Mizuho Bank, Ltd. and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation are arrangers of the above borrowings.
|
|
(Note 2)
|
The borrowing expenses and other charge payable to the lender are not included.
|
|
|
|
(Note 3)
|
The first interest payment date will be the last day of August 2020. Subsequent interest payment dates will be the last day of February
|
|
and August of each year and the principal repayment date. Where the relevant date is not a business day, such date will be the
|
|
immediately following business day or (if the immediately following business day falls into the next calendar month) the immediately
|
|
preceding business day.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 4)
|
The first interest calculation period is from February 28, 2020 to the last day of August 2020.
|
|
|
(Note 5)
|
The interest rates will be announced once determined.
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 6)
|
Where the repayment date is not a business day, such date will be the immediately following business day or (if the immediately
|
|
following business day falls in the next calendar month) the immediately preceding business day.
|
|
|
(Note 7)
|
SHR may, by giving prior written notice and if certain other terms and conditions are met, make early repayment of the above
|
|
borrowings (in whole or in part) in the period between the drawdown date and the repayment date.
|
|
|
(Note 8)
|
The above borrowings are ESG Loan for J-REIT. For details of the ESG Loan for J-REIT, please refer to the "Notice Concerning Acquisition
|
|
of the highest rank of "S" in "MUFG ESG Rating Certificate for J-REIT supported by JCR"" dated April 26, 2019.
|
Disclaimer: This translation is for informational purposes only. If there is any discrepancy between the Japanese version and the English translation, the Japanese version shall prevail.
1
-
Floating Interest Rate Borrowing
|
|
Lenders
|
Loan
|
Interest rate
|
Drawdown
|
Borrowing
|
Repayment
|
Repayment
|
|
Category
|
amount
|
(Note 2) (Note 3)
|
date
|
method
|
Security
|
(Note 1)
|
date
|
method
|
|
(mm yen)
|
(Note 4) (Note 5)
|
(Note 6)
|
(Note 7)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
|
605
|
Base rate (JBA 3-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
month Japanese
|
|
|
August 29,
|
|
|
|
Sumitomo Mitsui
|
|
Yen TIBOR) plus
|
|
Borrowing
|
2025
|
|
|
|
Banking
|
800
|
0.240%
|
|
based on
|
|
|
|
|
Corporation
|
|
|
|
individual loan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
agreement,
|
|
|
|
|
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
|
400
|
|
|
dated February
|
|
Lump-sum
|
Unsecured
|
Long-
|
|
|
|
February 28,
|
21, 2020. The
|
|
|
|
|
|
repayment
|
and
|
term
|
Sumitomo Mitsui
|
|
|
2020
|
lenders under
|
|
|
|
|
at maturity
|
Unguaranteed
|
|
Banking
|
545
|
Base rate (JBA 3-
|
|
the loan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporation
|
|
month Japanese
|
|
agreement are
|
August 31,
|
|
|
|
Mizuho Trust &
|
|
Yen TIBOR) plus
|
|
as indicated to
|
2028
|
|
|
|
|
|
the left of this
|
|
|
|
500
|
0.380%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Banking Co., Ltd.
|
|
table.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resona Bank,
|
500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Limited.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
3,350
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1) MUFG Bank, Ltd., Mizuho Bank, Ltd. and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation are arrangers of the above borrowings.
(Note 2) The borrowing expenses and other charge payable to the lenders are not included.
(Note 3) The base rate applicable to the calculation period for the interest payable on an interest payment date shall be the 3-month Japanese Yen TIBOR (Tokyo Inter Bank Offered Rate) published by the Japanese Bankers Association (JBA) TIBOR Administration two business days prior to the immediately preceding relevant interest payment date. The base rate is subject to review every interest payment date. Where no rate that corresponds to the interest calculation period exists, the base rate shall be that which corresponds to the concerned period calculated based on the method provided for in the relevant individual loan agreement. For changes in the base rate (being the Japanese Yen TIBOR published by JBA), please check the website of JBA TIBOR Administration (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/). In addition, interest rate swap agreement will be executed in order to effectively fix the interest rate of debt finance. There will be an announcement regarding the interest rate fixed on the basis of the interest rate swap agreement to be arranged, once such details have been determined.
(Note 4) The first interest payment date will be the last day of May 2020. Subsequent interest payment dates will be the last day of every three months and the principal repayment date. Where the relevant date is not a business day, such date will be the immediately following business day or (if the immediately following business day falls into the next calendar month) the immediately preceding business day.
(Note 5) The first interest calculation period is from February 28, 2020 to the last day of May 2020.
(Note 6) Where the repayment date is not a business day, such date will be the immediately following business day or (if the immediately following business day falls in the next calendar month) the immediately preceding business day.
(Note 7) SHR may, by giving prior written notice and if certain other terms and conditions are met, make early repayment of the borrowings (in whole or in part), in the period between the drawdown date and the repayment date.
-
Purpose of the Borrowing
The Borrowing (7,392 million yen) is for use with cash on hand as repayment funds of a long-term borrowings (6,792.5 million yen) which shall be due for repayment on February 28, 2020 (the "Existing Borrowing") and a short-term borrowing (600 million yen) which shall be early repaid on the same day (the "Early Repayment"). For details of the Existing Borrowing, please refer to "Notice Concerning Debt Financing" announced by Sekisui House Residential Investment Corporation ("SHI") on February 25, 2013 and "Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds" announced on February 25, 2014(Note). For details of the Early Repayment, please refer to "Notice
Concerning Early Repayment of Existing Borrowing" announced by SHR on February 20, 2020.
(Note) SHR has implemented an absorption-type merger, effective as of May 1, 2018, whereby SHR was the surviving company and SHI was the dissolving company in the merger. Therefore, the debt obligation of SHI was succeeded by SHR.
2
-
Amount, Use and Scheduled Outlay of Funds to be Procured from the Borrowing
-
Amount of funds to be procured 7,392 million yen
-
Specific use of funds to be procured
Funds for repayment of the Existing Borrowing and the Early Repayment
-
Scheduled outlay February 28, 2020
2. Status of Borrowings, etc. after the Borrowing
|
|
|
|
|
(Unit: million yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Before the Borrowing
|
After the Borrowing
|
Increase (Decrease)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term borrowings (Note1) (Note 2)
|
8,600
|
8,000
|
(600)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term borrowings (Note1)
|
211,742
|
212,342
|
599
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(repayment due within one year)
|
34,842
|
28,050
|
(6,792)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total borrowings
|
220,342
|
220,342
|
(0)
|
|
|
|
|
Investment corporation bonds (Note 3)
|
24,500
|
24,500
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(redemption due within one year) (Note 3)
|
2,000
|
－
|
(2,000)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
244,842
|
244,842
|
(0)
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1) Short-term borrowings refer to borrowings due for repayment within a period of one year or less from the relevant drawdown date, and long-term borrowings refer to borrowings due for repayment within a period of more than one year from the relevant drawdown date.
(Note 2) For details, please refer to the "Notice Concerning Early Repayment of Existing Borrowing" dated February 20, 2020.
(Note 3) For details, please refer to the "Notice Concerning Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds (Green Bonds)" dated February 14, 2020.
3. Other Matters Necessary for Investors' Appropriate Understanding/Judgment of Relevant Information
With regard to risks associated with the Borrowing, there is no change from the contents of "Part 1. Fund Information; Section 1. Status of Fund; 3. Investment Risks" of the securities report submitted on January 27, 2020.
3
Disclaimer
|
|