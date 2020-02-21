Log in
Japan Exchange : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds

02/21/2020 | 01:02am EST

February 21, 2020

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer

Sekisui House Reit, Inc.

Representative:

Junichi Inoue, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 3309)

Asset Management Company

Sekisui House Asset Management, Ltd.

Representative:

Junichi Inoue,

President & Representative Director

Inquiries:

Yoshiya Sasaki, Chief Manager

Investor Relations Department

TEL: +81-3-6447-4870 (main)

Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds

Sekisui House Reit, Inc. ("SHR") hereby announces that it has decided today to undertake new borrowings (the "Borrowing") as described below.

1. Terms of the Borrowing

  1. Fixed Interest Rate Borrowing

Lender

Loan

Interest rate

Drawdown

Borrowing

Repayment

Repayment

Category

amount

(Note 2) (Note 3)

date

method

Security

(Note 1)

date

method

(mm yen)

(Note 4) (Note 5)

(Note 6)

(Note 7)

Borrowing

2,500

based on

August 29,

individual loan

2025

agreement,

Long-

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

February 28,

dated February

Lump-sum

Unsecured

To be determined

21, 2020. The

repayment

and

term

(Note 8)

2020

lender under

at maturity

Unguaranteed

the loan

1,542

agreement is as

August 31,

indicated to the

2028

left of this table.

Total

4,042

(Note 1)

MUFG Bank, Ltd., Mizuho Bank, Ltd. and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation are arrangers of the above borrowings.

(Note 2)

The borrowing expenses and other charge payable to the lender are not included.

(Note 3)

The first interest payment date will be the last day of August 2020. Subsequent interest payment dates will be the last day of February

and August of each year and the principal repayment date. Where the relevant date is not a business day, such date will be the

immediately following business day or (if the immediately following business day falls into the next calendar month) the immediately

preceding business day.

(Note 4)

The first interest calculation period is from February 28, 2020 to the last day of August 2020.

(Note 5)

The interest rates will be announced once determined.

(Note 6)

Where the repayment date is not a business day, such date will be the immediately following business day or (if the immediately

following business day falls in the next calendar month) the immediately preceding business day.

(Note 7)

SHR may, by giving prior written notice and if certain other terms and conditions are met, make early repayment of the above

borrowings (in whole or in part) in the period between the drawdown date and the repayment date.

(Note 8)

The above borrowings are ESG Loan for J-REIT. For details of the ESG Loan for J-REIT, please refer to the "Notice Concerning Acquisition

of the highest rank of "S" in "MUFG ESG Rating Certificate for J-REIT supported by JCR"" dated April 26, 2019.

Disclaimer: This translation is for informational purposes only. If there is any discrepancy between the Japanese version and the English translation, the Japanese version shall prevail.

1

  1. Floating Interest Rate Borrowing

Lenders

Loan

Interest rate

Drawdown

Borrowing

Repayment

Repayment

Category

amount

(Note 2) (Note 3)

date

method

Security

(Note 1)

date

method

(mm yen)

(Note 4) (Note 5)

(Note 6)

(Note 7)

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

605

Base rate (JBA 3-

month Japanese

August 29,

Sumitomo Mitsui

Yen TIBOR) plus

Borrowing

2025

Banking

800

0.240%

based on

Corporation

individual loan

agreement,

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

400

dated February

Lump-sum

Unsecured

Long-

February 28,

21, 2020. The

repayment

and

term

Sumitomo Mitsui

2020

lenders under

at maturity

Unguaranteed

Banking

545

Base rate (JBA 3-

the loan

Corporation

month Japanese

agreement are

August 31,

Mizuho Trust &

Yen TIBOR) plus

as indicated to

2028

the left of this

500

0.380%

Banking Co., Ltd.

table.

Resona Bank,

500

Limited.

Total

3,350

(Note 1) MUFG Bank, Ltd., Mizuho Bank, Ltd. and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation are arrangers of the above borrowings.

(Note 2) The borrowing expenses and other charge payable to the lenders are not included.

(Note 3) The base rate applicable to the calculation period for the interest payable on an interest payment date shall be the 3-month Japanese Yen TIBOR (Tokyo Inter Bank Offered Rate) published by the Japanese Bankers Association (JBA) TIBOR Administration two business days prior to the immediately preceding relevant interest payment date. The base rate is subject to review every interest payment date. Where no rate that corresponds to the interest calculation period exists, the base rate shall be that which corresponds to the concerned period calculated based on the method provided for in the relevant individual loan agreement. For changes in the base rate (being the Japanese Yen TIBOR published by JBA), please check the website of JBA TIBOR Administration (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/). In addition, interest rate swap agreement will be executed in order to effectively fix the interest rate of debt finance. There will be an announcement regarding the interest rate fixed on the basis of the interest rate swap agreement to be arranged, once such details have been determined.

(Note 4) The first interest payment date will be the last day of May 2020. Subsequent interest payment dates will be the last day of every three months and the principal repayment date. Where the relevant date is not a business day, such date will be the immediately following business day or (if the immediately following business day falls into the next calendar month) the immediately preceding business day.

(Note 5) The first interest calculation period is from February 28, 2020 to the last day of May 2020.

(Note 6) Where the repayment date is not a business day, such date will be the immediately following business day or (if the immediately following business day falls in the next calendar month) the immediately preceding business day.

(Note 7) SHR may, by giving prior written notice and if certain other terms and conditions are met, make early repayment of the borrowings (in whole or in part), in the period between the drawdown date and the repayment date.

  1. Purpose of the Borrowing
    The Borrowing (7,392 million yen) is for use with cash on hand as repayment funds of a long-term borrowings (6,792.5 million yen) which shall be due for repayment on February 28, 2020 (the "Existing Borrowing") and a short-term borrowing (600 million yen) which shall be early repaid on the same day (the "Early Repayment"). For details of the Existing Borrowing, please refer to "Notice Concerning Debt Financing" announced by Sekisui House Residential Investment Corporation ("SHI") on February 25, 2013 and "Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds" announced on February 25, 2014(Note). For details of the Early Repayment, please refer to "Notice

Concerning Early Repayment of Existing Borrowing" announced by SHR on February 20, 2020.

(Note) SHR has implemented an absorption-type merger, effective as of May 1, 2018, whereby SHR was the surviving company and SHI was the dissolving company in the merger. Therefore, the debt obligation of SHI was succeeded by SHR.

Disclaimer: This translation is for informational purposes only. If there is any discrepancy between the Japanese version and the English translation, the Japanese version shall prevail.

2

  1. Amount, Use and Scheduled Outlay of Funds to be Procured from the Borrowing
  1. Amount of funds to be procured 7,392 million yen
  2. Specific use of funds to be procured
    Funds for repayment of the Existing Borrowing and the Early Repayment
  3. Scheduled outlay February 28, 2020

2. Status of Borrowings, etc. after the Borrowing

(Unit: million yen)

Before the Borrowing

After the Borrowing

Increase (Decrease)

Short-term borrowings (Note1) (Note 2)

8,600

8,000

(600)

Long-term borrowings (Note1)

211,742

212,342

599

(repayment due within one year)

34,842

28,050

(6,792)

Total borrowings

220,342

220,342

(0)

Investment corporation bonds (Note 3)

24,500

24,500

(redemption due within one year) (Note 3)

2,000

(2,000)

Total interest-bearing liabilities

244,842

244,842

(0)

(Note 1) Short-term borrowings refer to borrowings due for repayment within a period of one year or less from the relevant drawdown date, and long-term borrowings refer to borrowings due for repayment within a period of more than one year from the relevant drawdown date.

(Note 2) For details, please refer to the "Notice Concerning Early Repayment of Existing Borrowing" dated February 20, 2020.

(Note 3) For details, please refer to the "Notice Concerning Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds (Green Bonds)" dated February 14, 2020.

3. Other Matters Necessary for Investors' Appropriate Understanding/Judgment of Relevant Information

With regard to risks associated with the Borrowing, there is no change from the contents of "Part 1. Fund Information; Section 1. Status of Fund; 3. Investment Risks" of the securities report submitted on January 27, 2020.

Disclaimer: This translation is for informational purposes only. If there is any discrepancy between the Japanese version and the English translation, the Japanese version shall prevail.

3

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 06:01:01 UTC
