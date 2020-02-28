Japan Exchange : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds (Refinancing)

February 28, 2020

For Immediate Release

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer

1-7-2 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

SANKEI REAL ESTATE Inc.

Representative: Yuichi Ota, Executive Director

(TSE code: 2972)

Asset Management Company

Sankei Building Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Representative: Yuichi Ota President and Chief Executive Officer Contact: Atsushi Mukai Director and Chief Finance & IR Officer TEL: +81-3-5542-1316

Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds (Refinancing)

SANKEI REAL ESTATE Inc. ("SANKEI REAL ESTATE") hereby announces its decision made today to refinance part of its existing borrowings (hereinafter, the "Refinancing") as follows.

1. Details of the Refinancing Long-term borrowing (Note 1)

Lender: Loan syndicate with Mizuho Bank, Ltd. and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation as the arrangers

ii. Borrowing amount 4,300 million yen iii. Interest rate: Base rate + 0.275% (fixed interest rate) (Note 2) iv. Planned borrowing March 12, 2020 (Note 3) date: v. Borrowing method: Conclusion of individual loan agreement on March 9, 2020 (scheduled) with the lenders shown above vi. Maturity date: September 12, 2024 (Note 3) (Note 4) vii. Repayment method: Lump-sum repayment at maturity (Note 5) viii. Interest payment due The first interest payment due date shall be June 12, 2020, followed by the date: 12th of every March, June, September and December thereafter, and the maturity date (Note 4) ix. Security: Unsecured and non-guaranteed (Note 6)

(Note 1) "Long-term borrowing" refers to borrowing for a period from the planned borrowing date to the maturity date of more than one year.

(Note 2) Base rate will be: swap offered rate corresponding to the period from the planned borrowing date to the last maturity date as of two business days prior to the planned borrowing date + TIBOR-LIBOR spread (365-day basis). However, if there is no rate corresponding to the relevant period, the base rate will be calculated based on the method specified in the individual loan agreement. The interest rates quoted hereto are based on those scheduled as of February 28, 2020, and may be changed before the final execution date of borrowing.

(Note 3) "Planned borrowing date" and "Maturity date" are the scheduled dates as of February 28, 2020, and may be changed before the final execution date of borrowing.

(Note 4) If the relevant date is not a business day, then it shall be the next business day, but if that next business day falls into the next calendar month, then it shall be the business day preceding the relevant date.

(Note 5) During the period from the abovementioned drawdown date to the maturity date, SANKEI REAL ESTATE may make early repayment of borrowings, in whole or in part, if SANKEI REAL ESTATE gives prior written notice and other certain terms and conditions are met.

(Note 6) SANKEI REAL ESTATE concluded a basic agreement on the borrowing of funds on March 7, 2019, and will conclude an individual loan agreement with the lenders shown above based on the basic agreement. In such individual loan agreement, provision of collateral is not assumed at the time of borrowing, but financial restrictions such as maintaining certain figures of financial indicators based on assets and liabilities will be set.

1