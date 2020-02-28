Log in
Japan Exchange : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds (Refinancing)

02/28/2020 | 02:33am EST

February 28, 2020

For Immediate Release

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer

1-7-2 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

SANKEI REAL ESTATE Inc.

Representative: Yuichi Ota, Executive Director

(TSE code: 2972)

Asset Management Company

Sankei Building Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Yuichi Ota

President and Chief Executive Officer

Contact:

Atsushi Mukai

Director and Chief Finance & IR Officer

TEL: +81-3-5542-1316

Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds (Refinancing)

SANKEI REAL ESTATE Inc. ("SANKEI REAL ESTATE") hereby announces its decision made today to refinance part of its existing borrowings (hereinafter, the "Refinancing") as follows.

1. Details of the Refinancing Long-term borrowing (Note 1)

  1. Lender:Loan syndicate with Mizuho Bank, Ltd. and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation as the arrangers

ii.

Borrowing amount

4,300 million yen

iii.

Interest rate:

Base rate + 0.275% (fixed interest rate) (Note 2)

iv.

Planned borrowing

March 12, 2020 (Note 3)

date:

v.

Borrowing method:

Conclusion of individual loan agreement on March 9, 2020 (scheduled) with

the lenders shown above

vi.

Maturity date:

September 12, 2024 (Note 3) (Note 4)

vii.

Repayment method:

Lump-sum repayment at maturity (Note 5)

viii.

Interest payment due

The first interest payment due date shall be June 12, 2020, followed by the

date:

12th of every March, June, September and December thereafter, and the

maturity date (Note 4)

ix.

Security:

Unsecured and non-guaranteed (Note 6)

(Note 1) "Long-term borrowing" refers to borrowing for a period from the planned borrowing date to the maturity date of more than one year.

(Note 2) Base rate will be: swap offered rate corresponding to the period from the planned borrowing date to the last maturity date as of two business days prior to the planned borrowing date + TIBOR-LIBOR spread (365-day basis). However, if there is no rate corresponding to the relevant period, the base rate will be calculated based on the method specified in the individual loan agreement. The interest rates quoted hereto are based on those scheduled as of February 28, 2020, and may be changed before the final execution date of borrowing.

(Note 3) "Planned borrowing date" and "Maturity date" are the scheduled dates as of February 28, 2020, and may be changed before the final execution date of borrowing.

(Note 4) If the relevant date is not a business day, then it shall be the next business day, but if that next business day falls into the next calendar month, then it shall be the business day preceding the relevant date.

(Note 5) During the period from the abovementioned drawdown date to the maturity date, SANKEI REAL ESTATE may make early repayment of borrowings, in whole or in part, if SANKEI REAL ESTATE gives prior written notice and other certain terms and conditions are met.

(Note 6) SANKEI REAL ESTATE concluded a basic agreement on the borrowing of funds on March 7, 2019, and will conclude an individual loan agreement with the lenders shown above based on the basic agreement. In such individual loan agreement, provision of collateral is not assumed at the time of borrowing, but financial restrictions such as maintaining certain figures of financial indicators based on assets and liabilities will be set.

1

Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Development Bank of Japan Inc., Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited., Shinsei Bank, Limited and Resona Bank, Limited.
4,300 million yen

2. Reason and Target of the Refinancing

(1) Reason for the Refinancing

To repay 4,300 million yen of the following borrowings due for repayment on March 12, 2020.

  1. Target of the Refinancing Short-term borrowing
  1. Lender:
  1. Borrowing amount:
  1. Interest rate:
  2. Borrowing date:
  1. Borrowing method:
  1. Maturity date:
  1. Repayment method:
  1. Interest payment due date:
  1. Security:

Base rate (JBA 3-month Japanese Yen TIBOR) + 0.150% March 12, 2019

Conclusion of individual loan agreement on March 7, 2019, with the lenders shown above

March 12, 2020

Lump-sum repayment at maturity

The first interest payment due date shall be June 12, 2019, followed by the 12th of September and December thereafter, and the maturity date

Unsecured and non-guaranteed

(Note) For details of the above refinancing, please refer to "Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds" dated March 12, 2019.

3. Status of Borrowings, etc. after the Refinancing

(Unit: million yen)

Before the Refinancing

After the Refinancing

Increase (Decrease)

Short-term borrowing (Note)

4,756

456

(4,300)

Long-term borrowings (Note)

29,200

33,500

4,300

Repayment due within one year

4,800

4,800

Total borrowings

33,956

33,956

Investment corporation bonds

Total borrowings and investment

33,956

33,956

corporation bonds

(Note) "Short-term borrowing" refers to borrowing for a period from the borrowing date to the maturity date of one year or less. "Long-term borrowing" refers to borrowing for a period from the borrowing date to the maturity date of more than one year.

4. Other

Concerning the risks associated with the Refinancing, there is no significant change from the content of "Part

  • 1. Fund Information; Section 1. Status of Fund; (3) Investment Risks" in the annual securities report submitted on November 27, 2019.

  • SANKEI REAL ESTATE Inc. website: https://www.s-reit.co.jp/en/

2

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 07:32:06 UTC
