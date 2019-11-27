Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Japan Exchange : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds and Repayment of Borrowing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 01:03am EST

November 27, 2019

For Immediate Release

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer:

Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park Inc. (Securities Code: 3471)

6-8-7 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 104-0061

Representative: Masayuki Isobe, Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

Mitsui Fudosan Logistics REIT Management Co., Ltd.

Representative: Chishu Zushi, President and Chief Executive

Officer

Inquiries: Tatsu Makino, Managing Director and Chief Financial

Officer

Tel. +81-3-6327-5160

Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds and Repayment of Borrowing

Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park Inc. ("MFLP-REIT") today announced a decision to execute a debt financing (the "Borrowing") and a repayment of borrowing (the "Repayment").

I. Borrowing of Funds

1. Details of Borrowing

Lender

Amount

Interest rate

Borrowing

Repayment

Repayment method,

date

date

Collateral etc.

¥1,600

Base rate (JBA

November

November

Bullet repayment,

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

1-month Japanese yen

Unsecured and

million

29,2019

30,2020

TIBOR)+0.035% (*)

non-guaranteed

  1. The first interest payment date is December 30,2019, and thereafter the interest payment date will be the last day of every month and the repayment date. (if such day is not a business day, the interest payment date shall be on the

preceding business day.) The base interest rate to be applied to the calculation period of interest paid on the interest payment date is the JBA one-month Japanese Yen TIBOR published by JBATA two business days prior to the interest payment date immediately before each interest payment date (provided, however, that the first time is on the borrowing date).

The JBA Japanese yen TIBOR can be found on the website of the Japanese Bankers Association TIBOR Administration (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/.).

2. Reason for Borrowing

Funds are to be allocated to the repayment of short-term borrowings as detailed in "II. Repayment of borrowing" below.

3. Amount, Specific use of proceeds and Expected date of expenditure of funds to be procured

  1. Amount of funds to be procured
  • 1,600 million
  1. Specific use of proceeds of funds to be procured

Funds are to be allocated to the repayment of short-term borrowings as detailed in "II. Repayment of borrowing" below.

  1. Expected date of expenditure November 29, 2019

1

II. Repayment of borrowing

Lender

Amount

Borrowing date

Repayment date

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

¥2,900 million

April 5, 2019

November 29, 2019

(*)For the amount of ¥2,900 million to be repaid, in addition to the borrowing amount of ¥1,600 million stated in "I. Borrowing of Funds", we plan to allocate ¥1,300 million of cash on hand at the MFLP-REIT.

III. Status of the borrowings after execution of Borrowing and Repayment

(Unit: millions of yen)

Prior to execution

After execution

Change

Short-term borrowing(*)

2,900

1,600

1,300

Long-term borrowing(*)

41,300

41,300

0

Total borrowing

44,200

42,900

1,300

Investment corporation bonds

Total of borrowing and

44,200

42,900

1,300

investment corporation bonds

Other interest-bearing debt

Total interest-bearing debt

44,200

42,900

1,300

  1. "Short-termborrowing" refers to borrowing with a maturity of one or less year. "Long-term borrowing" refers to borrowing with a maturity of more than one year.

IV. Other

Concerning the risks of the Borrowing and the Repayment, there are no material changes in the details of risks as described in "Part I Fund Information / 1. Overview of Fund / 3. Investment Risks" of the Securities Report submitted on October 24, 2019.

We did not publish an English version of the Securities Report.

End

*MFLP-REIT's corporate website: https://www.mflp-r.co.jp/en/

2

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 06:02:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:31aALIPAY : 's Xiang Hu Bao Online Mutual Aid Platform Attracts 100 Million Participants in One Year
BU
01:28aNORDSON : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
01:28aChina's heft in stock benchmarks stirs worries of concentration risk
RE
01:28aDESCRIPTION : Current report filing
PU
01:28aOJSC MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX RTS : Revised lists of the Moscow Exchange Indices announced
PU
01:28aHP : Filing of certain prospectuses and communications in connection with business combination transactions
PU
01:23aJAPAN EXCHANGE : New Loans and Interest Rate Swaps
PU
01:23aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Names Nonexecutive Chairman for Spanish Unit
DJ
01:18aWOLLONGONG COAL : Company Name Change and ASX Ticker
PU
01:18aWOLLONGONG COAL : Finnish Industrial Confidence Stable
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Hedge fund Citadel's commodities business up about $1 billion for the year - sources
2DOW JONES 30 : Oil slips as U.S. stocks rise, but hopes for U.S.-China trade deal stem losses
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
4TENAGA NASIONAL BHD : TENAGA NASIONAL BHD : 3Q Net Profit More Than Doubled on Year
5CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC. : CANNTRUST : Provides Update Regarding TSX Listing

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group