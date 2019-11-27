Japan Exchange : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds and Repayment of Borrowing

November 27, 2019

For Immediate Release

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer:

Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park Inc. (Securities Code: 3471)

6-8-7 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 104-0061

Representative: Masayuki Isobe, Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

Mitsui Fudosan Logistics REIT Management Co., Ltd.

Representative: Chishu Zushi, President and Chief Executive

Officer

Inquiries: Tatsu Makino, Managing Director and Chief Financial

Officer

Tel. +81-3-6327-5160

Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds and Repayment of Borrowing

Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park Inc. ("MFLP-REIT") today announced a decision to execute a debt financing (the "Borrowing") and a repayment of borrowing (the "Repayment").

I. Borrowing of Funds

1. Details of Borrowing

Lender Amount Interest rate Borrowing Repayment Repayment method, date date Collateral etc. ¥1,600 Base rate (JBA November November Bullet repayment, Mizuho Bank, Ltd. 1-month Japanese yen Unsecured and million 29,2019 30,2020 TIBOR)+0.035% (*) non-guaranteed

The first interest payment date is December 30,2019, and thereafter the interest payment date will be the last day of every month and the repayment date. (if such day is not a business day, the interest payment date shall be on the

preceding business day.) The base interest rate to be applied to the calculation period of interest paid on the interest payment date is the JBA one-month Japanese Yen TIBOR published by JBATA two business days prior to the interest payment date immediately before each interest payment date (provided, however, that the first time is on the borrowing date).

The JBA Japanese yen TIBOR can be found on the website of the Japanese Bankers Association TIBOR Administration (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/.).

2. Reason for Borrowing

Funds are to be allocated to the repayment of short-term borrowings as detailed in "II. Repayment of borrowing" below.

3. Amount, Specific use of proceeds and Expected date of expenditure of funds to be procured

Amount of funds to be procured

1,600 million

Specific use of proceeds of funds to be procured

Funds are to be allocated to the repayment of short-term borrowings as detailed in "II. Repayment of borrowing" below.

Expected date of expenditure November 29, 2019

