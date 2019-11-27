Japan Exchange : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds and Repayment of Borrowing

November 27, 2019
Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer:
Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park Inc. (Securities Code: 3471)
6-8-7 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 104-0061
Representative: Masayuki Isobe, Executive Director
Asset Management Company:
Mitsui Fudosan Logistics REIT Management Co., Ltd.
Representative: Chishu Zushi, President and Chief Executive
Officer
Inquiries: Tatsu Makino, Managing Director and Chief Financial
Officer
Tel. +81-3-6327-5160
Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds and Repayment of Borrowing
Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park Inc. ("MFLP-REIT") today announced a decision to execute a debt financing (the "Borrowing") and a repayment of borrowing (the "Repayment").
I. Borrowing of Funds
1. Details of Borrowing
|
Lender
|
Amount
|
Interest rate
|
Borrowing
|
Repayment
|
Repayment method,
|
date
|
date
|
Collateral etc.
|
|
|
|
|
¥1,600
|
Base rate (JBA
|
November
|
November
|
Bullet repayment,
|
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
|
1-month Japanese yen
|
Unsecured and
|
million
|
29,2019
|
30,2020
|
|
TIBOR)+0.035% (*)
|
non-guaranteed
|
|
|
|
-
The first interest payment date is December 30,2019, and thereafter the interest payment date will be the last day of every month and the repayment date. (if such day is not a business day, the interest payment date shall be on the
preceding business day.) The base interest rate to be applied to the calculation period of interest paid on the interest payment date is the JBA one-month Japanese Yen TIBOR published by JBATA two business days prior to the interest payment date immediately before each interest payment date (provided, however, that the first time is on the borrowing date).
The JBA Japanese yen TIBOR can be found on the website of the Japanese Bankers Association TIBOR Administration (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/.).
2. Reason for Borrowing
Funds are to be allocated to the repayment of short-term borrowings as detailed in "II. Repayment of borrowing" below.
3. Amount, Specific use of proceeds and Expected date of expenditure of funds to be procured
-
Amount of funds to be procured
-
Specific use of proceeds of funds to be procured
Funds are to be allocated to the repayment of short-term borrowings as detailed in "II. Repayment of borrowing" below.
-
Expected date of expenditure November 29, 2019
1
II. Repayment of borrowing
|
Lender
|
Amount
|
Borrowing date
|
Repayment date
|
|
|
|
|
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
|
¥2,900 million
|
April 5, 2019
|
November 29, 2019
|
|
|
|
(*)For the amount of ¥2,900 million to be repaid, in addition to the borrowing amount of ¥1,600 million stated in "I. Borrowing of Funds", we plan to allocate ¥1,300 million of cash on hand at the MFLP-REIT.
III. Status of the borrowings after execution of Borrowing and Repayment
|
|
|
|
(Unit: millions of yen)
|
|
Prior to execution
|
After execution
|
Change
|
|
Short-term borrowing(*)
|
2,900
|
1,600
|
▲1,300
|
|
Long-term borrowing(*)
|
41,300
|
41,300
|
0
|
|
Total borrowing
|
44,200
|
42,900
|
▲1,300
|
Investment corporation bonds
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
Total of borrowing and
|
44,200
|
42,900
|
▲1,300
|
investment corporation bonds
|
|
|
|
|
Other interest-bearing debt
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
Total interest-bearing debt
|
44,200
|
42,900
|
▲1,300
-
"Short-termborrowing" refers to borrowing with a maturity of one or less year. "Long-term borrowing" refers to borrowing with a maturity of more than one year.
IV. Other
Concerning the risks of the Borrowing and the Repayment, there are no material changes in the details of risks as described in "Part I Fund Information / 1. Overview of Fund / 3. Investment Risks" of the Securities Report submitted on October 24, 2019.
We did not publish an English version of the Securities Report.
End
*MFLP-REIT's corporate website: https://www.mflp-r.co.jp/en/
2
