Japan Exchange : Notice Concerning Change of Officer of the Investment Management Company

February 25, 2020
Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Issuer:
TOKYU REIT, Inc.
1-12-1, Dogenzaka,
Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, 150-0043, Japan
Kazuyoshi Kashiwazaki
Executive Director
(Securities Code: 8957)
Investment Management Company:
Tokyu Real Estate Investment Management Inc.
Representative:
Kazuyoshi Kashiwazaki
Representative Director & President, Chief Executive Officer
Inquiries:
Kiyoshi Yamakawa
Chief Financial Officer and General Manager, Finance and IR
TEL: +81-3-5428-5828
Notice Concerning Change of Officer of the Investment Management Company
TOKYU REIT, Inc. ("TOKYU REIT") today announced details of a decision by our investment management company, Tokyu Real Estate Investment Management Inc. ("Tokyu REIM"). The decision was made at their Board of Directors meeting held today and Tokyu REIM passed a resolution to change its officer.
1. Change of Officer (as of February 29, 2020)
|
Name
|
New
|
Former
|
Detail of change
|
Yusuke Watanabe
|
Restore to previous company
|
General Manager, Portfolio
|
Resignation
|
(Tokyu Corporation)
|
Management
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regarding the above 1., Tokyu REIM shall report to the Commissioner of the Financial Services Agency in accordance with rules and regulations relating to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law, as well as to the Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism in Japan pursuant to regulations relating to the Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Law. Tokyu REIM shall also complete any other necessary procedures required by applicable laws and regulations.
2. Directors and Officers (as of March 1, 2020)
|
Title
|
Name
|
Representative Director & President, Chief Executive Officer
|
Kazuyoshi Kashiwazaki
|
|
|
Representative Director & Executive Vice President
|
Tatsumi Yamagami
|
|
|
Director, Executive Officer, Chief Compliance Officer
|
Hisatsugu Yamada
|
|
|
Director, Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer and
|
Yutaka Toriuchi
|
General Manager, Asset Transaction
|
|
Director (Part-time)
|
Toshitake Ashizawa
|
|
|
Director (Part-time)
|
Toyoaki Takahashi
|
|
|
Director (Part-time)
|
Toshiaki Yamanari
|
|
|
Auditor (Part-time)
|
Naohisa Akimoto
|
|
|
Auditor (Part-time)
|
Tsutomu Sugiura
|
|
|
Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and General Manager, Finance and IR
|
Kiyoshi Yamakawa
|
|
|
General Manager, Compliance Office, Executive Secretary to Statutory Auditors
|
Masayuki Asaba
|
|
|
General Manager, Portfolio Management
|
Taisuke Inoue
|
|
|
General Manager, Portfolio Management
|
Hiroyuki Nose
|
|
|
General Manager, Business Planning & Development
|
Takeru Osawa
|
|
|
General Manager, General Administration
|
Rie Tsuji
|
|
|
General Manager, General Administration
|
Makoto Kaneko
|
|
This notice may contain forward-looking statements, such as current plans, strategies, and future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on judgments obtained from currently available information. Please be advised that, for a variety of reasons, actual results may differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Events that might affect actual results include, but are not limited to, fluctuations of the real estate market in Japan, general conditions of the Japanese economy, competitive pressures and relevant regulations.
This notice is a translation of the original document in Japanese and is prepared solely for the convenience of non-Japanese speakers. There is no assurance as to the accuracy of the English translation. The original Japanese notice shall prevail in the event of any discrepancies between the translation and the Japanese original.
