Japan Exchange : Notice Concerning Change of Officer of the Investment Management Company

02/25/2020 | 01:04am EST

February 25, 2020

Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Issuer:

TOKYU REIT, Inc.

1-12-1, Dogenzaka,

Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, 150-0043, Japan

Kazuyoshi Kashiwazaki

Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8957)

Investment Management Company:

Tokyu Real Estate Investment Management Inc.

Representative:

Kazuyoshi Kashiwazaki

Representative Director & President, Chief Executive Officer

Inquiries:

Kiyoshi Yamakawa

Chief Financial Officer and General Manager, Finance and IR

TEL: +81-3-5428-5828

Notice Concerning Change of Officer of the Investment Management Company

TOKYU REIT, Inc. ("TOKYU REIT") today announced details of a decision by our investment management company, Tokyu Real Estate Investment Management Inc. ("Tokyu REIM"). The decision was made at their Board of Directors meeting held today and Tokyu REIM passed a resolution to change its officer.

1. Change of Officer (as of February 29, 2020)

Name

New

Former

Detail of change

Yusuke Watanabe

Restore to previous company

General Manager, Portfolio

Resignation

(Tokyu Corporation)

Management

Regarding the above 1., Tokyu REIM shall report to the Commissioner of the Financial Services Agency in accordance with rules and regulations relating to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law, as well as to the Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism in Japan pursuant to regulations relating to the Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Law. Tokyu REIM shall also complete any other necessary procedures required by applicable laws and regulations.

1

2. Directors and Officers (as of March 1, 2020)

Title

Name

Representative Director & President, Chief Executive Officer

Kazuyoshi Kashiwazaki

Representative Director & Executive Vice President

Tatsumi Yamagami

Director, Executive Officer, Chief Compliance Officer

Hisatsugu Yamada

Director, Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer and

Yutaka Toriuchi

General Manager, Asset Transaction

Director (Part-time)

Toshitake Ashizawa

Director (Part-time)

Toyoaki Takahashi

Director (Part-time)

Toshiaki Yamanari

Auditor (Part-time)

Naohisa Akimoto

Auditor (Part-time)

Tsutomu Sugiura

Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and General Manager, Finance and IR

Kiyoshi Yamakawa

General Manager, Compliance Office, Executive Secretary to Statutory Auditors

Masayuki Asaba

General Manager, Portfolio Management

Taisuke Inoue

General Manager, Portfolio Management

Hiroyuki Nose

General Manager, Business Planning & Development

Takeru Osawa

General Manager, General Administration

Rie Tsuji

General Manager, General Administration

Makoto Kaneko

This notice may contain forward-looking statements, such as current plans, strategies, and future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on judgments obtained from currently available information. Please be advised that, for a variety of reasons, actual results may differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Events that might affect actual results include, but are not limited to, fluctuations of the real estate market in Japan, general conditions of the Japanese economy, competitive pressures and relevant regulations.

This notice is a translation of the original document in Japanese and is prepared solely for the convenience of non-Japanese speakers. There is no assurance as to the accuracy of the English translation. The original Japanese notice shall prevail in the event of any discrepancies between the translation and the Japanese original.

2

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 06:03:09 UTC
