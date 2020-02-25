Japan Exchange : Notice Concerning Change of Officer of the Investment Management Company

February 25, 2020

Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Issuer:

TOKYU REIT, Inc.

1-12-1, Dogenzaka,

Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, 150-0043, Japan

Kazuyoshi Kashiwazaki

Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8957)

Investment Management Company:

Tokyu Real Estate Investment Management Inc.

Representative:

Kazuyoshi Kashiwazaki

Representative Director & President, Chief Executive Officer

Inquiries:

Kiyoshi Yamakawa

Chief Financial Officer and General Manager, Finance and IR

TEL: +81-3-5428-5828

Notice Concerning Change of Officer of the Investment Management Company

TOKYU REIT, Inc. ("TOKYU REIT") today announced details of a decision by our investment management company, Tokyu Real Estate Investment Management Inc. ("Tokyu REIM"). The decision was made at their Board of Directors meeting held today and Tokyu REIM passed a resolution to change its officer.

1. Change of Officer (as of February 29, 2020)

Name New Former Detail of change Yusuke Watanabe Restore to previous company General Manager, Portfolio Resignation (Tokyu Corporation) Management

Regarding the above 1., Tokyu REIM shall report to the Commissioner of the Financial Services Agency in accordance with rules and regulations relating to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law, as well as to the Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism in Japan pursuant to regulations relating to the Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Law. Tokyu REIM shall also complete any other necessary procedures required by applicable laws and regulations.

1