Japan Exchange : Notice Concerning Changes in Asset Management Fee Calculation Methods

November 25, 2019

For Immediate Release

Issuer of real estate investment trust securities: Invesco Office J-REIT, Inc.

6-10-1, Roppongi, Minato-ku Tokyo

Yugo Minemura, Executive Director

(TSE code: 3298)

Asset Management Company:

Invesco Global Real Estate Asia Pacific, Inc. Yasuyuki Tsuji, Representative in Japan

Inquiries: Hiroto Kai, Head of Portfolio Management Department TEL. +81-3-6447-3395

Notice Concerning Changes in Asset Management Fee Calculation Methods

Invesco Office J-REIT, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as the "Investment Corporation") announces that the board of directors of the Investment Corporation today resolved to propose that the calculation methods of the asset management fees payable to Invesco Global Real Estate Asia Pacific, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as the "Asset Management Company'), which the Investment Corporation has appointed as its asset manager, are to be amended (hereinafter referred to as the "Amendments'). The proposed Amendments are subject to the condition that relevant amendments to the Articles of Incorporation are approved at the fifth general meeting of unitholders of the Investment Corporation, which is scheduled to be held on January 15, 2020 (hereinafter referred to as the "General Meeting of Unitholders").

For the details of the proposal to the General Meeting of Unitholders, please refer to the press release "Notice Concerning Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation and Election of Directors", which has also been announced today.

Overview and purpose of the Amendments

Since it was listed in June 2014, the Investment Corporation has pursued a variety of proactive strategies intended to timely capture certain market trends such as the acquisition and cancellation of its own investment units, which was the first among J-REITs, as well as implementing growth strategies, including the expansion of its asset size, improvements in both profitability and stability, and strengthening of its financial base. By doing so, the Investment Corporation has aimed to enhance investors' value. The Investment Corporation now proposes to amend the methodology used for calculating the asset management fees with a view to further align the interests of the Asset Management Company to the investors. The Amendments, if implemented, would result in the applicable maximum fee rate for the asset management fee (1) calculated based on the amount of total assets to be reduced from 0.45% to 0.30% and the applicable maximum fee rate for the asset management fee (2) calculated based on distribution per unit (adjusted EPU (Note)) and net operating income (NOI) to be increased from 0.0008% to 0.0017%. The Amendments are intended to further align the interests of the Asset Management Company to the investors. For the details of the Amendments, please refer to the Appendix. Effective date

The Amendments are to be effective after the approval at the General Meeting of Unitholders. The calculation methods after the Amendments are to be applied from the fiscal period ending October 2020 (13th fiscal period from May 1, 2020 to October 31, 2020).

