Japan Exchange : Notice Concerning Commitment Line Agreement

February 28, 2020

LaSalle LOGIPORT REIT

Representative: Toshimitsu Fujiwara, Executive Director

LaSalle REIT Advisors K.K.

Representative: Toshimitsu Fujiwara, President and CEO

Notice Concerning Commitment Line Agreement

LaSalle LOGIPORT REIT ("LLR") announces today that it has decided to execute a commitment line agreement, as outlined below.

1. Purpose of Commitment Line Agreement

To secure flexible and stable means for procuring capital for property acquisitions, repayment of existing loans (including redemption of investment corporation bonds).

2. Outline of Commitment Line Agreement

(1) Maximum Loan Amount 4,000 million yen (2) Date of Agreement February 28, 2020 (3) Term of Agreement From March 1, 2020 to February 28, 2021 (4) Contract Type Syndication-type commitment line (arranged by MUFG Bank, Ltd.,) (5) Counterparty MUFG Bank, Ltd., Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (6) Collateral Unsecured, non-guaranteed (7) Use of Fund Payment for the acquisition of properties and related expenses, repayment of existing loans (including redemption of investment corporation bonds)

3. Other Matters Necessary for Investors' Appropriate Understanding/Judgment Concerning the Subject Information

With respect to risks regarding redemption of the Borrowing, etc. there are no material changes from the content provided in the "Part 1. Fund Information, I. Overview of the Fund, 3. Investment Risks" section included within the Semiannual Securities Report (Japanese) for the 7th fiscal period submitted on November 28, 2019.

