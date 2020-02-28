Log in
Japan Exchange : Notice Concerning Commitment Line Agreement

02/28/2020 | 01:03am EST

For information purpose only. The Japanese press release should be referred to as the original.

February 28, 2020

To All Concerned Parties

REIT Issuer:

LaSalle LOGIPORT REIT

1-11-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Representative: Toshimitsu Fujiwara, Executive Director

(Securities Identification Code: 3466)

Asset Manager:

LaSalle REIT Advisors K.K.

Representative: Toshimitsu Fujiwara, President and CEO

Contact: Daisuke Ishida, Director, General Manager of

Finance & Management Department

TEL: +81-3-6367-5600

Notice Concerning Commitment Line Agreement

LaSalle LOGIPORT REIT ("LLR") announces today that it has decided to execute a commitment line agreement, as outlined below.

1. Purpose of Commitment Line Agreement

To secure flexible and stable means for procuring capital for property acquisitions, repayment of existing loans (including redemption of investment corporation bonds).

2. Outline of Commitment Line Agreement

(1)

Maximum Loan Amount

4,000 million yen

(2)

Date of Agreement

February 28, 2020

(3)

Term of Agreement

From March 1, 2020 to February 28, 2021

(4)

Contract Type

Syndication-type commitment line (arranged by MUFG Bank, Ltd.,)

(5)

Counterparty

MUFG Bank, Ltd., Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

(6)

Collateral

Unsecured, non-guaranteed

(7)

Use of Fund

Payment for the acquisition of properties and related expenses,

repayment of existing loans (including redemption of investment

corporation bonds)

3. Other Matters Necessary for Investors' Appropriate Understanding/Judgment Concerning the Subject Information

With respect to risks regarding redemption of the Borrowing, etc. there are no material changes from the content provided in the "Part 1. Fund Information, I. Overview of the Fund, 3. Investment Risks" section included within the Semiannual Securities Report (Japanese) for the 7th fiscal period submitted on November 28, 2019.

This notice is an English translation of the Japanese announcement dated February 28 2020. No assurance or warranties are made regarding the completeness or accuracy of this English translation. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 06:02:06 UTC
