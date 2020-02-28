Japan Exchange : Notice Concerning Comprehensive Assessment System for Built Environment Efficiency ("CASBEE") for Real Estate Certification

February 28, 2020
For Immediate Release
REIT Issuer:
Daiwa House REIT Investment Corporation
2-4-8, Nagatacho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Toshiharu Asada, Executive Director
(TSE Code: 8984)
Asset Manager:
Daiwa House Asset Management Co., Ltd.
Koichi Tsuchida, President and CEO
Inquiries:
Haruto Tsukamoto, Director and CFO
TEL. +81-3-3595-1265
Notice Concerning Comprehensive Assessment System for Built Environment Efficiency
("CASBEE") for Real Estate Certification
Daiwa House REIT Investment Corporation ("DHR") hereby announces that the following properties received Comprehensive Assessment System for Built Environment Efficiency ("CASBEE") for Real Estate Certification today.
1. Overview of CASBEE for Real Estate Certification
CASBEE is a method designed to comprehensively assess the environmental efficiency of buildings and promoted throughout Japan under the guidance of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure Transport and Tourism. CASBEE for Real Estate Certification is a system where third-party institutions examine and certify assessment results prepared in accordance with CASBEE for Real Estate. The certification rating is represented by the number of stars on a four-tier scale from five stars ("S") to two stars ("B").
For details of CASBEE for Real Estate Certification, please refer to the following website.
Website of CASBEE Certification: http://www.ibec.or.jp/CASBEE/english/certificationE.htm
2. Rating of CASBEE for Real Estate Certification
|
Property name
|
DPL Misato
|
ACROSSMALL Shinkamagaya
|
|
|
|
Asset class
|
Logistics
|
Retail
|
|
|
|
|
"S"
|
"S"
|
Rating
|
|
|
|
|
Photo
|
Property name
|
FOLEO Otsu Ichiriyama
|
DPL Fukuoka Kasuya
|
Asset class
|
Retail
|
Logistics
|
|
|
|
|
"S"
|
"A"
|
Rating
|
|
|
|
|
|
Photo
|
|
|
|
|
3. DHR's future efforts
DHR will continue to make sustainability efforts through environmental and energy-saving consideration, social contribution and other measures.
