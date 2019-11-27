Japan Exchange : Notice Concerning Conclusion of Interest Rate Swap Agreements

For Translation Purposes Only
November 27, 2019
For Immediate Release
Issuer of real estate investment trust securities: Invesco Office J-REIT, Inc.
6-10-1, Roppongi, Minato-ku Tokyo
Yugo Minemura, Executive Director
(TSE code: 3298)
Asset management company:
Invesco Global Real Estate Asia Pacific, Inc.
Yasuyuki Tsuji, Representative in Japan
Inquiries: Hiroto Kai, Head of Portfolio Management Department
TEL. +81-3-6447-3395
Notice Concerning Conclusion of Interest Rate Swap Agreements
Invesco Office J-REIT, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as the "Investment Corporation") today announces the conclusion of interest rate swap agreements, which relate to a portion of certain borrowings, which are described in the press release "Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds (Refinancing)", which was issued on November 21, 2019. Details are as follows. Please refer to the press release mentioned above for the details of the borrowing which relate to the conclusion of the interest rate swap agreements.
Conclusion of Interest Rate Swap Agreements
Reason for concluding interest rate swap agreements
The Investment Corporation hopes to fix interest rate payments and hedge the risk of rising interest rates pertaining to the borrowings under individual loan agreements as described in "2. Details of the interest rate swap" below.
Details of the interest rate swap
|
|
|
Borrowing
|
Interest
|
Fixed/
|
Date of
|
Repayment
|
Method of
|
Method of
|
|
|
Lender
|
amount
|
Security
|
|
rate
|
Floating
|
borrowing
|
date
|
borrowing
|
repayment
|
|
|
(million yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowing
|
|
|
|
|
|
Base rate
|
|
|
|
based on a loan
|
|
|
|
A syndicate of
|
|
|
|
|
agreement
|
|
|
|
|
(JBA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
lenders arranged
|
|
|
|
|
dated November
|
|
|
|
|
three-mo
|
|
|
|
Bullet
|
Unsecured
|
Long
|
by Sumitomo
|
|
|
November
|
November
|
27, 2019
|
9,350
|
nth JPY
|
Floating
|
repayment
|
and
|
term
|
Mitsui Banking
|
29, 2019
|
30, 2023
|
concluded with
|
|
TIBOR)
|
|
at maturity
|
unguaranteed
|
|
Corporation as an
|
|
|
|
|
the banks shown
|
|
arranger
|
|
plus
|
|
|
|
in the column of
|
|
|
|
|
0.35%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
lenders to the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
left.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Counterparty
|
Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Notional principal
|
9,350 million yen
|
|
|
|
3.
|
Interest rate
|
Fixed interest rate for payment: 0.031%
|
|
|
Floating interest rate for receipt: JBA 3-month JPY TIBOR
|
|
|
|
4.
|
Commencement date
|
November 29, 2019
|
|
|
|
5.
|
Termination date
|
November 30, 2023
|
|
|
|
6.
|
Interest payment dates
|
The first interest payment will be due on February 28, 2020, and subsequent
|
|
|
interest payments will be due at the last day of February, May, August and
|
|
|
November of every year and on the termination date (if a payment day is not a
|
|
|
business day, payment will be made on the next business day; provided,
|
|
|
however, that if such payment day falls in the next month, payment will be made
|
|
|
on the immediately preceding business day).
|
|
|
The interest rate for the Subject Borrowing will be effectively fixed at 0.381% with the conclusion of this interest rate swap agreement.
Additional Items Required to Ensure Appropriate Understanding and Judgments by Investors Regarding Relevant Information
Concerning the risks as they chiefly pertain to the repayment of the funds, please refer to "Part 1. Fund Information, I. Aspects of fund, 3. Investment risks" stated in the Security Report submitted on July 29, 2019.
