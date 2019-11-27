Japan Exchange : Notice Concerning Conclusion of Interest Rate Swap Agreements

For Translation Purposes Only

November 27, 2019

For Immediate Release

Issuer of real estate investment trust securities: Invesco Office J-REIT, Inc.

6-10-1, Roppongi, Minato-ku Tokyo

Yugo Minemura, Executive Director

(TSE code: 3298)

Asset management company:

Invesco Global Real Estate Asia Pacific, Inc.

Yasuyuki Tsuji, Representative in Japan

Inquiries: Hiroto Kai, Head of Portfolio Management Department

TEL. +81-3-6447-3395

Notice Concerning Conclusion of Interest Rate Swap Agreements

Invesco Office J-REIT, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as the "Investment Corporation") today announces the conclusion of interest rate swap agreements, which relate to a portion of certain borrowings, which are described in the press release "Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds (Refinancing)", which was issued on November 21, 2019. Details are as follows. Please refer to the press release mentioned above for the details of the borrowing which relate to the conclusion of the interest rate swap agreements.

Conclusion of Interest Rate Swap Agreements

Reason for concluding interest rate swap agreements

The Investment Corporation hopes to fix interest rate payments and hedge the risk of rising interest rates pertaining to the borrowings under individual loan agreements as described in "2. Details of the interest rate swap" below. Details of the interest rate swap

Borrowing Interest Fixed/ Date of Repayment Method of Method of Lender amount Security rate Floating borrowing date borrowing repayment (million yen) Borrowing Base rate based on a loan A syndicate of agreement (JBA lenders arranged dated November three-mo Bullet Unsecured Long by Sumitomo November November 27, 2019 9,350 nth JPY Floating repayment and term Mitsui Banking 29, 2019 30, 2023 concluded with TIBOR) at maturity unguaranteed Corporation as an the banks shown arranger plus in the column of 0.35% lenders to the left.

Note: This press release is a document for making a public announcement relating to conclusion of interest rate swap

agreements of the Investment Corporation, and is not prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment.

