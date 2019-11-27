Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Japan Exchange : Notice Concerning Conclusion of Interest Rate Swap Agreements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 01:03am EST

For Translation Purposes Only

November 27, 2019

For Immediate Release

Issuer of real estate investment trust securities: Invesco Office J-REIT, Inc.

6-10-1, Roppongi, Minato-ku Tokyo

Yugo Minemura, Executive Director

(TSE code: 3298)

Asset management company:

Invesco Global Real Estate Asia Pacific, Inc.

Yasuyuki Tsuji, Representative in Japan

Inquiries: Hiroto Kai, Head of Portfolio Management Department

TEL. +81-3-6447-3395

Notice Concerning Conclusion of Interest Rate Swap Agreements

Invesco Office J-REIT, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as the "Investment Corporation") today announces the conclusion of interest rate swap agreements, which relate to a portion of certain borrowings, which are described in the press release "Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds (Refinancing)", which was issued on November 21, 2019. Details are as follows. Please refer to the press release mentioned above for the details of the borrowing which relate to the conclusion of the interest rate swap agreements.

  1. Conclusion of Interest Rate Swap Agreements
  1. Reason for concluding interest rate swap agreements
    The Investment Corporation hopes to fix interest rate payments and hedge the risk of rising interest rates pertaining to the borrowings under individual loan agreements as described in "2. Details of the interest rate swap" below.
  2. Details of the interest rate swap

Borrowing

Interest

Fixed/

Date of

Repayment

Method of

Method of

Lender

amount

Security

rate

Floating

borrowing

date

borrowing

repayment

(million yen)

Borrowing

Base rate

based on a loan

A syndicate of

agreement

(JBA

lenders arranged

dated November

three-mo

Bullet

Unsecured

Long

by Sumitomo

November

November

27, 2019

9,350

nth JPY

Floating

repayment

and

term

Mitsui Banking

29, 2019

30, 2023

concluded with

TIBOR)

at maturity

unguaranteed

Corporation as an

the banks shown

arranger

plus

in the column of

0.35%

lenders to the

left.

Note: This press release is a document for making a public announcement relating to conclusion of interest rate swap

agreements of the Investment Corporation, and is not prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment.

1

1.

Counterparty

Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

2.

Notional principal

9,350 million yen

3.

Interest rate

Fixed interest rate for payment: 0.031%

Floating interest rate for receipt: JBA 3-month JPY TIBOR

4.

Commencement date

November 29, 2019

5.

Termination date

November 30, 2023

6.

Interest payment dates

The first interest payment will be due on February 28, 2020, and subsequent

interest payments will be due at the last day of February, May, August and

November of every year and on the termination date (if a payment day is not a

business day, payment will be made on the next business day; provided,

however, that if such payment day falls in the next month, payment will be made

on the immediately preceding business day).

  • The interest rate for the Subject Borrowing will be effectively fixed at 0.381% with the conclusion of this interest rate swap agreement.
  1. Additional Items Required to Ensure Appropriate Understanding and Judgments by Investors Regarding Relevant Information

Concerning the risks as they chiefly pertain to the repayment of the funds, please refer to "Part 1. Fund Information, I. Aspects of fund, 3. Investment risks" stated in the Security Report submitted on July 29, 2019.

Note: This press release is a document for making a public acnnouncement relating to the conclusion of interest rate swap

agreements of the Investment Corporation, and is not prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment.

2

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 06:02:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:28aNORDSON : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
01:28aChina's heft in stock benchmarks stirs worries of concentration risk
RE
01:28aDESCRIPTION : Current report filing
PU
01:28aHP : Filing of certain prospectuses and communications in connection with business combination transactions
PU
01:28aOJSC MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX RTS : Revised lists of the Moscow Exchange Indices announced
PU
01:23aJAPAN EXCHANGE : New Loans and Interest Rate Swaps
PU
01:23aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Names Nonexecutive Chairman for Spanish Unit
DJ
01:18aWOLLONGONG COAL : Company Name Change and ASX Ticker
PU
01:18aWOLLONGONG COAL : Finnish Industrial Confidence Stable
PU
01:15aDIXS CARPADR : Bargain hunt
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Hedge fund Citadel's commodities business up about $1 billion for the year - sources
2DOW JONES 30 : Oil slips as U.S. stocks rise, but hopes for U.S.-China trade deal stem losses
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
4TENAGA NASIONAL BHD : TENAGA NASIONAL BHD : 3Q Net Profit More Than Doubled on Year
5CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC. : CANNTRUST : Provides Update Regarding TSX Listing

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group