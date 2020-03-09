Log in
Japan Exchange : Notice Concerning Debt Financing

03/09/2020 | 03:03am EDT

March 9, 2020

To All Concerned Parties

Name of REIT Issuer:

Nippon Building Fund, Inc.

Koichi Nishiyama, Executive Director

(TSE Code : 8951)

Contact:

Asset Management Company

Nippon Building Fund Management, Ltd.

Yoshiyuki Tanabe, President and CEO

Person to Contact:

Yasushi Yamashita, General Manager

(TEL. +81-3-3516-3370)

Notice Concerning Debt Financing

Nippon Building Fund, Inc. ("NBF") hereby provides notice that the following was decided as of March 9,

2020 concerning short-term borrowings:

Description

1. Short-term Borrowings

Amount

Interest

Expected Date

Methods of Borrowing,

Repayment

Lender

of

Repayment, Security and

Borrowed

Rate

Due Date

Implementation

Guarantee etc.

Sumitomo Mitsui

¥2 billion

Trust Bank, Limited

Unsecured,

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

¥1 billion

0.099%

March 11,

unguaranteed, repayable

April 10,

2020

in one lump sum on

2020

repayment due date

Resona Bank, Limited

¥1 billion

*Interest Rate is rounded down to the 3rd decimal point.

2. Amount, Use and Expected Date of Expenditure of Proceeds

  1. Amount to be borrowed Total ¥4 billion
  2. Specific use of proceeds
    Partially funding the payment of a cash distribution for the 37th period
  3. Expected date of expenditure March, 2020
    • 1 -

3. Status of Borrowings etc. following the financing

(Unit: million yen)

Before

After

Increase /

Financing

Financing

Decrease

Short-term borrowings

0

4,000

4,000

Long-term borrowings

28,000

28,000

0

(Floating interest rate)

Long-term borrowings

368,500

368,500

0

(Fixed interest rate)

Bonds

37,000

37,000

0

Total

433,500

437,500

4,000

4. Other Matters Required for Investors to Appropriately Understand and Evaluate the Above Information

There is no change to the content of "Investment Risks" of the Securities Report submitted on September 27, 2019 with respect to the risks involved in repayment etc. of the current debt financing.

End

This English language notice is a translation of the Japanese language notice dated March 9, 2020 and was prepared solely for the convenience of, and reference by, overseas investors. Neither NBF nor Nippon Building Fund Management, Ltd. makes any warranties as to its accuracy or completeness.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 07:02:08 UTC
