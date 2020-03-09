Japan Exchange : Notice Concerning Debt Financing

March 9, 2020
To All Concerned Parties
Name of REIT Issuer:
Nippon Building Fund, Inc.
Koichi Nishiyama, Executive Director
(TSE Code : 8951)
Contact:
Asset Management Company
Nippon Building Fund Management, Ltd.
Yoshiyuki Tanabe, President and CEO
Person to Contact:
Yasushi Yamashita, General Manager
(TEL. +81-3-3516-3370)
Notice Concerning Debt Financing
Nippon Building Fund, Inc. ("NBF") hereby provides notice that the following was decided as of March 9,
2020 concerning short-term borrowings:
Description
1. Short-term Borrowings
|
|
Amount
|
Interest
|
Expected Date
|
Methods of Borrowing,
|
Repayment
|
Lender
|
of
|
Repayment, Security and
|
Borrowed
|
Rate
|
Due Date
|
|
Implementation
|
Guarantee etc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sumitomo Mitsui
|
¥2 billion
|
|
|
|
|
Trust Bank, Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unsecured,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
|
¥1 billion
|
0.099%
|
March 11,
|
unguaranteed, repayable
|
April 10,
|
2020
|
in one lump sum on
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
repayment due date
|
|
Resona Bank, Limited
|
¥1 billion
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Interest Rate is rounded down to the 3rd decimal point.
2. Amount, Use and Expected Date of Expenditure of Proceeds
-
Amount to be borrowed Total ¥4 billion
-
Specific use of proceeds
Partially funding the payment of a cash distribution for the 37th period
-
Expected date of expenditure March, 2020
-
3. Status of Borrowings etc. following the financing
|
|
|
|
(Unit: million yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Before
|
After
|
|
Increase /
|
|
Financing
|
Financing
|
|
Decrease
|
Short-term borrowings
|
0
|
4,000
|
|
4,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term borrowings
|
28,000
|
28,000
|
|
0
|
(Floating interest rate)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term borrowings
|
368,500
|
368,500
|
|
0
|
(Fixed interest rate)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bonds
|
37,000
|
37,000
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
433,500
|
437,500
|
|
4,000
|
|
|
|
|
4. Other Matters Required for Investors to Appropriately Understand and Evaluate the Above Information
There is no change to the content of "Investment Risks" of the Securities Report submitted on September 27, 2019 with respect to the risks involved in repayment etc. of the current debt financing.
End
This English language notice is a translation of the Japanese language notice dated March 9, 2020 and was prepared solely for the convenience of, and reference by, overseas investors. Neither NBF nor Nippon Building Fund Management, Ltd. makes any warranties as to its accuracy or completeness.
Disclaimer
TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 07:02:08 UTC