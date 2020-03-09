Japan Exchange : Notice Concerning Debt Financing

2. Amount, Use and Expected Date of Expenditure of Proceeds

Nippon Building Fund, Inc. ("NBF") hereby provides notice that the following was decided as of March 9,

3. Status of Borrowings etc. following the financing

(Unit: million yen) Before After Increase / Financing Financing Decrease Short-term borrowings 0 4,000 4,000 Long-term borrowings 28,000 28,000 0 (Floating interest rate) Long-term borrowings 368,500 368,500 0 (Fixed interest rate) Bonds 37,000 37,000 0 Total 433,500 437,500 4,000

4. Other Matters Required for Investors to Appropriately Understand and Evaluate the Above Information

There is no change to the content of "Investment Risks" of the Securities Report submitted on September 27, 2019 with respect to the risks involved in repayment etc. of the current debt financing.

