Japan Exchange : Notice Concerning Debt Financing

March 13, 2020

For Immediate Release

To Whom It May Concern

Nomura Real Estate Master Fund, Inc.

Securities Code: 3462

Shuhei Yoshida, Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

Nomura Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Norio Ambe, President & Chief Executive Officer

Inquiries:

Hiroshi Ishigooka

Executive Officer

Head of NMF Investment Management Group

TEL +81-3-3365-8767 nmf3462@nomura-re.co.jp

Notice Concerning Debt Financing

Nomura Real Estate Master Fund, Inc. ("NMF" or the "Fund") announced today that the Fund will procure debt financing (the "Debt Financing") for the purpose of acquiring new assets as stated below.

I. Debt Financing

1. Purpose

The Fund has decided to procure the loan in order to use as a part of the funds to acquire specified assets, etc.

2. Details

Loan Type ： Term Loan (Scheduled contract date: March 23, 2020)

Amount Drawdown Repayment Terms of Lenders (millions Interest Rate Term Collateral Date Date(Note1) Repayment of yen) The Chiba Bank, Ltd. 500 Fixed 6 years February 26, Lump-sum (To be determined) and 11 2027 repayment (Note2) (Note3) March 25, months Unsecured, on the MUFG Bank, Ltd. Fixed 2020 9 years unguaranteed 1,300 February 26, repayment Sumitomo Mitsui Banking (To be determined) and 11 2030 date Corporation (Note2) (Note4) months Total 1,800

(Note 1) Repayment Date is the following business day if the date is a non-business day, or the prior business day if the following business date is in the next month.

(Note 2) These interest rates will be determined on or before the anticipated borrowing date based on the contract dated March 23, 2020 concerning these borrowings. We will make an announcement about the interest rates when they are determined.

(Note 3) The interest payment dates are the 26th of every February and August, beginning August 26, 2020, until the Repayment Date,

as well as the Repayment Date. If any of these days is a non-business day, the interest payment date will be the following business day, or the prior business day if the following business day is in the next month.

(Note 4) The interest payment dates are the 26th of every February, May, August and November, beginning May 26, 2020, until the Repayment Date, as well as the Repayment Date. If any of these days is a non-business day, the interest payment date will be the following business day, or the prior business day if the following business day is in the next month.

