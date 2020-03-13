Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Japan Exchange : Notice Concerning Debt Financing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 02:33am EDT

[For Translation Purposes Only]

March 13, 2020

For Immediate Release

To Whom It May Concern

Nomura Real Estate Master Fund, Inc.

Securities Code: 3462

Shuhei Yoshida, Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

Nomura Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Norio Ambe, President & Chief Executive Officer

Inquiries:

Hiroshi Ishigooka

Executive Officer

Head of NMF Investment Management Group

TEL +81-3-3365-8767 nmf3462@nomura-re.co.jp

Notice Concerning Debt Financing

Nomura Real Estate Master Fund, Inc. ("NMF" or the "Fund") announced today that the Fund will procure debt financing (the "Debt Financing") for the purpose of acquiring new assets as stated below.

I. Debt Financing

1. Purpose

The Fund has decided to procure the loan in order to use as a part of the funds to acquire specified assets, etc.

2. Details

  1. Loan TypeTerm Loan (Scheduled contract date: March 23, 2020)

Amount

Drawdown

Repayment

Terms of

Lenders

(millions

Interest Rate

Term

Collateral

Date

Date(Note1)

Repayment

of yen)

The Chiba Bank, Ltd.

500

Fixed

6 years

February 26,

Lump-sum

(To be determined)

and 11

2027

repayment

(Note2) (Note3)

March 25,

months

Unsecured,

on the

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

Fixed

2020

9 years

unguaranteed

1,300

February 26,

repayment

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking

(To be determined)

and 11

2030

date

Corporation

(Note2) (Note4)

months

Total

1,800

(Note 1) Repayment Date is the following business day if the date is a non-business day, or the prior business day if the following business date is in the next month.

(Note 2) These interest rates will be determined on or before the anticipated borrowing date based on the contract dated March 23, 2020 concerning these borrowings. We will make an announcement about the interest rates when they are determined.

(Note 3) The interest payment dates are the 26th of every February and August, beginning August 26, 2020, until the Repayment Date,

as well as the Repayment Date. If any of these days is a non-business day, the interest payment date will be the following business day, or the prior business day if the following business day is in the next month.

(Note 4) The interest payment dates are the 26th of every February, May, August and November, beginning May 26, 2020, until the Repayment Date, as well as the Repayment Date. If any of these days is a non-business day, the interest payment date will be the following business day, or the prior business day if the following business day is in the next month.

－ 1 －

(2) Loan Type: Commitment Line Agreement contracted on June 10, 2019.

Amount

Drawdown

Repayment

Terms of

Lenders

(millions Interest Rate

Term

Collateral

Date

Date(Note1)

Repayment

of yen)

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

Lump-sum

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking

Basic Interest

repayment

Corporation

4,500

Rate

March 25,

1 year

February 26,

Unsecured,

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

+0.39

2020

2021

on the

unguaranteed

repayment

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank,

(Note2) (Note3) (Note4)

date

Limited

(Note 1) Repayment Date is the following business day if the date is a non-business day, or the prior business day if the following business date is in the next month.

(Note 2) Base interest rate, which applies to the calculation period of the interest rate to be paid on the interest payment date, will be Japanese Bankers Association ("JBA") 1-month JPY TIBOR("Tokyo Interbank Offered Rate") as of two business days before the previous interest payment date of the respective interest payment dates (however, the Drawdown Date for the first interest rate calculation period) announced by the JBA TIBOR Administration("JBATA").

(Note 3) Base interest rate indicated in (Note 2) is reviewed on each interest payment date. However, in the case the rate that applies to the calculation period of the interest rate does not exist, what is calculated based on the method stated in the contract will be the base interest rate that applies to the concerned period. For JBA Japanese yen TIBOR, please refer to JBATA website.

( http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/)

(Note 4) The interest payment dates are the 26th of every month, beginning April 26, 2020, until the Repayment Date, as well as the Repayment Date. If any of these days is a non-business day, the interest payment date will be the following business day, or the prior business day if the following business day is in the next month.

3.Use of Funds

Amount

:

¥ 6,300 million

Specifics

:

To be used for partial payment on the acquisition of the specified asset to be

acquired on March 25, 2020 (GEMS Sangenjaya) (Note), with respect to the debt

financings based on each term loan agreement stated in 2-(1).

To be used for partial payment on the acquisition of the specified asset to be

acquired on March 25, 2020 (PMO Hamamatsucho) (Note), with respect to the

debt financing based on commitment line agreement stated in 2-(2).

(Note) For details of the specified assets, please refer to the press release entitled "Notice

Concerning Property Acquisition" dated on December 5, 2019 and "Notice Concerning

Change of Scheduled Acquisition Date" dated on March 10, 2020.

Scheduled Date of Use

:

March 25, 2020

II. Status of Interest Bearing Debts after Financing

(Millions of yen)

Before Financing

After Financing

Increased/Decrea

sed Amount

Short-term Borrowings

2,500

7,000

+4,500

Current portion of Long-term

28,442

28,442

borrowings (Note 1)

Long-term borrowings(Note 2)

455,684

457,484

+1,800

Total Borrowings

486,627

492,927

+6,300

Current portion of Investment

Corporation Bonds

(Note 1)

Investment Corporation Bonds

25,000

25,000

(Note 3)

Total Investment Corporation

25,000

25,000

Bonds

Total Interest-Bearing Debts

511,627

517,927

+6,300

(Note 1) Nature of term is as of the end of the 8th fiscal period (August 31, 2019). (Note 2) Excludes Long-term Borrowings due within one year.

(Note 3) Excludes Investment Corporation Bond due within one year.

－ 2 －

III. Forecasts of Financial Results

There is no revision to NMF's forecasts of financial results for the fiscal period ending August 31, 2020 (March 1,

2020 to August 31, 2020) by the Debt Financing as it has only small impact to the forecast of financial results.

IV. Other

No significant change has been made to the content of "Section 1 Fund Information / 1 Status of

Fund / 3

Investment Risks" of the Securities Report (in Japanese) filed on November 27, 2019 and "Section 2

Reference

Information / 2 Supplement Information / 8 Investment Risks" of the Securities Registration Statement (in Japanese) filed on December 5, 2019 regarding the risk involved in the Debt Financing.

* URL: https://www.nre-mf.co.jp/en/

－ 3 －

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 06:32:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:13aNISSAN MOTOR : Urgent Headline News
AQ
03:12aTALLINNA VESI : Terms of CEO and Supervisory Council member in AS Tallinna Vesi extended
AQ
03:10aIDEX BIOMETRICS : has received UK R&D tax relief
AQ
03:08aMAZDA MOTOR : Two killed, one injured as Mazda collides with trawler
AQ
03:08aShape Memory Alloy Market 2020-2024 | Growing Applications of Shape Memory Alloys to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
03:06aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Dangote to Begin Crude Oil Production in July
AQ
03:05aGENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GE Files Form 10-K
EQ
03:05aGENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GE Files Proxy Statement
EQ
03:05aRE IV LIMITED : Approval of written procedure and amendments to the terms and conditions of the bonds
EQ
03:05aGENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GE Files Proxy Materials
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
2LONDON BRENT OIL : LONDON BRENT OIL : Oil rises 2% but set for biggest weekly thumping since 2008
3PALLADIUM : Wall Street sell-off batters bitcoin, pounds palladium as investors go to cash
4APPLE INC. : APPLE : says reopening all its branded stores in China
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Pentagon seeks to reconsider parts of $10 billion cloud contract awarded to Mi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group