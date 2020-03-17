Log in
Japan Exchange : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Determination of Interest Rate)

03/17/2020 | 02:36am EDT

March 17, 2020

To all concerned parties:

Investment Corporation

Japan Retail Fund Investment Corporation

(Tokyo Stock Exchange Company Code: 8953

Representative: Shuichi Namba, Executive Director

URL: https://www.jrf-reit.com/english/

Asset Management Company

Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc.

Representative: Katsuji Okamoto, President & CEO

Inquiries:

Keita Araki, Head of Retail Division

TEL: +81-3-5293-7081

Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Determination of Interest Rate)

Japan Retail Fund Investment Corporation announced today the applicable interest rate for the new loans which had not been determined at the time of press release titled "Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Refinancing)" released on March 16, 2020.

  • Determination of Interest Rate

Anticipated

Method of

Loan

Loan

Borrowing,

Repayment

Lender

Interest Rate

Borrowing

Amount

Term

Repayment of

Date

Date

Principal

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

¥ 9,600

10 years

Fixed

0.380 %

Unsecured and

March 19,

million

March 19,

2030

unguaranteed,

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank,

¥ 3,400

2020

lump sum

September 19,

8.5 years

Fixed

0.356 %

repayment

Limited

million

2028

This English language release is for informational purposes only, and the Japanese language release should be referred to as the original.

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 06:35:02 UTC
