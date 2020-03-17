Japan Exchange : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Determination of Interest Rate)

March 17, 2020
To all concerned parties:
Investment Corporation
Japan Retail Fund Investment Corporation
(Tokyo Stock Exchange Company Code: 8953）
Representative: Shuichi Namba, Executive Director
|
|
URL: https://www.jrf-reit.com/english/
|
Asset Management Company
|
Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc.
|
Representative: Katsuji Okamoto, President & CEO
|
Inquiries:
|
Keita Araki, Head of Retail Division
TEL: +81-3-5293-7081
Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Determination of Interest Rate)
Japan Retail Fund Investment Corporation announced today the applicable interest rate for the new loans which had not been determined at the time of press release titled "Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Refinancing)" released on March 16, 2020.
-
Determination of Interest Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Anticipated
|
Method of
|
|
|
Loan
|
Loan
|
|
|
|
Borrowing,
|
Repayment
|
Lender
|
|
Interest Rate
|
Borrowing
|
Amount
|
Term
|
|
Repayment of
|
Date
|
|
|
|
|
Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Principal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
|
¥ 9,600
|
10 years
|
Fixed
|
|
0.380 %
|
|
Unsecured and
|
March 19,
|
million
|
|
March 19,
|
2030
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
unguaranteed,
|
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank,
|
¥ 3,400
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
lump sum
|
September 19,
|
8.5 years
|
Fixed
|
|
0.356 %
|
|
repayment
|
Limited
|
million
|
|
|
2028
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
This English language release is for informational purposes only, and the Japanese language release should be referred to as the original.
Disclaimer
TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 06:35:02 UTC