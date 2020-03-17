Japan Exchange : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Determination of Interest Rate)

March 17, 2020

To all concerned parties:

Investment Corporation

Japan Retail Fund Investment Corporation

(Tokyo Stock Exchange Company Code: 8953）

Representative: Shuichi Namba, Executive Director

Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Determination of Interest Rate)

Japan Retail Fund Investment Corporation announced today the applicable interest rate for the new loans which had not been determined at the time of press release titled "Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Refinancing)" released on March 16, 2020.

Determination of Interest Rate

Anticipated Method of Loan Loan Borrowing, Repayment Lender Interest Rate Borrowing Amount Term Repayment of Date Date Principal MUFG Bank, Ltd. ¥ 9,600 10 years Fixed 0.380 % Unsecured and March 19, million March 19, 2030 unguaranteed, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, ¥ 3,400 2020 lump sum September 19, 8.5 years Fixed 0.356 % repayment Limited million 2028

