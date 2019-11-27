Japan Exchange : Notice Concerning Debt Financing Interest Rate

November 27, 2019
For Immediate Release
Advance Residence Investment Corporation
Securities Code：3269
1-105Kanda-Jinbocho,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Wataru Higuchi, Executive Director
Asset Management Company:
AD Investment Management Co., Ltd.
Takeshi Takano, President
Inquiries:
Hiroshi Kawakami, Managing Director, CFO
TEL. +81-3-3518-0480
Notice Concerning Debt Financing Interest Rate
Advance Residence Investment Corporation (ADR) announced that the interest rate for the 2,200 million yen
long-term loan (planned execution date November 29, 2019) (Note) have been set as follows.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（million yen）
|
|
|
|
|
|
Planned
|
|
Scheduled
|
|
Interest Rate
|
|
Principal
|
|
Repayment
|
|
Principal
|
|
Collateral/
|
|
No.
|
|
Lender
|
|
Drawdown
|
|
|
|
Repayment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
(fixed rate)
|
|
Period
|
|
Repayment
|
|
Guarantee
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date
|
|
|
|
date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Mizuho Bank, Ltd
|
|
November
|
1,200
|
0.3925%
|
|
November
|
|
|
|
Pay in full
|
|
Unsecured
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.0 year
|
|
|
2
|
|
Shinsei Bank
|
29, 2019
|
1,000
|
0.4425%
|
30, 2029
|
|
|
on maturity
|
|
Non-guaranteed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total or Weighted Average
|
|
|
2,200
|
0.4152%
|
|
|
|
10.0 year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note) Please refer to the "Notice Concerning Debt Financing and Repayment of Loans " dated November 20, 2019 for details.
About Advance Residence Investment Corporation
Advance Residence Investment Corporation is the largest residential J-REIT, investing in over 260 rental apartments located mostly in central Tokyo and in other major cities throughout Japan (AUM over 450 billion yen). ADR can be expected have a stable dividend in the long-term and can be considered as a defensive J-REIT, on back of the stable income from residential assets and with the largest dividend reserve among J-REITs.
ADR's website: https://www.adr-reit.com/en/
1
[Provisional Translation Only]
English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.