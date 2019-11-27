Japan Exchange : Notice Concerning Debt Financing Interest Rate

November 27, 2019

For Immediate Release

Advance Residence Investment Corporation

Securities Code：3269

1-105Kanda-Jinbocho,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Wataru Higuchi, Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

AD Investment Management Co., Ltd.

Takeshi Takano, President

Inquiries:

Hiroshi Kawakami, Managing Director, CFO

TEL. +81-3-3518-0480

Notice Concerning Debt Financing Interest Rate

Advance Residence Investment Corporation (ADR) announced that the interest rate for the 2,200 million yen

long-term loan (planned execution date November 29, 2019) (Note) have been set as follows.

（million yen） Planned Scheduled Interest Rate Principal Repayment Principal Collateral/ No. Lender Drawdown Repayment Amount (fixed rate) Period Repayment Guarantee Date date 1 Mizuho Bank, Ltd November 1,200 0.3925% November Pay in full Unsecured 10.0 year 2 Shinsei Bank 29, 2019 1,000 0.4425% 30, 2029 on maturity Non-guaranteed Total or Weighted Average 2,200 0.4152% 10.0 year

(Note) Please refer to the "Notice Concerning Debt Financing and Repayment of Loans " dated November 20, 2019 for details.

About Advance Residence Investment Corporation

Advance Residence Investment Corporation is the largest residential J-REIT, investing in over 260 rental apartments located mostly in central Tokyo and in other major cities throughout Japan (AUM over 450 billion yen). ADR can be expected have a stable dividend in the long-term and can be considered as a defensive J-REIT, on back of the stable income from residential assets and with the largest dividend reserve among J-REITs.

ADR's website: https://www.adr-reit.com/en/

English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.