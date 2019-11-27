Log in
Japan Exchange : Notice Concerning Debt Financing Interest Rate

11/27/2019 | 02:33am EST

November 27, 2019

For Immediate Release

Advance Residence Investment Corporation

Securities Code3269

1-105Kanda-Jinbocho,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Wataru Higuchi, Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

AD Investment Management Co., Ltd.

Takeshi Takano, President

Inquiries:

Hiroshi Kawakami, Managing Director, CFO

TEL. +81-3-3518-0480

Notice Concerning Debt Financing Interest Rate

Advance Residence Investment Corporation (ADR) announced that the interest rate for the 2,200 million yen

long-term loan (planned execution date November 29, 2019) (Note) have been set as follows.

million yen

Planned

Scheduled

Interest Rate

Principal

Repayment

Principal

Collateral/

No.

Lender

Drawdown

Repayment

Amount

(fixed rate)

Period

Repayment

Guarantee

Date

date

1

Mizuho Bank, Ltd

November

1,200

0.3925%

November

Pay in full

Unsecured

10.0 year

2

Shinsei Bank

29, 2019

1,000

0.4425%

30, 2029

on maturity

Non-guaranteed

Total or Weighted Average

2,200

0.4152%

10.0 year

(Note) Please refer to the "Notice Concerning Debt Financing and Repayment of Loans " dated November 20, 2019 for details.

About Advance Residence Investment Corporation

Advance Residence Investment Corporation is the largest residential J-REIT, investing in over 260 rental apartments located mostly in central Tokyo and in other major cities throughout Japan (AUM over 450 billion yen). ADR can be expected have a stable dividend in the long-term and can be considered as a defensive J-REIT, on back of the stable income from residential assets and with the largest dividend reserve among J-REITs.

ADR's website: https://www.adr-reit.com/en/

1

[Provisional Translation Only]

English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 07:32:08 UTC
