Japan Exchange : Notice Concerning Debt Financing and Execution of Interest Rate Swap Agreements

Translation of Japanese Original

November 26, 2019

To All Concerned Parties

REIT Issuer:

Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation

Representative: Keisuke Sato, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 3278)

Asset Management Company:

Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc.

Representative: Masahiko Tajima, President & CEO

Contact:Shin Yamamoto, Head of Planning

Division, Residential REIT Department

TEL:+81-3-5157-6011

Notice Concerning Debt Financing and Execution of Interest Rate Swap Agreements

Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") announced today the decision regarding debt financing (total of ¥ 1.5 billion) and execution of interest rate swap agreements. Details are as follows.

1. Details of Debt Financing

Amount Interest Rate Contract Drawdown Principal Collateral・ Series Lender repayment Repayment (million) (Note 1) (Note 2) Date Date Date (Note 2) Method Unsecured, Base rate(Note 3) unguaranteed ・ (JPY TIBOR November November November 36 MUFG Bank, Ltd. ¥ 1,500 Repayment for 3 months) 26, 2019 29, 2019 30, 2023 of principal +0.500% in full on maturity date

（Note 1）The first interest payment is due at the end of February 2020 and on the last day of every three months thereafter with the principal repayment day.

（Note 2）If the interest payment date or the principal repayment date is a non-business day, the date shall be the next business day and if such next business day falls under the next month, the date shall be the preceding business day.

（Note 3）The Japanese Yen TIBOR of the JBATA is available on the JBATA website (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/).

2. Reason for Debt Financing

The proceed of this debt financing is to be used for the repayment of the borrowing Series 11-B (amount of ¥1.5

billion) with repayment date of November 29, 2019 (Note).

(Note) Regarding the detail of Series11-B, please refer to the press release "Notice Concerning Debt Financing" announced on September

30, 2019.

3. Interest Rate Swap Agreements

Reason for Executing the Interest Rate Swap Agreements

For a hedge against possible increases in future interest rate for Series 36 with floating interest rate.

(2) Details of the Interest Rate Swap Agreements

1