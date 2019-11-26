Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Japan Exchange : Notice Concerning Debt Financing and Execution of Interest Rate Swap Agreements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 02:23am EST

Translation of Japanese Original

November 26, 2019

To All Concerned Parties

REIT Issuer:

Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation

Representative: Keisuke Sato, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 3278)

Asset Management Company:

Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc.

Representative: Masahiko Tajima, President & CEO

Contact:Shin Yamamoto, Head of Planning

Division, Residential REIT Department

TEL:+81-3-5157-6011

Notice Concerning Debt Financing and Execution of Interest Rate Swap Agreements

Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") announced today the decision regarding debt financing (total of ¥ 1.5 billion) and execution of interest rate swap agreements. Details are as follows.

1. Details of Debt Financing

Amount

Interest Rate

Contract

Drawdown

Principal

Collateral

Series

Lender

repayment

Repayment

(million)

(Note 1) (Note 2)

Date

Date

Date (Note 2)

Method

Unsecured,

Base rate(Note 3)

unguaranteed

(JPY TIBOR

November

November

November

36

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

¥ 1,500

Repayment

for 3 months)

26, 2019

29, 2019

30, 2023

of principal

+0.500%

in full on

maturity date

Note 1The first interest payment is due at the end of February 2020 and on the last day of every three months thereafter with the principal repayment day.

Note 2If the interest payment date or the principal repayment date is a non-business day, the date shall be the next business day and if such next business day falls under the next month, the date shall be the preceding business day.

Note 3The Japanese Yen TIBOR of the JBATA is available on the JBATA website (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/).

2. Reason for Debt Financing

The proceed of this debt financing is to be used for the repayment of the borrowing Series 11-B (amount of ¥1.5

billion) with repayment date of November 29, 2019 (Note).

(Note) Regarding the detail of Series11-B, please refer to the press release "Notice Concerning Debt Financing" announced on September

30, 2019.

3. Interest Rate Swap Agreements

  1. Reason for Executing the Interest Rate Swap Agreements

For a hedge against possible increases in future interest rate for Series 36 with floating interest rate.

(2) Details of the Interest Rate Swap Agreements

1

Series 36

Counterparty

To be determined (Note )

Notional Amount

¥1,500 million

Fixed interest

To be determined (Note )

Interest

Rate for payment

Rate

Floating interest

Base rate (JPY TIBOR for 3 months)

Rate for receipt

Commencement Date

November 29, 2019

Termination Date

November 30, 2026

The interest payment is due at the end of February 2019, and on the last day of every three

Payment Date

months thereafter, with termination date. (If each payment day is a non-business day, then

the payment will be due on the next business day and if the next business day is in the

next month, then previous business day will be applied.)

(Note) Any undecided matters shall be determined on November 27, 2019 and will be announced after decision is made.

4. Status of the Interest-bearing Liabilities after the Borrowings (as of November 29, 2019)

(Unit: millions

of yen)

Classification

Balance Before

Balance After

Difference

the Borrowings

the Borrowings

Short-term borrowings(Note 1)

2,500

2,500

Current portion of long-term borrowings(Note 2)

14,300

12,800

-1,500

Long-term borrowings(Note 3)

106,050

107,550

+1,500

Total borrowings

122,850

122,850

Investment corporation bonds

5,000

5,000

Total interest-bearing liabilities

127,850

127,850

Note1 The "Short-term borrowings" shall mean the borrowings with a period of less than or equal to one year from the borrowing date to the repayment date. However, if the first anniversary of the date of borrowings fall under a non- business day, the repayment date shall be the next business day and even if, as a result, the borrowing period exceeds one year, the borrowings shall be categorized as short-term borrowings.

Note2 The "Current portion of long-term borrowings" shall mean the long term borrowings due within one year.

Note3 The "Long-term borrowings" shall mean the borrowings with a period of more than one year from the borrowing date to the repayment date.

5. Others

In relation to the risks associated with the borrowings, there have been no significant changes to the "Investment Risks" stated in the securities report (Yuka shoken hokokusyo) submitted on October 29, 2019.

* Website URL of the Investment Corporation: https://www.kdr-reit.com/en/

[Provisional Translation Only]

English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes.

Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

2

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 07:22:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:43aPOLAR CAPITAL GLOBAL FINANCIALS TRUST : Shareholder Engagement
PU
02:43aCONSORT MEDICAL : Update on Recipharm rights issue participation
PU
02:43aUPDATE2 : Itochu worker sentenced to 3 yrs in prison in China
AQ
02:41aTOP SONY WH1000XM3 & XM2 HEADPHONES BLACK FRIDAY DEALS (2019) : Sony Wireless & Noise Cancelling Headphones Sales Compared by Retail Egg
BU
02:41aCompass Fiscal Year 2019 Pretax Profit Fell; Organic Growth Above Targets
DJ
02:40aMorgan Stanley fund offer for PNE too low - shareholders group SdK
RE
02:40aXLIFE SCIENCES AG : New project in the portfolio
EQ
02:38aBORR DRILLING : Information about Q3 2019 results and conference call/webcast
PU
02:38aLAW DEBENTURE P L C : Net Asset Value
PU
02:38aINTERTEK : Trading Statement
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : U.S.-based chip-tech group moving to Switzerland over trade curb fears
2CALTEX AUSTRALIA LIMITED : Caltex Australia Gets Fresh Bid From Canada's Couche-Tard -- Update
3WH GROUP LIMITED : GOING WHOLE HOG: U.S. tells exporters to report pig carcass sales as China buying soars
4FAURECIA : FAURECIA : Capital Markets Day 2019, Transformation in Action
5BOUGAINVILLE COPPER LIMITED : Bougainville mining expectations rise amid peaceful referendum
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group