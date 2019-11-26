Japan Exchange : Notice Concerning Debt Financing and Execution of Interest Rate Swap Agreements

Translation of Japanese Original
November 26, 2019
To All Concerned Parties
REIT Issuer:
Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation
Representative: Keisuke Sato, Executive Director
(Securities Code: 3278)
Asset Management Company:
Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc.
Representative: Masahiko Tajima, President & CEO
Contact:Shin Yamamoto, Head of Planning
Division, Residential REIT Department
TEL:+81-3-5157-6011
Notice Concerning Debt Financing and Execution of Interest Rate Swap Agreements
Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") announced today the decision regarding debt financing (total of ¥ 1.5 billion) and execution of interest rate swap agreements. Details are as follows.
1. Details of Debt Financing
（Note 1）The first interest payment is due at the end of February 2020 and on the last day of every three months thereafter with the principal repayment day.
（Note 2）If the interest payment date or the principal repayment date is a non-business day, the date shall be the next business day and if such next business day falls under the next month, the date shall be the preceding business day.
（Note 3）The Japanese Yen TIBOR of the JBATA is available on the JBATA website (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/).
2. Reason for Debt Financing
The proceed of this debt financing is to be used for the repayment of the borrowing Series 11-B (amount of ¥1.5
billion) with repayment date of November 29, 2019 (Note).
(Note) Regarding the detail of Series11-B, please refer to the press release "Notice Concerning Debt Financing" announced on September
30, 2019.
3. Interest Rate Swap Agreements
-
Reason for Executing the Interest Rate Swap Agreements
For a hedge against possible increases in future interest rate for Series 36 with floating interest rate.
(2) Details of the Interest Rate Swap Agreements
1
|
|
|
|
Series 36
|
Counterparty
|
|
To be determined (Note )
|
Notional Amount
|
|
¥1,500 million
|
|
Fixed interest
|
|
To be determined (Note )
|
Interest
|
Rate for payment
|
|
|
|
Rate
|
Floating interest
|
|
Base rate (JPY TIBOR for 3 months)
|
|
Rate for receipt
|
|
|
|
|
Commencement Date
|
|
November 29, 2019
|
Termination Date
|
|
November 30, 2026
|
|
|
|
The interest payment is due at the end of February 2019, and on the last day of every three
|
Payment Date
|
|
months thereafter, with termination date. (If each payment day is a non-business day, then
|
|
the payment will be due on the next business day and if the next business day is in the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
next month, then previous business day will be applied.)
(Note) Any undecided matters shall be determined on November 27, 2019 and will be announced after decision is made.
4. Status of the Interest-bearing Liabilities after the Borrowings (as of November 29, 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unit: millions
|
of yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Classification
|
|
|
Balance Before
|
|
|
Balance After
|
|
|
Difference
|
|
|
|
|
the Borrowings
|
|
|
the Borrowings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term borrowings(Note 1)
|
2,500
|
2,500
|
|
|
－
|
|
Current portion of long-term borrowings(Note 2)
|
14,300
|
12,800
|
|
|
-1,500
|
|
Long-term borrowings(Note 3)
|
106,050
|
107,550
|
|
|
+1,500
|
|
Total borrowings
|
122,850
|
122,850
|
|
|
－
|
|
Investment corporation bonds
|
5,000
|
5,000
|
|
|
－
|
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
127,850
|
127,850
|
|
|
－
（Note1） The "Short-term borrowings" shall mean the borrowings with a period of less than or equal to one year from the borrowing date to the repayment date. However, if the first anniversary of the date of borrowings fall under a non- business day, the repayment date shall be the next business day and even if, as a result, the borrowing period exceeds one year, the borrowings shall be categorized as short-term borrowings.
（Note2） The "Current portion of long-term borrowings" shall mean the long term borrowings due within one year.
（Note3） The "Long-term borrowings" shall mean the borrowings with a period of more than one year from the borrowing date to the repayment date.
5. Others
In relation to the risks associated with the borrowings, there have been no significant changes to the "Investment Risks" stated in the securities report (Yuka shoken hokokusyo) submitted on October 29, 2019.
* Website URL of the Investment Corporation: https://www.kdr-reit.com/en/
