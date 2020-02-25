Japan Exchange : Notice Concerning Debt Financing and Execution of Interest Rate Swap Agreements

Translation of Japanese Original
February 25, 2020
To All Concerned Parties
REIT Issuer:
Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation
Representative: Keisuke Sato, Executive Director
(Securities Code: 3278)
Asset Management Company:
Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc.
Representative: Masahiko Tajima, President & CEO
Contact:Shin Yamamoto, Head of Planning
Division, Residential REIT Department
TEL:+81-3-5157-6011
Notice Concerning Debt Financing and Execution of Interest Rate Swap Agreements
Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") announced today the decision regarding debt financing (total of ¥ 6.1 billion) and execution of interest rate swap agreements. Details are as follows.
1. Details of Debt Financing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
Interest Rate
|
|
|
Contract
|
|
|
Drawdown
|
|
|
Principal
|
|
|
Collateral・
|
|
|
Series
|
|
|
Lender
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
repayment
|
|
|
Repayment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(million)
|
|
|
(Note 1) (Note 2)
|
|
|
Date
|
|
|
Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date (Note 2)
|
|
Method
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sumitomo Mitsui
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
February 28,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
Banking
|
¥ 1,000
|
|
|
Base rate(Note 3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporation
|
|
|
|
|
(JPY TIBOR
|
|
|
|
|
|
February
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sumitomo Mitsui
|
|
|
|
|
for 1 month)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
39-A
|
|
Banking
|
¥ 500
|
|
|
+0.350％
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
39-B①
|
|
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
|
¥ 500
|
|
|
Base rate(Note 3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(JPY TIBOR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
February
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sumitomo Mitsui
|
|
|
|
|
for 3 months)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29, 2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
39-B②
|
|
Trust Bank,
|
¥ 500
|
|
|
+0.300％
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Limited.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sumitomo Mitsui
|
|
|
|
|
Base rate(Note 3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unsecured,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(JPY TIBOR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
unguaranteed
|
|
39-C①
|
|
Banking
|
¥ 500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
for 3 months)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
・
|
|
|
|
|
Corporation
|
|
|
|
|
|
February
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+0.500％
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Repayment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
39-C②
|
|
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
|
¥ 500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 2, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
of principal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in full on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
maturity date
|
|
39-C③
|
|
Resona
|
¥ 500
|
|
|
Base rate(Note 3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bank, Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
February
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(JPY TIBOR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28, 2027
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mizuho Trust &
|
|
|
|
|
for 3 months)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
39-C④
|
|
¥ 500
|
|
|
+0.450％
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Banking Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
39-C⑤
|
|
The Bank of
|
¥ 400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fukuoka, Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
To be determined
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
39-D
|
|
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
|
¥ 400
|
|
|
（Note4）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Fixed rate)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
Base rate(Note 3)
|
|
|
|
|
39-E
|
Aozora
|
¥ 200
|
(JPY TIBOR
|
|
|
February
|
|
Bank, Ltd.
|
for 3 months)
|
|
|
29, 2028
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+0.550％
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
To be determined
|
|
March 13,
|
February
|
|
40
|
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
|
¥ 600
|
（Note4）
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
29, 2024
|
|
|
|
|
(Fixed rate)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（Note 1）For Series 38, Series 39-A, Series 39-D and Series 40, the first interest payment is due at the end of March 2020 and on the last day of every month thereafter with the principal repayment day. For Series 39-B①②, Series 39-C①②③④
-
and Series 39-E, the first interest payment is due at the end of May 2020 and on the last day of every three months thereafter with the principal repayment day.
（Note 2）If the interest payment date or the principal repayment date is a non-business day, the date shall be the next business day and if such next business day falls under the next month, the date shall be the preceding business day.
（Note 3）The Japanese Yen TIBOR of the JBATA is available on the JBATA website (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/).
（Note 4）Any undecided matters shall be determined on February 27, 2020 (series 39-D) and March 11, 2020 (series 40), and will be announced after decision is made.
2. Reason for Debt Financing
-
Series 38
The proceed of this debt financing is to be used for the repayment of the borrowing Series 31-A with repayment date of February 28, 2020 (Note).
(Note) Regarding the detail of Series 31-A, please refer to the press release "Notice Concerning Debt Financing" announced on February 26, 2019.
-
Series 39 and Series 40
The borrowing shall be used to apply the funds toward a payment for the acquisition of trust beneficiary interest in real estate stated in the press release "Notice Concerning Acquisition of Properties and Conclusion of Lease Contracts with New Tenants (Total of 5 Residential Properties and 2 Accommodations)" announced February 10, 2020 and associated costs thereof.
3. Interest Rate Swap Agreements
-
Reason for Executing the Interest Rate Swap Agreements
For a hedge against possible increases in future interest rate for a part of Series 39 with floating interest rate.
-
Details of the Interest Rate Swap Agreements
|
|
|
|
Series 39-Ｂ①
|
|
Series 39-Ｂ②
|
Counterparty
|
|
|
To be determined(Note)
|
Notional Amount
|
|
¥ 500 million
|
|
¥ 500 million
|
|
Fixed interest
|
|
|
To be determined(Note)
|
Interest
|
Rate for payment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rate
|
Floating interest
|
|
Base rate (JPY TIBOR for 3 month)
|
|
Rate for receipt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commencement Date
|
|
|
March 2, 2020
|
Termination Date
|
|
|
February 29, 2024
|
|
|
|
The interest payment is due at the end of May 2020, and on the last day of every three
|
Payment Date
|
|
months thereafter with termination date. (If each payment day is a non-business day, then
|
|
the payment will be due on the next business day and if the next business day is in the next
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
month, then the previous business day will be applied.)
2
|
|
|
|
Series 39-C①
|
|
Series 39-C②
|
Series 39-C③
|
|
Series 39-C④
|
Series 39-C⑤
|
Counterparty
|
|
|
|
|
To be determined(Note)
|
|
Notional Amount
|
|
¥ 500 million
|
|
¥ 500 million
|
¥ 500 million
|
|
¥ 500 million
|
¥ 400 million
|
|
Fixed interest
|
|
|
|
|
To be determined(Note)
|
|
Interest
|
Rate for payment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rate
|
Floating interest
|
|
|
|
Base rate (JPY TIBOR for 3 month)
|
|
|
Rate for receipt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commencement Date
|
|
|
|
|
March 2, 2020
|
|
|
Termination Date
|
|
|
|
|
February 28, 2027
|
|
|
|
|
|
The interest payment is due at the end of May 2020, and on the last day of every three
|
Payment Date
|
|
months thereafter with termination date. (If each payment day is a non-business day, then
|
|
the payment will be due on the next business day and if the next business day is in the next
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
month, then the previous business day will be applied.)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Series 39-E
|
|
|
Counterparty
|
|
|
|
|
To be determined(Note)
|
|
Notional Amount
|
|
|
|
|
¥ 200 million
|
|
|
|
Fixed interest
|
|
|
|
|
To be determined(Note)
|
|
Interest
|
Rate for payment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rate
|
Floating interest
|
|
|
|
Base rate (JPY TIBOR for 3 month)
|
|
|
Rate for receipt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commencement Date
|
|
|
|
|
March 2, 2020
|
|
|
Termination Date
|
|
|
|
|
February 29, 2028
|
|
|
|
|
|
The interest payment is due at the end of May 2020, and on the last day of every three
|
Payment Date
|
|
months thereafter with termination date. (If each payment day is a non-business day, then
|
|
the payment will be due on the next business day and if the next business day is in the next
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
month, then the previous business day will be applied.)
|
|
(Note) Any undecided matters shall be determined on February 27, 2020 and will be announced after decision is made.
4. Status of the Interest-bearing Liabilities after the Borrowings (as of March 13, 2020)
(Unit: millions of yen)
|
|
Classification
|
|
|
Balance Before
|
|
|
Balance After
|
|
|
Difference
|
|
|
|
|
the Borrowings
|
|
|
the Borrowings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term borrowings(Note 1)
|
3,300
|
3,800
|
+500
|
|
Current portion of long-term borrowings(Note 2)
|
10,100
|
10,100
|
|
―
|
|
Long-term borrowings(Note 3)
|
107,250
|
111,850
|
|
+4,600
|
|
Total borrowings
|
120,650
|
125,750
|
+5,100
|
|
Investment corporation bonds
|
7,000
|
7,000
|
|
―
|
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
127,650
|
132,750
|
+5,100
（Note1） The "Short-term borrowings" shall mean the borrowings with a period of less than or equal to one year from the borrowing date to the repayment date. However, if the first anniversary of the date of borrowings fall under a non-business day, the repayment date shall be the next business day and even if, as a result, the borrowing period exceeds one year, the borrowings shall be categorized as short-term borrowings.
（Note2） The "Current portion of long-term borrowings" shall mean the long term borrowings due within one year.
（Note3） The "Long-term borrowings" shall mean the borrowings with a period of more than one year from the borrowing date to the repayment date.
5. Others
In relation to the risks associated with the borrowings, there have been no significant changes to the "Investment Risks" stated in the securities registration statement (Yuka shoken todokedesyo) submitted on February 10, 2020.
* Website URL of the Investment Corporation: https://www.kdr-reit.com/en/
3
