Japan Exchange : Notice Concerning Debt Financing and Execution of Interest Rate Swap Agreements

Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") announced today the decision regarding debt financing (total of ¥ 6.1 billion) and execution of interest rate swap agreements. Details are as follows.

Base rate(Note 3) 39-E Aozora ¥ 200 (JPY TIBOR February Bank, Ltd. for 3 months) 29, 2028 +0.550％ To be determined March 13, February 40 MUFG Bank, Ltd. ¥ 600 （Note4） 2020 29, 2024 (Fixed rate)

（Note 1）For Series 38, Series 39-A, Series 39-D and Series 40, the first interest payment is due at the end of March 2020 and on the last day of every month thereafter with the principal repayment day. For Series 39-B①②, Series 39-C①②③④

and Series 39-E, the first interest payment is due at the end of May 2020 and on the last day of every three months thereafter with the principal repayment day.

（Note 2）If the interest payment date or the principal repayment date is a non-business day, the date shall be the next business day and if such next business day falls under the next month, the date shall be the preceding business day.

（Note 3）The Japanese Yen TIBOR of the JBATA is available on the JBATA website (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/).

（Note 4）Any undecided matters shall be determined on February 27, 2020 (series 39-D) and March 11, 2020 (series 40), and will be announced after decision is made.

2. Reason for Debt Financing

Series 38

The proceed of this debt financing is to be used for the repayment of the borrowing Series 31-A with repayment date of February 28, 2020 (Note) .

(Note) Regarding the detail of Series 31-A, please refer to the press release "Notice Concerning Debt Financing" announced on February 26, 2019. Series 39 and Series 40

The borrowing shall be used to apply the funds toward a payment for the acquisition of trust beneficiary interest in real estate stated in the press release "Notice Concerning Acquisition of Properties and Conclusion of Lease Contracts with New Tenants (Total of 5 Residential Properties and 2 Accommodations)" announced February 10, 2020 and associated costs thereof.

3. Interest Rate Swap Agreements

Reason for Executing the Interest Rate Swap Agreements

For a hedge against possible increases in future interest rate for a part of Series 39 with floating interest rate. Details of the Interest Rate Swap Agreements

Series 39-Ｂ① Series 39-Ｂ② Counterparty To be determined(Note) Notional Amount ¥ 500 million ¥ 500 million Fixed interest To be determined(Note) Interest Rate for payment Rate Floating interest Base rate (JPY TIBOR for 3 month) Rate for receipt Commencement Date March 2, 2020 Termination Date February 29, 2024 The interest payment is due at the end of May 2020, and on the last day of every three Payment Date months thereafter with termination date. (If each payment day is a non-business day, then the payment will be due on the next business day and if the next business day is in the next month, then the previous business day will be applied.)

