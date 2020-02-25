Log in
Japan Exchange : Notice Concerning Debt Financing and Execution of Interest Rate Swap Agreements

02/25/2020 | 01:34am EST

Translation of Japanese Original

February 25, 2020

To All Concerned Parties

REIT Issuer:

Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation

Representative: Keisuke Sato, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 3278)

Asset Management Company:

Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc.

Representative: Masahiko Tajima, President & CEO

Contact:Shin Yamamoto, Head of Planning

Division, Residential REIT Department

TEL:+81-3-5157-6011

Notice Concerning Debt Financing and Execution of Interest Rate Swap Agreements

Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") announced today the decision regarding debt financing (total of ¥ 6.1 billion) and execution of interest rate swap agreements. Details are as follows.

1. Details of Debt Financing

Amount

Interest Rate

Contract

Drawdown

Principal

Collateral

Series

Lender

repayment

Repayment

(million)

(Note 1) (Note 2)

Date

Date

Date (Note 2)

Method

Sumitomo Mitsui

February 28,

38

Banking

¥ 1,000

Base rate(Note 3)

2020

Corporation

(JPY TIBOR

February

Sumitomo Mitsui

for 1 month)

28, 2021

39-A

Banking

¥ 500

+0.350

Corporation

39-B

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

¥ 500

Base rate(Note 3)

(JPY TIBOR

February

Sumitomo Mitsui

for 3 months)

29, 2024

39-B

Trust Bank,

¥ 500

+0.300

Limited.

Sumitomo Mitsui

Base rate(Note 3)

Unsecured,

(JPY TIBOR

unguaranteed

39-C

Banking

¥ 500

for 3 months)

Corporation

February

+0.500

Repayment

25, 2020

39-C

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

¥ 500

March 2, 2020

of principal

in full on

maturity date

39-C

Resona

¥ 500

Base rate(Note 3)

Bank, Ltd.

February

(JPY TIBOR

28, 2027

Mizuho Trust &

for 3 months)

39-C

¥ 500

+0.450

Banking Co., Ltd.

39-C

The Bank of

¥ 400

Fukuoka, Ltd.

To be determined

39-D

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

¥ 400

Note4

(Fixed rate)

1

Base rate(Note 3)

39-E

Aozora

¥ 200

(JPY TIBOR

February

Bank, Ltd.

for 3 months)

29, 2028

+0.550

To be determined

March 13,

February

40

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

¥ 600

Note4

2020

29, 2024

(Fixed rate)

Note 1For Series 38, Series 39-A, Series 39-D and Series 40, the first interest payment is due at the end of March 2020 and on the last day of every month thereafter with the principal repayment day. For Series 39-B①②, Series 39-C①②③④

  • and Series 39-E, the first interest payment is due at the end of May 2020 and on the last day of every three months thereafter with the principal repayment day.

Note 2If the interest payment date or the principal repayment date is a non-business day, the date shall be the next business day and if such next business day falls under the next month, the date shall be the preceding business day.

Note 3The Japanese Yen TIBOR of the JBATA is available on the JBATA website (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/).

Note 4Any undecided matters shall be determined on February 27, 2020 (series 39-D) and March 11, 2020 (series 40), and will be announced after decision is made.

2. Reason for Debt Financing

  1. Series 38
    The proceed of this debt financing is to be used for the repayment of the borrowing Series 31-A with repayment date of February 28, 2020 (Note).
    (Note) Regarding the detail of Series 31-A, please refer to the press release "Notice Concerning Debt Financing" announced on February 26, 2019.
  2. Series 39 and Series 40

The borrowing shall be used to apply the funds toward a payment for the acquisition of trust beneficiary interest in real estate stated in the press release "Notice Concerning Acquisition of Properties and Conclusion of Lease Contracts with New Tenants (Total of 5 Residential Properties and 2 Accommodations)" announced February 10, 2020 and associated costs thereof.

3. Interest Rate Swap Agreements

  1. Reason for Executing the Interest Rate Swap Agreements
    For a hedge against possible increases in future interest rate for a part of Series 39 with floating interest rate.
  2. Details of the Interest Rate Swap Agreements

Series 39-Ｂ①

Series 39-Ｂ②

Counterparty

To be determined(Note)

Notional Amount

¥ 500 million

¥ 500 million

Fixed interest

To be determined(Note)

Interest

Rate for payment

Rate

Floating interest

Base rate (JPY TIBOR for 3 month)

Rate for receipt

Commencement Date

March 2, 2020

Termination Date

February 29, 2024

The interest payment is due at the end of May 2020, and on the last day of every three

Payment Date

months thereafter with termination date. (If each payment day is a non-business day, then

the payment will be due on the next business day and if the next business day is in the next

month, then the previous business day will be applied.)

2

Series 39-C

Series 39-C

Series 39-C

Series 39-C

Series 39-C

Counterparty

To be determined(Note)

Notional Amount

¥ 500 million

¥ 500 million

¥ 500 million

¥ 500 million

¥ 400 million

Fixed interest

To be determined(Note)

Interest

Rate for payment

Rate

Floating interest

Base rate (JPY TIBOR for 3 month)

Rate for receipt

Commencement Date

March 2, 2020

Termination Date

February 28, 2027

The interest payment is due at the end of May 2020, and on the last day of every three

Payment Date

months thereafter with termination date. (If each payment day is a non-business day, then

the payment will be due on the next business day and if the next business day is in the next

month, then the previous business day will be applied.)

Series 39-E

Counterparty

To be determined(Note)

Notional Amount

¥ 200 million

Fixed interest

To be determined(Note)

Interest

Rate for payment

Rate

Floating interest

Base rate (JPY TIBOR for 3 month)

Rate for receipt

Commencement Date

March 2, 2020

Termination Date

February 29, 2028

The interest payment is due at the end of May 2020, and on the last day of every three

Payment Date

months thereafter with termination date. (If each payment day is a non-business day, then

the payment will be due on the next business day and if the next business day is in the next

month, then the previous business day will be applied.)

(Note) Any undecided matters shall be determined on February 27, 2020 and will be announced after decision is made.

4. Status of the Interest-bearing Liabilities after the Borrowings (as of March 13, 2020)

(Unit: millions of yen)

Classification

Balance Before

Balance After

Difference

the Borrowings

the Borrowings

Short-term borrowings(Note 1)

3,300

3,800

+500

Current portion of long-term borrowings(Note 2)

10,100

10,100

Long-term borrowings(Note 3)

107,250

111,850

+4,600

Total borrowings

120,650

125,750

+5,100

Investment corporation bonds

7,000

7,000

Total interest-bearing liabilities

127,650

132,750

+5,100

Note1 The "Short-term borrowings" shall mean the borrowings with a period of less than or equal to one year from the borrowing date to the repayment date. However, if the first anniversary of the date of borrowings fall under a non-business day, the repayment date shall be the next business day and even if, as a result, the borrowing period exceeds one year, the borrowings shall be categorized as short-term borrowings.

Note2 The "Current portion of long-term borrowings" shall mean the long term borrowings due within one year.

Note3 The "Long-term borrowings" shall mean the borrowings with a period of more than one year from the borrowing date to the repayment date.

5. Others

In relation to the risks associated with the borrowings, there have been no significant changes to the "Investment Risks" stated in the securities registration statement (Yuka shoken todokedesyo) submitted on February 10, 2020.

* Website URL of the Investment Corporation: https://www.kdr-reit.com/en/

[Provisional Translation Only]

English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes.

Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

3

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 06:33:10 UTC
