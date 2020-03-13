|
Japan Exchange : Notice Concerning Disposition of Assets (Tajimi Logistics Center and Yachiyo Logistics Center III)
March 13, 2020
For Immediate Release
Real Estate Investment Trust
Japan Logistics Fund, Inc. (Security Code: 8967)
Representative: Naohiro Kameoka, Executive Director
Asset Management Company
Mitsui & Co., Logistics Partners Ltd.
Representative: Naohiro Kameoka, President
Contact: Ryota Sekiguchi, Corporate Planning & Finance Dept.
TEL +81-3-3238-7171
Notice Concerning Disposition of Assets
(Tajimi Logistics Center and Yachiyo Logistics Center III)
Mitsui & Co., Logistics Partners Ltd. (hereafter referred to as "MLP"), the asset management company of Japan Logistics Fund Inc. (hereafter referred to as "JLF"), announced today that MLP has decided to dispose assets, as detailed below:
1．Outline of the disposition
Disposed assets (2 properties) (hereafter referred to as "the Properties")
|
|
Property number
|
|
T-8
|
|
M-33
|
|
Name of the Property
|
|
Tajimi Logistics Center
|
|
Yachiyo Logistics Center III
|
|
Date of contract
|
|
March 16, 2020
|
|
March 16, 2020
|
|
Expected date of disposition
|
|
March 30, 2020
|
|
April 10, 2020
|
|
Expected disposition price
|
|
13,900
|
|
3,700
|
|
(million yen) (Note 2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Book value
|
|
8,344
|
|
3,325
|
|
(million yen) (Note 3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Difference between disposition
|
price
|
|
|
|
|
and book value
|
|
5,555
|
|
374
|
|
(million yen) (Note 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Buyer
|
|
|
Tajimi
|
|
Yachiyo-higashi
|
|
|
|
Special purpose company
|
|
Special purpose company
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
These figures are rounded down to millions of yen.
|
|
(Note 2)
|
The figure does not include disposition fee, adjustments fixed asset
|
taxes and city planning taxes,
|
|
|
consumption taxes, etc.
|
|
|
|
(Note 3) The figure indicates expected values as of the expected date of disposition.
(Note 4) This figure is simply calculated by deducting sum of the book values from expected disposition price, as reference. The figure may differ from the actual profit and loss on this disposition of assets.
2．Rationale for the disposition
JLF aims to continue to increase dividends per unit and NAV per unit (Note) steadily, mainly through investment in properties used as logistics facilities under the asset management policy and the investment targets defined in the
Certificate of Incorporation. To achieve this goal, JLF needs to manage the portfolio appropriately, considering the assets it owns and changes in the external environment surrounding the owned assets.
JLF recognizes that the profitability of the Properties may fall in the medium to long term perspective mainly due to the fall of revenue and the increases in repair costs. Therefore, JLF has been carefully examining the asset management policy of these Properties.
Following the careful examination, JLF has concluded that disposing these Properties will maximize the asset values under the current active environment of the real estate acquisition market. The total expected disposition price of the Properties (17,600 million yen) is higher than the total appraisal value (16,410 million yen) as well as the total book value (11,670 million yen). The disposition is intended to maximize the disposition price and realize unrealized gains in the current favorable properties acquisition market environment. JLF believes that the disposition will help avoid the risk of a fall in earnings and improve the stability of the portfolio's cash flow.
JLF plans to use the proceeds of the disposition and the gain on the disposition to strengthen its financial position and stabilize dividends per unit. It will use the proceeds equivalent to the book value of the Properties to repay short-term borrowings (6,000 million yen) that are due on March 31, 2020, and retain to prepare for the potential future acquisition. Part of the gain on sale of the Properties will be internally reserved as a reserve for tax purpose reduction entry utilizing "Special Provisions for Taxation in the case of Advanced Acquisition of Land, etc. in 2009 and 2010." JLF will use the reserve flexibly, mainly to stabilize dividends per unit in future.
【T-8 Tajimi Logistics Center】 Rationale for the disposition
-
The Property generates stable cash flows at the time of the disposition. However, JLF concerns it may be difficult, or at least take time, to find new tenants once the current tenant decides to leave because of the following reasons; 1) the size of the Property is relatively large compared to the surrounding market size, 2) the specifications of a part of the Properties are built to suit specifically for the current tenant and thus lack versatility. JLF sees potential risks on the stability of cash flows.
-
Profitability is expected to fall, chiefly due to repair costs related to large renovations.
-
Under the current favorable properties acquisition market environment, JLF will maximize the disposition price so that we can realize unrealized gains, and we can obtain the proceeds of the disposition to strengthen its financial position.
【M-33 Yachiyo Logistics Center III】 Rationale for the disposition
-
In in-land Chiba area where the Property is located, more new supply of the properties is expected. Even under the current favorable properties leasing market environment, the supply-demand balance of this specific area is relatively loose. JLF concerns it may be difficult, or at least take time, to find tenants in this area.
-
-
The Property has vacancies from February 2020, and cash flows are declining. It is likely to take some time before cash flows come back to cruising level.
-
Under the current favorable properties acquisition market environment, JLF will maximize the disposition
price so that we can realize unrealized gains, and we can obtain the proceeds of the disposition to strengthen its financial position.
(Note) NAV per unit = (Net assets + Unrealized profit/loss of assets owned) / Total number of investment units issued and outstanding
3．Details of the assets to be disposed [T-8 Tajimi Logistics Center】
Outline of the asset
|
Type of the asset
|
Trust beneficiary right
|
Expected date of
|
March 30, 2020
|
of real estate
|
the disposition
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trust beneficiary
|
Sumitomo Mitsui
|
Expected
|
|
13,900 million yen
|
Trust Bank, Limited
|
disposition price
|
|
|
|
|
Trust period
|
October 31, 2024
|
Book value (Note 2)
|
8,344 million yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of the acquisition
|
October 8, 2013, and other
|
Difference between disposition
|
5,555 million yen
|
Acquisition price (Note 1)
|
9,310 million yen
|
price and book value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10-6-136 Asahigaoka,
|
|
|
Structure/Story
|
Steel frame with alloy-
|
|
Location (address)
|
|
|
plated steel roofing sheet,
|
|
Tajimi, Gifu, and other
|
|
|
(Note 3)
|
|
|
|
|
5-story building, and other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Site area
|
56,341.43 ㎡
|
|
|
Date of completion
|
September 13, 2012
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Land
|
Zoning
|
Quasi-industrial area
|
Building
|
|
Total floor area
|
75,605.23 ㎡
|
|
(Note 3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Floor-area ratio
|
200%
|
|
|
Total rentable area
|
76,178.21 ㎡
|
|
|
|
(Note 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Building-to-land ratio
|
60%
|
|
|
Usage (Note 3)
|
Warehouse, Office
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Type of ownership
|
Ownership
|
|
|
Type of ownership
|
Ownership
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property management
|
Itochu Urban Community
|
Collateral
|
|
None
|
company
|
Ltd
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Outline of the appraisal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate appraiser
|
Japan Real Estate Institute
|
Date of appraisal
|
January 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appraisal value
|
12,300 million yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Outline of the lease contract
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of tenants
|
1
|
Lease deposit
|
Not disclosed (Note 5)
|
|
|
|
|
Name of tenant
|
Nippon Express Co., Ltd.
|
Total rent area
|
76,178.21 ㎡
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annual rent
|
Not disclosed (Note 5)
|
Occupancy
|
|
100.0%
|
|
(excluding consumption tax)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Remarks: None
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1) The figure is the sum of the acquisition prices on October 8, 2013 and November 4, 2014. (Note 2) These figures indicate expected values as of the expected date of disposition.
(Note 3) These figures are based on the real estate registry and may not match the current situation.
(Note 4) The total leasable area is calculated based on the leased area of the building described in the lease agreement. (Note 5) Not disclosed, for unable to obtain the tenants' consent.
[M-33 Yachiyo Logistics Center III]
Outline of the asset
|
Type of the asset
|
Trust beneficiary right
|
Expected date of
|
April 10, 2020
|
of real estate (Note 1)
|
the disposition
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trust beneficiary
|
Sumitomo Mitsui
|
Expected
|
3,700 million yen
|
Trust Bank, Limited
|
disposition price
|
|
|
|
|
Trust period
|
April 30, 2030
|
Book value (Note 2)
|
3,325 million yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of the acquisition
|
September 2, 2019
|
Difference between disposition
|
374 million yen
|
Acquisition price
|
3,286 million yen
|
price and book value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2040-1Aza-Otsuka,
|
|
Structure/Story
|
Steel-frame structure with
|
|
Location (address)
|
Kamikoya, Yachiyo, Chiba
|
|
|
|
(Note 3)
|
deck roof, 4 stories
|
|
|
and Others
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Site area
|
9,432.88 ㎡
|
|
Date of completion
|
August 22, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Land
|
Zoning
|
Industrial area
|
Building
|
Total floor area
|
18,942.84 ㎡
|
|
|
(Note 3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Floor-area ratio
|
200%
|
|
Total rentable area
|
18,947.81 ㎡
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Building-to-land ratio
|
60%
|
|
Usage (Note 3)
|
Warehouse, Office
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Type of ownership
|
Ownership
|
|
Type of ownership
|
Ownership
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property management
|
XYMAX ALPHA
|
Collateral
|
None
|
company
|
Corporation
|
|
|
|
|
Outline of the appraisal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate appraiser
|
The Tanizawa Sogo
|
Date of appraisal
|
January 31, 2020
|
Appraisal Co., Ltd.
|
Appraisal value
|
4,110 million yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Outline of the lease contract (Note 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of tenants
|
-
|
Lease deposit
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name of tenant
|
-
|
Total rent area
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annual rent
|
-
|
Occupancy
|
0.0%
|
|
(excluding consumption tax)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Remarks: None
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1) The property is real estate as of today, but will be disposed after being converted into a trust beneficiary right on the delivery date.
(Note 2) These figures indicate expected values as of the expected date of disposition.
(Note 3) These figures are based on the real estate registry and may not match the current situation. (Note 4) The property has no tenants as of today.
4．Outline of the buyer
[Tajimi Logistics Center III]
|
|
Name of the company
|
|
Tajimi Special purpose company
|
|
Address
|
|
1-6-15Hirakawa-cho,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
|
|
Representative
|
|
Takashi Inaba, Director
|
|
Principle business lines
|
|
1. Transfer of specified assets in accordance with the Asset Liquidation Plan
|
|
|
|
|
based on the Act on Liquidation of Assets, and business related to their
|
|
|
|
|
management and disposal
|
|
|
|
|
2. Other business related to the business related to liquidation of the above
|
|
|
|
|
specified assets
|
|
Capital
|
|
100,000 yen
|
|
Date of establishment
|
|
February 17, 2020
|
|
Relationship to JLF and MLP
|
|
|
|
Capital relationship
|
|
None
|
|
|
Personnel
|
|
None
|
|
|
relationship
|
|
|
|
|
Business relationship
|
|
None
|
|
|
Related party status
|
|
None
|
[Yachiyo Logistics Center III]
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name of the company
|
|
Yachiyo-higashi Special purpose company
|
|
Address
|
|
1-6-15Hirakawa-cho,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
|
|
Representative
|
|
Takashi Inaba, Director
|
|
Principle business lines
|
|
1. Transfer of specified assets in accordance with the Asset Liquidation Plan
|
|
|
|
|
based on the Act on Liquidation of Assets, and business related to their
|
|
|
|
|
management and disposal
|
|
|
|
|
2. Other business related to the business related to liquidation of the above
|
|
|
|
|
specified assets
|
|
Capital
|
|
100,000 yen
|
|
Date of establishment
|
|
February 17, 2020
|
|
Relationship to JLF and MLP
|
|
|
|
Capital relationship
|
|
None
|
|
|
Personnel
|
|
None
|
|
|
relationship
|
|
|
|
|
Business relationship
|
|
None
|
|
|
Related party status
|
|
None
5．Outline of the brokerage
[Tajimi Logistics Center and Yachiyo Logistics Center III]
|
Name of the company
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited
|
Address
|
1-4-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
|
Representative
|
Masaru _Hashimoto, Chairman
|
Principle business lines
|
1. Trust Business
|
|
2.
|
Banking Business
|
|
3.
|
Other business
|
Capital
|
342,037 million yen (As of September 30, 2019)
|
Date of establishment
|
July 28, 1925
|
|
|
Relationship to JLF and MLP
|
|
Capital relationship
|
The company holds 0.3% of the total number of investment units issued and
|
|
|
outstanding of JLF as of January 31, 2020. It holds 20% of the total number
|
|
|
of shares issued and outstanding of the asset management company and is an
|
|
|
interested person or other close affiliate under the Act on Investment Trusts
|
|
|
and Investment Corporations and an interested party under the conflict of
|
|
|
interest rules (internal rules) of the asset management company.
|
|
Personnel
|
The company has dispatched a part-time director to the asset management
|
|
relationship
|
company as of today. An employee at the asset management company is a
|
|
|
loan employee from the company.
|
|
Business relationship
|
The company is a lender to JLF and a trustee of some of the assets held by
|
|
|
JLF.
|
|
Related party status
|
The company is not an interested party of JLF.
|
Broker fee
|
Not disclosed (Note)
(Note) The amount of commission is not disclosed, due to unavoidable circumstances where the consent for the disclosure has not been obtained from the broker. The amount of commission for the broker is an amount less than the upper limit (3% of the anticipated disposition price plus 60,000 yen (excluding consumption taxes) stipulated in the Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Act
6．Transaction with an interested party
Because Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited, the broker of the disposition of the Properties, falls under an interested party as defined in MLP's Anti-Conflict-of-Interest Rules, the determination of brokerage has been made through prescribed procedures in accordance with its Anti-Conflict-of-Interest Rules.
7. Means of payment
Lump-sum payment at the time of transfer.
8. Disposition Schedule
|
|
Decision-making date
|
|
March 13,
|
2020
|
|
Disposition contract signing date
|
|
March 16,
|
2020 (planned)
|
|
Payment and Property transfer date
|
|
Tajimi Logistics Center: March 30, 2020 (planned)
|
|
|
Yachiyo Logistics Center III: April 10, 2020 (planned)
|
|
|
9．Future prospects
JLF expects a change in earnings in the logistics properties leasing business and a gain on sales of real estate in relation to the disposition of the Properties and will internally reserve part of the gain on the disposition as a reserve for deferred income tax. For financial forecasts for the fiscal period ending July 31, 2020 (the 30th fiscal period) and the fiscal period ending January 31, 2021 (the 31st fiscal period) following the disposition, please refer to "Notice Concerning Amendment of Forecasts for the Fiscal Period Ending July 31, 2020 and Forecasts for the Fiscal Period Ending January 31, 2021" and "REIT Financial Report for the Fiscal Period Ended January 31, 2020 (29th period)" released on March 13.
10. Outline of the appraisal T-8 Tajimi Logistics Center
|
Appraisal value
|
|
|
12,300 million yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate appraiser
|
|
|
Japan Real Estate Institute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of appraisal
|
|
|
January 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Item
|
|
|
Details
|
|
Outline
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appraisal performed with validation using the direct
|
Income approach value
|
|
|
12,300 million yen
|
|
capitalization approach based on a standard of a value under DCF
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
approach.
|
|
|
Direct capitalization
|
|
|
12,500 million yen
|
|
|
|
|
approach
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating revenues
|
|
|
Not disclosed (Note)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total potential
|
|
|
Not disclosed (Note)
|
|
Appraisal based on market rent price levels for the subject real
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
revenue
|
|
|
|
estate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss such as vacancy
|
|
|
0 yen
|
|
Not assumed.
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
Not disclosed (Note)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Maintenance
|
|
|
0 yen
|
|
Not assumed.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Utilities expenses
|
|
|
0 yen
|
|
Not assumed.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Repairs
|
|
|
7 million yen
|
|
Appraisal by applying set allocations to figures based on ER and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
comparable transactions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property
|
|
|
Not disclosed (Note)
|
|
Appraisal based on a standard monthly outsourcing fee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
management fee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expenses for
|
|
|
0 yen
|
|
Not assumed.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
recruiting tenants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate taxes
|
|
|
75 million yen
|
|
Estimated value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Casualty insurance
|
|
|
Not disclosed (Note)
|
|
Appraisal based on a standard rate, with no earthquake insurance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
premium
|
|
|
|
applied.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other expenses
|
|
|
0 million yen
|
|
Appraisal based on earnings samples and the like
|
|
|
|
|
Net operating income
|
|
|
627 million yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit on the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
investment of a lump
|
|
|
Not disclosed (Note)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
sum
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditure
|
|
|
16 million yen
|
|
Appraisal by applying set allocations to figures based on ER and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
comparable transactions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash flow
|
|
|
612 million yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appraisal by comparing multiple transaction yields from
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
comparable regions within the same area of supply and demand
|
|
|
|
|
Capitalization rate
|
|
4.9%
|
|
and neighboring areas and by comprehensively taking into
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
consideration trends and the like in the real estate investment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
market
|
|
|
DCF method
|
|
|
12,100 million yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appraisal by factoring individual risks related to the subject real
|
|
|
|
|
Discount rate
|
|
4.6%
|
|
estate on top of a base warehouse yield arrived at a build-up
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
approach for financial products
|
|
|
|
|
Terminal cap rate
|
|
5.3%
|
|
Appraisal by incorporating future forecasting uncertainties based
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
on a capitalization yield
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost approach
|
|
|
9,020 million yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Land percentage
|
|
33.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Building percentage
|
|
66.8%
|
|
|
Remarks
|
|
|
Not applicable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note) JLF does not disclose these items because their disclosure may enable the lease terms and level of fees to be estimated, which could have a negative impact on the efficient operations of JLF and cause disadvantages to investors.
M-33 Yachiyo Logistics Center III
|
Appraisal value
|
|
|
4,110 million yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate appraiser
|
|
|
Tanizawa Sogo Appraisal Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of appraisal
|
|
|
January 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Item
|
|
|
Details
|
|
Outline
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appraisal performed with validation using the direct
|
Income approach value
|
|
|
4,110 million yen
|
|
capitalization approach based on a standard of a value under DCF
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
approach.
|
|
|
Direct capitalization
|
|
|
4,230 million yen
|
|
|
|
|
approach
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating revenues
|
|
|
Not disclosed (Note)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total potential
|
|
|
Not disclosed (Note)
|
|
Appraisal based on market rent price levels for the subject real
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
revenue
|
|
|
|
estate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss such as vacancy
|
|
|
0 yen
|
|
Not assumed.
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
Not disclosed (Note)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Maintenance
|
|
|
0 yen
|
|
Not assumed.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Utilities expenses
|
|
|
0 yen
|
|
Not assumed.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Repairs
|
|
|
2 million yen
|
|
Appraisal by applying set allocations to figures based on ER and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
comparable transactions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property
|
|
|
Not disclosed (Note)
|
|
Appraisal based on a standard monthly outsourcing fee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
management fee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expenses for
|
|
|
0 yen
|
|
Not assumed.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
recruiting tenants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate taxes
|
|
|
25 million yen
|
|
Estimated value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Casualty insurance
|
|
|
Not disclosed (Note)
|
|
Appraisal based on a standard rate, with no earthquake insurance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
premium
|
|
|
|
applied.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other expenses
|
|
|
1 million yen
|
|
Appraisal based on earnings samples and the like
|
|
|
|
|
Net operating income
|
|
|
194 million yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit on the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
investment of a lump
|
|
|
Not disclosed (Note)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
sum
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditure
|
|
|
4 million yen
|
|
Appraisal by applying set allocations to figures based on ER and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
comparable transactions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash flow
|
|
|
190 million yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appraisal by comparing multiple transaction yields from
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
comparable regions within the same area of supply and demand
|
|
|
|
|
Capitalization rate
|
|
4.5%
|
|
and neighboring areas and by comprehensively taking into
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
consideration trends and the like in the real estate investment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
market
|
|
|
DCF method
|
|
|
4,060 million yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appraisal by factoring individual risks related to the subject real
|
|
|
|
|
Discount rate
|
|
4.4%
|
|
estate on top of a base warehouse yield arrived at a build-up
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
approach for financial products
|
|
|
|
|
Terminal cap rate
|
|
4.7%
|
|
Appraisal by incorporating future forecasting uncertainties based
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
on a capitalization yield
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost approach
|
|
|
3,960 million yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Land percentage
|
|
37.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Building percentage
|
|
62.9%
|
|
|
Remarks
|
|
|
Not applicable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note) JLF does not disclose these items because their disclosure may enable the lease terms and level of fees to be estimated, which could have a negative impact on the efficient operations of JLF and cause disadvantages to investors.
[Appendix]
Portfolio list after disposition of the assets
(End)
*JLF's website: https://8967.jp/eng/
This notice is the English translation of the announcement in Japanese on our website. However, no assurance or warranties are given for the completeness or accuracy of this English translation.
[Appendix]
Portfolio list after disposition of the assets
|
|
Property
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition
|
|
|
Ratio
|
|
|
|
|
Property name
|
|
|
Location
|
|
|
price
|
|
|
|
|
number
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Million Yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M-2
|
|
Urayasu
|
|
Urayasu, Chiba
|
2,902
|
1.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M-3
|
|
Hiratsuka
|
|
Hiratsuka, Kanagawa
|
1,466
|
0.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M-4
|
|
Shinkiba
|
|
Koto-ku, Tokyo
|
2,454
|
0.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M-5
|
|
Urayasu Chidori
|
|
Urayasu, Chiba
|
6,000
|
2.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M-6
|
|
Funabashi Nishiura
|
|
Funabashi, Chiba
|
5,700
|
2.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M-8
|
|
Kawasaki
|
|
Kawasaki-ku, Kawasaki,
|
10,905
|
4.0%
|
|
|
|
Kanagawa
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M-9
|
|
Narashino
|
|
Narashino, Chiba
|
1,690
|
0.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M-11
|
|
Yachiyo
|
|
Yachiyo, Chiba
|
7,892
|
2.9%
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M-12
|
|
Yokohama Fukuura
|
|
Kanazawa-ku, Yokohama,
|
9,800
|
3.6%
|
|
|
|
Kanagawa
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M-13
|
|
Yachiyo II
|
|
Yachiyo, Chiba
|
5,300
|
1.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M-14
|
|
Urayasu Chidori II
|
|
Urayasu, Chiba
|
1,640
|
0.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M-15
|
|
Ichikawa
|
|
Ichikawa, Chiba
|
4,550
|
1.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M-16
|
|
Shinonome
|
|
Koto-ku, Tokyo
|
11,800
|
4.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M-17
|
|
Narashino II
|
|
Narashino, Chiba
|
7,875
|
2.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M-18
|
|
Ichikawa II
|
|
Ichikawa, Chiba
|
17,415
|
6.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M-19
|
|
Souka
|
|
Souka, Saitama
|
14,440
|
5.3%
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M-20
|
|
Tatsumi
|
|
Koto-ku, Tokyo
|
9,000
|
3.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M-21
|
|
Kashiwa
|
|
Kashiwa, Chiba
|
3,725
|
1.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M-22
|
|
Musashimurayama
|
|
Musashimurayama, Tokyo
|
8,650
|
3.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M-23
|
|
Kashiwa II
|
|
Kashiwa, Chiba
|
3,795
|
1.4%
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M-24
|
|
Shin-Koyasu
|
|
Kanagawa-ku, Yokohama,
|
9,696
|
3.6%
|
|
|
|
Kanagawa
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M-25
|
|
Misato
|
|
Misato, Saitama
|
3,873
|
1.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M-26
|
|
Sagamihara
|
|
Midori-ku, Sagamihara,
|
8,032
|
3.0%
|
|
|
|
Kanagawa
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M-27
|
|
Chiba-Kita
|
|
Hanamigawa-ku, Chiba, Chiba
|
1,459
|
0.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M-28
|
|
Chiba-Kita II
|
|
Inage-ku, Chiba, Chiba
|
4,608
|
1.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M-29
|
|
Urayasu Chidori III
|
|
Urayasu, Chiba
|
1,053
|
0.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M-30
|
|
Zama
|
|
Zama, Kanagawa
|
1,728
|
0.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M-31
|
|
Shinkiba II
|
|
Koto-ku, Tokyo
|
15,270
|
5.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M-32
|
|
Yokohama Machida
|
|
Machida, Tokyo
|
25,452
|
9.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition
|
|
|
Ratio
|
|
|
|
|
Property name
|
|
|
|
Location
|
|
|
price
|
|
|
|
|
number
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Million Yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M-35
|
|
Toda
|
|
Toda, Saitama
|
2,052
|
0.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M-36
|
|
Ichikawa III
|
|
Ichikawa, Chiba
|
3,850
|
1.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M-37
|
|
Fujisawa
|
|
Fujisawa, Kanagawa
|
4,305
|
1.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M-38
|
|
Hanyu
|
|
Hanyu, Saitama
|
1,705
|
0.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M-39
|
|
Saitama Kisai
|
|
Kazo, Saitama
|
4,010
|
1.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M-40
|
|
Kazo
|
|
Kazo, Saitama
|
3,790
|
1.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Metropolitan Area (Bay, Inland) Subtotal
|
|
|
|
|
227,883
|
|
|
83.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
T-1
|
|
Daito
|
|
Daito, Osaka
|
9,762
|
3.6%
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
T-2
|
|
Osaka Fukuzaki
|
|
Osaka, Osaka
|
4,096
|
1.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
T-3
|
|
Kiyosu
|
|
Kiyosu, Aichi
|
3,010
|
1.1%
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 6)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
T-4
|
|
Kadoma
|
|
Kadoma, Osaka
|
989
|
0.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
T-5
|
|
Komaki
|
|
Komaki, Aichi
|
2,100
|
0.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
T-6
|
|
Komaki II
|
|
Komaki, Aichi
|
1,800
|
0.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
T-7
|
|
Fukuoka Hakozaki Futo
|
|
Fukuoka, Fukuoka
|
2,797
|
1.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
T-9
|
|
Fukuoka Kashiihama
|
|
Fukuoka, Fukuoka
|
2,750
|
1.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
T-10
|
|
Kasugai
|
|
Kasugai, Aichi
|
3,500
|
1.3%
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 7)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
T-11
|
|
Takatsuki
|
|
Takatsuki, Osaka
|
1,560
|
0.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
T-13
|
|
Osaka Nishiyodogawa
|
|
Osaka, Osaka
|
2,600
|
1.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kinki Area, Chubu Area and Kyushu Area Subtotal
|
|
|
|
34,965
|
|
|
12.8％
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
O-1
|
|
Maebashi
|
|
|
Maebashi, Gunma
|
1,230
|
0.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
O-5
|
|
Sendaiko-kita
|
|
|
Sendai, Miyagi
|
1,600
|
0.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Area Subtotal
|
|
|
|
2,830
|
|
|
1.0％
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Portfolio Total after acquisition of the new asset
|
|
|
265,678
|
97.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets to which forward commitment, etc. is applied
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M-34
|
|
Shiroi
|
|
Shiroi, Chiba
|
4,052
|
1.5%
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 8)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
T-12
|
|
Aisai
|
|
Aisai, Aichi
|
2,510
|
0.9%
|
|
|
|
|
（Note 8）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total portfolio after acquisition of the assets to be newly acquired
|
272,240
|
100.0%
|
(Including assets to which forward commitment, etc. is applied)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1) The figures represent the proportion of the acquisition price to the overall portfolio after the disposition of the asset (including assets to which forward commitment, etc.), rounded off to the first decimal place. The Expected acquisition dates of Assets to which forward commitment, etc. is applied "M-34 Shirai Logistics Center" and "T-12 Aisai Logistics Center" have not been determined as of today.
(Note 2) The figure is calculated by deducting the costs associated with write-offs and demolition of the former building in July 2013 (603 million yen), and adding the amount stated in the construction contract relating to the building after redevelopment (including the construction contract for additional works) (6,230 million yen) to the sale price stated in the initial sales contract (2,266 million yen).
(Note 3) The figure is the sum of the acquisition prices on March 27, 2012 and February 6, 2017.
(Note 4) Ownership of land with land lease rights was acquired on September 20, 2013, and the building was acquired on March 1, 2018.
(Note 5) The figure is calculated by deducting the costs associated with write-offs and demolition of the former building in July 2009 (291 million yen), and adding the amount stated in the construction contract relating to the Warehouse III (2,437 million yen) to the sale price stated in the initial sales contract (7,617 million yen).
(Note 6) The figure is calculated by adding the construction price relating to the redevelopment of the building (2,325 million yen) to the sale price stated in the initial sales contract (685 million yen).
(Note 7) The figure is calculated by adding the acquisition price for the newly constructed building by redevelopment (2,670 million yen) to the sale price stated in the initial sales contract (830 million yen).
(Note 8) The figure is the trading value specified in the sales contract. In addition, the sales contract stipulates that if the contract price or other expenses required for the development of the above property change before the delivery date of the above property, the purchase price will be changed according to the change. Therefore, such trading value may be changed in the future.
|
|