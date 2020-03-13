Japan Exchange : Notice Concerning Disposition of Assets (Tajimi Logistics Center and Yachiyo Logistics Center III) 0 03/13/2020 | 02:33am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields March 13, 2020 For Immediate Release Real Estate Investment Trust Japan Logistics Fund, Inc. (Security Code: 8967) Representative: Naohiro Kameoka, Executive Director Asset Management Company Mitsui & Co., Logistics Partners Ltd. Representative: Naohiro Kameoka, President Contact: Ryota Sekiguchi, Corporate Planning & Finance Dept. TEL +81-3-3238-7171 Notice Concerning Disposition of Assets (Tajimi Logistics Center and Yachiyo Logistics Center III) Mitsui & Co., Logistics Partners Ltd. (hereafter referred to as "MLP"), the asset management company of Japan Logistics Fund Inc. (hereafter referred to as "JLF"), announced today that MLP has decided to dispose assets, as detailed below: 1．Outline of the disposition Disposed assets (2 properties) (hereafter referred to as "the Properties") Property number T-8 M-33 Name of the Property Tajimi Logistics Center Yachiyo Logistics Center III Date of contract March 16, 2020 March 16, 2020 Expected date of disposition March 30, 2020 April 10, 2020 Expected disposition price 13,900 3,700 (million yen) (Note 2) Book value 8,344 3,325 (million yen) (Note 3) Difference between disposition price and book value 5,555 374 (million yen) (Note 4) Buyer Tajimi Yachiyo-higashi Special purpose company Special purpose company (Note 1) These figures are rounded down to millions of yen. (Note 2) The figure does not include disposition fee, adjustments fixed asset taxes and city planning taxes, consumption taxes, etc. (Note 3) The figure indicates expected values as of the expected date of disposition. (Note 4) This figure is simply calculated by deducting sum of the book values from expected disposition price, as reference. The figure may differ from the actual profit and loss on this disposition of assets. 2．Rationale for the disposition JLF aims to continue to increase dividends per unit and NAV per unit (Note) steadily, mainly through investment in properties used as logistics facilities under the asset management policy and the investment targets defined in the - 1 - Certificate of Incorporation. To achieve this goal, JLF needs to manage the portfolio appropriately, considering the assets it owns and changes in the external environment surrounding the owned assets. JLF recognizes that the profitability of the Properties may fall in the medium to long term perspective mainly due to the fall of revenue and the increases in repair costs. Therefore, JLF has been carefully examining the asset management policy of these Properties. Following the careful examination, JLF has concluded that disposing these Properties will maximize the asset values under the current active environment of the real estate acquisition market. The total expected disposition price of the Properties (17,600 million yen) is higher than the total appraisal value (16,410 million yen) as well as the total book value (11,670 million yen). The disposition is intended to maximize the disposition price and realize unrealized gains in the current favorable properties acquisition market environment. JLF believes that the disposition will help avoid the risk of a fall in earnings and improve the stability of the portfolio's cash flow. JLF plans to use the proceeds of the disposition and the gain on the disposition to strengthen its financial position and stabilize dividends per unit. It will use the proceeds equivalent to the book value of the Properties to repay short-term borrowings (6,000 million yen) that are due on March 31, 2020, and retain to prepare for the potential future acquisition. Part of the gain on sale of the Properties will be internally reserved as a reserve for tax purpose reduction entry utilizing "Special Provisions for Taxation in the case of Advanced Acquisition of Land, etc. in 2009 and 2010." JLF will use the reserve flexibly, mainly to stabilize dividends per unit in future. 【T-8 Tajimi Logistics Center】 Rationale for the disposition The Property generates stable cash flows at the time of the disposition. However, JLF concerns it may be difficult, or at least take time, to find new tenants once the current tenant decides to leave because of the following reasons; 1) the size of the Property is relatively large compared to the surrounding market size, 2) the specifications of a part of the Properties are built to suit specifically for the current tenant and thus lack versatility. JLF sees potential risks on the stability of cash flows.

Profitability is expected to fall, chiefly due to repair costs related to large renovations.

Under the current favorable properties acquisition market environment, JLF will maximize the disposition price so that we can realize unrealized gains, and we can obtain the proceeds of the disposition to strengthen its financial position. 【M-33 Yachiyo Logistics Center III】 Rationale for the disposition In in-land Chiba area where the Property is located, more new supply of the properties is expected. Even under the current favorable properties leasing market environment, the supply-demand balance of this specific area is relatively loose. JLF concerns it may be difficult, or at least take time, to find tenants in this area.

in-land Chiba area where the Property is located, more new supply of the properties is expected. Even under the current favorable properties leasing market environment, the supply-demand balance of this specific area is relatively loose. JLF concerns it may be difficult, or at least take time, to find tenants in this area. 2 -

Th e Property has vacancies from February 2020, and cash flows are declining. It is likely to take some time before cash flows come back to cruising level.

e Property has vacancies and cash flows are declining. It is likely to take some time before cash flows Under the current favorable properties acquisition market environment, JLF will maximize the disposition price so that we can realize unrealized gains, and we can obtain the proceeds of the disposition to strengthen its financial position. (Note) NAV per unit = (Net assets + Unrealized profit/loss of assets owned) / Total number of investment units issued and outstanding 3．Details of the assets to be disposed [T-8 Tajimi Logistics Center】 Outline of the asset Type of the asset Trust beneficiary right Expected date of March 30, 2020 of real estate the disposition Trust beneficiary Sumitomo Mitsui Expected 13,900 million yen Trust Bank, Limited disposition price Trust period October 31, 2024 Book value (Note 2) 8,344 million yen Date of the acquisition October 8, 2013, and other Difference between disposition 5,555 million yen Acquisition price (Note 1) 9,310 million yen price and book value 10-6-136 Asahigaoka, Structure/Story Steel frame with alloy- Location (address) plated steel roofing sheet, Tajimi, Gifu, and other (Note 3) 5-story building, and other Site area 56,341.43 ㎡ Date of completion September 13, 2012 Land Zoning Quasi-industrial area Building Total floor area 75,605.23 ㎡ (Note 3) Floor-area ratio 200% Total rentable area 76,178.21 ㎡ (Note 4) Building-to-land ratio 60% Usage (Note 3) Warehouse, Office Type of ownership Ownership Type of ownership Ownership Property management Itochu Urban Community Collateral None company Ltd Outline of the appraisal Real estate appraiser Japan Real Estate Institute Date of appraisal January 31, 2020 Appraisal value 12,300 million yen Outline of the lease contract Number of tenants 1 Lease deposit Not disclosed (Note 5) Name of tenant Nippon Express Co., Ltd. Total rent area 76,178.21 ㎡ Annual rent Not disclosed (Note 5) Occupancy 100.0% (excluding consumption tax) Remarks: None (Note 1) The figure is the sum of the acquisition prices on October 8, 2013 and November 4, 2014. (Note 2) These figures indicate expected values as of the expected date of disposition. (Note 3) These figures are based on the real estate registry and may not match the current situation. (Note 4) The total leasable area is calculated based on the leased area of the building described in the lease agreement. (Note 5) Not disclosed, for unable to obtain the tenants' consent. - 3 - [M-33 Yachiyo Logistics Center III] Outline of the asset Type of the asset Trust beneficiary right Expected date of April 10, 2020 of real estate (Note 1) the disposition Trust beneficiary Sumitomo Mitsui Expected 3,700 million yen Trust Bank, Limited disposition price Trust period April 30, 2030 Book value (Note 2) 3,325 million yen Date of the acquisition September 2, 2019 Difference between disposition 374 million yen Acquisition price 3,286 million yen price and book value 2040-1Aza-Otsuka, Structure/Story Steel-frame structure with Location (address) Kamikoya, Yachiyo, Chiba (Note 3) deck roof, 4 stories and Others Site area 9,432.88 ㎡ Date of completion August 22, 2018 Land Zoning Industrial area Building Total floor area 18,942.84 ㎡ (Note 3) Floor-area ratio 200% Total rentable area 18,947.81 ㎡ Building-to-land ratio 60% Usage (Note 3) Warehouse, Office Type of ownership Ownership Type of ownership Ownership Property management XYMAX ALPHA Collateral None company Corporation Outline of the appraisal Real estate appraiser The Tanizawa Sogo Date of appraisal January 31, 2020 Appraisal Co., Ltd. Appraisal value 4,110 million yen Outline of the lease contract (Note 4) Number of tenants - Lease deposit - Name of tenant - Total rent area - Annual rent - Occupancy 0.0% (excluding consumption tax) Remarks: None (Note 1) The property is real estate as of today, but will be disposed after being converted into a trust beneficiary right on the delivery date. (Note 2) These figures indicate expected values as of the expected date of disposition. (Note 3) These figures are based on the real estate registry and may not match the current situation. (Note 4) The property has no tenants as of today. - 4 - 4．Outline of the buyer [Tajimi Logistics Center III] Name of the company Tajimi Special purpose company Address 1-6-15Hirakawa-cho,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo Representative Takashi Inaba, Director Principle business lines 1. Transfer of specified assets in accordance with the Asset Liquidation Plan based on the Act on Liquidation of Assets, and business related to their management and disposal 2. Other business related to the business related to liquidation of the above specified assets Capital 100,000 yen Date of establishment February 17, 2020 Relationship to JLF and MLP Capital relationship None Personnel None relationship Business relationship None Related party status None [Yachiyo Logistics Center III] Name of the company Yachiyo-higashi Special purpose company Address 1-6-15Hirakawa-cho,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo Representative Takashi Inaba, Director Principle business lines 1. Transfer of specified assets in accordance with the Asset Liquidation Plan based on the Act on Liquidation of Assets, and business related to their management and disposal 2. Other business related to the business related to liquidation of the above specified assets Capital 100,000 yen Date of establishment February 17, 2020 Relationship to JLF and MLP Capital relationship None Personnel None relationship Business relationship None Related party status None 5．Outline of the brokerage [Tajimi Logistics Center and Yachiyo Logistics Center III] Name of the company Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited Address 1-4-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo Representative Masaru _Hashimoto, Chairman Principle business lines 1. Trust Business 2. Banking Business 3. Other business Capital 342,037 million yen (As of September 30, 2019) Date of establishment July 28, 1925 - 5 - Relationship to JLF and MLP Capital relationship The company holds 0.3% of the total number of investment units issued and outstanding of JLF as of January 31, 2020. It holds 20% of the total number of shares issued and outstanding of the asset management company and is an interested person or other close affiliate under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations and an interested party under the conflict of interest rules (internal rules) of the asset management company. Personnel The company has dispatched a part-time director to the asset management relationship company as of today. An employee at the asset management company is a loan employee from the company. Business relationship The company is a lender to JLF and a trustee of some of the assets held by JLF. Related party status The company is not an interested party of JLF. Broker fee Not disclosed (Note) (Note) The amount of commission is not disclosed, due to unavoidable circumstances where the consent for the disclosure has not been obtained from the broker. The amount of commission for the broker is an amount less than the upper limit (3% of the anticipated disposition price plus 60,000 yen (excluding consumption taxes) stipulated in the Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Act 6．Transaction with an interested party Because Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited, the broker of the disposition of the Properties, falls under an interested party as defined in MLP's Anti-Conflict-of-Interest Rules, the determination of brokerage has been made through prescribed procedures in accordance with its Anti-Conflict-of-Interest Rules. 7. Means of payment Lump-sum payment at the time of transfer. 8. Disposition Schedule Decision-making date March 13, 2020 Disposition contract signing date March 16, 2020 (planned) Payment and Property transfer date Tajimi Logistics Center: March 30, 2020 (planned) Yachiyo Logistics Center III: April 10, 2020 (planned) 9．Future prospects JLF expects a change in earnings in the logistics properties leasing business and a gain on sales of real estate in relation to the disposition of the Properties and will internally reserve part of the gain on the disposition as a reserve for deferred income tax. For financial forecasts for the fiscal period ending July 31, 2020 (the 30th fiscal period) and the fiscal period ending January 31, 2021 (the 31st fiscal period) following the disposition, please refer to "Notice Concerning Amendment of Forecasts for the Fiscal Period Ending July 31, 2020 and Forecasts for the Fiscal Period Ending January 31, 2021" and "REIT Financial Report for the Fiscal Period Ended January 31, 2020 (29th period)" released on March 13. - 6 - 10. Outline of the appraisal T-8 Tajimi Logistics Center Appraisal value 12,300 million yen Real estate appraiser Japan Real Estate Institute Date of appraisal January 31, 2020 Item Details Outline Appraisal performed with validation using the direct Income approach value 12,300 million yen capitalization approach based on a standard of a value under DCF approach. Direct capitalization 12,500 million yen approach Operating revenues Not disclosed (Note) Total potential Not disclosed (Note) Appraisal based on market rent price levels for the subject real revenue estate Loss such as vacancy 0 yen Not assumed. Operating expenses Not disclosed (Note) Maintenance 0 yen Not assumed. Utilities expenses 0 yen Not assumed. Repairs 7 million yen Appraisal by applying set allocations to figures based on ER and comparable transactions Property Not disclosed (Note) Appraisal based on a standard monthly outsourcing fee management fee Expenses for 0 yen Not assumed. recruiting tenants Real estate taxes 75 million yen Estimated value Casualty insurance Not disclosed (Note) Appraisal based on a standard rate, with no earthquake insurance premium applied. Other expenses 0 million yen Appraisal based on earnings samples and the like Net operating income 627 million yen Profit on the investment of a lump Not disclosed (Note) sum Capital expenditure 16 million yen Appraisal by applying set allocations to figures based on ER and comparable transactions Net cash flow 612 million yen Appraisal by comparing multiple transaction yields from comparable regions within the same area of supply and demand Capitalization rate 4.9% and neighboring areas and by comprehensively taking into consideration trends and the like in the real estate investment market DCF method 12,100 million yen Appraisal by factoring individual risks related to the subject real Discount rate 4.6% estate on top of a base warehouse yield arrived at a build-up approach for financial products Terminal cap rate 5.3% Appraisal by incorporating future forecasting uncertainties based on a capitalization yield Cost approach 9,020 million yen Land percentage 33.2% Building percentage 66.8% Remarks Not applicable (Note) JLF does not disclose these items because their disclosure may enable the lease terms and level of fees to be estimated, which could have a negative impact on the efficient operations of JLF and cause disadvantages to investors. - 7 - M-33 Yachiyo Logistics Center III Appraisal value 4,110 million yen Real estate appraiser Tanizawa Sogo Appraisal Co., Ltd. Date of appraisal January 31, 2020 Item Details Outline Appraisal performed with validation using the direct Income approach value 4,110 million yen capitalization approach based on a standard of a value under DCF approach. Direct capitalization 4,230 million yen approach Operating revenues Not disclosed (Note) Total potential Not disclosed (Note) Appraisal based on market rent price levels for the subject real revenue estate Loss such as vacancy 0 yen Not assumed. Operating expenses Not disclosed (Note) Maintenance 0 yen Not assumed. Utilities expenses 0 yen Not assumed. Repairs 2 million yen Appraisal by applying set allocations to figures based on ER and comparable transactions Property Not disclosed (Note) Appraisal based on a standard monthly outsourcing fee management fee Expenses for 0 yen Not assumed. recruiting tenants Real estate taxes 25 million yen Estimated value Casualty insurance Not disclosed (Note) Appraisal based on a standard rate, with no earthquake insurance premium applied. Other expenses 1 million yen Appraisal based on earnings samples and the like Net operating income 194 million yen Profit on the investment of a lump Not disclosed (Note) sum Capital expenditure 4 million yen Appraisal by applying set allocations to figures based on ER and comparable transactions Net cash flow 190 million yen Appraisal by comparing multiple transaction yields from comparable regions within the same area of supply and demand Capitalization rate 4.5% and neighboring areas and by comprehensively taking into consideration trends and the like in the real estate investment market DCF method 4,060 million yen Appraisal by factoring individual risks related to the subject real Discount rate 4.4% estate on top of a base warehouse yield arrived at a build-up approach for financial products Terminal cap rate 4.7% Appraisal by incorporating future forecasting uncertainties based on a capitalization yield Cost approach 3,960 million yen Land percentage 37.1% Building percentage 62.9% Remarks Not applicable (Note) JLF does not disclose these items because their disclosure may enable the lease terms and level of fees to be estimated, which could have a negative impact on the efficient operations of JLF and cause disadvantages to investors. - 8 - [Appendix] Portfolio list after disposition of the assets (End) *JLF's website: https://8967.jp/eng/ This notice is the English translation of the announcement in Japanese on our website. However, no assurance or warranties are given for the completeness or accuracy of this English translation. - 9 - [Appendix] Portfolio list after disposition of the assets Property Acquisition Ratio Property name Location price number (Note 1) (Million Yen) M-2 Urayasu Urayasu, Chiba 2,902 1.1% M-3 Hiratsuka Hiratsuka, Kanagawa 1,466 0.5% M-4 Shinkiba Koto-ku, Tokyo 2,454 0.9% M-5 Urayasu Chidori Urayasu, Chiba 6,000 2.2% M-6 Funabashi Nishiura Funabashi, Chiba 5,700 2.1% M-8 Kawasaki Kawasaki-ku, Kawasaki, 10,905 4.0% Kanagawa M-9 Narashino Narashino, Chiba 1,690 0.6% M-11 Yachiyo Yachiyo, Chiba 7,892 2.9% (Note 2) M-12 Yokohama Fukuura Kanazawa-ku, Yokohama, 9,800 3.6% Kanagawa M-13 Yachiyo II Yachiyo, Chiba 5,300 1.9% M-14 Urayasu Chidori II Urayasu, Chiba 1,640 0.6% M-15 Ichikawa Ichikawa, Chiba 4,550 1.7% M-16 Shinonome Koto-ku, Tokyo 11,800 4.3% M-17 Narashino II Narashino, Chiba 7,875 2.9% M-18 Ichikawa II Ichikawa, Chiba 17,415 6.4% M-19 Souka Souka, Saitama 14,440 5.3% (Note 3) M-20 Tatsumi Koto-ku, Tokyo 9,000 3.3% M-21 Kashiwa Kashiwa, Chiba 3,725 1.4% M-22 Musashimurayama Musashimurayama, Tokyo 8,650 3.2% M-23 Kashiwa II Kashiwa, Chiba 3,795 1.4% (Note 4) M-24 Shin-Koyasu Kanagawa-ku, Yokohama, 9,696 3.6% Kanagawa M-25 Misato Misato, Saitama 3,873 1.4% M-26 Sagamihara Midori-ku, Sagamihara, 8,032 3.0% Kanagawa M-27 Chiba-Kita Hanamigawa-ku, Chiba, Chiba 1,459 0.5% M-28 Chiba-Kita II Inage-ku, Chiba, Chiba 4,608 1.7% M-29 Urayasu Chidori III Urayasu, Chiba 1,053 0.4% M-30 Zama Zama, Kanagawa 1,728 0.6% M-31 Shinkiba II Koto-ku, Tokyo 15,270 5.6% M-32 Yokohama Machida Machida, Tokyo 25,452 9.3% - 10 - Property Acquisition Ratio Property name Location price number (Note 1) (Million Yen) M-35 Toda Toda, Saitama 2,052 0.8% M-36 Ichikawa III Ichikawa, Chiba 3,850 1.4% M-37 Fujisawa Fujisawa, Kanagawa 4,305 1.6% M-38 Hanyu Hanyu, Saitama 1,705 0.6% M-39 Saitama Kisai Kazo, Saitama 4,010 1.5% M-40 Kazo Kazo, Saitama 3,790 1.4% Metropolitan Area (Bay, Inland) Subtotal 227,883 83.7% T-1 Daito Daito, Osaka 9,762 3.6% (Note 5) T-2 Osaka Fukuzaki Osaka, Osaka 4,096 1.5% T-3 Kiyosu Kiyosu, Aichi 3,010 1.1% (Note 6) T-4 Kadoma Kadoma, Osaka 989 0.4% T-5 Komaki Komaki, Aichi 2,100 0.8% T-6 Komaki II Komaki, Aichi 1,800 0.7% T-7 Fukuoka Hakozaki Futo Fukuoka, Fukuoka 2,797 1.0% T-9 Fukuoka Kashiihama Fukuoka, Fukuoka 2,750 1.0% T-10 Kasugai Kasugai, Aichi 3,500 1.3% (Note 7) T-11 Takatsuki Takatsuki, Osaka 1,560 0.6% T-13 Osaka Nishiyodogawa Osaka, Osaka 2,600 1.0% Kinki Area, Chubu Area and Kyushu Area Subtotal 34,965 12.8％ O-1 Maebashi Maebashi, Gunma 1,230 0.5% O-5 Sendaiko-kita Sendai, Miyagi 1,600 0.6% Other Area Subtotal 2,830 1.0％ Portfolio Total after acquisition of the new asset 265,678 97.6% Assets to which forward commitment, etc. is applied M-34 Shiroi Shiroi, Chiba 4,052 1.5% (Note 8) T-12 Aisai Aisai, Aichi 2,510 0.9% （Note 8） Total portfolio after acquisition of the assets to be newly acquired 272,240 100.0% (Including assets to which forward commitment, etc. is applied) (Note 1) The figures represent the proportion of the acquisition price to the overall portfolio after the disposition of the asset (including assets to which forward commitment, etc.), rounded off to the first decimal place. The Expected acquisition dates of Assets to which forward commitment, etc. is applied "M-34 Shirai Logistics Center" and "T-12 Aisai Logistics Center" have not been determined as of today. (Note 2) The figure is calculated by deducting the costs associated with write-offs and demolition of the former building in July 2013 (603 million yen), and adding the amount stated in the construction contract relating to the building after redevelopment (including the construction contract for additional works) (6,230 million yen) to the sale price stated in the initial sales contract (2,266 million yen). - 11 - (Note 3) The figure is the sum of the acquisition prices on March 27, 2012 and February 6, 2017. (Note 4) Ownership of land with land lease rights was acquired on September 20, 2013, and the building was acquired on March 1, 2018. (Note 5) The figure is calculated by deducting the costs associated with write-offs and demolition of the former building in July 2009 (291 million yen), and adding the amount stated in the construction contract relating to the Warehouse III (2,437 million yen) to the sale price stated in the initial sales contract (7,617 million yen). (Note 6) The figure is calculated by adding the construction price relating to the redevelopment of the building (2,325 million yen) to the sale price stated in the initial sales contract (685 million yen). (Note 7) The figure is calculated by adding the acquisition price for the newly constructed building by redevelopment (2,670 million yen) to the sale price stated in the initial sales contract (830 million yen). (Note 8) The figure is the trading value specified in the sales contract. In addition, the sales contract stipulates that if the contract price or other expenses required for the development of the above property change before the delivery date of the above property, the purchase price will be changed according to the change. Therefore, such trading value may be changed in the future. - 12 - Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 06:32:05 UTC 0 Latest news "Companies" 03:13a NISSAN MOTOR : Urgent Headline News AQ 03:12a TALLINNA VESI : Terms of CEO and Supervisory Council member in AS Tallinna Vesi extended AQ 03:10a IDEX BIOMETRICS : has received UK R&D tax relief AQ 03:08a MAZDA MOTOR : Two killed, one injured as Mazda collides with trawler AQ 03:08a Shape Memory Alloy Market 2020-2024 | Growing Applications of Shape Memory Alloys to Boost Market Growth | Technavio BU 03:06a ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Dangote to Begin Crude Oil Production in July AQ 03:05a GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GE Files Form 10-K EQ 03:05a GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GE Files Proxy Statement EQ 03:05a RE IV LIMITED : Approval of written procedure and amendments to the terms and conditions of the bonds EQ 03:05a GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GE Files Proxy Materials EQ