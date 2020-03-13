Log in
Japan Exchange : Notice Concerning Disposition of Assets (Tajimi Logistics Center and Yachiyo Logistics Center III)

03/13/2020 | 02:33am EDT

March 13, 2020

For Immediate Release

Real Estate Investment Trust

Japan Logistics Fund, Inc. (Security Code: 8967)

Representative: Naohiro Kameoka, Executive Director

Asset Management Company

Mitsui & Co., Logistics Partners Ltd.

Representative: Naohiro Kameoka, President

Contact: Ryota Sekiguchi, Corporate Planning & Finance Dept.

TEL +81-3-3238-7171

Notice Concerning Disposition of Assets

(Tajimi Logistics Center and Yachiyo Logistics Center III)

Mitsui & Co., Logistics Partners Ltd. (hereafter referred to as "MLP"), the asset management company of Japan Logistics Fund Inc. (hereafter referred to as "JLF"), announced today that MLP has decided to dispose assets, as detailed below:

1Outline of the disposition

Disposed assets (2 properties) (hereafter referred to as "the Properties")

Property number

T-8

M-33

Name of the Property

Tajimi Logistics Center

Yachiyo Logistics Center III

Date of contract

March 16, 2020

March 16, 2020

Expected date of disposition

March 30, 2020

April 10, 2020

Expected disposition price

13,900

3,700

(million yen) (Note 2)

Book value

8,344

3,325

(million yen) (Note 3)

Difference between disposition

price

and book value

5,555

374

(million yen) (Note 4)

Buyer

Tajimi

Yachiyo-higashi

Special purpose company

Special purpose company

(Note 1)

These figures are rounded down to millions of yen.

(Note 2)

The figure does not include disposition fee, adjustments fixed asset

taxes and city planning taxes,

consumption taxes, etc.

(Note 3) The figure indicates expected values as of the expected date of disposition.

(Note 4) This figure is simply calculated by deducting sum of the book values from expected disposition price, as reference. The figure may differ from the actual profit and loss on this disposition of assets.

2Rationale for the disposition

JLF aims to continue to increase dividends per unit and NAV per unit (Note) steadily, mainly through investment in properties used as logistics facilities under the asset management policy and the investment targets defined in the

- 1 -

Certificate of Incorporation. To achieve this goal, JLF needs to manage the portfolio appropriately, considering the assets it owns and changes in the external environment surrounding the owned assets.

JLF recognizes that the profitability of the Properties may fall in the medium to long term perspective mainly due to the fall of revenue and the increases in repair costs. Therefore, JLF has been carefully examining the asset management policy of these Properties.

Following the careful examination, JLF has concluded that disposing these Properties will maximize the asset values under the current active environment of the real estate acquisition market. The total expected disposition price of the Properties (17,600 million yen) is higher than the total appraisal value (16,410 million yen) as well as the total book value (11,670 million yen). The disposition is intended to maximize the disposition price and realize unrealized gains in the current favorable properties acquisition market environment. JLF believes that the disposition will help avoid the risk of a fall in earnings and improve the stability of the portfolio's cash flow.

JLF plans to use the proceeds of the disposition and the gain on the disposition to strengthen its financial position and stabilize dividends per unit. It will use the proceeds equivalent to the book value of the Properties to repay short-term borrowings (6,000 million yen) that are due on March 31, 2020, and retain to prepare for the potential future acquisition. Part of the gain on sale of the Properties will be internally reserved as a reserve for tax purpose reduction entry utilizing "Special Provisions for Taxation in the case of Advanced Acquisition of Land, etc. in 2009 and 2010." JLF will use the reserve flexibly, mainly to stabilize dividends per unit in future.

T-8 Tajimi Logistics Center Rationale for the disposition

  • The Property generates stable cash flows at the time of the disposition. However, JLF concerns it may be difficult, or at least take time, to find new tenants once the current tenant decides to leave because of the following reasons; 1) the size of the Property is relatively large compared to the surrounding market size, 2) the specifications of a part of the Properties are built to suit specifically for the current tenant and thus lack versatility. JLF sees potential risks on the stability of cash flows.
  • Profitability is expected to fall, chiefly due to repair costs related to large renovations.
  • Under the current favorable properties acquisition market environment, JLF will maximize the disposition price so that we can realize unrealized gains, and we can obtain the proceeds of the disposition to strengthen its financial position.

M-33 Yachiyo Logistics Center III Rationale for the disposition

  • In in-land Chiba area where the Property is located, more new supply of the properties is expected. Even under the current favorable properties leasing market environment, the supply-demand balance of this specific area is relatively loose. JLF concerns it may be difficult, or at least take time, to find tenants in this area.
    • 2 -
  • The Property has vacancies from February 2020, and cash flows are declining. It is likely to take some time before cash flows come back to cruising level.
  • Under the current favorable properties acquisition market environment, JLF will maximize the disposition

price so that we can realize unrealized gains, and we can obtain the proceeds of the disposition to strengthen its financial position.

(Note) NAV per unit = (Net assets + Unrealized profit/loss of assets owned) / Total number of investment units issued and outstanding

3Details of the assets to be disposed [T-8 Tajimi Logistics Center

Outline of the asset

Type of the asset

Trust beneficiary right

Expected date of

March 30, 2020

of real estate

the disposition

Trust beneficiary

Sumitomo Mitsui

Expected

13,900 million yen

Trust Bank, Limited

disposition price

Trust period

October 31, 2024

Book value (Note 2)

8,344 million yen

Date of the acquisition

October 8, 2013, and other

Difference between disposition

5,555 million yen

Acquisition price (Note 1)

9,310 million yen

price and book value

10-6-136 Asahigaoka,

Structure/Story

Steel frame with alloy-

Location (address)

plated steel roofing sheet,

Tajimi, Gifu, and other

(Note 3)

5-story building, and other

Site area

56,341.43

Date of completion

September 13, 2012

Land

Zoning

Quasi-industrial area

Building

Total floor area

75,605.23

(Note 3)

Floor-area ratio

200%

Total rentable area

76,178.21

(Note 4)

Building-to-land ratio

60%

Usage (Note 3)

Warehouse, Office

Type of ownership

Ownership

Type of ownership

Ownership

Property management

Itochu Urban Community

Collateral

None

company

Ltd

Outline of the appraisal

Real estate appraiser

Japan Real Estate Institute

Date of appraisal

January 31, 2020

Appraisal value

12,300 million yen

Outline of the lease contract

Number of tenants

1

Lease deposit

Not disclosed (Note 5)

Name of tenant

Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

Total rent area

76,178.21

Annual rent

Not disclosed (Note 5)

Occupancy

100.0%

(excluding consumption tax)

Remarks: None

(Note 1) The figure is the sum of the acquisition prices on October 8, 2013 and November 4, 2014. (Note 2) These figures indicate expected values as of the expected date of disposition.

(Note 3) These figures are based on the real estate registry and may not match the current situation.

(Note 4) The total leasable area is calculated based on the leased area of the building described in the lease agreement. (Note 5) Not disclosed, for unable to obtain the tenants' consent.

- 3 -

[M-33 Yachiyo Logistics Center III]

Outline of the asset

Type of the asset

Trust beneficiary right

Expected date of

April 10, 2020

of real estate (Note 1)

the disposition

Trust beneficiary

Sumitomo Mitsui

Expected

3,700 million yen

Trust Bank, Limited

disposition price

Trust period

April 30, 2030

Book value (Note 2)

3,325 million yen

Date of the acquisition

September 2, 2019

Difference between disposition

374 million yen

Acquisition price

3,286 million yen

price and book value

2040-1Aza-Otsuka,

Structure/Story

Steel-frame structure with

Location (address)

Kamikoya, Yachiyo, Chiba

(Note 3)

deck roof, 4 stories

and Others

Site area

9,432.88

Date of completion

August 22, 2018

Land

Zoning

Industrial area

Building

Total floor area

18,942.84

(Note 3)

Floor-area ratio

200%

Total rentable area

18,947.81

Building-to-land ratio

60%

Usage (Note 3)

Warehouse, Office

Type of ownership

Ownership

Type of ownership

Ownership

Property management

XYMAX ALPHA

Collateral

None

company

Corporation

Outline of the appraisal

Real estate appraiser

The Tanizawa Sogo

Date of appraisal

January 31, 2020

Appraisal Co., Ltd.

Appraisal value

4,110 million yen

Outline of the lease contract (Note 4)

Number of tenants

-

Lease deposit

-

Name of tenant

-

Total rent area

-

Annual rent

-

Occupancy

0.0%

(excluding consumption tax)

Remarks: None

(Note 1) The property is real estate as of today, but will be disposed after being converted into a trust beneficiary right on the delivery date.

(Note 2) These figures indicate expected values as of the expected date of disposition.

(Note 3) These figures are based on the real estate registry and may not match the current situation. (Note 4) The property has no tenants as of today.

- 4 -

4Outline of the buyer

[Tajimi Logistics Center III]

Name of the company

Tajimi Special purpose company

Address

1-6-15Hirakawa-cho,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Representative

Takashi Inaba, Director

Principle business lines

1. Transfer of specified assets in accordance with the Asset Liquidation Plan

based on the Act on Liquidation of Assets, and business related to their

management and disposal

2. Other business related to the business related to liquidation of the above

specified assets

Capital

100,000 yen

Date of establishment

February 17, 2020

Relationship to JLF and MLP

Capital relationship

None

Personnel

None

relationship

Business relationship

None

Related party status

None

[Yachiyo Logistics Center III]

Name of the company

Yachiyo-higashi Special purpose company

Address

1-6-15Hirakawa-cho,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Representative

Takashi Inaba, Director

Principle business lines

1. Transfer of specified assets in accordance with the Asset Liquidation Plan

based on the Act on Liquidation of Assets, and business related to their

management and disposal

2. Other business related to the business related to liquidation of the above

specified assets

Capital

100,000 yen

Date of establishment

February 17, 2020

Relationship to JLF and MLP

Capital relationship

None

Personnel

None

relationship

Business relationship

None

Related party status

None

5Outline of the brokerage

[Tajimi Logistics Center and Yachiyo Logistics Center III]

Name of the company

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

Address

1-4-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Representative

Masaru _Hashimoto, Chairman

Principle business lines

1. Trust Business

2.

Banking Business

3.

Other business

Capital

342,037 million yen (As of September 30, 2019)

Date of establishment

July 28, 1925

- 5 -

Relationship to JLF and MLP

Capital relationship

The company holds 0.3% of the total number of investment units issued and

outstanding of JLF as of January 31, 2020. It holds 20% of the total number

of shares issued and outstanding of the asset management company and is an

interested person or other close affiliate under the Act on Investment Trusts

and Investment Corporations and an interested party under the conflict of

interest rules (internal rules) of the asset management company.

Personnel

The company has dispatched a part-time director to the asset management

relationship

company as of today. An employee at the asset management company is a

loan employee from the company.

Business relationship

The company is a lender to JLF and a trustee of some of the assets held by

JLF.

Related party status

The company is not an interested party of JLF.

Broker fee

Not disclosed (Note)

(Note) The amount of commission is not disclosed, due to unavoidable circumstances where the consent for the disclosure has not been obtained from the broker. The amount of commission for the broker is an amount less than the upper limit (3% of the anticipated disposition price plus 60,000 yen (excluding consumption taxes) stipulated in the Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Act

6Transaction with an interested party

Because Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited, the broker of the disposition of the Properties, falls under an interested party as defined in MLP's Anti-Conflict-of-Interest Rules, the determination of brokerage has been made through prescribed procedures in accordance with its Anti-Conflict-of-Interest Rules.

7. Means of payment

Lump-sum payment at the time of transfer.

8. Disposition Schedule

Decision-making date

March 13,

2020

Disposition contract signing date

March 16,

2020 (planned)

Payment and Property transfer date

Tajimi Logistics Center: March 30, 2020 (planned)

Yachiyo Logistics Center III: April 10, 2020 (planned)

9Future prospects

JLF expects a change in earnings in the logistics properties leasing business and a gain on sales of real estate in relation to the disposition of the Properties and will internally reserve part of the gain on the disposition as a reserve for deferred income tax. For financial forecasts for the fiscal period ending July 31, 2020 (the 30th fiscal period) and the fiscal period ending January 31, 2021 (the 31st fiscal period) following the disposition, please refer to "Notice Concerning Amendment of Forecasts for the Fiscal Period Ending July 31, 2020 and Forecasts for the Fiscal Period Ending January 31, 2021" and "REIT Financial Report for the Fiscal Period Ended January 31, 2020 (29th period)" released on March 13.

- 6 -

10. Outline of the appraisal T-8 Tajimi Logistics Center

Appraisal value

12,300 million yen

Real estate appraiser

Japan Real Estate Institute

Date of appraisal

January 31, 2020

Item

Details

Outline

Appraisal performed with validation using the direct

Income approach value

12,300 million yen

capitalization approach based on a standard of a value under DCF

approach.

Direct capitalization

12,500 million yen

approach

Operating revenues

Not disclosed (Note)

Total potential

Not disclosed (Note)

Appraisal based on market rent price levels for the subject real

revenue

estate

Loss such as vacancy

0 yen

Not assumed.

Operating expenses

Not disclosed (Note)

Maintenance

0 yen

Not assumed.

Utilities expenses

0 yen

Not assumed.

Repairs

7 million yen

Appraisal by applying set allocations to figures based on ER and

comparable transactions

Property

Not disclosed (Note)

Appraisal based on a standard monthly outsourcing fee

management fee

Expenses for

0 yen

Not assumed.

recruiting tenants

Real estate taxes

75 million yen

Estimated value

Casualty insurance

Not disclosed (Note)

Appraisal based on a standard rate, with no earthquake insurance

premium

applied.

Other expenses

0 million yen

Appraisal based on earnings samples and the like

Net operating income

627 million yen

Profit on the

investment of a lump

Not disclosed (Note)

sum

Capital expenditure

16 million yen

Appraisal by applying set allocations to figures based on ER and

comparable transactions

Net cash flow

612 million yen

Appraisal by comparing multiple transaction yields from

comparable regions within the same area of supply and demand

Capitalization rate

4.9%

and neighboring areas and by comprehensively taking into

consideration trends and the like in the real estate investment

market

DCF method

12,100 million yen

Appraisal by factoring individual risks related to the subject real

Discount rate

4.6%

estate on top of a base warehouse yield arrived at a build-up

approach for financial products

Terminal cap rate

5.3%

Appraisal by incorporating future forecasting uncertainties based

on a capitalization yield

Cost approach

9,020 million yen

Land percentage

33.2%

Building percentage

66.8%

Remarks

Not applicable

(Note) JLF does not disclose these items because their disclosure may enable the lease terms and level of fees to be estimated, which could have a negative impact on the efficient operations of JLF and cause disadvantages to investors.

- 7 -

M-33 Yachiyo Logistics Center III

Appraisal value

4,110 million yen

Real estate appraiser

Tanizawa Sogo Appraisal Co., Ltd.

Date of appraisal

January 31, 2020

Item

Details

Outline

Appraisal performed with validation using the direct

Income approach value

4,110 million yen

capitalization approach based on a standard of a value under DCF

approach.

Direct capitalization

4,230 million yen

approach

Operating revenues

Not disclosed (Note)

Total potential

Not disclosed (Note)

Appraisal based on market rent price levels for the subject real

revenue

estate

Loss such as vacancy

0 yen

Not assumed.

Operating expenses

Not disclosed (Note)

Maintenance

0 yen

Not assumed.

Utilities expenses

0 yen

Not assumed.

Repairs

2 million yen

Appraisal by applying set allocations to figures based on ER and

comparable transactions

Property

Not disclosed (Note)

Appraisal based on a standard monthly outsourcing fee

management fee

Expenses for

0 yen

Not assumed.

recruiting tenants

Real estate taxes

25 million yen

Estimated value

Casualty insurance

Not disclosed (Note)

Appraisal based on a standard rate, with no earthquake insurance

premium

applied.

Other expenses

1 million yen

Appraisal based on earnings samples and the like

Net operating income

194 million yen

Profit on the

investment of a lump

Not disclosed (Note)

sum

Capital expenditure

4 million yen

Appraisal by applying set allocations to figures based on ER and

comparable transactions

Net cash flow

190 million yen

Appraisal by comparing multiple transaction yields from

comparable regions within the same area of supply and demand

Capitalization rate

4.5%

and neighboring areas and by comprehensively taking into

consideration trends and the like in the real estate investment

market

DCF method

4,060 million yen

Appraisal by factoring individual risks related to the subject real

Discount rate

4.4%

estate on top of a base warehouse yield arrived at a build-up

approach for financial products

Terminal cap rate

4.7%

Appraisal by incorporating future forecasting uncertainties based

on a capitalization yield

Cost approach

3,960 million yen

Land percentage

37.1%

Building percentage

62.9%

Remarks

Not applicable

(Note) JLF does not disclose these items because their disclosure may enable the lease terms and level of fees to be estimated, which could have a negative impact on the efficient operations of JLF and cause disadvantages to investors.

- 8 -

[Appendix]

Portfolio list after disposition of the assets

(End)

*JLF's website: https://8967.jp/eng/

This notice is the English translation of the announcement in Japanese on our website. However, no assurance or warranties are given for the completeness or accuracy of this English translation.

- 9 -

[Appendix]

Portfolio list after disposition of the assets

Property

Acquisition

Ratio

Property name

Location

price

number

(Note 1)

(Million Yen)

M-2

Urayasu

Urayasu, Chiba

2,902

1.1%

M-3

Hiratsuka

Hiratsuka, Kanagawa

1,466

0.5%

M-4

Shinkiba

Koto-ku, Tokyo

2,454

0.9%

M-5

Urayasu Chidori

Urayasu, Chiba

6,000

2.2%

M-6

Funabashi Nishiura

Funabashi, Chiba

5,700

2.1%

M-8

Kawasaki

Kawasaki-ku, Kawasaki,

10,905

4.0%

Kanagawa

M-9

Narashino

Narashino, Chiba

1,690

0.6%

M-11

Yachiyo

Yachiyo, Chiba

7,892

2.9%

(Note 2)

M-12

Yokohama Fukuura

Kanazawa-ku, Yokohama,

9,800

3.6%

Kanagawa

M-13

Yachiyo II

Yachiyo, Chiba

5,300

1.9%

M-14

Urayasu Chidori II

Urayasu, Chiba

1,640

0.6%

M-15

Ichikawa

Ichikawa, Chiba

4,550

1.7%

M-16

Shinonome

Koto-ku, Tokyo

11,800

4.3%

M-17

Narashino II

Narashino, Chiba

7,875

2.9%

M-18

Ichikawa II

Ichikawa, Chiba

17,415

6.4%

M-19

Souka

Souka, Saitama

14,440

5.3%

(Note 3)

M-20

Tatsumi

Koto-ku, Tokyo

9,000

3.3%

M-21

Kashiwa

Kashiwa, Chiba

3,725

1.4%

M-22

Musashimurayama

Musashimurayama, Tokyo

8,650

3.2%

M-23

Kashiwa II

Kashiwa, Chiba

3,795

1.4%

(Note 4)

M-24

Shin-Koyasu

Kanagawa-ku, Yokohama,

9,696

3.6%

Kanagawa

M-25

Misato

Misato, Saitama

3,873

1.4%

M-26

Sagamihara

Midori-ku, Sagamihara,

8,032

3.0%

Kanagawa

M-27

Chiba-Kita

Hanamigawa-ku, Chiba, Chiba

1,459

0.5%

M-28

Chiba-Kita II

Inage-ku, Chiba, Chiba

4,608

1.7%

M-29

Urayasu Chidori III

Urayasu, Chiba

1,053

0.4%

M-30

Zama

Zama, Kanagawa

1,728

0.6%

M-31

Shinkiba II

Koto-ku, Tokyo

15,270

5.6%

M-32

Yokohama Machida

Machida, Tokyo

25,452

9.3%

- 10 -

Property

Acquisition

Ratio

Property name

Location

price

number

(Note 1)

(Million Yen)

M-35

Toda

Toda, Saitama

2,052

0.8%

M-36

Ichikawa III

Ichikawa, Chiba

3,850

1.4%

M-37

Fujisawa

Fujisawa, Kanagawa

4,305

1.6%

M-38

Hanyu

Hanyu, Saitama

1,705

0.6%

M-39

Saitama Kisai

Kazo, Saitama

4,010

1.5%

M-40

Kazo

Kazo, Saitama

3,790

1.4%

Metropolitan Area (Bay, Inland) Subtotal

227,883

83.7%

T-1

Daito

Daito, Osaka

9,762

3.6%

(Note 5)

T-2

Osaka Fukuzaki

Osaka, Osaka

4,096

1.5%

T-3

Kiyosu

Kiyosu, Aichi

3,010

1.1%

(Note 6)

T-4

Kadoma

Kadoma, Osaka

989

0.4%

T-5

Komaki

Komaki, Aichi

2,100

0.8%

T-6

Komaki II

Komaki, Aichi

1,800

0.7%

T-7

Fukuoka Hakozaki Futo

Fukuoka, Fukuoka

2,797

1.0%

T-9

Fukuoka Kashiihama

Fukuoka, Fukuoka

2,750

1.0%

T-10

Kasugai

Kasugai, Aichi

3,500

1.3%

(Note 7)

T-11

Takatsuki

Takatsuki, Osaka

1,560

0.6%

T-13

Osaka Nishiyodogawa

Osaka, Osaka

2,600

1.0%

Kinki Area, Chubu Area and Kyushu Area Subtotal

34,965

12.8

O-1

Maebashi

Maebashi, Gunma

1,230

0.5%

O-5

Sendaiko-kita

Sendai, Miyagi

1,600

0.6%

Other Area Subtotal

2,830

1.0

Portfolio Total after acquisition of the new asset

265,678

97.6%

Assets to which forward commitment, etc. is applied

M-34

Shiroi

Shiroi, Chiba

4,052

1.5%

(Note 8)

T-12

Aisai

Aisai, Aichi

2,510

0.9%

Note 8

Total portfolio after acquisition of the assets to be newly acquired

272,240

100.0%

(Including assets to which forward commitment, etc. is applied)

(Note 1) The figures represent the proportion of the acquisition price to the overall portfolio after the disposition of the asset (including assets to which forward commitment, etc.), rounded off to the first decimal place. The Expected acquisition dates of Assets to which forward commitment, etc. is applied "M-34 Shirai Logistics Center" and "T-12 Aisai Logistics Center" have not been determined as of today.

(Note 2) The figure is calculated by deducting the costs associated with write-offs and demolition of the former building in July 2013 (603 million yen), and adding the amount stated in the construction contract relating to the building after redevelopment (including the construction contract for additional works) (6,230 million yen) to the sale price stated in the initial sales contract (2,266 million yen).

- 11 -

(Note 3) The figure is the sum of the acquisition prices on March 27, 2012 and February 6, 2017.

(Note 4) Ownership of land with land lease rights was acquired on September 20, 2013, and the building was acquired on March 1, 2018.

(Note 5) The figure is calculated by deducting the costs associated with write-offs and demolition of the former building in July 2009 (291 million yen), and adding the amount stated in the construction contract relating to the Warehouse III (2,437 million yen) to the sale price stated in the initial sales contract (7,617 million yen).

(Note 6) The figure is calculated by adding the construction price relating to the redevelopment of the building (2,325 million yen) to the sale price stated in the initial sales contract (685 million yen).

(Note 7) The figure is calculated by adding the acquisition price for the newly constructed building by redevelopment (2,670 million yen) to the sale price stated in the initial sales contract (830 million yen).

(Note 8) The figure is the trading value specified in the sales contract. In addition, the sales contract stipulates that if the contract price or other expenses required for the development of the above property change before the delivery date of the above property, the purchase price will be changed according to the change. Therefore, such trading value may be changed in the future.

- 12 -

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 06:32:05 UTC
