Japan Exchange : Notice Concerning Distribution of Retained Earnings

02/26/2020 | 08:05am GMT

February 26, 2020

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Notice Concerning Distribution of Retained Earnings

At its Board of Directors' meeting held on February 26, 2020, Kuraray resolved to submit an agenda item concerning the distribution of retained earnings (year-end dividend for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019) to the upcoming Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on March 26, 2020. Details follow.

1. Details of Dividend

Amount in

Latest forecast for

Dividend for fiscal

year-end dividend

accordance with

year ended

(announced on

resolution

December 31, 2018

February 13, 2019)

Record date

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

Cash dividends per

¥22.00

¥22.00

¥22.00

share

Total dividends paid

¥7,562 million

¥7,671 million

Effective date

March 27, 2020

March 28, 2019

Source of dividends

Retained earnings

Retained earnings

2. Reasons for the Payment of Dividends

The distribution of profits to shareholders is one of the Company's top management issues. Kuraray will continuously and stably pay out dividends, taking into consideration business performance and financial standing while carefully securing internal reserves, which are its primary source of funds for business development.

Kuraray intends to pay out a year-end dividend of ¥22 per share.

Reference: Breakdown of Full-Year Dividends

Dividend per share (yen)

Interim

Year-end

Total

Fiscal year ended

¥20.00

¥22.00

¥42.00

December 31, 2019

Fiscal year ended

¥20.00

¥22.00

¥42.00

December 31, 2018

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 08:03:03 UTC
