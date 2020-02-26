Japan Exchange : Notice Concerning Distribution of Retained Earnings

February 26, 2020

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Notice Concerning Distribution of Retained Earnings

At its Board of Directors' meeting held on February 26, 2020, Kuraray resolved to submit an agenda item concerning the distribution of retained earnings (year-end dividend for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019) to the upcoming Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on March 26, 2020. Details follow.

1. Details of Dividend

Amount in Latest forecast for Dividend for fiscal year-end dividend accordance with year ended (announced on resolution December 31, 2018 February 13, 2019) Record date December 31, 2019 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Cash dividends per ¥22.00 ¥22.00 ¥22.00 share Total dividends paid ¥7,562 million － ¥7,671 million Effective date March 27, 2020 － March 28, 2019 Source of dividends Retained earnings － Retained earnings

2. Reasons for the Payment of Dividends

The distribution of profits to shareholders is one of the Company's top management issues. Kuraray will continuously and stably pay out dividends, taking into consideration business performance and financial standing while carefully securing internal reserves, which are its primary source of funds for business development.

Kuraray intends to pay out a year-end dividend of ¥22 per share.

Reference: Breakdown of Full-Year Dividends