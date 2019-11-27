Japan Exchange : Notice Concerning Early Repayment of Debt Financing

(Note) This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

November 27, 2019

For Immediate Release

Investment Corporation:

AEON REIT Investment Corporation

1-2-1, Kanda Nishiki-cho,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Representative: Nobuaki Seki, Executive Director

(Securities code: 3292)

Asset Manager:

AEON Reit Management Co., Ltd.

Representative: Nobuaki Seki, Representative Director and

President

Inquiries: Akifumi Togawa, Director and General Manager

of the Finance and Planning Department

(TEL: +81-3-5283-6360)

Notice Concerning Early Repayment of Debt Financing

AEON REIT Investment Corporation hereby announces that it has resolved early repayment of debt financing on this day, November 27, 2019, as follows.

1. Details of Early Repayment [Short-termborrowings]

(in millions of yen) Financial institutions Balance before Repayment Balance after Scheduled Borrowing Original date of Repayment (lenders) repayment amount repayment date repayment date Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Sumitomo Mitsui December 20, October 21, October 20, Banking Corporation 12,000 12,000 ― 2019 2019 2020 and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited (Notes)

There will be no settlement fee applicable to this early repayment. For the details of debt financing, please refer to "Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Determination of Interest Rate) and Conclusion of Interest Rate Swap Agreements" announced on October 17, 2019.

2. Repayment Funds

The net proceeds from Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds(approximate net amount to be obtained : ¥11,870 millions) with payment due date of December 6, 2019, and cash on hand are used for the repayment.

(Note) For the proceeds from Investment Corporation Bonds, please refer to the press releases, " Notice Concerning Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds" announced on November 15, 2019.