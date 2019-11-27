Japan Exchange : Notice Concerning Early Repayment of Debt Financing

(Note) This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
November 27, 2019
For Immediate Release
Investment Corporation:
AEON REIT Investment Corporation
1-2-1, Kanda Nishiki-cho,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Representative: Nobuaki Seki, Executive Director
(Securities code: 3292)
Asset Manager:
AEON Reit Management Co., Ltd.
Representative: Nobuaki Seki, Representative Director and
President
Inquiries: Akifumi Togawa, Director and General Manager
of the Finance and Planning Department
(TEL: +81-3-5283-6360)
Notice Concerning Early Repayment of Debt Financing
AEON REIT Investment Corporation hereby announces that it has resolved early repayment of debt financing on this day, November 27, 2019, as follows.
1. Details of Early Repayment [Short-termborrowings]
(Notes)
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
There will be no settlement fee applicable to this early repayment.
-
For the details of debt financing, please refer to "Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Determination of Interest Rate) and Conclusion of Interest Rate Swap Agreements" announced on October 17, 2019.
2. Repayment Funds
The net proceeds from Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds(approximate net amount to be obtained : ¥11,870 millions) with payment due date of December 6, 2019, and cash on hand are used for the repayment.
(Note) For the proceeds from Investment Corporation Bonds, please refer to the press releases, " Notice Concerning Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds" announced on November 15, 2019.
3. Status of Balance of Borrowings and Other Interest-Bearing Debt After the Early Repayment
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in millions of yen)
|
|
|
|
Before the repayment
|
After the repayment
|
Increase and
|
|
|
|
|
(as of December 6, 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
(as of December 20, 2019)
|
decrease
|
|
|
|
|
（Note1）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term borrowings
|
12,000
|
―
|
▲12,000
|
|
|
|
(Note2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term borrowings
|
117,000
|
117,000
|
―
|
|
|
|
(Note3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total borrowings
|
129,000
|
117,000
|
▲12,000
|
|
|
Investment corporation bonds
|
33,000
|
33,000
|
―
|
|
|
Total interest-bearing debt
|
162,000
|
150,000
|
▲12,000
|
(Notes)
-
The amount includes ¥ 12,000 million of the 6th Series Unsecured Investment Corporation Bond of AEON REIT Investment Corporation that were announced in the November 15, 2019 release "Notice Concerning Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds (Green Bonds)."
-
Short-termborrowings are borrowings with maturity periods of one year or less.
-
Long-termborrowings are borrowings with maturity periods of more than one year, and includes long-term borrowing due for repayment within one year.
-
Future Prospects
There were no changes to the future prospects of the performance described in "Financial Report for the Fiscal Period Ended July 31, 2019 (Feburuary 1, 2019 - July 31, 2019)" announced on September 17, 2019.
5. Additional Items Required to Ensure Appropriate Understanding and Judgments by Investors about Information Herein
For the risks concerning the repayment of debt financing, etc., there are no material changes to the description in
-
Investment Risks" stated in the 13th Japanese language Securities Report submitted on October 23, 2019(including reissued report submitted thereafter).
