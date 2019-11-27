Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Japan Exchange : Notice Concerning Early Repayment of Debt Financing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 01:03am EST

(Note) This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

November 27, 2019

For Immediate Release

Investment Corporation:

AEON REIT Investment Corporation

1-2-1, Kanda Nishiki-cho,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Representative: Nobuaki Seki, Executive Director

(Securities code: 3292)

Asset Manager:

AEON Reit Management Co., Ltd.

Representative: Nobuaki Seki, Representative Director and

President

Inquiries: Akifumi Togawa, Director and General Manager

of the Finance and Planning Department

(TEL: +81-3-5283-6360)

Notice Concerning Early Repayment of Debt Financing

AEON REIT Investment Corporation hereby announces that it has resolved early repayment of debt financing on this day, November 27, 2019, as follows.

1. Details of Early Repayment [Short-termborrowings]

(in millions of yen)

Financial institutions

Balance before

Repayment

Balance after

Scheduled

Borrowing

Original

date of

Repayment

(lenders)

repayment

amount

repayment

date

repayment

date

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.,

Sumitomo Mitsui

December 20,

October 21,

October 20,

Banking Corporation

12,000

12,000

2019

2019

2020

and Sumitomo Mitsui

Trust Bank, Limited

(Notes)

  1. There will be no settlement fee applicable to this early repayment.
  2. For the details of debt financing, please refer to "Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Determination of Interest Rate) and Conclusion of Interest Rate Swap Agreements" announced on October 17, 2019.

2. Repayment Funds

The net proceeds from Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds(approximate net amount to be obtained : ¥11,870 millions) with payment due date of December 6, 2019, and cash on hand are used for the repayment.

(Note) For the proceeds from Investment Corporation Bonds, please refer to the press releases, " Notice Concerning Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds" announced on November 15, 2019.

3. Status of Balance of Borrowings and Other Interest-Bearing Debt After the Early Repayment

(in millions of yen)

Before the repayment

After the repayment

Increase and

(as of December 6, 2019)

(as of December 20, 2019)

decrease

Note1

Short-term borrowings

12,000

12,000

(Note2)

Long-term borrowings

117,000

117,000

(Note3)

Total borrowings

129,000

117,000

12,000

Investment corporation bonds

33,000

33,000

Total interest-bearing debt

162,000

150,000

12,000

(Notes)

  1. The amount includes ¥ 12,000 million of the 6th Series Unsecured Investment Corporation Bond of AEON REIT Investment Corporation that were announced in the November 15, 2019 release "Notice Concerning Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds (Green Bonds)."
  2. Short-termborrowings are borrowings with maturity periods of one year or less.
  3. Long-termborrowings are borrowings with maturity periods of more than one year, and includes long-term borrowing due for repayment within one year.
  4. Future Prospects

There were no changes to the future prospects of the performance described in "Financial Report for the Fiscal Period Ended July 31, 2019 (Feburuary 1, 2019 - July 31, 2019)" announced on September 17, 2019.

5. Additional Items Required to Ensure Appropriate Understanding and Judgments by Investors about Information Herein

For the risks concerning the repayment of debt financing, etc., there are no material changes to the description in

  • Investment Risks" stated in the 13th Japanese language Securities Report submitted on October 23, 2019(including reissued report submitted thereafter).

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 06:02:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:28aNORDSON : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
01:28aChina's heft in stock benchmarks stirs worries of concentration risk
RE
01:28aDESCRIPTION : Current report filing
PU
01:28aHP : Filing of certain prospectuses and communications in connection with business combination transactions
PU
01:28aOJSC MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX RTS : Revised lists of the Moscow Exchange Indices announced
PU
01:23aJAPAN EXCHANGE : New Loans and Interest Rate Swaps
PU
01:23aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Names Nonexecutive Chairman for Spanish Unit
DJ
01:18aWOLLONGONG COAL : Company Name Change and ASX Ticker
PU
01:18aWOLLONGONG COAL : Finnish Industrial Confidence Stable
PU
01:15aDIXS CARPADR : Bargain hunt
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Hedge fund Citadel's commodities business up about $1 billion for the year - sources
2DOW JONES 30 : Oil slips as U.S. stocks rise, but hopes for U.S.-China trade deal stem losses
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
4TENAGA NASIONAL BHD : TENAGA NASIONAL BHD : 3Q Net Profit More Than Doubled on Year
5CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC. : CANNTRUST : Provides Update Regarding TSX Listing

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group